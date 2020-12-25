for display only
Logan Ryan re-signs 3 years $31mill

Diversify yo bonds : 12/25/2020 10:53 am
Per Rapoport

"
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 1m
A very Merry Christmas for star DB @RealLoganRyan and the #Giants as they agree to a 3-year deal for $31M with $20M guaranteed, source said. Ryan bet on himself taking a 1-year deal with the @Giants and it pays off big time."
Excellent news!  
Blue21 : 12/25/2020 10:55 am : link
.
Wow, merry Christmas to him  
mfsd : 12/25/2020 10:55 am : link
And solid deal for the Giants. FS has been a black hole for us for a while, great find by DG
Outstanding!  
BigBlueShock : 12/25/2020 10:56 am : link
Well deserved
Awesome news, love LRyan and his leadership.....  
Simms11 : 12/25/2020 10:58 am : link
Now ensure we sign LWill and Tomlinson.
Great signing  
ryanmkeane : 12/25/2020 10:59 am : link
at reasonable dollars
I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
Mike in NY : 12/25/2020 10:59 am : link
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
Sean : 12/25/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.


Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
Not great news for the Gettleman Retiring crowd  
BeckShepEli : 12/25/2020 11:01 am : link
That’s he handing out contracts before seasons end. Solid move though and necessary
Glad to see them locking some of these guys up  
Biteymax22 : 12/25/2020 11:01 am : link
I’d love to see Tomlinson and Williams next, but don’t see them having the $$ to extend both, unless 1 takes a discount to stay.

Bobby Skinner made a good point, this likely signals another year of Gettleman if he’s still making long term decisions with 2 weeks in the season left.
Whoa.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/25/2020 11:02 am : link
Didn't see this coming. Duggan had an article in The Athletic yesterday saying Ryan would probably test the market.

Great news & well deserved.
This is a great signing  
Sean : 12/25/2020 11:03 am : link
.
Good move and fair bucks  
Anakim : 12/25/2020 11:03 am : link
The three-headed monster at S looks good and Love is no slouch either
RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
Mike in NY : 12/25/2020 11:03 am : link
In comment 15091294 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.



Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?


People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Nice Christmas present from the Giants!  
DCGMan : 12/25/2020 11:06 am : link
Was hoping we would re-sign Ryan.
Excellent news!  
Ben in Tampa : 12/25/2020 11:06 am : link
I am huge fan of Ryan
I thought he would have been the one guy they let walk, but I  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/25/2020 11:09 am : link
understand it. Secondary guys with his versatility are worth their weight in gold. I'd imagine they think they can replicate DT's production elsewhere and he's the odd guy out. I love Parsons, but not sure from a roster construction standpoint it makes sense to draft him now. With a healthy McKinney hopefully Peppers can play that role on passing downs and its something he excels in. Of course football injuries etc etc
RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
robbieballs2003 : 12/25/2020 11:09 am : link
In comment 15091300 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15091294 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.



Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?



People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out


Haha. Who are these people? Nobody is calling for Judge's head.
RE: Good move and fair bucks  
japanhead : 12/25/2020 11:10 am : link
In comment 15091299 Anakim said:
Quote:
The three-headed monster at S looks good and Love is no slouch either


don't sell yourself short, love. you're a tremendous slouch.
Ryan has been around Judge for years  
ajr2456 : 12/25/2020 11:10 am : link
Doubt this means anything about Gettleman.
Glad to see this signing  
RCPhoenix : 12/25/2020 11:12 am : link
The improvement in the defensive backfield this season has been tremendous. Ryan is a big part of that.
Love it  
UConn4523 : 12/25/2020 11:12 am : link
such an easy guy to root for, he earned it. Also seems like a reasonable deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
Mike in NY : 12/25/2020 11:14 am : link
In comment 15091311 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15091300 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15091294 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.



Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?



People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out



Haha. Who are these people? Nobody is calling for Judge's head.


Miss many game threads with people convinced that Jones can never be an NFL QB and Judge is a scrub coach?
RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
djstat : 12/25/2020 11:17 am : link
In comment 15091300 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15091294 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.



Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?



People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
. There is no chance in hell Judge is not back next year. Who are these people you speak of calling for Judge to go?
Do people just forget  
mittenedman : 12/25/2020 11:17 am : link
this is a groupthink with the Mara's - and Judge - heavily involved?

The New York Giants as an organization want Logan Ryan back. To take this signing as any kind of indication that Gettleman is coming back....yikes.

And this is coming from a fan of DG who hopes he does.
I really like Logan...  
BillKo : 12/25/2020 11:21 am : link
...vets like him, Bradberry, and Martinez and really given the Giants some legit leadership and NFL talent. Hence the defense taking a big step forward from where we've been the last few years.

But.....$10 mil a year sounds like a lot. Maybe I just am not following what the market commands.

Anyway......he's a good player, local kid, easy to root for and give the Giants a leader in that side of the ball.
Good signing at a fair rate  
ron mexico : 12/25/2020 11:21 am : link
Good job Getts
RE: Glad to see them locking some of these guys up  
BillKo : 12/25/2020 11:23 am : link
In comment 15091296 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner made a good point, this likely signals another year of Gettleman if he’s still making long term decisions with 2 weeks in the season left.


Don't forget, Judge may have said let's get this guy signed, he's valuable commodity.

Love or hate DG, I don't think he's a guy that says my way or the highway...I can see him definitely working with and getting along with JJ.
Terrific Christmas present  
BlueHurricane : 12/25/2020 11:25 am : link
Basically everything you want in a football player. Happy day!!!
Probably means  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/25/2020 11:27 am : link
Peppers leaves in Free Agency next year, and McKinney takes over at SS eventually. But I’m glad we have our Safety depth going into next season.

Now let’s find that 2nd corner and Edge rusher, and sign at least one of the big DLinemen long term.
Why are we re-signing our good players  
PatersonPlank : 12/25/2020 11:29 am : link
They want more money. We need to cut them all and replace them with unproven draft picks and free agents because we will only go 6-10. Thats how you build a championship team (sarcasm off).
Ryan, Peppers and Mckinney with Love is a powerful Safety room  
George from PA : 12/25/2020 11:30 am : link
Draft one more solid corner with Bradberry, Holmes add Yiadom and Beal....sets the backfield in great hands.
Per Raanan  
ajr2456 : 12/25/2020 11:32 am : link
Quote:
Two sides led by Kevin Abrams and agent Joel Segal worked through Christmas Eve to get this done.


Take that how you will.
Per Raanan  
ajr2456 : 12/25/2020 11:32 am : link
Quote:
Two sides led by Kevin Abrams and agent Joel Segal worked through Christmas Eve to get this done.


Take that how you will.
RE: Per Raanan  
Sammo85 : 12/25/2020 11:34 am : link
In comment 15091339 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Quote:


Two sides led by Kevin Abrams and agent Joel Segal worked through Christmas Eve to get this done.



Take that how you will.


Abrams does the contracts and salary cap.
So 2 years guaranteed  
larryflower37 : 12/25/2020 11:34 am : link
That is the perfect length and money.
This is the player Judge needs to teach the kids how to be a professional and how to prepare.
His value for a young coach off the field is big.
Could mean anything  
UConn4523 : 12/25/2020 11:34 am : link
but if Abrams is the cap guy like we all think he is than it makes sense that he’s the one working on the numbers. It means our GM wanted him back, the player wanted to be back, and just needed the numbers/terms.
Gettleman nailed this one  
Saquads26 : 12/25/2020 11:36 am : link
Excellent signing, two times
RE: I really like Logan...  
BelieveJJ : 12/25/2020 11:40 am : link
In comment 15091326 BillKo said:
Quote:
...vets like him, Bradberry, and Martinez and really given the Giants some legit leadership and NFL talent. Hence the defense taking a big step forward from where we've been the last few years.

But.....$10 mil a year sounds like a lot. Maybe I just am not following what the market commands.

Anyway......he's a good player, local kid, easy to root for and give the Giants a leader in that side of the ball.


10 mil per puts Logan just outside the top 10 safeties for now, which is prolly a fair deal, but not a great bargain by any means.

I do guess this means that one of DT or LW will be allowed to leave, but I've been wrong plenty before.

Given Ryan's fit with Judge, Graham and the Giants, its a solid move.

Let's keep em coming.
Love it  
mattlawson : 12/25/2020 11:40 am : link
.
I'm  
AcidTest : 12/25/2020 11:42 am : link
glad we resigned him, but I agree that $10M a year seems like a lot. I hope this doesn't mean we've decided to let Peppers go.
Great news  
US1 Giants : 12/25/2020 11:43 am : link
has played great and is a leader. Logan Ryan, Peppers, and Xavier McKinney at safety. Will be interesting to see what the Giants do with these guys.
Happy for Ryan.  
Keaton028 : 12/25/2020 11:44 am : link
A great Merry Christmas to him!
Ryan Tweets Christmas Update - ( New Window )
We all wanted him back.  
section125 : 12/25/2020 11:49 am : link
It may have cost them a touch more now to prevent him from testing the market where I am sure he would command more.

Ryan is the leader of the secondary even if Jabril wears the "C" and that is not to put down Peppers.

Very Good News for Giants fans.
RE: I'm  
BelieveJJ : 12/25/2020 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15091350 AcidTest said:
Quote:
glad we resigned him, but I agree that $10M a year seems like a lot. I hope this doesn't mean we've decided to let Peppers go.


Don't think it means anything about Peppers. And Ryan's deal will be over by the time they need to extend McKinney, looking way ahead.
RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
Sonic Youth : 12/25/2020 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15091300 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15091294 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.



Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?



People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Haven't seen anyone say they want to get rid of Judge
Think  
Toth029 : 12/25/2020 12:15 pm : link
He would have gotten more in FA. Nice move.
IMO this has no bearing on Peppers  
mfsd : 12/25/2020 12:16 pm : link
Ryan playing dependable FS frees them up to play Peppers at either SS, or essentially a quasi-OLB in nickel and dime packages, with McKinney as the other safety alongside Ryan.
RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
Big Blue '56 : 12/25/2020 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15091300 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15091294 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.



Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?



People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out


Mike, you’re referencing fools? :)
Stupid question, perhaps really stupid, but still, be gentle:  
Big Blue '56 : 12/25/2020 12:22 pm : link
Can they re-sign LW NOW, or is there a technicality that prevents them from doing so at THIS POINT in his franchise tag?
RE: IMO this has no bearing on Peppers  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/25/2020 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15091381 mfsd said:
Quote:
Ryan playing dependable FS frees them up to play Peppers at either SS, or essentially a quasi-OLB in nickel and dime packages, with McKinney as the other safety alongside Ryan.


I’d argue whether or not we draft Parsons has a way bigger effect on whether or not we resign peppers than this does.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
widmerseyebrow : 12/25/2020 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15091320 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Miss many game threads with people convinced that Jones can never be an NFL QB and Judge is a scrub coach?


Outside of a few obvious dupes/trolls on the game threads, no one is calling for Judge's head.
Yeah,  
Big Blue '56 : 12/25/2020 12:35 pm : link
I believe we have a young long-termer as HC
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I guess this means Judge/Graham staying  
BigBlueShock : 12/25/2020 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15091390 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 15091320 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Miss many game threads with people convinced that Jones can never be an NFL QB and Judge is a scrub coach?



Outside of a few obvious dupes/trolls on the game threads, no one is calling for Judge's head.
reading game threads and thinking he’s coming away with any kind of valuable information or opinion is his first mistake...
RE: Stupid question, perhaps really stupid, but still, be gentle:  
section125 : 12/25/2020 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15091385 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Can they re-sign LW NOW, or is there a technicality that prevents them from doing so at THIS POINT in his franchise tag?


Fiddy-six, I think they need to wait until after the season - believe I read that the other day....does not mean they cannot talk.
Awesome  
UberAlias : 12/25/2020 12:41 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Stupid question, perhaps really stupid, but still, be gentle:  
Big Blue '56 : 12/25/2020 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15091397 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15091385 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Can they re-sign LW NOW, or is there a technicality that prevents them from doing so at THIS POINT in his franchise tag?



Fiddy-six, I think they need to wait until after the season - believe I read that the other day....does not mean they cannot talk.


Thanks Sec, I didn’t think they could, but was very far from certain
Per a CBS Sports piece, players on franchise tags  
cosmicj : 12/25/2020 12:53 pm : link
Are not allowed to sign multi year contracts until the end of the regular season. These players had until July 15, 2020 and then the window closed and will reopen after wk 17.

BB56 - thanks for asking that question. It’s good to know that this isn’t allowed.
This means  
PaulN : 12/25/2020 1:09 pm : link
Logan Ryan signed a 31 mil dollar contract, that is what this means. Holy shit with all the read into everything people, it means also that the Giants like Logan Ryan and he likes being a Giant, so many people on bbi have crystal balls, maybe they are in their heads though.
RE: Wow, merry Christmas to him  
MtDizzle : 12/25/2020 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15091288 mfsd said:
Quote:
And solid deal for the Giants. FS has been a black hole for us for a while, great find by DG


Lmfao like Logan Ryan was an unknown commodity. This one is on Joe Judge IMO.
RE: Per Raanan  
Dnew15 : 12/25/2020 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15091339 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Quote:


Two sides led by Kevin Abrams and agent Joel Segal worked through Christmas Eve to get this done.



Take that how you will.


I don't think it's by accident K. Abrams was highlighted here.

Jints Central quietly working during Christmas Eve :)
As I mentioned  
JonC : 12/25/2020 1:39 pm : link
there was a ton of momentum behind keeping Ryan. Fully expect them to get LW done as well.

Tolimnson remains to be seen, I still think he's the one big ticket they decline.

McKinney is FS, Peppers is SS, Ryan is a hybrid and plays different roles. You will see multiple S packages back there too with Love, they've got four players to be multiple on the backend, including some CB reps. Now they need to draft a CB to take fill the void left by Baker, and churn the depth.
I really like this signging  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/25/2020 1:52 pm : link
... He's a solid player and a team leader. He'll teach the younger guys what's needed to be a successful pro.
I really like Ryan a lot as a player  
Modzelewski : 12/25/2020 1:58 pm : link
Plus what he seemingly brings to the locker room. 3 years seems a bit long and 10 mil/per seems a bit high, but I assume he would have been paid higher on the FA market.

This spells the end of Tomlinson and/or Williams with our cap sitch though, and that’s a bummer.
This is a great move  
Jay on the Island : 12/25/2020 2:18 pm : link
Ryan has been a huge asset this season and he has provided much needed veteran leadership in the locker room. Once McKinney gets up to speed the secondary should become an even bigger strength especially when they add another CB.
it's a 2 year 20 million deal  
English Alaister : 12/25/2020 2:21 pm : link
For a guy who has made our secondary one of the most sophisticated to decipher in the NFL.

Seems like a pretty reasonable deal for a guy who is a great veteran presence.

Williams will be harder I suspect.
...  
christian : 12/25/2020 2:27 pm : link
I like everything about Ryan — production, versatility, and character.

That said, I’d prefer the Giants be investing 20M guaranteed in guys who will be under 30. 20M guaranteed gets you a lot of the way to a premium corner.

I’d have been happy with Bradberry/UFA/Holmes at CB, and Love, Peppers, McKinney at safeties.

I think this is just an OK move.
Very happy  
gmen4ever : 12/25/2020 2:27 pm : link
Great leadership in the secondary for 3 more years. Plus having Bradberry for 2 more really helps us focus on some other critical needs areas.
this is one of those moves that shows why sometimes it's good to  
Eric on Li : 12/25/2020 2:38 pm : link
buy low. I'd imagine they could have gotten him for less when he was hanging out needing a 1 year deal at a lower AAV. For a less known quantity I'd understand being cautious but for a guy with as much of a track record as he had, seems like they could have accomplished the same thing cheaper.

But who knows, maybe Ryan was holding out for what he ended up with. I've always liked him and am happy to have him here for longer.
What DG and the front office did  
81_Great_Dane : 12/25/2020 3:34 pm : link
Is like a batter hitting a homer off a hanging curve. Yeah, it’s an easy pitch to hit, but you still have to hit it. Yeah, it was an obvious deal to make, but they still had to make it.

Next sign Tomlinson. Underrated on BBI but very highly regarded by the Giants. And keep LW even if you have to franchise him. Add a pass-rushing OLB or two. D should improve—and it’s good now.
Contract details are key  
GeoMan999 : 12/25/2020 3:39 pm : link
We also do not know how it was structured. $20 million guaranteed is obviously the key.

Are there any incentives included for making the Pro Bowl, etc.?

RE: We all wanted him back.  
Milton : 12/25/2020 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15091360 section125 said:
Quote:
It may have cost them a touch more now to prevent him from testing the market where I am sure he would command more.
Why are you sure he would command more? He didn't command more this past offseason and there's a belief that the salary cap will be lower next year.
Like Logan Ryan  
Breeze_94 : 12/25/2020 3:47 pm : link
Good player and great locker room guy. He’s the type of vet every defense needs. 10mil APY is a fair value as well.

My only concern- with the rumored $175 mil salary cap, the Giants had about $17mil in space for 2021 with carryover (~6.5mil) included.

After this deal, the giants likely have 7-10mil in cap space.

The obvious moves (Solder, Tate, Mayo) only get back about $15mil.

This move likely means Giants only bring back 1 of Leo/Tomlinson. I would’ve prioritized the Dlineman over Logan since McKinney is waiting in the wings and we already have Peppers at the other safety spot. Plus Julian Love can slide into that 3rd safety role and offers similar versatility to Ryan.

Kind of a head scratcher from an X’s and O’s Standpoint, but great move from every other aspect
This is  
Mike from SI : 12/25/2020 3:57 pm : link
great news.
Stupid  
HomerJones45 : 12/25/2020 4:19 pm : link
29 year old safety couldn’t sniff a deal in free agency and we got him for. a year at 5 million when anyone could have had him for that amount.. So they gave him a multi year deal, guaranteed 2/3 of it and had to double his salary?

Whoa some tough bargaining there.
RE: Contract details are key  
Milton : 12/25/2020 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15091517 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
We also do not know how it was structured. $20 million guaranteed is obviously the key.

Are there any incentives included for making the Pro Bowl, etc.?
Curious to see how much of that $20M is truly guaranteed and how much is agent's spin. He's an interesting player. His value comes from his versatility and leadership, because he's not really a plus player at any position, but he's serviceable at a few. And given the youth on the team and the reality of injuries across the league, versatility and leadership go a long way.
RE: Like Logan Ryan  
Judge_and_Jury : 12/25/2020 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15091522 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Good player and great locker room guy. He’s the type of vet every defense needs. 10mil APY is a fair value as well.

My only concern- with the rumored $175 mil salary cap, the Giants had about $17mil in space for 2021 with carryover (~6.5mil) included.

After this deal, the giants likely have 7-10mil in cap space.

The obvious moves (Solder, Tate, Mayo) only get back about $15mil.

This move likely means Giants only bring back 1 of Leo/Tomlinson. I would’ve prioritized the Dlineman over Logan since McKinney is waiting in the wings and we already have Peppers at the other safety spot. Plus Julian Love can slide into that 3rd safety role and offers similar versatility to Ryan.

Kind of a head scratcher from an X’s and O’s Standpoint, but great move from every other aspect


Ryan's first year cap hit is probably less than his later years.

As per over the cap....cap savings for those 3 together will be a little over 20 million.
RE: Stupid  
UConn4523 : 12/25/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15091549 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
29 year old safety couldn’t sniff a deal in free agency and we got him for. a year at 5 million when anyone could have had him for that amount.. So they gave him a multi year deal, guaranteed 2/3 of it and had to double his salary?

Whoa some tough bargaining there.


You are insufferable.
FYI...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/25/2020 4:45 pm : link
some quotes from Ryan...


New York Giants Re-Sign Logan Ryan; Friday Injury Report - ( New Window )
RE: As I mentioned  
djm : 12/25/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15091447 JonC said:
Quote:
there was a ton of momentum behind keeping Ryan. Fully expect them to get LW done as well.

Tolimnson remains to be seen, I still think he's the one big ticket they decline.

McKinney is FS, Peppers is SS, Ryan is a hybrid and plays different roles. You will see multiple S packages back there too with Love, they've got four players to be multiple on the backend, including some CB reps. Now they need to draft a CB to take fill the void left by Baker, and churn the depth.


Yep. I think Tomlinson has a chance to return here only because he might not get THAT much on the open market. He’s a good player but sort a one way player, albeit it a good one on and off the field. Guess we’ll see.
Very nice.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2020 5:44 pm : link
.
RE: Stupid  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/25/2020 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15091549 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
29 year old safety couldn’t sniff a deal in free agency and we got him for. a year at 5 million when anyone could have had him for that amount.. So they gave him a multi year deal, guaranteed 2/3 of it and had to double his salary?

Huh? Is this sarcasm?

Whoa some tough bargaining there.
L Williams next  
Payasdaddy : 12/25/2020 5:50 pm : link
We should have ten million cap now
Figure with tate, zeitler, maybe solder. Another 30 million could be cleared.
Think we can fit in Leonard and a free agent WR
RE: RE: Like Logan Ryan  
Breeze_94 : 12/25/2020 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15091557 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15091522 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


Good player and great locker room guy. He’s the type of vet every defense needs. 10mil APY is a fair value as well.

My only concern- with the rumored $175 mil salary cap, the Giants had about $17mil in space for 2021 with carryover (~6.5mil) included.

After this deal, the giants likely have 7-10mil in cap space.

The obvious moves (Solder, Tate, Mayo) only get back about $15mil.

This move likely means Giants only bring back 1 of Leo/Tomlinson. I would’ve prioritized the Dlineman over Logan since McKinney is waiting in the wings and we already have Peppers at the other safety spot. Plus Julian Love can slide into that 3rd safety role and offers similar versatility to Ryan.

Kind of a head scratcher from an X’s and O’s Standpoint, but great move from every other aspect



Ryan's first year cap hit is probably less than his later years.

As per over the cap....cap savings for those 3 together will be a little over 20 million.


Solder and Tate only save around $6mil each. If post June 1st cuts, they’d save more but that doesn’t help for signing FA’s in March...

Mayo is only $2.5m

(Per OTC)
you don't save more  
fkap : 12/25/2020 6:24 pm : link
by designating post June 1st. That's merely accounting shuffling. Less dead money next year, but more dead money the year after. Increases cap space one year, but reduces it the next. Net is the same.
RE: Stupid  
bw in dc : 12/25/2020 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15091549 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
29 year old safety couldn’t sniff a deal in free agency and we got him for. a year at 5 million when anyone could have had him for that amount.. So they gave him a multi year deal, guaranteed 2/3 of it and had to double his salary?

Whoa some tough bargaining there.


I wanted to keep Logan. But I get your point. The contract does seem generous considering LR's age.

As long as he can keep playing the hybrid role of safety/slot corner, and at a reasonably good level, the contract should pay for itself.
Most players didn’t sniff a big multi year deal  
UConn4523 : 12/25/2020 7:24 pm : link
In FA during COVID. It’s just a really dumb point. Leonard Williams, Yannick, Clowney, Ryan, on and on and on. It was the worst possible time to be an NFL free agent.
Great signing  
TommyWiseau : 12/25/2020 7:32 pm : link
But whatever you do, please do not break up this DLine. They can be very special. Make it work cap wise
Awesome!!  
rasbutant : 12/25/2020 7:40 pm : link
Though, Little more than I thought.

Malcolm Jenkins was the comp I was using...4/32mil

Guess have to account for inflation?
Link - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/25/2020 7:52 pm : link
I think this was a great signing. Versatile player, looked up to the in locker room, winner...

You want these guys on your team.
I think English Alaistar nails it with his post  
Bill2 : 12/25/2020 7:58 pm : link
Its a vital signing for Grahams defense.

I doubt it means a thing when it comes to LW or Tomlinson.

I doubt it means less than a thing when it comes to implications or signals about DG or JJ or Abrams. Its an obvious signing at about what it would take to complete the signing.
RE: you don't save more  
Breeze_94 : 12/25/2020 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15091605 fkap said:
Quote:
by designating post June 1st. That's merely accounting shuffling. Less dead money next year, but more dead money the year after. Increases cap space one year, but reduces it the next. Net is the same.


Yes that’s what I meant. May make sense to designate cuts post June 1 since you’d rather take more of the hit when the cap is higher in 22’

RE: Awesome!!  
bw in dc : 12/25/2020 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15091643 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Though, Little more than I thought.

Malcolm Jenkins was the comp I was using...4/32mil

Guess have to account for inflation? Link - ( New Window )


Not inflation as much as the age factor. Logan isn't in Jenkins class - in terms of resume, accomplishments - but he's still at an age and versatility level to probably be worth the stretch...
RE: So 2 years guaranteed  
Scuzzlebutt : 12/25/2020 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15091342 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
That is the perfect length and money.
This is the player Judge needs to teach the kids how to be a professional and how to prepare.
His value for a young coach off the field is big.


Yes +1
RE: RE: Wow, merry Christmas to him  
Scuzzlebutt : 12/25/2020 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15091436 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15091288 mfsd said:


Quote:


And solid deal for the Giants. FS has been a black hole for us for a while, great find by DG



Lmfao like Logan Ryan was an unknown commodity. This one is on Joe Judge IMO.


What is your point? Every free agent is a known commodity to some extent. Blake Martínez and James Bradberry were known to other teams in the league as well, but we signed them and they are playing well for us. The GM only gets credit if he signs someone no one else knows about?
Sorry to point this out  
pjcas18 : 12/25/2020 11:20 pm : link
if it's already been pointed out, but Ryan isn't really on Judge or Gettleman to be honest, he's here because McKinney was injured.

If not for that injury IMO there is very little chance Ryan is here.

They didn't even sign Ryan until September 4, he was clearly not plan A or plan B or probably even C.

But, it was serendipitous timing and it seems like it's worked out and he seems like a good leader and solid contributor so who cares who gets credit for it.
RE: Stupid question, perhaps really stupid, but still, be gentle:  
sharp315 : 12/25/2020 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15091385 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Can they re-sign LW NOW, or is there a technicality that prevents them from doing so at THIS POINT in his franchise tag?

He has to play 1 full year on the franchise tag so no can't get him any contract for a while.
I don't think there is anything to look into  
Matt M. : 12/25/2020 11:47 pm : link
He had an excellent year and is a team leader. They wanted more from him and he obviously wanted to remain a Giant. I am very happy with this move.
Man,  
darren in pdx : 1:17 am : link
I get why Beal opted out and don't blame any player that chose to, but it would have been great to know if he was a piece moving forward. Having Bradberry, Holmes and him moving forward would be helpful going into the off-season with CB being not as much of a need. I recall Ryan Lewis improving before he got injured though, but my memory of events this year are so scattered..
Great signing  
SleepyOwl : 1:34 am : link
It’s essentially a two year deal for 20 mill... this guy is a pro bowl safety imo... he exemplifies the kind of players we want on the team so you can not let guys like this walk... Keep building the defense GO BLUE
