Logan Ryan re-signs 3 years $31mill

Per Rapoport
"
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 1m
A very Merry Christmas for star DB @RealLoganRyan and the #Giants as they agree to a 3-year deal for $31M with $20M guaranteed, source said. Ryan bet on himself taking a 1-year deal with the @Giants and it pays off big time."
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
Bobby Skinner made a good point, this likely signals another year of Gettleman if he’s still making long term decisions with 2 weeks in the season left.
Great news & well deserved.
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Quote:
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Haha. Who are these people? Nobody is calling for Judge's head.
don't sell yourself short, love. you're a tremendous slouch.
Quote:
In comment 15091294 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Haha. Who are these people? Nobody is calling for Judge's head.
Miss many game threads with people convinced that Jones can never be an NFL QB and Judge is a scrub coach?
Quote:
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
The New York Giants as an organization want Logan Ryan back. To take this signing as any kind of indication that Gettleman is coming back....yikes.
And this is coming from a fan of DG who hopes he does.
But.....$10 mil a year sounds like a lot. Maybe I just am not following what the market commands.
Anyway......he's a good player, local kid, easy to root for and give the Giants a leader in that side of the ball.
Don't forget, Judge may have said let's get this guy signed, he's valuable commodity.
Love or hate DG, I don't think he's a guy that says my way or the highway...I can see him definitely working with and getting along with JJ.
Now let’s find that 2nd corner and Edge rusher, and sign at least one of the big DLinemen long term.
Take that how you will.
Take that how you will.
Quote:
Two sides led by Kevin Abrams and agent Joel Segal worked through Christmas Eve to get this done.
Take that how you will.
Abrams does the contracts and salary cap.
This is the player Judge needs to teach the kids how to be a professional and how to prepare.
His value for a young coach off the field is big.
But.....$10 mil a year sounds like a lot. Maybe I just am not following what the market commands.
Anyway......he's a good player, local kid, easy to root for and give the Giants a leader in that side of the ball.
10 mil per puts Logan just outside the top 10 safeties for now, which is prolly a fair deal, but not a great bargain by any means.
I do guess this means that one of DT or LW will be allowed to leave, but I've been wrong plenty before.
Given Ryan's fit with Judge, Graham and the Giants, its a solid move.
Let's keep em coming.
Ryan Tweets Christmas Update - ( New Window )
Ryan is the leader of the secondary even if Jabril wears the "C" and that is not to put down Peppers.
Very Good News for Giants fans.
Don't think it means anything about Peppers. And Ryan's deal will be over by the time they need to extend McKinney, looking way ahead.
Quote:
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Quote:
In comment 15091292 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Despite the year he had, I wouldn’t see the Giants committing without knowing his role since they have McKinney and Peppers.
Huh? Judge was in jeopardy of leaving?
People calling for him, Gettleman, and Jones to be thrown out
Mike, you’re referencing fools? :)
I’d argue whether or not we draft Parsons has a way bigger effect on whether or not we resign peppers than this does.
Outside of a few obvious dupes/trolls on the game threads, no one is calling for Judge's head.
Quote:
Miss many game threads with people convinced that Jones can never be an NFL QB and Judge is a scrub coach?
Outside of a few obvious dupes/trolls on the game threads, no one is calling for Judge's head.
Fiddy-six, I think they need to wait until after the season - believe I read that the other day....does not mean they cannot talk.
Quote:
Can they re-sign LW NOW, or is there a technicality that prevents them from doing so at THIS POINT in his franchise tag?
Fiddy-six, I think they need to wait until after the season - believe I read that the other day....does not mean they cannot talk.
Thanks Sec, I didn’t think they could, but was very far from certain
BB56 - thanks for asking that question. It’s good to know that this isn’t allowed.
Lmfao like Logan Ryan was an unknown commodity. This one is on Joe Judge IMO.
Quote:
Two sides led by Kevin Abrams and agent Joel Segal worked through Christmas Eve to get this done.
Take that how you will.
I don't think it's by accident K. Abrams was highlighted here.
Jints Central quietly working during Christmas Eve :)
Tolimnson remains to be seen, I still think he's the one big ticket they decline.
McKinney is FS, Peppers is SS, Ryan is a hybrid and plays different roles. You will see multiple S packages back there too with Love, they've got four players to be multiple on the backend, including some CB reps. Now they need to draft a CB to take fill the void left by Baker, and churn the depth.
This spells the end of Tomlinson and/or Williams with our cap sitch though, and that’s a bummer.
Seems like a pretty reasonable deal for a guy who is a great veteran presence.
Williams will be harder I suspect.
That said, I’d prefer the Giants be investing 20M guaranteed in guys who will be under 30. 20M guaranteed gets you a lot of the way to a premium corner.
I’d have been happy with Bradberry/UFA/Holmes at CB, and Love, Peppers, McKinney at safeties.
I think this is just an OK move.
But who knows, maybe Ryan was holding out for what he ended up with. I've always liked him and am happy to have him here for longer.
Next sign Tomlinson. Underrated on BBI but very highly regarded by the Giants. And keep LW even if you have to franchise him. Add a pass-rushing OLB or two. D should improve—and it’s good now.
Are there any incentives included for making the Pro Bowl, etc.?
My only concern- with the rumored $175 mil salary cap, the Giants had about $17mil in space for 2021 with carryover (~6.5mil) included.
After this deal, the giants likely have 7-10mil in cap space.
The obvious moves (Solder, Tate, Mayo) only get back about $15mil.
This move likely means Giants only bring back 1 of Leo/Tomlinson. I would’ve prioritized the Dlineman over Logan since McKinney is waiting in the wings and we already have Peppers at the other safety spot. Plus Julian Love can slide into that 3rd safety role and offers similar versatility to Ryan.
Kind of a head scratcher from an X’s and O’s Standpoint, but great move from every other aspect
Whoa some tough bargaining there.
Are there any incentives included for making the Pro Bowl, etc.?
My only concern- with the rumored $175 mil salary cap, the Giants had about $17mil in space for 2021 with carryover (~6.5mil) included.
After this deal, the giants likely have 7-10mil in cap space.
The obvious moves (Solder, Tate, Mayo) only get back about $15mil.
This move likely means Giants only bring back 1 of Leo/Tomlinson. I would’ve prioritized the Dlineman over Logan since McKinney is waiting in the wings and we already have Peppers at the other safety spot. Plus Julian Love can slide into that 3rd safety role and offers similar versatility to Ryan.
Kind of a head scratcher from an X’s and O’s Standpoint, but great move from every other aspect
Ryan's first year cap hit is probably less than his later years.
As per over the cap....cap savings for those 3 together will be a little over 20 million.
Whoa some tough bargaining there.
You are insufferable.
New York Giants Re-Sign Logan Ryan; Friday Injury Report - ( New Window )
Tolimnson remains to be seen, I still think he's the one big ticket they decline.
McKinney is FS, Peppers is SS, Ryan is a hybrid and plays different roles. You will see multiple S packages back there too with Love, they've got four players to be multiple on the backend, including some CB reps. Now they need to draft a CB to take fill the void left by Baker, and churn the depth.
Yep. I think Tomlinson has a chance to return here only because he might not get THAT much on the open market. He’s a good player but sort a one way player, albeit it a good one on and off the field. Guess we’ll see.
Huh? Is this sarcasm?
Whoa some tough bargaining there.
Figure with tate, zeitler, maybe solder. Another 30 million could be cleared.
Think we can fit in Leonard and a free agent WR
Quote:
Good player and great locker room guy. He’s the type of vet every defense needs. 10mil APY is a fair value as well.
My only concern- with the rumored $175 mil salary cap, the Giants had about $17mil in space for 2021 with carryover (~6.5mil) included.
After this deal, the giants likely have 7-10mil in cap space.
The obvious moves (Solder, Tate, Mayo) only get back about $15mil.
This move likely means Giants only bring back 1 of Leo/Tomlinson. I would’ve prioritized the Dlineman over Logan since McKinney is waiting in the wings and we already have Peppers at the other safety spot. Plus Julian Love can slide into that 3rd safety role and offers similar versatility to Ryan.
Kind of a head scratcher from an X’s and O’s Standpoint, but great move from every other aspect
Ryan's first year cap hit is probably less than his later years.
As per over the cap....cap savings for those 3 together will be a little over 20 million.
Solder and Tate only save around $6mil each. If post June 1st cuts, they’d save more but that doesn’t help for signing FA’s in March...
Mayo is only $2.5m
(Per OTC)
Whoa some tough bargaining there.
I wanted to keep Logan. But I get your point. The contract does seem generous considering LR's age.
As long as he can keep playing the hybrid role of safety/slot corner, and at a reasonably good level, the contract should pay for itself.
Malcolm Jenkins was the comp I was using...4/32mil
Guess have to account for inflation?
Link - ( New Window )
You want these guys on your team.
I doubt it means a thing when it comes to LW or Tomlinson.
I doubt it means less than a thing when it comes to implications or signals about DG or JJ or Abrams. Its an obvious signing at about what it would take to complete the signing.
Yes that’s what I meant. May make sense to designate cuts post June 1 since you’d rather take more of the hit when the cap is higher in 22’
Malcolm Jenkins was the comp I was using...4/32mil
Guess have to account for inflation? Link - ( New Window )
Not inflation as much as the age factor. Logan isn't in Jenkins class - in terms of resume, accomplishments - but he's still at an age and versatility level to probably be worth the stretch...
This is the player Judge needs to teach the kids how to be a professional and how to prepare.
His value for a young coach off the field is big.
Yes +1
Quote:
And solid deal for the Giants. FS has been a black hole for us for a while, great find by DG
Lmfao like Logan Ryan was an unknown commodity. This one is on Joe Judge IMO.
What is your point? Every free agent is a known commodity to some extent. Blake Martínez and James Bradberry were known to other teams in the league as well, but we signed them and they are playing well for us. The GM only gets credit if he signs someone no one else knows about?
If not for that injury IMO there is very little chance Ryan is here.
They didn't even sign Ryan until September 4, he was clearly not plan A or plan B or probably even C.
But, it was serendipitous timing and it seems like it's worked out and he seems like a good leader and solid contributor so who cares who gets credit for it.
He has to play 1 full year on the franchise tag so no can't get him any contract for a while.