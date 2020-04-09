for display only
New York Giants - Baltimore Ravens Game Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/27/2020 12:55 pm
RE: RE: Has the defense  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15094235 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15094199 noro9 said:


Quote:


Quit?



Defense was on the field the whole first quarter. Probably gassed from that point on.


To be fair, a LOT of that was their own fault. They never put Jackson in an uncomfortable third down spot. But they did give the ball back down 27-13.
Too  
AcidTest : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
little to make a difference.
RE: RE: You know, you can spend all your energy whining about Jones  
Simms11 : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15094225 blink667 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094193 Bill L said:


Quote:


all day long.

But it’s the defense which cost the team the game.



Defense sucked the big one today. Jones played well under constant pressure. And where was the run game? Hopefully this is Garret's last year running the O.


I think that could be a strong possibility! He’s shown nothing that gives me any confidence in his ability to run an offense at all this year. Numbers don’t lie. Sure there’s been mitigating circumstances, but haven’t all teams been through some of that too.
Defense with some pride.  
trueblueinpw : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
There’s that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thunderstruck  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15094247 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094227 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15094216 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094194 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I am still waiting for you to show any glad in that logic I used against you



Keep waiting retard.



Thanks for proving you can't. I'll go over it again. Shep should have to overcome defensive holding to get out of route quicker, but the qb doesn't have to overcome any deficits against him.




Shep is a veteran WR who signed a lucrative contract to make plays. Jones is a 2nd year QB who has to be responsible for not only bad Oline play but also poor route running and drops from his WRs. Got it. I am proven wrong.


Don't waste your breath with these idiots, they are helpless
RE: McKnney looks skinny  
bubba0825 : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15094244 shyster said:
Quote:
I'm not seeing anything special about him.

That pick could have been Chase Claypool.


I’ve been kind of thinking that, unless he can cover 3/4 of the field he’s undersized
GO PANTHERS!  
90.Cal : 12/27/2020 3:58 pm : link
GO COWBOYS!
Gettleman  
PaulN : 12/27/2020 3:59 pm : link
Has failed this organization on every level. Sure bet he will be back.
Was Jackson trying to pull that out on an option  
Matt M. : 12/27/2020 3:59 pm : link
or did Edwards mishandle it?
Jones  
AcidTest : 12/27/2020 3:59 pm : link
was sacked six times. Maybe we should get him some weapons before wasting a high round pick on a QB. We also likely won't be in a position to draft Wilson or Fields anyway.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
Bill L : 12/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094211 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15094180 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094169 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is going to struggle to score 13 pts.



Cmon? This is lights out?



About as close to you can. Guy outright missed two or three throws and hanged the ball a bit on a barely open Slayton he can’t be bothered to make plays on the football. Carry on though. Jesus Christ Phil Simms would have completed 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos SB with this sad cast of characters.



Raise your expectations. At some point if he’s your franchise QB there should be some flashes of carrying the team on the drive for a score, regardless of his supporting cast. His first passing TD since the first week of November needed 3 defensive penalties.

Honest question. Do you feel he should be able to throw the pass accurately, get separation and catch it? All on the same play?
WE WON THE TURNOVER BATTLE!!  
Bramton1 : 12/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
Yah!
Truth is  
dlauster : 12/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
Outside of a little run that got a bunch of us back on the bandwagon, this team remains one of the bottom rung teams in the entire league, as they have been for about eight years.

And now it doubly hurts because we were fooled for a few games.

Nothing has changed but the names of the players...the results remain the same.
RE: Gettleman  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15094258 PaulN said:
Quote:
Has failed this organization on every level. Sure bet he will be back.


That would be very Mara like, who is the real problem
ugh horrible ending in ATL and HOU games  
mphbullet36 : 12/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
could have moved up two more spots but of course those horrible teams choke away wins.
RE: Gettleman  
Gmen703 : 12/27/2020 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15094258 PaulN said:
Quote:
Has failed this organization on every level. Sure bet he will be back.


Reece is da wurst GM!

-The BBI collective
RE: RE: RE: First passing TD  
Walker Gillette : 12/27/2020 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15094133 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094124 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094073 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Since week 9. Time to raise the bar!



Is that right? 6 games?



His last one was vs Wash 11/8


While you're making this super clever observation do you think you should mention that in that time period he missed 2 1/2 games, there was the bye and he played one game hobbled. I mean why let some facts get in the way of a good quip!
Just finished socially distance meet up with 89 YOA  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/27/2020 4:01 pm : link
Grandma who is in rough shape. Just checked score...ugh. I guess I was hoping for a miracle. It doesn't appear we have the horses.
Shep looks like he’s running in mud!  
Simms11 : 12/27/2020 4:01 pm : link
He’s decent in short area quickness, but he just can’t give you much YAC
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thunderstruck  
crick n NC : 12/27/2020 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15094247 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094227 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15094216 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094194 crick n NC said:


Quote:


I am still waiting for you to show any glad in that logic I used against you



Keep waiting retard.



Thanks for proving you can't. I'll go over it again. Shep should have to overcome defensive holding to get out of route quicker, but the qb doesn't have to overcome any deficits against him.




Shep is a veteran WR who signed a lucrative contract to make plays. Jones is a 2nd year QB who has to be responsible for not only bad Oline play but also poor route running and drops from his WRs. Got it. I am proven wrong.


What you just said addresses zero what I said. I called you on your foolish statement that shep should overcome holding to get out of his route quicker and you got upset. I simply used that same faulty logic with Jones to show you it's fault. For the record, holding has an effect on how quick a receive moves within their route, just like poor pass protection and receivers that don't get separation has an effect on the qb.
Engram  
AcidTest : 12/27/2020 4:01 pm : link
is hurt. Hope he's OK.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
ajr2456 : 12/27/2020 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15094263 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094211 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15094180 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094169 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is going to struggle to score 13 pts.



Cmon? This is lights out?



About as close to you can. Guy outright missed two or three throws and hanged the ball a bit on a barely open Slayton he can’t be bothered to make plays on the football. Carry on though. Jesus Christ Phil Simms would have completed 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos SB with this sad cast of characters.



Raise your expectations. At some point if he’s your franchise QB there should be some flashes of carrying the team on the drive for a score, regardless of his supporting cast. His first passing TD since the first week of November needed 3 defensive penalties.


Honest question. Do you feel he should be able to throw the pass accurately, get separation and catch it? All on the same play?


Franchise QBs have moments where they throw guys open. When has Jones shown the ability to that? QBs around the league put up numbers with lackluster receiving corps.
oh look  
mphbullet36 : 12/27/2020 4:02 pm : link
our proballer is hurt again...
They've given up 15 sacks the last 3 weeks  
j_rud : 12/27/2020 4:02 pm : link
Only 1 to Cle last week but the Cards and Ravens were grabbing them in bunches.
RE: Jones  
Silver Spoon : 12/27/2020 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15094262 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was sacked six times. Maybe we should get him some weapons before wasting a high round pick on a QB. We also likely won't be in a position to draft Wilson or Fields anyway.


And half the sacks he didn’t see coming from the front side. There’s something wrong with his vision, like it sucks.
RE: They've given up 15 sacks the last 3 weeks  
Simms11 : 12/27/2020 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15094278 j_rud said:
Quote:
Only 1 to Cle last week but the Cards and Ravens were grabbing them in bunches.


Jones holds that ball sometimes little too long as well. Doesn’t help the Oline. MCCoy gets the ball out quicker too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/27/2020 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15094248 RUNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:

I don’t understand the Jones love fest. People bash me as if I am expecting Jones to be Peyton Manning with this supporting cast. No, the cast sucks, but the QB can still show you something. Don’t give me that TD at the end as or off.
Every one of your comments is a negative shot on the QB. There is nothing objective about your continuous bile. It isn’t about loving Jones. It is about trying to evaluate him honestly. It is obvious you have no interest in doing that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: First passing TD  
ajr2456 : 12/27/2020 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15094271 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15094133 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094124 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094073 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Since week 9. Time to raise the bar!



Is that right? 6 games?



His last one was vs Wash 11/8



While you're making this super clever observation do you think you should mention that in that time period he missed 2 1/2 games, there was the bye and he played one game hobbled. I mean why let some facts get in the way of a good quip!


Does 4th game this year with more TDs than INTs make you feel better?
RE: They've given up 15 sacks the last 3 weeks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/27/2020 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15094278 j_rud said:
Quote:
Only 1 to Cle last week but the Cards and Ravens were grabbing them in bunches.


Pass protection was good early, then buckled when they had to throw late. My question is what is the coordinator doing to adjust to these all out blitzes? It appears nothing. I would be stunned if Garrett came back next season.
What?! Terrible pass!  
Simms11 : 12/27/2020 4:05 pm : link
WR would not even have a chance
RE: RE: They've given up 15 sacks the last 3 weeks  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15094282 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094278 j_rud said:


Quote:


Only 1 to Cle last week but the Cards and Ravens were grabbing them in bunches.



Jones holds that ball sometimes little too long as well. Doesn’t help the Oline. MCCoy gets the ball out quicker too.


LOL how many points did McCoy put up?! You guys are clueless
Offense isn't even trying  
US1 Giants : 12/27/2020 4:05 pm : link
short passes with almost no time left.
How can anyone defend  
MtDizzle : 12/27/2020 4:05 pm : link
Jones or Gettleman after this year? Aren’t y’all tired of being a fuckin laughing stock??
RE: RE: They've given up 15 sacks the last 3 weeks  
Gmen703 : 12/27/2020 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15094286 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094278 j_rud said:


Quote:


Only 1 to Cle last week but the Cards and Ravens were grabbing them in bunches.



Pass protection was good early, then buckled when they had to throw late. My question is what is the coordinator doing to adjust to these all out blitzes? It appears nothing. I would be stunned if Garrett came back next season.


He's gotta go! No question.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
Now Mike in MD : 12/27/2020 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15094276 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094263 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094211 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15094180 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094169 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is going to struggle to score 13 pts.



Cmon? This is lights out?



About as close to you can. Guy outright missed two or three throws and hanged the ball a bit on a barely open Slayton he can’t be bothered to make plays on the football. Carry on though. Jesus Christ Phil Simms would have completed 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos SB with this sad cast of characters.



Raise your expectations. At some point if he’s your franchise QB there should be some flashes of carrying the team on the drive for a score, regardless of his supporting cast. His first passing TD since the first week of November needed 3 defensive penalties.


Honest question. Do you feel he should be able to throw the pass accurately, get separation and catch it? All on the same play?



Franchise QBs have moments where they throw guys open. When has Jones shown the ability to that? QBs around the league put up numbers with lackluster receiving corps.

I can think of at least 4 times eith tate alone this season. Plus the slayton thriw today.
Stop blaming the offensive line for the sacks!  
Chris L. : 12/27/2020 4:06 pm : link
Daniel Jones SUCKS!!!! He holds the ball forever. He stares down his receivers. he is awful!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
Bill L : 12/27/2020 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15094276 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094263 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094211 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15094180 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094169 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is going to struggle to score 13 pts.



Cmon? This is lights out?



About as close to you can. Guy outright missed two or three throws and hanged the ball a bit on a barely open Slayton he can’t be bothered to make plays on the football. Carry on though. Jesus Christ Phil Simms would have completed 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos SB with this sad cast of characters.



Raise your expectations. At some point if he’s your franchise QB there should be some flashes of carrying the team on the drive for a score, regardless of his supporting cast. His first passing TD since the first week of November needed 3 defensive penalties.


Honest question. Do you feel he should be able to throw the pass accurately, get separation and catch it? All on the same play?



Franchise QBs have moments where they throw guys open. When has Jones shown the ability to that? QBs around the league put up numbers with lackluster receiving corps.

You didn’t answer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15094276 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094263 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094211 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15094180 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094169 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is going to struggle to score 13 pts.



Cmon? This is lights out?



About as close to you can. Guy outright missed two or three throws and hanged the ball a bit on a barely open Slayton he can’t be bothered to make plays on the football. Carry on though. Jesus Christ Phil Simms would have completed 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos SB with this sad cast of characters.



Raise your expectations. At some point if he’s your franchise QB there should be some flashes of carrying the team on the drive for a score, regardless of his supporting cast. His first passing TD since the first week of November needed 3 defensive penalties.


Honest question. Do you feel he should be able to throw the pass accurately, get separation and catch it? All on the same play?



Franchise QBs have moments where they throw guys open. When has Jones shown the ability to that? QBs around the league put up numbers with lackluster receiving corps.


Try watching the games
The receivers have to win these one on one  
crick n NC : 12/27/2020 4:06 pm : link
Battles against the zero blitz. The zero blitz is an excellent time to get big plays as an offense if you can even slightly beat your man
Throwing guys open  
Dave on the UWS : 12/27/2020 4:06 pm : link
You mean like the last series when on a max blitz while getting clobbered he dropped it right in Slayton’s lap- who dropped it?
RE: Stop blaming the offensive line for the sacks!  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15094294 Chris L. said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones SUCKS!!!! He holds the ball forever. He stares down his receivers. he is awful!!!


LOL ok troll
RE: McKnney looks skinny  
ColHowPepper : 12/27/2020 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15094244 shyster said:
Quote:
I'm not seeing anything special about him.

That pick could have been Chase Claypool.
Yes, been saying that for a bit, s, or even Winfield. Overdrafted, just like Baker last year. Yet half of BBI thinks he's the answer to our DB issues--because he was a 2nd round pick--by DG
RE: RE: Stop blaming the offensive line for the sacks!  
Greg from LI : 12/27/2020 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15094300 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094294 Chris L. said:


Quote:


Daniel Jones SUCKS!!!! He holds the ball forever. He stares down his receivers. he is awful!!!



LOL ok troll


Dupe says what now?
RE: RE: McKnney looks skinny  
Bill L : 12/27/2020 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15094302 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15094244 shyster said:


Quote:


I'm not seeing anything special about him.

That pick could have been Chase Claypool.

Yes, been saying that for a bit, s, or even Winfield. Overdrafted, just like Baker last year. Yet half of BBI thinks he's the answer to our DB issues--because he was a 2nd round pick--by DG

To be fair, he’s in his second (?) game in his career.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Like I said all week. DJ could play almost lights out and this team  
crick n NC : 12/27/2020 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15094296 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15094276 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094263 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15094229 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094211 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15094180 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15094169 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Is going to struggle to score 13 pts.



Cmon? This is lights out?



About as close to you can. Guy outright missed two or three throws and hanged the ball a bit on a barely open Slayton he can’t be bothered to make plays on the football. Carry on though. Jesus Christ Phil Simms would have completed 50 percent of his passes in the Broncos SB with this sad cast of characters.



Raise your expectations. At some point if he’s your franchise QB there should be some flashes of carrying the team on the drive for a score, regardless of his supporting cast. His first passing TD since the first week of November needed 3 defensive penalties.


Honest question. Do you feel he should be able to throw the pass accurately, get separation and catch it? All on the same play?



Franchise QBs have moments where they throw guys open. When has Jones shown the ability to that? QBs around the league put up numbers with lackluster receiving corps.


You didn’t answer.
RE: RE: RE: McKnney looks skinny  
ColHowPepper : 12/27/2020 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15094315 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15094302 ColHowPepper said: To be fair, he’s in his second (?) game in his career.
He suited up vs Bengals (don't think he saw snaps, but was on the field for each of last 3. Fair observation re. limited as a rookie, as to which I said during the half: his recognition also looks slow, to be expected. But, like Baker, imo, Gettleman trying to fill holes instead of going with superior talent. As shyster said, what would a Claypool mean to this O. We need legit, two-way TE(s) as much as we do WRs
Squad26  
Chris L. : 12/27/2020 4:17 pm : link
Been a Giant fan for 50 years!!!! On this site for 25 years. just not happy with a QB picked at number 6 who can't platy!!!!!
Joe Judge is a failure  
Mr. Nickels : 12/27/2020 5:21 pm : link
Must go
Offense has not one atom of explosiveness  
MeanBunny : 12/28/2020 11:47 am : link
Engram looks like the only guy who can get open consistently. Tate is gone at end of season-that's 10 mill down the drain this year. Shep is boring...what happened to Slayton?? Defenses can just cover WR's man to man and hammer the running game into oblivion. Not sure if it's Garrett or an epic lack of talent across the entire offense
RE: Offense has not one atom of explosiveness  
Johnny5 : 12/28/2020 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15096491 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
Engram looks like the only guy who can get open consistently. Tate is gone at end of season-that's 10 mill down the drain this year. Shep is boring...what happened to Slayton?? Defenses can just cover WR's man to man and hammer the running game into oblivion. Not sure if it's Garrett or an epic lack of talent across the entire offense

It's lack of talent but it's also coaching/scheme, and probably sophomore slump for Jones.

This offense with the same players last year and a worse OL consistently scored more points, and Jones looked much better (aside from fumbles)
