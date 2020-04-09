but these last 3 weeks have been alarming. The gameplans have been horrific and the team looks like it's getting worse. Just when it looked like we found something with our running game @SEA, we go completely away from it. Why?
Contrast what's going on with the Giants right now to the Dolphins, who everyone likes to compare. They got better as last year wore on.
Nothing to do with Jones!!!!! You have a TE with stone hands, smurf receivers that can’t beat their man one on one, and Slayton (who has size) can’t get off a jam at the line of scrimmage. Solve that problem and you are all set.
Leaving aside the GM and QB arguments for a moment,
here's what bugs me about the Giants: They're depressing to watch. Other teams play fast, make spectacular athletic moves, break long runs and have guys catch a short pass and break it to the end zone. They intercept the other QB and run it back. They get sacks. They block kicks and get long runbacks.
There's been very little of that with the Giants. VERY little. And guess what? When they make those kind of plays, they're at least competitive. But the last few weeks, it's been plodding offense and soft defense, giving the ball away, not taking the ball away, porous special teams with scarcely a runback worth the name.
There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game. There are teams that lose but at least give you hope because they make thrilling plays. Watching these Giants is like watching the Knicks when Payton, Burks and Randle are starting and Barrett is having a bad night. Like, why put yourself through that?
RE: RE: You mistake me being patient and waiting for things to play..
out with somehow “defending” Gettleman. I’ve just never been one to get the pitchfork out and run people out of town, because. Know the grass isn’t always greener. And that has rung completely true post Coughlin, which was always my fear.
I’m a believer in stability and consistency.
But they’ve played out now, so fire Gettleman. I won’t complain. But that really doesn’t solve anything until we hire somebody that can fix it, except satisfying your bloodlust.
Bingo especially the first part.
GMs probably get too much credit or blame with maybe a few exceptions but if the giants want to bring in a new GM that knows talent fine by me. I think dg will always be defined by the jones pick, his overall drafting has been solid but he suffered some awful luck with the Barkley injuries.
Whatever. Maybe a full year of offseason planning with judge will help in 2021. It’s not crazy to think this way.
No. It is NOT bad luck when a RB gets injured. RBs get injured every week. It was absolutely moronic to draft Barkley 2nd overall with the shape the team was in. And surprise surprise, 3 years later the guy that made that terrible decision has made many, many more terrible decisions and has won 14 games since.
RE: Leaving aside the GM and QB arguments for a moment,
here's what bugs me about the Giants: They're depressing to watch. Other teams play fast, make spectacular athletic moves, break long runs and have guys catch a short pass and break it to the end zone. They intercept the other QB and run it back. They get sacks. They block kicks and get long runbacks.
There's been very little of that with the Giants. VERY little. And guess what? When they make those kind of plays, they're at least competitive. But the last few weeks, it's been plodding offense and soft defense, giving the ball away, not taking the ball away, porous special teams with scarcely a runback worth the name.
There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game. There are teams that lose but at least give you hope because they make thrilling plays. Watching these Giants is like watching the Knicks when Payton, Burks and Randle are starting and Barrett is having a bad night. Like, why put yourself through that?
That depressing football is the result of antiquated people using antiquated methodologies. Mara and Gettleman think it's 1990, and they foisted an antiquated offensive coordinator on their new head coach.
There is reason for hope in the following scenario: Mara fires Gettleman's sorry ass, then Judge is allowed to pick his GM. Mara gets out of the way and lets actual professionals work.
When does Jones ever drag this bunch kicking and screaming
into the end zone? A good QB on a bad team can do that. Matthew Stafford is one example. Daniel Jones is not.
What has Matthew Stafford ever won? And he had Megatron!
He hasn’t won shit but that is not the point here. He’s regarded as a good QB on terrible teams. Once in a while, he will engineer a game winning drive or have a day where he throws for 300 yards and 3-4 TDs and elevate the play of the scrubs he has to work with. Jones never does that.
year different than the last aside from the division being atrocious? Yeah, yeah, we talk about the intangibles but the record is the record. I actually were more optimistic last year since Jones looked promising.
I skipped the game to hang with the family instead, on the way home I couldn't turn the radio off fast enough when Banks and Papa started making excuses for the team left and right.
Enough with Gettleman, have some sympathy for the fans and retire. Jones probably will get another year, but he took a gigantic step back this year. I don't think a team can be elite with him, let's see how he does with some weapons next year.
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
It wouldn't hurt any, either.
And frankly, I hope they fire him early on a personal level. He's been an arrogant jerk from the day he was hired as GM. Fuck him.
Im on board with firing him, but it has to be done with class. Firing next Monday is the proper thing to do for a guy who has been a long time employee and has been an executive a few championship teams.
Nothing to do with Jones!!!!! You have a TE with stone hands, smurf receivers that can’t beat their man one on one, and Slayton (who has size) can’t get off a jam at the line of scrimmage. Solve that problem and you are all set.
STOP TALKING SENSE!! :-)
RE: RE: RE: The following teams are looking for a GM
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
It wouldn't hurt any, either.
And frankly, I hope they fire him early on a personal level. He's been an arrogant jerk from the day he was hired as GM. Fuck him.
Im on board with firing him, but it has to be done with class. Firing next Monday is the proper thing to do for a guy who has been a long time employee and has been an executive a few championship teams.
Give me a break.
The most shocking football happening today is that
the Giants may not be eliminated from the playoffs going into the final week. Maybe some stranger things have happened than Giants getting into the playoffs this year but I'm not sure what that may be.
today was what was expected if you knew the Giants and knew how football was such a game of momentum and match ups.
As for “why respect Gettleman”? Simple he is a human being who should receive our respect as a fellow human made”btsalem Adoshem”. Doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized but this constant harping is ridiculous. And won’t fix the problem which is lack of playmakers on offense without SB (if he ever fully recovers) and on defense with exception of bradbury and much of the defensive line and perhaps Martinez all of which we owe to Gettleman probably.
So criticize and discusss but let’s have less “loshenhora” and more respect for one another as well as Gettleman.
today was what was expected if you knew the Giants and knew how football was such a game of momentum and match ups.
As for “why respect Gettleman”? Simple he is a human being who should receive our respect as a fellow human made”btsalem Adoshem”. Doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized but this constant harping is ridiculous. And won’t fix the problem which is lack of playmakers on offense without SB (if he ever fully recovers) and on defense with exception of bradbury and much of the defensive line and perhaps Martinez all of which we owe to Gettleman probably.
So criticize and discusss but let’s have less “loshenhora” and more respect for one another as well as Gettleman.
If this message board was based on the posts that actually change things with the Giants, it wouldn’t exist.
Dogshit vs the run, terrible tackling all day, and the same shitty zone all day. You’re facing a guy who can only throw 7 yard passes and that’s the best you can come up with? Simply noncompetitive. They basically ran a shitty prevent defense all day.
Offensively Jones is a mediocre QB at best. Welcome to QB hell folks. The OL got whipped by a more physical team.
Watching the Giants O-line give up three consecutive bang-bang sacks was the most embarrassed I felt for the Giants for a while.
Dogshit vs the run, terrible tackling all day, and the same shitty zone all day. You’re facing a guy who can only throw 7 yard passes and that’s the best you can come up with? Simply noncompetitive. They basically ran a shitty prevent defense all day.
Offensively Jones is a mediocre QB at best. Welcome to QB hell folks. The OL got whipped by a more physical team.
Watching the Giants O-line give up three consecutive bang-bang sacks was the most embarrassed I felt for the Giants for a while.
Team's got 33 losses under DG and he has earned some kind
today was what was expected if you knew the Giants and knew how football was such a game of momentum and match ups.
As for “why respect Gettleman”? Simple he is a human being who should receive our respect as a fellow human made”btsalem Adoshem”. Doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized but this constant harping is ridiculous. And won’t fix the problem which is lack of playmakers on offense without SB (if he ever fully recovers) and on defense with exception of bradbury and much of the defensive line and perhaps Martinez all of which we owe to Gettleman probably.
So criticize and discusss but let’s have less “loshenhora” and more respect for one another as well as Gettleman.
Counterpoint: no.
I hated the Gettleman hiring. I don't like Dave Gettleman's entire persona. I hate the teams he's built.
I think it’s coincidental. Jones has also been injured and he’s not helping the oline. They still appear to be running the ball well enough. Pass Pro was not bad, however when Jones is hesitant and can’t run, then it puts a lot of pressure on the Oline.
he’ll most likely get one more year to prove himself with a better supporting cast and another year in the same system. Will Garrett remain as the OC? Is it worth keeping him around to ensure Jones doesn’t have his 3rd offense to learn in as many years?! Garrett has not inspired any confidence. This offense is the worst in the entire league and is quite frankly historically bad. iIRC, it was Mara that came out after Gilbride’s last year and indicated that the offense needs to get fixed. In camp McAdoo and the offense actually got better the following year. I’m wondering if Mara will make the same proclamation this year, it’s certainly obvious.
think the Giants struggle in the red zone because that area of the field magnifies the difficulty our WRs have in separating. The field is even more compressed, so coverage is tighter. That makes the ability separate even more important.
This is exactly right. No QB in the league is going to win with Sterling Shepard as their #1 receiver. You need at least one target that the defense fears, like Plax, Nicks, Cruz and Odell were under Eli. Heck, even Manningham would be the best receiver on this team
We simply don't have the ponies to be in the race. We knew this from before the season started. Many of us had said what would make for a successful season is if the youngsters stepped to fill some of the void in talent. I'm not sure the void is really being filled.
As much as I despise Gettleman, Garrett is just as responsible for the team's failure at least so far as the offense is concerned. They both need to go and let Judge pick their replacement without input from John Mara. And while we're at it, Chris Mara needs to be retired with a gold watch. It's a disgrace that he was ever put in the front office in the first place. Nepotism is for losing organizations, not teams committed to winning above all else.
RE: RE: Leaving aside the GM and QB arguments for a moment,
here's what bugs me about the Giants: They're depressing to watch. Other teams play fast, make spectacular athletic moves, break long runs and have guys catch a short pass and break it to the end zone. They intercept the other QB and run it back. They get sacks. They block kicks and get long runbacks.
There's been very little of that with the Giants. VERY little. And guess what? When they make those kind of plays, they're at least competitive. But the last few weeks, it's been plodding offense and soft defense, giving the ball away, not taking the ball away, porous special teams with scarcely a runback worth the name.
There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game. There are teams that lose but at least give you hope because they make thrilling plays. Watching these Giants is like watching the Knicks when Payton, Burks and Randle are starting and Barrett is having a bad night. Like, why put yourself through that?
That depressing football is the result of antiquated people using antiquated methodologies. Mara and Gettleman think it's 1990, and they foisted an antiquated offensive coordinator on their new head coach.
There is reason for hope in the following scenario: Mara fires Gettleman's sorry ass, then Judge is allowed to pick his GM. Mara gets out of the way and lets actual professionals work.
You place a lot of faith in Joe Shurmur whose entire qualifications for the position of HC appear to be that he has Saban and Belichik's cell phone numbers.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Over and fucking over
Over and fucking over
Yup. It's like watching him play like shit over and over.
Buckle up...offseason is almost here to spend more time talking about it.
Quote:
In comment 15094485 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15094469 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15094460 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's been dogshit.
Because he was an executive on 2 championship teams. Firing him now, doesn’t do anything for us. The season is over next weekend.
I hope this is sarcasm
What does firing him tomorrow do for us?
Gets the GM search started as quickly as possible?
What does keeping him for another week do for us?
There’s already 5 or 6 teams looking for GMs. Holding out a week does absolutely nothing for us.
Quote:
fucking relentless with this "no Quarterback" nonsense.
Over and fucking over
Yup. It's like watching him play like shit over and over.
Buckle up...offseason is almost here to spend more time talking about it.
Let me guess, a better QB gets us a W today? Maybe Nick Mullens, Ace?
Quote:
In comment 15094612 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
fucking relentless with this "no Quarterback" nonsense.
Over and fucking over
Yup. It's like watching him play like shit over and over.
Buckle up...offseason is almost here to spend more time talking about it.
Let me guess, a better QB gets us a W today? Maybe Nick Mullens, Ace?
Maybe not today. But in two or three other games this year, maybe. Regardless, we don't have a quarterback.
I'm not seeing you don the white armor for Gettleman anymore...what happened?
That was weird a couple weeks back. It was like you were having a stroke.
Contrast what's going on with the Giants right now to the Dolphins, who everyone likes to compare. They got better as last year wore on.
Unreal how everything fell apart so quickly.
There's been very little of that with the Giants. VERY little. And guess what? When they make those kind of plays, they're at least competitive. But the last few weeks, it's been plodding offense and soft defense, giving the ball away, not taking the ball away, porous special teams with scarcely a runback worth the name.
There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game. There are teams that lose but at least give you hope because they make thrilling plays. Watching these Giants is like watching the Knicks when Payton, Burks and Randle are starting and Barrett is having a bad night. Like, why put yourself through that?
Quote:
out with somehow “defending” Gettleman. I’ve just never been one to get the pitchfork out and run people out of town, because. Know the grass isn’t always greener. And that has rung completely true post Coughlin, which was always my fear.
I’m a believer in stability and consistency.
But they’ve played out now, so fire Gettleman. I won’t complain. But that really doesn’t solve anything until we hire somebody that can fix it, except satisfying your bloodlust.
Bingo especially the first part.
GMs probably get too much credit or blame with maybe a few exceptions but if the giants want to bring in a new GM that knows talent fine by me. I think dg will always be defined by the jones pick, his overall drafting has been solid but he suffered some awful luck with the Barkley injuries.
Whatever. Maybe a full year of offseason planning with judge will help in 2021. It’s not crazy to think this way.
No. It is NOT bad luck when a RB gets injured. RBs get injured every week. It was absolutely moronic to draft Barkley 2nd overall with the shape the team was in. And surprise surprise, 3 years later the guy that made that terrible decision has made many, many more terrible decisions and has won 14 games since.
There's been very little of that with the Giants. VERY little. And guess what? When they make those kind of plays, they're at least competitive. But the last few weeks, it's been plodding offense and soft defense, giving the ball away, not taking the ball away, porous special teams with scarcely a runback worth the name.
There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game. There are teams that lose but at least give you hope because they make thrilling plays. Watching these Giants is like watching the Knicks when Payton, Burks and Randle are starting and Barrett is having a bad night. Like, why put yourself through that?
That depressing football is the result of antiquated people using antiquated methodologies. Mara and Gettleman think it's 1990, and they foisted an antiquated offensive coordinator on their new head coach.
There is reason for hope in the following scenario: Mara fires Gettleman's sorry ass, then Judge is allowed to pick his GM. Mara gets out of the way and lets actual professionals work.
What has Matthew Stafford ever won? And he had Megatron!
We have a winner. Must get rid of Jones NOW! because if he turns out to be good DG will get credit. Can't have that.
They have the look of a team that has laid down on their coaches. The white flag is fluttering high up in the sky.
Quote:
into the end zone? A good QB on a bad team can do that. Matthew Stafford is one example. Daniel Jones is not.
What has Matthew Stafford ever won? And he had Megatron!
He hasn’t won shit but that is not the point here. He’s regarded as a good QB on terrible teams. Once in a while, he will engineer a game winning drive or have a day where he throws for 300 yards and 3-4 TDs and elevate the play of the scrubs he has to work with. Jones never does that.
But Thomas looks much better. Weird trade off there...
The post-game thread after a Giants' loss never disappoints.
2. Lions
3. Texans
4. Panthers
5. Falcons
6. Washington
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
The post-game thread after a Giants' loss never disappoints.
Right now, yeah, I am. They've sucked for a long time and they continue to suck.
Do you want to tell me how I feel, or why I should feel, otherwise?
2. Lions
3. Texans
4. Panthers
5. Falcons
6. Washington
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
Gettleman is getting fired a year too late, not a week early.
2014/2015 was at least exciting with Odell and a still-good Eli.
The past three years have been 80-90% boring, bad football.
2. Lions
3. Texans
4. Panthers
5. Falcons
6. Washington
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
It wouldn't hurt any, either.
And frankly, I hope they fire him early on a personal level. He's been an arrogant jerk from the day he was hired as GM. Fuck him.
I skipped the game to hang with the family instead, on the way home I couldn't turn the radio off fast enough when Banks and Papa started making excuses for the team left and right.
Enough with Gettleman, have some sympathy for the fans and retire. Jones probably will get another year, but he took a gigantic step back this year. I don't think a team can be elite with him, let's see how he does with some weapons next year.
Quote:
1. Jags
2. Lions
3. Texans
4. Panthers
5. Falcons
6. Washington
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
It wouldn't hurt any, either.
And frankly, I hope they fire him early on a personal level. He's been an arrogant jerk from the day he was hired as GM. Fuck him.
Im on board with firing him, but it has to be done with class. Firing next Monday is the proper thing to do for a guy who has been a long time employee and has been an executive a few championship teams.
STOP TALKING SENSE!! :-)
Quote:
In comment 15094799 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
1. Jags
2. Lions
3. Texans
4. Panthers
5. Falcons
6. Washington
All those teams are looking for GMs already. They’ve had vacancies for weeks. Firing Gettleman a week early won’t give us any advantages.
It wouldn't hurt any, either.
And frankly, I hope they fire him early on a personal level. He's been an arrogant jerk from the day he was hired as GM. Fuck him.
Im on board with firing him, but it has to be done with class. Firing next Monday is the proper thing to do for a guy who has been a long time employee and has been an executive a few championship teams.
Give me a break.
Quote:
Britt wants us all to know that he's actually indifferent about the Giants.
The post-game thread after a Giants' loss never disappoints.
Right now, yeah, I am. They've sucked for a long time and they continue to suck.
Do you want to tell me how I feel, or why I should feel, otherwise?
If you really were "indifferent about the Giants" as you claim, you wouldn't be posting non-stop nearly 2 hours after the game was over.
That's not what "indifferent" people do.
I just thought it was a funny statement coming from you. Don't actually care how you feel about the Giants.
2014/2015 was at least exciting with Odell and a still-good Eli.
The past three years have been 80-90% boring, bad football.
Why didn’t Eli put this team on his back the last 7 years of his career?
As for “why respect Gettleman”? Simple he is a human being who should receive our respect as a fellow human made”btsalem Adoshem”. Doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized but this constant harping is ridiculous. And won’t fix the problem which is lack of playmakers on offense without SB (if he ever fully recovers) and on defense with exception of bradbury and much of the defensive line and perhaps Martinez all of which we owe to Gettleman probably.
So criticize and discusss but let’s have less “loshenhora” and more respect for one another as well as Gettleman.
...There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game.
This has been the case for a few years. Barkley is out. Nothing left to make a play on offense. The offense needs speed. Defense needs explosive players in the front 7.
Thin roster. Thin on elite talent. We are what the record says. A 5 win team.
As for “why respect Gettleman”? Simple he is a human being who should receive our respect as a fellow human made”btsalem Adoshem”. Doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized but this constant harping is ridiculous. And won’t fix the problem which is lack of playmakers on offense without SB (if he ever fully recovers) and on defense with exception of bradbury and much of the defensive line and perhaps Martinez all of which we owe to Gettleman probably.
So criticize and discusss but let’s have less “loshenhora” and more respect for one another as well as Gettleman.
If this message board was based on the posts that actually change things with the Giants, it wouldn’t exist.
Offensively Jones is a mediocre QB at best. Welcome to QB hell folks. The OL got whipped by a more physical team.
Watching the Giants O-line give up three consecutive bang-bang sacks was the most embarrassed I felt for the Giants for a while.
Offensively Jones is a mediocre QB at best. Welcome to QB hell folks. The OL got whipped by a more physical team.
Watching the Giants O-line give up three consecutive bang-bang sacks was the most embarrassed I felt for the Giants for a while.
As for “why respect Gettleman”? Simple he is a human being who should receive our respect as a fellow human made”btsalem Adoshem”. Doesn’t mean he can’t be criticized but this constant harping is ridiculous. And won’t fix the problem which is lack of playmakers on offense without SB (if he ever fully recovers) and on defense with exception of bradbury and much of the defensive line and perhaps Martinez all of which we owe to Gettleman probably.
So criticize and discusss but let’s have less “loshenhora” and more respect for one another as well as Gettleman.
Counterpoint: no.
I hated the Gettleman hiring. I don't like Dave Gettleman's entire persona. I hate the teams he's built.
F him.
I think it’s coincidental. Jones has also been injured and he’s not helping the oline. They still appear to be running the ball well enough. Pass Pro was not bad, however when Jones is hesitant and can’t run, then it puts a lot of pressure on the Oline.
This is exactly right. No QB in the league is going to win with Sterling Shepard as their #1 receiver. You need at least one target that the defense fears, like Plax, Nicks, Cruz and Odell were under Eli. Heck, even Manningham would be the best receiver on this team
They might to examine that one before they do anything rash
And they looked like they laid down on their coaches.
Joe Judge talks about getting better every day.
This team is going in reverse.
Today is not a surprise.
We simply don't have the ponies to be in the race. We knew this from before the season started. Many of us had said what would make for a successful season is if the youngsters stepped to fill some of the void in talent. I'm not sure the void is really being filled.
This has been a slow-mo rebuild.
Quote:
In comment 15094619 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15094612 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
fucking relentless with this "no Quarterback" nonsense.
Over and fucking over
Yup. It's like watching him play like shit over and over.
Buckle up...offseason is almost here to spend more time talking about it.
Let me guess, a better QB gets us a W today? Maybe Nick Mullens, Ace?
Maybe not today. But in two or three other games this year, maybe. Regardless, we don't have a quarterback.
I'm not seeing you don the white armor for Gettleman anymore...what happened?
This loss is not indicative of the GM.
Quote:
here's what bugs me about the Giants: They're depressing to watch. Other teams play fast, make spectacular athletic moves, break long runs and have guys catch a short pass and break it to the end zone. They intercept the other QB and run it back. They get sacks. They block kicks and get long runbacks.
There's been very little of that with the Giants. VERY little. And guess what? When they make those kind of plays, they're at least competitive. But the last few weeks, it's been plodding offense and soft defense, giving the ball away, not taking the ball away, porous special teams with scarcely a runback worth the name.
There doesn't seem to be any explosiveness anywhere, in any phase of the game. There are teams that lose but at least give you hope because they make thrilling plays. Watching these Giants is like watching the Knicks when Payton, Burks and Randle are starting and Barrett is having a bad night. Like, why put yourself through that?
That depressing football is the result of antiquated people using antiquated methodologies. Mara and Gettleman think it's 1990, and they foisted an antiquated offensive coordinator on their new head coach.
There is reason for hope in the following scenario: Mara fires Gettleman's sorry ass, then Judge is allowed to pick his GM. Mara gets out of the way and lets actual professionals work.