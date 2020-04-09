Stop pretending like Daniel Jones is the answer at QB! Josh in the City : 12/27/2020 5:21 pm

He’s not. Anyone who knows football can see he’s not that guy and the quicker this team acknowledges that the quicker we can find a real answer at this most important position on the field and turn this thing around. True franchise QB’s can put their teams on their backs and at least attempt to will them to victory in big moments and big games. Jones has NEVER shown that ability and is as small as a mouse in big moments and important games.



It’s easy to make excuses for him. His oline is below average, his weapons are below average, we lost our best playmaker blah blah blah blah blah. Enough of the nonsense. If he is who we NEED him to be then we don’t lose today as disgracefully as we did.



I like Jones and was hoping like hell that Gettleman was right when he saw something that most did not. But after 2 seasons its clear he’s just another big mistake of a bad GM. I’ve been on BBI long enough to know that most here will put on their blue colored glasses and pretend like it’s everything around Jones that has led to his poor play. I was here when people made excuses for Eli for 5+ years when the game clearly passed him by and he needed everything around him to be perfect to succeed too.



And I’ve seen hundreds of players exactly like Daniel Jones come through this league and, just like the others, he is destined to be a career backup. He will be an asset as a #2 QB who can hopefully stabilize a very good team if their starter goes down but he will never be the reason a team becomes great. He will never be a franchise QB and after 2 seasons that fact couldn’t be any clearer.