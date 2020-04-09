Stop pretending like Daniel Jones is the answer at QB!

He’s not. Anyone who knows football can see he’s not that guy and the quicker this team acknowledges that the quicker we can find a real answer at this most important position on the field and turn this thing around. True franchise QB’s can put their teams on their backs and at least attempt to will them to victory in big moments and big games. Jones has NEVER shown that ability and is as small as a mouse in big moments and important games.
It’s easy to make excuses for him. His oline is below average, his weapons are below average, we lost our best playmaker blah blah blah blah blah. Enough of the nonsense. If he is who we NEED him to be then we don’t lose today as disgracefully as we did.
I like Jones and was hoping like hell that Gettleman was right when he saw something that most did not. But after 2 seasons its clear he’s just another big mistake of a bad GM. I’ve been on BBI long enough to know that most here will put on their blue colored glasses and pretend like it’s everything around Jones that has led to his poor play. I was here when people made excuses for Eli for 5+ years when the game clearly passed him by and he needed everything around him to be perfect to succeed too.
And I’ve seen hundreds of players exactly like Daniel Jones come through this league and, just like the others, he is destined to be a career backup. He will be an asset as a #2 QB who can hopefully stabilize a very good team if their starter goes down but he will never be the reason a team becomes great. He will never be a franchise QB and after 2 seasons that fact couldn’t be any clearer.
I'm with you
But if these threads make you feel better than go for it.
I was high on him to start the season, but the flaws are obvious at this point and I think that holds him back from being a top level starting qb in this league, unless something clicks for him in dramatic fashion.
Agree, I think he played well today, cant make light of his weapons, good qb still needs playmakers, everyone isn't Tom Brady in prime.
He has shown me enough to buy another year, with an improved team. Barkley will be back, the OL will have one more year under their belt, and hopefully we get some WR help
As qualified as all the morons claiming he is a franchise QB.
A better QB would certainly do more but Jones is on an almost weekly uphill battle with this roster. He took his shots today, held onto the ball, moved away from contact on occasion and made some nice throws. But our skill guys just suck.
Stop it Producer
I don't really see people anointing him a franchise QB. I just see people that are that are saying he's shown enough not to be given up on just yet.
Even Colt McCoy has one.
I dont know if Jones is the answer and neither do you.
Cool.
Plenty of yards team down 27-6. Fact is, Jones was a top 10 pick. Top 10 QBs should be franchise caliber talents who elevate those around him. No one is expecting him to lead the Giants to the SB with this cast. However, he has yet to show flashes and at least somewhat an ability to lead a team.
Cool.
How many top ten picks in the past 10 years at QB have met that definition?
A better OL
Upgraded WR's
Blocking TE
Better running game
Better OC/play calling
If we wait for all of that they will never be able to evaluate Jones and potentially be stuck in QB hell figuring out is everything around the QB perfect enough we can without a doubt say if the QB will become a franchise QB. Part me of feels like a franchise QB should be able to mask or improve at least a couple of those.
The way I look at is if the Giants were confident enough evaluating Jones while he was playing at Duke that he'd be a franchise QB they can evaluate him with his current supporting cast in NY.
I think it's as much about Jones as it is about opportunity.
I don't think a veteran QB is really a consideration, so if the Giants wind up in a draft spot where they feel like there they covet a QB and view the QB as an upgrade , who will be available where they pick, they should take the QB - and they will. If not, and based on draft spot the Giants don't think they can upgrade the position they won't.
I have no idea who you are even talking about.
yea he's better than Pat Mahomes.
Let me walk you through the first half.
3 TOTAL possessions.
1st possession back to back offsides penalties ended the drive.
2nd posession Mack dropped a first down that ended the drive. Straight drop.
3rd drive, drove the field kicked a FG.
The game was over at this point.
What should he have done different?
See: Alex Smith / Ryan Tannehill
Jury is still out on him, and I’m still skeptical to an extent, but today just isn’t the day to shut on him, makes no sense.
See: Alex Smith / Ryan Tannehill
But Sy, based on what I’ve read on BBI, it’s purely a coincidence that Alex Smith was dogcrap until he played for 2 excellent coaches. It’s also a coincidence that Ryan Tannehill took off when given an elite o-line, elite running back, and an elite receiver.
All coincidences.
See: Alex Smith / Ryan Tannehill
So we should wait ten years for the two good Alex Smith seasons. They were so good, by the way, that Andy Reed jettisoned him for a rook that he could win a title with. I don't see what the example of Alex Smith proves at all.
And that's because I don't think Jones has the force multiplier chromosome - at least is hasn't shown up yet - to elevate the players around him. It seems to be the opposite - he needs the surrounding talent to lift his game.
An OL, WRs, TE and a better Offensive Coordinator. Garret is not the answer.
yea he's better than Pat Mahomes.
I agree, Pat Mohomes TE Kelce alone is better then anyone on this team...give Jones Kelce or Pat Mohomes track runner WRs
See: Alex Smith / Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill in Miami was way better than Jones is.
He should never have been picked 6th. I think this only adds to everyone’s frustration.
IS it fair to say he wont be Mahomes at this point ? Yeah of course but that doesnt mean he cant be a very good QB in the league with improved weapons, better OL play, and a better OC.
I dont understand why people are so eager to move on from Jones without giving him at least a real opportunity with proper talent around him . They have the absolute worst set of WR/TE in the league and Barkley has been out all season.
Wonder why the teams in the NFL haven’t called him up to be their GM.
A better OL
Upgraded WR's
Blocking TE
Better running game
Better OC/play calling
If we wait for all of that they will never be able to evaluate Jones and potentially be stuck in QB hell figuring out is everything around the QB perfect enough we can without a doubt....
I think your exaggerating what folks are asking for. How about just enough offensive talent to be somewhere near below average. As a group his offensive talent is bottom five in the league. Now the
OL is improving and Saquon could return and we could get a good new WR. That’s all. Not everything just a decent amount of talent.
IS it fair to say he wont be Mahomes at this point ? Yeah of course but that doesnt mean he cant be a very good QB in the league with improved weapons, better OL play, and a better OC.
I dont understand why people are so eager to move on from Jones without giving him at least a real opportunity with proper talent around him . They have the absolute worst set of WR/TE in the league and Barkley has been out all season.
you haven't seen folks here call him top-10. There's a guy on this thread who jut said he is top-3.
Why not wait? Well one reason is we are wasting years.
Wonder why the teams in the NFL haven’t called him up to be their GM.
I stop reading
What would you have Jones do?
yep. you don't win consistently in this league with a JAG at QB and right now Jones isn;t even that.
I know he isn't a wide out, but what about Pitts from Florida
yep. you don't win consistently in this league with a JAG at QB and right now Jones isn;t even that.
You switched handles again, troll
The old "anybody who knows" line is a joke in this case. Really. He may not be the answer, but people who "know" football are not giving up on the guy at this point.
nope. you miserable, desperate clown. what are you overcompensating for. small quads? or small...
I think your exaggerating what folks are asking for. How about just enough offensive talent to be somewhere near below average. As a group his offensive talent is bottom five in the league. Now the
OL is improving and Saquon could return and we could get a good new WR. That’s all. Not everything just a decent amount of talent.
I thought the OL looked worse these past three weeks than almost any point this season.
Sure, at one point I thought the OL was improving, now not so sure.
But sure I was hyperbolic with my list, but I have heard every one of those things I listed complained about.
And if you cannot envision a scenario where 1 or 2 of them are addressed (WR and TE for example) and then seeing fans complain about the others you haven't been around long enough.
See: Alex Smith / Ryan Tannehill
The only thing I would push back on with Tannehill is that you saw a great arm, great athleticism, and he was improving each of his first three years in Miami.
And he was really just growing into the position after coming to A&M as a WR first and then converting to QB full time his junior year. Remember, he didn't start until his senior year.
I think Miami gave up on his too early and it was a very shrewd move by Tennessee to re-invest in him.
Hell, he's a legit MVP candidate.
The old "anybody who knows" line is a joke in this case. Really. He may not be the answer, but people who "know" football are not giving up on the guy at this point.
i know football and i can tell you that by the last game of the season 9 TDS and 9 INTs is shit, regardless of the supporting cast. This is 2020 not 1978.
What would you have Jones do?
Dude read the fucking post. I’m not BLAMING Jones for this season. I’m stating that it’s obvious he’s also not the long term solution. Both those statements can simultaneously be true. Using the excuse that Jones isn’t the reason this offense sucks also doesn’t acknowledge that he also doesn’t have the ability to raise the level of play of his teammates. And the great QBs absolutely do. Which is why it’s clear he’s not a franchise level QB and if we believe in one of the guys in this draft then it’s time to move on.
And that's because I don't think Jones has the force multiplier chromosome - at least is hasn't shown up yet - to elevate the players around him. It seems to be the opposite - he needs the surrounding talent to lift his game.
What is a force multiplier? And what is wrong with needing a couple players that can actually catch the ball reliably and having your QB not getting run over because the line is extremely young?
The only WR he has that catches almost everything thrown his way is Shepard.
But I guess it is easy to forget what he did last year or dismiss it because it does not feed your narrative.
The old "anybody who knows" line is a joke in this case. Really. He may not be the answer, but people who "know" football are not giving up on the guy at this point.
So we should chase an unlikely result to justify the sunk cost?
Pretend Jones were a UDFA (it's easy to do...he plays like one). If he were a UDFA would he enter training camp next summer as the starter?
No fucking way.
You can win with a complementary QB with a strong roster. Unfortunately this team does not have one and is not particularly close. That means a team that likely limps along from year to year rather than develops an identity.
I have no idea if that is all Jones can be. But so far he hasn’t shown he can elevate players around him as you would hope a top 10 QB could.
You can win with a complementary QB with a strong roster. Unfortunately this team does not have one and is not particularly close. That means a team that likely limps along from year to year rather than develops an identity.
I have no idea if that is all Jones can be. But so far he hasn’t shown he can elevate players around him as you would hope a top 10 QB could.
yep.. and they'll always blame the supporting cast bc they will always look lame bc Jones can't lift them.
I don't really see people anointing him a franchise QB. I just see people that are that are saying he's shown enough not to be given up on just yet.
Did you just register for BBI today? Posters have been anointing him the Franchise QB since the end of last season
thank you
Can't argue with that. Evan Engram is a fucking pro bowler.
Some of the dumbest logic ever
I have an idea. Pick one handle and stick to it. Troll
People fail to remember Eli's early struggles. And he had a MUCH better team. He was straight garbage
Genius let me tell ya. Draft a new QB with precious assets to compete with Jones to continue throwing to the worst set of Receivers in football . I'm sure Lance will come in and help Slayton and Engram stop dropping everything thrown their way or help Shepard or Tate get separation down the field, or give them burst to get YAC
i think you're afraid your boy will lose the competition and wind up backing up Lance.
right now is that to possibly maximize whatever Jones has is going to require major investments on the offensive side of the ball.
And that's because I don't think Jones has the force multiplier chromosome - at least is hasn't shown up yet - to elevate the players around him. It seems to be the opposite - he needs the surrounding talent to lift his game.
What is a force multiplier? And what is wrong with needing a couple players that can actually catch the ball reliably and having your QB not getting run over because the line is extremely young?
The only WR he has that catches almost everything thrown his way is Shepard.
But I guess it is easy to forget what he did last year or dismiss it because it does not feed your narrative.
A force multiplier is a player who has the ability to impact the game in a various ways and lift the play of others. The ability to make chicken salad. A player who constantly puts pressure on the defense regardless of his weapons. LJax is a force multiplier in a very unique way.
Eli had it to a large degree in his prime. It's an ability a top draft investment should have.
On defense, guys like Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Stephon Gilmore, Fitzpatrick, etc.
I agree. Nothing is wrong with adding players. Totally makes sense. But I would say it's going to take the talent around Jones to lift his play and not the other way around.
What narrative?
In comment 15094910 Giantfan21 said:
I have an idea. Pick one handle and stick to it. Troll
i'm just not into ignorant, uneducated lunatics with self-esteem problems, so please back off.
Says the schizophrenic with multiple handles that loses his cool on all of them.
Every case in Jones's favor is based solely on excuses. Garrett, his supporting cast, injuries...some of that is fair, but not all of it.
And for scale, the 2005 Giants under a second year Eli Manning scored 422 points, went 11-5, and won the NFC East. This year's Giants have scored 244 points and are 5-10. I guess it's possible the Giants score 180 points next week against Dallas to overtake the 2005 scoring mark, but I'm guessing they won't.
The forward thinking move is to cut bait, trade Jones for what you can get, and restart the QB rookie contract clock.
Im not sold on the guy. But I think he'll be ok and we can win with him. My point was you can't say "anybody who knows football" knows hes shit based on this season.
Nobody succeeds with this team. You knew the winning streak was BS, right? We're a 5 win team.
Jones is cheap at this point. The team needs a ton of help so I would hope to use the resources this offseason on other spots especially since we are out of the top QB options of the draft.
Wow if it isn’t for this ridiculous argument again.
Completely different NFL today then in 2004, buddy.
But if these threads make you feel better than go for it.
If we didn't feel we were set at QB, maybe we draft Herbert instead of Thomas. Are we going to go into the 2021 draft ignoring QB because we think we're set? I really hope not.
He played ok. Great is a stretch
And they were ready to run him out of town halfway through his 4th year.
Our skill players are fucking garbage and Aaron Rodgerss abd Patrick Mahomes are going to struggle to hit 24 pts a game with this cast of characters. DJ playeyed very well today abd we scored 13 pts, just like I said was a distinct possibility yesterday. What do you want DJ to do? He did almost everything in his power, he was a notch below fucking lights out today and his stats still look like trash! Wonder why that is.
I’m not sold on Jones (he’s bad reading defenses at the line still) going forward but he deserves a chance next year with full off-season regularity, new OC and some better talent at playmaking spots (WR, TE).
People can’t kill him on those sacks. He had no time. Can’t blame pocket awareness and Judge and Garrett should have called TOs on two of them when the Ravens saw the line fall and loaded up on the blitz.
If the Giants choose to move on from Jones, I’m fine with that. But anyone expecting it to get better with a new QB and no improvements elsewhere is lost.
I saw good things from Jones as a rookie... at least things that could be built on. He’s been terrible for the most part in 2020. IMO, the Giants have to ask themselves why before jumping ship. I think Gettleman has totally failed Daniel Jones and I don’t want him to be a part of the decision making group at all.
I saw problems with him as a rookie. No pocket awareness, poor ball security, slow throwing mechanics, and slow to read defenses. I said that last year, and it manifested itself on the field in a major way this year.
Why would we expect him to get good enough to compete with the best teams in the league?
Otherwise get some talent around him and build an offense that plays to his strengths… Specifically one that utilizes his mobility more... And let’s see what he can do.
There are so many things wrong with this team (looking at you Gettleman) that focusing on one player, Albeit the most important player, seems like a waste of energy.
McCoy led us to 6 points Producer. Idiot
Keep thinking I am someone else, moron. Do an IP check, troll.
As I’ve said numerous times, if Joe Judge wants to move on, that’s fine. But if people think a new QB with the same surrounding pieces will suddenly blossom, I think that’s insane. Because he failed the QB he drafted, I wouldn’t want Gettleman involved in the process in any way.
I agree with Terps. I think Jones' 2019 has been overblown. Though he was better in 2019 than this season.
Our skill players are fucking garbage and Aaron Rodgerss abd Patrick Mahomes are going to struggle to hit 24 pts a game with this cast of characters. DJ playeyed very well today abd we scored 13 pts, just like I said was a distinct possibility yesterday. What do you want DJ to do? He did almost everything in his power, he was a notch below fucking lights out today and his stats still look like trash! Wonder why that is.
RBs used to be force multipliers - sure. But with the rule changes making it easier to pass, and RB becoming the widget position, the big time RB factor is much less. Now, it can still happen - see Derrick Henry - but that's the outlier.
Too many people are intoxicated with SB's style. At the end of the day, whether he plays or not we still end up with around 5 wins. So where, exactly, is his impact?
Wait what? Are you saying it was a difficult season with
New coach
New offensive system
New QB coach
New offensive coordinator
Number one WR is a 5th rounder
Very green OL with rookies playing significant time everywhere
Number one draft pick RB out for year
Playing other WRs who no one even knows their name. Dante Pettis, Mack etc.
all this w COVID-19 limiting everything
what could go wrong?
Lol.
I’m not sold on Jones (he’s bad reading defenses at the line still) going forward but he deserves a chance next year with full off-season regularity, new OC and some better talent at playmaking spots (WR, TE).
People can’t kill him on those sacks. He had no time. Can’t blame pocket awareness and Judge and Garrett should have called TOs on two of them when the Ravens saw the line fall and loaded up on the blitz.
Seriously. Jones was the least of the team’s problems. He had decent pocket awareness, didn’t fumble or throw a pick, was accurate on his throws and generally looked comfortable. The OL did him no favors, the WRs dropped easy passes and didn’t win contested balls, and Engram was Engram.
The LBs were badly exposed all day today. But let’s bitch about Jones instead.
Make plays on the football. So sick of this asinine argument. Guys who are elite at their position are force multipliers because of the attention they take. Saquon is a force multiplier,but BW will never use him in his argument because you can just apparently plug and play RBs. If this trash we trot out there isn’t proof of how asinine that is I don’t know what to see. Teams don’t sell out against the run like they should considering how well we run block because our backs don’t scare anyway and if you force our other skill players to either make big plays or consistent enough to drive down the football field they don’t do that.
Our skill players are fucking garbage and Aaron Rodgerss abd Patrick Mahomes are going to struggle to hit 24 pts a game with this cast of characters. DJ playeyed very well today abd we scored 13 pts, just like I said was a distinct possibility yesterday. What do you want DJ to do? He did almost everything in his power, he was a notch below fucking lights out today and his stats still look like trash! Wonder why that is.
RBs used to be force multipliers - sure. But with the rule changes making it easier to pass, and RB becoming the widget position, the big time RB factor is much less. Now, it can still happen - see Derrick Henry - but that's the outlier.
Too many people are intoxicated with SB's style. At the end of the day, whether he plays or not we still end up with around 5 wins. So where, exactly, is his impact?
In two seasons (he didn't really play at all this season), he had 1000 receiving yards and 6 receiving TD's.
In his rookie season, he had 91 receptions (tied Giants rookie receiving record previously held by Beckham) and only 3 drops.
He is not just a run of the mill RB. He is an offensive weapon.
Too many people are intoxicated with SB's style. At the end of the day, whether he plays or not we still end up with around 5 wins. So where, exactly, is his impact?
In two seasons (he didn't really play at all this season), he had 1000 receiving yards and 6 receiving TD's.
In his rookie season, he had 91 receptions (tied Giants rookie receiving record previously held by Beckham) and only 3 drops.
He is not just a run of the mill RB. He is an offensive weapon.
Okay. But what was the dividend in terms of wins?
RBs used to be force multipliers - sure. But with the rule changes making it easier to pass, and RB becoming the widget position, the big time RB factor is much less. Now, it can still happen - see Derrick Henry - but that's the outlier.
Too many people are intoxicated with SB's style. At the end of the day, whether he plays or not we still end up with around 5 wins. So where, exactly, is his impact?
In two seasons (he didn't really play at all this season), he had 1000 receiving yards and 6 receiving TD's.
In his rookie season, he had 91 receptions (tied Giants rookie receiving record previously held by Beckham) and only 3 drops.
He is not just a run of the mill RB. He is an offensive weapon.
Okay. But what was the dividend in terms of wins?
Can't we do this with every position?
But I guess since Detroit doesn't win, they don't make a difference?
But I guess since Detroit doesn't win, they don't make a difference?
Sander is a great example, actually. Detroit was missing what critical piece? A QB.
Can't we do this with every position?
You're a smart guy.
Would you rather have a great QB or great RB?
My guess is QB, right? And why?
Can't we do this with every position?
You're a smart guy.
Would you rather have a great QB or great RB?
My guess is QB, right? And why?
Here's the thing, we can't evaluate the QB if the QB is so shorthanded. What great QB did it all by himself without help?
Saquon is Jones ONE single weapon/threat. You take that away, how is it fair?
Which one of our skill players scares anybody on defense. It's Engram right now. And what does that say about the status our our skill players?
You literally quote all my posts and follow me around.

It's sad and pathetic.
Coincidence? Give Jones a true #1 WR. Daniel is throwing to JV receivers as someone called them. Give him a solid TE as well, if possible.
Too early to give up on him yet.
But there aren't many of those out there.
Too early to give up on him yet.
Eli Manning jumped in talent after adding Plaxico Burress.
Coincidence? Give Jones a true #1 WR. Daniel is throwing to JV receivers as someone called them. Give him a solid TE as well, if possible.
Too early to give up on him yet.
This is wrong. Allen got significantly better in year two before they acquired Diggs in year three.
Yeah, Wentz went from borderline NFL MVP in Year 2 to a backup QB in Year 5
Whats clear is that he doesnt have the tools to overcome the other deficiencies we've seen this year (Barkley injury, highly inconsistent OL,a stable of #3 WRs, questionable-at best-playcalling), and I think hes taking a lot of shit for it. In truth very few guys could. Some folks think his draft position means he should. Maybe theyre right, I dunno. I do think its also fair to include the other factors including a new coach, his 3rd offense in 3 years going back to college, and the impact of covid.
Essentially I dont think we can make a definitive conclusion about Jones, but dont let me stop y'all from your weekly dead horse littered insistence on having an answer *NOW*.
Whats clear is that he doesnt have the tools to overcome the other deficiencies we've seen this year (Barkley injury, highly inconsistent OL,a stable of #3 WRs, questionable-at best-playcalling), and I think hes taking a lot of shit for it. In truth very few guys could. Some folks think his draft position means he should. Maybe theyre right, I dunno. I do think its also fair to include the other factors including a new coach, his 3rd offense in 3 years going back to college, and the impact of covid.
Essentially I dont think we can make a definitive conclusion about Jones, but dont let me stop y'all from your weekly dead horse littered insistence on having an answer *NOW*.
A post reminiscent of another time on BBI. A better, more educational time. Spot on.
I wouldn't go as far as to say that game was flukish, but I think a lot of opinions are still colored off of that one game.
Since then he's played mostly mediocre to bad, with a couple of decent performances sprinkled in against bad teams. Jones is still young, but it really isn't a good resume for him so far.
Hes a legit weapon as a runner, he can make all the throws, seems like a leader. On the other hand hes missed time in each of his first two seasons, he doesnt seem to see the field very well, and he turns the ball over.
Whats clear is that he doesnt have the tools to overcome the other deficiencies we've seen this year (Barkley injury, highly inconsistent OL,a stable of #3 WRs, questionable-at best-playcalling), and I think hes taking a lot of shit for it. In truth very few guys could. Some folks think his draft position means he should. Maybe theyre right, I dunno. I do think its also fair to include the other factors including a new coach, his 3rd offense in 3 years going back to college, and the impact of covid.
Essentially I dont think we can make a definitive conclusion about Jones, but dont let me stop y'all from your weekly dead horse littered insistence on having an answer *NOW*.
A post reminiscent of another time on BBI. A better, more educational time. Spot on.
Seems kinda crazy now, but BBI literally taught me how to watch football. I lurked for years before I ever posted, I had nothing to offer in those discussions lol. Definitely miss those days, for both the football talk and the humor, which was also top notch.
So fucking tiresome
That shouldn't be off the table for the Rams. Goff has had some miserable outings this year.
It's so absurd
Show me a QB who succeeds with a bad OL, a top RB injured and having WR's with the worst separation in the league.
Fuck - I'm trying to figure out what Jones was supposed to do today to help us lose "disgracefully"? He didn't turn the ball over and made the throws that were there. Was he magically going to make throws that Slayton of Engram would hold onto? Did he miss several TD's that the rest of the world blatantly saw??
It's just Josh being the whiny cunt he is.
Here's the thing, we can't evaluate the QB if the QB is so shorthanded. What great QB did it all by himself without help?
Saquon is Jones ONE single weapon/threat. You take that away, how is it fair?
Which one of our skill players scares anybody on defense. It's Engram right now. And what does that say about the status our our skill players?
Barkley is replaceable. But table that for now.
I think we are seeing the confluence of two things at once here - we are short of talent and Jones may not be good enough for the role.
So I just don't give him the benefit of the doubt with a shortage of talent. There have been too many times when he's had opportunities and Jones just couldn't execute. And I'm not in love with his arm and I think that's limiting what he can do in the offense. Yes, he can throw a nice deep ball, but that doesn't equal the arm strength to throw ropes into tight windows. And I sense there are times when he doesn't pull the trigger because he knows he can't make the fit. Which does contribute to sacks...
All this creates the pickle I think we are in. While I think there are ample reasons to move on from Jones, I can understand others wanting to see Jones under more ideal circumstances. I don't buy it, but I get it.
Last year he had good overall numbers in terms of yardage and TDs, which is clouding a lot of people's judgement. He made some great throws for TDs. But, overall, outside of a couple of games, his performance was bad. The turnovers were way too high. He certainly showed some skills that are enough to get excited about. But, I don't feel he showed an overall level of play to get me excited. The second half of this year, he seriously cut down on turnovers, but has shown little in the way of those great throws and big plays. Some of that is on his receivers. But, he also has not elevated his play or that of this offense for the most part.
Moving forward, I don't see us going with anyone other than him next year. That doesn't mean we should be confident. I will enter next season cautiously optimistic and that win rely heavily on still more OL improvements and at least 2 good WRs. If they go WR in the first, he will have to be ready to step right in and start. On the OL, they have to figure out OG and hope that Peart is ready to play full time.
To that last point, I think this rotation was stupid. Fleming adds absolutely nothing this year and is not in the team's future as anything more than depth, if that. Peart should have been starting for weeks now. That not only affords them a chance to truly see what they have, but Fleming is that bad that we would lose absolutely nothing even if Peart failed. As far as OG, I still think Lemieux is better than Hernandez in the running game, but given his struggles in the passing game, they end up about a wash, in my opinion. As of now, I would like to see Lemieux at LG and Hernandez at RG next year. But, I would love to see at least one monster OG brought in. Other than maybe 1 OG and better depth, I don't think much else will change on the OL. That is OK, as I think they have been improving and can only hope that trend continues.
His ceiling has been set.
Here's the thing, we can't evaluate the QB if the QB is so shorthanded. What great QB did it all by himself without help?
Saquon is Jones ONE single weapon/threat. You take that away, how is it fair?
Which one of our skill players scares anybody on defense. It's Engram right now. And what does that say about the status our our skill players?
Barkley is replaceable. But table that for now.
I think we are seeing the confluence of two things at once here - we are short of talent and Jones may not be good enough for the role.
So I just don't give him the benefit of the doubt with a shortage of talent. There have been too many times when he's had opportunities and Jones just couldn't execute. And I'm not in love with his arm and I think that's limiting what he can do in the offense. Yes, he can throw a nice deep ball, but that doesn't equal the arm strength to throw ropes into tight windows. And I sense there are times when he doesn't pull the trigger because he knows he can't make the fit. Which does contribute to sacks...
All this creates the pickle I think we are in. While I think there are ample reasons to move on from Jones, I can understand others wanting to see Jones under more ideal circumstances. I don't buy it, but I get it.
Jones may not be the long term answer, but what if....?
Drew Brees was ready to be cast aside after 3 years in San Diego. They hired Marty and drafted Rivers, and then lo and behold, with good coaching and good weapons, all the sudden Brees wasn't such hot garbage anymore. And even then, he was still in "game manager" mode. But good enough to say "hey, this guy isn't garbage like we thought he was". They had a tough decision until he got hurt. But he did get hurt and saved AJ Smith's decision. But then with yet another start on a new team, coach, and new offensive system, he became the Drew Brees we know now, 7 years after being drafted.
It's not an unprecedented situation.
Would Brees have even been in the league after 2004?
Sad.
With that said, if the Giants have a strong conviction on any QB coming out and have an opportunity to draft, I wouldn’t dismiss it because of Jones.
With that said, if the Giants have a strong conviction on any QB coming out and have an opportunity to draft, I wouldn’t dismiss it because of Jones.
I thought Jones played solid. Points were left on the board and drives cut short because of shit skilled guys.
I agree with your conclusion. If they have conviction in a QB, go for it. Otherwise, add some skill, get a better backup, and hope Jones is the guy.
The OP makes a good point in that he’s still on his rookie deal. Jones will be the starter next year, but a better backup should be brought in due to his durability.
With that said, if the Giants have a strong conviction on any QB coming out and have an opportunity to draft, I wouldn’t dismiss it because of Jones.
I thought Jones played solid. Points were left on the board and drives cut short because of shit skilled guys.
I agree with your conclusion. If they have conviction in a QB, go for it. Otherwise, add some skill, get a better backup, and hope Jones is the guy.
Pretty fair and balanced take.
Jones may not be the long term answer, but what if....?
Drew Brees was ready to be cast aside after 3 years in San Diego. They hired Marty and drafted Rivers, and then lo and behold, with good coaching and good weapons, all the sudden Brees wasn't such hot garbage anymore. And even then, he was still in "game manager" mode. But good enough to say "hey, this guy isn't garbage like we thought he was". They had a tough decision until he got hurt. But he did get hurt and saved AJ Smith's decision. But then with yet another start on a new team, coach, and new offensive system, he became the Drew Brees we know now, 7 years after being drafted.
It's not an unprecedented situation.
The Brees situation is an orange to Jones the apple. The Chargers didn't invest a "lottery pick" in Brees. Brees went in the second round. There was concerns about his size and arm. So he was considered more of a project/developmental prospect. Jones was drafted to be the heir apparent.
So while Brees did turn out to be great, the league was different and patience with a QB was still a virtue.
I don’t see it yet with Jones, but if Judge does then put those pieces around him and see. But I really hope DG is not selecting those pieces.
In 2004, they were once again picking #1 overall and blowing it all up.
And then things changed.
Because of what? Some well orchestrated plan or what...
This is another retarded comment I see on BBI all the time. The fans who are honest with ourselves and don't think a player is good shouldn't be allowed to root for our team just b/c we state the obvious? Grow up.
There are just so many problems. Maybe he can overcome them, but it’s a tall hill.
But if the Giants scout Lance, or someone else, and they think that prospect is an upgrade over Jones with the potential to become a championship QB - should they pick him in the first round?
Now the Giants need to give him a better QB to protect.
Jackson is considered an underdeveloped passer and his play in the pocket was at a completely higher level than Jones.
I think we’re good with your predictions and or proclamations.
Jackson is considered an underdeveloped passer and his play in the pocket was at a completely higher level than Jones.
Ok, I will second that.
and I also think he'll get at least another season to prove he's got the tools. Built-in logic they need to add receiver and OL talent around him, get SB back at full strength etc.
But if the Giants scout Lance, or someone else, and they think that prospect is an upgrade over Jones with the potential to become a championship QB - should they pick him in the first round?
I don't think "should" is going to factor into their decision yet. Remember, they had to have this kid and it was less than two years ago. Do you really think they will punch out soon? I don't.
In general, I don't think Jones has plus arm. You watch, for example, a Herbert throw the ball and it's a completely different level. The ball gets to the receiver in a hurry. Much harder for the DB to defend.
But today's balls - and did see what you are referencing - may have been due to the legs issues.
Jackson is considered an underdeveloped passer and his play in the pocket was at a completely higher level than Jones.
I thought Jones was better in the pocket today. I thought he made a couple bad throws. I agree with those who say Jones threw weak passes on some of those short throws (which is weird because I don't think he has a bad arm).
There were a couple of bad drops, or situations where guys just didn't make plays. He had a drive ruined due to the OL.
I think Jones has been pretty bad on the whole this season, but I didn't have an issue with the performance today.
Jackson is considered an underdeveloped passer and his play in the pocket was at a completely higher level than Jones.
The bar for Jones has been set pathetically low: essentially, the absence of negative plays.
There are quarterbacks elsewhere in the league that have 40 TDs and single digit picks, and we're contenting ourselves with not turning the ball over.
Posters who thought Jones was ok today need to start watching other teams’ QBs.
Jackson is considered an underdeveloped passer and his play in the pocket was at a completely higher level than Jones.
The bar for Jones has been set pathetically low: essentially, the absence of negative plays.
There are quarterbacks elsewhere in the league that have 40 TDs and single digit picks, and we're contenting ourselves with not turning the ball over.
indeed.. the number of people who said today he played well, it's mind-boggling.
I don't think "should" is going to factor into their decision yet. Remember, they had to have this kid and it was less than two years ago. Do you really think they will punch out soon? I don't.
All that may be true, but they can't feel great about Jones right now. No way.
And to me, if you can't feel great about your QB then you don't have your QB.
Good lord. Exactly where do some of you think this team needs to find it’s core?
he did not play especially well today. Hitting a majority of your checkdowns is not playing well. But if by "well" you mean he wasn't horrific and played well enough to just lose by two TDs, then yes, he played well...
I would throw two other things in which I admit is at least partially subjective opinion. For all the talk about Jones legs I just don’t see him making the plays that other mobile QB1s making week after week. He can run the RPO and he isn’t a pure pocket statue but he also doesn’t create space and time to make big throws and he isn’t a pure run threat like Lamar or even Dak. The other is that Jones doesn’t seem to make anyone on this team better. Is there a receiver that he’s elevated? Is the running game better when he’s checking the defense or setting protections? I don’t see that but, again, maybe I’m wrong.
Jones supporters point to his rookie season and the lack of talent around him. Jones needs a new receiving corps, a healthy Barkley, at least a few new guys on the offensive line (again) and a new offensive coordinator. Do I have all that right? Oh yeah, he needs another year.
And, here’s the cherry on top of it all. The guys saying that we should move on from Jones or think there’s more than ample data from which to derive concern, we’re somehow the idiots who don’t know about football? Or we just hate Jones? Yeah, I don’t get that at all.
I would throw two other things in which I admit is at least partially subjective opinion. For all the talk about Jones legs I just don’t see him making the plays that other mobile QB1s making week after week. He can run the RPO and he isn’t a pure pocket statue but he also doesn’t create space and time to make big throws and he isn’t a pure run threat like Lamar or even Dak. The other is that Jones doesn’t seem to make anyone on this team better. Is there a receiver that he’s elevated? Is the running game better when he’s checking the defense or setting protections? I don’t see that but, again, maybe I’m wrong.
Jones supporters point to his rookie season and the lack of talent around him. Jones needs a new receiving corps, a healthy Barkley, at least a few new guys on the offensive line (again) and a new offensive coordinator. Do I have all that right? Oh yeah, he needs another year.
And, here’s the cherry on top of it all. The guys saying that we should move on from Jones or think there’s more than ample data from which to derive concern, we’re somehow the idiots who don’t know about football? Or we just hate Jones? Yeah, I don’t get that at all.
yep.. exactly right. Let's at least add Trey Lance or someone to push this kid. I bet he loses the job. Between Jones and a new prospect, I bet we wind up with one guy who can start to solve our problems.
He wasn’t even that bad today and really outside of the cards game has played pretty well the last 20 quarters or so. Unless judge thinks jones is complete trash and easily upgradable I think he gets more time.
But isn’t that what we do now? People with different opinions are bad and stupid and only hold those opinions because they aren’t on the side of the good guys.
If the Giants hired them, they must be brilliant. If the Giants signed or drafted them, they must be good. If the Giants lose the game, the refs must have screwed them over. Viewing objective data through a biased filter.
He wasn’t even that bad today and really outside of the cards game has played pretty well the last 20 quarters or so. Unless judge thinks jones is complete trash and easily upgradable I think he gets more time.
Franchise QB = He wasn’t even that bad today
You guys need to reach a tad bit higher if you ever hope to get out of this abyss.
Nope they are all trash along with the OL.
If you look at Jones stats with Barkley vs. without Barkley, he would be a Top 10 QB. But it is dismissed.
If you look at the QB's who had the most amount of pressures and WR's with the least separation, their stats have been very poor - especially in relation to the rest of their careers.
In 2018, Josh Allen had that scenario - he had 10 TD's and 12 INT's
In 2015, Andrew Luck had that scenario - he had 15 TD's and 12 INTS
Cam Newton has that scenario this season - he has 5 TD's and 10 INT's
In 2012, Stafford was pressured more than any QB - He had 20 TD's and 18 INTS and he also had Calvin Johnson
Data highly correlates that when you are pressured more than your peers and have WR's that can't get separation that you will struggle. It is why I can't really take people seriously who say shit like we already know what we have in Jones.
He may not end up being the answer, but to say there is definitive proof that we know his ceiling - fuck off with that load of horseshit.
But isn’t that what we do now? People with different opinions are bad and stupid and only hold those opinions because they aren’t on the side of the good guys.
If the Giants hired them, they must be brilliant. If the Giants signed or drafted them, they must be good. If the Giants lose the game, the refs must have screwed them over. Viewing objective data through a biased filter.
Same happened with late stage Eli, but at least Eli put big game pelts on the wall to earn that sort of undying fandom.
Fandom is irrational after all, so if some want to be fans of a player above the team, so be it.
Who is really wanting to see Jones succeed in spite of the team, because the flipside certainly does exist here? People who want to see Jones succeed want him to so the team is actually good!!
I swear this place loses it's mind a lot!
But isn’t that what we do now? People with different opinions are bad and stupid and only hold those opinions because they aren’t on the side of the good guys.
If the Giants hired them, they must be brilliant. If the Giants signed or drafted them, they must be good. If the Giants lose the game, the refs must have screwed them over. Viewing objective data through a biased filter.
I don't believe anyone here knows if Jones is the long term answer. I personally, and others who've I read here, simply aren't willing to give up on him yet. He is only in his second year, with 2 HC's, 2 OC's and without Barkley absolutely zero offensive weapons. We spent a #6 on this guy, we should try to be objective and make sure we are putting him in a situation to succeed. If he is put in a situation where any QB will fail, well what does that prove. So whenever someone says we should give him another year to really see, we are called biased and Jones homers. However in reality we just don't want to make a kneejerk decision that could be very bad. There have been a lot of players on here that BBI was pushing out the door, who are now valuable players either here or somewhere else (look at Peppers). Moving on from a #6 pick, just because we do a kneejerk reaction to a bad season when he is surrounded by crap, might not be the right tact. I don't get why this is an irrational position to some. If we bring in someone else, there is no guarantee they work either.
Here’s his situation year 2:
- New HC
- New OC
- Zoom off season
- No preseason
- Zero new starting WRs from a mediocre O (Which never had all the “weapons” play together last year, btw)
- Only dynamic player on O out since game 2
- EE starting TE, a walking inconsistency
- Rookie LT
- C new to the position
- Journeyman JAG RT
- Rotating Rookies on the OL
These aren’t excuses, it’s literally just a description of the basic situation.
I watched Tampa the other night. Forget what Brady did, what jumped out at me was what his team did around him. He usually had a pocket. Guys were open. They rarely dropped passes. He threw a ball low and away and his WR made a diving 1-handed TD catch better than any play made on the Giants this year. By contrast, we see drops on a regular basis like EE’s that lost Philly 1, Lewis’s that cost drives before, or Mack’s today that killed an early drive. Contested catches? 1 out of like 10 here maybe? And of course he’s under constant pressure.
Jones’ legs helped keep us in some of those games on our mini streak and he can’t even run now.
“Everyone who knows football” says it’s the ultimate team sport. He’s not been great but what would great even look like with this pile of garbage? You gonna elevate EE’s game by catching it for him, too? DJ’s probably looking at his Duke days as the Good Ol’ Days when he had some talent around him at this point...
If we had a mediocre group of guys out there, it’s fair to say he should elevate them to good. But we are literally deficient at all aspects of the O. OL solid? No. WRs solid? No. TE’s solid? Not really. Look at Eric’s preview.
Someone brought up Eli’s early career. Look at that roster: Tiki had 1500 yards rushing and 500+ receiving that year. Shockey and Toomer and Ike were on that team. Snee, O’Hara, Diehl, Pettigout and Whittle were the OL. Not SB level yet but certainly some core of talent around him. And Eli looked way worse. I was there vs Baltimore when he had like a 0.0 rating.
This is a lot to say we don’t know yet, but reality is: we don’t. Another year, some OL development, a real off season, 2 years in 1 system. And god forbid a WR and Saquon back close to himself (we hope)? Then maybe we can say if he’s trash, average, or potentially good.
Anyone who doubts that Jones is the long term answer is a miserable idiot who hates Jones and Hayes the Giants.
But isn’t that what we do now? People with different opinions are bad and stupid and only hold those opinions because they aren’t on the side of the good guys.
If the Giants hired them, they must be brilliant. If the Giants signed or drafted them, they must be good. If the Giants lose the game, the refs must have screwed them over. Viewing objective data through a biased filter.
I don't hate Jones. But, I fail to see what evidence there is for anyone to be confident or sure that he is the long term answer either. Is he bad? No. But, how good he is really remains to be seen. He certainly, after 2 seasons, hasn't lived up to a #6 pick, franchise player, or whatever tag/metric you want to use.
This is exactly it. Nobody knows definitively what Jones’ ceiling is. We know what we have seen almost two years of his play and it is fair to say the jury is out. He play on a bad team with almost no help. But he creates some of his own issues with poor decision making and poor ball security.
Today he did not make mistakes. He also didn’t make any “wow” plays either. He hasn’t much of the year. It is fair to wonder if he will ever be a top QB, which is what you expect when you draft a QB in the top 10.
Who is really wanting to see Jones succeed in spite of the team, because the flipside certainly does exist here? People who want to see Jones succeed want him to so the team is actually good!!
I swear this place loses it's mind a lot!
Or the contingent that will go down to the wire with Jones, like with Eli, to defend the status quo at all costs. To suggest otherwise means the decision makers have flaws...maybe even fatal ones. And where would that leave the Defense?

Stay the course is so much more practical. Don't ever put those 4-5 wins per year at risk.
Stay the course is so much more practical. Don’t ever put those 4-5 wins per year at risk.
Hell, you can look at this franchise in 2006 when many wanted the Giants to lose their season finale so that TC would get canned and the team gutted.
Not sure what handle you were using then.
Everybody is here because they love this team. If they want DG fired it is because they think it is best for the team. If they want DG back it is because they think it is best for the team. I don’t think anyone is rooting for Jones to have a horrible game just so they can look prophetic. They are frustrated and want something better.
If you want to post about the nefarious motives of people who disagree with you, do everyone a favor and log off and go to bed.
Who is really wanting to see Jones succeed in spite of the team, because the flipside certainly does exist here? People who want to see Jones succeed want him to so the team is actually good!!
I swear this place loses it's mind a lot!
Horseshit. We all want Jones to succeed. It's obviously the best scenario for the team. But it isn't happening. Pointing out that reality isn't the same as rooting against him.
Facts are stubborn, and the facts to this point say that Gettleman, Jones, and the roster are poor. Everything else is made up.
You want wins? Yeah, so do I and they will come. You can’t tear it all down every year or two.
If you look at Jones stats with Barkley vs. without Barkley, he would be a Top 10 QB. But it is dismissed.
If you look at the QB's who had the most amount of pressures and WR's with the least separation, their stats have been very poor - especially in relation to the rest of their careers.
In 2018, Josh Allen had that scenario - he had 10 TD's and 12 INT's
In 2015, Andrew Luck had that scenario - he had 15 TD's and 12 INTS
Cam Newton has that scenario this season - he has 5 TD's and 10 INT's
In 2012, Stafford was pressured more than any QB - He had 20 TD's and 18 INTS and he also had Calvin Johnson
Data highly correlates that when you are pressured more than your peers and have WR's that can't get separation that you will struggle. It is why I can't really take people seriously who say shit like we already know what we have in Jones.
He may not end up being the answer, but to say there is definitive proof that we know his ceiling - fuck off with that load of horseshit.
Uh, Andrew Luck only played in seven games in 2015. So let's start there.
Hell, you can look at this franchise in 2006 when many wanted the Giants to lose their season finale so that TC would get canned and the team gutted.
Not sure what handle you were using then.
Yes, keep looking back to figure out how to go forward.
Actually not forward...moreso stuck in neutral at 4-5 wins...wouldn’t you say?
It's not new or unique to the Giants, and it's no secret losing breeds negativity among a fan base. And many times even among the best natured fans that negativity is sometimes irrational.
If the Giants were 10 - 5 right now (or better or even slightly worse) and Judge was just mediocre (but the team was winning), no one would be as critical.
I know time hurts memories, but many of you were here for Eli's early days, this place was not much different. Even as late as the Redskins game week 15 many people were still not sold on Eli. And that's on a team coming off back to back playoff appearances.
The fans who actually want Jones or Gettleman or Judge (or anyone else) affiliated with the team to fail so they can be right are such a tiny psychopathic faction and so extreme they hardly bear even mentioning.
Everybody is here because they love this team. If they want DG fired it is because they think it is best for the team. If they want DG back it is because they think it is best for the team. I don’t think anyone is rooting for Jones to have a horrible game just so they can look prophetic. They are frustrated and want something better.
If you want to post about the nefarious motives of people who disagree with you, do everyone a favor and log off and go to bed.
Well put. The trolls and dupes never bother me but the long time posters that bloviate and punctuate their opinions with insults, name calling and curses are pathetic and unnecessary.
You want wins? Yeah, so do I and they will come. You can’t tear it all down every year or two.
A better arm, better pocket skills, and better ability to process the game.
And if he didn't go to Duke, and based on what you've seen for nearly two years, would you still conclude "smart" in the list?
You want wins? Yeah, so do I and they will come. You can’t tear it all down every year or two.
Insisting that wins will come won't make it actually happen. Suggesting Jones possesses EVERYTHING you'd want in a QB doesn't make it so. Frankly, it's a ridiculous thing to say to anybody who watches the rest of the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers possesses everything I'd want. So does Patrick Mahomes. There is nothing unique or special about Daniel Jones that puts him anywhere close to that level. He has SOME ability, but many limitations. He's mobile but not instinctive. He may be strong, but his arm is average. And while all indications are that he's smart, there's been little to suggest that intelligence is helping him get into the correct play at the line or adjust to what happens immediately after the snap.
I want Jones to be as good as his most ardent supporters insist he will be. But I doubt that's going to happen.
Young, smart, strong, mobile, accurate and a harder worker. What the hell else do you want in a QB?
You want wins? Yeah, so do I and they will come. You can’t tear it all down every year or two.
A better arm, better pocket skills, and better ability to process the game.
And if he didn't go to Duke, and based on what you've seen for nearly two years, would you still conclude "smart" in the list?
Didn't Jones get a 37 on the Wonderlic which measures intelligence and that is a really high score. Not that it translates to NFL success, Marino had a 16, but Daniel Jones is probably a smart guy. I bet Big Ben did horrible on the Wonderlic (I have no idea what he got) Test and is an idiot, but he process the field extremely well. So, the usefulness of being smart is not maybe all that it is cracked up to be at the QB position, but by that objective measurable and everything that is been reported, he is a smar guy.
Young, smart, strong, mobile, accurate and a harder worker. What the hell else do you want in a QB?
A better arm, better pocket skills, and better ability to process the game.
And if he didn't go to Duke, and based on what you've seen for nearly two years, would you still conclude "smart" in the list?
Here’s his situation year 2:
- New HC
- New OC
- Zoom off season
- No preseason
- Zero new starting WRs from a mediocre O (Which never had all the “weapons” play together last year, btw)
- Only dynamic player on O out since game 2
- EE starting TE, a walking inconsistency
- Rookie LT
- C new to the position
- Journeyman JAG RT
- Rotating Rookies on the OL
These aren’t excuses, it’s literally just a description of the basic situation.
I watched Tampa the other night. Forget what Brady did, what jumped out at me was what his team did around him. He usually had a pocket. Guys were open. They rarely dropped passes. He threw a ball low and away and his WR made a diving 1-handed TD catch better than any play made on the Giants this year. By contrast, we see drops on a regular basis like EE’s that lost Philly 1, Lewis’s that cost drives before, or Mack’s today that killed an early drive. Contested catches? 1 out of like 10 here maybe? And of course he’s under constant pressure.
Jones’ legs helped keep us in some of those games on our mini streak and he can’t even run now.
“Everyone who knows football” says it’s the ultimate team sport. He’s not been great but what would great even look like with this pile of garbage? You gonna elevate EE’s game by catching it for him, too? DJ’s probably looking at his Duke days as the Good Ol’ Days when he had some talent around him at this point...
If we had a mediocre group of guys out there, it’s fair to say he should elevate them to good. But we are literally deficient at all aspects of the O. OL solid? No. WRs solid? No. TE’s solid? Not really. Look at Eric’s preview.
Someone brought up Eli’s early career. Look at that roster: Tiki had 1500 yards rushing and 500+ receiving that year. Shockey and Toomer and Ike were on that team. Snee, O’Hara, Diehl, Pettigout and Whittle were the OL. Not SB level yet but certainly some core of talent around him. And Eli looked way worse. I was there vs Baltimore when he had like a 0.0 rating.
This is a lot to say we don’t know yet, but reality is: we don’t. Another year, some OL development, a real off season, 2 years in 1 system. And god forbid a WR and Saquon back close to himself (we hope)? Then maybe we can say if he’s trash, average, or potentially good.
Excellent post.
I think the separation stat is both a cause and effect of bad quarterback play, but percentage of snaps under pressure is unequivocally the most accurate indicator of bad quarterback play.
The Giants offensive line, and pass protection as a whole was putrid yet again.
Today he did not make mistakes. He also didn’t make any “wow” plays either. He hasn’t much of the year. It is fair to wonder if he will ever be a top QB, which is what you expect when you draft a QB in the top 10.
I thought he made plenty of mistakes. I watched the 45-minute replay and each play asked myself whether Jones made a mistake and whether the level of pass pressure he was experiencing excused it. I’d say in close to 2/3 of the pass plays, Jones was making a mistake. Sure, it wasn’t a turnover, but it was an inaccurate pass, throwing into coverage, or delivering the ball to the receiver late.
The number of plays where Jones was doing things right was a minority them. And there were very few plays where I thought he made a really solid play. It was just a sucky performance.
Everyone is ragging on Slayton and the skill players
It will help limit the negative plays from Jones. But, ultimately after two seasons I'm not enamored with Jones. The decision making pre-snap and post-snap, issues reading defenses, not showing enough ability to anticipate and throw his receivers open, the turnovers, the limited arm talent on longer downfield patterns. A lot to clean up for a #6 overall pick that needs to be an exemplary player on the field.
Here’s his situation year 2:
- New HC
- New OC
- Zoom off season
- No preseason
- Zero new starting WRs from a mediocre O (Which never had all the “weapons” play together last year, btw)
- Only dynamic player on O out since game 2
- EE starting TE, a walking inconsistency
- Rookie LT
- C new to the position
- Journeyman JAG RT
- Rotating Rookies on the OL
These aren’t excuses, it’s literally just a description of the basic situation.
I watched Tampa the other night. Forget what Brady did, what jumped out at me was what his team did around him. He usually had a pocket. Guys were open. They rarely dropped passes. He threw a ball low and away and his WR made a diving 1-handed TD catch better than any play made on the Giants this year. By contrast, we see drops on a regular basis like EE’s that lost Philly 1, Lewis’s that cost drives before, or Mack’s today that killed an early drive. Contested catches? 1 out of like 10 here maybe? And of course he’s under constant pressure.
Jones’ legs helped keep us in some of those games on our mini streak and he can’t even run now.
“Everyone who knows football” says it’s the ultimate team sport. He’s not been great but what would great even look like with this pile of garbage? You gonna elevate EE’s game by catching it for him, too? DJ’s probably looking at his Duke days as the Good Ol’ Days when he had some talent around him at this point...
If we had a mediocre group of guys out there, it’s fair to say he should elevate them to good. But we are literally deficient at all aspects of the O. OL solid? No. WRs solid? No. TE’s solid? Not really. Look at Eric’s preview.
Someone brought up Eli’s early career. Look at that roster: Tiki had 1500 yards rushing and 500+ receiving that year. Shockey and Toomer and Ike were on that team. Snee, O’Hara, Diehl, Pettigout and Whittle were the OL. Not SB level yet but certainly some core of talent around him. And Eli looked way worse. I was there vs Baltimore when he had like a 0.0 rating.
This is a lot to say we don’t know yet, but reality is: we don’t. Another year, some OL development, a real off season, 2 years in 1 system. And god forbid a WR and Saquon back close to himself (we hope)? Then maybe we can say if he’s trash, average, or potentially good.
Solder, Ogletree, Tate, Martin — if he gets those four moves right he’s on to addressing more needs in 20/21. Instead he had to redo LT and ISLB this year, and WR and Edge rusher next year.
The people saying "we have no idea what Jones' ceiling is!" are being a bit silly - sure, we don't know for sure (sports always has a ton of surprises), but I think Jones most would be heavily that Jones isn't a top five QB. Is he a top ten one? I still don't think so. I think you're looking at his ceiling as a guy who puts together a few above-average seasons. I wouldn't be shocked if Jones made a couple Pro Bowls. I also wouldn't be shocked if he's a career backup. So I get what people are saying with the ceiling comments, but it's not really true.
If the Giants think they can get a top five QB in the draft, go for it. If not, I'd prefer bringing in a quality backup and going from there. The QB position is really, really hard to fill. The best case scenario for teams without elite QBs is to be like the Titans or Colts who fill the QB position later on.
If the Giants were 8-8 and Jones had a comparable year, I'd advocate for bringing in Ryan or Stafford. But they aren't. They're too far away. I don't think Jones being the QB in 2021 should be a sign that he is 'Judge's guy'. Too many other variables and too many other holes to fill.
But if the 2022 draft class, which I believe is weaker, is one where the Giants don't love any prospects, I think the team is forced to make a decision on whether to spend their high draft capital on a QB this year or not.
18 Mayfield (was looking like a bust until October)
18 Darnold (likely heading to a new team)
18 Allen (had a 55% comp rate through 2 years before break out w/ Diggs)
18 Rosen (on his 4th team)
18 Lamar (MVP year 2 but 0-2 in playoffs)
19 Kyler (big improvement year 2 with Hopkins)
19 Jones (more than enough commentary about him on this thread)
19 Haskins (heading for team #2 in a few weeks)
20 Tua (replaced by Fitz twice due to performance)
20 Herbert (possible the best prospect on this list)
20 Love (hasn't played yet)
Point being just about every young QB goes through dramatic ups and downs. After year 1 Mayfield was anointed much the same as Herbert this year only for everyone to jump off the bandwagon after some shitty progressive commercials. And now he's taking off again.
I know it's a foreign concept but time and time again patience proves to a be a key ingredient in success. And it's not just waxing poetic about Eli Manning, there's an unlimited list of examples. Through 3 years Drew Brees had more INT's than TD's and he's going to end his career close to the NFL record in TDs. Pretty good for an undersized second rounder with a mediocre arm.
Nobody knows exactly what the future will hold for any of these guys except that there will likely be dramatic swings in either direction from some if not most of them. Dig your heels in either way at your own peril.
18 Mayfield (was looking like a bust until October)
18 Darnold (likely heading to a new team)
18 Allen (had a 55% comp rate through 2 years before break out w/ Diggs)
18 Rosen (on his 4th team)
18 Lamar (MVP year 2 but 0-2 in playoffs)
19 Kyler (big improvement year 2 with Hopkins)
19 Jones (more than enough commentary about him on this thread)
19 Haskins (heading for team #2 in a few weeks)
20 Tua (replaced by Fitz twice due to performance)
20 Herbert (possible the best prospect on this list)
20 Love (hasn't played yet)
Point being just about every young QB goes through dramatic ups and downs. After year 1 Mayfield was anointed much the same as Herbert this year only for everyone to jump off the bandwagon after some shitty progressive commercials. And now he's taking off again.
I know it's a foreign concept but time and time again patience proves to a be a key ingredient in success. And it's not just waxing poetic about Eli Manning, there's an unlimited list of examples. Through 3 years Drew Brees had more INT's than TD's and he's going to end his career close to the NFL record in TDs. Pretty good for an undersized second rounder with a mediocre arm.
Nobody knows exactly what the future will hold for any of these guys except that there will likely be dramatic swings in either direction from some if not most of them. Dig your heels in either way at your own peril.
Look at the ups and downs Wentz and Goff had. 17 is the only QB class (Trubiscky arrow mainly down, Mahomes and Watson arrows pointing way up and never really changing) that has not had its ups and down.
We disagree on this QB crop of 2021. There is a lot of high end talent, especially players who possess both attributes that fit more into today's game: arm talent and mobility. Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, and Lance check both boxes.
If Gettleman is in the chair for another year of GMing, this year has all the signs of him cluster drafting WRs. I could easily see him taking three and thinking, "Well, now that problem is solved..." ;)
Top Rushing QB Fumbles this year (ranked by yards rushing)
1. Jackson - 10 fumbles (had 21 in his first 22 starts)
2. Murray - 9 fumbles
3. Newton - 6 fumbles
4. Wilson - 7 fumbles
5. Watson - 8 fumbles
6. Hill - 10 fumbles
7. Jones - 10 fumbles
8. Allen - 9 fumbles (had 22 fumbles in first 27 starts)
It's a pretty easy conclusion to draw that QB's who run are going to fumble. Sort of like QBs who get hit more are going to fumble more. Jones obviously checks both of those boxes.
Sidenote I thought one of the biggest positives yesterday was that Jones didn't fumble the 3 or 4 times he got laid out by free rushers while his eyes were downfield.
Last year Jones had 13 TDs and 0 INTs in the RZ. I believe he'd had a streak going back at Duke of not having thrown a RZ INT in multiple seasons.
The regression in his RZ performance this year has probably been the #1 stat that makes me think this year has been a particularly bad marriage of scheme and player. His RZ TD to Shepard yesterday was a real nice pass. As was his pass to Mack when the flag got picked up.
Not accounting for or seeing free rushers is the QB's fault. But hey congrats for not fumbling.
Sidenote I thought one of the biggest positives yesterday was that Jones didn't fumble the 3 or 4 times he got laid out by free rushers while his eyes were downfield.
Not accounting for or seeing free rushers is the QB's fault. But hey congrats for not fumbling.
When free rushers are getting to the QB in less than a second and situationally you are down big on the scoreboard, what would you prefer?
Speeding up clock to throw the ball away quickly?
or
keeping eyes downfield trying to hit a big play?
Sure looked that way to me
People just expect the QB to do everything, but you need a good RB or some red zone threats to score in red zone. The only lever we can pull down there is DJ a threat as the extra man in run game. This was the easiest thing to see coming once Barkley went down and we’ve been completely inept since DJ got hurt. After seeing what DJ looked like this week, I expect them to use DJ as runner down in red zone this week, hopefully catching them sleeping. Maybe get a cheap TD that way.
...Sunday?
Sure looked that way to me
I'd also agree. The defense played one of their worst games of the year and he was the only reason the offense was moving the ball at all. The WRs, OL, and RB's certainly didn't have good games.
Turnovers has been all down so far.
Top Rushing QB Fumbles this year (ranked by yards rushing)
1. Jackson - 10 fumbles (had 21 in his first 22 starts)
2. Murray - 9 fumbles
3. Newton - 6 fumbles
4. Wilson - 7 fumbles
5. Watson - 8 fumbles
6. Hill - 10 fumbles
7. Jones - 10 fumbles
8. Allen - 9 fumbles (had 22 fumbles in first 27 starts)
It's a pretty easy conclusion to draw that QB's who run are going to fumble. Sort of like QBs who get hit more are going to fumble more. Jones obviously checks both of those boxes.
Sidenote I thought one of the biggest positives yesterday was that Jones didn't fumble the 3 or 4 times he got laid out by free rushers while his eyes were downfield.
I didn't see his non-fumbles as a big positive because he's doing the same thing that has led to so many: he carries the ball low in one hand, his arms are pinned to his sides when he's wrapped up, and the ball often squirts out at the slightest disturbance. He's fortunate he didn't have one or two as of yesterday. Two years in and showing the same bad habit. And he was a fumbler in college.
The guy is in historically bad territory and he's not in the same category as Jackson and Allen as a runner OR a passer.
The guy is in historically bad territory and he's not in the same category as Jackson and Allen as a runner OR a passer.
Through 2 years he's been a better passer than Allen was and it's not particularly close. Josh Allen averaged just 180 passing yards per game on a 55% completion% through his first 2 years. There's no statistical passing category where Josh Allen had any clear advantage compared to Jones first 2 years.
Much like Baker Mayfield, you could probably lift this exact type of post about him from those respective fanbases last offseason. Allen had shown by far the least as a passer in that group of 3.
...Sunday?
Sure looked that way to me
And who’s fault is that?
Now when he doesn't fumble he's now lucky? LOL...
And where did you see him not protecting the ball.....I didn't see one play where he could have fumbled.
Admitting that Jones is the best player on the offense feels more like confession of wrong doings.
But last year showed he could do this at a high level.
Can he get himself out of his own head?
What does he look like if he has Barkley, Allen Robinson and Ja Marr Chase to work with?
I think we have to find out.
What does he look like if he has Barkley, Allen Robinson and Ja Marr Chase to work with?
I think we have to find out.
We can't we find out what another QB - more talented than Jones - might look like with Barkley, Robinson and a drafted WR?
Why do we assume Jones is automatically a better talent than any of the QBs in this upcoming draft?
Maybe Jones has shown his ceiling and 2019 was more of a exception rather than the rule....
But last year showed he could do this at a high level.
Can he get himself out of his own head?
What does he look like if he has Barkley, Allen Robinson and Ja Marr Chase to work with?
I think we have to find out.
Part of what's in his head is a new system that clearly hasn't completely fit but I agree with this post. I don't know if they will have the money for Robinson or draft high enough to grab Chase, but I do think the point stands that this entire offense could look dramatically different with a couple moves like that. And they need to make that kind of resource investment on offense regardless of who the QB is next year.
He's fortunate he didn't have one or two as of yesterday.
Now when he doesn't fumble he's now lucky? LOL...
And where did you see him not protecting the ball.....I didn't see one play where he could have fumbled.
Re-watch his sacks yesterday. Gripping the ball below your waste with one hand is not how you want to be tackled at any level of football.
But go ahead and laugh. I think it's laughable to say that 28 fumbles is just being unlucky.
Can he get himself out of his own head?
What does he look like if he has Barkley, Allen Robinson and Ja Marr Chase to work with?
I think we have to find out.
I think you have to give Jones a chance, I don't mind them bringing in competition on the vet side. But draft some weapons for him to work with.
If he fails the new QB in 2022 will walk into a loaded offense which will help their development if needed.
I think you have to give Jones a chance, I don't mind them bringing in competition on the vet side. But draft some weapons for him to work with.
If he fails the new QB in 2022 will walk into a loaded offense which will help their development if needed.
+1 I agree.
not named Lawrence that they could supplant Jones. Plus they could all have good rookie years and then have a bad sophomore year and then where are we? Looking for another QB!
I think you have to give Jones a chance, I don't mind them bringing in competition on the vet side. But draft some weapons for him to work with.
If he fails the new QB in 2022 will walk into a loaded offense which will help their development if needed.
+1 I agree.
Absolutely makes the most sense........
He's still developing. The team needs a lot of development. He is learning to cut down on his mistakes, throws a nice deep ball and is very mobile.
I wouldn't give up on him yet.