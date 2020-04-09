Playoff Scenarios

for display only
ray in arlington : 12/27/2020 7:38 pm
If WAS beats PHI: WAS wins NFC East

If PHI beats WAS: winner of the NYG/DAL game wins NFC East

NFC East Opponent:

If TB beats ATL OR ARI beats LAR, it is TB
If ATL beats TB AND LAR beats ARI, it is LAR

A joke  
jeff57 : 12/27/2020 7:40 pm : link
Worst division ever.
Much rather play the Rams than TB  
nym172 : 12/27/2020 7:40 pm : link
but both we played tough 4th qtr games.
RE: A joke  
Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2020 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15095250 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Worst division ever.


So fucking what!
We suck  
spike : 12/27/2020 7:42 pm : link
at football
Home playoff game  
90.Cal : 12/27/2020 7:44 pm : link
Or like the 8th overall pick... sweet.
I’d like to make the playoffs  
cjac : 12/27/2020 7:45 pm : link
I don’t care about the record.

We played both Tampa and the Rams well

Imagine making it to the divisional round?
For all those who come  
Giantimistic : 12/27/2020 7:48 pm : link
To this thread to complain, please just stay away. Start reading your draft guides.

It’s a pandemic, the year is all fucked up. Let some of us have fun thinking about the playoffs. We have all year to shit on the team or talk about whatever.
WFT has had Philly's number for ages,  
j_rud : 12/27/2020 7:48 pm : link
similar to the last decade of NYG-Phi. I also wouldnt trust the Giants to beat Dallas. I think the Giants coming out of next Sunday with a division title is the least likely scenario.
We'll be the best 6 win playoff team  
KWALL2 : 12/27/2020 7:48 pm : link
in NFL history!
I follow 365 days a year  
Mike in ramapo college : 12/27/2020 7:49 pm : link
An extra weekend of football is all I want, 3-13 or 16-0. The draft will sort itself out
Highlight of the day  
Bramton1 : 12/27/2020 7:49 pm : link
Philly is eliminated.
Any team in NFC is winnable  
Danny Dimes : 12/27/2020 7:49 pm : link
Id say the hardest game would be Packers who teared us up last playoffs we played.

AFC on other hand is no joke
What is the highest or lowest we could pick  
Judge_and_Jury : 12/27/2020 7:49 pm : link
If we DON'T make the playoffs?
I think  
Sammo85 : 12/27/2020 7:50 pm : link
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
A great accomplishment  
Big Al : 12/27/2020 7:51 pm : link
would be to be the worst team ever to make the playoffs.
RE: I think  
The_Boss : 12/27/2020 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.


Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
No team in this shitbag division  
Silver Spoon : 12/27/2020 7:54 pm : link
should be considered for the playoffs. They’re all an embarrassment to an increasingly embarrassing sport.
RE: RE: I think  
nym172 : 12/27/2020 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.


how is a few draft slots that important over playoff football...
RE: RE: I think  
Danny Dimes : 12/27/2020 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.


A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
I could so see  
Crazed Dogs : 12/27/2020 7:57 pm : link
the giants winning the division
Rather have the Rams go cross country  
George from PA : 12/27/2020 7:59 pm : link
Lets go Ph.....Phi...Philadelphia!!

Beat the Cowboys and all is forgiven
RE: RE: RE: I think  
Jim in Tampa : 12/27/2020 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15095341 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



A winning culture is way better then a draft pick

6-10 is a winning culture?

I'd prefer to make the playoffs too, but come on.
RE: RE: RE: I think  
The_Boss : 12/27/2020 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15095334 nym172 said:
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



how is a few draft slots that important over playoff football...


Drafting say 6/7 in an absolutely loaded top 10 when your roster is embarrassingly scarce in talent vs losing a home playoff game and picking 19th isn’t dropping just a few slots.
...  
broadbandz : 12/27/2020 8:01 pm : link
Unless you think Judge is going to tear down the entire team getting Jones playoff experience is crucial. When we picked Obj at 12 Aaron Donald was picked after. So a few draft slots isnt that important.
RE: RE: RE: I think  
Silver Spoon : 12/27/2020 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15095341 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



A winning culture is way better then a draft pick


A winning culture? Probably the dumbest thing stated on this board. These gutless pukes are far away from being a winning team, no matter a culture.
RE: RE: A joke  
joeinpa : 12/27/2020 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15095264 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15095250 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Worst division ever.



So fucking what!


Absolutely, we have a game to look forward to. Can you imagine if Giants win how much fun it will be watching Eagles vs Redskins
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think  
PatersonPlank : 12/27/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15095376 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15095341 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



A winning culture is way better then a draft pick



A winning culture? Probably the dumbest thing stated on this board. These gutless pukes are far away from being a winning team, no matter a culture.


Gutless pukes? Man you are an idiot. Really classy
Would love to see Big Blue in the playoffs  
trueblueinpw : 12/27/2020 8:05 pm : link
I think that would go a long way toward answering the questions we have about Jones and the rest of the team.

Thanks for the playoff threads Ray.
RE: RE: RE: I think  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15095341 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



A winning culture is way better then a draft pick


6-10 is not a winning culture. This team has no talent, it would be a meaningless playoff game costing us a much higher pick for Judge to use
A residual effect of winning the division may mean DG sticks around.  
The_Boss : 12/27/2020 8:09 pm : link
Be careful what you wish for.
RE: A residual effect of winning the division may mean DG sticks around.  
Sean : 12/27/2020 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15095395 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Be careful what you wish for.


My fear is Philly getting Sewell. Where do you think he gets drafted?
RE: A residual effect of winning the division may mean DG sticks around.  
Silver Spoon : 12/27/2020 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15095395 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Be careful what you wish for.


Only a mealy mouth owner would think his team earned a playoff birth and keep an incompetent fool as the GM.
Could you post the draft scenario thread as well?  
dpinzow : 12/27/2020 8:13 pm : link
Both are relevant at this point in time
Have they announced Washington-Philadelphia at 1pm  
Bramton1 : 12/27/2020 8:14 pm : link
and Giants-Dallas at 4pm. Seems most likely.
RE: RE: A residual effect of winning the division may mean DG sticks around.  
dpinzow : 12/27/2020 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15095404 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15095395 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Be careful what you wish for.



My fear is Philly getting Sewell. Where do you think he gets drafted?


He's the first non-QB off the board. Probably 3rd (the Jets either take Fields or trade the pick to a team that wants Fields)
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think  
The Truth : 12/27/2020 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15095356 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15095334 nym172 said:


Quote:


In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



how is a few draft slots that important over playoff football...



Drafting say 6/7 in an absolutely loaded top 10 when your roster is embarrassingly scarce in talent vs losing a home playoff game and picking 19th isn’t dropping just a few slots.


We don't draft well anyway.
RE: RE: A residual effect of winning the division may mean DG sticks around.  
The_Boss : 12/27/2020 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15095404 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15095395 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Be careful what you wish for.



My fear is Philly getting Sewell. Where do you think he gets drafted?


Cincinnati
Am I really seeing..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/27/2020 8:25 pm : link
supposed fans say it would be better to NOT make the playoffs?

What the fuck?
I still LOL at people rooting for draft position  
Chris684 : 12/27/2020 8:27 pm : link
over a division title and the excitement of a playoff game.

Truly mind-boggling.

Why even root for the team? Just be a fan of the draft and bring your foam finger for whatever team has the top pick.

If you told me we would lose Saquon in week 2 and Jones would spend the last month of the season nursing a hamstring injury while missing 2+ games, and we’d have a legitimate shot at winning the division in week 17 I’d have told you you’re crazy.

Also, are people really opposed to Jones getting another full game to show what he can do? There’s nothing that valuable to lose here.
RE: Am I really seeing..  
Sean : 12/27/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15095464 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
supposed fans say it would be better to NOT make the playoffs?

What the fuck?


Always better to make the playoffs. Draft position hasn’t gotten this team anywhere in the last 5+ years.
RE: RE: Am I really seeing..  
widmerseyebrow : 12/27/2020 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15095493 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15095464 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


supposed fans say it would be better to NOT make the playoffs?

What the fuck?



Always better to make the playoffs. Draft position hasn’t gotten this team anywhere in the last 5+ years.


Because we've had the wrong people picking the players for 5+ years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think  
joeinpa : 12/27/2020 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15095381 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15095376 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15095341 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.

We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.



Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.



A winning culture is way better then a draft pick



A winning culture? Probably the dumbest thing stated on this board. These gutless pukes are far away from being a winning team, no matter a culture.



Gutless pukes? Man you are an idiot. Really classy


Guys like Silver Spoon have no idea how tough these guys are. I know a few ex NFLers, gutless is not a word that describes them, tough as hell is more accurate
First 6-10 team to win the Super Bowl,  
truebluelarry : 12/27/2020 8:46 pm : link
I'm all in!

Let's kick some Dallas ass next week and get the bandwagon rolling!
If we get in I will be thrilled  
jvm52106 : 12/27/2020 8:49 pm : link
as a playoff game is a playoff game. If we do get in I want Brady and the Bucs in the cold.
RE: WFT has had Philly's number for ages,  
Mad Mike : 12/27/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15095305 j_rud said:
Quote:
similar to the last decade of NYG-Phi. I also wouldnt trust the Giants to beat Dallas. I think the Giants coming out of next Sunday with a division title is the least likely scenario.

What are you talking about? They'd lost 6 straight to Philly prior to beating them earlier this season.
The goal, every year, is to get to the playoffs  
ChathamMark : 12/27/2020 8:57 pm : link
I want to get to the playoffs.
So this means to me that  
lawguy9801 : 12/27/2020 9:07 pm : link
WAS-PHI is a prime candidate to get flexed to Sunday night because it's guaranteed to have meaning for the division title. WAS wins, they win; PHI wins, DAL or NYG wins.
Any so-called Giants fan  
Beezer : 12/27/2020 9:08 pm : link
not rooting hard for a win and Skins loss ... seriously, go away.
RE: Any so-called Giants fan  
jvm52106 : 12/27/2020 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15095576 Beezer said:
Quote:
not rooting hard for a win and Skins loss ... seriously, go away.


Agreed!
RE: A great accomplishment  
Del Shofner : 12/27/2020 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15095322 Big Al said:
Quote:
would be to be the worst team ever to make the playoffs.


This.

Let's do it!
RE: Any so-called Giants fan  
18E : 12/27/2020 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15095576 Beezer said:
Quote:
not rooting hard for a win and Skins loss ... seriously, go away.


Agreed also.... Assholes.
RE: Any so-called Giants fan  
18E : 12/27/2020 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15095576 Beezer said:
Quote:
not rooting hard for a win and Skins loss ... seriously, go away.


Agreed also.... Assholes.
RE: Any so-called Giants fan  
Mike in NY : 12/27/2020 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15095576 Beezer said:
Quote:
not rooting hard for a win and Skins loss ... seriously, go away.


Can I get an A-men!
We're not playing for a championship this year.  
widmerseyebrow : 12/27/2020 9:29 pm : link
Mark it down. Why do we need a participation award playoff appearance in a historically bad division at the expense of draft position?
RE: RE: Any so-called Giants fan  
Kev in Cali : 12/27/2020 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15095619 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15095576 Beezer said:


Quote:


Can I get an A-men!


GO GIANTS!!!
RE: We're not playing for a championship this year.  
jvm52106 : 12/27/2020 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15095627 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Mark it down. Why do we need a participation award playoff appearance in a historically bad division at the expense of draft position?


Somebody wins so it might as well be us. Counting on a draft , where many top players ooted out or played so very little, is very risky. This draft will be like no other.
RE: We're not playing for a championship this year.  
Simms11 : 12/27/2020 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15095627 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Mark it down. Why do we need a participation award playoff appearance in a historically bad division at the expense of draft position?


I agree with this. I would still like to beat Dallas however.
RE: If we get in I will be thrilled  
Simms11 : 12/27/2020 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15095527 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
as a playoff game is a playoff game. If we do get in I want Brady and the Bucs in the cold.


Did you forget where Brady used to play for 20 years?!
Love it  
SgtDog : 12/27/2020 9:54 pm : link
Is it possible to win the Division and get a Top 10 draft pick.
RE: Love it  
ray in arlington : 12/27/2020 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15095673 SgtDog said:
Quote:
Is it possible to win the Division and get a Top 10 draft pick.


it is not.
RE: RE: If we get in I will be thrilled  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/27/2020 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15095671 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15095527 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


as a playoff game is a playoff game. If we do get in I want Brady and the Bucs in the cold.



Did you forget where Brady used to play for 20 years?!


Football teams are more than just the damn QB. TB has never won a game in under 40 degrees I don’t think. Or a playoff game under 40 at leasr
if NYG win the NFC East  
ray in arlington : 12/27/2020 10:08 pm : link
they can pick 19, 25, 29, 31 or 32
rams maybe without goff for season  
CGiants07 : 12/27/2020 10:11 pm : link
so if we win the division id rather play them
We don’t deserve to get in  
5BowlsSoon : 12/27/2020 10:14 pm : link
But I still would rather beat Dallas.

I’m hoping for a Giant win and then a Redskins win. That way they can get killed in the playoffs and we can get a possible top 10 pick. (Better than 19)
I want us to win the division and win a playoff game  
SGMen : 12/27/2020 10:15 pm : link
That would mean that Jones and the OL played well against Dallas AND whomever at home in the first round.

Dallas is playing well now and seems to have improved on defense. We will need turnovers to beat them.
Giants had their chance  
UberAlias : 12/27/2020 10:21 pm : link
They've dumped 3 non competitive games in a row. They're going to get crushed next week and the site will be full of long faces denying reality until the very last minute.
In 2006,  
rnargi : 12/27/2020 10:26 pm : link
Many here were hoping that the Giants would lose the season finale at Washington and miss the playoffs so Coughlin would get fired. They won, made the playoffs, lost to Philly, and TC survived. A year later, they were hoisting the Lombardi.

Just sayin.....
If you are interested in draft position  
ray in arlington : 12/27/2020 10:26 pm : link
root for GB tonight.
Can end up helping giants gain 1 or 2 spots if they don't win NFC east.
RE: We don’t deserve to get in  
Chris684 : 12/27/2020 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15095715 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
But I still would rather beat Dallas.

I’m hoping for a Giant win and then a Redskins win. That way they can get killed in the playoffs and we can get a possible top 10 pick. (Better than 19)


LOL.

Yea, pass on the playoffs please!

Some of you act like making the playoffs is a forfeiture of a 1st round draft pick. This speaks to the overhyped machine the draft has become. You have fans literally throwing in the towel on actual games on the field. It's comical at this point.
RE: RE: RE: If we get in I will be thrilled  
shyster : 12/27/2020 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15095700 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:


Football teams are more than just the damn QB. TB has never won a game in under 40 degrees I don’t think. Or a playoff game under 40 at leasr


On January 19, 2003, Bucs won the NFC title at Philly 27-10 on a day the temperature did not get above 30 degrees.

Isn't the internet great.








Fans..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/27/2020 10:42 pm : link
seriously would rather miss the playoffs??

In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.
We can hope for whatever we want  
UberAlias : 12/27/2020 10:46 pm : link
But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.
RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
Saquads26 : 12/27/2020 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15095773 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.


Dumbass
Beating Cowboys is primary desire  
5BowlsSoon : 12/27/2020 11:07 pm : link
Limping into the playoffs just isn’t a big want for me now. These past 3 weeks brought me down.
RE: Fans..  
Gary from The East End : Admin : 12/27/2020 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15095762 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
seriously would rather miss the playoffs??

In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.


Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?

Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.
Never turn away a playoff appearance  
Go Terps : 12/27/2020 11:14 pm : link
The '11 Giants are the worst team to ever win the Super Bowl...no one's giving that title back.

If you can get in the playoffs, get in. Time for Jones to fucking do something.
RE: RE: Fans..  
nym172 : 12/27/2020 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15095833 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
In comment 15095762 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


seriously would rather miss the playoffs??

In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.



Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?

Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.


i dont understand this take and never will. We are competing against these coaches/rosters. If you lose against this competition....it says something about you.

games matter, results matter. judge has to show more, same for graham and jones. garrett and DG are goners.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If we get in I will be thrilled  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/27/2020 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15095761 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15095700 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:




Football teams are more than just the damn QB. TB has never won a game in under 40 degrees I don’t think. Or a playoff game under 40 at leasr



On January 19, 2003, Bucs won the NFC title at Philly 27-10 on a day the temperature did not get above 30 degrees.

Isn't the internet great.


Wonderful, but their record is something like 1-25 in games played under 40 degrees. So the larger point still stands
Just sad that  
Leg of Theismann : 12/27/2020 11:26 pm : link
All the Giants needed to do to have control of their own destiny next weekend is win if their past 3 games, and they didn’t even come close to winning one of them. Just absolutely manhandled by the Cards, Browns, and Ravens with barely a glimmer of hope of winning any one of those games. I was looking forward all year to week 17 and all I wanted was for it to be a win and in game. Very high probability that was going to be the case at one point, that is until the Skins beat the fucking Steelers. UGH even just the 11-0 Steelers beating the skins would have made it a win and in game for us. Fucking NFL screwed over Pitt with short rest for mistakes the fucking RAVENS made (During a week the skins got 10 DAYS REST). Amazing that could end up being the difference. Bullshit
RE: Just sad that  
Go Terps : 12/27/2020 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15095856 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
All the Giants needed to do to have control of their own destiny next weekend is win if their past 3 games, and they didn’t even come close to winning one of them. Just absolutely manhandled by the Cards, Browns, and Ravens with barely a glimmer of hope of winning any one of those games. I was looking forward all year to week 17 and all I wanted was for it to be a win and in game. Very high probability that was going to be the case at one point, that is until the Skins beat the fucking Steelers. UGH even just the 11-0 Steelers beating the skins would have made it a win and in game for us. Fucking NFL screwed over Pitt with short rest for mistakes the fucking RAVENS made (During a week the skins got 10 DAYS REST). Amazing that could end up being the difference. Bullshit


Consider also that that same Cleveland team just got beat by the Jets, and the Cardinals lost at home to CJ Beathard and the 49ers.
RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
UberAlias : 12/27/2020 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15095808 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15095773 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.



Dumbass
so you tell me what you thinks going to happen Einstein?
RE: Never turn away a playoff appearance  
bw in dc : 12/27/2020 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15095835 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The '11 Giants are the worst team to ever win the Super Bowl...no one's giving that title back.

If you can get in the playoffs, get in. Time for Jones to fucking do something.


There were scores of preemptive excuses strikes coming into the Ravens game to temper expectations of our 6th roun...errr...6th overall pick.

I found many of them flimsy, but fine. The Ravens are quality organization with a unique franchise QB, a great coaching staff, front office, etc.

But this week we are home against a division opponent with the second worst scoring defense in football.

Looking forward to the litany of excuses this week, too...
What excuses are you expecting? Go out there and get it done  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/27/2020 11:49 pm : link
Going to be a helluva lot easier to run the ball this week, and this offense can function when it’s doing that. Turning the ball over and red zone offense is going to be crucial in this game, as Dallas has the weapons to dink and dunk us all the way down the field. DJ looked a helluva lot healthier this week than he did against Cards, expect him to have his number called a few times, especially when we get to red zone.
I'm sure I can think of quite a few excuses...  
bw in dc : 12/27/2020 11:56 pm : link
that are going to be drummed up this week. We'll wait and see...

Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.

That was his second start and a second round pick.

So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?
second start as a second round pick...  
bw in dc : 12/27/2020 11:57 pm : link
...
Well our skill players still suck. Nothing is changing that fact,  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/28/2020 12:14 am : link
but see no reason he can’t go out and get 300 total yards for 3 TDs and most importantly- don’t turn the ball over. I think this is going to be another Browns type game with minimum possessions and low yards per play for both teams. If the gameplan isn’t to run the ball I’ll probably lose my damn mind. If the 49ers had just ran the ball every play they probably would have cruises to victory. Run the ball, move a few chains with Shep, 2-3 shots over the top to Slayton, and try to catch them sleeping thinking DJ still isn’t a runner down in red zone for an easy score.
RE: RE: Just sad that  
PetesHereNow : 12/28/2020 12:44 am : link
In comment 15095862 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15095856 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


All the Giants needed to do to have control of their own destiny next weekend is win if their past 3 games, and they didn’t even come close to winning one of them. Just absolutely manhandled by the Cards, Browns, and Ravens with barely a glimmer of hope of winning any one of those games. I was looking forward all year to week 17 and all I wanted was for it to be a win and in game. Very high probability that was going to be the case at one point, that is until the Skins beat the fucking Steelers. UGH even just the 11-0 Steelers beating the skins would have made it a win and in game for us. Fucking NFL screwed over Pitt with short rest for mistakes the fucking RAVENS made (During a week the skins got 10 DAYS REST). Amazing that could end up being the difference. Bullshit



Consider also that that same Cleveland team just got beat by the Jets, and the Cardinals lost at home to CJ Beathard and the 49ers.


Not the same Cleveland team. They had their whole WR room pretty much out due to COVID.
RE: Just sad that  
Matt M. : 12/28/2020 12:57 am : link
In comment 15095856 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
All the Giants needed to do to have control of their own destiny next weekend is win if their past 3 games, and they didn’t even come close to winning one of them. Just absolutely manhandled by the Cards, Browns, and Ravens with barely a glimmer of hope of winning any one of those games. I was looking forward all year to week 17 and all I wanted was for it to be a win and in game. Very high probability that was going to be the case at one point, that is until the Skins beat the fucking Steelers. UGH even just the 11-0 Steelers beating the skins would have made it a win and in game for us. Fucking NFL screwed over Pitt with short rest for mistakes the fucking RAVENS made (During a week the skins got 10 DAYS REST). Amazing that could end up being the difference. Bullshit
Yes, that Washington victory over Pitt really turned everything on its head in the division. The night before, the Giants seemed in control of the division and in control of their own destiny. They seemed likely to have a 1 game lead. Then Washington goes and beat the Steelers to keep pace.
RE: I'm sure I can think of quite a few excuses...  
lax counsel : 12/28/2020 1:11 am : link
In comment 15095883 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that are going to be drummed up this week. We'll wait and see...

Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.

That was his second start and a second round pick.

So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?


I want to see the best game of his career next Sunday. If he is truly to be this organizations franchise qb and a perennial top 10 league qb, worthy of the 6th overall pick, no more excuses, no more “well if he just had 10 other elite players around him on offense...” go out and throw for 400 yards and 4+ Tds. Torch the Cowboys horrid defense. Make them pay for every mistake. No more excuses, elevate the guys around you, put the team on your back. It’s a qb league, not a league for guys who throw for less than 2500 yards and 9tds over 13 games. Put it he whole season behind you and be elite on Sunday.
personally i could care less about the playoffs this season for a  
plato : 12/28/2020 1:20 am : link
multitude of reasons. But beating the Cowboys makes the season, any season, especially when it hurts them. Draft position be damned Beat the Fning Cowboys!!!!! That’s a test that will be tough and meaningful and keep me warm and hopeful in the long offseason.
RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
broadbandz : 12/28/2020 2:12 am : link
In comment 15095865 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15095808 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15095773 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.



Dumbass

so you tell me what you thinks going to happen Einstein?


vegas has the giants favored. so just using common sense they aren't going to get the asses beat. Why act like Dallas is some monster? Vegas doesn't even believe in them.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
shyster : 12/28/2020 5:29 am : link
In comment 15095941 broadbandz said:
Quote:


vegas has the giants favored.


Not anymore. Ton of money has come in on Dallas after what transpired today and the line has switched.

As I write, Dallas is now favored by 2.5 points.

Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.


oddshark - ( New Window )
RE: I'm sure I can think of quite a few excuses...  
riceneggs : 12/28/2020 5:30 am : link
In comment 15095883 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that are going to be drummed up this week. We'll wait and see...

Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.

That was his second start and a second round pick.

So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?


DJ has thrown for over 250 yards only (3) times this year. in (2) of those games, he threw 2 interceptions each game.

the times where he's used his legs effectively, he's
(A) tripped over his own feet
(B) popped his hamstring

those reasons above are why DJ isn't throwing for 342 yards and running for 69
RE: RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
UberAlias : 12/28/2020 6:31 am : link
In comment 15095941 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15095865 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 15095808 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15095773 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.



Dumbass

so you tell me what you thinks going to happen Einstein?



vegas has the giants favored. so just using common sense they aren't going to get the asses beat. Why act like Dallas is some monster? Vegas doesn't even believe in them.
Fact Checker.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
BubbaMojo : 12/28/2020 7:27 am : link
In comment 15095962 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15095941 broadbandz said:


Quote:




vegas has the giants favored.



Not anymore. Ton of money has come in on Dallas after what transpired today and the line has switched.

As I write, Dallas is now favored by 2.5 points.

Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )


Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.
RE: RE: Fans..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/28/2020 7:55 am : link
In comment 15095833 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
In comment 15095762 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


seriously would rather miss the playoffs??

In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.



Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?

Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.


Are you really saying a playoff appearance isn't something to be happy about?? Wow.

Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?

This just confirms that some fans don't want to see a playoff appearance. It is truly mind-boggling.
DG  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 12/28/2020 8:27 am : link
has given us zero faith that he knows how to draft in the first round. 8th pick, 17th pick, who gives a shit.

I wanna be the worst team, in the history of sports, to win it all. Go GMEN
RE: RE: RE: Fans..  
Chris684 : 12/28/2020 8:27 am : link
In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15095833 Gary from The East End said:


Quote:


In comment 15095762 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


seriously would rather miss the playoffs??

In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.



Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?

Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.



Are you really saying a playoff appearance isn't something to be happy about?? Wow.

Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?

This just confirms that some fans don't want to see a playoff appearance. It is truly mind-boggling.


Some fans are just so fed up with the losing they....wait for it....would not like a division title and home playoff game. LOL makes perfect sense!

Would love a playoff game, even at 6-10  
LBH15 : 12/28/2020 8:32 am : link
Do you think they would televise it?
...  
christian : 12/28/2020 8:40 am : link
I’m glad the Giants have to win to get in — I wouldn’t find it fun as a fan nor particularly good for the franchise if they backed in losing. I said last month, I’d rather get the top 10 draft pick over backing in at 5-11.
RE: Would love a playoff game, even at 6-10  
BubbaMojo : 12/28/2020 8:44 am : link
In comment 15096063 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Do you think they would televise it?


Googs, when is the last playoff game that hasn’t been televised? Seriously. Though not surprised because this is your shtick. I’m sure you’ll try and chalk this up to sarcasm but most know this is vintage Googs.
Playoffs?  
fkap : 12/28/2020 8:49 am : link
Yes, please. Sign me up for being subjected to another ass whooping, followed by endless boo hooing about how a token appearance cost us 10 spots in the draft.

I get that fans should root for a division title, because you gotta be in it to win it. There's a rational argument to be made. But there's also a rational argument that, long term, the odds are greater that a top ten draft pick will pay higher dividends.

When I turn the game on next Sunday, I'll be rooting for a win, regardless of whether the division is on the line. The rest of the week, I won't be losing sleep worrying about it.

There's a silver lining to whatever the outcome is. One has to search mighty hard to find total disappointment next Monday.
....  
riceneggs : 12/28/2020 8:56 am : link
Here's whats gonna happen

We are going to beat Dallas with a last second FG

And then the Skins are gonna beat the Eagles with a last second FG

Cause, why not
RE: RE: Would love a playoff game, even at 6-10  
LBH15 : 12/28/2020 9:02 am : link
In comment 15096073 BubbaMojo said:
Quote:
In comment 15096063 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Do you think they would televise it?



Googs, when is the last playoff game that hasn’t been televised? Seriously. Though not surprised because this is your shtick. I’m sure you’ll try and chalk this up to sarcasm but most know this is vintage Googs.


It bubbamojo clown time

zen about it  
giantfan2000 : 12/28/2020 9:04 am : link
if Giants lose to Dallas.. it isn't their year and they get a good draft choice
if Giants beat Dallas and lose division . then they get a decent draft choice and things are looking up
If Giants beat Dallas and win division .. unexpected but why not ?

there is literally no bad scenarios ...
PLAYOFFS?  
M.S. : 12/28/2020 9:19 am : link

"I just hope we can win a game"

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
shyster : 12/28/2020 9:20 am : link
In comment 15095984 BubbaMojo said:
Quote:
In comment 15095962 shyster said:



Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )



Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.


Bovada was the one betting house out of the seven listed by oddsshark that wasn't showing the switch to Dallas.

They have now just updated and are like everyone else.




line history - ( New Window )
Googs for the win  
gtt350 : 12/28/2020 9:56 am : link
of course it was sarcasm, I laughed
I always root for the Giants to win....  
BillKo : 12/28/2020 11:15 am : link
....and if they do on Sunday, sure I want the Eagles to beat WSH.

But big picture, this team picking around 10 is better than around 20.

RE: Playoffs?  
BillKo : 12/28/2020 11:16 am : link
In comment 15096081 fkap said:
Quote:
Yes, please. Sign me up for being subjected to another ass whooping, followed by endless boo hooing about how a token appearance cost us 10 spots in the draft.

I get that fans should root for a division title, because you gotta be in it to win it. There's a rational argument to be made. But there's also a rational argument that, long term, the odds are greater that a top ten draft pick will pay higher dividends.

When I turn the game on next Sunday, I'll be rooting for a win, regardless of whether the division is on the line. The rest of the week, I won't be losing sleep worrying about it.

There's a silver lining to whatever the outcome is. One has to search mighty hard to find total disappointment next Monday.


+1.

As a fan, I feel zero anxiety this week...it will actually be enjoyable LOL
RE: I'm sure I can think of quite a few excuses...  
BillKo : 12/28/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 15095883 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that are going to be drummed up this week. We'll wait and see...

Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.

That was his second start and a second round pick.

So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?


Third start.
RE: RE: RE: Fans..  
BillKo : 12/28/2020 11:24 am : link
In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:

Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?


Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/28/2020 11:27 am : link
In comment 15096131 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15095984 BubbaMojo said:


Quote:


In comment 15095962 shyster said:



Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )



Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.



Bovada was the one betting house out of the seven listed by oddsshark that wasn't showing the switch to Dallas.

They have now just updated and are like everyone else.


line history - ( New Window )


One - we are talking a small favorite either way

Two - nobody has lines put out for following week once games kickoff. This wasn’t about people taking money (not sure if you’re poster that said that) but adjusting the line to what happened Sunday. Love PGs defense, but he was way too slow to react to what was happening on the field, probably because we haven’t gotten our asses kicked like that on 1st and 2nd down all season. Flip side, Eagles were toast as soon as Cox went down early and Pederson is a moron. Should be interesting what way that line moves right before kick. I could see some dummying in market to get Giants to 3 and getting hammered before kick. Just my two cents.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Fans..  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/28/2020 11:32 am : link
In comment 15096437 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?



Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......


This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fans..  
BH28 : 12/28/2020 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15096460 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15096437 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?



Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......



This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.


You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?

You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fans..  
FStubbs : 12/28/2020 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15096567 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15096460 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15096437 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?



Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......



This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.



You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?

You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.


I think Barkley has missed more games than he's played in his career and he's a RB. Relying on him for anything at this point would be a bad idea. He's just another (highly paid) RB on the roster in 2021.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Fans..  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/28/2020 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15096567 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15096460 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15096437 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?



Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......



This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.



You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?

You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.


Our best player got hurt week 3. The last player we couldn’t afford to lose this year. We finish 6-10 without him, with a 2nd year QB, and a young roster I consider that bodes well for future. Not worried about him coming back to form at all, go look at the list of athletes that DR operated on. It’s incredible. Cooper Kupp came back faster as measured by the advanced analytics. Now if he gets banged up again next year, now we have a major question mark. Behind this line he’ll take less of a beating though and I’d say let’s cross that bridge when we get there. If we get the weapons on outside right it won’t matter nearly as much as this year.


The East is probably going to go from the worst division next year to one of the better ones, but there are 3 wild card spots now. WFT needs to find a QB which is easier said than done. I actually think they are a threat next year, if Smith retires and they sign Stafford, but rookie QBs are rookie QBs if they go that way. Eagles need to blow up that old ass roster. While Dallass is the biggest threat, the coaching staff is a complete clown show and they need to figure out their offensive line and run defense.
RE: RE: Fans..  
Gmen1982 : 12/28/2020 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15095833 Gary from The East End said:
Quote:
In comment 15095762 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


seriously would rather miss the playoffs??

In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.



Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?

Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.


Giants were not the best team in 2007 or 2011. Gotta be in it to win it. Even a blowout first round loss is better than waiting until May for a guy to be drafted that may or may not be good. How could people not want an extra football game? Isnt that why we watch?
Dallas is +9 in turnover margin during their 3 game  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/28/2020 3:06 pm : link
winning streak against teams with losing records (like the Giants have) and they’ve recovered 6 fumbles.
I want the giants to make the playoffs because anything  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/28/2020 3:43 pm : link
can happen in the playoffs. For instance knocking off Tampa in a blizzard at home would be awesome.
Just a quick note that I didn't see anywhere in this thread  
Leg of Theismann : 12/28/2020 4:01 pm : link
IF the Giants and Cowboys tie, the Cowboys would get into the playoffs in the event the Eagles beat WFT.

Obviously if WFT wins then WFT still gets in regardless of W/L/Tie in Dallas vs. Giants.

But I'm just pointing that out because if the Dallas vs. Giants game goes to OT, the Cowboys would have incentive to play for a tie game, as that would put them in the exact same position at the end of the day as a Win would (it'd be funny if Mike McCarthy didn't think of this possibility until it actually happened and then had to ask someone or think about it lol-- I mean I doubt it though).
