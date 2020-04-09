Playoff Scenarios

Unless you think Judge is going to tear down the entire team getting Jones playoff experience is crucial. When we picked Obj at 12 Aaron Donald was picked after. So a few draft slots isnt that important.
over a division title and the excitement of a playoff game.
Truly mind-boggling.
Why even root for the team? Just be a fan of the draft and bring your foam finger for whatever team has the top pick.
If you told me we would lose Saquon in week 2 and Jones would spend the last month of the season nursing a hamstring injury while missing 2+ games, and we’d have a legitimate shot at winning the division in week 17 I’d have told you you’re crazy.
Also, are people really opposed to Jones getting another full game to show what he can do? There’s nothing that valuable to lose here.
Many here were hoping that the Giants would lose the season finale at Washington and miss the playoffs so Coughlin would get fired. They won, made the playoffs, lost to Philly, and TC survived. A year later, they were hoisting the Lombardi.
I’m hoping for a Giant win and then a Redskins win. That way they can get killed in the playoffs and we can get a possible top 10 pick. (Better than 19)
LOL.
Yea, pass on the playoffs please!
Some of you act like making the playoffs is a forfeiture of a 1st round draft pick. This speaks to the overhyped machine the draft has become. You have fans literally throwing in the towel on actual games on the field. It's comical at this point.
All the Giants needed to do to have control of their own destiny next weekend is win if their past 3 games, and they didn’t even come close to winning one of them. Just absolutely manhandled by the Cards, Browns, and Ravens with barely a glimmer of hope of winning any one of those games. I was looking forward all year to week 17 and all I wanted was for it to be a win and in game. Very high probability that was going to be the case at one point, that is until the Skins beat the fucking Steelers. UGH even just the 11-0 Steelers beating the skins would have made it a win and in game for us. Fucking NFL screwed over Pitt with short rest for mistakes the fucking RAVENS made (During a week the skins got 10 DAYS REST). Amazing that could end up being the difference. Bullshit
Consider also that that same Cleveland team just got beat by the Jets, and the Cardinals lost at home to CJ Beathard and the 49ers.
Going to be a helluva lot easier to run the ball this week, and this offense can function when it’s doing that. Turning the ball over and red zone offense is going to be crucial in this game, as Dallas has the weapons to dink and dunk us all the way down the field. DJ looked a helluva lot healthier this week than he did against Cards, expect him to have his number called a few times, especially when we get to red zone.
but see no reason he can’t go out and get 300 total yards for 3 TDs and most importantly- don’t turn the ball over. I think this is going to be another Browns type game with minimum possessions and low yards per play for both teams. If the gameplan isn’t to run the ball I’ll probably lose my damn mind. If the 49ers had just ran the ball every play they probably would have cruises to victory. Run the ball, move a few chains with Shep, 2-3 shots over the top to Slayton, and try to catch them sleeping thinking DJ still isn’t a runner down in red zone for an easy score.
Consider also that that same Cleveland team just got beat by the Jets, and the Cardinals lost at home to CJ Beathard and the 49ers.
Not the same Cleveland team. They had their whole WR room pretty much out due to COVID.
Yes, that Washington victory over Pitt really turned everything on its head in the division. The night before, the Giants seemed in control of the division and in control of their own destiny. They seemed likely to have a 1 game lead. Then Washington goes and beat the Steelers to keep pace.
RE: I'm sure I can think of quite a few excuses...
that are going to be drummed up this week. We'll wait and see...
Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.
That was his second start and a second round pick.
So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?
I want to see the best game of his career next Sunday. If he is truly to be this organizations franchise qb and a perennial top 10 league qb, worthy of the 6th overall pick, no more excuses, no more “well if he just had 10 other elite players around him on offense...” go out and throw for 400 yards and 4+ Tds. Torch the Cowboys horrid defense. Make them pay for every mistake. No more excuses, elevate the guys around you, put the team on your back. It’s a qb league, not a league for guys who throw for less than 2500 yards and 9tds over 13 games. Put it he whole season behind you and be elite on Sunday.
personally i could care less about the playoffs this season for a
multitude of reasons. But beating the Cowboys makes the season, any season, especially when it hurts them. Draft position be damned Beat the Fning Cowboys!!!!! That’s a test that will be tough and meaningful and keep me warm and hopeful in the long offseason.
In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.
Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?
Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.
Are you really saying a playoff appearance isn't something to be happy about?? Wow.
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
This just confirms that some fans don't want to see a playoff appearance. It is truly mind-boggling.
Some fans are just so fed up with the losing they....wait for it....would not like a division title and home playoff game. LOL makes perfect sense!
I’m glad the Giants have to win to get in — I wouldn’t find it fun as a fan nor particularly good for the franchise if they backed in losing. I said last month, I’d rather get the top 10 draft pick over backing in at 5-11.
Googs, when is the last playoff game that hasn’t been televised? Seriously. Though not surprised because this is your shtick. I’m sure you’ll try and chalk this up to sarcasm but most know this is vintage Googs.
Yes, please. Sign me up for being subjected to another ass whooping, followed by endless boo hooing about how a token appearance cost us 10 spots in the draft.
I get that fans should root for a division title, because you gotta be in it to win it. There's a rational argument to be made. But there's also a rational argument that, long term, the odds are greater that a top ten draft pick will pay higher dividends.
When I turn the game on next Sunday, I'll be rooting for a win, regardless of whether the division is on the line. The rest of the week, I won't be losing sleep worrying about it.
There's a silver lining to whatever the outcome is. One has to search mighty hard to find total disappointment next Monday.
if Giants lose to Dallas.. it isn't their year and they get a good draft choice
if Giants beat Dallas and lose division . then they get a decent draft choice and things are looking up
If Giants beat Dallas and win division .. unexpected but why not ?
+1.
As a fan, I feel zero anxiety this week...it will actually be enjoyable LOL
RE: I'm sure I can think of quite a few excuses...
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can hope for whatever we want
Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )
Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.
Bovada was the one betting house out of the seven listed by oddsshark that wasn't showing the switch to Dallas.
They have now just updated and are like everyone else.
line history - ( New Window )
One - we are talking a small favorite either way
Two - nobody has lines put out for following week once games kickoff. This wasn’t about people taking money (not sure if you’re poster that said that) but adjusting the line to what happened Sunday. Love PGs defense, but he was way too slow to react to what was happening on the field, probably because we haven’t gotten our asses kicked like that on 1st and 2nd down all season. Flip side, Eagles were toast as soon as Cox went down early and Pederson is a moron. Should be interesting what way that line moves right before kick. I could see some dummying in market to get Giants to 3 and getting hammered before kick. Just my two cents.
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.
You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?
You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.
I think Barkley has missed more games than he's played in his career and he's a RB. Relying on him for anything at this point would be a bad idea. He's just another (highly paid) RB on the roster in 2021.
Our best player got hurt week 3. The last player we couldn’t afford to lose this year. We finish 6-10 without him, with a 2nd year QB, and a young roster I consider that bodes well for future. Not worried about him coming back to form at all, go look at the list of athletes that DR operated on. It’s incredible. Cooper Kupp came back faster as measured by the advanced analytics. Now if he gets banged up again next year, now we have a major question mark. Behind this line he’ll take less of a beating though and I’d say let’s cross that bridge when we get there. If we get the weapons on outside right it won’t matter nearly as much as this year.
The East is probably going to go from the worst division next year to one of the better ones, but there are 3 wild card spots now. WFT needs to find a QB which is easier said than done. I actually think they are a threat next year, if Smith retires and they sign Stafford, but rookie QBs are rookie QBs if they go that way. Eagles need to blow up that old ass roster. While Dallass is the biggest threat, the coaching staff is a complete clown show and they need to figure out their offensive line and run defense.
Giants were not the best team in 2007 or 2011. Gotta be in it to win it. Even a blowout first round loss is better than waiting until May for a guy to be drafted that may or may not be good. How could people not want an extra football game? Isnt that why we watch?
Dallas is +9 in turnover margin during their 3 game
IF the Giants and Cowboys tie, the Cowboys would get into the playoffs in the event the Eagles beat WFT.
Obviously if WFT wins then WFT still gets in regardless of W/L/Tie in Dallas vs. Giants.
But I'm just pointing that out because if the Dallas vs. Giants game goes to OT, the Cowboys would have incentive to play for a tie game, as that would put them in the exact same position at the end of the day as a Win would (it'd be funny if Mike McCarthy didn't think of this possibility until it actually happened and then had to ask someone or think about it lol-- I mean I doubt it though).
So fucking what!
We played both Tampa and the Rams well
Imagine making it to the divisional round?
It’s a pandemic, the year is all fucked up. Let some of us have fun thinking about the playoffs. We have all year to shit on the team or talk about whatever.
AFC on other hand is no joke
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
how is a few draft slots that important over playoff football...
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
Beat the Cowboys and all is forgiven
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
6-10 is a winning culture?
I'd prefer to make the playoffs too, but come on.
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
how is a few draft slots that important over playoff football...
Drafting say 6/7 in an absolutely loaded top 10 when your roster is embarrassingly scarce in talent vs losing a home playoff game and picking 19th isn’t dropping just a few slots.
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
A winning culture? Probably the dumbest thing stated on this board. These gutless pukes are far away from being a winning team, no matter a culture.
Quote:
Worst division ever.
So fucking what!
Absolutely, we have a game to look forward to. Can you imagine if Giants win how much fun it will be watching Eagles vs Redskins
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
A winning culture? Probably the dumbest thing stated on this board. These gutless pukes are far away from being a winning team, no matter a culture.
Gutless pukes? Man you are an idiot. Really classy
Thanks for the playoff threads Ray.
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
6-10 is not a winning culture. This team has no talent, it would be a meaningless playoff game costing us a much higher pick for Judge to use
My fear is Philly getting Sewell. Where do you think he gets drafted?
Only a mealy mouth owner would think his team earned a playoff birth and keep an incompetent fool as the GM.
Quote:
Be careful what you wish for.
My fear is Philly getting Sewell. Where do you think he gets drafted?
He's the first non-QB off the board. Probably 3rd (the Jets either take Fields or trade the pick to a team that wants Fields)
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
how is a few draft slots that important over playoff football...
Drafting say 6/7 in an absolutely loaded top 10 when your roster is embarrassingly scarce in talent vs losing a home playoff game and picking 19th isn’t dropping just a few slots.
We don't draft well anyway.
Quote:
Be careful what you wish for.
My fear is Philly getting Sewell. Where do you think he gets drafted?
Cincinnati
What the fuck?
Truly mind-boggling.
Why even root for the team? Just be a fan of the draft and bring your foam finger for whatever team has the top pick.
If you told me we would lose Saquon in week 2 and Jones would spend the last month of the season nursing a hamstring injury while missing 2+ games, and we’d have a legitimate shot at winning the division in week 17 I’d have told you you’re crazy.
Also, are people really opposed to Jones getting another full game to show what he can do? There’s nothing that valuable to lose here.
What the fuck?
Always better to make the playoffs. Draft position hasn’t gotten this team anywhere in the last 5+ years.
Quote:
supposed fans say it would be better to NOT make the playoffs?
What the fuck?
Always better to make the playoffs. Draft position hasn’t gotten this team anywhere in the last 5+ years.
Because we've had the wrong people picking the players for 5+ years.
Quote:
In comment 15095341 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15095331 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15095318 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
We lose to Dallas. Too many receivers to cover and they can run Elliott and Pollard.
We don’t have any offense so regardless of how questionable the Dallas D is I don’t see us taking advantage.
Agreed. In the end, missing the playoffs is better for the long term viability Judge is looking to create here.
A winning culture is way better then a draft pick
A winning culture? Probably the dumbest thing stated on this board. These gutless pukes are far away from being a winning team, no matter a culture.
Gutless pukes? Man you are an idiot. Really classy
Guys like Silver Spoon have no idea how tough these guys are. I know a few ex NFLers, gutless is not a word that describes them, tough as hell is more accurate
Let's kick some Dallas ass next week and get the bandwagon rolling!
What are you talking about? They'd lost 6 straight to Philly prior to beating them earlier this season.
Agreed!
This.
Let's do it!
Agreed also.... Assholes.
Agreed also.... Assholes.
Can I get an A-men!
Quote:
Can I get an A-men!
GO GIANTS!!!
Somebody wins so it might as well be us. Counting on a draft , where many top players ooted out or played so very little, is very risky. This draft will be like no other.
I agree with this. I would still like to beat Dallas however.
Did you forget where Brady used to play for 20 years?!
it is not.
Quote:
as a playoff game is a playoff game. If we do get in I want Brady and the Bucs in the cold.
Did you forget where Brady used to play for 20 years?!
Football teams are more than just the damn QB. TB has never won a game in under 40 degrees I don’t think. Or a playoff game under 40 at leasr
I’m hoping for a Giant win and then a Redskins win. That way they can get killed in the playoffs and we can get a possible top 10 pick. (Better than 19)
Dallas is playing well now and seems to have improved on defense. We will need turnovers to beat them.
Just sayin.....
Can end up helping giants gain 1 or 2 spots if they don't win NFC east.
I’m hoping for a Giant win and then a Redskins win. That way they can get killed in the playoffs and we can get a possible top 10 pick. (Better than 19)
LOL.
Yea, pass on the playoffs please!
Some of you act like making the playoffs is a forfeiture of a 1st round draft pick. This speaks to the overhyped machine the draft has become. You have fans literally throwing in the towel on actual games on the field. It's comical at this point.
Football teams are more than just the damn QB. TB has never won a game in under 40 degrees I don’t think. Or a playoff game under 40 at leasr
On January 19, 2003, Bucs won the NFC title at Philly 27-10 on a day the temperature did not get above 30 degrees.
Isn't the internet great.
If you can get in the playoffs, get in. Time for Jones to fucking do something.
Quote:
seriously would rather miss the playoffs??
i dont understand this take and never will. We are competing against these coaches/rosters. If you lose against this competition....it says something about you.
games matter, results matter. judge has to show more, same for graham and jones. garrett and DG are goners.
Quote:
Football teams are more than just the damn QB. TB has never won a game in under 40 degrees I don’t think. Or a playoff game under 40 at leasr
On January 19, 2003, Bucs won the NFC title at Philly 27-10 on a day the temperature did not get above 30 degrees.
Isn't the internet great.
Wonderful, but their record is something like 1-25 in games played under 40 degrees. So the larger point still stands
Consider also that that same Cleveland team just got beat by the Jets, and the Cardinals lost at home to CJ Beathard and the 49ers.
Quote:
But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.
Dumbass
If you can get in the playoffs, get in. Time for Jones to fucking do something.
There were scores of preemptive excuses strikes coming into the Ravens game to temper expectations of our 6th roun...errr...6th overall pick.
I found many of them flimsy, but fine. The Ravens are quality organization with a unique franchise QB, a great coaching staff, front office, etc.
But this week we are home against a division opponent with the second worst scoring defense in football.
Looking forward to the litany of excuses this week, too...
Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.
That was his second start and a second round pick.
So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?
Quote:
All the Giants needed to do to have control of their own destiny next weekend is win if their past 3 games, and they didn’t even come close to winning one of them. Just absolutely manhandled by the Cards, Browns, and Ravens with barely a glimmer of hope of winning any one of those games. I was looking forward all year to week 17 and all I wanted was for it to be a win and in game. Very high probability that was going to be the case at one point, that is until the Skins beat the fucking Steelers. UGH even just the 11-0 Steelers beating the skins would have made it a win and in game for us. Fucking NFL screwed over Pitt with short rest for mistakes the fucking RAVENS made (During a week the skins got 10 DAYS REST). Amazing that could end up being the difference. Bullshit
Consider also that that same Cleveland team just got beat by the Jets, and the Cardinals lost at home to CJ Beathard and the 49ers.
Not the same Cleveland team. They had their whole WR room pretty much out due to COVID.
Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.
That was his second start and a second round pick.
So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?
I want to see the best game of his career next Sunday. If he is truly to be this organizations franchise qb and a perennial top 10 league qb, worthy of the 6th overall pick, no more excuses, no more “well if he just had 10 other elite players around him on offense...” go out and throw for 400 yards and 4+ Tds. Torch the Cowboys horrid defense. Make them pay for every mistake. No more excuses, elevate the guys around you, put the team on your back. It’s a qb league, not a league for guys who throw for less than 2500 yards and 9tds over 13 games. Put it he whole season behind you and be elite on Sunday.
Quote:
In comment 15095773 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.
Dumbass
so you tell me what you thinks going to happen Einstein?
vegas has the giants favored. so just using common sense they aren't going to get the asses beat. Why act like Dallas is some monster? Vegas doesn't even believe in them.
vegas has the giants favored.
Not anymore. Ton of money has come in on Dallas after what transpired today and the line has switched.
As I write, Dallas is now favored by 2.5 points.
Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )
Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.
That was his second start and a second round pick.
So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?
DJ has thrown for over 250 yards only (3) times this year. in (2) of those games, he threw 2 interceptions each game.
the times where he's used his legs effectively, he's
(A) tripped over his own feet
(B) popped his hamstring
those reasons above are why DJ isn't throwing for 342 yards and running for 69
Quote:
In comment 15095808 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15095773 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But the Giants are going to get their asses kicked next week. That's the reality of it.
Dumbass
so you tell me what you thinks going to happen Einstein?
vegas has the giants favored. so just using common sense they aren't going to get the asses beat. Why act like Dallas is some monster? Vegas doesn't even believe in them.
Quote:
vegas has the giants favored.
Not anymore. Ton of money has come in on Dallas after what transpired today and the line has switched.
As I write, Dallas is now favored by 2.5 points.
Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )
Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.
Quote:
seriously would rather miss the playoffs??
Are you really saying a playoff appearance isn't something to be happy about?? Wow.
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
This just confirms that some fans don't want to see a playoff appearance. It is truly mind-boggling.
I wanna be the worst team, in the history of sports, to win it all. Go GMEN
Quote:
In comment 15095762 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
seriously would rather miss the playoffs??
Are you really saying a playoff appearance isn't something to be happy about?? Wow.
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
This just confirms that some fans don't want to see a playoff appearance. It is truly mind-boggling.
Some fans are just so fed up with the losing they....wait for it....would not like a division title and home playoff game. LOL makes perfect sense!
Googs, when is the last playoff game that hasn’t been televised? Seriously. Though not surprised because this is your shtick. I’m sure you’ll try and chalk this up to sarcasm but most know this is vintage Googs.
I get that fans should root for a division title, because you gotta be in it to win it. There's a rational argument to be made. But there's also a rational argument that, long term, the odds are greater that a top ten draft pick will pay higher dividends.
When I turn the game on next Sunday, I'll be rooting for a win, regardless of whether the division is on the line. The rest of the week, I won't be losing sleep worrying about it.
There's a silver lining to whatever the outcome is. One has to search mighty hard to find total disappointment next Monday.
We are going to beat Dallas with a last second FG
And then the Skins are gonna beat the Eagles with a last second FG
Cause, why not
Quote:
Do you think they would televise it?
It bubbamojo clown time
if Giants beat Dallas and lose division . then they get a decent draft choice and things are looking up
If Giants beat Dallas and win division .. unexpected but why not ?
there is literally no bad scenarios ...
"I just hope we can win a game"
Link - ( New Window )
Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )
Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.
Bovada was the one betting house out of the seven listed by oddsshark that wasn't showing the switch to Dallas.
They have now just updated and are like everyone else.
line history - ( New Window )
But big picture, this team picking around 10 is better than around 20.
I get that fans should root for a division title, because you gotta be in it to win it. There's a rational argument to be made. But there's also a rational argument that, long term, the odds are greater that a top ten draft pick will pay higher dividends.
When I turn the game on next Sunday, I'll be rooting for a win, regardless of whether the division is on the line. The rest of the week, I won't be losing sleep worrying about it.
There's a silver lining to whatever the outcome is. One has to search mighty hard to find total disappointment next Monday.
+1.
As a fan, I feel zero anxiety this week...it will actually be enjoyable LOL
Jalen Hurts just threw for 342 yards and ran for 69 against Dallas. And I didn't think he played well at all.
That was his second start and a second round pick.
So I'm thinking Jones has a chance to have his best game of the season statistically. Why not?
Third start.
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
Quote:
In comment 15095962 shyster said:
Link is to oddshark. You can also go to the ESPN scoreboard page for Week 17 and see the same thing.
oddshark - ( New Window )
Not saying it won’t change, but Bovada has it at NYG -2.5 (-105) right now.
Bovada was the one betting house out of the seven listed by oddsshark that wasn't showing the switch to Dallas.
They have now just updated and are like everyone else.
line history - ( New Window )
One - we are talking a small favorite either way
Two - nobody has lines put out for following week once games kickoff. This wasn’t about people taking money (not sure if you’re poster that said that) but adjusting the line to what happened Sunday. Love PGs defense, but he was way too slow to react to what was happening on the field, probably because we haven’t gotten our asses kicked like that on 1st and 2nd down all season. Flip side, Eagles were toast as soon as Cox went down early and Pederson is a moron. Should be interesting what way that line moves right before kick. I could see some dummying in market to get Giants to 3 and getting hammered before kick. Just my two cents.
Quote:
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.
Quote:
In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.
You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?
You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.
Quote:
In comment 15096437 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.
You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?
You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.
I think Barkley has missed more games than he's played in his career and he's a RB. Relying on him for anything at this point would be a bad idea. He's just another (highly paid) RB on the roster in 2021.
Quote:
In comment 15096437 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15096008 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Does history look back at the under-.500 Seahawks and Panthers as some sort of black eye on the league? And if winning the division is a "sick joke", what is losing the division in a year like that representative of?
Interesting that both of those teams - Panthers and Hawks - eventually made it to Super Bowls shortly after.......
This is my whole point. It’s hard to see because people only see what’s 6 inches in front of their face, but this team is a healthy Saquon and a couple new skill players away from being a dark horse. The margins in NFL are super thin. Shit as Giants fans we should u derstand how important playoff experience is. 8-8 Giants made playoffs in 2006 and Eli was putrid. Next year we win Super Bowl. I’m positive Eli will tell you himself how important that was. QBs rarely make playoffs and win first time around unless they are passengers. It’s a whole different ball game.
You could argue that making the playoffs this year is only seeing 6 inches in front of your face. I see your point about playoff experience but you think a team that is 4 games under .500 is ready to compete for a super bowl next year? If not, why not get more top 10 talent and then use next year as the playoff experience year?
You could make the argument that any team in the East is a couple players away; and it's also putting all your eggs in one basket if you are relying on Barkely to come back to full form and stay healthy. What if he doesn't? What's the back up plan? Another lost year while we wait for Barkley? If Jones is the guy, the team is built around him, not on the health of Barkley.
Our best player got hurt week 3. The last player we couldn’t afford to lose this year. We finish 6-10 without him, with a 2nd year QB, and a young roster I consider that bodes well for future. Not worried about him coming back to form at all, go look at the list of athletes that DR operated on. It’s incredible. Cooper Kupp came back faster as measured by the advanced analytics. Now if he gets banged up again next year, now we have a major question mark. Behind this line he’ll take less of a beating though and I’d say let’s cross that bridge when we get there. If we get the weapons on outside right it won’t matter nearly as much as this year.
The East is probably going to go from the worst division next year to one of the better ones, but there are 3 wild card spots now. WFT needs to find a QB which is easier said than done. I actually think they are a threat next year, if Smith retires and they sign Stafford, but rookie QBs are rookie QBs if they go that way. Eagles need to blow up that old ass roster. While Dallass is the biggest threat, the coaching staff is a complete clown show and they need to figure out their offensive line and run defense.
Quote:
seriously would rather miss the playoffs??
In the next breath, they'll be bitching about how good the Cowboys are without anything to show for it since 1994.
Making the playoffs at 6-10 because we're in the worst division in NFL history would be some kind of achievement in your book? Something to be happy about? Something to be proud of?
Because to me it would an embarrassment, a sick, sad joke and the cherry on top of the shit sundae that has been the New York Football Giants for the past few years.
Giants were not the best team in 2007 or 2011. Gotta be in it to win it. Even a blowout first round loss is better than waiting until May for a guy to be drafted that may or may not be good. How could people not want an extra football game? Isnt that why we watch?
Obviously if WFT wins then WFT still gets in regardless of W/L/Tie in Dallas vs. Giants.
But I'm just pointing that out because if the Dallas vs. Giants game goes to OT, the Cowboys would have incentive to play for a tie game, as that would put them in the exact same position at the end of the day as a Win would (it'd be funny if Mike McCarthy didn't think of this possibility until it actually happened and then had to ask someone or think about it lol-- I mean I doubt it though).