Let’s talk NYG General Manager - who do you want?

I fully understand the Giants are still playing for the division, but this is also a double digit loss season for the third straight year. Every season under Dave Gettleman has been a double digit loss season. The fact that the Giants are still alive for the division should not impact the evaluation of Gettleman who is 14-33 as general manager here.
In addition, Gettleman is pushing 70. He is not the long term solution here.
So, who do you want to replace him if a change is made in the next few weeks?
I posted a few weeks ago about the new model which has been more common of late, the head coach has a say in who the general manager is. We saw that with Kyle Shanahan and we are seeing it with Matt Rhule. I’m not saying Judge should run the process of finding a GM, but I do think he should have a say. Ideally, I want someone who is familiar with Judge, knows the program he is building and shares a philosophy.
With all due respect to Kevin Abrams who I’m sure is respected in the building, I’d prefer to see an outside hire.
The two logical names are Nick Caserio & Monti Ossenfort, both have overlap with Judge in NE. Those are my two names to watch.
I’m not as high as bringing in someone from BAL, KC or anyone else for these reasons:
1. They will likely ultimately push to bring their own guy from their prior organization. It would be an arranged marriage.
2. Lack of a prior relationship with Judge, I don’t want two separate entities at head coach and general manager, I want lock step alignment.
This is a very important hire when it does happen. Hopefully soon.
Quite a few of them, apparently!
So we had to replace the ENTIRE roster. In three offseasons, so far. Work in progress. If there are zero improvements anywhere across the board, you can say Gettleman made no difference. If you see improvements, then that's all they are right now, improvements.
No matter what you think of Gettleman, or anybody, that was a tall task. I didn't even think it was that bad at the time, but looking back, it was THAT bad.
You don't keep a shitty employee just because you don't get have his replacement. Everyone knows the potential candidates; the Athletic published a list of 50 GM candidates just last week.
Gettleman's presence has been a resounding net negative; fire him and get interviewing that list. Give Judge the deciding vote.
Quote:
In comment 15096204 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15096202 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Cool - what was the purpose? Has that purpose been fulfilled?
Run the ball, stop the run, rush the passer.
Remains to be seen.
How can you say they were built with those purposes? Run the ball? They drafted Barkley and put one of the worst OLs I've ever seen in front of him. That isn't built to run. That is poor planning. Rush the passer? They have not a single decent pass rusher. Williams has a nice sack total this year, but he isn't a true pass rusher. Please. Built with a purpose? That doesn't seem to have been the case for nearly a decade. Hell even our last SB seemed misplaced with essentially Eli putting the team on his back all year and the D waking up at the end of the season and doing nothing to have sufficient depth or plans for the future with an aging OL. That SB masked poor planning, which reared it's head a couple of years later and has persisted for more than half a decade.
They HAD one of the worst offensive lines when they drafted Barkley. By midway through that first season, they had switched out ALL FIVE positions.
Rome wasn't built in a day. Same thing for all the positions you went on to mention.
Now? Our offensive line is at least becoming competent, and have illustrated that even without Barkley they are getting push (and not pushed back), and we are able to run the ball with Gallman better than we've run it in 10 years.
Williams and Dexter Lawrence are part of the solution. They are improving our pass rush.
It is a work in progress, but it's impossible to say there isn't a vision, considering Gettleman stated those exact words in his introductory press conference and they moves they've made fit into that vision, where you agree with it or not.
There isn’t a vision. Never was one. For two years mistakes in player evaluation and player value led to waste of time, money and desperation moves. The third year was mostly spent with an eye to fix those mistakes with safer moves but still is just plugging holes.
Vision of 4 win seasons dancing in our heads.
If the bar is “has any incremental progress been made in 3 years,” I’d argue anyone they could have hired could have achieved that. They had multiple top 10 picks. How could you still have every position the same or worse.
We are three years into a rebuild and still at the bottom of the league. If going from 30th in the league to 27th in that time shows you progress warranting staying the course, that is your opinion. I just can’t imagine a lot of fans see that as a job well done.
If the bar is “has any incremental progress been made in 3 years,” I’d argue anyone they could have hired could have achieved that. They had multiple top 10 picks. How could you still have every position the same or worse.
We are three years into a rebuild and still at the bottom of the league. If going from 30th in the league to 27th in that time shows you progress warranting staying the course, that is your opinion. I just can’t imagine a lot of fans see that as a job well done.
The state of the franchise is and has been exceptionally low. You have to crawl before you can walk. We're not going to turn into Baltimore or Kansas City overnight. As they say in College Basketball, we need a Program. That's what they have that we don't. We haven't built one of those since Tom Coughlin was hired in 2004.
- Worse, because we're time invested into a bottom third NFL starter talent.
Is the Offensive line as a unit better or worse than the end of 2017, why or why not?
- Better, required massive investment, and return on the massive investment has been mediocre thus far.
Is the TE position better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
- Better, marginally, because of Kaden Smith. Still poor, still requires addressing, still requires jettisoning Evan Engram.
Are the WR's better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
- Worse.
Is the defensive line better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
- Better, required massive investment, and return on the massive investment has been mediocre thus far. A defensive line that cannot consistently rush the passer with four is not a defensive line I'm interested in, philosophically. Especially at what it will cost to keep this defensive line together in 2021.
Are the linebackers better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
- Better, significantly better, feather in Gettleman's cap.
Are the CB's better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
- TBD. End of 2016, the answer would've been worse. A second year of BBIV playing All-Pro football would mean he's bested Janoris Jenkins and thus it's improved.
Are the Safeties better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
- TBD, though I'm optimistic with McKinney.
Add it all up. Is the team in a better, worse, or same place as the end of 2017?
- Worse. Why? After 2017, team had the opportunity to go blank slate and maximize its upcoming resources. We squandered precious draft resources, made disastrous coaching decisions.
If you took the end-of-2017 Giants and end-of-2020 Giants, and lined them up in a vacuum, the 2020 Giants are better 1-53.
But I'd rather run back the trajectory of this franchise starting at the end-of-2017 Giants than I would moving forward with this roster. Give me what could've been a blank slate over being tied to mediocre QB prospect and a soon-to-be expensive defensive line that doesn't excel at the most important part of the job (rushing the passer).
Why is their no program? Who is responsible for that? If it is the coach, do we need to let Judge go?
Gettleman was brought in to take over a floundering organization. He was allowed to gut the roster and rebuild it. After three years, we are right where we started. Do we just hope time makes everything better and the personnel decisions being made by the same people just somehow get better?
That goes for the GM and his posting defenders.
You can’t just say “whoops”.
That goes for the GM and his posting defenders.
You can’t just say “whoops”.
It seems like Gettleman clock gets reset by his defenders each year with an excuse, without considering that he’s the cause of those excuses.
Why is their no program? Who is responsible for that? If it is the coach, do we need to let Judge go?
Gettleman was brought in to take over a floundering organization. He was allowed to gut the roster and rebuild it. After three years, we are right where we started. Do we just hope time makes everything better and the personnel decisions being made by the same people just somehow get better?
I like what I see from Judge so far. I think he could be the guy to build the program. We'll see.
Quote:
it doesn’t exude a whole lot of confidence you can assess it properly today.
That goes for the GM and his posting defenders.
You can’t just say “whoops”.
It seems like Gettleman clock gets reset by his defenders each year with an excuse, without considering that he’s the cause of those excuses.
There is this popular narrative that DG was told by Mara that he had to win with Eli, so that drive every decision in the first two years. That assumes the DG said “we need to rebuild” and Mara said “No, win with Eli.”
I don’t know why there is an assumption that ownership hired a GM who did not see the roster the way they did and forced him to make decisions differently than he wanted to. I think it is more likely they hired someone who shared their view of the team in 2017 and presented a plan that lined up with their vision.
Do the owners have to approve a free agent spending limit? Yes. Do they apparently have some voice in first round draft picks? Yes. Did they communicate a preference for trying to continue to win with Eli? No doubt. But the current GM is responsible for the talent evaluation up and down this roster. The ownership did not sign Nate Solder, Patrick Omameh, Jonathan Stewart or Golden Tate etc. A GM with a different vision likely would not have picked Barkley (see what Indianapolis did for an alternative future that did not involve selecting a QB). A GM with different principles of evaluation likely would not have picked DeAndre Baker (or Daniel Jones) for that matter. Or have traded draft picks for Alec Ogletree. etc. etc Even in Jints Central, that's the responsibility of the GM, and those are his calls.
Any measure of aggregated NFL teams W-L record over any period is .500 for the obvious reason that NFL games are zero sum games in which one team wins and one team loses. But that is not necessarily true for individual franchises over relevant time periods. The Giants have been very poorly run over the last eight plus years, and their aggregate record reflects it. David Gettleman has done a poor job acquiring talent for an NFL team - in terms of draft capital and dollars spent, one of the worst jobs in the league - and it is reflected in the record of the team under his stewardship. Stability provides no value if you're bad at the fundamental element of your job. Of course he should be replaced, and in the same way a better coach does improve the likelihood of success, a better GM will do so as well.
Quote:
In comment 15096443 LBH15 said:
Quote:
it doesn’t exude a whole lot of confidence you can assess it properly today.
That goes for the GM and his posting defenders.
You can’t just say “whoops”.
It seems like Gettleman clock gets reset by his defenders each year with an excuse, without considering that he’s the cause of those excuses.
There is this popular narrative that DG was told by Mara that he had to win with Eli, so that drive every decision in the first two years. That assumes the DG said “we need to rebuild” and Mara said “No, win with Eli.”
I don’t know why there is an assumption that ownership hired a GM who did not see the roster the way they did and forced him to make decisions differently than he wanted to. I think it is more likely they hired someone who shared their view of the team in 2017 and presented a plan that lined up with their vision.
Because that would destroy their fantasy that this team knows what it’s doing and is close.
Quote:
In comment 15096443 LBH15 said:
Quote:
it doesn’t exude a whole lot of confidence you can assess it properly today.
That goes for the GM and his posting defenders.
You can’t just say “whoops”.
It seems like Gettleman clock gets reset by his defenders each year with an excuse, without considering that he’s the cause of those excuses.
There is this popular narrative that DG was told by Mara that he had to win with Eli, so that drive every decision in the first two years. That assumes the DG said “we need to rebuild” and Mara said “No, win with Eli.”
I don’t know why there is an assumption that ownership hired a GM who did not see the roster the way they did and forced him to make decisions differently than he wanted to. I think it is more likely they hired someone who shared their view of the team in 2017 and presented a plan that lined up with their vision.
I disagree there was that narrative. I subscribe to view DG made his own assessment of Eli and just wound up telling his view which is what the owners wanted to hear anyway.
Nevertheless, I don’t know why his decisions still couldn’t have served both views under the same theme- improve the roster. He simply failed.
So when you stop the condescending attitude and remember you're just a nobody fan, we might have more productive discussions, and be able to understand each other better.
So when you stop the condescending attitude and remember you're just a nobody fan, we might have more productive discussions, and be able to understand each other better.
Look in the mirror man
I don't know who you wanted that draft but BBI was overwhelmingly in favor of drafting Darnold. This is hindsight thinking.
So when you stop the condescending attitude and remember you're just a nobody fan, we might have more productive discussions, and be able to understand each other better.
hahahahahahaha....oh now that is rich
Quote:
You're not. You're just a fan. You don't know any more than most other fans, for most other teams.
So when you stop the condescending attitude and remember you're just a nobody fan, we might have more productive discussions, and be able to understand each other better.
Look in the mirror man
Oh I know what I am. I'm a high school art teacher. I don't believe that I know better than the people running the actual team that I could do better.
Can't say the same for you.
Quote:
“The GM doesn’t really do anything” which is also not true. He is not just one of 20 people at the table when talent is discussed but the one who makes the phone calls.
The GM is overseeing the scouting department. If the Giants select the top WR on their board guy is a bust, scouting department and/or the coaching staff failed. The scouting department is the responsibility of the GM.
Ultimately someone has to be held accountable for years of poor talent acquisition. If it is bad coaching, but the talent is there, you fire the coaches. But of the coaches are doing their jobs, it is on the scouting and the GM who is responsible for it.
Throw out the win/loss record for a second. Let's go down the line with an honest evaluation of positions:
Is the QB position better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Is the Offensive line as a unit better or worse than the end of 2017, why or why not?
Is the TE position better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Are the WR's better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Is the defensive line better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Are the linebackers better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Are the CB's better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Are the Safeties better, worse, or the same as the end of 2017? Why or why not?
Add it all up. Is the team in a better, worse, or same place as the end of 2017?
Genuinely curious of people's opinions of this.
END OF STORY.
Once you go down the road of subjective bullshit. All of those questions can be argued either way. It is a distraction.
At BEST DG will be 15 and 33 in three years. In his 3rd year the team MIGHT win 1 more game than his first.
It isn't good enough.
Ernie to Mara: You shamed an all time Giants legend. The team is really bad around him. I think he can still win but he needs more help around him. He needs a really good OL and run game. Not what he was but he still has his mind. I think Dave can put a team together that Eli can at least finish on a positive note. Maybe a playoff. You need to give Eli one more chance.
Enter Dave. Does anyone really think something like this did not play out?
Quote:
In comment 15096469 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
You're not. You're just a fan. You don't know any more than most other fans, for most other teams.
So when you stop the condescending attitude and remember you're just a nobody fan, we might have more productive discussions, and be able to understand each other better.
Look in the mirror man
Oh I know what I am. I'm a high school art teacher. I don't believe that I know better than the people running the actual team that I could do better.
Can't say the same for you.
Lol ok buddy. Nobody on this board would be better at running the team, in all likely hood.
But you don’t need to be able to do better to realize this team isn’t being run well.
Quote:
need a quarterback and a guy with the physical tools, talent, and potential of a Josh Allen is sitting on the board, you don't draft a running back, no matter how "generational" you think he is.
I don't know who you wanted that draft but BBI was overwhelmingly in favor of drafting Darnold. This is hindsight thinking.
Yes, but BBI can have hindsight. The GM is paid to have the foresight.
We'll see what happens.
Do the owners have to approve a free agent spending limit? Yes. Do they apparently have some voice in first round draft picks? Yes. Did they communicate a preference for trying to continue to win with Eli? No doubt. But the current GM is responsible for the talent evaluation up and down this roster. The ownership did not sign Nate Solder, Patrick Omameh, Jonathan Stewart or Golden Tate etc. A GM with a different vision likely would not have picked Barkley (see what Indianapolis did for an alternative future that did not involve selecting a QB). A GM with different principles of evaluation likely would not have picked DeAndre Baker (or Daniel Jones) for that matter. Or have traded draft picks for Alec Ogletree. etc. etc Even in Jints Central, that's the responsibility of the GM, and those are his calls.
Any measure of aggregated NFL teams W-L record over any period is .500 for the obvious reason that NFL games are zero sum games in which one team wins and one team loses. But that is not necessarily true for individual franchises over relevant time periods. The Giants have been very poorly run over the last eight plus years, and their aggregate record reflects it. David Gettleman has done a poor job acquiring talent for an NFL team - in terms of draft capital and dollars spent, one of the worst jobs in the league - and it is reflected in the record of the team under his stewardship. Stability provides no value if you're bad at the fundamental element of your job. Of course he should be replaced, and in the same way a better coach does improve the likelihood of success, a better GM will do so as well.
Good post and a more applicable view of accountability.
Probably best you step away. You don’t seem interested in discussing the state of the team (which was the subject of this thread), but I. Telling everyone who disagrees with you why they are wrong and having them acknowledge they are wrong.
You seem like a good guy and a hell of a Giants fans, Britt. But you sure don’t seem to like having anyone disagree with you, or even agreeing to disagree.
Do the owners have to approve a free agent spending limit? Yes. Do they apparently have some voice in first round draft picks? Yes. Did they communicate a preference for trying to continue to win with Eli? No doubt. But the current GM is responsible for the talent evaluation up and down this roster. The ownership did not sign Nate Solder, Patrick Omameh, Jonathan Stewart or Golden Tate etc. A GM with a different vision likely would not have picked Barkley (see what Indianapolis did for an alternative future that did not involve selecting a QB). A GM with different principles of evaluation likely would not have picked DeAndre Baker (or Daniel Jones) for that matter. Or have traded draft picks for Alec Ogletree. etc. etc Even in Jints Central, that's the responsibility of the GM, and those are his calls.
Any measure of aggregated NFL teams W-L record over any period is .500 for the obvious reason that NFL games are zero sum games in which one team wins and one team loses. But that is not necessarily true for individual franchises over relevant time periods. The Giants have been very poorly run over the last eight plus years, and their aggregate record reflects it. David Gettleman has done a poor job acquiring talent for an NFL team - in terms of draft capital and dollars spent, one of the worst jobs in the league - and it is reflected in the record of the team under his stewardship. Stability provides no value if you're bad at the fundamental element of your job. Of course he should be replaced, and in the same way a better coach does improve the likelihood of success, a better GM will do so as well.
I can see pros and cons as well. Mainly around time management for the HC
"This is Marcy in Accounting. Your scout in Jacksonville hasnt turned in his expense report for two weeks. John doesnt want to pay expense reports submitted after 30 days.
And Jay's gas mileage is 5% higher than last year. Can you check into why? Is that necessary mileage? Will he end the season under budget?"
You know a situation like that would never float up to the HC. That is a call directed to someone under Abrams.
Of course it can work. It's having the right person in the chair to manage all of it.
I've said this recently, but I view the HC as the CEO of the football organization. And the CEO hires all of his direct reports. In this case, Judge would hire his Capologist, Director of Pro Personnel, Director of College Scouting, Director of Analytics, Assistants Coaches, etc.
If you want to keep the GM position, fine. Have him report to Judge, too. But what's he doing that the Pro Personnel, College Personnel and Capologist can't do...and do with direct line to Judge under his guidance.
Look, just because something has been in place forever doesn't mean it's the best structure. It just means it's been accepted as the right thing to do. Well, I really don't see it as a total necessity. And there just may be a better way.
We agree that is not the same as an aggregate of 51.7% for the sum of all games.
As for the other contention, performance in the job is the result of a chain of organizational activity.
Selection...development...direction...feedback loop on how to improve...motivation...self motivation...self engagement in learning and practicing = performance over a season.
The GM is most involved (as you emphasized) in the selection step and less so every other step in the process of shaping performance.
Hopefully, that clarifies one of the reasons I said the job is less singularly important than Some Fans seem to think it is. imo.
Enhancing or depressing the performance outcomes beyond the Selection step has several non GM influences and directors.
I dont think great GMS exist in poor development and player care organizations and I think bad GMS who go against the consensus of their organizations dont last long.
Finally, wether we (or the network of agents and other teams the job has to work with) hears it or not, I think the transition beyond DG is already in motion. I doubt that his voice is silenced completely without some transition but I sure hope they have begun to gather intel about other candidates and possibilities. Not to do so seems owner malpractice all over again.
You would think the experience with Judge and so many people from outside the organization would open eyes to the value of reaching beyond ones tried and true comfort zone.
and likely does in formal or informal ways in other organizations
I think both the coach and GM should report to a Director of Football operations who can ensure the coach is being heard in regard to how he wants the roster built, and that the coach is listening to the experts when it comes to talent evaluation, particularly for college talent the coach may not have time to watch as much as pro personnel. Differences of opinion are settled buy the Director, who is then able to set the strategic direction of the team, and can identify when the GM and/or coach are no longer effective at what they do.
In this model the GM is an equal to the coach, not a boss or subordinate.
You would think the experience with Judge and so many people from outside the organization would open eyes to the value of reaching beyond ones tried and true comfort zone.
From your keyboard to Mara's ears because that has been THE problem with the decision making structure. Too much cronyism and nepotism.
You can read the job descriptions "Giants Way" preferred...
If Mara can finally break that custom I think we would finally making strides forward to modern football.
It is really hard to win in the NFL. The goal is winning a championship. History has shown the vast majority of times you have three critical components. Strong lines, upper echelon but at least a good QB and a outstanding HC who gets the team not only to the playoffs (despite team flaws) but navigates the gauntlet that is the NFL playoffs. Perimeter players are welcome but again it's very rare that is enough without the other components. Most teams that are praised on this forum (niners, cowboys, colts and others) are missing one of these components. Which takes me back to.....it is really hard to win in the NFL which is winning a Championship.
1. Giants lines: I think the OL can be a strength next year with another good draft. DL is good but they need two linebackers still.
QB: I think Jones is a dud. With a great team around him perhaps you could win with him but I think we are looking at another overhaul in two years sticking with him. Unfortunately this is the hardest problem to solve and most times requires more horrible records and then you hope one is in the draft when you pick.
HC: TBD. Looks positive but the recent slide should at least cause some concern. Hopefully the team responds Sunday.
So in the big picture I see it still quite cloudy. I find it difficult to fault or hold accountable a GM or even a HC when I am still not sure how much authority each one has. I do think we will see at least better teams over the next several years. The making of a championship team is still not in sight imo. Maybe a playoff appearance, perhaps a division title is the upside. Many teams hope to even reach that level.
I never liked Gettleman trading picks away to move up in the draft.
Until Mara stops sticking his nose in this issue will never go away
Whatever points of disagreement I have with what you said earlier, I'm 100% with you on this. The Giants have such an insular culture and it is a major impediment to improving.
Do the owners have to approve a free agent spending limit? Yes. Do they apparently have some voice in first round draft picks? Yes. Did they communicate a preference for trying to continue to win with Eli? No doubt. But the current GM is responsible for the talent evaluation up and down this roster. The ownership did not sign Nate Solder, Patrick Omameh, Jonathan Stewart or Golden Tate etc. A GM with a different vision likely would not have picked Barkley (see what Indianapolis did for an alternative future that did not involve selecting a QB). A GM with different principles of evaluation likely would not have picked DeAndre Baker (or Daniel Jones) for that matter. Or have traded draft picks for Alec Ogletree. etc. etc Even in Jints Central, that's the responsibility of the GM, and those are his calls.
Any measure of aggregated NFL teams W-L record over any period is .500 for the obvious reason that NFL games are zero sum games in which one team wins and one team loses. But that is not necessarily true for individual franchises over relevant time periods. The Giants have been very poorly run over the last eight plus years, and their aggregate record reflects it. David Gettleman has done a poor job acquiring talent for an NFL team - in terms of draft capital and dollars spent, one of the worst jobs in the league - and it is reflected in the record of the team under his stewardship. Stability provides no value if you're bad at the fundamental element of your job. Of course he should be replaced, and in the same way a better coach does improve the likelihood of success, a better GM will do so as well.
Maybe the best BBI post I’ve read all year. You should post more often.
When George Young was the GM of the Giants one of the owners was not Senior Vice President of Player Personnel. Chris Mara OWNS the NY Giants. His nephew is his 3rd in command. If Wellington or Tim J Mara installed themselves or their siblings in those roles Young would have been back in Baltimore in 10 minutes because only a fool would think he had final football authority in that organizational structure which is what he was promised. Remember there was no free agency, no big contracts the owners had to sign off on. No cap until 1994, etc.
The George Young era and organizational structure ended the day Ernie retired. It had already been compromised when John and Wellington forced Coughlin on Ernie who wanted no part of him.
I'm not sure how the Giants would even go about replacing Gettleman. What's the org chart for a new GM at this point? What's he in charge of? Talking to the media? Does anyone think Chris Mara and the next generation of Mara's are suddenly going to step aside and let an outside GM take over the football operation? Good luck with that. That's why they hired Gettleman he knew the deal. Where do they go from here.
McClay is tight with Stephen Jones and appears to have a locked in job in Dallas and has said he has no interest in leaving his family out of Dallas area or moving his family. He’s had offers before and turned them all down. Was supposedly considered twice for the Jets job.