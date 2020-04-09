Let’s talk NYG General Manager - who do you want? Sean : 12/28/2020 7:41 am

I fully understand the Giants are still playing for the division, but this is also a double digit loss season for the third straight year. Every season under Dave Gettleman has been a double digit loss season. The fact that the Giants are still alive for the division should not impact the evaluation of Gettleman who is 14-33 as general manager here.



In addition, Gettleman is pushing 70. He is not the long term solution here.



So, who do you want to replace him if a change is made in the next few weeks?



I posted a few weeks ago about the new model which has been more common of late, the head coach has a say in who the general manager is. We saw that with Kyle Shanahan and we are seeing it with Matt Rhule. I’m not saying Judge should run the process of finding a GM, but I do think he should have a say. Ideally, I want someone who is familiar with Judge, knows the program he is building and shares a philosophy.



With all due respect to Kevin Abrams who I’m sure is respected in the building, I’d prefer to see an outside hire.



The two logical names are Nick Caserio & Monti Ossenfort, both have overlap with Judge in NE. Those are my two names to watch.



I’m not as high as bringing in someone from BAL, KC or anyone else for these reasons:



1. They will likely ultimately push to bring their own guy from their prior organization. It would be an arranged marriage.



2. Lack of a prior relationship with Judge, I don’t want two separate entities at head coach and general manager, I want lock step alignment.



This is a very important hire when it does happen. Hopefully soon.