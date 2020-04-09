Daniel Jones was drafted 6th overall

He was not a late round project QB. He was not some journey man back up Gettleman signed.
He was a top 10 draft pick with expectations to be a Franchise QB. If fans here are “OK” with this play yesterday for a “franchise QB” than I don’t know what to say. Sure the supporting cast sucks, but Jones doesn’t help. He threw his first TD pass in over a month yesterday. If he was playing bad but still showing flashes then that is one thing but no one can deny his:
- Piss poor pocket awareness
- Pre snap reads
- Questionable accuracy
And I’m sure people here will mention Josh Allen. Yes, the Bills got him better talent BUT the point is, he still showed franchise QB flashes. He led his team to wins, late game drives, had amazing throws. Things Jones has not done, at all.
Heaven forbid a QB in his 2nd year regress especially with inadequate weapons around him. Unprecedented
The fact is that Jones had 5 games last year where he averaged close to 320 yards per game with 16 TDs and 1 Int. But people want to act like those things never happened.
I don't think that's an honest statement. Nobody says it never happened. I for one simply say that those games happened against awful, awful teams. Bottom of the league defenses. And I question how much it matters. Because he was very pedestrian when not playing the Jets and Lions and Washington.
Hang on a second. He had 1 turnover, yes, but he had 5 fumbles in those 5 games! Hardly a sign of improvement.
It's very dishonest, and it's also an interesting addition of a 5th game - I'm guessing based on the yardage that he's referring to the last game of the year against Philly.
In that game, Jones lost a fumble that resulted in a 2-yard Eagles TD drive, and threw an INT into double coverage in the red zone. He threw 1 TD, and lead 7 drives that traveled 11 yards or less - including 4 that went backwards.
For the record, 86 of his 301 passing yards in that game came in the last 6 minutes of the game, with the Giants trailing by 3 scores.
But yeah, put that on his list of gems from a year ago.
An important step in improvement and development. Now he needs to work defenses a bit more and become better presnap.
No point in keeping a guy like Engram out there as anything other than a receiving threat and small backs like Lewis just can't protect the QB, so if we are a run based offense we need to build with tough, durable, northeast football type players consistently. I want big TEs & RBs who can push the pile and bury blitzers in their tracks.
I like cold weather receivers. I would take Chase with our 1st round pick in a hot second, but I have no interest in Devonta Smith because he is as thin as a rail. I would love Rashad Bateman in the 2nd round. I would be interested to see what an offense featuring Kyle Pitts & Evan Engram as their main receivers while employing a regular two way TE in the blocker first role and or extra tackles.
On defense, we could use a true beast at LB like Micah Parsons. We need pass rushers and Carter, Ximines, & Fackrell hopefully returning healthy would help, but I would look to sign Hassan Reddick, who is from NJ and was quite disruptive this year.
We could target a CB in the draft but with Sam Beal returning and Julian Love being shifted back outside to CB the need could be lessened. I would like for us to add a true coverage safety with the height, speed, and range to take away the deep throws. If Tomlinson leaves I would rather have a true NT to clog up the middle and occupy blockers.
Jones will be fine.
Sorry, these statements are just as much bullshit as the ones damning him as a failure and or deemed to fail next year no matter what.
Stop it people. Stop all of it. None of you know, none of us know for sure.
At this point, it is safe to say that Jones is not the problem here. Is he the guy? Yeah, I think he is. He has to work on things like any QB, but he has intangibles that make him worth the investment. Keep improving the line and the perimeter blocking from the TEs & RBs.
Hey! Why don't you just shut the fuck up! What an asshole........
At this point, it is safe to say that Jones is not the problem here. Is he the guy? Yeah, I think he is. He has to work on things like any QB, but he has intangibles that make him worth the investment. Keep improving the line and the perimeter blocking from the TEs & RBs.
+1
Daniel Jones had the most impressive rookie season in franchise history in 2019. He was far, far superior to Eli Manning's rookie year.
Manning's sophomore season was far superior to Daniel Jones, but Manning also had Plax, Toomer, Shockey, Barber, and an OL that would go down in history as one of the franchise's best.
Daniel Jones may be a bust, but its as if NYG fans have completely written off his rookie year when he threw 24 TD passes on a team devoid of talent other than a gimpy Saquon Barkley.
These are the same type of fans that were trying to run ELi out of town, and Coughlin and Simms and Parcells. Yr after yr. with non sense. They are the ones that screamed for Haskins hahahha DJ will be fine.. his 1st yr showed you he has serious potential. Look at Darnold no line no run game and no wr but stupid Jets fans want him replaced too lol.
I think that’s a low enough bar.
Same here. I got a text from a few friends about half way through saying yep jones still sucks--i was like WTF are you watching? Jones was not the problem at all yesterday. In my eyes Jones was the best NYG offensive player on the field and by a wide margin. He was poised. He threw with accuracy. He was under constant pressure which bothered me more than anything else as we all hoped the OL was settled.
The OL has not been good the last few weeks. it peaked in Seattle.
I think that’s a low enough bar.
Hurts fucking LOST that game.
Hurts also has better RBs. Better TEs. BEtter WRS (yes he does) and the NFL hasn't had a full month let along a full year of film to go on.
Can we stop comparing Jones to every single QB and just let the guy develop here? Who the hel cares what Hurts is doing in year one? Hurts likely won't be the same QB next year so why do I give two shits what Hurts did yesterday? In a loss no less. HE looked awful last night.
I couldn't care less about his stats. Win the game and don't hold the team back.
Let’s see him best Hurts 342-1-2 line next week in a must win game.
I think that’s a low enough bar.
Hurts fucking LOST that game.
Hurts also has better RBs. Better TEs. BEtter WRS (yes he does) and the NFL hasn't had a full month let along a full year of film to go on.
Can we stop comparing Jones to every single QB and just let the guy develop here? Who the hel cares what Hurts is doing in year one? Hurts likely won't be the same QB next year so why do I give two shits what Hurts did yesterday? In a loss no less. HE looked awful last night.
Who is comparing him to Hurts? Who is saying Hurts won or played well?
Same opponent, go throw for 350 and a couple of TDS in a must win game. Go be better than Hurts was last week against the same opponent.
Because that take right there is why fans are fucking nuts. Philly has more weapons on offense. And that game was an offensive shootout until Hurts himself turned into the pumpkins he very well might be and threw INTS all over the field.
Would it bother you if the Giants won 23-20 and Jones goes 18-27 for 200 and 2TDS? I'd love it.
Stats are helpful. Sometimes they are fun. They are also misleading.
Win. Games.
Because that take right there is why fans are fucking nuts. Philly has more weapons on offense. And that game was an offensive shootout until Hurts himself turned into the pumpkins he very well might be and threw INTS all over the field.
Would it bother you if the Giants won 23-20 and Jones goes 18-27 for 200 and 2TDS? I'd love it.
Stats are helpful. Sometimes they are fun. They are also misleading.
Sure it would, but they haven’t been winning many games this year with him throwing for 250 yards. That’s the point, you can’t win many games without your QB being the main producer of your offense. We don’t have Derrick Henry. We don’t have Baltimore’s running game.
If this is your guy then let’s go, step up and have a game like he did last year against bad teams. Put this team on your back in a must win game with your arm or your legs.
If your idea of trying to win this game is hoping the defense plays well, Jones doesn’t kill us but doesn’t carry this team then he’s not your franchise QB. Time for him to step up and be more than a game manager.
Win. Games.
Which they’re not doing this year so what exactly is your point?
Win. Games.
Besides losses to the Jets and Lions, when else did Daniel Jones "light it up while losing."
Most of the time he was mediocre or bad while losing.
light it up while losing. Last year was so much fun right? It sucked on wheels.
Win. Games.
Besides losses to the Jets and Lions, when else did Daniel Jones "light it up while losing."
Most of the time he was mediocre or bad while losing.
This is getting painfully tough to follow. Jones sucked in wins and losses yet somehow compiled decent stats?? I loved that game where he had 18 TD's and 2500 yards!!
Let's see if I can break it down for you in terms you can understand.
Jones "lights it up and wins" - TB and WAS (2nd game)
Jones "lights it up and loses" - DET AND NYJ
Jones plays "meh" and wins - WAS (1st game)
Jones plays "meh" and loses - CHI, PHI
Jones plays badly and loses - ARI, MIN, DAL, GB, NE
I wish the Giants had a better GM who would acquire the help that this young man needs.
In comment 15096618 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is nauseating. It's just so lazy.
Too many people want Eli V2 with Jones and they just love all of connections between the two.
Well, Jones can't throw as well as Eli. Jones can't read defenses as well as Eli. Jones wasn't nearly the college player Eli was. Jones wasn't the high school player Eli was.
The only thing Jones does better than Eli is move. And that is a real asset, especially when it's much easier to play QB now than when Eli played early in his career. But beyond that, there is no comparison.
Look, I didn't like the draft shenanigans Eli, Archie and Condon pulled in 2004. But I sure as hell could see that Eli has the gifts to be a high selection. That was without dispute.
I don't care what flashes Jones exhibited last year. His aggregated play re-affirms my thoughts before the draft - this guy is a project and is destined to likely be a game manager - at best.
game manager at best - indeed. I don't think this is an NFL starting QB we are looking at.
So last year in those 5 games where he had 5 games where he averaged close to 320 yards per game with 16 TDs and 1 Int AS A ROOKIE he was only managing those games? Do all the anti-Jones people just have selective amnesia?
And in the other 8 games last year where Jones had 8 TDs and 11 INTs...? How should we consider those? Receivers just couldn't get the right separation? Weather? Game planning? Shurmur?
Fast forward to this year, Jones has played another 13 games and has 9 TDs and 9 INTs.
So of the 26 games Jones has played in his career, he's played like a franchise QB 5X, less than 20% of the games. And, again, those were last year.
Look, maybe I've got this all wrong and need to recalibrate my expectations. For some reason I always thought it made sense that the QB would be most responsible for generating scoring opportunities and putting points on the board.
He touches the ball the most, has the best view of the defense, can check into different/better plays, can option to make plays with his legs, etc.
Am I off with this?
Sometimes with young players you have to look to see if they can ever play like a star or show glimpses of greatness, Jones has done this while so many guys never have (Haskins, Trubisky, Rosen, etc).What amazes me is that so many refuse to give him any time and rush to minimize or outright ignore the good things he has done. It's only been 26 games with two coaches, offenses and Covid!
Too many people want Eli V2 with Jones and they just love all of connections between the two.
Well, Jones can't throw as well as Eli. Jones can't read defenses as well as Eli. Jones wasn't nearly the college player Eli was. Jones wasn't the high school player Eli was.
The only thing Jones does better than Eli is move. And that is a real asset, especially when it's much easier to play QB now than when Eli played early in his career. But beyond that, there is no comparison.
Look, I didn't like the draft shenanigans Eli, Archie and Condon pulled in 2004. But I sure as hell could see that Eli has the gifts to be a high selection. That was without dispute.
I don't care what flashes Jones exhibited last year. His aggregated play re-affirms my thoughts before the draft - this guy is a project and is destined to likely be a game manager - at best.
Coughlin spoke about the 'overload principal'
Just a thought but maybe they are overloading Daniel to see just how much he can handle and process and next year based on what they see they will tailor the offense to balance what he can handle in terms of assignments moving forward.
It could be why we are seeing so much passing right now.
Win. Games.
Well, it least it gave the Giants some promise that he could develop into a playmaking QB as they could work on revamping the rest of the roster. Now his regression puts him on the potential revamping list.
13 games last year... 24 TD's. Same supporting cast.
13 games this year... 9 TD's.
It's okay to be concerned. Is it Jones? Is it Garrett? Is it the WRs? Is it all of the above? I don't know. But the sophomore slump is real for Jones.
From Judge today:
We have to make sure we avoid the hits on the quarterback. But there are times you’re protecting with just five and they’re bringing six or seven, and Daniel did a very good job yesterday of really controlling it and operating it and getting the ball out. You look at yesterday, there are a lot of situations where Daniel knew there were going to be free runners. You just know it by scheme. That’s part of how you design getting the ball out. We had some hot reads, some sight adjustments, and just some plays schemed for a quick gain. I really like the way Daniel handled it yesterday. You kind of talk about what level of improvement have we seen throughout the year, I think there are a lot of things that show up on the tape yesterday with number eight. You watch him from the start of the year to through yesterday and how he handled a lot of the situations with the pressure, the ball security and the decision-making. He did a lot of things that demonstrate a lot of growth. There are a lot of things you guys ask me all the time. What are you really looking at with this team as you go forward? Well, I’ll start with a key piece right there with Daniel. You always want to know about is Daniel our guy? Are we going forward with Daniel? The answer is absolutely. What gives us that confidence is even in games like yesterday where it didn’t come out perfectly, you can turn the tape on and you can say, ‘hey listen, in games one through whatever, that wasn’t the guy we were looking at.’ You watch the tape yesterday and you see that guy in there operating, executing, understanding the pressure and not just standing in there with courage like he’s done all along and taken a hit but understanding how to take the hit and deliver an accurate pass and move the sticks down the field. These are things that as he grows in this league and develops in his craft, he’s going to be able to do. As we get going and we build more into this scheme, he’ll be able to handle it different ways as well and take some hits off himself. You see a lot of growth in these guys. I thought Daniel yesterday played well. There are some plays I’m sure he’d like to have back, some plays we’d like to do differently. That’s natural in any game. We’re going to coach it to eliminate those plays on the front end. But at the same time, there was a lot of growth that I saw with Daniel that’s really showed up in terms of how he had to play the game yesterday and what he’s able to do.
The detail he is going into and the way its being said don't sound at all like coach-speak in this case.
From Judge today:
We have to make sure we avoid the hits on the quarterback. But there are times you’re protecting with just five and they’re bringing six or seven, and Daniel did a very good job yesterday of really controlling it and operating it and getting the ball out. You look at yesterday, there are a lot of situations where Daniel knew there were going to be free runners. You just know it by scheme. That’s part of how you design getting the ball out. We had some hot reads, some sight adjustments, and just some plays schemed for a quick gain. I really like the way Daniel handled it yesterday. You kind of talk about what level of improvement have we seen throughout the year, I think there are a lot of things that show up on the tape yesterday with number eight. You watch him from the start of the year to through yesterday and how he handled a lot of the situations with the pressure, the ball security and the decision-making. He did a lot of things that demonstrate a lot of growth. There are a lot of things you guys ask me all the time. What are you really looking at with this team as you go forward? Well, I’ll start with a key piece right there with Daniel. You always want to know about is Daniel our guy? Are we going forward with Daniel? The answer is absolutely. What gives us that confidence is even in games like yesterday where it didn’t come out perfectly, you can turn the tape on and you can say, ‘hey listen, in games one through whatever, that wasn’t the guy we were looking at.’ You watch the tape yesterday and you see that guy in there operating, executing, understanding the pressure and not just standing in there with courage like he’s done all along and taken a hit but understanding how to take the hit and deliver an accurate pass and move the sticks down the field. These are things that as he grows in this league and develops in his craft, he’s going to be able to do. As we get going and we build more into this scheme, he’ll be able to handle it different ways as well and take some hits off himself. You see a lot of growth in these guys. I thought Daniel yesterday played well. There are some plays I’m sure he’d like to have back, some plays we’d like to do differently. That’s natural in any game. We’re going to coach it to eliminate those plays on the front end. But at the same time, there was a lot of growth that I saw with Daniel that’s really showed up in terms of how he had to play the game yesterday and what he’s able to do.
I'm not surprised at any of these comments. A head coach sticking up for his QB.
So Joe Judge strikes you as the kind of guy that will give platitudes and kudos to a player on his team that are undeserved?
Come on. That’d be a departure from every coach he ever coached under. Neither BB nor Saban are like that.
Maybe it’s all a ploy and we are trying to get a 1st round pick from the Colts in the off-season? I doubt it but anything is possible.
Everything a coach says in a press conference is always 100% the truth.
So Joe Judge strikes you as the kind of guy that will give platitudes and kudos to a player on his team that are undeserved?
Judge strikes me as a very smart coach who understands that he probably has a QB pressing and in a slump. And doesn't want to hurt his confidence going into a huge game against Dallas...
In comment 15097411 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Everything a coach says in a press conference is always 100% the truth.
So Joe Judge strikes you as the kind of guy that will give platitudes and kudos to a player on his team that are undeserved?
Judge strikes me as a very smart coach who understands that he probably has a QB pressing and in a slump. And doesn't want to hurt his confidence going into a huge game against Dallas...
And good for Joe Judge for saying it, and maybe he means it - I'm not in his head.
That said, I don't remember saying that Joe Judge can't be wrong or that I have to agree with everything he says just because I think he's a good coach.
Good coaches have been wrong before. I hope he's right about Jones and can get him where he needs to be - skeptical as I am, it would make things a hell of a lot easier if Jones turned out to be the guy.
And another way to read these comments are that Garrett's days are numbered. I'm hopeful about that too, because if Jones is the guy and this is the best Garrett can get out of him schematically, he's got to go.
Everything a coach says in a press conference is always 100% the truth.
So Joe Judge strikes you as the kind of guy that will give platitudes and kudos to a player on his team that are undeserved?
Come on. That’d be a departure from every coach he ever coached under. Neither BB nor Saban are like that.
Maybe it’s all a ploy and we are trying to get a 1st round pick from the Colts in the off-season? I doubt it but anything is possible.
When that player is your starting QB who is coming off injury and struggling and you need him to win a game next week to get into the playoffs? Yes.
Or maybe just maybe Joe Judge understands that his offense, as a whole, needs to be better. He really likes Daniel Jones as a part of it, and he knows he and whoever is in the front office needs to get more talent in here via the draft and FA to help Jones produce more.
LOL. Are you that much of a dense motherfuckr that any praise of Jones is bad??
Such a terrible poster
Everything a coach says in a press conference is always 100% the truth.
LOL. Are you that much of a dense motherfuckr that any praise of Jones is bad??
Such a terrible poster
