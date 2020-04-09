Daniel Jones was drafted 6th overall RUNYG : 12/28/2020 9:53 am

He was not a late round project QB. He was not some journey man back up Gettleman signed.



He was a top 10 draft pick with expectations to be a Franchise QB. If fans here are “OK” with this play yesterday for a “franchise QB” than I don’t know what to say. Sure the supporting cast sucks, but Jones doesn’t help. He threw his first TD pass in over a month yesterday. If he was playing bad but still showing flashes then that is one thing but no one can deny his:



- Piss poor pocket awareness

- Pre snap reads

- Questionable accuracy



And I’m sure people here will mention Josh Allen. Yes, the Bills got him better talent BUT the point is, he still showed franchise QB flashes. He led his team to wins, late game drives, had amazing throws. Things Jones has not done, at all.



