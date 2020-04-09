How QB's Have Fared Pressured and/or with Poor Separation

I get that people have been frustrated with Jones, but the proclamations that "we know what we have" with him are likely just a lot of hot air at this point. We really don't know wat we have or don't, and I'll submit two reasons why - the amount of times he's pressured on dropbacks and the lack of separation from his wideouts. Saying right now we know he will be great or that he'll never be a "franchise QB" should have some context, yet many don't care to provide it
On the following list, you'll find some good QB's, some mediocre QB's, and some poor ones - but what you won't find is a SUCCESSFUL TEAM when faced with either situation. In case you take issue with either stat, I'll present both so you can make your own judgements.
Pressures are % of dropbacks and separation is the least amount of separation to a targeted receiver.
2020: The Giants and Pats flip flop last or next to last on the two
Least separation - Giants.(Jones/McCoy) 10 TD's 10 INTS 5-10 record
Most pressures - NE.(Cam) 5 TD's 10 INTS 6-8 record
2019:
Least Separation - Washington.(Keenum/Haskins) 18 TDs 13 INTS 3-13 record
Most pressures - Bengals (Dalton/Finley) 18 TDs 16 INTs 2-14 record
2018:
Least Separation - Bills - Allen/Peterman 13TDs 23 INTs 6-10 record
Most Pressures - Arizona (Rosen/Bradford) 15 TDs 18 INTs 3-13
2017:
Least Separation: Browns - Kizer - 15TDs 28 INTS - 0-16 record
Most Pressures: Colts Brissett 13 TDs 9 INTS 4-12 record
2016:
Least Separation: Bears (Cutler/Hoyer/Barkley) - 19 TDs 19 INT 3-13 record
Most Pressures: Jax - Bortles - 24TDs 16 INTs 3-13 record
2015:
Least Separation: Cowboys (Romo/Cassel/Weeden/Moore) 16TDs 22 INTS 4-12 record
Most Pressures: Ravens (Flacco/ Mallett) 21 TDs 21 INTs 5-11 record
It would have to be a longer look to see the extended impact - but this is pretty damning at face value. I do know that Andrew Luck's worst season was one where the Colts gave up the second most pressures in 2015 and he had 15 TDs and 12 INTS and was injured
Enough with the stats! This is a football message board!
You fucking murderer!!!
And yes - the f-bomb is in there for accentuation.
I was actually surprised to see Bortles with those kind of stats!
Look at Josh Allen - he went from awful to top 3/4 in the MVP race with some experience and a massive upgrade in talent around him. Not comparing Jones to Allen so much as I’m comparing both of their situations and what improvements can do for development.
He deserves a bit better and more to work with. He still has to work on himself.
I hope he works this off-season in much the realm Josh Allen did this last year. Attack your own weaknesses and break down and rebuild flaws or limitations. Feeling the pressure, presnap reads, line calls.
He’s got pretty good touch and accuracy and I think arm strength is there too.
I like Jones, I really do. The fumbles concern the shit out of me. I just feel like if teams take away the run and force 40 plus times, Jones is going to give away points. Jones has fumbled in more games than he has not. It matters.
The other thing is that he has missed some wide open people that could have change games. He did not even look.
I wont root against him, I am not one those people. I want to have one of those QBs that other teams fear. They have to gameplan to stop him. I don't feel that Jones is that, or will be. I think Alex Smith is his ceiling.
Let’s face it. Next year this team is not likely to have finished products with the Oline and WR corps. Even first round picks will have rookie growing pains. Which begs the question...if the rest of the offense is bad next year, do we then move on from him, or give him another year wait8mg for a better cast?
I am not for scrapping Jones because I think he is a lost cause. But if Judge is not sold on him I am ok drafting a guy in the first round if I he is available. Franchise QBs come along only so often and if you don’t know if you have one, you probably don’t. There is a risk we might move on too early, but that is the difficulty when the roster sucks top to bottom.
Kirk Cousins is the same, actually. Give him time and he'll carve up any defense. Get a guy in his face and he'll fall apart.
decent that year because they were kings of back door cover. Teams would stop pressuring him up 14 and they’d dink and dunk all the way down the field scoring a TD EVERY week. It was wild to watch, love that Jags team made me a lot of money that year. Jags getting 7.5 more - hammer it!
I was actually surprised to see Bortles with those kind of stats!
Yeh I know people were going to point that one out, but I do understand there’s a minority of us that care about context so id thought I’d throw that out there. They’d dink and dunk all the way down the field and then send some blitzes around the red zone and the Jags WRs would make plays. They had some players on outside that year. I seriously remember it like yesterday and probably watched the Jags that year more than anyone ever should.
Let’s face it. Next year this team is not likely to have finished products with the Oline and WR corps. Even first round picks will have rookie growing pains. Which begs the question...if the rest of the offense is bad next year, do we then move on from him, or give him another year wait8mg for a better cast?
I am not for scrapping Jones because I think he is a lost cause. But if Judge is not sold on him I am ok drafting a guy in the first round if I he is available. Franchise QBs come along only so often and if you don’t know if you have one, you probably don’t. There is a risk we might move on too early, but that is the difficulty when the roster sucks top to bottom.
Personally, I’m concerned but I’m also seeing potential and some maturity. I think he’s done enough to be on the 2021 roster as our starter but would welcome some good competition. I would really like to see him with Barkley and, one would think, and upgrade at WR.
He deserves a bit better and more to work with. He still has to work on himself.
I hope he works this off-season in much the realm Josh Allen did this last year. Attack your own weaknesses and break down and rebuild flaws or limitations. Feeling the pressure, presnap reads, line calls.
He’s got pretty good touch and accuracy and I think arm strength is there too.
Solid post, despite disagreeing with you at times....:)
He did not suddenly improve, but his offense improved immensely. The OL went from giving up the 4th most pressures and wr's with the least amount of separation to being middle of the pack in both last season. And with Diggs this season, they are in the Top 10.
In addition, Allen only had a 58% completion rate last season ,so it isn't like he was a model of accuracy. Pairing diggs with competent receiving backs and the underneath/slot outlet with Beasley is a great combination for increasing completion %
The truth is considering the state of the roster we aren’t really in position to even make a lottery ticket type of pick in the 2nd or 3rd or 4th.
Build the roster and if you have to gamble or make big move for QB in next couple years, to vault the team up a level I can understand it then.
It would be great to hear Judge's honest opinion on Jones behind the scenes.
This is what I thought as well.
I also think the OL since the TB game but excluding the AZ game has been more bottom third territory than a bottom five unit.
The WR separation stat seems to be based on who Jones throws the ball too and not the average of all passing options, so it doesn't account for if Jones makes poor reads.
+1. Mack critical drop on second drive; Engram inability to win one-on-one routes or come down with tough catch; Slayton misjudges difficult but catchable deep ball that bounces off his hands; almost constant pressure, especially from right side.
It would be great to hear Judge's honest opinion on Jones behind the scenes.
I agree, Jones isn’t blameless here. He has a lot of work to do, the guys around him certainly aren’t helping, however.
Look at Josh Allen - he went from awful to top 3/4 in the MVP race with some experience and a massive upgrade in talent around him. Not comparing Jones to Allen so much as I’m comparing both of their situations and what improvements can do for development.
The problem with these guys that just want to recycle QBs until some guy lights it up in 2nd year is they are forgetting they may have that guy, but how the fuck would they know if there’s no talent around him. QBs cost heavy resources. They point to guys like Mahomes, Wilson, and Lamar, but they are forgetting they all went to already good teams!
Only something like 5 percent of QBs picked in first 50 picks turn into elite QBs. So if you are just playing the percentages it’s more likely than not you don’t get that guy for at least twenty years if you draft a QB every two years. Then there’s a chance you let that guy walk out the door because he doesn’t put up stats because how bad would a team be if they went with that strategy. It’s living in fucking Lala land, but of course these geniuses on the couch would get it right.
It would be great to hear Judge's honest opinion on Jones behind the scenes.
While this is one of the few things I agree with you on Jones, he’s a second year QB paired with a first year C. Expecting him to always get it right ala Eli is unreasonable. Eli had the advantage of having a hall of fame QB as his dad. One of the most underrated things about Eli is he NEVER got that stuff wrong, maybe a bit as a rookie.
How can you prevent pressure and improve separation. A very good running game will greatly assist both. .
Stats aside, questions remain assuming the Giants build a very good OL and add a elite talent at WR what is the upside of Jones? What if the line is just functional or injuries arise in that unit...what impact does that have on Jones?
Would you want to be a HC that stakes his career on Jones?
Are you confident that Jones can dial it up it big games?
Can you take risks in play calling knowing Jones will asses correctly in real time? Or avoid turnovers?
Can he stay healthy and productive as a pocket passer? Staying with the RPO will only lead to more injuries. He is not a running back and his frame and height are not conducive to this approach.
Allen DID NOT suddenly get better in year three when Diggs arrived. Look at what he did from year one to year two without Diggs. He made significant improvement.
He did not suddenly improve, but his offense improved immensely. The OL went from giving up the 4th most pressures and wr's with the least amount of separation to being middle of the pack in both last season. And with Diggs this season, they are in the Top 10.
In addition, Allen only had a 58% completion rate last season ,so it isn't like he was a model of accuracy. Pairing diggs with competent receiving backs and the underneath/slot outlet with Beasley is a great combination for increasing completion %
Pressure stats are not independent of QB play. A QB reading the field pre and post snap, as well and making quick decisions will reduce pressures just as improved line play will. If you watched Allen play last year, you saw a lot of growth in that throughout the season. He didn’t suck for two years and then become amazing this year. And pressures are a metric that measures a lot of things aside from offensive line quality.
It would be great to hear Judge's honest opinion on Jones behind the scenes.
Fair questions here. One thing that always stood out about Eli from the day he made his first start is the coaches always raved about how he got the OL into the right protection.
That’s a concept that’s hard to grasp just from watching on TV, but it clearly meant a lot to his coaches, not just in his early days but all through his career.
I do wonder if that’s an area where Jones’s development has been hamstrung by 2 offensive coordinators in 2 seasons, plus a virtual offseason and no preseason games this year.
It’s one thing to study Xs and Os on screen or on paper and figure out who blocks who, it’s another in a live game against an experienced, well coached defense that knows how to disguise pressures and has game planned to attack our weak links up front.
That’s in part why, while questioning whether Garrett is the right fit at OC is fair, I lean towards keeping Jones and our offensive staff in place another season, to see how Jones develops with more time and hopefully a more normal offseason.
Another year of experience with our OL, a healthy Saquon, and hopefully some high end reinforcements at WR would help too.
Then at this point next year, I think it would be the right time to evaluate whether Jones is our guy or not going forward.
Just my 2 cents. Interesting thread and discussion
To resign him if that’s his ceiling. Well Goff is fucking putrid against pressure and tremendous with time. There really is no QB that has that type of dichotomy. If DJ can give us Goffs ceiling when given time/weapons and we already know what he looks like against pressure with no skill players I’d be pretty comfortable signing him to second contract.
Kirk Cousins is the same, actually. Give him time and he'll carve up any defense. Get a guy in his face and he'll fall apart.
Kirk Cousins was a fourth round draft pick. They tend to fall apart when pressured.
Every Manningham TD - ( New Window )
The relevant comps for Jones are the first round QBs from 2017-2020, from the best guys in Mahomes/Jackson to the worst in Haskins.
I don't think anything regarding Eli is instructive. Actually, I think it's problematic.
Separation stats are as much about a team's passing scheme as it is about their WR's ability to separate. That is why NGS groups separation stats into yardage groupings, as teams with shorter passing schemes are likely to have lower sep #'s than those with deep passing attacks.
Pressure % is better, but even then, it is also impacted by how long a QB holds onto the ball as much as it is the abilities or lack thereof of the OL.
There is little argument that the Giants need to overhaul their WR corps, but the same people making the separation and pressure excuses are the first to defend DG. As I've said often, you cannot have it both ways. If DJ is hampered by bad WR's and a bad OL, who is responsible for that?
Also separation stats seem highly dubious since the top separation receivers are a mish mash of good and bad.
I think it's more realistic for them to upgrade the skill positions by taking a WR or two in the draft as well as signing a vet. They need to infuse at least two plus players at the position desperately, and bonus if they can replace Engram with someone more reliable at a low cost. Sucks that the defense still has big needs but the offense just can not function at all.
My finger is hovering over the panic button with Jones, and if the first quarter of next season plays out similarly after potentially adding more talent then I'm jamming that button down. Hold out hope that he gets back to what we saw his rookie season minus the turnovers.
I wonder what the QB's level of responsibility is for setting the protections pre-snap and understanding what he is looking at. Yesterday, for example, Jones seemed to have no idea there were free rushers coming.
It would be great to hear Judge's honest opinion on Jones behind the scenes.
Fair questions here. One thing that always stood out about Eli from the day he made his first start is the coaches always raved about how he got the OL into the right protection.
That’s a concept that’s hard to grasp just from watching on TV, but it clearly meant a lot to his coaches, not just in his early days but all through his career.
I do wonder if that’s an area where Jones’s development has been hamstrung by 2 offensive coordinators in 2 seasons, plus a virtual offseason and no preseason games this year.
It’s one thing to study Xs and Os on screen or on paper and figure out who blocks who, it’s another in a live game against an experienced, well coached defense that knows how to disguise pressures and has game planned to attack our weak links up front.
That’s in part why, while questioning whether Garrett is the right fit at OC is fair, I lean towards keeping Jones and our offensive staff in place another season, to see how Jones develops with more time and hopefully a more normal offseason.
Another year of experience with our OL, a healthy Saquon, and hopefully some high end reinforcements at WR would help too.
Then at this point next year, I think it would be the right time to evaluate whether Jones is our guy or not going forward.
Just my 2 cents. Interesting thread and discussion
This is one of the most thoughtful posts of the season. It's almost impossible for most fans to assess Jones's ability to make pre-snap reads and adjustments, which is one of the most important jobs of a QB. (And he's doing this with a new OC, two new OL coaches, a shortened training camp, and a lost preseason.)
Also separation stats seem highly dubious since the top separation receivers are a mish mash of good and bad.
Next Gen Stats - ( New Window )
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
I'd like to see them upgrade the backup QB spot and/or draft a mid-round developmental QB. My gut feeling is that Jones will be a decent Kirk Cousins-type QB. A guy who can be very good when he has pieces around him, but isn't quite good enough to lift the team when things go awry. You can win SB's with that type of guy, hell, Philly won with Nick Foles, who isn't nearly that good. He will need a well-balanced roster around him.
The relevant comps for Jones are the first round QBs from 2017-2020, from the best guys in Mahomes/Jackson to the worst in Haskins.
I don't think anything regarding Eli is instructive. Actually, I think it's problematic.
Generally, I agree. But I’d say when it comes to how the coaches talk about a QBs mastery of the offense, it’s fair to recall Eli.
It’s really hard for us to evaluate a QBs decision making from our vantage point on TV, without knowing the play call, who the primary/secondary reads are, audibles, etc. Thats why I always try to follow what coaches are saying (or aren’t saying) about a young QB. Mostly they just say fluff to avoid controversy, of course, but it’s still worth listening.
Eli mastered a complex offense very early in his career. The point I make is it’s fair to question whether Jones has, but also to acknowledge the factors that have been obstacles for him
I agree with your earlier comment, would love to get inside Judge’s head and find out what he really thinks of Jones (and Garrett).
a link to these team separation stats? I can't find them anywhere.
Also separation stats seem highly dubious since the top separation receivers are a mish mash of good and bad.
Next Gen Stats - ( New Window )
thanks for the effort but that is not a link to team separations stats
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Exactly right. As I said earlier, separation stats are as much a function of the passing scheme a team uses as it is the ability of its WR's. These are helpful stats, but only when taken in context.
thanks for the effort but that is not a link to team separations stats
Click on the Receiving tab at the top of the page. Separation is one of the columns you can sort by.
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
The Dolphins top two pass catchers are toward the bottom of that list. They seem to have no problem scoring points and winning games.
My feeling is Judge already knows and has voiced his opinion to higher ups. Let's see if there is any chatter that surfaces at seasons end from reporters connected regarding Jones.
In the interim, Jones can change the narrative a little by leading a win on Sunday. Division game, stakes are high at games start so get a win.
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Fair to question...I do think Slayton has been playing hurt since he torqued his ankle catching a TD week 6 against WFT. He was off to a strong start, but has been mostly a non-factor about the last 6 games. Through 5 games he was on pace for about 75 catches and 1100 yards
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Allen is 2 inches taller and 25 pounds heavier. He makes contested catches Slayton NEVER could.
thanks for the effort but that is not a link to team separations stats
Click on the Receiving tab at the top of the page. Separation is one of the columns you can sort by.
yes i am familiar with the individual separation stats but FMIC is quoting historical team separation stats . I can't find team separation stats for 2020 much less past seasons.
stats, if I read it right, Allen Robinson gets the same exact separation as Darius Slayton. And Allen Robinson has 100 catches for 1213 yards and 6 TD's catching almost 70% of his targets.
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Allen is 2 inches taller and 25 pounds heavier. He makes contested catches Slayton NEVER could.
Explain Golden Tate. three inches shorter than Slayton, less separation than Slayton, but catches 15% more of his targets. Similar receiving % as Robinson.
Again, not sure what these stats are supposed to prove.
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Average Separation (SEP)
The distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the nearest defender at the time of catch or incompletion.
It only measures targets, so if Slayton is streaking down the sideline and Jones doesn't throw it his way, it doesn't count. It's tough to shoehorn separation into an all encompassing stat becasue the types of routes you run, zone/man, QB throwing your way when open but getting sacked, etc all would impact the stat.
I also think that median is probably a beter indicator of separation than average. If Slayton is 2.1, 2.2, 2.3 for an average of 2.2 that makes him worse than Allen who might be 0.5, 3.0, 3.1 for teh same average. That just shows that Allen gets better separation, but the QB also trusts the WR to make a play in tight coverage.
I understand separation, but I'm not clear on what correlation the stats are supposed to indicate about the quarterback.
Hard to tell for sure, but I'm reading that as simply the aggregated separation stats for each of a team's receivers. Of course, that only compounds the problem of the stat itself, which is that the individual separation stat is only calculated for plays where that receiver is targeted, so unless the QB is making the right read all (or even most) of the time, that metric isn't necessarily telling you how open all of his receivers are on any given play; rather, it's telling you how open the receiver he chose was on that play. Which, of course, means that a QB who is not especially good at reading the field is going to generate lackluster separation stats among his receivers because he will force throws to teammates when they're not very open.
If it is actually the true separation metric of all receivers even when they aren't the target on a given play, that's much more significant, IMO. And given that DJ has good scrambling ability, which allows him to tuck the ball and run when his receivers are covered, that should be providing a bit of a boost to his receivers' separation stats, since he can avoid throwing the ball to covered receivers by running himself instead.
That the Giants' receivers have such pedestrian separation stats is either a massive indictment of the skill level of those players, a real problem in the offensive scheme within the passing game, or an indication that DJ is abysmal at reading the field. And it could be any combination of those factors.
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Allen is 2 inches taller and 25 pounds heavier. He makes contested catches Slayton NEVER could.
Explain Golden Tate. three inches shorter than Slayton, less separation than Slayton, but catches 15% more of his targets. Similar receiving % as Robinson.
Again, not sure what these stats are supposed to prove.
This is one I put in plus column for DJ. Not too many QBs are making anything work with Tate this year because ball needs to be perfect. Tate is capable of making tough catches, but that’s about it at this point.
Personally I think these numbers are pretty meaningless on a macro scale because there are too many variables. But it does show Slayton is essentially a track guy playing football and Tate doesn’t get open and due to his size is pretty useless at this point in his career. People keep saying DJ doesn’t elevate players and I counter with the fact Tate would have like 3 catches for 10 yards this year if it weren’t the case.
Allen Robinson with similar separation, but 146 targets has around the same receiving percent as Tate (68.49%).
So, maybe throw more to Tate less to Slayton?
but a good point another poster raised, maybe some of this is in fact on Jones, and when a player is open he's not throwing it to them.
Regardless, still not clear how this is good or bad for Jones (or QB's in general).
Is Trubisky (or Foles) getting helped out by Robinson's compete level/jump ball skills or are they just so accurate that even with little separation they're putting the ball where Robinson can still catch it.
This is what I thought as well.
I also think the OL since the TB game but excluding the AZ game has been more bottom third territory than a bottom five unit.
The WR separation stat seems to be based on who Jones throws the ball too and not the average of all passing options, so it doesn't account for if Jones makes poor reads.
Of course, and citing separation statistics feeds into a common misconception NFL fans have about receivers being open: that the best ones are wide open, and the worst ones are covered. Windows are rarely big in the NFL, and when they are, you can attribute it these three things: 1) WR ability (speed/cuts), 2) play design, and/or 3) busted coverage.
Exactly. Metcalf, Diggs, Higgins aren’t that much higher than Slayton and Tate on this list.
You left out route running which is separate from AA in my opinion. Also, understanding coverages and what leverage the defense is playing with.
@PFF_Giants
· 53m
Daniel Jones is one of the only two QBs this season to be sacked more than 10 times within 2.5 seconds.
You left out route running which is separate from AA in my opinion. Also, understanding coverages and what leverage the defense is playing with.
I lazily wrote cuts as shorthand for route running, but yes it's much better to distinguish between agility in cutting and route running ability producing sharper cuts etc.
All that aside, the larger point is that throwing windows in the NFL are rarely wide open, and when they are, it's not automatically a sign that the WR's overwhelming talent created the wide open window. Quite often it's schematic. Defenders get paid to play too, and a guy like Nuk Hopkins is open when he's covered.
@PFF_Giants
· 53m
Daniel Jones is one of the only two QBs this season to be sacked more than 10 times within 2.5 seconds.
enough with the excuses!
Changing gears, maybe Jones just needs another year of maturation, time and coaching. Forget the excuses. Forget the lack of talent (which is clear to see) I can play that game all day long, fine, no more excuses. Maybe the guy just needs one more "normal" offseason and NFL schedule?
It's not like every QB to ever succeed in the NFL didn't experience growing pains. Some most definitely did.
And call me crazy, you add WRs and better play all around and Jones won't have any choice but to play better, because that is in fact how shit works in the NFL.
@PFF_Giants
· 53m
Daniel Jones is one of the only two QBs this season to be sacked more than 10 times within 2.5 seconds.
Who's the other one?
I'm painfully pandemically bored yes.
Gotcha, I may have come off as a "know it all" there. My apologies.
and people are clamoring for the Giants to sign Robinson in FA and saying only then can we truly evaluate Daniel Jones.
I'm not sure these stats mean what people think they mean.
I don't know what they mean, lol, but I don't think other people do either.
Excellent post here. It's very difficult to smooth these situations out and come to an objective standard. Someone is looking at these plays and making a subjective judgment to plug into some algorithm to produce a supposed "objective" conclusion.
Look at QBR. I like it, but it has some wild conclusions.
Case in point. In last night's Green Bay/Tenn game, I would guess a casual fan would conclude that Rodgers played considerably better than Tannehill. Yet, Rodgers received a 90.4 QBR, which is fantastic, and Tannehill somehow pulled an 85.2, which is very, very good.
Here are each of their traditional lines:
Rodgers: 21/25, 84% completion %, 231, 9.2YPA, 4 TDS/1 INT.
Tannehill: 11/24, 46% completion %, 121, 5YPA, 1 TD/ 1 INT.
I watched most of that game. So unless I missed Tannehill's receivers dropping 6,7,8 passes that would have been multiple TDs (or key third down conversions) I have no damn idea how QBR came to such a close outcome between Rodgers and Tannehill.
Separation stats are as much about a team's passing scheme as it is about their WR's ability to separate. That is why NGS groups separation stats into yardage groupings, as teams with shorter passing schemes are likely to have lower sep #'s than those with deep passing attacks.
Pressure % is better, but even then, it is also impacted by how long a QB holds onto the ball as much as it is the abilities or lack thereof of the OL.
There is little argument that the Giants need to overhaul their WR corps, but the same people making the separation and pressure excuses are the first to defend DG. As I've said often, you cannot have it both ways. If DJ is hampered by bad WR's and a bad OL, who is responsible for that?
The list is meant to show that teams with poor pass protection and/or poor separation have poor results. It isn't meant to be a reflection on the QB. It is here to give context to the idea that Jones is just making poor plays and poor decisions with little outside impact, and it also is here to show that QBs facing those conditions aren't "elevating" the level of play of the team.
It is evidence to say we don 't know what we have with Jones. Something many BBI'ers state emphatically they do know.
Also separation stats seem highly dubious since the top separation receivers are a mish mash of good and bad.
Next Gen Stats - ( New Window )
thanks for the effort but that is not a link to team separations stats
You've played the dumbass card several times when asking for the stats and each time, you're given a link. Sort the stats and figure it out.
They aren't just being created out of thin air - something you keep trying to allude to.
That's why I also added the stats on pressures.
This thread wasn't meant to decide the conversation on Jones - none of us know the future. It is there to say that if you've already made up your mind one way or another - it isn't just premature, but it ignores the circumstances he's facing, as if they just have minor impacts.
If anything it's more of a measure of the quarterback's decision making, as it's the QB who is deciding where and when to throw the football.
The connection between catch rate, YPC, and first downs and SEP is all of the place as well.
There's probably a more causal relationship between pressure rate and making the right decision (i.e. SEP). A quarterback under more pressure is less likely to make the right decision.
The list is meant to show that teams with poor pass protection and/or poor separation have poor results. It isn't meant to be a reflection on the QB. It is here to give context to the idea that Jones is just making poor plays and poor decisions with little outside impact, and it also is here to show that QBs facing those conditions aren't "elevating" the level of play of the team.
It is evidence to say we don 't know what we have with Jones. Something many BBI'ers state emphatically they do know.
I don't know for certain if Jones will ultimately succeed or fail. Neither does anyone else. I guess, I will say what a lot of people said in 2018. If there is a QB they have a strong conviction about they should pull the trigger. I don't feel that Jones has shown enough to own the spot yet. I like competition.
Better OL play (scheme? coaching? players?)
Better WR in general (a top flight FA and Rd 1 pick please?)
Excellent post here. It's very difficult to smooth these situations out and come to an objective standard. Someone is looking at these plays and making a subjective judgment to plug into some algorithm to produce a supposed "objective" conclusion.
Are we sue about that? i assume that every player is tracked, so they can easily measure the nearest defender to the WR when the ball is caught or attempted. It's probably a fairly simple algorithim to set-up.
Analytically speaking, I am sure each team can track separation by route, etc which is probably more useful than a catch all statistic. It's kind of like strikeouts, it's more useful to know that a guy strikes out 75% of the time on breaking ball than the overall % of strikeouts.
That's why I also added the stats on pressures.
This thread wasn't meant to decide the conversation on Jones - none of us know the future. It is there to say that if you've already made up your mind one way or another - it isn't just premature, but it ignores the circumstances he's facing, as if they just have minor impacts.
Sure thing you didn’t intend to prove a point with the separation numbers.
That would give you a better sense of how open on any given throw is a target.
But the most ironic thing is a comment by the schmuck that tried to foist RESEARCH on us over and over again!!
That's why I also added the stats on pressures.
This thread wasn't meant to decide the conversation on Jones - none of us know the future. It is there to say that if you've already made up your mind one way or another - it isn't just premature, but it ignores the circumstances he's facing, as if they just have minor impacts.
About Jones though...let's assume for a moment the Giants pick 3rd in the 2021 draft or wherever they pick they are the 3rd team who may take a QB if all the team ahead of them stay in their spots (which is reasonable to think).
and say JAX and NYJ pick top 2 and both take QB's. Even if the Giants pick 4th or 5th and CIN and MIA (via HOU) are 3rd and 4th and won't take QB's in those spots - even ATL and PHI probably don't take QB's, so if they have a QB who Judge and the new GM are confident fits what they want available in that spot what you do?
You don't have another year to build around Jones and see what he can do in a perfect situation (or even a better one).
Do you pick the QB who they feel like is better suited for what they like in a QB or do you trot out contextual stats to explain why the Giants with Jones haven't had success (as a team)?
For me it's less about Jones individually and has zero to do with thinking I know the answer and absolutely nothing to do with being right.
it has to do with opportunity. The majority of franchise QB's are drafted in the top half of the 1st round. Russel Wilson and Tom Brady are anomalies. If the Giants do see marginal improvement from their team next year, they'll move out of top QB territory and then it's time to shell out big $$$ for Jones after year 4 - either with his 5th year option or an extension and if they decide to move on, maybe 8 - 8 doesn't enable you to pick his replacement.
Sometimes you may have to make the decision without every possible data point being provided.
Curious what the Pats ranked last season with Brady with basically worse OL talent than they have this year. You replace Cam with Brady this season and I bet you they are no where near the worst pressures OL.
Quote:
In case you take issue with either stat, I'll present both so you can make your own judgements.
But the most ironic thing is a comment by the schmuck that tried to foist RESEARCH on us over and over again!!
Sure thing this was objectively done. At least be honest.
You love the name calling though. Try not to be so angry, not good for your health. At least I’m not the schmuck that’s always wrong. Are these stats indicative of the GM though?
So patience?
Also - did you see Tanney's run last night LOL
It would be great to hear Judge's honest opinion on Jones behind the scenes.
You beatme to this.
Here is the thing when looking at statistics analytically, you have to be able do more than show a correlation. You need to work out cause and effect.
In this case the average separation is based on the targeted receiver on the play, NOT on all receivers in the route.
So...
Is the cause poor receivers having the effect of not being able to get separation?
OR...
Is the cause the fact that the QB doesn't properly go through progressions and is not throwing the open receiver, and therefor throwing far more often to a tightly covered receiver having the effect of not showing separation.
Simply quoting these statistics is not good enough.
FMIC, for somebody who likes to attack analytics, you should know this.
What the fuck are you babbling about??
The stats are the stats. I presented them. How are they not objective?
Again - this criticism is coming from a guy who continually posted "RESEARCH" and almost everytime you did so, you posted the wrong information. Maybe that's why you are leery - you are used to bullshitting "facts".
i am not alluding to the notion that they were created out of thin air. I have asked for the team separation stats which you quote and i still can't get a link to them.
Why are all the Jones defenders name-calling and insulting everybody on the board? What is wrong with you guys that you feel so insecure about your position?
Now can i get a link to TEAM SEPARATION STATS once and for all. Or am i going to get a link to next-gen individual stats AGAIN, and called a MORON again because you guys can't figure out how to link me to the right stats.
You must be thinking of someone else. The only “research” I posted was about Eli being done, and that turned out to be correct.
You posted these stats intended to be a referendum on the supporting cast, called them damning then when your separation stat got pointed out as flawed you tried to back track that there wasn’t any intention with the stats.
This is ironic coming from the guy who had a whole thread about him.
@PFF_Giants
· 53m
Daniel Jones is one of the only two QBs this season to be sacked more than 10 times within 2.5 seconds.
Good QBs avoid the rush and get rid of it quicker even when no one is open -Go Terps
I said take them or leave them. I'll mark you down in the "leave them" column.
OR...
Is the QB misreading the defense and not setting up the line calls properly, or not audiblizing, or not making the hot read, or not sliding in the pocket properly, or failing to anticipate from where pressure will come, or the QB taking too deep a drop, or not dropping deep enough, etc... There are a host of poor QB play that can result in pressure as well.
I am sure in both the separation and pressure stats that there is blame to be spread across the QB and the other responsible unit. It's tough to make any specific claim from these specifics. However, there are a lot of consensus poor to midling QBs in those lists, which makes one wonder if these measures are better at identifying poor QB play, than they are of judging the receivers and/or the OL...
I said take them or leave them. I'll mark you down in the "leave them" column.
They are interesting stats.
I just don't know what they show.
ah .. could be I don;t have access to that part of the site. thanks!
They are interesting stats.
I just don't know what they show.
I'm not inclined to think the separation stats are all that helpful differentiating between QB situation.
1) the individual separation stats are a hodgepodge of good and bad receivers.
2) My understanding is that separation numbers are only compiled when the receiver is targeted. This could mean the QB is targeting the wrong receiver.
I think it is too unreliable to say it definitively means something about the quality of the receiving corps as a whole.
This is a wildly optimistic comparison, and even if it weren't Tannehill is on his 8th season and second team. Should we another 5 or 6 years in the faint hopes Jones blossoms into what Tannehill is now (which, by the way, is still well below the league's elite)?
I would implore everyone to consider the realistic range of possible outcomes for Jones. What are the realistic best and worst case scenarios? He isn't going to wash out like Haskins, but he isn't going to be Mahomes either. Ask four questions:
1. What is the realistic middle between the two extremes?
2. What are the odds the Jones exceeds the middle? What are the odds he falls short?
3. Are we going to know the answers to 1 and 2 when it comes time to decide to pay him?
4. Are we confident that Jones exceeds the middle enough that we shouldn't consider drafting a replacement?
We might be picking as high as #3 overall. If we have the option to draft Wilson from BYU, should we pass on that? Look backwards...if you could do it over again would you draft Herbert #4 overall in 2020?
I think the likelihood is that Jones never approaches Tannehill's career arc. Part of that is because of Jones, and part of that is because Tannehill's career arc is kind of unusual in today's NFL. Tannehill represents to me the most optimistic possible scenario, and I wouldn't support making a decision based on the most optimistic possible scenario.
If it were possible to graph Jones's future career and identify the 95% confidence interval, where would that range fall? Whatever that range is, that's what should drive the decision making related to him. Personally, I think that range is closer to NFL backup than it is to Tannehill.
And to those who don't recall (or know), Tannehill didn't start at QB with A&M until his senior year. He was playing WR at A&M his first two years. So he was not a seasoned college QB by any stretch of the imagination.
Furthermore, Tannehill has exceptional arm talent. Jones can't touch him in that area. And Tannehill is probably a better overall athlete.
So what exactly is the comp?
Yes, I agree completely. What to do about Jones is a probability play. He has not shown that he is elite, yet. This reduces his chances of being an elite QB. To what exactly, I don't know, but it is a very low probability.
If we're gaming this out, if the Giants have the #3 pick (a long shot I know) I think the play is to draft a QB. You probably more than double your odds of finding the elite guy, whether it is Jones or the new guy. You more than double your odds of acing the most important position on your team. But we have management that appears deaf to math, probability and logic, so whatever the mathematically astute thing to do is, they won't do it.
I try to rely on stats that are more isolated to the the individual or the unit. For example, judging an offensive line I like pass block win rate, and avg yards before contact, and average yards before close (close is defined as a defender within 1 yard). These stats seem to yield a good indicator of how well a line is pass and run blocking without being muddied by outside factors.
Other problems with the separation stat is that a short passing game is going to tend to be more about body positioning and have less separation than a vertical passing game. Arm strength may also be a factor in poor separation as will as a QB telegraphing his throws.
I have also seen stats (not sure where, and I have not studied them) that try to measure a QB's pocket mobility. Combine that with the pressure stats and pass block win rates and I think you can start painting a compelling story.
All that said, I am neither a Jones fan/defender nor am I ready to string him up from the nearest tree. I agree to some extent that he has been dealt a poor hand. However, at some point that just becomes an excuse for poor play. I am not sure where we are with Jones yet. If the Giants had the chance at Lawrence, take it. If there is another talent that they have an absolute conviction about, fine (I don't have any such convictions about the other QBs in this draft, but that's just me)
I said take them or leave them. I'll mark you down in the "leave them" column.
I don't see how it's take it or leave it when the separation data is incomplete and/or misleading (i.e., is the "team separation" just the aggregate of the individual separation stats for only the receivers targeted on any given play?). If you're being intellectually honest, it's leave it or leave it with that data.
As for the pressures, those are a bit more compelling, but it doesn't say much for the GM who has supposedly prioritized the OL for three consecutive offseasons.
Tannehill is playing above average but let’s not like he is Prime Brady.
He is pretty inconsistent and relies heavily on Henry opening things up. If we now must wait 7 years for Jones to become a Tannehill like QB, then this franchise is doomed.
The Giants pass protection is atrocious. That’s the headline of the year.
Wentz
People on this board who don’t like the pick want someone else but the Giants have so many holes to fill on the roster they probably won’t get their wish.
People on this board who don’t like the pick want someone else but the Giants have so many holes to fill on the roster they probably won’t get their wish.
Thank you.