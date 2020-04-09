How QB's Have Fared Pressured and/or with Poor Separation FatMan in Charlotte : 12/28/2020 1:38 pm

I get that people have been frustrated with Jones, but the proclamations that "we know what we have" with him are likely just a lot of hot air at this point. We really don't know wat we have or don't, and I'll submit two reasons why - the amount of times he's pressured on dropbacks and the lack of separation from his wideouts. Saying right now we know he will be great or that he'll never be a "franchise QB" should have some context, yet many don't care to provide it



On the following list, you'll find some good QB's, some mediocre QB's, and some poor ones - but what you won't find is a SUCCESSFUL TEAM when faced with either situation. In case you take issue with either stat, I'll present both so you can make your own judgements.



Pressures are % of dropbacks and separation is the least amount of separation to a targeted receiver.



2020: The Giants and Pats flip flop last or next to last on the two

Least separation - Giants.(Jones/McCoy) 10 TD's 10 INTS 5-10 record

Most pressures - NE.(Cam) 5 TD's 10 INTS 6-8 record



2019:

Least Separation - Washington.(Keenum/Haskins) 18 TDs 13 INTS 3-13 record

Most pressures - Bengals (Dalton/Finley) 18 TDs 16 INTs 2-14 record



2018:

Least Separation - Bills - Allen/Peterman 13TDs 23 INTs 6-10 record

Most Pressures - Arizona (Rosen/Bradford) 15 TDs 18 INTs 3-13



2017:

Least Separation: Browns - Kizer - 15TDs 28 INTS - 0-16 record

Most Pressures: Colts Brissett 13 TDs 9 INTS 4-12 record



2016:

Least Separation: Bears (Cutler/Hoyer/Barkley) - 19 TDs 19 INT 3-13 record

Most Pressures: Jax - Bortles - 24TDs 16 INTs 3-13 record



2015:

Least Separation: Cowboys (Romo/Cassel/Weeden/Moore) 16TDs 22 INTS 4-12 record

Most Pressures: Ravens (Flacco/ Mallett) 21 TDs 21 INTs 5-11 record



It would have to be a longer look to see the extended impact - but this is pretty damning at face value. I do know that Andrew Luck's worst season was one where the Colts gave up the second most pressures in 2015 and he had 15 TDs and 12 INTS and was injured

