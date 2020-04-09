for display only
Allen Robinson and Top Tier FA WR's

Breeze_94 : 12/28/2020 10:02 pm
Have seen a lot of posts clamoring for the Giants to sign a big ticket FA Wide Receiver. I think that is an unrealistic expectation and should be put to bed.

From my understanding of the cap (and by no means am I any type of cap expert) this is far fetched if the Giants have any plans of retaining LW.


*No official numbers on Logan Ryans deal yet, but I will assume its backloaded and use a 7 mil 2021 cap hit for the sake of this exercise.

Current Cap Space for 21': $10.1m
Added rollover $6.6m
= $16.7m

Likeliest Cuts:
Solder: Saves $6M
Tate: Saves $6.1M
Core: Saves $2.3M
Mayo: Saves $2.3M
Toilolo: Saves $2.9M

Total Cap after cuts: $36.4mil

SUBTRACT:
Ryan= 7m
LW= 16m (again using a low number here)

Remaining Cap= $13.4
Players under contract- 39



This leaves less than $10m after 6 draft picks are signed, with 8 roster spots to be filled.

While I realize they can cut valuable players like Zeitler and move money around to create additional cap space, spending $17-20mil a year on a WR1 in FA seems very unrealistic given that this current regime doesn't seem to value the position and the current cap situation doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle room.

WR should be taken care of in the first 2 days of the draft though. If it isn't, then this FO is setting DJ up for failure.




Agree Breeze  
eric2425ny : 12/28/2020 10:08 pm : link
I’d love to see a guy like Robinson or Golladay on our team but they are 1.) super expensive and 2.) have had injury issues. We’d probably be best served taking a WR in round 1 and maybe pick up a second or third tier guy in FA as well. Slayton has potential and Shepard is a solid slot guy so they will be important.
Cap is supposed to go back up the following year.....  
Simms11 : 12/28/2020 10:23 pm : link
There’s ways of moving money around for next year. Might have to sign FAs to more then a year. ARob would be a huge pick up for this team.
RE: Cap is supposed to go back up the following year.....  
Saquads26 : 12/28/2020 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15097666 Simms11 said:
Quote:
There’s ways of moving money around for next year. Might have to sign FAs to more then a year. ARob would be a huge pick up for this team.


Yep and we have over $100M free in 2022. Only notable free agent is Barkley, everyone else is expendable IMO. And I only want him back on a prove it deal if he looks slow next year. Otherwise cut bait
The trick with free agency is not paying guys for what they’ve done  
Vin_Cuccs : 12/28/2020 10:32 pm : link
...but rather what their going to do.

Finding young talent on the verge of breaking out in the right situation.

Guys like Golladay, Smith-Schuster, Hilton, and Robinson will be overpaid, and it will be tough for them to meet their contractual value.

This team should be looking for younger talent that will outplay their next contract...think guys like Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel, Keelan Cole, and Kendrick Bourne.

With all of that said, Chris Godwin might be worth the splurge.

Either way, there is some decent talent out there at the wide receiver position in free agency, and his team definitely needs an infusion a talent at that position.
Signing Logan Ryan for $10M/season was a mistake  
Tesla : 12/28/2020 10:33 pm : link
He's a decent player but not a playmaker and with Phillips/McKinney it was not a good use of limited cap space that we have. We need playmakers on both sides of the ball and sorry to say but Ryan is not a playmaker.
Look what Diggs is doing for Josh Allen and the Bills  
90.Cal : 12/28/2020 10:41 pm : link
We need to invest in a WR.
RE: Signing Logan Ryan for $10M/season was a mistake  
Saquads26 : 12/28/2020 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15097691 Tesla said:
Quote:
He's a decent player but not a playmaker and with Phillips/McKinney it was not a good use of limited cap space that we have. We need playmakers on both sides of the ball and sorry to say but Ryan is not a playmaker.


It was a great deal bringing back Ryan
RE: Signing Logan Ryan for $10M/season was a mistake  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/28/2020 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15097691 Tesla said:
Quote:
He's a decent player but not a playmaker and with Phillips/McKinney it was not a good use of limited cap space that we have. We need playmakers on both sides of the ball and sorry to say but Ryan is not a playmaker.


Ryan isn't a playmaker??
RE: RE: Cap is supposed to go back up the following year.....  
beatrixkiddo : 12/28/2020 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15097675 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15097666 Simms11 said:


Quote:


There’s ways of moving money around for next year. Might have to sign FAs to more then a year. ARob would be a huge pick up for this team.



Yep and we have over $100M free in 2022. Only notable free agent is Barkley, everyone else is expendable IMO. And I only want him back on a prove it deal if he looks slow next year. Otherwise cut bait


This. They can get creative, they are in desperate need of getting a go to guy for Jones if they truly believe in him. Honestly, I think it’s a must just to properly evaluate him moving forward. I also like ARob the most, and he’s the type of player I would be happy to spend money on. Would be like Plax 2.0 minus the off field crap. Furthermore, it frees this team up from making desperation reaches in the draft, where we can breath and truly go BPA in the first two rounds rather than forcing a pick and putting tons of pressure on a Rookie WR. Imagine getting ARob in FA and then adding Kyle Pitts with our first pick, if our RZ scoring doesn’t improve with those types of moves then we can fire both the QB and OC.
RE: Signing Logan Ryan for $10M/season was a mistake  
Ivan15 : 12/28/2020 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15097691 Tesla said:
Quote:
He's a decent player but not a playmaker and with Phillips/McKinney it was not a good use of limited cap space that we have. We need playmakers on both sides of the ball and sorry to say but Ryan is not a playmaker.


Phillips? Peppers?
I think the Giants  
mittenedman : 12/29/2020 12:03 am : link
already tipped their hand with the Golladay interest, no?

I can't imagine anything that's transpired since has changed their minds.

6'4" 214 lbs., turns 28 next November

Pros: GREAT 50/50 ball receiver who is a demonstrated downfield playmaker. Impact player.

Cons: Doesn't get much separation/lazy route runner. Has missed games due to injury.

Getting Golladay for Jones would be like getting Plax for Eli. Sure, it may not work out and we can discuss other options, but unless all the rumors were BS we already know Judge & Co. are interested.
And P.S.  
mittenedman : 12/29/2020 12:06 am : link
Since the Lions are cleaning house with their new owner using a new GM service - they are unlikely to re-sign any of their current players to big $$$ contracts.
I think it will  
lax counsel : 12/29/2020 12:17 am : link
Be a monumental failure if they don’t come away with one of Golladay or Robinson this offseason, especially since that is one of the biggest weak points on this team.
RE: I think the Giants  
dslayton86 : 12/29/2020 12:23 am : link
In comment 15097805 mittenedman said:
Quote:
already tipped their hand with the Golladay interest, no?

I can't imagine anything that's transpired since has changed their minds.

6'4" 214 lbs., turns 28 next November

Pros: GREAT 50/50 ball receiver who is a demonstrated downfield playmaker. Impact player.

Cons: Doesn't get much separation/lazy route runner. Has missed games due to injury.

Getting Golladay for Jones would be like getting Plax for Eli. Sure, it may not work out and we can discuss other options, but unless all the rumors were BS we already know Judge & Co. are interested.

I too love Golladay. And I'm really curious what his $ number turns out to be. Lions write from July expected him to be an 18 mil/yr wideout, just behind Amari Cooper. That was before he missed most of the year with injuries and the Covid-impacted cap (I know its not that impacted but still) and I think Golladay could be had a nice price. And seems like totally could be a signing that we get our moneys worth if he's a true number 1 for the next three/four years. Golladay or A-Rob I am on all board. Get it done.
I’ve said this before but  
Leg of Theismann : 12/29/2020 12:49 am : link
Just really wish we’d taken one of those top prospect WRs at #30 or #37 in 2019 instead of Baker. I’m an SEC guy and I specifically remember wanting one of the 2 Ole Miss WRs (AJ Brown or DK Metcalf). I thought It might happen somehow because of Eli and the Ole Miss connection or something. It did not happen. And I know hindsight is 20/20, but the Baker pick really didn’t make much sense to a lot of us at the time, and grabbing one of those top prospect WRs could have already solved this problem we have that’s causing us to look at FA or spend our 1st rounder next year on a WR. It’s little moves like that here and there that add up and make or break a team and change a franchise— and while I like a number of things DG has done unfortunately he’s done enough bad as well to add up to a 14-33 record.
I hate to break it to you,  
Section331 : 12/29/2020 12:55 am : link
but both Robinson and Golladay are at the bottom of the league in separation, and I’m told that is all that matters around here.
We can save money by cutting Golden Tate  
MtDizzle : 12/29/2020 3:00 am : link
Upgrades must be made at the position in free agency and the draft quite frankly.
RE: I hate to break it to you,  
Toth029 : 12/29/2020 3:11 am : link
In comment 15097834 Section331 said:
Quote:
but both Robinson and Golladay are at the bottom of the league in separation, and I’m told that is all that matters around here.


It does matter, but they're 6'4". Giants midget receivers need to either have size or speed, and right now have neither. Slayton forgot his hands from 2019. He's been losing a lot of passes this season.
It's a supply and demand business, record #s of wrs in college  
George from PA : 12/29/2020 4:32 am : link
So I suspect FA WRs are going to be disappointed, with lower then expected offers.

I will even bet some highly touted wrs in draft will drop.

The Giants will be careful, as they do not want players like Tate....but I see no reason to see several new faces and do not forget we have several on practice squad who might surprise.

Ideally, Corner, WR, TE, G, and the elusive Edge.
I think the top WR in the draft  
Giant John : 12/29/2020 5:27 am : link
Will be the Giants target. Perhaps a “medium” price” signing in free agency also. We need at least two. Let me tell you something else, the current “regime” will place a very high value on the position if they want to keep their jobs.
Value is all relative to cap space  
Tuckrule : 12/29/2020 7:15 am : link
Saying player A won’t meet his contract value is a bad way to look at it. For example, and it’s a poor one. Golden Tate was signed to be a vet for a rookie QB. We overpaid Tate to secure him. Why? We had the cap space. His contract had zero bearing on what we do going forward.

To me this off-season is rather simple we have a lot of needs in order

WR1 sign a free agent. Arob, golladay or Corey Davis

ER draft

CB2 draft to compete with yiadom, beal and love

WR2 draft slayton is a 3 at best and Shep needs to move to slot full time

OL sign vet free agent to compete with Peart. Maybe Fleming returns. Solder returns as a backup right tackle or beats Peart as the starter?

ILB draft or sign vet to compete with crowder

DL resign Lenny and Johnson. Dalvin walks need depth.


**** side note*******I left off tight end because this giants regime is obsessed with the potential of Evan Engram. Been hearing about potential for 4 years. Second in drops. 5 picks credited to Daniel when targeting Engram. He runs a 4.4 forty so he’ll stick around. He’s never seen a sideline he didn’t want to run to in his life.
Tuckrule  
Bones : 12/29/2020 7:36 am : link
Spot on. Maybe include OG to compete for starting job.
Current Regime?  
Glover : 12/29/2020 7:46 am : link
I bet Gettleman is gone, along with Garrett, and whoever else is not in the Judge plan. The current regime is changing, and if you don't value the WR position in today's NFL you are going to have problems. That doesn't mean the Giants bend over backwards to acquire Robinson, because they would have to pay more than a lot of other interested teams for him to decide Daniel Jones and the Giants would be best for his career.
RE: Tuckrule  
Tuckrule : 12/29/2020 7:48 am : link
In comment 15097881 Bones said:
Quote:
Spot on. Maybe include OG to compete for starting job.


Good call on guard. I like zeitler returning. I think Hernandez wins the left guard job. Lemieux to me is a worker, a lunch pail guy but just doesn’t have the talent to be an nfl starter. I still don’t understand how Lemieux is playing more snaps than Hernandez. Just a mystery. Lemieux far and away the worst pass blocking guard in the nfl.
I really want an edge rusher, to shut down these speed QBs  
Danny Dimes : 12/29/2020 7:50 am : link
With the pressure Giants generate up the middle they just need someone on edge to clean up. Id take Shaq Barret over any of these injury prone WRs. Allen Robinson bever been a game changer, dont let stats lie to you. Jacksonville was trash when they had him and let him go for a reason
Giants absolutely need three things  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/29/2020 7:53 am : link
A #1 WR; a #2 CB and a defensive edge disrupter. The question is which they can get in free agency as they aren't likely to fill all three holes for certain in the draft. I think it is easier to get a WR in free agency than the other two.
I'd agree they tipped their hand  
JonC : 12/29/2020 8:20 am : link
with the interest shown in Gollaway, although I don't see a WR scheduled to be available that I would spent open market dollars on. It's not far removed from the shitty contracts they handed to Tate and Solder.
Build through the draft  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/29/2020 8:27 am : link
Sign FA's to fill gaps from previous draft failures. Long term franchise success is from good consistent drafting.

WR is a position they desperately need and they probably need to spend here. I was surprised they went with what they had this season. Tate was slow last year and Sheppard was a big question mark with the concussion history. Still do not understand why they did not draft a couple last year.

College game has changed so much. I think you can find OL and WR's in later rounds. The issue is you have to develop the OL with how many college offenses operate. Same with WR's. Premium picks for corners, LB's, rushers and QB.

RE: Value is all relative to cap space  
mfsd : 12/29/2020 8:33 am : link
In comment 15097875 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Saying player A won’t meet his contract value is a bad way to look at it. For example, and it’s a poor one. Golden Tate was signed to be a vet for a rookie QB. We overpaid Tate to secure him. Why? We had the cap space. His contract had zero bearing on what we do going forward.

To me this off-season is rather simple we have a lot of needs in order

WR1 sign a free agent. Arob, golladay or Corey Davis

ER draft

CB2 draft to compete with yiadom, beal and love

WR2 draft slayton is a 3 at best and Shep needs to move to slot full time

OL sign vet free agent to compete with Peart. Maybe Fleming returns. Solder returns as a backup right tackle or beats Peart as the starter?

ILB draft or sign vet to compete with crowder

DL resign Lenny and Johnson. Dalvin walks need depth.


**** side note*******I left off tight end because this giants regime is obsessed with the potential of Evan Engram. Been hearing about potential for 4 years. Second in drops. 5 picks credited to Daniel when targeting Engram. He runs a 4.4 forty so he’ll stick around. He’s never seen a sideline he didn’t want to run to in his life.


Good post here. We can debate which of the needs you list is higher priority, but that’s a good summary.

I’m wondering about TE in free agency. Engram is as you describe. Kaden Smith is a blue collar JAG...I love guys like him, but would love to find a better 2 way TE to complement and eventually replace Engram.

Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett, Jonnu Smith are the guys that come to mind who are due to be free agents and under 30. Don’t think any of the, qualify as strong blockers (guess we have to let go of the dream of Bavaro walking back through the door).

What do you guys think about TE? Any other good FA or draft targets?

Diggs is on another level  
ryanmkeane : 12/29/2020 8:48 am : link
than Robinson. Diggs can do everything, while Robinson seems more of a great possession guy at this point.

I would steer clear of high priced WR unless you can get one of them on a 1 year deal or something. The guy I would target if we were seriously considering giving decent dollars and years to would be Chris Godwin.
Comments/questions/concerns  
UGADawgs7 : 12/29/2020 9:03 am : link
1. In regards to the cap, don’t Tate, Solder etc save more cap space if they are post June 1 cuts?
2. Love the Logan Ryan contract and really hope it’s backloaded somewhat to help with cap, but with Peppers and McKinney question it.
3. McKinney looked horrid and terrified of making a tackle. Been saying all along Winfield should have been the pick at safety but that would mean no Logan Ryan.
4. We all know cap is an issue, but also know that Jones doesn’t have a 1 WR. Unfortunately I’m not totally sold on if he has a real 2 WR either. Shep is a slot with a concussion away from retirement, Slayton’s hands went back to Auburn this past season and he’s showing why he fell to round 5. Not a bad pick at all, but year 2 he took a huge step back. If you can get 4 years of Davis for $10M per at close to 1,000 yard seasons would take that over paying AROB $20M per year just due to the cap and draft a tall WR 2 even if rd 2 and they opt Surtain or an Edge rd 1
5. Golladay... I do think the hand was tipped by DG in regards to him, but his injury history is very scary. Only way I’d get him of all the FA is if nobody is offering him big money or length due to the injuries. If he takes a prove it deal, great but just too worrisome.
6. Last but not least, Dalvin... unfortunately seems like they’ll re-sign Lenny and let DT go. I say unfortunately bc I love Dalvin but they can’t afford both. Question I have with him is if he’s not re-signed, is there a comp pick?
I would  
TommyWiseau : 12/29/2020 9:05 am : link
love one of Robinson, Godwin or Golladay. They would do wonders for this offense. All three are young too
.  
Gruber : 12/29/2020 9:09 am : link
With the signing of Logan Ryan, aren't we unlikely to keep both of Williams and Tomlinson?
There really are a lot of comparisons  
mittenedman : 12/29/2020 9:14 am : link
between Golladay and Burress. If you remember, Plax came at a ridiculous discount due to various issues with PIT, and never living up to his potential. Giants landed him for 6 years, $25M with about $12M guaranteed.

Golladay isn't commanding $18M on the open market after the year he just had, and DET is hitting the re-set button and not going to re-sign. And given he was injured most of the year, I can't see many other teams being interested.

If the Giants want him (and I think we know they do) - they should be able to get him at lower $$$ than his talent would indicate.
Offseason strategies for WR  
LBH15 : 12/29/2020 9:40 am : link
probably has to include 2 new wideouts. And just because you don't always know how the draft will play out, it is prudent to target an experienced WR in free agency and then preferably grab another in the draft on Day 1 or Day 2.

Front office overlooked this unit in the last offseason and it was a clear mistake. Now it puts a lot of pressure on finding 2 guys of value this year which isn't a slam-dunk by any measure.

As usual, the NYG and their GM of the Year are faced with plugging holes instead of being forward thinking.





I Think the Following  
Bernie : 12/29/2020 9:50 am : link
1. LW & DT will both be resigned. They are integral to what the Giants are doing on defense. 2022 and beyond cap space will allow for this by guaranteeing salary and prorating signing bonuses
2. WR will be addressed both in the draft and with a FA name off the radar screen (similar to Bradbury this yr. I did not see that signing coming; if you did, then kudos).
3. ER early in the draft

Where the WR & ER gets addressed in the draft will be driven by where the Giants are picking. I will assume that the highest value on the board at those 2 positions at the time of the pick will be the Giants selection. All other needs will be lower tier FA’s and lower draft picks.
they will probably lose this week  
stoneman : 12/29/2020 10:00 am : link
and have their choice of Chase or Smith - and then pick Parsens - LOL

They need a true #1 WR - if you can find one without the DIVA attached. The offense was never the same without Beckham (in his prime).
If the coaching staff believes that Jones is the guy  
Mike from Ohio : 12/29/2020 10:20 am : link
They have to get him weapons in the passing game. You can draft one high, or draft a couple later on, but in their first year expectations will be somewhat limited. Most WRs take a while to adjust to the NFL.

If the plan is to make this passing game more efficient, I think not only do you need to draft a WR fairly high (1st or 2nd round), but you probably need to sign one of the top FA WRs as well.

The Giants have a decision coming up in a couple of years on Jones’ second contract. If they think he is the guy they need to give him weapons that can start contributing this year.
RE: Offseason strategies for WR  
joe48 : 12/29/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 15098040 LBH15 said:
Quote:
probably has to include 2 new wideouts. And just because you don't always know how the draft will play out, it is prudent to target an experienced WR in free agency and then preferably grab another in the draft on Day 1 or Day 2.

Front office overlooked this unit in the last offseason and it was a clear mistake. Now it puts a lot of pressure on finding 2 guys of value this year which isn't a slam-dunk by any measure


As usual, the NYG and their GM of the Year are faced with plugging holes instead of being forward thinking.

Last comment is spot on. The Giant brain trust has not had a plan for developing this team in some time. It is always trying to plug holes in the dike. They threw a rookie QB under the bus by starting him with a poor supporting cast. We do nothing well on offense.


I would be shocked if any of the big 3...  
Dnew15 : 12/29/2020 12:20 pm : link
1.)A-Rob (apparently the entire team loves him)
2>)Galloday (even the LIons aren't dumb enough to let a talent like that walk out the door)
3.)Godwin (He's the guy that makes that passing game go - not Mike Evans)

Make it to FA.
Golladay is an interesting  
ryanmkeane : 12/29/2020 3:30 pm : link
one, he had the hamstring/hip this year which basically killed his season, but he really hadn't been hurt before that in his first 3 seasons. I'd really check into his medicals before getting close to offering him anything. But, if he's fully healthy, he's certainly a game changer. I'd prefer him and Godwin to Robinson.
The Giants will sign who they want to sign.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/29/2020 4:21 pm : link
Money will not be an issue, imv. If necessary, they’ll get creative..
I'm not usually a  
mittenedman : 12/29/2020 6:07 pm : link
"WR guy". They are shiny hood ornaments IMO.

I think back to the 86 Giants who had some regular Joe's at WR. Or many of the Pats championship teams. Blue collar types.

But then I think of the 07 and 11 Giants teams - both featuring NASTY 3 WR sets. What would Daniel Jones look like throwing to Plax, Toomer & Steve Smith? Or Nicks, Cruz & Manningham?

Jones has nobody who can win outside. That's part of the reason he looks flustered. Slayton's getting mauled by physical CBs. When they try Engram wide he rarely executes. Tate & Shep are possession slots. Give Jones a big Split End beast on 50/50 balls. Massive pressure diffuser and a "go to" place for the ball.

In fact, even though I'm not a "WR guy" I fully endorse signing Golladay AND drafting Devonta Smith.
I actually think the right WR on the outside  
LBH15 : 12/29/2020 6:22 pm : link
can really provide exponential improvement to the Offense.

A big strong WR threat will result in many defenses putting their top physical CB on that guy. If he is the goods he can still win a lot of battles.

This frees up Slayton to some degree since a lesser physical CB will be assigned to him. He now possibly raises his game up a level.

And Shepard then can man the slot position full-time since he is basically worthless on the outside anyway.

Tate is gone.
Again I just don’t see how the Giants from it $15 mil or more  
Breeze_94 : 12/29/2020 9:02 pm : link
Of their cap to a Wr. Help simply has to come from the draft in the form of Chase, Smith, Bateman or Marshall
RE: I think it will  
bw in dc : 12/29/2020 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15097813 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Be a monumental failure if they don’t come away with one of Golladay or Robinson this offseason, especially since that is one of the biggest weak points on this team.


Really? I think it's wiser to wait for the secondary market and consider Kendrick Bourne, Curtis Samuel, Allen Lazard, David Moore.
---  
Peppers : 5:53 am : link
Robinson/Golladay more than likely will never see free agency. Corey Davis would be a good get for NYG. He would be a good compliment to Shepard and Slayton.
RE: RE: I think it will  
Producer : 6:45 am : link
In comment 15098958 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15097813 lax counsel said:


Quote:


Be a monumental failure if they don’t come away with one of Golladay or Robinson this offseason, especially since that is one of the biggest weak points on this team.



Really? I think it's wiser to wait for the secondary market and consider Kendrick Bourne, Curtis Samuel, Allen Lazard, David Moore.


It depends if you want a top-8 superstar or a barely jag. The difference between Golloday and Lazard can't be understated.
I initially wanted Golladay  
Sonic Youth : 9:06 am : link
but I'm warming up to Corey Davis. He should come a little cheaper than Golladay/Robinson, and I think he's starting to turn a corner a bit. Has more speed also.
RE: I would be shocked if any of the big 3...  
Sonic Youth : 9:08 am : link
In comment 15098321 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
1.)A-Rob (apparently the entire team loves him)
2>)Galloday (even the LIons aren't dumb enough to let a talent like that walk out the door)
3.)Godwin (He's the guy that makes that passing game go - not Mike Evans)

Make it to FA.
I don't think Golladay wants to be in Detroit. His mysterious injury really seems like he was somewhat milking it. Having said that, maybe he just hates Matt Patricia, and now that he's gone, the circumstances have changed.
I keep seeing  
mittenedman : 10:24 am : link
"no way DET lets Golladay go".

That is BS, and I've detailed why here. The feelings from DET are, they will hit the re-set button and not sign any of their own upcoming free agents to big $$$. They are basically starting over, and are a notoriously cheap organization.

Might they keep him anyway? Sure. But to say there's no way he walks shows a lack of understanding of what's going on in DET.
Josh Reynolds with the Rams  
KWALL2 : 4:34 pm : link
Is a very good player. Deep threat with size. Rams can’t pay him. They should have instead of Kupp.
RE: I initially wanted Golladay  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15099093 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
but I'm warming up to Corey Davis. He should come a little cheaper than Golladay/Robinson, and I think he's starting to turn a corner a bit. Has more speed also.


If we only sign Corey Davis, we need to make 2 of our top 3 picks pass catchers. I like a few things he does, but he doesn't play to his size and actually is pretty weak in the red zone. He isn't the answer we are looking for and I'm sure someone will over pay him. Kills me to say it because I absolutely loved him coming out.
RE: I initially wanted Golladay  
bw in dc : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15099093 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
but I'm warming up to Corey Davis. He should come a little cheaper than Golladay/Robinson, and I think he's starting to turn a corner a bit. Has more speed also.


Good point. CD has looked good. Saw something on SNF where PFF had him ranked the third best WR this year...??

Perhaps he's benefiting from playing alongside the Beast Brown.
RE: I actually think the right WR on the outside  
Judge_and_Jury : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15098721 LBH15 said:
Quote:
can really provide exponential improvement to the Offense.

A big strong WR threat will result in many defenses putting their top physical CB on that guy. If he is the goods he can still win a lot of battles.

This frees up Slayton to some degree since a lesser physical CB will be assigned to him. He now possibly raises his game up a level.

And Shepard then can man the slot position full-time since he is basically worthless on the outside anyway.

Tate is gone.


Like the ripple effect: each guy in the rotation goes down 1 notch to a role better suited them. Kind of like adding an ace pitcher to a staff that has a 2,3 and 4 pitcher.
