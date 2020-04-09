Allen Robinson and Top Tier FA WR's

Have seen a lot of posts clamoring for the Giants to sign a big ticket FA Wide Receiver. I think that is an unrealistic expectation and should be put to bed.
From my understanding of the cap (and by no means am I any type of cap expert) this is far fetched if the Giants have any plans of retaining LW.
*No official numbers on Logan Ryans deal yet, but I will assume its backloaded and use a 7 mil 2021 cap hit for the sake of this exercise.
Current Cap Space for 21': $10.1m
Added rollover $6.6m
= $16.7m
Likeliest Cuts:
Solder: Saves $6M
Tate: Saves $6.1M
Core: Saves $2.3M
Mayo: Saves $2.3M
Toilolo: Saves $2.9M
Total Cap after cuts: $36.4mil
SUBTRACT:
Ryan= 7m
LW= 16m (again using a low number here)
Remaining Cap= $13.4
Players under contract- 39
This leaves less than $10m after 6 draft picks are signed, with 8 roster spots to be filled.
While I realize they can cut valuable players like Zeitler and move money around to create additional cap space, spending $17-20mil a year on a WR1 in FA seems very unrealistic given that this current regime doesn't seem to value the position and the current cap situation doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle room.
WR should be taken care of in the first 2 days of the draft though. If it isn't, then this FO is setting DJ up for failure.
Yep and we have over $100M free in 2022. Only notable free agent is Barkley, everyone else is expendable IMO. And I only want him back on a prove it deal if he looks slow next year. Otherwise cut bait
Finding young talent on the verge of breaking out in the right situation.
Guys like Golladay, Smith-Schuster, Hilton, and Robinson will be overpaid, and it will be tough for them to meet their contractual value.
This team should be looking for younger talent that will outplay their next contract...think guys like Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel, Keelan Cole, and Kendrick Bourne.
With all of that said, Chris Godwin might be worth the splurge.
Either way, there is some decent talent out there at the wide receiver position in free agency, and his team definitely needs an infusion a talent at that position.
It was a great deal bringing back Ryan
Ryan isn't a playmaker??
There’s ways of moving money around for next year. Might have to sign FAs to more then a year. ARob would be a huge pick up for this team.
This. They can get creative, they are in desperate need of getting a go to guy for Jones if they truly believe in him. Honestly, I think it’s a must just to properly evaluate him moving forward. I also like ARob the most, and he’s the type of player I would be happy to spend money on. Would be like Plax 2.0 minus the off field crap. Furthermore, it frees this team up from making desperation reaches in the draft, where we can breath and truly go BPA in the first two rounds rather than forcing a pick and putting tons of pressure on a Rookie WR. Imagine getting ARob in FA and then adding Kyle Pitts with our first pick, if our RZ scoring doesn’t improve with those types of moves then we can fire both the QB and OC.
Phillips? Peppers?
I can't imagine anything that's transpired since has changed their minds.
I too love Golladay. And I'm really curious what his $ number turns out to be. Lions write from July expected him to be an 18 mil/yr wideout, just behind Amari Cooper. That was before he missed most of the year with injuries and the Covid-impacted cap (I know its not that impacted but still) and I think Golladay could be had a nice price. And seems like totally could be a signing that we get our moneys worth if he's a true number 1 for the next three/four years. Golladay or A-Rob I am on all board. Get it done.
It does matter, but they're 6'4". Giants midget receivers need to either have size or speed, and right now have neither. Slayton forgot his hands from 2019. He's been losing a lot of passes this season.
I will even bet some highly touted wrs in draft will drop.
The Giants will be careful, as they do not want players like Tate....but I see no reason to see several new faces and do not forget we have several on practice squad who might surprise.
Ideally, Corner, WR, TE, G, and the elusive Edge.
To me this off-season is rather simple we have a lot of needs in order
WR1 sign a free agent. Arob, golladay or Corey Davis
ER draft
CB2 draft to compete with yiadom, beal and love
WR2 draft slayton is a 3 at best and Shep needs to move to slot full time
OL sign vet free agent to compete with Peart. Maybe Fleming returns. Solder returns as a backup right tackle or beats Peart as the starter?
ILB draft or sign vet to compete with crowder
DL resign Lenny and Johnson. Dalvin walks need depth.
**** side note*******I left off tight end because this giants regime is obsessed with the potential of Evan Engram. Been hearing about potential for 4 years. Second in drops. 5 picks credited to Daniel when targeting Engram. He runs a 4.4 forty so he’ll stick around. He’s never seen a sideline he didn’t want to run to in his life.
Good call on guard. I like zeitler returning. I think Hernandez wins the left guard job. Lemieux to me is a worker, a lunch pail guy but just doesn’t have the talent to be an nfl starter. I still don’t understand how Lemieux is playing more snaps than Hernandez. Just a mystery. Lemieux far and away the worst pass blocking guard in the nfl.
WR is a position they desperately need and they probably need to spend here. I was surprised they went with what they had this season. Tate was slow last year and Sheppard was a big question mark with the concussion history. Still do not understand why they did not draft a couple last year.
College game has changed so much. I think you can find OL and WR's in later rounds. The issue is you have to develop the OL with how many college offenses operate. Same with WR's. Premium picks for corners, LB's, rushers and QB.
Good post here. We can debate which of the needs you list is higher priority, but that’s a good summary.
I’m wondering about TE in free agency. Engram is as you describe. Kaden Smith is a blue collar JAG...I love guys like him, but would love to find a better 2 way TE to complement and eventually replace Engram.
Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett, Jonnu Smith are the guys that come to mind who are due to be free agents and under 30. Don’t think any of the, qualify as strong blockers (guess we have to let go of the dream of Bavaro walking back through the door).
What do you guys think about TE? Any other good FA or draft targets?
I would steer clear of high priced WR unless you can get one of them on a 1 year deal or something. The guy I would target if we were seriously considering giving decent dollars and years to would be Chris Godwin.
2. Love the Logan Ryan contract and really hope it’s backloaded somewhat to help with cap, but with Peppers and McKinney question it.
3. McKinney looked horrid and terrified of making a tackle. Been saying all along Winfield should have been the pick at safety but that would mean no Logan Ryan.
4. We all know cap is an issue, but also know that Jones doesn’t have a 1 WR. Unfortunately I’m not totally sold on if he has a real 2 WR either. Shep is a slot with a concussion away from retirement, Slayton’s hands went back to Auburn this past season and he’s showing why he fell to round 5. Not a bad pick at all, but year 2 he took a huge step back. If you can get 4 years of Davis for $10M per at close to 1,000 yard seasons would take that over paying AROB $20M per year just due to the cap and draft a tall WR 2 even if rd 2 and they opt Surtain or an Edge rd 1
5. Golladay... I do think the hand was tipped by DG in regards to him, but his injury history is very scary. Only way I’d get him of all the FA is if nobody is offering him big money or length due to the injuries. If he takes a prove it deal, great but just too worrisome.
6. Last but not least, Dalvin... unfortunately seems like they’ll re-sign Lenny and let DT go. I say unfortunately bc I love Dalvin but they can’t afford both. Question I have with him is if he’s not re-signed, is there a comp pick?
Golladay isn't commanding $18M on the open market after the year he just had, and DET is hitting the re-set button and not going to re-sign. And given he was injured most of the year, I can't see many other teams being interested.
If the Giants want him (and I think we know they do) - they should be able to get him at lower $$$ than his talent would indicate.
Front office overlooked this unit in the last offseason and it was a clear mistake. Now it puts a lot of pressure on finding 2 guys of value this year which isn't a slam-dunk by any measure.
As usual, the NYG and their GM of the Year are faced with plugging holes instead of being forward thinking.
2. WR will be addressed both in the draft and with a FA name off the radar screen (similar to Bradbury this yr. I did not see that signing coming; if you did, then kudos).
3. ER early in the draft
Where the WR & ER gets addressed in the draft will be driven by where the Giants are picking. I will assume that the highest value on the board at those 2 positions at the time of the pick will be the Giants selection. All other needs will be lower tier FA’s and lower draft picks.
They need a true #1 WR - if you can find one without the DIVA attached. The offense was never the same without Beckham (in his prime).
If the plan is to make this passing game more efficient, I think not only do you need to draft a WR fairly high (1st or 2nd round), but you probably need to sign one of the top FA WRs as well.
The Giants have a decision coming up in a couple of years on Jones’ second contract. If they think he is the guy they need to give him weapons that can start contributing this year.
Front office overlooked this unit in the last offseason and it was a clear mistake. Now it puts a lot of pressure on finding 2 guys of value this year which isn't a slam-dunk by any measure
As usual, the NYG and their GM of the Year are faced with plugging holes instead of being forward thinking.
Last comment is spot on. The Giant brain trust has not had a plan for developing this team in some time. It is always trying to plug holes in the dike. They threw a rookie QB under the bus by starting him with a poor supporting cast. We do nothing well on offense.
2>)Galloday (even the LIons aren't dumb enough to let a talent like that walk out the door)
3.)Godwin (He's the guy that makes that passing game go - not Mike Evans)
Make it to FA.
I think back to the 86 Giants who had some regular Joe's at WR. Or many of the Pats championship teams. Blue collar types.
But then I think of the 07 and 11 Giants teams - both featuring NASTY 3 WR sets. What would Daniel Jones look like throwing to Plax, Toomer & Steve Smith? Or Nicks, Cruz & Manningham?
Jones has nobody who can win outside. That's part of the reason he looks flustered. Slayton's getting mauled by physical CBs. When they try Engram wide he rarely executes. Tate & Shep are possession slots. Give Jones a big Split End beast on 50/50 balls. Massive pressure diffuser and a "go to" place for the ball.
In fact, even though I'm not a "WR guy" I fully endorse signing Golladay AND drafting Devonta Smith.
A big strong WR threat will result in many defenses putting their top physical CB on that guy. If he is the goods he can still win a lot of battles.
This frees up Slayton to some degree since a lesser physical CB will be assigned to him. He now possibly raises his game up a level.
And Shepard then can man the slot position full-time since he is basically worthless on the outside anyway.
Tate is gone.
Really? I think it's wiser to wait for the secondary market and consider Kendrick Bourne, Curtis Samuel, Allen Lazard, David Moore.
Be a monumental failure if they don’t come away with one of Golladay or Robinson this offseason, especially since that is one of the biggest weak points on this team.
Really? I think it's wiser to wait for the secondary market and consider Kendrick Bourne, Curtis Samuel, Allen Lazard, David Moore.
It depends if you want a top-8 superstar or a barely jag. The difference between Golloday and Lazard can't be understated.
That is BS, and I've detailed why here. The feelings from DET are, they will hit the re-set button and not sign any of their own upcoming free agents to big $$$. They are basically starting over, and are a notoriously cheap organization.
Might they keep him anyway? Sure. But to say there's no way he walks shows a lack of understanding of what's going on in DET.
If we only sign Corey Davis, we need to make 2 of our top 3 picks pass catchers. I like a few things he does, but he doesn't play to his size and actually is pretty weak in the red zone. He isn't the answer we are looking for and I'm sure someone will over pay him. Kills me to say it because I absolutely loved him coming out.
Good point. CD has looked good. Saw something on SNF where PFF had him ranked the third best WR this year...??
Perhaps he's benefiting from playing alongside the Beast Brown.
A big strong WR threat will result in many defenses putting their top physical CB on that guy. If he is the goods he can still win a lot of battles.
This frees up Slayton to some degree since a lesser physical CB will be assigned to him. He now possibly raises his game up a level.
And Shepard then can man the slot position full-time since he is basically worthless on the outside anyway.
Tate is gone.
Like the ripple effect: each guy in the rotation goes down 1 notch to a role better suited them. Kind of like adding an ace pitcher to a staff that has a 2,3 and 4 pitcher.