Allen Robinson and Top Tier FA WR's Breeze_94 : 12/28/2020 10:02 pm

Have seen a lot of posts clamoring for the Giants to sign a big ticket FA Wide Receiver. I think that is an unrealistic expectation and should be put to bed.



From my understanding of the cap (and by no means am I any type of cap expert) this is far fetched if the Giants have any plans of retaining LW.





*No official numbers on Logan Ryans deal yet, but I will assume its backloaded and use a 7 mil 2021 cap hit for the sake of this exercise.



Current Cap Space for 21': $10.1m

Added rollover $6.6m

= $16.7m



Likeliest Cuts:

Solder: Saves $6M

Tate: Saves $6.1M

Core: Saves $2.3M

Mayo: Saves $2.3M

Toilolo: Saves $2.9M



Total Cap after cuts: $36.4mil



SUBTRACT:

Ryan= 7m

LW= 16m (again using a low number here)



Remaining Cap= $13.4

Players under contract- 39







This leaves less than $10m after 6 draft picks are signed, with 8 roster spots to be filled.



While I realize they can cut valuable players like Zeitler and move money around to create additional cap space, spending $17-20mil a year on a WR1 in FA seems very unrealistic given that this current regime doesn't seem to value the position and the current cap situation doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle room.



WR should be taken care of in the first 2 days of the draft though. If it isn't, then this FO is setting DJ up for failure.









