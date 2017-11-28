The future of Saquon Barkley  

Here’s a problem.. Saquon is up for a new contract extension after 2021. He will be coming off a torn ACL and will need to prove he can return to somewhat of his usual self. So what do the Giants do? Is the FO prepared to offer a RB a long term $100M contract? This would be the worst thing to happen and the main reason I hated the pick and will always knock a RB drafted high.
1. Wait, see how he does, pick up year 5 and franchise from there.
2. Extend for pennies on the dollar to give him more of a guarantee post injury (don’t see this happening).
3. Trade him (don’t see this happening either).
We have much bigger decision to make before we need to pay Barkley. I’d like to see him play next year and take it from there. His level of play and health will frame what happens next, we really won’t know before.
The worst decision would be re-signing him.
Never spend significant cap money on a widget position. Cap Economics 101.
I was all for drafting Barkley at the time, but even at his best the team wasn’t any better. Dallas hasn’t gone anywhere with Elliot, and RB’s aren’t worth 100 million dollar contracts. Barkley wasn’t to productive before he got hurt, and won’t get any better with a line that SUCKS like the Giants. This team is no where close to being a good team, and has to many holes to plug, so trade him, and get some picks. 100 million would be a waste.
Agree. Let somebody else sign him to a huge contract. Only then will DG’s failure be complete...
Barkley is not a weapon with this Humpty Dumpty line.
For everything and everyone else, I refer you to the Oikos commercial.
I thought you were going to read us the forecast of your crystal ball?
I hope they both put up monster numbers the next two years and make it easier on everyone!
Not even hindsight 20/20...I and many others screamed for Nelson who is basically the best OL in the NFL.
The idea that Barkley is the next Barry Sanders or Marshall Faulk hasn't lived up to expectations.
Barkley had a great 2018 and an above average 2019.
Unless there is a total overhaul of the roster there is no way big offensive numbers will be put up by anybody.
If still healthy after the 5th year than franchise him.
I would not give him a long term contract. A RB production takes a hit after a few years in the league.
SB and DJ are going to be two REALLY hard decisions to make in the next few years. They are both great individuals who really represent the franchise well and are super easy to root for, BUT both have unbelievably questionable futures as of right now - today.
Unless there is a total overhaul of the roster there is no way big offensive numbers will be put up by anybody.
Wrong, near-sighted and ignorant take given Saquon's rookie season performance which eclipsed 2000 scrimmage yards in a season with a far worse OL and a QB who was finished, had a fork in his back. If healthy, Saquon will thrive.
The idea that Barkley is the next Barry Sanders or Marshall Faulk hasn't lived up to expectations.
Barkley had a great 2018 and an above average 2019.
So many of you are going to eat your words. You're dinging the guy for a less than optimal 2019 on a bad team that he played more than half his games on a high ankle sprain.
It's like saying McCaffrey isn't that good because of his performance this year. It's not smart football discussion.
Look, Barkley jumps over defenders. He makes cuts on a dime. He spins. Many Giants fan are mesmerized by style, so they draw these conclusions.
He's a great talent, but it's just very difficult to measure their overall value to wins. So generational or not, he doesn't play a valued position.
another insufferable thread with the word "generational" thrown around like it means something.
I’d take a stud LT over a good running back any day.
Look, Barkley jumps over defenders. He makes cuts on a dime. He spins. Many Giants fan are mesmerized by style, so they draw these conclusions.
He's a great talent, but it's just very difficult to measure their overall value to wins. So generational or not, he doesn't play a valued position.
But he does need to be more physical. Improve pass pro and get more tough yards. 4 yards in a cloud of dust type of runs.
If he is injured or not a difference maker this year, it you let him play out the deal and wish him well (assuming you can’t trade him).
Several recent backs have outplayed him, including Nick Chubb who was in the same draft class.
The idea that Barkley is the next Barry Sanders or Marshall Faulk hasn't lived up to expectations.
Barkley had a great 2018 and an above average 2019.
So many of you are going to eat your words. You're dinging the guy for a less than optimal 2019 on a bad team that he played more than half his games on a high ankle sprain.
It's like saying McCaffrey isn't that good because of his performance this year. It's not smart football discussion.
Again with the BBI zero-sum-game. Saying someone is not a "generational talent" (whatever that means) is not the same as saying he's a bad player.
Also I would think a players injury history should be a factor that any GM should consider when deciding on a second contract.
Dez Bryant is a bad goal line call away from changing this thinking. You need horses and you need solid mid-late rd draft picks. You need both. No one wins it all with just lunch pail scrubs.
I’m not sure either of those things are possible.
if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.
Barkley is not a weapon with this Humpty Dumpty line.
Oline will be Average+ next year.
top RB, WRs, OL - the QB came up small a lot when it counted. I wouldn’t look to Elliott as a reason why they haven’t won unless you also do that for every other player on the offense too.
Dez Bryant is a bad goal line call away from changing this thinking. You need horses and you need solid mid-late rd draft picks. You need both. No one wins it all with just lunch pail scrubs.
To be fair - Dez doesn't even play that week if the refs didn't pick up an obvious DPI vs. the Lions the week prior.
If he is injured or not a difference maker this year, it you let him play out the deal and wish him well (assuming you can’t trade him).
Yeah I agree with this. I love Barkley, but he I wouldn’t sign Him to big $ unLess he returns to form AND stays healthy. He is entering year 4 and has only been healthy one year in his career. I’m rooting for him, I like him a lot, but the Giants would be dumb to not draft another RB as insurance later I. The draft. I think Trey Sermon would look great in Blue and be the perfect back in this offense. Just a tough runner who has great vision, runs north and has great YAC. That’s what they need right now.
The #2 pick is suck, now I just want to get what I can for him.
Freudian slip there I'm afraid! :)
Let's hope the future of the NY Giants includes a well-run Front Office that can think like that.
Tiki Barber would like a word.
My fear is that his running style (intense jump cuts, leaping over defenders, putting is body in vulnerable positions) makes him very susceptible to leg injuries.
In slight more than 2 seasons he's already had a serious ankle injury and a serious knee injury.
His durability is a very real concern.
He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?
He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.
I'm against that too. We need legitimate NFL quality WRs, not necessarily superstars. I want an EDGE.
A)
2021 - his $10,095,602 salary is fully guaranteed
2022 - Do/Do not pick up his 5th year option (equal to the '21 RB transition tag) which could be a pay cut for Barkley from 2021 -- and either trade him or keep him
2023 - Let him walk or franchise him, which likely gets him back to his 2021 salary
or
B)
Sign him to a team friendly extension now, taking advantage of his uncertainty with no more guaranteed dollars than what he'd make in scenario A
Odell going from "legendary explosiveness" to "good/very good explosiveness" has led to him no longer being a Top 5 WR talent.
I pray that Barkley returns to the "legendary explosiveness" level, but I'm nervous after seeing Odell's career trajectory. IF Barkley proves he is just as explosive/athletic as before and he has a big year, I'd pay him. His big play ability makes him a completely unique asset at the RB position in the NFL, which makes him one of the few RBs I'd pay big money to.
Not remotely true
RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.
I'm against that too. We need legitimate NFL quality WRs, not necessarily superstars. I want an EDGE.
Yeah and what superstar edges are available? Non of them hit FA, typically you have to trade an arm and a leg for the ones that do come available. Unfortunately, the top of this draft doesn’t have many clear cut ones either. It’s a position you have to grow and develop on your own typically. Yes WR and RBs tend to be a dime a dozen, but we are team that lacks talent at one of those positions and the other is a huge question mark moving forward. You can’t allocate all your resources in hoping to find everything in the draft, or for cheap, or you end up with what we have now: over paid avg players (Tate, Shepard, Etc.)
Best RB the franchise has ever had and helps Jones tremendously. If he's not 100% you sign him for cheap and hope he returns to form or let him walk. Pretty simple
Tiki Barber would like a word.
LOL if healthy Barkley is 10x better
Oh no I'm so hurt you think I'm a dupe, whatever shall I do?!
The best ability is availability. Barkley's missed more games than he's played.
Oh do you? Then why haven't I been banned yet? Fool
LOL if healthy Barkley is 10x better
SB may have more potential, but I highly suggest you re-familiarize yourself with Barber's numbers from 2002 thru 2006. They are tremendous and Hall of Fame worthy.
if Barkley is healthy, and near his old form, we trade him.
The worst decision would be re-signing him.
Never spend significant cap money on a widget position. Cap Economics 101.
Agree. Let somebody else sign him to a huge contract. Only then will DG’s failure be complete...
So, if the Giants sign him to a huge contract, DG won't be a failure? You may want to revisit your (lack of) logic here?
if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.
He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?
He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.
Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.
So Derrick Henry isn't important? Devante Adams isn't important? Does it not depend on the specific player and his role on the team?
RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.
So Derrick Henry isn't important? Devante Adams isn't important? Does it not depend on the specific player and his role on the team?
Seriously what a ridiculous comment. We have the worst WRs in the league, we absolutely need to go all in on one.
RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.
So Derrick Henry isn't important? Devante Adams isn't important? Does it not depend on the specific player and his role on the team?
Henry and Adams are important and terrific players.
If you look at Henry's contract was 4yrs/$50M ($25M guaranteed). And probably the right length before he starts to tail off. Pretty damn reasonable for the best RB in the NFL.
Henry punishes a defense with his north-south style, but he can also make defenders miss. A very unusual player. Barkley isn't in this guy's class.
Green Bay has the luxury of Aaron Rodgers who seems to develop very good receivers. So I'm not sure how productive Adams would be without the Virtuoso throwing to him...
As for the $20M for WRs, I think that's very heavy. You could build a nice stable of secondary receivers with that amount...
In general spending large money on RBs is a waste of cap space b/c RBs tend to be easily replaceable, but if the Giants can structure Barkley's deal in manner similar to Alvin Kamara's contract extension then it does not have to be an albatross for years to come. The Saints signed Kamara this year to a 5 year extension with total value of $75M, but only $17M was guaranteed including his 2020 salary (https://overthecap.com/player/alvin-kamara/5653/). On paper Kamara is getting paid $15M/year starting in 2021, but it is really only 3 year deal with very little money going against the cap in 2020/2021 (under $10M) and the Saints can avoid the biggest cap hits on Kamara's contract in year 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025 by either restructuring his contract (converting salary to additional bonus) or cutting him with minimal dead money accrued against the cap. $25M of the total $75M contract value is base salary in the final year of the contract (2025), which the Saints are likely never going to pay him.
An example of how not to do the Barkley extension would be to offer him a Christian McCaffrey type extension before his 4th season. CMC got a 4 year/$64M extension added to his rookie deal, but $30M was fully guaranteed. McCaffrey has only played 3 games this year and the Panthers can't really get out of his deal until 2023. For 2024 and 2025, the cap savings from cutting CMC are not really that meaningful after accounting for dead money.
Assuming Barkley stays healthy in 2021 and 2022, then the question is not whether the Giants should sign him to an $60M-$100M contract extension but whether the Giants can structure the deal in such a way that they can still add more pieces to the team over the first few years and then move on from him without killing the cap in the second half of his contract. It is hard to know if the Giants will be able to make this decision until 2022 because so much depends on Daniel Jones becoming a legit franchise QB where the team can afford to build around him. If the Giants need to find a new QB after 2021, then I would not be surprised they try to trade Barkley before the 2022 draft and avoid another OBJ type contract fiasco.
His impact reminds a lot like Chris Johnson was for the Titans.
Overall, Saquon is more physical and talented, but he’s similar in a way.
He can break a 30+YD run at anytime but between, will get stuffed for 1-3 YD carries 10x in a row.
Here's my honest take on Barkley.
He's a glorified Reggie Bush, and not really a RB at all.
What he's good at is getting the ball in the open field and breaking big plays.
What he's not good at is getting consistent yardage between the tackles or pass blocking.
The latter bits are what you want to have in a RB. It's why guys like Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott are good RBs. They did a study one time that showed that boom or bust RBs like Barkley are actually losing players, because they can't move the chains consistently. The one 30 yard run doesn't account for all the drives killed because the team had to face constant 2nd/3rd and longs. And on those downs, remember, Barkley is a subpar blocker.
The best way to use Barkley (assuming he comes back healthy, which is a HUGE assumption at this point) is as a gadget player, an H-back, or someone you line up in various places to gain mismatch advantages to get him the ball into the open field. Not a pure RB (though you may give him 5-10 carries a game in this role). Note this almost exactly how Shurmur tried to use him - because I think Shurmur quickly recognized this.
And you don't break the bank on gadget players.
I'd be interested to see that study, because most of the things I've read on it are the opposite. RBs that gain 3 yards and kill the clock are overrated in the modern NFL, due to the passing game evolving into a more consistent method of moving the ball (more 70% completion rates these days vs. the 55% completion rates of yesterday).
Playmakers like Barkley who can score from the other side of the field add significant value because that "75 yard TD run on 2nd and 8" is typically a play that is not something that could just be replicated by the majority.
Consistency is important but overrated if you're just consistently average. Creating big plays is one of the most important aspects of a strong offense that impacts winning. The significant majority of big plays come via the passing game, which is why the advanced metrics have made the league realize that passing more leads to more chances of creating these big plays.
Barkley is the rare RB who can create big plays from the backfield the way that an elite WR can. Yes, his consistency at getting yards up the middle is disappointingly mediocre thus far in his career, but on a team with a good offensive cast he would be an incredibly valuable commodity as the RB who can take in 50+ for a TD and change the momentum of a game on one play. Whereas 99% of RBs in this league are replaceable, that special big play ability by Barkley makes him a unique asset who adds a different dimension than any other player at his position in this league.
I think to have a top O, you have to be able to sustain drives, can’t over rely on chunk plays. Probably doesn’t matter if that consistently comes on the ground of through the air.
Those willing to give up on a talent like Barkley this early will be wrong, IMO.
Yeah no shit. We had one of the worst coaches in NFL history, a horrible defense, and a below average QB who couldn't move.
The Giants desperately need to upgrade the offensive personnel. They need dramatically better pass protection (from the line, backs, and TEs) and they need dramatically better pass catching weapons. Let's not even get into QB play.
What the Giants can't do is assume a RB is going to take on a huge percentage of the yards, first downs, and scores, like they seemingly did this year.
Running backs get hurt way more. All the data proves it. Barkley went out, and you could sense the collective, "well what the fuck do we do now" from the offensive staff. Not wise.
Yeah no shit. We had one of the worst coaches in NFL history, a horrible defense, and a below average QB who couldn't move.
Who are you calling "below average" and where the hell is my BBI Fan Club to save my honor?
I'd be interested to see that study, because most of the things I've read on it are the opposite. RBs that gain 3 yards and kill the clock are overrated in the modern NFL, due to the passing game evolving into a more consistent method of moving the ball (more 70% completion rates these days vs. the 55% completion rates of yesterday).
Playmakers like Barkley who can score from the other side of the field add significant value because that "75 yard TD run on 2nd and 8" is typically a play that is not something that could just be replicated by the majority.
Consistency is important but overrated if you're just consistently average. Creating big plays is one of the most important aspects of a strong offense that impacts winning. The significant majority of big plays come via the passing game, which is why the advanced metrics have made the league realize that passing more leads to more chances of creating these big plays.
Barkley is the rare RB who can create big plays from the backfield the way that an elite WR can. Yes, his consistency at getting yards up the middle is disappointingly mediocre thus far in his career, but on a team with a good offensive cast he would be an incredibly valuable commodity as the RB who can take in 50+ for a TD and change the momentum of a game on one play. Whereas 99% of RBs in this league are replaceable, that special big play ability by Barkley makes him a unique asset who adds a different dimension than any other player at his position in this league.
I spent the last half hour looking for that study, but it seems to have vanished into the dungeons of the internet.
Their basic conclusion was that the analytically best RB in the league whatever year that article was written was LeGarette Blount and that the Patriots feasted for years on backs like him, knowing that was the analytically best kind of RB to have. I don't know if I'd go quite that far but they had the numbers to back up their conclusion.
I agree with your point about consistency in the passing game - which is why the running game, which doesn't produce as many yards per attempt - must be even more consistent. If the primary way to move the ball is through the air, then the point of the running game is to get tough, sure yards. If the completion/success percentage through the air is 60-70%,then the success percentage on the ground must be significantly higher (near 100%) to be effective. Wasting downs and getting into 2nd/3rd and longs with a boom or bust RB puts more pressure on your passing game and leads to aborted drives - as we've seen with this team in particular. A running game that is more consistent puts the offense in better position to move down the field, and even break the big plays when needed.
Two RBs rush 20 times for 80 yards.
RB1 gets 3.5-4.5 yards every single carry.
RB2 has a 40 yard TD, a 15 yard chunk play, and 35 yards on the remaining 18 carries.
Both RBs have an impact on the game, but which offense overall do you think had an easier time moving the ball?
Barkley (assuming he comes back healthy) can make those big plays out of the backfield, but it's negated IMO by all the small plays he doesn't make. On top this, we have to factor in his subpar pass blocking which hurts the passing game, which as you said, is where the big yards are made.
Overall, I do believe Barkley is a player who loses you games, much like a safety who can hit like a truck but can't cover. Just like you would take that safety and try to play him closer to the line of scrimmage, and try not to expose him (effectively, making him no longer a safety), I believe you have to get creative, move Barkley around the offense and try to get him into the open field where he can make those big plays, and not to really think of him or play him as a RB. And I think this is what Shurmur observed and was trying to do, especially in those weeks when people would wonder why Barkley wasn't getting carries.
https://www.stampedeblue.com/2017/11/28/16700670/yards-per-carry-and-other-stats-i-hate-rushing-correlation-success-rate
https://www.stampedeblue.com/2019/7/22/20702087/rushing-stats-are-lying-to-you-success-rate-epa-ypc-volume-median-dvoa
https://www.numberfire.com/nfl/news/19933/saquon-barkley-may-be-a-generational-talent-but-he-ll-still-be-overdrafted
http://www.footballperspective.com/any-a-rushing-yards-and-winning-percentage/
Before anybody says that none of those articles addresses explosive plays, let me tie it together...
First, there is no doubt that explosive plays correlate to winning. The definition of explosive plays are either scores, or plays that gain so many yards that it likely puts you in scoring position, which leads to more scores. Scoring obviously correlates with winning, so explosive plays obviously correlates with winning. Furthermore, the source of the explosive play doesn't matter, rushing, passing, scrambling from a QB, KO return, punt return, etc. that said, I need to discuss other things and will return to explosive plays later.
First, as you have read from the attached articles, total yards, and yards per carry are meaningless. Everybody who quotes how many yards Barkley got as a rookie and using that as proof of his greatness are using a completely useless statistic. Total yards, and yards per carry have virtually 0 causality/correlation with winning. All the analysis and your own sense of the game shows that teams throw more early to gain the lead and teams with the lead rush more to burn the clock. Winning causes more rushing (and by corollary more total yards rushing), not the other way around.
Now let me introduce RSR (rushing success rate). This is usually defined as getting at least 40% of the yards needed for a first down on first down, at least 50% on second down, and getting at least 1st down on 3rd down. So a 4 yard run on 1st and 10 is a success, a 2 yard run on 2nd and 4 is a success, an eight yard run on 3rd and 9 is a failure. While not perfect, this accounts for much of the situational value of a rushing attempts.
RSR reveals that rushing throughout a game does have value as long as you do it successfully and consistently. Winning is fairly highly correlated with a high percentage in RSR. In other words successfully and consistently gaining yards rushing will help teams win. This conclusion is the complete opposite of what OsiOyOyOy was saying. From this conclusion we can deduce the opposite as well, inconsistent rushing that results in fewer successful runs decreases your chance of winning. A boom or bust runner such as Barkley has a low percentage of successful runs. It has been posted here by another poster that Barkley has gained something like 2/3 of all his yards on something between 20 and 30 plays. Leaving 95% of his plays providing little or negative returns. This clearly falls into the category of a low RSR rusher. Football Outsiders actually tracks RSR, and I have posted it here numerous times. Barkley is ALWAYS near the bottom. This is in fact my biggest indictment of Barkley. Interestingly, his statistics in this regards with the Giants are almost identical to what they were in college with Penn St. This is a defining characteristic of Barkley's game, and I cannot envision how it will ever change.
Let me return to explosive plays... Clearly the passing game results in many explosive plays. The problem is the running game has a very low rate of explosive plays. There is a statistic that attempts to measure the general effectiveness of any play, EPA (expected points added) and AEPA (average expected points added). Plays that gain more yards or end in a score have higher EPAs, plays that gain few yards get an EPA close to 0, and plays that don't gain or lose yards can have a negative effect on scoring will have a negative EPA. EPA and AEPA as you might expect are generally much lower for rushing plays than passing plays. Football Outsiders' statistic is a very close proxy for AEPA which is their proprietary DVOA. Barkley's rushing DVOA has generally been negative. In other words, Barkley rushing the ball likely results in the Giants scoring fewer points rather than more points. Also of note, Barkley's receiving DVOA was only slightly above 0, factor in his poor pass blocking, and he is likely underwater in the passing game as well.
Unfortunately, FootballOutsiders has all their stats behind a paywall now (totally sucks), but I have posted them here in the past. I will see if I can find some of those posts.
Let me amend what I said earlier, Barkley's DVOA receiving was negative, his DVOA rushing was near 0 but slightly above. I had that backwards.
In 2018 the Giants offense averaged 5.8 Y/PP, .30 1D/PP, .03 TD/PP
Barkley as a pass target averaged 5.9 Y/PT, .24 1D/PT, .03 TD/PT
Shepard as a pass target averaged 8.14 Y/PT, .43 1D/PT, .04 TDs/PT
Barkley got a bunch of targets and touches, but wasn’t a plus contributor. The better bet is to pass the ball downfield.
In 2018 the Giants offense averaged 5.8 Y/PP, .30 1D/PP, .03 TD/PP
Barkley as a pass target averaged 5.9 Y/PT, .24 1D/PT, .03 TD/PT
Shepard as a pass target averaged 8.14 Y/PT, .43 1D/PT, .04 TDs/PT
Barkley got a bunch of targets and touches, but wasn’t a plus contributor. The better bet is to pass the ball downfield.
Nice stat christian!
Lots of extenuating circumstances, but passing the ball to Barkley in 2018 was about as effective as any other play. I don’t think a RB accumulating catches is a reflection of success unless there are corresponding yards, 1Ds, and TDs.
- When Barkley is in the game we are a better offense. Teams focus on him because he is such a weapon, opening things up for other players if they do stop him
- Our crappy offensive line, which has been crappy the whole time he is here, plays heavily into these stats (this has nothing to do with Barkley per say)
- Of course when you run the ball more your "explosive plays" go down and you score less points. You also control the time of position, which limits the oppositions opportunities to score, and you rest your defense. Where do these things show up in your stats.
I don't get all these mental gymnastics going on about Barkley. We can all argue if you take a RB at #2, that is a valid but overdone discussion. However these stats seem like just going out of the way to discredit Barkley, who has been great when healthy.
Lots of extenuating circumstances, but passing the ball to Barkley in 2018 was about as effective as any other play. I don’t think a RB accumulating catches is a reflection of success unless there are corresponding yards, 1Ds, and TDs.
Agreed.
Those are similar assumptions that go into some of the advanced metrics like EPA, DVOA, RSR etc.
Thanks, this is a great read and mirrors what I've thought since I've watched Barkley on this team. To be fair to Barkley, I think he came into the league a better pass blocker than he became. You could almost take the boom and bust nature of his game if he were a force as a pass blocker - something that it's generally accepted that he's bad at. It would be interesting to see stats on that.
It's too bad we can't tag people, because I would like to see OsiOy*3's response, as a guy who also seems to have done a lot of research on the topic.
I'm not saying Barkley is a bust - but I am saying that he was a mistake at #2 overall, and even if he comes back 100%, he's really a gadget player and not a RB. I'd go with Gallman/Freeman/Morris/some good UDFA as my bellcows.
The Giants were 28th and 30th in TOP in 2018 and 2019. They are actually better this year by a few seconds.
We dont have to pay him 100 mill to get 2/3 more good years out of him.
Good post and these same thoughts have been mentioned before as to how to get best value out of him w/o going all-in on a second contract and to the extent you do not trade him.
He will obviously be pining for a nice contract extension a year from now though.
- When Barkley is in the game we are a better offense. Teams focus on him because he is such a weapon, opening things up for other players if they do stop him
- Our crappy offensive line, which has been crappy the whole time he is here, plays heavily into these stats (this has nothing to do with Barkley per say)
- Of course when you run the ball more your "explosive plays" go down and you score less points. You also control the time of position, which limits the oppositions opportunities to score, and you rest your defense. Where do these things show up in your stats.
I don't get all these mental gymnastics going on about Barkley. We can all argue if you take a RB at #2, that is a valid but overdone discussion. However these stats seem like just going out of the way to discredit Barkley, who has been great when healthy.
I think I debunked this yesterday... When you mean focus on him, I am taking it that you mean they put 8 men in the box. In fact in 2018 Barkley faced approximately 8 men in the box approximately a league average percent of the time. In 2019 he faced about half the league average, percentage wise. Teams do not put extra men in the box due to Barkley being on the field. Teams put extra men in the box based on the offensive personnel package (i.e. number or WR, RBs, TEs, OL) and formation. It is not done to "focus" on a specific player.
https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/rushing/2018/REG/all#percent-eight-defenders
https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/rushing/2019/REG/all#percent-eight-defenders
True... However advanced metrics like DVOA take this into consideration.
Football wisdom right! Whoops...
Starting field position is the defining metric in determining how successful a defensive stand will be, not time of rest.
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/defense-and-rest-time
Also time of possession has little bearing on the outcome of a game, rather time of possession is more an outcome of winning, than the other way around.
You may have also noticed that both Denver and Arizona ranked in the top 10 in average time of possession, plays-per-game, total defense and fewest scrimmage plays, especially in Denver’s case. Yet Denver finished at the bottom of the AFC West at 5-11 and Arizona finished 3rd in the NFC West at 8-8 in 2017. These two teams were clearly the exception here rather than the rule and it suggests their offenses were not able to make the most of the time they had with the ball.
Over the last two seasons we’ve seen 5 and 7 of the top 10 in time of possession reach the playoffs. So over this time that’s a total of 24 teams making the playoffs but only 12 of them ranking in the top 10 of time of possession average. The results also show that the defensive side of the ball benefits from a team’s high time of possession average but ultimately it’s the offense’s responsibility to score points. As long as they can do this and move the ball efficiently, then winning the time of possession battle isn’t as important as some may think in today’s NFL.
http://insidethepylon.com/football-science/football-statistics/2018/02/28/time-of-possession-a-battle-worth-winning/
https://www.catscratchreader.com/2018/2/19/17009236/nfl-time-of-possession-unimportant
You should've just stopped there...
Controlled Saquon. If he turns into Tiki of '04-'06 or better, I would consider shelling out a big contract for that. But we have next year, the option year, and at least one franchise year (right nore that would be 14 million.....which for a 2000 AP yard season is fine) before we need to make that decision. So thats at least one show me year, 2 cost controlled years and then decide if you want more.
We dont have to pay him 100 mill to get 2/3 more good years out of him.
Good post and these same thoughts have been mentioned before as to how to get best value out of him w/o going all-in on a second contract and to the extent you do not trade him.
He will obviously be pining for a nice contract extension a year from now though.
The other thing is if it's poop again next year and DJ shows no improvement despite getting him at least one more receiver yet Saquon plays well, he is a trade chip because he still has the option year.
Bottom line, it could be 3 (possibly 4 if we franchise him twice but he would quite likely sit out the 2nd franchise year if he performs well the previous) years before we have to truly negotiate with Saquon. The fact that he has missed an entire season in his 3 years doesnt yield a good bargaining chip.
Let's see what '21 is like at the very least.
He's not Nick Chubb (or even Zeke prior to this year) -- he isn't going to consistently get 4 yards a carry.
-1 yd, 3 yds, 2 yds, -2 yds, 5 yds, 30 yard gain. That's how he operates. He simply is not a move the chains, north and south RB. He wasn't at Penn State either.
Also, Barkley is not a ball control back like Carson in Seattle, Zeke in Dallas or really any other team because they generally have two north south guys who control clock. Barkley is a guy who breaks what are normally 5-10 yard gains by making a guy miss. He is not best used as a pain-in-the-ass to tackle, one cut 215 lber who pops right back up and is willing to take the minimum just to get first downs and drain clock.
Also, Barkley is not a ball control back like Carson in Seattle, Zeke in Dallas or really any other team because they generally have two north south guys who control clock. Barkley is a guy who breaks what are normally 5-10 yard gains by making a guy miss. He is not best used as a pain-in-the-ass to tackle, one cut 215 lber who pops right back up and is willing to take the minimum just to get first downs and drain clock.
very true
He's not Nick Chubb (or even Zeke prior to this year) -- he isn't going to consistently get 4 yards a carry.
-1 yd, 3 yds, 2 yds, -2 yds, 5 yds, 30 yard gain. That's how he operates. He simply is not a move the chains, north and south RB. He wasn't at Penn State either.
And the problem with a runner like that is the failed runs kill drives at a rate that reduces point production more than can be compensated by the explosive runs.
Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.
Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.
So, if Barkley requires a better offensive line, how much value is he providing over a replacement player like Gallman who also thrives on better blocking?
Bottom line is, if you want to run the ball better, get better OL. Interestingly, getting better OL will also help the passing game. So it's a win-win.
Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.
But the fact of the matter is the Giants had a dogshit offensive line from 2012 on, had a dogshit OL when he was drafted in 2018, and now, just this year, finally have a slightly better than dogshit offensive line. He was an absolutely awful pick that made no sense for the team.
I'll admit that I wanted a QB that year. But there was a vocal contingent of people who actually advocated for Nelson at #2, and whether they went QB or OL in the first round, I preferred Chubb in round 2 over Barkley at pick 2 at the time.
Just watching them in college showed what different types of runners they were, and knowing what we knew about the Giants OL, coupled with the short shelf life of RBs, it just seemed like it was a square-peg-round-hole type of fit from the start.
He likely will not have as many negative runs with the better offensive line that we have now.
Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.
So, if Barkley requires a better offensive line, how much value is he providing over a replacement player like Gallman who also thrives on better blocking?
Bottom line is, if you want to run the ball better, get better OL. Interestingly, getting better OL will also help the passing game. So it's a win-win.
This. (Though there are metrics that show that drafting that WR in round 1 won't really help a whole lot more).
If Barkley requires a better OL to be effective, and Gallman does too, what's the point of Barkley? That's what people have been saying all along.
I'll say it again - Barkley is a gadget player best given a few carries a game and moved around the offense to get into open space to make plays, not a RB. He's a losing player as a RB.
Barkley is a player who could be incredible on a good team that is already built with functional pieces, but is awful on a rebuilding team devoid of any other offensive talent with a terrible offensive line.
I don't think he's a player who can't physically handle the workload of being a bellcow, but rather that his play style prevents him from actually being functional as a bellcow on a team that has a bad offense (and more specifically, bad OL).
He's a luxury pick. He was called a luxury pick at the time, and as the years move forward, the veracity of that viewpoint becomes more and more obvious.
I don't know what Barkley is honestly...
If he is in the backfield on a passing play, defenses know they can blitz forcing him to pick up the blitzer and thereby taking him out of the pattern. Making this worse is of course he is terrible at pass blocking.
As you said he is not a runner who is got to pound the ball, punish the defense, and still pick up 4 - 6 yards.
His is a guy that you need to scheme to get him into space. That doesn't necessarily make him a gadget player, but he also isn't a general purpose player.
4 years in college, 3 as a pro...
still waiting.
time is running out on his career...
Back. I am confident he will improve, because pass protecting as a back is about knowing the offense and knowing the defense, then it's about fundamentals in blocking. He seems like the kind of player that continues to work hard to get better.
4 years in college, 3 as a pro...
still waiting.
time is running out on his career...
A good portion of backs come into the league as non effective pass protectors. I imagine we would have seen some good improvement this year with this CS
Yep. Although my little crystal ball tells me don’t be surprised when in two years Saquon will be dealt to another team.
Where did I call Barkley a gadget player?
I don't know what Barkley is honestly...
If he is in the backfield on a passing play, defenses know they can blitz forcing him to pick up the blitzer and thereby taking him out of the pattern. Making this worse is of course he is terrible at pass blocking.
As you said he is not a runner who is got to pound the ball, punish the defense, and still pick up 4 - 6 yards.
His is a guy that you need to scheme to get him into space. That doesn't necessarily make him a gadget player, but he also isn't a general purpose player.
Only correction I would make is that we have no other downfield threats than Slayton and our O line was much more of a sieve before which meant he HAD to stay in to block. A little more coach time with this blocking personnel in addition to at least one more receiving threat who can actually get open would change that.
Back. I am confident he will improve, because pass protecting as a back is about knowing the offense and knowing the defense, then it's about fundamentals in blocking. He seems like the kind of player that continues to work hard to get better.
4 years in college, 3 as a pro...
still waiting.
time is running out on his career...
Quite frankly this is an awful look for Saquon because with his frame, intelligence and drive, pass protection should be a walk in the park for him.
Simply has to get better at this.
He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.
I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.
I want the back the turns 2 and 10 into 3 and 2 and not 3rd and 6. The amount of yards I see our backs leave on the field is unbelievable (without looking at all 22). Mostly because they can't make plays 1 v 1. Barkley was unreal in 1 v 1 matchups. Nobody can touch him there. Hopefully he can return to form right away. The problem is he was constantly trying to make something out of nothing, because there was never anything as other teams would sell out and our run blocking sucked. So it would look like he was doing too much dancing, which occasionally he would.
Sure he doesn't give you the extra 1 yard or 2 that Zeke gives you, but what he has too offer is so much more. Kamara doesn't do that either, but yet nobodys bitching about him. That's because Kamara operates in an offense with talent and a good offensive line, so he gets to what he does best, operate in space.
There’s had to be at least 10-15 occasions where Gallman/Morris got tripped up by a shoelace that Barkley would stand a much better chance of going the distance.
Now I know the thinking is he can’t get tough yards which is silly to me. If you watch him over his career, there were frequently defenders in his face at the snap. Over the past 13 games or so, when Barkley has been out, we have not had so many negative runs like that. I would propose that it isn’t Barkley being out but rather our run blocking has improved from absolute dog shit to somewhere around average to above average.
I’m excited to see the guy in 2021 with what is hopefully a better offensive line. If he ran for 1300 yards in 2018 with a horrible line, I would think that is achievable going forward, or hopefully better assuming good health. Now if you want to play the “you can’t take a RB high” card, that’s fine, but I really think Gettleman and the front office all thought this was a player who you can use in multiple positions sort of like the 2020 version of Frank Gifford. Even though he caught 91 balls in 2018, I thought we’d get much more variety in how he would be used as a Giant. We rarely utilized screens, angle routes, things to get him in space.
Hopefully Judge and the OC have plans to use him in a variety of ways and I think you would have seen it this year barring the injury.
He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.
I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.
Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.
I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.
Educated guess.
doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.
He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.
I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.
Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.
I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.
Educated guess.
I really don’t think Barkley danced to try to hit home runs as much as some think. I think he danced to avoid the multiple defenders who had penetrated the LOS. Cut down on that penetration and we may see more games where he runs to daylight like the game in Washington last season.
It’s not like he’s shown a complete unwillingness to hit the hole when it is there.
With that said he still stretches plays out too much because he could get away with it in college.
I expect that to carryover to next year, too.
not worth the 100 mil he will command if he comes back the same (Which i would bet an athlete like Saquon will come back strong).
Jags found their RB undrafted this year
SF cycles through the scrapheap and still has a great running game. The system and O line matters
Zeke oft injured now (HUGE drawback of the position) and is being out rushed by Tony Pollard
Best giants run game of the last 20 years featured a 4th rounder, a 7th rounder and a journeyman. The system and O Line matters.
Get the O-line solidified. Get a coach that utilizes them correctly. Insert a solid RB and the production should be good. Paying Saquon >100 mil while trying to do the aforementioned things could be like trying to catch lightning in a bottle.
I think MCL and FStubbs have explained why, whether Shurmur was familiar with advanced stats or was feeling it instinctively.
You know, this is fairly new to me, but I bet the good front office people in the league know about this backwards and forwards. And then we have DG, making derogatory jokes about advanced stats and having his ignorance blow up in his face. Awesome.
Jesus Christ....STFU.
doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.
He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.
I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.
Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.
I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.
Educated guess.
Sure enough - you miss the fucking point and cry bullshit.
The point is that Barkley had had an excellent season with a poor OL and an average one where he was hurt. He can perform behind a poor OL, but we sure as hell are better off if he doesn't have to.
We saw what happened the first two games when the OL was pathetic at run blocking.
This team needs a better OL to succeed, but Barkley has shown he'll put up stats even if it isn't.
By what measure did Barkley have an excellent season?
Sure Barkley will put up stats... Are they the right stats? The stats that lead to wins?
Are you really going to foist some bullshit explanation on how that wasn't excellent? Holy fuck - getting you guys to give credit where it was clearly earned is fucking exhausting
He had 15 TD's. 91 receptions. Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.
Are you really going to debate that's not excellent?? Fucking stubborness.
Are you really going to foist some bullshit explanation on how that wasn't excellent? Holy fuck - getting you guys to give credit where it was clearly earned is fucking exhausting
Jameis Winston had over 5,000 yards passing last year. Ask Tampa Bay fans whether those yards meant anything. Context is key.
Are you really going to foist some bullshit explanation on how that wasn't excellent? Holy fuck - getting you guys to give credit where it was clearly earned is fucking exhausting
As explained previously. Total yards (including yards from scrimmage) is a poor statistic. It has virtually no correlation with winning.
Barkley was flashy. He did have some amazing plays. He has incredible physical gifts.
As I wrote above, the metrics I use for judging RBs are RSR, AEPA/DVOA. By those metrics, his play thus far has been average to below average. There is no denying the fact that he has a large number of plays that resulted little, no, or even negative yardage. Those plays count too.
You guys are still so angry about Barkley being drafted that you are actually going to say he wasn't excellent in 2018.
A player can play really well and still have the team lose. see the references to McCaffery, OJ and Payton above.
It's well past the point of absurdity now.
You guys are still so angry about Barkley being drafted that you are actually going to say he wasn't excellent in 2018.
A player can play really well and still have the team lose. see the references to McCaffery, OJ and Payton above.
It's well past the point of absurdity now.
I think you're missing a key concept here. That is, whether a player, or more specifically, his stats, contribute to the team winning or not. Is the goal to get Barkley a bunch of yards or for the Giants to win football games?
What people are pointing out is that the way Barkley gets his yards does not contribute to winning football games. See my example earlier about the RB comparisons, along with the stats McL is providing.
It seems you're eschewing these analytics, but I'm sure you use analytics too.
I'll repeat this example: Jameis Winston passed for 5,000 yards last year. Why were Tampa Bay fans glad to see him go?
By looking at W?L, when is a back ever going to have a good season on a losing team??
Like I said - looking at it that way, OJ, McCaffery and the vast majority of Payton's career are a waste.
Add Sanders to the list too.
Barkley had 15 TD's. 91 receptions. Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. The team didn't win. Separate the performance of the player from the performance of the team.
Weren't most of you guys spending the year ripping Eli and the OL and the D? The team was bad. Barkley was excellent.
He had 15 TD's. 91 receptions. Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.
Are you really going to debate that's not excellent?? Fucking stubborness.
Total yards says nothing. It's a meaningless statistic. Don't ask me ask the experts. Read the articles I have posted. (Of course I know you won't do that because you don't believe in consuming evidence and basing your arguments on such)
Show me the RSRs, AEPAs, and DVOAs of those players you named, and we can discuss who had excellent seasons. I don't think you will find these metrics for the Simpsons and the Paytons. McCaffery had top 5 numbers in both RSR and DVOA. In 2019 he was middle of the pack in RSR and top 5 in DVOA. Based on that, I would say McCaffery had good years, much better than Barkley.