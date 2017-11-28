The future of Saquon Barkley RUNYG : 12/29/2020 11:37 am

Here’s a problem.. Saquon is up for a new contract extension after 2021. He will be coming off a torn ACL and will need to prove he can return to somewhat of his usual self. So what do the Giants do? Is the FO prepared to offer a RB a long term $100M contract? This would be the worst thing to happen and the main reason I hated the pick and will always knock a RB drafted high.