Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
The future of Saquon Barkley

RUNYG : 12/29/2020 11:37 am
Here’s a problem.. Saquon is up for a new contract extension after 2021. He will be coming off a torn ACL and will need to prove he can return to somewhat of his usual self. So what do the Giants do? Is the FO prepared to offer a RB a long term $100M contract? This would be the worst thing to happen and the main reason I hated the pick and will always knock a RB drafted high.
What if...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/29/2020 11:40 am : link
...since that's what we're doing here, he eclipses 2000yds and 15TDs?
Not too much to worry about.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/29/2020 11:44 am : link
They can see how he well he performs, pick up his 5th year option and if an agreement can’t be worked out, they can always tag him, albeit not the most preferable..If he clearly cannot come back, they can move on without him.
Not really worried about it  
UConn4523 : 12/29/2020 11:48 am : link
there’s 3 options.

1. Wait, see how he does, pick up year 5 and franchise from there.
2. Extend for pennies on the dollar to give him more of a guarantee post injury (don’t see this happening).
3. Trade him (don’t see this happening either).

We have much bigger decision to make before we need to pay Barkley. I’d like to see him play next year and take it from there. His level of play and health will frame what happens next, we really won’t know before.
Ideally...  
bw in dc : 12/29/2020 11:49 am : link
if Barkley is healthy, and near his old form, we trade him.

The worst decision would be re-signing him.

Never spend significant cap money on a widget position. Cap Economics 101.
To me his health is not the issue in question  
yupbjac27 : 12/29/2020 11:49 am : link
his pick at no2 was based on a terribly poor assessment of where the roster was at the time. Given we now have a clear understanding of where this roster is, do you want to be putting big dollars into a RB? This roster has so many more issues and notably some at high draft pick demand positions. Spending 18-20Mln a year on a RB seems like a poor use of cap. I know i'll get roasted (have before by a number of Giants fans/friends) but I think you let him walk unless he wants a very Giants friendly deal (which he won't)
RE: What if...  
Old Blue : 12/29/2020 11:52 am : link
In comment 15098242 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...since that's what we're doing here, he eclipses 2000yds and 15TDs?


I was all for drafting Barkley at the time, but even at his best the team wasn’t any better. Dallas hasn’t gone anywhere with Elliot, and RB’s aren’t worth 100 million dollar contracts. Barkley wasn’t to productive before he got hurt, and won’t get any better with a line that SUCKS like the Giants. This team is no where close to being a good team, and has to many holes to plug, so trade him, and get some picks. 100 million would be a waste.
RE: Ideally...  
The_Boss : 12/29/2020 11:52 am : link
In comment 15098261 bw in dc said:
Quote:
if Barkley is healthy, and near his old form, we trade him.

The worst decision would be re-signing him.

Never spend significant cap money on a widget position. Cap Economics 101.


Agree. Let somebody else sign him to a huge contract. Only then will DG’s failure be complete...
Dallas didn’t go anywhere for many reasons  
UConn4523 : 12/29/2020 12:02 pm : link
top RB, WRs, OL - the QB came up small a lot when it counted. I wouldn’t look to Elliott as a reason why they haven’t won unless you also do that for every other player on the offense too.
Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
clatterbuck : 12/29/2020 12:07 pm : link
if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.
RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
Old Blue : 12/29/2020 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.


Barkley is not a weapon with this Humpty Dumpty line.
oh brother..  
Producer : 12/29/2020 12:15 pm : link
another insufferable thread with the word "generational" thrown around like it means something.
Barkley is going to go  
allstarjim : 12/29/2020 12:16 pm : link
Bananas with this line, it will be the best pro line he's had. Assuming he can get and stay healthy.

For everything and everyone else, I refer you to the Oikos commercial.

Get back to me  
BelieveJJ : 12/29/2020 12:19 pm : link
at the end of 2021, when this discussion makes sense.

I thought you were going to read us the forecast of your crystal ball?
He’s probably  
Sammo85 : 12/29/2020 12:26 pm : link
Here for 2 more years provided Giants pick up the 5th year option. I’m not keen on giving a RB a second contract.
I feel really bad for whoever the new GM is...  
Dnew15 : 12/29/2020 12:32 pm : link
SB and DJ are going to be two REALLY hard decisions to make in the next few years. They are both great individuals who really represent the franchise well and are super easy to root for, BUT both have unbelievably questionable futures as of right now - today.

I hope they both put up monster numbers the next two years and make it easier on everyone!
RE: To me his health is not the issue in question  
RUNYG : 12/29/2020 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15098263 yupbjac27 said:
Quote:
his pick at no2 was based on a terribly poor assessment of where the roster was at the time. Given we now have a clear understanding of where this roster is, do you want to be putting big dollars into a RB? This roster has so many more issues and notably some at high draft pick demand positions. Spending 18-20Mln a year on a RB seems like a poor use of cap. I know i'll get roasted (have before by a number of Giants fans/friends) but I think you let him walk unless he wants a very Giants friendly deal (which he won't)

Yup.

Not even hindsight 20/20...I and many others screamed for Nelson who is basically the best OL in the NFL.
What the hell does ''Generaltional Talent'' mean?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/29/2020 12:39 pm : link
Several recent backs have outplayed him, including Nick Chubb who was in the same draft class.

The idea that Barkley is the next Barry Sanders or Marshall Faulk hasn't lived up to expectations.

Barkley had a great 2018 and an above average 2019.
RE: I feel really bad for whoever the new GM is...  
Old Blue : 12/29/2020 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15098336 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
SB and DJ are going to be two REALLY hard decisions to make in the next few years. They are both great individuals who really represent the franchise well and are super easy to root for, BUT both have unbelievably questionable futures as of right now - today.

I hope they both put up monster numbers the next two years and make it easier on everyone!



Unless there is a total overhaul of the roster there is no way big offensive numbers will be put up by anybody.
assuming he is healthy  
US1 Giants : 12/29/2020 12:42 pm : link
I would pick up the 5th year option.

If still healthy after the 5th year than franchise him.

I would not give him a long term contract. A RB production takes a hit after a few years in the league.

A prove it year  
cjac : 12/29/2020 12:45 pm : link
after an injury doesnt sound like a problem at all
RE: RE: I feel really bad for whoever the new GM is...  
allstarjim : 12/29/2020 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15098346 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15098336 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


SB and DJ are going to be two REALLY hard decisions to make in the next few years. They are both great individuals who really represent the franchise well and are super easy to root for, BUT both have unbelievably questionable futures as of right now - today.

I hope they both put up monster numbers the next two years and make it easier on everyone!




Unless there is a total overhaul of the roster there is no way big offensive numbers will be put up by anybody.


Wrong, near-sighted and ignorant take given Saquon's rookie season performance which eclipsed 2000 scrimmage yards in a season with a far worse OL and a QB who was finished, had a fork in his back. If healthy, Saquon will thrive.
RE: What the hell does ''Generaltional Talent'' mean?  
allstarjim : 12/29/2020 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15098345 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Several recent backs have outplayed him, including Nick Chubb who was in the same draft class.

The idea that Barkley is the next Barry Sanders or Marshall Faulk hasn't lived up to expectations.

Barkley had a great 2018 and an above average 2019.


So many of you are going to eat your words. You're dinging the guy for a less than optimal 2019 on a bad team that he played more than half his games on a high ankle sprain.

It's like saying McCaffrey isn't that good because of his performance this year. It's not smart football discussion.
RE: oh brother..  
bw in dc : 12/29/2020 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15098313 Producer said:
Quote:
another insufferable thread with the word "generational" thrown around like it means something.


Look, Barkley jumps over defenders. He makes cuts on a dime. He spins. Many Giants fan are mesmerized by style, so they draw these conclusions.

He's a great talent, but it's just very difficult to measure their overall value to wins. So generational or not, he doesn't play a valued position.
RE: RE: oh brother..  
Old Blue : 12/29/2020 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15098363 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15098313 Producer said:


Quote:


another insufferable thread with the word "generational" thrown around like it means something.

I’d take a stud LT over a good running back any day.


Look, Barkley jumps over defenders. He makes cuts on a dime. He spins. Many Giants fan are mesmerized by style, so they draw these conclusions.

He's a great talent, but it's just very difficult to measure their overall value to wins. So generational or not, he doesn't play a valued position.
I doubt he will ever match his rookie production again  
ron mexico : 12/29/2020 1:11 pm : link
which is fine, he doesn't need to have over 2000 yards to help the team.

But he does need to be more physical. Improve pass pro and get more tough yards. 4 yards in a cloud of dust type of runs.
Way too premature now  
Mike from Ohio : 12/29/2020 1:16 pm : link
2021 is likely the most significant year in his career. He needs to stay healthy and produce. If he does, you consider the 5th year option and tagging him beyond that. I would make him stay healthy for two consecutive years before even considering a second contract.

If he is injured or not a difference maker this year, it you let him play out the deal and wish him well (assuming you can’t trade him).
RE: RE: What the hell does ''Generaltional Talent'' mean?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/29/2020 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15098358 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15098345 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


Several recent backs have outplayed him, including Nick Chubb who was in the same draft class.

The idea that Barkley is the next Barry Sanders or Marshall Faulk hasn't lived up to expectations.

Barkley had a great 2018 and an above average 2019.



So many of you are going to eat your words. You're dinging the guy for a less than optimal 2019 on a bad team that he played more than half his games on a high ankle sprain.

It's like saying McCaffrey isn't that good because of his performance this year. It's not smart football discussion.


Again with the BBI zero-sum-game. Saying someone is not a "generational talent" (whatever that means) is not the same as saying he's a bad player.

Also I would think a players injury history should be a factor that any GM should consider when deciding on a second contract.
RE: Dallas didn’t go anywhere for many reasons  
mattlawson : 12/29/2020 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15098293 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
top RB, WRs, OL - the QB came up small a lot when it counted. I wouldn’t look to Elliott as a reason why they haven’t won unless you also do that for every other player on the offense too.


Dez Bryant is a bad goal line call away from changing this thinking. You need horses and you need solid mid-late rd draft picks. You need both. No one wins it all with just lunch pail scrubs.
It’s almost like BBI needs the Giants to win  
PetesHereNow : 12/29/2020 1:40 pm : link
But, you can’t ever pay your players what the market says they’re worth and any drafted player has to pan out by the end of his second season or we replace the bum right away.

I’m not sure either of those things are possible.
RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
Alan W : 12/29/2020 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15098306 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



Barkley is not a weapon with this Humpty Dumpty line.


Oline will be Average+ next year.
RE: RE: Dallas didn’t go anywhere for many reasons  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/29/2020 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15098400 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 15098293 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


top RB, WRs, OL - the QB came up small a lot when it counted. I wouldn’t look to Elliott as a reason why they haven’t won unless you also do that for every other player on the offense too.



Dez Bryant is a bad goal line call away from changing this thinking. You need horses and you need solid mid-late rd draft picks. You need both. No one wins it all with just lunch pail scrubs.


To be fair - Dez doesn't even play that week if the refs didn't pick up an obvious DPI vs. the Lions the week prior.
RE: Way too premature now  
beatrixkiddo : 12/29/2020 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15098379 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
2021 is likely the most significant year in his career. He needs to stay healthy and produce. If he does, you consider the 5th year option and tagging him beyond that. I would make him stay healthy for two consecutive years before even considering a second contract.

If he is injured or not a difference maker this year, it you let him play out the deal and wish him well (assuming you can’t trade him).


Yeah I agree with this. I love Barkley, but he I wouldn’t sign Him to big $ unLess he returns to form AND stays healthy. He is entering year 4 and has only been healthy one year in his career. I’m rooting for him, I like him a lot, but the Giants would be dumb to not draft another RB as insurance later I. The draft. I think Trey Sermon would look great in Blue and be the perfect back in this offense. Just a tough runner who has great vision, runs north and has great YAC. That’s what they need right now.
If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
Saquads26 : 12/29/2020 3:03 pm : link
Best RB the franchise has ever had and helps Jones tremendously. If he's not 100% you sign him for cheap and hope he returns to form or let him walk. Pretty simple
Well, I know this will be the target of derision but...  
.McL. : 12/29/2020 3:06 pm : link
I hope he comes back proves he is back in the first few games next year, and we trade him for something decent.

The #2 pick is suck, now I just want to get what I can for him.
He has to prove his health in 2021  
JonC : 12/29/2020 3:06 pm : link
and the Giants can then pick up his 5th year option for 2022, giving him another year to re-establish himself or be prepared to let him go if the knee doesn't respond, etc. He's got two years at a minimum to secure his second deal, and the Giants will still have the tag to use and control his rights, get an extension done or trade him.
#2 pick is *SUNK*  
.McL. : 12/29/2020 3:07 pm : link
not suck

Freudian slip there I'm afraid! :)
The future of Saquon Barkley  
LBH15 : 12/29/2020 3:07 pm : link
should be decided around a year from now by a Front Office that, after exploring all options (including trading him), chooses the best one for the future of the franchise.

Let's hope the future of the NY Giants includes a well-run Front Office that can think like that.
RE: If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
BrianLeonard23 : 12/29/2020 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15098510 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Best RB the franchise has ever had and helps Jones tremendously. If he's not 100% you sign him for cheap and hope he returns to form or let him walk. Pretty simple


Tiki Barber would like a word.
I love watching Barkley play....  
Tesla : 12/29/2020 3:13 pm : link
and think he's a generational talent.

My fear is that his running style (intense jump cuts, leaping over defenders, putting is body in vulnerable positions) makes him very susceptible to leg injuries.

In slight more than 2 seasons he's already had a serious ankle injury and a serious knee injury.

His durability is a very real concern.
I agree  
Toth029 : 12/29/2020 3:25 pm : link
RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.
RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
FStubbs : 12/29/2020 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.


He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.
RE: I agree  
FStubbs : 12/29/2020 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15098540 Toth029 said:
Quote:
RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.


I'm against that too. We need legitimate NFL quality WRs, not necessarily superstars. I want an EDGE.
...  
christian : 12/29/2020 3:43 pm : link
The Giants have a number of good options:

A)

2021 - his $10,095,602 salary is fully guaranteed

2022 - Do/Do not pick up his 5th year option (equal to the '21 RB transition tag) which could be a pay cut for Barkley from 2021 -- and either trade him or keep him

2023 - Let him walk or franchise him, which likely gets him back to his 2021 salary

or

B)

Sign him to a team friendly extension now, taking advantage of his uncertainty with no more guaranteed dollars than what he'd make in scenario A
it depends on how he looks  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/29/2020 3:46 pm : link
some guys recover their explosiveness better than others when coming back from a serious injury.

Odell going from "legendary explosiveness" to "good/very good explosiveness" has led to him no longer being a Top 5 WR talent.

I pray that Barkley returns to the "legendary explosiveness" level, but I'm nervous after seeing Odell's career trajectory. IF Barkley proves he is just as explosive/athletic as before and he has a big year, I'd pay him. His big play ability makes him a completely unique asset at the RB position in the NFL, which makes him one of the few RBs I'd pay big money to.
RE: If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
Greg from LI : 12/29/2020 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15098510 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Best RB the franchise has ever had


Not remotely true
If he stays healthy next year,  
Simms11 : 12/29/2020 3:57 pm : link
I expect big things out of him. This Oline can run block and he should have room to run now. Some of the runs that Gallman got tackled on, he’d still be running and most likely score. If we can somehow get ourselves a Real #1 receiver and a TE that must be accounted for, it will also open up the offense in many ways. Let’s see how he does next year before making any more proclamations about Barkley. He’s the only talented player on offense right now and he’s not even playing!🤪
RE: RE: I agree  
beatrixkiddo : 12/29/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15098563 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15098540 Toth029 said:


Quote:


RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.



I'm against that too. We need legitimate NFL quality WRs, not necessarily superstars. I want an EDGE.


Yeah and what superstar edges are available? Non of them hit FA, typically you have to trade an arm and a leg for the ones that do come available. Unfortunately, the top of this draft doesn’t have many clear cut ones either. It’s a position you have to grow and develop on your own typically. Yes WR and RBs tend to be a dime a dozen, but we are team that lacks talent at one of those positions and the other is a huge question mark moving forward. You can’t allocate all your resources in hoping to find everything in the draft, or for cheap, or you end up with what we have now: over paid avg players (Tate, Shepard, Etc.)
RE: RE: If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
Saquads26 : 12/29/2020 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15098520 BrianLeonard23 said:
Quote:
In comment 15098510 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Best RB the franchise has ever had and helps Jones tremendously. If he's not 100% you sign him for cheap and hope he returns to form or let him walk. Pretty simple



Tiki Barber would like a word.


LOL if healthy Barkley is 10x better
RE: RE: RE: If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
FStubbs : 12/29/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15098599 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15098520 BrianLeonard23 said:


Quote:


In comment 15098510 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Best RB the franchise has ever had and helps Jones tremendously. If he's not 100% you sign him for cheap and hope he returns to form or let him walk. Pretty simple



Tiki Barber would like a word.



LOL if healthy Barkley is 10x better


The best ability is availability. Barkley's missed more games than he's played.
RE: RE: RE: If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
bw in dc : 12/29/2020 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15098599 Saquads26 said:
Quote:

LOL if healthy Barkley is 10x better


SB may have more potential, but I highly suggest you re-familiarize yourself with Barber's numbers from 2002 thru 2006. They are tremendous and Hall of Fame worthy.
RE: RE: Ideally...  
BMac : 12/29/2020 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15098270 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15098261 bw in dc said:


Quote:


if Barkley is healthy, and near his old form, we trade him.

The worst decision would be re-signing him.

Never spend significant cap money on a widget position. Cap Economics 101.



Agree. Let somebody else sign him to a huge contract. Only then will DG’s failure be complete...


So, if the Giants sign him to a huge contract, DG won't be a failure? You may want to revisit your (lack of) logic here?
RE: RE: RE: Ideally...  
Big Blue '56 : 12/29/2020 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15098648 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15098270 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15098261 bw in dc said:


Quote:


if Barkley is healthy, and near his old form, we trade him.

The worst decision would be re-signing him.

Never spend significant cap money on a widget position. Cap Economics 101.



Agree. Let somebody else sign him to a huge contract. Only then will DG’s failure be complete...



So, if the Giants sign him to a huge contract, DG won't be a failure? You may want to revisit your (lack of) logic here?


He’s still po’d that we didn’t take Darnold, who looks more and more like crap..
RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
lax counsel : 12/29/2020 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15098561 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.


Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.
RE: RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
The Truth : 12/29/2020 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15098789 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 15098561 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.



Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.


He'll break off a run here and there but he habitually failed to hit the crease due to poor vision/patience. Blocking was a huge issue for him, with Eli, he got the poor guy killed. I like the kid but no way we should throw the bank at him. Were averaging high 4s per carry right now. Just take a look at SB numbers this season, they were already wayyy down. Then take into account his health, he's missed more games than he's played.. Just like Odell I think we trade him in the offseason for peanuts, too bad Al Davis isn't around to over pay.
Barkley wishes he was as good as Tiki  
RE: I agree  
clatterbuck : 12/29/2020 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15098540 Toth029 said:
Quote:
RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.


So Derrick Henry isn't important? Devante Adams isn't important? Does it not depend on the specific player and his role on the team?
RE: RE: RE: If he's healthy you bring him back obviously  
Saquads26 : 12/29/2020 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15098974 The Truth said:
Quote:
In comment 15098582 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15098510 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


Best RB the franchise has ever had



Not remotely true



RE: RE: I agree  
Saquads26 : 12/29/2020 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15098976 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15098540 Toth029 said:


Quote:


RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.



So Derrick Henry isn't important? Devante Adams isn't important? Does it not depend on the specific player and his role on the team?


Seriously what a ridiculous comment. We have the worst WRs in the league, we absolutely need to go all in on one.
RE: RE: I agree  
bw in dc : 12/29/2020 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15098976 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15098540 Toth029 said:


Quote:


RB isn't an important position but neither is WR. And here yet, some here want to give out $20M this offseason to a wide receiver.



So Derrick Henry isn't important? Devante Adams isn't important? Does it not depend on the specific player and his role on the team?


Henry and Adams are important and terrific players.

If you look at Henry's contract was 4yrs/$50M ($25M guaranteed). And probably the right length before he starts to tail off. Pretty damn reasonable for the best RB in the NFL.

Henry punishes a defense with his north-south style, but he can also make defenders miss. A very unusual player. Barkley isn't in this guy's class.

Green Bay has the luxury of Aaron Rodgers who seems to develop very good receivers. So I'm not sure how productive Adams would be without the Virtuoso throwing to him...

As for the $20M for WRs, I think that's very heavy. You could build a nice stable of secondary receivers with that amount...
Unless Barkley gets injured in 2021  
kdog77 : 12/29/2020 11:30 pm : link
the Giants will likely pick up his 5th year option and try to extend him before 2022 season. Barkley is already getting paid $8M/year on his rookie deal, so it is hard to see him taking bargain basement contract without testing free agency. The elite RB tier (McCaffrey, Kamara and Zeke) are all getting about $15M/year. The next tier of RBs (Johnson, Cook, Mixon and Henry) are all making $12-13M/year. The franchise tag will put him close the top tier of RBs so the leverage is not going to be on the Giants side if he has a monster year in 2021 or 2022.

In general spending large money on RBs is a waste of cap space b/c RBs tend to be easily replaceable, but if the Giants can structure Barkley's deal in manner similar to Alvin Kamara's contract extension then it does not have to be an albatross for years to come. The Saints signed Kamara this year to a 5 year extension with total value of $75M, but only $17M was guaranteed including his 2020 salary (https://overthecap.com/player/alvin-kamara/5653/). On paper Kamara is getting paid $15M/year starting in 2021, but it is really only 3 year deal with very little money going against the cap in 2020/2021 (under $10M) and the Saints can avoid the biggest cap hits on Kamara's contract in year 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025 by either restructuring his contract (converting salary to additional bonus) or cutting him with minimal dead money accrued against the cap. $25M of the total $75M contract value is base salary in the final year of the contract (2025), which the Saints are likely never going to pay him.

An example of how not to do the Barkley extension would be to offer him a Christian McCaffrey type extension before his 4th season. CMC got a 4 year/$64M extension added to his rookie deal, but $30M was fully guaranteed. McCaffrey has only played 3 games this year and the Panthers can't really get out of his deal until 2023. For 2024 and 2025, the cap savings from cutting CMC are not really that meaningful after accounting for dead money.

Assuming Barkley stays healthy in 2021 and 2022, then the question is not whether the Giants should sign him to an $60M-$100M contract extension but whether the Giants can structure the deal in such a way that they can still add more pieces to the team over the first few years and then move on from him without killing the cap in the second half of his contract. It is hard to know if the Giants will be able to make this decision until 2022 because so much depends on Daniel Jones becoming a legit franchise QB where the team can afford to build around him. If the Giants need to find a new QB after 2021, then I would not be surprised they try to trade Barkley before the 2022 draft and avoid another OBJ type contract fiasco.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
RUNYG : 12/29/2020 11:37 pm : link
In comment 15098970 The Truth said:
Quote:
In comment 15098789 lax counsel said:


Quote:


In comment 15098561 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.



Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.



He'll break off a run here and there but he habitually failed to hit the crease due to poor vision/patience. Blocking was a huge issue for him, with Eli, he got the poor guy killed. I like the kid but no way we should throw the bank at him. Were averaging high 4s per carry right now. Just take a look at SB numbers this season, they were already wayyy down. Then take into account his health, he's missed more games than he's played.. Just like Odell I think we trade him in the offseason for peanuts, too bad Al Davis isn't around to over pay.

His impact reminds a lot like Chris Johnson was for the Titans.

Overall, Saquon is more physical and talented, but he’s similar in a way.

He can break a 30+YD run at anytime but between, will get stuffed for 1-3 YD carries 10x in a row.
If Gettleman is still your GM, Barkley will get that contract.
RE: ---  
DavidinBMNY : 8:33 am : link
In comment 15099013 Peppers said:
Quote:
If Gettleman is still your GM, Barkley will get that contract.
A very excellent point, and a strong reason to bring in someone else to make that huge decision. If I'm the Giants FO there is no way I commit significant $ to Barkley without a mostly healthy and productive season. If Barkley sits out or something (which i doubt) I would hedge my bets with adding more youth to the RB room. The Giants UDFA RB have been pretty terrible compared to most teams, so using a mid round pick on one (even though the giants don't have a lot of those) makes sense to me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
FStubbs : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15098989 RUNYG said:
Quote:
In comment 15098970 The Truth said:


Quote:


In comment 15098789 lax counsel said:


Quote:


In comment 15098561 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.



Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.



He'll break off a run here and there but he habitually failed to hit the crease due to poor vision/patience. Blocking was a huge issue for him, with Eli, he got the poor guy killed. I like the kid but no way we should throw the bank at him. Were averaging high 4s per carry right now. Just take a look at SB numbers this season, they were already wayyy down. Then take into account his health, he's missed more games than he's played.. Just like Odell I think we trade him in the offseason for peanuts, too bad Al Davis isn't around to over pay.


His impact reminds a lot like Chris Johnson was for the Titans.

Overall, Saquon is more physical and talented, but he’s similar in a way.

He can break a 30+YD run at anytime but between, will get stuffed for 1-3 YD carries 10x in a row.


Here's my honest take on Barkley.

He's a glorified Reggie Bush, and not really a RB at all.

What he's good at is getting the ball in the open field and breaking big plays.

What he's not good at is getting consistent yardage between the tackles or pass blocking.

The latter bits are what you want to have in a RB. It's why guys like Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott are good RBs. They did a study one time that showed that boom or bust RBs like Barkley are actually losing players, because they can't move the chains consistently. The one 30 yard run doesn't account for all the drives killed because the team had to face constant 2nd/3rd and longs. And on those downs, remember, Barkley is a subpar blocker.

The best way to use Barkley (assuming he comes back healthy, which is a HUGE assumption at this point) is as a gadget player, an H-back, or someone you line up in various places to gain mismatch advantages to get him the ball into the open field. Not a pure RB (though you may give him 5-10 carries a game in this role). Note this almost exactly how Shurmur tried to use him - because I think Shurmur quickly recognized this.

And you don't break the bank on gadget players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15099104 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15098989 RUNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 15098970 The Truth said:


Quote:


In comment 15098789 lax counsel said:


Quote:


In comment 15098561 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.



Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.



He'll break off a run here and there but he habitually failed to hit the crease due to poor vision/patience. Blocking was a huge issue for him, with Eli, he got the poor guy killed. I like the kid but no way we should throw the bank at him. Were averaging high 4s per carry right now. Just take a look at SB numbers this season, they were already wayyy down. Then take into account his health, he's missed more games than he's played.. Just like Odell I think we trade him in the offseason for peanuts, too bad Al Davis isn't around to over pay.


His impact reminds a lot like Chris Johnson was for the Titans.

Overall, Saquon is more physical and talented, but he’s similar in a way.

He can break a 30+YD run at anytime but between, will get stuffed for 1-3 YD carries 10x in a row.



Here's my honest take on Barkley.

He's a glorified Reggie Bush, and not really a RB at all.

What he's good at is getting the ball in the open field and breaking big plays.

What he's not good at is getting consistent yardage between the tackles or pass blocking.

The latter bits are what you want to have in a RB. It's why guys like Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott are good RBs. They did a study one time that showed that boom or bust RBs like Barkley are actually losing players, because they can't move the chains consistently. The one 30 yard run doesn't account for all the drives killed because the team had to face constant 2nd/3rd and longs. And on those downs, remember, Barkley is a subpar blocker.

The best way to use Barkley (assuming he comes back healthy, which is a HUGE assumption at this point) is as a gadget player, an H-back, or someone you line up in various places to gain mismatch advantages to get him the ball into the open field. Not a pure RB (though you may give him 5-10 carries a game in this role). Note this almost exactly how Shurmur tried to use him - because I think Shurmur quickly recognized this.

And you don't break the bank on gadget players.


I'd be interested to see that study, because most of the things I've read on it are the opposite. RBs that gain 3 yards and kill the clock are overrated in the modern NFL, due to the passing game evolving into a more consistent method of moving the ball (more 70% completion rates these days vs. the 55% completion rates of yesterday).

Playmakers like Barkley who can score from the other side of the field add significant value because that "75 yard TD run on 2nd and 8" is typically a play that is not something that could just be replicated by the majority.

Consistency is important but overrated if you're just consistently average. Creating big plays is one of the most important aspects of a strong offense that impacts winning. The significant majority of big plays come via the passing game, which is why the advanced metrics have made the league realize that passing more leads to more chances of creating these big plays.

Barkley is the rare RB who can create big plays from the backfield the way that an elite WR can. Yes, his consistency at getting yards up the middle is disappointingly mediocre thus far in his career, but on a team with a good offensive cast he would be an incredibly valuable commodity as the RB who can take in 50+ for a TD and change the momentum of a game on one play. Whereas 99% of RBs in this league are replaceable, that special big play ability by Barkley makes him a unique asset who adds a different dimension than any other player at his position in this league.
I think that's a fair analysis  
Greg from LI : 9:47 am : link
.
Interesting theory Osi  
ron mexico : 10:59 am : link
It goes against my intuition but you make some interesting points.

I think to have a top O, you have to be able to sustain drives, can’t over rely on chunk plays. Probably doesn’t matter if that consistently comes on the ground of through the air.
I'm betting on Barkley to return to  
ryanmkeane : 11:16 am : link
2018 form. Especially with an improved OL, improved Jones, and a good defense to get off the field on third down that we actually have now.

Those willing to give up on a talent like Barkley this early will be wrong, IMO.
and can we stop with the  
ryanmkeane : 11:17 am : link
"well we didn't win anything in 2018 with him..."

Yeah no shit. We had one of the worst coaches in NFL history, a horrible defense, and a below average QB who couldn't move.

Played in 8 wins in 3 years  
Thegratefulhead : 11:27 am : link
That's all he has done. ROI is not good enough. Couldn't extend Eli's career, didn't keep Shurmur from getting canned. Doesn't pass block well. Not sure if he will ever be the same player. Let's see him do something on the field with consistency that impacts winning before we make any decisions about his future. Jury is out.
...  
christian : 11:41 am : link
Practically speaking there's no giving up or banking on Barkley. His 2021 salary is fully guaranteed, and he'll be a New York Giant.

The Giants desperately need to upgrade the offensive personnel. They need dramatically better pass protection (from the line, backs, and TEs) and they need dramatically better pass catching weapons. Let's not even get into QB play.

What the Giants can't do is assume a RB is going to take on a huge percentage of the yards, first downs, and scores, like they seemingly did this year.

Running backs get hurt way more. All the data proves it. Barkley went out, and you could sense the collective, "well what the fuck do we do now" from the offensive staff. Not wise.
RE: and can we stop with the  
LBH15 : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15099301 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"well we didn't win anything in 2018 with him..."

Yeah no shit. We had one of the worst coaches in NFL history, a horrible defense, and a below average QB who couldn't move.


Who are you calling "below average" and where the hell is my BBI Fan Club to save my honor?



And..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:03 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
FStubbs : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15099133 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15099104 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15098989 RUNYG said:


Quote:


In comment 15098970 The Truth said:


Quote:


In comment 15098789 lax counsel said:


Quote:


In comment 15098561 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15098300 clatterbuck said:


Quote:


if he returns to form after the injury he should be a part of this team's future. Giants had a generational talent at WR, mismanaged the relationship and replaced him with Golden Tate. Giants should be building around Daniel Jones, giving him weapons, not pissing them away.



He was a generational prospect, but as an actual NFL talent?

He's missed more games than he's played due to injury at this point. It's questionable what we'll get out of him going forward. It's not hyperbole, it's the nature of the RB position. Drafting him was a mistake. Let him play out the next 2 years and then move on.



Well said, he might have been a highly touted prospect (not generational), but he’s not a generational NFL running back by any stretch of the imagination. Even at his healthiest he struggled to run between the tackles and couldn’t pass block worth a damn. A generational NFL talent does everything at an elite level, Barkley - while a quality running back- is not elite at every aspect of the game.



He'll break off a run here and there but he habitually failed to hit the crease due to poor vision/patience. Blocking was a huge issue for him, with Eli, he got the poor guy killed. I like the kid but no way we should throw the bank at him. Were averaging high 4s per carry right now. Just take a look at SB numbers this season, they were already wayyy down. Then take into account his health, he's missed more games than he's played.. Just like Odell I think we trade him in the offseason for peanuts, too bad Al Davis isn't around to over pay.


His impact reminds a lot like Chris Johnson was for the Titans.

Overall, Saquon is more physical and talented, but he’s similar in a way.

He can break a 30+YD run at anytime but between, will get stuffed for 1-3 YD carries 10x in a row.



Here's my honest take on Barkley.

He's a glorified Reggie Bush, and not really a RB at all.

What he's good at is getting the ball in the open field and breaking big plays.

What he's not good at is getting consistent yardage between the tackles or pass blocking.

The latter bits are what you want to have in a RB. It's why guys like Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott are good RBs. They did a study one time that showed that boom or bust RBs like Barkley are actually losing players, because they can't move the chains consistently. The one 30 yard run doesn't account for all the drives killed because the team had to face constant 2nd/3rd and longs. And on those downs, remember, Barkley is a subpar blocker.

The best way to use Barkley (assuming he comes back healthy, which is a HUGE assumption at this point) is as a gadget player, an H-back, or someone you line up in various places to gain mismatch advantages to get him the ball into the open field. Not a pure RB (though you may give him 5-10 carries a game in this role). Note this almost exactly how Shurmur tried to use him - because I think Shurmur quickly recognized this.

And you don't break the bank on gadget players.



I'd be interested to see that study, because most of the things I've read on it are the opposite. RBs that gain 3 yards and kill the clock are overrated in the modern NFL, due to the passing game evolving into a more consistent method of moving the ball (more 70% completion rates these days vs. the 55% completion rates of yesterday).

Playmakers like Barkley who can score from the other side of the field add significant value because that "75 yard TD run on 2nd and 8" is typically a play that is not something that could just be replicated by the majority.

Consistency is important but overrated if you're just consistently average. Creating big plays is one of the most important aspects of a strong offense that impacts winning. The significant majority of big plays come via the passing game, which is why the advanced metrics have made the league realize that passing more leads to more chances of creating these big plays.

Barkley is the rare RB who can create big plays from the backfield the way that an elite WR can. Yes, his consistency at getting yards up the middle is disappointingly mediocre thus far in his career, but on a team with a good offensive cast he would be an incredibly valuable commodity as the RB who can take in 50+ for a TD and change the momentum of a game on one play. Whereas 99% of RBs in this league are replaceable, that special big play ability by Barkley makes him a unique asset who adds a different dimension than any other player at his position in this league.


I spent the last half hour looking for that study, but it seems to have vanished into the dungeons of the internet.

Their basic conclusion was that the analytically best RB in the league whatever year that article was written was LeGarette Blount and that the Patriots feasted for years on backs like him, knowing that was the analytically best kind of RB to have. I don't know if I'd go quite that far but they had the numbers to back up their conclusion.

I agree with your point about consistency in the passing game - which is why the running game, which doesn't produce as many yards per attempt - must be even more consistent. If the primary way to move the ball is through the air, then the point of the running game is to get tough, sure yards. If the completion/success percentage through the air is 60-70%,then the success percentage on the ground must be significantly higher (near 100%) to be effective. Wasting downs and getting into 2nd/3rd and longs with a boom or bust RB puts more pressure on your passing game and leads to aborted drives - as we've seen with this team in particular. A running game that is more consistent puts the offense in better position to move down the field, and even break the big plays when needed.

Two RBs rush 20 times for 80 yards.

RB1 gets 3.5-4.5 yards every single carry.
RB2 has a 40 yard TD, a 15 yard chunk play, and 35 yards on the remaining 18 carries.

Both RBs have an impact on the game, but which offense overall do you think had an easier time moving the ball?

Barkley (assuming he comes back healthy) can make those big plays out of the backfield, but it's negated IMO by all the small plays he doesn't make. On top this, we have to factor in his subpar pass blocking which hurts the passing game, which as you said, is where the big yards are made.

Overall, I do believe Barkley is a player who loses you games, much like a safety who can hit like a truck but can't cover. Just like you would take that safety and try to play him closer to the line of scrimmage, and try not to expose him (effectively, making him no longer a safety), I believe you have to get creative, move Barkley around the offense and try to get him into the open field where he can make those big plays, and not to really think of him or play him as a RB. And I think this is what Shurmur observed and was trying to do, especially in those weeks when people would wonder why Barkley wasn't getting carries.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Barkley Is a Generational Talent,  
FStubbs : 2:26 pm : link
My math is off. RB2 actually gained 90 yards on 20 carries, but it furthers my point I think.
FStubbs, of course I agree 100% (Sorry this is a long read)  
.McL. : 4:59 pm : link
I remember the article you mention regarding Blount... I should look around and see if I still have a link to it...

In lieu of that I will present a bunch of other articles, some that relate specifically to Barkley:


https://www.stampedeblue.com/2017/11/28/16700670/yards-per-carry-and-other-stats-i-hate-rushing-correlation-success-rate

https://www.stampedeblue.com/2019/7/22/20702087/rushing-stats-are-lying-to-you-success-rate-epa-ypc-volume-median-dvoa

https://www.numberfire.com/nfl/news/19933/saquon-barkley-may-be-a-generational-talent-but-he-ll-still-be-overdrafted

http://www.footballperspective.com/any-a-rushing-yards-and-winning-percentage/


Before anybody says that none of those articles addresses explosive plays, let me tie it together...
First, there is no doubt that explosive plays correlate to winning. The definition of explosive plays are either scores, or plays that gain so many yards that it likely puts you in scoring position, which leads to more scores. Scoring obviously correlates with winning, so explosive plays obviously correlates with winning. Furthermore, the source of the explosive play doesn't matter, rushing, passing, scrambling from a QB, KO return, punt return, etc. that said, I need to discuss other things and will return to explosive plays later.

First, as you have read from the attached articles, total yards, and yards per carry are meaningless. Everybody who quotes how many yards Barkley got as a rookie and using that as proof of his greatness are using a completely useless statistic. Total yards, and yards per carry have virtually 0 causality/correlation with winning. All the analysis and your own sense of the game shows that teams throw more early to gain the lead and teams with the lead rush more to burn the clock. Winning causes more rushing (and by corollary more total yards rushing), not the other way around.

Now let me introduce RSR (rushing success rate). This is usually defined as getting at least 40% of the yards needed for a first down on first down, at least 50% on second down, and getting at least 1st down on 3rd down. So a 4 yard run on 1st and 10 is a success, a 2 yard run on 2nd and 4 is a success, an eight yard run on 3rd and 9 is a failure. While not perfect, this accounts for much of the situational value of a rushing attempts.

RSR reveals that rushing throughout a game does have value as long as you do it successfully and consistently. Winning is fairly highly correlated with a high percentage in RSR. In other words successfully and consistently gaining yards rushing will help teams win. This conclusion is the complete opposite of what OsiOyOyOy was saying. From this conclusion we can deduce the opposite as well, inconsistent rushing that results in fewer successful runs decreases your chance of winning. A boom or bust runner such as Barkley has a low percentage of successful runs. It has been posted here by another poster that Barkley has gained something like 2/3 of all his yards on something between 20 and 30 plays. Leaving 95% of his plays providing little or negative returns. This clearly falls into the category of a low RSR rusher. Football Outsiders actually tracks RSR, and I have posted it here numerous times. Barkley is ALWAYS near the bottom. This is in fact my biggest indictment of Barkley. Interestingly, his statistics in this regards with the Giants are almost identical to what they were in college with Penn St. This is a defining characteristic of Barkley's game, and I cannot envision how it will ever change.

Let me return to explosive plays... Clearly the passing game results in many explosive plays. The problem is the running game has a very low rate of explosive plays. There is a statistic that attempts to measure the general effectiveness of any play, EPA (expected points added) and AEPA (average expected points added). Plays that gain more yards or end in a score have higher EPAs, plays that gain few yards get an EPA close to 0, and plays that don't gain or lose yards can have a negative effect on scoring will have a negative EPA. EPA and AEPA as you might expect are generally much lower for rushing plays than passing plays. Football Outsiders' statistic is a very close proxy for AEPA which is their proprietary DVOA. Barkley's rushing DVOA has generally been negative. In other words, Barkley rushing the ball likely results in the Giants scoring fewer points rather than more points. Also of note, Barkley's receiving DVOA was only slightly above 0, factor in his poor pass blocking, and he is likely underwater in the passing game as well.

Unfortunately, FootballOutsiders has all their stats behind a paywall now (totally sucks), but I have posted them here in the past. I will see if I can find some of those posts.
RE: FStubbs, of course I agree 100% (Sorry this is a long read)  
Thegratefulhead : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15099724 .McL. said:
Quote:
I remember the article you mention regarding Blount... I should look around and see if I still have a link to it...

In lieu of that I will present a bunch of other articles, some that relate specifically to Barkley:


https://www.stampedeblue.com/2017/11/28/16700670/yards-per-carry-and-other-stats-i-hate-rushing-correlation-success-rate

https://www.stampedeblue.com/2019/7/22/20702087/rushing-stats-are-lying-to-you-success-rate-epa-ypc-volume-median-dvoa

https://www.numberfire.com/nfl/news/19933/saquon-barkley-may-be-a-generational-talent-but-he-ll-still-be-overdrafted

http://www.footballperspective.com/any-a-rushing-yards-and-winning-percentage/


Before anybody says that none of those articles addresses explosive plays, let me tie it together...
First, there is no doubt that explosive plays correlate to winning. The definition of explosive plays are either scores, or plays that gain so many yards that it likely puts you in scoring position, which leads to more scores. Scoring obviously correlates with winning, so explosive plays obviously correlates with winning. Furthermore, the source of the explosive play doesn't matter, rushing, passing, scrambling from a QB, KO return, punt return, etc. that said, I need to discuss other things and will return to explosive plays later.

First, as you have read from the attached articles, total yards, and yards per carry are meaningless. Everybody who quotes how many yards Barkley got as a rookie and using that as proof of his greatness are using a completely useless statistic. Total yards, and yards per carry have virtually 0 causality/correlation with winning. All the analysis and your own sense of the game shows that teams throw more early to gain the lead and teams with the lead rush more to burn the clock. Winning causes more rushing (and by corollary more total yards rushing), not the other way around.

Now let me introduce RSR (rushing success rate). This is usually defined as getting at least 40% of the yards needed for a first down on first down, at least 50% on second down, and getting at least 1st down on 3rd down. So a 4 yard run on 1st and 10 is a success, a 2 yard run on 2nd and 4 is a success, an eight yard run on 3rd and 9 is a failure. While not perfect, this accounts for much of the situational value of a rushing attempts.

RSR reveals that rushing throughout a game does have value as long as you do it successfully and consistently. Winning is fairly highly correlated with a high percentage in RSR. In other words successfully and consistently gaining yards rushing will help teams win. This conclusion is the complete opposite of what OsiOyOyOy was saying. From this conclusion we can deduce the opposite as well, inconsistent rushing that results in fewer successful runs decreases your chance of winning. A boom or bust runner such as Barkley has a low percentage of successful runs. It has been posted here by another poster that Barkley has gained something like 2/3 of all his yards on something between 20 and 30 plays. Leaving 95% of his plays providing little or negative returns. This clearly falls into the category of a low RSR rusher. Football Outsiders actually tracks RSR, and I have posted it here numerous times. Barkley is ALWAYS near the bottom. This is in fact my biggest indictment of Barkley. Interestingly, his statistics in this regards with the Giants are almost identical to what they were in college with Penn St. This is a defining characteristic of Barkley's game, and I cannot envision how it will ever change.

Let me return to explosive plays... Clearly the passing game results in many explosive plays. The problem is the running game has a very low rate of explosive plays. There is a statistic that attempts to measure the general effectiveness of any play, EPA (expected points added) and AEPA (average expected points added). Plays that gain more yards or end in a score have higher EPAs, plays that gain few yards get an EPA close to 0, and plays that don't gain or lose yards can have a negative effect on scoring will have a negative EPA. EPA and AEPA as you might expect are generally much lower for rushing plays than passing plays. Football Outsiders' statistic is a very close proxy for AEPA which is their proprietary DVOA. Barkley's rushing DVOA has generally been negative. In other words, Barkley rushing the ball likely results in the Giants scoring fewer points rather than more points. Also of note, Barkley's receiving DVOA was only slightly above 0, factor in his poor pass blocking, and he is likely underwater in the passing game as well.

Unfortunately, FootballOutsiders has all their stats behind a paywall now (totally sucks), but I have posted them here in the past. I will see if I can find some of those posts.
Look at the big brain on MCL. Love your posts. I agree with all this. FO gives you a week free, if you are ok with creating an email, you can get what you need. I do.
Recent Post with FO data  
.McL. : 5:11 pm : link
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=602053&show_all=1#15018171

Let me amend what I said earlier, Barkley's DVOA receiving was negative, his DVOA rushing was near 0 but slightly above. I had that backwards.
...  
christian : 5:13 pm : link
I whole heartedly agree Barkley as a pass receiver is overvalued. I posted this is a thread earlier in the week, RE: 2018 pass catching.

In 2018 the Giants offense averaged 5.8 Y/PP, .30 1D/PP, .03 TD/PP

Barkley as a pass target averaged 5.9 Y/PT, .24 1D/PT, .03 TD/PT

Shepard as a pass target averaged 8.14 Y/PT, .43 1D/PT, .04 TDs/PT

Barkley got a bunch of targets and touches, but wasn’t a plus contributor. The better bet is to pass the ball downfield.
RE: ...  
.McL. : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15099730 christian said:
Quote:
I whole heartedly agree Barkley as a pass receiver is overvalued. I posted this is a thread earlier in the week, RE: 2018 pass catching.

In 2018 the Giants offense averaged 5.8 Y/PP, .30 1D/PP, .03 TD/PP

Barkley as a pass target averaged 5.9 Y/PT, .24 1D/PT, .03 TD/PT

Shepard as a pass target averaged 8.14 Y/PT, .43 1D/PT, .04 TDs/PT

Barkley got a bunch of targets and touches, but wasn’t a plus contributor. The better bet is to pass the ball downfield.

Nice stat christian!
...  
christian : 5:31 pm : link
^ Thanks!

Lots of extenuating circumstances, but passing the ball to Barkley in 2018 was about as effective as any other play. I don’t think a RB accumulating catches is a reflection of success unless there are corresponding yards, 1Ds, and TDs.
I don't buy all these "stats" -you are pulling them out of context  
PatersonPlank : 5:38 pm : link
and stating them as proof of something. There are many other competing factors happening here.
- When Barkley is in the game we are a better offense. Teams focus on him because he is such a weapon, opening things up for other players if they do stop him
- Our crappy offensive line, which has been crappy the whole time he is here, plays heavily into these stats (this has nothing to do with Barkley per say)
- Of course when you run the ball more your "explosive plays" go down and you score less points. You also control the time of position, which limits the oppositions opportunities to score, and you rest your defense. Where do these things show up in your stats.

I don't get all these mental gymnastics going on about Barkley. We can all argue if you take a RB at #2, that is a valid but overdone discussion. However these stats seem like just going out of the way to discredit Barkley, who has been great when healthy.
RE: ...  
.McL. : 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15099747 christian said:
Quote:
^ Thanks!

Lots of extenuating circumstances, but passing the ball to Barkley in 2018 was about as effective as any other play. I don’t think a RB accumulating catches is a reflection of success unless there are corresponding yards, 1Ds, and TDs.

Agreed.
Those are similar assumptions that go into some of the advanced metrics like EPA, DVOA, RSR etc.
.McL...  
bw in dc : 5:41 pm : link
That was a good read. Interesting perspective.
RE: FStubbs, of course I agree 100% (Sorry this is a long read)  
FStubbs : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15099724 .McL. said:
Quote:
I remember the article you mention regarding Blount... I should look around and see if I still have a link to it...

In lieu of that I will present a bunch of other articles, some that relate specifically to Barkley:


https://www.stampedeblue.com/2017/11/28/16700670/yards-per-carry-and-other-stats-i-hate-rushing-correlation-success-rate

https://www.stampedeblue.com/2019/7/22/20702087/rushing-stats-are-lying-to-you-success-rate-epa-ypc-volume-median-dvoa

https://www.numberfire.com/nfl/news/19933/saquon-barkley-may-be-a-generational-talent-but-he-ll-still-be-overdrafted

http://www.footballperspective.com/any-a-rushing-yards-and-winning-percentage/


Before anybody says that none of those articles addresses explosive plays, let me tie it together...
First, there is no doubt that explosive plays correlate to winning. The definition of explosive plays are either scores, or plays that gain so many yards that it likely puts you in scoring position, which leads to more scores. Scoring obviously correlates with winning, so explosive plays obviously correlates with winning. Furthermore, the source of the explosive play doesn't matter, rushing, passing, scrambling from a QB, KO return, punt return, etc. that said, I need to discuss other things and will return to explosive plays later.

First, as you have read from the attached articles, total yards, and yards per carry are meaningless. Everybody who quotes how many yards Barkley got as a rookie and using that as proof of his greatness are using a completely useless statistic. Total yards, and yards per carry have virtually 0 causality/correlation with winning. All the analysis and your own sense of the game shows that teams throw more early to gain the lead and teams with the lead rush more to burn the clock. Winning causes more rushing (and by corollary more total yards rushing), not the other way around.

Now let me introduce RSR (rushing success rate). This is usually defined as getting at least 40% of the yards needed for a first down on first down, at least 50% on second down, and getting at least 1st down on 3rd down. So a 4 yard run on 1st and 10 is a success, a 2 yard run on 2nd and 4 is a success, an eight yard run on 3rd and 9 is a failure. While not perfect, this accounts for much of the situational value of a rushing attempts.

RSR reveals that rushing throughout a game does have value as long as you do it successfully and consistently. Winning is fairly highly correlated with a high percentage in RSR. In other words successfully and consistently gaining yards rushing will help teams win. This conclusion is the complete opposite of what OsiOyOyOy was saying. From this conclusion we can deduce the opposite as well, inconsistent rushing that results in fewer successful runs decreases your chance of winning. A boom or bust runner such as Barkley has a low percentage of successful runs. It has been posted here by another poster that Barkley has gained something like 2/3 of all his yards on something between 20 and 30 plays. Leaving 95% of his plays providing little or negative returns. This clearly falls into the category of a low RSR rusher. Football Outsiders actually tracks RSR, and I have posted it here numerous times. Barkley is ALWAYS near the bottom. This is in fact my biggest indictment of Barkley. Interestingly, his statistics in this regards with the Giants are almost identical to what they were in college with Penn St. This is a defining characteristic of Barkley's game, and I cannot envision how it will ever change.

Let me return to explosive plays... Clearly the passing game results in many explosive plays. The problem is the running game has a very low rate of explosive plays. There is a statistic that attempts to measure the general effectiveness of any play, EPA (expected points added) and AEPA (average expected points added). Plays that gain more yards or end in a score have higher EPAs, plays that gain few yards get an EPA close to 0, and plays that don't gain or lose yards can have a negative effect on scoring will have a negative EPA. EPA and AEPA as you might expect are generally much lower for rushing plays than passing plays. Football Outsiders' statistic is a very close proxy for AEPA which is their proprietary DVOA. Barkley's rushing DVOA has generally been negative. In other words, Barkley rushing the ball likely results in the Giants scoring fewer points rather than more points. Also of note, Barkley's receiving DVOA was only slightly above 0, factor in his poor pass blocking, and he is likely underwater in the passing game as well.

Unfortunately, FootballOutsiders has all their stats behind a paywall now (totally sucks), but I have posted them here in the past. I will see if I can find some of those posts.


Thanks, this is a great read and mirrors what I've thought since I've watched Barkley on this team. To be fair to Barkley, I think he came into the league a better pass blocker than he became. You could almost take the boom and bust nature of his game if he were a force as a pass blocker - something that it's generally accepted that he's bad at. It would be interesting to see stats on that.

It's too bad we can't tag people, because I would like to see OsiOy*3's response, as a guy who also seems to have done a lot of research on the topic.

I'm not saying Barkley is a bust - but I am saying that he was a mistake at #2 overall, and even if he comes back 100%, he's really a gadget player and not a RB. I'd go with Gallman/Freeman/Morris/some good UDFA as my bellcows.
RE: I don't buy all these  
christian : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15099755 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
You also control the time of position, which limits the oppositions opportunities to score, and you rest your defense. Where do these things show up in your stats.


The Giants were 28th and 30th in TOP in 2018 and 2019. They are actually better this year by a few seconds.

Literally have 2 full years of cost  
chopperhatch : 6:26 pm : link
Controlled Saquon. If he turns into Tiki of '04-'06 or better, I would consider shelling out a big contract for that. But we have next year, the option year, and at least one franchise year (right nore that would be 14 million.....which for a 2000 AP yard season is fine) before we need to make that decision. So thats at least one show me year, 2 cost controlled years and then decide if you want more.

We dont have to pay him 100 mill to get 2/3 more good years out of him.
RE: Literally have 2 full years of cost  
LBH15 : 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15099817 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Controlled Saquon. If he turns into Tiki of '04-'06 or better, I would consider shelling out a big contract for that. But we have next year, the option year, and at least one franchise year (right nore that would be 14 million.....which for a 2000 AP yard season is fine) before we need to make that decision. So thats at least one show me year, 2 cost controlled years and then decide if you want more.

We dont have to pay him 100 mill to get 2/3 more good years out of him.


Good post and these same thoughts have been mentioned before as to how to get best value out of him w/o going all-in on a second contract and to the extent you do not trade him.

He will obviously be pining for a nice contract extension a year from now though.
RE: I don't buy all these  
.McL. : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15099755 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and stating them as proof of something. There are many other competing factors happening here.
- When Barkley is in the game we are a better offense. Teams focus on him because he is such a weapon, opening things up for other players if they do stop him
- Our crappy offensive line, which has been crappy the whole time he is here, plays heavily into these stats (this has nothing to do with Barkley per say)
- Of course when you run the ball more your "explosive plays" go down and you score less points. You also control the time of position, which limits the oppositions opportunities to score, and you rest your defense. Where do these things show up in your stats.

I don't get all these mental gymnastics going on about Barkley. We can all argue if you take a RB at #2, that is a valid but overdone discussion. However these stats seem like just going out of the way to discredit Barkley, who has been great when healthy.



Quote:
- When Barkley is in the game we are a better offense. Teams focus on him because he is such a weapon, opening things up for other players if they do stop him

I think I debunked this yesterday... When you mean focus on him, I am taking it that you mean they put 8 men in the box. In fact in 2018 Barkley faced approximately 8 men in the box approximately a league average percent of the time. In 2019 he faced about half the league average, percentage wise. Teams do not put extra men in the box due to Barkley being on the field. Teams put extra men in the box based on the offensive personnel package (i.e. number or WR, RBs, TEs, OL) and formation. It is not done to "focus" on a specific player.

https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/rushing/2018/REG/all#percent-eight-defenders
https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/rushing/2019/REG/all#percent-eight-defenders

Quote:
- Our crappy offensive line, which has been crappy the whole time he is here, plays heavily into these stats (this has nothing to do with Barkley per say)

True... However advanced metrics like DVOA take this into consideration.

Quote:
- Of course when you run the ball more your "explosive plays" go down and you score less points. You also control the time of position, which limits the oppositions opportunities to score, and you rest your defense. Where do these things show up in your stats.

Football wisdom right! Whoops...
Starting field position is the defining metric in determining how successful a defensive stand will be, not time of rest.
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/defense-and-rest-time

Also time of possession has little bearing on the outcome of a game, rather time of possession is more an outcome of winning, than the other way around.

Quote:
There are a few interesting findings here. The Chicago Bears ranked 28th in time of possession with an average of 28.27 minutes in 2017. However, their defense ranked 10th in total defense and they had the 14th least scrimmage plays. This tells us that in simple terms their defense was good despite their offense not being able to stay on the field.

You may have also noticed that both Denver and Arizona ranked in the top 10 in average time of possession, plays-per-game, total defense and fewest scrimmage plays, especially in Denver’s case. Yet Denver finished at the bottom of the AFC West at 5-11 and Arizona finished 3rd in the NFC West at 8-8 in 2017. These two teams were clearly the exception here rather than the rule and it suggests their offenses were not able to make the most of the time they had with the ball.

Over the last two seasons we’ve seen 5 and 7 of the top 10 in time of possession reach the playoffs. So over this time that’s a total of 24 teams making the playoffs but only 12 of them ranking in the top 10 of time of possession average. The results also show that the defensive side of the ball benefits from a team’s high time of possession average but ultimately it’s the offense’s responsibility to score points. As long as they can do this and move the ball efficiently, then winning the time of possession battle isn’t as important as some may think in today’s NFL.


http://insidethepylon.com/football-science/football-statistics/2018/02/28/time-of-possession-a-battle-worth-winning/

https://www.catscratchreader.com/2018/2/19/17009236/nfl-time-of-possession-unimportant

Quote:
I don't get all these mental gymnastics

You should've just stopped there...
RE: RE: Literally have 2 full years of cost  
chopperhatch : 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15099825 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099817 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


Controlled Saquon. If he turns into Tiki of '04-'06 or better, I would consider shelling out a big contract for that. But we have next year, the option year, and at least one franchise year (right nore that would be 14 million.....which for a 2000 AP yard season is fine) before we need to make that decision. So thats at least one show me year, 2 cost controlled years and then decide if you want more.

We dont have to pay him 100 mill to get 2/3 more good years out of him.



Good post and these same thoughts have been mentioned before as to how to get best value out of him w/o going all-in on a second contract and to the extent you do not trade him.

He will obviously be pining for a nice contract extension a year from now though.


The other thing is if it's poop again next year and DJ shows no improvement despite getting him at least one more receiver yet Saquon plays well, he is a trade chip because he still has the option year.

Bottom line, it could be 3 (possibly 4 if we franchise him twice but he would quite likely sit out the 2nd franchise year if he performs well the previous) years before we have to truly negotiate with Saquon. The fact that he has missed an entire season in his 3 years doesnt yield a good bargaining chip.

Let's see what '21 is like at the very least.
I get that conventional wisdom implies that a great RB  
Sonic Youth : 6:48 pm : link
means controlling time of possession, but Barkley is definitely not that kind of back.

He's not Nick Chubb (or even Zeke prior to this year) -- he isn't going to consistently get 4 yards a carry.

-1 yd, 3 yds, 2 yds, -2 yds, 5 yds, 30 yard gain. That's how he operates. He simply is not a move the chains, north and south RB. He wasn't at Penn State either.
Im quoting .Mcl's post, but didnt want to quote  
chopperhatch : 6:50 pm : link
that hugeness for my little comment.

Also, Barkley is not a ball control back like Carson in Seattle, Zeke in Dallas or really any other team because they generally have two north south guys who control clock. Barkley is a guy who breaks what are normally 5-10 yard gains by making a guy miss. He is not best used as a pain-in-the-ass to tackle, one cut 215 lber who pops right back up and is willing to take the minimum just to get first downs and drain clock.
RE: Im quoting .Mcl's post, but didnt want to quote  
.McL. : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15099838 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
that hugeness for my little comment.

Also, Barkley is not a ball control back like Carson in Seattle, Zeke in Dallas or really any other team because they generally have two north south guys who control clock. Barkley is a guy who breaks what are normally 5-10 yard gains by making a guy miss. He is not best used as a pain-in-the-ass to tackle, one cut 215 lber who pops right back up and is willing to take the minimum just to get first downs and drain clock.

very true
RE: I get that conventional wisdom implies that a great RB  
.McL. : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15099837 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
means controlling time of possession, but Barkley is definitely not that kind of back.

He's not Nick Chubb (or even Zeke prior to this year) -- he isn't going to consistently get 4 yards a carry.

-1 yd, 3 yds, 2 yds, -2 yds, 5 yds, 30 yard gain. That's how he operates. He simply is not a move the chains, north and south RB. He wasn't at Penn State either.

And the problem with a runner like that is the failed runs kill drives at a rate that reduces point production more than can be compensated by the explosive runs.
However  
PetesHereNow : 7:00 pm : link
He likely will not have as many negative runs with the better offensive line that we have now.

Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.
RE: However  
.McL. : 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15099853 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
He likely will not have as many negative runs with the better offensive line that we have now.

Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.

So, if Barkley requires a better offensive line, how much value is he providing over a replacement player like Gallman who also thrives on better blocking?

Bottom line is, if you want to run the ball better, get better OL. Interestingly, getting better OL will also help the passing game. So it's a win-win.
RE: However  
Sonic Youth : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15099853 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
He likely will not have as many negative runs with the better offensive line that we have now.

Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.
I am curious at how Barkley would perform with an average line. He honestly might put up incredibly numbers and reach his full capabilities as a player who can help the team.

But the fact of the matter is the Giants had a dogshit offensive line from 2012 on, had a dogshit OL when he was drafted in 2018, and now, just this year, finally have a slightly better than dogshit offensive line. He was an absolutely awful pick that made no sense for the team.

I'll admit that I wanted a QB that year. But there was a vocal contingent of people who actually advocated for Nelson at #2, and whether they went QB or OL in the first round, I preferred Chubb in round 2 over Barkley at pick 2 at the time.

Just watching them in college showed what different types of runners they were, and knowing what we knew about the Giants OL, coupled with the short shelf life of RBs, it just seemed like it was a square-peg-round-hole type of fit from the start.
RE: RE: However  
FStubbs : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15099858 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15099853 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


He likely will not have as many negative runs with the better offensive line that we have now.

Also if we get a WR1 in draft or FA, that will help our running game as a whole also.


So, if Barkley requires a better offensive line, how much value is he providing over a replacement player like Gallman who also thrives on better blocking?

Bottom line is, if you want to run the ball better, get better OL. Interestingly, getting better OL will also help the passing game. So it's a win-win.


This. (Though there are metrics that show that drafting that WR in round 1 won't really help a whole lot more).

If Barkley requires a better OL to be effective, and Gallman does too, what's the point of Barkley? That's what people have been saying all along.

I'll say it again - Barkley is a gadget player best given a few carries a game and moved around the offense to get into open space to make plays, not a RB. He's a losing player as a RB.
Gadget player is pretty harsh  
Sonic Youth : 7:22 pm : link
A gadget player reminds me of like Taysom Hill or Kordell Stewart or something. He's definitely better than that.

Barkley is a player who could be incredible on a good team that is already built with functional pieces, but is awful on a rebuilding team devoid of any other offensive talent with a terrible offensive line.

I don't think he's a player who can't physically handle the workload of being a bellcow, but rather that his play style prevents him from actually being functional as a bellcow on a team that has a bad offense (and more specifically, bad OL).

He's a luxury pick. He was called a luxury pick at the time, and as the years move forward, the veracity of that viewpoint becomes more and more obvious.
Hes not a gadget player  
chopperhatch : 7:51 pm : link
Thats just bw being the killjoy douchebag that he continues to be.

But keep in mind, he's 6'3" 190! He is so fit and astute in everything football!

Hahaha.
RE: Hes not a gadget player  
.McL. : 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15099887 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Thats just bw being the killjoy douchebag that he continues to be.

But keep in mind, he's 6'3" 190! He is so fit and astute in everything football!

Hahaha.

I don't know what Barkley is honestly...

If he is in the backfield on a passing play, defenses know they can blitz forcing him to pick up the blitzer and thereby taking him out of the pattern. Making this worse is of course he is terrible at pass blocking.

As you said he is not a runner who is got to pound the ball, punish the defense, and still pick up 4 - 6 yards.

His is a guy that you need to scheme to get him into space. That doesn't necessarily make him a gadget player, but he also isn't a general purpose player.
Barkley can become a good blocking  
crick n NC : 8:13 pm : link
Back. I am confident he will improve, because pass protecting as a back is about knowing the offense and knowing the defense, then it's about fundamentals in blocking. He seems like the kind of player that continues to work hard to get better.
RE: Barkley can become a good blocking  
.McL. : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15099907 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Back. I am confident he will improve, because pass protecting as a back is about knowing the offense and knowing the defense, then it's about fundamentals in blocking. He seems like the kind of player that continues to work hard to get better.

4 years in college, 3 as a pro...
still waiting.
time is running out on his career...
RE: RE: Barkley can become a good blocking  
crick n NC : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15099908 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15099907 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Back. I am confident he will improve, because pass protecting as a back is about knowing the offense and knowing the defense, then it's about fundamentals in blocking. He seems like the kind of player that continues to work hard to get better.


4 years in college, 3 as a pro...
still waiting.
time is running out on his career...


A good portion of backs come into the league as non effective pass protectors. I imagine we would have seen some good improvement this year with this CS
RE: RE: RE: Literally have 2 full years of cost  
LBH15 : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15099832 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15099825 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15099817 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


Controlled Saquon. If he turns into Tiki of '04-'06 or better, I would consider shelling out a big contract for that. But we have next year, the option year, and at least one franchise year (right nore that would be 14 million.....which for a 2000 AP yard season is fine) before we need to make that decision. So thats at least one show me year, 2 cost controlled years and then decide if you want more.

We dont have to pay him 100 mill to get 2/3 more good years out of him.



Good post and these same thoughts have been mentioned before as to how to get best value out of him w/o going all-in on a second contract and to the extent you do not trade him.

He will obviously be pining for a nice contract extension a year from now though.



The other thing is if it's poop again next year and DJ shows no improvement despite getting him at least one more receiver yet Saquon plays well, he is a trade chip because he still has the option year.

Bottom line, it could be 3 (possibly 4 if we franchise him twice but he would quite likely sit out the 2nd franchise year if he performs well the previous) years before we have to truly negotiate with Saquon. The fact that he has missed an entire season in his 3 years doesnt yield a good bargaining chip.

Let's see what '21 is like at the very least.


Yep. Although my little crystal ball tells me don’t be surprised when in two years Saquon will be dealt to another team.
RE: Hes not a gadget player  
bw in dc : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15099887 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Thats just bw being the killjoy douchebag that he continues to be.

But keep in mind, he's 6'3" 190! He is so fit and astute in everything football!

Hahaha.


Where did I call Barkley a gadget player?
RE: RE: Hes not a gadget player  
chopperhatch : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15099901 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15099887 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


Thats just bw being the killjoy douchebag that he continues to be.

But keep in mind, he's 6'3" 190! He is so fit and astute in everything football!

Hahaha.


I don't know what Barkley is honestly...

If he is in the backfield on a passing play, defenses know they can blitz forcing him to pick up the blitzer and thereby taking him out of the pattern. Making this worse is of course he is terrible at pass blocking.

As you said he is not a runner who is got to pound the ball, punish the defense, and still pick up 4 - 6 yards.

His is a guy that you need to scheme to get him into space. That doesn't necessarily make him a gadget player, but he also isn't a general purpose player.


Only correction I would make is that we have no other downfield threats than Slayton and our O line was much more of a sieve before which meant he HAD to stay in to block. A little more coach time with this blocking personnel in addition to at least one more receiving threat who can actually get open would change that.
RE: RE: Barkley can become a good blocking  
LBH15 : 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15099908 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15099907 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Back. I am confident he will improve, because pass protecting as a back is about knowing the offense and knowing the defense, then it's about fundamentals in blocking. He seems like the kind of player that continues to work hard to get better.


4 years in college, 3 as a pro...
still waiting.
time is running out on his career...


Quite frankly this is an awful look for Saquon because with his frame, intelligence and drive, pass protection should be a walk in the park for him.

Simply has to get better at this.
Barkley..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:25 pm : link
doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.

He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.

I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.
I think people are going to be very suprised what Barkley gives us nex  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:32 pm : link
year, all of a sudden Gallman is the guy getting tough yards to the tune of 4.5 yards a carry, and Barkley can't do that. It's prepostorous. He's not a north-south runner unless he needs to be, nor do we want him to be. When he runs in short yardage he gets north south no problem.

I want the back the turns 2 and 10 into 3 and 2 and not 3rd and 6. The amount of yards I see our backs leave on the field is unbelievable (without looking at all 22). Mostly because they can't make plays 1 v 1. Barkley was unreal in 1 v 1 matchups. Nobody can touch him there. Hopefully he can return to form right away. The problem is he was constantly trying to make something out of nothing, because there was never anything as other teams would sell out and our run blocking sucked. So it would look like he was doing too much dancing, which occasionally he would.

Sure he doesn't give you the extra 1 yard or 2 that Zeke gives you, but what he has too offer is so much more. Kamara doesn't do that either, but yet nobodys bitching about him. That's because Kamara operates in an offense with talent and a good offensive line, so he gets to what he does best, operate in space.
RE: RE: However  
PetesHereNow : 8:50 pm : link


There’s had to be at least 10-15 occasions where Gallman/Morris got tripped up by a shoelace that Barkley would stand a much better chance of going the distance.

Now I know the thinking is he can’t get tough yards which is silly to me. If you watch him over his career, there were frequently defenders in his face at the snap. Over the past 13 games or so, when Barkley has been out, we have not had so many negative runs like that. I would propose that it isn’t Barkley being out but rather our run blocking has improved from absolute dog shit to somewhere around average to above average.

I’m excited to see the guy in 2021 with what is hopefully a better offensive line. If he ran for 1300 yards in 2018 with a horrible line, I would think that is achievable going forward, or hopefully better assuming good health. Now if you want to play the “you can’t take a RB high” card, that’s fine, but I really think Gettleman and the front office all thought this was a player who you can use in multiple positions sort of like the 2020 version of Frank Gifford. Even though he caught 91 balls in 2018, I thought we’d get much more variety in how he would be used as a Giant. We rarely utilized screens, angle routes, things to get him in space.

Hopefully Judge and the OC have plans to use him in a variety of ways and I think you would have seen it this year barring the injury.
RE: Barkley..  
LBH15 : 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15099920 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.

He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.

I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.


Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.

I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.

Educated guess.
RE: RE: Barkley..  
PetesHereNow : 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15099950 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099920 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.

He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.

I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.



Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.

I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.

Educated guess.


I really don’t think Barkley danced to try to hit home runs as much as some think. I think he danced to avoid the multiple defenders who had penetrated the LOS. Cut down on that penetration and we may see more games where he runs to daylight like the game in Washington last season.

It’s not like he’s shown a complete unwillingness to hit the hole when it is there.
I think that is fair Pete.  
LBH15 : 9:02 pm : link
Defenders in the backfield when he plays is very common.

With that said he still stretches plays out too much because he could get away with it in college.
He only played two games this year...  
bw in dc : 9:08 pm : link
but it looked like the recipe being cooked up by DCs was - sell out on SB and put the ball in DJ's hands to beat us.

I expect that to carryover to next year, too.
I wouldn't  
The Dude : 9:20 pm : link
pay a RB to do my taxes.

not worth the 100 mil he will command if he comes back the same (Which i would bet an athlete like Saquon will come back strong).

Jags found their RB undrafted this year
SF cycles through the scrapheap and still has a great running game. The system and O line matters
Zeke oft injured now (HUGE drawback of the position) and is being out rushed by Tony Pollard
Best giants run game of the last 20 years featured a 4th rounder, a 7th rounder and a journeyman. The system and O Line matters.

Get the O-line solidified. Get a coach that utilizes them correctly. Insert a solid RB and the production should be good. Paying Saquon >100 mil while trying to do the aforementioned things could be like trying to catch lightning in a bottle.
Do you remember how Shurmur went away from Saquon in  
cosmicj : 10:00 pm : link
Second halves when games were on the line? (And some BBIers would scream about it.)

I think MCL and FStubbs have explained why, whether Shurmur was familiar with advanced stats or was feeling it instinctively.

You know, this is fairly new to me, but I bet the good front office people in the league know about this backwards and forwards. And then we have DG, making derogatory jokes about advanced stats and having his ignorance blow up in his face. Awesome.
Where are you dinks getting this hundred million from?  
chopperhatch : 10:05 pm : link
Both Zeke and McCaff got that without having torn an ACL. It is confusing why you assume he gets that after this year. You do realize the Giants can say fuck off right? Then we draft his replacement.

Jesus Christ....STFU.
RE: RE: Barkley..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15099950 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099920 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.

He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.

I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.



Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.

I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.

Educated guess.


Sure enough - you miss the fucking point and cry bullshit.

The point is that Barkley had had an excellent season with a poor OL and an average one where he was hurt. He can perform behind a poor OL, but we sure as hell are better off if he doesn't have to.

We saw what happened the first two games when the OL was pathetic at run blocking.

This team needs a better OL to succeed, but Barkley has shown he'll put up stats even if it isn't.
RE: RE: RE: Barkley..  
.McL. : 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15100013 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15099950 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15099920 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


doesn't NEED a better OL, but it sure would help.

He had a monster season in 2018 with a terrible line, and an average season in 2019 with a terrible line and being injured.

I can only imagine what he could have done with some of the holes Gallman and Morris get to and then get tripped up on.



Bullshit. He needs a better line so he starts hitting holes instead of trying to swing for home runs so much. Hopefully, we get the best of both worlds.

I think this injury isn’t going to help with posters lacking patience next year though.

Educated guess.



Sure enough - you miss the fucking point and cry bullshit.

The point is that Barkley had had an excellent season with a poor OL and an average one where he was hurt. He can perform behind a poor OL, but we sure as hell are better off if he doesn't have to.

We saw what happened the first two games when the OL was pathetic at run blocking.

This team needs a better OL to succeed, but Barkley has shown he'll put up stats even if it isn't.

By what measure did Barkley have an excellent season?
Sure Barkley will put up stats... Are they the right stats? The stats that lead to wins?
What??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:43 pm : link
Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 yeards from scrimmage in 2018.

Are you really going to foist some bullshit explanation on how that wasn't excellent? Holy fuck - getting you guys to give credit where it was clearly earned is fucking exhausting
RE: Hes not a gadget player  
bw in dc : 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15099887 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Thats just bw being the killjoy douchebag that he continues to be.

But keep in mind, he's 6'3" 190! He is so fit and astute in everything football!

Hahaha.


BTW, I'm still waiting for you to show where I called SB a gadget player.

If Barkley's 2018 wasn't excellent..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:48 pm : link
I'm guessing that McCaffery hasn't had a good season, OJ Simpson never had a good season and Walter Payton never had a good season until 1985.

He had 15 TD's. 91 receptions. Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Are you really going to debate that's not excellent?? Fucking stubborness.
RE: What??  
FStubbs : 10:48 pm : link
In comment 15100019 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 yeards from scrimmage in 2018.

Are you really going to foist some bullshit explanation on how that wasn't excellent? Holy fuck - getting you guys to give credit where it was clearly earned is fucking exhausting


Jameis Winston had over 5,000 yards passing last year. Ask Tampa Bay fans whether those yards meant anything. Context is key.
RE: What??  
.McL. : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15100019 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Saquon Barkley had over 2,000 yeards from scrimmage in 2018.

Are you really going to foist some bullshit explanation on how that wasn't excellent? Holy fuck - getting you guys to give credit where it was clearly earned is fucking exhausting

As explained previously. Total yards (including yards from scrimmage) is a poor statistic. It has virtually no correlation with winning.

Barkley was flashy. He did have some amazing plays. He has incredible physical gifts.

As I wrote above, the metrics I use for judging RBs are RSR, AEPA/DVOA. By those metrics, his play thus far has been average to below average. There is no denying the fact that he has a large number of plays that resulted little, no, or even negative yardage. Those plays count too.
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:54 pm : link
15 TD's should have some correlation to a player doing very well.

You guys are still so angry about Barkley being drafted that you are actually going to say he wasn't excellent in 2018.

A player can play really well and still have the team lose. see the references to McCaffery, OJ and Payton above.

It's well past the point of absurdity now.
RE: LOL..  
FStubbs : 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15100027 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
15 TD's should have some correlation to a player doing very well.

You guys are still so angry about Barkley being drafted that you are actually going to say he wasn't excellent in 2018.

A player can play really well and still have the team lose. see the references to McCaffery, OJ and Payton above.

It's well past the point of absurdity now.


I think you're missing a key concept here. That is, whether a player, or more specifically, his stats, contribute to the team winning or not. Is the goal to get Barkley a bunch of yards or for the Giants to win football games?

What people are pointing out is that the way Barkley gets his yards does not contribute to winning football games. See my example earlier about the RB comparisons, along with the stats McL is providing.

It seems you're eschewing these analytics, but I'm sure you use analytics too.

I'll repeat this example: Jameis Winston passed for 5,000 yards last year. Why were Tampa Bay fans glad to see him go?
Do those metrics have  
crick n NC : 10:57 pm : link
Any blind spots that we should consider?
FStubbs..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:01 pm : link
let me reiterate - Barkley had 15 TD's!! Do points not matter?

By looking at W?L, when is a back ever going to have a good season on a losing team??

Like I said - looking at it that way, OJ, McCaffery and the vast majority of Payton's career are a waste.

Add Sanders to the list too.

Barkley had 15 TD's. 91 receptions. Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. The team didn't win. Separate the performance of the player from the performance of the team.

Weren't most of you guys spending the year ripping Eli and the OL and the D? The team was bad. Barkley was excellent.
RE: If Barkley's 2018 wasn't excellent..  
.McL. : 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15100023 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I'm guessing that McCaffery hasn't had a good season, OJ Simpson never had a good season and Walter Payton never had a good season until 1985.

He had 15 TD's. 91 receptions. Over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Are you really going to debate that's not excellent?? Fucking stubborness.

Total yards says nothing. It's a meaningless statistic. Don't ask me ask the experts. Read the articles I have posted. (Of course I know you won't do that because you don't believe in consuming evidence and basing your arguments on such)

Show me the RSRs, AEPAs, and DVOAs of those players you named, and we can discuss who had excellent seasons. I don't think you will find these metrics for the Simpsons and the Paytons. McCaffery had top 5 numbers in both RSR and DVOA. In 2019 he was middle of the pack in RSR and top 5 in DVOA. Based on that, I would say McCaffery had good years, much better than Barkley.
