DJones vs. Josh Allen, year 2

5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 9:52 am
Allen:
58%
3089 yards
20 TDs
9 Interceptions
14 fumbles
47.9 QBR
85.3 Rate


Jones:
62%
2714 yards
9 tds
9 int
10 fumbles
QBR 63.3
Rate 78.9

Conclusion: as you can see, Allen wasn’t really any better except in TD passes thrown. I didn’t show this but I’m sure Josh Allen scored more tds with his legs too.

The point I want to make is simply this.....Josh Allen took off in year 3, not year 2. Sure his team won 10 games in year 2 while Jones probably wins 6. But Allen’s team primarily won because of their top tier defense, which Jones doesn’t have.

Allen took off when the Bills got him STEFON DIGGS, a true #1 receiver. Let’s watch and then judge Jones if and when we can get him such a toy to play with. Oh, I also think it would help Jones greatly to give him an OC who is creative and not old school like Garrett. After all, Jones did throw for 24 tds and over 300 yards often as a rookie in Shurmur’s offense.
Oh I should add  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 9:53 am : link
Allen did all that in 16 games; Jones in 13. Jones would have more yards and tds in 3 extra games.
Josh Alllen reminds me of old school Eli  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 9:55 am : link
Guy knows how to win games and comeback when losing.....
Allen certainly looks like a franchise guy.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 9:56 am : link
Let’s see what DJ progresses to in year 3 with a real training camp and pre-season games
Good thing TD passes aren't terribly important!  
Greg from LI : 12/30/2020 9:58 am : link
RE: Good thing TD passes aren't terribly important!  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:00 am : link
In comment 15099157 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Or wide open dropped potential td passes or multiple dropped end zone tds..
Great  
rsjem1979 : 12/30/2020 10:00 am : link
I'm sure next season when Jones doesn't sniff Allen's 3rd year there will be plenty of new excuses and alternate comparisons.
"Allen wasn’t really any better except in TD passes thrown"  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2020 10:00 am : link
RE: RE: Good thing TD passes aren't terribly important!  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2020 10:02 am : link
In comment 15099159 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099157 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



Or wide open dropped potential td passes or multiple dropped end zone tds..

Like you, I watch the Giants more often and more closely than any other team. So I can't say for certain that other teams have this tragedy befall them, but I suspect all QBs have TDs dropped, and still throw more TDs than DJ has.

But if it is a more prevalent issue among Giants receivers, I guess that's another feather in the cap of that tremendous GM we have building the roster!
RE: Great  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:03 am : link
In comment 15099161 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
I'm sure next season when Jones doesn't sniff Allen's 3rd year there will be plenty of new excuses and alternate comparisons.


Your expertise on DJ is impressive
RE: RE: RE: Good thing TD passes aren't terribly important!  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 15099167 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15099159 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15099157 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



Or wide open dropped potential td passes or multiple dropped end zone tds..


Like you, I watch the Giants more often and more closely than any other team. So I can't say for certain that other teams have this tragedy befall them, but I suspect all QBs have TDs dropped, and still throw more TDs than DJ has.

But if it is a more prevalent issue among Giants receivers, I guess that's another feather in the cap of that tremendous GM we have building the roster!


Of course it happens. We absolutely need upgraded WRs
Dear God  
HomerJones45 : 12/30/2020 10:05 am : link
make it stop. Allen did not have 4 years of professional level qb coaching playing at that football factory at Wyoming. He improved between year 1 and year 2 once he got some pro coaching. Jones had 4 years of professional level coaching at a power conference school and two years of pro coaching for a total of 6. He shit the bed in his second season.

And let's not even get into the difference in athleticism or the rocket launcher Allen is packing.

All posters are doing launching into these comparisons is embarrassing themselves.
It's been said  
Stufftherun : 12/30/2020 10:08 am : link
that it can take 3 - 4 years for a QB to fully develop, understand the NFL game and realize his full potential. FWIW, the last time I heard that was from the mouth of Steve Young.
RE: RE: Great  
rsjem1979 : 12/30/2020 10:08 am : link
In comment 15099169 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099161 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


I'm sure next season when Jones doesn't sniff Allen's 3rd year there will be plenty of new excuses and alternate comparisons.



Your expertise on DJ is impressive


If we're going to make year to year comparisons, Jones better get to that level.
Shouldn’t the running statistics be included?  
Metnut : 12/30/2020 10:12 am : link
That’s kind of important. Also, Allen being more durable than Jones (who’s missed time in three straight years) is important too.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/30/2020 10:15 am : link
Jones has run for 1 TD this year, Allen ran for 9 last season.

My recollection is that Allen was pitched as a project while Jones was supposed to be close to pro ready.
Let’s also keep in mind that Allen has been in the  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 10:15 am : link
same offense for three years where Jones is on his second coordinator in two years. Possibly a third next year if Garrett does not return. I think half of Jones’ problem this year is due to the new system and the lack of a normal offseason to adjust to it. He looked much better in Shurmur’s offense last season.
RE: Dear God  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 10:15 am : link
In comment 15099173 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
make it stop. Allen did not have 4 years of professional level qb coaching playing at that football factory at Wyoming. He improved between year 1 and year 2 once he got some pro coaching. Jones had 4 years of professional level coaching at a power conference school and two years of pro coaching for a total of 6. He shit the bed in his second season.

And let's not even get into the difference in athleticism or the rocket launcher Allen is packing.

All posters are doing launching into these comparisons is embarrassing themselves.


It really is embarrassing.

More evidence most posters either don't watch other players or don't know what they are watching...

I've said this before  
Jeever : 12/30/2020 10:19 am : link
DJ's last 3 years.

Different Head Coach.
Different OC.
Rookies all over the OL.
No training camp this year.
Loses his best RB.
No one to throw the ball to of note.

I personally think we need to give this coaching staff and our young players the benefit of a training camp and more coaching from this current staff before we start tearing it down again.
RE: RE: RE: Great  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:20 am : link
In comment 15099177 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099169 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15099161 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


I'm sure next season when Jones doesn't sniff Allen's 3rd year there will be plenty of new excuses and alternate comparisons.



Your expertise on DJ is impressive



If we're going to make year to year comparisons, Jones better get to that level.


Get him a healed SB back and receiver upgrades and he will, I believe..If he doesn’t than he may not be too long for this team.
Allen only had double the amount of TDs  
Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2020 10:21 am : link
And he had 9 more rushing TDs. But if you don’t focus on making plays or scoring points, stats like QBR are about the same.

Or you could simply look at the progress each made from year one to year two. Allen went from 10 passing TDs to 20, while bringing INTs down from 12 to 9. Jones went from 24/12 to 9/9.

So the takeaway is if you want to look at stats, Allen improved significantly from year 1 to year 2, while Jones regressed.

The trajectories they are both on could not be more dissimilar.


Some more comparative stats you may want to look at...  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 10:21 am : link
Josh Allen's won-loss record 2018 was 5-6, including 2 fourth quarter comebacks and 3 game winning drives. The Bills offense averaged 17 points per game.

In 2019 that jumped to 10-6, including 4 fourth quarter comebacks and 5 game winning drives. Bills offense improves to 20 points per game.

Daniel Jones won-loss record has gone from 3-9 to 4-9 in his two years. Point scored dropped from 21 per game to 17. He had 1 fourth qtr comeback and 2 game winning drives in 2019, and NONE so far in 2020.

So do you really want to conclude Josh Allen didn't specifically make the Bills team much better in his second year, and that his second year wasn't a success?

And can you even remotely suggest the same about Jones' second year?

Jones will get 2021.  
The_Boss : 12/30/2020 10:26 am : link
While I don’t think for a minute that he’s anything more than a game manager, I understand giving him ‘21. Now after what will be a third year next season, is it unreasonable to expect 25-30 tds? Or do we keep waiting for the 6th pick to develop?
This every day analysis  
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2020 10:26 am : link
on Jones is quite something.
I can’t believe I pulled myself into another DJ discussion.  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:27 am : link
I’ve made my points, whether they play out moving forward or not. Note to self: NO MORE! Let Judge, who knows more than any of us, decide whether he’s really a keeper and the 2-way option he most likely covets or not..I will seriously try to avoid this discussion as it proves very little at this point, imv..
RE: Jones will get 2021.  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 10:31 am : link
In comment 15099204 The_Boss said:
Quote:
While I don’t think for a minute that he’s anything more than a game manager, I understand giving him ‘21. Now after what will be a third year next season, is it unreasonable to expect 25-30 tds? Or do we keep waiting for the 6th pick to develop?


I agree with this statement. He needs to make strides next season or we need to make another move. I do think the coaching changes have really hampered him this season. Sophomore slumps are also not uncommon in the NFL.

In terms of the comparison with Allen, I think there are a lot of factors that make it almost impossible to do. Allen has had coaching stability, and a much better D to rely on early in his career. I feel like the Giants would be well served to follow the Bills blueprint of getting a few playmakers this offseason but I don’t expect the Giants to be as good as the Bills are this year next season. We are probably two years away from that potential.
This isn’t really a Jones conversation  
Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2020 10:31 am : link
What Jones does or does not do next year is completely independent of Josh Allen.

If you believe Jones will make a massive improvement next year that’s fine. It may absolutely happen. But Josh Allen is not a precedent to point to which informs us about that likelihood.
Oh and I do have a final question for Go Terps  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:32 am : link
when he ultimately appears on this thread (if not, I’ll ask it on whatever thread he’s on and then it will be it for me): You seemed upbeat about the RPO capabilities of DJ pre-hammy injury. What happened post injury?
RE: This isn’t really a Jones conversation  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 10:33 am : link
In comment 15099214 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
What Jones does or does not do next year is completely independent of Josh Allen.

If you believe Jones will make a massive improvement next year that’s fine. It may absolutely happen. But Josh Allen is not a precedent to point to which informs us about that likelihood.


I know. I foolishly entered into the fray..My bad
RE: Oh I should add  
gmen4ever : 12/30/2020 10:38 am : link
In comment 15099145 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Allen did all that in 16 games; Jones in 13. Jones would have more yards and tds in 3 extra games.


i agree!
RE: Great  
clatterbuck : 12/30/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 15099161 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
I'm sure next season when Jones doesn't sniff Allen's 3rd year there will be plenty of new excuses and alternate comparisons.


Allen's third year would have been considerably different without Stefon Diggs. Let's see what weapons the Giants give Jones for year 3.
Allen accounted for 29 TDs year 2 vs ...  
Jim from Katonah : 12/30/2020 10:47 am : link
.... Jones with 10. 19 more TDs. Allen also went 10-6 and Jones 4-9. And Allen was the “raw” prospect without 4 years of QB whisperer Cutliffe.
RE: Allen only had double the amount of TDs  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 10:51 am : link
In comment 15099194 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And he had 9 more rushing TDs. But if you don’t focus on making plays or scoring points, stats like QBR are about the same.

Or you could simply look at the progress each made from year one to year two. Allen went from 10 passing TDs to 20, while bringing INTs down from 12 to 9. Jones went from 24/12 to 9/9.

So the takeaway is if you want to look at stats, Allen improved significantly from year 1 to year 2, while Jones regressed.

The trajectories they are both on could not be more dissimilar.


Very well said - the last sentence in particular underscores the overall point.
RE: Jones will get 2021.  
Route 9 : 12/30/2020 10:55 am : link
In comment 15099204 The_Boss said:
Quote:
While I don’t think for a minute that he’s anything more than a game manager, I understand giving him ‘21. Now after what will be a third year next season, is it unreasonable to expect 25-30 tds? Or do we keep waiting for the 6th pick to develop?


I agree with this post. To be honest, I don't even think he's a game manager though.

Isn't it your duty as a game manager to not fuck up the game, limit throws but make them when you have to, have a good run game (yeah, Jones has legs) and keep the ball safe, from turnovers?

He does anything but keep the ball safe and doesn't do the best job in the world avoiding game costly turnovers.
......  
Route 9 : 12/30/2020 10:56 am : link
I'll give Jones another year with Barkley. 25-30 TD expectations though.
RE: Oh and I do have a final question for Go Terps  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 10:57 am : link
In comment 15099215 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
when he ultimately appears on this thread (if not, I’ll ask it on whatever thread he’s on and then it will be it for me): You seemed upbeat about the RPO capabilities of DJ pre-hammy injury. What happened post injury?


I do like using him as a runner. There are a couple problems though:

1. He doesn't seem to read the option particularly well. There have been several times he should have pulled out down and kept it that he didn't, and the running back got buried.

2. He's an effective runner in accepted plays that get him going downhill quickly. He isn't creating pass opportunities much with his legs, or making plays off schedule.

If Jones is going to be the quarterback the offense had to be designed to get him out of the pocket, reading half the field, and moving towards the LOS. He can't, repeat can't, be kept in the pocket with any regularity.

He can't play from the pocket.
*pulled it down  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 10:58 am : link
*designed not accepted  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 10:58 am : link
RE: RE: Jones will get 2021.  
The_Boss : 12/30/2020 11:03 am : link
In comment 15099245 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099204 The_Boss said:


Quote:


While I don’t think for a minute that he’s anything more than a game manager, I understand giving him ‘21. Now after what will be a third year next season, is it unreasonable to expect 25-30 tds? Or do we keep waiting for the 6th pick to develop?



I agree with this post. To be honest, I don't even think he's a game manager though.

Isn't it your duty as a game manager to not fuck up the game, limit throws but make them when you have to, have a good run game (yeah, Jones has legs) and keep the ball safe, from turnovers?

He does anything but keep the ball safe and doesn't do the best job in the world avoiding game costly turnovers.


Lately he’s been better in the turnover department, to be fair. The knock I have against him is he doesn’t make enough plays. Get him a better cast next year and see how he does. If he stays healthy for 14 or more games, throws for maybe 3500 yards and tosses 25-30 tds like I said above, then you have a case for moving forward with him. Just as long as we see some clutch play late in close games that at the very least put the team in position to tie/win games. Don’t make those numbers hollow by padding in garbage time. Anything less than that, and you need to go in a different direction in 2022. Gun to my head, in all honesty, I think Judge and Company go QB shopping in the spring of 2022. I don’t think Jones is good enough to meet my proposed parameters.
and to think we took a injury prone running back over a franchise qb..  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:06 am : link
we could of had Josh allen the qb and Josh Alllen the pass rusher....instead we got a beat down rb and a qb no where near the level of Bills Josh Allen
there's a difference between  
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2020 11:08 am : link
being a game manager and only being able to throw the ball 10 yards to anyone because nobody is open downfield, and you don't have all day to throw.
Comparing the 2 is laughable.  
Thegratefulhead : 12/30/2020 11:08 am : link
Holy shit, have you watched Allen play? FFS
I get the comparison  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12/30/2020 11:10 am : link
and this seems to be to go-to comparison at this point. Josh Allen's development was slow but now he's really come into his own and is going to finish Top 5 in the MVP race (probably #3) for a legitimate SB contending team (feels so weird to say this about the Bills franchise).

But I think there are 2 main differences.

The 1st difference is that Jones' sophomore season is a clear step down from his rookie season. Whereas Josh Allen clearly improved in his 2nd year. This is a major difference between their perceived trajectories which is why Bills' fans were more optimistic than we are in our QB after Year 2.

The 2nd difference is that Josh Allen possessed obvious physical traits that indicated a high ceiling. His size stood out on TV from day 1, he was a big boy with a rocket arm who could move really well. I dislike Big Ben as a person but I enjoyed his playstyle when he was younger, Allen didn't brush off defenders in the same way but his size and mobility definitely made you think about that comparison a bit. The upside was obvious with Allen.

The upside is a little less obvious for Jones. Although I'm down on Jones to the point that I wouldn't mind another QB next year, I'm probably higher on his upside that most of his other doubters. The "Danny Dimes" nickname might've been forced, but he really did throw a decent amount of really impressive passes as a rookie that made you overlook the other flaws. But in terms of overall raw talent and untapped potential, he doesn't stand out like Allen did. And his mental shortcomings (pre-snap issues, eyes locking onto his primary targets, terrible pocket awareness) really hurts him in my eyes since his physical traits aren't standout.

I hope he turns into an MVP candidate like Josh Allen, but I don't think it's a fair comparison at this point based on what both QBs showed through 2 years.
RE: Comparing the 2 is laughable.  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:10 am : link
In comment 15099281 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Holy shit, have you watched Allen play? FFS



exactly, dude has franchise qb written all over him....i was banging the table to draft him back in 18....but noooo we took a fucking running back
RE: there's a difference between  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 11:12 am : link
In comment 15099278 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
being a game manager and only being able to throw the ball 10 yards to anyone because nobody is open downfield, and you don't have all day to throw.


That wasn't the case against Tampa. Slayton was open deep the whole game.
RE: and to think we took a injury prone running back over a franchise qb..  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 11:13 am : link
In comment 15099275 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
we could of had Josh allen the qb and Josh Alllen the pass rusher....instead we got a beat down rb and a qb no where near the level of Bills Josh Allen


Barkley had one injury in college, a high ankle sprain that I think he missed two games for. He was not injury prone when he was drafted. And Allen was rated by most “experts” behind Mayfield, Darnold, and Rosen.
GT  
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2020 11:13 am : link
yes, and the Tampa game was probably Jones' worst as a pro, no doubt about it. But throughout his first 2 seasons he has shown really good deep ball accuracy. That game was just bad.
RE: RE: there's a difference between  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:13 am : link
In comment 15099289 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15099278 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


being a game manager and only being able to throw the ball 10 yards to anyone because nobody is open downfield, and you don't have all day to throw.



That wasn't the case against Tampa. Slayton was open deep the whole game.



He's a 1 read qb, doesnt know how to read the field and extend the play....pretty much a broke mans Eli Manning
RE: RE: and to think we took a injury prone running back over a franchise qb..  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:16 am : link
In comment 15099292 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099275 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


we could of had Josh allen the qb and Josh Alllen the pass rusher....instead we got a beat down rb and a qb no where near the level of Bills Josh Allen



Barkley had one injury in college, a high ankle sprain that I think he missed two games for. He was not injury prone when he was drafted. And Allen was rated by most “experts” behind Mayfield, Darnold, and Rosen.


Well I wish I can shoiw you my posts, I came from an older giants forum that got deleted where me and another guy was arguing which is better Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson...saquan was no where near the conversation. Should I bring up Sy's evaluation of Josh allen? a real scouts opinion would be interesting
lmao wow...just heads up  
Dimes  
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2020 11:19 am : link
I'm glad your opinion of Jones is set in stone after 2 years. We'll see.
GT,  
Big Blue '56 : 12/30/2020 11:20 am : link
thanks for responding in depth.
RE: Dimes  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:22 am : link
In comment 15099304 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I'm glad your opinion of Jones is set in stone after 2 years. We'll see.



You have no idea what I believe in Jonjes. Put Pat Mohomes in Giants and Jones in Chiefs i bet you everything that Jones would have 30+ TDs and Mahomes would have 15-.....Jones defently needs recievers
RE: RE: RE: and to think we took a injury prone running back over a franchise qb..  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 11:23 am : link
In comment 15099297 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15099292 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15099275 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


we could of had Josh allen the qb and Josh Alllen the pass rusher....instead we got a beat down rb and a qb no where near the level of Bills Josh Allen



Barkley had one injury in college, a high ankle sprain that I think he missed two games for. He was not injury prone when he was drafted. And Allen was rated by most “experts” behind Mayfield, Darnold, and Rosen.



Well I wish I can shoiw you my posts, I came from an older giants forum that got deleted where me and another guy was arguing which is better Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson...saquan was no where near the conversation. Should I bring up Sy's evaluation of Josh allen? a real scouts opinion would be interesting


I’m not doubting that you or Sy or other people liked Allen. I’m just saying that 1.) Barkley did not have a significant injury history when he was drafted and 2.) Allen was not regarded by the majority as being the best QB in the draft. It wasn’t a situation where it was an obvious choice between Barkley and Allen that year. If I remember correctly Allen had some shoulder issues in college that scared some teams.
RE: Dimes  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:24 am : link
In comment 15099304 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I'm glad your opinion of Jones is set in stone after 2 years. We'll see.



But Jones has no where near the talent of Josh Allen, have you seen him jumping over people? what QB does that
RE: I get the comparison  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 11:25 am : link
In comment 15099283 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
and this seems to be to go-to comparison at this point. Josh Allen's development was slow but now he's really come into his own and is going to finish Top 5 in the MVP race (probably #3) for a legitimate SB contending team (feels so weird to say this about the Bills franchise).

But I think there are 2 main differences.

The 1st difference is that Jones' sophomore season is a clear step down from his rookie season. Whereas Josh Allen clearly improved in his 2nd year. This is a major difference between their perceived trajectories which is why Bills' fans were more optimistic than we are in our QB after Year 2.

The 2nd difference is that Josh Allen possessed obvious physical traits that indicated a high ceiling. His size stood out on TV from day 1, he was a big boy with a rocket arm who could move really well. I dislike Big Ben as a person but I enjoyed his playstyle when he was younger, Allen didn't brush off defenders in the same way but his size and mobility definitely made you think about that comparison a bit. The upside was obvious with Allen.

The upside is a little less obvious for Jones. Although I'm down on Jones to the point that I wouldn't mind another QB next year, I'm probably higher on his upside that most of his other doubters. The "Danny Dimes" nickname might've been forced, but he really did throw a decent amount of really impressive passes as a rookie that made you overlook the other flaws. But in terms of overall raw talent and untapped potential, he doesn't stand out like Allen did. And his mental shortcomings (pre-snap issues, eyes locking onto his primary targets, terrible pocket awareness) really hurts him in my eyes since his physical traits aren't standout.

I hope he turns into an MVP candidate like Josh Allen, but I don't think it's a fair comparison at this point based on what both QBs showed through 2 years.


Allen's first year is very interesting because the improvement really started to manifest in the second half. He was actually the second leading rusher in the NFL for the last two months of that season. He finished the year with 630 rushing yards and 8 rushing TDs.

And after a very rough start as a passer, he finished on a more promising note. For FY '18, he had 10 TDs/12INTs. But in the last 8 games he had 8 TDs/5 INTs. So there were some positive signs that he was starting to get it...

And he's more of a scrambler than Jones. Jones can run, but Allen can scramble. A scrambler is much more dangerous.
Comparisons are always silly, guys play in different sandboxes,  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 11:26 am : link
and there is different ways to be successful.

While the post snap processing isn’t great with DJ it’s not so awful that it isn’t hard to imagine it will look much better down the line and especially with some better skill players. The presnap stuff isn’t horrific, he’s missing a line call and misdiagnosing or two here, but that’s another thing that isn’t so bad it isn’t hard to fathom. There’s a reason BB is dominant against rookie and 2nd year QBs. He confuses the hell out of them presnap.

The ball security has been better, the ball has been higher, with one notable exception. When he takes off to run he drops his hands, which is hard to beat out of guys. Anyone notice the difference between the interceptions last year and this year because I certainly do. Last year it was showing poor reads, poor anticipation, and taking the bait. Saw a couple of those early in the year, but the majority of his picks are his WRs gifting them to the other team.

The TDs are down mostly because it was pretty clear to me what they wanted to do with him this year in early weeks. They wanted to clean up the decision making which caused lots of hesitation which ironically caused a few picks early. The decision making has been pretty good lately but we just don’t have the horses. He needs help which in IMO is going to lessen the load on him moving forward.

DJ isn’t a great athlete by NFL standards, but he’s fast as fuck. With a healthy Saquon we are going to see a lot more man. Get some guys that can win their 1 v 1 matchups and let DJ torch them with his legs when the focus is on Saquon intermittently in run game and if they don’t want to spy him in pass game with some actual weapons that need attention. This will help keep him healthy as well.

As early as week 6 I started catching next years QB class, but something clicked for him in 2nd half of TB and I imagine the coaching staff saw it too. He’s starting to put all the pieces together. Next year we’ll have our answer if he’s the guy moving forward.
I can’t help but wonder how Jones would have  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 11:26 am : link
fared this year if he was still in Shurmur’s offense. He looked so much better in his rookie year.
Osi and The Boss  
cosmicj : 12/30/2020 11:30 am : link
thanks for some intelligent posts.

It's very likely that Jones will be the 2021 opening day starter. But what many of use are seeing in his game makes me wonder if we are going to be experiencing a full-scale QB controversy by next October or November. If Jones continues to play like he is currently, Judge will see his very career threatened by an underperforming QB and may bench him.

So in terms of BBI controversy, you ain't seen nothing yet.
RE: RE: RE: RE: and to think we took a injury prone running back over a franchise qb..  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:30 am : link
In comment 15099309 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099297 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15099292 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15099275 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


we could of had Josh allen the qb and Josh Alllen the pass rusher....instead we got a beat down rb and a qb no where near the level of Bills Josh Allen



Barkley had one injury in college, a high ankle sprain that I think he missed two games for. He was not injury prone when he was drafted. And Allen was rated by most “experts” behind Mayfield, Darnold, and Rosen.



Well I wish I can shoiw you my posts, I came from an older giants forum that got deleted where me and another guy was arguing which is better Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson...saquan was no where near the conversation. Should I bring up Sy's evaluation of Josh allen? a real scouts opinion would be interesting



I’m not doubting that you or Sy or other people liked Allen. I’m just saying that 1.) Barkley did not have a significant injury history when he was drafted and 2.) Allen was not regarded by the majority as being the best QB in the draft. It wasn’t a situation where it was an obvious choice between Barkley and Allen that year. If I remember correctly Allen had some shoulder issues in college that scared some teams.


Not a Jones  
Keaton028 : 12/30/2020 11:50 am : link
hater at all. But he is not Josh Allen. Why do we do this to ourselves?
Josh Allen  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/30/2020 11:53 am : link
is a very interesting case. Nobody wanted him out of high school. He played at Wyoming. He had the rare arm talent and athletic ability. Obviously he worked very hard improving mechanics with good coaching and good for him it really translated to performance. Jones had three years with a QB guru in college and then Shurmur the whisperer.

The biggest thing I see is he is extremely confident. Moves in the pocket, sets his feet and lets it rip it tight windows.

Jones I think is lacking in this area. Confidence and trust to let it rip sometimes. I think also some of these longer sideline passes are trying to protect this flaw.
RE: Not a Jones  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 11:55 am : link
In comment 15099351 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
hater at all. But he is not Josh Allen. Why do we do this to ourselves?



LOL
RE: Osi and The Boss  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 11:58 am : link
In comment 15099325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
thanks for some intelligent posts.

It's very likely that Jones will be the 2021 opening day starter. But what many of use are seeing in his game makes me wonder if we are going to be experiencing a full-scale QB controversy by next October or November. If Jones continues to play like he is currently, Judge will see his very career threatened by an underperforming QB and may bench him.

So in terms of BBI controversy, you ain't seen nothing yet.


Yep, it's coming. Pre-draft discussions will be interesting as well if lose on sunday and move up in the draft order.
Ahh the experts here  
jvm52106 : 12/30/2020 11:58 am : link
who want to use whatever narrative they can find to approve or disapprove a theory. The anti Jones crowd though goes way beyond that and then some.

I find it so funny how many QB experts on this board. Pre-snap reads quoted by many who have no fucking idea what that means but it sounds good. Like quoting trust the science even though you have zero idea what the SCIENCE actually is. It is funny though how a fairly apt comparrison gets ripped apart becauase you don't like the guy the comparison is supporting so you knock it completely. Some of the arguments against the comparison actually show how much making a definitive statement about someone, just 2 years in can be so wrong..

#1- Many of you here were 100% against the Giants even considering Allen back in 2018 as the 2nd pick in the draft. You had Darnold above him, Rosen was a choice by many here and even Mayfield was a popular choice amongst a small but very vocal group. The idea was Allen couldn't hit the broadside of the barn and his cannon arm was the only reason he was even being considered in the first round.

Now many of you are using the fact that he wasn't trained by a QB guru and didn't have the pro friendly offense as an excuse for his first two years and that he has developed now in year 3.

#2- The talk about athleticism and the fact that Allen has more TDs on the ground than JOnes. Hmmm.. So you are now saying that Allen is a better QB because he scores more TDs than Jones. I would think the fact that he has Diggs, Beasley, Gabriel (draft pick who has played well), a completely revamped Oline that has played very well and he is playing in the same system for his 3rd year in a row may have something to do with that. But, that doesn't fit your narrative so that is ignored. I suspect if Allen had our WR corps and was on his 2nd pro system in 2 years he wouldn't have as many TD passes (for sure) and probbaly ,ess rushing TDs as well.

Jones has been hampered by a completely shit system passing wise this year , along with the WORST WR's group in the NFL! His best weapon and one the would have freed him up more was lost in the first half of game 2 for the season. His rushing TDs include 1 TD called back on holding and the trip and fall on an 80 yard fucking run that many here like to joke about but who most of you couldn't even run 80 yards period! Do I wish he had scored, of course I do. But, I am pretty thrilled he is such a threat that when healthy teams have to game plan against him. Now imagine that same option play with Barkley in the backfield.

I get it, some of you want Jones gone.One of you in this thread has made slight comments (in other threads) that the Giants were racist for not drafting Lamar Jackson. Others wanted Herbert this year (and honestly, if we didn't have Jones I am sure he would have been the choice) but, we already drafted our QB. The crowd that want Trevor Lawrence was in full throat until week 10. We have a QB who has shown he can play and has shown he is a dual threat when healthy. We need other parts and he needs time to develop. If you jettison him now are full on rebuild again as we haven't even finished this rebuild.

Jones next season will be a 67% or higher comp % QB, with 30 plus TDs passing and 5 plus TDs rushing assuming Barkley is healthy and we sign and or draft a few weapons on offense!
Hold on  
UConn4523 : 12/30/2020 12:01 pm : link
so Barkley didn’t actually tear his knee, it was all an act?
My take, if anyone cares...  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/30/2020 12:08 pm : link
...is that whatever you feel about the Jones draft pick, he deserves a year three assessment. There are just too many variables this year to make any decision about whether he will be a top 10 or top 15 NFL starting QB.


New OC and no training camp to get up to speed
Horrible OL play for the majority of the year
Horrible WR play the entire year
Below average RB for nearly the whole year

At least some of those things will be better next year.

The big issue with Jones in consistency. We've seen him make amazing throws and quick decisions, but we've also seen him (sometimes in the same game) make inaccurate throws, wrong reads or hold the ball way too long.

If he is more consistent in 2021, coupled with some better OL and skill position play he will be a good QB.

If he is still inconsistent even after a full preseason, then I don't think he ever will be.

I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 12:08 pm : link
If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?
Jvm  
Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2020 12:10 pm : link
That is a really biased and silly post. Saying Jones and Allen are not on the same trajectory after two years is not the same as “I wanted to draft Allen,”. One person on this thread said they wanted Allen at the time. If you want to be taken seriously, stop creating straw man arguments.

And nobody here understands what a pre and post-snap read is? If you have watched football for more than a year or two you know what they are. So do the announcers - many ex NFL QBs - who make the same criticism.

Nobody - including you - knows what Jones will be next year. But so far you are the only one posting his stats for 2021.
RE: Ahh the experts here  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15099366 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
who want to use whatever narrative they can find to approve or disapprove a theory. The anti Jones crowd though goes way beyond that and then some.

I find it so funny how many QB experts on this board. Pre-snap reads quoted by many who have no fucking idea what that means but it sounds good. Like quoting trust the science even though you have zero idea what the SCIENCE actually is. It is funny though how a fairly apt comparrison gets ripped apart becauase you don't like the guy the comparison is supporting so you knock it completely. Some of the arguments against the comparison actually show how much making a definitive statement about someone, just 2 years in can be so wrong..

#1- Many of you here were 100% against the Giants even considering Allen back in 2018 as the 2nd pick in the draft. You had Darnold above him, Rosen was a choice by many here and even Mayfield was a popular choice amongst a small but very vocal group. The idea was Allen couldn't hit the broadside of the barn and his cannon arm was the only reason he was even being considered in the first round.

Now many of you are using the fact that he wasn't trained by a QB guru and didn't have the pro friendly offense as an excuse for his first two years and that he has developed now in year 3.

#2- The talk about athleticism and the fact that Allen has more TDs on the ground than JOnes. Hmmm.. So you are now saying that Allen is a better QB because he scores more TDs than Jones. I would think the fact that he has Diggs, Beasley, Gabriel (draft pick who has played well), a completely revamped Oline that has played very well and he is playing in the same system for his 3rd year in a row may have something to do with that. But, that doesn't fit your narrative so that is ignored. I suspect if Allen had our WR corps and was on his 2nd pro system in 2 years he wouldn't have as many TD passes (for sure) and probbaly ,ess rushing TDs as well.

Jones has been hampered by a completely shit system passing wise this year , along with the WORST WR's group in the NFL! His best weapon and one the would have freed him up more was lost in the first half of game 2 for the season. His rushing TDs include 1 TD called back on holding and the trip and fall on an 80 yard fucking run that many here like to joke about but who most of you couldn't even run 80 yards period! Do I wish he had scored, of course I do. But, I am pretty thrilled he is such a threat that when healthy teams have to game plan against him. Now imagine that same option play with Barkley in the backfield.

I get it, some of you want Jones gone.One of you in this thread has made slight comments (in other threads) that the Giants were racist for not drafting Lamar Jackson. Others wanted Herbert this year (and honestly, if we didn't have Jones I am sure he would have been the choice) but, we already drafted our QB. The crowd that want Trevor Lawrence was in full throat until week 10. We have a QB who has shown he can play and has shown he is a dual threat when healthy. We need other parts and he needs time to develop. If you jettison him now are full on rebuild again as we haven't even finished this rebuild.

Jones next season will be a 67% or higher comp % QB, with 30 plus TDs passing and 5 plus TDs rushing assuming Barkley is healthy and we sign and or draft a few weapons on offense!


This is well written and I remember the questions about Allen’s accuracy. If I remember correctly it seemed like half the board was enamored with Rosen.

The link below details Allen’s shoulder injury while in college. This is one of the reasons he wasn’t drafted in the top 5.
RE: Osi and The Boss  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15099325 cosmicj said:
Quote:
thanks for some intelligent posts.

It's very likely that Jones will be the 2021 opening day starter. But what many of use are seeing in his game makes me wonder if we are going to be experiencing a full-scale QB controversy by next October or November. If Jones continues to play like he is currently, Judge will see his very career threatened by an underperforming QB and may bench him.

So in terms of BBI controversy, you ain't seen nothing yet.


cosmicj...this is what I've been saying. Jones starts 2021, but I'm not surprised if he's on a different team as a backup in 2022.
RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
jestersdead : 12/30/2020 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?

My answer, no and if that was the case, the Giants would have drafted Herbert last year. The Giants will wait a year too long before deciding to move on from Jones and will set the team back another 4 years
RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
UConn4523 : 12/30/2020 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?


I partly get the point but where he was drafted suggests his untapped upside in theory. I know that “potential” shouldn’t be the default answer but I agree with it in part. I would have liked to have seen more from him by the end of year 2 but I also realize the shit sandwich we’ve been so it’s a conundrum (for me as a fan). I trust Judges evaluation and just have to hope for the best on whatever the decision is in why to do at QB moving forward.
RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?


Yes.

Who's with me?
I watch both Jones and Allen a lot.  
Red Dog : 12/30/2020 12:23 pm : link
Allen has had a better team around him since day one. Better coaching early on, too.

Allen's supporting cast last season was much better than what Jones had this year IN JUST ABOUT EVERY RESPECT. Better receivers. Better O-line. Better running game due to better blocking. Better defense. Better special teams.

Jones needs another season that starts with a full run of camps to settle the OL plus some significantly better receivers to mature and show what he can do.
RE: Hold on  
family progtitioner : 12/30/2020 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15099371 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
so Barkley didn’t actually tear his knee, it was all an act?


Haha. I saw that too. Say what?
RE: I watch both Jones and Allen a lot.  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15099400 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Allen has had a better team around him since day one. Better coaching early on, too.

Allen's supporting cast last season was much better than what Jones had this year IN JUST ABOUT EVERY RESPECT. Better receivers. Better O-line. Better running game due to better blocking. Better defense. Better special teams.



Sounds like they must have a better GM too.
RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2020 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15099398 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?



Yes.

Who's with me?


To answer that question a little differently...If Jones were a UDFA, every mock draft would have us taking a QB.

Jones was picked #6 because of his potential. He will get a longer leash to prove himself like Eli did. But at some point the body of evidence available has to outweigh potential.
“Other than Allen scoring 19 more touchdowns”  
ajr2456 : 12/30/2020 12:28 pm : link
Jones has been better in year two? Is this a real post? I didn’t think the bar could get lower.

Touchdowns matter, probably more importantly than any of the other stats.
Obviously Allen was a high ceiling low floor type of prospect  
family progtitioner : 12/30/2020 12:34 pm : link
But any type of comparison completely fails the eye test. Allen is a big guy with a huge arm and his athleticism is off the charts. Just look at the way that he effortlessly Evades free rushers and rockets the ball down the field. He is very comfortable with scrambling. Jones really displays none of this, his arm is average although his accuracy is quite good. He is not a comfortable runner although can take off in a straight line if need be.

Allen is Elway way on steroids while Jones will be lucky to reach Alex Smith territory. Unfortunately for the Giants and fans
RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15099393 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?



I partly get the point but where he was drafted suggests his untapped upside in theory. I know that “potential” shouldn’t be the default answer but I agree with it in part. I would have liked to have seen more from him by the end of year 2 but I also realize the shit sandwich we’ve been so it’s a conundrum (for me as a fan). I trust Judges evaluation and just have to hope for the best on whatever the decision is in why to do at QB moving forward.


What untapped upside is there, really? This isn't Mahomes or Allen, players who were described out of college as hugely talented but unpolished. The book on Jones coming out was that he was well coached, mechanically polished (this has borne out not to be true), and about as prepared for the college to pro transition as you could be. There's no massive physical talent there that hasn't yet been unlocked.

I don't see anything in Jones that's untapped.
If Jones was a UDFA and under contract why wouldn’t he be the QB  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 12:39 pm : link
next year? Outside of Lawrence and maybe Wilson I wouldn’t consider it. To me those are the only two prospects worth possibly jumping ship. And we won’t be in position to draft either without massive draft assets and then they’ll just look poor too for same reasons we do this year if Barkley goes down again.

I just don’t understand the argument that he hasn’t shown enough to be the QB next year. And he’s shown progress throughout the season with clearly a different mandate from Judge than Shurmur. Shurmur pretty much just let him go out there and let it rip and it resulted in a lot more QB responsible interceptions. You can talk stats all day, but you put year 2 Allen in this offense and they don’t look much better and I’m
Someone that’s liked Allen a ton since the draft and he has potential of being number 2 to Mahomes for a long time.
RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?


I think he'd get the chance to compete if he had these same two years under his belt. Plus...

1. Very inexpensive as a UDFA. So we could still hit paydirt.
2. Does have interesting skills that fit the modern game.
3. NFL experience.

Furthermore, I think the narrative of "he needs more help to see what we actually have" would be more tolerable because of the UFDA status. I mean, there had to be some really good reasons why he wasn't drafted, and most likely he didn't have the ability to elevate the play of others...
RE: RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
Thegratefulhead : 12/30/2020 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15099416 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15099393 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?



I partly get the point but where he was drafted suggests his untapped upside in theory. I know that “potential” shouldn’t be the default answer but I agree with it in part. I would have liked to have seen more from him by the end of year 2 but I also realize the shit sandwich we’ve been so it’s a conundrum (for me as a fan). I trust Judges evaluation and just have to hope for the best on whatever the decision is in why to do at QB moving forward.



What untapped upside is there, really? This isn't Mahomes or Allen, players who were described out of college as hugely talented but unpolished. The book on Jones coming out was that he was well coached, mechanically polished (this has borne out not to be true), and about as prepared for the college to pro transition as you could be. There's no massive physical talent there that hasn't yet been unlocked.

I don't see anything in Jones that's untapped.
Terps, I am with you on Jones for the most part. If we have a shot at Wilson or Lance I would do it. That said, Jones has made a significant amount of exceptional, tight window throws in his career so far. He isn't dog shit. My beefs are decision making and ball security.
Right now based just on the eye test  
rocco8112 : 12/30/2020 12:49 pm : link
watching games, Allen looks like a much better player and I would rather have him on the Giants.

I like the Bills and will be rooting for them to win it all.

If there isn't a QB in the draft worth picking over Jones, roll it bac  
Kyle_ : 12/30/2020 12:51 pm : link
Odds are he's not good enough to lock down the position for years 4 and 5 (picking up the option), and we just enter the 2022 draft with an eye on QBs like 2021. If he's good enough to lock down the position, hey, that's fantastic. The worst case scenario is if he's marginally improved in 2021 and the team convinces itself to buy two more years of him.

If there's a QB in the draft this April worth picking, and the cost isn't prohibitive, Jones's existence shouldn't preclude that. Assuming we're 50/50 to win/lose this weekend, that means a 50% chance that we pick 8th as a worst case scenario -- no one else wins to help us move up the draft order. It's likely one of Wilson or Lance is there at 8th. If we move up the order, the odds increase that it's both.

But just like when we drafted Jones, you don't draft a QB just to replace Jones with anyone. That's how we got into this mess in the first place.
IMO anyone trying to evaluate Jones based on the  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2020 12:51 pm : link
chit sandwich he has for skill players on office is talking out of his or her respective ass
RE: RE: RE: there's a difference between  
Tuckrule : 12/30/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15099294 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15099289 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15099278 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


being a game manager and only being able to throw the ball 10 yards to anyone because nobody is open downfield, and you don't have all day to throw.



That wasn't the case against Tampa. Slayton was open deep the whole game.




He's a 1 read qb, doesnt know how to read the field and extend the play....pretty much a broke mans Eli Manning


You don’t know what your watching. Go watch this past Sundays game. Tell me he’s a one read QB. Fans who never played the game have no idea what a quick hitting route is. We started off the game with stick routes. That’s a Garret staple. That is a one read throw. You just throw the ball to the opposite shoulder of the defender. That is a one read throw. Jesus I get so annoyed reading how jones doesn’t go through progressions. He does very well with one of the worst lines in the nfl. Follow a new sport or educate yourself
RE: RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
UConn4523 : 12/30/2020 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15099416 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15099393 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?



I partly get the point but where he was drafted suggests his untapped upside in theory. I know that “potential” shouldn’t be the default answer but I agree with it in part. I would have liked to have seen more from him by the end of year 2 but I also realize the shit sandwich we’ve been so it’s a conundrum (for me as a fan). I trust Judges evaluation and just have to hope for the best on whatever the decision is in why to do at QB moving forward.



What untapped upside is there, really? This isn't Mahomes or Allen, players who were described out of college as hugely talented but unpolished. The book on Jones coming out was that he was well coached, mechanically polished (this has borne out not to be true), and about as prepared for the college to pro transition as you could be. There's no massive physical talent there that hasn't yet been unlocked.

I don't see anything in Jones that's untapped.


You might be right. Not really an easy answer, I’ll leave it to the coaches. Doesn’t make for a good discussion but it is what it is.
RE: I watch both Jones and Allen a lot.  
Tuckrule : 12/30/2020 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15099400 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Allen has had a better team around him since day one. Better coaching early on, too.

Allen's supporting cast last season was much better than what Jones had this year IN JUST ABOUT EVERY RESPECT. Better receivers. Better O-line. Better running game due to better blocking. Better defense. Better special teams.

Jones needs another season that starts with a full run of camps to settle the OL plus some significantly better receivers to mature and show what he can do.


Finally!!!! A fan who knows what the fuck he’s watching.
RE: RE: RE: RE: there's a difference between  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15099452 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15099294 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15099289 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15099278 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


being a game manager and only being able to throw the ball 10 yards to anyone because nobody is open downfield, and you don't have all day to throw.



That wasn't the case against Tampa. Slayton was open deep the whole game.




He's a 1 read qb, doesnt know how to read the field and extend the play....pretty much a broke mans Eli Manning



You don’t know what your watching. Go watch this past Sundays game. Tell me he’s a one read QB. Fans who never played the game have no idea what a quick hitting route is. We started off the game with stick routes. That’s a Garret staple. That is a one read throw. You just throw the ball to the opposite shoulder of the defender. That is a one read throw. Jesus I get so annoyed reading how jones doesn’t go through progressions. He does very well with one of the worst lines in the nfl. Follow a new sport or educate yourself


I respect that. Hopefully you right. I just wish he had the offenseive weapons chiefs do to shut down the haters
RE: IMO anyone trying to evaluate Jones based on the  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15099448 gidiefor said:
Quote:
chit sandwich he has for skill players on office is talking out of his or her respective ass


How do you know Jones isn't dragging down the rest of the roster?

I can point to specific plays the skill players made where Jones failed to make the right play. I can point to plays where Jones had sufficient time in the pocket, didn't get the ball out, and took a bad sack and fumbled.

It's easy to point at the surrounding cast as the cause, and I agree they aren't great. But that doesn't make Jones good either.

I don't know why so many are so invested in giving him the benefit of the doubt. What has he done to earn it?
RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15099440 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?



I think he'd get the chance to compete if he had these same two years under his belt. Plus...

1. Very inexpensive as a UDFA. So we could still hit paydirt.
2. Does have interesting skills that fit the modern game.
3. NFL experience.

Furthermore, I think the narrative of "he needs more help to see what we actually have" would be more tolerable because of the UFDA status. I mean, there had to be some really good reasons why he wasn't drafted, and most likely he didn't have the ability to elevate the play of others...


That’s the point SY was making. Your expectations of what a second year QB can do are preposterous. 2nd year QBs, regardless of how elite they are, turn out to be, or draft status, aren’t elevating this cast of characters. Put 2nd year Allen in this offense missing it’s only difference maker and the stats aren’t looking much better.
Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 1:09 pm : link
Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.
RE: RE: Comparing the 2 is laughable.  
Toth029 : 12/30/2020 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15099284 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15099281 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


Holy shit, have you watched Allen play? FFS




exactly, dude has franchise qb written all over him....i was banging the table to draft him back in 18....but noooo we took a fucking running back


I love this kind of hindsight.

Someone bring up the archives.
RE: RE: IMO anyone trying to evaluate Jones based on the  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2020 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15099463 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15099448 gidiefor said:


Quote:


chit sandwich he has for skill players on office is talking out of his or her respective ass



How do you know Jones isn't dragging down the rest of the roster?

I can point to specific plays the skill players made where Jones failed to make the right play. I can point to plays where Jones had sufficient time in the pocket, didn't get the ball out, and took a bad sack and fumbled.

It's easy to point at the surrounding cast as the cause, and I agree they aren't great. But that doesn't make Jones good either.

I don't know why so many are so invested in giving him the benefit of the doubt. What has he done to earn it?


Go Terps -- you are a known rip it downer -- so one would expect you to take the off with their heads route given any sort of controversy -- so I'm including you in the gas that is coming out the rear

You really don't know what you are talking about as far as this goes -- you want results and you aren't getting them -- so you'd rather rip it down and start all over -- I get it -- so do most 3 year olds I know
RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.



gidie  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 1:13 pm : link
There isn't a 3 year old on earth that's been alive to see the Giants win 6 games in a season.

What you don't know could fill a fucking book, man. You're not someone whose posts I seek out.
RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
family progtitioner : 12/30/2020 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15099477 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.




Jones was Eli's pick. Eli and Peyton was at duke every offseason training him. Jones isnt DG fault. Im damn sure he wouldnt pick him but the Maras and Mannings said to do it


Jones was forced on the Giants by the Mannings and the Barkley injury is fake. Dude...
RE: RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15099464 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15099440 bw in dc said:




I think he'd get the chance to compete if he had these same two years under his belt. Plus...

1. Very inexpensive as a UDFA. So we could still hit paydirt.
2. Does have interesting skills that fit the modern game.
3. NFL experience.

Furthermore, I think the narrative of "he needs more help to see what we actually have" would be more tolerable because of the UFDA status. I mean, there had to be some really good reasons why he wasn't drafted, and most likely he didn't have the ability to elevate the play of others...



That’s the point SY was making. Your expectations of what a second year QB can do are preposterous. 2nd year QBs, regardless of how elite they are, turn out to be, or draft status, aren’t elevating this cast of characters. Put 2nd year Allen in this offense missing it’s only difference maker and the stats aren’t looking much better.


If believing that a "lottery pick", especially a QB, is supposed to be a difference maker and game changer, then yes I am guilty of being preposterous.

But I will continue to insist the QB isn't just 1/11th of the offense; and thus he can only be as good as his surrounding parts. I just expect more.
RE: RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
Danny Dimes : 12/30/2020 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15099479 family progtitioner said:
Quote:
In comment 15099477 Danny Dimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.




Jones was Eli's pick. Eli and Peyton was at duke every offseason training him. Jones isnt DG fault. Im damn sure he wouldnt pick him but the Maras and Mannings said to do it



Jones was forced on the Giants by the Mannings and the Barkley injury is fake. Dude...


Honestly  
Thegratefulhead : 12/30/2020 1:19 pm : link
Please watch a decent amount of Allen. I would give a finger for that to be in Giant blue. His talent jumps off the screen. The elusiveness, the arm, the power. Please don't talk about the stats or compare years. Use your eyes. You have been watching football since you were a kid. These players do not compare. At all. Reminds me of Bert Jones. That good.
I really beg some of you all to stop these threads  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 1:20 pm : link
of talking up Daniel Jones in your minds by using flawed comparisons to Josh Allen.

These have gone viral on BBI now for the last couple weeks and I haven't seen one that has even remotely hit their intended mark yet.

These threads have become as ridiculous as the comparisons some on BBI like to entertain on Aaron Rodgers vs Eli Manning from time to time when they get nostalgic.
RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
BH28 : 12/30/2020 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.


There is no logical reason Gettleman should be brought back. If you are on team 'DJ needs weapons' then DG has absolutely failed to surround a QB with the tools he needs to succeed. If you are on team 'DJ is a bust' then DG needs to go for picking him 6th.

Either way, the common denominator is DG.
RE: gidie  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2020 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15099478 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There isn't a 3 year old on earth that's been alive to see the Giants win 6 games in a season.

What you don't know could fill a fucking book, man. You're not someone whose posts I seek out.


Once again twisting and contorting the facts to suit your view of the word -- if you are not seeking out my posts -- why are you reading and responding to them? Your comments on their face lack credibility
RE: RE: I still haven't seen anyone answer yes to this question  
Scooter185 : 12/30/2020 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15099392 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 15099382 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If Daniel Jones were a UDFA instead of the 6th pick overall, is he the starter going into training camp 2021?


My answer, no and if that was the case, the Giants would have drafted Herbert last year. The Giants will wait a year too long before deciding to move on from Jones and will set the team back another 4 years


Waiting a year too long is the Giants MO
Hopefully jones throws 5 tds Sunday  
djm : 12/30/2020 1:52 pm : link
And “skews” his numbers. Some here would spin it that way don’t deny it.

Anyway, hopefully he throws 5 tds Sunday.
Oh Danny Boy  
Sammo85 : 12/30/2020 1:53 pm : link
The fans are calling for your head.
RE: Hopefully jones throws 5 tds Sunday  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15099529 djm said:
Quote:
And “skews” his numbers. Some here would spin it that way don’t deny it.

Anyway, hopefully he throws 5 tds Sunday.


I hope so. I want a fucking home playoff game.

I've been DYING to like Jones. DYING. I'm waiting for a reason.
RE: This isn’t really a Jones conversation  
djm : 12/30/2020 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15099214 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
What Jones does or does not do next year is completely independent of Josh Allen.

If you believe Jones will make a massive improvement next year that’s fine. It may absolutely happen. But Josh Allen is not a precedent to point to which informs us about that likelihood.


This this and more this. Every situation is different yet all we do here is conjure up some other qb in some other city. Comparing jones to one qb to fit into a narrative is just fucking stupid. Compare him to the history of the nfl QB is how this works but for some it’s way too difficult and complicated. Take the easy low hanging fruit route and blast DJ and DJ while you’re at it. So much easier. And stupid. And worthless.
RE: RE: Hopefully jones throws 5 tds Sunday  
djm : 12/30/2020 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15099534 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15099529 djm said:


Quote:


And “skews” his numbers. Some here would spin it that way don’t deny it.

Anyway, hopefully he throws 5 tds Sunday.



I hope so. I want a fucking home playoff game.

I've been DYING to like Jones. DYING. I'm waiting for a reason.


It really is all about this. We need to win big games. We need to see how jones can do in a big game when everything is imperfect around him but right there for the taking. I don’t care about 5 wins or 8 wins or what happened last week. I care about Sunday.

It’s all right there for us. Go out and prove something even it’s it’s just one game against an average Dallas team. We have a chance to end the season on a winning note, wash away the last 3 games to some extent.

I don’t know, maybe I’m putting way too much on this coming game but I am placing a lot on Sunday. I think it’s fair to do so.
And I agree terps  
djm : 12/30/2020 2:05 pm : link
There’s nothing wrong with being concerned with jones. Nothing. As a matter of fact it would be wrong to be completely sold on jones and even judge is likely not there no matter what he says. He surely likes jones. Likely “believes” jones is the guy, but judge isn’t stupid.

This game would help me go a long way to liking jones if he simply wins the game while helping the cause.
RE: I really beg some of you all to stop reading these threads!  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15099490 LBH15 said:
Quote:
of talking up Daniel Jones in your minds by using flawed comparisons to Josh Allen.

These have gone viral on BBI now for the last couple weeks and I haven't seen one that has even remotely hit their intended mark yet.

These threads have become as ridiculous as the comparisons some on BBI like to entertain on Aaron Rodgers vs Eli Manning from time to time when they get nostalgic.


I really beg some of you to go whine on another thread that suits your interests and stay away from our threads. Obviously some of us want to discuss this and we don’t see these comparisons as flawed.

Isn’t there enough I hate DG threads for you to dump on?
This is like the whole Eli vs Big Ben argument  
GManinDC : 12/30/2020 2:29 pm : link
who had a better team?

who had better weapons?

who had better coaching?



The shit is getting old..

Giving Jones a third year is fine..  
Sean : 12/30/2020 2:30 pm : link
Unless the Giants are blown away with a QB prospect in the spring, I’m fine running it back with Jones. My concern is overpaying Jones. This is what I want to see:

1. Stronger back up QB next year due to his durability concerns.
2. A true honest evaluation of Jones after the season. The only way Jones should get significant second contract money is if he’s a game changer who makes all of his teammates better. Not someone who manages the game, that can be replaced via the draft.

After next year, we will have more than enough of a sample size to see what kind of player this is.

As for Jones, how about going out there and having another Tampa type game from *last* year. Keep eyes down the field, extend the play and move the ball down field. I’ll even take a repeat of the second Philly game where Jones had a very efficient game.

How about Jones carry the Giants to a win Sunday? Is that fair?
RE: Honestly  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15099486 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Please watch a decent amount of Allen. I would give a finger for that to be in Giant blue. His talent jumps off the screen. The elusiveness, the arm, the power. Please don't talk about the stats or compare years. Use your eyes. You have been watching football since you were a kid. These players do not compare. At all. Reminds me of Bert Jones. That good.


Are you dense? How can you say there can be no comparison here? Why can’t we compare Jones with Allen after both second years? After last year, I didn’t hear anyone saying Allen is an all pro. I posted his numbers....do they look great? No, it has only been because of Allen’s performance this year that he is now getting all this recognition....certainly not after years 1 and 2.

Other than his rushing yards and rushing tds, his passing was mediocre. So, I see no reason why a comparison can be made to show similarity with Jones and to show year 3 could also be year Jones takes off....if he gets a STEFON Diggs and has a bona fide OC.
Bills defense isn’t better than NYG  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 2:34 pm : link
They’re OL this year had a lot of guys out. Overall, not very good OL. Running backs are average. Nothing at TE. The draft pick “Gabriel” offers very little. Slow 6th round pick. He had Diggs and a good slot WR this year. That’s it.

Allen is an MVP player. He’s carrying the team and making players only guys like Mahomes and Rodgers make. 2 weeks ago the Bills pull kumerow off the streets and Allen rips a TD to the guy that very few could make. He’s cut the next week, Allen makes the other guys better, it isn’t the other way around with a QB (hellO Goff) putting up numbers because of his teammates or scheme.

Jones? Had a promising rookie year but his talent doesn’t compare to Allen. This year was awful but they should give him more time. Give him one more year. Use the resources to get the guy some talent around him for 2021.



I’m curious what BBI thinks of Trubisky..  
Sean : 12/30/2020 2:36 pm : link
What should the Bears do with him? They have a winning record with him and his numbers aren’t bad.

If you don’t think Trubisky should be resigned, I assume the view would be the same with Jones in 1-2 years.
Why?  
Carl in CT : 12/30/2020 2:39 pm : link
It’s easy folks so stop over analyzing. He has blockers and receivers. Until we do Jones will have problems. If he had Diggs we would be a lot different.
Allen in the red zone  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 2:42 pm : link
60+ TDS. No INT.

Also, Allen in year 2 made a big jump. He took care of the ball, scro4d a lot more, offense was more efficient, and they won a lot of games. From 5 wins in ur 1 to 10 in year 2.

Year 2 for Jones was a clear regression even with the issues with surrounding talent. Jones was not a good player this year. No comparison to Allen at the same stage.

RE: Why?  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15099571 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s easy folks so stop over analyzing. He has blockers and receivers. Until we do Jones will have problems. If he had Diggs we would be a lot different.


I’m not judging him until he has weapons. I mean Eli had Burress, Toomer, Shockey, Tiki Barber, and an excellent line in his second year. Not to mention a terrific defense featuring the likes of Michael Strahan and Osi. Same story with Josh Allen. They give him Diggs and Gabriel along with further development and coaching continuity and he made a huge leap in year 3.
RE: Bills defense isn’t better than NYG  
BelieveJJ : 12/30/2020 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15099567 KWALL2 said:
Quote:


Jones? Had a promising rookie year but his talent doesn’t compare to Allen. This year was awful but they should give him more time. Give him one more year. Use the resources to get the guy some talent around him for 2021.


Kev - what position(s) and players wiuld you target to put the right kind of talent around Jones?
RE: Bills defense isn’t better than NYG  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15099567 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
They’re OL this year had a lot of guys out. Overall, not very good OL. Running backs are average. Nothing at TE. The draft pick “Gabriel” offers very little. Slow 6th round pick. He had Diggs and a good slot WR this year. That’s it.

Allen is an MVP player. He’s carrying the team and making players only guys like Mahomes and Rodgers make. 2 weeks ago the Bills pull kumerow off the streets and Allen rips a TD to the guy that very few could make. He’s cut the next week, Allen makes the other guys better, it isn’t the other way around with a QB (hellO Goff) putting up numbers because of his teammates or scheme.

Jones? Had a promising rookie year but his talent doesn’t compare to Allen. This year was awful but they should give him more time. Give him one more year. Use the resources to get the guy some talent around him for 2021.


Gabriel Davis was a fourth round pick and has 6 TD’s this year. I’d say that’s a solid player.
RE: I’m curious what BBI thinks of Trubisky..  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/30/2020 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15099569 Sean said:
Quote:
What should the Bears do with him? They have a winning record with him and his numbers aren’t bad.

If you don’t think Trubisky should be resigned, I assume the view would be the same with Jones in 1-2 years.


It is a dilemma many teams face. They probably strongly think that he will not get them to a championship unless they have a superb defense or team around him and then it is still a big longshot. Picking someone new does not change that. Good players get old, hurt, etc. Then you are constantly firing coaches, GM's....there is a reason why so many teams never win a championship or haven't in a eternity...it is exceptionally hard and you need some luck.

Reid is a great example where it worked it. He recognized he had a good team and good but QB that was a longshot to go the distance and he made a bold move....extreme rarity that that move ever works out.

So two options you have but there is downsides to both cases I think.
One more...  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 2:47 pm : link
Allen in year 2; 29 TDs
Jones in year 2: 10 TDs

Both guys make an impact with their running, you should include the rushing TDs. Allen has 9 last year.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 12/30/2020 2:48 pm : link
Sean, I'd try to go after another QB if I were the Bears. Ryan/Stafford would be ideal, but maybe even a Wentz and a second day pick on a QB if you like that.
*if you like one  
BrettNYG10 : 12/30/2020 2:48 pm : link
.
Have you watched Allen over the years?  
upnyg : 12/30/2020 2:48 pm : link
Allen looks very good this year. Last year he looked improved over year 1, but still made poor decisions. He has that "gamer" mentality.

If you watch his throws earlier, they were not that accurate in Y1 or Yr2. He's improved.

I think Jones looks more accurate when given time. He shows some of the same poor decisions that Allen did earlier. They both can run.

If Jones is going to go into a new year with another coordinator it will be hard to evaluate him. He needs consistency, like Allen, a good #1 WR and better health.

Let's see what he can do next year.
LOL  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 2:49 pm : link
He’s ‘solid” because of the QB. He doesn’t separate. Just a guy playing with a great qb who can buy time and rip the ball all over the field.
RE: I’m curious what BBI thinks of Trubisky..  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15099569 Sean said:
Quote:
What should the Bears do with him? They have a winning record with him and his numbers aren’t bad.

If you don’t think Trubisky should be resigned, I assume the view would be the same with Jones in 1-2 years.


Trubisky is generally viewed as a miss, and not a very good player. Interesting to compare his four years to Jones's two:

Trubisky: 50 games (49 starts), 63.6% completions, 4.2% TD, 2.3% INT, .54 fumbles/game, 6.7 Y/A, 6.5 AY/A, 29-20 record as a starter

Jones: 26 games (25 starts), 62.0% completions, 3.7% TD, 2.4% INT, 1.08 fumbles/game, 6.5 Y/A, 6.2 AY/A, 7-18 record as a starter

The numbers speak for themselves.
Allen has more weapons than people seem to acknowledge  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 2:52 pm : link
1.) Stefon Diggs
2.) John Brown
3.) Cole Beasley
4.) Gabriel Davis

Here are Jones’ weapons:

1.) Old Golden Tate
2.) Evan “the Enigma” Engram
3.) Darius Slayton
4.) Sterling Shepard who can never stay healthy

And I’m pretty sure Singletary/Moss is equivalent or superior to Gallman/Morris. I mean Barkley has essentially missed the entire season so I’m not even including him in this.

I’m not saying Jones is better than Allen, or that he will be, but he’s flashed enough (particularly rookie year) to get a shot next year and probably in 2022 as well.
RE: Why?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2020 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15099571 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
It’s easy folks so stop over analyzing. He has blockers and receivers. Until we do Jones will have problems. If he had Diggs we would be a lot different.

Trubisky has Allen Robinson, how's he doing?
RE: LOL  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15099588 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He’s ‘solid” because of the QB. He doesn’t separate. Just a guy playing with a great qb who can buy time and rip the ball all over the field.


6 TD’s for a fourth round rookie is pretty impressive. I don’t care who his QB is. I’m not calling him a JAG at this point. There are guys that play with Mahomes and Rodgers that are not putting up numbers like that.
BelieveJJ  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 2:59 pm : link
We need WR help. That’s clear to all. One guy I don’t want to pay for, and I see his name posted here, is Allen Robinson.

In FA, I would like Curtis Samuel, Galloway, and Chris Godwin.

Steelers will probably let Shuster go. You may be able to get him at a good price since his numbers are down. But he’s very young. He’s tough,

We need some size and speed. Galloway gets hurt a lot but he’s the ideal player for this team.

Josh Reynolds from the Rams could be a good bargain for a young player. He’s got some size too.
Brown is out all year.  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 3:00 pm : link
Davis is nothing. He has Diggs. And he’s ripping TDs to him that only 2-3 guys can throw,
RE: RE: I really beg some of you all to stop reading these threads!  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15099555 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15099490 LBH15 said:


Quote:


of talking up Daniel Jones in your minds by using flawed comparisons to Josh Allen.

These have gone viral on BBI now for the last couple weeks and I haven't seen one that has even remotely hit their intended mark yet.

These threads have become as ridiculous as the comparisons some on BBI like to entertain on Aaron Rodgers vs Eli Manning from time to time when they get nostalgic.



I really beg some of you to go whine on another thread that suits your interests and stay away from our threads. Obviously some of us want to discuss this and we don’t see these comparisons as flawed.

Isn’t there enough I hate DG threads for you to dump on?


Stay away from "our" threads?

And no, never enough DG threads to suit my taste.
RE: Brown is out all year.  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15099601 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Davis is nothing. He has Diggs. And he’s ripping TDs to him that only 2-3 guys can throw,


Brown had 400 yards and 2 TD’s in the first half of the season. He also had 1,090 yards and 6 TD’s last year. He is hurt the rest of this year yes, but he’s better than any receiver on our team right now when he was healthy. Slayton may reach that point eventually.

Agree to disagree on Gabriel. That guy is going to be a solid #2 receiver for them for quite some time. He’s 6’2, 210 pounds and is a possession type receiver which is why he has so many TD’s. He’s not a burner who creates tons of separation.
Jones ‘ posts  
joeinpa : 12/30/2020 3:10 pm : link
Garner more interest than just about any other topic here, a good thing.

But trying to convince the doubters they shouldn’t speak with such certainty about Jones not being the guy is an exercise in futility

They rail against the “excuse makers” while at the same time jumping on every mistake Jones makes as evidence their narrative is correct, or jumping on every good play any other quarterback makes as more evidence that Jones stinks.

Me, I see the same mistakes made by Jones in other games, by quarterbacks all over the league

I see the athleticism of this guy, his arm, work ethic, demeanor, remember the struggle of Simms and Eli, and think, maybe he ll be the guy.

RE: Jones ‘ posts  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15099607 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Garner more interest than just about any other topic here, a good thing.

But trying to convince the doubters they shouldn’t speak with such certainty about Jones not being the guy is an exercise in futility

They rail against the “excuse makers” while at the same time jumping on every mistake Jones makes as evidence their narrative is correct, or jumping on every good play any other quarterback makes as more evidence that Jones stinks.

Me, I see the same mistakes made by Jones in other games, by quarterbacks all over the league

I see the athleticism of this guy, his arm, work ethic, demeanor, remember the struggle of Simms and Eli, and think, maybe he ll be the guy.


Well said. I think people forget how bad Simms and Eli looked early on. The Giants were 11-5 in Eli’s second year because of Tiki and the defense. That was a very strong roster that year.
One Game  
SgtDog : 12/30/2020 3:19 pm : link
Let me say I like Jones I hope he makes it. Put aside stats, strengths and character and ask how many times with the game on the line has Daniel Jones led the team to victory? I remember several times with the game on the line, his actions cost the game. But, I can only think of one game where he led the team to victory and unfortunately with that win the Giants lost Chase Young
RE: One Game  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15099615 SgtDog said:
Quote:
Let me say I like Jones I hope he makes it. Put aside stats, strengths and character and ask how many times with the game on the line has Daniel Jones led the team to victory? I remember several times with the game on the line, his actions cost the game. But, I can only think of one game where he led the team to victory and unfortunately with that win the Giants lost Chase Young


I agree to an extent, but there are two specific plays that come to mind this year that literally cost them games. 1.) Dipshit Engram dropping that perfect pass against the Eagles that would have sealed the game and 2.) that awful play call to throw a flat pass to Dion Lewis that should have been pass interference. That play call also exemplifies our weapons issue. The fact that our go to guy in that moment was Dion Lewis speaks volumes.
RE: RE: One Game  
rsjem1979 : 12/30/2020 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15099618 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099615 SgtDog said:


Quote:


Let me say I like Jones I hope he makes it. Put aside stats, strengths and character and ask how many times with the game on the line has Daniel Jones led the team to victory? I remember several times with the game on the line, his actions cost the game. But, I can only think of one game where he led the team to victory and unfortunately with that win the Giants lost Chase Young



I agree to an extent, but there are two specific plays that come to mind this year that literally cost them games. 1.) Dipshit Engram dropping that perfect pass against the Eagles that would have sealed the game and 2.) that awful play call to throw a flat pass to Dion Lewis that should have been pass interference. That play call also exemplifies our weapons issue. The fact that our go to guy in that moment was Dion Lewis speaks volumes.


That "awful play call" would have been an easy 2 point conversion if Jones had thrown the ball on time.
The Dion Lewis 2 pointer was a good play call  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 3:26 pm : link
He was open. He was so open that an accurate but late throw would have been good enough. An inaccurate but on time throw would have been enough.

The throw was both late and inaccurate.
Here's the Lewis play  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 3:33 pm : link
Awful from Jones. Awful.

This play is a good example of why he's been so poor in the redzone:

- The ball must be thrown when Lewis is at about the 2 yard line. Jones waits until Lewis is in the endzone.
- The ball must be thrown out in front of Lewis, leading him to the pylon. The ball is thrown to his back shoulder.

Indecisive. Inaccurate.
.  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 3:33 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: The Dion Lewis 2 pointer was a good play call  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15099624 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He was open. He was so open that an accurate but late throw would have been good enough. An inaccurate but on time throw would have been enough.

The throw was both late and inaccurate.


Relying on your third RB to catch a timing route with the game on the line doesn’t seem like the ideal play call. Regardless, it should have been pass interference anyway. The point is that I would like to see Jones have some weapons that teams have to account for in situations like that. Name one receiver that any defensive coordinator is afraid of on our team right now. That’s why we stall out in the red zone all the time.
RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
joe48 : 12/30/2020 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.

So you don’t like DG but that has nothing to do with Jones. I read your posts regularly but how can you truly evaluate Jones when the supporting cast has won so little talent.
.  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 3:41 pm : link
Dion Lewis is an 8 year veteran who entered this season with 172 receptions.

Watch the link I provided. Pause it at 14:31. Lewis is wide open...there are about 5 yards of separation between him and the TB safety. It was man coverage across the board.

Jones is supposed to throw his receivers open. On this crucial play he threw his receiver into coverage.
RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15099634 joe48 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.


So you don’t like DG but that has nothing to do with Jones. I read your posts regularly but how can you truly evaluate Jones when the supporting cast has won so little talent.


Their lack of talent at WR was obvious at draft time. But we couldn’t pass on a much needed offensive tackle to take CeeDee Lamb for example. It’s a shame we had so many needs because this was a good WR draft. Gettleman has followed the same model the Bills have been following (not surprising since the Bills GM used to work with him). Build up the offensive and defensive lines, get your QB and then get your playmakers. The only reason he took Barkley a few years ago is because Barkley was the best all around RB prospect to come out in a long time (before McCaffrey reached his current level).

Signings like Tate were just band aids to get us through the rebuild years. I’m sure they will be loading up at WR this offseason. Then we can really see what we have with Jones.
RE: .  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15099637 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Dion Lewis is an 8 year veteran who entered this season with 172 receptions.

Watch the link I provided. Pause it at 14:31. Lewis is wide open...there are about 5 yards of separation between him and the TB safety. It was man coverage across the board.

Jones is supposed to throw his receivers open. On this crucial play he threw his receiver into coverage.


I’ve seen the play a million times. I’m not saying that Jones couldn’t complete that pass, but I still think it’s a crap play call with the game on the line. I am personally not a big Dion Lewis fan, he’s like Shane Vereen part 2.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 12/30/2020 3:45 pm : link
you're correct, that's a bad play from Jones. Hopefully he corrects this part of his game next season.

What I don't get is that you fail to realize he has played 25 NFL games. It's like you automatically think a kid who is 23 is supposed to be good at everything regarding the position of QB.

That play against Tampa, while bad, is not a reason to just say Jones won't be a very good NFL quarterback. If he's still doing that in year 3 or 4, then yes, he's going to be limited as a QB.

It's like saying a wide receiver who struggles early on can't be a great wide receiver. Same thing applies to Jones. You need to just relax and give it some fucking time man.
RE: Terps  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15099643 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you're correct, that's a bad play from Jones. Hopefully he corrects this part of his game next season.

What I don't get is that you fail to realize he has played 25 NFL games. It's like you automatically think a kid who is 23 is supposed to be good at everything regarding the position of QB.

That play against Tampa, while bad, is not a reason to just say Jones won't be a very good NFL quarterback. If he's still doing that in year 3 or 4, then yes, he's going to be limited as a QB.

It's like saying a wide receiver who struggles early on can't be a great wide receiver. Same thing applies to Jones. You need to just relax and give it some fucking time man.


In terms of throwing people open, etc. the OP’s post is very relevant. Allen completed 58% of his passes in year 2, Jones is at 62%. Many Bills fans were not convinced about Allen prior to this season because of his inconsistency, particularly his inaccuracy. Huge turnaround this season.
For everyone shitting on comparisons  
Ben in Tampa : 12/30/2020 3:50 pm : link
It is not comparing the PLAYER, its comparing the PROCESS.

It took 3 years to build Allen into a player the football universe believes in. He was not the savior at the start of this season that he is considered now.

If Josh Allen was the Giants QB the last two years, the same idiots would be screaming to get rid of him before this season started.
RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
BlueVinnie : 12/30/2020 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.

I find it quite humorous that some of those who defend Jones by sighting the lack of talent of the OL and skill position players, are also staunch defenders of Gettleman and the job he's done here.
RE: For everyone shitting on comparisons  
PatersonPlank : 12/30/2020 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15099647 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
It is not comparing the PLAYER, its comparing the PROCESS.

It took 3 years to build Allen into a player the football universe believes in. He was not the savior at the start of this season that he is considered now.

If Josh Allen was the Giants QB the last two years, the same idiots would be screaming to get rid of him before this season started.


+1
RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15099650 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.


I find it quite humorous that some of those who defend Jones by sighting the lack of talent of the OL and skill position players, are also staunch defenders of Gettleman and the job he's done here.


This rebuild was a total gut job. This offseason will be focused on playmakers. They had to get the lines right first which it seems like we are well on our way to doing.
I feel like part of Jones’ issues this year are  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 4:00 pm : link
related to coaching. He reminds me of a guy who just got a golf lesson and goes out on the course and has so much in his head he forgets to just play the game. He doesn’t look as comfortable as he did last year. Hopefully with more weapons and a better feel for the system things will change next season.
RE: RE: .  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15099641 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099637 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Dion Lewis is an 8 year veteran who entered this season with 172 receptions.

Watch the link I provided. Pause it at 14:31. Lewis is wide open...there are about 5 yards of separation between him and the TB safety. It was man coverage across the board.

Jones is supposed to throw his receivers open. On this crucial play he threw his receiver into coverage.



I’ve seen the play a million times. I’m not saying that Jones couldn’t complete that pass, but I still think it’s a crap play call with the game on the line. I am personally not a big Dion Lewis fan, he’s like Shane Vereen part 2.


How is it a crap call if he is open?

Nobody cares if you aren't a Lewis fan...the GM signed him and the coaches played him. Oh, and he got open on the play so he did his job there.

Good lord.
RE: Here's the Lewis play  
joeinpa : 12/30/2020 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15099629 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Awful from Jones. Awful.

This play is a good example of why he's been so poor in the redzone:

- The ball must be thrown when Lewis is at about the 2 yard line. Jones waits until Lewis is in the endzone.
- The ball must be thrown out in front of Lewis, leading him to the pylon. The ball is thrown to his back shoulder.

Indecisive. Inaccurate.


Yes it happens. But when he threw Shepherd open last week he got criticized for locking onto his first read.

Veteran quarterbacks every week make bad throws
RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
LBH15 : 12/30/2020 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15099650 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.


I find it quite humorous that some of those who defend Jones by sighting the lack of talent of the OL and skill position players, are also staunch defenders of Gettleman and the job he's done here.


More sad that they can't even keep their many agendas straight so they don't box themselves into corners.

The real "crafty" ones started posting about their indifference to Gettleman earlier this year. In case they needed an exit strategy.
Allen  
Thegratefulhead : 12/30/2020 4:08 pm : link
Had mechanics issues that he cleaned up to become more accurate. The ceiling of Allen is as high as anyone that has ever played the position. Jones' ceiling is not nearly as lofty. Don't put me in the group saying Jones will never be good. I think he can possibly be a top 20 QB in the league IF he fixes all of his deficiencies. I will not apologize for wanting more than that. I want us to have the QB the fans of other teams wish they had. I do not think Jones will ever be that. I saw Magic in both Eli and Simms early. I don't see any of that in Jones. Dallas game means a lot to me for Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
BlueVinnie : 12/30/2020 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15099653 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099650 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.


I find it quite humorous that some of those who defend Jones by sighting the lack of talent of the OL and skill position players, are also staunch defenders of Gettleman and the job he's done here.



This rebuild was a total gut job. This offseason will be focused on playmakers. They had to get the lines right first which it seems like we are well on our way to doing.

You really think we're "well on our way" to fixing the OL? Sure they had a 3 game stretch where they looked okay but they certainly haven't looked good lately.
RE: For everyone shitting on comparisons  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15099647 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
It is not comparing the PLAYER, its comparing the PROCESS.

It took 3 years to build Allen into a player the football universe believes in. He was not the savior at the start of this season that he is considered now.

If Josh Allen was the Giants QB the last two years, the same idiots would be screaming to get rid of him before this season started.


To me, this is false because it assumes Jones and Allen have the same skill sets. And they don't. Allen is the more gifted.

I don't know how anyone can watch Allen in 2019, his 2nd year, and say something like, "Gee, that guy is different. He's wild and goes off-script, but there is a lot there if the light ever goes on..."

Do you watch Jones and say anything similar to yourself?

Allen made a big jump in year 2  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 4:11 pm : link
29 Tds, 9 INTs. 10 win team.

Doubles TDs and wins while reducing turnovers. It wasn’t just year 3. He made the jump in year 2 and was significantly better than Jones.

The ‘Process”? Jones is not on the same path. There is no comparison of these guys after year 2 and that doesn’t even consider the clear difference in talent.
No.  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 4:13 pm : link
“ He’s 6’2, 210 pounds and is a possession type receiver which is why he has so many TD’s‘.

He has so many TDs because of the QB.

He won’t be a #2. When Brown comes back he’s back to the bench.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another point, regarding Gettleman...  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15099665 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15099653 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15099650 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 15099470 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Gettleman put together the surrounding roster, which everyone says completely sucks and is dragging Jones down. Gettleman failed abysmally at assembling the roster.

That's fine. I agree with that. Gettleman should be fired with prejudice for the players he put around Jones.

Gettleman also drafted Jones. Why should we think he got it right with Jones when he got it so wrong everywhere else? Doesn't it seem more logical that both the surrounding players AND Jones stink, considering they were all brought in under the same pathetic, incompetent, dipshit of a GM?

Many of you are placing faith in Daniel Jones, and for the life of me I can't understand it.


I find it quite humorous that some of those who defend Jones by sighting the lack of talent of the OL and skill position players, are also staunch defenders of Gettleman and the job he's done here.



This rebuild was a total gut job. This offseason will be focused on playmakers. They had to get the lines right first which it seems like we are well on our way to doing.


You really think we're "well on our way" to fixing the OL? Sure they had a 3 game stretch where they looked okay but they certainly haven't looked good lately.


I think we are close. These guys are young with the exception of Zeitler. This is the best line we have had in quite some time. Thomas, Lemieux, and Gates look to be mainstays. Hernandez will have one more year to prove it (probably at right guard) and Peart has shown promise.
RE: RE: .  
rsjem1979 : 12/30/2020 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15099641 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099637 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Dion Lewis is an 8 year veteran who entered this season with 172 receptions.

Watch the link I provided. Pause it at 14:31. Lewis is wide open...there are about 5 yards of separation between him and the TB safety. It was man coverage across the board.

Jones is supposed to throw his receivers open. On this crucial play he threw his receiver into coverage.



I’ve seen the play a million times. I’m not saying that Jones couldn’t complete that pass, but I still think it’s a crap play call with the game on the line. I am personally not a big Dion Lewis fan, he’s like Shane Vereen part 2.


Just when I thought I'd seen every possible excuse for Jones's poor play, here we are blaming the play-caller for creating a wide open receiver on one of the easiest throws a QB can make.

The play worked, absolutely and unequivocally. Jones fucked it up twice. First by patting the ball 5 times and throwing it late, and subsequently by throwing it poorly. If he can't make that throw, what are we even talking about here?
RE: Allen  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15099664 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Had mechanics issues that he cleaned up to become more accurate. The ceiling of Allen is as high as anyone that has ever played the position. Jones' ceiling is not nearly as lofty. Don't put me in the group saying Jones will never be good. I think he can possibly be a top 20 QB in the league IF he fixes all of his deficiencies. I will not apologize for wanting more than that. I want us to have the QB the fans of other teams wish they had. I do not think Jones will ever be that. I saw Magic in both Eli and Simms early. I don't see any of that in Jones. Dallas game means a lot to me for Jones.


In the game in Tampa last year, Jones showed some magic. He was playing loose and just going for it. Granted that Tampa D was atrocious, but Jones looked the part.
RE: Here's the Lewis play  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15099629 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Awful from Jones. Awful.

This play is a good example of why he's been so poor in the redzone:

- The ball must be thrown when Lewis is at about the 2 yard line. Jones waits until Lewis is in the endzone.
- The ball must be thrown out in front of Lewis, leading him to the pylon. The ball is thrown to his back shoulder.

Indecisive. Inaccurate.


Listen thats exactly where that ball needs to go. But 58 is the one really making the play here. He is sitting on the passing lane because he knows exactly what we are running and recognizes it right away. It's what causes the hesitation in the play and why its a failure. Not sure if he makes the play or not, but he is certainly in position to do so. This is exactly what happened there and definetly not a fucking indictment on why we are bad in the redzone.
And thats the frustrating thing. People here are highlighting  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 4:35 pm : link
a play, where the defender made a very headsy play (but because he wasn't actually "involved" in the result most people have no idea he made a play) right after he delivers an absolute dime to Tate's dead body for 19 yards for the to tie score. It's bananas! How many times is Allen making that exact throw? Not too many. And I'd 100 percent rather have Allen than DJ, but people just refuse to believe that DJ really has an unbelievable accurate arm with touch. But its not rifle so shrug.
That 2 pt play call is really an indictment on fucking Garrett.  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 4:37 pm : link
58 tells you the whole story, 1 second into play he recognizes exactly whats going on. Of course are options are limited with no red zone threat so not sure its even completely Garretts fault. We only have so many plays we can probably run for two point conversions.
RE: And thats the frustrating thing. People here are highlighting  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15099698 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
a play, where the defender made a very headsy play (but because he wasn't actually "involved" in the result most people have no idea he made a play) right after he delivers an absolute dime to Tate's dead body for 19 yards for the to tie score. It's bananas! How many times is Allen making that exact throw? Not too many. And I'd 100 percent rather have Allen than DJ, but people just refuse to believe that DJ really has an unbelievable accurate arm with touch. But its not rifle so shrug.


I feel like a lot of people on here almost want him to fail. It’s strange. Give the guy another year and see what he can do with some better receivers. Allen emerged in year 3, Jones has played 25 games.
RE: And thats the frustrating thing. People here are highlighting  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15099698 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
a play, where the defender made a very headsy play (but because he wasn't actually "involved" in the result most people have no idea he made a play) right after he delivers an absolute dime to Tate's dead body for 19 yards for the to tie score. It's bananas! How many times is Allen making that exact throw? Not too many. And I'd 100 percent rather have Allen than DJ, but people just refuse to believe that DJ really has an unbelievable accurate arm with touch. But its not rifle so shrug.


I'm all for hyperbole, but do you really feel comfortable writing that?

To me, "unbelievable accurate" is when I watch a guy like Rodgers and I'm actually surprised when he misses.
No one wants him to fail  
Go Terps : 12/30/2020 4:40 pm : link
He is failing, and some of you don't want to admit it.
RE: RE: And thats the frustrating thing. People here are highlighting  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15099708 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15099698 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


a play, where the defender made a very headsy play (but because he wasn't actually "involved" in the result most people have no idea he made a play) right after he delivers an absolute dime to Tate's dead body for 19 yards for the to tie score. It's bananas! How many times is Allen making that exact throw? Not too many. And I'd 100 percent rather have Allen than DJ, but people just refuse to believe that DJ really has an unbelievable accurate arm with touch. But its not rifle so shrug.



I'm all for hyperbole, but do you really feel comfortable writing that?

To me, "unbelievable accurate" is when I watch a guy like Rodgers and I'm actually surprised when he misses.


Not unbelievable accurate, should change that to very accurate. When I watch DJ in that department, I actually see a lot of Aaron Rogers game in there. Rogers had 3 years to work on his throwing to sitting on bench just working on it. We really have no idea what he would have looked like in his first 3 years, which is a tough one, because he's the best QB in a generation.
RE: RE: RE: And thats the frustrating thing. People here are highlighting  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15099710 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15099708 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15099698 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


a play, where the defender made a very headsy play (but because he wasn't actually "involved" in the result most people have no idea he made a play) right after he delivers an absolute dime to Tate's dead body for 19 yards for the to tie score. It's bananas! How many times is Allen making that exact throw? Not too many. And I'd 100 percent rather have Allen than DJ, but people just refuse to believe that DJ really has an unbelievable accurate arm with touch. But its not rifle so shrug.



I'm all for hyperbole, but do you really feel comfortable writing that?

To me, "unbelievable accurate" is when I watch a guy like Rodgers and I'm actually surprised when he misses.



Not unbelievable accurate, should change that to very accurate. When I watch DJ in that department, I actually see a lot of Aaron Rogers game in there. Rogers had 3 years to work on his throwing to sitting on bench just working on it. We really have no idea what he would have looked like in his first 3 years, which is a tough one, because he's the best QB in a generation.


Ive always wondered that about Rodgers. How would he have panned out if he came in right away. I am sure there are a lot of QB’s who may have ended up being terrific players if they had a few years to learn. David Carr always seems like a guy whose career was destroyed by coming in right away on a team with an abysmal line. He took so many hits he was basically shell shocked after a while.
RE: RE: I’m curious what BBI thinks of Trubisky..  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15099592 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15099569 Sean said:


Quote:


What should the Bears do with him? They have a winning record with him and his numbers aren’t bad.

If you don’t think Trubisky should be resigned, I assume the view would be the same with Jones in 1-2 years.



Trubisky is generally viewed as a miss, and not a very good player. Interesting to compare his four years to Jones's two:

Trubisky: 50 games (49 starts), 63.6% completions, 4.2% TD, 2.3% INT, .54 fumbles/game, 6.7 Y/A, 6.5 AY/A, 29-20 record as a starter

Jones: 26 games (25 starts), 62.0% completions, 3.7% TD, 2.4% INT, 1.08 fumbles/game, 6.5 Y/A, 6.2 AY/A, 7-18 record as a starter

The numbers speak for themselves.


You bring up a good point. As you know, the Bears got very down on Trub and replaced him for about 5 games with Foles. Trub did not look good before that. Then, all of a sudden, he comes back in and BOOM....HE GETS IT!

This is year 4, not year 2. Why don’t we see by this that sometimes 25 games is not enough to judge a qb, especially one with little talent surrounding him. You have to admit, Trub has many more cute toys to play with than Danny.
RE: For everyone shitting on comparisons  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15099647 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
It is not comparing the PLAYER, its comparing the PROCESS.

It took 3 years to build Allen into a player the football universe believes in. He was not the savior at the start of this season that he is considered now.

If Josh Allen was the Giants QB the last two years, the same idiots would be screaming to get rid of him before this season started.


Thank you Ben....glad to know some people “get what we are trying to say” on threads like this one. I guess some people are either too emotional or too caught up in their biases that they can’t listen and reason calmly.
RE: I feel like part of Jones’ issues this year are  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15099656 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
related to coaching. He reminds me of a guy who just got a golf lesson and goes out on the course and has so much in his head he forgets to just play the game. He doesn’t look as comfortable as he did last year. Hopefully with more weapons and a better feel for the system things will change next season.


Please Eric, post more. You have great insight. Thanks
RE: Allen made a big jump in year 2  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15099670 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
29 Tds, 9 INTs. 10 win team.

Doubles TDs and wins while reducing turnovers. It wasn’t just year 3. He made the jump in year 2 and was significantly better than Jones.

The ‘Process”? Jones is not on the same path. There is no comparison of these guys after year 2 and that doesn’t even consider the clear difference in talent.


20 tds, not 29
Rushing TDs count  
KWALL2 : 12/30/2020 5:57 pm : link
He had 9.
RE: RE: And thats the frustrating thing. People here are highlighting  
Scooter185 : 12/30/2020 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15099704 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15099698 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


a play, where the defender made a very headsy play (but because he wasn't actually "involved" in the result most people have no idea he made a play) right after he delivers an absolute dime to Tate's dead body for 19 yards for the to tie score. It's bananas! How many times is Allen making that exact throw? Not too many. And I'd 100 percent rather have Allen than DJ, but people just refuse to believe that DJ really has an unbelievable accurate arm with touch. But its not rifle so shrug.



I feel like a lot of people on here almost want him to fail. It’s strange. Give the guy another year and see what he can do with some better receivers. Allen emerged in year 3, Jones has played 25 games.


And if he's still bad next year the Giants will have wasted another 3 years of this "rebuild" and will be starting over, at least at QB. Again.

There's a real danger that making super duper extra sure Jones isn't the guy does nothing but set us back again.

I for one cannot wait to get past this dark stain on the franchise that has been Dave Gettlemans tenure. 5 years from now he'll be remembered like Phil Jackson is by Knicks fans
Reality is  
lax counsel : 12/30/2020 8:00 pm : link
Jones has had an objectively poor second year. His statistics are that of a backup qb who came into cover for an injured qb for an entire year, and has largely resembled that on the majority of his games. Blame it on whatever you want, but this season happened.

Comparing Allen and Jones is an exercise in futility, Allen was a raw prospect with very little NFL coaching, who had a world of physical talent. Jones had 4 years of NFL caliber coaching at the position and another year under the NFL qb guru, Pat Shurmur. Allen has gotten better every year since year 1, Jones took a massive step back.

Some of you do not realize that it could take years to find your next franchise guy. You don’t step into the next franchise qb because the dinosaur GM says he found one. The Bills are a great example, how many years between Kelly and Allen? Th Giants could be in for a long time between Manning and the next true franchise guy, and it’s a reality a lot of BBI does not want to face. Right now Jones simply does not look the part.
RE: RE: Allen made a big jump in year 2  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15099771 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15099670 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


29 Tds, 9 INTs. 10 win team.

Doubles TDs and wins while reducing turnovers. It wasn’t just year 3. He made the jump in year 2 and was significantly better than Jones.

The ‘Process”? Jones is not on the same path. There is no comparison of these guys after year 2 and that doesn’t even consider the clear difference in talent.



20 tds, not 29


One reason why I was so enamored with Lamar Jackson. Too bad he didn’t fall into our lap in round 2.
I wonder  
Ron Johnson : 12/30/2020 8:19 pm : link
How many games Allen would have won with this Giant roster.
RE: I wonder  
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15099915 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
How many games Allen would have won with this Giant roster.


Hey Ron, didn’t you know.....half of BBI just knew he would be an All Pro in his third year immediately after the second year. I guess they knew this because he ran for 9 tds that year. Certainly not because of his passing.

For what it’s worth, I would like anyone who said Allen would be an All Pro in his third year to link an archived thread showing you stated such. I would like to give the credit to those who actually went on record to utter such prophecy.
I don't think anyone was predicting...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 9:20 pm : link
that Allen would be a Hall of Famer, like quite a few were predicting for Barkley.

It seems the predictions on Allen were more measured than that...
RE: RE: I wonder  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15099964 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15099915 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


How many games Allen would have won with this Giant roster.



Hey Ron, didn’t you know.....half of BBI just knew he would be an All Pro in his third year immediately after the second year. I guess they knew this because he ran for 9 tds that year. Certainly not because of his passing.

For what it’s worth, I would like anyone who said Allen would be an All Pro in his third year to link an archived thread showing you stated such. I would like to give the credit to those who actually went on record to utter such prophecy.


If it counts for anything I thought Allen was going to be a real good one after watching him last year. He was also my 2nd favorite QB in that draft after Mayfield. On that same vein, I think DJ is on a trajectory to be a good QB as well, maybe not Allens elite ceiling (didn't see that coming) but more like a perennial top 8-12 guy. At the end of the day who knows. I hope I'm underselling it!
I didn’t realize how much better Trubisky has been  
cosmicj : 12/30/2020 9:46 pm : link
The last month. Worth pointing out that these performances have been against poor defenses, though.
Josh Allen is dominating games  
SomeFan : 12/30/2020 9:47 pm : link
I’ll be happy on progress if Jones reaches Derek Carr level of play.
The point about the Lewis 2pt conversion is that Jones is  
cosmicj : 12/30/2020 9:49 pm : link
Persistently late getting the ball to the receiver. Look at that aspect of his game. It happens often.
RE: RE: I wonder  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15099964 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15099915 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


How many games Allen would have won with this Giant roster.



Hey Ron, didn’t you know.....half of BBI just knew he would be an All Pro in his third year immediately after the second year. I guess they knew this because he ran for 9 tds that year. Certainly not because of his passing.

For what it’s worth, I would like anyone who said Allen would be an All Pro in his third year to link an archived thread showing you stated such. I would like to give the credit to those who actually went on record to utter such prophecy.


Lol, I think what probably happened is all of those people that we thought were saying Rosen was going to be great were actually typing Allen and it was mysteriously auto-correcting to Rosen.
RE: The point about the Lewis 2pt conversion is that Jones is  
Zeke's Alibi : 12/30/2020 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15099984 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Persistently late getting the ball to the receiver. Look at that aspect of his game. It happens often.


What the hell does it have to do with 58 sitting in the passing lane after recognizing the play? If DJ doesn't recognize it, it gets batted down. It's hard to tell if he was in a position to make that play without all 22 but it certainly looks like. DJ did what he could there, when you have OLB's that don't crash and sit on plays, the playcalling is too obvious. Not all on Garrett though, there's only so much we can run down there with this cast. He still almost made the play and with a better throw, he does. Not easy to do moving forward, but I'm impressed he didn't just try to force it in there and recognized it real-time.
Zeke...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 10:44 pm : link
Jones was very late on that on that 2pt try. It would have helped if Engram actually rubbed more into Winfield, but once Lewis came out of his break the ball should have been on the way. But Jones hesitated for a split second and...game over.

What gets lost in the sauce was the previous pass and catch to Tate. Now that was a very nice play on both ends.
RE: RE: The point about the Lewis 2pt conversion is that Jones is  
eric2425ny : 12/30/2020 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15100016 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15099984 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Persistently late getting the ball to the receiver. Look at that aspect of his game. It happens often.



What the hell does it have to do with 58 sitting in the passing lane after recognizing the play? If DJ doesn't recognize it, it gets batted down. It's hard to tell if he was in a position to make that play without all 22 but it certainly looks like. DJ did what he could there, when you have OLB's that don't crash and sit on plays, the playcalling is too obvious. Not all on Garrett though, there's only so much we can run down there with this cast. He still almost made the play and with a better throw, he does. Not easy to do moving forward, but I'm impressed he didn't just try to force it in there and recognized it real-time.


I agree Zeke, I didn’t see it this way until reading your post. This is part of the whole “you need to get Jones some weapons this offseason” argument. When you have legitimate threats that teams have to account for guys like Lewis would be wide open on this play instead of having a linebacker spying the play and forcing a tight throw. I always think back to 2008 after Burress shot himself and our offense basically imploded. That offense was a well oiled machine in terms of the pass and run working with one another. The minute Burress went down teams could stack the box because they had no one to fear on the outside. This is our current predicament and why Jones is not deserving of all the shit he gets on here at the moment.
#58 Barrett doesn't read anything...  
bw in dc : 12/30/2020 10:59 pm : link
He rushed into Fleming, stops, and then lamely jumps after the ball is by him. In fact, he barely gets his arms up.

Just call it what is was - a late delivery.
RE: Rushing TDs count  
monstercoo : 12:14 am : link
In comment 15099787 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
He had 9.


Yea, I don’t know how we’re ignoring Allen’s 510 rushing yards and 9 TDs. If he put up those numbers this year, we would’ve clinched a playoff spot already.
RE: RE: RE: Allen made a big jump in year 2  
Go Terps : 12:49 am : link
In comment 15099911 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15099771 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15099670 KWALL2 said:


Quote:


29 Tds, 9 INTs. 10 win team.

Doubles TDs and wins while reducing turnovers. It wasn’t just year 3. He made the jump in year 2 and was significantly better than Jones.

The ‘Process”? Jones is not on the same path. There is no comparison of these guys after year 2 and that doesn’t even consider the clear difference in talent.



20 tds, not 29



One reason why I was so enamored with Lamar Jackson. Too bad he didn’t fall into our lap in round 2.


Second round? Lamar should have been our pick at 4. He's better than Barkley at running and Jones at passing. What a disaster that pick was.
RE: RE: RE: IMO anyone trying to evaluate Jones based on the  
Mike from Ohio : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15099473 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15099463 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15099448 gidiefor said:


Quote:


chit sandwich he has for skill players on office is talking out of his or her respective ass



How do you know Jones isn't dragging down the rest of the roster?

I can point to specific plays the skill players made where Jones failed to make the right play. I can point to plays where Jones had sufficient time in the pocket, didn't get the ball out, and took a bad sack and fumbled.

It's easy to point at the surrounding cast as the cause, and I agree they aren't great. But that doesn't make Jones good either.

I don't know why so many are so invested in giving him the benefit of the doubt. What has he done to earn it?



Go Terps -- you are a known rip it downer -- so one would expect you to take the off with their heads route given any sort of controversy -- so I'm including you in the gas that is coming out the rear

You really don't know what you are talking about as far as this goes -- you want results and you aren't getting them -- so you'd rather rip it down and start all over -- I get it -- so do most 3 year olds I know


Nice! Now the mods are skipping over the post itself to label and insult the poster! I guess Eric finally scrapped the civility thing and asked the mods to go in a different direction?
RE: RE: For everyone shitting on comparisons  
Mike from Ohio : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15099767 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15099647 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


It is not comparing the PLAYER, its comparing the PROCESS.

It took 3 years to build Allen into a player the football universe believes in. He was not the savior at the start of this season that he is considered now.

If Josh Allen was the Giants QB the last two years, the same idiots would be screaming to get rid of him before this season started.



Thank you Ben....glad to know some people “get what we are trying to say” on threads like this one. I guess some people are either too emotional or too caught up in their biases that they can’t listen and reason calmly.


Or maybe it’s...GASP...they simply don’t agree with you!

There are plenty of posters on this thread that pointed out additional facts and statistics as a counterpoint to your view. But no, they can’t have a valid point. They must just be dumber than you, or have an agenda. There is just no way any reasonable person could see things differently than you.
RE: RE: RE: For everyone shitting on comparisons  
5BowlsSoon : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15100221 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15099767 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15099647 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


It is not comparing the PLAYER, its comparing the PROCESS.

It took 3 years to build Allen into a player the football universe believes in. He was not the savior at the start of this season that he is considered now.

If Josh Allen was the Giants QB the last two years, the same idiots would be screaming to get rid of him before this season started.



Thank you Ben....glad to know some people “get what we are trying to say” on threads like this one. I guess some people are either too emotional or too caught up in their biases that they can’t listen and reason calmly.



Or maybe it’s...GASP...they simply don’t agree with you!

There are plenty of posters on this thread that pointed out additional facts and statistics as a counterpoint to your view. But no, they can’t have a valid point. They must just be dumber than you, or have an agenda. There is just no way any reasonable person could see things differently than you.


Not true Mike. I don’t need people to think like I do. What I take issue with are empty words or not presenting an argument t with some merit or making unfounded accusations, like what you posted here.

So let me hold your hand and help you here...
The thread’s purpose was to give us hope to see that just like Allen took off in year 3, so can our boy, Dimes.

But if you noticed, there are some who absolutely don’t like DJ and are already convinced we should move on. These guys absolutely don’t want a year 3 trial and have provided a lot of empty words and illogical arguments to support their case. The ones that kill me are the guys who say....”you can’t make that comparison between these two...”

Ahhhh, why not?

For the record Mike, I don’t care if someone wants DG or DJ gone....fine by me.
i don't know what  
Producer : 11:28 am : link
the comparison is..

In his second year Allen had a good TD/INT ratio, Jones doesn't.

In his second year Allen was winning games and leading his team to the playoffs, meanwhile according to his coach and others here Jones did a good job vs the Ravens, who blew us out, because he was able to "get the ball out". After 20+ games we're still grading Jones on a curve.

There is no comparison between these two players. Stop kidding yourselves.
RE: #58 Barrett doesn't read anything...  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15100030 bw in dc said:
Quote:
He rushed into Fleming, stops, and then lamely jumps after the ball is by him. In fact, he barely gets his arms up.

Just call it what is was - a late delivery.


What are you talking about. He either feignts a rush or recognizes it mid play and just sits on the passing lane. Which is one of the big ways you stop these rub routes down on goal line. Getting your edge into the passing lanes. He didn’t just hesitate out of nowhere and he’s sitting directly in the passing lane! Cmon!
And that’s not to say DJ shouldn’t eventually figure out how to make  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:36 am : link
It work by either making a very high difficulty touch pass to corner or better delivery after pulling it down. But he’s a second year QB! The fact he recognizes this is a good thing!
Most young QBs are making that throw and it’s batted down  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:38 am : link
game over. At least DJ recognized it and gave us a chance. Those guys on defense get paid too.
Speaking of 58 - get me shaq Barrett . He’s exactly the type of edge  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:46 am : link
that has a game that ages veeery nicely. Exactly what this defense needs and probably won’t break the bank.
Here is the post game exchange between...  
bw in dc : 12:02 pm : link
a reporter and Jones on the two-point conversion...

Q: That two-point attempt at the end looked like a well-designed play. What happened and why didn't that execute?

A: It was a great play, a great play call. We have to get the ball out there sooner, too.

The play was there to be made and it's up to Jones to figure out to deliver the pass. I have to imagine Garrett goes over the type of throw that has to be made, and where the defensive players might be on that side. And then they practice to get it right. Otherwise, why run it?
RE: Here is the post game exchange between...  
Producer : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15100334 bw in dc said:
Quote:
a reporter and Jones on the two-point conversion...

Q: That two-point attempt at the end looked like a well-designed play. What happened and why didn't that execute?

A: It was a great play, a great play call. We have to get the ball out there sooner, too.

The play was there to be made and it's up to Jones to figure out to deliver the pass. I have to imagine Garrett goes over the type of throw that has to be made, and where the defensive players might be on that side. And then they practice to get it right. Otherwise, why run it?


Jones is a disaster and the best thing that Judge can say about him during his banal performance vs Baltimore is "he got the ball out"..

what the fuck? If Judge isn't convinced it is time to get a new QB he is an idiot too. If Judge doesn't see it and press for another QB option he's not the coach for us. How long will this stubbornness and idiocy continue? All these teams are rebuilding in two years before our eyes and we are stuck with a recalcitrant, illogical and immovable regime .
RE: Here is the post game exchange between...  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15100334 bw in dc said:
Quote:
a reporter and Jones on the two-point conversion...

Q: That two-point attempt at the end looked like a well-designed play. What happened and why didn't that execute?

A: It was a great play, a great play call. We have to get the ball out there sooner, too.

The play was there to be made and it's up to Jones to figure out to deliver the pass. I have to imagine Garrett goes over the type of throw that has to be made, and where the defensive players might be on that side. And then they practice to get it right. Otherwise, why run it?


So now post game presses are golden nuggets of information? That’s the QB version of coach speak.
Just a few more...  
bw in dc : 12:23 pm : link
straightforward questions.

1. Was it a well designed play?

2. Was Lewis open to make the play?

3. Was the throw there to be made?

4. Should Jones have made the throw?

5. And I don't know this, but what do you think was the second option if the throw to Lewis wasn't there?
RE: Just a few more...  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15100363 bw in dc said:
Quote:
straightforward questions.

1. Was it a well designed play?

2. Was Lewis open to make the play?

3. Was the throw there to be made?

4. Should Jones have made the throw?

5. And I don't know this, but what do you think was the second option if the throw to Lewis wasn't there?


After rewatching that more times than I'd like, it was a well-designed play. My initial thoughts were this was on Garrett, but damn that was actually a pretty impressive draw up. Bucs had no chance if Barrett doesn't recognize it. Of course it's pretty easy when you put Lewis in motion like that, but most football players are dumb so kudos to him (really want to see him in blue next year)

Lewis was open to make the play, but it's not an easy throw after the timing got all fucked up. I'm not sure if he could of floated it out there either right off snap, the DB probably in position to make a play considering the angle. It was there to be made late, but like I said once you pump like that and pull it down and then go directly back to same guy, it's like putting a pass at a jump shooter's feet, if that analogy makes sense. But it was there, but very little window with a DB having an angle to close. IMO - second option would have been Shephard crossing at front of goal line. Which is where he probably would have went, but Lewis looked really open, but DB in close and angle.

This isn't saying I don't expect for DJ to make this play moving into the future, he had options here. But he's in his second year and recognizing the one guy who can make the play in the passing lane is impressive. Watch way too many young QBs where they are marching down the field late and then on a critical 3rd/4th down they don't even give their team a chance there. The ball gets batted down and the climax becomes rather anti-climatic.
RE: Just a few more...  
Producer : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15100363 bw in dc said:
Quote:
straightforward questions.

1. Was it a well designed play?

2. Was Lewis open to make the play?

3. Was the throw there to be made?

4. Should Jones have made the throw?

5. And I don't know this, but what do you think was the second option if the throw to Lewis wasn't there?


bw.. what are you whining about. Based on the latest statements all that matter is that Jones "got the ball out". That's what we're judging him on. Did he get the ball out? Accuracy and playmaking doesn't matter.
The only issue I had with the play...  
bw in dc : 12:57 pm : link
was Engram - I think it was Engram? - didn't get enough of a rub on Winfield, which allowed Winfield to close on the late throw. But that's probably immaterial if the ball is delivered on time. (The interference issue is another story...)

It's very strange that you give DJ credit for not making the throw if you admit that the throw is there with the right touch, etc. That's a tough one to reconcile for me.

I asked the last question about other options if Lewis wasn't there because I don't think I saw anything other than Jones possibly running in (which would have been a miracle play) or he just keeps rolling and rolling hoping for someone to break free.

So if you give him "credit" for recognizing Barrett in the passing line then you have to conclude it was a bad decision to make the throw to Lewis, and Jones needed to go to Plans B,C, etc.
RE: RE: Just a few more...  
bw in dc : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15100398 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15100363 bw in dc said:


Quote:


straightforward questions.

1. Was it a well designed play?

2. Was Lewis open to make the play?

3. Was the throw there to be made?

4. Should Jones have made the throw?

5. And I don't know this, but what do you think was the second option if the throw to Lewis wasn't there?



bw.. what are you whining about. Based on the latest statements all that matter is that Jones "got the ball out". That's what we're judging him on. Did he get the ball out? Accuracy and playmaking doesn't matter.


I hear you...LOL. Isn't this place great? ;)
Strawman  
Thegratefulhead : 1:05 pm : link
I think there is only one of us saying Jones will never be good. Let's see what he does against an absolutely awful defense with the division on the line. Can we all agree this performance matters?
5Bowls  
Mike from Ohio : 1:05 pm : link
There are a lot of people on this site that are insecure and can’t stand differing points of view. No matter what support is provided. I try to avoid them.

In the future I’ll avoid you.
RE: The only issue I had with the play...  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15100403 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was Engram - I think it was Engram? - didn't get enough of a rub on Winfield, which allowed Winfield to close on the late throw. But that's probably immaterial if the ball is delivered on time. (The interference issue is another story...)

It's very strange that you give DJ credit for not making the throw if you admit that the throw is there with the right touch, etc. That's a tough one to reconcile for me.

I asked the last question about other options if Lewis wasn't there because I don't think I saw anything other than Jones possibly running in (which would have been a miracle play) or he just keeps rolling and rolling hoping for someone to break free.

So if you give him "credit" for recognizing Barrett in the passing line then you have to conclude it was a bad decision to make the throw to Lewis, and Jones needed to go to Plans B,C, etc.


See I actually thought it was a rub route also originally, but after watching it today it wasn't. It was just schemed up great to get the safety who had zero leverage after Lewis went in motion and why you see him bust ass to get there. What makes that situation dicey about moving to your next read is that technically it's there, but damn thats tough on the QB to make that throw. Pulling the ball down and then making the throw to the sideline without your feet set properly is a high difficulty throw. DJ is not Patrick Mahomes and everything from the Cutcliffe trained QB is based on feet up. Peyton Manning loves to say it - no feet, defeat.

I think he should have went to his next read, but have no idea what the coaches say about that one, I'd imagine the same. But this is where experience matters. This is where your QB needs to play in his sandbox, boom hit the next read with a pinpoint pass to Shep. There's different ways to skin a cat, Mahomes probably makes that throw, Peyton goes to his next read right away after pulling it down and throws a TD to Shep. But this is why people make way too much of the play of 1st and 2nd year QBs who aren't extremely physically gifted or total athletes out there. Also brings up a good point about Lamar. Does he ever learn how to do that? No, because he won't have the experience to draw on. You just don't do things like this overnight.
And that's not to say that they don't tell Engram and the other TE  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:15 pm : link
to try to rub the guy, but there's a ton of space there for him to navigate.
RE: 5Bowls  
5BowlsSoon : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15100415 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
There are a lot of people on this site that are insecure and can’t stand differing points of view. No matter what support is provided. I try to avoid them.

In the future I’ll avoid you.


Thank you. Probably a good thing to keep harmony on this site.
Whoa, this has really gotten into the nitty gritty.  
LBH15 : 1:21 pm : link
QB Daniel Jones needed to make the play there. He didn't, and it allowed the Defense to come out on top and seal the win for Tampa.

It's about making plays folks.
RE: Whoa, this has really gotten into the nitty gritty.  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15100429 LBH15 said:
Quote:
QB Daniel Jones needed to make the play there. He didn't, and it allowed the Defense to come out on top and seal the win for Tampa.

It's about making plays folks.


It absolutely is about making that play. When he's in year 4 and beyond and you need to pay him the big bucks. This was what his 20th start? I was pretty down on DJ after week 5, I saw what they were trying to do with him, but he needed to start putting it together and if he didn't show signs then we need to look at QB in this years draft. This 2nd half of the Bucs game was the turning point for me. You could see him to start putting the pieces together.
RE: Some more comparative stats you may want to look at...  
LBH15 : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15099195 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Josh Allen's won-loss record 2018 was 5-6, including 2 fourth quarter comebacks and 3 game winning drives. The Bills offense averaged 17 points per game.

In 2019 that jumped to 10-6, including 4 fourth quarter comebacks and 5 game winning drives. Bills offense improves to 20 points per game.

Daniel Jones won-loss record has gone from 3-9 to 4-9 in his two years. Point scored dropped from 21 per game to 17. He had 1 fourth qtr comeback and 2 game winning drives in 2019, and NONE so far in 2020.

So do you really want to conclude Josh Allen didn't specifically make the Bills team much better in his second year, and that his second year wasn't a success?

And can you even remotely suggest the same about Jones' second year?


5Bowls - you never responded to this earlier post. Let me know what you think.
RE: RE: Some more comparative stats you may want to look at...  
5BowlsSoon : 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15100435 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099195 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Josh Allen's won-loss record 2018 was 5-6, including 2 fourth quarter comebacks and 3 game winning drives. The Bills offense averaged 17 points per game.

In 2019 that jumped to 10-6, including 4 fourth quarter comebacks and 5 game winning drives. Bills offense improves to 20 points per game.

Daniel Jones won-loss record has gone from 3-9 to 4-9 in his two years. Point scored dropped from 21 per game to 17. He had 1 fourth qtr comeback and 2 game winning drives in 2019, and NONE so far in 2020.

So do you really want to conclude Josh Allen didn't specifically make the Bills team much better in his second year, and that his second year wasn't a success?

And can you even remotely suggest the same about Jones' second year?




5Bowls - you never responded to this earlier post. Let me know what you think.


Sorry...well, let me see, there are over 220 posts on this thread....Yikes...I hope it is t too far from this post.
RE: RE: Some more comparative stats you may want to look at...  
5BowlsSoon : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15100435 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15099195 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Josh Allen's won-loss record 2018 was 5-6, including 2 fourth quarter comebacks and 3 game winning drives. The Bills offense averaged 17 points per game.

In 2019 that jumped to 10-6, including 4 fourth quarter comebacks and 5 game winning drives. Bills offense improves to 20 points per game.

Daniel Jones won-loss record has gone from 3-9 to 4-9 in his two years. Point scored dropped from 21 per game to 17. He had 1 fourth qtr comeback and 2 game winning drives in 2019, and NONE so far in 2020.

So do you really want to conclude Josh Allen didn't specifically make the Bills team much better in his second year, and that his second year wasn't a success?

And can you even remotely suggest the same about Jones' second year?




5Bowls - you never responded to this earlier post. Let me know what you think.


You arguably showed Allen’s second year was more successful in that he was able to make 4th q comebacks....something DJ has not done. That is a very good point too. Don’t think I’m happy with this either. I’m a Giant fan fist and foremost, not a DJ fan. I agree....DJ definitely needs to improve in this regard....let’s see how he does in year 3. And yes, I’m very discouraged about DJ’s overall performance this year but it’s not just him. We all know what the other factors are hindering his growth.

But again, the comparison I’ve been making is simply....it is clear Allen improved in year 2 and DJ has regressed, except in turnovers, but Allen clearly has taken off in year 3 after the bills got him STEFON DIGGS, A TRUE #1 WR. Plus, he has been working with a highly respected OC for 3 years. Unlike DJ who is working with a not so respected OC in Garrett, and has not had the continuity Allen has had, and clearly doesn’t have a 1 WR.

I would like to see DJ’s 3rd year under a much better OC who will allow DJ to excel much like he did in his rookie year.

I really wasn’t comparing Allen v DJ to see who has been better...I think some guys think that erroneously. But I clearly would agree....DJ had a better year 1 than Allen and Allen had a better year 2. Allen has a great year 3.....I can’t wait to see DJ’s.
I know you weren't pinning Jones directly against Allen  
LBH15 : 6:22 pm : link
but you keep downplaying, or flat out ignoring, the improvement that Allen showed specifically in his Year 2.
And this thread contains a fair amount of data and underlying rational that supports that Year 2 improvement for Allen.

Your thesis that Year 3 is when, and really only when, Allen improved. And therefore Giants fans need to give Jones that benefit of doubt and wait until Year 3 before we decide on him.

Jones may very well get that Year 3 but I would suggest to your thesis shouldn't be the reason why. Allen's improvement has been much more noticeable, aligned to the cumulative number of games he has started at QB, and is displayed in almost all of his respective stats, including the ones that are truly compelling such as wins and touchdowns scored. Jones' is not.

Jones regression in Year 2 versus Year 1 in many, not all, of the areas you want to see in a QB develop is disconcerting.

Year 3 could yield an entirely different Jones but that would be independent of what you are trying to show here.
Not that this is any way scientific...  
bw in dc : 6:39 pm : link
But I looked at the second full year of some of the great QBs drafted (regardless of draft round).

Nearly all of them - Marino, Peyton, Eli, Elway, Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, Kelly, etc - showed a pattern by improving in their second year. That improvement was either more TDs, less INT, improved completion %, YPA, Rating, etc.

There were a few outliers, like Favre, Aikman, Brees, but by and large the second year is where the lights start to go on and you can see hope on the horizon.
