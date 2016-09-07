DJones vs. Josh Allen, year 2 5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 9:52 am

Allen:

58%

3089 yards

20 TDs

9 Interceptions

14 fumbles

47.9 QBR

85.3 Rate





Jones:

62%

2714 yards

9 tds

9 int

10 fumbles

QBR 63.3

Rate 78.9



Conclusion: as you can see, Allen wasn’t really any better except in TD passes thrown. I didn’t show this but I’m sure Josh Allen scored more tds with his legs too.



The point I want to make is simply this.....Josh Allen took off in year 3, not year 2. Sure his team won 10 games in year 2 while Jones probably wins 6. But Allen’s team primarily won because of their top tier defense, which Jones doesn’t have.



Allen took off when the Bills got him STEFON DIGGS, a true #1 receiver. Let’s watch and then judge Jones if and when we can get him such a toy to play with. Oh, I also think it would help Jones greatly to give him an OC who is creative and not old school like Garrett. After all, Jones did throw for 24 tds and over 300 yards often as a rookie in Shurmur’s offense.