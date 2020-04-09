Huge Game for Joe Judge

Welcome to NY.
Now - even if the Giants get clobbered 100-0 - I think we can all agree Judge is in no danger of being fired. But once you take getting fired off the table - this is a huge game for Judge in every other sense.
This last month has been Classic Giants. After the SEA game, I saw Giants fans do something they hadn't done in a long time - love this team. We loved Judge. It looked like we out-coached teams every week. We were warming up to Jones. We loved Graham's lunchpail D - even starting to fear losing him to a HC position. Homegrown talent. FINALLY - back in business.
And then, in Classic Giants fashion, they immediately reverted to the McAdoo/Shurmur Giants: ill-prepared, low intensity football. All 3 phases. The kind of football that is so boring to watch it's a challenge to sit through an entire game.
This is one of those weeks - show that the 4-0 Giants are the real Giants. Capture the coaching magic and put a great gameplan together. Show the NFL isn't catching up to you. Otherwise, both Ben McAdoo & Pat Shurmur had times where it looked like the team MAY start playing better. I'm not demanding a win - but there is zero reason to get destroyed here, either.
Big game for how Judge is perceived moving forward.
I agree with what you're getting at though, whatever impression is made in this game is one that'll last throughout the off-season.
I'm hoping that the flaws we see this game are regarding execution and keen competition among talent. Not preparation, effort or time-management issues.
I'd LOVE to beat Dallas this week!
Personally, I agree with you. You never want to go into the off-season losers of 4 straight. They need to end the losing streak vs Dallas and regardless of how many others feel, I’d be pumped up for a playoff game. Sign me up for as much NYG football as I can get. Home playoff games are always to be treasured even without fans present. There has been exactly 1 playoff game played at MetLife since it opened in 2010. We need to change that.
Joe Judge has his job for next year and there are no plans to hire/draft his replacement.
And yet, the winner still gets to compete for a title.
Why does that bother so many people?
Like many, I am extremely disappointed we didn't capitalize on the SEA win. We only needed to .500 after that to be in the playoffs and we have lost 3 of 4 and looked badly doing it.
if we lose to DAL at home with a largely intact team, it certainly takes the shine off everything any of us felt good about going into the off season.
Conversely, if we can go out and beat a 'hot' DAL team, regardless of what happens with WFT/Phil, then I think a lot of us will at least feel better about having something to build off of for next year (insert here whatever specific things you want to happen in off season).
Unfortunately, I am not optimistic... but then again, like many, I have come to expect the worst from the NYG.
The team simply has to be better prepared to play than it’s been the last 3 weeks.
Yes. Dalton has really impressed me with his toughness. Coming in cold for Dak, dealing with that, then concussion, then Covid. Dallas also has a sneakily good run attack if Elliot is healthy. They can mix in Pollard too.
The pass options don’t match up well with us. We don’t have the horses to cover Cooper, Schultz, Lamb, Gallup.
Giants can keep it close but unless they let Jones air it out and Nolan’s defense goes belly up I don’t see where we have enough firepower.
Are Judge and Jones on their way to becoming big things in the NFL, or are they going to come up a day late and a dollar short when it matters? Lots of guys have passed quietly through the league. Judge has a rare chance to be up there with Parcells as a legendary Giants Coach. People want to love him. People want him to pull us out of the Wilderness, and they're impatient now.
We'll see. I want a big effort Sunday. Win or lose. Again - show us that the league hasn't figured you out.
Which I am totally fine with and have largely seen evidence of.
But that means he needs to ensure his OC and DC are those brilliant guru minds and then let them do their thing (within the overall context of the team that Judge manages).
We have seen a lot to like about Graham and I think there are many games this season where we can rightly say we outcoached the other guy, even in losses.
But much less so about Garrett. I don't think he is horrible by any means... but I would much prefer we hire that OC that stands out, the creative guy who consistently makes you stop and say, "Wow, what an awesome game plan. We had their D on their heels all game, etc"
Let Judge lead/teach but let's get an offensive group in here that dazzles and outcoaches the other guys... b/c our Offense is downright offensive right now.
As the OP noted after the Seattle game we were all confident those goals were achieved.
I normally reject the significance of a single game, but this time my opinion of the staff DOES depend, win or lose, on how well they play w/r/t my preseason expectations.
Quote:
I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv
Yes. Dalton has really impressed me with his toughness. Coming in cold for Dak, dealing with that, then concussion, then Covid. Dallas also has a sneakily good run attack if Elliot is healthy. They can mix in Pollard too.
The pass options don’t match up well with us. We don’t have the horses to cover Cooper, Schultz, Lamb, Gallup.
Giants can keep it close but unless they let Jones air it out and Nolan’s defense goes belly up I don’t see where we have enough firepower.
Can’t disagree with most of this
I agree with you.
One thing I’m hanging my hat on is our secondary is a strength when it’s healthy.
Holmes practiced fully yesterday. To my eye, McKinney has been more and more active each passing week. Between those guys plus Brad, Pepper. Love, and Ryan I’m confident they can execute whatever Graham dials up.
Quote:
I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv
I agree with you.
One thing I’m hanging my hat on is our secondary is a strength when it’s healthy.
Holmes practiced fully yesterday. To my eye, McKinney has been more and more active each passing week. Between those guys plus Brad, Pepper. Love, and Ryan I’m confident they can execute whatever Graham dials up.
From your mouth.......
But the Cowboys have a more traditional attack.
Unfortunately, so do the Browns who still gashed us.
Big game for the D - but I like their chances of stopping this offense a lot more than AZ or BAL.
This is not true at all. This fan board is decidedly pro-Judge. Nobody has said they are going to be mad at Judge for winning this poor division.
In fact, many credit Judge (and his coaches) for even being able to have a chance to produce 6 wins with such a poor roster.
Yes, some fans see more value in a higher draft pick than another victory at this level, but that isn't Judge's problem. It's the guys in the front office not getting better value out of their high draft picks...hell, they have had a crap load already.
Judge's job is to win games.
The whole Eli debacle, IMO, played a major role in all of it.
The whole Eli debacle, IMO, played a major role in all of it.
McAdoo fucked up but he also was the scapegoat for the entire thing when John Mara fucked up just as bad.
The handling of Eli was poor all around, McAdoo handled it poorly but probably better than Mara and Reese did
And JG's job should be on the line. The best way to slow down a pass rush is an effective running game, and if they can't run the ball against the worst run defense in the league (161 yards per game) that's a clear indication it's time for a change.
I’d love to have you as a boss!
It s a big game because it s for the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Judge,
Saying the team was not prepared to play the last three weeks is just more typical fan speak.
Sometimes your team is just not as good as the other team; so many fans lay the blame on coaching in the process overlooking execution
+1
that doesn't mean he won't be more in the future, but with this group and this OC/game plan... i just can't expect a wildly different result than what we have seen thus far.
For me this is more about the team overall.
will the D return to the form they showed earlier in the season, when even in losses we were shutting the other guys down?
Can we devise a game plan that successfully moves the ball and takes advantage of what the DAL D gives us... and puts in the EZ?
Can we avoid the big mistakes (fumbles, ST errors)?
i don't really care how we win... but I would like to see this staff show us they can win a big home game in Week 17 against a tough division rival.
I’ve always defended McAdoo. The Shurmur years were such a waste that the Giants were better off just keeping McAdoo for 2018. That was a move forced by the fans.
The big difference with McAdoo & Judge though, is the media. McAdoo did not handle that piece well and lost respect in the locker room. You have to be able to handle that part of the job in NY. Have to. He didn’t which is a big reason 2017 blew up.
Put in the trick or gadget plays I offense you have been practicing all year.If you are going to lose leave it all on the field.
I would love to make a statement against the Cowboys and have a 4-2 record in the division
Quote:
The McAdoo "era" was so odd... to come in and get us to the PO's in Year 1, it certainly seemed like we had our long term future HC and then it went so far so south so quickly.
The whole Eli debacle, IMO, played a major role in all of it.
McAdoo fucked up but he also was the scapegoat for the entire thing when John Mara fucked up just as bad.
The handling of Eli was poor all around, McAdoo handled it poorly but probably better than Mara and Reese did
Let's not forget or gloss over that it was supposed to be the 2nd half of the game and it was supposed to be Webb not Geno taking the snaps (IIRC that was what was proposed to JM).
And let's not forget that Eli took himself out of the game as he was supposed to start and then taken out 2nd half.
I want to be optimistic but I don’t like how we matchup at all.
If we win this game it needs to be Garrett and Jones leading the way.
Need to invest some of the DL $/picks into Edge Rusher $/picks. Not all...some.
Joe Judge didn't get his team out of the locker room last three games, which happened to be very meaningful games.
Does Joe Judge have the undivided attention of his players? Up to and including the Seattle game I would have said absolutely yes! Now I have some doubts. And if his team lays a 4th egg in a row, then it's official:
Joe Judge's team went backwards on him when it counted most.
That sounds like Pat Shurmur.
LBH is correct. This is actually a "huge" game for Jones. Can the table be better set? Playoffs potentially on the line at home against division rival who struggle to play pass defense and not give up 30ppg.
This is was what Jones was drafted to do...win big games. So can he finally do something big this year and deliver? Please?
To show how quickly things change, the last time this was an issue of 2 sub .500 teams making the playoffs was that playin game between the Spags led Rams and the Carroll led Seahawks. Everyone was raving about Spags his first year, he was fired two years later and never heard from as a HC again.
Judge needs to be given a long leash here, Mara has been quick to fire coaches since Coughlin. Time to give a coach long rope and hope for the best.
Quote:
I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv
Yes. Dalton has really impressed me with his toughness. Coming in cold for Dak, dealing with that, then concussion, then Covid. Dallas also has a sneakily good run attack if Elliot is healthy. They can mix in Pollard too.
The pass options don’t match up well with us. We don’t have the horses to cover Cooper, Schultz, Lamb, Gallup.
Giants can keep it close but unless they let Jones air it out and Nolan’s defense goes belly up I don’t see where we have enough firepower.
The Cowboys are giving up about a billion yards on the ground. Pederson is a dummy who is allergic to running the ball and why the Boys ran away with that one when Eagles were in control early.
Joe Judge didn't get his team out of the locker room last three games, which happened to be very meaningful games.
Does Joe Judge have the undivided attention of his players? Up to and including the Seattle game I would have said absolutely yes! Now I have some doubts. And if his team lays a 4th egg in a row, then it's official:
Joe Judge's team went backwards on him when it counted most.
That sounds like Pat Shurmur.
Can’t disagree here.
Judge is becoming a bit overrated by many on this board. Let’s not also forget the team started off looking like they were headed for a top 3 pick and laid eggs in games against an injured Niners team.
The Giants invested in Defense heavily that previous off-season if you recall. They brought in Snacks, Jenkins and I think OV and Collins had a huge year too. It was all defense that year. OBJ helped the offense, as well, but it was all about D that year and not the O. McAdoo’s Offense was so predictable and became easy to defend, if not for OBJs heroics. Anyway, the following season the whole thing collapsed and the locker room gave up on McAdoo.
Beating Philly and Dallas in the same year doesn’t happen to often, right?
Being 6-10 is an improvement over 3-13. Sounds like a lot to me......
It s a big game because it s for the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Judge,
Saying the team was not prepared to play the last three weeks is just more typical fan speak.
Sometimes your team is just not as good as the other team; so many fans lay the blame on coaching in the process overlooking execution
Really? So it's your opinion the team was well-prepared and well-coached the last 3 weeks? You give no credence to those wondering why we aren't running the ball more as a strategy? They are beyond even getting questioned? I'm not there yet.
I saw you were last post and knew what it was going to be. After what you been saying not hard to see this game is line in the sand. The way the Boys defend the run there’s no excuse for a team he built not to run all over this soft defense at home in January.
Yet the Cowboys are thought to be up and we are thought to be down. Funny when we played the Eagles and Bengals we were thought to the be up too. The Cowboys lost 4 weeks ago to Balt by 17.
It shouldn’t. So, is it fair to assume the decision would be made of WFT or Philly had won? Makes no sense.
You're right..
DG should be fired for wasting the #2 pick on a RB, over-drafting Daniel Jones with the #6 pick, and failing to make any progress with this team in 3 years.
he is awful and should be shown the door.
Just thinking about the possibility of a playoff game after the year we had is weird, but stranger things have happened.
If we put another dud out there, there’s no question I think DG will be shown the door.
With John Mara making the decisions anything is possible and I don’t mean that in a good way either.
If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?
If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?
Worst division in football. I would argue we are only marginally better on the offensive line and he’s had 3 years and misfired early on with FA gambles. We also have no pass rushers. No playmakers besides Saquon.
He’s also turning 70. I’d like to pair a GM up with Judge now.
The record is of marginal improvement but stagnation in many areas. In today’s NFL it shouldn’t take 4-5 years to rebuild and become even a .500 football team.
+1
The OL will be much much better next season.
Three of our investments in the OL are rookies now because the prior investments have ranged from mediocre to bad to fucking abysmal.
It is not time to judge the 2020 investments and the people who made them, but the prior investments? Yes, certainly time.
Quote:
so what happens if we beat Dallas and then win the division? DG will have been in charge of the roster that went 4-2 in the division this year, showed massive improvement with the defense, and finally made investments along the OL. Yeah - we aren’t a good team yet. But we were competitive against a lot of top notch teams, beat one of the best teams in the league with our backup, and overall just gave away some games due to a few plays. The team is better, much better, than last season or the year before. We didn’t have Saquon Barkley all season, we don’t have much at WR.
If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?
Worst division in football. I would argue we are only marginally better on the offensive line and he’s had 3 years and misfired early on with FA gambles. We also have no pass rushers. No playmakers besides Saquon.
He’s also turning 70. I’d like to pair a GM up with Judge now.
The record is of marginal improvement but stagnation in many areas. In today’s NFL it shouldn’t take 4-5 years to rebuild and become even a .500 football team.
If we win the division @ 6-10 so what? Playing as poorly as we did all season and somehow winning the worst division in the history of the NFL is no great feat. I think Jones stinks. what an awful pick when we could have had Herbert or Allen or Lamar. It is embarrassing for DG. And though I love Barkley as a player he was wasted with the #2 pick. DG doesn't know what he is doing and should be gone.
I dont think the Giants can outscore them
Quote:
decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.
It shouldn’t. So, is it fair to assume the decision would be made of WFT or Philly had won? Makes no sense.
Why not? This is pretty much his philosophy of building a football team on the line with the way the Cowboys are currently constructed. We are at home playing in January against a team that plays in moderate weather that has a soft ass run D. Defensively we can certainly sit in zone and stop the run against this front with the tools he’s given. It’s up to the secondary he built to communicate well. To me this is the line in the sand. Lose this one and I say pack your bags and win you get one more year to complete the vision of building a team inside out.
I dont think the Giants can outscore them
Our offensive line should bully them up front and their secondary is probably one of the few our skill guys can work once they are forced to load box and go man. Also think DJ is going to be mobile enough to garner a spy. This game is gonna be a classic giants-boys classic.
The OL will be much much better next season.
You can’t make definite statements like that. It’s fine to be optimistic and anticipate improvement but that is a statement that is off base from what hasn’t happened yet. Rest of the league may improve as well and make adjustments. Gates could regress as the league gets exposure to how he plays. Our interior G play is not good at all right now and RT is a question mark. Way too much unrealistic optimism on Peart on this board based on like 10 snaps.
Quote:
Joe Judge didn't get his team out of the locker room last three games, which happened to be very meaningful games.
Does Joe Judge have the undivided attention of his players? Up to and including the Seattle game I would have said absolutely yes! Now I have some doubts. And if his team lays a 4th egg in a row, then it's official:
Joe Judge's team went backwards on him when it counted most.
That sounds like Pat Shurmur.
Can’t disagree here.
Judge is becoming a bit overrated by many on this board. Let’s not also forget the team started off looking like they were headed for a top 3 pick and laid eggs in games against an injured Niners team.
Your post shows a lack of awareness for some very u usual circumstances that might have contributed to a slow start. No?
Agree with the above posts on the outcome having nothing to do with DGs fate. Making the playoffs at 6-10 and going 4-2 in the worst division in NFL history should not be deemed an accomplishment.
- Drafting a RB at #2 when the entire team sucked and passing on a HoF level talent OL in Nelson.
- Drafting Daniel Jones
- Taking 3 years to address the OL
- Completely abandoning the WR position after OBJ
- 3 straight losing seasons
However, I think it would be a HUGE game for Judge if we come out and beat the Cowboys handily. Not just eeking out a win, but if we come out and knock the snot out of them and beat them handily to close out the season that'll be viewed as huge by ownership.
I think a really poor performance from the team will have a carry over effect.
Everything is new for Judge this year. I do believe he will self evaluate, reach out to his mentors and be better next year.
I hate what the media has become. They obsess with negativity. A stinker of a game they will have the pencils sharpened early next year ready to attack.
However, I think it would be a HUGE game for Judge if we come out and beat the Cowboys handily. Not just eeking out a win, but if we come out and knock the snot out of them and beat them handily to close out the season that'll be viewed as huge by ownership.
I think he’s shown ownership he’s capable of what they asked him to start with improving foundation of a program with teaching and player development. In a Covid season he’s done good job but next year will need progression all the same. Evaluation of the offense and build up of talent and making sure the defense can adjust and attack more. Specials also did become worse late in the year. Wonder if he keeps Quinn and McGuaghey on.
I'm not the first to point this out but....didn't Gettleman invest heavily in defense this year? This year is all about the D too, since the offense is only ranked above the putrid Jets. 31st in both yards and points. Traded for Williams, went out and signed Bradberry, Martinez, Fackrell.
So where's the 11-5 record this year, since McAdoo was such a dolt and Judge is such a great young coach? Don't take this as a criticism of Judge, because I'm generally happy with the job he's done this year, but this line of argument is rather absurd.
Quote:
.
And yet, the winner still gets to compete for a title.
Why does that bother so many people?
For me, it comes down two reasons;
1). Gettleman. A division title would likely make Mara giddy and buys Gettleman another year. Yes, progress may have been made since 2017. However, if it has, it's been at an unacceptable snail's pace. Change is needed.
2). Division title or no division title, this team is still probably the least talented team in the division. If WFT solves their QB situation in the offseason, I think the odds of us finishing last in the division next season are much greater than us finishing first.
I look at differently.
The decision is not between whether they have 5 or 6 wins, that is negligible. Particularly since his team's record is 14-33 over the Gettleman's three years anyway, so what the hell is the difference between 15-33 or 14-34
If they lose though, its damning to Gettleman in my view because:
- the team goes into this offseason finishing with 4 straight losses
- they will have finished behind most of the teams in the worst division in NFL history
- there will be little difference in overall results for the 3rd straight year since the roster is still so weak overall
- they will have questions whether Jones is really the right guy to lead this offense
- they will have basically zero momentum going into next year and wondered whether they accomplished much at all
- there is no way anyone will feel good about things other than maybe the first year Head Coach
Win the game, even if they get trounced in the playoffs, the owners can say the Head Coach and team persevered thru a tough season. Were able to be successful against divisional foes that have had their number years. And despite the record, accomplished something they haven't done in a decade.
I actually think if the owners are on the fence with DG (and they damn well should be) that it may all ride on how Sunday's game plays out.
If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?
I think the owners would would give him another year.
I would not though as he simply isn't a good enough GM even if the team has finally shown "some" rebuilding aspects in year 3.
Yep. Throw away what the tea leaves may have suggested a month ago.
The two things that had to happen are:
1. Have the Giants established strong lines with a emphasis on the OL as this has caused the vast majority of the recent struggles (years) particularly in division.
2. Picked the QB of the future.
I believe number one will be strong next season. I am highly skeptical on number 2. To stay or have what is a good tenure both had to have happened imo. No idea how ownership will view it.
Quote:
With the Op s premise
It s a big game because it s for the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Judge,
Saying the team was not prepared to play the last three weeks is just more typical fan speak.
Sometimes your team is just not as good as the other team; so many fans lay the blame on coaching in the process overlooking execution
Really? So it's your opinion the team was well-prepared and well-coached the last 3 weeks? You give no credence to those wondering why we aren't running the ball more as a strategy? They are beyond even getting questioned? I'm not there yet.
My opinion is sometimes teams left with m unprepared because the other team is just better.
Tough to run the ball down 14-0, when your line is being dominated.
Sometimes game situations change game plans.
Besides, I ve been reading the same thing about play calling since Gilbride, I don’t pay much attention to what fans have to say on that topic.