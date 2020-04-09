Huge Game for Joe Judge mittenedman : 8:58 am

Welcome to NY.



Now - even if the Giants get clobbered 100-0 - I think we can all agree Judge is in no danger of being fired. But once you take getting fired off the table - this is a huge game for Judge in every other sense.



This last month has been Classic Giants. After the SEA game, I saw Giants fans do something they hadn't done in a long time - love this team. We loved Judge. It looked like we out-coached teams every week. We were warming up to Jones. We loved Graham's lunchpail D - even starting to fear losing him to a HC position. Homegrown talent. FINALLY - back in business.



And then, in Classic Giants fashion, they immediately reverted to the McAdoo/Shurmur Giants: ill-prepared, low intensity football. All 3 phases. The kind of football that is so boring to watch it's a challenge to sit through an entire game.



This is one of those weeks - show that the 4-0 Giants are the real Giants. Capture the coaching magic and put a great gameplan together. Show the NFL isn't catching up to you. Otherwise, both Ben McAdoo & Pat Shurmur had times where it looked like the team MAY start playing better. I'm not demanding a win - but there is zero reason to get destroyed here, either.



Big game for how Judge is perceived moving forward.