Huge Game for Joe Judge

mittenedman : 8:58 am
Welcome to NY.

Now - even if the Giants get clobbered 100-0 - I think we can all agree Judge is in no danger of being fired. But once you take getting fired off the table - this is a huge game for Judge in every other sense.

This last month has been Classic Giants. After the SEA game, I saw Giants fans do something they hadn't done in a long time - love this team. We loved Judge. It looked like we out-coached teams every week. We were warming up to Jones. We loved Graham's lunchpail D - even starting to fear losing him to a HC position. Homegrown talent. FINALLY - back in business.

And then, in Classic Giants fashion, they immediately reverted to the McAdoo/Shurmur Giants: ill-prepared, low intensity football. All 3 phases. The kind of football that is so boring to watch it's a challenge to sit through an entire game.

This is one of those weeks - show that the 4-0 Giants are the real Giants. Capture the coaching magic and put a great gameplan together. Show the NFL isn't catching up to you. Otherwise, both Ben McAdoo & Pat Shurmur had times where it looked like the team MAY start playing better. I'm not demanding a win - but there is zero reason to get destroyed here, either.

Big game for how Judge is perceived moving forward.
Huge for fan perception?  
ATL_Giants : 9:03 am : link
sounds like its huge for us, not so much for him.

I agree with what you're getting at though, whatever impression is made in this game is one that'll last throughout the off-season.

I'm hoping that the flaws we see this game are regarding execution and keen competition among talent. Not preparation, effort or time-management issues.

I'd LOVE to beat Dallas this week!
I don’t know  
Chris684 : 9:08 am : link
based on a lot of what I’ve read here many Giants fans will be mad at him for winning a “garbage” division and throwing away the draft. That’s where we’re at with many so called “fans” of this team right now.

Personally, I agree with you. You never want to go into the off-season losers of 4 straight. They need to end the losing streak vs Dallas and regardless of how many others feel, I’d be pumped up for a playoff game. Sign me up for as much NYG football as I can get. Home playoff games are always to be treasured even without fans present. There has been exactly 1 playoff game played at MetLife since it opened in 2010. We need to change that.
Why is garbage in quotes? It is garbage.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:11 am : link
.
Actually, this game is much more "huge"  
LBH15 : 9:20 am : link
for Dave Gettleman and Daniel Jones.

Joe Judge has his job for next year and there are no plans to hire/draft his replacement.
Of course it’s not a good division  
Chris684 : 9:22 am : link
but at the end of the day I don’t know what’s so personally offensive about that to the average fan. This division might still be won at 7-9 by Washington or Dallas and it’s not like that’s unprecedented. If we win at 6-10, who cares?

RE: Why is garbage in quotes? It is garbage.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15100140 Ten Ton Hammer said:




And yet, the winner still gets to compete for a title.

Why does that bother so many people?
I tend to agree  
Kyle in NY : 9:33 am : link
Overall, I really like what Judge has done this season. He looks like a strong hire and the right guy to lead the franchise moving forward. This game doesn't make or break his tenure by any means, but he's made some "rookie mistakes" over the last three weeks and this is a nice chance to make a strong statement in a big game. Then regardless of what happens in the WFT game, we can go into the offseason with a solid year over year improvement in the record and a feeling that the arrow is pointing upwards. Four straight losses would be a really sour note to end on.
I agree this is a big game for the team  
LG in NYC : 9:33 am : link
and for fan perception of this team.

Like many, I am extremely disappointed we didn't capitalize on the SEA win. We only needed to .500 after that to be in the playoffs and we have lost 3 of 4 and looked badly doing it.

if we lose to DAL at home with a largely intact team, it certainly takes the shine off everything any of us felt good about going into the off season.

Conversely, if we can go out and beat a 'hot' DAL team, regardless of what happens with WFT/Phil, then I think a lot of us will at least feel better about having something to build off of for next year (insert here whatever specific things you want to happen in off season).

Unfortunately, I am not optimistic... but then again, like many, I have come to expect the worst from the NYG.
I’ll say this,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:36 am : link
I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv
I don’t expect them to win this game  
Sammo85 : 9:37 am : link
All I ask is to play hard beginning to end. Everything after is gravy.
We owe Dallas a loss......  
Simms11 : 9:38 am : link
It’s time, however can this offense score more then 20 points? If there was ever a game that Garrett wanted to make a statement, it’s this one. I hope he can come up with a decent game plan that’s executable and that our WRs can get open and catch the damn ball. Oline needs to put their big boy pants on and control the LoS too. On D, I’d expect more zone with the receivers they have, however, we need to be able to pressure Dalton and if that’s not going to happen, then we’ll see him have another 300 yard passing day with 3 more TDs. Graham is going to have to blitz some in this game, I believe and Peppers is going to have to play a large role too. On STs get our shit together. Still allowing too much return yardage on PRs and not getting enough on our own returns. Anyway, stating the obvious here. Can Judge get this team motivated and can they muscle past this Dallas team? It’s going to take another gritty turnover free performance.
If the Giants get blown out  
Metnut : 9:39 am : link
we have to ask some serious questions about the coaching staff. 4 blowout losses versus borderline playoff teams isn’t the type of improvement or trend we want to see.

The team simply has to be better prepared to play than it’s been the last 3 weeks.
RE: I’ll say this,  
Sammo85 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15100168 Big Blue '56 said:

I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv


Yes. Dalton has really impressed me with his toughness. Coming in cold for Dak, dealing with that, then concussion, then Covid. Dallas also has a sneakily good run attack if Elliot is healthy. They can mix in Pollard too.

The pass options don’t match up well with us. We don’t have the horses to cover Cooper, Schultz, Lamb, Gallup.

Giants can keep it close but unless they let Jones air it out and Nolan’s defense goes belly up I don’t see where we have enough firepower.
Of course fan perception matters.  
mittenedman : 9:42 am : link
Nobody's going to talk about it, but there's a lot on the line. People's livelihoods and reputations. It's a pressure cooker. Gettleman? Daniel Jones? Judge? These guys are in various stages of their career - and this is a big game. You either win these games and you're loved, or you lose and you're a nobody. That's the NFL, and that's NY.

Are Judge and Jones on their way to becoming big things in the NFL, or are they going to come up a day late and a dollar short when it matters? Lots of guys have passed quietly through the league. Judge has a rare chance to be up there with Parcells as a legendary Giants Coach. People want to love him. People want him to pull us out of the Wilderness, and they're impatient now.

We'll see. I want a big effort Sunday. Win or lose. Again - show us that the league hasn't figured you out.
Nonsense  
arniefez : 9:45 am : link
If they get blown out Sunday Judge has still had a great rookie year under the most challenging circumstances in the history of the NFL. The Giants are set at HC for the foreseeable future.
Back to Joe Judge for a moment  
LG in NYC : 9:45 am : link
I think it is fair & accurate to say that he has was hired to be, and has been, the CEO of the on field operations... as in, he isn't some brilliant offensive or defensive mind, or a QB guru... but rather a leader/teacher of men.
Which I am totally fine with and have largely seen evidence of.

But that means he needs to ensure his OC and DC are those brilliant guru minds and then let them do their thing (within the overall context of the team that Judge manages).

We have seen a lot to like about Graham and I think there are many games this season where we can rightly say we outcoached the other guy, even in losses.

But much less so about Garrett. I don't think he is horrible by any means... but I would much prefer we hire that OC that stands out, the creative guy who consistently makes you stop and say, "Wow, what an awesome game plan. We had their D on their heels all game, etc"

Let Judge lead/teach but let's get an offensive group in here that dazzles and outcoaches the other guys... b/c our Offense is downright offensive right now.
I wasn't looking for a good won-loss record this season  
KeoweeFan : 9:47 am : link
only continuous improvement, less miscommunication in the backfield and a team that fights to the end whether 4Q or at the end of the season. A "learning" team.
As the OP noted after the Seattle game we were all confident those goals were achieved.
I normally reject the significance of a single game, but this time my opinion of the staff DOES depend, win or lose, on how well they play w/r/t my preseason expectations.
RE: RE: I’ll say this,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15100168 Big Blue '56 said:







I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv



Yes. Dalton has really impressed me with his toughness. Coming in cold for Dak, dealing with that, then concussion, then Covid. Dallas also has a sneakily good run attack if Elliot is healthy. They can mix in Pollard too.

The pass options don’t match up well with us. We don’t have the horses to cover Cooper, Schultz, Lamb, Gallup.

Giants can keep it close but unless they let Jones air it out and Nolan’s defense goes belly up I don’t see where we have enough firepower.


Can’t disagree with most of this
RE: I’ll say this,  
Chris684 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15100168 Big Blue '56 said:

I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv


I agree with you.

One thing I’m hanging my hat on is our secondary is a strength when it’s healthy.

Holmes practiced fully yesterday. To my eye, McKinney has been more and more active each passing week. Between those guys plus Brad, Pepper. Love, and Ryan I’m confident they can execute whatever Graham dials up.
RE: RE: I’ll say this,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15100168 Big Blue '56 said:







I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv



I agree with you.

One thing I’m hanging my hat on is our secondary is a strength when it’s healthy.

Holmes practiced fully yesterday. To my eye, McKinney has been more and more active each passing week. Between those guys plus Brad, Pepper. Love, and Ryan I’m confident they can execute whatever Graham dials up.


From your mouth.......
This is a more traditional offense  
mittenedman : 9:52 am : link
I think we match up very well with. We don't have the edge speed to contain Kyler or Lamar, or those horizontal offenses. Remember the 49ers lit us up too. We really stink on the edge.

But the Cowboys have a more traditional attack.

Unfortunately, so do the Browns who still gashed us.

Big game for the D - but I like their chances of stopping this offense a lot more than AZ or BAL.
RE: I don’t know  
LBH15 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15100138 Chris684 said:

based on a lot of what I’ve read here many Giants fans will be mad at him for winning a “garbage” division and throwing away the draft. That’s where we’re at with many so called “fans” of this team right now.



This is not true at all. This fan board is decidedly pro-Judge. Nobody has said they are going to be mad at Judge for winning this poor division.

In fact, many credit Judge (and his coaches) for even being able to have a chance to produce 6 wins with such a poor roster.

Yes, some fans see more value in a higher draft pick than another victory at this level, but that isn't Judge's problem. It's the guys in the front office not getting better value out of their high draft picks...hell, they have had a crap load already.

Judge's job is to win games.
it's amazing  
MookGiants : 9:56 am : link
how much shit McAdoo takes here. I'm not here to say he was a good coach by any stretch, but he doesn't get any credit whatsoever for the 2016 season where he somehow guided a shit roster to a legitimate playoff appearance. His teams were plenty prepared to play that year.

Mook  
LG in NYC : 10:06 am : link
The McAdoo "era" was so odd... to come in and get us to the PO's in Year 1, it certainly seemed like we had our long term future HC and then it went so far so south so quickly.

The whole Eli debacle, IMO, played a major role in all of it.
RE: Mook  
MookGiants : 10:07 am : link
In comment 15100202 LG in NYC said:

The McAdoo "era" was so odd... to come in and get us to the PO's in Year 1, it certainly seemed like we had our long term future HC and then it went so far so south so quickly.

The whole Eli debacle, IMO, played a major role in all of it.


McAdoo fucked up but he also was the scapegoat for the entire thing when John Mara fucked up just as bad.

The handling of Eli was poor all around, McAdoo handled it poorly but probably better than Mara and Reese did
Agree that the pressure is on the OC and DC  
RCPhoenix : 10:10 am : link
The D needs to step it up after the last two weeks, and if Graham wants a HC job the D showing up would only help his case.

And JG's job should be on the line. The best way to slow down a pass rush is an effective running game, and if they can't run the ball against the worst run defense in the league (161 yards per game) that's a clear indication it's time for a change.
RE: Nonsense  
Metnut : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15100179 arniefez said:

If they get blown out Sunday Judge has still had a great rookie year under the most challenging circumstances in the history of the NFL. The Giants are set at HC for the foreseeable future.


I’d love to have you as a boss!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:12 am : link
I place most of the blame for the Eli debacle on Mara & the fan backlash that cowered him.
Bigger game for Jones  
RUNYG : 10:14 am : link
He needs to show he can put the team on his back for a game and lead us to a win. Let’s see if he can show it Sunday.
I couldn’t disagree more  
joeinpa : 10:21 am : link
With the Op s premise

It s a big game because it s for the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Judge,

Saying the team was not prepared to play the last three weeks is just more typical fan speak.

Sometimes your team is just not as good as the other team; so many fans lay the blame on coaching in the process overlooking execution

RE: ...  
GManinDC : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15100210 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

I place most of the blame for the Eli debacle on Mara & the fan backlash that cowered him.



+1
i think for 2020 Jones is what he is  
LG in NYC : 10:24 am : link
I do not expect some bigtime game from him on Sunday.

that doesn't mean he won't be more in the future, but with this group and this OC/game plan... i just can't expect a wildly different result than what we have seen thus far.

For me this is more about the team overall.

will the D return to the form they showed earlier in the season, when even in losses we were shutting the other guys down?

Can we devise a game plan that successfully moves the ball and takes advantage of what the DAL D gives us... and puts in the EZ?

Can we avoid the big mistakes (fumbles, ST errors)?

i don't really care how we win... but I would like to see this staff show us they can win a big home game in Week 17 against a tough division rival.
RE: it's amazing  
Sean : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15100193 MookGiants said:

how much shit McAdoo takes here. I'm not here to say he was a good coach by any stretch, but he doesn't get any credit whatsoever for the 2016 season where he somehow guided a shit roster to a legitimate playoff appearance. His teams were plenty prepared to play that year.


I’ve always defended McAdoo. The Shurmur years were such a waste that the Giants were better off just keeping McAdoo for 2018. That was a move forced by the fans.

The big difference with McAdoo & Judge though, is the media. McAdoo did not handle that piece well and lost respect in the locker room. You have to be able to handle that part of the job in NY. Have to. He didn’t which is a big reason 2017 blew up.
Please play aggressive on both offense and defense  
Rick in Dallas : 10:29 am : link
Against the Cowboys. No time for the soft zone that has been horrible the last 3 weeks.Pressure Dalton into turnovers.
Put in the trick or gadget plays I offense you have been practicing all year.If you are going to lose leave it all on the field.
I would love to make a statement against the Cowboys and have a 4-2 record in the division
RE: RE: Mook  
section125 : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15100202 LG in NYC said:







The McAdoo "era" was so odd... to come in and get us to the PO's in Year 1, it certainly seemed like we had our long term future HC and then it went so far so south so quickly.

The whole Eli debacle, IMO, played a major role in all of it.



McAdoo fucked up but he also was the scapegoat for the entire thing when John Mara fucked up just as bad.

The handling of Eli was poor all around, McAdoo handled it poorly but probably better than Mara and Reese did


Let's not forget or gloss over that it was supposed to be the 2nd half of the game and it was supposed to be Webb not Geno taking the snaps (IIRC that was what was proposed to JM).

And let's not forget that Eli took himself out of the game as he was supposed to start and then taken out 2nd half.
Giants  
Sammo85 : 10:37 am : link
Will have difficulty generating pressure unless one of the Edge guys can win one on one battles. Giants will have to max the secondary with five guys and maybe have Ryan or Peppers line up, to play zone and cover all the receiving options back there. Outside of Bradberry who will probably draw Cooper we don’t have anyone else that can play man on either Gallup or Lamb. Lamb is a guy who I can see McCarthy and Moore sending all over the field to open up the underneath and kill us with slow cuts and stabs.

I want to be optimistic but I don’t like how we matchup at all.

If we win this game it needs to be Garrett and Jones leading the way.
Sammo  
LBH15 : 10:41 am : link
New York Giants have one of the lowest, if not the lowest, pass rush win rate %s in the league.

Need to invest some of the DL $/picks into Edge Rusher $/picks. Not all...some.
JJ turns 39  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:46 am : link
today. Happy Birthday coach!
Opening poster hit the nail on the head  
M.S. : 10:47 am : link

Joe Judge didn't get his team out of the locker room last three games, which happened to be very meaningful games.

Does Joe Judge have the undivided attention of his players? Up to and including the Seattle game I would have said absolutely yes! Now I have some doubts. And if his team lays a 4th egg in a row, then it's official:

Joe Judge's team went backwards on him when it counted most.

That sounds like Pat Shurmur.
Judge should be the least of our concerns...  
bw in dc : 10:47 am : link
going into this game. He'll have the team ready. This game sells itself.

LBH is correct. This is actually a "huge" game for Jones. Can the table be better set? Playoffs potentially on the line at home against division rival who struggle to play pass defense and not give up 30ppg.

This is was what Jones was drafted to do...win big games. So can he finally do something big this year and deliver? Please?

Joe Judge has no pressure to win this game  
Essex : 10:48 am : link
If he wins it or loses it, it won't matter for next season where he will start to feel heat if things don't improve around here. Whether we make the playoffs this year will simply be a reflection of our division, it does not make Joe Judge better or worse. We are a 5 or 6 win team and that may meet expectations this year whether we make the playoffs or not, it won't meet expectations next year. I am not saying he would get fired if we were 6-10 next year, but he has had a long honeymoon period and that is not going to last forever.

To show how quickly things change, the last time this was an issue of 2 sub .500 teams making the playoffs was that playin game between the Spags led Rams and the Carroll led Seahawks. Everyone was raving about Spags his first year, he was fired two years later and never heard from as a HC again.
Don’t expect much from coaches  
UberAlias : 10:53 am : link
They don’t have much to work with and QB is gimpy. Get some talent and will see next year. I think you do see some players performing better this year than past. That’s a good sign but this year was never about Ws and Ls.
This is not a huge game for Judge..  
Sean : 10:55 am : link
If he wins it though, that’s a huge positive. Why? He would have beaten both Dallas & Philly in the same season, something that hasn’t been done since 2016.

Judge needs to be given a long leash here, Mara has been quick to fire coaches since Coughlin. Time to give a coach long rope and hope for the best.
RE: RE: I’ll say this,  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15100168 Big Blue '56 said:







I’d wager that many (most?) teams would prefer NOT to play Dallas right now..They are playing really well of late, imv



Yes. Dalton has really impressed me with his toughness. Coming in cold for Dak, dealing with that, then concussion, then Covid. Dallas also has a sneakily good run attack if Elliot is healthy. They can mix in Pollard too.

The pass options don’t match up well with us. We don’t have the horses to cover Cooper, Schultz, Lamb, Gallup.

Giants can keep it close but unless they let Jones air it out and Nolan’s defense goes belly up I don’t see where we have enough firepower.


The Cowboys are giving up about a billion yards on the ground. Pederson is a dummy who is allergic to running the ball and why the Boys ran away with that one when Eagles were in control early.
RE: Opening poster hit the nail on the head  
RUNYG : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15100243 M.S. said:


Joe Judge didn't get his team out of the locker room last three games, which happened to be very meaningful games.

Does Joe Judge have the undivided attention of his players? Up to and including the Seattle game I would have said absolutely yes! Now I have some doubts. And if his team lays a 4th egg in a row, then it's official:

Joe Judge's team went backwards on him when it counted most.

That sounds like Pat Shurmur.

Can’t disagree here.

Judge is becoming a bit overrated by many on this board. Let’s not also forget the team started off looking like they were headed for a top 3 pick and laid eggs in games against an injured Niners team.
RE: it's amazing  
Simms11 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15100193 MookGiants said:

how much shit McAdoo takes here. I'm not here to say he was a good coach by any stretch, but he doesn't get any credit whatsoever for the 2016 season where he somehow guided a shit roster to a legitimate playoff appearance. His teams were plenty prepared to play that year.


The Giants invested in Defense heavily that previous off-season if you recall. They brought in Snacks, Jenkins and I think OV and Collins had a huge year too. It was all defense that year. OBJ helped the offense, as well, but it was all about D that year and not the O. McAdoo’s Offense was so predictable and became easy to defend, if not for OBJs heroics. Anyway, the following season the whole thing collapsed and the locker room gave up on McAdoo.
I do believe  
5BowlsSoon : 11:09 am : link
This will be a more gentle and friendly place if we win this last game even if we don’t go to the playoffs.

Beating Philly and Dallas in the same year doesn’t happen to often, right?

Being 6-10 is an improvement over 3-13. Sounds like a lot to me......
RE: I couldn’t disagree more  
mittenedman : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15100217 joeinpa said:

With the Op s premise

It s a big game because it s for the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Judge,

Saying the team was not prepared to play the last three weeks is just more typical fan speak.

Sometimes your team is just not as good as the other team; so many fans lay the blame on coaching in the process overlooking execution


Really? So it's your opinion the team was well-prepared and well-coached the last 3 weeks? You give no credence to those wondering why we aren't running the ball more as a strategy? They are beyond even getting questioned? I'm not there yet.
The Giants 2016 offense was...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:14 am : link
Let's throw a slant to Odell & hope he takes it to the house.
It's an even bigger game for our GM  
Rico : 11:22 am : link
-
It's always a good day  
NoPeanutz : 11:23 am : link
to beat Dallas.
RE: It's an even bigger game for our GM  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15100284 Rico said:

-


I saw you were last post and knew what it was going to be. After what you been saying not hard to see this game is line in the sand. The way the Boys defend the run there’s no excuse for a team he built not to run all over this soft defense at home in January.
I think the different perceptions right now on the Giants and Dallas  
PatersonPlank : 11:27 am : link
is solely due to the schedule. While we were playing Cleve, AZ, and Balt, the Cowboys were playing the Eagles, Bengals, and a 49ers team which is checked out and much different now.

Yet the Cowboys are thought to be up and we are thought to be down. Funny when we played the Eagles and Bengals we were thought to the be up too. The Cowboys lost 4 weeks ago to Balt by 17.
This game-good or bad-should not  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:30 am : link
decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.
RE: This game-good or bad-should not  
Sean : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15100294 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.


It shouldn’t. So, is it fair to assume the decision would be made of WFT or Philly had won? Makes no sense.
RE: This game-good or bad-should not  
Producer : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15100294 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.


You're right..

DG should be fired for wasting the #2 pick on a RB, over-drafting Daniel Jones with the #6 pick, and failing to make any progress with this team in 3 years.

he is awful and should be shown the door.
Even if Washington wins  
ryanmkeane : 11:42 am : link
it’d be nice to end the year with some legitimate optimism. Yes this is a big game for Judge but I’d say it’s an even bigger game for Daniel Jones. His most important game to date as the QB of this team. Play well and win this one, open up the offense a bit, and actually go on the fucking attack against a division opponent, and then see how Sunday night unfolds.

Just thinking about the possibility of a playoff game after the year we had is weird, but stranger things have happened.

If we put another dud out there, there’s no question I think DG will be shown the door.
RE: This game-good or bad-should not  
Sammo85 : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15100294 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.


With John Mara making the decisions anything is possible and I don’t mean that in a good way either.
Producer  
ryanmkeane : 11:45 am : link
so what happens if we beat Dallas and then win the division? DG will have been in charge of the roster that went 4-2 in the division this year, showed massive improvement with the defense, and finally made investments along the OL. Yeah - we aren’t a good team yet. But we were competitive against a lot of top notch teams, beat one of the best teams in the league with our backup, and overall just gave away some games due to a few plays. The team is better, much better, than last season or the year before. We didn’t have Saquon Barkley all season, we don’t have much at WR.

If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?
A lot was made of the way  
Ron Johnson : 11:52 am : link
our defense "confused" Russell Wilson, but since then we haven't confused anyone. Judge/Graham et al. need to come up with a couple of new wrinkles for Dalton or we have no chance. Right now we are allowing half a dozen 7-8 minute drives a game. The d can't get off of the field. they have to gamble somehow to produce a couple of three and outs.
RE: Producer  
Sammo85 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15100319 ryanmkeane said:

so what happens if we beat Dallas and then win the division? DG will have been in charge of the roster that went 4-2 in the division this year, showed massive improvement with the defense, and finally made investments along the OL. Yeah - we aren’t a good team yet. But we were competitive against a lot of top notch teams, beat one of the best teams in the league with our backup, and overall just gave away some games due to a few plays. The team is better, much better, than last season or the year before. We didn’t have Saquon Barkley all season, we don’t have much at WR.

If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?


Worst division in football. I would argue we are only marginally better on the offensive line and he’s had 3 years and misfired early on with FA gambles. We also have no pass rushers. No playmakers besides Saquon.

He’s also turning 70. I’d like to pair a GM up with Judge now.

The record is of marginal improvement but stagnation in many areas. In today’s NFL it shouldn’t take 4-5 years to rebuild and become even a .500 football team.
RE: A lot was made of the way  
BelieveJJ : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15100326 Ron Johnson said:

our defense "confused" Russell Wilson, but since then we haven't confused anyone. Judge/Graham et al. need to come up with a couple of new wrinkles for Dalton or we have no chance. Right now we are allowing half a dozen 7-8 minute drives a game. The d can't get off of the field. they have to gamble somehow to produce a couple of three and outs.


+1
Sammo  
ryanmkeane : 11:56 am : link
3 of our investments along the OL are rookies, and our Center who looks good just played his first year at the position, ever. Just how good do you expect the OL to be this year? It’s about investments, not immediate production.

The OL will be much much better next season.
Hernandez was a 2018 draft pick; Solder a 2018 FA signing;  
Kyle_ : 12:02 pm : link
Zeitler a 2019 trade acquisition. Two of which are veterans.

Three of our investments in the OL are rookies now because the prior investments have ranged from mediocre to bad to fucking abysmal.

It is not time to judge the 2020 investments and the people who made them, but the prior investments? Yes, certainly time.
RE: RE: Producer  
Producer : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15100327 Sammo85 said:







so what happens if we beat Dallas and then win the division? DG will have been in charge of the roster that went 4-2 in the division this year, showed massive improvement with the defense, and finally made investments along the OL. Yeah - we aren’t a good team yet. But we were competitive against a lot of top notch teams, beat one of the best teams in the league with our backup, and overall just gave away some games due to a few plays. The team is better, much better, than last season or the year before. We didn’t have Saquon Barkley all season, we don’t have much at WR.

If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?



Worst division in football. I would argue we are only marginally better on the offensive line and he’s had 3 years and misfired early on with FA gambles. We also have no pass rushers. No playmakers besides Saquon.

He’s also turning 70. I’d like to pair a GM up with Judge now.

The record is of marginal improvement but stagnation in many areas. In today’s NFL it shouldn’t take 4-5 years to rebuild and become even a .500 football team.



If we win the division @ 6-10 so what? Playing as poorly as we did all season and somehow winning the worst division in the history of the NFL is no great feat. I think Jones stinks. what an awful pick when we could have had Herbert or Allen or Lamar. It is embarrassing for DG. And though I love Barkley as a player he was wasted with the #2 pick. DG doesn't know what he is doing and should be gone.

It comes down to  
cjac : 12:04 pm : link
they have more playmakers than we do

I dont think the Giants can outscore them
RE: RE: This game-good or bad-should not  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15100294 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:







decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.



It shouldn’t. So, is it fair to assume the decision would be made of WFT or Philly had won? Makes no sense.


Why not? This is pretty much his philosophy of building a football team on the line with the way the Cowboys are currently constructed. We are at home playing in January against a team that plays in moderate weather that has a soft ass run D. Defensively we can certainly sit in zone and stop the run against this front with the tools he’s given. It’s up to the secondary he built to communicate well. To me this is the line in the sand. Lose this one and I say pack your bags and win you get one more year to complete the vision of building a team inside out.
RE: It comes down to  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15100339 cjac said:

they have more playmakers than we do

I dont think the Giants can outscore them


Our offensive line should bully them up front and their secondary is probably one of the few our skill guys can work once they are forced to load box and go man. Also think DJ is going to be mobile enough to garner a spy. This game is gonna be a classic giants-boys classic.
RE: Sammo  
Sammo85 : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15100329 ryanmkeane said:

3 of our investments along the OL are rookies, and our Center who looks good just played his first year at the position, ever. Just how good do you expect the OL to be this year? It’s about investments, not immediate production.

The OL will be much much better next season.


You can’t make definite statements like that. It’s fine to be optimistic and anticipate improvement but that is a statement that is off base from what hasn’t happened yet. Rest of the league may improve as well and make adjustments. Gates could regress as the league gets exposure to how he plays. Our interior G play is not good at all right now and RT is a question mark. Way too much unrealistic optimism on Peart on this board based on like 10 snaps.
RE: RE: Opening poster hit the nail on the head  
joeinpa : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15100243 M.S. said:








Joe Judge didn't get his team out of the locker room last three games, which happened to be very meaningful games.

Does Joe Judge have the undivided attention of his players? Up to and including the Seattle game I would have said absolutely yes! Now I have some doubts. And if his team lays a 4th egg in a row, then it's official:

Joe Judge's team went backwards on him when it counted most.

That sounds like Pat Shurmur.


Can’t disagree here.

Judge is becoming a bit overrated by many on this board. Let’s not also forget the team started off looking like they were headed for a top 3 pick and laid eggs in games against an injured Niners team.


Your post shows a lack of awareness for some very u usual circumstances that might have contributed to a slow start. No?
This team can’t be evaluated on  
RUNYG : 12:17 pm : link
Whether we make the playoffs or not going 6-10.

Agree with the above posts on the outcome having nothing to do with DGs fate. Making the playoffs at 6-10 and going 4-2 in the worst division in NFL history should not be deemed an accomplishment.

- Drafting a RB at #2 when the entire team sucked and passing on a HoF level talent OL in Nelson.
- Drafting Daniel Jones
- Taking 3 years to address the OL
- Completely abandoning the WR position after OBJ
- 3 straight losing seasons
I really dont think it is such a HUGE game both ways  
chopperhatch : 12:20 pm : link
for Judge. I think he was already given somewhat of a pass from ownership first because of COVID and all the young players who werent given an offseason. But also when Barkley went down, Baker being released and Beal opting out. I think he has significantly improved the team and yes, the lockerroom culture. Mgmt knows we are a far better team (yes, despite only 5 wins so far) than we have been in any of the past 3 years.

However, I think it would be a HUGE game for Judge if we come out and beat the Cowboys handily. Not just eeking out a win, but if we come out and knock the snot out of them and beat them handily to close out the season that'll be viewed as huge by ownership.
mittend...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:26 pm : link
I won't go huge but I think it is a very important one. Win the game and you at least have to chance to play next week. Even if they win and so does Washington it gives momentum going into next year.

I think a really poor performance from the team will have a carry over effect.

Everything is new for Judge this year. I do believe he will self evaluate, reach out to his mentors and be better next year.

I hate what the media has become. They obsess with negativity. A stinker of a game they will have the pencils sharpened early next year ready to attack.
RE: I really dont think it is such a HUGE game both ways  
Sammo85 : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15100362 chopperhatch said:

for Judge. I think he was already given somewhat of a pass from ownership first because of COVID and all the young players who werent given an offseason. But also when Barkley went down, Baker being released and Beal opting out. I think he has significantly improved the team and yes, the lockerroom culture. Mgmt knows we are a far better team (yes, despite only 5 wins so far) than we have been in any of the past 3 years.

However, I think it would be a HUGE game for Judge if we come out and beat the Cowboys handily. Not just eeking out a win, but if we come out and knock the snot out of them and beat them handily to close out the season that'll be viewed as huge by ownership.


I think he’s shown ownership he’s capable of what they asked him to start with improving foundation of a program with teaching and player development. In a Covid season he’s done good job but next year will need progression all the same. Evaluation of the offense and build up of talent and making sure the defense can adjust and attack more. Specials also did become worse late in the year. Wonder if he keeps Quinn and McGuaghey on.
RE: RE: it's amazing  
Greg from LI : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15100260 Simms11 said:

The Giants invested in Defense heavily that previous off-season if you recall. They brought in Snacks, Jenkins and I think OV and Collins had a huge year too. It was all defense that year. OBJ helped the offense, as well, but it was all about D that year and not the O. McAdoo’s Offense was so predictable and became easy to defend, if not for OBJs heroics. Anyway, the following season the whole thing collapsed and the locker room gave up on McAdoo.


I'm not the first to point this out but....didn't Gettleman invest heavily in defense this year? This year is all about the D too, since the offense is only ranked above the putrid Jets. 31st in both yards and points. Traded for Williams, went out and signed Bradberry, Martinez, Fackrell.

So where's the 11-5 record this year, since McAdoo was such a dolt and Judge is such a great young coach? Don't take this as a criticism of Judge, because I'm generally happy with the job he's done this year, but this line of argument is rather absurd.
RE: RE: Why is garbage in quotes? It is garbage.  
BlueVinnie : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15100159 FatMan in Charlotte said:







.



And yet, the winner still gets to compete for a title.

Why does that bother so many people?

For me, it comes down two reasons;
1). Gettleman. A division title would likely make Mara giddy and buys Gettleman another year. Yes, progress may have been made since 2017. However, if it has, it's been at an unacceptable snail's pace. Change is needed.

2). Division title or no division title, this team is still probably the least talented team in the division. If WFT solves their QB situation in the offseason, I think the odds of us finishing last in the division next season are much greater than us finishing first.
RE: This game-good or bad-should not  
LBH15 : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15100294 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

decide Gettleman's fate. Like, come the F on. Him returning should not rest on one F'ing game between a 6-9 team vs. a 5-10 team.


I look at differently.

The decision is not between whether they have 5 or 6 wins, that is negligible. Particularly since his team's record is 14-33 over the Gettleman's three years anyway, so what the hell is the difference between 15-33 or 14-34

If they lose though, its damning to Gettleman in my view because:
- the team goes into this offseason finishing with 4 straight losses
- they will have finished behind most of the teams in the worst division in NFL history
- there will be little difference in overall results for the 3rd straight year since the roster is still so weak overall
- they will have questions whether Jones is really the right guy to lead this offense
- they will have basically zero momentum going into next year and wondered whether they accomplished much at all
- there is no way anyone will feel good about things other than maybe the first year Head Coach

Win the game, even if they get trounced in the playoffs, the owners can say the Head Coach and team persevered thru a tough season. Were able to be successful against divisional foes that have had their number years. And despite the record, accomplished something they haven't done in a decade.

I actually think if the owners are on the fence with DG (and they damn well should be) that it may all ride on how Sunday's game plays out.
RE: Producer  
LBH15 : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15100319 ryanmkeane said:

so what happens if we beat Dallas and then win the division? DG will have been in charge of the roster that went 4-2 in the division this year, showed massive improvement with the defense, and finally made investments along the OL. Yeah - we aren’t a good team yet. But we were competitive against a lot of top notch teams, beat one of the best teams in the league with our backup, and overall just gave away some games due to a few plays. The team is better, much better, than last season or the year before. We didn’t have Saquon Barkley all season, we don’t have much at WR.

If we get into the playoffs with 6 wins on a rebuilding team - DG still goes?


I think the owners would would give him another year.

I would not though as he simply isn't a good enough GM even if the team has finally shown "some" rebuilding aspects in year 3.
RE: It's an even bigger game for our GM  
LBH15 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15100284 Rico said:

-


Yep. Throw away what the tea leaves may have suggested a month ago.
Dave had two primary objectives  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:07 pm : link
after the mandate with Eli. His moves the first year were short term and I have stated where I stood with the Barkley pick.

The two things that had to happen are:

1. Have the Giants established strong lines with a emphasis on the OL as this has caused the vast majority of the recent struggles (years) particularly in division.

2. Picked the QB of the future.

I believe number one will be strong next season. I am highly skeptical on number 2. To stay or have what is a good tenure both had to have happened imo. No idea how ownership will view it.
RE: RE: I couldn’t disagree more  
joeinpa : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15100217 joeinpa said:







With the Op s premise

It s a big game because it s for the playoffs, but this is just the beginning for Judge,

Saying the team was not prepared to play the last three weeks is just more typical fan speak.

Sometimes your team is just not as good as the other team; so many fans lay the blame on coaching in the process overlooking execution




Really? So it's your opinion the team was well-prepared and well-coached the last 3 weeks? You give no credence to those wondering why we aren't running the ball more as a strategy? They are beyond even getting questioned? I'm not there yet.


My opinion is sometimes teams left with m unprepared because the other team is just better.

Tough to run the ball down 14-0, when your line is being dominated.

Sometimes game situations change game plans.

Besides, I ve been reading the same thing about play calling since Gilbride, I don’t pay much attention to what fans have to say on that topic.
