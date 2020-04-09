Reasons why you think the Giants will beat the Cowboys

Mine: Karma
The Giants have good karma and the Cowboys do not.
This will more than make up for any deficiencies we have in talent or coaching compared to the Cowboys.
Please add your technical football reasons, like injuries, home field advantage, etc.
Offensively we moved the ball well the first game and this was when Columbo was still OL coach. Now that the line is a bit more stable (Lemieux's pass pro issues not withstanding) and they appear to be hurting at LB we can get the run going again and maybe call some shots down the field with Slayton and Pettis. Plus crossing our fingers for less or no drops
They have had our number for years now, especially with some of their wins coming at heartbreaking moments when it APPEARED we were going to get the W..
The last bunch of years they beat us every time something significant was at stake..
So, I have no positive vibes for this one, especially with our QB essentially relegated to the pocket only..
We shall see..I’ve watched us the last 3 games and the Cowboys on GamePass..Right now they are better than us, especially with Dalton settled into the starting role..
So watch, we’ll win...🤞🤞🤞🤞
This will be a heart-stopping game that comes down to the wire and takes years off everyone's life. I feel fairly certain of that.
third, after some tough teams the Cowboys are a drop down for us
And lastly, as always happens in the NFL, schedules matter. People perceive the Cowboys to be playing better because they have won their lat 3. However those were against the Eagles (who we beat), the Bengals (who we beat), and 49ers team that has checked out. These are not impressive. WE played AZ, Cleve, and Balt, all significantly better teams but we are perceived as being down. I don't think the Cowboys are any better now, nor do I think we are any worse. The Cowboys lost to Balt 4 weeks by 17 by the way
I think this is a coin flip game.
The Cowboys are not a very good team
When 2 below average teams face each other any outcome is possible, so why not us?
and i replied
"I dare you to make the playoffs"
and i replied
"I dare you to make the playoffs"
Now this is a good reason
Really? Counting on a rookie who missed more than half of season and hasn’t been impressive in the few games he has played?
the Cowboys have a decent offense and a Jag defense
what's wrong with this picture?
THis is now taken off the table -- so looking at last game vs this game -- we are with a major liability
And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.
This is absolutely true, but I think DJ is going to surprise people this week with his mobility. He's going to be 5 weeks removed from his hamstring injury and the ankle is something that after three weeks, you tape the hell out of it and doesn't really affect anything except pain and pure lateral cutting, which DJ doesn't really do. That presser with DJ seemed so transparent what they were trying to do with gamesmanship, but PFT this morning wasn't sure what to make of it, which is a good sign. I'm calling my shot here, we are going to see DJ in the run game on gameflow dependency. Key 3rd downs and some red zone trips.
And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.
If we play man agaisnt those WRs we are going to give up 50 points. Very prideful. Andy Dalton is an experience QB, he'll get the ball to those guys in 1 v 1 situations and they'll score at will.
How confident are you that they will score 20 points?
In comment 15100409 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
If we play another Rod Rust inspired, no blitzing, read and react, passive, listless, no aggressiveness defense, then I want Graham to get his HC job (somewhere else), win or lose.
And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.
If we play man agaisnt those WRs we are going to give up 50 points. Very prideful. Andy Dalton is an experience QB, he'll get the ball to those guys in 1 v 1 situations and they'll score at will.
I have no reason to think Giants will win, I just want them to.
But I do take hope in that Cowboys are not a great team, so rush the passer, run the ball, you have a chance.
In comment 15100409 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15100406 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
If we play another Rod Rust inspired, no blitzing, read and react, passive, listless, no aggressiveness defense, then I want Graham to get his HC job (somewhere else), win or lose.
And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.
If we play man agaisnt those WRs we are going to give up 50 points. Very prideful. Andy Dalton is an experience QB, he'll get the ball to those guys in 1 v 1 situations and they'll score at will.
No I'm not happy with the defense the past two games. The Cards game they were just put in shitty positions all day by an inept offense. The Browns game they were missing Bradberry which he's the one guy we can't afford to lose. The Ravens game I would have like to see us play a lot more man after it was clear we couldn't stop the run in zone. That isn't the Cowboys though, if we play a ton of man we WILL give up at least 40 points. So essentially we lost the game before it even began, brilliant.
So the Number 1 through 10 reason is Coaching, Coaching, Coaching...
I don't know what the fuck that was last week, but I was out after one quarter. They were playing scared from the first snap on Offense. Defense on roller skates.
Unwatchable.
Same this Sunday. I'll give em' one quarter. I refuse to waste time on garbage product.
This would be awesome. If we can trust him to be a piece moving forward, we need all the help we can get there. He looked solid last week. Interesting they choose last week to get him some burn late. Personally, I don't think they go to him unless we are in a one-dimensional type of situation.
THis is now taken off the table -- so looking at last game vs this game -- we are with a major liability
How do you know thats off the table though? He will be five weeks removed from hamstring injury and 3 weeks removed from sprained ankle. He's definitely not 100 percent, but he looked pretty decently mobile last week, and he's got another week in the books. I expect him to use his legs to run a little bit in this game. Doubt we see any called runs unless we stall in redzone or we are down in the second half though.
Did you see that presser DJ gave? It's almost too obvious they are setting it up that he's going to be mobile in this game.
The Eagles had the ball SIX times in Dallas territory and didn't score. Their defense is poor.
The Cowboys have also gone over 30 pts three games in a row...highly unusual. Expect them to go lower this game. And the Giants defense is not that bad obviously.
On top of all that, the Cowboys aren't a very good team. Nor are we.........when subpar teams play anyone can win.
Dallas is favored and has a slight edge, but wouldn't be surprised at all if we won.
I think we pull it out but don't make playoffs because WFT squeaks by Philly.