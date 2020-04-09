for display only
Reasons why you think the Giants will beat the Cowboys

Marty in Albany : 10:57 am
Mine: Karma

The Giants have good karma and the Cowboys do not.
This will more than make up for any deficiencies we have in talent or coaching compared to the Cowboys.

Please add your technical football reasons, like injuries, home field advantage, etc.
Xavier McKinney  
Blue1956 : 11:07 am : link
Here’s hoping the rookie has an impact on defense helping create timely turnovers!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:08 am : link
We're due for a good game after the last 3.
We are due  
Giantimistic : 11:10 am : link
For a Jerry Jones upset face screenshot.
Because it could really piss off  
UConn4523 : 11:11 am : link
the higher draft pick crowd.
The cowboys can't stop the run  
Essex : 11:12 am : link
and we have shown when we were playing well we can control games with out run. It is not like we are dominant run team, but we can, and I stress the word can, be a team capable of controlling the game with the run. Let's hope and let's do it.
Matchups  
DG_89 : 11:12 am : link
The Boys strength is our strength. Run Offense vs. run defense. Dalton being a pocket passer definitely helps as our EDGE defenders were proven inadequate vs mobile QBs the last 3 weeks.

Offensively we moved the ball well the first game and this was when Columbo was still OL coach. Now that the line is a bit more stable (Lemieux's pass pro issues not withstanding) and they appear to be hurting at LB we can get the run going again and maybe call some shots down the field with Slayton and Pettis. Plus crossing our fingers for less or no drops
So hard to give intelligent reasons.  
Big Blue '56 : 11:18 am : link
It’s more or less a neutral site now, so any advantage there is lost..Dallas is playing well enough now to compete with or beat most teams they might play. If they make the tourney they could be dangerous, albeit Dalton has never won a playoff game.

They have had our number for years now, especially with some of their wins coming at heartbreaking moments when it APPEARED we were going to get the W..

The last bunch of years they beat us every time something significant was at stake..

So, I have no positive vibes for this one, especially with our QB essentially relegated to the pocket only..

We shall see..I’ve watched us the last 3 games and the Cowboys on GamePass..Right now they are better than us, especially with Dalton settled into the starting role..

So watch, we’ll win...🤞🤞🤞🤞
I'm with DG89  
mittenedman : 11:19 am : link
matchups...style of play...whatever you want to call it. The way the Cowboys play, the Giants can play.

This will be a heart-stopping game that comes down to the wire and takes years off everyone's life. I feel fairly certain of that.
First we should have beat them the first time - we had them  
PatersonPlank : 11:20 am : link
second, the Cowboys D sucks
third, after some tough teams the Cowboys are a drop down for us

And lastly, as always happens in the NFL, schedules matter. People perceive the Cowboys to be playing better because they have won their lat 3. However those were against the Eagles (who we beat), the Bengals (who we beat), and 49ers team that has checked out. These are not impressive. WE played AZ, Cleve, and Balt, all significantly better teams but we are perceived as being down. I don't think the Cowboys are any better now, nor do I think we are any worse. The Cowboys lost to Balt 4 weeks by 17 by the way
Marty - Karma's a good one too.  
mittenedman : 11:21 am : link
We out-played them in the 1st game. Maybe we get the W this time.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:26 am : link
The Cowboys aren't very good and I think the Giants have a better coach.

I think this is a coin flip game.
Weak run D playing on road in cold weather city.  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:26 am : link
.
Mine:  
Everyone Relax : 11:31 am : link
The Giants are not a very good team
The Cowboys are not a very good team

When 2 below average teams face each other any outcome is possible, so why not us?
Maybe it's the year of ending streaks...  
bw in dc : 11:34 am : link
We finally beat the Eagles. And now we have a chance to a four year losing streak to Dallas...
Dallas  
Producer : 11:35 am : link
has a better team but maybe we get lucky..
They stink  
averagejoe : 11:38 am : link
and we stink too. That's all I got.
none  
uther99 : 11:44 am : link
I think Giants lose
McCarthy does  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:01 pm : link
something very stupid.
We pressure the QB  
Simms11 : 12:06 pm : link
and force turnovers. Also we get the running game going.
_________  
I am Ninja : 12:12 pm : link
Garrett's knowledge of their roster gives us the slight edge we need to beat a team slightly less bad than us.
Wayne Gallman  
Sammo85 : 12:17 pm : link
If Garrett feeds the ball to him.
Because back in March  
cjac : 12:18 pm : link
when the Giants told me i could opt out of my season tickets for the season, they added in the disclaimer that if they make the playoffs they can sell my seats as they see fit

and i replied

"I dare you to make the playoffs"
The recent Jupiter and Saturn’s Great Conjunction  
Big Al : 12:18 pm : link
foretold it
RE: Because back in March  
SJGiant : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15100360 cjac said:
Quote:
when the Giants told me i could opt out of my season tickets for the season, they added in the disclaimer that if they make the playoffs they can sell my seats as they see fit

and i replied

"I dare you to make the playoffs"


Now this is a good reason
RE: Xavier McKinney  
Ivan15 : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15100263 Blue1956 said:
Quote:
Here’s hoping the rookie has an impact on defense helping create timely turnovers!


Really? Counting on a rookie who missed more than half of season and hasn’t been impressive in the few games he has played?
OK, here they are...  
Johnny5 : 12:48 pm : link
.
I don't think the Giants will beat the Cowboys  
David B. : 12:50 pm : link
I could be wrong, but the whole offense ground to a halt when Jones ceased being a threat to run the ball. It's like they're a whole different team than the team that won four in a row.
Any reason I might have would be irrational  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:50 pm : link
the Giants have no offense and an okay defense

the Cowboys have a decent offense and a Jag defense

what's wrong with this picture?

By the way -- it was Jones mobility that kept us in the last game  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:52 pm : link
with the Cowboys

THis is now taken off the table -- so looking at last game vs this game -- we are with a major liability
I'll be looking at the defense  
Regular Coffee : 12:59 pm : link
If we play another Rod Rust inspired, no blitzing, read and react, passive, listless, no aggressiveness defense, then I want Graham to get his HC job (somewhere else), win or lose.

And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.
RE: I don't think the Giants will beat the Cowboys  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15100396 David B. said:
Quote:
I could be wrong, but the whole offense ground to a halt when Jones ceased being a threat to run the ball. It's like they're a whole different team than the team that won four in a row.


This is absolutely true, but I think DJ is going to surprise people this week with his mobility. He's going to be 5 weeks removed from his hamstring injury and the ankle is something that after three weeks, you tape the hell out of it and doesn't really affect anything except pain and pure lateral cutting, which DJ doesn't really do. That presser with DJ seemed so transparent what they were trying to do with gamesmanship, but PFT this morning wasn't sure what to make of it, which is a good sign. I'm calling my shot here, we are going to see DJ in the run game on gameflow dependency. Key 3rd downs and some red zone trips.
RE: I'll be looking at the defense  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15100406 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
If we play another Rod Rust inspired, no blitzing, read and react, passive, listless, no aggressiveness defense, then I want Graham to get his HC job (somewhere else), win or lose.

And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.


If we play man agaisnt those WRs we are going to give up 50 points. Very prideful. Andy Dalton is an experience QB, he'll get the ball to those guys in 1 v 1 situations and they'll score at will.
It is so difficult to come up with a rational reason  
LBH15 : 1:06 pm : link
because the Giants simply don't score enough points. And while their defense is clearly better this year, the Offense really has to put up at least 20 points, and not just 3 of them at halftime.

How confident are you that they will score 20 points?
RE: RE: I'll be looking at the defense  
Regular Coffee : 1:06 pm : link
So sorry, but you're wrong. Are you happy with the defense the last three games? If we lose, at least go out swinging. Playing not to lose has been the Giants' mantra the last ten years. Show some fucking pride.


In comment 15100409 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15100406 Regular Coffee said:


Quote:


If we play another Rod Rust inspired, no blitzing, read and react, passive, listless, no aggressiveness defense, then I want Graham to get his HC job (somewhere else), win or lose.

And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.



If we play man agaisnt those WRs we are going to give up 50 points. Very prideful. Andy Dalton is an experience QB, he'll get the ball to those guys in 1 v 1 situations and they'll score at will.
I prefer man to soft-serve zone...  
Kanavis : 1:12 pm : link
If we have to watch Dalton dink and dunk for 5 to 15 yards on every play with no blitz and a soft zone, it's worse. I am sure there are some analytics indicating Dalton is decent and that the receivers are good and that it is best for them to lay back and wait for a mistake. But they could also turn off the computer and stop coaching scared...you need to pressure them into making mistakes.
Just wanted to say this is one of the best threads  
CT Charlie : 1:26 pm : link
in a long while. Nice mix of hopeful and realistic, and no ranting yet. I call the game a tossup, with turnovers being crucial. Hope we have the edge. (And, yes, I fear we'd get burned if we play their WR's man-to-man.)
Giants have loss 7 in a row to Dallas  
joeinpa : 1:30 pm : link
Giants are playing worse ball of year, Dallas best.

I have no reason to think Giants will win, I just want them to.

But I do take hope in that Cowboys are not a great team, so rush the passer, run the ball, you have a chance.
The reason I think the Giants will beat the Cowbows...  
EricJ : 1:36 pm : link
is because I have had too much to drink today
Jabaal Sheard  
rasbutant : 1:37 pm : link
I'm calling it now. I'm expecting big things from him this week.
RE: RE: RE: I'll be looking at the defense  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15100417 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
So sorry, but you're wrong. Are you happy with the defense the last three games? If we lose, at least go out swinging. Playing not to lose has been the Giants' mantra the last ten years. Show some fucking pride.


In comment 15100409 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15100406 Regular Coffee said:


Quote:


If we play another Rod Rust inspired, no blitzing, read and react, passive, listless, no aggressiveness defense, then I want Graham to get his HC job (somewhere else), win or lose.

And I don't want to hear any bullshit like "we have no edge" or "we don't have the horses", play aggressive defense and show some pride. Or else lose, miserably, passively, disgustingly.



If we play man agaisnt those WRs we are going to give up 50 points. Very prideful. Andy Dalton is an experience QB, he'll get the ball to those guys in 1 v 1 situations and they'll score at will.



No I'm not happy with the defense the past two games. The Cards game they were just put in shitty positions all day by an inept offense. The Browns game they were missing Bradberry which he's the one guy we can't afford to lose. The Ravens game I would have like to see us play a lot more man after it was clear we couldn't stop the run in zone. That isn't the Cowboys though, if we play a ton of man we WILL give up at least 40 points. So essentially we lost the game before it even began, brilliant.
The only way is superior gameplanning...  
x meadowlander : 1:47 pm : link
...and somehow getting the O-line's confidence back.

So the Number 1 through 10 reason is Coaching, Coaching, Coaching...

I don't know what the fuck that was last week, but I was out after one quarter. They were playing scared from the first snap on Offense. Defense on roller skates.

Unwatchable.

Same this Sunday. I'll give em' one quarter. I refuse to waste time on garbage product.
Dante  
AcidTest : 2:18 pm : link
Pettis has a huge game.
This game  
Bob in VA : 2:30 pm : link
Has disaster written all over it.
RE: Dante  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15100489 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Pettis has a huge game.


This would be awesome. If we can trust him to be a piece moving forward, we need all the help we can get there. He looked solid last week. Interesting they choose last week to get him some burn late. Personally, I don't think they go to him unless we are in a one-dimensional type of situation.
RE: By the way -- it was Jones mobility that kept us in the last game  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15100401 gidiefor said:
Quote:
with the Cowboys

THis is now taken off the table -- so looking at last game vs this game -- we are with a major liability


How do you know thats off the table though? He will be five weeks removed from hamstring injury and 3 weeks removed from sprained ankle. He's definitely not 100 percent, but he looked pretty decently mobile last week, and he's got another week in the books. I expect him to use his legs to run a little bit in this game. Doubt we see any called runs unless we stall in redzone or we are down in the second half though.

Did you see that presser DJ gave? It's almost too obvious they are setting it up that he's going to be mobile in this game.
Because we're the New York Giants  
Geomon : 2:56 pm : link
and we never assume any team can beat us.
No reason  
dlauster : 3:10 pm : link
Just hope
Because Mike McCarthy is a terrible head coach  
BH28 : 3:21 pm : link
I expect the Giants to be fully prepared to outscheme the Cowboys
here's a few...  
BillKo : 3:30 pm : link
....Dallas can't stop the run, and running the ball has become one of our stronger assets in the 2nd half of the season. But the team has to stick with it!!!

The Eagles had the ball SIX times in Dallas territory and didn't score. Their defense is poor.

The Cowboys have also gone over 30 pts three games in a row...highly unusual. Expect them to go lower this game. And the Giants defense is not that bad obviously.

On top of all that, the Cowboys aren't a very good team. Nor are we.........when subpar teams play anyone can win.

Dallas is favored and has a slight edge, but wouldn't be surprised at all if we won.
Better defensive team and we’re home  
djm : 3:36 pm : link
And I think we have a more talented OL, despite how good the Dallas offense has looked lately. Remember the 2003 giants scored points at times too, especially early on that year.
Reason for me  
Giants86 : 3:40 pm : link
we are due. We have lost 7 in a row to them and have lost 3 straight against pretty good teams the last 3 weeks. They have 3 straight wins but against no one. I think its close again.
I think we pull it out but don't make playoffs because WFT squeaks by Philly.
Because we bad.  
MOOPS : 4:01 pm : link
Daniel Jones  
RUNYG : 4:42 pm : link
Finally has a big game putting the team on his back.
The only reason the Giants would win is to get a worse draft position.  
fivehead : 6:53 pm : link
The Giants seem to have a sick desire to torture their fans, so this may be their motivation this week.
I still think the Giants should have beaten them down in Dallass...  
Fishmanjim57 : 7:50 pm : link
I would really love to see the defense have another great game again. That's how I think they can beat Dallass. I want Elliott to be stopped, I can't stand him.
