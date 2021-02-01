What is your MOST VALUED championship?

I remember thinking in the lead up to the game that it didn’t seem like a real Super Bowl because the Giants were in it. I started watching them in the mid 70s and the Super Bowl was only for the Steelers, Cowboys and 49ers. That team was right up there with any other championship team.
After that was the Islanders first cup in 1980. Exact opposite of the Giants. When the Islanders didn’t win the cup again in 1984 it didn’t seem real. The Islanders were supposed to win every year. The the next 30 years happened.
Quote:
Yup, I remember thinking the exact same thing. Didn’t feel real..The SBs were for the teams you mentioned.
They won the Cup the year he was born (1940). He literally waited his whole life for that 94 Cup. I was in Chicago for business when they clinched. I called him as soon as I got back to my hotel (didn’t have a cell back then). First time I ever heard him crying. He was so happy.
XLII. Just a fun run. Living through all of that, being 21 and the fun after parties that went on for months at my house and other locations. Right in the middle of a recession and just fucking off completely. I wouldn't trade those days for anything.
But 86 was it for me. People forget how good the 49ers were in that era and the Giants destroyed them. I went to the NFC championship game against WTF in the old stadium and the roar was deafening, before you even got into the stadium. And of course, there was LT in his prime, Simms, Bavaro, Banks, Carson, etc. Nothing matched the feeling when the other team would send out all of their captains for the coin toss facing only number 53.
It was an era with strong entrenched dynasties. The WFT and 49ers were also dominant. Hard to get such a clash of titans in today's game. But 07 was pretty special as well.
SB XXI - First Super Bowl, erasing the stink of “15 years of lousy football”
Mets ‘69 World Series - As a kid, to them win after being so bad early on
SB XLII - Beating an undefeated team in the Super Bowl was epic
... there's no doubt it would be XXI. I don't think we younger fans can ever grasp what that title meant.
For me, though, it was XLII. That championship was like something out of a Hollywood movie. A team that had lost its star player the previous season, lost Shockey in the final game of the season.
Then had to fight on the road as a wildcard against the heavily favored Buccaneers (remember how every single game literally every single prognosticator unanimously picked the Giants to lose?), then against absolutely ludicrous opponents:
- A Superbowl level Cowboys team that was 13-3 and had crushed the Giants twice during the regular season.
- Ice Bowl II - Giants vs Brett Favre and the Packers at Lambeau in 0 degrees. Literally facing a legend. Defeated them in overtime.
- And then finally, a literally invincible team led by the greatest coach and QB in the history of football, and defeating them with the greatest miracle play in NFL history.
XXI. After all those years rooting for the team while it was in the wilderness, to be the League Champions was like being in a dream. The only thing comparable was beating Dallas to get to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
I wasn't really a fan then but the 94 Stanley Cup is #1
XLII is 2nd because of the circumstances of beating the Pats.
I just can't ever value a Super Bowl where you play at most 4 games like I do any other championship. Any team can get hot and win 4 games. I know this is sacrilegious for a football board. XLII I have closer to my heart but I still can't value it as much as championship in other sports.
The NFCCG and Super Bowl are two of my three favorite Giants games. Loved the grit and determination of that squad.
Became a Braves fan at the age of 5 in 1985 and got to 1990 because of Dale Murphy. 1995 win broke the previous four year run of excellent play without the title.
That Barcelona squad led by Pep dominated Europe (and Spain the world) with a unique style of passing and pressing. The style was the culmination of a vision brought over by Michels and Cruyff in the 70s and perfected by Guardiola with the likes of Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Busquets, Alves and Eto’o.
Simms being so on.......deflection for 6 Bavaro to mcconkey.....a punishing defense led by little bill......parcells at the pinnacle of his coaching success, a legendary launching point for the coaches parcells, little bill and coughlin......the accolades deservedly earned by GM George Young.....the world class linebackers, secondary and line.....the winning feeling's buzz lasted a full week, it was simply unbelievable that they took down John Elway and those broncos.
Was just a bit too young to have even a shred of memory of XXV. But I’m old enough to have my earliest Giants-watching memories In the early 90s. Hence I lived through a lot of painfully bad seasons and also painful playoff losses like ‘97 and ‘02 WC games (as well as ‘93 div round). I was also physically at SB XXXV (only SB I’ve ever attended). I remember watching XLII in a little sports bar in Saratoga Springs my freshman year of college with 3 of my buddies all of whom I’d only met a few months earlier (one of which though is still my best friend to this day). We had a nice setup with a big screen TV all to ourselves at our table. I’ll admit with my Giants history to that point, and the opponent we were facing, I was hoping for the best but expecting the worst. I just remember the pure jubilation and elation we felt when Plaxico caught that TD everyone in the bar went nuts. My buddies still make fun of me to this day for crying at the end of the game and tipping the waitress $120 lmao! My buddies were also Giants fans but just not quite as diehard as me— even though I specifically remember my best friend looking more nervous and physically sick on the final drive than I was lol (I swear at that point I just had a quiet deep inner confidence that Eli was going to get the job done in the clutch like he always had).
All in all one of the greatest nights of my entire life.
I'm sure the waitress was happy too the Giants won, Haha.
Despite a great season, the ‘86 Mets postseason was a rollercoaster. Game 6 seemed like a miracle. (I had just moved to Boston, and that series was truly brutal for the fans here.) Then the Giants just rolled through. It was so great.
BUT: The 2007 run was so good, I almost felt like I should stop watching football. It was as good as it gets. There’s no way a game will ever thrill me more than that Super Bowl.
Beating little Tommy, and the Pats, and ruining their undefeated season in the process in whatever SB that was.
Yes, the ‘94 cup is right up there. The only cup in my lifetime..
I snuck into Shea for the 69 Mets as a kid...made it on the field..very cool.
86 Giants and Mets were special.
Hell, the weekend I had in LA for the 86 Giants ranks as the best pre-family weekend I ever had.
Went to the final 2 games during Messiers Ranger run....being in-doors probably tops, as an experience. Simply amazing.
Went with my son to the last one for the Giant which makes it special.
Granted, that is when I cursed the Giants to 10 years of lousy football...to assure they won.
It was huge for all Giants’ fans, but FOR ME, it was quite expected after the regular season ended, so that’s why it isn’t my most valued..
EXACTLY
Giants.
1994 Rangers.
It was an era with strong entrenched dynasties. The WFT and 49ers were also dominant. Hard to get such a clash of titans in today's game. But 07 was pretty special as well.
Mets ‘69 World Series - As a kid, to them win after being so bad early on
SB XLII - Beating an undefeated team in the Super Bowl was epic
Well the first one in '86 at the Rose Bowl was just
totally invigorating, I recall having goosebumps.
It was such an adrenaline rush!
And Cornell hockey for the 1966 season with future Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden in the nets.
The Rangers win was also special.
Boston Red Sox 2004
Uconn Men's Basketball 1999
Boston Bruins 1971
OOPS! typo XXVI should of course by XLVI.
Super Bowl 42. 18 and D'oh. Can't say enough about that Giants team.
Of course, it didn't happen. It didn't really come close to happening. But it easily might have happened if the Giants had won the overtime finale against Dallas.
Reeves was chickenshit near the end of that Dallas game
Great time!!
+100
I'll never forget the rush when Eli hit Burriss for the winning score.
Manning lobs it... Burress alone... touchdown New York!!!!
Wow.
Just wow.
Good times!
SB XLII
Syracuse BB 2003
Red Sox 2004 WS
However, my father was dying when XLII happened, and he got to enjoy one more before he passed.
So those 2 for me are very close.
All in all one of the greatest nights of my entire life.
