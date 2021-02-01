for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What is your MOST VALUED championship?

Big Blue '56 : 1/2/2021 9:36 am
It can be ANY SPORT..

For me, it’s a tie between: SBs XXV and XLII

A very close second, the Knicks 1st ever title in ‘70..The “Willis Reed” championship...


This is an attempt at distraction from the million DG and DJ posts..😎
SBXXV  
Rick in Dallas : 1/2/2021 9:48 am : link
Then the NY Rangers Stanley Cup in 1994 followed closely by the 1970 Knicks.
XXI by far  
US1 Giants : 1/2/2021 9:50 am : link
the first one and the best team.
RE: SBXXV  
Old Blue : 1/2/2021 9:51 am : link
In comment 15102175 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Then the NY Rangers Stanley Cup in 1994 followed closely by the 1970 Knicks.





Beating little Tommy, and the Pats, and ruining their undefeated season in the process in whatever SB that was.
RE: SBXXV  
Big Blue '56 : 1/2/2021 9:51 am : link
In comment 15102175 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Then the NY Rangers Stanley Cup in 1994 followed closely by the 1970 Knicks.


Yes, the ‘94 cup is right up there. The only cup in my lifetime..
SB XXI - and not even close  
markky : 1/2/2021 9:55 am : link
that one was so sweet. that whole season was sweet.
SuperBowl XXI  
Mike from Ohio : 1/2/2021 10:02 am : link
I remember thinking in the lead up to the game that it didn’t seem like a real Super Bowl because the Giants were in it. I started watching them in the mid 70s and the Super Bowl was only for the Steelers, Cowboys and 49ers. That team was right up there with any other championship team.

After that was the Islanders first cup in 1980. Exact opposite of the Giants. When the Islanders didn’t win the cup again in 1984 it didn’t seem real. The Islanders were supposed to win every year. The the next 30 years happened.
XLII.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2021 10:03 am : link
I was too young to appreciate XXI & XXV. If the Knicks ever win an NBA championship in my lifetime, that'll be a close second.
That is very tough....been to many in person  
George from PA : 1/2/2021 10:04 am : link
Yankees had so many....i lost count. The Subway Series was sweet.

I snuck into Shea for the 69 Mets as a kid...made it on the field..very cool.

86 Giants and Mets were special.

Hell, the weekend I had in LA for the 86 Giants ranks as the best pre-family weekend I ever had.

Went to the final 2 games during Messiers Ranger run....being in-doors probably tops, as an experience. Simply amazing.

Went with my son to the last one for the Giant which makes it special.

Granted, that is when I cursed the Giants to 10 years of lousy football...to assure they won.

RE: SB XXI - and not even close  
Big Blue '56 : 1/2/2021 10:05 am : link
In comment 15102190 markky said:
Quote:
that one was so sweet. that whole season was sweet.


It was huge for all Giants’ fans, but FOR ME, it was quite expected after the regular season ended, so that’s why it isn’t my most valued..
XXI  
GiantEgo : 1/2/2021 10:05 am : link
Anyone who started watching in the late 60's into the 70's could never imagine the Giants ever being in the Super Bowl.
XLII  
Sean : 1/2/2021 10:07 am : link
.
RE: SuperBowl XXI  
Big Blue '56 : 1/2/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15102199 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I remember thinking in the lead up to the game that it didn’t seem like a real Super Bowl because the Giants were in it. I started watching them in the mid 70s and the Super Bowl was only for the Steelers, Cowboys and 49ers. That team was right up there with any other championship team.

After that was the Islanders first cup in 1980. Exact opposite of the Giants. When the Islanders didn’t win the cup again in 1984 it didn’t seem real. The Islanders were supposed to win every year. The the next 30 years happened.


Quote:


I remember thinking in the lead up to the game that it didn’t seem like a real Super Bowl because the Giants were in it. I started watching them in the mid 70s and the Super Bowl was only for the Steelers, Cowboys and 49ers. That team was right up there with any other championship team.


Yup, I remember thinking the exact same thing. Didn’t feel real..The SBs were for the teams you mentioned.
'86 Giants  
Producer : 1/2/2021 10:07 am : link
Our best team ever, crowning our best season with a dominant performance.
Rangers in 94  
Steve L : 1/2/2021 10:10 am : link
They won the Cup the year he was born (1940). He literally waited his whole life for that 94 Cup. I was in Chicago for business when they clinched. I called him as soon as I got back to my hotel (didn’t have a cell back then). First time I ever heard him crying. He was so happy.
1986  
Giants86 : 1/2/2021 10:19 am : link
My dad called me a couple of hours after the game or perhaps the next day? and said can you believe the Giants won the Super Bowl? Great memories. My second choice would be Super Bowl 25.
RE: XXI  
Giants86 : 1/2/2021 10:21 am : link
In comment 15102205 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
Anyone who started watching in the late 60's into the 70's could never imagine the Giants ever being in the Super Bowl.


EXACTLY
I have two...  
EricJ : 1/2/2021 10:22 am : link
the '86 Giants and the Devil's first Stanley Cup.
It's a tie  
arniefez : 1/2/2021 10:23 am : link
1978 Yankees. 1986 Giants. 1970 Knicks. 1994 Rangers.
State baseball championship  
LBH15 : 1/2/2021 10:27 am : link
junior year of HS.
......  
Route 9 : 1/2/2021 10:31 am : link
XLII. Just a fun run. Living through all of that, being 21 and the fun after parties that went on for months at my house and other locations. Right in the middle of a recession and just fucking off completely. I wouldn't trade those days for anything.
1986  
Spider43 : 1/2/2021 10:34 am : link
Mets.

Giants.

1994 Rangers.
07 is up there  
Kanavis : 1/2/2021 10:34 am : link
But 86 was it for me. People forget how good the 49ers were in that era and the Giants destroyed them. I went to the NFC championship game against WTF in the old stadium and the roar was deafening, before you even got into the stadium. And of course, there was LT in his prime, Simms, Bavaro, Banks, Carson, etc. Nothing matched the feeling when the other team would send out all of their captains for the coin toss facing only number 53.

It was an era with strong entrenched dynasties. The WFT and 49ers were also dominant. Hard to get such a clash of titans in today's game. But 07 was pretty special as well.
For Me, There Are 3 At The Very Top  
Trainmaster : 1/2/2021 10:43 am : link
SB XXI - First Super Bowl, erasing the stink of “15 years of lousy football”
Mets ‘69 World Series - As a kid, to them win after being so bad early on
SB XLII - Beating an undefeated team in the Super Bowl was epic

XXI and '94 Cup are very very close.  
Mad Mike : 1/2/2021 10:50 am : link
'96 Yankees are next.
First is XLII followed by XXV. Both in which the Giants were big  
Giants61 : 1/2/2021 10:56 am : link
underdogs and beating the undefeated Pats was the bonus.
If I had grown up in the 60s and 70s ...  
FStubbs : 1/2/2021 11:12 am : link
... there's no doubt it would be XXI. I don't think we younger fans can ever grasp what that title meant.

For me, though, it was XLII. That championship was like something out of a Hollywood movie. A team that had lost its star player the previous season, lost Shockey in the final game of the season.

Then had to fight on the road as a wildcard against the heavily favored Buccaneers (remember how every single game literally every single prognosticator unanimously picked the Giants to lose?), then against absolutely ludicrous opponents:

- A Superbowl level Cowboys team that was 13-3 and had crushed the Giants twice during the regular season.

- Ice Bowl II - Giants vs Brett Favre and the Packers at Lambeau in 0 degrees. Literally facing a legend. Defeated them in overtime.

- And then finally, a literally invincible team led by the greatest coach and QB in the history of football, and defeating them with the greatest miracle play in NFL history.
Easy for older folks...  
Carson53 : 1/2/2021 11:29 am : link
After watching the Giants go thru years of being dismal...
Well the first one in '86 at the Rose Bowl was just
totally invigorating, I recall having goosebumps.
It was such an adrenaline rush!
......  
Route 9 : 1/2/2021 11:43 am : link
Lol we're going through the 60s-70s now, but worse. Eagles won a Super Bowl. You Boomers don't know about the struggle and hard times.
The only four Super Bowls that count  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 1/2/2021 11:46 am : link
XXI, XXV, XLII, and XXVI. They are all so special. How can you leave any out?

And Cornell hockey for the 1966 season with future Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden in the nets.

The Rangers win was also special.
The first is always the best  
Reale01 : 1/2/2021 11:47 am : link
NY Giants 1986
Boston Red Sox 2004
Uconn Men's Basketball 1999
Boston Bruins 1971
RE: The only four Super Bowls that count  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 1/2/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15102300 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
XXI, XXV, XLII, and XXVI. They are all so special. How can you leave any out?

And Cornell hockey for the 1966 season with future Hall of Fame goaltender Ken Dryden in the nets.

The Rangers win was also special.


OOPS! typo XXVI should of course by XLVI.
1990 Giants...  
bw in dc : 1/2/2021 11:48 am : link
The best two games I have ever seen in a week - knocking at the 2X defending champs at Candlestick and then taking down a great Bills team for the gold.

1969 Mets, bar none  
No Where Man : 1/2/2021 11:51 am : link
.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/2/2021 11:54 am : link
It’s a tie between SB XLII and the Braves World Series in 1995.
Do I have to post the SI cover of Phil Simms AGAIN???  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/2/2021 11:57 am : link
Nothing sports-related will ever come close to SB XXI.
RE: XXI by far  
HomerJones45 : 1/2/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15102178 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
the first one and the best team.
XXI. After all those years rooting for the team while it was in the wilderness, to be the League Champions was like being in a dream. The only thing comparable was beating Dallas to get to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
I wasn't really a fan then but the 94 Stanley Cup is #1  
BestFeature : 1/2/2021 11:59 am : link
XLII is 2nd because of the circumstances of beating the Pats.

I just can't ever value a Super Bowl where you play at most 4 games like I do any other championship. Any team can get hot and win 4 games. I know this is sacrilegious for a football board. XLII I have closer to my heart but I still can't value it as much as championship in other sports.
...  
christian : 1/2/2021 11:59 am : link
1996 Yankees — first WS in my lifetime. Going down 2-0, I figured it was over.
Two at the top of the list  
MOOPS : 1/2/2021 12:00 pm : link
69 Mets were magic. From mid-August on they were incredible.


Super Bowl 42. 18 and D'oh. Can't say enough about that Giants team.
You know what could have come close to SB XXI?  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/2/2021 12:07 pm : link
SB XXVIII. LT finishes with a ring, and Phil either goes out on top or convinces George Young not to hand the reins to Dave Brown.

Of course, it didn't happen. It didn't really come close to happening. But it easily might have happened if the Giants had won the overtime finale against Dallas.
RE: You know what could have come close to SB XXI?  
Big Blue '56 : 1/2/2021 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15102325 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
SB XXVIII. LT finishes with a ring, and Phil either goes out on top or convinces George Young not to hand the reins to Dave Brown.

Of course, it didn't happen. It didn't really come close to happening. But it easily might have happened if the Giants had won the overtime finale against Dallas.


Reeves was chickenshit near the end of that Dallas game
Also SB42 and the Knicks 1970 championship  
Ira : 1/2/2021 12:17 pm : link
.
SB XXV  
CRinCA : 1/2/2021 12:40 pm : link
The last one I got to watch with my dad, and the 1st one I got to watch with my son.
XXI  
cpgiants : 1/2/2021 12:43 pm : link
Because i was a kid, and I also had the Mets in that year, plus Notre Dame football the next year.
Great time!!
I grew up in the 50s and 60s  
Red Dog : 1/2/2021 12:53 pm : link
and suffered through the "fifteen years of lousy football," so it's the 1986-season GIANTS Super Bowl (SB XXI) win by a mile. Nothing else is close.
RE: I grew up in the 50s and 60s  
BelieveJJ : 1/2/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15102366 Red Dog said:
Quote:
and suffered through the "fifteen years of lousy football," so it's the 1986-season GIANTS Super Bowl (SB XXI) win by a mile. Nothing else is close.


+100
1990 Giants, 1995 Braves and 09-10 Barcelona  
DCGMan : 1/2/2021 2:16 pm : link
The NFCCG and Super Bowl are two of my three favorite Giants games. Loved the grit and determination of that squad.

Became a Braves fan at the age of 5 in 1985 and got to 1990 because of Dale Murphy. 1995 win broke the previous four year run of excellent play without the title.

That Barcelona squad led by Pep dominated Europe (and Spain the world) with a unique style of passing and pressing. The style was the culmination of a vision brought over by Michels and Cruyff in the 70s and perfected by Guardiola with the likes of Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Busquets, Alves and Eto’o.
86 Giants  
joeinpa : 1/2/2021 2:55 pm : link
69 Celtics.
Even though 1986 was outstanding  
Hammer : 1/2/2021 3:11 pm : link
in 2007 getting through the playoffs on the road as the wild card team and then beating an undefeated Patriot team has to be the best ride of them all.

I'll never forget the rush when Eli hit Burriss for the winning score.

Manning lobs it... Burress alone... touchdown New York!!!!

Wow.

Just wow.
RE: Even though 1986 was outstanding  
Grey Pilgrim : 1/2/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15102472 Hammer said:
Quote:
in 2007 getting through the playoffs on the road as the wild card team and then beating an undefeated Patriot team has to be the best ride of them all.

I'll never forget the rush when Eli hit Burriss for the winning score.

Manning lobs it... Burress alone... touchdown New York!!!!

Wow.

Just wow.


Good times!
SB XXI  
VTChuck : 1/2/2021 4:23 pm : link
Greg Lemond, 1989 Tour De France
SB XLII
Syracuse BB 2003
Red Sox 2004 WS
XX1  
thrunthrublue : 1/2/2021 4:40 pm : link
Simms being so on.......deflection for 6 Bavaro to mcconkey.....a punishing defense led by little bill......parcells at the pinnacle of his coaching success, a legendary launching point for the coaches parcells, little bill and coughlin......the accolades deservedly earned by GM George Young.....the world class linebackers, secondary and line.....the winning feeling's buzz lasted a full week, it was simply unbelievable that they took down John Elway and those broncos.
This one is tough for me  
.McL. : 1/2/2021 5:46 pm : link
In a vacuum XXI would be a runaway winner.

However, my father was dying when XLII happened, and he got to enjoy one more before he passed.

So those 2 for me are very close.
Easily XLII for me  
Leg of Theismann : 1/2/2021 7:47 pm : link
Was just a bit too young to have even a shred of memory of XXV. But I’m old enough to have my earliest Giants-watching memories In the early 90s. Hence I lived through a lot of painfully bad seasons and also painful playoff losses like ‘97 and ‘02 WC games (as well as ‘93 div round). I was also physically at SB XXXV (only SB I’ve ever attended). I remember watching XLII in a little sports bar in Saratoga Springs my freshman year of college with 3 of my buddies all of whom I’d only met a few months earlier (one of which though is still my best friend to this day). We had a nice setup with a big screen TV all to ourselves at our table. I’ll admit with my Giants history to that point, and the opponent we were facing, I was hoping for the best but expecting the worst. I just remember the pure jubilation and elation we felt when Plaxico caught that TD everyone in the bar went nuts. My buddies still make fun of me to this day for crying at the end of the game and tipping the waitress $120 lmao! My buddies were also Giants fans but just not quite as diehard as me— even though I specifically remember my best friend looking more nervous and physically sick on the final drive than I was lol (I swear at that point I just had a quiet deep inner confidence that Eli was going to get the job done in the clutch like he always had).

All in all one of the greatest nights of my entire life.
RE: Easily XLII for me  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/2/2021 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15102716 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Was just a bit too young to have even a shred of memory of XXV. But I’m old enough to have my earliest Giants-watching memories In the early 90s. Hence I lived through a lot of painfully bad seasons and also painful playoff losses like ‘97 and ‘02 WC games (as well as ‘93 div round). I was also physically at SB XXXV (only SB I’ve ever attended). I remember watching XLII in a little sports bar in Saratoga Springs my freshman year of college with 3 of my buddies all of whom I’d only met a few months earlier (one of which though is still my best friend to this day). We had a nice setup with a big screen TV all to ourselves at our table. I’ll admit with my Giants history to that point, and the opponent we were facing, I was hoping for the best but expecting the worst. I just remember the pure jubilation and elation we felt when Plaxico caught that TD everyone in the bar went nuts. My buddies still make fun of me to this day for crying at the end of the game and tipping the waitress $120 lmao! My buddies were also Giants fans but just not quite as diehard as me— even though I specifically remember my best friend looking more nervous and physically sick on the final drive than I was lol (I swear at that point I just had a quiet deep inner confidence that Eli was going to get the job done in the clutch like he always had).

All in all one of the greatest nights of my entire life.


I'm sure the waitress was happy too the Giants won, Haha.
1986  
Paulie Walnuts : 1/2/2021 7:59 pm : link
hands down
1990  
mpinmaine : 1/2/2021 9:09 pm : link
for some reason
1986 was a good year—the Giants and the Mets  
exiled : 12:29 am : link
Despite a great season, the ‘86 Mets postseason was a rollercoaster. Game 6 seemed like a miracle. (I had just moved to Boston, and that series was truly brutal for the fans here.) Then the Giants just rolled through. It was so great.

BUT: The 2007 run was so good, I almost felt like I should stop watching football. It was as good as it gets. There’s no way a game will ever thrill me more than that Super Bowl.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions