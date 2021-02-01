DJ and his turnovers- overrated??

I’ve been watching a bunch of Eli’s old games from 07-11. Eli was REALLY sloppy with the ball. Fumbles, mind numbing Ints. Why was Eli able to get away with it while all we hear about are Jones’s turnovers?

Eli had that special ability to make the clutch play, to deliver when he had to gave it. We have YET to see any of that from Jones. If he can’t deliver on the clutch, than unlike Eli, he’s a loser - and will need replacing. Sunday will give us a BIG indication.

