DJ and his turnovers- overrated??

I’ve been watching a bunch of Eli’s old games from 07-11. Eli was REALLY sloppy with the ball. Fumbles, mind numbing Ints. Why was Eli able to get away with it while all we hear about are Jones’s turnovers?
Eli had that special ability to make the clutch play, to deliver when he had to gave it. We have YET to see any of that from Jones. If he can’t deliver on the clutch, than unlike Eli, he’s a loser - and will need replacing. Sunday will give us a BIG indication.
This year's team is 31st in the NFL in scoring. Jones and the offense have been completely inept. No way to put a shine on it.
Jones' fumbles are bad. INTs are part of the game and he is no worse than most.
Terps great observation. Now, how about explaining the cast that surrounded Eli vs the cast that surrounds Jones. But, I know, that does not fit your narrative.
2005-2012 the Giants were usually top 10 in the league in scoring. They were top 3 a couple times... including in 2005, Eli's second year.
Sunday’s game will give NO indication one way, or the other on how good DJ is. Eli had lots of TO’s, but DJ will never be as good as ELi Senior Bowl MVP, or not.
2005-2012 the Giants were usually top 10 in the league in scoring. They were top 3 a couple times... including in 2005, Eli's second year.
And you know that how? Do you know that outside of the NYC area, no fanbase thinks much of Eli? They will give him credit for the two Super Bowls, but other than that most think he is mediocre.
2005-2012 the Giants were usually top 10 in the league in scoring. They were top 3 a couple times... including in 2005, Eli's second year.
Eli was mediocre, and I think even in NYC area lots of people think that, but he beat little Tommy twice, and I doubt DJ will ever win a playoff game if he ever gets in one.
You're right. After Jones bulked up in the off season, he's been more sure-handed than Eli in year two, averaging a fumble every 4.3 sacks, compared to Eli's fumble every 3.1 sacks.
You are saying the cause for this is the surrounding cast. That's conjecture, and a narrative that you are creating. You are trying to convince others that Jones is really good, but it's not borne out by any facts.
THAT is a narrative.
That's what I believe, but it's conjecture.
Of course. I've been waiting like patience on a monument for this fucking guy to explode and show why we drafted him where we did. Tomorrow would be a fine time to start.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzA025m9Fio
This is where I’m at and made at similar point after last weeks game. At some point there needs to be a time where he puts the team on his back and is a franchise QB. Blaming the cast is an excuse. Setting the bar so low that him not turning it over is considered a good performance gets this team nowhere.
If he’s the man go out and show it Sunday. He doesn’t even have to be 400 yards and 4 tds, but show something.
Did you go to high school w DJ and stole your girl or something. We get it. You don’t think he’s good. But what’s happening w you is bordering on obsession. It’s weird.
Jones' fumbles are bad. INTs are part of the game and he is no worse than most.
Absolutely right. Eli surrendered in that pocket so much and so quickly from '14-'19 that he was doing it before he had to. He was petrified back there, but was too proud to call it quits (Im sure the 25 mill or whatever he was being paid played a role). The idea that Eli would have played better than Jones with what Jones has is simply short sighted.
This is a joke right?
have to do with being able to hold on to the ball when your get hit?
It’s football, he’s going to get hit. Hold on to the football.
2005-2012 the Giants were usually top 10 in the league in scoring. They were top 3 a couple times... including in 2005, Eli's second year.
It's not weird.
What's actually weird is so many posters on this board - on a daily basis - have expectations for Jones that would normally be reserved for a third round pick, not the sixth pick in the draft.
Instead of the offense being dependent on the QB, which is the current state of the game, the QB position at BBI has been bastardized to the point where it's just another position on the offense. In other words, Jones is no more important than our guards.
2005-2012 the Giants were usually top 10 in the league in scoring. They were top 3 a couple times... including in 2005, Eli's second year.
It's not weird.
What's actually weird is so many posters on this board - on a daily basis - have expectations for Jones that would normally be reserved for a third round pick, not the sixth pick in the draft.
Instead of the offense being dependent on the QB, which is the current state of the game, the QB position at BBI has been bastardized to the point where it's just another position on the offense. In other words, Jones is no more important than our guards.
If the Giants hadn’t of drafted DJ he wouldn’t have gone in the first round.
The fumbles are an issue but he has been better of late.
Give the kid another year with some weapons and continuity on the OL and we will see if everyone still thinks he isn’t the guy.
Why give him anything he hasn't earned? Why not try to get better at the position by either drafting a replacement or bringing in serious veteran competition?
Giving players years to prove they are better than they've shown doesn't seem like a winning strategy.
Was DJ the best option in the past two drafts? No, and he’ll no. if they would have just let Eli play out his last year they still would have sucked, and they could have gotten a better QB in this past draft, because they still would have had a high draft pick. But the messed up, and will pay for years to come.
The fumbles are an issue but he has been better of late.
Why give him anything he hasn't earned? Why not try to get better at the position by either drafting a replacement or bringing in serious veteran competition?
Giving players years to prove they are better than they've shown doesn't seem like a winning strategy.
correct. it wastes another year of team development. It is an insane way to run an org. Awful. Honestly, the yokels here insisting that we "wait" to see what Jones is have no idea what they are saying. We need to bring in a top QB candidate every other year or so until we have an elite QB. If it was me I would draft the top QB on the board in the first round if I liked any of them, and my guess is there are at least 4 or 5 that are better than Jones.
The loyalty to Jones, a QB who has been anemic this season, is unwarranted and irrational.
Giants took Jones at 6. They took Barkley at 2 but obviously he was hurt the whole season. They took Thomas at 4 in 2020, along with 2 OL prospects in 2020.
You want Jones to be awesome right now. I’m sorry but it’s just not that realistic. He needs a bit more time to develop, he needs more weapons at WR, he needs continuity on the OL and perhaps an upgrade at 1 of the positions there. You can’t just ask a young QB to make magic happen. And for those that say “well look at Mahomes!” Mahomes is amazing but he has like 7 pro bowlers on the offensive roster. It’s a ridiculous comparison.
If Jones had 2-3 pro bowlers on offense (which he may have in the future) then everyone would be in love with the guy right now. Eli Manning had his very best years as a pro with continuity on the OL, 2 pro bowlers at WR, and a very good running back duo. Now, they could just be a coincidence but i don’t think so.
I just want him to be competent. He should have been that by now.
Eli Manning was never as putrid and inept as this QB. That stats tell you this. You are conveniently overlooking this fact. Eli Manning was never the 30th ranked QB in the league after his rookie season. We are the New York Fucking Giants, we don't owe this kid anything. he needs to prove he belongs. Yes you keep drafting premium QBs until you have the next Aaron fucking Rodgers. That's how you go to playoffs every year. That's how you set up perennial success. You make sure you get an elite QB. It's quite simple.
I do.
You're never going to hear me say that someone incompetent should be given years to prove he's competent. The objective is to win, not to win with Daniel Jones.
Daniel Jones is not a competent NFL QB. Shall I quote you the stats?
2. Eli was a highly regarded prospect, so when we were told to be patient we had faith. DJ was not a top of the first round prospect (at least a/t draft gurus).
3. Today we see a bunch of players doing well while on their first contract. And some are doing exceptionally well, like Mahomes.
4. Economics dictates that the QB has to produce while on his first contract.
It all adds up to less patience for DJ.
You can make the argument that Jones needs a better supporting cast or you could also make the argument that jones makes the supporting cast look worse than it actually is. A lot of plays are left in the field simply because Jones cannot identify the open receiver.
Let’s all be honest with ourselves, if Jones was the qb of another team right now, BBI would be falling over themselves laughing. Don’t believe me? Go back and look at posts from Darnold this time last year, with a worse offense around him, with BBI declaring victory that Darnold was a bust. All Darnold did was go 7-6 with- at worst- the same supporting cast Jones has (though let’s be honest, jones has a noticeably better cast this season).
Doesn’t mean Jones can’t be good, but we aren’t seeing a lot of qbs that fall off a cliff in year 2 rocketing to stardom in the modern NFL.
Better blocking so QB isn’t getting smashed as often
Run game that works. Reduces the need to deal with 3rd and 9
Receivers that are open so don’t need to hold the ball waiting for anybody to get slightly open
Or maybe a defense the actually stops opposing offense or perhaps a special teams the gets good field position
How could you even make such a statement ?
We’ve had people have harsher scrutiny for Fields and Lawrence, while lowering the bar for Jones to “he didn’t cost us the game”. It’s insane.
I never got the laughing at the Jets and Skins for Darnold and Haskins. We might be in a similar boat and based on our past history less willing to cut the cord.
A better supporting cast isn’t going to make Jones better at holding onto the football when he gets it. Just like a better supporting cast isn’t going to make him magically be able to throw the ball further.
If he lays an egg tomorrow, then as an organization they need to remove-evaluate his trajectory and plan the off season accordingly.. or as BW likes to say Jints central will have their head up their ass as usual) yes I know I’m extrapolating.
This whole comparison is frankly moronic, to be blunt. There have been scores of QBs trying to make it in the NFL in the last couple of decades. All of their career arcs are different. Eli’s is ONE story. ONE. There have been many others. They are all different. What Eli did in 2005 is irrelevant to Jones.
This whole comparison is frankly moronic, to be blunt. There have been scores of QBs trying to make it in the NFL in the last couple of decades. All of their career arcs are different. Eli’s is ONE story. ONE. There have been many others. They are all different. What Eli did in 2005 is irrelevant to Jones.
I've been trying to say this since Jones was drafted. Eli might as well be YA Tittle in this context.
Youre fighting a losing battle here. Terps has been on record saying that the Ravens should have traded Lamar Jackson this year whrn he wasnt doing well on the heels of an MVP season. He also has been on record saying Nick Mullens was not just comparable to Jones, but better than him. Yet many on BBI kiss his ass because he was right about trading Odell Beckham...a player who decided to torpedo his own career just after that proclamation.
Fact is that Terps has said a lot of completely wrong stuff that nobody has held him accountable for. He is a miserable poster who literally posts anti-Giants jargon all day...probably to compensate for nobody taking him seriously in real life.
Its one thing to be objective. Its another thing to show up on a fan site with the sole position of spreading negativity while never saying anything positive about the team. Somebody must've gotten him the wrong size Sambas and Umbros for Christmas.
No I didnt. But to be fair, you are leaving out another factor: Jason Garrett. I didnt expect him to call so many plays that Jones was throwing in front of the defense so much. Jones throws a very nice deep ball and Garrett called plays scared, abandoned the run when it was working and left guys like Kaden Smith out of the game plan completely when he and Jones had connected a bunch last year. How many times have we asked "WTF was that" when it was 3rd or 4th and 3 or less? How many times had we seen Jones pick up yards on desigmed runs and then we completely abandoned that pl tea y?
This is a 2nd year QB! Yes, Ive said if he doesnt fix the fumbling he needs to go. But he was much better last week and those who really think Jones cant make it in this league are either not watching carefully, don't want him to succeed because they hated the pick to begin with or just dont know the game.
Its a good thing that Terps and bw werent coaching the Giants during Simms and Eli.
Second season looks statistically similar to Daniel Jones’ 2020, although with better YPA. In the rest of his career, never could get past about even TDs and INTs and hovered around 6.5 YPA. Was sacked over 50 times his rookie and 3rd seasons. Retired at the age of 26. No one ever thought he didn’t have talent, but it’s quite clear he didn’t have enough. Played in a lousy organization. Guided the Browns to a winning record his 4th season. Maybe thing we’re coming together? No, that was his last full season in the league.
To me, that’s a good comp for Jones.
based on your strategy the Giants would have given up on Eli Manning after his first season. And they definitely would have given up on Eli Manning after his third season. Because by your standard - giving Ei Manning the chance to prove he was better than what he had shown would have been a huge mistake. Do you think that would have been a good idea?
Eli Manning was never as putrid and inept as this QB. That stats tell you this. You are conveniently overlooking this fact. Eli Manning was never the 30th ranked QB in the league after his rookie season. We are the New York Fucking Giants, we don't owe this kid anything. he needs to prove he belongs. Yes you keep drafting premium QBs until you have the next Aaron fucking Rodgers. That's how you go to playoffs every year. That's how you set up perennial success. You make sure you get an elite QB. It's quite simple.
You should become the next GM. You have a great strategy.
When in reality, again as I’ve said, by YOUR standard, the Giants would have given up on Eli Manning extremely quickly.
But since the Giants are the ones making the investment, and building a team, they stuck with him. Much like they are doing with Daniel Jones.
If Jones sucks next year, he will be gone. It’s that simple. Last I checked he’s got 0 INT and 1 lost fumble in his last 5 games, he was playing good football for us before the injury, and he’s playing with almost nobody out there. It’s clear they like him. It’s clear they think he’s got the traits to be the franchise QB for 12 seasons. Now - you get him the weapons and you keep building the OL. This isn’t that complicated.
They didn’t apply that standard to Eli Manning. In fact, as stated a million times, we gave it about 3.5 seasons before wanting to move on from him. And if you’re someone who is misremembering how that entire situation went down, I don’t know what to tell you. I was at the Washington game late in the year in 2007. Every fan there was fed up.
But just because he isn’t playing really well RIGHT NOW, doesn’t mean that it won’t be completely different next season and the year after that, etc. There’s a difference between investing in that player solely as your one and only move, and then investing around that player to make the entire team better and to help him grow. Do you think David Carr would have been a better quarterback if he didn’t get sacked about 1500 times his first 4 seasons? Do you think Sam Darnold would be viewed different if he had a guy who knew how to coach football?
It’s almost like fans think that as soon as the Giants drafted Jones, that was it. We were done building, done making any moves, Jones was going to just be really good immediately. Instead, what we saw is a young QB struggling at times, looking great at times, and finding his way his first two seasons.
This is truly comical because the way you guys come in and rush to defend Jones every single time he fucks up, you remind me of the girlfriend coming to stick up for your man, lol.
You just literally described yourself and all the other sensitive babies who cannot read any posts criticizing Jones without a personal insult. It's weird.
This constant harping about Eli in 2005 and 2006 is a type of delusion.
But just because he isn’t playing really well RIGHT NOW, doesn’t mean that it won’t be completely different next season and the year after that, etc. There’s a difference between investing in that player solely as your one and only move, and then investing around that player to make the entire team better and to help him grow. Do you think David Carr would have been a better quarterback if he didn’t get sacked about 1500 times his first 4 seasons? Do you think Sam Darnold would be viewed different if he had a guy who knew how to coach football?
It’s almost like fans think that as soon as the Giants drafted Jones, that was it. We were done building, done making any moves, Jones was going to just be really good immediately. Instead, what we saw is a young QB struggling at times, looking great at times, and finding his way his first two seasons.
You make great points ryan. Personally, I still love Jones' skills....number 1 being toughness. But I soured on him when he seemed to be unrelenting with the turnovers. They suck. They can't be managed. But you also cant manage a QB who can't stand in the pocket till the last minute. He also has very rare skills...similar to Josh Allen but probably to a lesser extent.
He absokutely can be not just a starting quarterback, but a very very good one. I know everybody wants it to happen now and that is unreasonable given his cast. How much nicer will it be to have him slinging to a few competent receivers behind a line that played together for a full year? That number 1 WR makes the entire corps better. That bell cow back makes them even better.
Giving a QB 2 years to get it right is not fair nor realistic. Unless ypu live in a certain poster's world where he gets 3 years and then you seek to trade him.
Ohh damn I’m soooo sorry. Route 9 the electrician and Go Terps the plumber are going to go and tell everyone that they are wrong and they’re right. How dare we disagree!
And one last thing...if you think there are no QB’s succeeding without elite talent, then you have an overinflated opinion of the talent level on many NFL teams.
I’ll start : first game against Tampa- his last drive
Washington 5TDs OT drove to win the game.
This year ??? Not sure encouraging
Actually Producer, you are dead wrong about that too. Eli Manning in 04 had exactly 2 games over 60% comp in 7 games, 05 had exactly 2 games with a comp % over 60 in 16 games and in 06 had 7 games over 60%. Jones has 17 games of over 60% in just two years. Thats 17-11 with half the cast.
Wanna go rating? Eli was 55, 76, 77 consecutively in 04-06. Jones is 87 and 78 in his first two. With dumb ass receivers.
The only thing you "PRODUCE" are shitty posts....every day. At least research before you make dumb claims lile this you stooge.
I guess you missed the 1st Dallas game this year, the Tampa game too.
Some of you should just stop because you have zero clue what you are talking about.
Not to make this political, but you sound like such a pololitician. 😎
Too soon to write off DJ. I see both sides: he's gotta improve, but the lack of talent surrounding him is glaring. We need better skill position players in '21. I suspect we will, making '21 a make or break year in all likelihood for Jones.
Not to make this political, but you sound like such a pololitician. 😎
Fuck my life.
Name the moments (not games) so far in 2 years, where Jones appeared to have “it”?
I’ll start : first game against Tampa- his last drive
Washington 5TDs OT drove to win the game.
This year ??? Not sure encouraging
I guess you missed the 1st Dallas game this year, the Tampa game too.
Some of you should just stop because you have zero clue what you are talking about.
The Dallas game where his fumble was run back to make it 17-17 after we'd been up 17-3? Where he threw for 222 yards and 0 TDs in a 3 point loss? That was a sign he's got it?
Second season looks statistically similar to Daniel Jones’ 2020, although with better YPA. In the rest of his career, never could get past about even TDs and INTs and hovered around 6.5 YPA. Was sacked over 50 times his rookie and 3rd seasons. Retired at the age of 26. No one ever thought he didn’t have talent, but it’s quite clear he didn’t have enough. Played in a lousy organization. Guided the Browns to a winning record his 4th season. Maybe thing we’re coming together? No, that was his last full season in the league.
To me, that’s a good comp for Jones.
Memory lane ask - were you here when Couch was getting drafted? And my anti-Couch campaign? ;)
If that's a sign Jones has "it", we don't want whatever "it" is.
If he lays an egg tomorrow, then as an organization they need to remove-evaluate his trajectory and plan the off season accordingly.. or as BW likes to say Jints central will have their head up their ass as usual) yes I know I’m extrapolating.
It should be no. Absolutely.
And that's my problem with this year. Jones hasn't really shown anything inspiring. Other than the big run against Phllly that ended-up on the "blooper reel" at ESPN, what have been the highlights?
He's gone over half his starts, I believe, where he has thrown ZERO TD passes. Zero. Just think about that.
Our offensive talent is certainly not elite, but is it really that bad where Jones can't break double digit TDs for the season? Or over half his games with no TD passes?
I think not...
Actually Producer, you are dead wrong about that too. Eli Manning in 04 had exactly 2 games over 60% comp in 7 games, 05 had exactly 2 games with a comp % over 60 in 16 games and in 06 had 7 games over 60%. Jones has 17 games of over 60% in just two years. Thats 17-11 with half the cast.
Wanna go rating? Eli was 55, 76, 77 consecutively in 04-06. Jones is 87 and 78 in his first two. With dumb ass receivers.
The only thing you "PRODUCE" are shitty posts....every day. At least research before you make dumb claims lile this you stooge.
Thanks for the nice words chopper. I will be nicer to you than you are to people who disagree with you. Actually I am dead right. Your cherry picked stats comp % from a different era is not a useful example. Let's look at ranks, always much better to compare QBs to OTHER QBs from their own era.
Here is Jones from key categories in his 2nd year:
Daniel Jones 2020 ranks after week 16
QB Rate - 32nd
QBR - 20th
Y/A - 30th
Y/C - 29th
Comp Pct: 32nd
TD% - 33rd
td/int - 9/9
Here is Eli, his relative ranks in his second year:
Eli Manning - 2005
QB Rate - 23rd
QBR - n/a
Y/A - 16th
Y/C - 3rd
Comp Pct: 31st
TD% - 14th
td/int - 24/17
Notice anything? Eli is ranking much better vs QBs in his year, he is even THIRD in Y/C, whereas Jones is just horrible. Jones is around 30th in almost everything. He is anemic. And you can't even admit this obvious truth. No you have to bash me instead of admitting and obvious truth. I'm the bad guy for pointing out, Jones isn't the bad QB for performing so badly. You'll do anything but admit Jones has bee a joke this season.
Oh and lets not forget Eli was 11-5 and led the second best offense in the NFC. Daniel Jones hasn't even beat a team with a winning record in his entire career.
But just because he isn’t playing really well RIGHT NOW, doesn’t mean that it won’t be completely different next season and the year after that, etc. There’s a difference between investing in that player solely as your one and only move, and then investing around that player to make the entire team better and to help him grow. Do you think David Carr would have been a better quarterback if he didn’t get sacked about 1500 times his first 4 seasons? Do you think Sam Darnold would be viewed different if he had a guy who knew how to coach football?
It’s almost like fans think that as soon as the Giants drafted Jones, that was it. We were done building, done making any moves, Jones was going to just be really good immediately. Instead, what we saw is a young QB struggling at times, looking great at times, and finding his way his first two seasons.
I think this is a fair point, my concern right now is he just isn’t displaying he characteristics of a franchise qb. He runs fast, but nothing else is really done at an elite level. It used to be in this league that you got away with a mediocre arm if you were great at playing chess with the defense. He isn’t great at playing chess and the top qbs in this league coming out of college now have elite physical characteristics to go along with great sense of how to play the position.
Of course you keep building a team, and that should be true regardless of the qb. But at some point the question has to be asked what you are building around? Is it a qb with greatness potential or a guy who can be okay if he’s surrounded with top talent? I want for Jones to be elite and a franchise guy as much as anyone, but this year is a major red flag. I expect he ll be better next year, but what is the measuring stick to say he’s the guy? For me I have to see 4K plus yards in the air, 28+ passing Tds, limited turnovers and most importantly, a winning record.
I agree. I should be the GM. I'd be better than DG - the imbecile from Massachusetts. It would be a full court press to get an elite QB. An elite QB is somewhere between a quarter to a half of the team. If I had a high draft pick this year I would suss out all the top QBs and if I thought one, Trey Lance for instance, who was sitting there for us had elite upside, you bet your ass I would take him. Between Jones and Lance there is a good chance one develops into an elite guy. There was an article some time back that the Saints were going to draft Mahomes if he dropped to them. They even called Drew Brees and discussed it with him. This was when Brees was breaking records. Let's be smart, like that. Jones isn't worth waiting for. If he turns it on after we get another guy and he's still on the roster, ok great. But for now he is a sunk cost, and a loss, and my fear is that the Giants can't admit they fucked up. I would respect DG a lot more if he admitted the mistake (through his actions) and led the charge to bring in another high upside guy. There's nothing wrong with bringing in a top tier prospect to challenge Jones. We don't need to sit around and experiment to see which pieces it will take to make Jones a top-10 guy (if he even has that ability in him at all). Time is more precious than Jones' feelings.
the bar for Jones should be franchise QB. He was drafted to be that.
But just because he isn’t playing really well RIGHT NOW, doesn’t mean that it won’t be completely different next season and the year after that, etc. There’s a difference between investing in that player solely as your one and only move, and then investing around that player to make the entire team better and to help him grow. Do you think David Carr would have been a better quarterback if he didn’t get sacked about 1500 times his first 4 seasons? Do you think Sam Darnold would be viewed different if he had a guy who knew how to coach football?
It’s almost like fans think that as soon as the Giants drafted Jones, that was it. We were done building, done making any moves, Jones was going to just be really good immediately. Instead, what we saw is a young QB struggling at times, looking great at times, and finding his way his first two seasons.
I think this is a fair point, my concern right now is he just isn’t displaying he characteristics of a franchise qb. He runs fast, but nothing else is really done at an elite level. It used to be in this league that you got away with a mediocre arm if you were great at playing chess with the defense. He isn’t great at playing chess and the top qbs in this league coming out of college now have elite physical characteristics to go along with great sense of how to play the position.
Of course you keep building a team, and that should be true regardless of the qb. But at some point the question has to be asked what you are building around? Is it a qb with greatness potential or a guy who can be okay if he’s surrounded with top talent? I want for Jones to be elite and a franchise guy as much as anyone, but this year is a major red flag. I expect he ll be better next year, but what is the measuring stick to say he’s the guy? For me I have to see 4K plus yards in the air, 28+ passing Tds, limited turnovers and most importantly, a winning record.
it is not a fair point. the stats say Jones stinks. You don't wait around for a bust to be good because *you have a hunch he needs better guys around him*. The numbers are more definitive than your hunches.
I'd like to point out that while the 2000s NFL wasn't exactly the 70s and 80s, the game was still much different than the one we see now. Especially before Brady got hit low and missed an entire season in 2008 and protecting the QBs become priority number one of the league. Its easier than ever to score and the Giants can't seem to ever do that, even in garbage time. Its not all Jones fault, but he is the guy driving the car.
Another thing to keep in mind about the "patience" that QBs used to get is how rookie contracts worked. You HAD to show "faith" because you had guys making big money day one. We really have one more year to figure out what Jones future is, because the fifth year option needs to be addressed after 2021 (I believe).
I agree. I should be the GM. I'd be better than DG - the imbecile from Massachusetts. It would be a full court press to get an elite QB. An elite QB is somewhere between a quarter to a half of the team. If I had a high draft pick this year I would suss out all the top QBs and if I thought one, Trey Lance for instance, who was sitting there for us had elite upside, you bet your ass I would take him. Between Jones and Lance there is a good chance one develops into an elite guy. There was an article some time back that the Saints were going to draft Mahomes if he dropped to them. They even called Drew Brees and discussed it with him. This was when Brees was breaking records. Let's be smart, like that. Jones isn't worth waiting for. If he turns it on after we get another guy and he's still on the roster, ok great. But for now he is a sunk cost, and a loss, and my fear is that the Giants can't admit they fucked up. I would respect DG a lot more if he admitted the mistake (through his actions) and led the charge to bring in another high upside guy. There's nothing wrong with bringing in a top tier prospect to challenge Jones. We don't need to sit around and experiment to see which pieces it will take to make Jones a top-10 guy (if he even has that ability in him at all). Time is more precious than Jones' feelings.
This is a good post.
So glad that we waited until Simms became the Giants’ franchise QB.
Give DJ a chance with Saquon, a few more offensive weapons, and some further development by the offensive line (with some added maturity by DJ)