Daniel Jones is a franchise QB Yes or No

Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
He's a dynamite player. This season's lack of production is on the guys he plays with AND the OC. Garrett will not be back next year along with the RT, Tate, the combo of Hernandez and Lemieux could be upgraded, Slayton and or Shepard could end up being a 4th WR. Engram could be traded... that's a ton of turnover. Jones will be back though book it.
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Senior Bowl MVP will be the only thing he will ever win.
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Stop making excuses for him. Only the Giants would have taken him with the six pick in the first round. They will pay for years for this.
1) I don't think he has the ceiling to be a consistent top 5-10 QB and 2) his fumbling has been a huge problem going back to his college career. You can argue with me about #1, but the turnovers are not debatable. Without fixing #2 there is no discussion about him being a starter in the league, let alone a franchise guy.
1) I don't think he has the ceiling to be a consistent top 5-10 QB and 2) his fumbling has been a huge problem going back to his college career. You can argue with me about #1, but the turnovers are not debatable. Without fixing #2 there is no discussion about him being a starter in the league, let alone a franchise guy.
And I'd love to be wrong btw. He'll likely get another year to prove it.
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Stop making excuses for him. Only the Giants would have taken him with the six pick in the first round. They will pay for years for this.
Yes or no? Why? Are you conducting a scientific poll that will decide the future of the quarterback position for the New York Giants? Or just because it’s your thread? Will Eric ban people for flouting your rules and explaining their answers?
Nobody even knows for sure what a franchise QB is, let alone whether Daniel Jones is one. You might as well ask, “What will the temperature be at game time tomorrow? Yes or No answers only.”
Anyway, the answer is irrelevant for now. Jones might or might not be a long-term NFL starter; but the Giants have so many glaring holes that they don’t have much choice but to stick with Jones for another year and hope he improves while they build a competitive team around him.
RE: RE: Impossible to tell with our lack of talent
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Stop making excuses for him. Only the Giants would have taken him with the six pick in the first round. They will pay for years for this.
How about this lets bring in someone who has won multiple SB's and see how they do in this offense...
oh wait we had a 2 time SB MVP that Jones beat out...oh and he had Barkley....
No, I believe he lacks the elite physical traits (outside of running fast in a straight line) and innate feel for the game that we see the elite qbs possess in the modern NFL. It’s getting harder to be successful in this league with a mediocre skill set. And the one elite trait he possesses, makes him an injury risk. He may have good games here and there, but he won’t be a guy that carries and offense when it’s in need.
RE: RE: RE: Impossible to tell with our lack of talent
Here are a few guys who looked like franchise QBs for much of their second seasons:
Carson Wentz
Deshaun Watson
Teddy Bridgewater
Mitch Trubisky
Jameis Winston
Blake Bortles
Cam Newton
Derek Carr
Marcus Mariota.
At the same point in their careers, Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers were backups; Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott were mediocre; Matt Stafford was injured; Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger won their first Super Bowls, but neither was setting the world on fire. Aside from Mahomes and Wilson, who are the current “franchise QBs” who looked like superstars in Year Two? Jared Goff? Meh. Lamar Jackson, obviously, but who knows how long he can play they way he does.
They have no choice other than letting it play out. Not One QB arrives "finished" at his first snap, and very few reach their full game after 1-2 years.
Trevor Lawrence would be the only Irresistable Object for the next Draft...even he is not a Lock, no matter how many people say so. It's a week to wek grind to merfely play the position. Jones seems to have THAT and more.
BTW---Define Franchise QB?.... can you only call a guy that after he's won a Superbowl?....2? Pro Bowl? Would you "take" Andy Dalton?...or "a Danny White"? Would you Flunk Tony Romo or Donovan McNab? How avbout Joe Flacco Level?
The Next Guy that this group embraces as a Franchise QB will need to be as good or better than Eli...or a time span away from Eli---God Forbid we need to wait a long time!!!!!
So far I am pessimistic. I see a guy who is good enough to carry his weight. That to me is not a franchise QB. The physical tools are there. He just doesn’t seem to me to have a natural feel for the position or game. That doesn’t feel like a natural progression at this point.
It’s not about statistics look at Eli’s stats in the frigid GB championship game in 2007. He was 21 of 40. Can anyone say he wasn’t great that day?
I’m not comparing QBs per say. A winning QB or “franchise” if you prefer HAS to make the big play when he needs it. Come up big in the clutch. Will his team to win. Eli threw a TON of INTs, fumbled the ball all over the place. But when he had to have a play, especially in 4th Qtrs, he came through.
I’ve seen DJ do this twice. His first game against Tampa and the OT Washington game late in his rookie year. That’s it!
Today the weather may not be great. I don’t expect great stats. BUT, make the plays that lead to victory. No excuses.
Easy. It's the same as "generational talent" a nonsense meaningless sound bite.
I think a better simple way to look at player evaluations is in NFL is almost 3rds.
Is Daniel Jones a top 10 NFL QB? Clearly no. Not even close so far.
Is Daniel Jones a top 20 NFL QB? At this point it would be difficult to make an argument for him.
So after two seasons Daniel Jones is one of the bottom 12 QBs in the NFL.
Two seasons is only the beginning of a career. But unless Jones gets a lot of help in the off season on and off the field and a mentor who can turn him into a posised field general I think the Giants are in trouble if he's their guy.
There is a lot to like - terrific athlete, good enough arm, good accuracy when his feet are set, but there are many troubling habits - poor pocket awareness, poor accuracy when he has to shift his feet, tendency to lock on to his primary read, slow to go through his progressions.
The complaints about him not having a ton of talent around him are valid, but you can evaluate QB’s independent of the talent level of their weapons, and Jones has fared poorly on those to date. The Giants are very unlikely to take a QB in rd 1, so DJ will have next year to show improvement.
There is a lot to like - terrific athlete, good enough arm, good accuracy when his feet are set, but there are many troubling habits - poor pocket awareness, poor accuracy when he has to shift his feet, tendency to lock on to his primary read, slow to go through his progressions.
The complaints about him not having a ton of talent around him are valid, but you can evaluate QB’s independent of the talent level of their weapons, and Jones has fared poorly on those to date. The Giants are very unlikely to take a QB in rd 1, so DJ will have next year to show improvement.
Let me preface this by saying if we had a chance to draft one of the top guys this year you do it without batting an eyelash. The fumbling and pocket presence are concerning. He does seem to birddog and his processing seems slow.
These things are concerning for sure.
HOWEVER - he looked pretty good last year, he's in a new offense in his sophomore year (which players always seem to take a step back in) his OL play has been spotty at best, and our best receiver is a slot guy.
I just think that you can't make the judgement yet. He needs another year in my view. I'm quite sure Belichick would love to have him.
any QB a really good OL and good weapons, they're going to be a really good QB. Most QBs have tools to succeed under those circumstances. It seems like such a strange argument to make - "If he has everything he needs, he'll be good". Look at who Favre was throwing to. It's obviously not black and white, and it's not fair to compare him to the best qbs ever, but a franchise qb makes his team better. There's a reason a lot of the best qbs in the league have always made guys drafted all over the place stars. I personally don't think he's a franchise qb, but he can be solid.
an unbiased person could say right now that Daniel Jones is a franchise QB. He has been BAD this year. Not average, not below average, just outright blatantly BAD. Now I get that there are a million reasons (excuses?) as to why he’s been bad but that doesn’t change the fact that he has shown absolutely zero in 2 seasons to be considered a franchise QB. He hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record since becoming the start for god’s sake! So while I get that some fans will always want to take the optimistic view...there is no rational or logical way that any of you should be saying that you’re confident that this guy is our QB of the future. If you’re basing it on what you’ve seen over 2 seasons the answer is a resounding ABSOLUTELY NOT. But If you want to say excuse the performance due to other variables then the best you should be responding is, “too soon to tell.”
The flip side is equally true though - how good is Patrick Mahomes without playing for Andy Reid and the AFC Pro Bowl Team around him? He'd still likely be good here, but would he be "Patrick Mahomes"?
For me - with Jones - I thought he noticeably "settled down" (for lack of a better term) before he injured the hamstring. He just looked calm and on time. The last 2 weeks, he's looked jumpy & late again.
He is certainly a QB who needs the dual threat right now. How good would Lamar Jackson be if he can't scramble? I think Jones has shown enough to continue to build around and continue to develop, at least another year. But again - big game today for him.
But, that doesn't mean he can't be or at least be a good QB. I just am not ready to anoint him. He regressed this year. There are a variety of reasons, but most of then existed last year also (OL, WRs, TE, running game). At least some of it falls on him, in my opinion.
Next year is a huge one for him and the Giants. He has to prove he is THE guy.
I think a lot of people here too easily point to a handful of individual plays in each game to prove their point on Jones one way or the other. A few nice throws, for example, aren't enough to say he's a franchise guy. A few missed reads or throws, on the flip side, aren't enough to say he's not. Unfortunately, I think Jobes is still a question that needs to be answered and it can still go either way.
The flip side is equally true though - how good is Patrick Mahomes without playing for Andy Reid and the AFC Pro Bowl Team around him? He'd still likely be good here, but would he be "Patrick Mahomes"?
For me - with Jones - I thought he noticeably "settled down" (for lack of a better term) before he injured the hamstring. He just looked calm and on time. The last 2 weeks, he's looked jumpy & late again.
He is certainly a QB who needs the dual threat right now. How good would Lamar Jackson be if he can't scramble? I think Jones has shown enough to continue to build around and continue to develop, at least another year. But again - big game today for him.
You can watch Mahomes for one quarter and see that he is not only a franchise QB, but a star. I get that Jones doesn’t have a full complement of weapons, but he has largely the same cast of characters as last year, with a slightly better OL. And don’t give me that Barkley has been out. If a QB’s performance falls off of a cliff because his RB is out, than he isn’t very good.
Should put a spotlight on this for all of us. This is for all intents and purposes a playoff game against a division rival with one of the WORST defenses in the NFL. This offsets the you can never judge any Giants because (it's not fair! sniffles). Fucking win, no excuses.
ELEVATE THE TEAM.
MAKE A WINNING PLAY WHEN IT MATTERS.
BE THE REASON WE WIN.
NOT BEING THE REASON WE LOST IS NOT FRANCHISE QB MATERIAL.
He’s a middle of the pack QB that we reached for at 6 overall. We all want him to be a franchise QB but sometimes you just see what you are. I think we can win with him if we put enough talent around him but he’s certainly far from a franchise QB when you see the pack of talent around the league.
He needs a certain level of player around him to put him over the top.
That isn't a franchise QB. That's an average NFL starter.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
He needs a much better 3rd year....must show growth
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Oliver = Oline
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Oliver / Oline
Seems like a nice guy but you need great QB play to consistently compete, I don’t see evidence he can provide that.
I think he’s gone after next season at the latest.
NO, and NEVER.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Senior Bowl MVP will be the only thing he will ever win.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Quote:
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Stop making excuses for him. Only the Giants would have taken him with the six pick in the first round. They will pay for years for this.
And I'd love to be wrong btw. He'll likely get another year to prove it.
Quote:
In comment 15102882 kes722 said:
Quote:
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Stop making excuses for him. Only the Giants would have taken him with the six pick in the first round. They will pay for years for this.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yep, just joined in December. I wonder who he is a dupe for
Just needs an elite RB, elite WR, and elite OL and he will be set!
Nobody even knows for sure what a franchise QB is, let alone whether Daniel Jones is one. You might as well ask, “What will the temperature be at game time tomorrow? Yes or No answers only.”
Anyway, the answer is irrelevant for now. Jones might or might not be a long-term NFL starter; but the Giants have so many glaring holes that they don’t have much choice but to stick with Jones for another year and hope he improves while they build a competitive team around him.
Quote:
He has nobody to throw to and no consistent OL to protect him. Give him a supporting cast and he very well may be. It's so obvious.
Just needs an elite RB, elite WR, and elite OL and he will be set!
Hey DUPE, switching handles again I see. You've posted 3 times in this thread already 🤣🤣🤣. Pathetic
Quote:
In comment 15102882 kes722 said:
Quote:
Its almost like people forget he has had 2 systems in 2 years one of which came during covid plus the team lost its best weapon for the year. Add on top of that his Oliver is a mess and his biggest threat (EE) keeps fcking up and costing them games.
If we can have 2005 off-season where we add protection and weapons he has all the tools to be successful.
If he had the same supporting cast Eli had in 2005 there would be no question.
Imagine Jones with Plax, Tiki, Toomer, Shocky and an Oline. Imagine Eli that can out run DB's
Agree with your entire post.
Stop making excuses for him. Only the Giants would have taken him with the six pick in the first round. They will pay for years for this.
How about this lets bring in someone who has won multiple SB's and see how they do in this offense...
oh wait we had a 2 time SB MVP that Jones beat out...oh and he had Barkley....
Quote:
In comment 15102910 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
He has nobody to throw to and no consistent OL to protect him. Give him a supporting cast and he very well may be. It's so obvious.
Just needs an elite RB, elite WR, and elite OL and he will be set!
Hey DUPE, switching handles again I see. You've posted 3 times in this thread already 🤣🤣🤣. Pathetic
Troll harder.
Carson Wentz
Deshaun Watson
Teddy Bridgewater
Mitch Trubisky
Jameis Winston
Blake Bortles
Cam Newton
Derek Carr
Marcus Mariota.
At the same point in their careers, Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers were backups; Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott were mediocre; Matt Stafford was injured; Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger won their first Super Bowls, but neither was setting the world on fire. Aside from Mahomes and Wilson, who are the current “franchise QBs” who looked like superstars in Year Two? Jared Goff? Meh. Lamar Jackson, obviously, but who knows how long he can play they way he does.
I think it's easy to see the big plays that earned him the sobriquet Danny Dimes, and be fooled.
But IMO the crucial parts to determine a franchise QB, the easy and natural appearing decision making, isn't there. Not yet anyway, and I can't predict it will come.
I think of the short quick out route Dion Lewis ran at the goal line, wide open, and how Jones hesitated then threw the ball slightly behind him, resulting in a PBU.
FRANCHISE QBS make that play, every damn time.
Trevor Lawrence would be the only Irresistable Object for the next Draft...even he is not a Lock, no matter how many people say so. It's a week to wek grind to merfely play the position. Jones seems to have THAT and more.
The Next Guy that this group embraces as a Franchise QB will need to be as good or better than Eli...or a time span away from Eli---God Forbid we need to wait a long time!!!!!
And I really hope I am wrong about that.
I’m not comparing QBs per say. A winning QB or “franchise” if you prefer HAS to make the big play when he needs it. Come up big in the clutch. Will his team to win. Eli threw a TON of INTs, fumbled the ball all over the place. But when he had to have a play, especially in 4th Qtrs, he came through.
I’ve seen DJ do this twice. His first game against Tampa and the OT Washington game late in his rookie year. That’s it!
Today the weather may not be great. I don’t expect great stats. BUT, make the plays that lead to victory. No excuses.
I think a better simple way to look at player evaluations is in NFL is almost 3rds.
Is Daniel Jones a top 10 NFL QB? Clearly no. Not even close so far.
Is Daniel Jones a top 20 NFL QB? At this point it would be difficult to make an argument for him.
So after two seasons Daniel Jones is one of the bottom 12 QBs in the NFL.
Two seasons is only the beginning of a career. But unless Jones gets a lot of help in the off season on and off the field and a mentor who can turn him into a posised field general I think the Giants are in trouble if he's their guy.
This is a huge game for him. Play like a franchise QB and people will say you are. Don't, and they won't.
But, gun to head, Yes or No only, I gotta go with No
The only thing that matters is if the Giants are putting together a team that can compete for a championship.
The Giants have a so many missing parts on offense, it’s hard for me to get upset about anything Jones does.
He needs help with him.
I maintain that you can't properly evaluate him based on his surrounding cast of skill players this year - I don't think that any QB could be very successful with this cast of characters
The complaints about him not having a ton of talent around him are valid, but you can evaluate QB’s independent of the talent level of their weapons, and Jones has fared poorly on those to date. The Giants are very unlikely to take a QB in rd 1, so DJ will have next year to show improvement.
The complaints about him not having a ton of talent around him are valid, but you can evaluate QB’s independent of the talent level of their weapons, and Jones has fared poorly on those to date. The Giants are very unlikely to take a QB in rd 1, so DJ will have next year to show improvement.
These things are concerning for sure.
HOWEVER - he looked pretty good last year, he's in a new offense in his sophomore year (which players always seem to take a step back in) his OL play has been spotty at best, and our best receiver is a slot guy.
I just think that you can't make the judgement yet. He needs another year in my view. I'm quite sure Belichick would love to have him.
The flip side is equally true though - how good is Patrick Mahomes without playing for Andy Reid and the AFC Pro Bowl Team around him? He'd still likely be good here, but would he be "Patrick Mahomes"?
For me - with Jones - I thought he noticeably "settled down" (for lack of a better term) before he injured the hamstring. He just looked calm and on time. The last 2 weeks, he's looked jumpy & late again.
He is certainly a QB who needs the dual threat right now. How good would Lamar Jackson be if he can't scramble? I think Jones has shown enough to continue to build around and continue to develop, at least another year. But again - big game today for him.
Next year is a huge one for him and the Giants. He has to prove he is THE guy.
I think a lot of people here too easily point to a handful of individual plays in each game to prove their point on Jones one way or the other. A few nice throws, for example, aren't enough to say he's a franchise guy. A few missed reads or throws, on the flip side, aren't enough to say he's not. Unfortunately, I think Jobes is still a question that needs to be answered and it can still go either way.
Flacco had a plus arm, Jones has plus legs. Both aren’t ultra sharp in the pocket, and will never be confused for a top 10 QB.
The flip side is equally true though - how good is Patrick Mahomes without playing for Andy Reid and the AFC Pro Bowl Team around him? He'd still likely be good here, but would he be "Patrick Mahomes"?
For me - with Jones - I thought he noticeably "settled down" (for lack of a better term) before he injured the hamstring. He just looked calm and on time. The last 2 weeks, he's looked jumpy & late again.
He is certainly a QB who needs the dual threat right now. How good would Lamar Jackson be if he can't scramble? I think Jones has shown enough to continue to build around and continue to develop, at least another year. But again - big game today for him.
You can watch Mahomes for one quarter and see that he is not only a franchise QB, but a star. I get that Jones doesn’t have a full complement of weapons, but he has largely the same cast of characters as last year, with a slightly better OL. And don’t give me that Barkley has been out. If a QB’s performance falls off of a cliff because his RB is out, than he isn’t very good.
ELEVATE THE TEAM.
MAKE A WINNING PLAY WHEN IT MATTERS.
BE THE REASON WE WIN.
NOT BEING THE REASON WE LOST IS NOT FRANCHISE QB MATERIAL.
We will know.
Our last Super Bowl team had a healthy Nicks, Cruz, Manningham, Bradshaw, and Jacobs.
Wrong thread, but I stand by the comment.
He’s not someone I’d pay 25+ million a year to be my teams qb
I think that's fair, especially since the Giants won't have a shot at one of the top guys in April.
That isn't a franchise QB. That's an average NFL starter.