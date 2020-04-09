New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Thread

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
yeah I am getting a drink too
Fuck Troy Aikman whining for Dallas there.
We really fucking do
Should have been a lot less dramatic.
But, then they would not be "THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS".
this. the missed OPI was ridiculous.
Quote:
Because of a Giants game
yeah I am getting a drink too
I'm on my second double brother!
Dallas KNEW we were running also. When was the last time our OL could do that?
Zero way to watch, be invested and not drink today.
Holy shit defense forcing the crucial turnover was something I did not see that happen.
Leonard Williams team mvp this year even tho bradberry has been great.
Wrong, three quarters of that corporate shitbowl would have left at the beginning of the third quarter.
Williams overcame both
Not even close.
Quote:
In comment 15104720 gmoney11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15104705 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15104689 gmoney11 said:
Quote:
let’s just get a higher draft pick..Thats really what we need anyway..
Y'know the Giants are still ahead...
LOL..just watch..
LOL OK 🤡
Keep watching..
I did. You were saying 🤡?
LOL. Don't blame the Giants for your drinking habit.
;>)
Agree, he had the ball. It Just happen to touch the ground and look like the ground helped with the catch.
Quote:
Overcame Engram and got some luck with McCarthy’s stupidity.
Williams overcame both
Shall we ignore the bullshit chop block call on Shephad and the ignored OPI on Lamb?
GFY
Quote:
Overcame Engram and got some luck with McCarthy’s stupidity.
Williams overcame both
He will be brought back but Tomlinson is a goner. Giants need to fill a couple holes elsewhere including on O.
Are you having a very long stroke today? Or did you start drinking at 7 am?
I dont know what I would ld root for more to be honest.
I will say Williams is a beast when it counts thats for sure
No, but about 8 heart attacks! Lol
When did the aliens take Danny Dimes hostage and assume his identity? What effin gibberish is that?