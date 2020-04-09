for display only
New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:03 pm
...
It is clear as day he has the ball  
nygiants16 : 4:16 pm : link
..
We got lucky. No doubt about it.  
Anakim : 4:16 pm : link
I need a drink
We have the DUMBEST players in the NFL  
ZogZerg : 4:16 pm : link
For Fucks Sake!
I tucking hope,these idiots  
jpkmets : 4:16 pm : link
Can kneel three times without fumbling
Actually, refs got it right the first time.  
Mad Mike : 4:16 pm : link
Not sure how Gallman got it back, but credit to him. Still a massive screwup, but he made up for it.
the canned crowd audio......  
thrunthrublue : 4:16 pm : link
what a season.
RE: I hate having to day drink  
EricJ : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15105123 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Because of a Giants game


yeah I am getting a drink too
Just  
AcidTest : 4:16 pm : link
take a knee three times.
Phew.  
BigBlueBuff : 4:16 pm : link
Looks like Gallman had it clearly on the ground with two arms.
Gallman  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:16 pm : link
Clearly had it on that one view. Let’s not screw this up.
Not sure if that’s a gift...  
Chris684 : 4:16 pm : link
Fox showed the last replay with Gallman on the ground with the ball.

Fuck Troy Aikman whining for Dallas there.
Gallman  
darren in pdx : 4:16 pm : link
clearly had it while down on the ground. He must have went through a roller coaster of emotions.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:16 pm : link
(Need more beer.)
Bullshit with the Refs  
Samiam : 4:16 pm : link
That call on Shepard was bogus and that no call on the offensive pass interference was also wrong. Those were as much gamechangers as the Engram plays.
See ya later for the Washington game  
Hammer : 4:16 pm : link
.
RE: We have the DUMBEST players in the NFL  
jpkmets : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15105128 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
For Fucks Sake!


We really fucking do
Should be victory formation.  
81_Great_Dane : 4:17 pm : link
.
Game over!  
short lease : 4:17 pm : link

Should have been a lot less dramatic.


But, then they would not be "THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS".
RE: Bullshit with the Refs  
markky : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15105139 Samiam said:
Quote:
That call on Shepard was bogus and that no call on the offensive pass interference was also wrong. Those were as much gamechangers as the Engram plays.


this. the missed OPI was ridiculous.
RE: RE: I hate having to day drink  
montanagiant : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15105132 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15105123 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Because of a Giants game



yeah I am getting a drink too

I'm on my second double brother!
Such a Giants win  
PatersonPlank : 4:17 pm : link
Should have won by 10+, instead almost fumbled it away
up and down season  
bc4life : 4:17 pm : link
lot of work needs to be done. but nice way to end regular season

Who loves the Eagles?  
trueblueinpw : 4:17 pm : link
Break out your Hurts jerseys boys and girls.
High and tight two hands, ball security  
Simms11 : 4:18 pm : link
right now!
SMH  
D HOS : 4:18 pm : link
the pretend crowd going "let's go giants". Yeah, that wouldn't happen. There would be crazy boos and incoherent screams.
Its the giants fucking  
Danny Dimes : 4:18 pm : link
Wiiiiiining
Let's not lose sight of this...  
EricJ : 4:18 pm : link
awesome job picking up the first down on two run plays. All looked great up to the fumble.

Dallas KNEW we were running also. When was the last time our OL could do that?
RE: I hate having to day drink  
jpkmets : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15105123 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Because of a Giants game


Zero way to watch, be invested and not drink today.

Holy shit defense forcing the crucial turnover was something I did not see that happen.

Leonard Williams team mvp this year even tho bradberry has been great.
Giants got lucky today  
Sammo85 : 4:18 pm : link
Overcame Engram and got some luck with McCarthy’s stupidity.
Anyone else have a minor stroke...l  
jrthomps2006 : 4:18 pm : link
.... this afternoon?
Cmon Pettis' catch was a catch  
DC Gmen Fan : 4:19 pm : link
.
RE: SMH  
npd4432 : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15105152 D HOS said:
Quote:
the pretend crowd going "let's go giants". Yeah, that wouldn't happen. There would be crazy boos and incoherent screams.


Wrong, three quarters of that corporate shitbowl would have left at the beginning of the third quarter.
RE: Giants got lucky today  
dlauster : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15105156 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Overcame Engram and got some luck with McCarthy’s stupidity.


Williams overcame both
Nice win!  
Simms11 : 4:19 pm : link
Nail biter in typical Giants fashion!
Leonard Williams had a huge game - made himself a lot of money  
Ira : 4:19 pm : link
.
Even though  
darren in pdx : 4:20 pm : link
the rules probably state the Pettis catch should be incomplete but I feel like he had it regardless of the ground.
Leeeeeets gioooooik  
Danny Dimes : 4:21 pm : link
This win tops seatlw
RE: Cmon Pettis' catch was a catch  
BMac : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15105160 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
.


Not even close.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Game Over  
Saquads26 : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15104771 gmoney11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15104754 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15104720 gmoney11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15104705 81_Great_Dane said:




Quote:


In comment 15104689 gmoney11 said:


Quote:


let’s just get a higher draft pick..Thats really what we need anyway..


Y'know the Giants are still ahead...



LOL..just watch..



LOL OK 🤡



Keep watching..


I did. You were saying 🤡?
RE: I hate having to day drink  
Jim in Tampa : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15105123 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Because of a Giants game

LOL. Don't blame the Giants for your drinking habit.

;>)
Iys time to pop champion  
Danny Dimes : 4:23 pm : link
Eagles willl beat the team wirh no name ...playifffs bous
RE: Even though  
Bill in Del : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15105180 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
the rules probably state the Pettis catch should be incomplete but I feel like he had it regardless of the ground.



Agree, he had the ball. It Just happen to touch the ground and look like the ground helped with the catch.
RE: RE: Giants got lucky today  
chopperhatch : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15105163 dlauster said:
Quote:
In comment 15105156 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Overcame Engram and got some luck with McCarthy’s stupidity.



Williams overcame both


Shall we ignore the bullshit chop block call on Shephad and the ignored OPI on Lamb?

GFY
RE: RE: Giants got lucky today  
Sammo85 : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15105163 dlauster said:
Quote:
In comment 15105156 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


Overcame Engram and got some luck with McCarthy’s stupidity.



Williams overcame both


He will be brought back but Tomlinson is a goner. Giants need to fill a couple holes elsewhere including on O.
RE: Iys time to pop champion  
chopperhatch : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15105217 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
Eagles willl beat the team wirh no name ...playifffs bous


Are you having a very long stroke today? Or did you start drinking at 7 am?

I dont know what I would ld root for more to be honest.
Time to drink myself silly  
Boatie Warrant : 4:28 pm : link
This team never does anything easy.

I will say Williams is a beast when it counts thats for sure
Ppplease no name fiitbalk team qe needed you ti win tonight  
Danny Dimes : 4:29 pm : link
Leeeets go washington, or philly i idk anymore
RE: Anyone else have a minor stroke...l  
Ralph.C : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15105159 jrthomps2006 said:
Quote:
.... this afternoon?


No, but about 8 heart attacks! Lol
was ok  
bc4life : 4:36 pm : link
until the almost fumble
RE: Ppplease no name fiitbalk team qe needed you ti win tonight  
section125 : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15105279 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
Leeeets go washington, or philly i idk anymore


When did the aliens take Danny Dimes hostage and assume his identity? What effin gibberish is that?
