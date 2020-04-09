New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion

was the key for improvement considering new staff, no Barkley, and lack of weapons..and they might win the division.
Even if Washington wins tonight, this is a positive.
This team is better than last year’s. I don’t know that I would agree it was really improvement - at least not significant improvement. I don’t feel like there is a core of young players to build around.
They added some FA and coaches who made the team better. Does it look like the team is on the right track? Not sure this season shows me that.
They’re better on the LOS on both sides of the ball
I think that matters if you feel Judge is the coach of the future that give the team a stable foundation to build upon. After one year of a HC Judge only helped himself in regards of looking like a "franchise coach". That would be a huge positive, and certainly make this team much better off in my view
Disclaimer: I'm not complaining. I'm not complaining. I'm not complaining.
Does anyone else think that Yiadom got away with defensive PI on the McKinney INT near the end of the game? It sure looked like he grabbed the Dallas TE before McKinney got the INT. Obviously I'm happy they didn't call it but I'm curious if anyone else noticed it as well.
It was close but no. If you watch it in real time he didn’t hold him
Parcells always said, winning the division gets you in the tournament and once you're in the tournament you can win the title. We're a ways away from title talk but this offseason could get us closer: Williams, Fackrell, Tomlinson, big WR, good draft. Young corners may actually catch those interceptions next year.
Not to be an apologist or make excuses but he only had 1 fumble which you could argue was partially on DJ in the exchange and the other fumble he recovered. Engram did not come back and catch his pass he missed and was intercepted. I would not compare the 2. In addition, Gallman moved the sticks. He had 11 carries for 65 yards.He is not without blame but......
And those people are stubbornly wrong. The idea in this league is to collect dominating football players. LW was that this year. Well worth a 3rd and 5th.
No, the idea in this league, a league with a hard salary cap and the need to fill out a 53 man roster with decent players, is to manage resources intelligently and get value for those resources.
I would say they did, the argument was you could have signed him as a free agent but another team would have traded for him and at worst Franchised him like we did. So that was the cost to get a top D lineman.
No, the idea in this league, a league with a hard salary cap and the need to fill out a 53 man roster with decent players, is to manage resources intelligently and get value for those resources.
I would argue that Williams is a game changing player -- getting one of those types of players on the team is a good value for a couple of mid-range draft picks -- the trade was basically to own the rights to him.
I thought that was Jones fault. But he bounced back and was solid after that. When Engram dropped the 2nd and long pass, I truly hoped that Slayton was the guy who dropped it and not Engram so my Twitter timeline would get a break. EE has been doing this shit for so long, it’s ridiculous.
I did not see that. Regardless I don't see how people compare Gallman's negative impact to Engrams. Since his peers seem to hold him in such high regard (Engram), trade him NOW and get the most you can.
for not challenging the Pettis reception which probably wasn't. He enhances his reputation as a terrible game manager. It took a while but Dalton turns into Dalton in a big game.
But Giants played hard, played well, especially on defense, Jones had a good game, Thomas, McKinney, played well, we beat the effin' Cowboys, the offensive line showed up big time, especially on those last two Gallman runs, and we overcame Engram. He may be a nice kid but he just continues to come up small. And Gano and Big Cat and Gates. Regardless of what the Iggles do, this was a big game for Judge and his program. The needle is going in the right direction.
Most of us thought this was a 4-6 win team WITH Barkley
Based on the output this season, the resources put into LW far outweighed the production from a 3rd and 5th rounder. The question will be for next season and beyond from a salary standpoint.
I agree with that statement.
My concern with Williams is that he would not be the first perennial under achiever to play lights-out in his contract year only to revert to his under achieving ways once a mega deal is signed.
Williams will be re-signed unless he asks for the sun,’moon, stars and key to the city. He’s going to get a lot, he should get a lot as he’s a true difference maker.
He didn’t underachieve all these seasons the jets are just fucking fools and even in some of those quieter years Williams still generated pressures and a few sacks every year. Sacks aren’t the end all be all stat. Some of you sound like children when you try to dissect and label LW’s career as underachieving. And even if he did underachieve, he sure as fuck isn’t now.
We stole one. Embrace it. Don’t live in fear of the big contract. It doesn’t always end badly. Even Vernon and the others didn’t sink this team as much as bad coaching and drafting did but hey, go ahead and blame the guy with the money deal, this is so much easier.
Williams will be re-signed unless he asks for the sun,’moon, stars and key to the city. He’s going to get a lot, he should get a lot as he’s a true difference maker.
He didn’t underachieve all these seasons the jets are just fucking fools and even in some of those quieter years Williams still generated pressures and a few sacks every year. Sacks aren’t the end all be all stat. Some of you sound like children when you try to dissect and label LW’s career as underachieving. And even if he did underachieve, he sure as fuck isn’t now.
We stole one. Embrace it. Don’t live in fear of the big contract. It doesn’t always end badly. Even Vernon and the others didn’t sink this team as much as bad coaching and drafting did but hey, go ahead and blame the guy with the money deal, this is so much easier.
He has already asked for the moon and the sun which is why he isn’t signed. Now he will add the stars which only widens the spread.
Nobody wants the key to the city.
The Giants were a much improved football team this season than they
1. They showed on the field that they were always working hard, trying to beat the other team. This alone was a major accomplishment compared to previous recent versions. They didn’t give up or expect to lose.
2. They have some impact players and sustained loss of Barkley who many though was the only possible impact player they had. # 99, #94 are impact players.Jones showed he could elevate the offense and overcome bad calls and plays.He is i think the Giants QB of the future. Bradbury IV is one impact player where we desperately needed one as is #21 and 54, and #87 .
3.:Great potential on both front 7 on D and the back 4 for growing better.
The O line is a work in progress but for the first time in a long time there is hope and youth and talent there. Our trenches seem very very hopeful and seemingly secure a future of success.
4. Most importantly we have I think found our head coach and staff that deserve huge credit for what they accomplished in a first year on a ragamuffin team in an era of bizarreness and hyped pandemic. I even believe that our front office has gotten better at evaluating and obtaining Football players. Something that has been missing for a very long time.
5. They key now is to maintain a long term plan and i think that may include keeping Gettleman to the delight of so many here, but for the good of the NY Giants.
6. This is not complete but regardless of all the screaming about draft position, playoffs etc. for the first time in more that 10 years, I feel hopeful about the Giants as a football team. It may not yet be 1984/5 but it does feel a bit like 1981. I have been a maniacal fan for over 70 years. It’s good to feel good about the Giants however long I may have to enjoy them.
Thank you Joe Judge et al and Dave Gettleman et al, and as always respects to the Mara family and Tisches as well.
not much in life is better than the Giants beating the Dallas Cowboys
McKinney is a player. I need to re-watch the game, but as a lot of real CFB observers said about him, he's much more sudden on the field than his combine 40 time indicated. DG got lucky McKinney was still on the board at 36 or wherever.
5-3 second half (not the end all be all but not discouraging)
I personally think this D is good enough to build around. Hopefully keep it intact, sign offensive talent in FA and draft bpa. This team should continue to improve in 2021. We should see more additions than losses heading into 21 and there are a bunch of younger players that will be a year older and wiser in 2021.
Still has to come to fruition but there’s reason to be hopeful for 2021. Should have better days ahead. Operative word is should. Still have to nail this coming offseason.
RE: RE: The Eagles won't win and all this ugly ass win would have done
It s kind of sad that you can’t enjoy this win.
Do you really believe it was an ugly win, with no benefit at all?
I think that matters if you feel Judge is the coach of the future that give the team a stable foundation to build upon. After one year of a HC Judge only helped himself in regards of looking like a "franchise coach". That would be a huge positive, and certainly make this team much better off in my view
And the second one nearly cost us the game.
But Engram had two drop so of course the post-game thread is filled with "Fuck Engram”
Engram has been involved in six INTs this year, more than one like today. He has also not made the play on numerous occasions in the clutch. It is pretty hard to defend him.
Also at least two key offensive pass interference on pick plays.
The Oline is better with the addition of Thomas (and subtraction of Solder) as well as the growth of Gates. Guard is still not that strong.
Some progress made this year, but a lot of work still to be done.
Not only that, but I don't think it actually would've counted towards the 2 unsportsmanlike fouls for an ejection.
You know, plenty of people have explained this to you already.
And those people are stubbornly wrong. The idea in this league is to collect dominating football players. LW was that this year. Well worth a 3rd and 5th.
Whatever else was going on with this team, Leonard Williams and James Bradberry were two players that you could seriously look forward to watching each week they were on the field.
Does anyone else think that Yiadom got away with defensive PI on the McKinney INT near the end of the game? It sure looked like he grabbed the Dallas TE before McKinney got the INT. Obviously I'm happy they didn't call it but I'm curious if anyone else noticed it as well.
Macbeth imitation?
Does anyone else think that Yiadom got away with defensive PI on the McKinney INT near the end of the game? It sure looked like he grabbed the Dallas TE before McKinney got the INT. Obviously I'm happy they didn't call it but I'm curious if anyone else noticed it as well.
It was close but no. If you watch it in real time he didn’t hold him
+100000000000000
Well it proves one thing Mr. Hooper. It proves that you wealthy college boys don't have the education enough to admit when you're wrong.
You may have multiple personality disorder
And those people are stubbornly wrong. The idea in this league is to collect dominating football players. LW was that this year. Well worth a 3rd and 5th.
No, the idea in this league, a league with a hard salary cap and the need to fill out a 53 man roster with decent players, is to manage resources intelligently and get value for those resources.
Well it proves one thing Mr. Hooper. It proves that you wealthy college boys don't have the education enough to admit when you're wrong.
Lol!
I would say they did, the argument was you could have signed him as a free agent but another team would have traded for him and at worst Franchised him like we did. So that was the cost to get a top D lineman.
And that's just a pure rules decision.
If Gallman didn't even try to take the handoff, Jones is the last guy to have full possession so he gets charged with it.
No, the idea in this league, a league with a hard salary cap and the need to fill out a 53 man roster with decent players, is to manage resources intelligently and get value for those resources.
I would argue that Williams is a game changing player -- getting one of those types of players on the team is a good value for a couple of mid-range draft picks -- the trade was basically to own the rights to him.
Based on the output this season, the resources put into LW far outweighed the production from a 3rd and 5th rounder. The question will be for next season and beyond from a salary standpoint.
These would be things that would be far less black and white if people only had patience and didn't call anything they disagreed with as "fireable offenses".
I thought that was Jones fault. But he bounced back and was solid after that. When Engram dropped the 2nd and long pass, I truly hoped that Slayton was the guy who dropped it and not Engram so my Twitter timeline would get a break. EE has been doing this shit for so long, it’s ridiculous.
Even if Washington wins tonight, this is a positive.
+1
But Giants played hard, played well, especially on defense, Jones had a good game, Thomas, McKinney, played well, we beat the effin' Cowboys, the offensive line showed up big time, especially on those last two Gallman runs, and we overcame Engram. He may be a nice kid but he just continues to come up small. And Gano and Big Cat and Gates. Regardless of what the Iggles do, this was a big game for Judge and his program. The needle is going in the right direction.
Yup - he got two turnovers today, neither of which he deserved....
We could bring back Larry Donnell so he can do a somersault after each catch.
*Missed XP
*Not getting 3 turnovers when the ball is thrown right to us
*Handing 2 turnovers over on unforced errors
*Giving up a 57 yard FG
*Having a killer, phantom 15-yard penalty called as we're pulling away
*NOT getting a huge, obvious offensive PI called late in what should've been a make up call
*Gallman with the most inexplicable fumble since The Fumble
To overcome all of that and still win the game - wow.
Link - ( New Window )
Based on the output this season, the resources put into LW far outweighed the production from a 3rd and 5th rounder. The question will be for next season and beyond from a salary standpoint.
I agree with that statement.
My concern with Williams is that he would not be the first perennial under achiever to play lights-out in his contract year only to revert to his under achieving ways once a mega deal is signed.
We shall see.
Lol what??
You guys are so jaded and so afraid of the big bad salary cap you’re going to let the best nyg defensive player we’ve seen in years just walk? Wtf is wrong with some of you?
Yea, let’s just build a team of decent cheap players and call it a day. See how far that takes us.
How does anyone watch Leonard Williams play this year and come away thinking we can’t keep him. Seriously, wtf is wrong with some of you.
He didn’t underachieve all these seasons the jets are just fucking fools and even in some of those quieter years Williams still generated pressures and a few sacks every year. Sacks aren’t the end all be all stat. Some of you sound like children when you try to dissect and label LW’s career as underachieving. And even if he did underachieve, he sure as fuck isn’t now.
We stole one. Embrace it. Don’t live in fear of the big contract. It doesn’t always end badly. Even Vernon and the others didn’t sink this team as much as bad coaching and drafting did but hey, go ahead and blame the guy with the money deal, this is so much easier.
You guys are so jaded and so afraid of the big bad salary cap you’re going to let the best nyg defensive player we’ve seen in years just walk? Wtf is wrong with some of you?
Yea, let’s just build a team of decent cheap players and call it a day. See how far that takes us.
How does anyone watch Leonard Williams play this year and come away thinking we can’t keep him. Seriously, wtf is wrong with some of you.
Let me tell you something, as good as Williams has been, I don't think this defense is anywhere near it's quality with the emergence of this secondary. Bradberry and Peppers have been outstanding.
I'd love to know how many coverage sacks we've had against our total sacks numbers.
He didn’t underachieve all these seasons the jets are just fucking fools and even in some of those quieter years Williams still generated pressures and a few sacks every year. Sacks aren’t the end all be all stat. Some of you sound like children when you try to dissect and label LW’s career as underachieving. And even if he did underachieve, he sure as fuck isn’t now.
We stole one. Embrace it. Don’t live in fear of the big contract. It doesn’t always end badly. Even Vernon and the others didn’t sink this team as much as bad coaching and drafting did but hey, go ahead and blame the guy with the money deal, this is so much easier.
He has already asked for the moon and the sun which is why he isn’t signed. Now he will add the stars which only widens the spread.
Nobody wants the key to the city.
1. They showed on the field that they were always working hard, trying to beat the other team. This alone was a major accomplishment compared to previous recent versions. They didn’t give up or expect to lose.
2. They have some impact players and sustained loss of Barkley who many though was the only possible impact player they had. # 99, #94 are impact players.Jones showed he could elevate the offense and overcome bad calls and plays.He is i think the Giants QB of the future. Bradbury IV is one impact player where we desperately needed one as is #21 and 54, and #87 .
3.:Great potential on both front 7 on D and the back 4 for growing better.
The O line is a work in progress but for the first time in a long time there is hope and youth and talent there. Our trenches seem very very hopeful and seemingly secure a future of success.
4. Most importantly we have I think found our head coach and staff that deserve huge credit for what they accomplished in a first year on a ragamuffin team in an era of bizarreness and hyped pandemic. I even believe that our front office has gotten better at evaluating and obtaining Football players. Something that has been missing for a very long time.
5. They key now is to maintain a long term plan and i think that may include keeping Gettleman to the delight of so many here, but for the good of the NY Giants.
6. This is not complete but regardless of all the screaming about draft position, playoffs etc. for the first time in more that 10 years, I feel hopeful about the Giants as a football team. It may not yet be 1984/5 but it does feel a bit like 1981. I have been a maniacal fan for over 70 years. It’s good to feel good about the Giants however long I may have to enjoy them.
Thank you Joe Judge et al and Dave Gettleman et al, and as always respects to the Mara family and Tisches as well.
whining about how the Boy's lost when he hasn't payed for that org in 30 years...
"If they (the Boys) had challenged that catch by Pettis whah whah whaw the Giants could not have made that 51 yard FG..."
meanwhile the 2 or 3 ref decision gifts the cowboys enjoyed, those weren't a factor?
cry troy, cry
But Engram had two drop so of course the post-game thread is filled with "Fuck Engram" comments.
I'm happy the Giants won and I'll be rooting for the Eagles tonight, but Fuck Gallman!
No, Fuck Engram 10x over. He flat out sucks!
I personally think this D is good enough to build around. Hopefully keep it intact, sign offensive talent in FA and draft bpa. This team should continue to improve in 2021. We should see more additions than losses heading into 21 and there are a bunch of younger players that will be a year older and wiser in 2021.
Still has to come to fruition but there’s reason to be hopeful for 2021. Should have better days ahead. Operative word is should. Still have to nail this coming offseason.
Quote:
is hurt our draft position.
It s kind of sad that you can’t enjoy this win.
Do you really believe it was an ugly win, with no benefit at all?
I'm not the poster you're replying to, but I feel the same way. We all agree that this team needs more talent, and the best way to get that is via higher draft picks.
I feel the same today as I did after beating the WFT last year: we're going to miss out on needed talent for some fleeting feel good win.
If we lose that game last year and draft Young, maybe things are different this year.
He was a 2nd round pick and 49ers were pretty high on him. Hopefully a second chance here goes well.