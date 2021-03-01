for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Moving on - Who do we want at #11

DaddyM89 : 1/3/2021 11:44 pm
Obligatory Fuck Doug Pederson.

I am really hoping one of the Bama receivers or Jamaar Chase are there at 11. If we're going to give Jones a real chance, let it be next year with Barkley back and a true #1 receiver. Also wouldn't mind Rosseau out of Miami who was a monster in his one year there. Would have preferred another year of gametape though.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
If we end up with one of  
Eman11 : 1/4/2021 12:43 am : link
Smith, Waddle, Pitts or Surtain I’d be absolutely thrilled.
Anyone that wants Engram gone  
GiantsLaw : 1/4/2021 12:44 am : link
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.
RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
MookGiants : 1/4/2021 12:48 am : link
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.


Asinine take. Considering Pitts has absolutely dominated top competition. Engram dominated combine drills and nothing else.
RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
Milton : 1/4/2021 12:51 am : link
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.
This is not true at all. Just because they are both pass-catching TEs who are weak at blocking does not mean they are the same player. The reason people want Engram gone isn't because he is poor at blocking, it's because he's poor at receiving. By all accounts, Pitts is excellent at receiving. Engram's game is rooted in speed, Pitts's game is rooted in length.
If he’s there  
ryanmkeane : 1/4/2021 12:52 am : link
and Smith is gone, I’d be shocked if they didn’t take Surtain
I want a WR.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/4/2021 12:54 am : link
This offense needs more firepower so desperately. It was plain as day to see every single week.
Giants need better WRs  
kdog77 : 1/4/2021 12:57 am : link
Shepherd is a slot WR who probably had the best game of his career. Slayton is a #3 down the field WR. Pettis is a JAG. Engram probably needs to be on another team. The Giants really need someone that can get separation and make plays with the ball in their hands to take pressure off Jones and Barkley. Love him or hate him, OBJ had that level of skills and Gettleman has done nothing to replace his production.

Wyatt Davis  
SleepyOwl : 1/4/2021 1:00 am : link
Is a beast. Barkley would run wild.
NBC Sports mock, updated after tonight’s game,  
lawguy9801 : 1/4/2021 1:01 am : link
has us taking Jaylen Waddle (with Chase and D. Smith being gone):

Quote:
The Giants won’t fully be able to know if Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback until they get him a truly elite downfield weapon. Waddle has explosive speed and a massive catch radius.

Having Waddle stretch the field should open things up for Saquon Barkley in the running game and get more favorable matchups for Evan Engram and Darius Slayton.

Link - ( New Window )
We all know the guy we want at #11  
jhibb : 1/4/2021 1:01 am : link
is going to be the guy that goes #10, so why torture ourselves? ;-)
RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/4/2021 1:03 am : link
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.


Please tell me how this isn't a reasonable opinion to have considering I fall into that camp. I can give you about a billion reasons why it's not the same thing.
Is it  
Knineteen : 1/4/2021 1:06 am : link
armchair GM season already?
RE: Guys who are locks to go ahead  
BelieveJJ : 1/4/2021 1:19 am : link
In comment 15107603 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
1. Lawrence
2. Fields
3. Sewell
4. Wilson

Likely gone
5. Chase
6. Parsons
7. Rousseau
8. Lance

Leaves names like
- WR Smith
- WR Waddle
- TE Pitts
- CB Farley
-CB Surtain
- EDGE Paye

Giants will have a chance to land a good prospect. I’m hoping for Smith, Waddle or Pitts


As things move along my guess is Smith, Waddle and Pitts will rise above Ja'Marr Chase on many big boards. And on draft day itself, if the Bengals don't chose to reunite Chase with Burrow, he will slide to the middle of round one if he doesnt run sub 4.5 at the combine.

Just like CeeDee Lamb slid.
RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
BelieveJJ : 1/4/2021 1:27 am : link
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.


Huh? Before yesterday's game Engram had a little over 60 receptions for the entire season over 105 targets. He posted about a 60% catch rate... And a pretty modest yards/reception and really poor yards/target. With a low % of TDs.

Pitts is through the roof outstsnding in all of these metrics: catch rate, yards/target, and TDs/target.

They couldn't be more different despite both being "receiving" TEs.
RE: NBC Sports mock, updated after tonight’s game,  
BelieveJJ : 1/4/2021 2:48 am : link
In comment 15107675 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
has us taking Jaylen Waddle (with Chase and D. Smith being gone):



Quote:


The Giants won’t fully be able to know if Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback until they get him a truly elite downfield weapon. Waddle has explosive speed and a massive catch radius.

Having Waddle stretch the field should open things up for Saquon Barkley in the running game and get more favorable matchups for Evan Engram and Darius Slayton.

Link - ( New Window )


I would do cartwheels if our options at 11 include Waddle, Pitts and Rousseau, and also Paye and Horn.

I think it's more likely only 3 QBs go before 11 - but I know very little about the two after Lawrence and Fields. Is Waddle another OBJ? He's still undersized, and I favor Pitts over him, but would not complain about either of them or a top edge or CB.

Is the CB Horn related to Joe Horn, former Saints great WR? Good blood lines is so.
Jaycee Horn is Joe Horn's son.  
BelieveJJ : 1/4/2021 2:57 am : link
Real fine blood lines, his pop was a stud for a number of years in his prime, a 4x pro bowl selection WR.

That NBC mock has him picked by the 49ers immediately after the Giants grab Waddle. Can't loose either way IMO.
RE: If he’s there  
Milton : 1/4/2021 3:22 am : link
In comment 15107656 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
and Smith is gone, I’d be shocked if they didn’t take Surtain
C'mon, the draft is four months away, saying you would be "shocked" if they passed on any name is putting it way too strongly. We don't even know yet who the Giants lost and gained in free agency.

By the time the dust settles on free agency, I expect the Giants to have needs at several positions, but be desperate at none (unlike last year's glaring need at OT and the previous year's glaring need at QB). It will be a BPA draft.

p.s.--The silver lining to the 11th pick in the draft is that the 5th year option money is much more reasonable than it is for a top 10 player (where it's damn near close to franchise tag level). It makes for an easier decision when it comes time to decide on it and it gives Abrams better leverage when negotiating a possible extension after year three. It almost makes the 11th pick more valuable than the 9th or 10th picks (once you get past the top five or six prospects, the grades get more and more bunched together). This is especially true if you have multiple positions that you are eyeing with your first pick (as I imagine the Giants to be).

In 2002, Accorsi had (according to reports) TE Shockey, WR Donte Stallworth, and OT Levi Jones as his targets with the 15th pick. Three different positions, three different ways to improve the team's passing attack. After Jones went with the 10th pick and Stallworth went with the 13th pick, Accorsi traded up a spot to the 14th pick so that there was no chance of losing out on all of his targets.
We’ll see how...  
2ndroundKO : 1/4/2021 6:16 am : link
the off-season plays out, but one player I have my eye in is Patrick Jones II, the edge rusher out of Pitt. WRs can be found throughout the draft. Getting someone like Jones and placing him on the edge could transform the defense.
RE: RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
Jesse B : 1/4/2021 6:29 am : link
In comment 15107645 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:


Quote:


Can’t reasonably want Pitts.



Asinine take. Considering Pitts has absolutely dominated top competition. Engram dominated combine drills and nothing else.


Not true.

https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/evan-engram-1.html


Engram was a productive college player.
My guess is edge or CB  
OttawaGiants : 1/4/2021 7:45 am : link
If the top tier WR's are off the board. Smith is my favorite player in this draft and sad to say he should be there for the Eagles at 6.
There is one bright side to falling from #7 to #11  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2021 8:38 am : link
The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.

IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.
RE: Wyatt Davis  
Angel Eyes : 1/4/2021 8:41 am : link
In comment 15107674 SleepyOwl said:
Quote:
Is a beast. Barkley would run wild.

Fun fact about Davis: his grandfather is Willie Davis, the late, great Packers defensive end.
I think our position puts Rousseau squarely in our focus.  
cosmicj : 1/4/2021 8:41 am : link
He will be a very difficult player to evaluate but if he is as good as some think, he’ll be a Pro Bowler.
RE: My guess is edge or CB  
BelieveJJ : 1/4/2021 8:42 am : link
In comment 15107795 OttawaGiants said:
Quote:
If the top tier WR's are off the board. Smith is my favorite player in this draft and sad to say he should be there for the Eagles at 6.


If you consider Chase, Smith and Waddle to be on the same tier -as many pundits do - it's unlikely all 3 are gone by 11. And I'd LOVE the Eagles to take a WR at 7, with all the needs they have goung forward, and especially if they ride with Hurts as their QB in 2021 and moving forward.
RE: If Lance is available  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2021 8:52 am : link
In comment 15107404 MookGiants said:
Quote:
i'd take him.

If not, if Chase or Pitts are there, sign me up.

Otherwise I dont know


Great. Spend a #1 on a QB when we have other holes to fill and you'd probably complain that we're doing a shitty job filling those holes.

It's a win-win!!
I'm looking defense at #11  
JonC : 1/4/2021 9:09 am : link
and rooting for the QBs to go early and nudge defenders down to us, eg, Rousseau, Surtain, Farley.
Minority view  
jeff57 : 1/4/2021 9:13 am : link
But I think they should take a close look at OTs Christian Darrisaw and Rashawn Slater. The line is still a bit of a mess. And they need to solidify pass protection for Jones.
I like the OTs if the defenders are gone  
JonC : 1/4/2021 9:13 am : link
but suspect they look WR before OT.
RE: There is one bright side to falling from #7 to #11  
Saquads26 : 1/4/2021 9:20 am : link
In comment 15107855 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.

IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.


LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.
There is a logic behind taking a prospect at many positions...  
Milton : 1/4/2021 9:22 am : link
If that prospect is BPA. If it's an OT, so be it.
RE: There is a logic behind taking a prospect at many positions...  
Saquads26 : 1/4/2021 9:24 am : link
In comment 15107954 Milton said:
Quote:
If that prospect is BPA. If it's an OT, so be it.


Wyatt Davis could be the pick and I would not be upset at all.
I think it also makes the 5th year option cheaper  
ron mexico : 1/4/2021 9:27 am : link
Than a top 10 pick
RE: RE: There is one bright side to falling from #7 to #11  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2021 9:31 am : link
In comment 15107947 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15107855 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.

IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.



LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.


Did you ignore the part where he said "one bright spot"??
let's all ignore  
JonC : 1/4/2021 9:35 am : link
the simo.
RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2021 9:36 am : link
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.


Ummm. Care to explain?? By the way - Pitts didn't drop a pass this year. Not one.
RE: I think it also makes the 5th year option cheaper  
Big Blue '56 : 1/4/2021 9:37 am : link
In comment 15107973 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Than a top 10 pick


Is that how it’s broken down after pick 10?
Saquads is the dumbest poster I've ever seen on this site  
adamg : 1/4/2021 9:39 am : link
I think he read it and then ignored it because his brain capacity was at its limits after 10 words. Dude is the biggest ignoramus dupe on this site.
For a team that's been picking in the top half of the draft for a near  
adamg : 1/4/2021 9:41 am : link
decade. It should be clear to everyone that the actual spot doesn't matter. Nailing the pick matters. We just need to strike gold at our spot. A difference of draft spot is marginal. DK Metcalf was a late second rounder and he may be the best player in that draft. It's a matter of finding quality.
Spot and nailing it both matter  
JonC : 1/4/2021 9:45 am : link
they're not mutually exclusive.
RE: RE: I think it also makes the 5th year option cheaper  
Milton : 1/4/2021 9:47 am : link
In comment 15107997 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15107973 ron mexico said:


Quote:


Than a top 10 pick



Is that how it’s broken down after pick 10?
Yes, the top ten is based on one formula and 11-32 on another formula.
Why does Pitts  
Carl in CT : 1/4/2021 9:53 am : link
Drop every other ball?
RE: Why does Pitts  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2021 9:55 am : link
In comment 15108049 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Drop every other ball?


Are you being facetious?
RE: RE: Anyone that wants Engram gone  
GiantsLaw : 1/4/2021 9:58 am : link
In comment 15107645 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15107634 GiantsLaw said:


Quote:


Can’t reasonably want Pitts.



Asinine take. Considering Pitts has absolutely dominated top competition. Engram dominated combine drills and nothing else.

I don't see how this is such an asinine take. Engram almost had 1000 yds in the same SEC his last year in school, in a worse passing game/team. I get the Engram hate because his mistakes have had huge game impacts/repercussions, but I think it clouds the fact that he is a good young player. They're very similar prospects/players IMO.
Engram..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2021 9:59 am : link
was a WR in college
RE: Engram..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/4/2021 10:00 am : link
In comment 15108078 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was a WR in college


Actually, he played the majority of his time at TE. I was wrong
RE: RE: RE: There is one bright side to falling from #7 to #11  
Saquads26 : 1/4/2021 10:00 am : link
In comment 15107982 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15107947 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15107855 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.

IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.



LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.



Did you ignore the part where he said "one bright spot"??


Maybe, I was too busy counting all my Bitcoin money 🤡🤣
RE: Saquads is the dumbest poster I've ever seen on this site  
Saquads26 : 1/4/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15108002 adamg said:
Quote:
I think he read it and then ignored it because his brain capacity was at its limits after 10 words. Dude is the biggest ignoramus dupe on this site.


LOL you so mad and I have no idea who you are! Need a tissue?
RE: RE: Engram..  
crick n NC : 1/4/2021 10:03 am : link
In comment 15108085 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15108078 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


was a WR in college



Actually, he played the majority of his time at TE. I was wrong


Now now FMIC. Admitting you're wrong about something on this forum is a violation of TOS. Off to bbi jail you go...
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is one bright side to falling from #7 to #11  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/4/2021 11:20 am : link
In comment 15108088 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15107982 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15107947 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15107855 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.

IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.



LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.



Did you ignore the part where he said "one bright spot"??



Maybe, I was too busy counting all my Bitcoin money 🤡🤣

Oooh, is that supposed to be some sort of knock against me?

Should I brag that I'm counting my BTC money, along with my LTC money, my ETH money, my AAVE money, my BNT money, my LRC money?

Maybe you should dry off from the bath you took on ZIL over the weekend.

Denny being Denny. No matter how many different handles he has, he's still the dumbest dumbfuck on this site.
Who do we want at #11  
johnboyw : 1/4/2021 8:23 pm : link
Edge rusher. You gotta get these in the draft because no team will let a good one go. Jaelen Phillips would be a good choice. Gregory Rousseau would be nice too or the darkhorse, Azeez Ojulari.

Wide receiver in Rd 2. Rashod Bateman or Terrance Marshall.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions