Moving on - Who do we want at #11

Obligatory Fuck Doug Pederson.



I am really hoping one of the Bama receivers or Jamaar Chase are there at 11. If we're going to give Jones a real chance, let it be next year with Barkley back and a true #1 receiver. Also wouldn't mind Rosseau out of Miami who was a monster in his one year there. Would have preferred another year of gametape though.