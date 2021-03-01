Moving on - Who do we want at #11

Obligatory Fuck Doug Pederson.
I am really hoping one of the Bama receivers or Jamaar Chase are there at 11. If we're going to give Jones a real chance, let it be next year with Barkley back and a true #1 receiver. Also wouldn't mind Rosseau out of Miami who was a monster in his one year there. Would have preferred another year of gametape though.
Asinine take. Considering Pitts has absolutely dominated top competition. Engram dominated combine drills and nothing else.
Having Waddle stretch the field should open things up for Saquon Barkley in the running game and get more favorable matchups for Evan Engram and Darius Slayton.
Link - ( New Window )
Please tell me how this isn't a reasonable opinion to have considering I fall into that camp. I can give you about a billion reasons why it's not the same thing.
2. Fields
3. Sewell
4. Wilson
Likely gone
5. Chase
6. Parsons
7. Rousseau
8. Lance
Leaves names like
- WR Smith
- WR Waddle
- TE Pitts
- CB Farley
-CB Surtain
- EDGE Paye
Giants will have a chance to land a good prospect. I’m hoping for Smith, Waddle or Pitts
As things move along my guess is Smith, Waddle and Pitts will rise above Ja'Marr Chase on many big boards. And on draft day itself, if the Bengals don't chose to reunite Chase with Burrow, he will slide to the middle of round one if he doesnt run sub 4.5 at the combine.
Just like CeeDee Lamb slid.
Huh? Before yesterday's game Engram had a little over 60 receptions for the entire season over 105 targets. He posted about a 60% catch rate... And a pretty modest yards/reception and really poor yards/target. With a low % of TDs.
Pitts is through the roof outstsnding in all of these metrics: catch rate, yards/target, and TDs/target.
They couldn't be more different despite both being "receiving" TEs.
Quote:
The Giants won’t fully be able to know if Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback until they get him a truly elite downfield weapon. Waddle has explosive speed and a massive catch radius.
Having Waddle stretch the field should open things up for Saquon Barkley in the running game and get more favorable matchups for Evan Engram and Darius Slayton.
Link - ( New Window )
I would do cartwheels if our options at 11 include Waddle, Pitts and Rousseau, and also Paye and Horn.
I think it's more likely only 3 QBs go before 11 - but I know very little about the two after Lawrence and Fields. Is Waddle another OBJ? He's still undersized, and I favor Pitts over him, but would not complain about either of them or a top edge or CB.
Is the CB Horn related to Joe Horn, former Saints great WR? Good blood lines is so.
That NBC mock has him picked by the 49ers immediately after the Giants grab Waddle. Can't loose either way IMO.
By the time the dust settles on free agency, I expect the Giants to have needs at several positions, but be desperate at none (unlike last year's glaring need at OT and the previous year's glaring need at QB). It will be a BPA draft.
p.s.--The silver lining to the 11th pick in the draft is that the 5th year option money is much more reasonable than it is for a top 10 player (where it's damn near close to franchise tag level). It makes for an easier decision when it comes time to decide on it and it gives Abrams better leverage when negotiating a possible extension after year three. It almost makes the 11th pick more valuable than the 9th or 10th picks (once you get past the top five or six prospects, the grades get more and more bunched together). This is especially true if you have multiple positions that you are eyeing with your first pick (as I imagine the Giants to be).
In 2002, Accorsi had (according to reports) TE Shockey, WR Donte Stallworth, and OT Levi Jones as his targets with the 15th pick. Three different positions, three different ways to improve the team's passing attack. After Jones went with the 10th pick and Stallworth went with the 13th pick, Accorsi traded up a spot to the 14th pick so that there was no chance of losing out on all of his targets.
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.
Asinine take. Considering Pitts has absolutely dominated top competition. Engram dominated combine drills and nothing else.
Not true.
https://www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/evan-engram-1.html
Engram was a productive college player.
IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.
Fun fact about Davis: his grandfather is Willie Davis, the late, great Packers defensive end.
If you consider Chase, Smith and Waddle to be on the same tier -as many pundits do - it's unlikely all 3 are gone by 11. And I'd LOVE the Eagles to take a WR at 7, with all the needs they have goung forward, and especially if they ride with Hurts as their QB in 2021 and moving forward.
If not, if Chase or Pitts are there, sign me up.
Otherwise I dont know
Great. Spend a #1 on a QB when we have other holes to fill and you'd probably complain that we're doing a shitty job filling those holes.
It's a win-win!!
IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.
LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.
Wyatt Davis could be the pick and I would not be upset at all.
Quote:
The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.
IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.
LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.
Did you ignore the part where he said "one bright spot"??
Ummm. Care to explain?? By the way - Pitts didn't drop a pass this year. Not one.
Is that how it’s broken down after pick 10?
Quote:
Than a top 10 pick
Is that how it’s broken down after pick 10?
Are you being facetious?
Quote:
Can’t reasonably want Pitts.
Asinine take. Considering Pitts has absolutely dominated top competition. Engram dominated combine drills and nothing else.
I don't see how this is such an asinine take. Engram almost had 1000 yds in the same SEC his last year in school, in a worse passing game/team. I get the Engram hate because his mistakes have had huge game impacts/repercussions, but I think it clouds the fact that he is a good young player. They're very similar prospects/players IMO.
Actually, he played the majority of his time at TE. I was wrong
Quote:
In comment 15107855 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.
IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.
LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.
Did you ignore the part where he said "one bright spot"??
Maybe, I was too busy counting all my Bitcoin money 🤡🤣
LOL you so mad and I have no idea who you are! Need a tissue?
Quote:
was a WR in college
Actually, he played the majority of his time at TE. I was wrong
Now now FMIC. Admitting you're wrong about something on this forum is a violation of TOS. Off to bbi jail you go...
Quote:
In comment 15107947 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15107855 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
The 5th year option is arbitrarily more expensive for players taken in the top 10 picks of the draft. Picking at #11 gives you a nominally lesser choice for a materially lower price.
IMO, if you're not picking #32, or picking in the top 5 picks of the draft, #11 becomes the next best spot to be in.
LOL foolishness, I'd much rather a higher pick.
Did you ignore the part where he said "one bright spot"??
Maybe, I was too busy counting all my Bitcoin money 🤡🤣
Oooh, is that supposed to be some sort of knock against me?
Should I brag that I'm counting my BTC money, along with my LTC money, my ETH money, my AAVE money, my BNT money, my LRC money?
Maybe you should dry off from the bath you took on ZIL over the weekend.
Denny being Denny. No matter how many different handles he has, he's still the dumbest dumbfuck on this site.
Wide receiver in Rd 2. Rashod Bateman or Terrance Marshall.