So Does Gettleman Stay Or Go?

like you I've been around this board a long time. And trust me when I say that my opinions about football are just that, opinions.
But I've seen poster after poster want the Giants to do things, and then when they do them, they still bitch about it. They wanted the Giants to rebuild. They did. Oh well...we aren't good enough yet. Time to blow it up, this is awful. We are 1-7, oh, we are the worst team in the league, this is embarrassing. We finished 5-3. Well, it doesn't matter, we still suck. We have a coach who is beyond his years in age and significant upgrades to the staff. Well...it doesn't matter because the players still suck. We revamped the defense in short order, we made great signings finally. Well, whatever, we didn't make the playoffs this year so burn it all down, I'm done with this shit. Daniel Jones turns it over way too much, he's embarrassing back there, he sucks. Well, even though he looked good down the stretch and didn't turn it over hardly at all his last 6 games, well, that doesn't matter because we only won 6 games. He needs to put the team on his back, it's time. I'm done with him. I've seen enough.
yeah, I post that. Because every football fan alive knows its absolute horseshit to judge a draft pick after 1 or 2 seasons.
So no definitive conclusions on Dwayne Haskins yet? Gotcha. That pick may still end up ok for the WFT?
You are right. The world is full of absolutes and no opinions on any player can be derived from less than 3 years? Or is it 4 years?
Do let us know when "everyone" knows an opinion can be rendered.
Certain position you just know. Oline and Dlineman are usually able to come into their own in the first season. Either they win their battles of now. 2 years is more than enough to know. QBs are a little more complicated bc they rely on an oline and skill players around them to be at least competent.
Nothing will change the fact that DG reached for DJ. Whether or not he is a success, DG still failed to maximize his purchase power in that draft.
absolute bullshit once again. I don't need to be 'respected' or be 'proven right' or anything. I just say what I feel, what I think. And posters seem to get really angry about it.
What I will say is that early in the season, I spent a week on this board getting absolutely hammered for saying the Giants would win 6 games and we'd improve. I mean, people were off their rocker about it.
You see where I'm going with this?
Yeah I see where you are going. You are making a straw man argument that people just blindly hate everything Gettleman does with no supporting evidence. When they present evidence, you tell them they are too stupid to understand what they are seeing, and then revert to insulting them.
We all are average schmoes throwing out our amateur opinions. The difference is that you attack people who don't share your opinions.
They beat all of one team with a winning record, Seattle
I make those arguments - because that's what people do! People spent a year bitching about Leonard Williams. They spent weeks bitching about the Beckham trade. They spent months bitching about Andrew Thomas. It happens every fucking time man.
you realize that having a good draft class and FA period does not necessarily mean immediate success, right?
So then the 2020 draft class can’t be used to say Gettleman should stay. Sure maybe three years from now we look back at the 2020 class as the one that helped win us a championship, but you don’t keep a GM who is 14-33 off of that. Gettleman hasn’t improved this team enough to warrant staying. Maybe some of his moves end up being key pieces in a championship team but the Giants are best served getting rid of the guy who has made numerous misguided moves so that they don’t end up wasting those good players.
I'm probably subconsciously toning it down because for two years I've been getting a lot of blowback for criticizing Gettleman.
I'm with you in not understanding the mentality of his supporters. Some Giants fans have been beat down so badly they are focused on "staying the course" but not realizing "the course" is sailing us right into the rocks.
There are teams in the NFL that are scoring 450 or even 500 points, with quarterbacks that are throwing 35, 40, almost 50 TDs. Yet there are fans that want to continue to send Joe Judge into gunfights holding nothing but his dick.
There's a great scene in the movie Apollo 13 where, after the explosion, Ed Harris asks "What do we have on the ship that's good?" If you ask that question about the Giants, there's very little past Joe Judge and his staff (removing Garrett) that answers that question.
These three years under Gettleman have been absolutely and unquestionably disastrous. There is no other objective interpretation.
Gettleman's seat should have started warming up when he talked about "bringing in four computer guys" or whatever that garbage was. It is long past time when a team should make advanced stats analysis part of every decision. Embarrassing.
Trading two draft picks for a seven game tryout for a player they eventually have to franchise shows, again, a lack of understanding how the NFL operates these days. That the player is any good is not the issue. The issue is the philosophy.
But the bottom line is that -- again -- they lost at least 10 games for three years in a row in perhaps the worst division in football since the merger. They weren't even competent enough to win this shitshow. After three years!
Were just average joes here. No need to beat anyone up for opinions but being rude is uncalled for.
That was the exact point I was making to ryan, who just called another poster clueless for his opinion.
Ryan wants to be respected for his opinion while telling everyone else they are too stupid to question him.
Yup agreed. So what if a persons opinion isn't in line with pro analysts? Were here to share opinions and maybe change and evolve them. I think I'm right with my opinions but I'm probably wrong lol... sometimes having someone counter your opinions leads to learning a thing or two.
Bottom line we just want our team to be competitive and it seems like its not the case over the last decade and I see other teams go in and out of success. Its frustrating and leads to opinions that are more emotional vs intellectual.
Can't we all agree to be a little more friendly? Haven't we had enough punishment lol?
Seriously, you need to calm down. 2020 was good? DeAndre Baker? The Golden Tate signing?
I actually agree with you that Gettleman did quite a bit better in 2020, but his decisions in his first two years were so disastrous its hard to dig yourself out of that. The QB misevaluations overshadow everything. He made three consecutive serious mistakes in evaluating QBs.
OK....so as far as the 19 and 20 build goes, what is your main issue? Jones?
Because 2020 seems very good.
2020 seems very good? By what standard? We just went 6-10, and in a record league year for scoring it was a struggle to get to 20 points. Our 2021 offense is going to be built around a QB with 2 poor seasons under his belt and a running back on a rebuilt knee.
How low are your standards that 2020 was very good?
This organization has Judge, and little else.
RE: They beat all of one team with a winning record, Seattle
Historic year for offenses in the NFL, the Giants once again struggled to score points. So if that is on the supporting cast how in the world can you advocate for Gettleman staying?
Who they beat matters, and using wins against bad teams over their performance against good teams is exactly while we’ve been a bad team for so long. They got stuffed in a locker by good teams at the end of the season, outside of the Seattle game. Getteman hasn’t earned another year.
Yup, only scored more than 20 in 6 of the 16 games. Only scored more than 23 ONCE and that was Week 5 which included a D TD. Garrett and DG are awful at their jobs.
Not gonna lie, I'm still sour over the OBJ trade. I get that loyalty with players that produce happy moments. Big Eli and Coughlin fan too. I thought they had another SB in them. Bad teams live in the past I guess.
He got career years out of Ryan, Peppers, and Williams and the team went 6-10 after spending 75 million on defensive players in free agency. Did Dave do anything anyone else could not have done with the owner's checkbook? Consider, Ryan doubled his paycheck AND got a multi year deal after not sniffing one in the offseason. Williams was not signed in the offseason and we will now pay through the nose for a player that put a career year up in a walk year, and Peppers goes to a near 7 million dollar player unless we sign him to an extension off of a career year. Will these guys repeat their career years?
And the offense stinks after injecting the #2, #6 and #4 players in the entire draft.
Let's not go the Jerry Reese route and keep a GM way past his "sell by" date. Jerry at least got an 11 win season off his 100 million spend on defensive players. We couldn't get to .500 under Dave.
you pretty much just proved my entire point. No matter what DG does, everyone will find a way to tear that decision apart. He traded for both Williams (elite this year) and Peppers (played like a pro bowler) and you're already saying that it might be a fluke.
some people just don't like Gettleman. If we hire a new GM, he will have the same draft record, but he'll be young and probably a little bit better with the media, and everyone will give those draft picks more room to grow because they weren't taken by Gettleman. It's the same shtick around here every day.
The fact you can’t grasp how you continue to contradict yourself is astonishing. Any one year positive = a positive for Gettleman to stay. Two years of sub par Jones play = too soon to judge him.
They very well could be a fluke, we saw it happen here only 3 years ago. It happens in every sport yearly. I’m not going to applaud Gettleman getting a career best year from Williams and Peppers until they prove they can do it consistently. If there’s something wrong with that then maybe you’re too entrenched in your position.
There's a difference between 21 year old draft picks needing time, and 5-6 year veterans playing like pro bowlers.
If you think it's just some crazy coincidence that Leonard Williams is finally playing great with an awesome coach and a system that fits him perfectly, then you'll keep searching for reasons to hate everything DG does.
Gettleman's done a terrific job, the Giants are just bursting with high level talent, Joe Judge is a tremendous coach.....and yet the team was 6-10 despite playing in one of the very worst divisions in the history of pro football.
Fans bitch. Fans of losing teams bitch even more.
Hell, you're bitching about fans on a fan board because they don't act like you would want them too while the team loses.
If the Giants were kicking ass and taking names more consistently, your cause would go over better.
There's a disconnect there.
Greg, again with the generalization.
Why do people continue to say that I think Gettleman has done a terrific job? When the fuck have I said that? I said I agree with the direction, I've agreed with the 2019 and on moves (Baker was horrific, obviously) and that I'm willing to wait, because I believe great things are coming in short order.
I do believe the FA period and draft class in 2020 was excellent. I believe Jones will be a very good QB for us for a long time. And I believe DG has set the team up for success, even though he made a lot of dumbass moves in 2018, including being a part of the Shurmur hire, which was catastrophically bad.
Just because I believe these things doesn't make me right or wrong, it's just my opinion. We'll see if it goes that way.
There's a difference between 21 year old draft picks needing time, and 5-6 year veterans playing like pro bowlers.
If you think it's just some crazy coincidence that Leonard Williams is finally playing great with an awesome coach and a system that fits him perfectly, then you'll keep searching for reasons to hate everything DG does.
When they’ve played like pro bowlers once in their career? Nobody knows how their next years will go. I hope they continue to because that makes the Giants better but there’s no guarantee they do. One year of them playing like pro bowlers doesn’t cover up for being 14-33.
If one year was a barometer Landon Collins would be an all pro this year and Haynesworth would have never busted.
I said 6 wins this year, 9-11 wins next year (and playoffs) and keep working towards building a championship contender.
If playoffs don't happen next year, it will have failed. Then I'll say DG can go.
You guys see it differently, so be it.
Eh maybe your onto something. We pretty much beat the Eagles the first time and should have closed out the Bears, Cowboys and Buccs. We were actually pretty close to a 10 win season hah. Crazy I'm even saying this. We were however terrible against the Cards, Rams, Browns, Ravens, 9ers, and Bills where we looks like a 0 - 16 team in those games lol.
There's a disconnect there.
Minus my emotions from the losses, this summary is probably in line with my general opinion. MY main grips with DG is the rebuilding of the oline, so hard for him to recover from Solder. IT was just such a bad signing, angers me.
yeah, Hernandez hasn't lived up to his draft position. That is somewhat obvious. But the book isn't written on him yet either. There are times he looks good and times he looks bad. If he's starting in 2021 I would expect a big improvement. If he's still a middle of the road player, we can move along.
some people just don't like Gettleman. If we hire a new GM, he will have the same draft record, but he'll be young and probably a little bit better with the media, and everyone will give those draft picks more room to grow because they weren't taken by Gettleman. It's the same shtick around here every day.
I supported the DG hire, but his record is what it is. I hate to break it to you, Ryan, but it is you who are talking in circles. Every year, you've said you loved DG's drafts, but each draft gets worse the further you get away from it. His first draft was an abject failure.
Even taking the Barkley pick out of the discussion, he wasted a pick on a supplemental in Sam Beal. He drafted a rag-armed FCS QB in the 4th round, when he likely would have been available as an UDFA. Will Hernandez was a bad pick. Can anyone argue that he was the 34th best player in that draft? He's not even the 34th best OG in the league.
Now when you look at 2019, it looks less and less promising. Dex is a stud, good pick, and let's agree the jury is still out on Jones (I think we both agree on that). Even taking the legal shenanigans out, trading up for Baker when there were equal or better CB's still on the board was a decision bad GM's make. You can't afford to toss away picks when you're a 5-win team. Ximines has shown nothing. So we're left with Love, a nice player, and Slayton, who regressed this year.
SO now we're hyping his 2020 draft as the next big thing. Until it isn't.
yeah, Hernandez hasn't lived up to his draft position. That is somewhat obvious. But the book isn't written on him yet either. There are times he looks good and times he looks bad. If he's starting in 2021 I would expect a big improvement. If he's still a middle of the road player, we can move along.
My post wasn't about Hernandez...it was about how you actually just answered.
It's great that DG recognized untapped potential in Leonard Williams. The savvy move would have been to offer him a slight overpay as a free agent when his value was low.
Now, after playing on the franchise tag in 2020, Williams is set for a monster contract. Rather than bid against 31 teams for his services in 2019 when Williams was a disappointment, he's traded away two picks and helped inflate Williams' value and set himself up to bid against 31 other teams for his services.
Williams could be entering the 2nd year of a 4-year $52 million contract. Gettleman would be puffing out his chest after undoubtedly being criticized for overpaying him.
Instead, Williams cost $16 million this year, and is up for an enormous guarantee.
The GM's job isn't just to identify players you want, it's to acquire them in a way that makes financial sense in terms of a broader roster-building plan.
RE: Gettleman has had 5 first round picks in 3 years
And there isn't one of them where you can honestly say he absolutely got it right. He had opportunities to draft Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert and he passed on all three. Outside of QB, the roster remains so bereft of talent across the board that it's used as an excuse for our QB's poor performance.
There is no argument beyond familiarity and nepotism for retaining Gettleman. His three years have been an abject failure.
Here is the irony. As one poster said, Gettleman defenders say that he is doing a great job in his drafts and bringing in talent. But defends Daniel Jones by saying he doesn't have any talent to work with. So which is it? Both defense can't be true at the same time. Either Gettleman is doing a poor job in acquiring talent or Daniel Jones is underperforming. One or the other.
fans need to learn to be fucking patient. I'm so sick of rebuild/re-tool every 2 years, do we want to be the Giants or the fucking Jets?
Getts had a terrific 2020 offseason.
you are clueless
Rory can you explain how he had a terrific offseason? He promised better play in the trenches? https://www.sbnation.com/2017/12/29/16831212/giants-new-general-manger-dave-gettleman-fix-offensive-line-eli-manning but it seems he's failed to deliver. We are 4th worst in sacks incurred and went from 2.2 sacks per game to 2.5 on defense. We went from 113 rushing yards allowed to 111. Slight improvement on the dline with a steep decline in the oline. Passing defense has been better but I wouldn't call is a success. I think he blew it with the Solder signing. He lead LTs in sacks allowed his entire tenure with us and is 3rd last amongst all lineman in the same time. Worst of all he's paid like an all pro and DG hung his hat on that signing like it was a big win.
I think the bar is set pretty low for Gettleman. He made some really good acquisitions in 2020, for sure -- great!
Very, very few GMs get everything wrong. In the end, his acquisitions improved the team by 2 wins in a terrifyingly inept division whose champion had 7 wins.
Gettleman is doing a great job acquiring talent, particularly on the offensive line.
See? It's just that simple.
Because 2020 seems very good.
How was it very good? One year of being 6-10? As we saw in 2017 free agent signings that are good one year aren’t always good the next year.
If two years is too soon to judge Jones is a bust, than isn’t it too soon to say that Gettlemans 2020 draft pick are good enough to warrant him staying?
Yeah I see where you are going. You are making a straw man argument that people just blindly hate everything Gettleman does with no supporting evidence. When they present evidence, you tell them they are too stupid to understand what they are seeing, and then revert to insulting them.
We all are average schmoes throwing out our amateur opinions. The difference is that you attack people who don't share your opinions.
Not so much. As a lifelong believer of the importance of the minority or dissenting opinion, BBI moves too much with the masses.
The defenders of all-things Giants (or nearly all things) just have certain troubles debating a smaller, albeit more vocal, dissenting group of fans on the team's recent decisions.
Not sure what the act like it stuff means. Hopefully it doesn't have to do with putting "in my view" on harsh opinionated posts.
So then the 2020 draft class can’t be used to say Gettleman should stay. Sure maybe three years from now we look back at the 2020 class as the one that helped win us a championship, but you don’t keep a GM who is 14-33 off of that. Gettleman hasn’t improved this team enough to warrant staying. Maybe some of his moves end up being key pieces in a championship team but the Giants are best served getting rid of the guy who has made numerous misguided moves so that they don’t end up wasting those good players.
I'm with you in not understanding the mentality of his supporters. Some Giants fans have been beat down so badly they are focused on "staying the course" but not realizing "the course" is sailing us right into the rocks.
There are teams in the NFL that are scoring 450 or even 500 points, with quarterbacks that are throwing 35, 40, almost 50 TDs. Yet there are fans that want to continue to send Joe Judge into gunfights holding nothing but his dick.
There's a great scene in the movie Apollo 13 where, after the explosion, Ed Harris asks "What do we have on the ship that's good?" If you ask that question about the Giants, there's very little past Joe Judge and his staff (removing Garrett) that answers that question.
These three years under Gettleman have been absolutely and unquestionably disastrous. There is no other objective interpretation.
Gettleman's seat should have started warming up when he talked about "bringing in four computer guys" or whatever that garbage was. It is long past time when a team should make advanced stats analysis part of every decision. Embarrassing.
Trading two draft picks for a seven game tryout for a player they eventually have to franchise shows, again, a lack of understanding how the NFL operates these days. That the player is any good is not the issue. The issue is the philosophy.
But the bottom line is that -- again -- they lost at least 10 games for three years in a row in perhaps the worst division in football since the merger. They weren't even competent enough to win this shitshow. After three years!
Were just average joes here. No need to beat anyone up for opinions but being rude is uncalled for.
That was the exact point I was making to ryan, who just called another poster clueless for his opinion.
Ryan wants to be respected for his opinion while telling everyone else they are too stupid to question him.
Yup agreed. So what if a persons opinion isn't in line with pro analysts? Were here to share opinions and maybe change and evolve them. I think I'm right with my opinions but I'm probably wrong lol... sometimes having someone counter your opinions leads to learning a thing or two.
Bottom line we just want our team to be competitive and it seems like its not the case over the last decade and I see other teams go in and out of success. Its frustrating and leads to opinions that are more emotional vs intellectual.
Can't we all agree to be a little more friendly? Haven't we had enough punishment lol?
I actually agree with you that Gettleman did quite a bit better in 2020, but his decisions in his first two years were so disastrous its hard to dig yourself out of that. The QB misevaluations overshadow everything. He made three consecutive serious mistakes in evaluating QBs.
Because 2020 seems very good.
2020 seems very good? By what standard? We just went 6-10, and in a record league year for scoring it was a struggle to get to 20 points. Our 2021 offense is going to be built around a QB with 2 poor seasons under his belt and a running back on a rebuilt knee.
How low are your standards that 2020 was very good?
This organization has Judge, and little else.
Yeah but...5-3 in the second half!!! That is literally proof that this team will go 10-6 next year. It's like you can't do math, Greg.
Just give it some fucking time, and detach yourselves from 2018. It happened. It's over with.
You’re literally arguing against your self and that one year is too little to judge on.
Who they beat matters, and using wins against bad teams over their performance against good teams is exactly while we’ve been a bad team for so long. They got stuffed in a locker by good teams at the end of the season, outside of the Seattle game. Getteman hasn’t earned another year.
Yup, only scored more than 20 in 6 of the 16 games. Only scored more than 23 ONCE and that was Week 5 which included a D TD. Garrett and DG are awful at their jobs.
Not gonna lie, I'm still sour over the OBJ trade. I get that loyalty with players that produce happy moments. Big Eli and Coughlin fan too. I thought they had another SB in them. Bad teams live in the past I guess.
THIS Giants team is 6-10. THIS is our reality, right here.
You are basing your arguments on faith, not reality.
I said 6 wins this year, 9-11 wins next year (and playoffs) and keep working towards building a championship contender.
If playoffs don't happen next year, it will have failed. Then I'll say DG can go.
You guys see it differently, so be it.
And the offense stinks after injecting the #2, #6 and #4 players in the entire draft.
Let's not go the Jerry Reese route and keep a GM way past his "sell by" date. Jerry at least got an 11 win season off his 100 million spend on defensive players. We couldn't get to .500 under Dave.
The fact you can’t grasp how you continue to contradict yourself is astonishing. Any one year positive = a positive for Gettleman to stay. Two years of sub par Jones play = too soon to judge him.
They very well could be a fluke, we saw it happen here only 3 years ago. It happens in every sport yearly. I’m not going to applaud Gettleman getting a career best year from Williams and Peppers until they prove they can do it consistently. If there’s something wrong with that then maybe you’re too entrenched in your position.
Fans bitch. Fans of losing teams bitch even more.
Hell, you're bitching about fans on a fan board because they don't act like you would want them too while the team loses.
If the Giants were kicking ass and taking names more consistently, your cause would go over better.
Greg, again with the generalization.
Why do people continue to say that I think Gettleman has done a terrific job? When the fuck have I said that? I said I agree with the direction, I've agreed with the 2019 and on moves (Baker was horrific, obviously) and that I'm willing to wait, because I believe great things are coming in short order.
I do believe the FA period and draft class in 2020 was excellent. I believe Jones will be a very good QB for us for a long time. And I believe DG has set the team up for success, even though he made a lot of dumbass moves in 2018, including being a part of the Shurmur hire, which was catastrophically bad.
Just because I believe these things doesn't make me right or wrong, it's just my opinion. We'll see if it goes that way.
When they’ve played like pro bowlers once in their career? Nobody knows how their next years will go. I hope they continue to because that makes the Giants better but there’s no guarantee they do. One year of them playing like pro bowlers doesn’t cover up for being 14-33.
If one year was a barometer Landon Collins would be an all pro this year and Haynesworth would have never busted.
I said 6 wins this year, 9-11 wins next year (and playoffs) and keep working towards building a championship contender.
If playoffs don't happen next year, it will have failed. Then I'll say DG can go.
You guys see it differently, so be it.
Eh maybe your onto something. We pretty much beat the Eagles the first time and should have closed out the Bears, Cowboys and Buccs. We were actually pretty close to a 10 win season hah. Crazy I'm even saying this. We were however terrible against the Cards, Rams, Browns, Ravens, 9ers, and Bills where we looks like a 0 - 16 team in those games lol.
Greg, again with the generalization.
Why do people continue to say that I think Gettleman has done a terrific job? When the fuck have I said that? I said I agree with the direction, I've agreed with the 2019 and on moves (Baker was horrific, obviously) and that I'm willing to wait, because I believe great things are coming in short order.
I do believe the FA period and draft class in 2020 was excellent. I believe Jones will be a very good QB for us for a long time. And I believe DG has set the team up for success, even though he made a lot of dumbass moves in 2018, including being a part of the Shurmur hire, which was catastrophically bad.
Just because I believe these things doesn't make me right or wrong, it's just my opinion. We'll see if it goes that way.
Minus my emotions from the losses, this summary is probably in line with my general opinion. MY main grips with DG is the rebuilding of the oline, so hard for him to recover from Solder. IT was just such a bad signing, angers me.
Yeah, if you're wondering about Dave Gettleman's future as #Giants GM, there's been no indication anything is changing anytime soon.
Just give it some fucking time, and detach yourselves from 2018. It happened. It's over with.
And Will Hernandez looked like a future pro bowler in 2018. And wouldn't you know it, guy looks like a backup now.
See what I did there?
I supported the DG hire, but his record is what it is. I hate to break it to you, Ryan, but it is you who are talking in circles. Every year, you've said you loved DG's drafts, but each draft gets worse the further you get away from it. His first draft was an abject failure.
Even taking the Barkley pick out of the discussion, he wasted a pick on a supplemental in Sam Beal. He drafted a rag-armed FCS QB in the 4th round, when he likely would have been available as an UDFA. Will Hernandez was a bad pick. Can anyone argue that he was the 34th best player in that draft? He's not even the 34th best OG in the league.
Now when you look at 2019, it looks less and less promising. Dex is a stud, good pick, and let's agree the jury is still out on Jones (I think we both agree on that). Even taking the legal shenanigans out, trading up for Baker when there were equal or better CB's still on the board was a decision bad GM's make. You can't afford to toss away picks when you're a 5-win team. Ximines has shown nothing. So we're left with Love, a nice player, and Slayton, who regressed this year.
SO now we're hyping his 2020 draft as the next big thing. Until it isn't.
I'm an empiricist at heart, so I just look at the offensive data from this year.
- The Giants will finish the year 2nd to last in scoring
- 1st in pressures against
- 2nd in sacks given up
- 4th to last in receiving yards
- 5th fewest passing first downs
- Last in passing TDs
The Giants have a crippled passing offense, that needs major work.
13 teams accrued 6K+ total yards this year, the Giants were only 1 of 2 teams to not hit 5K.
This is a woeful offensive. To be a good offense would require a historical turnaround.
My post wasn't about Hernandez...it was about how you actually just answered.
It's great that DG recognized untapped potential in Leonard Williams. The savvy move would have been to offer him a slight overpay as a free agent when his value was low.
Now, after playing on the franchise tag in 2020, Williams is set for a monster contract. Rather than bid against 31 teams for his services in 2019 when Williams was a disappointment, he's traded away two picks and helped inflate Williams' value and set himself up to bid against 31 other teams for his services.
Williams could be entering the 2nd year of a 4-year $52 million contract. Gettleman would be puffing out his chest after undoubtedly being criticized for overpaying him.
Instead, Williams cost $16 million this year, and is up for an enormous guarantee.
The GM's job isn't just to identify players you want, it's to acquire them in a way that makes financial sense in terms of a broader roster-building plan.
There is no argument beyond familiarity and nepotism for retaining Gettleman. His three years have been an abject failure.
Here is the irony. As one poster said, Gettleman defenders say that he is doing a great job in his drafts and bringing in talent. But defends Daniel Jones by saying he doesn't have any talent to work with. So which is it? Both defense can't be true at the same time. Either Gettleman is doing a poor job in acquiring talent or Daniel Jones is underperforming. One or the other.
fans need to learn to be fucking patient. I'm so sick of rebuild/re-tool every 2 years, do we want to be the Giants or the fucking Jets?
Getts had a terrific 2020 offseason.
you are clueless
Rory can you explain how he had a terrific offseason? He promised better play in the trenches? https://www.sbnation.com/2017/12/29/16831212/giants-new-general-manger-dave-gettleman-fix-offensive-line-eli-manning but it seems he's failed to deliver. We are 4th worst in sacks incurred and went from 2.2 sacks per game to 2.5 on defense. We went from 113 rushing yards allowed to 111. Slight improvement on the dline with a steep decline in the oline. Passing defense has been better but I wouldn't call is a success. I think he blew it with the Solder signing. He lead LTs in sacks allowed his entire tenure with us and is 3rd last amongst all lineman in the same time. Worst of all he's paid like an all pro and DG hung his hat on that signing like it was a big win.
I think the bar is set pretty low for Gettleman. He made some really good acquisitions in 2020, for sure -- great!
Very, very few GMs get everything wrong. In the end, his acquisitions improved the team by 2 wins in a terrifyingly inept division whose champion had 7 wins.