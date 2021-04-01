Looks like Gettleman is safe

Bradberry - great signing
Martinez - great signing
Fackrell - great value
Ryan - good initial signing/solid extension
Golden - played the offseason well and turned him into a pick
Thomas - too early to know if he'll be the best LT from this class, but looks like a legit starter
Rest of draft - good value throughout the draft
Plus:
LW trade - win
Beckham trade - win
Coaching staff, particularly on the D side, deserve a lot of credit for coaching these guys up, but Judge certainly looks to be on the same page with DG in terms of what types of players they wanted and how they'd fit.
Is this, if DG is fired or steps down, so be it. If Kevin Abrams is the next GM there is 0 difference between him and DG. The only way it makes any sense is if Judge wanted an outside guy such as Nick Caserio. But I will say that this offense has been awful and they had 1 good week. Garrett sucks and truly Jones has no shot of becoming a good NFL QB with his play calls.
A) Jones is so bad that he only threw 11tds, and lead the second worst offense in the league. He is so bad that throwing 2 TDs in a game is considered a great offensive performance.
B) The rest of the offense (WRs, TEs, OL) is so bad that it prevented a franchise quarterback from looking even competent most games.
Either of these is a firable offense for a GM. If you are riding with Jones next year, that means Gettleman is pulling him down on an offense of his creation. If you want Jones gone, then Gettleman fucked up the most important decision the Giants have made since 2004
If firing a GM is so painfully difficult for Mara..
How do you know anything about Kevin Abrams and what his philosophy is? Does every employee share the same beliefs as their boss? This is such a ridiculous take. Hate on Abrams because he's a numbers guy. Hate on him for lack of experience. But hating on him because he is the same as Gettleman is absurd.
at the end of the day he needs Judge's blessing. This organization seems to be all in on Judge and it's been very clear with the organizational changes we've made since he's been here. Judge pretty much backed up all that belief on the field this year. Why wouldn't Judge like working with the guy? The year he worked with him he knocked it out of the park. Everyone wants scapegoats, but if you look at a lot of the players we brought in, they were done on behalf of coaching staff. In Judge's mind, he's a partial victim of that clown show we had in here probably. I'd imagine Judge likes DJ too, that young QB he has to work with.
Of course, if they don't make the playoffs next year, it's almost a certainty you'll see DG retire. Doubt you can have a GM around that didn't make the playoffs in his first four years. Somebody needs to take the fall and he should. I get what he's doing from a teambuilding standpoint and I would be shocked if we don't add skill players early in the draft and possibly in FA this year.
With a good addition of immediate talent in draft and a couple primed FA signings to maybe help playmaking spots, it's not inconceivable Giants could win 9-10 games next year based on hopeful progression of Jones.
And listen - you can love Judge all you want, but if they lose 10 or god forbid couple more games beyond that again next year, he's on notice for Year 3. It's just the business. 3 losing seasons and coaches get fired. Even SB winners get that notice.
Remember what happened the last time we all thought our GM had a great off-season based on his Free Agency? It was 2016, and Reese's (who many wanted to see go) defensive additions lead us to an 11-5 season. People praised his off-season. The next year the team crumbles, and what seen as a great collection of signings is now considered to part of the mess that Reese left.
If I had to guess Gettleman may announce he’s taking a lesser role and then Abrams will be promoted.
If they were to “fire” DG, there would likely be an external search. Instead, I think they nudge him to retirement and promote Abrams. Very similar to how the Coughlin/McAdoo transition went down. Coughlin still spoke to the media.
Things can change on a dime in the NFL, but Snacks singlehandedly was stopping run games and JJ played like a top 3 corner that year. Might sound similar, but Bradberry is a guy that has a game that ages well, instead of a gambler based on speed. His variance through his career was all over the place.
Add to the face Odell was still Odell and we could score enough to win. McAdoo got completely exposed as a guy that pretty much leaned completely on his defense and was rigid in his offensive approach to the game. When he was offensive coordinator our offense made a massive jump based on getting a healthy Odell in his second year with a still effective Eli. Sometimes its better to be lucky than good.
If Judge likes working with him and is on the same page regarding the talent they want to acquire and their internal evaluations of the current talent (including DJ), then why wouldn't he stay? Why risk rocking the boat if those two are communicating and working well together?
Obviously, if there was a major difference in how they viewed Jones, things wouldn't be so settled.
but this still may not mean all that it appears to mean. There have been rumblings that DG may take a different role in the organization (noted asshat Rico confirmed at least the speculation), so Garafalo's sources could be telling him little will change, and they could be entirely correct.
It still could mean someone else calling the shots.
...If you're going to give Jones another season then you do it by leaving Gettleman in place. Even though I've been a vocal critic of both, It's hard to slam the Giants for giving Jones another year to see what he can do with [hopefully] real weapons. Next season, IMO, should determine the fate of both men. If Jones steps up and proves to be a franchise QB then Gettleman should be given the right to continue to build around him. If he fails to take that next step, then we need to be looking for our next QB in the 2022 draft and Gettleman clearly should not be the guy to be making that decision.
tldr: even though I don't think either Gettleman or Jones are the answer at their respective positions, I do believe they should be given the 2021 season to determine their interconnected fate.
The hard calls he's had to make have generally proved to be the right ones. The team is moving, clearly, in a positive direction and improved their performance under the following conditions:
1) An entirely new coaching staff
2) Without a preseason
3) With a QB in his first full year as a starter (and second offensive coordinator in as many professional years)
4) Without their best player
It's clear to me that Gettleman and the Giant rebuild was hamstrung by the process of Eli's exit. You can argue who that's on, and I won't begrudge you that.
The Giants will be favorites to win the division next year, and let's see after that.
Favorites? Based on what? They won one game against a winning team this year. In a league focused on scoring, they scored over 30 points once. ONCE! And lost!
Dallas, Philly, or Washington (you know, this year's winner) are all more likely to get their shit together before this bumbling administration.
Because the guys making this line know how to project things out. I don't think there is going to be a clear cut favorite in this division personally. We are going to see Dallas, WFT, and Giants all at similar odds depending on how the offseason goes. WFT needs to solve their QB issue. Absolutely can't go into next season with Alex Smith and I'll bet you whatever you want that the Giants will be favored over them if he's the starter coming back since them winning the division is such a big deal for you.
RE: I'll see you all back here in the same position next year
Ok. If true, then win 9 games next year and participate in the playoffs. With 7 teams in the conference qualifying moving forward, be one of those teams. If not 2021 better be the last year for this guy.
But this was obvious from outer space. No matter how poorly this guy does his job, he's "family", so he can continue on his merry bumbling way.
Why do you make shit up? The Giants have never fired anyone before? They didn't fire Reese or Coughlin? Those guys weren't part of the "family?"
No one knows what happened in 2018 or even lately, but if Mara isn't firing DG, it's because he isn't necessarily blaming him for 2018. And if 2018 isn't a sore spot, 2019 and 2020 won't be because the rebuild is clearly paying some dividends even if it's only 6 wins this season and the giants must believe to a man that the team is headed in the right direction. they aren't keeping DG because he's part of the fucking family.
They literally nuked the entire front office and coaching staff THREE YEARS AGO. Wasn't that enough family bloodletting?
Very reasonable take here.
DG had a good offseason. Whether a mirage like 2016 or a good first step in long term build, we will see.
The Giants showed improvement, whether folks want to acknowledge it or not
Can Jones be our guy long term? We don’t know yet. Should we lock Saquon up long term? We don’t know yet.
But I’m all in on giving DG, Judge, Jones, and any of his staff he wants to keep another season, with hopefully a more normal offseason, to prove we’re on the upswing
He shouldn't have survived Coughlin's exit, but he did, and when he finally was shown the door, who replaced him after a sham GM candidate search? Why, none other than Ernie Accorsi's other main deputy, Dave Gettleman! How surprising!
I don't even LOVE DG. But it is what it is. Some of you cannot just let things develop. Someone has to pay. Always.
The Giants not firing a Gm 3 years into a massive rebuild that saw some baby steps taken in 2020, is NOT a shocking or embarrassing lack of decision making, no matter how some of you will scream otherwise. Is DG an easy target? YEs. Has he been perfect, or even good? Probably not, but there's reason to believe things are improving now that a real HC is working the sidelines. I know, that's impossible to process.
That's a good point as well. We're going to have to make a decision on Saquon's 5th year option (and potential long term extension) following the 2021 season. This next season is HUGE for a lot of reasons and it will tell us a lot about the future and core of this franchise. I think you leave the status quo for one more season to see how it plays out and gather as much information as possible before making any reactionary moves right now.
RE: RE: If this is true, good news. In three years we can get to
The Mara family has been involved in professional football for close to a hundred years. I don't understand how they could know so little.
Because they still believe it's 100 years ago!
Outside of the Barkley pick (which is obviously a big one), what leads you to that conclusion? If anything, the recent moves have pointed to the opposite:
1. Emphasizing DBs over ERs (modern offenses get rid of the ball fast). Obviously the Baker situation didn't work out, but hard to apportion blame on that one.
2. Getting a mobile QB
3. Hiring a young coach that appears well versed in analytics and is very good at in-game tactical decisions (i.e. when to use TOs)
4. Acquiring DL that could disrupt the interior of the pocket and make QBs uncomfortable (QBs throw fast now, shortest path to them is up the middle)
And even with Barkley, I think they view(ed) him as more of a modern day RB that can be a weapon all over the field, not just a traditional RB. The biggest failure of Shurmur was not using SB more like Kamara or McCaffrey.
A) Jones is so bad that he only threw 11tds, and lead the second worst offense in the league. He is so bad that throwing 2 TDs in a game is considered a great offensive performance.
B) The rest of the offense (WRs, TEs, OL) is so bad that it prevented a franchise quarterback from looking even competent most games.
Either of these is a firable offense for a GM. If you are riding with Jones next year, that means Gettleman is pulling him down on an offense of his creation. If you want Jones gone, then Gettleman fucked up the most important decision the Giants have made since 2004
Great post. In a league where an horrific Mason Rudolph can step in vs a hungry Browns D and throw for 325 and 2 TDs, it’s either one of the other.
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
But I should know better by now. The Giants are a bag organization. I really like Judge, but I think his career with us will be like Bill Belichick's with the Browns. He'll get fired for not bringing a bad organization to the promised land, then go have his success with a better front office
The Mara family has been involved in professional football for close to a hundred years. I don't understand how they could know so little.
Because they still believe it's 100 years ago!
Outside of the Barkley pick (which is obviously a big one), what leads you to that conclusion? If anything, the recent moves have pointed to the opposite:
1. Emphasizing DBs over ERs (modern offenses get rid of the ball fast). Obviously the Baker situation didn't work out, but hard to apportion blame on that one.
2. Getting a mobile QB
3. Hiring a young coach that appears well versed in analytics and is very good at in-game tactical decisions (i.e. when to use TOs)
4. Acquiring DL that could disrupt the interior of the pocket and make QBs uncomfortable (QBs throw fast now, shortest path to them is up the middle)
And even with Barkley, I think they view(ed) him as more of a modern day RB that can be a weapon all over the field, not just a traditional RB. The biggest failure of Shurmur was not using SB more like Kamara or McCaffrey.
All of which as lead to a 6 win season. The best season this GM has had.
Not happy with the Barkley pick.
Not sure about Jones yet.
Mobile QB's eat our DL for breakfast.
No WR talent for this "Modern" game
Gettleman is FAR from a modern NFL GM IMO.
Did people on here really think Gettleman would be fired?
that were drafting in the top 10 in 2018 when DG took over. A significant number are in the playoffs this year (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay), have had significant success since 2018 (Houston and San Francisco), or won 11 games this year and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker (Indianapolis).
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
As long as Judge has his say in things we're good. There's no doubt in my mind he's the one really in control. And Leonard Williams did give props to DG yesterday, so he may be more inclined to come back if he's here and the numbers work out.
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
I think there's an interesting comp with John Dorsey
and the Browns. Dorsey's resume is highlighted by his time in KC, including drafting Mahomes, Tyreek, Kelce. But I think we'd all at least suspect Andy Reid played a big part in those picks. DG's resume is highlighted by building a Super Bowl contender in Carolina (and his pro personnel work with us years ago, huge part of our 2 most recent SB titles)
Cleveland hires Dorsey, he commits a top pick to a QB, the Browns and Mayfield struggle in year 2, Dorsey gets fired after 2 years.
Now in Mayfield's 3rd year, he's looking a lot more like a franchise QB. Not Mahomes or Rodgers level, but would we be happy if Jones has a year next year comparable with Mayfield this year (3500 yards, 26 TDs, 8 INTs, 11 wins)? I think so
In hindsight, Dorsey's work in Cleveland doesn't look so bad, but he's now gone.
There's always more to each of these stories, but do the Giants fire DG before year 3 for Jones? I don't think they do, or should. But Jones needs to prove he can be the guy, or they're both gone
And would like nothing more than him getting shit canned.
No I don’t think his 2020 offseason was historically good. It was ok. And if he had just “ok” off seasons in 2018 and 2019, maybe we’d legitimately be the best team in this division this year. This painfully slow rebuild would be accelerated a bit more if any of his draft picks look like they’re destined for being among the 5 best at their position league wide. He’s had high draft picks and tell me the guy who will be a perennial All Pro or Pro Bowler (based on merit).
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
GEt your head out of the stat book and take it one game, one year at a time. Eli was Trubisky or worse to many around here, until he wasn't.
Stats are overstated. How about we win some games next year and make the playoffs and go from there?
Also, we can play this QB back n forth game all day long. There's context. Tannenhill was trubisky too. Now he's irreplaceable. Shit, even Trubisky himself came on late this season.
You've been beating the stat drum all week it seems. He's a young player. Relax.
ok....I was wrong by 2 wins, but by no stretch was I thinking playoffs. I said improvement, more wins, across the board. Which...happened. I think.
Yes, the team improved. They went from 4-12 to 6-10.
The question isn't are they any better than last year, but should they be better than they are now? They lost Barkley for essentially the entire year which was a factor. But they also played in a historically bad division which accounted for 4 of the 6 wins. Cincy was another win. They beat one team with a winning record this year.
There is a time element to improvement also. Would 7-9 next year signal we are still on the right track because the record is better? I would argue no, but that is up to each individual.
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
GEt your head out of the stat book and take it one game, one year at a time. Eli was Trubisky or worse to many around here, until he wasn't.
Stats are overstated. How about we win some games next year and make the playoffs and go from there?
Also, we can play this QB back n forth game all day long. There's context. Tannenhill was trubisky too. Now he's irreplaceable. Shit, even Trubisky himself came on late this season.
You've been beating the stat drum all week it seems. He's a young player. Relax.
If Trubisky was the Giants QB right now would you be looking for an upgrade?
You brought up stats I didn’t. The facts is Trubisky produces those numbers and is heading to his second playoff game. Do you think the Giants could build a consistent contender with that production at QB?
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
Trubisky lit it up his 2nd year and they went what, 10-6, and lost a heartbreaker to Seattle. Jones well behind the Trubisky curve.
baffles me. Yes he had a nice 2020 offseason but what about the rest of the garbage he has given this franchise? He should be judged by the entire body of work!!! Some of y’all love wearing rose colored glasses I swear. We will never win anything significant with this dip shit constructing the roster.
RE: RE: I'll see you all back here in the same position next year
...so I apologize if I'm repeating what others have said, but if they didn't fire him after 2019, why in the world would they fire him after 2020? He killed it in both free agency and the draft this past offseason.
Because the team went 6-10 in the worst division in NFL history? How many years is this guy supposed to be allowed to put bad teams on the field?
They had wins against the Eagles, Seattle and Dallas,
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
RE: RE: I haven't read through the whole thread...
Because he was hired to fix the direction of this franchise in 2018, and here in 2020 the team is lagging behind the other teams that were doing the same in 2018.
Some of those 2018 and 2019 misses are still on the roster and he may not be providing the most objective evaluation of them which will have impacts down the road.
They had wins against the Eagles, Seattle and Dallas,
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
Out of curiosity, what are you basing your statement that he was "given an ultimatum" on? Do you know he disagreed with that decision and expressed that opinion, or is it possible he did that because he thought it was the best path back to winning?
He went 11-3 ... with 27 pass/rush TDs vs 15 INTs/fumbles. And lost a heartbreaker in the playoffs where he threw for over 300 yards.
Jones well behind the Trubisky curve.
That team was good and had talent. What's so hard for people to understand about this. DJ has shown a ton more in the passing game than Trubisky showed at this point. Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton, Jordan Howard. I'd take those top 3 over anyone we trotted out there this year after Saquono went down. Combine that with a lights out defense that put them in awesome positions all game, Yeh same difference.
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
DJs big leap forward in your hypothetical is 23 total touchdowns?
They had wins against the Eagles, Seattle and Dallas,
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
Out of curiosity, what are you basing your statement that he was "given an ultimatum" on? Do you know he disagreed with that decision and expressed that opinion, or is it possible he did that because he thought it was the best path back to winning?
There was no ultimatum. DG made his own assessment of Eli, figured he could still win with him and told the owners that which they were hoping to hear anyway.
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
Is this supposed to be a joke?
Your scenario to prove DG's "haters" wrong is 23 TDs in year three for the 6th overall pick in the draft? Do you watch what other QBs in the NFL are doing?
Reach for the stars. You just described a much less productive Kirk Cousins.
And assuming you are serious, yeah I'd be disgusted with DG in that hypothetical, because it means we need to find a new QB to replace the one he fell in love with at the Senior Bowl.
Yeah if DJ puts up numbers like that with Saquon back and hopefully some additions on the outside he almost certainly isn't the guy you give a second contract to. 23 TDs to 15 TO's? Maybe if Saquon gets hurt again early in the year for the season and we add no talent to the skills which I highly doubt we are going to do.
The General Manager's responsibilities are more "general" than drafting and player personnel. They literally do a lot of other things. I don't think we fans have any idea how DG is performing his overall job description.
As observed above, DG seems to have actually built up the Giants' analytics dept and that is showing in their personnel moves. There's a narrative that he's a luddite dinosaur. I don't think that narrative is really supported by facts. His strategy is kind of old-school (run the ball, stop the run, pressure the passer) but it's not like he's drafting fullbacks in the first round.
Fans in general, and especially on BBI, never seem to consider the importance of talent relations. The demand for quality GMs and coaches, like the demand for star players, always exceeds supply. Therefore the talent has leverage. The Giants can't just "get" someone; they have to make a deal with someone who has other options and has to be convinced to come work for them. Those prospective GMs, executives and free agents know which organizations treat executives, coaches and other talent fairly, and which treat them badly. The organizations that treat talent badly have a harder time attracting top talent. (I think the Cowboys are in this situation with coaches, even if they are one of the marquee franchises in the NFL. Everybody knows Jerry is a micromanager.) So an NFL franchise needs to be more cautious than fans realize about personnel moves in the front office.
If DG steps back from the GM role for health reasons, or something like that, that solves the talent relations part.
This past 10 months have been a huge outlier due to the pandemic. The next six months are likely to be pretty much the same. A conservative organization like the Giants isn't going to rush to fire senior people in this situation. Maybe they should be, but that's not how they like to work.
DG's own standard for a GM, which he's talked about in interviews, is "you have to get the head coach right and you have to get the quarterback right." Shurmur was a whiff on HC; Judge seems to be a hit, maybe a home run. Is Jones a hit or a whiff? We don't know. We probably won't know for another year. If he's a hit, the team should be better. If he's a whiff, the team will be mediocre at best and DG will probably be gone.
If Jason Garrett is let go or leaves, that may solve some of the problems on offense and Jones may bounce back.
I suspect that this offseason will be about beefing up the defense even more than the offense. A great defense allows the offense to take more chances and lets the team recover from turnovers. That's how it worked in the 80s. Yes the O needs weapons, especially receivers, and they will surely be looking to acquire some. But I think this team's identity is going to be Defense first. So far DG, Judge and the staff have been pretty successful at building up the defense. He gets some credit for that. Unfortunately, the O has suffered. He gets blame for that.
I’ve brought this up multiple times. At least we got a “fraudulent” 11-5 season when Reese broke the bank on his defensive spending spree. Really could’ve gone for another one of those this year. This time we just got the spending spree on defense without the winning record.
I still think the 2017 team fell apart the seams too quickly and really wasn’t even that bad. We got hit with a REALLY bad injury bug and string together some tough losses, and then i blame McAdoo for losing the locker room at the first sign of adversity because he was a weak, weak man. At least I think Judge is a little bit more of a “leader of men” if you will and might be able to hold the team together, then again it’s hard to hold any team together without at some point WINNING a significant number of games. We’ll see.
John Mara is most assuredly "more upset than anyone."
Yup. same ol.
I truly believe John Mara is disappointed and upset, this is his family business after all. I also truly believe he doesn't have the first clue of how to get out of the tailspin this franchise has been in since 2012. He tends to fall back on comfortable which had kept this franchise down.
which I am not sure is a great idea. But if they think Jones is playing well but the team is limited by the receivers, can you really afford to count on getting one in the draft and hoping they are NFL ready in year one? That almost forces you into taking one in the first round which is a bad position to be in.
The money given to Tate was a huge mistake, and I am concerned the desperation they will feel to get Jones weapons will lead to even more bad decisions.
Yeah if DJ puts up numbers like that with Saquon back and hopefully some additions on the outside he almost certainly isn't the guy you give a second contract to. 23 TDs to 15 TO's? Maybe if Saquon gets hurt again early in the year for the season and we add no talent to the skills which I highly doubt we are going to do.
I can't decide if some people just don't watch or understand what's going on with NFL QBs and offenses in 2021, or if they are just setting the bar for success ludicrously low because they know setting it any higher will make it near impossible for their mediocre QB to attain.
In a 16-game season, 23 TDs for a QB is nothing. Based on 2020 stats, that would put him behind 18 QBs. Am I supposed to be overjoyed that our QB is in the bottom third if NFL QBs in that hypothetical?
It is our fault. We continue to support shitty football with our entertainment time and dollars. There is no incentive to put out a better product if we continue to consume dog shit football and pretend it is lobster.
Yay, 5 wins year, give me more of THAT! Why don't take a go at my wife too, I like to watch.
Yeah if DJ puts up numbers like that with Saquon back and hopefully some additions on the outside he almost certainly isn't the guy you give a second contract to. 23 TDs to 15 TO's? Maybe if Saquon gets hurt again early in the year for the season and we add no talent to the skills which I highly doubt we are going to do.
I can't decide if some people just don't watch or understand what's going on with NFL QBs and offenses in 2021, or if they are just setting the bar for success ludicrously low because they know setting it any higher will make it near impossible for their mediocre QB to attain.
In a 16-game season, 23 TDs for a QB is nothing. Based on 2020 stats, that would put him behind 18 QBs. Am I supposed to be overjoyed that our QB is in the bottom third if NFL QBs in that hypothetical?
Agreed, the NFL is setting records for scoring each year. Wentz threw 16 in 12 games for context. That’s 21 in 16 games, would anyone here take Wentz?
Wow what a low bar we set . 5 of the Giants wins came against teams with a combined 21-41-2 record . The one signature victory over an excellent team -Seattle -found Pete Carroll catatonic in the Post-game presser .
What saved Gettleman’s fat ass is the sorry state of the NFC East . Had the Eagles or Cowboys been able to administer one of the usual beat downs , Mr G. would be gone .
As for the Judge hire , the owners and Belichick get a share of the credit just as Pete Rozelle did the George Young hiring .
I am sure Mike G is correct . I expected this , anyway . But it’s completely undeserved . And given the guy’s age , how long do you expect to keep him ? You’re delaying the inevitable . To promote from within? The Giants have been the worst team in football over the last 4 seasons . Nobody gets promoted from within.
Huge, it sets up the rest of the cap for the near term. I speculated it could be Ryan or Tomlinson, and still think signing Ryan means DT is gone unless he really compromises.
Also interested to see which contracts are shed early, because I think they tipped their hand about UFA WRs and they're gonna be ugly expensive (and I hope it's not a mistake like Tate).
I think the FA WR class has lost a ton of leverage with how good the last year and this years draft class is at the position. There's a lot of good talent hitting the FA market there as well, which is unusual.
Wow what a low bar we set . 5 of the Giants wins came against teams with a combined 21-41-2 record . The one signature victory over an excellent team -Seattle -found Pete Carroll catatonic in the Post-game presser .
What saved Gettleman’s fat ass is the sorry state of the NFC East . Had the Eagles or Cowboys been able to administer one of the usual beat downs , Mr G. would be gone .
As for the Judge hire , the owners and Belichick get a share of the credit just as Pete Rozelle did the George Young hiring .
The last part is also big. Let’s say the Giants liked the way the team progressed, how many more years is Gettleman going to be doing this? We very likely will be hiring a new GM in the next year or two even if Gettleman stays, so why not start that process now? Why wait to see if a guy who hasn’t proved he’s the right guy to build this team?
Take the progress from 2020 and get someone who will be here long term hopefully and can build this team into a contender.
that were drafting in the top 10 in 2018 when DG took over. A significant number are in the playoffs this year (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay), have had significant success since 2018 (Houston and San Francisco), or won 11 games this year and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker (Indianapolis).
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
That's a bit disingenuous.
Browns - have been 'rebuilding' for years before 2018 (took Garrett #1 overall 2017)
Bears - Same as Browns (#2 pick 2017, #9 2016, #7 2015...)
TB - picked top 11 from 2014-2016 including #7 and #1 overall
49ers - rebuild basically started in 2015
Other than the Colts (who's bad year was due to Luck's injury), none of those teams really had an instantaneous/quick rebuild.
that DJ needs to achieve to consider it a successful season because there are a lot of factors that go into that. But 23 TDs is an exceedingly low bar. Very average NFL QBs routinely pass that threshold.
For those of you who think Lamar Jackson can't throw a forward pass, he had 26 passing TDs this season, which put him middle of the pack this year. 23 TDs is below average.
that were drafting in the top 10 in 2018 when DG took over. A significant number are in the playoffs this year (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay), have had significant success since 2018 (Houston and San Francisco), or won 11 games this year and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker (Indianapolis).
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
That's a bit disingenuous.
Browns - have been 'rebuilding' for years before 2018 (took Garrett #1 overall 2017)
Bears - Same as Browns (#2 pick 2017, #9 2016, #7 2015...)
TB - picked top 11 from 2014-2016 including #7 and #1 overall
49ers - rebuild basically started in 2015
Other than the Colts (who's bad year was due to Luck's injury), none of those teams really had an instantaneous/quick rebuild.
The point is that they were starting from the bottom of the league in 2018, as were the Giants. In 2017 the Giants picked #23. The two years before that they picked 9th and 12th. They were essentially all coming from the same place.
that were drafting in the top 10 in 2018 when DG took over. A significant number are in the playoffs this year (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay), have had significant success since 2018 (Houston and San Francisco), or won 11 games this year and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker (Indianapolis).
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
If you’re going to attempt a comparative analysis, context matters.
The first 3 teams you mentioned (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay) are all projected to be above the cap for the 2021 season. Of the 6 teams you mentioned, a majority of them mortgaged their future to improve their team.
Chicago traded 2 1sts for Khalil Mack. Tampa Bay has no future QB and was gifted an All Pro TE in Gronk and an All Pro WR in Brown...( Both of whom they will have to pay this off-season) all in a package deal with fckin Tom Brady.
Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt and walk into 2021 with major cap issues.
The Cardinals will be strap capped once they pay Hassan Reddick and the Deandre Hopkins move is the only reason they can be considered a better team.
Houston mortgaged the future for Tunsil and already declined to be worse than us in 2020.
Indianapolis traded a 1st for the right to pay Buckner.
San Francisco is arguably the only team you mentioned that ascended clean and it took them like 5 top 5 picks to do it.
The difference between NYG and most of those teams is that we are going into 2021 with more cap room than we had in 2020. Saying that those teams are in a better position than us because of their record is short-sighted, to say the least. But go ahead and quote Bill Parcells or something similar to drive your point home. Go ahead and tell me how I’m making excuses for DG.
GM, imo, is not a position you should evaluate with instant gratification, that is why we stuck with Reese for so long and was our ultimate downfall.
P.S. If Love played CB all year and Ryan Lewis and Yiadom never had to start for us, I’m convinced we win the Dallas and Eagles games and sweep the division, that’s not DG’s fault, the coaches just didn’t recognize in time that Love was the 2nd best corner on this team.
And given the guy’s age , how long do you expect to keep him ? You’re delaying the inevitable . To promote from within? The Giants have been the worst team in football over the last 4 seasons . Nobody gets promoted from within.
This part is what takes the situation from confusing to downright bewildering. Under the best of circumstances, you get maybe 2 or 3 years more out of Gettleman. What is the point of keeping him around in that case?
And given the guy’s age , how long do you expect to keep him ? You’re delaying the inevitable . To promote from within? The Giants have been the worst team in football over the last 4 seasons . Nobody gets promoted from within.
This part is what takes the situation from confusing to downright bewildering. Under the best of circumstances, you get maybe 2 or 3 years more out of Gettleman. What is the point of keeping him around in that case?
As ever, the Giants refuse to see anything beyond their immediate field of vision.
Christ, give Dave Gettleman a pat on the back and a gold watch to thank him for his service, and start planning for the next 5-10 years of your franchise.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Worst totals for a Giants offense since......the pathetic 1995 Giants, when Dave Brown had 11 in 16 starts.
On the other hand, playing QB was a helluva lot more difficult back then. Only three QBs topped 30TDs that season (and one of them was Scott Mitchell?!?) while 10 have done so this year. Aaron Rodgers leads the league this year with 48, 10 more than Favre had to lead the league in 1995.
RE: I think they almost have to spend big on a FA WR
I disagree. They don't have to either take a WR in the first or spend a lot of money on one in free agency. On the contrary, IMO they probably shouldn't. One WR isn't going to turn them into a championship team. They probably need three wide receivers and a tight end to really upgrade the receiving corps. They're better of spreading those resources around.
Also, I don't get the sense that this regime wants to sink that kind of money into any single receiver. I don't think that's where they want to allocate cap space. Day 2 picks? Sure. Mid-level free agents. Yes. But this isn't like the year the Giants signed Plax. They haven't got the other pieces in place.
They had wins against the Eagles, Seattle and Dallas,
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
Out of curiosity, what are you basing your statement that he was "given an ultimatum" on? Do you know he disagreed with that decision and expressed that opinion, or is it possible he did that because he thought it was the best path back to winning?
Mike obviously I don’t know. I do know I have heard/read from enough sources that I believe there is some truth to the idea ownership was not ready to move on from Eli; do you think there could be an element of truth to that.
Maybe Dave did agree, but that doesn’t mean the decision didn’t set them back.
If ownership was on board with it, doubt they hold that against him.
Also please understand, I m not an advocate that he should be back, just that I can see why Mara would.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
So your argument is that the Giants rebuild is better than those other teams listed because their playoff births were the result of spending up to the cap, while we are better off missing the playoffs because we have more cap room?
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
I get what you are saying about why the Mara's don't hold DG accountable for the decisions made in 2018. I am sure that is their reasoning. What I don't believe (because it doesn't make sense to me) is that DG say down in an interview and told the Giants Eli was done and how to rebuild, and they said "No, we want you for the job, but you have to win with Eli."
I think it is much more likely that DG's opinion was that he could turn it around and win with Eli and the Mara's said "We agree. Welcome aboard."
None of us know for sure, but this is why I don't think of 2018 as being "Not on DG."
Tampa Bay has sold out to win over the next couple years
and they finished with a 5 seed. How is that a success story unless they go on road and win 3 games. No idea how that team wins in Lambeau if thats the road. I mean I gues it could happen, but the book is still open on that story. Really lucked out getting this WFT team. Really need to at least make a Superbowl in the next two years to look like the right decision because they are going to have some age and money issues at key positions going forward. I live here and very familiar with the team.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Jones Derangement Syndrome growing stronger by the second. The league average was 25 passing TDs, which includes all sorts of dysfunctional mutts and covid situations and injuries and new coaches. And our future star was dead last in production out of this motley crew by every objective measure.
that the Gettleman-Jones package actually works out? By that, I mean we become perennial playoff contenders.
It can't be 50/50 at this point because there is a fair amount of data that's in that point with both that suggests it's very likely less.
So is this really all on Judge? And that he's really worth hitching the wagon to because he can overcome the deficiencies of both Gettleman and Jones?
I guess it has to be. Because he seems to be the only one who has demonstrated that he is actually good at this job so far...right?
Sophomore slumps are nothing new, in fact the Harvard Business school has a interesting study on this phenomenon in the NFL. The fact that DJ's play statistically regressed so much this year is because of the situation around him. You seem to not want to believe that. I personally do. I'd peg us at 70/30 to be perennial playoff contenders for the next 4 years with how this team is constructed currently. It's hard to argue we aren't a young football team in our key players.
Of course, if we need to get the skill players right next year. Do not want to go into next year rolling the dice with Saquon staying healthy, in a year where it probably won't be a great idea to give him more than 350 touches.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants dead last with 12 TD passes
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Grasping at straws, throwing arguments at the wall to see if anything sticks. Honestly, we should not even respond. These takes are terrible even by BBI standards. DG won 15 games in 3 years and they want to shrink the sample to the last 8 games and ignore the fact that 4 of those wins came against teams in the
WORST DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL!
another against the 4-11 and 1 Bengals.
I have no words for this level of idiocy.
RE: Tea leaves certainly suggested he would remain
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Are you glossing over the fact of the weapons these guys had? Holy shit I didn't realize Jones could run routes and catch the ball too. Or force the defense to respect the run to open up the passing game. That's my damn point.
They aren't objectively more productive because they are in absolutely different situations. Objectively more productive would be if DJ played on those teams and played in games for those respective rosters. He doesn't, he has dog shit around him. The best thing you can say about this offense without Saquon outsidfe is our line run blocks well, but as good as they are at run blocking they are bad at pass blocking. Real condusive enviroment to have big passing stats with a rb that scares no one, let along a guy like Saquon.
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
A fair amount of BBI gets the entirety of their non-Giants NFL knowledge from the Skip Bayless's and Shannon Sharpe's of the world (and then of course complain when those talking heads don't fellate the Giants).
There is very rarely any context, and it's clear that most Giants fans don't watch more than the highlights of any game other than Giants games. Tell a Giants fan that Jones is comparable to Trubisky and they get insulted without even realizing that as of this moment, it's a compliment to Jones and an insult to Trubisky.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants dead last with 12 TD passes
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Grasping at straws, throwing arguments at the wall to see if anything sticks. Honestly, we should not even respond. These takes are terrible even by BBI standards. DG won 15 games in 3 years and they want to shrink the sample to the last 8 games and ignore the fact that 4 of those wins came against teams in the
WORST DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL!
another against the 4-11 and 1 Bengals.
I have no words for this level of idiocy.
I just don't understand why the goal posts move for Giant players and are cast so firmly for the remainder of the league. We cite other qbs who are objectively more productive and then make the point or insinuate that Jones is better.
I've also read on BBI today that its not Jones fault that he had the worst season in recent memory for a qb playing in as many games as he did because the supporting cast was terrible. I then read the guy responsible for selecting that supporting cast is doing a great job. Two things which are mutually exclusive and not compatible at all. This all smacks of the underlying objective of some posters, defend the Giants moves at any cost until the Giants themselves admit the moves were wrong, at which point its okay to critize them.
what DJ has. I'd rather take the second half year 2 of DJ than year 5 Trubisky. Trubiksy's little resurgence will be short lived here. Did you watch the Packers game? He's playing a limited game, because his accuracy is still all over the place. The Bears have played some god awful defenses the last few weeks and why Trubisky has put up some decent numbers, which they should, they have some decent weapons over there plus AROB.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants dead last with 12 TD passes
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Are you glossing over the fact of the weapons these guys had? Holy shit I didn't realize Jones could run routes and catch the ball too. Or force the defense to respect the run to open up the passing game. That's my damn point.
They aren't objectively more productive because they are in absolutely different situations. Objectively more productive would be if DJ played on those teams and played in games for those respective rosters. He doesn't, he has dog shit around him. The best thing you can say about this offense without Saquon outsidfe is our line run blocks well, but as good as they are at run blocking they are bad at pass blocking. Real condusive enviroment to have big passing stats with a rb that scares no one, let along a guy like Saquon.
Weapons is a strong term for what he Jaguars lined up this year. Chark is pretty good, but its not exactly if they are trotting out household names who are so good that they elevated the play of the qbs to be that much better than Jones. The Jaguars also had the 30th ranked offense in the NFL, so again, not sure you made the point you intended. Its okay to give this one up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants dead last with 12 TD passes
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Are you glossing over the fact of the weapons these guys had? Holy shit I didn't realize Jones could run routes and catch the ball too. Or force the defense to respect the run to open up the passing game. That's my damn point.
They aren't objectively more productive because they are in absolutely different situations. Objectively more productive would be if DJ played on those teams and played in games for those respective rosters. He doesn't, he has dog shit around him. The best thing you can say about this offense without Saquon outsidfe is our line run blocks well, but as good as they are at run blocking they are bad at pass blocking. Real condusive enviroment to have big passing stats with a rb that scares no one, let along a guy like Saquon.
Weapons is a strong term for what he Jaguars lined up this year. Chark is pretty good, but its not exactly if they are trotting out household names who are so good that they elevated the play of the qbs to be that much better than Jones. The Jaguars also had the 30th ranked offense in the NFL, so again, not sure you made the point you intended. Its okay to give this one up.
Zeke — did you see who journeyman Mike Glennon played with yesterday? No Robinson, no Chark ... put up 268 yards and 2 TDs and zero INTs vs a hungry Colts D. My point being ... I get that Jones has poor weapons, but his performance is still shockingly bad even factoring that in. Holy low expectations.
I get what you are saying about why the Mara's don't hold DG accountable for the decisions made in 2018. I am sure that is their reasoning. What I don't believe (because it doesn't make sense to me) is that DG say down in an interview and told the Giants Eli was done and how to rebuild, and they said "No, we want you for the job, but you have to win with Eli."
I think it is much more likely that DG's opinion was that he could turn it around and win with Eli and the Mara's said "We agree. Welcome aboard."
None of us know for sure, but this is why I don't think of 2018 as being "Not on DG."
I think you re right about that. I also believe the Mara s gave him a pass on that, which would explain why this year enough things went right to bring him back.
what DJ has. I'd rather take the second half year 2 of DJ than year 5 Trubisky. Trubiksy's little resurgence will be short lived here. Did you watch the Packers game? He's playing a limited game, because his accuracy is still all over the place. The Bears have played some god awful defenses the last few weeks and why Trubisky has put up some decent numbers, which they should, they have some decent weapons over there plus AROB.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
Zeke, please for your sake, stop. In year 2 Trubisky had 24tds/12 ints 3200 yds passing, 66% completion and an 11-3 record and engineered what should have been the game winning drive against the eagles in the wild card round, while leading the 9th ranked offense.
In year 2 Jones has 11tds/10ints, 2900 yards, a 62% completion an 5-9 record while leading the 31st ranked offense.
I am not sure what point you are making, but by what standard has Jones shown more in his second year than Trubisky did in year 2? Outside of hes the Giants quarterback and you say so. If you are arguing that Trubisky is bad (which he is), than Jones is worse.
So your argument is that the Giants rebuild is better than those other teams listed because their playoff births were the result of spending up to the cap, while we are better off missing the playoffs because we have more cap room?
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
My argument is that available cap room is a sign that we will add talent and won’t be forced to let good players walk. A lot of those teams will decline just like Houston due to the cap going down to the projected 175k number.
We can debate on an objective definition of mortgaging the future, but the acquisition of Mack, Buckner and Antonio Brown were never possible for our team, and absolutely helped those teams dominate at the expense of draft picks and, or future cap room.
If this team resigns Leonard Williams, gets Barkley and Carter back, put Love at Cb full time, get Kyle Pitts in the draft. I can see us being a 10 win team in the mold of the Dolphins. I can also see a lot of those teams, such as the Bears and Indianapolis having losing seasons.
what DJ has. I'd rather take the second half year 2 of DJ than year 5 Trubisky. Trubiksy's little resurgence will be short lived here. Did you watch the Packers game? He's playing a limited game, because his accuracy is still all over the place. The Bears have played some god awful defenses the last few weeks and why Trubisky has put up some decent numbers, which they should, they have some decent weapons over there plus AROB.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
Zeke, please for your sake, stop. In year 2 Trubisky had 24tds/12 ints 3200 yds passing, 66% completion and an 11-3 record and engineered what should have been the game winning drive against the eagles in the wild card round, while leading the 9th ranked offense.
In year 2 Jones has 11tds/10ints, 2900 yards, a 62% completion an 5-9 record while leading the 31st ranked offense.
I am not sure what point you are making, but by what standard has Jones shown more in his second year than Trubisky did in year 2? Outside of hes the Giants quarterback and you say so. If you are arguing that Trubisky is bad (which he is), than Jones is worse.
You keep citing stats and I keep referring you to the fact it's completely different situations. He also had an elite level defense. Trubisky was awful in that playoff game! He was missing throws all over the field. In fact that was the story until the last drive. The only reason they were in that postion because their defense was awesome in that game. Holy shit you guys realize winning and losing is more than the QB right. Same with stats. The fact that the Bears were good that year was in spite of Trubisky not because of him. Tarik Cohen was doing video game things out there after the catch. AROB was owning people 1 v 1. That had a tight end that scores in the redzone. They had a solid running back in Jordan Howard.
DJ has a slot WR. Cool beans. Oh and a deep threat that can't get open deep because we don't have RBs that scare anyone nor an offensive line that can pass block. And he can't go up and get the ball so he's a one-trick pony. A TE that when the main weapon gives the other team more plays at what seems like a 2-1 rate than actually making plays. Recipe for passing success there.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
So your argument is that the Giants rebuild is better than those other teams listed because their playoff births were the result of spending up to the cap, while we are better off missing the playoffs because we have more cap room?
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
My argument is that available cap room is a sign that we will add talent and won’t be forced to let good players walk. A lot of those teams will decline just like Houston due to the cap going down to the projected 175k number.
We can debate on an objective definition of mortgaging the future, but the acquisition of Mack, Buckner and Antonio Brown were never possible for our team, and absolutely helped those teams dominate at the expense of draft picks and, or future cap room.
If this team resigns Leonard Williams, gets Barkley and Carter back, put Love at Cb full time, get Kyle Pitts in the draft. I can see us being a 10 win team in the mold of the Dolphins. I can also see a lot of those teams, such as the Bears and Indianapolis having losing seasons.
The Colts ($64M) and Bucs($25M) have way more cap room for 2021 than the Giants do ($10M). The Bears are at the cap, so $10M worse off than us. And they are in the playoffs.
Antonio Brown signed a one year, $1.6M deal with Tampa. I am not suggesting the Giants should have signed him, but he was certainly affordable. Brown was also not a major part of Tampa's success this year (he had 483 yards and 4 TDs).
What are you looking at when you make these statements about the cap?
RE: RE: RE: Trubisky in his second year didn't show close
what DJ has. I'd rather take the second half year 2 of DJ than year 5 Trubisky. Trubiksy's little resurgence will be short lived here. Did you watch the Packers game? He's playing a limited game, because his accuracy is still all over the place. The Bears have played some god awful defenses the last few weeks and why Trubisky has put up some decent numbers, which they should, they have some decent weapons over there plus AROB.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
Zeke, please for your sake, stop. In year 2 Trubisky had 24tds/12 ints 3200 yds passing, 66% completion and an 11-3 record and engineered what should have been the game winning drive against the eagles in the wild card round, while leading the 9th ranked offense.
In year 2 Jones has 11tds/10ints, 2900 yards, a 62% completion an 5-9 record while leading the 31st ranked offense.
I am not sure what point you are making, but by what standard has Jones shown more in his second year than Trubisky did in year 2? Outside of hes the Giants quarterback and you say so. If you are arguing that Trubisky is bad (which he is), than Jones is worse.
You keep citing stats and I keep referring you to the fact it's completely different situations. He also had an elite level defense. Trubisky was awful in that playoff game! He was missing throws all over the field. In fact that was the story until the last drive. The only reason they were in that postion because their defense was awesome in that game. Holy shit you guys realize winning and losing is more than the QB right. Same with stats. The fact that the Bears were good that year was in spite of Trubisky not because of him. Tarik Cohen was doing video game things out there after the catch. AROB was owning people 1 v 1. That had a tight end that scores in the redzone. They had a solid running back in Jordan Howard.
DJ has a slot WR. Cool beans. Oh and a deep threat that can't get open deep because we don't have RBs that scare anyone nor an offensive line that can pass block. And he can't go up and get the ball so he's a one-trick pony. A TE that when the main weapon gives the other team more plays at what seems like a 2-1 rate than actually making plays. Recipe for passing success there.
Because statistics are how you measure the productivity of a position player, if it wasn't for that we'd have no idea how anyone performed. And there is no comparison in year 2 between Jones and Trubisky. You are going straight to the subjectivity of supporting cast. If you would like to get subjective, let's discuss the amount of times that color commentators pointed out Jones making an improper read and missing open receivers- which are just the times that were seen. There is no statistical line item for that and no separation measurement.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
The list of good players they have that are upcoming free agents is a long one.
In fact Shaq Barrett is probably a guy they let walk that has the type of game that ages very well and is big need for us. Personally, I'd love to sign him instead of any of the FA WR options and concentrate on offensive skill players in draft for the most part. Shit he caused the game sealing play when we played them in the regular season. Give me headsy players like him that rely on power moves all day.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Trubisky didn’t show anywhere near
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
And we are pointing to non-franchise guys like Minshew and Trubisky to point out just how bad Jones was this year. Trying to be charitable, and not comparing Jones vs the top 10 guys (much less the elite guys).
A QBs can’t be considered good because of his supporting cast and a QB can’t be considered bad because of his supporting cast.
And that those subjective measures objectively prove that Jones is the better QB.
Truly mind numbing. Some on this board are harsher on college prospects than players on our own team.
I'm harsher on college prospects that have the field so tiled far in their favor that its hard to gauge them as prospects. QB friendly systems in college and Day makes it too easy. I see guys streaking wide open by 5 yards and he's barely connecting on throws, that should happen. He's a good prosepct, but I certainly take Wilson and Lawrence over him. We'll see against Bama.
Situations absolutely matter. Josh Allen (the defensive end) is a great, great football player that currently plays on the worst defense in the league. He plays what many consider a premier position. Is it his fault? He went from a 10.5 sack season to a 2 sack season. Is this his fault too? Is he not the same damn player?
So your argument is that the Giants rebuild is better than those other teams listed because their playoff births were the result of spending up to the cap, while we are better off missing the playoffs because we have more cap room?
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
My argument is that available cap room is a sign that we will add talent and won’t be forced to let good players walk. A lot of those teams will decline just like Houston due to the cap going down to the projected 175k number.
We can debate on an objective definition of mortgaging the future, but the acquisition of Mack, Buckner and Antonio Brown were never possible for our team, and absolutely helped those teams dominate at the expense of draft picks and, or future cap room.
If this team resigns Leonard Williams, gets Barkley and Carter back, put Love at Cb full time, get Kyle Pitts in the draft. I can see us being a 10 win team in the mold of the Dolphins. I can also see a lot of those teams, such as the Bears and Indianapolis having losing seasons.
The Colts ($64M) and Bucs($25M) have way more cap room for 2021 than the Giants do ($10M). The Bears are at the cap, so $10M worse off than us. And they are in the playoffs.
Antonio Brown signed a one year, $1.6M deal with Tampa. I am not suggesting the Giants should have signed him, but he was certainly affordable. Brown was also not a major part of Tampa's success this year (he had 483 yards and 4 TDs).
What are you looking at when you make these statements about the cap?
Brown wouldn't play for anyone but Brady, he made that clear. And Brady basically forced the team to sign him. Giants had no chance even if they offered more money.
The Giants can create room and backload contracts, they have plenty of space in 2020 and beyond. The Colts have 24 free agents coming up, many of which are pretty noteworthy. Their space will be gone quick. Tampa too...Gronk, Barrett, Godwin, Brown, David, Fornette and others.
The Giants only really priority to bring back is Williams. Maybe Gallman and Fackrell too. Everyone else can go and more will be cut or traded.
Situations absolutely matter. Josh Allen (the defensive end) is a great, great football player that currently plays on the worst defense in the league. He plays what many consider a premier position. Is it his fault? He went from a 10.5 sack season to a 2 sack season. Is this his fault too? Is he not the same damn player?
Josh Allen isn’t supposed to be a franchise QB, and sacks are not a full barometer of the impact of a defensive end but yes Josh Allen should have performed better and gotten more sacks. You can flip this argument in reverse and question if Williams is really as good as his 11 sack total because of how good the rest of the line was around him. I mean Chase Young’s numbers get dismissed on this board because their line is good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Trubisky didn’t show anywhere near
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
And we are pointing to non-franchise guys like Minshew and Trubisky to point out just how bad Jones was this year. Trying to be charitable, and not comparing Jones vs the top 10 guys (much less the elite guys).
And the comparison to those two guys just shows where Jones is a qb, which is borderline NFL starter at the moment. We cannot even get to the franchise qb discussion.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
I'm the only one that sees this? Really the only one? Eric writes about it practically every game preview. I can't imagine I"m the only one that realizes we have at bottom 3 skill player cast with Saquon out. Good luck moving the ball with no skill players and an average line as a second year QB. The expectations around here what a second year QB can do with a poor offense is astounding.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
You don’t build a football team improving one unit a year, cmon man. He said he was building inside out when he was hired *three years* ago. He’s had three years to improve the WRs, and how’d he do that? By signing Golden Tate. They spent one pick, a 5th rounder on a wide receiver.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Weren't you just saying a few posts earlier "good luck moving the ball with an average line", was that not you? So if Jones can't move the ball in part because the oline is no better than average, and DG has made it his mission to build a top unit, investing major resources, wouldn't you agree he failed? Or are we moving the goal posts again?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Weren't you just saying a few posts earlier "good luck moving the ball with an average line", was that not you? So if Jones can't move the ball in part because the oline is no better than average, and DG has made it his mission to build a top unit, investing major resources, wouldn't you agree he failed? Or are we moving the goal posts again?
This is the other mind numbing theme of the day on BBI. Jones is good and a victim of his circumstance, which is a terrible supporting cast and DG should be retained because he's built a good team.
Finally, you get it.
DJ is subpar...we get to see if he can get better.
The OL appears to be improved (DG)
The RBs are improved (DG)
The DL appears to be improved (DG)
The LBs appear to be improved (DG)
The DBs appear to be improved (DG)
The kickers appear to be good (they were pretty good prior to DG)
The point is, many positions are improved, others still need improvement.
Is a portion of a rookie year, under a different administration, plus a Covid season enough to evaluate a QB? That will depend upon what the Giants do in the draft/FA. If a potential starter is obtained, the answer is yes, JJ saw all he needed to. If no QB is brought in to start, than the answer is no.
Maybe the thought is that rebuilding a defense and OL takes more time to do properly and that DG/JJ wanted to address the most problematic holes first and bring in the ball handlers after the core was moving in the right direction.
If in fact, that those in the know, that have been saying that the Giants talent was bottom of the barrel, are/were correct, how does the fanbase not understand that a complete rebuild was going to take 3+ offseasons?
The GM and QB deserve criticism. As do several others...the team lost more than they won, so it is certainly warranted. That said, the hyperbole and repetitive nature of a few folks is embarrassing.
I mean, I get it, if nothing else, we have learned that repeating ANYTHING over and over will gain you support...I digress.
The QB and GM should absolutely get a chance to show something in 2021. One needs to improve greatly, the other needs to continue the success of 2020.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Weren't you just saying a few posts earlier "good luck moving the ball with an average line", was that not you? So if Jones can't move the ball in part because the oline is no better than average, and DG has made it his mission to build a top unit, investing major resources, wouldn't you agree he failed? Or are we moving the goal posts again?
I said good luck moving hte ball with an average offensive line and no skill players because Barkley went down. I was pretty sold on DG being forced to step down around week 5. A lot has changed since then. The offensive line looks like a young promising unit and is already playing at an average level. The defense has really come together and is probably 1 player away from being top 5 and 2 from being an elite unit.
We need skill players, but I don't want to move on from a guy that his first year with this new coaching staff knocked it out of the park. And neither does Judge. Whose opinion I trust much more than the clowns on this message board. If they suck next year and DJ doesn't put up stats in his third year with some added skill players and Barkely back I'll want to move from him too. But what I saw was a QB that was marketedly improved from week 1 to week 17. Doing all that with an offensive line that learned how to run block a bit, but zero weapons.
He's a second year QB. Mayfield threw 22 inteceptions last year, and a lot of those were really bad, and he's down to 8 this year. Half of DJs pick and essentially all of them in the second half of the year fall squarely on other players. Mayfield threw 22 TDs last year compared to 26 this year, but he had players to throw to and skilled RBs. DJ doesn't have any of that without Saquon in the line up. Hard to score TDs as an offense when you have zero red zone threat, guys not making explosive plays, and shit RBS.
No it's not good. Who said it was. 2018 was awful. But like I said he saved his job in 2020 by knocking it out of the park without going on a drunken sailor spending spree under the first year of a new HC. Judge clearly wants to work with this guy so I want to see what he does with another year. You guys are just going to have to live with it or whine about it all offseason. 2021 is the telling year and has been since before this one began. Based on what I saw this year I'm optimistic about the future and you guys clearly aren't. Unfortunately we won't have a right answer until this time next year so there's no sense in continuing this conversation
No it's not good. Who said it was. 2018 was awful. But like I said he saved his job in 2020 by knocking it out of the park without going on a drunken sailor spending spree under the first year of a new HC. Judge clearly wants to work with this guy so I want to see what he does with another year. You guys are just going to have to live with it or whine about it all offseason. 2021 is the telling year and has been since before this one began. Based on what I saw this year I'm optimistic about the future and you guys clearly aren't. Unfortunately we won't have a right answer until this time next year so there's no sense in continuing this conversation
So if it’s not good then how is using building inside out at the expense of the skill positions an excuse for keeping Gettleman?
It's not good, but the offensive line is very young and promising
with what looks like a stud center, a couple of young guards that can play, and two tackles that look like they can hold it down. Andrew Thomas is a beast in the run game and his second half of the year was what you expect of the number 4 overall pick. Peart's development should be interesting to watch,
Just because they are average at this point in time doesn't mean they won't be good next year. Gates will be going into next year with a year of experience at the position and 3 of those guys are rookies. Like I said, we def don't see the team the same way, but I'm not alone in my thinking that 2021 is the put up or shut up year. Based on the things I've seen this year I feel confident about them. You don't.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
I am thru with commenting that this inside/out strategy is some manna from heaven thought process. The guy doesn't know how to effectively and efficiently rebuild a roster. In fact, he is actually bad at it in terms of where he places value and the timing of it. You build an entire roster with some tired structure on criticality by position based on value/supply.
How is a second year QB supposed to be successful if WRs come last in the equation? How is a generational RB supposed to be successful if the OL isn't even competent?
Gettleman is 1/3 bullshit, 1/3 unstructured thinking/execution and 1/3 good experience.
Funny thing is Giants win about 1/3 of the games during his reign.
After DG adds another cb and wr this offseason and Barkley comes back there well be lots of these people eating crow. Let them piss and moan now. We will enjoy it next year this time when we win the nfc east at 11-5.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
I am thru with commenting that this inside/out strategy is some manna from heaven thought process. The guy doesn't know how to effectively and efficiently rebuild a roster. In fact, he is actually bad at it in terms of where he places value and the timing of it. You build an entire roster with some tired structure on criticality by position based on value/supply.
How is a second year QB supposed to be successful if WRs come last in the equation? How is a generational RB supposed to be successful if the OL isn't even competent?
Gettleman is 1/3 bullshit, 1/3 unstructured thinking/execution and 1/3 good experience.
Funny thing is Giants win about 1/3 of the games during his reign.
Also if your objective is to build a team in some sort of tiered structure, by the time you get to the last tier, the tier you started with is probably showing cracks and needs attention.
That’s how you end up in a circle of excuses for mediocrity.
“Gettleman hasn’t been able to focus on the skill positions because he’s been building the oline”
“The oline is average”
“The oline is showing promise”
The oline can simultaneously be average in the current form and show promise at the same time when its as young as ours is. The fact they are giving you average play as rookies and got Thomas got much better as the season went on is a good sign. You can interpert that the other way if you want I guess.
I'm failing to see where this team is going to start showing cracks. We probably let DT walk, but that's because of depth at the position. Who else is getting old in the next 2 years that will suddenly fall of a cliff? Shep maybe, more because of injuries? We'll we should be in good position to move on from him if we do well this year. Logan Ryan? Pretty deep there it looks like as well.
Injuries happen and things change on a dime in the NFL, but I think this team is set up for sustained success as long as they can get the skill player right this year and the giant question mark - can Saquon stay healthy? I have hope for that as well because he was essentially sunk by two major injuries, but not one of those guys thats constantly dinged up. The Panthers have a bigger issue with McCaffrey, he seems to be always nursing something now. Those types of injuries tend to cause other injuries and things extrapolate from there as guys get older.
Gettleman defenders - honest question and give me an honest answer
Hernandez looked like a find and fell off. Players stop performing to their previous level. While they could have been building a well rounded roster to take advantage of Jones and Barkley’s rookie contracts they spent three years building inside out while ignoring (not actually true but for argument sake) skill positions and now will have to decide whether to pay one and whether to keep the other, putting more cracks to plug possibly. Never mind the fact that we still need to improve one or two spots on the oline.
If Gettleman was good at building a roster he wouldn’t have went into year two adding no improvement at the skill position players on offense.
After DG adds another cb and wr this offseason and Barkley comes back there well be lots of these people eating crow. Let them piss and moan now. We will enjoy it next year this time when we win the nfc east at 11-5.
Hahaha....these sort of predictions have been a BBI staple for years now.
After DG adds another cb and wr this offseason and Barkley comes back there well be lots of these people eating crow. Let them piss and moan now. We will enjoy it next year this time when we win the nfc east at 11-5.
Hahaha....these sort of predictions have been a BBI staple for years now.
Yes, these are quite amusing. How many threads have we seen over the past few years about "wait until this season, we're gonna prove everyone wrong", only to end up with yet another double digit loss season.
After DG adds another cb and wr this offseason and Barkley comes back there well be lots of these people eating crow. Let them piss and moan now. We will enjoy it next year this time when we win the nfc east at 11-5.
Hahaha....these sort of predictions have been a BBI staple for years now.
I’m dying to eat crow. I’d like mine sautéed in butter and garlic, with a little bit of siracha.
If Leonard Williams was signed for $15M/year (with appropriate $ guaranteed) would he have had the production level he just had in 2020? Please be honest in your view.
$15M was basically what the ceiling BBI thought was needed to get him signed up (majority figured $12M-$14M was enough), so $15M was quite a nice figure.
Now the Giants are facing a $20M+ ask from Team LW.
Please weigh in. Did we all underestimate how much LW is worth, did he develop that much over the past year, or is there another influence going on?
thx
Not totally understanding your question but LW’s best year 2016 came when he had Wilkerson, McClendon, Damon Harrison, and Sheldon Richardson all on the same line. DT and DL represents the best line he’s played with since then. It makes sense that this would be his best year.
But I don’t think that’s what you’re asking, it sounds as if you’re saying that LW’s production is a result of wanting to be paid more and if he does get paid he will revert to “normal.” Are you imposing a precedent that we shouldn’t pay anyone who balls out in a contract year?
You can find a shit ton of reasons not to pay LW, like the Bills with Stephon Gillmore, the Jags with Allen Robinson, the Pats with Chandler Jones, Panthers with James Bradberry... or it can go the opposite direction like Trey Flowers, Malik Jackson, Ronald Darby, Kwon Alexander, Shaq Thompson, Nate Solder, you kinda just have to know what you’re doing.
And “we” didn’t all underestimate LW’s worth, a lot of people just had unrealistic expectations. LW is one of the best 3-4 ends to come out of the draft in years, those guys normally don’t garner a lot of sacks but the body type, 6’4+, 34”+ arms 10”+ hands, with strength and mobility like LW is rare.
But every scheme doesn’t require those kind of players, Greg Williams aggressive scheme has absolutely no use for a guy like that, the Steelers on the other hand already have 2 of them and spent valuable draft picks on each. The Steelers never even flinched when it came to resigning Heyward and Tuitt, why should we?
If you understand the importance of letting linebackers roam free in a 3-4 then you probably sign LW without batting an eye; if you’re James Bettcher than you probably let LW walk like you let Calais Campbell walk. But don’t get mad when your entire defense falls apart because no one is willing to do the dirty work.
If I didn’t answer your question it’s because it was vague, but that’s probably by design
Any opinion on Darnold? Think he’s the franchise for the Jets, and he’s just a victim of circumstance and dysfunction? Stats compare favorably to Jones.
(Question sounds snarky but actually curious — I was impressed how you called it early with Wentz/Philly QB hell).
I never like Darnold all that much even coming out of draft. I had him after Mayfield and Allen and could of lived with him if it was pick, but wouldn't have loved it. Obviously he could still make the jump based on talent and considering how fucking poor the Jets have been. The decision making is still what you saw at USC sprinkled in with a wow play here and there. Gase gets killed, but he's a good OC and good with QBs, there's a reason the Jets score consistently on opening drives. I wouldn't feel comfortable making any definitive opinions on him as I live out of market and have seen him in all of 3 games this year.
He looks almost like the same QB that I saw at USC. He's clearly good enough to stick around the league, and there's time for him, but if I'm Jets I'm looking at Wilson.
Early in this year, I saw what they were doing with DJ. They were focused on cleaning up his decision making it caused hesitation in his game and ironically he threw some picks early with late throws. He started putting it together in the second half of the Bucs game. He was stronger with the ball as well this year. Need to get him to put the ball up when he takes off which is where a bunch of fumbles came from this year. That's pretty hard to beat out of guys. You can only work on so much at once, and thats a big one to change your muscle memory on as it goes against natural body movement.
I'm not worried about the lack of TDs, I'm simply not. TDs are a function of the offense and we just don't have the horses in any capacity. I know how accurate he can be so we get him a legitimate red zone threat and the TDs will go up. I'm thumping the table for Pitts and he should be there. Get Saquon back and Slayton becomes useful for explosive plays again. Probably Engram too. People need to go back and watch a couple TDs he tossed to Tate who is 5 9 and slow where I can't even believe there was a window there. I can see what he's capable of, just need some pieces. I'm open to the idea I'm wrong, but I'm very optimistic because in my mind he clearly started putting the pieces of the most difficult parts of playing QB together as the year went on.
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Jones Derangement Syndrome growing stronger by the second. The league average was 25 passing TDs, which includes all sorts of dysfunctional mutts and covid situations and injuries and new coaches. And our future star was dead last in production out of this motley crew by every objective measure.
I'm projecting........so if you could trade DJ for Trubisky you'd do it? I'll assume yes.
See, Trubisky to me is about as average and you can get at the position.
DJ underperformed this year, IMO. But his upside is more........in two years let's see where both guys are.
Any opinion on Darnold? Think he’s the franchise for the Jets, and he’s just a victim of circumstance and dysfunction? Stats compare favorably to Jones.
(Question sounds snarky but actually curious — I was impressed how you called it early with Wentz/Philly QB hell).
I never like Darnold all that much even coming out of draft. I had him after Mayfield and Allen and could of lived with him if it was pick, but wouldn't have loved it. Obviously he could still make the jump based on talent and considering how fucking poor the Jets have been. The decision making is still what you saw at USC sprinkled in with a wow play here and there. Gase gets killed, but he's a good OC and good with QBs, there's a reason the Jets score consistently on opening drives. I wouldn't feel comfortable making any definitive opinions on him as I live out of market and have seen him in all of 3 games this year.
He looks almost like the same QB that I saw at USC. He's clearly good enough to stick around the league, and there's time for him, but if I'm Jets I'm looking at Wilson.
Early in this year, I saw what they were doing with DJ. They were focused on cleaning up his decision making it caused hesitation in his game and ironically he threw some picks early with late throws. He started putting it together in the second half of the Bucs game. He was stronger with the ball as well this year. Need to get him to put the ball up when he takes off which is where a bunch of fumbles came from this year. That's pretty hard to beat out of guys. You can only work on so much at once, and thats a big one to change your muscle memory on as it goes against natural body movement.
I'm not worried about the lack of TDs, I'm simply not. TDs are a function of the offense and we just don't have the horses in any capacity. I know how accurate he can be so we get him a legitimate red zone threat and the TDs will go up. I'm thumping the table for Pitts and he should be there. Get Saquon back and Slayton becomes useful for explosive plays again. Probably Engram too. People need to go back and watch a couple TDs he tossed to Tate who is 5 9 and slow where I can't even believe there was a window there. I can see what he's capable of, just need some pieces. I'm open to the idea I'm wrong, but I'm very optimistic because in my mind he clearly started putting the pieces of the most difficult parts of playing QB together as the year went on.
Thanks Zeke. You know your shit and always appreciate your insight!
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Jones Derangement Syndrome growing stronger by the second. The league average was 25 passing TDs, which includes all sorts of dysfunctional mutts and covid situations and injuries and new coaches. And our future star was dead last in production out of this motley crew by every objective measure.
I'm projecting........so if you could trade DJ for Trubisky you'd do it? I'll assume yes.
See, Trubisky to me is about as average and you can get at the position.
DJ underperformed this year, IMO. But his upside is more........in two years let's see where both guys are.
I don’t think I would, mostly because the Bears coaching staff seems dying to replace him. I thought the Foles signing was pretty damning.
(Trying hard not to let the fact that I’m a UNC guy (Trubisky) and Jones is well, you know, one of “them”, influence my judgment).
Get back to me in two years on DJ......after four years he'll be better than MT (4 year pro).
Again, DJ is probably going to be an Alex Smith type QB.......
2 years? I'm not willing to throw away 32 games waiting for Jones.
If Smith is his ceiling, we should be drafting a guy this year.
Ummmm...not asking you to wait 32 games lol
2021 is the year DJ has to show it.....that's pretty much universal.
But if he does, let's see where his career (after 4 years) stacks up with Tribisky (4 years).
The Mara family has been involved in professional football for close to a hundred years. I don't understand how they could know so little.
5 wins, 4 wins, 6 wins (adjust downward for historic divisional suckitude). Consistency indeed.
I love the consistency of 10 loss seasons.
JJ made it known that he liked working with DG.
Hopefully this continues.
Martinez - great signing
Fackrell - great value
Ryan - good initial signing/solid extension
Golden - played the offseason well and turned him into a pick
Thomas - too early to know if he'll be the best LT from this class, but looks like a legit starter
Rest of draft - good value throughout the draft
Plus:
LW trade - win
Beckham trade - win
Coaching staff, particularly on the D side, deserve a lot of credit for coaching these guys up, but Judge certainly looks to be on the same page with DG in terms of what types of players they wanted and how they'd fit.
consistent winning would be nice.
This isn't a meritocracy.
B) The rest of the offense (WRs, TEs, OL) is so bad that it prevented a franchise quarterback from looking even competent most games.
Either of these is a firable offense for a GM. If you are riding with Jones next year, that means Gettleman is pulling him down on an offense of his creation. If you want Jones gone, then Gettleman fucked up the most important decision the Giants have made since 2004
How do you know anything about Kevin Abrams and what his philosophy is? Does every employee share the same beliefs as their boss? This is such a ridiculous take. Hate on Abrams because he's a numbers guy. Hate on him for lack of experience. But hating on him because he is the same as Gettleman is absurd.
Of course, if they don't make the playoffs next year, it's almost a certainty you'll see DG retire. Doubt you can have a GM around that didn't make the playoffs in his first four years. Somebody needs to take the fall and he should. I get what he's doing from a teambuilding standpoint and I would be shocked if we don't add skill players early in the draft and possibly in FA this year.
And listen - you can love Judge all you want, but if they lose 10 or god forbid couple more games beyond that again next year, he's on notice for Year 3. It's just the business. 3 losing seasons and coaches get fired. Even SB winners get that notice.
If they were to “fire” DG, there would likely be an external search. Instead, I think they nudge him to retirement and promote Abrams. Very similar to how the Coughlin/McAdoo transition went down. Coughlin still spoke to the media.
1) An entirely new coaching staff
2) Without a preseason
3) With a QB in his first full year as a starter (and second offensive coordinator in as many professional years)
4) Without their best player
It's clear to me that Gettleman and the Giant rebuild was hamstrung by the process of Eli's exit. You can argue who that's on, and I won't begrudge you that.
The Giants will be favorites to win the division next year, and let's see after that.
Oh well. This team better make the playoffs next season.
Things can change on a dime in the NFL, but Snacks singlehandedly was stopping run games and JJ played like a top 3 corner that year. Might sound similar, but Bradberry is a guy that has a game that ages well, instead of a gambler based on speed. His variance through his career was all over the place.
Add to the face Odell was still Odell and we could score enough to win. McAdoo got completely exposed as a guy that pretty much leaned completely on his defense and was rigid in his offensive approach to the game. When he was offensive coordinator our offense made a massive jump based on getting a healthy Odell in his second year with a still effective Eli. Sometimes its better to be lucky than good.
Obviously, if there was a major difference in how they viewed Jones, things wouldn't be so settled.
It still could mean someone else calling the shots.
1) An entirely new coaching staff
2) Without a preseason
3) With a QB in his first full year as a starter (and second offensive coordinator in as many professional years)
4) Without their best player
It's clear to me that Gettleman and the Giant rebuild was hamstrung by the process of Eli's exit. You can argue who that's on, and I won't begrudge you that.
The Giants will be favorites to win the division next year, and let's see after that.
Favorites? Based on what? They won one game against a winning team this year. In a league focused on scoring, they scored over 30 points once. ONCE! And lost!
Dallas, Philly, or Washington (you know, this year's winner) are all more likely to get their shit together before this bumbling administration.
tldr: even though I don't think either Gettleman or Jones are the answer at their respective positions, I do believe they should be given the 2021 season to determine their interconnected fate.
Queue the same "everyone is on notice and these results are not acceptable" quote from every season ending Mara press conference in recent memory.
Maybe throw in a "Who knew Dante Pettis could play?" for fun.
Quote:
The hard calls he's had to make have generally proved to be the right ones. The team is moving, clearly, in a positive direction and improved their performance under the following conditions:
1) An entirely new coaching staff
2) Without a preseason
3) With a QB in his first full year as a starter (and second offensive coordinator in as many professional years)
4) Without their best player
It's clear to me that Gettleman and the Giant rebuild was hamstrung by the process of Eli's exit. You can argue who that's on, and I won't begrudge you that.
The Giants will be favorites to win the division next year, and let's see after that.
Favorites? Based on what? They won one game against a winning team this year. In a league focused on scoring, they scored over 30 points once. ONCE! And lost!
Dallas, Philly, or Washington (you know, this year's winner) are all more likely to get their shit together before this bumbling administration.
Because the guys making this line know how to project things out. I don't think there is going to be a clear cut favorite in this division personally. We are going to see Dallas, WFT, and Giants all at similar odds depending on how the offseason goes. WFT needs to solve their QB issue. Absolutely can't go into next season with Alex Smith and I'll bet you whatever you want that the Giants will be favored over them if he's the starter coming back since them winning the division is such a big deal for you.
Oh go piss up a rope. We don't deserve to win because the the GM you hate wasn't fired? Just stop.
Quote:
We deserve another 10 loss season next year
Oh go piss up a rope. We don't deserve to win because the the GM you hate wasn't fired? Just stop.
I think we can't be surprised to lose when we don't try to improve.
One of the smartest posts I've ever seen on BBI: "The Giants don't try to win. They hope to win."
The Mara family has been involved in professional football for close to a hundred years. I don't understand how they could know so little.
Because they still believe it's 100 years ago!
Why do you make shit up? The Giants have never fired anyone before? They didn't fire Reese or Coughlin? Those guys weren't part of the "family?"
No one knows what happened in 2018 or even lately, but if Mara isn't firing DG, it's because he isn't necessarily blaming him for 2018. And if 2018 isn't a sore spot, 2019 and 2020 won't be because the rebuild is clearly paying some dividends even if it's only 6 wins this season and the giants must believe to a man that the team is headed in the right direction. they aren't keeping DG because he's part of the fucking family.
They literally nuked the entire front office and coaching staff THREE YEARS AGO. Wasn't that enough family bloodletting?
tldr: even though I don't think either Gettleman or Jones are the answer at their respective positions, I do believe they should be given the 2021 season to determine their interconnected fate.
Very reasonable take here.
DG had a good offseason. Whether a mirage like 2016 or a good first step in long term build, we will see.
The Giants showed improvement, whether folks want to acknowledge it or not
Can Jones be our guy long term? We don’t know yet. Should we lock Saquon up long term? We don’t know yet.
But I’m all in on giving DG, Judge, Jones, and any of his staff he wants to keep another season, with hopefully a more normal offseason, to prove we’re on the upswing
Cool. Ill see you next season when we win 10 games. You can change the channel come january since it won't be deserved.
Might be the stupidest shit some of you have said lately. Good job.
Had we finished with just two wins and owned the second or third pick...then DG wouldn't have deserved to make that pick.
Quote:
....they're retaining a general manager who has been a massive failure
Cool. Ill see you next season when we win 10 games. You can change the channel come january since it won't be deserved.
Might be the stupidest shit some of you have said lately. Good job.
You and others make lots of predictions like this, and they never come true.
You and others make lots of predictions like this, and they never come true.
Are you saying that you didn't enjoy 2018's Eli Revenge Tour?
Nope. Try again. Love that one though.
I don't even LOVE DG. But it is what it is. Some of you cannot just let things develop. Someone has to pay. Always.
The Giants not firing a Gm 3 years into a massive rebuild that saw some baby steps taken in 2020, is NOT a shocking or embarrassing lack of decision making, no matter how some of you will scream otherwise. Is DG an easy target? YEs. Has he been perfect, or even good? Probably not, but there's reason to believe things are improving now that a real HC is working the sidelines. I know, that's impossible to process.
Quote:
...If you're going to give Jones another season then you do it by leaving Gettleman in place. Even though I've been a vocal critic of both, It's hard to slam the Giants for giving Jones another year to see what he can do with [hopefully] real weapons. Next season, IMO, should determine the fate of both men. If Jones steps up and proves to be a franchise QB then Gettleman should be given the right to continue to build around him. If he fails to take that next step, then we need to be looking for our next QB in the 2022 draft and Gettleman clearly should not be the guy to be making that decision.
tldr: even though I don't think either Gettleman or Jones are the answer at their respective positions, I do believe they should be given the 2021 season to determine their interconnected fate.
Very reasonable take here.
DG had a good offseason. Whether a mirage like 2016 or a good first step in long term build, we will see.
The Giants showed improvement, whether folks want to acknowledge it or not
Can Jones be our guy long term? We don’t know yet. Should we lock Saquon up long term? We don’t know yet.
But I’m all in on giving DG, Judge, Jones, and any of his staff he wants to keep another season, with hopefully a more normal offseason, to prove we’re on the upswing
That's a good point as well. We're going to have to make a decision on Saquon's 5th year option (and potential long term extension) following the 2021 season. This next season is HUGE for a lot of reasons and it will tell us a lot about the future and core of this franchise. I think you leave the status quo for one more season to see how it plays out and gather as much information as possible before making any reactionary moves right now.
Quote:
8-8!
The Mara family has been involved in professional football for close to a hundred years. I don't understand how they could know so little.
Because they still believe it's 100 years ago!
Outside of the Barkley pick (which is obviously a big one), what leads you to that conclusion? If anything, the recent moves have pointed to the opposite:
1. Emphasizing DBs over ERs (modern offenses get rid of the ball fast). Obviously the Baker situation didn't work out, but hard to apportion blame on that one.
2. Getting a mobile QB
3. Hiring a young coach that appears well versed in analytics and is very good at in-game tactical decisions (i.e. when to use TOs)
4. Acquiring DL that could disrupt the interior of the pocket and make QBs uncomfortable (QBs throw fast now, shortest path to them is up the middle)
And even with Barkley, I think they view(ed) him as more of a modern day RB that can be a weapon all over the field, not just a traditional RB. The biggest failure of Shurmur was not using SB more like Kamara or McCaffrey.
B) The rest of the offense (WRs, TEs, OL) is so bad that it prevented a franchise quarterback from looking even competent most games.
Either of these is a firable offense for a GM. If you are riding with Jones next year, that means Gettleman is pulling him down on an offense of his creation. If you want Jones gone, then Gettleman fucked up the most important decision the Giants have made since 2004
Great post. In a league where an horrific Mason Rudolph can step in vs a hungry Browns D and throw for 325 and 2 TDs, it’s either one of the other.
This is all getting setup for Abrams imo.
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
Actually there were several 10 and 11 win predictions right before week one.
Your actual prediction was 8-8.
8-8
ryanmkeane : 9/8/2020 7:10 pm : link
...
All I've learned here is that for the Giants a rebuild now takes at least four years.
Quote:
for 2021, and now you're positioned to be ready to make an informed decision on Jones' 5th year option, or hopefully sooner.
This is all getting setup for Abrams imo.
Possibly. Johnny Boy will state Gettleman is stepping down, but he’ll act as a consultant for the next hire. Low and behold, Abrams will be the perfect fit!
All I've learned here is that for the Giants a rebuild now takes at least four years.
Until next year when everyone agrees it should take five years.
Quote:
In comment 15108660 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
8-8!
The Mara family has been involved in professional football for close to a hundred years. I don't understand how they could know so little.
Because they still believe it's 100 years ago!
Outside of the Barkley pick (which is obviously a big one), what leads you to that conclusion? If anything, the recent moves have pointed to the opposite:
1. Emphasizing DBs over ERs (modern offenses get rid of the ball fast). Obviously the Baker situation didn't work out, but hard to apportion blame on that one.
2. Getting a mobile QB
3. Hiring a young coach that appears well versed in analytics and is very good at in-game tactical decisions (i.e. when to use TOs)
4. Acquiring DL that could disrupt the interior of the pocket and make QBs uncomfortable (QBs throw fast now, shortest path to them is up the middle)
And even with Barkley, I think they view(ed) him as more of a modern day RB that can be a weapon all over the field, not just a traditional RB. The biggest failure of Shurmur was not using SB more like Kamara or McCaffrey.
All of which as lead to a 6 win season. The best season this GM has had.
Not happy with the Barkley pick.
Not sure about Jones yet.
Mobile QB's eat our DL for breakfast.
No WR talent for this "Modern" game
Gettleman is FAR from a modern NFL GM IMO.
The Giants are a conservative organization, and that's been the case for a long time. I don't know why people on here seem to expect something different. DG was never on the hot seat this season.
Yup. same ol.
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
John Mara is most assuredly "more upset than anyone."
Yup. same ol.
“Everyone is on notice”.
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
Cleveland hires Dorsey, he commits a top pick to a QB, the Browns and Mayfield struggle in year 2, Dorsey gets fired after 2 years.
Now in Mayfield's 3rd year, he's looking a lot more like a franchise QB. Not Mahomes or Rodgers level, but would we be happy if Jones has a year next year comparable with Mayfield this year (3500 yards, 26 TDs, 8 INTs, 11 wins)? I think so
In hindsight, Dorsey's work in Cleveland doesn't look so bad, but he's now gone.
There's always more to each of these stories, but do the Giants fire DG before year 3 for Jones? I don't think they do, or should. But Jones needs to prove he can be the guy, or they're both gone
We'll see
consistency? In what losing? We have 15 fucking wins in 3 years, wtf are you talking about....
11 losses, 12 losses and now 10 more losses this year. Total: 33 losses.
Winning percentage over three years: 31.2%.
If you bat .312 in baseball you are considered a successful hitter. At Jints Central, the same rules apparently apply now...
tldr: even though I don't think either Gettleman or Jones are the answer at their respective positions, I do believe they should be given the 2021 season to determine their interconnected fate.
No I don’t think his 2020 offseason was historically good. It was ok. And if he had just “ok” off seasons in 2018 and 2019, maybe we’d legitimately be the best team in this division this year. This painfully slow rebuild would be accelerated a bit more if any of his draft picks look like they’re destined for being among the 5 best at their position league wide. He’s had high draft picks and tell me the guy who will be a perennial All Pro or Pro Bowler (based on merit).
Nyg goes 6-10. Jones goes for 3300 all purpose yards, 16 total TOs and accounts for 12 TDs and the team misses the playoffs. Do you have any disgust for DG?
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
GEt your head out of the stat book and take it one game, one year at a time. Eli was Trubisky or worse to many around here, until he wasn't.
Stats are overstated. How about we win some games next year and make the playoffs and go from there?
Also, we can play this QB back n forth game all day long. There's context. Tannenhill was trubisky too. Now he's irreplaceable. Shit, even Trubisky himself came on late this season.
You've been beating the stat drum all week it seems. He's a young player. Relax.
Yes, the team improved. They went from 4-12 to 6-10.
The question isn't are they any better than last year, but should they be better than they are now? They lost Barkley for essentially the entire year which was a factor. But they also played in a historically bad division which accounted for 4 of the 6 wins. Cincy was another win. They beat one team with a winning record this year.
There is a time element to improvement also. Would 7-9 next year signal we are still on the right track because the record is better? I would argue no, but that is up to each individual.
Some think this year was a success. Some don't.
In comment 15108902 djm said:
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
GEt your head out of the stat book and take it one game, one year at a time. Eli was Trubisky or worse to many around here, until he wasn't.
Stats are overstated. How about we win some games next year and make the playoffs and go from there?
Also, we can play this QB back n forth game all day long. There's context. Tannenhill was trubisky too. Now he's irreplaceable. Shit, even Trubisky himself came on late this season.
You've been beating the stat drum all week it seems. He's a young player. Relax.
If Trubisky was the Giants QB right now would you be looking for an upgrade?
You brought up stats I didn’t. The facts is Trubisky produces those numbers and is heading to his second playoff game. Do you think the Giants could build a consistent contender with that production at QB?
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
If the best Jones is is Trubisky? Then yea.
Trubisky lit it up his 2nd year and they went what, 10-6, and lost a heartbreaker to Seattle. Jones well behind the Trubisky curve.
We deserve another 10 loss season next year
Oh go piss up a rope. We don't deserve to win because the the GM you hate wasn't fired? Just stop.
You know you can put personal feelings aside and speak factually about someone doing an awful job right?
Jones well behind the Trubisky curve.
Because the team went 6-10 in the worst division in NFL history? How many years is this guy supposed to be allowed to put bad teams on the field?
Exactly. Should be end of thread.
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
...so I apologize if I'm repeating what others have said, but if they didn't fire him after 2019, why in the world would they fire him after 2020? He killed it in both free agency and the draft this past offseason.
Because the team went 6-10 in the worst division in NFL history? How many years is this guy supposed to be allowed to put bad teams on the field?
the team this year was noticeably improved from last year. If you can't see that then I'm at a loss for what to tell you.
Because he was hired to fix the direction of this franchise in 2018, and here in 2020 the team is lagging behind the other teams that were doing the same in 2018.
Some of those 2018 and 2019 misses are still on the roster and he may not be providing the most objective evaluation of them which will have impacts down the road.
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
Out of curiosity, what are you basing your statement that he was "given an ultimatum" on? Do you know he disagreed with that decision and expressed that opinion, or is it possible he did that because he thought it was the best path back to winning?
Jones well behind the Trubisky curve.
That team was good and had talent. What's so hard for people to understand about this. DJ has shown a ton more in the passing game than Trubisky showed at this point. Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton, Jordan Howard. I'd take those top 3 over anyone we trotted out there this year after Saquono went down. Combine that with a lights out defense that put them in awesome positions all game, Yeh same difference.
Giants fans in 201o: They started 2-11, but finished 2-1. The arrow is pointing up, and next year will be better!
Giants fans in 2020: They started 1-7, but finished 5-3. The arrow is pointing up, and next year will be better!
maybe he does get fired now anyway, but GMs don't get recycled like HCs because GMS are judged with a different lens.
And yes, you can laughably remind people that Accorsi was the biggest villain on BBI up until 2007 and George Young was 8-24 prior to 1981. Then he was 8-19 in 82-83. HE also nearly fired Parcells.
Gms are a different animal than HCs. Again, I think DG has made some mistakes here, I never loved the Baker pick. Jones still has to prove he's a winning solid NFL QB. But the drafts are yielding fruit even in the mid to late rounds and his last FA haul was nothing short of excellent. If DG doesn't have the 2020 offseason under his belt he would be on thin ice to say the least. But he did have a good 2020 offseason. Does that not count? Guess not.
We agree to disagree. I just hate the hyperbole or made up BS. Happy New year.
DJs big leap forward in your hypothetical is 23 total touchdowns?
23 total touchdowns? In the year 2021?
The bar is near the Earth's core.
Giants fans in 201o: They started 2-11, but finished 2-1. The arrow is pointing up, and next year will be better!
Giants fans in 2020: They started 1-7, but finished 5-3. The arrow is pointing up, and next year will be better!
To be fair, no one was saying that after 2019.
Is this supposed to be a joke?
Your scenario to prove DG's "haters" wrong is 23 TDs in year three for the 6th overall pick in the draft? Do you watch what other QBs in the NFL are doing?
Reach for the stars. You just described a much less productive Kirk Cousins.
And assuming you are serious, yeah I'd be disgusted with DG in that hypothetical, because it means we need to find a new QB to replace the one he fell in love with at the Senior Bowl.
They had wins against the Eagles, Seattle and Dallas,
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
Out of curiosity, what are you basing your statement that he was "given an ultimatum" on? Do you know he disagreed with that decision and expressed that opinion, or is it possible he did that because he thought it was the best path back to winning?
There was no ultimatum. DG made his own assessment of Eli, figured he could still win with him and told the owners that which they were hoping to hear anyway.
Before yesterday's Dallas game?
After the Dallas?
Or after Pederson mailed it in?
Jones goes 4200 all purpose yards, 15 total TOs and accounts for 23 TDs and the team makes the WC playoffs. Are we still completely disgusted with DG?
Is this supposed to be a joke?
Your scenario to prove DG's "haters" wrong is 23 TDs in year three for the 6th overall pick in the draft? Do you watch what other QBs in the NFL are doing?
Reach for the stars. You just described a much less productive Kirk Cousins.
And assuming you are serious, yeah I'd be disgusted with DG in that hypothetical, because it means we need to find a new QB to replace the one he fell in love with at the Senior Bowl.
Yeah if DJ puts up numbers like that with Saquon back and hopefully some additions on the outside he almost certainly isn't the guy you give a second contract to. 23 TDs to 15 TO's? Maybe if Saquon gets hurt again early in the year for the season and we add no talent to the skills which I highly doubt we are going to do.
As observed above, DG seems to have actually built up the Giants' analytics dept and that is showing in their personnel moves. There's a narrative that he's a luddite dinosaur. I don't think that narrative is really supported by facts. His strategy is kind of old-school (run the ball, stop the run, pressure the passer) but it's not like he's drafting fullbacks in the first round.
Fans in general, and especially on BBI, never seem to consider the importance of talent relations. The demand for quality GMs and coaches, like the demand for star players, always exceeds supply. Therefore the talent has leverage. The Giants can't just "get" someone; they have to make a deal with someone who has other options and has to be convinced to come work for them. Those prospective GMs, executives and free agents know which organizations treat executives, coaches and other talent fairly, and which treat them badly. The organizations that treat talent badly have a harder time attracting top talent. (I think the Cowboys are in this situation with coaches, even if they are one of the marquee franchises in the NFL. Everybody knows Jerry is a micromanager.) So an NFL franchise needs to be more cautious than fans realize about personnel moves in the front office.
If DG steps back from the GM role for health reasons, or something like that, that solves the talent relations part.
This past 10 months have been a huge outlier due to the pandemic. The next six months are likely to be pretty much the same. A conservative organization like the Giants isn't going to rush to fire senior people in this situation. Maybe they should be, but that's not how they like to work.
DG's own standard for a GM, which he's talked about in interviews, is "you have to get the head coach right and you have to get the quarterback right." Shurmur was a whiff on HC; Judge seems to be a hit, maybe a home run. Is Jones a hit or a whiff? We don't know. We probably won't know for another year. If he's a hit, the team should be better. If he's a whiff, the team will be mediocre at best and DG will probably be gone.
If Jason Garrett is let go or leaves, that may solve some of the problems on offense and Jones may bounce back.
I suspect that this offseason will be about beefing up the defense even more than the offense. A great defense allows the offense to take more chances and lets the team recover from turnovers. That's how it worked in the 80s. Yes the O needs weapons, especially receivers, and they will surely be looking to acquire some. But I think this team's identity is going to be Defense first. So far DG, Judge and the staff have been pretty successful at building up the defense. He gets some credit for that. Unfortunately, the O has suffered. He gets blame for that.
and I think with Judge and Graham and Garrett collaborating with him will help w/personnel issues.
I’ve brought this up multiple times. At least we got a “fraudulent” 11-5 season when Reese broke the bank on his defensive spending spree. Really could’ve gone for another one of those this year. This time we just got the spending spree on defense without the winning record.
I still think the 2017 team fell apart the seams too quickly and really wasn’t even that bad. We got hit with a REALLY bad injury bug and string together some tough losses, and then i blame McAdoo for losing the locker room at the first sign of adversity because he was a weak, weak man. At least I think Judge is a little bit more of a “leader of men” if you will and might be able to hold the team together, then again it’s hard to hold any team together without at some point WINNING a significant number of games. We’ll see.
Huge, it sets up the rest of the cap for the near term. I speculated it could be Ryan or Tomlinson, and still think signing Ryan means DT is gone unless he really compromises.
Also interested to see which contracts are shed early, because I think they tipped their hand about UFA WRs and they're gonna be ugly expensive (and I hope it's not a mistake like Tate).
The real question(s) are, what do they do for an Offensive Line coach and does Garrett remain as OC?
John Mara is most assuredly "more upset than anyone."
Yup. same ol.
I truly believe John Mara is disappointed and upset, this is his family business after all. I also truly believe he doesn't have the first clue of how to get out of the tailspin this franchise has been in since 2012. He tends to fall back on comfortable which had kept this franchise down.
The money given to Tate was a huge mistake, and I am concerned the desperation they will feel to get Jones weapons will lead to even more bad decisions.
Yeah if DJ puts up numbers like that with Saquon back and hopefully some additions on the outside he almost certainly isn't the guy you give a second contract to. 23 TDs to 15 TO's? Maybe if Saquon gets hurt again early in the year for the season and we add no talent to the skills which I highly doubt we are going to do.
I can't decide if some people just don't watch or understand what's going on with NFL QBs and offenses in 2021, or if they are just setting the bar for success ludicrously low because they know setting it any higher will make it near impossible for their mediocre QB to attain.
In a 16-game season, 23 TDs for a QB is nothing. Based on 2020 stats, that would put him behind 18 QBs. Am I supposed to be overjoyed that our QB is in the bottom third if NFL QBs in that hypothetical?
Yay, 5 wins year, give me more of THAT! Why don't take a go at my wife too, I like to watch.
FFS.
Want more.
Yeah if DJ puts up numbers like that with Saquon back and hopefully some additions on the outside he almost certainly isn't the guy you give a second contract to. 23 TDs to 15 TO's? Maybe if Saquon gets hurt again early in the year for the season and we add no talent to the skills which I highly doubt we are going to do.
I can't decide if some people just don't watch or understand what's going on with NFL QBs and offenses in 2021, or if they are just setting the bar for success ludicrously low because they know setting it any higher will make it near impossible for their mediocre QB to attain.
In a 16-game season, 23 TDs for a QB is nothing. Based on 2020 stats, that would put him behind 18 QBs. Am I supposed to be overjoyed that our QB is in the bottom third if NFL QBs in that hypothetical?
Agreed, the NFL is setting records for scoring each year. Wentz threw 16 in 12 games for context. That’s 21 in 16 games, would anyone here take Wentz?
What saved Gettleman’s fat ass is the sorry state of the NFC East . Had the Eagles or Cowboys been able to administer one of the usual beat downs , Mr G. would be gone .
As for the Judge hire , the owners and Belichick get a share of the credit just as Pete Rozelle did the George Young hiring .
I am sure Mike G is correct . I expected this , anyway . But it’s completely undeserved . And given the guy’s age , how long do you expect to keep him ? You’re delaying the inevitable . To promote from within? The Giants have been the worst team in football over the last 4 seasons . Nobody gets promoted from within.
decisions, money re: Williams & Tomlinson
Huge, it sets up the rest of the cap for the near term. I speculated it could be Ryan or Tomlinson, and still think signing Ryan means DT is gone unless he really compromises.
Also interested to see which contracts are shed early, because I think they tipped their hand about UFA WRs and they're gonna be ugly expensive (and I hope it's not a mistake like Tate).
I think the FA WR class has lost a ton of leverage with how good the last year and this years draft class is at the position. There's a lot of good talent hitting the FA market there as well, which is unusual.
What saved Gettleman’s fat ass is the sorry state of the NFC East . Had the Eagles or Cowboys been able to administer one of the usual beat downs , Mr G. would be gone .
As for the Judge hire , the owners and Belichick get a share of the credit just as Pete Rozelle did the George Young hiring .
I am sure Mike G is correct . I expected this , anyway . But it’s completely undeserved . And given the guy’s age , how long do you expect to keep him ? You’re delaying the inevitable . To promote from within? The Giants have been the worst team in football over the last 4 seasons . Nobody gets promoted from within.
The last part is also big. Let’s say the Giants liked the way the team progressed, how many more years is Gettleman going to be doing this? We very likely will be hiring a new GM in the next year or two even if Gettleman stays, so why not start that process now? Why wait to see if a guy who hasn’t proved he’s the right guy to build this team?
Take the progress from 2020 and get someone who will be here long term hopefully and can build this team into a contender.
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
That's a bit disingenuous.
Browns - have been 'rebuilding' for years before 2018 (took Garrett #1 overall 2017)
Bears - Same as Browns (#2 pick 2017, #9 2016, #7 2015...)
TB - picked top 11 from 2014-2016 including #7 and #1 overall
49ers - rebuild basically started in 2015
Other than the Colts (who's bad year was due to Luck's injury), none of those teams really had an instantaneous/quick rebuild.
For those of you who think Lamar Jackson can't throw a forward pass, he had 26 passing TDs this season, which put him middle of the pack this year. 23 TDs is below average.
Wait — in 14 games as 2nd year QBs, 11-3 and 27 TDs (Trubisky) beats 5-9 and 11 TDs (Jones)?
(Sarcasm intended)
that were drafting in the top 10 in 2018 when DG took over. A significant number are in the playoffs this year (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay), have had significant success since 2018 (Houston and San Francisco), or won 11 games this year and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker (Indianapolis).
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
That's a bit disingenuous.
Browns - have been 'rebuilding' for years before 2018 (took Garrett #1 overall 2017)
Bears - Same as Browns (#2 pick 2017, #9 2016, #7 2015...)
TB - picked top 11 from 2014-2016 including #7 and #1 overall
49ers - rebuild basically started in 2015
Other than the Colts (who's bad year was due to Luck's injury), none of those teams really had an instantaneous/quick rebuild.
The point is that they were starting from the bottom of the league in 2018, as were the Giants. In 2017 the Giants picked #23. The two years before that they picked 9th and 12th. They were essentially all coming from the same place.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
The Cardinals reset again in 2019 and made it to 8-8 this year.
The other teams left that are in pretty much the same boat are The Giants, the Jets and the Broncos. That is our peer group over the 3 year rebuild period.
If you’re going to attempt a comparative analysis, context matters.
The first 3 teams you mentioned (Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa Bay) are all projected to be above the cap for the 2021 season. Of the 6 teams you mentioned, a majority of them mortgaged their future to improve their team.
Chicago traded 2 1sts for Khalil Mack. Tampa Bay has no future QB and was gifted an All Pro TE in Gronk and an All Pro WR in Brown...( Both of whom they will have to pay this off-season) all in a package deal with fckin Tom Brady.
Cleveland signed Kareem Hunt and walk into 2021 with major cap issues.
The Cardinals will be strap capped once they pay Hassan Reddick and the Deandre Hopkins move is the only reason they can be considered a better team.
Houston mortgaged the future for Tunsil and already declined to be worse than us in 2020.
Indianapolis traded a 1st for the right to pay Buckner.
San Francisco is arguably the only team you mentioned that ascended clean and it took them like 5 top 5 picks to do it.
The difference between NYG and most of those teams is that we are going into 2021 with more cap room than we had in 2020. Saying that those teams are in a better position than us because of their record is short-sighted, to say the least. But go ahead and quote Bill Parcells or something similar to drive your point home. Go ahead and tell me how I’m making excuses for DG.
GM, imo, is not a position you should evaluate with instant gratification, that is why we stuck with Reese for so long and was our ultimate downfall.
P.S. If Love played CB all year and Ryan Lewis and Yiadom never had to start for us, I’m convinced we win the Dallas and Eagles games and sweep the division, that’s not DG’s fault, the coaches just didn’t recognize in time that Love was the 2nd best corner on this team.
This part is what takes the situation from confusing to downright bewildering. Under the best of circumstances, you get maybe 2 or 3 years more out of Gettleman. What is the point of keeping him around in that case?
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
And given the guy’s age , how long do you expect to keep him ? You’re delaying the inevitable . To promote from within? The Giants have been the worst team in football over the last 4 seasons . Nobody gets promoted from within.
This part is what takes the situation from confusing to downright bewildering. Under the best of circumstances, you get maybe 2 or 3 years more out of Gettleman. What is the point of keeping him around in that case?
As ever, the Giants refuse to see anything beyond their immediate field of vision.
Christ, give Dave Gettleman a pat on the back and a gold watch to thank him for his service, and start planning for the next 5-10 years of your franchise.
Worst totals for a Giants offense since......the pathetic 1995 Giants, when Dave Brown had 11 in 16 starts.
On the other hand, playing QB was a helluva lot more difficult back then. Only three QBs topped 30TDs that season (and one of them was Scott Mitchell?!?) while 10 have done so this year. Aaron Rodgers leads the league this year with 48, 10 more than Favre had to lead the league in 1995.
Also, I don't get the sense that this regime wants to sink that kind of money into any single receiver. I don't think that's where they want to allocate cap space. Day 2 picks? Sure. Mid-level free agents. Yes. But this isn't like the year the Giants signed Plax. They haven't got the other pieces in place.
They had wins against the Eagles, Seattle and Dallas,
At 0-5 and 1-7, anyone suggesting these things could happen would have been ridiculed
Arrow is definitely pointing up, not surprised Gettleman is back. Had he not been given the ultimatum of trying to win with Eli, something most on this board supported, this turn around would have begun sooner.
Out of curiosity, what are you basing your statement that he was "given an ultimatum" on? Do you know he disagreed with that decision and expressed that opinion, or is it possible he did that because he thought it was the best path back to winning?
Mike obviously I don’t know. I do know I have heard/read from enough sources that I believe there is some truth to the idea ownership was not ready to move on from Eli; do you think there could be an element of truth to that.
Maybe Dave did agree, but that doesn’t mean the decision didn’t set them back.
If ownership was on board with it, doubt they hold that against him.
Also please understand, I m not an advocate that he should be back, just that I can see why Mara would.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Bad combination to use DG and desperate in same vein.
It can't be 50/50 at this point because there is a fair amount of data that's in that point with both that suggests it's very likely less.
So is this really all on Judge? And that he's really worth hitching the wagon to because he can overcome the deficiencies of both Gettleman and Jones?
I guess it has to be. Because he seems to be the only one who has demonstrated that he is actually good at this job so far...right?
I agree.
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Perennial? Very low odds.
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
It can't be 50/50 at this point because there is a fair amount of data that's in that point with both that suggests it's very likely less.
So is this really all on Judge? And that he's really worth hitching the wagon to because he can overcome the deficiencies of both Gettleman and Jones?
I guess it has to be. Because he seems to be the only one who has demonstrated that he is actually good at this job so far...right?
I think it is much more likely that DG's opinion was that he could turn it around and win with Eli and the Mara's said "We agree. Welcome aboard."
None of us know for sure, but this is why I don't think of 2018 as being "Not on DG."
that the Gettleman-Jones package actually works out? By that, I mean we become perennial playoff contenders.
It can't be 50/50 at this point because there is a fair amount of data that's in that point with both that suggests it's very likely less.
So is this really all on Judge? And that he's really worth hitching the wagon to because he can overcome the deficiencies of both Gettleman and Jones?
I guess it has to be. Because he seems to be the only one who has demonstrated that he is actually good at this job so far...right?
Wrong.
Which part(s)?
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Jones Derangement Syndrome growing stronger by the second. The league average was 25 passing TDs, which includes all sorts of dysfunctional mutts and covid situations and injuries and new coaches. And our future star was dead last in production out of this motley crew by every objective measure.
It can't be 50/50 at this point because there is a fair amount of data that's in that point with both that suggests it's very likely less.
So is this really all on Judge? And that he's really worth hitching the wagon to because he can overcome the deficiencies of both Gettleman and Jones?
I guess it has to be. Because he seems to be the only one who has demonstrated that he is actually good at this job so far...right?
Sophomore slumps are nothing new, in fact the Harvard Business school has a interesting study on this phenomenon in the NFL. The fact that DJ's play statistically regressed so much this year is because of the situation around him. You seem to not want to believe that. I personally do. I'd peg us at 70/30 to be perennial playoff contenders for the next 4 years with how this team is constructed currently. It's hard to argue we aren't a young football team in our key players.
Of course, if we need to get the skill players right next year. Do not want to go into next year rolling the dice with Saquon staying healthy, in a year where it probably won't be a great idea to give him more than 350 touches.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
WORST DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL!
another against the 4-11 and 1 Bengals.
I have no words for this level of idiocy.
We'll be wishing him a happy retirement on his 80th birthday.
We'll see if he has as many Giants wins as candles on his cake by then.
Hahaha you know the internet is written in ink, right? Do you really want to waste people's time digging up the archives? YOU are one of the ones who said it.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Are you glossing over the fact of the weapons these guys had? Holy shit I didn't realize Jones could run routes and catch the ball too. Or force the defense to respect the run to open up the passing game. That's my damn point.
They aren't objectively more productive because they are in absolutely different situations. Objectively more productive would be if DJ played on those teams and played in games for those respective rosters. He doesn't, he has dog shit around him. The best thing you can say about this offense without Saquon outsidfe is our line run blocks well, but as good as they are at run blocking they are bad at pass blocking. Real condusive enviroment to have big passing stats with a rb that scares no one, let along a guy like Saquon.
bullshit, yet again. Nobody on this board was predicting the playoffs this year. It was 2021 that most of the optimistic fans had in mind. Stop saying shit that didn't happen.
Hahaha you know the internet is written in ink, right? Do you really want to waste people's time digging up the archives? YOU are one of the ones who said it.
I'd like to see that because outside of Milton and Ralph C I don't think I saw anyone say we had the playoffs in midn this year. If there's proof let's see that.
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
A fair amount of BBI gets the entirety of their non-Giants NFL knowledge from the Skip Bayless's and Shannon Sharpe's of the world (and then of course complain when those talking heads don't fellate the Giants).
There is very rarely any context, and it's clear that most Giants fans don't watch more than the highlights of any game other than Giants games. Tell a Giants fan that Jones is comparable to Trubisky and they get insulted without even realizing that as of this moment, it's a compliment to Jones and an insult to Trubisky.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Grasping at straws, throwing arguments at the wall to see if anything sticks. Honestly, we should not even respond. These takes are terrible even by BBI standards. DG won 15 games in 3 years and they want to shrink the sample to the last 8 games and ignore the fact that 4 of those wins came against teams in the
WORST DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL!
another against the 4-11 and 1 Bengals.
I have no words for this level of idiocy.
I just don't understand why the goal posts move for Giant players and are cast so firmly for the remainder of the league. We cite other qbs who are objectively more productive and then make the point or insinuate that Jones is better.
I've also read on BBI today that its not Jones fault that he had the worst season in recent memory for a qb playing in as many games as he did because the supporting cast was terrible. I then read the guy responsible for selecting that supporting cast is doing a great job. Two things which are mutually exclusive and not compatible at all. This all smacks of the underlying objective of some posters, defend the Giants moves at any cost until the Giants themselves admit the moves were wrong, at which point its okay to critize them.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Are you glossing over the fact of the weapons these guys had? Holy shit I didn't realize Jones could run routes and catch the ball too. Or force the defense to respect the run to open up the passing game. That's my damn point.
They aren't objectively more productive because they are in absolutely different situations. Objectively more productive would be if DJ played on those teams and played in games for those respective rosters. He doesn't, he has dog shit around him. The best thing you can say about this offense without Saquon outsidfe is our line run blocks well, but as good as they are at run blocking they are bad at pass blocking. Real condusive enviroment to have big passing stats with a rb that scares no one, let along a guy like Saquon.
Weapons is a strong term for what he Jaguars lined up this year. Chark is pretty good, but its not exactly if they are trotting out household names who are so good that they elevated the play of the qbs to be that much better than Jones. The Jaguars also had the 30th ranked offense in the NFL, so again, not sure you made the point you intended. Its okay to give this one up.
To put it in perspective, the woeful Jaguars had 25.
Yea but it’s all the fault of the supporting cast who the GM who had a great 2020 is at no responsibility for.
It’s pretty sobering to look at the year end stats ... an apocalyptically bad season for the offense. Meanwhile the likes of Minshew and Luton are more than doubling up Jones. Sheesh.
The Jags have great WRs and solid backs. Minshew isn't a terrible QB either, certainly not a franchise guy, but a guy thats going to be a backup in the league for a long time. And Luton? He threw 2tds and 6 picks so what are you talking about. The situations are completely different. The Jags suck because their defense was atrocious literally worst in the league. Which inflates the passing stats as well since the team is always playing from a big deficit and in pass mode.
Oy vey, if Minshew is set to be a backup in this league what does that say about Jones? Considering both two years into their careers, Minshew outperforms in nearly every major passing category. Boy, some of you really need to re think your comparisons, I am not sure they are making your intended points. First Trubisky, and now Minshew, who were both objectively more productive than Jones in less games...
Are you glossing over the fact of the weapons these guys had? Holy shit I didn't realize Jones could run routes and catch the ball too. Or force the defense to respect the run to open up the passing game. That's my damn point.
They aren't objectively more productive because they are in absolutely different situations. Objectively more productive would be if DJ played on those teams and played in games for those respective rosters. He doesn't, he has dog shit around him. The best thing you can say about this offense without Saquon outsidfe is our line run blocks well, but as good as they are at run blocking they are bad at pass blocking. Real condusive enviroment to have big passing stats with a rb that scares no one, let along a guy like Saquon.
Weapons is a strong term for what he Jaguars lined up this year. Chark is pretty good, but its not exactly if they are trotting out household names who are so good that they elevated the play of the qbs to be that much better than Jones. The Jaguars also had the 30th ranked offense in the NFL, so again, not sure you made the point you intended. Its okay to give this one up.
Zeke — did you see who journeyman Mike Glennon played with yesterday? No Robinson, no Chark ... put up 268 yards and 2 TDs and zero INTs vs a hungry Colts D. My point being ... I get that Jones has poor weapons, but his performance is still shockingly bad even factoring that in. Holy low expectations.
I think it is much more likely that DG's opinion was that he could turn it around and win with Eli and the Mara's said "We agree. Welcome aboard."
None of us know for sure, but this is why I don't think of 2018 as being "Not on DG."
I think you re right about that. I also believe the Mara s gave him a pass on that, which would explain why this year enough things went right to bring him back.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
Zeke, please for your sake, stop. In year 2 Trubisky had 24tds/12 ints 3200 yds passing, 66% completion and an 11-3 record and engineered what should have been the game winning drive against the eagles in the wild card round, while leading the 9th ranked offense.
In year 2 Jones has 11tds/10ints, 2900 yards, a 62% completion an 5-9 record while leading the 31st ranked offense.
I am not sure what point you are making, but by what standard has Jones shown more in his second year than Trubisky did in year 2? Outside of hes the Giants quarterback and you say so. If you are arguing that Trubisky is bad (which he is), than Jones is worse.
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
My argument is that available cap room is a sign that we will add talent and won’t be forced to let good players walk. A lot of those teams will decline just like Houston due to the cap going down to the projected 175k number.
We can debate on an objective definition of mortgaging the future, but the acquisition of Mack, Buckner and Antonio Brown were never possible for our team, and absolutely helped those teams dominate at the expense of draft picks and, or future cap room.
If this team resigns Leonard Williams, gets Barkley and Carter back, put Love at Cb full time, get Kyle Pitts in the draft. I can see us being a 10 win team in the mold of the Dolphins. I can also see a lot of those teams, such as the Bears and Indianapolis having losing seasons.
bullshit, yet again. Nobody on this board was predicting the playoffs this year. It was 2021 that most of the optimistic fans had in mind. Stop saying shit that didn't happen.
Hahaha you know the internet is written in ink, right? Do you really want to waste people's time digging up the archives? YOU are one of the ones who said it.
I'd like to see that because outside of Milton and Ralph C I don't think I saw anyone say we had the playoffs in midn this year. If there's proof let's see that.
Ryan starts a thread: Exhibit A
Ryan says "Didn't see anything from Baltimore last night that told me we can’t beat them" (this would have gotten us into the playoffs): Exhibit B
Ryan pointing toward turning the season around after the 0-2 start: Exhibit C
And just a bonus link, because it's the best one in the archives to really get to the heart of Ryan's credibility as an objective fan:
Flowers, Pugh, and Richburg are draft picks that will restore Giants pride across the offensive line. Those guys don't take shit from anyone - about time others follow suit.
That last one is my favorite.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
what DJ has. I'd rather take the second half year 2 of DJ than year 5 Trubisky. Trubiksy's little resurgence will be short lived here. Did you watch the Packers game? He's playing a limited game, because his accuracy is still all over the place. The Bears have played some god awful defenses the last few weeks and why Trubisky has put up some decent numbers, which they should, they have some decent weapons over there plus AROB.
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
Zeke, please for your sake, stop. In year 2 Trubisky had 24tds/12 ints 3200 yds passing, 66% completion and an 11-3 record and engineered what should have been the game winning drive against the eagles in the wild card round, while leading the 9th ranked offense.
In year 2 Jones has 11tds/10ints, 2900 yards, a 62% completion an 5-9 record while leading the 31st ranked offense.
I am not sure what point you are making, but by what standard has Jones shown more in his second year than Trubisky did in year 2? Outside of hes the Giants quarterback and you say so. If you are arguing that Trubisky is bad (which he is), than Jones is worse.
You keep citing stats and I keep referring you to the fact it's completely different situations. He also had an elite level defense. Trubisky was awful in that playoff game! He was missing throws all over the field. In fact that was the story until the last drive. The only reason they were in that postion because their defense was awesome in that game. Holy shit you guys realize winning and losing is more than the QB right. Same with stats. The fact that the Bears were good that year was in spite of Trubisky not because of him. Tarik Cohen was doing video game things out there after the catch. AROB was owning people 1 v 1. That had a tight end that scores in the redzone. They had a solid running back in Jordan Howard.
DJ has a slot WR. Cool beans. Oh and a deep threat that can't get open deep because we don't have RBs that scare anyone nor an offensive line that can pass block. And he can't go up and get the ball so he's a one-trick pony. A TE that when the main weapon gives the other team more plays at what seems like a 2-1 rate than actually making plays. Recipe for passing success there.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
bullshit, yet again. Nobody on this board was predicting the playoffs this year. It was 2021 that most of the optimistic fans had in mind. Stop saying shit that didn't happen.
Hahaha you know the internet is written in ink, right? Do you really want to waste people's time digging up the archives? YOU are one of the ones who said it.
I'd like to see that because outside of Milton and Ralph C I don't think I saw anyone say we had the playoffs in midn this year. If there's proof let's see that.
Ryan starts a thread: Exhibit A
Ryan says "Didn't see anything from Baltimore last night that told me we can’t beat them" (this would have gotten us into the playoffs): Exhibit B
Ryan pointing toward turning the season around after the 0-2 start: Exhibit C
And just a bonus link, because it's the best one in the archives to really get to the heart of Ryan's credibility as an objective fan:
Flowers, Pugh, and Richburg are draft picks that will restore Giants pride across the offensive line. Those guys don't take shit from anyone - about time others follow suit.
That last one is my favorite.
That last link is a doozy. People sure did love Beckham.
So your argument is that the Giants rebuild is better than those other teams listed because their playoff births were the result of spending up to the cap, while we are better off missing the playoffs because we have more cap room?
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
My argument is that available cap room is a sign that we will add talent and won’t be forced to let good players walk. A lot of those teams will decline just like Houston due to the cap going down to the projected 175k number.
We can debate on an objective definition of mortgaging the future, but the acquisition of Mack, Buckner and Antonio Brown were never possible for our team, and absolutely helped those teams dominate at the expense of draft picks and, or future cap room.
If this team resigns Leonard Williams, gets Barkley and Carter back, put Love at Cb full time, get Kyle Pitts in the draft. I can see us being a 10 win team in the mold of the Dolphins. I can also see a lot of those teams, such as the Bears and Indianapolis having losing seasons.
The Colts ($64M) and Bucs($25M) have way more cap room for 2021 than the Giants do ($10M). The Bears are at the cap, so $10M worse off than us. And they are in the playoffs.
Antonio Brown signed a one year, $1.6M deal with Tampa. I am not suggesting the Giants should have signed him, but he was certainly affordable. Brown was also not a major part of Tampa's success this year (he had 483 yards and 4 TDs).
What are you looking at when you make these statements about the cap?
In fact they've played 5 of the bottome 10 defenses. I really don't think people understand how fucking awful our skill players are compared to the NFL. That's what convinces me that people don't watch games around the leage. Between our RB/TE/WR groups that teams were fieldouting there , our's is easily bottom 5.
Saquon is the only guy that puts us into mediocre territory by himself. This is why we desperately need to add some skill players, and I feel like I haven't beaten that drum in fifteen years with this team. Maybe longer. I think we've had good skill players so long that guys just figure if they are wearing the blue, they are good.
Zeke, please for your sake, stop. In year 2 Trubisky had 24tds/12 ints 3200 yds passing, 66% completion and an 11-3 record and engineered what should have been the game winning drive against the eagles in the wild card round, while leading the 9th ranked offense.
In year 2 Jones has 11tds/10ints, 2900 yards, a 62% completion an 5-9 record while leading the 31st ranked offense.
I am not sure what point you are making, but by what standard has Jones shown more in his second year than Trubisky did in year 2? Outside of hes the Giants quarterback and you say so. If you are arguing that Trubisky is bad (which he is), than Jones is worse.
You keep citing stats and I keep referring you to the fact it's completely different situations. He also had an elite level defense. Trubisky was awful in that playoff game! He was missing throws all over the field. In fact that was the story until the last drive. The only reason they were in that postion because their defense was awesome in that game. Holy shit you guys realize winning and losing is more than the QB right. Same with stats. The fact that the Bears were good that year was in spite of Trubisky not because of him. Tarik Cohen was doing video game things out there after the catch. AROB was owning people 1 v 1. That had a tight end that scores in the redzone. They had a solid running back in Jordan Howard.
DJ has a slot WR. Cool beans. Oh and a deep threat that can't get open deep because we don't have RBs that scare anyone nor an offensive line that can pass block. And he can't go up and get the ball so he's a one-trick pony. A TE that when the main weapon gives the other team more plays at what seems like a 2-1 rate than actually making plays. Recipe for passing success there.
Because statistics are how you measure the productivity of a position player, if it wasn't for that we'd have no idea how anyone performed. And there is no comparison in year 2 between Jones and Trubisky. You are going straight to the subjectivity of supporting cast. If you would like to get subjective, let's discuss the amount of times that color commentators pointed out Jones making an improper read and missing open receivers- which are just the times that were seen. There is no statistical line item for that and no separation measurement.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
And that those subjective measures objectively prove that Jones is the better QB.
A QBs can’t be considered good because of his supporting cast and a QB can’t be considered bad because of his supporting cast.
And that those subjective measures objectively prove that Jones is the better QB.
Truly mind numbing. Some on this board are harsher on college prospects than players on our own team.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
In fact Shaq Barrett is probably a guy they let walk that has the type of game that ages very well and is big need for us. Personally, I'd love to sign him instead of any of the FA WR options and concentrate on offensive skill players in draft for the most part. Shit he caused the game sealing play when we played them in the regular season. Give me headsy players like him that rely on power moves all day.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
And we are pointing to non-franchise guys like Minshew and Trubisky to point out just how bad Jones was this year. Trying to be charitable, and not comparing Jones vs the top 10 guys (much less the elite guys).
A QBs can’t be considered good because of his supporting cast and a QB can’t be considered bad because of his supporting cast.
And that those subjective measures objectively prove that Jones is the better QB.
Truly mind numbing. Some on this board are harsher on college prospects than players on our own team.
I'm harsher on college prospects that have the field so tiled far in their favor that its hard to gauge them as prospects. QB friendly systems in college and Day makes it too easy. I see guys streaking wide open by 5 yards and he's barely connecting on throws, that should happen. He's a good prosepct, but I certainly take Wilson and Lawrence over him. We'll see against Bama.
Situations absolutely matter. Josh Allen (the defensive end) is a great, great football player that currently plays on the worst defense in the league. He plays what many consider a premier position. Is it his fault? He went from a 10.5 sack season to a 2 sack season. Is this his fault too? Is he not the same damn player?
So your argument is that the Giants rebuild is better than those other teams listed because their playoff births were the result of spending up to the cap, while we are better off missing the playoffs because we have more cap room?
Where do you think this team will be next year with the cap if they re-sign Leonard Williams and add some weapons for Jones?
The goal in the NFL is not to have the most cap space at the end of the year. None of those teams have "mortgaged their future" to get where they are. They pay more because they have more talent.
Yes, context matters.
My argument is that available cap room is a sign that we will add talent and won’t be forced to let good players walk. A lot of those teams will decline just like Houston due to the cap going down to the projected 175k number.
We can debate on an objective definition of mortgaging the future, but the acquisition of Mack, Buckner and Antonio Brown were never possible for our team, and absolutely helped those teams dominate at the expense of draft picks and, or future cap room.
If this team resigns Leonard Williams, gets Barkley and Carter back, put Love at Cb full time, get Kyle Pitts in the draft. I can see us being a 10 win team in the mold of the Dolphins. I can also see a lot of those teams, such as the Bears and Indianapolis having losing seasons.
The Colts ($64M) and Bucs($25M) have way more cap room for 2021 than the Giants do ($10M). The Bears are at the cap, so $10M worse off than us. And they are in the playoffs.
Antonio Brown signed a one year, $1.6M deal with Tampa. I am not suggesting the Giants should have signed him, but he was certainly affordable. Brown was also not a major part of Tampa's success this year (he had 483 yards and 4 TDs).
What are you looking at when you make these statements about the cap?
Brown wouldn't play for anyone but Brady, he made that clear. And Brady basically forced the team to sign him. Giants had no chance even if they offered more money.
The Giants can create room and backload contracts, they have plenty of space in 2020 and beyond. The Colts have 24 free agents coming up, many of which are pretty noteworthy. Their space will be gone quick. Tampa too...Gronk, Barrett, Godwin, Brown, David, Fornette and others.
The Giants only really priority to bring back is Williams. Maybe Gallman and Fackrell too. Everyone else can go and more will be cut or traded.
Situations absolutely matter. Josh Allen (the defensive end) is a great, great football player that currently plays on the worst defense in the league. He plays what many consider a premier position. Is it his fault? He went from a 10.5 sack season to a 2 sack season. Is this his fault too? Is he not the same damn player?
Josh Allen isn’t supposed to be a franchise QB, and sacks are not a full barometer of the impact of a defensive end but yes Josh Allen should have performed better and gotten more sacks. You can flip this argument in reverse and question if Williams is really as good as his 11 sack total because of how good the rest of the line was around him. I mean Chase Young’s numbers get dismissed on this board because their line is good.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
And we are pointing to non-franchise guys like Minshew and Trubisky to point out just how bad Jones was this year. Trying to be charitable, and not comparing Jones vs the top 10 guys (much less the elite guys).
And the comparison to those two guys just shows where Jones is a qb, which is borderline NFL starter at the moment. We cannot even get to the franchise qb discussion.
As much as Jones did in Year 2? Are you kidding me? Besides beating him in every statistical category, going 11-3 and throwing for 300 yards 1-0 in a close playoff loss.
Good god man have some pride and hold Jones to the same scrutiny you hold Justin Fields to.
That one is a head scratcher. A few posts above I posted the statistical comparisons in year 2 as well as the records. Trubisky was measurably better than Jones in year two, and to be fair it's not close.
In Webster’s Dictionary, the definition of “low expectations” is contorting yourself to show that your franchise QB is as good as Mitch Trubisky.
I cannot reconcile the Trubisky argument at all. But seems like we are now doubling down on it. As far as I can tell, statistics don't matter, record doesn't matter, and offensive rank doesn't matter. All that matters is what an individual poster sees on the field regarding a supporting cast.
I'm the only one that sees this? Really the only one? Eric writes about it practically every game preview. I can't imagine I"m the only one that realizes we have at bottom 3 skill player cast with Saquon out. Good luck moving the ball with no skill players and an average line as a second year QB. The expectations around here what a second year QB can do with a poor offense is astounding.
Like the guy you want to retain as GM saw these same skill position players play last year and said “nope we’re good we’re not going to add any talent to them.”
6-10 (2014)
6-10 (2015)
3-13 (2017)
TOTAL: 15-33
Dave Gettleman's three years as Giants GM:
5-11 (2018)
4-12 (2019)
6-10 (2020)
TOTAL: 15-33
This is the other mind numbing theme of the day on BBI. Jones is good and a victim of his circumstance, which is a terrible supporting cast and DG should be retained because he's built a good team.
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
This is the other mind numbing theme of the day on BBI. Jones is good and a victim of his circumstance, which is a terrible supporting cast and DG should be retained because he's built a good team.
I could deal with the defense of what’s been a bad franchise for 9 years if the defenses at least didn’t contradict each other.
6-10 (2014)
6-10 (2015)
3-13 (2017)
TOTAL: 15-33
Dave Gettleman's three years as Giants GM:
5-11 (2018)
4-12 (2019)
6-10 (2020)
TOTAL: 15-33
We will look back on Gettleman tenure like Knick's fans look back on Phil Jackson's tenure
5-11
4-12
6-10 (worst division in the history of the NFL)
The overwhelming majority of those wins were against total shite teams, sometimes playing the backup QB or the back up QB of the back up QB.
That is is really fucking ugly, no matter how much lipstick you slather on it. I can't drink enough to get down with that.
Just admit you have lost objectivity because you are incapable of admitting you are wrong about anything.
Jones.
Barkley.
DG.
ROI is not good enough.
We should ALL want better.
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
You don’t build a football team improving one unit a year, cmon man. He said he was building inside out when he was hired *three years* ago. He’s had three years to improve the WRs, and how’d he do that? By signing Golden Tate. They spent one pick, a 5th rounder on a wide receiver.
You can’t believe the excuse that you just made.
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Weren't you just saying a few posts earlier "good luck moving the ball with an average line", was that not you? So if Jones can't move the ball in part because the oline is no better than average, and DG has made it his mission to build a top unit, investing major resources, wouldn't you agree he failed? Or are we moving the goal posts again?
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Weren't you just saying a few posts earlier "good luck moving the ball with an average line", was that not you? So if Jones can't move the ball in part because the oline is no better than average, and DG has made it his mission to build a top unit, investing major resources, wouldn't you agree he failed? Or are we moving the goal posts again?
Checkmate.
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
This is the other mind numbing theme of the day on BBI. Jones is good and a victim of his circumstance, which is a terrible supporting cast and DG should be retained because he's built a good team.
Finally, you get it.
DJ is subpar...we get to see if he can get better.
The OL appears to be improved (DG)
The RBs are improved (DG)
The DL appears to be improved (DG)
The LBs appear to be improved (DG)
The DBs appear to be improved (DG)
The kickers appear to be good (they were pretty good prior to DG)
The point is, many positions are improved, others still need improvement.
Is a portion of a rookie year, under a different administration, plus a Covid season enough to evaluate a QB? That will depend upon what the Giants do in the draft/FA. If a potential starter is obtained, the answer is yes, JJ saw all he needed to. If no QB is brought in to start, than the answer is no.
Maybe the thought is that rebuilding a defense and OL takes more time to do properly and that DG/JJ wanted to address the most problematic holes first and bring in the ball handlers after the core was moving in the right direction.
If in fact, that those in the know, that have been saying that the Giants talent was bottom of the barrel, are/were correct, how does the fanbase not understand that a complete rebuild was going to take 3+ offseasons?
The GM and QB deserve criticism. As do several others...the team lost more than they won, so it is certainly warranted. That said, the hyperbole and repetitive nature of a few folks is embarrassing.
I mean, I get it, if nothing else, we have learned that repeating ANYTHING over and over will gain you support...I digress.
The QB and GM should absolutely get a chance to show something in 2021. One needs to improve greatly, the other needs to continue the success of 2020.
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
Weren't you just saying a few posts earlier "good luck moving the ball with an average line", was that not you? So if Jones can't move the ball in part because the oline is no better than average, and DG has made it his mission to build a top unit, investing major resources, wouldn't you agree he failed? Or are we moving the goal posts again?
I said good luck moving hte ball with an average offensive line and no skill players because Barkley went down. I was pretty sold on DG being forced to step down around week 5. A lot has changed since then. The offensive line looks like a young promising unit and is already playing at an average level. The defense has really come together and is probably 1 player away from being top 5 and 2 from being an elite unit.
We need skill players, but I don't want to move on from a guy that his first year with this new coaching staff knocked it out of the park. And neither does Judge. Whose opinion I trust much more than the clowns on this message board. If they suck next year and DJ doesn't put up stats in his third year with some added skill players and Barkely back I'll want to move from him too. But what I saw was a QB that was marketedly improved from week 1 to week 17. Doing all that with an offensive line that learned how to run block a bit, but zero weapons.
He's a second year QB. Mayfield threw 22 inteceptions last year, and a lot of those were really bad, and he's down to 8 this year. Half of DJs pick and essentially all of them in the second half of the year fall squarely on other players. Mayfield threw 22 TDs last year compared to 26 this year, but he had players to throw to and skilled RBs. DJ doesn't have any of that without Saquon in the line up. Hard to score TDs as an offense when you have zero red zone threat, guys not making explosive plays, and shit RBS.
No it's not good. Who said it was. 2018 was awful. But like I said he saved his job in 2020 by knocking it out of the park without going on a drunken sailor spending spree under the first year of a new HC. Judge clearly wants to work with this guy so I want to see what he does with another year. You guys are just going to have to live with it or whine about it all offseason. 2021 is the telling year and has been since before this one began. Based on what I saw this year I'm optimistic about the future and you guys clearly aren't. Unfortunately we won't have a right answer until this time next year so there's no sense in continuing this conversation
Three years of building inside out is good?
No it's not good. Who said it was. 2018 was awful. But like I said he saved his job in 2020 by knocking it out of the park without going on a drunken sailor spending spree under the first year of a new HC. Judge clearly wants to work with this guy so I want to see what he does with another year. You guys are just going to have to live with it or whine about it all offseason. 2021 is the telling year and has been since before this one began. Based on what I saw this year I'm optimistic about the future and you guys clearly aren't. Unfortunately we won't have a right answer until this time next year so there's no sense in continuing this conversation
So if it’s not good then how is using building inside out at the expense of the skill positions an excuse for keeping Gettleman?
Just because they are average at this point in time doesn't mean they won't be good next year. Gates will be going into next year with a year of experience at the position and 3 of those guys are rookies. Like I said, we def don't see the team the same way, but I'm not alone in my thinking that 2021 is the put up or shut up year. Based on the things I've seen this year I feel confident about them. You don't.
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
I am thru with commenting that this inside/out strategy is some manna from heaven thought process. The guy doesn't know how to effectively and efficiently rebuild a roster. In fact, he is actually bad at it in terms of where he places value and the timing of it. You build an entire roster with some tired structure on criticality by position based on value/supply.
How is a second year QB supposed to be successful if WRs come last in the equation? How is a generational RB supposed to be successful if the OL isn't even competent?
Gettleman is 1/3 bullshit, 1/3 unstructured thinking/execution and 1/3 good experience.
Funny thing is Giants win about 1/3 of the games during his reign.
“Gettleman hasn’t been able to focus on the skill positions because he’s been building the oline”
“The oline is average”
“The oline is showing promise”
Then why the fuck are we retaining Gettleman?
Because he said he was building a football team from the inside out. WR's come last in that circumstance. Then the one player went down this year that we couldn't afford to lose on offense went down. If we suck next year we move on. I don't love what Gettleman has does, but I see how he's building the football team.
I am thru with commenting that this inside/out strategy is some manna from heaven thought process. The guy doesn't know how to effectively and efficiently rebuild a roster. In fact, he is actually bad at it in terms of where he places value and the timing of it. You build an entire roster with some tired structure on criticality by position based on value/supply.
How is a second year QB supposed to be successful if WRs come last in the equation? How is a generational RB supposed to be successful if the OL isn't even competent?
Gettleman is 1/3 bullshit, 1/3 unstructured thinking/execution and 1/3 good experience.
Funny thing is Giants win about 1/3 of the games during his reign.
Also if your objective is to build a team in some sort of tiered structure, by the time you get to the last tier, the tier you started with is probably showing cracks and needs attention.
That’s how you end up in a circle of excuses for mediocrity.
“Gettleman hasn’t been able to focus on the skill positions because he’s been building the oline”
“The oline is average”
“The oline is showing promise”
The oline can simultaneously be average in the current form and show promise at the same time when its as young as ours is. The fact they are giving you average play as rookies and got Thomas got much better as the season went on is a good sign. You can interpert that the other way if you want I guess.
I'm failing to see where this team is going to start showing cracks. We probably let DT walk, but that's because of depth at the position. Who else is getting old in the next 2 years that will suddenly fall of a cliff? Shep maybe, more because of injuries? We'll we should be in good position to move on from him if we do well this year. Logan Ryan? Pretty deep there it looks like as well.
Injuries happen and things change on a dime in the NFL, but I think this team is set up for sustained success as long as they can get the skill player right this year and the giant question mark - can Saquon stay healthy? I have hope for that as well because he was essentially sunk by two major injuries, but not one of those guys thats constantly dinged up. The Panthers have a bigger issue with McCaffrey, he seems to be always nursing something now. Those types of injuries tend to cause other injuries and things extrapolate from there as guys get older.
$15M was basically what the ceiling BBI thought was needed to get him signed up (majority figured $12M-$14M was enough), so $15M was quite a nice figure.
Now the Giants are facing a $20M+ ask from Team LW.
Please weigh in. Did we all underestimate how much LW is worth, did he develop that much over the past year, or is there another influence going on?
thx
Hernandez looked like a find and fell off. Players stop performing to their previous level. While they could have been building a well rounded roster to take advantage of Jones and Barkley’s rookie contracts they spent three years building inside out while ignoring (not actually true but for argument sake) skill positions and now will have to decide whether to pay one and whether to keep the other, putting more cracks to plug possibly. Never mind the fact that we still need to improve one or two spots on the oline.
If Gettleman was good at building a roster he wouldn’t have went into year two adding no improvement at the skill position players on offense.
Hahaha....these sort of predictions have been a BBI staple for years now.
After DG adds another cb and wr this offseason and Barkley comes back there well be lots of these people eating crow. Let them piss and moan now. We will enjoy it next year this time when we win the nfc east at 11-5.
Hahaha....these sort of predictions have been a BBI staple for years now.
Yes, these are quite amusing. How many threads have we seen over the past few years about "wait until this season, we're gonna prove everyone wrong", only to end up with yet another double digit loss season.
After DG adds another cb and wr this offseason and Barkley comes back there well be lots of these people eating crow. Let them piss and moan now. We will enjoy it next year this time when we win the nfc east at 11-5.
Hahaha....these sort of predictions have been a BBI staple for years now.
I’m dying to eat crow. I’d like mine sautéed in butter and garlic, with a little bit of siracha.
(Question sounds snarky but actually curious — I was impressed how you called it early with Wentz/Philly QB hell).
$15M was basically what the ceiling BBI thought was needed to get him signed up (majority figured $12M-$14M was enough), so $15M was quite a nice figure.
Now the Giants are facing a $20M+ ask from Team LW.
Please weigh in. Did we all underestimate how much LW is worth, did he develop that much over the past year, or is there another influence going on?
thx
Not totally understanding your question but LW’s best year 2016 came when he had Wilkerson, McClendon, Damon Harrison, and Sheldon Richardson all on the same line. DT and DL represents the best line he’s played with since then. It makes sense that this would be his best year.
But I don’t think that’s what you’re asking, it sounds as if you’re saying that LW’s production is a result of wanting to be paid more and if he does get paid he will revert to “normal.” Are you imposing a precedent that we shouldn’t pay anyone who balls out in a contract year?
You can find a shit ton of reasons not to pay LW, like the Bills with Stephon Gillmore, the Jags with Allen Robinson, the Pats with Chandler Jones, Panthers with James Bradberry... or it can go the opposite direction like Trey Flowers, Malik Jackson, Ronald Darby, Kwon Alexander, Shaq Thompson, Nate Solder, you kinda just have to know what you’re doing.
And “we” didn’t all underestimate LW’s worth, a lot of people just had unrealistic expectations. LW is one of the best 3-4 ends to come out of the draft in years, those guys normally don’t garner a lot of sacks but the body type, 6’4+, 34”+ arms 10”+ hands, with strength and mobility like LW is rare.
But every scheme doesn’t require those kind of players, Greg Williams aggressive scheme has absolutely no use for a guy like that, the Steelers on the other hand already have 2 of them and spent valuable draft picks on each. The Steelers never even flinched when it came to resigning Heyward and Tuitt, why should we?
If you understand the importance of letting linebackers roam free in a 3-4 then you probably sign LW without batting an eye; if you’re James Bettcher than you probably let LW walk like you let Calais Campbell walk. But don’t get mad when your entire defense falls apart because no one is willing to do the dirty work.
If I didn’t answer your question it’s because it was vague, but that’s probably by design
5-11
4-12
6-10 (worst division in the history of the NFL)
The overwhelming majority of those wins were against total shite teams, sometimes playing the backup QB or the back up QB of the back up QB.
That is is really fucking ugly, no matter how much lipstick you slather on it. I can't drink enough to get down with that.
Just admit you have lost objectivity because you are incapable of admitting you are wrong about anything.
Jones.
Barkley.
DG.
ROI is not good enough.
We should ALL want better.
I've posted essentially the same thing a few times today.
It seems BBI is in the perpetual state of "Yeah, but...", and everything needs a caveat.
"Yeah, Gettleman's record is putrid, but he's been __________ (fill in the blank).
Sick, Covid, Barkley, Reese, developing QB, Shurmur, Bettcher, Mara, Eli, etc.
(Question sounds snarky but actually curious — I was impressed how you called it early with Wentz/Philly QB hell).
I never like Darnold all that much even coming out of draft. I had him after Mayfield and Allen and could of lived with him if it was pick, but wouldn't have loved it. Obviously he could still make the jump based on talent and considering how fucking poor the Jets have been. The decision making is still what you saw at USC sprinkled in with a wow play here and there. Gase gets killed, but he's a good OC and good with QBs, there's a reason the Jets score consistently on opening drives. I wouldn't feel comfortable making any definitive opinions on him as I live out of market and have seen him in all of 3 games this year.
He looks almost like the same QB that I saw at USC. He's clearly good enough to stick around the league, and there's time for him, but if I'm Jets I'm looking at Wilson.
Early in this year, I saw what they were doing with DJ. They were focused on cleaning up his decision making it caused hesitation in his game and ironically he threw some picks early with late throws. He started putting it together in the second half of the Bucs game. He was stronger with the ball as well this year. Need to get him to put the ball up when he takes off which is where a bunch of fumbles came from this year. That's pretty hard to beat out of guys. You can only work on so much at once, and thats a big one to change your muscle memory on as it goes against natural body movement.
I'm not worried about the lack of TDs, I'm simply not. TDs are a function of the offense and we just don't have the horses in any capacity. I know how accurate he can be so we get him a legitimate red zone threat and the TDs will go up. I'm thumping the table for Pitts and he should be there. Get Saquon back and Slayton becomes useful for explosive plays again. Probably Engram too. People need to go back and watch a couple TDs he tossed to Tate who is 5 9 and slow where I can't even believe there was a window there. I can see what he's capable of, just need some pieces. I'm open to the idea I'm wrong, but I'm very optimistic because in my mind he clearly started putting the pieces of the most difficult parts of playing QB together as the year went on.
Get back to me in two years on DJ......after four years he'll be better than MT (4 year pro).
Again, DJ is probably going to be an Alex Smith type QB.......
They also won 1 game. Garbage time anyone?
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Jones Derangement Syndrome growing stronger by the second. The league average was 25 passing TDs, which includes all sorts of dysfunctional mutts and covid situations and injuries and new coaches. And our future star was dead last in production out of this motley crew by every objective measure.
I'm projecting........so if you could trade DJ for Trubisky you'd do it? I'll assume yes.
See, Trubisky to me is about as average and you can get at the position.
DJ underperformed this year, IMO. But his upside is more........in two years let's see where both guys are.
Any opinion on Darnold? Think he’s the franchise for the Jets, and he’s just a victim of circumstance and dysfunction? Stats compare favorably to Jones.
(Question sounds snarky but actually curious — I was impressed how you called it early with Wentz/Philly QB hell).
I never like Darnold all that much even coming out of draft. I had him after Mayfield and Allen and could of lived with him if it was pick, but wouldn't have loved it. Obviously he could still make the jump based on talent and considering how fucking poor the Jets have been. The decision making is still what you saw at USC sprinkled in with a wow play here and there. Gase gets killed, but he's a good OC and good with QBs, there's a reason the Jets score consistently on opening drives. I wouldn't feel comfortable making any definitive opinions on him as I live out of market and have seen him in all of 3 games this year.
He looks almost like the same QB that I saw at USC. He's clearly good enough to stick around the league, and there's time for him, but if I'm Jets I'm looking at Wilson.
Early in this year, I saw what they were doing with DJ. They were focused on cleaning up his decision making it caused hesitation in his game and ironically he threw some picks early with late throws. He started putting it together in the second half of the Bucs game. He was stronger with the ball as well this year. Need to get him to put the ball up when he takes off which is where a bunch of fumbles came from this year. That's pretty hard to beat out of guys. You can only work on so much at once, and thats a big one to change your muscle memory on as it goes against natural body movement.
I'm not worried about the lack of TDs, I'm simply not. TDs are a function of the offense and we just don't have the horses in any capacity. I know how accurate he can be so we get him a legitimate red zone threat and the TDs will go up. I'm thumping the table for Pitts and he should be there. Get Saquon back and Slayton becomes useful for explosive plays again. Probably Engram too. People need to go back and watch a couple TDs he tossed to Tate who is 5 9 and slow where I can't even believe there was a window there. I can see what he's capable of, just need some pieces. I'm open to the idea I'm wrong, but I'm very optimistic because in my mind he clearly started putting the pieces of the most difficult parts of playing QB together as the year went on.
Thanks Zeke. You know your shit and always appreciate your insight!
.....I would pick Daniel Jones to QB my football team........
May want to rethink this one, while Trubisky blows, he outperformed Jones in most major statistical categories in less games. So what does that say about Jones? This is where large sects of BBI lose credibility, the bar is high for everyone except Giants players...
Jones Derangement Syndrome growing stronger by the second. The league average was 25 passing TDs, which includes all sorts of dysfunctional mutts and covid situations and injuries and new coaches. And our future star was dead last in production out of this motley crew by every objective measure.
I'm projecting........so if you could trade DJ for Trubisky you'd do it? I'll assume yes.
See, Trubisky to me is about as average and you can get at the position.
DJ underperformed this year, IMO. But his upside is more........in two years let's see where both guys are.
I don’t think I would, mostly because the Bears coaching staff seems dying to replace him. I thought the Foles signing was pretty damning.
(Trying hard not to let the fact that I’m a UNC guy (Trubisky) and Jones is well, you know, one of “them”, influence my judgment).
He's also been better than Jones. So...
Get back to me in two years on DJ......after four years he'll be better than MT (4 year pro).
Again, DJ is probably going to be an Alex Smith type QB.......
2 years? I'm not willing to throw away 32 games waiting for Jones.
If Smith is his ceiling, we should be drafting a guy this year.
He's also been better than Jones. So...
Get back to me in two years on DJ......after four years he'll be better than MT (4 year pro).
Again, DJ is probably going to be an Alex Smith type QB.......
2 years? I'm not willing to throw away 32 games waiting for Jones.
If Smith is his ceiling, we should be drafting a guy this year.
Ummmm...not asking you to wait 32 games lol
2021 is the year DJ has to show it.....that's pretty much universal.
But if he does, let's see where his career (after 4 years) stacks up with Tribisky (4 years).