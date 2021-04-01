Judge on Eagles Tank Job:

"To disrespect the game by going out there & not competing for 60 minutes to doing everything you can to help those players win - we will never do that as long as I'm the head coach of the New York Giants."
If he says to wear the helmets backwards, wear them backwards.
Do what he says, and the wins will come. You can just tell.
Mara on down have been awful since 2013, but this hire took some balls. This is a head coach league first and foremost which is why Judge gives me hope.
Same here. You had the balls to hire him, now get out of his way and let him do his job. Gettleman himself said last year: the GM is support staff.
Well act like support staff and get Judge what he needs. Step one is to fire Garrett (who we all know was foisted on him by Mara) and hire whomever Judge wants to be the OC. Step two is to do what he wants at quarterback. If Jones is what he wants, fine. If he isn't, go get him who he wants and don't wait until 2022 to do it.
Judge has some warts but as an "old timer" who has been through the ups and downs of this organization, I just have this gut feeling he will bring a SB trophy to this franchise in his tenure. There is something about him.
Would they have pulled that crap with fans in the stands?
That's a good question. I was on the phone with a buddy earlier & he raised that ? and it's a good one. Sunday night, season finale, & Lord knows how long some of their fans have been tailgating...that could have been ugly. I don't know if Pederson gets away with this in a regular season.
I can only dream that they are on their last leg and the Giants are the better team. We beat them down and never take our foot off the gas leaving the Eagles organization so embarrassed that Doug gets canned the next day. That would be fantastic.
RE: i don't think so, players had nothing to do with it
But that’s the thing. Players had nothing to do with it but will be stuck answering questions about it now, and have to suffer the public ridicule that goes with it. The Eagles organization didn’t think this through very well. They put their allegiance to an yet to be drafted college player that isn’t even on the team yet. Now the players that made sacrifices all season get to suffer the consequences. Great job! But hey, they are picking three slots higher now!
That Pederson pulled this shit in a year in which the world has been dealing with a pandemic and players, coaches and their families basically all had to opt in to this type of season is even more selfish.
It's a joke, but at the end of the day I see fortunes changing for these two franchises. We are on the way up. Eagles are heading into a very uncertain offseason. Any veterans that do remain on that roster will never look at Pederson the same way again.
The timidity regarding playing the Eagles has left the building . No more Giants telling them how nice their farts smell . Years piled on years of it .
Now at last there is bad blood emanating from both organizations . Judge is mad as hell , and he’s not going to take it anymore . Should have had them twice this year . But this was a start. Next come the sweeps , punctuated by the occasional beat down .
are going to challenge the 1998 team for the worst in franchise history (3-13). Their cap is a disaster, they've got a QB problem, and they committed the Cardinal sin of getting old all at the same time. They will be lucky to win 4 games next year.
You won't be able to set the Vegas line high enough when they meet at MetLife next year. Belichick had a tendency to run it up on teams he didn't like when given the chance. The Giants haven't blown out many teams the past few years, but with the franchise turning it around, and the direction Philly is going, Judge is going to stew on this all off season and they will beat the ever loving shit out of Philly in a way that we've not seen around here since Fassel toyed with them.
Also, I will quite enjoy watching Howie and Dougie get fired next year around this time.
I can only dream that they are on their last leg and the Giants are the better team. We beat them down and never take our foot off the gas leaving the Eagles organization so embarrassed that Doug gets canned the next day. That would be fantastic.
Nah, they did that to Andy Reid in his last game. I was there for it, the Eagles didn't want to play at all and mailed it in. You want to do it earlier in the season while they still have hope.
He was clearly pissed and took it very seriously from an integrity perspective. He laid it all out quite clearly without crossing a line and blatantly accusing Pederson or the Eagles of anything that would get him or the Giants fined or punished. He killed it.
What makes you think DG hasn't been saving as a support staff?
Look at all the ex cardinals and Vikings he brought in for the former staff. Look at all the players brought in with connections to the current staff.
DG had been supportive of his coaching staff from the get go. The first staff was bad. This one looks promising.
I'm just tired of everyone being on their high horse today. Like they've always given 100% to the game.
I brought up the 49ers game because it was obvious that Judge did not prepare the Giants to win that game, against a backup team. To me, that's equally disrespectful
After that game, did you feel like Judge and the coaching staff gave us 100% ??
After that fake punt the other week, did you feel like Judge was giving us the beat chance to win?
What??? Pederson clearly PURPOSELY lost that game last night.
Are you implying that Judge did those things to PURPOSELY makes the Giants lose? You really don't think a 1st year HC in the playoff hunt was trying to do everything he could to win those games? Sometimes you take risks that fail, sometimes you call plays that look stupid in retrospect, and sometimes you're outcoached, but the idea that Judge WANTED the team to fail in the way that Pederson did last night? You just sound insane.
this wasn't just Pederson. This was an organizational decision by Philly to do this. From ownership on down. Lurie to Howie. Someone wrote an article that they are ahead of the curve in analytics and crunched the numbers that said they should lose for the pick because a loss was the equivalent value of an extra 2nd rounder. Doing it that way was shitty beyond the depths even the dirtbags from Philly could go, which is impressive.
The real karma in all this is that the Eagles throwing the game helps the Giants land a player at #11 who will become an Eagle killer for years. And after an expected 3-13 season, Lurie is going to fire Howie and Pederson. Let this be the start of the curse of Sudfeld and the Eagles go in the toilet the next 5 years as they try to rebuild this mess.
Their front office and scouting talent has been snapped up too and left Roseman exposed again after Kelly took his lunch and then imploded on his own. Their drafts largely have gone to shit the last 3-4 years except for a hit here or there. Their secondary is awful and made up of street players and their lines have gotten old and injured (much like ours did after the last SB). If the QB spot stabilizes it might not be so bad for so long but they could be in for a protracted period of painfully slow reloading of the roster and losing.
I mean it's obvious, but this is why you don't let analytics nerds run the whole shebang. How do you measure your HC absolutely losing his credibility among his players? Pretty much fucked over Hurts and all reports are he's very well liked in that locker room. This is why you don't see teams openly lose games because from a macro standpoint pretty much every HC and FO knows how stupid this is. Then you have Roseman and Pederson. Roseman sold out for that Superbowl so kudos to him, but god damn I can't believe Pederson has a SB win. He should thank his lucky stars for Reich. The funniest part is that this is the move that is probably going to sink both of them. How does an Eagles team that clearly isn't going to be good that is going to still have a few veterans around revolt?
As much flak as Kelly got he brought a lot of interesting analytics and training stuff to the NFL that was useful because it was backed by rock-solid science.
In all sports, teams will keep an eye on certain self serving aspects of their situation in seasons that go wrong, or right.
If the Eagles wanted to milk the injury list a little bit the way they did this week? I get it. THAT is what has become more of the accepted practice of resting/tanking whether your team is good or bad.
However, once it crosses the chalk and you start making decisions to affect the outcome of a game in progress is where the line should be drawn. That is where it becomes bush league.
The sequence starting with the Eagles interception, choosing to go for it on 4th down and subsequently pulling Hurts is what has people rightly ticked off.
The only thing like this I have ever seen before was Colts-Jets in 2009 and I thought that was pathetic too. You don't fuck around with the competitive balance by pulling players off the field mid-game. Not unless the score is 45-3.
On a related note, this is exactly what Eli was talking about when he scoffed at the idea of McAdoo's wonderful plan to remove him at halftime of games just to symbolically carry a streak. Eli was too smart and too competitive for that BS.
And he will have ample opportunity to repay the Eagles franchise for their bush league actions yesterday. In other words, I think Joe Judge will shove it up their ass at every opportunity for the next 15 years.
To me tanking a game and not playing to win is in a nutshell all about character. The HC, his leadership and style defines the character of a team. Coughlin played to win no matter what. Joe Judge appears to be of similar character thank goodness.
Dougy Pederson showed his true character last night for all to see, his team, his boss and the entire nation saw it. The guy tanked for a pick and did NOT play to win.
Think about when you played competitive organized sports.....didn't you always play to win and had your coach put you in the best situations to succeed. What we witnessed last night was the total opposite of that. Doug Pederson defined his character loud an clear.
I am so happy we have Joe Judge leading our Giants.
and good for Judge for having the balls to say it.
The gauntlet has been thrown down.
As much as I think Pederson should be fired for conduct detrimental to the game, I now hope he stays. And each time we play the Eagles/Pederson, and if the opportunity presents itself, Judge runs up the score.
He was clearly pissed and took it very seriously from an integrity perspective. He laid it all out quite clearly without crossing a line and blatantly accusing Pederson or the Eagles of anything that would get him or the Giants fined or punished. He killed it.
The league should look at realignment so that things like this never happens again two division North and South in both leagues forget all theses old rivalries. Two games each year of these match up was a real disgusting display of football and it ended as it should have tragically. I blame all of the NFC East teams they were a disgrace to the other NFL teams that had to look at them and say they will really be a divisional winner? For those of us that hate the Cowboys, Eagles and Washington you will still get your one shot at them annually but that’s it unless both teams deservedly make the playoffs.
sorry he sounded like a whiny pussy. Go win another game Coach and you won’t have to cry for someone else to get you to the playoffs. Awful performance.
They can put whatever spin they want on it regarding getting Sudfield reps, when the game is played and on the line, you don’t make a lineup change at the most important position which greatly diminishes your chances of winning
It would have been easier just to say Sudfield to start - they would have received much less flack.
It is the optics of this that are not good regardless if it is not the coach making the decision. A chance to knockout a rival from playoffs on national TV
I think Herm Edwards said if someone is keeping score I am trying to win, wether football, tennis or scrabble
mindset if you ask me. I understand for a quarter or for a half, you can get hurt in any game. The Bills played a good portion of that game against Miami and kicked the shit out of them. Good for them.
Coughlin played everyone for 60 minutes against the Pats and then we won it all. There’s something to be said for it.
Yea, I guess I'm just out of touch or too old to care.
Here's the fact: Eagles purposely lost a meaningless game.. in order to put themselves in the a better position in the future.
Was that a smart business move? Yes
The Jets made it all the way to 0-13. Should they have "tanked" to assure them Trevor Lawrence? Yes
That's just how I see it and it's cool if you see it differently
Just hope they don't draft Devonta Smith at 6 and he eats us up for the next 5 years
Idiots. —Those so defective that the mental development never exceeds that or a normal child of about two years.
Imbeciles. —Those whose development is higher than that of an idiot, but whose intelligence does not exceed that of a normal child of about seven years.
Morons. —Those whose mental development is above that of an imbecile, but does not exceed that of a normal child of about twelve years.
— Edmund Burke Huey, Backward and Feeble-Minded Children, 1912
Ya know, it's amazing that the guy speaks in complete paragraphs
From the Eagles tanking. You can tell how pissed Judge was in that statement. We have an entire locker room of guys just as, if not more, pissed than him.
That's my take away. Look, we fans hate the Eagles and their fans because time and time again, over all the years, they have enraged us with dirty play, cheap shots, blown calls, taunting, disrespecting our team's stadium, and our own damn blunders. Plus just being assholes - both players and fans.
Past Giants teams and staff have experienced parts of this during their tenures, while we the fans have been through all of it, during all of the iterations of our team.
However with all the roster and staff turnover, none of those past things happened to these Giants. I'm actually pleased that Judge, who as a kid was an Eagles fan, his staff and this roster, that they now begin to despise the Eagles like we do.
This has been set right.
I cannot wait to see how motivated, pissed off and hungry this team is in 2021 and how strongly they are going to want to deliver payback. To the Eagles, the Cowboys and the entire league.
That all said, I think next year is another growing year where we should be even more competitive and begin to be dangerous. 2022 is when we arrive.
But the main point is, these Giants now have the rivalry that we fans do. Good. Hate will make you stronger! LOL!
Judge has some warts but as an "old timer" who has been through the ups and downs of this organization, I just have this gut feeling he will bring a SB trophy to this franchise in his tenure. There is something about him.
would have offered me a $1m bet that HJ45 would have responded the way he did. I would be $1m richer right now!
Apparently he will remain a fan scorned until Tom Coughlin makes his triumphant return.
Shove i. Rookie head coach goes 6-10 and then shows up to whine about Pedersen. "Leader of Men"? How about saying: "every game is important, win one more game and we don't worry about what anyone else does.". That's what Lombardi would have said.
Any of you clowns take a look at what Jalen "All Time Qb" Hurts did after the Eagles took the lead in the second quarter? That's ok because Joe Shurmur apparently didn't either. 2-11 and 7 yards in 4 possessions. The Eagles couldn't punch it in from the WFT 15 yard line under his guidance. Hurts was given every chance and sucked. The mystery was why he wasn't yanked sooner.
I told you idiots at the time to be careful because coaches who can go to 4 conference championship games and win two SB don't grow on trees. Well here we are on our 3rd HC since and still treading water. All Judge has shown so far is that he has a lot to learn about being the head guy.
My gut reaction to our coach’s comments yesterday was, “You tell ‘em.” Then again, where were Mahomes and Roethlisberger on Sunday? And if in December 2022 we are 14-1 going against the 8-7 Eagles in a game with playoff implications for 3 other teams but we’re locked into the 1 seed, do we have to play our QB1 and the rest of our starters? Can we pull them at halftime?
Is there really a difference between who you play and how you play? Between not going all in for the win and playing to not win? I think my answer to the first is probably yes, and my answer to the second is too close to call so the ruling on the field stands. I don’t see how the league can act on this.
I know our coach began by saying we have to win our games and not leave our fate in the hands of others. But as coach of a 6-10 team maybe he should have left it there and let others dump all over the Eagles.
yea, HJ45 - if only Judge had said something about that
"Let me be very clear on this: We had 16 opportunities this year," Judge said. "That's it. We don't ever want to leave our fate in the hands of anyone else. We're not going to make excuses. Not now, not ever. We had our opportunities."
I know it is your reflex to grumble about all things Giants now that St Tommy is gone... but maybe read the article first next time?
But outside of that the outrage you are hearing has very little to do with the Giants. Pederson & the Eagles are getting roasted (rightly IMO) by the national and local Philly media for their actions irrespective of the Giants.
so it is false for people to try to turn this discussion into sour grapes by the Giants.
the debate, as it is, is about Philly and the NFL and the integrity of the game. It also sucks for the Giants but bottom line, we should have taken care of our business.
But outside of that the outrage you are hearing has very little to do with the Giants. Pederson & the Eagles are getting roasted (rightly IMO) by the national and local Philly media for their actions irrespective of the Giants.
so it is false for people to try to turn this discussion into sour grapes by the Giants.
the debate, as it is, is about Philly and the NFL and the integrity of the game. It also sucks for the Giants but bottom line, we should have taken care of our business.
Judge is also getting roasted on national TV today for being in his feelings.
Like I said, I just wonder if nothing was on the line, and the same scenario played out, would anyone care
I still think, on balance, the general feelings are more against what the Eagles did than not. I am sure it is being overblown at this point, as most things are... but it was a bad look and noticeable and may have had negative implications within the Philly locker room.
Conversely, from what we have heard the Giants players reacted positively and that is all I really care about.
Lets say both teams were 4-11 going into that game, with no chance at the playoffs. And the Giants had wrapped up the division 2 weeks prior.
And the same thing played out...
Eagles down 3. Hurts not playing well, but looks to be the future. Pederson pulls Hurts for #7.
Would the country have the same "integrity of the game" conversation? Or would no one care? Would Judge have the same outrage?
My first instinct would be to say there wouldn't be the same level of reaction because it wouldn't have the same level of attention in the first place. And Judge would probably have the same feelings about the effort they put in, but you probably wouldn't hear about it because no one in the media would even ask him about it.
But then what if in your hypothetical game, the Football Team responded by putting in their backup QB? So then Eagles put in more of their backups and stop throwing the ball. Then the FT punts on first down. Then...
Oh never mind. The point is if both teams were trying not to win, I'd bet it would get national attention and be an even bigger embarrassment.
I gather from your posts that you're fine with one team trying to lose (not just not going all out to win). Would it also be okay if both teams are doing it and fighting for the better draft pick?
RE: yea, HJ45 - if only Judge had said something about that
"Let me be very clear on this: We had 16 opportunities this year," Judge said. "That's it. We don't ever want to leave our fate in the hands of anyone else. We're not going to make excuses. Not now, not ever. We had our opportunities."
I know it is your reflex to grumble about all things Giants now that St Tommy is gone... but maybe read the article first next time?
It's just another way of framing your argument by leaving out the stuff that weakens your point. You know, like defending Pederson's move by repeatedly pointing to Hurts going 7-20 while leaving out his two rushing TDs that were keeping the Eagles in the game.
Concerning Pederson's chickenshit move and Judge's press conference. The key factor here, despite what the buffoons on ESPN say, is that what Pederson did may result in him losing the team next year while what Judge did will inspire the Giants.
So when Pederson claims he was doing what was best for his team, in reality, it may just cost him his team
We'll live with falling a game short of the playoffs. That's better than what happened the last 3 years. The real story is that the Eagles are a complete disaster going into the offseason with Pederson messing around with Hurts and not trying to win. The moment Philly runs into adversity next season the players won't respond to Pederson and he'll get fired.
The Eagles have the option of either firing Pederson now or firing him next year when things inevitably go belly up
the discussion about being 7-20 as if it is common to bench a QB midgame putting up stats like that.
Heck, on Sunday, wasn't Dalton at one point 5-14 with under 40 yards? I didn't see any comments thinking he was getting replaced. Why? Because the backup is probably even worse than Sudefeld.
Miami was doing it with Tua and Fitzpatrick. It worked a couple times so noone called the coach an idiot.
Hell, didn't Wentz get benched mid game for bad play
I hope all the people here that think "tanking" is smart and cool listen to this and understand.
FUCK YOU
to the Filthidelphia Eagles as can be presented by a head football coach as can be made....
@SKaneNBCS
·
19h
Eagles Hall of Famer Seth Joyner on Eagles Postgame Live on @NBCSPhilly
: ‘I’ve never been more ashamed to be associated with the Philadelphia Eagles than I am tonight.’
That’s some fucking leadership, great listen.
The Giants-Eagles rivalry has once again been elevated to red. Fuck that trash org, time for the Giants to get back to taking it to them
& Eagles Giants next season...going to be chippy.
& Eagles Giants next season...going to be chippy.
I already told my wife i will be going to that game next year, the atmosphere is going to be awesome..
I am also going to the fkrst Knick game i can
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
That's a good question. I was on the phone with a buddy earlier & he raised that ? and it's a good one. Sunday night, season finale, & Lord knows how long some of their fans have been tailgating...that could have been ugly. I don't know if Pederson gets away with this in a regular season.
Quote:
Where was this Joe Judge when the Giants tanked in week 3 against a 49ers team? Who flew across country to play a 1pm est game without 10 mey starters! And beat us byb4 touchdowns
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
This statement is idiotic at best......not even comparable
But that’s the thing. Players had nothing to do with it but will be stuck answering questions about it now, and have to suffer the public ridicule that goes with it. The Eagles organization didn’t think this through very well. They put their allegiance to an yet to be drafted college player that isn’t even on the team yet. Now the players that made sacrifices all season get to suffer the consequences. Great job! But hey, they are picking three slots higher now!
Quote:
In comment 15109663 riceneggs said:
Quote:
Where was this Joe Judge when the Giants tanked in week 3 against a 49ers team? Who flew across country to play a 1pm est game without 10 mey starters! And beat us byb4 touchdowns
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
This statement is idiotic at best......not even comparable
Anyone who doesn’t know the difference is too dumb to respond to, don’t bother
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
This cannot be serious. You are a fucking clown. Stop posting immediately. You’re embarrassing yourself.
Quote:
Where was this Joe Judge when the Giants tanked in week 3 against a 49ers team? Who flew across country to play a 1pm est game without 10 mey starters! And beat us byb4 touchdowns
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
I've not had the opportunity to interact with you before, so would like to understand your point a little better. What is your definition of "tanking?"
Quote:
Where was this Joe Judge when the Giants tanked in week 3 against a 49ers team? Who flew across country to play a 1pm est game without 10 mey starters! And beat us byb4 touchdowns
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
The level of stupidity in these two posts is below that of Doug Pedersen saying he "played to win."
Getting out coached is not tanking. It was one of three games that the coaches got their asses handed to them this year - Arizona and Cleveland were the other two.
It's a joke, but at the end of the day I see fortunes changing for these two franchises. We are on the way up. Eagles are heading into a very uncertain offseason. Any veterans that do remain on that roster will never look at Pederson the same way again.
Now at last there is bad blood emanating from both organizations . Judge is mad as hell , and he’s not going to take it anymore . Should have had them twice this year . But this was a start. Next come the sweeps , punctuated by the occasional beat down .
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Did the Rams and Steelers tank week 15?
You won't be able to set the Vegas line high enough when they meet at MetLife next year. Belichick had a tendency to run it up on teams he didn't like when given the chance. The Giants haven't blown out many teams the past few years, but with the franchise turning it around, and the direction Philly is going, Judge is going to stew on this all off season and they will beat the ever loving shit out of Philly in a way that we've not seen around here since Fassel toyed with them.
Also, I will quite enjoy watching Howie and Dougie get fired next year around this time.
Giants obviously didn't "tank" in week 3.
I'm just tired of everyone being on their high horse today. Like they've always given 100% to the game.
I brought up the 49ers game because it was obvious that Judge did not prepare the Giants to win that game, against a backup team. To me, that's equally disrespectful
After that game, did you feel like Judge and the coaching staff gave us 100% ??
After that fake punt the other week, did you feel like Judge was giving us the beat chance to win?
Nah, they did that to Andy Reid in his last game. I was there for it, the Eagles didn't want to play at all and mailed it in. You want to do it earlier in the season while they still have hope.
Quote:
In comment 15109663 riceneggs said:
Quote:
Where was this Joe Judge when the Giants tanked in week 3 against a 49ers team? Who flew across country to play a 1pm est game without 10 mey starters! And beat us byb4 touchdowns
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
The level of stupidity in these two posts is below that of Doug Pedersen saying he "played to win."
Getting out coached is not tanking. It was one of three games that the coaches got their asses handed to them this year - Arizona and Cleveland were the other two.
Wait, so you're saying that the 49ers loss was more about getting outcoached? Not being unprepared?
Quote:
This is a great response
Giants obviously didn't "tank" in week 3.
I'm just tired of everyone being on their high horse today. Like they've always given 100% to the game.
I brought up the 49ers game because it was obvious that Judge did not prepare the Giants to win that game, against a backup team. To me, that's equally disrespectful
After that game, did you feel like Judge and the coaching staff gave us 100% ??
After that fake punt the other week, did you feel like Judge was giving us the beat chance to win?
So anytime a team loses they are tanking?
Anytime, in your opinion, that a coaching staff "did not properly prepare their team" their tanking?
Help us understand your points.
Quote:
In comment 15109621 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If he says to wear the helmets backwards, wear them backwards.
Do what he says, and the wins will come. You can just tell.
Mara on down have been awful since 2013, but this hire took some balls. This is a head coach league first and foremost which is why Judge gives me hope.
Same here. You had the balls to hire him, now get out of his way and let him do his job. Gettleman himself said last year: the GM is support staff.
Well act like support staff and get Judge what he needs. Step one is to fire Garrett (who we all know was foisted on him by Mara) and hire whomever Judge wants to be the OC. Step two is to do what he wants at quarterback. If Jones is what he wants, fine. If he isn't, go get him who he wants and don't wait until 2022 to do it.
What makes you think DG hasn't been saving as a support staff?
Look at all the ex cardinals and Vikings he brought in for the former staff. Look at all the players brought in with connections to the current staff.
DG had been supportive of his coaching staff from the get go. The first staff was bad. This one looks promising.
I just don't understand the national outrage.
After the Jets won their 1st game, the sports world was like "whyyyy would they win a game and blow a chance to land Lawrence, what a dumb franchise" (suggesting they should purposely tank, right)
But then when a team actually ranks, it's "how can you disrespect the game like that"
We literally saw both sides of the spectrum this year
And in my opinion, it can't be both.
Either tanking is ok if it benefits you. Or tanking is never ok
Quote:
This is a great response
Giants obviously didn't "tank" in week 3.
I'm just tired of everyone being on their high horse today. Like they've always given 100% to the game.
I brought up the 49ers game because it was obvious that Judge did not prepare the Giants to win that game, against a backup team. To me, that's equally disrespectful
After that game, did you feel like Judge and the coaching staff gave us 100% ??
After that fake punt the other week, did you feel like Judge was giving us the beat chance to win?
What??? Pederson clearly PURPOSELY lost that game last night.
Are you implying that Judge did those things to PURPOSELY makes the Giants lose? You really don't think a 1st year HC in the playoff hunt was trying to do everything he could to win those games? Sometimes you take risks that fail, sometimes you call plays that look stupid in retrospect, and sometimes you're outcoached, but the idea that Judge WANTED the team to fail in the way that Pederson did last night? You just sound insane.
It use to be we would just see them on Game Threads, now they seem to be propagating on BBI
Never thought about this but yeah you're correct. They will hype the hell out of it
The real karma in all this is that the Eagles throwing the game helps the Giants land a player at #11 who will become an Eagle killer for years. And after an expected 3-13 season, Lurie is going to fire Howie and Pederson. Let this be the start of the curse of Sudfeld and the Eagles go in the toilet the next 5 years as they try to rebuild this mess.
It use to be we would just see them on Game Threads, now they seem to be propagating on BBI
The idiocy is off the charts. Return of the Dupes? Every thread seems to devolve into some argument over an asinine opinion that makes any logical person thinking, 'WTF?'
There are players throughout the league that are pissed about this. The Eagles embarrassed the NFL in a primetime game.
Doug Pederson now has the trust of no one in his own locker room and a target on his back with every team aiming at it. Have fun next year Philly.
Hoping I hear some of his feedback on this through the grapevine.
That's what's not being talked about enough. People are acting like Pederson, out of the blue, pulled Hurts and put 7 in
This was the plan all week. Hurts even said that "this was the game plan all week"
Collinsworth mentioned during the broadcast that Pederson told them that he was gonna do this
Eagles players knew. Broadcasters knew.
The real karma in all this is that the Eagles throwing the game helps the Giants land a player at #11 who will become an Eagle killer for years. And after an expected 3-13 season, Lurie is going to fire Howie and Pederson. Let this be the start of the curse of Sudfeld and the Eagles go in the toilet the next 5 years as they try to rebuild this mess.
Their front office and scouting talent has been snapped up too and left Roseman exposed again after Kelly took his lunch and then imploded on his own. Their drafts largely have gone to shit the last 3-4 years except for a hit here or there. Their secondary is awful and made up of street players and their lines have gotten old and injured (much like ours did after the last SB). If the QB spot stabilizes it might not be so bad for so long but they could be in for a protracted period of painfully slow reloading of the roster and losing.
Quote:
this wasn't just Pederson. This was an organizational decision by Philly to do this. From ownership on down. Lurie to Howie.
That's what's not being talked about enough. People are acting like Pederson, out of the blue, pulled Hurts and put 7 in
This was the plan all week. Hurts even said that "this was the game plan all week"
Collinsworth mentioned during the broadcast that Pederson told them that he was gonna do this
Eagles players knew. Broadcasters knew.
Makes it a hundred times worse.
Do what he says, and the wins will come. You can just tell.
Cannot agree more. He is a leader of men.
At the end of the day you will be the same asshole tomorrow
The real karma in all this is that the Eagles throwing the game helps the Giants land a player at #11 who will become an Eagle killer for years. And after an expected 3-13 season, Lurie is going to fire Howie and Pederson. Let this be the start of the curse of Sudfeld and the Eagles go in the toilet the next 5 years as they try to rebuild this mess.
I mean it's obvious, but this is why you don't let analytics nerds run the whole shebang. How do you measure your HC absolutely losing his credibility among his players? Pretty much fucked over Hurts and all reports are he's very well liked in that locker room. This is why you don't see teams openly lose games because from a macro standpoint pretty much every HC and FO knows how stupid this is. Then you have Roseman and Pederson. Roseman sold out for that Superbowl so kudos to him, but god damn I can't believe Pederson has a SB win. He should thank his lucky stars for Reich. The funniest part is that this is the move that is probably going to sink both of them. How does an Eagles team that clearly isn't going to be good that is going to still have a few veterans around revolt?
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Nice trolling.
Getting blown out and having a bad game is way different than tanking.
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Nice trolling.
Getting blown out and having a bad game is way different than tanking.
Quote:
this wasn't just Pederson. This was an organizational decision by Philly to do this. From ownership on down. Lurie to Howie. Someone wrote an article that they are ahead of the curve in analytics and crunched the numbers that said they should lose for the pick because a loss was the equivalent value of an extra 2nd rounder. Doing it that way was shitty beyond the depths even the dirtbags from Philly could go, which is impressive.
The real karma in all this is that the Eagles throwing the game helps the Giants land a player at #11 who will become an Eagle killer for years. And after an expected 3-13 season, Lurie is going to fire Howie and Pederson. Let this be the start of the curse of Sudfeld and the Eagles go in the toilet the next 5 years as they try to rebuild this mess.
Their front office and scouting talent has been snapped up too and left Roseman exposed again after Kelly took his lunch and then imploded on his own. Their drafts largely have gone to shit the last 3-4 years except for a hit here or there. Their secondary is awful and made up of street players and their lines have gotten old and injured (much like ours did after the last SB). If the QB spot stabilizes it might not be so bad for so long but they could be in for a protracted period of painfully slow reloading of the roster and losing.
As much flak as Kelly got he brought a lot of interesting analytics and training stuff to the NFL that was useful because it was backed by rock-solid science.
Quote:
In comment 15109750 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
this wasn't just Pederson. This was an organizational decision by Philly to do this. From ownership on down. Lurie to Howie.
That's what's not being talked about enough. People are acting like Pederson, out of the blue, pulled Hurts and put 7 in
This was the plan all week. Hurts even said that "this was the game plan all week"
Collinsworth mentioned during the broadcast that Pederson told them that he was gonna do this
Eagles players knew. Broadcasters knew.
Makes it a hundred times worse.
Exactly....in a game versus a divisional rival, you refused to essentially compete at crunch time.
The move makes no sense.
Who cares about evaluating your backup QB for one quarter?
Evaluate your potential starter next year for four full games.
You really want to evaluate the third stringer, then start him.
In all sports, teams will keep an eye on certain self serving aspects of their situation in seasons that go wrong, or right.
If the Eagles wanted to milk the injury list a little bit the way they did this week? I get it. THAT is what has become more of the accepted practice of resting/tanking whether your team is good or bad.
However, once it crosses the chalk and you start making decisions to affect the outcome of a game in progress is where the line should be drawn. That is where it becomes bush league.
The sequence starting with the Eagles interception, choosing to go for it on 4th down and subsequently pulling Hurts is what has people rightly ticked off.
The only thing like this I have ever seen before was Colts-Jets in 2009 and I thought that was pathetic too. You don't fuck around with the competitive balance by pulling players off the field mid-game. Not unless the score is 45-3.
On a related note, this is exactly what Eli was talking about when he scoffed at the idea of McAdoo's wonderful plan to remove him at halftime of games just to symbolically carry a streak. Eli was too smart and too competitive for that BS.
You don't fuck around with the competitive balance by pulling players off the field mid-game. Not unless the score is 45-3.
And especially versus a divisional rival who needs the game......try to beat them with your best.
This wasn't Philly versus Jacksonville.
Here's the fact: Eagles purposely lost a meaningless game.. in order to put themselves in the a better position in the future.
Was that a smart business move? Yes
The Jets made it all the way to 0-13. Should they have "tanked" to assure them Trevor Lawrence? Yes
That's just how I see it and it's cool if you see it differently
Just hope they don't draft Devonta Smith at 6 and he eats us up for the next 5 years
Dougy Pederson showed his true character last night for all to see, his team, his boss and the entire nation saw it. The guy tanked for a pick and did NOT play to win.
Think about when you played competitive organized sports.....didn't you always play to win and had your coach put you in the best situations to succeed. What we witnessed last night was the total opposite of that. Doug Pederson defined his character loud an clear.
I am so happy we have Joe Judge leading our Giants.
But, no, he chose to crap in his pants, when his team had the chance to win. He pissed all over his players' self respect. His sorry ass didn't belong in the same stadium with a real man - Ron Rivera.
The gauntlet has been thrown down.
As much as I think Pederson should be fired for conduct detrimental to the game, I now hope he stays. And each time we play the Eagles/Pederson, and if the opportunity presents itself, Judge runs up the score.
Grantland Rice.
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Giants sucked this year (obviously, lost 10 games) but they fought.
6-10 rookie coach whining about what a fellow coach who has a SB ring is doing. How ‘bout winning one more game Coach. He sounds like an idiot.
Quote:
He was clearly pissed and took it very seriously from an integrity perspective. He laid it all out quite clearly without crossing a line and blatantly accusing Pederson or the Eagles of anything that would get him or the Giants fined or punished. He killed it.
Spot on account.
It would have been easier just to say Sudfield to start - they would have received much less flack.
It is the optics of this that are not good regardless if it is not the coach making the decision. A chance to knockout a rival from playoffs on national TV
I think Herm Edwards said if someone is keeping score I am trying to win, wether football, tennis or scrabble
6-10 rookie coach whining about what a fellow coach who has a SB ring is doing. How ‘bout winning one more game Coach. He sounds like an idiot.
He actually prefaced everything he said there by owning the fact that NYG needs to win more games and not leave it to chance. So maybe you're the one who needs to stop whining?
6-10 rookie coach whining about what a fellow coach who has a SB ring is doing. How ‘bout winning one more game Coach. He sounds like an idiot.
Biggest whiner on this board, go figure.
Coughlin played everyone for 60 minutes against the Pats and then we won it all. There’s something to be said for it.
Quote:
But at end of the day..don’t go 6-10.
At the end of the day you will be the same asshole tomorrow
Resulting to name calling on the internet..go troll somewhere else. Useless.
6-10 rookie coach whining about what a fellow coach who has a SB ring is doing. How ‘bout winning one more game Coach. He sounds like an idiot.
The link to the full quote in context is actually right at the top of the page. Maybe you could read it. It might temper your own comment.
6-10 rookie coach whining about what a fellow coach who has a SB ring is doing. How ‘bout winning one more game Coach. He sounds like an idiot.
God you're insufferable. If anyone sounds like an idiot, it's you.
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
I think that on the Idiot Scale, you fall in between Moron and Imbecile.
6-10 rookie coach whining about what a fellow coach who has a SB ring is doing. How ‘bout winning one more game Coach. He sounds like an idiot.
You're unbelievable... ;)
Here's the fact: Eagles purposely lost a meaningless game.. in order to put themselves in the a better position in the future.
Was that a smart business move? Yes
The Jets made it all the way to 0-13. Should they have "tanked" to assure them Trevor Lawrence? Yes
That's just how I see it and it's cool if you see it differently
Just hope they don't draft Devonta Smith at 6 and he eats us up for the next 5 years
Idiots. —Those so defective that the mental development never exceeds that or a normal child of about two years.
Imbeciles. —Those whose development is higher than that of an idiot, but whose intelligence does not exceed that of a normal child of about seven years.
Morons. —Those whose mental development is above that of an imbecile, but does not exceed that of a normal child of about twelve years.
— Edmund Burke Huey, Backward and Feeble-Minded Children, 1912
+1
Also content-wise that was awesome.
That's my take away. Look, we fans hate the Eagles and their fans because time and time again, over all the years, they have enraged us with dirty play, cheap shots, blown calls, taunting, disrespecting our team's stadium, and our own damn blunders. Plus just being assholes - both players and fans.
Past Giants teams and staff have experienced parts of this during their tenures, while we the fans have been through all of it, during all of the iterations of our team.
However with all the roster and staff turnover, none of those past things happened to these Giants. I'm actually pleased that Judge, who as a kid was an Eagles fan, his staff and this roster, that they now begin to despise the Eagles like we do.
This has been set right.
I cannot wait to see how motivated, pissed off and hungry this team is in 2021 and how strongly they are going to want to deliver payback. To the Eagles, the Cowboys and the entire league.
That all said, I think next year is another growing year where we should be even more competitive and begin to be dangerous. 2022 is when we arrive.
But the main point is, these Giants now have the rivalry that we fans do. Good. Hate will make you stronger! LOL!
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Go away..
Aren't Judge's comments posted on Giants.com?
Quote:
this wasn't just Pederson. This was an organizational decision by Philly to do this. From ownership on down. Lurie to Howie.
That's what's not being talked about enough. People are acting like Pederson, out of the blue, pulled Hurts and put 7 in
This was the plan all week. Hurts even said that "this was the game plan all week"
Collinsworth mentioned during the broadcast that Pederson told them that he was gonna do this
Eagles players knew. Broadcasters knew.
Can you provide a link to Hurts saying that please.
Here's the fact: Eagles purposely lost a meaningless game.. in order to put themselves in the a better position in the future.
Was that a smart business move? Yes
The Jets made it all the way to 0-13. Should they have "tanked" to assure them Trevor Lawrence? Yes
That's just how I see it and it's cool if you see it differently
Just hope they don't draft Devonta Smith at 6 and he eats us up for the next 5 years
This is hysterical. We're going to live in fear of the Eagles drafting a collegiate WR? LMAO.
Quote:
In comment 15109664 riceneggs said:
Quote:
In comment 15109663 riceneggs said:
Quote:
Where was this Joe Judge when the Giants tanked in week 3 against a 49ers team? Who flew across country to play a 1pm est game without 10 mey starters! And beat us byb4 touchdowns
Yea yea, you'd never disrespect the integrity of the game!!
not preparing your team to play against a practice squad team is super disrespectful as well
Ten *key starters
The level of stupidity in these two posts is below that of Doug Pedersen saying he "played to win."
Getting out coached is not tanking. It was one of three games that the coaches got their asses handed to them this year - Arizona and Cleveland were the other two.
Wait, so you're saying that the 49ers loss was more about getting outcoached? Not being unprepared?
Checked the other threads that you posted on or started. You’re a troll.
Been posting the same crap over and over
Just go away.
As long as he kicks the extra point and doesn't go for 2
:-)
Apparently he will remain a fan scorned until Tom Coughlin makes his triumphant return.
As long as he kicks the extra point and doesn't go for 2
:-)
He would have sent Sudfeld out to kick the extra point.
From day one Joe Judge has shown himself to be very smart when he speaks. The guy is a proper leader of men.
Quote:
snap near end of 4qtr and took it in for a touchdown. Their players would have defied the Front OFfice/Coaches plans and Giants would be in the playoffs.
As long as he kicks the extra point and doesn't go for 2
:-)
He would have sent Sudfeld out to kick the extra point.
after he was taken out.
Wow, his expression says it all!
Apparently he will remain a fan scorned until Tom Coughlin makes his triumphant return.
Any of you clowns take a look at what Jalen "All Time Qb" Hurts did after the Eagles took the lead in the second quarter? That's ok because Joe Shurmur apparently didn't either. 2-11 and 7 yards in 4 possessions. The Eagles couldn't punch it in from the WFT 15 yard line under his guidance. Hurts was given every chance and sucked. The mystery was why he wasn't yanked sooner.
I told you idiots at the time to be careful because coaches who can go to 4 conference championship games and win two SB don't grow on trees. Well here we are on our 3rd HC since and still treading water. All Judge has shown so far is that he has a lot to learn about being the head guy.
My gut reaction to our coach’s comments yesterday was, “You tell ‘em.” Then again, where were Mahomes and Roethlisberger on Sunday? And if in December 2022 we are 14-1 going against the 8-7 Eagles in a game with playoff implications for 3 other teams but we’re locked into the 1 seed, do we have to play our QB1 and the rest of our starters? Can we pull them at halftime?
Is there really a difference between who you play and how you play? Between not going all in for the win and playing to not win? I think my answer to the first is probably yes, and my answer to the second is too close to call so the ruling on the field stands. I don’t see how the league can act on this.
I know our coach began by saying we have to win our games and not leave our fate in the hands of others. But as coach of a 6-10 team maybe he should have left it there and let others dump all over the Eagles.
"Let me be very clear on this: We had 16 opportunities this year," Judge said. "That's it. We don't ever want to leave our fate in the hands of anyone else. We're not going to make excuses. Not now, not ever. We had our opportunities."
I know it is your reflex to grumble about all things Giants now that St Tommy is gone... but maybe read the article first next time?
And the same thing played out...
Eagles down 3. Hurts not playing well, but looks to be the future. Pederson pulls Hurts for #7.
Would the country have the same "integrity of the game" conversation? Or would no one care? Would Judge have the same outrage?
But outside of that the outrage you are hearing has very little to do with the Giants. Pederson & the Eagles are getting roasted (rightly IMO) by the national and local Philly media for their actions irrespective of the Giants.
so it is false for people to try to turn this discussion into sour grapes by the Giants.
the debate, as it is, is about Philly and the NFL and the integrity of the game. It also sucks for the Giants but bottom line, we should have taken care of our business.
But outside of that the outrage you are hearing has very little to do with the Giants. Pederson & the Eagles are getting roasted (rightly IMO) by the national and local Philly media for their actions irrespective of the Giants.
so it is false for people to try to turn this discussion into sour grapes by the Giants.
the debate, as it is, is about Philly and the NFL and the integrity of the game. It also sucks for the Giants but bottom line, we should have taken care of our business.
Judge is also getting roasted on national TV today for being in his feelings.
Like I said, I just wonder if nothing was on the line, and the same scenario played out, would anyone care
yep
Get Up - ( New Window )
Conversely, from what we have heard the Giants players reacted positively and that is all I really care about.
Quote:
I must have missed that. The one segment I saw on NFLN all of the analysts agreed with him then went on to discuss/disagree with the Eagles decisions separate from the effect it had on the Giants.
yep Get Up - ( New Window )
lol oh no I hate to have my head coach get roasted by the clowns on the male version of The View. Who cares?
Quote:
In comment 15110790 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
I must have missed that. The one segment I saw on NFLN all of the analysts agreed with him then went on to discuss/disagree with the Eagles decisions separate from the effect it had on the Giants.
yep Get Up - ( New Window )
lol oh no I hate to have my head coach get roasted by the clowns on the male version of The View. Who cares?
it was a counter argument bro. above poster said that Pederson was getting roasted on national TV. and i was saying that Judge is too.
everybody is roasting everybody. just depends on which channel you watch. on one station its "Pederson is trash and Joe Judge is the man for speaking out"
on the other station its "Pederson did whats best for his team and Judge needs to stfu"
thats all G
Judge's comments will be news for a day or 2... but when Miles Sanders and Kelce and Hurts are all publicly grumbling, there is a potential issue long term.
Maybe it fizzles out to nothing... but for now, I like it! Let the Eagles implode. Serves them right for tormenting us for all of these years!!
Judge's comments will be news for a day or 2... but when Miles Sanders and Kelce and Hurts are all publicly grumbling, there is a potential issue long term.
Maybe it fizzles out to nothing... but for now, I like it! Let the Eagles implode. Serves them right for tormenting us for all of these years!!
yep. its really gonna come down to who they get at #6 and how well he impacts the win/loss column
if #6 helps them win the division - what a genius move
if #6 is a bust - dumbest coach ever
And the same thing played out...
Eagles down 3. Hurts not playing well, but looks to be the future. Pederson pulls Hurts for #7.
Would the country have the same "integrity of the game" conversation? Or would no one care? Would Judge have the same outrage?
My first instinct would be to say there wouldn't be the same level of reaction because it wouldn't have the same level of attention in the first place. And Judge would probably have the same feelings about the effort they put in, but you probably wouldn't hear about it because no one in the media would even ask him about it.
But then what if in your hypothetical game, the Football Team responded by putting in their backup QB? So then Eagles put in more of their backups and stop throwing the ball. Then the FT punts on first down. Then...
Oh never mind. The point is if both teams were trying not to win, I'd bet it would get national attention and be an even bigger embarrassment.
I gather from your posts that you're fine with one team trying to lose (not just not going all out to win). Would it also be okay if both teams are doing it and fighting for the better draft pick?
"Let me be very clear on this: We had 16 opportunities this year," Judge said. "That's it. We don't ever want to leave our fate in the hands of anyone else. We're not going to make excuses. Not now, not ever. We had our opportunities."
I know it is your reflex to grumble about all things Giants now that St Tommy is gone... but maybe read the article first next time?
It's just another way of framing your argument by leaving out the stuff that weakens your point. You know, like defending Pederson's move by repeatedly pointing to Hurts going 7-20 while leaving out his two rushing TDs that were keeping the Eagles in the game.
Heck, on Sunday, wasn't Dalton at one point 5-14 with under 40 yards? I didn't see any comments thinking he was getting replaced. Why? Because the backup is probably even worse than Sudefeld.
So when Pederson claims he was doing what was best for his team, in reality, it may just cost him his team
The Eagles have the option of either firing Pederson now or firing him next year when things inevitably go belly up
Heck, on Sunday, wasn't Dalton at one point 5-14 with under 40 yards? I didn't see any comments thinking he was getting replaced. Why? Because the backup is probably even worse than Sudefeld.
Miami was doing it with Tua and Fitzpatrick. It worked a couple times so noone called the coach an idiot.
Hell, didn't Wentz get benched mid game for bad play