DG staying per the Post

This is exactly what we knew would happen - we'd win a few games and give ownership false hope.
At the end of the day, we're still 6-10, don't know whether or not we have a long-term QB, and a roster full of holes. I don't know how fans can feel confident about the future of the team. Judge looks like a keeper but that won't mean much if you don't give him a QB or draft well.
I think it’s clear that the Giants will continue to operate in the front office the way they always have since George Young.
I don’t understand due to DG being 70 next month and Judge is 39. But, when you add Abrams to the thought process, it makes sense. It’s actually very similar to Accorsi transitioning to Reese. I see the same thing happening with Abrams. Not that I agree, but I think this is what will happen.
The encouraging news is that DG’s moves since Judge was hired are better. Is that a coincidence? I don’t know.
Ultimately, Judge will need to prove to be an elite head coach.
He had to rebuild a complete dumpster fire of a roster. If it wasn’t for Reese’s last first round gem Engram we’d be 8-8 or 7-9 and in the playoffs. A lot of people on here said it was a three year rebuild. This is year 3 so next year will be the true measure of whether he has helped or hurt our team.
Should not be a surprise. Even though the bottom line was 6-10, there was a significant change in competitiveness even with the best player on the team on IR. The luck of being in a crappy division meaning that playoff football was in sight in week 17 likely also cemented ownership’s view. And a guy like Gettleman is not going to retire voluntarily
So now expectations should be set at 9 or 10 wins. 7 teams qualify for the playoffs. Be one of those teams. If we’re sitting at 3 wins or less after 8 games next fall, fire this fat fuck. Enough is enough with this guy. No more years of assembling a shit roster. It’s your team. It’s been your team. We deserve better.
I’m not crazy that he’s staying based on our record the past few years. However, he hit on free agency this past off season and his draft was decent with a couple of starters and several key contributors. He was right about Leonard Williams too. I think Judge’s working relationship was a key factor. The team better turn the corner next year on his watch.
First of all, this past offseason was very good if not great.
Second of all, a couple of huge "gaffes" from the past few years have turned around and are now more like really good moves i.e. the Beckham trade and the Leonard Williams trade.
Finally, how do you know Judge doesn't already have more standing than Gettleman in the organization? The draft looked to have Judge fingerprints all over it spending premium picks on players from programs and coaches he's intimately familiar with.
Maybe Gettleman is nothing more than "consigliere" to Judge at this point?
6-10 is not where this franchise wants to be. No one is saying that. Judge's full press conference today was awesome. He's identified exactly how he's going to build NYG and the process is underway.
This team started 1-7 and finished up 5-3. It was said we only beat backup QBs in games that didn't matter. This year we won a huge road game with OUR backup QB. 4-2 in the division. Ended losing streaks to Dallas and Philly. There is progress for those who are willing to see it.
Which pick in his 3 years looks like someone who will be in the conversation as a top 5 player at his position? As you ponder that question, remember he’s had the overall #2, 6, and 4 picks in the entire draft.
aside and let Judge build the roster he sees fit old man.
I think that's already happening.
All the wailing and gnashing of teeth over this seems misplaced to me. I am as unhappy as anyone with these results but I'm not going to have a cow over keeping the GM. I assume Judge and his staff are having huge input on the draft. The LBs at the end of the draft look like Joe Judge players to me. Judge and DG seem to have a good working relationship. The arrow is pointing up. It's working.
Lol, good post
RE: RE: RE: Every year a year gets added to the rebuild
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
Rebuilds in the NFL don't take 4 years. Not in todays NFL. They only take that long if you have an idiot for a GM and then they usually take even longer.
The idea that you need to basically give them a free pass for 3 years and then judge in the 4th year is some of the biggest horse shit I have ever heard.
The roster was horrendous 3 years ago, and it's still terrible.
Name more than 3 rosters that are unequivocally worse than the Giants going forward
I think a lot of people on here underestimate just how bad our roster was when Gettleman came in. And those that say “ he said we are just retooling” are morons because he knew he had to blow this shit up. Do you think he is going to come out and tell the fans in this town the team is shit and we have to tear it down with how expensive tickets are and the expectations of the fan base? We had an immobile QB in his late 30’s who had no chance of being successful behind literally the worst line in the NFL. And it wasn’t for lack of effort, Reese and Ross couldn’t draft an offensive lineman to literally save their ass. Not to mention the crazy diva WR he was able to trade away for what are now turning into very viable players. At TE we have stone hands Engram, Reese’s last first round gem.
On defense he was left with Reese’s free agent frenzy of 2016 with always injured Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, and a bunch of overpaid backups signed from other teams because Reese and Ross never succeeded on anyone beyond round 2. They even overpaid a kick returner (Harris) because they couldn’t draft one on their own like every other team. Who pays a kick returner millions of dollars a year unless they are dynamic Devin Hester types?
This is the reality, when you walk into a team with a bunch of malcontents, no depth due to poor mid and late round drafting it’s a total gut job. It takes three seasons to rebuild from that unless you get extremely lucky with low end FA’s and late round draft picks. I like what Gettleman has done in his three drafts and he did a great job in FA this past offseason. Was Jonathan Stewart a crap signing? Yes. Was Solder? Yes, desperation move. But the team is finally heading in the right direction so why fire him now?
When did the bar get set so pathetically low?
This league is designed to prop up shit. The Giants have been shit for years, and Gettleman has not gotten them past 6-10.
This league is designed to encourage scoring. The NFL set a league record for scoring Gettleman has used our best draft picks on offense. And yet the offense scored (I believe) 25 touchdowns this season. 17.5 points per game. Five teams scored more than 200 points more than we did.
Of course we showed marginal improvement...the standard was so low that getting worse was almost impossible.
But stop comparing the Giants to themselves. Compare them to the rest of the league, and you see the standard of football produced under Gettleman is completely pathetic.
Bringing him back is a joke, and a sign that we're already seeing the 2021 bar at 8-8.
aside and let Judge build the roster he sees fit old man.
I think that's already happening.
All the wailing and gnashing of teeth over this seems misplaced to me. I am as unhappy as anyone with these results but I'm not going to have a cow over keeping the GM. I assume Judge and his staff are having huge input on the draft. The LBs at the end of the draft look like Joe Judge players to me. Judge and DG seem to have a good working relationship. The arrow is pointing up. It's working.
I have higher expectations for 2021, though.
Exactly, Gettleman is just a figurehead. This is Judge's team and he will make the roster calls.
He had to rebuild a complete dumpster fire of a roster. If it wasn’t for Reese’s last first round gem Engram we’d be 8-8 or 7-9 and in the playoffs. A lot of people on here said it was a three year rebuild. This is year 3 so next year will be the true measure of whether he has helped or hurt our team.
Exactly, people have short memories.
Good news, as it looks like we are building something here
He totally tore down the roster, coaching staff and scouting department. He has made enough good moves that the nucleus is forming now. Next year should be the year where it all comes together or THEN you move on from DG.
-3rd year QB
-2nd year Head coach who learned from his first year and has a much vetter bead on his players
-Sound defensive system
- A FA to fill the remaining holes
- numerous Young players 1 year older
When did the bar get set so pathetically low?
This league is designed to prop up shit. The Giants have been shit for years, and Gettleman has not gotten them past 6-10.
This league is designed to encourage scoring. The NFL set a league record for scoring Gettleman has used our best draft picks on offense. And yet the offense scored (I believe) 25 touchdowns this season. 17.5 points per game. Five teams scored more than 200 points more than we did.
Of course we showed marginal improvement...the standard was so low that getting worse was almost impossible.
But stop comparing the Giants to themselves. Compare them to the rest of the league, and you see the standard of football produced under Gettleman is completely pathetic.
Bringing him back is a joke, and a sign that we're already seeing the 2021 bar at 8-8.
You're the one saying expectations are set at 8-8. I haven't heard anyone else say that.
as to how to build a winning football team. DG has not made a single significant decision that JM has disagreed with.
Joe Judge is, in the scheme of things, a low level employee: a first time head coach with no particular expertise in coaching either offense or defense, which, for the time being, allows him to escape blame for the failings of either.
when he said that it was up in the air until the last game. Going 6-10 and missing the playoffs is just the kind of benchmark that chickenshit Mara would set. Any excuse to not have to confront someone or hire someone new outside of his circle of buddies.
2020 DG was pretty darn good......BBI has documented all the good things that transpired many times by many contributors.
Most can see the team is trending up big time. We have a great young HC...many good assistants, a very young team with great potential, and we finally beat Dallas and Philly in the same year....something we haven’t seen in 4 years.
So, why not believe 2021 can be just as good with just as many wise decisions, much like 2020? Let DG and Judge and Co go fill the missing pieces we know we need to get to a “take me serious” level.
If the decision has been made, I’m giving all involved in that process the benefit of the doubt. Go Giants
ZOMG the roster was sooooooo bad that it must take 3+ years to rebuild
when he said that it was up in the air until the last game. Going 6-10 and missing the playoffs is just the kind of benchmark that chickenshit Mara would set. Any excuse to not have to confront someone or hire someone new outside of his circle of buddies.
I honestly can’t believe that people want to change anything right now with this team. We have a second year QB, lost our best offensive weapon for basically the entire season, and have a TE drafted by the former GM who literally cost us 1-2 games minimum with his bobbled interception/drops. Engram holds on to a few passes and Barkley stays healthy this would have been a 9-10 win season.
My biggest concern right now is that Graham leaves for a HC job.
Meanwhile, the Browns went 1-31 in 2016-17 but have a much better record since then than Gettleman's Giants.
Bad comparison, Sashi Brown amassed a tremendous number of draft picks through trades and laid the ground work before Dorsey even walked in the door. The Browns started rebuilding when Brown started in 2013 and took the “Moneyball” approach to football. That was 7 years ago and they are a playoff team in 2020.
of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Barkley better stay healthy next season. Jones better stay healthy next season. We better finish with a record over .500. No more BS or excuses next season. The NFC East is looking shit again next season, so that is a help. This is it for DG, Barkley, and Jones. Put up or shut up for once.
I think it’s been established that Daniel Jones is not a bust. If he was, it would be completely obvious to the coaching staff, fans, and he’d be gone already. But, he’s not. He’s shown a lot, it’ll be year 3 and it’s a huge year for him.
of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Barkley better stay healthy next season. Jones better stay healthy next season. We better finish with a record over .500. No more BS or excuses next season. The NFC East is looking shit again next season, so that is a help. This is it for DG, Barkley, and Jones. Put up or shut up for once.
Agreed, if they don’t put up a winning season and either a wild card berth or division win it’s time to move on. But come on man (Joe Biden voice) people wanting us to shake up the GM (which likely means tons of roster moves) after starting 1-7 and finishing 5-3. Just doesn’t make sense.
I think it’s been established that Daniel Jones is not a bust. If he was, it would be completely obvious to the coaching staff, fans, and he’d be gone already. But, he’s not. He’s shown a lot, it’ll be year 3 and it’s a huge year for him.
His passing advanced numbers are pathetic in today’s NFL. He threw 12 tds. Total. That’s like a month’s production from real franchise QB’s. Next year is it in my mind. Anything less than 25-30 tds and 3800 yards and it’s time to go in another direction.
unfortunately when the roster was getting the shit kicked out of them week after week for 3 years, and we had absolutely zero depth on the OL or DL, and a terrible cap situation, you have to focus on things other than WR.
Now, that doesn’t mean DG should have avoided it all together, but he pretty much did aside from the Tate signing, which didn’t work.
The fans were begging for the Giants to build a team from the trenches and what’s what he tried to do. Now, it’s time we add some playmakers, and they better be good.
That said, if you look at the skill positions on offense, outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even begun the rebuild there. And Gettleman has been GM for three years.
When he traded Beckham, I said on here that dealing Beckham is defensible IF there is something done to fill the hole left by his absence. Gettleman's plan was to sign Golden Tate and a bunch of waiver-wire nobodies, none of whom has been worth a shit. The result is the fewest passing TDs by a Giants offense since 1995......in a season where the rest of the league was throwing TDs in bunches.
and I’m glad that the organization isn’t as reactionary as the fanbase
Gettleman gets caught in the Reese era because of the Accorsi connection.
That said, if you look at the skill positions on offense, outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even begun the rebuild there. And Gettleman has been GM for three years.
To me it’s the tale of 2 GM’s. One is focused on building the lines. The other (Reese) was focused on building the skill positions first. I like to look at the current Bills team because they are doing it exactly how Gettleman is. Get the lines right, then get your skill position guys. You can’t get it to the star WR if the line sucks which we saw here for years. I expect a heavy infusion of WR talent this offseason.
I think it’s been established that Daniel Jones is not a bust. If he was, it would be completely obvious to the coaching staff, fans, and he’d be gone already. But, he’s not. He’s shown a lot, it’ll be year 3 and it’s a huge year for him.
His passing advanced numbers are pathetic in today’s NFL. He threw 12 tds. Total. That’s like a month’s production from real franchise QB’s. Next year is it in my mind. Anything less than 25-30 tds and 3800 yards and it’s time to go in another direction.
including the Chargers with rookie quarterback Justin "no bullshit excuses needed" Herbert.
Gettleman coming back extends Jones's scholarship a year. Doubt we see any real competition brought in. So let's see Jones throw for 31-10, and 7.6 A/YA in his third year like Herbert did in his rookie year.
Unbelievable. This organization acts like it doesn't deserve good things.
some of you seem to think the OL is much better than it actually is
He threw 11 TDs in 12 games in 2020. Embarrassing.
I would contend (and have) that his supporting cast had something to do with that. I'm on record as saying that even a gimpy Barkley opens things up for Jones in the passing game. Once he was gone, and with Tate fading faster than a fart in the wind, Jones was screwed.
Plus you had Shepard miss 4 games again and wasn't really right the rest of the season.
You act like Jones is some stiff who doesn’t know how to throw a touchdown pass. You and Boss do this every week. Did you watch Daniel Jones throw for 24 TD in 12 games his rookie season? That happened right? Jesus Christ.
It’s like you’re watching him for the first time. So he threw 11 TD passes this year. Go fucking cry about it. New coach, new system, Barkley injured, close to nobody at WR, and 3/5 OL were rookies including a center playing the position for the first time in his life.
RE: some of you seem to think the OL is much better than it actually is
It has 2 solid parts heading into 2021. Gates and Thomas. Hernandez has regressed yearly, Zeitler looks like toast, Fleming is shit, and Lemieux and Peart have a long ways to go. Still work to be done there in offseason #4. Totally unacceptable considering it was his #1 stated priority upon getting handed the job.
Judge, being the solid and honorable guy that he is, didn't have it in him to come in here and go to Mara behind DG's back to drive DG out of town. Like, even if he didn't like DG as a GM, but liked him in general as a person and formed a friendship/partnership with him, it might just not be in Judge's blood to throw that guy under the bus so easily. That's not a knock on Judge at all, but he does seem like a good guy and a loyal guy-- I'd imagine it's tough to come in as a young, inexperienced 1st year HC and try to oust a guy like DG who's not only been GM for 3 years but has been associated with the organization for decades.
It's a bit of a conundrum-- if he doesn't like DG, he can either 1) put his head down and make the best of it but come out with sub-par talent, or 2) if he went behind DG's back telling Mara that he doesn't like DG, when DG also had a hand in hiring him, that could've complicated the relationship and made Judge's 1st season even more difficult.
IDK. I'm just thinking out loud. Maybe I'm wrong and Judge does like DG and thinks DG is the best guy for this job. But I'm just imagining a scenario where Judge DIDN'T like DG: would a young inexperienced 1st year guy really be the guy in the best position to tell Mara to move on from DG?
And for some reason I don't know if I trust Mara to read between the lines with Judge and get to the bottom of what Judge REALLY thinks. That's why as an owner, sometimes you can't go by that, rather it's on you to just identify that 1) you like your coach, but 2) your team is 15-33 under DG and clearly levels below league average in terms of talent and that's on the GM, and you need to make a change.
Mara hasn't shown me anything in the last 10+ years to make me believe he can be a great NFL owner in the current day NFL.
RE: some of you seem to think the OL is much better than it actually is
You act like Jones is some stiff who doesn’t know how to throw a touchdown pass. You and Boss do this every week. Did you watch Daniel Jones throw for 24 TD in 12 games his rookie season? That happened right? Jesus Christ.
It’s like you’re watching him for the first time. So he threw 11 TD passes this year. Go fucking cry about it. New coach, new system, Barkley injured, close to nobody at WR, and 3/5 OL were rookies including a center playing the position for the first time in his life.
Who did the Giants have at WR in 2019? The same close to nobody's that we had this year. And probably a worse line. If the difference is solely Barkley, and the all the eggs are in the basket of him staying healthy which is a terrible plan.
the guy DG drafted to play right tackle, literally didn’t play much at all this season. He’s not ready yet. Draft picks take time. If you think a 3rd round tackle is going to be good immediately you haven’t been following the NFL for the last 40 seasons.
of you be truly shocked if Gallman, Morris, Lewis, Penny, Tate, Pettis, Engram, Smith, Toilolo are all gone next year?
Hell, I wouldn't put money on Shepard and Slayton definitely being back. (I would assume so, but these are not definite keepers).
And I'm not sure they extend Barkley.
So that's a complete start over. And you wonder why Jones was having issues?
Why is the assumption that they all stink, but Jones doesn't? When has Jones not stunk?
His rookie year was poor...that is a fundamental thing some people don't seem to want to accept. It was poor, and filled with red flags that manifested themselves in 2020.
He had the same problems at Duke (read Sy's scouting report on him...it reads like it was written this year).
There is no football reason on tape or in the numbers to expect an improvement large enough to a) merit being the 6th pick or b) forego seeking a replacement. The reason to keep him just got another undeserved year with the organization. That's it.
You act like Jones is some stiff who doesn’t know how to throw a touchdown pass. You and Boss do this every week. Did you watch Daniel Jones throw for 24 TD in 12 games his rookie season? That happened right? Jesus Christ.
It’s like you’re watching him for the first time. So he threw 11 TD passes this year. Go fucking cry about it. New coach, new system, Barkley injured, close to nobody at WR, and 3/5 OL were rookies including a center playing the position for the first time in his life.
It’s useless Ryan. After Mahomes and now Herbert every QB is supposed to look like a superstar within 1-2 years. That’s not common and both of those guys have more weapons than Jones. And I’m not saying Jones is Mahomes but come on. Mahomes has Tyreek Hill, Kelce, Watkins, and Hardman. Herbert has Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Hunter Henry. Jones has fucking Golden Tate, Slayton, and Shepard. I’m not even going to say Engram because he has created more interceptions than anyone on our entire defense, maybe he should switch to LB or S.
First off, the giants realistically could have won 2-3 more games this year. If they went 9-7 no one would even think of concerning dg but since Engram has that one drop, and jones struggles in 2-3 other big moments and the giants lose those games, DG is a complete and utter failure?
That’s neither here or there just it laughable how fine the line is with wins and losses and how the GM gets roasted literally because the giants didn’t close 3 games that were right there to be had. We’ve been over the how and why this team lost those games, it must be the GM I guess. Ok then.
Dg works with judge. Relax and hope for the best. It isn’t 2017-2019 anymore what happened back then means nothing now. New team. New players. New staff. Let’s have a good offseason and continue to add without must loss and I think this team has a winning record in 2021. I’d bet on it.
Sorry I know the giants don’t deserve to win in 2021 because they won’t fire DG, I guess you’ll have to fucking deal with it. They will win next year barring a calamity of events.
You act like Jones is some stiff who doesn’t know how to throw a touchdown pass. You and Boss do this every week. Did you watch Daniel Jones throw for 24 TD in 12 games his rookie season? That happened right? Jesus Christ.
It’s like you’re watching him for the first time. So he threw 11 TD passes this year. Go fucking cry about it. New coach, new system, Barkley injured, close to nobody at WR, and 3/5 OL were rookies including a center playing the position for the first time in his life.
Who did the Giants have at WR in 2019? The same close to nobody's that we had this year. And probably a worse line. If the difference is solely Barkley, and the all the eggs are in the basket of him staying healthy which is a terrible plan.
Shurmur was a better offensive coordinator than Garrett. He just couldn’t be a head coach. Wish we could be our offensive coordinator with Judge as HC and Graham as DC, but doesn’t work that way.
Thanks djm, voice of reason.
15-33 over the past 3 seasons is absolutely deplorable.
So let me get this straight. Guys like Eric and me are fools to be optimistic, but then you guys are definitely correct in that the 2020 FA class is going to backfire just like 2016? Which wasn’t even DG’s class?
Jeez. I guess your opinions are worth more than mine.
I'm biased. I saw Daniel Jones do things as a rookie that I did not see Phil Simms or Eli Manning do as a rookie. He made throws and led his team from behind in games where I just said, "wow."
And he did that with a subpar line (until late in 2020 when he was hurt) and poor talent. We know Engram is a coach killer. Slayton just disappeared this year. Tate is done. Shepard is always hurt. The running backs, tight ends, and wide receiver are arguably the worst group in the league without Barkley. (And I've said that for months).
So part of it is subjective reinforcement on my part. I believe Jones has talent and I believe his skill players don't. I expected the outcome we saw so it reinforces my belief.
I am completely sold on Jones? Of course not. But I also know that the fans who lectured everyone that the Giants should have drafted Sam Darnold are just wrong. So now the new flavor of the month is the Bills QB.
Who really screwed up? All of the teams that passed on Mahomes (just like the teams that passed on Marino).
djm has practically cut and pasted that same post going back to 2013
you just hate Daniel Jones. It’s been established. You don’t need to say things like “his rookie season was poor” to defend your stance. It’s a complete garbage take, but we don’t need it.
I don't hate Daniel Jones. I hate losing. I want the Giants to stop losing. Daniel Jones's game of low output and high turnovers correlates to losing.
I am tired of the Giants losing. It's fucking up my football Sundays, and there are too few of those to fuck up so many.
He’s played 26 games, and yesterday was a good one. Give him some time. He doesn’t have the weapons Mahomes and Herbert have. He will get a few this offseason and then if he fucks up next year the anger will be justified.
And they easily could have lost both Washington games, the Bengals game, and the last cowboys game and been 2-14.
You can’t do the they “could have won more”
RE: RE: 15-33 over the past 3 seasons is absolutely deplorable.
The ROI is still terrible. I'm high on Thomas, but not sure if he's a future Pro Bowler. I think Hernandez stunk this year. I like Gates. The right side is a mess.
I don't see championship potential from DG's largest investments.
I agree with this. Low ROI. Our bar is set too low. I remember thinking I'd be completely satisfied if Andrew Thomas even just turned into an above-average starter at ANY POSITION on the offensive line. Why? Because I'm accustomed to Giants top 10 draft picks being total busts!! (Not Barkley though, although it's unfortunate Barkley happens to play a position that is extremely dependent on the talent around him and cannot make a team much better all by itself.) I had to stop myself and was like: "wait, if our biggest investments turn into just above-average starters and not high-level players, we are never going to reach a high level as a team!
DG has made enough ridiculous decisions (that were called out on here as ridiculous at the time) to lose his job. I'm pretty sure 90% of BBI knew the Jonathon Stewart signing was the doings of a mad man (aside from the 10% who believed "culture matters" and for some reason is worth several million dollars to employ a nice guy who can't play anymore). I know that was one "minor" decision, but those minor decisions have added up.
Best example I can come up with: Trading up for Baker, giving up 2 picks to get him, when 1) there were several corners on the board equally as good at that point in the draft, 2) Baker DID have known character concerns that many of us called out at the time, and 3) most importantly, he was specifically known for being good at man coverage, that's how he got his 1st round grade, and yet DG handed him to Bettcher who played him almost entirely in his zone coverage scheme. Just no vision whatsoever and a waste of a 1st round pick (and two 5s) in more ways than one. If DG had sat at #37 at drafted one of the many top WR prospects that saturated that draft (AJ Brown or Metcalf for instance), we would already have our #1 WR question solved RIGHT NOW instead of considering spening our #11 overall 2021 pick on one.
I know hindsight is 20/20, but these are the things a GM can't get wrong, and little things here and there like this and that add up to a BIG problem: a 15-33 record.
RE: djm has practically cut and pasted that same post going back to 2013
They just as easily could have lost 3 more games.
Nothing the Giants have done, either roster construction wise or results on the field, should lead anyone to believe they will have a winning record in 2021. If you watch the Giants week in and week out and then watch teams like the Packers, Saints, Chiefs and Bills you see just how far the gap between the Giants and contending is. And that gap didn't shrink this year.
Giants fans need to stop comparing what the Giants did last year to this year and think well they made improvement so that means they're clearly on the upswing. There was no where to go but up, and they didn't go up all that much.
Still a bottom 5 roster in the sport with a QB who you have no idea what he actually is.
Rebuilds dont take long in the NFL unless you have idiots steering the ship.
Again I ask the question. Name more than 3 rosters in the NFL whose roster you wouldnt take over the Giants going forward.
This team was terrible in 2018. Terrible in 2019. And terrible in 2020. They played bad football.
The head coach looks like a winner, but it's still early on that.
Giants fans on BBI have set the bar so incredibly low. Maybe at this rebuild rate they'll be contenders in 2030
So how do you feel about DG passing on Josh Allen and Justin Herbert so we can overdraft Dan Jones? The QB is the most important position in football, and DG massively fucked this up.
Jesus, like Gettleman is the only guy that passed on Allen. The Browns and Jets passed on him as well. The guy was raw with a big arm and a bad shoulder surgery his sophomore year. Not a slam dunk. And Herbert, multiple teams passed on him as well. Also not a slam dunk. Was Gettleman doesn’t have a crystal ball. Was he supposed to not draft Jones and know our record would be just bad enough to get Herbert the following draft? Revisionist history.
I didn’t want Josh Allen. I wanted Saquon Barkley. He was the best player in the draft for my money at the time. If there was any QB I wanted that year it was Darnold, much like a lot of people. I wanted us to compete with Eli and figured it was better off to let him play out the contract and then figure out the QB in 2019, which is what happened. It actually meant a lot to me that Eli retired a Giant. For all the bitching and moaning that BBI does about not letting Eli go after 2017, it was worth it for me. I mean hell, Jones pretty much played the full year in 2019 anyway. Who gives a shot.
And all the talk about Herbert is great. He’s played 1 season. He looks very good. He also looked horrible in a few games. I’m sure he will have a few years early on where he struggles at times. DG liked him a lot, we all know this. But he didn’t want to wait. He saw something in Jones and took a chance. Jones has looked great at times, but just way too inconsistent so far. He needs to really step up next year, as I’ve said I think he will. I truly think the light comes on for him in a big way in 2021.
The same guy that built that offense of awful players picked Jones.
I implore you to go back and read Sy's evaluation of him out of Duke. I don't know what Ourlads is paying Sy, but they should triple it.
Jones has some strengths but his weaknesses are very problematic and exploitable to any coach that watches five minutes of film on him. Bad pocket presence, slow release, bad ball security, doesn't see the field well...just one of those problems is enough to make a potentially good player average, and a potentially average one poor. And remember...the selling point on Jones was that he was polished, well coached, and NFL ready. This is who he is.
Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe he throws 40 TDs next year. I guess we'll find out.
all of our eggs aren’t in one basket with Barkley. Everyone keeps saying this. I don’t understand it.
We ran for 200 yards against Seattle without him. Barkley is an incredible talent and we are much better with him on the team, but we can win games without him.
Yeah, he tore his fucking ACL. Only BBI would say “well DG put the entire team on someone who got injured! Haha!”
Do you think Niners fans blamed Lynch when Bosa tore his knee?
No the idiot niners blamed the turf at MetLife. No one on BBI is blaming DG for Barkley tearing his ACL. But if you need to think all of BBI is always against you, go for it.
People are blaming DG for taking an RB at two at a very injury prone, short shelf life position.
If you haven't noticed that Seattle game looks more like an aberration than a path forward. I really don't understand where you are going here. You just said that Jones needs more talent around him and then say the Giants don't need Barkley to win games.
Which is it? The same supporting cast at WR Jones had for two years. One of the only plausible arguments this year for regression is the loss of Barkley. Going forward if the Giants plan is for Barkley to stay healthy to improve Jones, it's a bad plan. I'd like to see what Jones can do with a legit number 1 on the roster. That's on DG for not giving Jones the tools he needs to succeed.
and Sy thought Josh Rosen was a future pro bowl fixture. Everyone gets it wrong sometimes. Just because Sy (who I really respect) says Jones had issues in college, does not mean they can’t get corrected. Relax.
No, Eric, it’s a massive series of mistakes by someone
As if Eli’s exit wasn’t the organizational albatross that it was, followed by a transition to a rookie QB.
Look, there may be better candidates than DG, totally, totally possible, but the situation that he walked into has to be an asbolute nightmare for any GM- you know going in it’s going to take years to get a new foundation established.
Read Judge’s comments from today again. The foundation is there now. We’re going to start adding the toys this year. We can actually cool it with the beheadings for a little while, enjoy.
RE: RE: RE: 15-33 over the past 3 seasons is absolutely deplorable.
It happens when you start over, especially when a new QB is involved.
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
Name an example of a team that had a terrible roster, brought in a rookie QB and was amazing within 1-2 years in the past decade or two. Roethlisberger stepped onto a championship caliber team, Mahomes stepper onto a playoff team and got a year to learn, Rodgers stepped onto an excellent team and got 3 years to learn, Luck’s teams weren’t so great his first season or two, Herberts coach just got fired, Wentz stepped onto a championship level team (look at him now). It takes time to build a winning team.
you’re conflating the issue. My point is that it is very fucking obvious to anyone on earth (aside from maybe Terps who thinks that Barkley doesn’t add to wins) that Barkley will make our team better. But what I’m saying is that if he’s somehow not playing due to injury, our TEAM should be better where we won’t have to rely on him to win as much as we thought. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have taken him at #2. The guy is an incredible talent, leader, and should be a Giant for a long time barring another setback injury.
and Sy thought Josh Rosen was a future pro bowl fixture. Everyone gets it wrong sometimes. Just because Sy (who I really respect) says Jones had issues in college, does not mean they can’t get corrected. Relax.
Of course anyone can get it wrong. The point is though that Sy's description of Jones matched what we saw from Jones's first two seasons to the letter. Two years in, Sy got it completely right.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 15-33 over the past 3 seasons is absolutely deplorable.
It happens when you start over, especially when a new QB is involved.
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
Name an example of a team that had a terrible roster, brought in a rookie QB and was amazing within 1-2 years in the past decade or two. Roethlisberger stepped onto a championship caliber team, Mahomes stepper onto a playoff team and got a year to learn, Rodgers stepped onto an excellent team and got 3 years to learn, Luck’s teams weren’t so great his first season or two, Herberts coach just got fired, Wentz stepped onto a championship level team (look at him now). It takes time to build a winning team.
Except, I'm not asking for the Giants to be 'amazing' right now. I'm asking them not to be fucking terrible. It does not take 4 or 5 years to rebuild in the NFL these days. We're moving at an absolute snail's pace. We have posters predicting the team will 'win' next year for like 7 years straight now only for them to be wrong every. single. time. It does not take a half-decade to build a team to go better than 6-10 or worse every year.
RE: No, Eric, it’s a massive series of mistakes by someone
We are competing against the best of the best here. Top shelf, man.
About Allen, John Elway must be red in the face about this miss.
The Browns are in the playoffs now. So apparently at least middle shelf this year. Not a Mayfield fan, but they are there. Forgot about the Broncos, that’s probably the best example of a team that passed on him. With a hall of fame QB as GM that played with a similar style.
Jesus, like Gettleman is the only guy that passed on Allen. The Browns and Jets passed on him as well. The guy was raw with a big arm and a bad shoulder surgery his sophomore year. Not a slam dunk. And Herbert, multiple teams passed on him as well. Also not a slam dunk. Was Gettleman doesn’t have a crystal ball. Was he supposed to not draft Jones and know our record would be just bad enough to get Herbert the following draft? Revisionist history.
I get your point about Herbert. Fair enough.
However, the Josh Allen miss is a legit issue because we broke NFL Cap 101 and drafted a RB #2. It's an enormous miss. And from some accounts, Shurmur really liked him. I recently re-watched the Allen pro day, which Shurmur attended, and it was quite a show.
A few of us here did like Allen and thought he would have been a worthwhile investment.
The more Allen shines, and the more Jones wallows in mediocrity, the worse this looks...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: 15-33 over the past 3 seasons is absolutely deplorable.
It happens when you start over, especially when a new QB is involved.
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
Name an example of a team that had a terrible roster, brought in a rookie QB and was amazing within 1-2 years in the past decade or two. Roethlisberger stepped onto a championship caliber team, Mahomes stepper onto a playoff team and got a year to learn, Rodgers stepped onto an excellent team and got 3 years to learn, Luck’s teams weren’t so great his first season or two, Herberts coach just got fired, Wentz stepped onto a championship level team (look at him now). It takes time to build a winning team.
Except, I'm not asking for the Giants to be 'amazing' right now. I'm asking them not to be fucking terrible. It does not take 4 or 5 years to rebuild in the NFL these days. We're moving at an absolute snail's pace. We have posters predicting the team will 'win' next year for like 7 years straight now only for them to be wrong every. single. time. It does not take a half-decade to build a team to go better than 6-10 or worse every year.
I’m pissed about losing as well. But for the record, I have always said it would be a 3 year rebuild. And I’m not someone who posts a lot and frankly have no idea how to go back and pull up the archives lol. I expect at least 9 or 10 wins next year or I’ll be right here with the pitchfork crowd.
1. Stick with Eli Manning - Miss
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
1. Stick with Eli Manning - Miss
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
you’re conflating the issue. My point is that it is very fucking obvious to anyone on earth (aside from maybe Terps who thinks that Barkley doesn’t add to wins) that Barkley will make our team better. But what I’m saying is that if he’s somehow not playing due to injury, our TEAM should be better where we won’t have to rely on him to win as much as we thought. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have taken him at #2. The guy is an incredible talent, leader, and should be a Giant for a long time barring another setback injury.
Barkley played in 2018. We had 5 wins.
Barkley played in 2019. We had 4 wins.
Barkley didn't play in 2020. We had 6 wins.
Jesus, like Gettleman is the only guy that passed on Allen. The Browns and Jets passed on him as well. The guy was raw with a big arm and a bad shoulder surgery his sophomore year. Not a slam dunk. And Herbert, multiple teams passed on him as well. Also not a slam dunk. Was Gettleman doesn’t have a crystal ball. Was he supposed to not draft Jones and know our record would be just bad enough to get Herbert the following draft? Revisionist history.
I get your point about Herbert. Fair enough.
However, the Josh Allen miss is a legit issue because we broke NFL Cap 101 and drafted a RB #2. It's an enormous miss. And from some accounts, Shurmur really liked him. I recently re-watched the Allen pro day, which Shurmur attended, and it was quite a show.
A few of us here did like Allen and thought he would have been a worthwhile investment.
The more Allen shines, and the more Jones wallows in mediocrity, the worse this looks...
Remember though that Jones has played 26 games. Allen played almost the entirety of his first two seasons outside of the few Taylor starts his rookie year and when he got hurt and Peterman came in and made Sudfeld look like Joe Montana. Bills fans were not sold on Allen at the end of last year. This was his year. Let’s hope we see Jones hit next year with some more weapons and a healthy Barkley.
1. Stick with Eli Manning - Miss
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
2 and 3 years in they are unquestionably misses. Could they turn around? I suppose...but why should any of us give them the benefit of the doubt? More importantly, why should ownership have given the man that spearheaded those decisions the benefit of the doubt?
I've been hesitant to hammer Mara to the extent others have, but cosmicj is correct above. Mara is a fool.
1. Stick with Eli Manning - Miss
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
Terps, a guy as smart as you cant possibly believe that sticking with Eli was Gettleman’s call?
I know you’ll discount is as foolishly hopeful, but I think it is reasonable to say that Jones and Barkley should get one more year before we see what we are with them- let’s see what the year-2 offense under Judge looks like with the continued maturation and return to health of those two, hopefully with some new weapons to throw to.
Forget Josh Allen, if we had drafted Denzel Ward instead of Saquon, this team would have been undoubtedly better. The CBs would be lock down. Instead, we have a player who goes out injured - and the offense looks better without him.
any surprise since Gettleman's first offseason with Judge has been his most successful with the Giants so far. If there isn't another step forward next season, especially in the win column, it will be really disappointing. They should be tracking to legitimately contend for at least a Wild Card spot next season and then hopefully start hitting a championship window the year after, if all goes well. But who the fuck knows, things haven't gone well in a long time.
and to be straight here, I'm not a fan of Gettleman.
I said two years ago that he will ultimately be judged on Barkley and Jones. That remains true. If they pan out, he will be remembered fondly; if they don't, he won't.
Aside from that, his track record in the draft and FA is a mixed bag. Before 2020, his FA acquisitions were not good (see Solder as a prime example, but there were others). The DeAndre Baker draft pick is going to haunt the team, but so will lesser ones. Hernandez isn't looking so hot now. Beal looks like a dud. Etc.
But his FA pick-ups this year were mostly home runs. And he has had some good draft picks.
I said when they hired him that he wasn't the right choice given his ties to Accorsi and his age.
Forget Josh Allen, if we had drafted Denzel Ward instead of Saquon, this team would have been undoubtedly better. The CBs would be lock down. Instead, we have a player who goes out injured - and the offense looks better without him.
No way, that assumes we would have still picked up Bradberry, etc. How is the offense better without Saquon? If they block for Barkley the way they blocked the second half of this season, those Gallman 8 yard runs will be TD’s. The line didn’t start to gel until they 1.) put Lemieux in and 2.) had more experience together.
OK I’m going to bed but I want to thank Eric from BBI
Forget Josh Allen, if we had drafted Denzel Ward instead of Saquon, this team would have been undoubtedly better. The CBs would be lock down. Instead, we have a player who goes out injured - and the offense looks better without him.
Was there anyone on this site lobbying for Denzel Ward in that draft? I don't remember that at all.
aside and let Judge build the roster he sees fit old man.
I think that's already happening.
All the wailing and gnashing of teeth over this seems misplaced to me. I am as unhappy as anyone with these results but I'm not going to have a cow over keeping the GM. I assume Judge and his staff are having huge input on the draft. The LBs at the end of the draft look like Joe Judge players to me. Judge and DG seem to have a good working relationship. The arrow is pointing up. It's working.
I have higher expectations for 2021, though.
Exactly, Gettleman is just a figurehead. This is Judge's team and he will make the roster calls.
Not a figurehead, exactly. There are other things for DG to do. The GM job is more than drafting and signing free agents. I think they have a nice arrangement where DG facilitates what Judge is doing, and there are plenty of other things for DG to do that don't involve the head coach.
Forget Josh Allen, if we had drafted Denzel Ward instead of Saquon, this team would have been undoubtedly better. The CBs would be lock down. Instead, we have a player who goes out injured - and the offense looks better without him.
How exactly does this offense look better without Barkley?
I've never seen a RB do what Barkley did his rookie year (again, behind a dogshit OL).
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
Barkley got hurt. Jones had a season to forget.
TBD.
Eric, I recently went back and re-watched some of the games I thought Jones did best in last season. I didn't walk away thinking he was going to be an above-average QB after this re-watch (and I was very high on him after last season).
leaps of logic a lot of people defending Gettleman are making.
The first is summarized by Eric's question if anybody on this forum considered Denzell Ward. The same thing goes for Josh Allen or passing on Mahomes. Nobody on this board is the GM. It's not 'our' jobs to get these calls right. Just because none or few of us got those calls right, doesn't mean that Gettleman (the paid professional) is suddenly excused to not get those calls right either.
The second is when people take a 'wait and see' approach to every player ho hasn't really panned out yet. Daniel Jones? Let's wait and see year 3. Barkley? Let's wait and see if he'll stay healthy. Lorenzo Carter, Will Hernandez, Ximenes... sure they had a down year, but we have to wait and see how next season pans out.
Now this sounds reasonable, but in the next breath the same people will name guys like Williams and Peppers absolute wins, because of 1 season of production. Isn't it just as likely that these players (who have been average players in their career with one good to great season) regress to the mean next year as it is for the players who didn't pan yet out to improve?
How come we are allowed to count the Williams trade as an absolute win, because of this one season, but DJ is not a 'loss' because 'he just had a throw away year'.
By the way, the same applies to people expecting every young player to improve, just because they are young. We saw how that played out with Hernandez and Slayton. There is absolutely no guarantee that a guy like Peart, for example, will amount to much more than an average swing tackle. And considering Getty's track record, chances are high he won't.
Forget Josh Allen, if we had drafted Denzel Ward instead of Saquon, this team would have been undoubtedly better. The CBs would be lock down. Instead, we have a player who goes out injured - and the offense looks better without him.
Was there anyone on this site lobbying for Denzel Ward in that draft? I don't remember that at all.
Eric - c’mon. None of us are personnel executives. NFL GMs need to know that Ward was a legitimate alternative to Barkley. Madeinthestars made this point above.
But I've come to expect it from this organization. I've lost all faith in them. We're going to end up during Judge for not being able to get no-talent teams to a championship, then he's going to go off and have his success with a better organization
It’s much less to do with any specific moves, I’m thinking big picture.
1.) Alignment - since 2013, I’ve never felt there was a shared long term vision between head coach and general manager. There has been a lot of win or else mandates since 2013, but no real long term plan.
2.) Dave Gettleman will be 70 in February. This is my biggest issue, what is the long term plan? Joe Judge is 39, wouldn’t it make sense to align Judge with a younger GM to work with?
3.) What happens if the Giants have another double digit loss season next year? Then is it a full house cleaning? Or does a new GM get brought in and inherit a coach with two losing seasons? Again, no alignment.
I’ve always felt it made sense to make the move now to align someone with Judge long term. Exactly what Carolina is doing.
With all that said, I’ll also say this-
Dave Gettleman is not solely responsible for all these decisions. Whatever happened before Judge entered the building, really is not relevant here. The question is, how do Judge & Gettleman work together and how have the moves looked since Judge was hired? The answer is the moves have been good.
Gettleman will support the head coach, we saw it with Shurmur and we are seeing it with Judge.
This is the most important point: The head coach is much more important to any franchise than the general manager is. If Gettleman is support staff, listen to Judge’s input and bring in players that fit his vision.
As for the long term plan, I’m very confident Mara already knows what that is. Kevin Abrams.
If you believe the dogma about needing 3 years to judge a draft, then it's not exactly fair to compare rookie -second year players to two guys past their 3rd year.
RE: After all the hub-bub has died down, to me this is insanity
Reese in 2016 was retained after he threw a ton of money at the defense and won the division while never solving the offensive issues.
Gettleman is being retained in in 2020 after throwing a ton of money at the defense and not winning the division nor solving the offensive issues + needs a whole new set of skill position players.
How is this a sound strategy?
Perhaps Judge likes DG. Reese seemed to be targeting the players Reese liked and not necessarily what coaching staff wanted or needed and handed it to the staff to make it work. Gettleman has the discipline that Judge likes and is the type of person that if the coach knows what he wants to make he can get the right groceries. The issue in Carolina was that he didn’t mind parting ways with those that didn’t fit. Considering Judge has a similar philosophy that isn’t an issue here.
Disappointed but not surprised by the front office decision
The bar is set on here with some people, and frankly don’t understand what people are seeing. The roster is still filled with way too many holes and questions, yet we’re definitely on the right track under DG. Still a bottom 5 roster in the league, and we’re still a few seasons away from seriously competing.
RE: Disappointed but not surprised by the front office decision
What if Judge is 100% in support of this? They had a damn good offseason working together.
Funny I was just thinking the same exact thing. Perhaps Judge and DG think alike on what is needed. Does Judge want some new guy coming in to tell him what players he will be getting? We don't know the dynamic between the two. But it clearly worked last off season. Did Judge have a say in DG coming back or being let go? I doubt it.
But it is more important that the GM and HC work together well the to just get rid of DG for an unknown. Now if Ozzie Newsome were available.....
1. Stick with Eli Manning - Miss
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
You're assuming #2 and #3 are misses. TBD.
He is also assuming that DG made the decision to stick with Eli. We know John Mara had something to say about that and was spooked over the last time they tried to move away from Eli and the fans revolted.
RE: Sad about this decision but maybe DG can continue
Good thing Gallman fell on his own fumble, otherwise this is a thread about a short list of new GM names.
yeah... let's cherry pick a turnover that DIDN'T happen to make your case. You could have said good thing Engram dropped that pass vs the Eagles otherwise you would have to give DG credit for the team winning the division.
You are on the short list of truly stupid posters lately. Lets see if you can continue your career here on BBI as being consistently stupid over the next few years so you can be inducted into the BBI hall of fame.
Eric... we need some kind of different trophy that can also be given away at training camp.
was the only guy on offense that opposing defenses needed to worry about. Take Engram off the team this year and they probably go 3-13, not 9-7. Do you actually watch the Games? Jones' play in the first 8 games of the season was very poor, who's 6th overall pick gem was that???
I'm ok moving on from Engram, but they had better then get at least 2 top playmakers at WR.
the to just get rid of DG for an unknown. Now if Ozzie Newsome were available.....
100%...
I have always said this. Not real happy with DG as a whole and have no issues moving onto a different GM "IF" you show me someone right now who you know will be better.
Nobody can tell me who is available to be our GM (Not retired) and will absolutely come in and do a better job.
There are fewer people in this world who can be a good GM vs people who can be a head coach. You have a whole training and proving ground happening in the NFL and also in college football when it comes to head coaches. Even though being a coordinator somewhere or a head coach in College does not naturally translate into being a good head coach... at least there are some correlations.
There are no college GMs where NFL teams can pick someone. You are rolling the dice in giving someone a chance who has not done the job before.
I'm ok moving on from Engram, but they had better then get at least 2 top playmakers at WR.
Agree... two things can be true. Engram can be a subpar TE and yet we can still need more play makers on offense. We cannot simply remove Engram without adding elsewhere.
Even though Engram cannot block or catch.. he offers the threat of catching the ball and from a speed perspective, he gives linebackers and safeties something to think about.
This is where I have a problem with Garrett as he designs plays where Engram is not streaking across the field taking advantage of those mis-matches. Instead, too often he has him running out 5 yards, turning around and stop.
The bar is set on here with some people, and frankly don’t understand what people are seeing. The roster is still filled with way too many holes and questions, yet we’re definitely on the right track under DG. Still a bottom 5 roster in the league, and we’re still a few seasons away from seriously competing.
Agree with first part, Gettleman has not done a good job. The best players on the team are still not players he drafted, you want to see the players drafted dominate.
, I think you are wrong on second part. The NFC East is bad and a good off-season and the Giants are seriously competing next year. There is not a "long rebuild" anymore for most NFL teams. Two impactful players at the right position and good coaching can make almost any team competitive
RE: RE: Sad about this decision but maybe DG can continue
Good thing Gallman fell on his own fumble, otherwise this is a thread about a short list of new GM names.
yeah... let's cherry pick a turnover that DIDN'T happen to make your case. You could have said good thing Engram dropped that pass vs the Eagles otherwise you would have to give DG credit for the team winning the division.
You are on the short list of truly stupid posters lately. Lets see if you can continue your career here on BBI as being consistently stupid over the next few years so you can be inducted into the BBI hall of fame.
Eric... we need some kind of different trophy that can also be given away at training camp.
Careful with these types of comments as we read your posts too.
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
Rebuilds in the NFL don't take 4 years. Not in todays NFL. They only take that long if you have an idiot for a GM and then they usually take even longer.
The idea that you need to basically give them a free pass for 3 years and then judge in the 4th year is some of the biggest horse shit I have ever heard.
The roster was horrendous 3 years ago, and it's still terrible.
Name more than 3 rosters that are unequivocally worse than the Giants going forward
I think a lot of people on here underestimate just how bad our roster was when Gettleman came in. And those that say “ he said we are just retooling” are morons because he knew he had to blow this shit up. Do you think he is going to come out and tell the fans in this town the team is shit and we have to tear it down with how expensive tickets are and the expectations of the fan base? We had an immobile QB in his late 30’s who had no chance of being successful behind literally the worst line in the NFL. And it wasn’t for lack of effort, Reese and Ross couldn’t draft an offensive lineman to literally save their ass. Not to mention the crazy diva WR he was able to trade away for what are now turning into very viable players. At TE we have stone hands Engram, Reese’s last first round gem.
On defense he was left with Reese’s free agent frenzy of 2016 with always injured Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, and a bunch of overpaid backups signed from other teams because Reese and Ross never succeeded on anyone beyond round 2. They even overpaid a kick returner (Harris) because they couldn’t draft one on their own like every other team. Who pays a kick returner millions of dollars a year unless they are dynamic Devin Hester types?
This is the reality, when you walk into a team with a bunch of malcontents, no depth due to poor mid and late round drafting it’s a total gut job. It takes three seasons to rebuild from that unless you get extremely lucky with low end FA’s and late round draft picks. I like what Gettleman has done in his three drafts and he did a great job in FA this past offseason. Was Jonathan Stewart a crap signing? Yes. Was Solder? Yes, desperation move. But the team is finally heading in the right direction so why fire him now?
Facts. Well said
RE: some of you seem to think the OL is much better than it actually is
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
ERIC???
What exactly did Jones do in his rookie year that you've never seen before? He didn't lead us to a winning season so I'm assuming you're referring to statistics. There are no shortage of rookie season that were as good or better than Jones rookie year. Some of them became stars, some became busts. Some that come to mind;
Mayfield
RG3
Russel Wilson
Dak
Herbert
I'm sure there ae quite a few others.
Not Judge or the coaches. Not DG, apparently. So who?
It’s the symptom of a young, rebuilding team with a second year QB. With a rebuild of this scale it’s not far fetched to have three or four season with less than 8 wins. The key to me is that they showed progress this season. They really only got whipped in a few games and we all know they at least had that first Eagles game in the bag if it wasn’t for EE which would have made this a 7 win season. Next year will be the true test of where we are as a franchise. To me anything less than 9 wins is a failure if the team stays reasonably healthy.
The biggest mistake during the DG era was the hiring of Shurmur, which is not something DG decided in a vacuum. That being said, it’s pretty obvious at this point that Shurmur actually had a better offense than Garrett. Shurmur’s downfall was largely due to Bettcher.
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
ERIC???
What exactly did Jones do in his rookie year that you've never seen before? He didn't lead us to a winning season so I'm assuming you're referring to statistics. There are no shortage of rookie season that were as good or better than Jones rookie year. Some of them became stars, some became busts. Some that come to mind;
Mayfield
RG3
Russel Wilson
Dak
Herbert
I'm sure there ae quite a few others.
I think he is talking specifically about rookie QB’s for the Giants.
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
ERIC???
What exactly did Jones do in his rookie year that you've never seen before? He didn't lead us to a winning season so I'm assuming you're referring to statistics. There are no shortage of rookie season that were as good or better than Jones rookie year. Some of them became stars, some became busts. Some that come to mind;
Mayfield
RG3
Russel Wilson
Dak
Herbert
I'm sure there ae quite a few others.
I think he is talking specifically about rookie QB’s for the Giants.
Yep, you're right. My mistake. That being said, that's not really a great accomplishment. Simms played in an era when most rookie QBs could be expected tos sit on the bench for years prior to starting. there was Eli - okay. Who else was there? Dave Brown, Danny Kannel, I mean c'mon.
Very good post. I think the answer is that there are too many posters on this site - on both sides of the argument - that simply argue with their emotions and not logic. The truth lies somewhere in the middle that is generally not ever touched on threads like this one.
1. The talent added in 2018 and 2019 is on DG, it wasn't good enough. 2019 was better, but it was still a mixed bag. I'll throw Nick Gates in here though, he was a 2018 find.
2. The first 1.5 of those years, there was a lot of time dedicated to shedding contracts and overhauling the roster
3. Typically, it is tough to do #1 and #2 at the same time incredibly successfully. Look at the history with other teams, they strip it down, and build back up. DG tried to do both, and it didn't work
4. Pat Shurmur was a catastrophic hire, and made the roster look way worse than it actually was. For instance, in 2019 they are probably closer to a 6-7 win team than a 4 win team.
5. It would appear DG (and Mara) got the Judge hire correct and then some. They nailed it. If Jones takes a big step in year 3, DG would have gotten the coach and QB correct post Eli Manning. If you think Daniel Jones stinks, then you probably think DG should be fired. If you like what you see and are bullish on his future, then you want him to stay.
6. The 2020 FA period seems great. No other way to say it. Great moves, great contracts, really good players, great leaders. No Giants fan should disagree with this.
7. The 2020 draft class also looks good. With our new staff leading the way, it appears that Andrew Thomas can be a fixture at LT for years to come. Our new safety practically played his first full game on Sunday and was one of the best players on the field. We have a possible RT of the future. We made more investments in the secondary and interior OL.
8. Nobody was thinking playoffs this year. Nobody was thinking we had a chance at the division. But if you liked what you saw this year, largely because of the moves DG made, you'd probably want him to stay. If you think the record is the only thing that counts, especially this season, then you want him gone.
9. Another note on the division. These posters saying "well - the division sucked!" do you think Cowboys and Eagles gave a shit the past 4 years when they had to play us and we sucked? No, they treated it like a division game and a winnable game, so they went out and beat us. Just because a team isn't good doesn't mean you shouldn't treat it like a walk in the park. Do you think the Patriots gave a shit all those years when the AFC East was basically a door mat for them? No, they didn't. They played their schedule, and they won. Enough with the "division stinks" bullshit. The division will come back around like it always does.
9. Another note on the division. These posters saying "well - the division sucked!" do you think Cowboys and Eagles gave a shit the past 4 years when they had to play us and we sucked? No, they treated it like a division game and a winnable game, so they went out and beat us. Just because a team isn't good doesn't mean you shouldn't treat it like a walk in the park. Do you think the Patriots gave a shit all those years when the AFC East was basically a door mat for them? No, they didn't. They played their schedule, and they won. Enough with the "division stinks" bullshit. The division will come back around like it always does.
Those teams were able to beat teams outside of their crappy division opponents. The Giants rarely do, as shown by their 2-8 record against the rest of the league.
prone is also bullshit. He was barely hurt in college, played every single game in 2018 and looked like the best running back in the entire league, missed 3 games in 2019 due to a sprained ankle, and then tore his ACL. That's not being injury prone. This isn't some guy who is always dinged up with small tissue injuries, hamstrings, bumps and bruises, etc.
understandable...but I'm talking about 2020. I don't think it's some coincidence that the first year the Giants got the coaching hire right, and brought in better players, that they went 4-2 in the division. What I'm saying is that the Giants are set up pretty well right now to make a good run at the division for a good while.
Gettleman should have waited until Williams was a UFA and signed him coming off of a bad year. Yes, Gettleman would have had to compete with other teams, but Williams likes NY and even if Gettleman outbid everyone by going above market rate, the contract would still be better than what Williams will get now.
Also, by trading picks for Williams, Williams had all the leverage in the world to not sign a team friendly deal because he knew Gettleman wouldn't let him walk for nothing after trading for him.
And the franchise tag this past year was a huge cap hit. Like it will be next year if Gettleman again can't get a deal done.
I don’t know whether Gettleman is a good or bad GM.
I think he’s an insufferable jerk who hasn’t won enough games or made enough good decisions to make him any more likable.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
Consensus is that Judge was a strong hire who did a fine job this year. I pretty much agree with that.
So if the coach did a good job, how are you then satisfied with the job the GM has done to build the roster when that coach ended up with a 6-10 record despite having six games against patsy teams in the division?
are that far off in what they want in players.The question is will ego come into play,hopefully not.
And one more thing about Gettleman,with the way things are changing in the NFL.One of the reasons I'm glad they brought him back is,I think you need someone who knows what a football player looks like.Because with each passing year,they are becoming few and far between.
RE: I don’t know whether Gettleman is a good or bad GM.
I think he’s an insufferable jerk who hasn’t won enough games or made enough good decisions to make him any more likable.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
Trading up for Deandre Baker was the most puzzling move ever at the time. Compound that with the unreal talent he passed on and this is why I will never think Gettleman gets it. The draft capital he squandered in 2018 and 2019 is simply unacceptable.
the only hope is that Judge wields way more power than him. I'll believe that when i see the Giants trade down and work the draft like a competent franchise.
RE: So let's talk about the decisions on the coach and QB.
yeah, that's fair. I guess I'm someone who likes what I'm seeing as of right now, so I want it to continue.
I get that. It's opinion, so it's not wrong. Time will tell and I really hope you are right. But someone else looking at that - and being disappointed with what they see from Jones - is looking at 3 of the 4 most important decisions made by DG being misses.
This team is coming off three years of 10 loss seasons, and many fans look at the four most critical decisions made by the GM as including three misses. It is not hard to understand why fans are frustrated that he is being retained.
RE: I don’t know whether Gettleman is a good or bad GM.
I think he’s an insufferable jerk who hasn’t won enough games or made enough good decisions to make him any more likable.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
This is a good and fair assessment. The Baker mess is really unfortunate. I remember being excited when we drafted him because he was really good in college. Did he have legal/character issues in college as well?
everyone else in the league also missed on Metcalf. It's pretty disingenuous to blame Gettleman for not drafting him. This happens every single year. Players are taken in rounds 3-5 that become pro bowlers. Every year. It's not some GM's fault.
that Eli was forced upon Gettleman. I simply refuse to believe that Gettleman interviewed for the job and said Eli was done and Mara said "well we completely disagree with your assessment, and will give you the job, but you have to do it our way not your way." and then DG just accepted the position. That does not pass the smell test.
Most probable scenario in my mind is the DG felt the team could still win with Eli and he got the job because that was what Mara wanted. That explains picking Barkley as what helps a QB more than a strong running game?
IF he did think Eli was done and told Mara that, I don't think there is anyway he gets the job. If he is told to do something he disagrees with, I don't think there is anyway he takes the job. Does he seem like the kind of guy that shuts up and does whatever he is told?
None of us was there or knows for sure, so all we can do is figure out which scenario makes the most sense.
RE: RE: So let's talk about the decisions on the coach and QB.
is like a high school student who gets Cs and Ds their first two years, but then becomes a B student as a junior and senior.
He made a lot of boneheaded decisions his first two years, including trading two draft picks for Ogletree, signing Stewart, Omameh, and Solder, drafting Lauletta, and using only two of his many draft picks the first three years on skill position players (Barkley and Slayton). Beal is TBD, but could easily be added to this category. Williams definitely will if we can't resign him. But his latest FA signings and draft class were much better.
I would nonetheless fire him. He left Jones with no weapons, and we still have no edge rushers. The team is playing harder, and there are fewer mental mistakes, but that is probably because of Judge. Our record simply hasn't improved enough during DG's tenure. The whole argument that we need to "stay the course" because we're "improving" is shopworn nonsense at this point.
RE: RE: I don’t know whether Gettleman is a good or bad GM.
I think he’s an insufferable jerk who hasn’t won enough games or made enough good decisions to make him any more likable.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
This is a good and fair assessment. The Baker mess is really unfortunate. I remember being excited when we drafted him because he was really good in college. Did he have legal/character issues in college as well?
No, if I remember correctly the only knock on him was work ethic / professionalism.
Consensus is that Judge was a strong hire who did a fine job this year. I pretty much agree with that.
So if the coach did a good job, how are you then satisfied with the job the GM has done to build the roster when that coach ended up with a 6-10 record despite having six games against patsy teams in the division?
Greg - I'll answer that in three parts:
1. As I said, the talent in 2018 and 2019 wasn't good enough. DG drafted "OK" but it wasn't great, and the FAs he brought in just didn't make much of a difference. However, I honestly don't blame him as much as others for the FA periods (aside from the Solder signing), he didn't have much to work with as far as the cap goes, and we were shedding contracts and getting rid of more players than we were taking in. So...yeah.
2. Coaching is extremely underrated in the NFL. The difference between going 4-12 and 8-8 is very minimal. Game decisions, adjustments, hell even who starts and sits etc can go a long way towards an extra 3-4 wins. As discussed I think our 2019 roster should have been an 8-8 team. Shurmur was so so so so bad, it really was something to behold.
3. It's tough to judge draft talent IMMEDIATELY, which is why I am very bullish on the 2020 class moving forward. Everyone seems pissed that we went 6-10 this year, but again, what did you expect? 3/5 starters on the OL are rookies and 1 of them played center for the first time, we had rookies at LB and the secondary. We are such a young team. We have to look beyond the record for 2020 which is what Judge has been saying this entire time.
everyone else in the league also missed on Metcalf. It's pretty disingenuous to blame Gettleman for not drafting him. This happens every single year. Players are taken in rounds 3-5 that become pro bowlers. Every year. It's not some GM's fault.
Its his fault for wasting assets on Deandre baker and Sam Beal. Those are high quality assets (4 picks!) wasted. Its why his never trade down mantra is so terrible as well. Yes you're going to miss but not understanding how to use draft capital and assets is where Gettleman is terrible.
also wasted three draft picks, including a first round pick, on Baker, about whom there were already many questions when he was drafted. Many in the Giants draft room apparently didn't want to draft him. Baker won the Thorpe Award winner, and yet was still available at #30, in a passing league. If we hadn't traded up to take him, nobody would have selected him in the first round.
Gettleman has had three years, how many pro bowl players has he
The truth is this roster came in second in the worst division in football, and the fact that every team in this division sucks seems to be the only reason folks want to say "the arrow is trending up."
In Gettleman's opening press conference he said he was here to "fix the offensive line." It's been three years. Does anyone consider it fixed? At this rate, we'll have an awesome WR core by the time Jones is retiring.
I can't believe people are counting the Williams trade as a win because the player turned out to be good. Gettleman traded two picks for a player he could have gotten cheaper in free agency. But now, instead of coming off the first year of a longer term, cheaper contract, he's coming off a career year with no control by the Giants. Gettleman will be bidding against every other team. That'll be cheap. So stupid.
People point the Bradberry signing. Great! Why did we have to sign him? Gettleman has committed lots of draft resources to CB.
I'm tired of the losing. One of the teams in the NFCE (probably the Cowboys) will be getting its act together next year, which means the only thing that will be different for the Giants is that we'll be having these conversations -- again -- in October instead of December.
everyone else in the league also missed on Metcalf. It's pretty disingenuous to blame Gettleman for not drafting him. This happens every single year. Players are taken in rounds 3-5 that become pro bowlers. Every year. It's not some GM's fault.
Fair point. Hindsight is obviously 20-20. In this specific case, though, a WR who could win on 50-50 balls was a glaring need, and Brown and Metclaf were the next two guys on the board to fill that need. (Deebo Samuel was an option too, but he went to the Niners between Baker and the giants’ Original pick.) DG thought he had filled it with Golden Tate. Major whiff, especially if the Giants already knew about the suspension.
wrongly benefits from the fact that the NFC East was historically bad this year. It's the only reason we were still playing competitive football in January. In any other year, our season would have been over by Halloween, just like it was during his first three years.
yeah, I agree we absolutely could have gone WR in any of these drafts that DG has done. Unfortunately for us, he chose otherwise. Something tells me there's absolutely no chance in hell he will pass on WR again in 2021.
wrongly benefits from the fact that the NFC East was historically bad this year. It's the only reason we were still playing competitive football in January. In any other year, our season would have been over by Halloween, just like it was during his first three years.
Again, you could say that about any team with a bad to decent record who has a chance at the division. A few years ago Carolina went 7-8-1 in the division, won the division, and then won a playoff game. You think they cared?
yeah, I agree we absolutely could have gone WR in any of these drafts that DG has done. Unfortunately for us, he chose otherwise. Something tells me there's absolutely no chance in hell he will pass on WR again in 2021.
I tend to agree which comes to making player decisions in desperation. Never a good combo.
Shepard is making 10M a year. That's what receivers like him make in the NFL today. Now, you could argue that he just shouldn't have paid him at all, and just replaced him with a rookie or something. I disagree. I love Shepard, he's a Giant through and through and he's turning 28 in February. Still can be a really good player for us these next 2 years.
Consensus is that Judge was a strong hire who did a fine job this year. I pretty much agree with that.
So if the coach did a good job, how are you then satisfied with the job the GM has done to build the roster when that coach ended up with a 6-10 record despite having six games against patsy teams in the division?
Greg - I'll answer that in three parts:
1. As I said, the talent in 2018 and 2019 wasn't good enough. DG drafted "OK" but it wasn't great, and the FAs he brought in just didn't make much of a difference. However, I honestly don't blame him as much as others for the FA periods (aside from the Solder signing), he didn't have much to work with as far as the cap goes, and we were shedding contracts and getting rid of more players than we were taking in. So...yeah.
2. Coaching is extremely underrated in the NFL. The difference between going 4-12 and 8-8 is very minimal. Game decisions, adjustments, hell even who starts and sits etc can go a long way towards an extra 3-4 wins. As discussed I think our 2019 roster should have been an 8-8 team. Shurmur was so so so so bad, it really was something to behold.
3. It's tough to judge draft talent IMMEDIATELY, which is why I am very bullish on the 2020 class moving forward. Everyone seems pissed that we went 6-10 this year, but again, what did you expect? 3/5 starters on the OL are rookies and 1 of them played center for the first time, we had rookies at LB and the secondary. We are such a young team. We have to look beyond the record for 2020 which is what Judge has been saying this entire time.
the 2018 draft is a disaster. Saquon has been discussed ad nauseam. He has already drafted and traded for replacements for Hernandez and Hill. Carter flashed one game is 3 years then promptly got hurt. Kyle Lauletta may somehow be Gettleman's worst pick and he drafted Deandre Baker. Its right up there with the the Reese late tenure drafts.
Now maybe he gets the benefit of the doubt that that cake was baked with scouts, etc. But 2019 is still a huge miss. They had the most draft capital in the league that year and he largely squandered it. Lawrence is the only no-doubt keeper (who we prob will let walk db of Leonard Williams big contract). Jones still a ?, Baker (+2 picks) worst pick in the past 10 years, Ximines - bust, Love looks like a JAG, Slayton has flashed but is a depth receiver not a 1 or a 2.
2020 seems better top to bottom. But his drafts are very overrated by the DG flutters.
and how exactly do you know that DG didn't offer him a team friendly contract last year?
I'm actually sure that he did, just as I'm sure that Williams and his agent wisely rejected it knowing that after trading draft picks for him, Gettleman was going to either:
a) overpay long term
or
b) franchise him
Williams made a calculated gamble (made easier by the $16 million guaranteed tag) and put himself in a position for an enormous payday.
If you assume nobody else would have traded for him before the 2019, the franchise tag would not have been in play because the Jets clearly were done with him. Thus, it's reasonable to conclude that he could have been signed to a longer term deal that offseason. Even an "overpay" like 4-years, $60 million would be a better deal for the Giants than what's going to ultimately happen, which is either $20 million per year, or Williams leaving after one year.
Best players play. Accountability. Do you your job. The top of the entire organizational tree is not held accountable to results. That kind of statement will trickle down through the entire franchise. If years from now Judge is 6 and 10, firing him will look very hypocritical. I like organizations that demand results from the top down.
the reason 3/5 Olineman were rookies is due in part to the regression of Hernandez, a second round pick by DG who's play is seemingly regressing. You can't give him credit for playing one rookie without the context that he is replacing someone DG drafted in 2nd round just a couple of years ago.
legacy as GM will be similar to that of Garth Snow with the Islanders. Years of futility and some really bad decisions, with enough successes built in that he will get some credit when the competent folks come in behind him.
Garth Snow made some horrible decisions and paves the way for his own demise, but he made the occasional good decision that he will be remembered more fondly after he is gone.
And no, comparing DG to Snow is not meant as a compliment.
the reason 3/5 Olineman were rookies is due in part to the regression of Hernandez, a second round pick by DG who's play is seemingly regressing. You can't give him credit for playing one rookie without the context that he is replacing someone DG drafted in 2nd round just a couple of years ago.
Of course many will give that credit. Similar to when posters give DG credit for cutting bait quickly on disaster free agent signings.
This will be the easiest schedule I have ever seen the Giants have
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
Well... on Mahomes... 10 teams passed on Mahomes but not the Giants. KC traded to the tenth spot to pick him. I know the Giants wanted him. Not sure if we had enough trade value to do what KC did.
Is two large decisions that will loom post 2021 season which are (1) Is Jones a true franchise qb; and (2) extending Barkley.
I truly hope Judge has final say on these decisions, as he is not tied to either one of these players and can bring some level of objectivity to the decision making process. Making the wrong decision on one or both could have cascading impacts for years to come on the organization. If left to his own devices, DG will most certainly double down and not admit mistakes.
For next year, I need to see 10 wins, at least. For Jones I need to see a huge improvement in pocket mobility and presence, start 16 games, 30+ TD passes, over 4k yards passing, and 65% or better completion. Coupled with 10 wins or more, that will show me he has franchise qb potential. Also, those numbers still would not put him in the top 10 in any category in 2020, so it should be more than reasonable to obtain. Anything less than that, and you move on.
and how exactly do you know that DG didn't offer him a team friendly contract last year?
I'm actually sure that he did, just as I'm sure that Williams and his agent wisely rejected it knowing that after trading draft picks for him, Gettleman was going to either:
a) overpay long term
or
b) franchise him
Williams made a calculated gamble (made easier by the $16 million guaranteed tag) and put himself in a position for an enormous payday.
If you assume nobody else would have traded for him before the 2019, the franchise tag would not have been in play because the Jets clearly were done with him. Thus, it's reasonable to conclude that he could have been signed to a longer term deal that offseason. Even an "overpay" like 4-years, $60 million would be a better deal for the Giants than what's going to ultimately happen, which is either $20 million per year, or Williams leaving after one year.
Either LW is going to get his $20M/yr and under perform (because lets face it, this is the only year in his career he has peformed as a $16M player, you can't expect him to perform at his best level for multiple seasons in a row) or he is going to leave after playing for 1.5 season as a Giant..
RE: This will be the easiest schedule I have ever seen the Giants have
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
RE: RE: This will be the easiest schedule I have ever seen the Giants have
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Ifthe drafts are solid how come we couldn't beat the 3rd stringers 49ers players? They are only solid because of blue glasses.. Reality is we are 6 win team playing the easiest 8 games I have seen on the giants schedule.. Everything else in your post gives credit to Judge.. Great keep him.. what does DG do? when we have a bad coach its Mara's fault.. when we got a good coach its DG's credit?
RE: RE: This will be the easiest schedule I have ever seen the Giants have
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
Here’s what Sy wrote on the offseason needs for the NYG:
This is another issue with Dave that annoys me...I’ve written the last 2 years many of these same positions along with the disclaimer: “you can’t expect fill all of these holes in one offseason”...well here I am saying it for a 3rd straight year...you can’t expect to fill all these this offseason...again
“Where does NYG go this offseason? I will put together a more detailed approach in the coming weeks. But to be short and to the point, they need players on offense who scare the defense. With Barkley out, nobody scares the defense. Look at the top offenses, they all have multiple guys who scare you. You can use the #11 pick on getting the #1- or #2-graded receiver or you can go after one of the top free agents at the position. I lean toward the former. I also think the building of this offensive line isn’t close to being over. They need a new right side and they need to build more depth at tackle. They likely need another starter at outside corner or at least a guy who can rotate in. Lastly, they need a pure pass rusher on the edge who can help them break through the line while rushing just 4 guys while keeping 7 in coverage. Considering they need to figure out allocation of funds to Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson, all of this is a really tall order. If I had to, right now in this moment, rank where I think they need to apply resources, I am saying: OL, WR, EDGE, TE, CB. Those are the top 5 needs.”
Most probable scenario in my mind is the DG felt the team could still win with Eli and he got the job because that was what Mara wanted. That explains picking Barkley as what helps a QB more than a strong running back.
What could have helped him more ? Gee I don’t know ... a good receiver or oline player that can actually block.
Not to mention what did we miss out on darnold? Or I guess a qb that now completed his 2nd season in the books with not many more wins than 2018 and only having only 12 td passes and like 1000 fewer yards than Eli having. But yea why let facts get in the way...
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
I just love this shit from clowns sitting on their sofas. Always demanding to sign good players for a “cheaper, longer term contract”. Everybody wants top talent but at minimum wage salaries.
If you were paying attention, the two sides spent plenty of time trying to reach an agreement. It didn’t happen. They can’t force players and their agents to sign bad contracts. Sorry. You obviously prefer to draft some random 3rd rounder and pray for the best than spend market value on good players. That’s fine. But me? I’m tired of fucking losing and hoping for the best out of random mid round draft picks. They need to bring in more players like Williams. Not less. And the funniest thing is, literally no matter who the Giants had picked with that 3rd rounder they traded, most of BBI would have meltdowns because they didn’t take the player they wanted anyways.
After a decade of destruction of the New York GIANTS football team by Reese, Ross, and McAdoo, the total and complete rebuild needed was never going to be easy or quick. Anyone who expected anything else is a total, complete, and absolute fool.
Gettleman did not get off to a good start at the rebuild, but now he has things moving in the right direction. There is still a very great deal to be done, but the ship has been righted. Firing DG would just set the process back to zero again.
RE: RE: RE: This will be the easiest schedule I have ever seen the Giants have
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
lol. So it's his fault Barkley AND Carter got injured? And are you going to argue that Hernandez and Hill were poor picks?
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
lol. So it's his fault Barkley AND Carter got injured? And are you going to argue that Hernandez and Hill were poor picks?
Nope.. DG should get credit for none of the 2018 drafted players to be contributing to this excellent team we have..
Its funny how when it comes time to give him credit 2018 draft is good.. when we ask how do we determine its good? because no one from that draft has contributed to the level expected of them then it suddenly becomes its not DGs fault.. more was expected out of the 2nd pick in that draft.. We could've been Indy and had our OL solved plus pick up a better LB than the really good one we have right now..
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
These are mental gymnastics I am talking about. Think about what I suggested. No one would have signed uo for DG if the results were to be 15-33. You would have all said no.
I can definitely agree with that. Pretty sure none of us would have signed on for 15-33... lol. But in the context of he inherited a disaster of a team with an aged QB, and now we have another new coach (who most seem to like and respect) who he seems to be working well with, it seems silly to just jettison him if Judge is good with working with him. Again I hope he stays and works out but I wouldn't be sad either way. I am comfortable with how Judge feels, that's what matters to me at this point.
I hope DG - or Abrams may be better suited for the role -
Sits down with both Williams and Tomlinson and brings up the possibility that a nice long ride with the Giants org... (at slightly under market rates) is ultimately worth more $$$ in the long term because of the exposure they'll get in the Metro area marketplace.
They're two bright guys who can easily follow the math long term, and I'd bring up Michael Strahan as example 1A!
Just stay together and help build up the Nation's top DEFENSE!
No where does thst get more cred and more publicity than in the NYC area.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This will be the easiest schedule I have ever seen the Giants have
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
lol. So it's his fault Barkley AND Carter got injured? And are you going to argue that Hernandez and Hill were poor picks?
Carter no, but the Barkley pick has been discussed. You don't take an RB that high because their careers are short. The Giants may never get any value out of the number two pick in the draft, three years after we took him. The really fun part is that the decision to extend him is going to have to be made while he's still recovering.
And are you saying Hernandez was a good pick? He was a second round guard. He didn't come off the bench in their last game.
I suppose you could say BJ Hill may be contributing up to the level of what he is: a rotational DL. Yay for Gettleman!
The Lauletta pick was a disaster. But again, the point is an entire draft class from three years ago did not contribute to the team. Some of its bad luck, but you cannot win like this.
But I am not a fan of this decision. You had 3 years....roster is definitely better, but not as good as it should be. He has definitely missed on picks. I wont put Barkley and Carter in that group (Saquon is an absolute gamr breaking back at this point and I expect him to be when he retirns and Carter was trending way up this year), but Hernandez looks like an overdraft, Baker was a disaster, McIntosh was a flushed 5th. But he seems to have hit on Thomas despite some early season struggles....as a rookie. I look at Barkley as still a good pick. Carter is TBD, but we were getting a lot out of him this year before he got hurt. Holmes and Love look like great secondary additions.
Free agency, not as much, but he did really well this past calendar year with the LW trade, Bradberry and Martinez. The Odell/Vernon trade is looking like a great one as Dex and Peppers are really becoming very good players. I honestly think Zeitler is a wash with Vernon although we needed an above average guard more than an above average pass rusher.
I just think we couldve brought in some young blood to pair with Judge. DG did enough in the last year and a half to make up for his screw ups, but I was hoping he would move on.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
I just love this shit from clowns sitting on their sofas. Always demanding to sign good players for a “cheaper, longer term contract”. Everybody wants top talent but at minimum wage salaries.
If you were paying attention, the two sides spent plenty of time trying to reach an agreement. It didn’t happen. They can’t force players and their agents to sign bad contracts. Sorry. You obviously prefer to draft some random 3rd rounder and pray for the best than spend market value on good players. That’s fine. But me? I’m tired of fucking losing and hoping for the best out of random mid round draft picks. They need to bring in more players like Williams. Not less. And the funniest thing is, literally no matter who the Giants had picked with that 3rd rounder they traded, most of BBI would have meltdowns because they didn’t take the player they wanted anyways.
Again, what did Gettleman get for those two draft picks other than seven games from Williams? The truth is nothing. If you're ok with giving away draft picks to get a player for seven games on a 5-11 team, good for you.
Compounding this idiocy, since Gettleman doesn't sign Williams when he would have been cheaper (after he gets cut from the Jets), he's negotiating from weakness. There's nothing motivating Williams to stay here, and if some other team wants to really overpay him, he'll be gone.
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
These are mental gymnastics I am talking about. Think about what I suggested. No one would have signed uo for DG if the results were to be 15-33. You would have all said no.
It's not mental gymnastics. It's trusting what I've seen from Judge so far. And the results from the one offseason where Judge-DG worked together are great:
#1 CB
Legit ILB
Secondary "glue" (Ryan)
Fackrell was a good (value) signing
McKinney looked very good (albeit in very limited games)
Thomas looks promising
Late round picks exceeded expectations
OL as a whole going in the right direction (finally)
I'd also add that Judge and Graham did an great job maximizing the ability of both Peppers and LW, two of DG's biggest (pre-Judge) acquisitions. Both guys also happen to have versatile skill sets so there's some evidence that DG's preferred player is also in line with what Judge wants (rather than the perception that Judge was telling DG what groceries to buy this offseason).
You need the HC and GM to be on the same page in terms of how different attributes are weighted (speed vs strength, athleticism vs production, etc) and how to implement and utilize things like analytics. IF Judge and DG are in sync here, then why would anyone change that?
He made a play here and there but remained a largely inconsequential player in his third season. I don't see how anyone can call him a successful pick.
Successful pick is different than a good player. Carter was (is) a low end starter/solid backup LB, but I still think he was a successful pick. If you get guys like that every year in the 3rd round, you'd have a fairly solid team with good depth (assuming you hit on your 1st/2nd round picks). The Giants 3rd round picks before Carter:
Davis Webb
Darian Thompson
Odighizuwa
Jay Bromley
Damontre Moore
Jayron Hosley
Jerrel Jernigan
Chad Jones
Ramses Barden
Travis Beckum
Mario Manningham
That's a pretty sad list and you have to go back to 2008 to find someone that was as productive as Carter.
Generally speaking, a 3rd round pick has <33% chance of being a consistent starter (see link). Link - ( New Window )
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Sounds like you are pretty confident in Jones- which is great. With another offseason, assuming DG does his job and acquires playmakers for Jones you are comfortable saying Jones will have no issue reaching the following numbers: (1) 30tds passing (2) 4k yards (3) 65% completion(4) engineering a top 10 offense (5) leading the Giants to 10 wins.
The individual passing statistics, by the way, wouldn't even qualify him for top 10 status in 2020 in any one category. So should be attainable without issue, correct?
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
I love how "30 TD, 10 picks, and 4400 yards passing" is like, somehow the bar for Jones next season, and if he gets 26 TD and we make the playoffs, some people will be so butthurt by that.
Eli Manning didn't throw for 30 TD until his 6th full season as a quarterback.
I could care less how many TD's Jones throws. As long as he's playing like a franchise QB, not turning the ball over, we have a good offense, and we make the playoffs, I'm good. 25 vs 27 vs 30, I mean really, who cares.
We aren't trying to build an offense that throws the ball 45 times a game. That doesn't work in cold weather, and it doesn't work in the playoffs, unless you have Mahomes, which we don't.
I am getting my whining done now. I wanted a Nick Caserio. I thought Gettleman failed in the goals he set for himself on arrival. He talked about QB hell. Jones has not played well to say we are not in QB hell. The OL has not been fixed. It is better, that is all I can say. The OL was so bad when he arrived that better is not good enough(DG said so). Then, he was 15-33. Even if you cancel year 1 because the roster was only marginally his, he was 10-22 with rosters largely his own. It just is not good enough for me. Call me an ageist if you must, I would like something other than a 70 year old GM in a rapidly changing NFL. I think DG is comfortable for the owners. I will be on the bandwaggon next September. I will have to hope he doesn't fuck up this critical offseason. I am not confident, I am amazed by the people that are.
in 12 games as a rookie. He's plenty capable of doing it, or reaching 30, or whatever the milestone is. We need to improve our offense around him first before we start worrying about if he throws a TD on the 2 yard line or Barkley runs it in. You know who has nice stats? Derek Carr. I wouldn't want him as my quarterback.
I love how "30 TD, 10 picks, and 4400 yards passing" is like, somehow the bar for Jones next season, and if he gets 26 TD and we make the playoffs, some people will be so butthurt by that.
Eli Manning didn't throw for 30 TD until his 6th full season as a quarterback.
I could care less how many TD's Jones throws. As long as he's playing like a franchise QB, not turning the ball over, we have a good offense, and we make the playoffs, I'm good. 25 vs 27 vs 30, I mean really, who cares.
We aren't trying to build an offense that throws the ball 45 times a game. That doesn't work in cold weather, and it doesn't work in the playoffs, unless you have Mahomes, which we don't.
Cool, so you are on board. A franchise qb in the modern NFL should easily be able to attain the stats no problem. Know why stats are important, stats = production, production= points scored, points scored = top offense, top offense = games won.
Also, how many franchise qbs running around out there putting up bottom 10-15 numbers on a yearly basis? I'll wait he for the answer.
But I am not a fan of this decision. You had 3 years....roster is definitely better, but not as good as it should be. He has definitely missed on picks. I wont put Barkley and Carter in that group (Saquon is an absolute gamr breaking back at this point and I expect him to be when he retirns and Carter was trending way up this year), but Hernandez looks like an overdraft, Baker was a disaster, McIntosh was a flushed 5th. But he seems to have hit on Thomas despite some early season struggles....as a rookie. I look at Barkley as still a good pick. Carter is TBD, but we were getting a lot out of him this year before he got hurt. Holmes and Love look like great secondary additions.
Free agency, not as much, but he did really well this past calendar year with the LW trade, Bradberry and Martinez. The Odell/Vernon trade is looking like a great one as Dex and Peppers are really becoming very good players. I honestly think Zeitler is a wash with Vernon although we needed an above average guard more than an above average pass rusher.
I just think we couldve brought in some young blood to pair with Judge. DG did enough in the last year and a half to make up for his screw ups, but I was hoping he would move on.
The roster is better? Is it? I give you guys credit for describing treading water as swimming.
The Giants were 6-10 in a division that sucked donkey balls. (That exhibition Sunday by all 4 teams was putrid. The division was a combined 11-29 against the rest of the League, and those out of division teams were grateful to see the NFC East- the Cards, an 8-8 team were 4-0 against the Least) The only difference between this year and last year was the Giants were 4-2 against this shitty division this year and not 2-4 (when the Eagles and Cowboys were both at least .500). They were the same 2-8 against out of division opponents this year as last year.
This season was essentially the same as last season with a better defense and worse offense. We are swapping out deck chairs on the Titanic and thinking we are still floating.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You're fighting the same fight I am with this concept, and for some reason people seem to be having a hard time with it. The options for acquiring Leonard Williams in 2019 were as follows:
1) Trade for him
2) Sign him as a free agent
Option #1 is the only one that put the franchise tag on the table, an option that both Williams and his agent smartly deduced would be in play with Gettleman desperate to avoid losing the player he traded for in the midst of a bad year.
Thus, Williams took a calculated gamble (buttressed by more than $16 million in guaranteed money) to play on the tag and see if he can up his value to the league at large.
Had Option #2 been sought, sure it's possible Williams would have signed elsewhere, at which point you've lost nothing except a player you never had.
Now, you've paid $16 million for the right to once again bid against the rest of the NFL for a player whose price will NEVER BE HIGHER. Even if Gettleman had overpaid for him as a free agent, let's say 4 years for $60 million, Williams would be cheaper than he will end up being by a significant amount.
From an asset and cap management perspective, Gettleman could not have played this worse.
you're putting way too much emphasis on stats. The best Giants team in recent memory was 2008, Eli Manning had 21 touchdowns. We were the best team in football that year until Burress went down.
The home game against the Eagles this year was just about as a complete game as we've played in awhile. 27-17 victory, probably left some points on the board, sure, but it was a clean game, and a well executed game plan. Jones didn't throw a TD pass that game. He ran one in from 35 yards out, and we buried them with the run game for a few scores.
But, yeah, I'm sure it would have been super cool to see Jones throw one instead of Gallman. Who fucking cares dude.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
I am pretty sure this started with my Danny Jones so ok...
First I was not comparing a different time in the league when Eli was young ....I was doing it with 40 year old Eli who still threw for 10 more tds and 1000 more yards in 2018. With shep Evan Engram and the same shitty team and an even worse defense; much worse.
And yes I agree with you up to a point the state do not matter as long as they are winning. Eli never had great numbers. How many magic moments did he have however pulling win after win in the last drive of a game.
If you can tell a story like that about Daniel jones this year go tell it. The fact is the only real exciting memorable an play this year came from Colt McCoy throwing clutch down the stretch and upsetting the Seahawks
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Is it a bad time to mention that there is no reason to believe we will likely not be any better than 15-33 over the next 3 years?
If we are mentioning falsehoods, go on and mention whatever the fuck you want.
I bet if I said, "is it a bad time to mention we will win the NFC East the next three years in a row", you'd shit on it as pure conjecture, but you have no problem saying we'll likely be worse that 15-33 the next three years?
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up. [/quote]
Players who get traded for 3rd round draft picks and the only team to even offer that was a non-playoff team, do hit FA..
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
What exactly did Gettleman get for the two draft picks. Specifically.
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
And the ‘funny’ part is that if LW walks, the Giants would almost undoubtedly receive “back” the 3rd rounder as compensation
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
What exactly did Gettleman get for the two draft picks. Specifically.
Are you serious? You’re not joking? How about a 25 year-old(now 26) stud tackle who proved DG was correct in assessing his talent and who some are saying is now as good as or better than Donald.
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
But he will also cost us more than a 3rd.. he will cost us 3rd, 4th and 16M guaranteed for 1 year, plus 18+M for 4-5 years going forward.. That's still nice if we get a good player.. but DG supporters only bring that up.. they don't understand that his job is not to get 1 possibly good trade.. its to build a team that after tons of high draft picks can win more than 6 games.. Any average team would've won 8 games with our schedule.. we had some horrendous teams on our schedule..
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
What exactly did Gettleman get for the two draft picks. Specifically.
Are you serious? You’re not joking? How about a 25 year-old(now 26) stud tackle who proved DG was correct in assessing his talent and who some are saying is now as good as or better than Donald.
Incorrect. He got SEVEN GAMES of this player (and please point out anyone saying he's better than Donald so I can ignore them in the future.)
Is trading two picks worth seven games from a DT, on a losing team that ended up 5-11? The answer should be obvious.
He traded for him because he believed LW was a top flight DT and by being able to exclusively negotiate with him, LW went out and proved it this year. He certainly didn’t trade for him to see what he could do for 7 games. It was a long term decision.
How can someone say they don't care if some other team
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
He traded for him because he believed LW was a top flight DT and by being able to exclusively negotiate with him, LW went out and proved it this year. He certainly didn’t trade for him to see what he could do for 7 games. It was a long term decision.
"Exclusively negotiate." I love it. How did that work out? Here's a hint: it worked out as the most expensive option for the Giants, they franchised him. Which kicks the can down the road to this year, where Williams is set up to make a ton of money. Shrewd!
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Is it a bad time to mention that there is no reason to believe we will likely not be any better than 15-33 over the next 3 years?
If we are mentioning falsehoods, go on and mention whatever the fuck you want.
I bet if I said, "is it a bad time to mention we will win the NFC East the next three years in a row", you'd shit on it as pure conjecture, but you have no problem saying we'll likely be worse that 15-33 the next three years?
Based on fucking what?
I was being ass like the person I was responding to. You reap what you sow. Since you asked. The only thing I have to go on in my speculation is his most recent record as GM of the Giants. Should I use the recent record of the GM of Seattle instead? Thank you for permission to post whatever the fuck I want. You are very entertaining to read. I chuckle at your self importance. Oh no's FMiC is mad...lol
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
It just seems like everyone is assuming Mara went to Judge and said "should I keep DG or fire DG?" and we're assuming Judge was in a very comfortable position to speak his fully honest and well-informed opinion.
Maybe the relationship between Judge and DG "worked" because Judge made it work. He had to. What other choice did he have? And imagine if he went behind DG's back in his first year working with him and told Mara to fire DG. 1) That could've complicated the relationship and made this year even harder for him-- not a risk a young inexperienced 1st year HC would likely want to take, and 2) That would take a lot of balls and a truly cut-throat mentality-- Judge doesn't seem like a guy who would do that. He seems more like the type of guy who would do everything he can to make the best of a situation and not betray someone he had just formed a working friendship/partnership with. And what other experience does he have working hand-in-hand with a GM to lead a football team? None. So he doesn't have another experience quite like this to compare it to. As much as we all love Judge and believe he's the future of this team, he's not quite an omniscient being yet and there are certain decisions and actions that we can't necessarily place entirely on HIS shoulders as a young inexperienced HC.
I doubt it would be easy for such a young HC to come in in his 1st year with NO prior HC nor OC/DC experience and just oust a long-time veteran GM who has been associated with the Giants organization for decades.
My point is-- As much as I love Judge, I'm not so sure he was in a very good position to 1) determine that DG SHOULD be fired, and 2) TELL Mara that DG should be fired. That's a decision the owner has to make based on results and based on his long-time experience as an owner. Judge might say "Dave is a great guy, we get along great, our relationship is working." That doesn't mean Mara should keep DG though. He can fire DG and bring in someone else with Judge's assistance and I'm sure the could find someone else who Judge would also work well with and like a lot (again especially if Judge had full input on who they would hire).
What this mainly comes down to for me is, as much as I love Judge, I realize guiding the organization is not entirely in his hands nor should it be-- again, he's not God. We need ownership to do their part in the mix. And THAT is my concern-- I do not trust John Mara to navigate these waters successfully.
RE: How can someone say they don't care if some other team
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
No one has a problem signing Williams. But the Giants could have waited until he was a free agent, saved the picks and a lot of money.
Why would he resign with us? Because we offer him the most money. Which will be a lot more than it was if we signed him after leaving the Jets.
Here's Bill Barnwell about the trade then: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27897346/barnwell-2019-nfl-trade-grades-tracking-every-deadline-deal#Williams
Please point out where he's wrong.
"At the same time, though, the Giants are just as bereft in terms of depth and recently developed draft picks as the Jets. They're in no position to be trading away third-round picks for what amounts to most favored nation status in contract negotiations, especially if that pick isn't for an edge rusher, a cover linebacker or a free safety. Gettleman continues to mold the Giants in his image. That image is now 7-18 and trying to accelerate the rebuild by facing down the iceberg and jamming on the gas. It's almost impossible to piece together a scenario in which the Giants win this trade."
in their entire lives and the whole host of factors taht could cause someone to back out and go with a competitor. It's not always about pure money and rule 1 in sales is getting them in the door. Once you do that, you have tilted negotiations in your favor.
He's from California. Let's say he's content in NY. All of a sudden he hits FA and the California teams come calling. Starts talking to old friends and family and he's like fuck I'm homesick. That's just one damn example. God people are dense.
He's an elite, healthy, young player. Give him a contract inline with his position and move on. If he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract, nothing can be done, but you got 23 games for what 20 million and a 5th essentially and his play has been all that and some.
RE: RE: How can someone say they don't care if some other team
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
No one has a problem signing Williams. But the Giants could have waited until he was a free agent, saved the picks and a lot of money.
Why would he resign with us? Because we offer him the most money. Which will be a lot more than it was if we signed him after leaving the Jets.
Here's Bill Barnwell about the trade then: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27897346/barnwell-2019-nfl-trade-grades-tracking-every-deadline-deal#Williams
Please point out where he's wrong.
"At the same time, though, the Giants are just as bereft in terms of depth and recently developed draft picks as the Jets. They're in no position to be trading away third-round picks for what amounts to most favored nation status in contract negotiations, especially if that pick isn't for an edge rusher, a cover linebacker or a free safety. Gettleman continues to mold the Giants in his image. That image is now 7-18 and trying to accelerate the rebuild by facing down the iceberg and jamming on the gas. It's almost impossible to piece together a scenario in which the Giants win this trade."
I'm talking about today. Lots of these idiot writers had no idea how good LW was because he was languising on the Jets and didn't put up their precious stats.
think the trade was made for 7 games you are both shitty at math as well as shitty at understanding why the trade was made.
Neither surprise me.
Well, what else did he get?
How fucking dense are you? We've gotten 23 games from Williams who is producing like a top DT. Are you looking for us to get something else??
We certainly didn't get a clue to give to you - that's for sure.
How fucking dense are you to realize we did not get 23 games from the trade, we got seven. The rest of the games are after we franchised him because we could not sign him to a team-friendly deal because he knows he has the upper hand. The franchise tag is expensive, short lived, and no fucking way to build a team. But hey, keep the guy who made this deal around another year.
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
RE: How can someone say they don't care if some other team
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
Thats not necessarily true.. this years 3rd is worth more than next years third.. plus we gave a high 3rd round pick.. if he leaves this year and we don't spend FA money (which is unlikely) then we get a bottom of the 3rd round 2 years later.. Plus we used 16M on him this year that could've been used to get a stud WR.. I get the idea that we have what looks like a top 5 DT for 3rd.. but lets not act like all we gave up was a 4th.. plus its the same DT who has never before in 5 previous years produced anywhere close to this year..
RE: You can tell the people that have never worked on a fucking contract
in their entire lives and the whole host of factors taht could cause someone to back out and go with a competitor. It's not always about pure money and rule 1 in sales is getting them in the door. Once you do that, you have tilted negotiations in your favor.
He's from California. Let's say he's content in NY. All of a sudden he hits FA and the California teams come calling. Starts talking to old friends and family and he's like fuck I'm homesick. That's just one damn example. God people are dense.
He's an elite, healthy, young player. Give him a contract inline with his position and move on. If he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract, nothing can be done, but you got 23 games for what 20 million and a 5th essentially and his play has been all that and some.
I hope he doesn't hit free agency then. What's his status now?
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
If you think trading two picks (including a third) for seven games, then we just disagree. But that's what the Giants got.
RE: RE: For the millionth time LW wasn't hitting FA!
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
If you think trading two picks (including a third) for seven games, then we just disagree. But that's what the Giants got.
That should say:
If you think trading two picks (including a third) for seven games MAKES SENSE, then we just disagree. But that's what the Giants got.
Judge went to bat for DG in a big way I get retaining him. I don't agree, but I do get it. This last offseason was better. I just want more than 15-33 and 6-10. I am not calling the guy shit. I am not arguing all the moves have been bad. I am not that guy. I feel executives should be held accountable to results. For a highly competitive industry, that is brutally results orientated, not holding the top guy accountable is not good for the franchise in my opinion. That's it.
in 12 games as a rookie. He's plenty capable of doing it, or reaching 30, or whatever the milestone is. We need to improve our offense around him first before we start worrying about if he throws a TD on the 2 yard line or Barkley runs it in. You know who has nice stats? Derek Carr. I wouldn't want him as my quarterback.
What's wrong with Derek Carr? Have you ever studied his numbers?
If the Raiders offered me a straight up trade right now Carr for Jones, I think I would do it. Carr's contract if pretty cap friendly, and there are only two years remaining. It would be a very smart rental.
RE: RE: How can someone say they don't care if some other team
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
Thats not necessarily true.. this years 3rd is worth more than next years third.. plus we gave a high 3rd round pick.. if he leaves this year and we don't spend FA money (which is unlikely) then we get a bottom of the 3rd round 2 years later.. Plus we used 16M on him this year that could've been used to get a stud WR.. I get the idea that we have what looks like a top 5 DT for 3rd.. but lets not act like all we gave up was a 4th.. plus its the same DT who has never before in 5 previous years produced anywhere close to this year..
I don't know how many times I need to say this, but stats are a function of teams. Consistently good teams resign the right players and let the guys they think are a product of the situation hit the FA market because they know they are going to get paid. They never live up to the hype. Players like LW rarely hit the FA market. In fact, they usually get traded for a lot more than a 3rd and 4th.
We used 16 million on a disruptive intervior defensive lineman. Those are worth their weight in gold. What WR are we adding last year for 16 million. LW was worth everything and we traded and paid and more. Hopefully, he can be a party of the future here. I think he will be, seems to really like it here and likes the staff. Hopefully thats enough from keeping his contract demands to be Darnold like, and I don't think anyone is giving that to him with how many teams have money to spend. Maybe the Pats, BB knows how important disruptive interior players are.
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
Forget it. He’s dug in..You know how that goes..Moving on..
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
Not true. There were none reported. Dallas showed some interest a week or so before the deadline but then moved onto Michael Bennett instead.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
lol at the Jets "cutting" Leonard Williams
Ha! You got me! He wasn't going to get cut. He was going to be allowed to hit free agency. Whew! Good thing guys like you are around here to point out the massive, massive difference.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
And ignore the comment that Giants get a comp pick
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
Sorry, no. For two picks the Giants got seven games from Williams and "exclusive rights to negotiate" which turned out to be worth absolutely zero, since they ended up franchising him. This is not the way to build a team, and Gettleman should be shown the door for this among other things.
RE: RE: For the millionth time LW wasn't hitting FA!
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
Not true. There were none reported. Dallas showed some interest a week or so before the deadline but then moved onto Michael Bennett instead.
He could have made it to free agency.
I think so, too. That's why the Jets traded him.
Look, hopefully big Leonard sees something brewing
with this team and agrees to something reasonable and DG signs him.
Unfortunately this didn't get done last year so just assume Team LW will be asking for even more now than his highest prior ask. So that makes it a tough bid to DG that you know has a much lower amount in mind otherwise he would be signed.
Could always trade him or let him test free agency while hanging around the hoop to see if we want to match his highest offer.
Or any one move. It is too subjective. With a roster that was completely his, in his 3rd year as GM, we went 6-10 in the worst division in the history of football. Don't make the argument easy on them. Force them to defend that. They can't.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
Sorry, no. For two picks the Giants got seven games from Williams and "exclusive rights to negotiate" which turned out to be worth absolutely zero, since they ended up franchising him. This is not the way to build a team, and Gettleman should be shown the door for this among other things.
It was not worth zero. We got 7 games and then we were able to franchise him and have him be our best defensive player. If we lost him, we get a third round pick back. The debate about whether this was a good trade is kind of over ... it was a good trade.
It's not certain they get a pick back. It depends on who else they sign / let go. But let's definitely keep trading picks for guys in the last seven games of their current deal, and if we can't sign 'em, just franchise 'em. That's the smart way to build an entire roster.
Obviously, I agree with all of this, especially the part about LW being the reason they stink. He's obviously not, and no one would be sad if they signed him to a decent deal.
But this post is about Gettleman staying another year and this is the issue I have. The way the Giants acquired this player was dumb, and apparently we are in for another year of hoping Gettleman doesn't make more dumb moves. Trading picks for half a year of a player and the "right" to franchise him (good lord) is not the way to build a roster. The Giants won't be successful if this is the way the GM thinks.
Know I wouldn't. The idea that you would pay a ridiculous
For the original trade for LW, there had to be a belief they could re-sign him in a price range. LW said no and bet on himself, was tagged, signed the tag, and he played big. In this context, I think you can challenge the merits of the trade for LW and say DG didn't fare so well.
Now, you've got to move to the second part which is LW put up a big season and the number to retain his services goes up significantly. He's a bird in hand now, will they go ahead and keep him ... it was a longer and now more expensive road to get here, but they got the player they hoped for and believed in.
RE: RE: RE: You can tell the people that have never worked on a fucking contract
I agree in the sense that I think overall a lot of this can be added to the "cons" column of DG's last 3 years here. It's not a black and white issue by any means, and there is a very fine line that separates the best from the worst in the NFL. DG identified LW as a good piece to add, which was great on his part, but it's also his job as a professional General Manager of an NFL team. How he acquired that piece needs to also be considered because it also affects how he builds the rest of the team of course.
We always talk about the fact the Giants could be just be 3-5 pieces away from being a playoff team. Well, just as a thought-experiment to show what I mean by "fine line"... I can change 2 things DG did watch how quickly that adds up:
1) have conviction on LW, wait until he hits FA in 2019, sign him to a long-term deal on a solid 2nd-tear DT contract. Then we could've used the saved cap space from the tags and added value we have to pay LW on another stud player.
2) Don't trade up to draft Baker because it makes zero sense considering the scheme your DC plays, the fact he has character concerns which you're supposedly trying to avoid. Instead at #37 get your shiny new franchise QB a WR in a WR-heavy top 2 rounds. Let's say AJ Brown or DK Metcalf. Boom. Our WR1 issue is solved already and we don't have to draft one with the #11 pick this year-- we can instead get a pass rusher at #11.
That's 3 additional solid players we end up with right there (the stud we signed with savings from LW, + Brown/Metcalf, + the #11 pick we don't need to draft a WR with). An oh btw, with these 2 things we keep all the picks we traded for LW and Baker (that's like 4 picks in total). I just picked the 2 first things that came to mind for me (not related to one another).
I know hindsight is 20/20, but I'm just picking 2 random things DG could've done that would've made sense and imagine how HUGE of a difference that would make on this team today and going into 2021. That's what I mean by fine line between best and worst, succeeding and failing, keeping your job and losing your job in the NFL.
Football is a game of inches and similarly there is a fine line between succeeding and failing in the NFL. DG isn't a totally deplorable GM of course, but I think his body of work over the last 3 years show he is not above that very fine line that separates the winners from the losers (in TODAY's NFL at least, he may have used to be an above-average GM, very possible the game has passed him by).
I'd add, off the top of my head,
3) Trade down from 2 in 2018, get picks and pick an OL. Now you've got minimum two more stud players (if you don't believe Gettleman when he says there were "no" offers, which I don't) on a roster full of holes. The 20/20 hindsight pick is Nelson I guess, but the point is that picking Barkley was not right for this team.
The tender to sign Williams for next year is $19.35M (1.2% of his 2020 tender) -- remember all the inputs for that number were negotiated in a CBA assuming a higher cap. Now you might have a $175M cap.
The Giants didn't just spend the picks, they spent the picks and ~$18M for 24 games of Williams. In those 24 games the Giants are 8-16 I believe.
So as it stands today Williams is 1) an UFA 2) a very good defensive tackle 3) very expensive 4) controlled by the Giants, who are a bad team.
The only thing that has changed from last offseason is every path to retain Williams over the next 1-3 seasons is more expensive.
Acquiring Williams was likely a fair acquisition, the big question was and is, what's the right value to retain him.
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Sounds like you are pretty confident in Jones- which is great. With another offseason, assuming DG does his job and acquires playmakers for Jones you are comfortable saying Jones will have no issue reaching the following numbers: (1) 30tds passing (2) 4k yards (3) 65% completion(4) engineering a top 10 offense (5) leading the Giants to 10 wins.
The individual passing statistics, by the way, wouldn't even qualify him for top 10 status in 2020 in any one category. So should be attainable without issue, correct?
It's also too results-oriented. Great, it appears to have worked this time around (pending LW actually resigning with us), but hopefully we can all agree that DG ought to acquire and/or retain additional talented players through other means?
in 12 games as a rookie. He's plenty capable of doing it, or reaching 30, or whatever the milestone is. We need to improve our offense around him first before we start worrying about if he throws a TD on the 2 yard line or Barkley runs it in. You know who has nice stats? Derek Carr. I wouldn't want him as my quarterback.
What's wrong with Derek Carr? Have you ever studied his numbers?
If the Raiders offered me a straight up trade right now Carr for Jones, I think I would do it. Carr's contract if pretty cap friendly, and there are only two years remaining. It would be a very smart rental.
You DO realize that Jones essentially has only two years left on his deal too, and is very cost controlled too right? And no, I dont think Carr is better than Jones. His line was better than the Giants, he was throwing to maybe the best TE in football, better receivers and had his starting back who is productive all season.
Fucking Jones makes 6/7 mill next two years if we dont pick up the option. Carr makes over 19.5 EACH OF THE NEXT TWO SEASONS!
Did you even look at the contract numbers before you posted this?
This is my exact point. Sure, I’ve looked at his numbers. I’ve also watched him play, with my own eyes. And he’s not that good. You can get by with him, but he’s not going to elevate anyone on that team. He’s a check down specialist and doesn’t take any chances whatsoever. Which is why he has good stats.
Ha! You got me! He wasn't going to get cut. He was going to be allowed to hit free agency. Whew! Good thing guys like you are around here to point out the massive, massive difference.
lol relax Mike, you are clearly passionate about your dislike for Gettleman, I get it. All I'm saying is the coach and GM have to work together for a successful team. Yeah can't just have a great GM and be a great team. Everything works in concert. From everything I have seen, he has good and bad to what he's shown with the previous staff, BUT based on this last year works really well with Judge. That is the most important thing in my view. If they have another offseason as they did last year than we are looking really good.
That said I won't be sad either way if he's back or not.
I did. And Carr's contract is middle of the pack in the NFL for QB salaries. So to get a proven, better player, I'd be willing to take on that salary.
Could Jones eventually pop and be better? Oh, sure. But I'm less convinced of that outcome and would still rather do a rental with a Carr, or Carr-type.
Carr was 7th in the league this year in YPA and top ten in completion %. And you do realize he was in the MVP discussion in 2016 before he broke his fibula.
He's not an elite player, but Carr is very competent. To act like we're talking about a Haskins-type player here is crossing the Rubicon into absurdity...
we are still a 6 win team that lost to 3rd stringers from SF and lost to Wentz when he had backups on OL and 3rd stringers as skill position players.. And that is the way to evaluate DG's performance.. how did we do as a team? we won 6 games while having the easiest NFC East competetion ever.. We also barely beat the cowboys who were playing their 3rd stingers on OL and were missing their starting QB who by the way was having an execellent year..
To be extra clear, this is just spit-balling on other QB solutions that I know won't come to fruition. But it does amaze me the high regard so many hold Jones in...I mean, right now he's one of the poorest performing QBs in the NFL. He's really going to have turn it around in '21 to make his case because it wasn't made this year.
I'm not sure that many of you don't understand the GM's job.
Gettleman's job is to get the best players available, within budgetary constraints, for the coaches they have, to best run their schemes. The first two years he was getting mostly players that Shurmer and Beltcher wanted on the team. It wasn't necessarily that the players were bad, the coaches were bad and wanted the wrong kind of players. That's why the roster was full of players from Arizona and Minnesota.
This year his job was to get the players that Judge wanted for his schemes. The first 2 years have little to do with the 3rd year.
2020 was essentially year 1.
Great.. so now 2 more years before we can judge DG.. damn TC had a smaller leash and he was the HC who helped us get 2 SB..
Gettleman takes a lot of heat. From us, from beat writers, from national writers, analysts... People are generally surprised that he wasn't fired.
But like with nearly everything and everyone Gettleman is a mix of good things and not so good. There is some good.
Now you have Judge. "Tell us what he can do...then we find a way to use that." Is it possible that Gettleman in a vacuum is not someone to keep around. But Gettleman + Judge maximizes Gettleman's strengths, minimizes his weaknesses and overall makes for a good team?
Maybe that's why he is staying and that's what has changed from last year to this year?
Stats don’t matter and winning games that isn’t that important .. not any time soon anyway. What is important is hope and faith. you bought that Daniel Jones jersey after his first Tampa bay game for a nice little sum of money and definitely want to get your money’s worth at the super bowl get together and not 10 cents at the flea market when he’s playing back up for the dolphins...
Anyway Tieing this together....instead of paying a Kong’s ransom for him you could have had someone like that with one of his high draft pics and found a mediocre win off the scrap pile. Resume Dave did the reverse ...is be surprised given how competitive the league is you can pull boneheaded moves like that and not set the franchise back....And you can’t say people weren’t saying it at the time
At the end of the day, we're still 6-10, don't know whether or not we have a long-term QB, and a roster full of holes. I don't know how fans can feel confident about the future of the team. Judge looks like a keeper but that won't mean much if you don't give him a QB or draft well.
I don’t understand due to DG being 70 next month and Judge is 39. But, when you add Abrams to the thought process, it makes sense. It’s actually very similar to Accorsi transitioning to Reese. I see the same thing happening with Abrams. Not that I agree, but I think this is what will happen.
The encouraging news is that DG’s moves since Judge was hired are better. Is that a coincidence? I don’t know.
Ultimately, Judge will need to prove to be an elite head coach.
John Mara deserves to lose double digit games every year as long as DG is GM
So now expectations should be set at 9 or 10 wins. 7 teams qualify for the playoffs. Be one of those teams. If we’re sitting at 3 wins or less after 8 games next fall, fire this fat fuck. Enough is enough with this guy. No more years of assembling a shit roster. It’s your team. It’s been your team. We deserve better.
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
If he busts, woof this is going to take years to recover.
Giants are a lot further away from truly contending than most of BBI believes.
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
Rebuilds in the NFL don't take 4 years. Not in todays NFL. They only take that long if you have an idiot for a GM and then they usually take even longer.
The idea that you need to basically give them a free pass for 3 years and then judge in the 4th year is some of the biggest horse shit I have ever heard.
The roster was horrendous 3 years ago, and it's still terrible.
Name more than 3 rosters that are unequivocally worse than the Giants going forward
Dude you need to relax.
If he busts, woof this is going to take years to recover.
Giants are a lot further away from truly contending than most of BBI believes.
Agree. If Jones is what I think he is, the NYG won’t find the solution in the 2022 draft, that’s for sure.
In comment 15109974 Go Terps said:
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
Rebuilds in the NFL don't take 4 years. Not in todays NFL. They only take that long if you have an idiot for a GM and then they usually take even longer.
The idea that you need to basically give them a free pass for 3 years and then judge in the 4th year is some of the biggest horse shit I have ever heard.
The roster was horrendous 3 years ago, and it's still terrible.
Name more than 3 rosters that are unequivocally worse than the Giants going forward
It's more complicated than that. Gettleman's biggest mistake here was far and away hiring Pat Shurmur. Much worse than any personnel move he's made. Picking the wrong coach will set you back.
Most likely the reason why Judge has been brought in with seemingly more clout than what is typical for NYG. Gettleman's very likely already stepped aside in a very big way.
All the wailing and gnashing of teeth over this seems misplaced to me. I am as unhappy as anyone with these results but I'm not going to have a cow over keeping the GM. I assume Judge and his staff are having huge input on the draft. The LBs at the end of the draft look like Joe Judge players to me. Judge and DG seem to have a good working relationship. The arrow is pointing up. It's working.
I have higher expectations for 2021, though.
And it had to do with doing the same thing over and over again...and then something about results??
Does anyone remember how it went?
15-33. Unbelievable.
Lol, good post
In comment 15109974 Go Terps said:
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
Rebuilds in the NFL don't take 4 years. Not in todays NFL. They only take that long if you have an idiot for a GM and then they usually take even longer.
The idea that you need to basically give them a free pass for 3 years and then judge in the 4th year is some of the biggest horse shit I have ever heard.
The roster was horrendous 3 years ago, and it's still terrible.
Name more than 3 rosters that are unequivocally worse than the Giants going forward
I think a lot of people on here underestimate just how bad our roster was when Gettleman came in. And those that say “ he said we are just retooling” are morons because he knew he had to blow this shit up. Do you think he is going to come out and tell the fans in this town the team is shit and we have to tear it down with how expensive tickets are and the expectations of the fan base? We had an immobile QB in his late 30’s who had no chance of being successful behind literally the worst line in the NFL. And it wasn’t for lack of effort, Reese and Ross couldn’t draft an offensive lineman to literally save their ass. Not to mention the crazy diva WR he was able to trade away for what are now turning into very viable players. At TE we have stone hands Engram, Reese’s last first round gem.
On defense he was left with Reese’s free agent frenzy of 2016 with always injured Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, and a bunch of overpaid backups signed from other teams because Reese and Ross never succeeded on anyone beyond round 2. They even overpaid a kick returner (Harris) because they couldn’t draft one on their own like every other team. Who pays a kick returner millions of dollars a year unless they are dynamic Devin Hester types?
This is the reality, when you walk into a team with a bunch of malcontents, no depth due to poor mid and late round drafting it’s a total gut job. It takes three seasons to rebuild from that unless you get extremely lucky with low end FA’s and late round draft picks. I like what Gettleman has done in his three drafts and he did a great job in FA this past offseason. Was Jonathan Stewart a crap signing? Yes. Was Solder? Yes, desperation move. But the team is finally heading in the right direction so why fire him now?
15-33. Unbelievable.
When did the bar get set so pathetically low?
This league is designed to prop up shit. The Giants have been shit for years, and Gettleman has not gotten them past 6-10.
This league is designed to encourage scoring. The NFL set a league record for scoring Gettleman has used our best draft picks on offense. And yet the offense scored (I believe) 25 touchdowns this season. 17.5 points per game. Five teams scored more than 200 points more than we did.
Of course we showed marginal improvement...the standard was so low that getting worse was almost impossible.
But stop comparing the Giants to themselves. Compare them to the rest of the league, and you see the standard of football produced under Gettleman is completely pathetic.
Bringing him back is a joke, and a sign that we're already seeing the 2021 bar at 8-8.
aside and let Judge build the roster he sees fit old man.
I think that's already happening.
All the wailing and gnashing of teeth over this seems misplaced to me. I am as unhappy as anyone with these results but I'm not going to have a cow over keeping the GM. I assume Judge and his staff are having huge input on the draft. The LBs at the end of the draft look like Joe Judge players to me. Judge and DG seem to have a good working relationship. The arrow is pointing up. It's working.
I have higher expectations for 2021, though.
Exactly, Gettleman is just a figurehead. This is Judge's team and he will make the roster calls.
Exactly, people have short memories.
-3rd year QB
-2nd year Head coach who learned from his first year and has a much vetter bead on his players
-Sound defensive system
- A FA to fill the remaining holes
- numerous Young players 1 year older
In comment 15109936 Go Terps said:
When did the bar get set so pathetically low?
This league is designed to prop up shit. The Giants have been shit for years, and Gettleman has not gotten them past 6-10.
This league is designed to encourage scoring. The NFL set a league record for scoring Gettleman has used our best draft picks on offense. And yet the offense scored (I believe) 25 touchdowns this season. 17.5 points per game. Five teams scored more than 200 points more than we did.
Of course we showed marginal improvement...the standard was so low that getting worse was almost impossible.
But stop comparing the Giants to themselves. Compare them to the rest of the league, and you see the standard of football produced under Gettleman is completely pathetic.
Bringing him back is a joke, and a sign that we're already seeing the 2021 bar at 8-8.
You're the one saying expectations are set at 8-8. I haven't heard anyone else say that.
Joe Judge is, in the scheme of things, a low level employee: a first time head coach with no particular expertise in coaching either offense or defense, which, for the time being, allows him to escape blame for the failings of either.
Most can see the team is trending up big time. We have a great young HC...many good assistants, a very young team with great potential, and we finally beat Dallas and Philly in the same year....something we haven’t seen in 4 years.
So, why not believe 2021 can be just as good with just as many wise decisions, much like 2020? Let DG and Judge and Co go fill the missing pieces we know we need to get to a “take me serious” level.
If the decision has been made, I’m giving all involved in that process the benefit of the doubt. Go Giants
I honestly can’t believe that people want to change anything right now with this team. We have a second year QB, lost our best offensive weapon for basically the entire season, and have a TE drafted by the former GM who literally cost us 1-2 games minimum with his bobbled interception/drops. Engram holds on to a few passes and Barkley stays healthy this would have been a 9-10 win season.
My biggest concern right now is that Graham leaves for a HC job.
Bad comparison, Sashi Brown amassed a tremendous number of draft picks through trades and laid the ground work before Dorsey even walked in the door. The Browns started rebuilding when Brown started in 2013 and took the “Moneyball” approach to football. That was 7 years ago and they are a playoff team in 2020.
I honestly can’t believe that people want to change anything right now with this team.
yeah, all this losing has been AWESOME. Let's keep it going!
No partial credit. No "on the right track".
Results. Win.
I honestly can’t believe that people want to change anything right now with this team.
yeah, all this losing has been AWESOME. Let's keep it going!
Takes time to build from the bottom. We probably would have been better off being an expansion team when Gettleman took over. At least we would have been in a better cap position.
The Browns went 18 years between playoff berths lol
Most can see the team is trending up big time. We have a great young HC...many good assistants, a very young team with great potential, and we finally beat Dallas and Philly in the same year....something we haven’t seen in 4 years.
So, why not believe 2021 can be just as good with just as many wise decisions, much like 2020? Let DG and Judge and Co go fill the missing pieces we know we need to get to a “take me serious” level.
If the decision has been made, I’m giving all involved in that process the benefit of the doubt. Go Giants
+1
That’s because he’s a fucking idiot
Last game, 2019...
Eagles: 34
Giants: 17
I think it’s been established that Daniel Jones is not a bust. If he was, it would be completely obvious to the coaching staff, fans, and he’d be gone already. But, he’s not. He’s shown a lot, it’ll be year 3 and it’s a huge year for him.
We all know this... in recent years, the Giants have been dead by early October... then they win a game or two in December... and all of the sudden they are "moving in the right direction."
All of Mara's press conferences sound identical. He doesn't even have to come out... they could simply play an old presser on video.
Agreed, if they don’t put up a winning season and either a wild card berth or division win it’s time to move on. But come on man (Joe Biden voice) people wanting us to shake up the GM (which likely means tons of roster moves) after starting 1-7 and finishing 5-3. Just doesn’t make sense.
I think it’s been established that Daniel Jones is not a bust. If he was, it would be completely obvious to the coaching staff, fans, and he’d be gone already. But, he’s not. He’s shown a lot, it’ll be year 3 and it’s a huge year for him.
His passing advanced numbers are pathetic in today’s NFL. He threw 12 tds. Total. That’s like a month’s production from real franchise QB’s. Next year is it in my mind. Anything less than 25-30 tds and 3800 yards and it’s time to go in another direction.
Hopefully Gettleman and Mara forget how to get to the fucking stadium and let the one competent guy run the show.
Two albatrosses aground Judge's neck.
Gettleman gets caught in the Reese era because of the Accorsi connection.
That said, if you look at the skill positions on offense, outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even begun the rebuild there. And Gettleman has been GM for three years.
We all know this... in recent years, the Giants have been dead by early October... then they win a game or two in December... and all of the sudden they are "moving in the right direction."
All of Mara's press conferences sound identical. He doesn't even have to come out... they could simply play an old presser on video.
Look, on the one hand, I am very disappointed.
On the other hand, I'm actually looking forward to the next day or two when Ole Dave finally gets back in front of a microphone. It's been a while. And I expect some great new material for 2012. ;)
We all know this... in recent years, the Giants have been dead by early October... then they win a game or two in December... and all of the sudden they are "moving in the right direction."
All of Mara's press conferences sound identical. He doesn't even have to come out... they could simply play an old presser on video.
John’s a bitch...every year:
“Nobody’s more disappointed than me. But there is merit to stating the course and improve. Continuity is very important to me”...
Apparently it’s more important than figuring out logically how to not lose 10 games a year...
Quote:
OK... can we say one of the last two games played?
We all know this... in recent years, the Giants have been dead by early October... then they win a game or two in December... and all of the sudden they are "moving in the right direction."
All of Mara's press conferences sound identical. He doesn't even have to come out... they could simply play an old presser on video.
John’s a bitch...every year:
“Nobody’s more disappointed than me. But there is merit to stating the course and improve. Continuity is very important to me”...
Apparently it’s more important than figuring out logically how to not lose 10 games a year...
Staying the course
Now, that doesn’t mean DG should have avoided it all together, but he pretty much did aside from the Tate signing, which didn’t work.
The fans were begging for the Giants to build a team from the trenches and what’s what he tried to do. Now, it’s time we add some playmakers, and they better be good.
When he traded Beckham, I said on here that dealing Beckham is defensible IF there is something done to fill the hole left by his absence. Gettleman's plan was to sign Golden Tate and a bunch of waiver-wire nobodies, none of whom has been worth a shit. The result is the fewest passing TDs by a Giants offense since 1995......in a season where the rest of the league was throwing TDs in bunches.
and I’m glad that the organization isn’t as reactionary as the fanbase
Gettleman gets caught in the Reese era because of the Accorsi connection.
That said, if you look at the skill positions on offense, outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even begun the rebuild there. And Gettleman has been GM for three years.
To me it’s the tale of 2 GM’s. One is focused on building the lines. The other (Reese) was focused on building the skill positions first. I like to look at the current Bills team because they are doing it exactly how Gettleman is. Get the lines right, then get your skill position guys. You can’t get it to the star WR if the line sucks which we saw here for years. I expect a heavy infusion of WR talent this offseason.
“If Jones is a bust, wow this will be bad.”
I think it’s been established that Daniel Jones is not a bust. If he was, it would be completely obvious to the coaching staff, fans, and he’d be gone already. But, he’s not. He’s shown a lot, it’ll be year 3 and it’s a huge year for him.
His passing advanced numbers are pathetic in today’s NFL. He threw 12 tds. Total. That’s like a month’s production from real franchise QB’s. Next year is it in my mind. Anything less than 25-30 tds and 3800 yards and it’s time to go in another direction.
Jones actually threw 11 tds. That’s unbelievable.
I get what you are saying.... he had nothing to replace him with... but in hindsight, I would have traded Dexter Lawrence for OBJ straight up.
Gettleman coming back extends Jones's scholarship a year. Doubt we see any real competition brought in. So let's see Jones throw for 31-10, and 7.6 A/YA in his third year like Herbert did in his rookie year.
Unbelievable. This organization acts like it doesn't deserve good things.
He threw 11 TDs in 12 games in 2020. Embarrassing.
I would contend (and have) that his supporting cast had something to do with that. I'm on record as saying that even a gimpy Barkley opens things up for Jones in the passing game. Once he was gone, and with Tate fading faster than a fart in the wind, Jones was screwed.
Plus you had Shepard miss 4 games again and wasn't really right the rest of the season.
It’s like you’re watching him for the first time. So he threw 11 TD passes this year. Go fucking cry about it. New coach, new system, Barkley injured, close to nobody at WR, and 3/5 OL were rookies including a center playing the position for the first time in his life.
It has 2 solid parts heading into 2021. Gates and Thomas. Hernandez has regressed yearly, Zeitler looks like toast, Fleming is shit, and Lemieux and Peart have a long ways to go. Still work to be done there in offseason #4. Totally unacceptable considering it was his #1 stated priority upon getting handed the job.
Hell, I wouldn't put money on Shepard and Slayton definitely being back. (I would assume so, but these are not definite keepers).
And I'm not sure they extend Barkley.
So that's a complete start over. And you wonder why Jones was having issues?
It's a bit of a conundrum-- if he doesn't like DG, he can either 1) put his head down and make the best of it but come out with sub-par talent, or 2) if he went behind DG's back telling Mara that he doesn't like DG, when DG also had a hand in hiring him, that could've complicated the relationship and made Judge's 1st season even more difficult.
IDK. I'm just thinking out loud. Maybe I'm wrong and Judge does like DG and thinks DG is the best guy for this job. But I'm just imagining a scenario where Judge DIDN'T like DG: would a young inexperienced 1st year guy really be the guy in the best position to tell Mara to move on from DG?
And for some reason I don't know if I trust Mara to read between the lines with Judge and get to the bottom of what Judge REALLY thinks. That's why as an owner, sometimes you can't go by that, rather it's on you to just identify that 1) you like your coach, but 2) your team is 15-33 under DG and clearly levels below league average in terms of talent and that's on the GM, and you need to make a change.
Mara hasn't shown me anything in the last 10+ years to make me believe he can be a great NFL owner in the current day NFL.
The ROI is still terrible. I'm high on Thomas, but not sure if he's a future Pro Bowler. I think Hernandez stunk this year. I like Gates. The right side is a mess.
I don't see championship potential from DG's largest investments.
Who did the Giants have at WR in 2019? The same close to nobody's that we had this year. And probably a worse line. If the difference is solely Barkley, and the all the eggs are in the basket of him staying healthy which is a terrible plan.
Hell, I wouldn't put money on Shepard and Slayton definitely being back. (I would assume so, but these are not definite keepers).
And I'm not sure they extend Barkley.
So that's a complete start over. And you wonder why Jones was having issues?
A potential Barkley extension, which looms out on the horizon, is going to usher in a bbi civil war.
Hell, I wouldn't put money on Shepard and Slayton definitely being back. (I would assume so, but these are not definite keepers).
And I'm not sure they extend Barkley.
So that's a complete start over. And you wonder why Jones was having issues?
Why is the assumption that they all stink, but Jones doesn't? When has Jones not stunk?
His rookie year was poor...that is a fundamental thing some people don't seem to want to accept. It was poor, and filled with red flags that manifested themselves in 2020.
He had the same problems at Duke (read Sy's scouting report on him...it reads like it was written this year).
There is no football reason on tape or in the numbers to expect an improvement large enough to a) merit being the 6th pick or b) forego seeking a replacement. The reason to keep him just got another undeserved year with the organization. That's it.
of you be truly shocked if Gallman, Morris, Lewis, Penny, Tate, Pettis, Engram, Smith, Toilolo are all gone next year?
Hell, I wouldn't put money on Shepard and Slayton definitely being back. (I would assume so, but these are not definite keepers).
And I'm not sure they extend Barkley.
So that's a complete start over. And you wonder why Jones was having issues?
A potential Barkley extension, which looms out on the horizon, is going to usher in a bbi civil war.
Let's slow down. As of the last two seasons, the guy can't even stay on the field.
We ran for 200 yards against Seattle without him. Barkley is an incredible talent and we are much better with him on the team, but we can win games without him.
Yeah, he tore his fucking ACL. Only BBI would say “well DG put the entire team on someone who got injured! Haha!”
Do you think Niners fans blamed Lynch when Bosa tore his knee?
It’s useless Ryan. After Mahomes and now Herbert every QB is supposed to look like a superstar within 1-2 years. That’s not common and both of those guys have more weapons than Jones. And I’m not saying Jones is Mahomes but come on. Mahomes has Tyreek Hill, Kelce, Watkins, and Hardman. Herbert has Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Hunter Henry. Jones has fucking Golden Tate, Slayton, and Shepard. I’m not even going to say Engram because he has created more interceptions than anyone on our entire defense, maybe he should switch to LB or S.
Ok, I'll say it... 2016 Jerry Reese looked pretty damned good too.
Spending gobs of money on experienced vets tends to do that.
That’s neither here or there just it laughable how fine the line is with wins and losses and how the GM gets roasted literally because the giants didn’t close 3 games that were right there to be had. We’ve been over the how and why this team lost those games, it must be the GM I guess. Ok then.
Dg works with judge. Relax and hope for the best. It isn’t 2017-2019 anymore what happened back then means nothing now. New team. New players. New staff. Let’s have a good offseason and continue to add without must loss and I think this team has a winning record in 2021. I’d bet on it.
Sorry I know the giants don’t deserve to win in 2021 because they won’t fire DG, I guess you’ll have to fucking deal with it. They will win next year barring a calamity of events.
You act like Jones is some stiff who doesn’t know how to throw a touchdown pass. You and Boss do this every week. Did you watch Daniel Jones throw for 24 TD in 12 games his rookie season? That happened right? Jesus Christ.
Who did the Giants have at WR in 2019? The same close to nobody's that we had this year. And probably a worse line. If the difference is solely Barkley, and the all the eggs are in the basket of him staying healthy which is a terrible plan.
Shurmur was a better offensive coordinator than Garrett. He just couldn’t be a head coach. Wish we could be our offensive coordinator with Judge as HC and Graham as DC, but doesn’t work that way.
I don't hate Daniel Jones. I hate losing. I want the Giants to stop losing. Daniel Jones's game of low output and high turnovers correlates to losing.
I am tired of the Giants losing. It's fucking up my football Sundays, and there are too few of those to fuck up so many.
2020 DG was pretty darn good......
Gettleman didn’t spend the kind of cash from a cap perspective that Reese spent that year. And the guys he brought in were not team players.
God some of you pose the stupidest shit possible. I’m sorry but cmon. Do you really believe that???
Carry on. Enjoy the pitchfork and mob hunting. Fire someone! Anyone!
That’s neither here or there just it laughable how fine the line is with wins and losses and how the GM gets roasted literally because the giants didn’t close 3 games that were right there to be had. We’ve been over the how and why this team lost those games, it must be the GM I guess. Ok then.
Dg works with judge. Relax and hope for the best. It isn’t 2017-2019 anymore what happened back then means nothing now. New team. New players. New staff. Let’s have a good offseason and continue to add without must loss and I think this team has a winning record in 2021. I’d bet on it.
Sorry I know the giants don’t deserve to win in 2021 because they won’t fire DG, I guess you’ll have to fucking deal with it. They will win next year barring a calamity of events.
Thanks djm, voice of reason.
Jeez. I guess your opinions are worth more than mine.
And he did that with a subpar line (until late in 2020 when he was hurt) and poor talent. We know Engram is a coach killer. Slayton just disappeared this year. Tate is done. Shepard is always hurt. The running backs, tight ends, and wide receiver are arguably the worst group in the league without Barkley. (And I've said that for months).
So part of it is subjective reinforcement on my part. I believe Jones has talent and I believe his skill players don't. I expected the outcome we saw so it reinforces my belief.
I am completely sold on Jones? Of course not. But I also know that the fans who lectured everyone that the Giants should have drafted Sam Darnold are just wrong. So now the new flavor of the month is the Bills QB.
Who really screwed up? All of the teams that passed on Mahomes (just like the teams that passed on Marino).
you just hate Daniel Jones. It’s been established. You don’t need to say things like “his rookie season was poor” to defend your stance. It’s a complete garbage take, but we don’t need it.
I don't hate Daniel Jones. I hate losing. I want the Giants to stop losing. Daniel Jones's game of low output and high turnovers correlates to losing.
I am tired of the Giants losing. It's fucking up my football Sundays, and there are too few of those to fuck up so many.
He’s played 26 games, and yesterday was a good one. Give him some time. He doesn’t have the weapons Mahomes and Herbert have. He will get a few this offseason and then if he fucks up next year the anger will be justified.
Hire the right coach. Check. Made good free agency moves. More than check. Draft well. Check, it would appear.
But hey, since we didn’t win the division, NOW he needs to be fired.
It happens when you start over, especially when a new QB is involved.
That’s neither here or there just it laughable how fine the line is with wins and losses and how the GM gets roasted literally because the giants didn’t close 3 games that were right there to be had. We’ve been over the how and why this team lost those games, it must be the GM I guess. Ok then.
Dg works with judge. Relax and hope for the best. It isn’t 2017-2019 anymore what happened back then means nothing now. New team. New players. New staff. Let’s have a good offseason and continue to add without must loss and I think this team has a winning record in 2021. I’d bet on it.
Sorry I know the giants don’t deserve to win in 2021 because they won’t fire DG, I guess you’ll have to fucking deal with it. They will win next year barring a calamity of events.
And they easily could have lost both Washington games, the Bengals game, and the last cowboys game and been 2-14.
You can’t do the they “could have won more”
That's one fact and stat that can't be argued.
It happens when you start over, especially when a new QB is involved.
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
He took a lot of shit, including from me, about Leonard Williams. He was right.
On the other hand, it was pretty obvious to many of us two years ago that they should have been trading Engram. And they reportedly had a number of good offers for him and turned him down.
I think they are going to really regret that.
It has improved. It's still below average.
The ROI is still terrible. I'm high on Thomas, but not sure if he's a future Pro Bowler. I think Hernandez stunk this year. I like Gates. The right side is a mess.
I don't see championship potential from DG's largest investments.
I agree with this. Low ROI. Our bar is set too low. I remember thinking I'd be completely satisfied if Andrew Thomas even just turned into an above-average starter at ANY POSITION on the offensive line. Why? Because I'm accustomed to Giants top 10 draft picks being total busts!! (Not Barkley though, although it's unfortunate Barkley happens to play a position that is extremely dependent on the talent around him and cannot make a team much better all by itself.) I had to stop myself and was like: "wait, if our biggest investments turn into just above-average starters and not high-level players, we are never going to reach a high level as a team!
DG has made enough ridiculous decisions (that were called out on here as ridiculous at the time) to lose his job. I'm pretty sure 90% of BBI knew the Jonathon Stewart signing was the doings of a mad man (aside from the 10% who believed "culture matters" and for some reason is worth several million dollars to employ a nice guy who can't play anymore). I know that was one "minor" decision, but those minor decisions have added up.
Best example I can come up with: Trading up for Baker, giving up 2 picks to get him, when 1) there were several corners on the board equally as good at that point in the draft, 2) Baker DID have known character concerns that many of us called out at the time, and 3) most importantly, he was specifically known for being good at man coverage, that's how he got his 1st round grade, and yet DG handed him to Bettcher who played him almost entirely in his zone coverage scheme. Just no vision whatsoever and a waste of a 1st round pick (and two 5s) in more ways than one. If DG had sat at #37 at drafted one of the many top WR prospects that saturated that draft (AJ Brown or Metcalf for instance), we would already have our #1 WR question solved RIGHT NOW instead of considering spening our #11 overall 2021 pick on one.
I know hindsight is 20/20, but these are the things a GM can't get wrong, and little things here and there like this and that add up to a BIG problem: a 15-33 record.
Pot...kettle...black
That’s neither here or there just it laughable how fine the line is with wins and losses and how the GM gets roasted literally because the giants didn’t close 3 games that were right there to be had. We’ve been over the how and why this team lost those games, it must be the GM I guess. Ok then.
Dg works with judge. Relax and hope for the best. It isn’t 2017-2019 anymore what happened back then means nothing now. New team. New players. New staff. Let’s have a good offseason and continue to add without must loss and I think this team has a winning record in 2021. I’d bet on it.
Sorry I know the giants don’t deserve to win in 2021 because they won’t fire DG, I guess you’ll have to fucking deal with it. They will win next year barring a calamity of events.
They just as easily could have lost 3 more games.
Nothing the Giants have done, either roster construction wise or results on the field, should lead anyone to believe they will have a winning record in 2021. If you watch the Giants week in and week out and then watch teams like the Packers, Saints, Chiefs and Bills you see just how far the gap between the Giants and contending is. And that gap didn't shrink this year.
Giants fans need to stop comparing what the Giants did last year to this year and think well they made improvement so that means they're clearly on the upswing. There was no where to go but up, and they didn't go up all that much.
Still a bottom 5 roster in the sport with a QB who you have no idea what he actually is.
Rebuilds dont take long in the NFL unless you have idiots steering the ship.
Again I ask the question. Name more than 3 rosters in the NFL whose roster you wouldnt take over the Giants going forward.
This team was terrible in 2018. Terrible in 2019. And terrible in 2020. They played bad football.
The head coach looks like a winner, but it's still early on that.
Giants fans on BBI have set the bar so incredibly low. Maybe at this rebuild rate they'll be contenders in 2030
Jesus, like Gettleman is the only guy that passed on Allen. The Browns and Jets passed on him as well. The guy was raw with a big arm and a bad shoulder surgery his sophomore year. Not a slam dunk. And Herbert, multiple teams passed on him as well. Also not a slam dunk. Was Gettleman doesn’t have a crystal ball. Was he supposed to not draft Jones and know our record would be just bad enough to get Herbert the following draft? Revisionist history.
And all the talk about Herbert is great. He’s played 1 season. He looks very good. He also looked horrible in a few games. I’m sure he will have a few years early on where he struggles at times. DG liked him a lot, we all know this. But he didn’t want to wait. He saw something in Jones and took a chance. Jones has looked great at times, but just way too inconsistent so far. He needs to really step up next year, as I’ve said I think he will. I truly think the light comes on for him in a big way in 2021.
I implore you to go back and read Sy's evaluation of him out of Duke. I don't know what Ourlads is paying Sy, but they should triple it.
Jones has some strengths but his weaknesses are very problematic and exploitable to any coach that watches five minutes of film on him. Bad pocket presence, slow release, bad ball security, doesn't see the field well...just one of those problems is enough to make a potentially good player average, and a potentially average one poor. And remember...the selling point on Jones was that he was polished, well coached, and NFL ready. This is who he is.
Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe he throws 40 TDs next year. I guess we'll find out.
This organization blows right now outside of Joe Judge. And if he has to have an anchor around his neck like DG, he wont be long ofr this job either.
We ran for 200 yards against Seattle without him. Barkley is an incredible talent and we are much better with him on the team, but we can win games without him.
Yeah, he tore his fucking ACL. Only BBI would say “well DG put the entire team on someone who got injured! Haha!”
Do you think Niners fans blamed Lynch when Bosa tore his knee?
No the idiot niners blamed the turf at MetLife. No one on BBI is blaming DG for Barkley tearing his ACL. But if you need to think all of BBI is always against you, go for it.
People are blaming DG for taking an RB at two at a very injury prone, short shelf life position.
If you haven't noticed that Seattle game looks more like an aberration than a path forward. I really don't understand where you are going here. You just said that Jones needs more talent around him and then say the Giants don't need Barkley to win games.
Which is it? The same supporting cast at WR Jones had for two years. One of the only plausible arguments this year for regression is the loss of Barkley. Going forward if the Giants plan is for Barkley to stay healthy to improve Jones, it's a bad plan. I'd like to see what Jones can do with a legit number 1 on the roster. That's on DG for not giving Jones the tools he needs to succeed.
And I believe Anthony Thomas will emerge as a very good OLT, so I am not some negative hater type.
DG has made a series of mistakes that will doom the Giants to mediocrity for a few seasons. And the owner is a fool.
Look, there may be better candidates than DG, totally, totally possible, but the situation that he walked into has to be an asbolute nightmare for any GM- you know going in it’s going to take years to get a new foundation established.
Read Judge’s comments from today again. The foundation is there now. We’re going to start adding the toys this year. We can actually cool it with the beheadings for a little while, enjoy.
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
Name an example of a team that had a terrible roster, brought in a rookie QB and was amazing within 1-2 years in the past decade or two. Roethlisberger stepped onto a championship caliber team, Mahomes stepper onto a playoff team and got a year to learn, Rodgers stepped onto an excellent team and got 3 years to learn, Luck’s teams weren’t so great his first season or two, Herberts coach just got fired, Wentz stepped onto a championship level team (look at him now). It takes time to build a winning team.
We are competing against the best of the best here. Top shelf, man.
About Allen, John Elway must be red in the face about this miss.
Of course anyone can get it wrong. The point is though that Sy's description of Jones matched what we saw from Jones's first two seasons to the letter. Two years in, Sy got it completely right.
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
Name an example of a team that had a terrible roster, brought in a rookie QB and was amazing within 1-2 years in the past decade or two. Roethlisberger stepped onto a championship caliber team, Mahomes stepper onto a playoff team and got a year to learn, Rodgers stepped onto an excellent team and got 3 years to learn, Luck’s teams weren’t so great his first season or two, Herberts coach just got fired, Wentz stepped onto a championship level team (look at him now). It takes time to build a winning team.
Except, I'm not asking for the Giants to be 'amazing' right now. I'm asking them not to be fucking terrible. It does not take 4 or 5 years to rebuild in the NFL these days. We're moving at an absolute snail's pace. We have posters predicting the team will 'win' next year for like 7 years straight now only for them to be wrong every. single. time. It does not take a half-decade to build a team to go better than 6-10 or worse every year.
And I believe Anthony Thomas will emerge as a very good OLT, so I am not some negative hater type.
DG has made a series of mistakes that will doom the Giants to mediocrity for a few seasons. And the owner is a fool.
I know I shouldnt take the bait here, but I cant resist. Your contention then is that Gettleman hasn’t gotten at least ‘some’ major decisions correct? (Is he not vindicated on OBJ/LWilliams yet?)
Assuming also that you mean Andrew Thomas?
and we went 6-10 this year, without “meaningful December football”, would Gettleman be back? I don’t think he would.
God some of you pose the stupidest shit possible. I’m sorry but cmon. Do you really believe that???
Carry on. Enjoy the pitchfork and mob hunting. Fire someone! Anyone!
What exactly about that is so hard to believe?
We are competing against the best of the best here. Top shelf, man.
About Allen, John Elway must be red in the face about this miss.
The Browns are in the playoffs now. So apparently at least middle shelf this year. Not a Mayfield fan, but they are there. Forgot about the Broncos, that’s probably the best example of a team that passed on him. With a hall of fame QB as GM that played with a similar style.
And yes Andrew Thomas. Apologize for the sloppiness.
Jesus, like Gettleman is the only guy that passed on Allen. The Browns and Jets passed on him as well. The guy was raw with a big arm and a bad shoulder surgery his sophomore year. Not a slam dunk. And Herbert, multiple teams passed on him as well. Also not a slam dunk. Was Gettleman doesn’t have a crystal ball. Was he supposed to not draft Jones and know our record would be just bad enough to get Herbert the following draft? Revisionist history.
I get your point about Herbert. Fair enough.
However, the Josh Allen miss is a legit issue because we broke NFL Cap 101 and drafted a RB #2. It's an enormous miss. And from some accounts, Shurmur really liked him. I recently re-watched the Allen pro day, which Shurmur attended, and it was quite a show.
A few of us here did like Allen and thought he would have been a worthwhile investment.
The more Allen shines, and the more Jones wallows in mediocrity, the worse this looks...
Really? Every team that is rebuilding in history (especially these days)? Come on, man.
Name an example of a team that had a terrible roster, brought in a rookie QB and was amazing within 1-2 years in the past decade or two. Roethlisberger stepped onto a championship caliber team, Mahomes stepper onto a playoff team and got a year to learn, Rodgers stepped onto an excellent team and got 3 years to learn, Luck’s teams weren’t so great his first season or two, Herberts coach just got fired, Wentz stepped onto a championship level team (look at him now). It takes time to build a winning team.
Except, I'm not asking for the Giants to be 'amazing' right now. I'm asking them not to be fucking terrible. It does not take 4 or 5 years to rebuild in the NFL these days. We're moving at an absolute snail's pace. We have posters predicting the team will 'win' next year for like 7 years straight now only for them to be wrong every. single. time. It does not take a half-decade to build a team to go better than 6-10 or worse every year.
I’m pissed about losing as well. But for the record, I have always said it would be a 3 year rebuild. And I’m not someone who posts a lot and frankly have no idea how to go back and pull up the archives lol. I expect at least 9 or 10 wins next year or I’ll be right here with the pitchfork crowd.
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
You're assuming #2 and #3 are misses. TBD.
Barkley played in 2018. We had 5 wins.
Barkley played in 2019. We had 4 wins.
Barkley didn't play in 2020. We had 6 wins.
Where is the added value in wins with Barkley?
Jesus, like Gettleman is the only guy that passed on Allen. The Browns and Jets passed on him as well. The guy was raw with a big arm and a bad shoulder surgery his sophomore year. Not a slam dunk. And Herbert, multiple teams passed on him as well. Also not a slam dunk. Was Gettleman doesn’t have a crystal ball. Was he supposed to not draft Jones and know our record would be just bad enough to get Herbert the following draft? Revisionist history.
I get your point about Herbert. Fair enough.
However, the Josh Allen miss is a legit issue because we broke NFL Cap 101 and drafted a RB #2. It's an enormous miss. And from some accounts, Shurmur really liked him. I recently re-watched the Allen pro day, which Shurmur attended, and it was quite a show.
A few of us here did like Allen and thought he would have been a worthwhile investment.
The more Allen shines, and the more Jones wallows in mediocrity, the worse this looks...
Remember though that Jones has played 26 games. Allen played almost the entirety of his first two seasons outside of the few Taylor starts his rookie year and when he got hurt and Peterman came in and made Sudfeld look like Joe Montana. Bills fans were not sold on Allen at the end of last year. This was his year. Let’s hope we see Jones hit next year with some more weapons and a healthy Barkley.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
You're assuming #2 and #3 are misses. TBD.
+1
I've been hesitant to hammer Mara to the extent others have, but cosmicj is correct above. Mara is a fool.
Terps, a guy as smart as you cant possibly believe that sticking with Eli was Gettleman’s call?
I know you’ll discount is as foolishly hopeful, but I think it is reasonable to say that Jones and Barkley should get one more year before we see what we are with them- let’s see what the year-2 offense under Judge looks like with the continued maturation and return to health of those two, hopefully with some new weapons to throw to.
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
Barkley got hurt. Jones had a season to forget.
TBD.
I said two years ago that he will ultimately be judged on Barkley and Jones. That remains true. If they pan out, he will be remembered fondly; if they don't, he won't.
Aside from that, his track record in the draft and FA is a mixed bag. Before 2020, his FA acquisitions were not good (see Solder as a prime example, but there were others). The DeAndre Baker draft pick is going to haunt the team, but so will lesser ones. Hernandez isn't looking so hot now. Beal looks like a dud. Etc.
But his FA pick-ups this year were mostly home runs. And he has had some good draft picks.
I said when they hired him that he wasn't the right choice given his ties to Accorsi and his age.
No way, that assumes we would have still picked up Bradberry, etc. How is the offense better without Saquon? If they block for Barkley the way they blocked the second half of this season, those Gallman 8 yard runs will be TD’s. The line didn’t start to gel until they 1.) put Lemieux in and 2.) had more experience together.
Happy New Year everyone.
Was there anyone on this site lobbying for Denzel Ward in that draft? I don't remember that at all.
I thought he would be "retired."
Exactly, Gettleman is just a figurehead. This is Judge's team and he will make the roster calls.
I thought he would be "retired."
Until he is gone I am afraid this will continue but I hope I am wrong
How exactly does this offense look better without Barkley?
I'm not following.
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
Barkley got hurt. Jones had a season to forget.
TBD.
Eric, I recently went back and re-watched some of the games I thought Jones did best in last season. I didn't walk away thinking he was going to be an above-average QB after this re-watch (and I was very high on him after last season).
I really hope I'm wrong.
The first is summarized by Eric's question if anybody on this forum considered Denzell Ward. The same thing goes for Josh Allen or passing on Mahomes. Nobody on this board is the GM. It's not 'our' jobs to get these calls right. Just because none or few of us got those calls right, doesn't mean that Gettleman (the paid professional) is suddenly excused to not get those calls right either.
The second is when people take a 'wait and see' approach to every player ho hasn't really panned out yet. Daniel Jones? Let's wait and see year 3. Barkley? Let's wait and see if he'll stay healthy. Lorenzo Carter, Will Hernandez, Ximenes... sure they had a down year, but we have to wait and see how next season pans out.
Now this sounds reasonable, but in the next breath the same people will name guys like Williams and Peppers absolute wins, because of 1 season of production. Isn't it just as likely that these players (who have been average players in their career with one good to great season) regress to the mean next year as it is for the players who didn't pan yet out to improve?
How come we are allowed to count the Williams trade as an absolute win, because of this one season, but DJ is not a 'loss' because 'he just had a throw away year'.
By the way, the same applies to people expecting every young player to improve, just because they are young. We saw how that played out with Hernandez and Slayton. There is absolutely no guarantee that a guy like Peart, for example, will amount to much more than an average swing tackle. And considering Getty's track record, chances are high he won't.
Quote:
Forget Josh Allen, if we had drafted Denzel Ward instead of Saquon, this team would have been undoubtedly better. The CBs would be lock down. Instead, we have a player who goes out injured - and the offense looks better without him.
Was there anyone on this site lobbying for Denzel Ward in that draft? I don't remember that at all.
Eric - c’mon. None of us are personnel executives. NFL GMs need to know that Ward was a legitimate alternative to Barkley. Madeinthestars made this point above.
Maybe Gettleman is less impactful, and they saw progress this year with the Judge/Gettleman tandem.
1.) Alignment - since 2013, I’ve never felt there was a shared long term vision between head coach and general manager. There has been a lot of win or else mandates since 2013, but no real long term plan.
2.) Dave Gettleman will be 70 in February. This is my biggest issue, what is the long term plan? Joe Judge is 39, wouldn’t it make sense to align Judge with a younger GM to work with?
3.) What happens if the Giants have another double digit loss season next year? Then is it a full house cleaning? Or does a new GM get brought in and inherit a coach with two losing seasons? Again, no alignment.
I’ve always felt it made sense to make the move now to align someone with Judge long term. Exactly what Carolina is doing.
With all that said, I’ll also say this-
Dave Gettleman is not solely responsible for all these decisions. Whatever happened before Judge entered the building, really is not relevant here. The question is, how do Judge & Gettleman work together and how have the moves looked since Judge was hired? The answer is the moves have been good.
Gettleman will support the head coach, we saw it with Shurmur and we are seeing it with Judge.
This is the most important point: The head coach is much more important to any franchise than the general manager is. If Gettleman is support staff, listen to Judge’s input and bring in players that fit his vision.
As for the long term plan, I’m very confident Mara already knows what that is. Kevin Abrams.
Gettleman is being retained in in 2020 after throwing a ton of money at the defense and not winning the division nor solving the offensive issues + needs a whole new set of skill position players.
How is this a sound strategy?
If you believe the dogma about needing 3 years to judge a draft, then it's not exactly fair to compare rookie -second year players to two guys past their 3rd year.
Gettleman is being retained in in 2020 after throwing a ton of money at the defense and not winning the division nor solving the offensive issues + needs a whole new set of skill position players.
How is this a sound strategy?
Perhaps Judge likes DG. Reese seemed to be targeting the players Reese liked and not necessarily what coaching staff wanted or needed and handed it to the staff to make it work. Gettleman has the discipline that Judge likes and is the type of person that if the coach knows what he wants to make he can get the right groceries. The issue in Carolina was that he didn’t mind parting ways with those that didn’t fit. Considering Judge has a similar philosophy that isn’t an issue here.
I was hoping they would find a younger GM who is in alignment with Judge's vision of personnel talent needed to win again.
I was hoping they would find a younger GM who is in alignment with Judge's vision of personnel talent needed to win again.
Speaking as an old guy myself, if DG and JJ visions align, should we bar DG from working because of his age?
Good thing Gallman fell on his own fumble, otherwise this is a thread about a short list of new GM names.
Looking forward to press conference. If he was smart he should stay away from suggesting the team is close and use most of his time at the podium kissing Judge's ass.
What if Judge is 100% in support of this? They had a damn good offseason working together.
I would have made a change because of DG’s age, but it seems their philosophy is the same. Something I couldn’t say for DG/Shurmur.
Quote:
15-33. Unbelievable.
What if Judge is 100% in support of this? They had a damn good offseason working together.
Funny I was just thinking the same exact thing. Perhaps Judge and DG think alike on what is needed. Does Judge want some new guy coming in to tell him what players he will be getting? We don't know the dynamic between the two. But it clearly worked last off season. Did Judge have a say in DG coming back or being let go? I doubt it.
But it is more important that the GM and HC work together well the to just get rid of DG for an unknown. Now if Ozzie Newsome were available.....
Quote:
1. Stick with Eli Manning - Miss
2. Draft Barkley - Miss
3. Draft Jones - Miss
Those are the franchise-defining decisions in Gettleman's tenure. There have been other big ones (Beckham, Solder, Williams, Thomas), but those three are the waypoints by which everything else has been guided.
And unless Jones enjoys an immense turnaround in year three, all three of those foundational decisions have been huge misses.
You're assuming #2 and #3 are misses. TBD.
He is also assuming that DG made the decision to stick with Eli. We know John Mara had something to say about that and was spooked over the last time they tried to move away from Eli and the fans revolted.
Good thing Gallman fell on his own fumble, otherwise this is a thread about a short list of new GM names.
yeah... let's cherry pick a turnover that DIDN'T happen to make your case. You could have said good thing Engram dropped that pass vs the Eagles otherwise you would have to give DG credit for the team winning the division.
You are on the short list of truly stupid posters lately. Lets see if you can continue your career here on BBI as being consistently stupid over the next few years so you can be inducted into the BBI hall of fame.
Eric... we need some kind of different trophy that can also be given away at training camp.
I'm ok moving on from Engram, but they had better then get at least 2 top playmakers at WR.
100%...
I have always said this. Not real happy with DG as a whole and have no issues moving onto a different GM "IF" you show me someone right now who you know will be better.
Nobody can tell me who is available to be our GM (Not retired) and will absolutely come in and do a better job.
There are fewer people in this world who can be a good GM vs people who can be a head coach. You have a whole training and proving ground happening in the NFL and also in college football when it comes to head coaches. Even though being a coordinator somewhere or a head coach in College does not naturally translate into being a good head coach... at least there are some correlations.
There are no college GMs where NFL teams can pick someone. You are rolling the dice in giving someone a chance who has not done the job before.
I'm ok moving on from Engram, but they had better then get at least 2 top playmakers at WR.
Agree... two things can be true. Engram can be a subpar TE and yet we can still need more play makers on offense. We cannot simply remove Engram without adding elsewhere.
Even though Engram cannot block or catch.. he offers the threat of catching the ball and from a speed perspective, he gives linebackers and safeties something to think about.
This is where I have a problem with Garrett as he designs plays where Engram is not streaking across the field taking advantage of those mis-matches. Instead, too often he has him running out 5 yards, turning around and stop.
Quote:
the to just get rid of DG for an unknown. Now if Ozzie Newsome were available.....
100%...
I have always said this. Not real happy with DG as a whole and have no issues moving onto a different GM "IF" you show me someone right now who you know will be better.
Nobody can tell me who is available to be our GM (Not retired) and will absolutely come in and do a better job.
Seriously, and just exactly how is someone supposed to definitively prove they will do a better job?
Did DG prove it to you after his 2018 that he was better than Reese?
Quote:
I'm ok moving on from Engram, but they had better then get at least 2 top playmakers at WR.
Agree... two things can be true. Engram can be a subpar TE and yet we can still need more play makers on offense. We cannot simply remove Engram without adding elsewhere.
Even though Engram cannot block or catch.. he offers the threat of catching the ball and from a speed perspective, he gives linebackers and safeties something to think about.
The only thing he gives LBs and safeties to think about is how they would love if the ball comes his way because they have a good chance for a turnover.
Hoping Getty announces he is traded later this week at his press conference for a pretzel.
Yay mediocrity.
DG had a great 2020 offseason.
its that simple.
Agree with first part, Gettleman has not done a good job. The best players on the team are still not players he drafted, you want to see the players drafted dominate.
, I think you are wrong on second part. The NFC East is bad and a good off-season and the Giants are seriously competing next year. There is not a "long rebuild" anymore for most NFL teams. Two impactful players at the right position and good coaching can make almost any team competitive
Quote:
Good thing Gallman fell on his own fumble, otherwise this is a thread about a short list of new GM names.
yeah... let's cherry pick a turnover that DIDN'T happen to make your case. You could have said good thing Engram dropped that pass vs the Eagles otherwise you would have to give DG credit for the team winning the division.
You are on the short list of truly stupid posters lately. Lets see if you can continue your career here on BBI as being consistently stupid over the next few years so you can be inducted into the BBI hall of fame.
Eric... we need some kind of different trophy that can also be given away at training camp.
Careful with these types of comments as we read your posts too.
DG had a great 2020 offseason.
its that simple.
Jets fans are the kind to be OK with 15-33, so that's an interesting self-own.
Quote:
In comment 15109993 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15109974 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Untrue, this was year 3. If they have less than 9 or 10 wins next year (barring major injuries of course) then he fucked up and it’s time to move on.
Rebuilds in the NFL don't take 4 years. Not in todays NFL. They only take that long if you have an idiot for a GM and then they usually take even longer.
The idea that you need to basically give them a free pass for 3 years and then judge in the 4th year is some of the biggest horse shit I have ever heard.
The roster was horrendous 3 years ago, and it's still terrible.
Name more than 3 rosters that are unequivocally worse than the Giants going forward
I think a lot of people on here underestimate just how bad our roster was when Gettleman came in. And those that say “ he said we are just retooling” are morons because he knew he had to blow this shit up. Do you think he is going to come out and tell the fans in this town the team is shit and we have to tear it down with how expensive tickets are and the expectations of the fan base? We had an immobile QB in his late 30’s who had no chance of being successful behind literally the worst line in the NFL. And it wasn’t for lack of effort, Reese and Ross couldn’t draft an offensive lineman to literally save their ass. Not to mention the crazy diva WR he was able to trade away for what are now turning into very viable players. At TE we have stone hands Engram, Reese’s last first round gem.
On defense he was left with Reese’s free agent frenzy of 2016 with always injured Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, and a bunch of overpaid backups signed from other teams because Reese and Ross never succeeded on anyone beyond round 2. They even overpaid a kick returner (Harris) because they couldn’t draft one on their own like every other team. Who pays a kick returner millions of dollars a year unless they are dynamic Devin Hester types?
This is the reality, when you walk into a team with a bunch of malcontents, no depth due to poor mid and late round drafting it’s a total gut job. It takes three seasons to rebuild from that unless you get extremely lucky with low end FA’s and late round draft picks. I like what Gettleman has done in his three drafts and he did a great job in FA this past offseason. Was Jonathan Stewart a crap signing? Yes. Was Solder? Yes, desperation move. But the team is finally heading in the right direction so why fire him now?
Facts. Well said
I just don't understand how one person can hold both opinions.
It has improved. It's still below average.
I keep reading that Jones is really good, but looks horrible because he gets pressured so much. Then the same posters follow it with DG did a great job rebuilding the offensive line.
I just don't understand how one person can hold both opinions.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doublethink
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
ERIC???
What exactly did Jones do in his rookie year that you've never seen before? He didn't lead us to a winning season so I'm assuming you're referring to statistics. There are no shortage of rookie season that were as good or better than Jones rookie year. Some of them became stars, some became busts. Some that come to mind;
Mayfield
RG3
Russel Wilson
Dak
Herbert
I'm sure there ae quite a few others.
It’s the symptom of a young, rebuilding team with a second year QB. With a rebuild of this scale it’s not far fetched to have three or four season with less than 8 wins. The key to me is that they showed progress this season. They really only got whipped in a few games and we all know they at least had that first Eagles game in the bag if it wasn’t for EE which would have made this a 7 win season. Next year will be the true test of where we are as a franchise. To me anything less than 9 wins is a failure if the team stays reasonably healthy.
The biggest mistake during the DG era was the hiring of Shurmur, which is not something DG decided in a vacuum. That being said, it’s pretty obvious at this point that Shurmur actually had a better offense than Garrett. Shurmur’s downfall was largely due to Bettcher.
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
ERIC???
What exactly did Jones do in his rookie year that you've never seen before? He didn't lead us to a winning season so I'm assuming you're referring to statistics. There are no shortage of rookie season that were as good or better than Jones rookie year. Some of them became stars, some became busts. Some that come to mind;
Mayfield
RG3
Russel Wilson
Dak
Herbert
I'm sure there ae quite a few others.
I think he is talking specifically about rookie QB’s for the Giants.
In comment 15110268 Eric from BBI said:
I've never seen a rookie QB for the Giants do what Daniel Jones did his first year.
ERIC???
What exactly did Jones do in his rookie year that you've never seen before? He didn't lead us to a winning season so I'm assuming you're referring to statistics. There are no shortage of rookie season that were as good or better than Jones rookie year. Some of them became stars, some became busts. Some that come to mind;
Mayfield
RG3
Russel Wilson
Dak
Herbert
I'm sure there ae quite a few others.
I think he is talking specifically about rookie QB’s for the Giants.
Yep, you're right. My mistake. That being said, that's not really a great accomplishment. Simms played in an era when most rookie QBs could be expected tos sit on the bench for years prior to starting. there was Eli - okay. Who else was there? Dave Brown, Danny Kannel, I mean c'mon.
Very good post. I think the answer is that there are too many posters on this site - on both sides of the argument - that simply argue with their emotions and not logic. The truth lies somewhere in the middle that is generally not ever touched on threads like this one.
1. The talent added in 2018 and 2019 is on DG, it wasn't good enough. 2019 was better, but it was still a mixed bag. I'll throw Nick Gates in here though, he was a 2018 find.
2. The first 1.5 of those years, there was a lot of time dedicated to shedding contracts and overhauling the roster
3. Typically, it is tough to do #1 and #2 at the same time incredibly successfully. Look at the history with other teams, they strip it down, and build back up. DG tried to do both, and it didn't work
4. Pat Shurmur was a catastrophic hire, and made the roster look way worse than it actually was. For instance, in 2019 they are probably closer to a 6-7 win team than a 4 win team.
5. It would appear DG (and Mara) got the Judge hire correct and then some. They nailed it. If Jones takes a big step in year 3, DG would have gotten the coach and QB correct post Eli Manning. If you think Daniel Jones stinks, then you probably think DG should be fired. If you like what you see and are bullish on his future, then you want him to stay.
6. The 2020 FA period seems great. No other way to say it. Great moves, great contracts, really good players, great leaders. No Giants fan should disagree with this.
7. The 2020 draft class also looks good. With our new staff leading the way, it appears that Andrew Thomas can be a fixture at LT for years to come. Our new safety practically played his first full game on Sunday and was one of the best players on the field. We have a possible RT of the future. We made more investments in the secondary and interior OL.
8. Nobody was thinking playoffs this year. Nobody was thinking we had a chance at the division. But if you liked what you saw this year, largely because of the moves DG made, you'd probably want him to stay. If you think the record is the only thing that counts, especially this season, then you want him gone.
9. Another note on the division. These posters saying "well - the division sucked!" do you think Cowboys and Eagles gave a shit the past 4 years when they had to play us and we sucked? No, they treated it like a division game and a winnable game, so they went out and beat us. Just because a team isn't good doesn't mean you shouldn't treat it like a walk in the park. Do you think the Patriots gave a shit all those years when the AFC East was basically a door mat for them? No, they didn't. They played their schedule, and they won. Enough with the "division stinks" bullshit. The division will come back around like it always does.
Those teams were able to beat teams outside of their crappy division opponents. The Giants rarely do, as shown by their 2-8 record against the rest of the league.
Score one hit and one miss on coach.
I think we all know now that staying with Eli in 2018 was a mistake. We have two years of Jones and that decision is still TBD.
Score one miss and one TBD.
So on the four most critical decisions DG (along with ownership) has made to date, we have two misses, one hit and one TBD?
Is that a fair assessment?
Also, by trading picks for Williams, Williams had all the leverage in the world to not sign a team friendly deal because he knew Gettleman wouldn't let him walk for nothing after trading for him.
And the franchise tag this past year was a huge cap hit. Like it will be next year if Gettleman again can't get a deal done.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
DG had a great 2020 offseason.
its that simple.
sounds like you like the giants sucking like the jets. Sorry some of us have higher expectations.
So if the coach did a good job, how are you then satisfied with the job the GM has done to build the roster when that coach ended up with a 6-10 record despite having six games against patsy teams in the division?
Yeah, maybe a bit optimistic. Not much though.
And one more thing about Gettleman,with the way things are changing in the NFL.One of the reasons I'm glad they brought him back is,I think you need someone who knows what a football player looks like.Because with each passing year,they are becoming few and far between.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
Trading up for Deandre Baker was the most puzzling move ever at the time. Compound that with the unreal talent he passed on and this is why I will never think Gettleman gets it. The draft capital he squandered in 2018 and 2019 is simply unacceptable.
the only hope is that Judge wields way more power than him. I'll believe that when i see the Giants trade down and work the draft like a competent franchise.
Score one hit and one miss on coach.
I think we all know now that staying with Eli in 2018 was a mistake. We have two years of Jones and that decision is still TBD.
Score one miss and one TBD.
So on the four most critical decisions DG (along with ownership) has made to date, we have two misses, one hit and one TBD?
Is that a fair assessment?
Defenders will go right to the conspiracy theory that Mara forced Eli on DG so that isn't his mistake.
I get that. It's opinion, so it's not wrong. Time will tell and I really hope you are right. But someone else looking at that - and being disappointed with what they see from Jones - is looking at 3 of the 4 most important decisions made by DG being misses.
This team is coming off three years of 10 loss seasons, and many fans look at the four most critical decisions made by the GM as including three misses. It is not hard to understand why fans are frustrated that he is being retained.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
This is a good and fair assessment. The Baker mess is really unfortunate. I remember being excited when we drafted him because he was really good in college. Did he have legal/character issues in college as well?
Most probable scenario in my mind is the DG felt the team could still win with Eli and he got the job because that was what Mara wanted. That explains picking Barkley as what helps a QB more than a strong running game?
IF he did think Eli was done and told Mara that, I don't think there is anyway he gets the job. If he is told to do something he disagrees with, I don't think there is anyway he takes the job. Does he seem like the kind of guy that shuts up and does whatever he is told?
None of us was there or knows for sure, so all we can do is figure out which scenario makes the most sense.
I think we all agree the hiring of Shurmur was a complete miss. I think we all agree the hiring of Judge looks like a hit after one year.
Score one hit and one miss on coach.
I think we all know now that staying with Eli in 2018 was a mistake. We have two years of Jones and that decision is still TBD.
Score one miss and one TBD.
So on the four most critical decisions DG (along with ownership) has made to date, we have two misses, one hit and one TBD?
Is that a fair assessment?
Defenders will go right to the conspiracy theory that Mara forced Eli on DG so that isn't his mistake.
I think that's how DG got the job in the first place. He sold Mara on how perhaps they could win with Eli. Especially after the MacAdoo debacle.
He made a lot of boneheaded decisions his first two years, including trading two draft picks for Ogletree, signing Stewart, Omameh, and Solder, drafting Lauletta, and using only two of his many draft picks the first three years on skill position players (Barkley and Slayton). Beal is TBD, but could easily be added to this category. Williams definitely will if we can't resign him. But his latest FA signings and draft class were much better.
I would nonetheless fire him. He left Jones with no weapons, and we still have no edge rushers. The team is playing harder, and there are fewer mental mistakes, but that is probably because of Judge. Our record simply hasn't improved enough during DG's tenure. The whole argument that we need to "stay the course" because we're "improving" is shopworn nonsense at this point.
I think he’s an insufferable jerk who hasn’t won enough games or made enough good decisions to make him any more likable.
With only three seasons in the book, the sample is still pretty small. To me, the original sin was sticking with Eli, whether it was DG’s choice or a condition of his employment. Either way, he owns it. The Solder and Omameh signings and the Barkley pick were part of the same “one last time” strategy of pursuing a final run with Manning. Once Gettleman went into rebuild mode, most of his moves have been defensible, at least. Jones was probably over-drafted, but QB might be the one position where I agree with drafting on conviction rather than value. The one flat-out disaster is Baker. How different might this season have been with A.J. Brown or D.K. Metcalf as the complement to Shepard and Slayton? (Plus a couple of extra picks from the 2019 draft for depth.)
This is a good and fair assessment. The Baker mess is really unfortunate. I remember being excited when we drafted him because he was really good in college. Did he have legal/character issues in college as well?
No, if I remember correctly the only knock on him was work ethic / professionalism.
So if the coach did a good job, how are you then satisfied with the job the GM has done to build the roster when that coach ended up with a 6-10 record despite having six games against patsy teams in the division?
Greg - I'll answer that in three parts:
1. As I said, the talent in 2018 and 2019 wasn't good enough. DG drafted "OK" but it wasn't great, and the FAs he brought in just didn't make much of a difference. However, I honestly don't blame him as much as others for the FA periods (aside from the Solder signing), he didn't have much to work with as far as the cap goes, and we were shedding contracts and getting rid of more players than we were taking in. So...yeah.
2. Coaching is extremely underrated in the NFL. The difference between going 4-12 and 8-8 is very minimal. Game decisions, adjustments, hell even who starts and sits etc can go a long way towards an extra 3-4 wins. As discussed I think our 2019 roster should have been an 8-8 team. Shurmur was so so so so bad, it really was something to behold.
3. It's tough to judge draft talent IMMEDIATELY, which is why I am very bullish on the 2020 class moving forward. Everyone seems pissed that we went 6-10 this year, but again, what did you expect? 3/5 starters on the OL are rookies and 1 of them played center for the first time, we had rookies at LB and the secondary. We are such a young team. We have to look beyond the record for 2020 which is what Judge has been saying this entire time.
Its his fault for wasting assets on Deandre baker and Sam Beal. Those are high quality assets (4 picks!) wasted. Its why his never trade down mantra is so terrible as well. Yes you're going to miss but not understanding how to use draft capital and assets is where Gettleman is terrible.
The truth is this roster came in second in the worst division in football, and the fact that every team in this division sucks seems to be the only reason folks want to say "the arrow is trending up."
In Gettleman's opening press conference he said he was here to "fix the offensive line." It's been three years. Does anyone consider it fixed? At this rate, we'll have an awesome WR core by the time Jones is retiring.
I can't believe people are counting the Williams trade as a win because the player turned out to be good. Gettleman traded two picks for a player he could have gotten cheaper in free agency. But now, instead of coming off the first year of a longer term, cheaper contract, he's coming off a career year with no control by the Giants. Gettleman will be bidding against every other team. That'll be cheap. So stupid.
People point the Bradberry signing. Great! Why did we have to sign him? Gettleman has committed lots of draft resources to CB.
I'm tired of the losing. One of the teams in the NFCE (probably the Cowboys) will be getting its act together next year, which means the only thing that will be different for the Giants is that we'll be having these conversations -- again -- in October instead of December.
Again, you could say that about any team with a bad to decent record who has a chance at the division. A few years ago Carolina went 7-8-1 in the division, won the division, and then won a playoff game. You think they cared?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
I tend to agree which comes to making player decisions in desperation. Never a good combo.
Why did he trade two picks for a seven game tryout? What else, other than 7 games, did he get for those two picks?
The time to offer Williams a contract was as a recently cut free agent, when his value was lowest. Not after seven games when he could prove his could play, when his value was higher.
Consensus is that Judge was a strong hire who did a fine job this year. I pretty much agree with that.
So if the coach did a good job, how are you then satisfied with the job the GM has done to build the roster when that coach ended up with a 6-10 record despite having six games against patsy teams in the division?
Greg - I'll answer that in three parts:
1. As I said, the talent in 2018 and 2019 wasn't good enough. DG drafted "OK" but it wasn't great, and the FAs he brought in just didn't make much of a difference. However, I honestly don't blame him as much as others for the FA periods (aside from the Solder signing), he didn't have much to work with as far as the cap goes, and we were shedding contracts and getting rid of more players than we were taking in. So...yeah.
2. Coaching is extremely underrated in the NFL. The difference between going 4-12 and 8-8 is very minimal. Game decisions, adjustments, hell even who starts and sits etc can go a long way towards an extra 3-4 wins. As discussed I think our 2019 roster should have been an 8-8 team. Shurmur was so so so so bad, it really was something to behold.
3. It's tough to judge draft talent IMMEDIATELY, which is why I am very bullish on the 2020 class moving forward. Everyone seems pissed that we went 6-10 this year, but again, what did you expect? 3/5 starters on the OL are rookies and 1 of them played center for the first time, we had rookies at LB and the secondary. We are such a young team. We have to look beyond the record for 2020 which is what Judge has been saying this entire time.
the 2018 draft is a disaster. Saquon has been discussed ad nauseam. He has already drafted and traded for replacements for Hernandez and Hill. Carter flashed one game is 3 years then promptly got hurt. Kyle Lauletta may somehow be Gettleman's worst pick and he drafted Deandre Baker. Its right up there with the the Reese late tenure drafts.
Now maybe he gets the benefit of the doubt that that cake was baked with scouts, etc. But 2019 is still a huge miss. They had the most draft capital in the league that year and he largely squandered it. Lawrence is the only no-doubt keeper (who we prob will let walk db of Leonard Williams big contract). Jones still a ?, Baker (+2 picks) worst pick in the past 10 years, Ximines - bust, Love looks like a JAG, Slayton has flashed but is a depth receiver not a 1 or a 2.
2020 seems better top to bottom. But his drafts are very overrated by the DG flutters.
I'm actually sure that he did, just as I'm sure that Williams and his agent wisely rejected it knowing that after trading draft picks for him, Gettleman was going to either:
a) overpay long term
or
b) franchise him
Williams made a calculated gamble (made easier by the $16 million guaranteed tag) and put himself in a position for an enormous payday.
If you assume nobody else would have traded for him before the 2019, the franchise tag would not have been in play because the Jets clearly were done with him. Thus, it's reasonable to conclude that he could have been signed to a longer term deal that offseason. Even an "overpay" like 4-years, $60 million would be a better deal for the Giants than what's going to ultimately happen, which is either $20 million per year, or Williams leaving after one year.
E is right. Very important point.
Garth Snow made some horrible decisions and paves the way for his own demise, but he made the occasional good decision that he will be remembered more fondly after he is gone.
And no, comparing DG to Snow is not meant as a compliment.
Of course many will give that credit. Similar to when posters give DG credit for cutting bait quickly on disaster free agent signings.
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
Well... on Mahomes... 10 teams passed on Mahomes but not the Giants. KC traded to the tenth spot to pick him. I know the Giants wanted him. Not sure if we had enough trade value to do what KC did.
I truly hope Judge has final say on these decisions, as he is not tied to either one of these players and can bring some level of objectivity to the decision making process. Making the wrong decision on one or both could have cascading impacts for years to come on the organization. If left to his own devices, DG will most certainly double down and not admit mistakes.
For next year, I need to see 10 wins, at least. For Jones I need to see a huge improvement in pocket mobility and presence, start 16 games, 30+ TD passes, over 4k yards passing, and 65% or better completion. Coupled with 10 wins or more, that will show me he has franchise qb potential. Also, those numbers still would not put him in the top 10 in any category in 2020, so it should be more than reasonable to obtain. Anything less than that, and you move on.
and how exactly do you know that DG didn't offer him a team friendly contract last year?
I'm actually sure that he did, just as I'm sure that Williams and his agent wisely rejected it knowing that after trading draft picks for him, Gettleman was going to either:
a) overpay long term
or
b) franchise him
Williams made a calculated gamble (made easier by the $16 million guaranteed tag) and put himself in a position for an enormous payday.
If you assume nobody else would have traded for him before the 2019, the franchise tag would not have been in play because the Jets clearly were done with him. Thus, it's reasonable to conclude that he could have been signed to a longer term deal that offseason. Even an "overpay" like 4-years, $60 million would be a better deal for the Giants than what's going to ultimately happen, which is either $20 million per year, or Williams leaving after one year.
Either LW is going to get his $20M/yr and under perform (because lets face it, this is the only year in his career he has peformed as a $16M player, you can't expect him to perform at his best level for multiple seasons in a row) or he is going to leave after playing for 1.5 season as a Giant..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Ifthe drafts are solid how come we couldn't beat the 3rd stringers 49ers players? They are only solid because of blue glasses.. Reality is we are 6 win team playing the easiest 8 games I have seen on the giants schedule.. Everything else in your post gives credit to Judge.. Great keep him.. what does DG do? when we have a bad coach its Mara's fault.. when we got a good coach its DG's credit?
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
“Where does NYG go this offseason? I will put together a more detailed approach in the coming weeks. But to be short and to the point, they need players on offense who scare the defense. With Barkley out, nobody scares the defense. Look at the top offenses, they all have multiple guys who scare you. You can use the #11 pick on getting the #1- or #2-graded receiver or you can go after one of the top free agents at the position. I lean toward the former. I also think the building of this offensive line isn’t close to being over. They need a new right side and they need to build more depth at tackle. They likely need another starter at outside corner or at least a guy who can rotate in. Lastly, they need a pure pass rusher on the edge who can help them break through the line while rushing just 4 guys while keeping 7 in coverage. Considering they need to figure out allocation of funds to Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson, all of this is a really tall order. If I had to, right now in this moment, rank where I think they need to apply resources, I am saying: OL, WR, EDGE, TE, CB. Those are the top 5 needs.”
Most probable scenario in my mind is the DG felt the team could still win with Eli and he got the job because that was what Mara wanted. That explains picking Barkley as what helps a QB more than a strong running back.
What could have helped him more ? Gee I don’t know ... a good receiver or oline player that can actually block.
Not to mention what did we miss out on darnold? Or I guess a qb that now completed his 2nd season in the books with not many more wins than 2018 and only having only 12 td passes and like 1000 fewer yards than Eli having. But yea why let facts get in the way...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
I just love this shit from clowns sitting on their sofas. Always demanding to sign good players for a “cheaper, longer term contract”. Everybody wants top talent but at minimum wage salaries.
If you were paying attention, the two sides spent plenty of time trying to reach an agreement. It didn’t happen. They can’t force players and their agents to sign bad contracts. Sorry. You obviously prefer to draft some random 3rd rounder and pray for the best than spend market value on good players. That’s fine. But me? I’m tired of fucking losing and hoping for the best out of random mid round draft picks. They need to bring in more players like Williams. Not less. And the funniest thing is, literally no matter who the Giants had picked with that 3rd rounder they traded, most of BBI would have meltdowns because they didn’t take the player they wanted anyways.
Gettleman did not get off to a good start at the rebuild, but now he has things moving in the right direction. There is still a very great deal to be done, but the ship has been righted. Firing DG would just set the process back to zero again.
In comment 15110752 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
lol. So it's his fault Barkley AND Carter got injured? And are you going to argue that Hernandez and Hill were poor picks?
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
In comment 15110776 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15110752 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
lol. So it's his fault Barkley AND Carter got injured? And are you going to argue that Hernandez and Hill were poor picks?
Nope.. DG should get credit for none of the 2018 drafted players to be contributing to this excellent team we have..
Its funny how when it comes time to give him credit 2018 draft is good.. when we ask how do we determine its good? because no one from that draft has contributed to the level expected of them then it suddenly becomes its not DGs fault.. more was expected out of the 2nd pick in that draft.. We could've been Indy and had our OL solved plus pick up a better LB than the really good one we have right now..
In comment 15110890 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
These are mental gymnastics I am talking about. Think about what I suggested. No one would have signed uo for DG if the results were to be 15-33. You would have all said no.
I can definitely agree with that. Pretty sure none of us would have signed on for 15-33... lol. But in the context of he inherited a disaster of a team with an aged QB, and now we have another new coach (who most seem to like and respect) who he seems to be working well with, it seems silly to just jettison him if Judge is good with working with him. Again I hope he stays and works out but I wouldn't be sad either way. I am comfortable with how Judge feels, that's what matters to me at this point.
They're two bright guys who can easily follow the math long term, and I'd bring up Michael Strahan as example 1A!
Just stay together and help build up the Nation's top DEFENSE!
No where does thst get more cred and more publicity than in the NYC area.
In comment 15110776 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15110752 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This was by far the weakest NFC east has ever been.. Remeber we lost to a backup eagles offense with Wentz at QB.. We lost to a Weak Dallas team missing about 8 Offensive lineman.. we barely beat them this weekend.. We were the least injured team in our division.. We played a bunch of 3rd stringers in the 49ers game and we played Bengals after they lost after Burrow was injured.. Any average or mediocore team wins 8 games based on our 2020 schedule..
We didn't miss the playoff by one game we lost double digit games with haveing 6 of the easiest games on our schedule.. The talent on this team is lacking.. Eric has said that multiple times, Sy has said that multiple times in his reviews as well.. Every BBI poster who post support for DJ in the threads has also said the same thing..
How can you say that and still support the idea of DG coming back?
He has had his hits and misses in the draft, but for the most part his drafts have been solid. Mainly in my view it's because he clearly worked well with Judge last year, that's why. The Shurmur hire delayed a true rebuild here. But the silver lining is without Shurmur we don't get to Judge. In my view I won't be sad if he stays or if he goes, but the hand wringing about him coming back is crazy. The arrow is clearly pointing up. No reason we can't get a good WR and ER this coming year as well as some other pieces. I finally feel comfortable with the direction of this team, with Judge leading the way hopefully for years to come.
Not one player from his 2018 draft made any significant contribution to the team this year. Barkley and Carter were injured. The second round pick is a part time player. BJ Hill had 30 tackles and one sack. Lauletta and McIntosh are off the team. "Some hits and misses" for a draft class two years ago. And people wonder why the roster is deficient.
lol. So it's his fault Barkley AND Carter got injured? And are you going to argue that Hernandez and Hill were poor picks?
Carter no, but the Barkley pick has been discussed. You don't take an RB that high because their careers are short. The Giants may never get any value out of the number two pick in the draft, three years after we took him. The really fun part is that the decision to extend him is going to have to be made while he's still recovering.
And are you saying Hernandez was a good pick? He was a second round guard. He didn't come off the bench in their last game.
I suppose you could say BJ Hill may be contributing up to the level of what he is: a rotational DL. Yay for Gettleman!
The Lauletta pick was a disaster. But again, the point is an entire draft class from three years ago did not contribute to the team. Some of its bad luck, but you cannot win like this.
Free agency, not as much, but he did really well this past calendar year with the LW trade, Bradberry and Martinez. The Odell/Vernon trade is looking like a great one as Dex and Peppers are really becoming very good players. I honestly think Zeitler is a wash with Vernon although we needed an above average guard more than an above average pass rusher.
I just think we couldve brought in some young blood to pair with Judge. DG did enough in the last year and a half to make up for his screw ups, but I was hoping he would move on.
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
I just love this shit from clowns sitting on their sofas. Always demanding to sign good players for a “cheaper, longer term contract”. Everybody wants top talent but at minimum wage salaries.
If you were paying attention, the two sides spent plenty of time trying to reach an agreement. It didn’t happen. They can’t force players and their agents to sign bad contracts. Sorry. You obviously prefer to draft some random 3rd rounder and pray for the best than spend market value on good players. That’s fine. But me? I’m tired of fucking losing and hoping for the best out of random mid round draft picks. They need to bring in more players like Williams. Not less. And the funniest thing is, literally no matter who the Giants had picked with that 3rd rounder they traded, most of BBI would have meltdowns because they didn’t take the player they wanted anyways.
Again, what did Gettleman get for those two draft picks other than seven games from Williams? The truth is nothing. If you're ok with giving away draft picks to get a player for seven games on a 5-11 team, good for you.
Compounding this idiocy, since Gettleman doesn't sign Williams when he would have been cheaper (after he gets cut from the Jets), he's negotiating from weakness. There's nothing motivating Williams to stay here, and if some other team wants to really overpay him, he'll be gone.
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
Great post.
No one would have signed for that...except maybe FMiC and that poster gettledog.
I don't know how you reconcile rewarding failure.
In comment 15110890 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
These are mental gymnastics I am talking about. Think about what I suggested. No one would have signed uo for DG if the results were to be 15-33. You would have all said no.
It's not mental gymnastics. It's trusting what I've seen from Judge so far. And the results from the one offseason where Judge-DG worked together are great:
#1 CB
Legit ILB
Secondary "glue" (Ryan)
Fackrell was a good (value) signing
McKinney looked very good (albeit in very limited games)
Thomas looks promising
Late round picks exceeded expectations
OL as a whole going in the right direction (finally)
I'd also add that Judge and Graham did an great job maximizing the ability of both Peppers and LW, two of DG's biggest (pre-Judge) acquisitions. Both guys also happen to have versatile skill sets so there's some evidence that DG's preferred player is also in line with what Judge wants (rather than the perception that Judge was telling DG what groceries to buy this offseason).
You need the HC and GM to be on the same page in terms of how different attributes are weighted (speed vs strength, athleticism vs production, etc) and how to implement and utilize things like analytics. IF Judge and DG are in sync here, then why would anyone change that?
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
Great post.
No one would have signed for that...except maybe FMiC and that poster gettledog.
I don't know how you reconcile rewarding failure.
This board has been an ocean of excuses and rationalizations since 2018. Some are subtle, some beggar belief.
Successful pick is different than a good player. Carter was (is) a low end starter/solid backup LB, but I still think he was a successful pick. If you get guys like that every year in the 3rd round, you'd have a fairly solid team with good depth (assuming you hit on your 1st/2nd round picks). The Giants 3rd round picks before Carter:
Davis Webb
Darian Thompson
Odighizuwa
Jay Bromley
Damontre Moore
Jayron Hosley
Jerrel Jernigan
Chad Jones
Ramses Barden
Travis Beckum
Mario Manningham
That's a pretty sad list and you have to go back to 2008 to find someone that was as productive as Carter.
Generally speaking, a 3rd round pick has <33% chance of being a consistent starter (see link).
Link - ( New Window )
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
LOL such drama queens!
Sounds like you are pretty confident in Jones- which is great. With another offseason, assuming DG does his job and acquires playmakers for Jones you are comfortable saying Jones will have no issue reaching the following numbers: (1) 30tds passing (2) 4k yards (3) 65% completion(4) engineering a top 10 offense (5) leading the Giants to 10 wins.
The individual passing statistics, by the way, wouldn't even qualify him for top 10 status in 2020 in any one category. So should be attainable without issue, correct?
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
Eli Manning didn't throw for 30 TD until his 6th full season as a quarterback.
I could care less how many TD's Jones throws. As long as he's playing like a franchise QB, not turning the ball over, we have a good offense, and we make the playoffs, I'm good. 25 vs 27 vs 30, I mean really, who cares.
We aren't trying to build an offense that throws the ball 45 times a game. That doesn't work in cold weather, and it doesn't work in the playoffs, unless you have Mahomes, which we don't.
Eli Manning didn't throw for 30 TD until his 6th full season as a quarterback.
I could care less how many TD's Jones throws. As long as he's playing like a franchise QB, not turning the ball over, we have a good offense, and we make the playoffs, I'm good. 25 vs 27 vs 30, I mean really, who cares.
We aren't trying to build an offense that throws the ball 45 times a game. That doesn't work in cold weather, and it doesn't work in the playoffs, unless you have Mahomes, which we don't.
Cool, so you are on board. A franchise qb in the modern NFL should easily be able to attain the stats no problem. Know why stats are important, stats = production, production= points scored, points scored = top offense, top offense = games won.
Also, how many franchise qbs running around out there putting up bottom 10-15 numbers on a yearly basis? I'll wait he for the answer.
Free agency, not as much, but he did really well this past calendar year with the LW trade, Bradberry and Martinez. The Odell/Vernon trade is looking like a great one as Dex and Peppers are really becoming very good players. I honestly think Zeitler is a wash with Vernon although we needed an above average guard more than an above average pass rusher.
I just think we couldve brought in some young blood to pair with Judge. DG did enough in the last year and a half to make up for his screw ups, but I was hoping he would move on.
The Giants were 6-10 in a division that sucked donkey balls. (That exhibition Sunday by all 4 teams was putrid. The division was a combined 11-29 against the rest of the League, and those out of division teams were grateful to see the NFC East- the Cards, an 8-8 team were 4-0 against the Least) The only difference between this year and last year was the Giants were 4-2 against this shitty division this year and not 2-4 (when the Eagles and Cowboys were both at least .500). They were the same 2-8 against out of division opponents this year as last year.
This season was essentially the same as last season with a better defense and worse offense. We are swapping out deck chairs on the Titanic and thinking we are still floating.
Lamar Jackson had 26 TD passes this year, Mayfield 26, Rivers 24. You think those teams care?
Cousins had 35 passing TD and the Vikings went 7-9.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You're fighting the same fight I am with this concept, and for some reason people seem to be having a hard time with it. The options for acquiring Leonard Williams in 2019 were as follows:
1) Trade for him
2) Sign him as a free agent
Option #1 is the only one that put the franchise tag on the table, an option that both Williams and his agent smartly deduced would be in play with Gettleman desperate to avoid losing the player he traded for in the midst of a bad year.
Thus, Williams took a calculated gamble (buttressed by more than $16 million in guaranteed money) to play on the tag and see if he can up his value to the league at large.
Had Option #2 been sought, sure it's possible Williams would have signed elsewhere, at which point you've lost nothing except a player you never had.
Now, you've paid $16 million for the right to once again bid against the rest of the NFL for a player whose price will NEVER BE HIGHER. Even if Gettleman had overpaid for him as a free agent, let's say 4 years for $60 million, Williams would be cheaper than he will end up being by a significant amount.
From an asset and cap management perspective, Gettleman could not have played this worse.
The home game against the Eagles this year was just about as a complete game as we've played in awhile. 27-17 victory, probably left some points on the board, sure, but it was a clean game, and a well executed game plan. Jones didn't throw a TD pass that game. He ran one in from 35 yards out, and we buried them with the run game for a few scores.
But, yeah, I'm sure it would have been super cool to see Jones throw one instead of Gallman. Who fucking cares dude.
Whoa nellie.
Herbert showed everything you want to see in a young QB. You need to do a little research as to that 7-9 record before you suggest he wasn't a great performer for that team.
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
First I was not comparing a different time in the league when Eli was young ....I was doing it with 40 year old Eli who still threw for 10 more tds and 1000 more yards in 2018. With shep Evan Engram and the same shitty team and an even worse defense; much worse.
And yes I agree with you up to a point the state do not matter as long as they are winning. Eli never had great numbers. How many magic moments did he have however pulling win after win in the last drive of a game.
If you can tell a story like that about Daniel jones this year go tell it. The fact is the only real exciting memorable an play this year came from Colt McCoy throwing clutch down the stretch and upsetting the Seahawks
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Is it a bad time to mention that there is no reason to believe we will likely not be any better than 15-33 over the next 3 years?
If we are mentioning falsehoods, go on and mention whatever the fuck you want.
I bet if I said, "is it a bad time to mention we will win the NFC East the next three years in a row", you'd shit on it as pure conjecture, but you have no problem saying we'll likely be worse that 15-33 the next three years?
Based on fucking what?
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up. [/quote]
Players who get traded for 3rd round draft picks and the only team to even offer that was a non-playoff team, do hit FA..
In comment 15111031 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
What exactly did Gettleman get for the two draft picks. Specifically.
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
And the ‘funny’ part is that if LW walks, the Giants would almost undoubtedly receive “back” the 3rd rounder as compensation
Did that really have to be fucking spelled out?
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
What exactly did Gettleman get for the two draft picks. Specifically.
Are you serious? You’re not joking? How about a 25 year-old(now 26) stud tackle who proved DG was correct in assessing his talent and who some are saying is now as good as or better than Donald.
Some lost their shit over Daniel Jones throwing 24 TDs and we finished 4-12!
I'd be over the moon today if DJ had played as well as Herbert in either season even if we hadn't won a single game more.
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
But he will also cost us more than a 3rd.. he will cost us 3rd, 4th and 16M guaranteed for 1 year, plus 18+M for 4-5 years going forward.. That's still nice if we get a good player.. but DG supporters only bring that up.. they don't understand that his job is not to get 1 possibly good trade.. its to build a team that after tons of high draft picks can win more than 6 games.. Any average team would've won 8 games with our schedule.. we had some horrendous teams on our schedule..
In comment 15111284 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
realize that Williams has now played 23 games for us, right?
And he was one of the most productive DT's in the NFL. All in the context of a thread people are bitching about draft misses.
Almost any NFL person will tell you the Giants got the better part of that deal by a mile - I know that doesn't sit well with many here - but it is only because of the amount of digging in many of you have done on it.
What exactly did Gettleman get for the two draft picks. Specifically.
Are you serious? You’re not joking? How about a 25 year-old(now 26) stud tackle who proved DG was correct in assessing his talent and who some are saying is now as good as or better than Donald.
Incorrect. He got SEVEN GAMES of this player (and please point out anyone saying he's better than Donald so I can ignore them in the future.)
Is trading two picks worth seven games from a DT, on a losing team that ended up 5-11? The answer should be obvious.
Neither surprise me.
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
Neither surprise me.
Well, what else did he get?
"Exclusively negotiate." I love it. How did that work out? Here's a hint: it worked out as the most expensive option for the Giants, they franchised him. Which kicks the can down the road to this year, where Williams is set up to make a ton of money. Shrewd!
think the trade was made for 7 games you are both shitty at math as well as shitty at understanding why the trade was made.
Neither surprise me.
Well, what else did he get?
How fucking dense are you? We've gotten 23 games from Williams who is producing like a top DT. Are you looking for us to get something else??
We certainly didn't get a clue to give to you - that's for sure.
Quote:
In comment 15111050 Beer Man said:
Quote:
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Is it a bad time to mention that there is no reason to believe we will likely not be any better than 15-33 over the next 3 years?
If we are mentioning falsehoods, go on and mention whatever the fuck you want.
I bet if I said, "is it a bad time to mention we will win the NFC East the next three years in a row", you'd shit on it as pure conjecture, but you have no problem saying we'll likely be worse that 15-33 the next three years?
Based on fucking what?
If I asked ANY of you when DG was hired, would you be satisfied with 6-10 in year 3 while compiling a 15-33 over 3 years...
ALL of you would have said, "HELL NO". You are doing mental gymnastics to justify his continued employment because you have been arguing on his behalf for 3 years.
It's not that complicated. For some, we're all in with Judge so if Judge wants DG back and has a good working relationship with him, then I'm in full support of retaining him.
It just seems like everyone is assuming Mara went to Judge and said "should I keep DG or fire DG?" and we're assuming Judge was in a very comfortable position to speak his fully honest and well-informed opinion.
Maybe the relationship between Judge and DG "worked" because Judge made it work. He had to. What other choice did he have? And imagine if he went behind DG's back in his first year working with him and told Mara to fire DG. 1) That could've complicated the relationship and made this year even harder for him-- not a risk a young inexperienced 1st year HC would likely want to take, and 2) That would take a lot of balls and a truly cut-throat mentality-- Judge doesn't seem like a guy who would do that. He seems more like the type of guy who would do everything he can to make the best of a situation and not betray someone he had just formed a working friendship/partnership with. And what other experience does he have working hand-in-hand with a GM to lead a football team? None. So he doesn't have another experience quite like this to compare it to. As much as we all love Judge and believe he's the future of this team, he's not quite an omniscient being yet and there are certain decisions and actions that we can't necessarily place entirely on HIS shoulders as a young inexperienced HC.
I doubt it would be easy for such a young HC to come in in his 1st year with NO prior HC nor OC/DC experience and just oust a long-time veteran GM who has been associated with the Giants organization for decades.
My point is-- As much as I love Judge, I'm not so sure he was in a very good position to 1) determine that DG SHOULD be fired, and 2) TELL Mara that DG should be fired. That's a decision the owner has to make based on results and based on his long-time experience as an owner. Judge might say "Dave is a great guy, we get along great, our relationship is working." That doesn't mean Mara should keep DG though. He can fire DG and bring in someone else with Judge's assistance and I'm sure the could find someone else who Judge would also work well with and like a lot (again especially if Judge had full input on who they would hire).
What this mainly comes down to for me is, as much as I love Judge, I realize guiding the organization is not entirely in his hands nor should it be-- again, he's not God. We need ownership to do their part in the mix. And THAT is my concern-- I do not trust John Mara to navigate these waters successfully.
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
No one has a problem signing Williams. But the Giants could have waited until he was a free agent, saved the picks and a lot of money.
Why would he resign with us? Because we offer him the most money. Which will be a lot more than it was if we signed him after leaving the Jets.
Here's Bill Barnwell about the trade then: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27897346/barnwell-2019-nfl-trade-grades-tracking-every-deadline-deal#Williams
Please point out where he's wrong.
"At the same time, though, the Giants are just as bereft in terms of depth and recently developed draft picks as the Jets. They're in no position to be trading away third-round picks for what amounts to most favored nation status in contract negotiations, especially if that pick isn't for an edge rusher, a cover linebacker or a free safety. Gettleman continues to mold the Giants in his image. That image is now 7-18 and trying to accelerate the rebuild by facing down the iceberg and jamming on the gas. It's almost impossible to piece together a scenario in which the Giants win this trade."
Established offense? They were using a first time ever OC, Shane Steichen.
And their OL was hit hard by injuries - Pouncey and Bulaga, two of their staples, missed significant time.
At least get something right if you are going to get into the act.
Just another Giants fan who can't admit Herbert played brilliantly.
He's from California. Let's say he's content in NY. All of a sudden he hits FA and the California teams come calling. Starts talking to old friends and family and he's like fuck I'm homesick. That's just one damn example. God people are dense.
He's an elite, healthy, young player. Give him a contract inline with his position and move on. If he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract, nothing can be done, but you got 23 games for what 20 million and a 5th essentially and his play has been all that and some.
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
No one has a problem signing Williams. But the Giants could have waited until he was a free agent, saved the picks and a lot of money.
Why would he resign with us? Because we offer him the most money. Which will be a lot more than it was if we signed him after leaving the Jets.
Here's Bill Barnwell about the trade then: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/27897346/barnwell-2019-nfl-trade-grades-tracking-every-deadline-deal#Williams
Please point out where he's wrong.
"At the same time, though, the Giants are just as bereft in terms of depth and recently developed draft picks as the Jets. They're in no position to be trading away third-round picks for what amounts to most favored nation status in contract negotiations, especially if that pick isn't for an edge rusher, a cover linebacker or a free safety. Gettleman continues to mold the Giants in his image. That image is now 7-18 and trying to accelerate the rebuild by facing down the iceberg and jamming on the gas. It's almost impossible to piece together a scenario in which the Giants win this trade."
I'm talking about today. Lots of these idiot writers had no idea how good LW was because he was languising on the Jets and didn't put up their precious stats.
In comment 15111316 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
think the trade was made for 7 games you are both shitty at math as well as shitty at understanding why the trade was made.
Neither surprise me.
Well, what else did he get?
How fucking dense are you? We've gotten 23 games from Williams who is producing like a top DT. Are you looking for us to get something else??
We certainly didn't get a clue to give to you - that's for sure.
How fucking dense are you to realize we did not get 23 games from the trade, we got seven. The rest of the games are after we franchised him because we could not sign him to a team-friendly deal because he knows he has the upper hand. The franchise tag is expensive, short lived, and no fucking way to build a team. But hey, keep the guy who made this deal around another year.
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
Thats not necessarily true.. this years 3rd is worth more than next years third.. plus we gave a high 3rd round pick.. if he leaves this year and we don't spend FA money (which is unlikely) then we get a bottom of the 3rd round 2 years later.. Plus we used 16M on him this year that could've been used to get a stud WR.. I get the idea that we have what looks like a top 5 DT for 3rd.. but lets not act like all we gave up was a 4th.. plus its the same DT who has never before in 5 previous years produced anywhere close to this year..
He's from California. Let's say he's content in NY. All of a sudden he hits FA and the California teams come calling. Starts talking to old friends and family and he's like fuck I'm homesick. That's just one damn example. God people are dense.
He's an elite, healthy, young player. Give him a contract inline with his position and move on. If he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract, nothing can be done, but you got 23 games for what 20 million and a 5th essentially and his play has been all that and some.
I hope he doesn't hit free agency then. What's his status now?
If you think trading two picks (including a third) for seven games, then we just disagree. But that's what the Giants got.
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
If you think trading two picks (including a third) for seven games, then we just disagree. But that's what the Giants got.
That should say:
If you think trading two picks (including a third) for seven games MAKES SENSE, then we just disagree. But that's what the Giants got.
What's wrong with Derek Carr? Have you ever studied his numbers?
If the Raiders offered me a straight up trade right now Carr for Jones, I think I would do it. Carr's contract if pretty cap friendly, and there are only two years remaining. It would be a very smart rental.
trades for him "let them be stupid" and hold the idea that you could just sign him as a FA at the same time. Talk about a cognitive disconnect. That's not even what happened here! He's most likely going to resign with us unless he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract. Then sayonara and we recoup the third! So for 23 games we got elite level DT play for a 5th round pick. What a terrible deal!
I dare you to find one prognosticator, scout, pundit, whatever that shares your idea we got taken to the cleaners. Just one, but you are right and the rest of the entire planet is wrong. Well I guess the few that Giants fans that despise DG that will dig on this to the day they die.
Thats not necessarily true.. this years 3rd is worth more than next years third.. plus we gave a high 3rd round pick.. if he leaves this year and we don't spend FA money (which is unlikely) then we get a bottom of the 3rd round 2 years later.. Plus we used 16M on him this year that could've been used to get a stud WR.. I get the idea that we have what looks like a top 5 DT for 3rd.. but lets not act like all we gave up was a 4th.. plus its the same DT who has never before in 5 previous years produced anywhere close to this year..
I don't know how many times I need to say this, but stats are a function of teams. Consistently good teams resign the right players and let the guys they think are a product of the situation hit the FA market because they know they are going to get paid. They never live up to the hype. Players like LW rarely hit the FA market. In fact, they usually get traded for a lot more than a 3rd and 4th.
We used 16 million on a disruptive intervior defensive lineman. Those are worth their weight in gold. What WR are we adding last year for 16 million. LW was worth everything and we traded and paid and more. Hopefully, he can be a party of the future here. I think he will be, seems to really like it here and likes the staff. Hopefully thats enough from keeping his contract demands to be Darnold like, and I don't think anyone is giving that to him with how many teams have money to spend. Maybe the Pats, BB knows how important disruptive interior players are.
Forget it. He’s dug in..You know how that goes..Moving on..
Not true. There were none reported. Dallas showed some interest a week or so before the deadline but then moved onto Michael Bennett instead.
He could have made it to free agency.
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
lol at the Jets "cutting" Leonard Williams
In comment 15111031 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
lol at the Jets "cutting" Leonard Williams
Ha! You got me! He wasn't going to get cut. He was going to be allowed to hit free agency. Whew! Good thing guys like you are around here to point out the massive, massive difference.
but was in a much better situation re: OLine and established offense. But when teams shut down the run he struggled just like any other QB
Established offense? They were using a first time ever OC, Shane Steichen.
And their OL was hit hard by injuries - Pouncey and Bulaga, two of their staples, missed significant time.
At least get something right if you are going to get into the act.
Just another Giants fan who can't admit Herbert played brilliantly.
Aaron Rodgers finally became a good QB this year because he passed 50,000 career passing yards. Now you can talk about him in the same circles as Eli Manning.
In comment 15111074 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15111031 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
So unless we are passing on the free agent market this year, that is not a given.
2019 he was smart to trade for LW and to let Collins walk but that's about it... jury out on Daniel still of course...
2020 though looks like he's actually starting to hit home runs... if you didn't move off him after the first two years IDK why you would want to now after having arguably his best season as the GM...
Bradberry, Blake, tagging Leonard instead of letting him hit the market and he killed it on day 3 of the draft... alot of positives from DG this year
In comment 15111246 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15111074 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15111031 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
Sorry, no. For two picks the Giants got seven games from Williams and "exclusive rights to negotiate" which turned out to be worth absolutely zero, since they ended up franchising him. This is not the way to build a team, and Gettleman should be shown the door for this among other things.
There were a ton of reported offers at the time. Teams know it costs at least a 3rd to trade for a player of LW. He was never hitting FA. He was never hitting FA. HE was never hitting FA. How many times does this need to be said.
Not true. There were none reported. Dallas showed some interest a week or so before the deadline but then moved onto Michael Bennett instead.
He could have made it to free agency.
I think so, too. That's why the Jets traded him.
Unfortunately this didn't get done last year so just assume Team LW will be asking for even more now than his highest prior ask. So that makes it a tough bid to DG that you know has a much lower amount in mind otherwise he would be signed.
Could always trade him or let him test free agency while hanging around the hoop to see if we want to match his highest offer.
In comment 15111279 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15111246 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15111074 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15111031 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
Sorry, no. For two picks the Giants got seven games from Williams and "exclusive rights to negotiate" which turned out to be worth absolutely zero, since they ended up franchising him. This is not the way to build a team, and Gettleman should be shown the door for this among other things.
It was not worth zero. We got 7 games and then we were able to franchise him and have him be our best defensive player. If we lost him, we get a third round pick back. The debate about whether this was a good trade is kind of over ... it was a good trade.
But we shouldn't take the cheese and pay him the ask. Reapply the FT and let's see another big year.
And if we are having a poor year again next year, we trade him by the deadline.
2019 he was smart to trade for LW and to let Collins walk but that's about it... jury out on Daniel still of course...
2020 though looks like he's actually starting to hit home runs... if you didn't move off him after the first two years IDK why you would want to now after having arguably his best season as the GM...
And 2020 is when Judge entered the building.
He's from California. Let's say he's content in NY. All of a sudden he hits FA and the California teams come calling. Starts talking to old friends and family and he's like fuck I'm homesick. That's just one damn example. God people are dense.
He's an elite, healthy, young player. Give him a contract inline with his position and move on. If he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract, nothing can be done, but you got 23 games for what 20 million and a 5th essentially and his play has been all that and some.
I'd first like say: no need for us to all argue quite this much about the LW trade... that deal is not the reason DG is 15-33. We gave up a 5th and likely a 3rd, a lot of money with the tag, and then also likely WAY MORE money in the contract we will potentially have to pay him NOW vs. what he would've been worth had he hit FA at the end of 2019. All that said: he had a very nice year with us here. When a player plays THAT well, I often don't care so much about how much we had give up to get him (unless it was an insane amount of money/picks). I'd rather focus on the misses DG had made in terms of players he's signed/drafted, not the deals he's made re: did he give up too much /too little.
All that said... to answer the above post, LW did have a choice to hit FA and get offers from California teams if he really wanted. He chose to sign the franchise tag w/ us instead. Why? Because the tag was a whole lot of fucking money (which btw all counted against our salary cap this year).
I really don't think the Giants would've had trouble signing LW in the offseason last year if they had just *not* traded for him and just let him hit Free Agency. DG I think could've gotten him with a 2nd-tier DT contract... was any other team really going to swoop in and pull him away from NY with top-tier DT contract at that time? At the time he was mostly considered a relative bust, and the Giants could've gotten him for a reasonable deal. That is to say: it wouldn't have been the vet minimum of course, but at the time it also wouldn't have broken the bank. If DG really had conviction about the guy, he should've let him hit FA, and then offer him what he truly thought he was worth (which was probably a higher amount than the market would've said he was worth AT THE TIME... but would've ended up making him look like a genius in the long run perhaps).
However, since the draft pick came into play, that has given LW leverage and made him more expensive. The fact he's now had a really nice season with the Giants has also made him more expensive. DG was right to target LW from the outset, but in hindsight it would've been a much better move to just wait until he hit FA knowing that he was undervalued and pay him what YOU think he's worth (which, considering he may have been undervalued due to poor performance with the Jets, could've looked like a nice bargain in hindsight). I don't buy the whole "teams from California thing"... LW had made his home in NJ/NY and had equal incentive to want to stay home with the only other team that plays in the same city as the Jets. He's going to live in NY or CA and otherwise I don't think location would've changed his mind much, it's not like that's a ton of combined teams to have to worry about with in FA.
So what I'm saying is: at the end of the day, if DG had stuck to his conviction and done what I just mentioned above, LW would already be signed to a nice contract (that would maybe even look like a bargain to us now), and we'd still have all of our draft picks. Instead, DG wasn't fully sure so he gave up a 5th to basically get a try-out from LW (kind of hedging his bets) but at the same time he gave LW leverage in the deal. By hedging his bets instead of doing what I said above, keeping LW will end up costing us a lot more between: a 3rd round pick, the Tag $ this year, LW's better play since coming here (increased value), and whatever premium we'll have to pay for the leverage LW has.
Again, I'm not pointing to this as the reason for why our record is as bad as it is... after all, LW had a great season this year and was not the problem. But I don't think anyone can argue that in hindsight (which of course is 20/20) we will say that if DG had a little more conviction here he could've likely gotten this guy on a long-term deal for a lot cheaper than we'll end up having paid for him in total (between money and picks). But I mean-- sure, DG hedged his bets and hence lost some capital in the long run, but he still hit on LW as a player, so I'm not going to drag him too much for this one.
In comment 15111407 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15111279 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15111246 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15111074 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15111031 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
In comment 15110637 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
In comment 15110624 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you can't believe fans are happy with the Williams trade "because the player turned out to be good"? Did I read that correctly?
Yes, because the process was wrong. The player is good. Hurray! If Gettleman was smart, we'd have him on a cheaper, longer term contract. We don't because he's not.
Not sure where you are coming from mike. He was arguably the best player on the Giants and without the trade would most likely be on another team. Plus, by all signs, he'd like to stay long term. On most teams a player like that never enters FA, and that's why the trade happened.
Why would he most likely be on another team? Yes, when he got cut by the Jets we would have been bidding against other teams. But remember, all the trade got us was 7 games. It got us no guarantees that he would sign a long term deal, and indeed negotiations on a long term deal fell apart.
And now that he's one of our best players, the need to sign him and his value on the open market will mean the Giants will overpay.
You seriously can't be that dense to think LW was getting cut by the Jets. That or completely ignorant of the fact their were other 3rd round offers on the table and exactrly why we had to add another mid round pick.
Players like LW don't make FA anymore. It doesn't happen. 25, healthy, and one of the best at his position. I'm struggling to come up with a comp here. They either get traded or make FA and they usually get traded for a lot more than we gave up.
He was in the final year of his contract and would have become a free agent. He may be good now, but the Jets were ready to let him hit free agency at the time.
And I really don't care whether another team was willing to trade draft picks for seven games. Let other teams be dumb.
just give it up.
The Giants paid a 3rd [and fifth] round pick to get the exclusive rights to one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. That level of player in their mid-20s does not make it to FA, period. LW played a season and a half for us, not 7 games. If the Giants eventually lose him, they get a compensatory third round pick back [I hope the Giants pay him, he deserves it]. All your talk about maybe getting him for marginally less $$ is just a fan spouting BS.
I get that some people don't like DG, but it is now pretty much settled that the Williams trade and the Beckham trade, both much criticized, ended up in the Giants' favor.
Sorry, no. For two picks the Giants got seven games from Williams and "exclusive rights to negotiate" which turned out to be worth absolutely zero, since they ended up franchising him. This is not the way to build a team, and Gettleman should be shown the door for this among other things.
It was not worth zero. We got 7 games and then we were able to franchise him and have him be our best defensive player. If we lost him, we get a third round pick back. The debate about whether this was a good trade is kind of over ... it was a good trade.
It's not certain they get a pick back. It depends on who else they sign / let go. But let's definitely keep trading picks for guys in the last seven games of their current deal, and if we can't sign 'em, just franchise 'em. That's the smart way to build an entire roster.
But we shouldn't take the cheese and pay him the ask. Reapply the FT and let's see another big year.
And if we are having a poor year again next year, we trade him by the deadline.
in their entire lives and the whole host of factors taht could cause someone to back out and go with a competitor. It's not always about pure money and rule 1 in sales is getting them in the door. Once you do that, you have tilted negotiations in your favor.
He's from California. Let's say he's content in NY. All of a sudden he hits FA and the California teams come calling. Starts talking to old friends and family and he's like fuck I'm homesick. That's just one damn example. God people are dense.
He's an elite, healthy, young player. Give him a contract inline with his position and move on. If he asks for an Aaron Darnold contract, nothing can be done, but you got 23 games for what 20 million and a 5th essentially and his play has been all that and some.
I'd first like say: no need for us to all argue quite this much about the LW trade... that deal is not the reason DG is 15-33. We gave up a 5th and likely a 3rd, a lot of money with the tag, and then also likely WAY MORE money in the contract we will potentially have to pay him NOW vs. what he would've been worth had he hit FA at the end of 2019. All that said: he had a very nice year with us here. When a player plays THAT well, I often don't care so much about how much we had give up to get him (unless it was an insane amount of money/picks). I'd rather focus on the misses DG had made in terms of players he's signed/drafted, not the deals he's made re: did he give up too much /too little.
All that said... to answer the above post, LW did have a choice to hit FA and get offers from California teams if he really wanted. He chose to sign the franchise tag w/ us instead. Why? Because the tag was a whole lot of fucking money (which btw all counted against our salary cap this year).
I really don't think the Giants would've had trouble signing LW in the offseason last year if they had just *not* traded for him and just let him hit Free Agency. DG I think could've gotten him with a 2nd-tier DT contract... was any other team really going to swoop in and pull him away from NY with top-tier DT contract at that time? At the time he was mostly considered a relative bust, and the Giants could've gotten him for a reasonable deal. That is to say: it wouldn't have been the vet minimum of course, but at the time it also wouldn't have broken the bank. If DG really had conviction about the guy, he should've let him hit FA, and then offer him what he truly thought he was worth (which was probably a higher amount than the market would've said he was worth AT THE TIME... but would've ended up making him look like a genius in the long run perhaps).
However, since the draft pick came into play, that has given LW leverage and made him more expensive. The fact he's now had a really nice season with the Giants has also made him more expensive. DG was right to target LW from the outset, but in hindsight it would've been a much better move to just wait until he hit FA knowing that he was undervalued and pay him what YOU think he's worth (which, considering he may have been undervalued due to poor performance with the Jets, could've looked like a nice bargain in hindsight). I don't buy the whole "teams from California thing"... LW had made his home in NJ/NY and had equal incentive to want to stay home with the only other team that plays in the same city as the Jets. He's going to live in NY or CA and otherwise I don't think location would've changed his mind much, it's not like that's a ton of combined teams to have to worry about with in FA.
So what I'm saying is: at the end of the day, if DG had stuck to his conviction and done what I just mentioned above, LW would already be signed to a nice contract (that would maybe even look like a bargain to us now), and we'd still have all of our draft picks. Instead, DG wasn't fully sure so he gave up a 5th to basically get a try-out from LW (kind of hedging his bets) but at the same time he gave LW leverage in the deal. By hedging his bets instead of doing what I said above, keeping LW will end up costing us a lot more between: a 3rd round pick, the Tag $ this year, LW's better play since coming here (increased value), and whatever premium we'll have to pay for the leverage LW has.
Again, I'm not pointing to this as the reason for why our record is as bad as it is... after all, LW had a great season this year and was not the problem. But I don't think anyone can argue that in hindsight (which of course is 20/20) we will say that if DG had a little more conviction here he could've likely gotten this guy on a long-term deal for a lot cheaper than we'll end up having paid for him in total (between money and picks). But I mean-- sure, DG hedged his bets and hence lost some capital in the long run, but he still hit on LW as a player, so I'm not going to drag him too much for this one.
Obviously, I agree with all of this, especially the part about LW being the reason they stink. He's obviously not, and no one would be sad if they signed him to a decent deal.
But this post is about Gettleman staying another year and this is the issue I have. The way the Giants acquired this player was dumb, and apparently we are in for another year of hoping Gettleman doesn't make more dumb moves. Trading picks for half a year of a player and the "right" to franchise him (good lord) is not the way to build a roster. The Giants won't be successful if this is the way the GM thinks.
Mikeinbloomfield mentioned it somewhere above, the poor process is what caused this stalemate. And Team LW played it perfectly.
Pursuing LW in free agency was how this needed to play out if he wasn't agreeable to the parameters of a deal at the time of the trade.
Now, you've got to move to the second part which is LW put up a big season and the number to retain his services goes up significantly. He's a bird in hand now, will they go ahead and keep him ... it was a longer and now more expensive road to get here, but they got the player they hoped for and believed in.
Obviously, I agree with all of this, especially the part about LW being the reason they stink. He's obviously not, and no one would be sad if they signed him to a decent deal.
But this post is about Gettleman staying another year and this is the issue I have. The way the Giants acquired this player was dumb, and apparently we are in for another year of hoping Gettleman doesn't make more dumb moves. Trading picks for half a year of a player and the "right" to franchise him (good lord) is not the way to build a roster. The Giants won't be successful if this is the way the GM thinks.
I agree in the sense that I think overall a lot of this can be added to the "cons" column of DG's last 3 years here. It's not a black and white issue by any means, and there is a very fine line that separates the best from the worst in the NFL. DG identified LW as a good piece to add, which was great on his part, but it's also his job as a professional General Manager of an NFL team. How he acquired that piece needs to also be considered because it also affects how he builds the rest of the team of course.
We always talk about the fact the Giants could be just be 3-5 pieces away from being a playoff team. Well, just as a thought-experiment to show what I mean by "fine line"... I can change 2 things DG did watch how quickly that adds up:
1) have conviction on LW, wait until he hits FA in 2019, sign him to a long-term deal on a solid 2nd-tear DT contract. Then we could've used the saved cap space from the tags and added value we have to pay LW on another stud player.
2) Don't trade up to draft Baker because it makes zero sense considering the scheme your DC plays, the fact he has character concerns which you're supposedly trying to avoid. Instead at #37 get your shiny new franchise QB a WR in a WR-heavy top 2 rounds. Let's say AJ Brown or DK Metcalf. Boom. Our WR1 issue is solved already and we don't have to draft one with the #11 pick this year-- we can instead get a pass rusher at #11.
That's 3 additional solid players we end up with right there (the stud we signed with savings from LW, + Brown/Metcalf, + the #11 pick we don't need to draft a WR with). An oh btw, with these 2 things we keep all the picks we traded for LW and Baker (that's like 4 picks in total). I just picked the 2 first things that came to mind for me (not related to one another).
I know hindsight is 20/20, but I'm just picking 2 random things DG could've done that would've made sense and imagine how HUGE of a difference that would make on this team today and going into 2021. That's what I mean by fine line between best and worst, succeeding and failing, keeping your job and losing your job in the NFL.
Football is a game of inches and similarly there is a fine line between succeeding and failing in the NFL. DG isn't a totally deplorable GM of course, but I think his body of work over the last 3 years show he is not above that very fine line that separates the winners from the losers (in TODAY's NFL at least, he may have used to be an above-average GM, very possible the game has passed him by).
Obviously, I agree with all of this, especially the part about LW being the reason they stink. He's obviously not, and no one would be sad if they signed him to a decent deal.
But this post is about Gettleman staying another year and this is the issue I have. The way the Giants acquired this player was dumb, and apparently we are in for another year of hoping Gettleman doesn't make more dumb moves. Trading picks for half a year of a player and the "right" to franchise him (good lord) is not the way to build a roster. The Giants won't be successful if this is the way the GM thinks.
I agree in the sense that I think overall a lot of this can be added to the "cons" column of DG's last 3 years here. It's not a black and white issue by any means, and there is a very fine line that separates the best from the worst in the NFL. DG identified LW as a good piece to add, which was great on his part, but it's also his job as a professional General Manager of an NFL team. How he acquired that piece needs to also be considered because it also affects how he builds the rest of the team of course.
We always talk about the fact the Giants could be just be 3-5 pieces away from being a playoff team. Well, just as a thought-experiment to show what I mean by "fine line"... I can change 2 things DG did watch how quickly that adds up:
1) have conviction on LW, wait until he hits FA in 2019, sign him to a long-term deal on a solid 2nd-tear DT contract. Then we could've used the saved cap space from the tags and added value we have to pay LW on another stud player.
2) Don't trade up to draft Baker because it makes zero sense considering the scheme your DC plays, the fact he has character concerns which you're supposedly trying to avoid. Instead at #37 get your shiny new franchise QB a WR in a WR-heavy top 2 rounds. Let's say AJ Brown or DK Metcalf. Boom. Our WR1 issue is solved already and we don't have to draft one with the #11 pick this year-- we can instead get a pass rusher at #11.
That's 3 additional solid players we end up with right there (the stud we signed with savings from LW, + Brown/Metcalf, + the #11 pick we don't need to draft a WR with). An oh btw, with these 2 things we keep all the picks we traded for LW and Baker (that's like 4 picks in total). I just picked the 2 first things that came to mind for me (not related to one another).
I know hindsight is 20/20, but I'm just picking 2 random things DG could've done that would've made sense and imagine how HUGE of a difference that would make on this team today and going into 2021. That's what I mean by fine line between best and worst, succeeding and failing, keeping your job and losing your job in the NFL.
Football is a game of inches and similarly there is a fine line between succeeding and failing in the NFL. DG isn't a totally deplorable GM of course, but I think his body of work over the last 3 years show he is not above that very fine line that separates the winners from the losers (in TODAY's NFL at least, he may have used to be an above-average GM, very possible the game has passed him by).
I'd add, off the top of my head,
3) Trade down from 2 in 2018, get picks and pick an OL. Now you've got minimum two more stud players (if you don't believe Gettleman when he says there were "no" offers, which I don't) on a roster full of holes. The 20/20 hindsight pick is Nelson I guess, but the point is that picking Barkley was not right for this team.
The Giants didn't just spend the picks, they spent the picks and ~$18M for 24 games of Williams. In those 24 games the Giants are 8-16 I believe.
So as it stands today Williams is 1) an UFA 2) a very good defensive tackle 3) very expensive 4) controlled by the Giants, who are a bad team.
The only thing that has changed from last offseason is every path to retain Williams over the next 1-3 seasons is more expensive.
Acquiring Williams was likely a fair acquisition, the big question was and is, what's the right value to retain him.
Yet another BBI meltdown. Would now be a bad time to mention that is also means that Daniel Jones won't be kicked to the curb anytime soon? (;>
Sounds like you are pretty confident in Jones- which is great. With another offseason, assuming DG does his job and acquires playmakers for Jones you are comfortable saying Jones will have no issue reaching the following numbers: (1) 30tds passing (2) 4k yards (3) 65% completion(4) engineering a top 10 offense (5) leading the Giants to 10 wins.
The individual passing statistics, by the way, wouldn't even qualify him for top 10 status in 2020 in any one category. So should be attainable without issue, correct?
It's also too results-oriented. Great, it appears to have worked this time around (pending LW actually resigning with us), but hopefully we can all agree that DG ought to acquire and/or retain additional talented players through other means?
in 12 games as a rookie. He's plenty capable of doing it, or reaching 30, or whatever the milestone is. We need to improve our offense around him first before we start worrying about if he throws a TD on the 2 yard line or Barkley runs it in. You know who has nice stats? Derek Carr. I wouldn't want him as my quarterback.
What's wrong with Derek Carr? Have you ever studied his numbers?
If the Raiders offered me a straight up trade right now Carr for Jones, I think I would do it. Carr's contract if pretty cap friendly, and there are only two years remaining. It would be a very smart rental.
You DO realize that Jones essentially has only two years left on his deal too, and is very cost controlled too right? And no, I dont think Carr is better than Jones. His line was better than the Giants, he was throwing to maybe the best TE in football, better receivers and had his starting back who is productive all season.
Fucking Jones makes 6/7 mill next two years if we dont pick up the option. Carr makes over 19.5 EACH OF THE NEXT TWO SEASONS!
Did you even look at the contract numbers before you posted this?
This is my exact point. Sure, I’ve looked at his numbers. I’ve also watched him play, with my own eyes. And he’s not that good. You can get by with him, but he’s not going to elevate anyone on that team. He’s a check down specialist and doesn’t take any chances whatsoever. Which is why he has good stats.
Stats are great, they only tell you so much.
Stats are great, they only tell you so much.
Same with Bart Starr. It took him until his seventh season to throw more interceptions than touchdowns. Of course Starr had one of the best coaches in Vince Lombardi.
Ha! You got me! He wasn't going to get cut. He was going to be allowed to hit free agency. Whew! Good thing guys like you are around here to point out the massive, massive difference.
lol relax Mike, you are clearly passionate about your dislike for Gettleman, I get it. All I'm saying is the coach and GM have to work together for a successful team. Yeah can't just have a great GM and be a great team. Everything works in concert. From everything I have seen, he has good and bad to what he's shown with the previous staff, BUT based on this last year works really well with Judge. That is the most important thing in my view. If they have another offseason as they did last year than we are looking really good.
That said I won't be sad either way if he's back or not.
In comment 15111129 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
in 12 games as a rookie. He's plenty capable of doing it, or reaching 30, or whatever the milestone is. We need to improve our offense around him first before we start worrying about if he throws a TD on the 2 yard line or Barkley runs it in. You know who has nice stats? Derek Carr. I wouldn't want him as my quarterback.
What's wrong with Derek Carr? Have you ever studied his numbers?
If the Raiders offered me a straight up trade right now Carr for Jones, I think I would do it. Carr's contract if pretty cap friendly, and there are only two years remaining. It would be a very smart rental.
You DO realize that Jones essentially has only two years left on his deal too, and is very cost controlled too right? And no, I dont think Carr is better than Jones. His line was better than the Giants, he was throwing to maybe the best TE in football, better receivers and had his starting back who is productive all season.
Fucking Jones makes 6/7 mill next two years if we dont pick up the option. Carr makes over 19.5 EACH OF THE NEXT TWO SEASONS!
Did you even look at the contract numbers before you posted this?
I did. And Carr's contract is middle of the pack in the NFL for QB salaries. So to get a proven, better player, I'd be willing to take on that salary.
Could Jones eventually pop and be better? Oh, sure. But I'm less convinced of that outcome and would still rather do a rental with a Carr, or Carr-type.
he didn’t have great stats throughout his whole career. And yet, there probably weren’t 5 QBs I’d rather have than him throughout that time.
Stats are great, they only tell you so much.
Same with Bart Starr. It took him until his seventh season to throw more touchdowns than interceptions. Of course Starr had one of the best coaches in Vince Lombardi.
Move on and get the other offseason priorities accomplished.
Ignore all forms of media while waiting for the agent to call back in July after several months of communicating he will sit out 2021. Do not ignore inquiries from any of 31 teams.
Avoid all BBI threads about DG or LW until A) the season starts or B) forever
This is my exact point. Sure, I’ve looked at his numbers. I’ve also watched him play, with my own eyes. And he’s not that good. You can get by with him, but he’s not going to elevate anyone on that team. He’s a check down specialist and doesn’t take any chances whatsoever. Which is why he has good stats.
Carr was 7th in the league this year in YPA and top ten in completion %. And you do realize he was in the MVP discussion in 2016 before he broke his fibula.
He's not an elite player, but Carr is very competent. To act like we're talking about a Haskins-type player here is crossing the Rubicon into absurdity...
“Have you ever studied his numbers?”
This is my exact point. Sure, I’ve looked at his numbers. I’ve also watched him play, with my own eyes. And he’s not that good. You can get by with him, but he’s not going to elevate anyone on that team. He’s a check down specialist and doesn’t take any chances whatsoever. Which is why he has good stats.
Carr was 7th in the league this year in YPA and top ten in completion %. And you do realize he was in the MVP discussion in 2016 before he broke his fibula.
He's not an elite player, but Carr is very competent. To act like we're talking about a Haskins-type player here is crossing the Rubicon into absurdity...
To be extra clear, this is just spit-balling on other QB solutions that I know won't come to fruition. But it does amaze me the high regard so many hold Jones in...I mean, right now he's one of the poorest performing QBs in the NFL. He's really going to have turn it around in '21 to make his case because it wasn't made this year.
This year his job was to get the players that Judge wanted for his schemes. The first 2 years have little to do with the 3rd year.
2020 was essentially year 1.
I don’t know if the conventional fears of the tag apply when the Giants will have paid the man $35.3M guaranteed over two years. The dude might actually sign it.
This year his job was to get the players that Judge wanted for his schemes. The first 2 years have little to do with the 3rd year.
2020 was essentially year 1.
Great.. so now 2 more years before we can judge DG.. damn TC had a smaller leash and he was the HC who helped us get 2 SB..
Tomorrow, tell his agent you plan to Tag him. ( now her has risk of an injury free two years and risk his stats go down to his historical averages)
I don’t know if the conventional fears of the tag apply when the Giants will have paid the man $35.3M guaranteed over two years. The dude might actually sign it.
Of course LW will sign another year on the tag. Threatening it with him is kind of comical.
And yet another indicator of why you don't do it. Only reason to franchise him again would be if NYG are Superbowl contenders in 2021 which is comical as well.
This year his job was to get the players that Judge wanted for his schemes. The first 2 years have little to do with the 3rd year.
2020 was essentially year 1.
Reading stuff like this never gets old.
And yet another indicator of why you don't do it. Only reason to franchise him again would be if NYG are Superbowl contenders in 2021 which is comical as well.
I return to the contemporary contracts for big name DTs signed last year to 4-year deals.
*DeForest Buckner - 39.37M fully guaranteed in the first 2 years, zero guaranteed in the final 2
*Chris Jones - 37.62M fully guaranteed in the first 2 years, $750,000 guaranteed in the final 2
*Leonard Williams (if franchised again) - $35.47M full guaranteed in first 2 years, there are no final 2
Point being, the Colts and Chiefs got near risk free team control for 2 extra years for similar down payments, while the Giants would get an UFA with no team control.
Thank you my friend.
But like with nearly everything and everyone Gettleman is a mix of good things and not so good. There is some good.
Now you have Judge. "Tell us what he can do...then we find a way to use that." Is it possible that Gettleman in a vacuum is not someone to keep around. But Gettleman + Judge maximizes Gettleman's strengths, minimizes his weaknesses and overall makes for a good team?
Maybe that's why he is staying and that's what has changed from last year to this year?
Of course LW will sign another year on the tag. Threatening it with him is kind of comical.
And yet another indicator of why you don't do it. Only reason to franchise him again would be if NYG are Superbowl contenders in 2021 which is comical as well.
I return to the contemporary contracts for big name DTs signed last year to 4-year deals.
*DeForest Buckner - 39.37M fully guaranteed in the first 2 years, zero guaranteed in the final 2
*Chris Jones - 37.62M fully guaranteed in the first 2 years, $750,000 guaranteed in the final 2
*Leonard Williams (if franchised again) - $35.47M full guaranteed in first 2 years, there are no final 2
Point being, the Colts and Chiefs got near risk free team control for 2 extra years for similar down payments, while the Giants would get an UFA with no team control.
Excellent post.
I assume if they pursued this strategy if won't help Getty with the GM of the Year voting?
Anyway Tieing this together....instead of paying a Kong’s ransom for him you could have had someone like that with one of his high draft pics and found a mediocre win off the scrap pile. Resume Dave did the reverse ...is be surprised given how competitive the league is you can pull boneheaded moves like that and not set the franchise back....And you can’t say people weren’t saying it at the time