How long does a complete rebuild take? fireitup77 : 1/4/2021 11:03 pm

In the not so distant past most teams would rebuild on a five year plan. I keep reading here and other places that now it's two years.



I have a couple of questions.



1. When does the rebuild start? Hiring a new GM? New coach? Drafting a new QB?



2. Where are all the success stories of teams rebuilding in 2 years? I asked in another thread and got zero responses. The only team that might fit is miami. But if 2 years is the norm there would be plenty of examples. Please point them out.



Thanks