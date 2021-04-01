How long does a complete rebuild take?  

In the not so distant past most teams would rebuild on a five year plan. I keep reading here and other places that now it's two years.
I have a couple of questions.
1. When does the rebuild start? Hiring a new GM? New coach? Drafting a new QB?
2. Where are all the success stories of teams rebuilding in 2 years? I asked in another thread and got zero responses. The only team that might fit is miami. But if 2 years is the norm there would be plenty of examples. Please point them out.
Thanks
If you look at the Giants skill positions outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even started yet.
Miami 2 years? One could argue they have been rebuilding since Marino.
If you look at the Giants skill positions outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even started yet.
Can you agree we were in complete rebuild when DG was hired?
on your definition of "complete rebuild".
If you look at the Giants skill positions outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even started yet.
Can you agree we were in complete rebuild when DG was hired?
I'm not who you replied to, but I think there is no way you can call DG's first year an attempt at a full rebuild. You can make much more of a case for year 2.
on your definition of "complete rebuild".
If you look at the Giants skill positions outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even started yet.
Can you agree we were in complete rebuild when DG was hired?
Taking a luxury pick RB at number 2 to give the fan favorite QB one last shot is not the start of the rebuild, its not taking an accurate assessment of the roster.. Browns were slotted one spot ahead of us, the colts were slotted one spot behind. Look where they are now.
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
There is no standard. You are asking a question that doesn't have a precise answer.
You are assuming the Giants have been rebuilding for years. They haven't. Why? Because Mara, Reese, and Gettleman misjudged the situation. That's why we're on our 4th head coach since 2015.
The 49ers had a quick "rebuild" under John Lynch and Jim Harbaugh but they seem to have to rebuild every couple of years since. Something's not quite right there.
Some of "rebuilding" is getting better players. Some is getting the most out of the players you have. The difference between success and failure in the NFL can be very small. A great coach speeds up rebuilding. I don't know how good Judge is but I see a guy with the potential to be that kind of great coach.
We'll see how the offseason goes but I'm expecting 10 or more wins next year in a 17-game season. Not because I have huge confidence in the roster, but because I think they have that kind of coaching.
When you KNOW you have your future 10 year quarterback.
From there, add 1-3 years for further player acquisition/cap management.
It's been a perpetual rebuild with different philosophies, bad analysis of the team strengths and weaknesses, FO and owners selling themselves on narratives instead of making hard headed decisions (the offense is all set, we just have to fix the defense, "basketball on grass", "generational running back", "NFL ready qb", "road grader guard" etc etc that don't turn out to be true. It shouldn't take 8 fucking years to rebuild a team. With FA, it can't take three years because the guys you drafted at the start are already looking for extensions or leaving as free agents. And sorry, we are not getting the bang for the draft choice buck out of 3 top 6 draft picks and we still aren't finding shit on the UDFA market.
This year should have been a .500 staging to launch a +.500 team and hit the playoffs running. Instead we are 6-10 in a laughingstock of a division and hoping to hit .500 next season. Contracts are ticking and all we have is more narratives, excuses and a 6-10 HC whining about who is playing for the competition. This is 70's era ineptitude. You guys should be disgusted instead of debating the definition of "re-build."
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
It takes until you have a franchise QB...no team is beating the Packers or Chiefs without great QB play.
11 TDs in a season isn't even average QB play.
1964 - 1980
Equals
2012 - 2028
Giants-Barkley
jets-Darnod
Browns (From Houston)-Ward
Denver Broncos-Bradley Chubb
Colts-Quenion Nelson
Buffalo Bills-Josh Allen
Chicago Bears-Raquon Smith
San Francisco 49ers-Mike McClinchey
Arizona Cardinals-Josh Rosen
Dolphins (11th)-Minkah Fitzpatrick
And teams in better position than the Giants right now (based on record and or playoff apperances since 2018)
Browns
Texans (won division in both 2018 and 2019)
Colts
Bills
Bears (have gone 12-4, 8-8, 8-8 since 2018)
49ers-SB apperance
Dolphins-
Teams that are about where Giants are
Broncos
Cardinals
Teams that I will never say are in a better position
Jets
So I thin the definitive answer is much faster if the Giants are in charge of it.
some of these teams drafted a QB and got better faster.
Some teams took the likes of Mitch Trubisky and turned them into a playoff caliber team
Some teams took washed up QBs from 2004 and still made the playoffs.
So yeah the answer is a good general manager does it in about 2 years, sometimes one
It is most certainly less than 5 years anyway you look at it
There is so much roster turnover
I don't even honestly honestly know if the Giants are a in a better position right now at general manager than when they fired Reese? Are they?
The Giants best players are still all guys that came from other teams (Williams, Bradberry, Martinez)
This year should have been a .500 staging to launch a +.500 team and hit the playoffs running. Instead we are 6-10 in a laughingstock of a division and hoping to hit .500 next season. Contracts are ticking and all we have is more narratives, excuses and a 6-10 HC whining about who is playing for the competition. This is 70's era ineptitude. You guys should be disgusted instead of debating the definition of "re-build."
What was the Dolphins record last year? What was their record after the 8th game last year? Who is their franchise QB?
What was the Dolphins record this year and did they make the playoffs?
How about the 49ers?
But then the team reminded us there is a lot more to do if really want to consistently compete against the better teams.
But then the team reminded us there is a lot more to do if really want to consistently compete against the better teams.
Nobody thought they were through rebuilding after Seattle, nobody. Perhaps some people thought they were getting closer and there was a small nucleus, but nobody thought the rebuild was complete.
This team is still about(at least?) 6 players away from being competitive and we still have no clue on the QB situation which could shitcan the whole thing.
Seattle was a stepping stone, a team that was caught with their pants down. Patrick Graham had a great game plan, but had an equally bad one against both Cleveland and Arizona.
Right now, on Jan 5th 2021, the Giants are close to being a .500 team and that is all.
IMO, drafting Jones was the beginning of the rebuild in NY.
were basically done with our rebuild after beating Seattle this year. Maybe add another piece or two in the offseason but largely completed relative to the GM's strategic vision.
But then the team reminded us there is a lot more to do if really want to consistently compete against the better teams.
Nobody thought they were through rebuilding after Seattle, nobody. Perhaps some people thought they were getting closer and there was a small nucleus, but nobody thought the rebuild was complete.
memories
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=603771&show_all=1
In comment 15110135 Eric from BBI said:
on your definition of "complete rebuild".
If you look at the Giants skill positions outside of Barkley (who may not be the same player), we haven't even started yet.
Can you agree we were in complete rebuild when DG was hired?
Taking a luxury pick RB at number 2 to give the fan favorite QB one last shot is not the start of the rebuild, its not taking an accurate assessment of the roster.. Browns were slotted one spot ahead of us, the colts were slotted one spot behind. Look where they are now.
The Browns also took Myles Garrett the previous season (and had an extra top 5 pick that draft). They had also been a <.500 team since 2007.
The Colts were top 5 that season because Luck missed the year.
Giants-Barkley
jets-Darnod
Browns (From Houston)-Ward
Denver Broncos-Bradley Chubb
Colts-Quenion Nelson
Buffalo Bills-Josh Allen
Chicago Bears-Raquon Smith
San Francisco 49ers-Mike McClinchey
Arizona Cardinals-Josh Rosen
Dolphins (11th)-Minkah Fitzpatrick
And teams in better position than the Giants right now (based on record and or playoff apperances since 2018)
Browns
Texans (won division in both 2018 and 2019)
Colts
Bills
Bears (have gone 12-4, 8-8, 8-8 since 2018)
49ers-SB apperance
Dolphins-
Teams that are about where Giants are
Broncos
Cardinals
Teams that I will never say are in a better position
Jets
So I thin the definitive answer is much faster if the Giants are in charge of it.
some of these teams drafted a QB and got better faster.
Some teams took the likes of Mitch Trubisky and turned them into a playoff caliber team
Some teams took washed up QBs from 2004 and still made the playoffs.
So yeah the answer is a good general manager does it in about 2 years, sometimes one
Not all of those teams' rebuilds started in 2018. Browns took a decade+. 49ers started at least 2-3 years before 2018. Colts were a fluke top 10 pick (Luck injury). Bears picked top 10 2015-2018.
Just because a team was picking top 10 in 2018, doesn't mean they were at the same point in the rebuild as the Giants. And the Giants clearly thought they were in the fluky (Colts) category instead of total rebuild (Browns, Jets, 49ers). Obviously that was completely wrong and you can blame whoever you want for it, but that's clearly the case.
2020 - #4
2021 - #11
Not a big improvement as the team moved up only two slots from 2019 to 2020. The team showed improvement this year bumping up seven slots from #4 to #11.
If they can improve seven slots again next year that would put them at #18. One slot removed from a draft position that would mean they made the playoffs.
So that would be a three year rebuild.
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
The Browns went from 0-16 in 2017 to 11-5 in 3 years.
The Colts went from 4-12 in 2017 to 11-5 in 3 years.
The Texans were 4-12 in 2017, and just completed another 4-12 season. In between those were an 11-5 season and a 10-6 season.
The Dolphins went from 6-10 in 2017 to 10-6 in 3 years.
The Cardinals went from 3-13 in 2018 to 8-8 in 2 years - they're still a work in progress.
The Raiders went from 4-12 in 2018 to 8-8 in 2 years - they're still a work in progress.
Those are just recent examples. You can get from the bottom of the league to a .500 record in two years. You can get from the bottom of the league to a legitimate playoff contender in three.
Shouldn't even need to add this, but all of those teams play in much more difficult divisions than the Giants.
DG has done a mediocre job at best - rebuilds do not take as long as you want to believe. The only teams who have remained dregs since DG took over are the Jets and the Bengals. Is that the bar we're setting?
Giants did not go into full rebuild until last year. Remember DG tried to build around Eli which at the time was the wrong call. With Judge and Co we are in a full rebuild for sure.
JFC. They have been in rebuild mode since 2013. They let Jerry screw around and hang everyone out to dry. Then they promote McAdoo and hand Jerry 100 million to spend on defensive players thinking all was good with the offense. That got us one playoff game where McCarthy took McAdoo apart like a dollar watch. When the wheels came off the following year, Jerry finally wore out his welcome and everyone's patience and Shurmur and Gettlemen hired. Well, the defense should be all set with that 100 million spend, we just need a competent offense. Nope. Shurmur proved what everyone thought he was from the get go- a good OC over his head as a HC and got the heave ho along with the Reese defensive acquisitions. Back to the drawing board. Raw rookie coach Judge but since the offense was better, the Giants did the exact same thing they did with McAdoo- spent big on defense thinking the offense was all set only to have the offense shit the bed. More "rebuilding" for the offense will no doubt follow, no doubt while the defense goes to pot.
It's been a perpetual rebuild with different philosophies, bad analysis of the team strengths and weaknesses, FO and owners selling themselves on narratives instead of making hard headed decisions (the offense is all set, we just have to fix the defense, "basketball on grass", "generational running back", "NFL ready qb", "road grader guard" etc etc that don't turn out to be true. It shouldn't take 8 fucking years to rebuild a team. With FA, it can't take three years because the guys you drafted at the start are already looking for extensions or leaving as free agents. And sorry, we are not getting the bang for the draft choice buck out of 3 top 6 draft picks and we still aren't finding shit on the UDFA market.
This year should have been a .500 staging to launch a +.500 team and hit the playoffs running. Instead we are 6-10 in a laughingstock of a division and hoping to hit .500 next season. Contracts are ticking and all we have is more narratives, excuses and a 6-10 HC whining about who is playing for the competition. This is 70's era ineptitude. You guys should be disgusted instead of debating the definition of "re-build."
If there was no Covid this year - do you think we have a 1-7 start? Very possible in more normal circumstances ces we are an 8-8 team.
Cleveland Browns-Baker Mayfield
Giants-Barkley
jets-Darnod
Browns (From Houston)-Ward
Denver Broncos-Bradley Chubb
Colts-Quenion Nelson
Buffalo Bills-Josh Allen
Chicago Bears-Raquon Smith
San Francisco 49ers-Mike McClinchey
Arizona Cardinals-Josh Rosen
Dolphins (11th)-Minkah Fitzpatrick
And teams in better position than the Giants right now (based on record and or playoff apperances since 2018)
Browns
Texans (won division in both 2018 and 2019)
Colts
Bills
Bears (have gone 12-4, 8-8, 8-8 since 2018)
49ers-SB apperance
Dolphins-
Teams that are about where Giants are
Broncos
Cardinals
Teams that I will never say are in a better position
Jets
So I thin the definitive answer is much faster if the Giants are in charge of it.
some of these teams drafted a QB and got better faster.
Some teams took the likes of Mitch Trubisky and turned them into a playoff caliber team
Some teams took washed up QBs from 2004 and still made the playoffs.
So yeah the answer is a good general manager does it in about 2 years, sometimes one
Not all of those teams' rebuilds started in 2018. Browns took a decade+. 49ers started at least 2-3 years before 2018. Colts were a fluke top 10 pick (Luck injury). Bears picked top 10 2015-2018.
Just because a team was picking top 10 in 2018, doesn't mean they were at the same point in the rebuild as the Giants. And the Giants clearly thought they were in the fluky (Colts) category instead of total rebuild (Browns, Jets, 49ers). Obviously that was completely wrong and you can blame whoever you want for it, but that's clearly the case.
Sure, but Giants have been top 12 picks since 2014 minus one out lier and the Giants best players when Gettleman took over. You can't say those bad teams picked top 10 forever and were still bad in 2018 but Now are good, like they weren't bungling picks before 3 years ago. Almost all of those teams changed G.M. around when the Giants have and they are all better now than the Giants are.
JPP (has had at least 8.5 sacks every year since he left), Beckahm first down year in Cleveland was still 300 more yards than any Giants player has had in a year since 2018. Al the OL he jettisoned have battled injuries a bit and were probably overpaid but are stills starting for other teams, Romeo Okwarw was on the roster and he has had seasons of 7.5 and 10 sacks for the Lions in 2 of the 3 years there
so this team was not Devoid of talent when he took over and do they have more talent now than when he took over?
IDK. But other teams have rebuilt much quicker than the Giants have regardless of whatever situation you want to say they were in.
And this year there were a record number of rushing touchdowns and passing touchdowns by a very large number and the Giants still can't score 3 years later. Whose fault is that?
In 2018 the Giants misjudged the situation they had. They has spent big in FA on the defense, so they focused on putting pieces around Manning for a "retool." That didn't work.
In 2019 they hired a new coach and went into a more complete rebuild that is going on now.
So the question is do you count mistakenly delaying the rebuild by a year as part of the rebuild, or do they get a pass for their own mistake?
How long should a rebuild take and when does it start?
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
The Browns went from 0-16 in 2017 to 11-5 in 3 years.
The Colts went from 4-12 in 2017 to 11-5 in 3 years.
The Texans were 4-12 in 2017, and just completed another 4-12 season. In between those were an 11-5 season and a 10-6 season.
The Dolphins went from 6-10 in 2017 to 10-6 in 3 years.
The Cardinals went from 3-13 in 2018 to 8-8 in 2 years - they're still a work in progress.
The Raiders went from 4-12 in 2018 to 8-8 in 2 years - they're still a work in progress.
Those are just recent examples. You can get from the bottom of the league to a .500 record in two years. You can get from the bottom of the league to a legitimate playoff contender in three.
Shouldn't even need to add this, but all of those teams play in much more difficult divisions than the Giants.
DG has done a mediocre job at best - rebuilds do not take as long as you want to believe. The only teams who have remained dregs since DG took over are the Jets and the Bengals. Is that the bar we're setting?
A lot depends on how the roster is set up. 2 years to .500 3 years works if you have the OL and/or skill position in place. Browns, Indy all have that. Oakland too. Arizona has elite WR in Hopkins, but the shaky OL and Kliff Kingsbury's decisionmaking is holding them back from reaching their potential. Notice how Houston fell off the cliff after trading Hopkins. Raiders D is crap but they can go 8-8 because Waller opens a lot of space for others to make plays offensively and Derek Carr has cut down on the INT's and increased completion percentage despite increased AY/A.
And that assumes those decision makers have solved the biggest need - the QB.
That is the leader of the vision. I would say 3 years to get that vision on the field completely. Then you know if it was a good vision or a bad one. Constantly changing the Headcoach has been bad for many teams.
How long should a rebuild take and when does it start?
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
It takes until you have a franchise QB...no team is beating the Packers or Chiefs without great QB play.
11 TDs in a season isn't even average QB play.
Bingo, you are always rebuilding until you have a legitimate top 10 franchise qb. It's the only way to truly be in contention for the super bowl year in and year out. You may sneak into the playoffs in some years with average qb play, but its not a recipe for success. Right now the Giants have well below average qb play.
In comment 15110188 fireitup77 said:
How long should a rebuild take and when does it start?
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
The Browns went from 0-16 in 2017 to 11-5 in 3 years.
The Colts went from 4-12 in 2017 to 11-5 in 3 years.
The Texans were 4-12 in 2017, and just completed another 4-12 season. In between those were an 11-5 season and a 10-6 season.
The Dolphins went from 6-10 in 2017 to 10-6 in 3 years.
The Cardinals went from 3-13 in 2018 to 8-8 in 2 years - they're still a work in progress.
The Raiders went from 4-12 in 2018 to 8-8 in 2 years - they're still a work in progress.
Those are just recent examples. You can get from the bottom of the league to a .500 record in two years. You can get from the bottom of the league to a legitimate playoff contender in three.
Shouldn't even need to add this, but all of those teams play in much more difficult divisions than the Giants.
DG has done a mediocre job at best - rebuilds do not take as long as you want to believe. The only teams who have remained dregs since DG took over are the Jets and the Bengals. Is that the bar we're setting?
A lot depends on how the roster is set up. 2 years to .500 3 years works if you have the OL and/or skill position in place. Browns, Indy all have that. Oakland too. Arizona has elite WR in Hopkins, but the shaky OL and Kliff Kingsbury's decisionmaking is holding them back from reaching their potential. Notice how Houston fell off the cliff after trading Hopkins. Raiders D is crap but they can go 8-8 because Waller opens a lot of space for others to make plays offensively and Derek Carr has cut down on the INT's and increased completion percentage despite increased AY/A.
The Cardinals went and got Hopkins.
I said it earlier or in another thread, but 2 difference makers in one off-season and all of a sudden you could be competing
In comment 15110188 fireitup77 said:
How long should a rebuild take and when does it start?
Leave the giants out. What is the standard?
It takes until you have a franchise QB...no team is beating the Packers or Chiefs without great QB play.
11 TDs in a season isn't even average QB play.
Bingo, you are always rebuilding until you have a legitimate top 10 franchise qb. It's the only way to truly be in contention for the super bowl year in and year out. You may sneak into the playoffs in some years with average qb play, but its not a recipe for success. Right now the Giants have well below average qb play.
agreed
The 49ers had a quick "rebuild" under John Lynch and Jim Harbaugh but they seem to have to rebuild every couple of years since. Something's not quite right there.
Harbaugh had no rebuild, just needed some fine tuning and coaching. They were probably a wildcard team if they had Aldon Smith pre-Harbaugh, and then needed Harbaugh to become a force.
Lynch and Shanahan had to take a talentless team and build from scratch. They purged decent guys like Ahmad Brooks and even Navorro Bowman to shape the team the way they wanted.
Injuries are what's their achilles heel to long term success. It's become an issue and until it's solved the team won't be a force, but if they fix it, then they're good.
QB stability also critical. Chicago is another team that was used to compare for rebuilding purposes. Had they hit on a QB, they'd likely have been in the fold for top 3 NFC team.
Now if the topic is dominant super bowl caliber team, then you can get into the discussion of franchise QBs or not. But for just being a solid 9-10 win team year in and year out, not quite as critical.
Cleveland Browns-Baker Mayfield
Giants-Barkley
jets-Darnod
Browns (From Houston)-Ward
Denver Broncos-Bradley Chubb
Colts-Quenion Nelson
Buffalo Bills-Josh Allen
Chicago Bears-Raquon Smith
San Francisco 49ers-Mike McClinchey
Arizona Cardinals-Josh Rosen
Dolphins (11th)-Minkah Fitzpatrick
And teams in better position than the Giants right now (based on record and or playoff apperances since 2018)
Browns
Texans (won division in both 2018 and 2019)
Colts
Bills
Bears (have gone 12-4, 8-8, 8-8 since 2018)
49ers-SB apperance
Dolphins-
Teams that are about where Giants are
Broncos
Cardinals
Teams that I will never say are in a better position
Jets
So I thin the definitive answer is much faster if the Giants are in charge of it.
some of these teams drafted a QB and got better faster.
Some teams took the likes of Mitch Trubisky and turned them into a playoff caliber team
Some teams took washed up QBs from 2004 and still made the playoffs.
So yeah the answer is a good general manager does it in about 2 years, sometimes one
Not all of those teams' rebuilds started in 2018. Browns took a decade+. 49ers started at least 2-3 years before 2018. Colts were a fluke top 10 pick (Luck injury). Bears picked top 10 2015-2018.
49ers were completely gutted after the 2014 season. Among things you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy is wishing them that type of offseason where you lose all of your great players to retirement.
So who played in the Super Bowl last year from Harbaugh's last game:
Joe Staley - LT
Jimmie Ward - FS
Post Harbaugh, Trent Baalke, pre John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan:
Arik Armstead - DE
DeForest Buckner - DE
Jaquiski Tartt - SS
Certainly some pieces there, but not a ton of guys. Ward was always an injury issue until last year. Armstead was nearly a bust/traded until Bosa arrived. Had to completely rebuild the entire offense, LBs, draft new corners.
Baalke was a decent GM for defensive players, and had almost no ability to improve the offense.
Now with this offseason coming up and a lower cap, will be interesting to see the roster next year. Looks to be quite different as seemingly everyone is an FA.
Therefore, you have to rebuild through the draft. And that is a time consuming process because an NFL roster has 53 players, and you can normally only have access to 3 of the top 100 players who come out of college every year. So you have to hit on more guys on the third day, and that is a pretty hit and miss project.
- how many picks have you missed on lately
- players only or coach and GM too
- are you assuming QB is part of the rebuild
We got so bad we are trying to do it all at once. If you had a good, stable GM, a good coach, and you hit on picks and FAs, if you have a QB or Good core of talent, a couple of years. You cut some fading older guys, free cap space, move up and draft some more, get a few key vets, and you’re competitive again.
We had nothing in place after Eli faded, our GM missed too much, and we had no core. We’re trying to build mgt, finds the right coach, find a QB, build an OL, fill skill positions, and restock a D. The more picks and FAs you miss on, the less you lock down any component and spin your wheels. Flowers, Baker, Engram, Solder...we tread water too much. Every flop is a hole not filled that requires more investment.
So the rebuild starts with the qb? You are aware that DG turned over 38 of 53 roster spots the first year. That's not a gut job? He finished the gut job the following year leaving only 4 players that we here before.
Just because they let Eli play out his contact doesn't mean they didn't start rebuilding. Don't listen to what people say, look at what they do.
First what is considered a rebuild vs a retool? Most of the teams above I think were retools where the entire roster isn't overhauled.
Second, what is considered successful? 8-8 is a success? Winning one year and then continuing to struggle is a success? If so we have a different idea on what the goal is.
I think the idea of completely gutting a team and remaking it to be a super bowl contender in two or three years is crazy.
Again I don't see any teams that have gutted their team contending in 2 years. Having a year full of injuries and then rebounding, sure.
Now as I said before Miami is close. But all the other teams listed above were retool jobs.
First what is considered a rebuild vs a retool? Most of the teams above I think were retools where the entire roster isn't overhauled.
Second, what is considered successful? 8-8 is a success? Winning one year and then continuing to struggle is a success? If so we have a different idea on what the goal is.
I think the idea of completely gutting a team and remaking it to be a super bowl contender in two or three years is crazy.
Again I don't see any teams that have gutted their team contending in 2 years. Having a year full of injuries and then rebounding, sure.
Now as I said before Miami is close. But all the other teams listed above were retool jobs.
To make the archive search simpler next time a DG acolyte accuses critics of being the ones who move the goalposts...
DG12345
First what is considered a rebuild vs a retool? Most of the teams above I think were retools where the entire roster isn't overhauled.
Second, what is considered successful? 8-8 is a success? Winning one year and then continuing to struggle is a success? If so we have a different idea on what the goal is.
I think the idea of completely gutting a team and remaking it to be a super bowl contender in two or three years is crazy.
Again I don't see any teams that have gutted their team contending in 2 years. Having a year full of injuries and then rebounding, sure.
Now as I said before Miami is close. But all the other teams listed above were retool jobs.
Cleveland was 0-16. Oh and fucking sixteen. That was not a retool, tool.