GBN Draft Report: 2021 First Round Projection (1/4/2021)

According to GBN:
"With the 2021 regular season in the books, we have updated our first-round projection for the upcoming draft. Again, the point of the exercise here is not necessarily to try predict which individual player particular teams will draft on April 28th. What we are trying to is figure out as best we can given the latest intel which players are likely to be available at the various different points in the draft."
According to GBN the Giants probably "played themselves out of a shot" at one of the two elite WRs in this Draft: DaVonta Smith / Ja’Marr Chase. Patrick Surtain (CB Alabama) goes to Dallas one pick before the Giants.
GBN's mock has six QBs and six WRs selected in the first round (5 QBs in the first nine picks.) Alabama leads the way with 6 selections, which reminds me of the Steely Dan lyrics (slightly altered):
They call Alabama the Crimson Tide
Call me (Giant) Blues
My guess is they have one too many QBs going in Top 9.
Is he sorta like Plaxico Burris, maybe a little heavier?
With that said, Pitts would also serve as an offensive weapon, so I’d be ok with that selection. It also gets Engram off the field, which is a clear upgrade.
And I think it is a very realistic scenario to see four quarterbacks go in the first 10 picks.
Also, IMO there will be some movement into the 5/6/7 holes to jump CAR and DEN. I can see NE making a move this year as they finally are not 18+.
Yes, there are one too many QBs that high in their mock. And is a G/C really being taken higher than Waddle, R. Moore, and maybe a couple others?
They are nothing alike
He still wouldn’t be my preferred choice at #11, but if that’s the pick, so be it.
I would hate Pitts as the pick too.
The more that you think about it, Pitts is exactly what Jones needs. They need a 3rd down receiver that is always open and automatic (along with a red zone target).
If the 2 breakaway receivers are gone (which seems likely), then I would go for 3rd down saftey blanket that keeps the chains moving. This would be just as needed as one of the faster pure WR types. I don't see that huge Julio/Megatron type DIVO receiver this year.
what do people think about the penn st kid? he's got the size, he's got deceptive route running and good hands. can he be coached up to be a great blocker?
Watch some tape bud
Nothing alike. Better receivers than blockers, and talk of conversion to WR to take advantage of athleticism. OK, you're right, nothing alike.
Watch some tape bud
The talk of of conversion of WR with Engram is asinine. He uses his body poorly, he has zero agility, and he has inconsistent hands. Pitts can line up all over the field and he’s always open by virtue of his frame, plays to his size, high points the ball, athletic ability, and ability to make tough catches. He’s an unstoppable force with an accurate QB like DJ. They aren’t even close to the same player. I just hope he’s there when we pick.
Yep not remotely comparable. Pitts is everything Engram is not
With that said, Pitts would also serve as an offensive weapon, so I’d be ok with that selection. It also gets Engram off the field, which is a clear upgrade.
And I think it is a very realistic scenario to see four quarterbacks go in the first 10 picks.
Agree 100% His injury allowed Smith to become elite,but he was elite before the injury & man,can he fly!
I think the one hope is he runs a 4.7 at the combine. These guys are going to all be at combine and workouts and I just don’t see how Pitts doesn’t stick out. I’m having a hard time seeing him available at our pick sadly.
You might add, it looks as if his hands are better thsn Plax's too. Maybe even considerably better.
He is open by nature of his catch radius and his great hands
He does not appear to be a burner, he has good speed but not exceptional speed
I fear that he will be a possession receiver
Trask was making really tight window throws and I am not certain how that translates to the NFL
I would prefer Smith, Chase or Waddle
I also prefer Surtain , Farley, or Rousseaux ( if he tests well )
Except, when you look at his tape, Ja'Marr Chase doesn't consistently get seperation either! Not without little shove offs and the various WR tricks of the trade. For that matter, DeAndre Hopkins doesn't get seperation all the time either.
IMO being able to catch the ball CONSISTENTLY even when covered like stiky trap paper on a mouse, that's what makes the NFL top dogs what they are. Vitrually all of them.
Pitts is basically a WR playing tight end. Similar to what Waller does for Vegas or a combo of giseki and Waller.
I saw comments recently about him being more of a WR, ala Mike Evans, at the Pro Level. That said, he’d certainly be more of a mismatch against LBers or safeties as a TE. He’s very Engram-like in terms of his ability to block, which is not very good.
He looks like he has great hands
And he is physical, more than fast
Which would make him the anti-EE?
Pitts is 3 inches taller and can catch a football.