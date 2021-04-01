for display only
GBN Draft Report: 2021 First Round Projection (1/4/2021)

M.S. : 5:51 am
According to GBN:
"With the 2021 regular season in the books, we have updated our first-round projection for the upcoming draft. Again, the point of the exercise here is not necessarily to try predict which individual player particular teams will draft on April 28th. What we are trying to is figure out as best we can given the latest intel which players are likely to be available at the various different points in the draft."

According to GBN the Giants probably "played themselves out of a shot" at one of the two elite WRs in this Draft: DaVonta Smith / Ja’Marr Chase. Patrick Surtain (CB Alabama) goes to Dallas one pick before the Giants.

GBN's mock has six QBs and six WRs selected in the first round (5 QBs in the first nine picks.) Alabama leads the way with 6 selections, which reminds me of the Steely Dan lyrics (slightly altered):

They call Alabama the Crimson Tide
Call me (Giant) Blues

Link - ( New Window )
I'd be happy with Pitts. He's probably as good a receiver as he is a  
Ira : 6:22 am : link
tight end.
Would love the Pitts pick  
jeff57 : 6:26 am : link
But think he has too many QBs going too early.
RE: Would love the Pitts pick  
M.S. : 7:05 am : link
In comment 15110322 jeff57 said:
Quote:
But think he has too many QBs going too early.

My guess is they have one too many QBs going in Top 9.
Kyle Pitts  
M.S. : 7:08 am : link

Is he sorta like Plaxico Burris, maybe a little heavier?
Passing on Jaylen Waddle would be a mistake.  
Vin_Cuccs : 7:11 am : link
This team desperately needs a play maker on the offensive of the ball, on the outside.

With that said, Pitts would also serve as an offensive weapon, so I’d be ok with that selection. It also gets Engram off the field, which is a clear upgrade.

And I think it is a very realistic scenario to see four quarterbacks go in the first 10 picks.
This team needs still are many  
GiantsRage2007 : 7:13 am : link
@ 11 you can get a very good WR/TE/CB/LB/Edge so don't force it, fill 1 need and move on to the next one
Is Pitts really a TE  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:20 am : link
or more of a big WR? Most of the highlights show him split out wide. Can he block?
If the plan is a run first offense  
OttawaGiants : 7:22 am : link
Featuring Barkley, does it make sense to draft another TE who can't block? Rather see WR, CB or Edge. If Waddle's health checks out that would be my guy.
good point by Peter from NH and Ottawa Giants  
Victor in CT : 7:27 am : link
If Pitts isn't a true TE, then aren't you just hoping for an Engram with better hands? Pass. Give me Phillips or one of the OLs.
Long time till the draft  
stoneman : 8:34 am : link
my guess is that some Dline/Oline move up into the top 11 by then.

Also, IMO there will be some movement into the 5/6/7 holes to jump CAR and DEN. I can see NE making a move this year as they finally are not 18+.
I don't see Denver going QB there,  
barens : 8:56 am : link
but I wouldn't complain if we took Pitts at that spot. My only question, would be can he block?
If Pitts can truly play WR then I’m all in.  
BillT : 9:13 am : link
But if he is considered a TE then all he is, is a better version of Evan Engram. And that would make him a terrible pick.
I Think This List  
Bernie : 9:19 am : link
mostly confirms the area of the draft each of these players will go. So that puts the names that have been speculated for the Giants in their draft neighborhood. I also suspect there will be movement as the process unfolds over the next few months. I continue to hope for Parsons, Surtain or 1 of the receivers. Although Pitts would allow the Giants to move on from EE after next season.
Pitts is more of a WR than TE  
Saquads26 : 9:26 am : link
Guy is a beast especially in the red zone which is exactly what we need
https://youtu.be/Lf0L7tkC5GI - ( New Window )
I would hate that pick  
lugnut : 9:29 am : link
We already have Pitts, he's called Evan Engram. It was a mistake to take Engram at #23; it sure as hell is a mistake doing it all over again at #11.

Yes, there are one too many QBs that high in their mock. And is a G/C really being taken higher than Waddle, R. Moore, and maybe a couple others?
RE: I would hate that pick  
Saquads26 : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15110485 lugnut said:
Quote:
We already have Pitts, he's called Evan Engram. It was a mistake to take Engram at #23; it sure as hell is a mistake doing it all over again at #11.

Yes, there are one too many QBs that high in their mock. And is a G/C really being taken higher than Waddle, R. Moore, and maybe a couple others?


They are nothing alike
Really?  
lugnut : 9:33 am : link
Nothing alike. Better receivers than blockers, and talk of conversion to WR to take advantage of athleticism. OK, you're right, nothing alike.
Pitts and Engram are nothing alike.  
Vin_Cuccs : 9:34 am : link
This offense needs play makers. People can stretch the field, and make please. Especially in the red zone. Pitts checks all those boxes.

He still wouldn’t be my preferred choice at #11, but if that’s the pick, so be it.
RE: I would hate that pick  
CowboyHaters : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15110485 lugnut said:
Quote:
We already have Pitts, he's called Evan Engram. It was a mistake to take Engram at #23; it sure as hell is a mistake doing it all over again at #11.

Yes, there are one too many QBs that high in their mock. And is a G/C really being taken higher than Waddle, R. Moore, and maybe a couple others?



I would hate Pitts as the pick too.
Parsons  
lugnut : 9:34 am : link
Jumps out to me as a great get for DET, but I think they're so stupid they might mess that up. Don't see how he drops to #11, but that's who I want.
RE: Pitts is more of a WR than TE  
stoneman : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15110480 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
Guy is a beast especially in the red zone which is exactly what we need https://youtu.be/Lf0L7tkC5GI - ( New Window )


The more that you think about it, Pitts is exactly what Jones needs. They need a 3rd down receiver that is always open and automatic (along with a red zone target).

If the 2 breakaway receivers are gone (which seems likely), then I would go for 3rd down saftey blanket that keeps the chains moving. This would be just as needed as one of the faster pure WR types. I don't see that huge Julio/Megatron type DIVO receiver this year.
i'd go WR/Edge  
Platos : 9:37 am : link
over pitts only because I think we need a blocking te who can catch not a receiving te who can't block well.

what do people think about the penn st kid? he's got the size, he's got deceptive route running and good hands. can he be coached up to be a great blocker?
Those comparing Pitts to Engram are so far off base they are on the  
Zeke's Alibi : 9:38 am : link
fucking moon. He’s a WR/TE hybrid that will do both at NFL level. Perfect weapon in today’s NFL. Guy is a unicorn and will offer a ton of scheme versatility and fits a giant need. A big physical pass catcher that can high point the ball 2 feet plus above anyone covering him. DJ to Pitts would be unstoppable and love to hear us being attached to his name.
RE: Really?  
Saquads26 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15110490 lugnut said:
Quote:
Nothing alike. Better receivers than blockers, and talk of conversion to WR to take advantage of athleticism. OK, you're right, nothing alike.


Watch some tape bud
Pitts is  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9:43 am : link
Closer to George Kittle than Evan Engram.
RE: RE: Really?  
Zeke's Alibi : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15110511 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 15110490 lugnut said:


Quote:


Nothing alike. Better receivers than blockers, and talk of conversion to WR to take advantage of athleticism. OK, you're right, nothing alike.



Watch some tape bud


The talk of of conversion of WR with Engram is asinine. He uses his body poorly, he has zero agility, and he has inconsistent hands. Pitts can line up all over the field and he’s always open by virtue of his frame, plays to his size, high points the ball, athletic ability, and ability to make tough catches. He’s an unstoppable force with an accurate QB like DJ. They aren’t even close to the same player. I just hope he’s there when we pick.
The Plax comparisons are actually pretty good. He’s like a half step  
Zeke's Alibi : 9:49 am : link
slower Plax who is bigger, better overall athleticism, and gives you scheme versatility which is huge in today’s NFL. How do people not want this guy?
RE: RE: RE: Really?  
Saquads26 : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15110520 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15110511 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 15110490 lugnut said:


Quote:


Nothing alike. Better receivers than blockers, and talk of conversion to WR to take advantage of athleticism. OK, you're right, nothing alike.



Watch some tape bud



The talk of of conversion of WR with Engram is asinine. He uses his body poorly, he has zero agility, and he has inconsistent hands. Pitts can line up all over the field and he’s always open by virtue of his frame, plays to his size, high points the ball, athletic ability, and ability to make tough catches. He’s an unstoppable force with an accurate QB like DJ. They aren’t even close to the same player. I just hope he’s there when we pick.


Yep not remotely comparable. Pitts is everything Engram is not
EE  
Bernie : 9:55 am : link
has no ability to play a physical game at all. There is so much tape proving this point it's ridiculous. Based on what I have seen, Pitts can absolutely play a physical game and in my opinion, that is paramount to being a good tight end.
RE: Passing on Jaylen Waddle would be a mistake.  
TheMick7 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15110335 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
This team desperately needs a play maker on the offensive of the ball, on the outside.

With that said, Pitts would also serve as an offensive weapon, so I’d be ok with that selection. It also gets Engram off the field, which is a clear upgrade.

And I think it is a very realistic scenario to see four quarterbacks go in the first 10 picks.


Agree 100% His injury allowed Smith to become elite,but he was elite before the injury & man,can he fly!
Pitts will go  
Carl in CT : 10:22 am : link
I bet top 8. A freak. Shannon sharpe ability. Don’t pass on this kid.
RE: Pitts will go  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15110611 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
I bet top 8. A freak. Shannon sharpe ability. Don’t pass on this kid.


I think the one hope is he runs a 4.7 at the combine. These guys are going to all be at combine and workouts and I just don’t see how Pitts doesn’t stick out. I’m having a hard time seeing him available at our pick sadly.
I don’t believe the Giants will take a TE or WR in the first.  
81_Great_Dane : 10:29 am : link
I think they will go defense. Especially if Tomlinson or Williams signs elsewhere. Pass-catchers come on Day 2 and Day 3.
RE: The Plax comparisons are actually pretty good. He’s like a half step  
BelieveJJ : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15110525 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
slower Plax who is bigger, better overall athleticism, and gives you scheme versatility which is huge in today’s NFL. How do people not want this guy?


You might add, it looks as if his hands are better thsn Plax's too. Maybe even considerably better.
I would take Pitts  
tyrik13 : 11:05 am : link
And not even second guess it. People keep saying Waddle but there’s like 5 Waddle type players that could be had later in the draft: Amari Rodgers, Anthony Schwartz, Ty Wallace, Rondale Moore, Dynami Brown, Kadarius Toney etc. Pitts is an elite game changing 6’6 red zone big play talent, something we sorely lack.
Pitts  
Archer : 11:12 am : link
I like Pitts but one thing that concerns me is that he does not get separation
He is open by nature of his catch radius and his great hands
He does not appear to be a burner, he has good speed but not exceptional speed
I fear that he will be a possession receiver

Trask was making really tight window throws and I am not certain how that translates to the NFL
I would prefer Smith, Chase or Waddle

I also prefer Surtain , Farley, or Rousseaux ( if he tests well )
When you are 6 6 with long arms, athletic, great hands, jumping  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:30 am : link
ability, high point, and can make contested catches consistently you’re always open. Just look at Plax even when he was hobbled by injuries. Except IMO he better than Plax.
RE: Pitts  
BelieveJJ : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15110739 Archer said:
Quote:
I like Pitts but one thing that concerns me is that he does not get separation
He is open by nature of his catch radius and his great hands
He does not appear to be a burner, he has good speed but not exceptional speed
I fear that he will be a possession receiver

Trask was making really tight window throws and I am not certain how that translates to the NFL
I would prefer Smith, Chase or Waddle

I also prefer Surtain , Farley, or Rousseaux ( if he tests well )


Except, when you look at his tape, Ja'Marr Chase doesn't consistently get seperation either! Not without little shove offs and the various WR tricks of the trade. For that matter, DeAndre Hopkins doesn't get seperation all the time either.

IMO being able to catch the ball CONSISTENTLY even when covered like stiky trap paper on a mouse, that's what makes the NFL top dogs what they are. Vitrually all of them.
The comps to Engram aren’t so off at all  
Tuckrule : 12:15 pm : link
Saying pitts is closer to kittle than Engram is insane. Means you never saw him play one time.

Pitts is basically a WR playing tight end. Similar to what Waller does for Vegas or a combo of giseki and Waller.
RE: Is Pitts really a TE  
Simms11 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15110340 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
or more of a big WR? Most of the highlights show him split out wide. Can he block?


I saw comments recently about him being more of a WR, ala Mike Evans, at the Pro Level. That said, he’d certainly be more of a mismatch against LBers or safeties as a TE. He’s very Engram-like in terms of his ability to block, which is not very good.
Pitts IS Evan Engram mark two.  
Red Dog : 12:42 pm : link
Don't drink that cool aid - it's poison.
Waddle cleared to practice and expected to play  
Metnut : 12:46 pm : link
vs Clemson. Will be nice to see both him looks healthy and fast.
Highlight films are always dangerous  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:01 pm : link
but:

He looks like he has great hands
And he is physical, more than fast

Which would make him the anti-EE?
Great job Sy!  
BigBlueShock : 1:02 pm : link
I agree with you on the OL. While I admittedly probably wouldn’t have the balls to do it myself because there may be bigger, more urgent “needs” that can be addressed, I think OL should absolutely be on the list with the top pick. Most fans wouldn’t like it but Slater if he’s available or even a guy like Wyatt Davis would be a huge step in solidifying the OL long term. I know Davis wouldn’t be a popular pick, in particular because he’s a guard but I can think of worse things to do.
RE: Great job Sy!  
BigBlueShock : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15110978 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
I agree with you on the OL. While I admittedly probably wouldn’t have the balls to do it myself because there may be bigger, more urgent “needs” that can be addressed, I think OL should absolutely be on the list with the top pick. Most fans wouldn’t like it but Slater if he’s available or even a guy like Wyatt Davis would be a huge step in solidifying the OL long term. I know Davis wouldn’t be a popular pick, in particular because he’s a guard but I can think of worse things to do.

Oops, wrong thread!
I would take Leatherwood at that spot honestly.  
chopperhatch : 1:18 pm : link
Position flexibility. Insurance if Peart or Thomas dont work out. Obviously a trade down is more ideal, but give me the beast OL and lets finish up the line. Cut Zeitler, sign one of Golloday or Robinson, draft another one. Don't reach for another receiving TE. Now if he puts up WR numbers at the combine and we want him as our X, by all means get after Pitts. But something tells me he wont.

RE: Really?  
jeff57 : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15110490 lugnut said:
Quote:
Nothing alike. Better receivers than blockers, and talk of conversion to WR to take advantage of athleticism. OK, you're right, nothing alike.


Pitts is 3 inches taller and can catch a football.
Pitts is similar to Darren Waller  
jeff57 : 2:43 pm : link
.
Hadn't looked over the whole first round before,  
BelieveJJ : 6:25 pm : link
butbI find it interesting that Colin has tge Browns taking Owusu-Koramoah (sp?), who looks very much like another Jabril Peppers.
