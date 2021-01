GBN Draft Report: 2021 First Round Projection (1/4/2021)

According to GBN:"With the 2021 regular season in the books, we have updated our first-round projection for the upcoming draft. Again, the point of the exercise here is not necessarily to try predict which individual player particular teams will draft on April 28th. What we are trying to is figure out as best we can given the latest intel which players are likely to be available at the various different points in the draft."According to GBN the Giants probably "played themselves out of a shot" at one of the two elite WRs in this Draft: DaVonta Smith / Ja’Marr Chase. Patrick Surtain (CB Alabama) goes to Dallas one pick before the Giants.GBN's mock has six QBs and six WRs selected in the first round (5 QBs in the first nine picks.) Alabama leads the way with 6 selections, which reminds me of the Steely Dan lyrics (slightly altered):They call Alabama the Crimson TideCall me (Giant) Blues Link - ( New Window