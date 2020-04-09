the athletic releases off-season plan for Giants Giantsfan79 : 12:58 pm

I won't post the reasoning b/c it's behind a paywall but this would be the 53 man roster next year



QB - DJ

QB - Tyrod Taylor - signed as free agent

RB - SB

RB - James White - signed as free agent

RB - day 3 pick or UDFA

FB - Eli Penny

WR - Corey Davis - signed as free agent

WR - Slayton

WR - Shepard

WR - day 2 pick

WR - Core

WR - Pettis

TE - Engram

TE - Kaden Smith

TE - day 3 pick

OL - Thomas

OL - Lemieux

OL - Gates

OL - Germain Ifedi - signed as free agent

OL - Peart

OL - Hernandez

OL - Kelvin Beachum - signed as free agent

OL - Day 2 pick

OL - Kyle Murphy

DL - Leonard Williams - resigned

DL - Lawrence

DL - BJ Hill

DL - Austin Johnson

DL - R.J. McIntosh

edge - Haason Reddick - signed as free agent

edge - Lorenzo Carter

edge - Ximines

edge - Coughlin

edge - Cam Brown

edge - Niko Lalos

inside - Martinez

inside - Crowder

inside - Mayo

inside - TJ Brunson

corner - Bradberry

corner - Patrick Surtain II - 1st round pick

corner - Holmes

corner - Yiadom

corner - Lewis

S - Ryan

S - Peppers

S - McKinney

S - Love

K - Gano

P - Dixon

LS - Kreiter

K - Santoso



1 open spot.

