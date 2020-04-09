for display only
the athletic releases off-season plan for Giants

Giantsfan79 : 12:58 pm
I won't post the reasoning b/c it's behind a paywall but this would be the 53 man roster next year

QB - DJ
QB - Tyrod Taylor - signed as free agent
RB - SB
RB - James White - signed as free agent
RB - day 3 pick or UDFA
FB - Eli Penny
WR - Corey Davis - signed as free agent
WR - Slayton
WR - Shepard
WR - day 2 pick
WR - Core
WR - Pettis
TE - Engram
TE - Kaden Smith
TE - day 3 pick
OL - Thomas
OL - Lemieux
OL - Gates
OL - Germain Ifedi - signed as free agent
OL - Peart
OL - Hernandez
OL - Kelvin Beachum - signed as free agent
OL - Day 2 pick
OL - Kyle Murphy
DL - Leonard Williams - resigned
DL - Lawrence
DL - BJ Hill
DL - Austin Johnson
DL - R.J. McIntosh
edge - Haason Reddick - signed as free agent
edge - Lorenzo Carter
edge - Ximines
edge - Coughlin
edge - Cam Brown
edge - Niko Lalos
inside - Martinez
inside - Crowder
inside - Mayo
inside - TJ Brunson
corner - Bradberry
corner - Patrick Surtain II - 1st round pick
corner - Holmes
corner - Yiadom
corner - Lewis
S - Ryan
S - Peppers
S - McKinney
S - Love
K - Gano
P - Dixon
LS - Kreiter
K - Santoso

1 open spot.
1 open spot  
Andy in Boston : 1:00 pm : link
Should be Cam Brown
RE: 1 open spot  
Andy in Boston : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15110970 Andy in Boston said:

Should be Cam Brown



Never mind- I missed it
man  
ryanmkeane : 1:01 pm : link
sign me up
why wouldn't we re-sign Gallman?  
LG in NYC : 1:01 pm : link
is the expectation that he will be too expensive to hold on to?

I do not care for the TE idea.. EE needs to be gone.

also not a big Tyrod fan at QB but probably upgrade from McCoy.
Instead of Beachum and Ifedi  
Earl the goat : 1:02 pm : link
Just resign Tomlinson
I gotta think Gallman  
Ben in Tampa : 1:04 pm : link
Is on this team next year?
if memory serves  
bc4life : 1:04 pm : link
Davis was a disappointment for the Titans until recently.
I really would like a different FA WR than Corey Davis  
PatersonPlank : 1:05 pm : link
I admittedly don't know how much each is asking for, but I for sure would prefer Robinson or Golliday
Glad they’re not the Giants FO  
BillT : 1:11 pm : link
No to Davis he has questionable hands, round one should be a WR, not keeping Tomlinson is a mistake, keeping Engram is a bigger mistake, Reddick will cost way too much if we’re keeping Williams, Ok with the FA OL, RB and QB.
RE: I gotta think Gallman  
Danny Dimes : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15110983 Ben in Tampa said:

Is on this team next year?



Exactly....wheres gallman...
to answer  
Giantsfan79 : 1:15 pm : link
Re: Gallman - the assumption was he wants to leave to pursue a starting spot elsewhere

Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday
Not crazy about the Corey Davis signing,  
Section331 : 1:17 pm : link
but one thing in his favor is that he is a good downfield blocker.
Well...I think on paper it's a more talented roster than what  
Blue21 : 1:18 pm : link
we closed the season at. Hate seeing Tomlinson gone but there is a question of affordability. Davis FA grab might be because of money too. Meaning other WR's were out of the Giants $ range. Can't buy what you can't afford.
I would LOVE to get Surtain,  
Section331 : 1:18 pm : link
I just don't see any chance in hell he is there at 11. Would love to be wrong though.
If going the FA Wr's route  
rasbutant : 1:18 pm : link
just go for it. Middle of the road guys make big bucks. If you have a conviction on a guy go for it. Corey Davis at 12M/yr vs. Golladay at 17M/yr isn't going to be that big a difference to the CAP but could be a huge difference on the field. The contracts are mostly back loaded anyways.

Me personally, I'm afraid of JuJu's attitude and less so but also Robinson. Golladay the injuries are an issue, but hopefully those are all on Detroit's dime. Davis is a gamble on 1st round pedigree that hasn't lived up to it in the NFL.

Oh and those Oline FA's....WTF??? Yeah Judge is going to sign the false start penalty champ! sure.
I'd rather  
kash94 : 1:25 pm : link
draft a WR than go for Davis, but he could be a James Bradberry/Blake Martinez esq player - a young guy with some flaws, but is on the rise and would benefit from a change of scenery.

Former top 5 pick, had close to 1000 yards last season, and will only be 26.

Keep in mind Ten has finished 28th, 31st, 32nd, and 30th in pass attempts per game since Davis entered the league. That alone cuts into his production. Tannehill has only been a starter the last 1.5-2 years as well.
I liked Corey Davis  
The Dude : 1:25 pm : link
out of college so admittedly alittle biased..but he's been turning it on of late.....obviously in a potent offense but he may cost WAY less than what Golladay/Robinson will go for.

I like his route running and out breaking routes. Would still want a day 2 WR. If Kenny/Robinson are going for >20 mil and Davis is going for 11 its something to consider. some recent highlights below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ainZojU3FTM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUbIWJMtosc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3jO4VF4IWc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GVJGsCOcg0
RE: if memory serves  
Jesse B : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15110985 bc4life said:

Davis was a disappointment for the Titans until recently.


Still.has never had a 1000 yards but he's an upgrade
I don't like signing a vet WR  
Go Terps : 1:29 pm : link
College is producing WRs that are productive right out of the gate. I'd be more inclined to use FA money on Joe Thuney.
Wait  
lax counsel : 1:30 pm : link
So the Giants receiving core still lacks impact talent? Corey Davis is the big signing - a number 2 WR who has never had a 1000 yard season? Isn't that virtually trotting out the same receiving/TE core as last year? Isn't that the reason that Jones had such a sub par year or at least so I've been told on multiple? So some of us would just be good with that?
I don’t see keeping Engram unless they can’t find anyone more reliable  
Ivan15 : 1:31 pm : link
Engram would be okay as the move TE but I want someone else every down blocking and receiving from the end of the line. Also, if they are going to continue to run out 3 TEs, you need 4 total.

Gallman offers the ability to run inside that Barkley and White don’t offer. And it might cost more to sign White than Gallman.

Like his father, #11 is too high for Surtain.

Another interesting stat  
kash94 : 1:32 pm : link
in the 7 games the Titans had 30+ pass attempts (i.e. Tannehill's average) Davis had 47 catches, 695 yards, and 4 TDs.
Davis is my preference if they  
giants#1 : 1:35 pm : link
go with a FA WR. He'll cost a lot less than Robinson/Golladay (IMO) and is a good down field threat with size. I'd also still target a WR in the draft, but it would lower the priority a bit.

Reddick would be a nice upgrade in Fackrell's role too. Unfortunately the Giants might've earned him a couple extra million per year...

OL - I'd extend Zeitler by a year (lower his 2021 cap #) and start Peart at RT with Fleming or someone comparable brought in as swing tackle. Then I'd add at least 2 OL in the draft, preferably with one interior guy in rd 2-4 to compete for RG.



RE: Wait  
giants#1 : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15111026 lax counsel said:

So the Giants receiving core still lacks impact talent? Corey Davis is the big signing - a number 2 WR who has never had a 1000 yard season? Isn't that virtually trotting out the same receiving/TE core as last year? Isn't that the reason that Jones had such a sub par year or at least so I've been told on multiple? So some of us would just be good with that?


Davis >> Tate

Also doesn't preclude them from drafting a top WR or even upgrading TE through the draft.
RE: I don't like signing a vet WR  
Judge_and_Jury : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15111025 Go Terps said:
Quote:
College is producing WRs that are productive right out of the gate. I'd be more inclined to use FA money on Joe Thuney.


Likely their single greatest objective next year is giving Daniel Jones every opportunity to bust out from week 1. I don't think you rely on a rookie no matter how talented to do that. Maybe as a supporting role while easing him to the more prominent role but coming in day one almost needing to be our #1 would be a tough task.
RE: RE: Wait  
lax counsel : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15111034 giants#1 said:







So the Giants receiving core still lacks impact talent? Corey Davis is the big signing - a number 2 WR who has never had a 1000 yard season? Isn't that virtually trotting out the same receiving/TE core as last year? Isn't that the reason that Jones had such a sub par year or at least so I've been told on multiple? So some of us would just be good with that?



Davis >> Tate

Also doesn't preclude them from drafting a top WR or even upgrading TE through the draft.


Okay, understood. So assuming no first round wide receiver, which in this plan is not possible - you are good saying that receiving/tight end core is enough for Jones to now produce like a franchise qb and put up top 10 or close to it numbers? The excuses for lack of talent are now gone?
Very good article and worth the read  
Mike from Ohio : 1:39 pm : link
But the highlight is this concerning Evan Engram.

Quote:
The Giants should shop Engram this offseason, hoping that a team is fooled by his measurables and baffling Pro Bowl selection.


If Jerry Reese is back in the league, I know who my first phone call is going to be.
Adding Surtain to the secondary  
ChicagoMarty : 1:42 pm : link
and Reddick at ER

would really galvanize this D particularly with the retention of Williams.

Gotta think we can do better than Davis as FA WR but still an upgrade over Tate.

Want to see what Pettis can do with a full training camp

Hope whatever wideout we pick up in the WR rich draft can return kicks and represent an improvement in our KR
I think you have to include Solder  
Joey from GlenCove : 1:42 pm : link
unless he retires. i think its 10mm in dead money next year and 6 in cap savings.
Corey Davis was a disappointment until they added AJ Brown  
Go Terps : 1:48 pm : link
We don't have AJ Brown. Signing Corey Davis to be our #1 reminds me of Alvin Harper leaving the Cowboys for a big money contract with Tampa Bay. Once he got paid and got away from Irvin, that was it for him.

If I'm paying any of the big FA WRs, it's Allen Robinson...to me he's the best of the bunch by quite a distance. But even then I'd rather use the money elsewhere.
I would be OK with  
cactus : 1:48 pm : link
corey davis if he comes with his teammate jonnu smith at TE. absolutely cannot bring engram back.

chris godwin is the best WR on the market though
RE: Glad they’re not the Giants FO  
Beer Man : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15110992 BillT said:

No to Davis he has questionable hands, round one should be a WR, not keeping Tomlinson is a mistake, keeping Engram is a bigger mistake, Reddick will cost way too much if we’re keeping Williams, Ok with the FA OL, RB and QB.
Due to the amount of money the team will have to pay to keep Williams, the team may not be able to pay Tomlinson and have money left to address other needs.
Edge and WR still weak spots based on that plan  
The_Boss : 2:00 pm : link
And before someone says “Reddick had 12.5 sacks”, remember where 5 came from...

So I’m voting NO on that plan.
I think the people that want Davis think about his size and speed  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:02 pm : link
numbers and not what he actually looks like on the field. Plays much smaller than his size. Inconsistent hands. Sound familiar to someone we know? I was a huge fan of his coming out, but he looks like a different player than when he was bullying lesser competition.

If he costs 12 million and Golladay costs 17 million no brainer who I want and I think Golladay is giant red falg. What do they have AROB getting? If we go that route I'd rather go big or go dumpster diving. And to me it's AROB or pass. We either need to bolster the back end of the roster and add talent high in the draft or add FA talent and try to hit on some mid round WRs. Pass on all the second tier WR options if Davis's name is the one that keeps getting brought up.
about the WR ideas  
Giantsfan79 : 2:03 pm : link
remember the plan has the Giants drafting a WR in the 2nd or 3rd round.

don't discount Davis's blocking ability. He can help upgrade SB's running which improves our O beyond his pass catching.
RE: RE: RE: Wait  
giants#1 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15111038 lax counsel said:













So the Giants receiving core still lacks impact talent? Corey Davis is the big signing - a number 2 WR who has never had a 1000 yard season? Isn't that virtually trotting out the same receiving/TE core as last year? Isn't that the reason that Jones had such a sub par year or at least so I've been told on multiple? So some of us would just be good with that?



Davis >> Tate

Also doesn't preclude them from drafting a top WR or even upgrading TE through the draft.



Okay, understood. So assuming no first round wide receiver, which in this plan is not possible - you are good saying that receiving/tight end core is enough for Jones to now produce like a franchise qb and put up top 10 or close to it numbers? The excuses for lack of talent are now gone?


If the receiving class is as deep as this past year, then yes I think they can get a capable WR in round 2 that could complement Davis, Shepard, and Slayton. No matter what they do with Engram, I'm looking at TE in the draft as I don't think Smith/Toilolo are anything more than #3 TEs on a solid team.

Plus, you're adding Barkley back into the mix.

Relying on a draft pick, even #11 overall, to come in and blow the top off defenses is nuts. Plenty of WRs struggle early. Even this year, the best rookie WR was the 5th guy selected and #22 overall and 2 of the top 4 were far from special (Ruggs and Reagor).



Great post and thanks for it! Whether you agree with it or not  
Dinger : 2:06 pm : link
its a great way to picture what the roster will look like. I find it funny that people think we will be easily able to upgrade via FA and draft at EVERY position of need this offseason. If we get 1 or 2 high impact players, a few average players and continue development we are WAY ahead of where we were and ahead of the majority of teams. That said, I think I would tweak the TE position draft to a DAY 2 Pick and the OL to include either Solder or Zeitler and move that pick to DAY3. Unlike others on here, I'm not attached to Gallman and whether he stays or goes makes no difference. He's not a game changer. I wouldn't be opposed to picking up a FA CB and going WR in 1st round. Not sure why Penny is on the roster now or next year. Is he a Special Teams star? He was on the field for maybe 20 plays all season. And I'd love an upgrade at MLB alongside Martinez. But here I am being a hypocrite.......
RE: Instead of Beachum and Ifedi  
Tuckrule : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15110980 Earl the goat said:

Just resign Tomlinson


Tomlinson now plays tackle? We need a vet tackle going into next year. I’d prefer to resign Fleming. I’m all for Corey Davis. Will cost a lot less than most WRs on the market. He’s young and hasn’t tapped into his full potential yet. I think he could be a bargain but it’s a gamble.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2:08 pm : link
If we are committed to Jones for the next 2 years while he's still on his rookie deal, IMO we need to do more around him.

Corey Davis and 3rd day draft resources are not enough in these next 2 seasons IMO.

Personally, I wouldn't be opposed to Allen Robinson and using the 11th pick on a WR and going all in.

Jones, Saquon, Allen Robinson, Devonta Smith (For instance), Slayton, Shepard, a solid 2 way tight end and a promising and still developing line will tell us all we need to know about Daniel Jones when the rookie deal is up.

We've been building from the inside out with some success. IMO, it's time to supplement significant resources into playmakers now. As close to cant miss weapons on offense and Edge.

I also think we have solid options at CB on the roster already. I'd rather go day 3 there.
RE: Corey Davis was a disappointment until they added AJ Brown  
giants#1 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15111046 Go Terps said:

We don't have AJ Brown. Signing Corey Davis to be our #1 reminds me of Alvin Harper leaving the Cowboys for a big money contract with Tampa Bay. Once he got paid and got away from Irvin, that was it for him.

If I'm paying any of the big FA WRs, it's Allen Robinson...to me he's the best of the bunch by quite a distance. But even then I'd rather use the money elsewhere.


If Corey Davis wants #1 WR money (~$20M), you run away. Allen Robinson is going to get $20M per year and I think Golladay comes close to that too. I'm not paying either of those guys anywhere close to that. Davis I think (hope) you can get for closer to $12M per or preferably on a Sammy Watkins like incentive laden deal.
RE: I don't like signing a vet WR  
christian : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15111025 Go Terps said:

College is producing WRs that are productive right out of the gate. I'd be more inclined to use FA money on Joe Thuney.


100%! The Athletic is saying the Giants are releasing Zeitler and Solder. If they do so, the Giants should sign a top-shelf OG.
RE: Great post and thanks for it! Whether you agree with it or not  
lax counsel : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15111077 Dinger said:

its a great way to picture what the roster will look like. I find it funny that people think we will be easily able to upgrade via FA and draft at EVERY position of need this offseason. If we get 1 or 2 high impact players, a few average players and continue development we are WAY ahead of where we were and ahead of the majority of teams. That said, I think I would tweak the TE position draft to a DAY 2 Pick and the OL to include either Solder or Zeitler and move that pick to DAY3. Unlike others on here, I'm not attached to Gallman and whether he stays or goes makes no difference. He's not a game changer. I wouldn't be opposed to picking up a FA CB and going WR in 1st round. Not sure why Penny is on the roster now or next year. Is he a Special Teams star? He was on the field for maybe 20 plays all season. And I'd love an upgrade at MLB alongside Martinez. But here I am being a hypocrite.......


Thankfully, since this is DG's 4th offseason and not his first he has had more than enough time to fill the majority of need positions with quality talent. There shouldn't be much trouble filling the positions of need in 2021 since, theoretically, the majority of need positions have been filled since 2018 and the needs have grown less and less. Should be no issue surrounding Jones with all the weapons he needs in one offseason, since the other positions are no longer at issue.
RE: .  
lax counsel : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15111081 Danny Kanell said:

If we are committed to Jones for the next 2 years while he's still on his rookie deal, IMO we need to do more around him.

Corey Davis and 3rd day draft resources are not enough in these next 2 seasons IMO.

Personally, I wouldn't be opposed to Allen Robinson and using the 11th pick on a WR and going all in.

Jones, Saquon, Allen Robinson, Devonta Smith (For instance), Slayton, Shepard, a solid 2 way tight end and a promising and still developing line will tell us all we need to know about Daniel Jones when the rookie deal is up.

We've been building from the inside out with some success. IMO, it's time to supplement significant resources into playmakers now. As close to cant miss weapons on offense and Edge.

I also think we have solid options at CB on the roster already. I'd rather go day 3 there.


Agreed, if it's all about investing in Jones as the franchise qb, time to go out and acquire and draft big name playmakers to make him successful. BBI says he just needs top talent around him to replicate the play of an NFL starting qb (let alone a franchise qb), so go get those guys and lets see what Jones has.
I like it for the most part  
illmatic : 2:19 pm : link
Except for Davis as the WR option. Kind of iffy on the OL moves listed too compared to just trying to restructure Zietler. But Reddick and Surtain would be really nice additions to the defense.
Has anyone researched Carolina’s pending UFA’s?  
FranknWeezer : 2:20 pm : link
Because if one thing is for sure, Gettleman has and will likely sign at least one of them. Hit on Bradberry. Miss on Stewart. Who’s next?
Doubtful  
UGADawgs7 : 2:21 pm : link
that Surtain is available at pick 11. Would be great if he is. Hope that Olave is available round 2 as he should be a very good WR.
I know it is going to be hard to sign both Williams and Tomlinson  
BlueHurricane : 2:25 pm : link
But I would like them to figure out how to do it.

I like the adds on defense  
JonC : 2:26 pm : link
definitely a plan in the right direction, imv.

I wouldn't spend big dollars on a WR in this crop, and would be smart with adds on the OL.
RE: Edge and WR still weak spots based on that plan  
90.Cal : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15111063 The_Boss said:

And before someone says “Reddick had 12.5 sacks”, remember where 5 came from...

So I’m voting NO on that plan.


Yeah that makes no sense. Did you watch the game? He single handedly beat us in a season where 1 game was the difference from hosting a home playoff game to going home... but yeah that performance was "overrated" as hell... curious what you think we should do at pass rush, you know we can't just sign TJ Watt right?
RE: Has anyone researched Carolina’s pending UFA’s?  
kash94 : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15111110 FranknWeezer said:

Because if one thing is for sure, Gettleman has and will likely sign at least one of them. Hit on Bradberry. Miss on Stewart. Who’s next?


Curtis Samuel. Definitely a potential target IMO.
Robinson +Waddle  
5BowlsSoon : 2:31 pm : link
Don’t have to worry about Engram dropping passes because he won’t be getting many, especially with Saquon hopefully playing. Besides, Kaden Smith doesn’t drop any passes and is a better blocker so don’t even worry about who is playing TE with the addition of those three:

Robinson
Waddle
Saquon
RE: Has anyone researched Carolina’s pending UFA’s?  
giants#1 : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15111110 FranknWeezer said:

Because if one thing is for sure, Gettleman has and will likely sign at least one of them. Hit on Bradberry. Miss on Stewart. Who’s next?


They have some starting OL hitting the market, though I think Moton is the only one acquired by DG:
RT Taylor Moton
OG John Miller
OG Chris Reed
CB Rasul Douglas
WR Curtis Samuel
RB Mike Davis
TE Chris Manhertz

None of the others were close to 50% of the snaps.
RE: RE: Edge and WR still weak spots based on that plan  
giants#1 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15111136 90.Cal said:







And before someone says “Reddick had 12.5 sacks”, remember where 5 came from...

So I’m voting NO on that plan.



Yeah that makes no sense. Did you watch the game? He single handedly beat us in a season where 1 game was the difference from hosting a home playoff game to going home... but yeah that performance was "overrated" as hell... curious what you think we should do at pass rush, you know we can't just sign TJ Watt right?


Sy mentioned Reddick early on this year as someone that could fill Fackrell's BUCK role. I think the 12.5 sacks was a bit fluky, but he's definitely a guy that might have the versatility Judge/Graham want on defense.
RE: RE: Great post and thanks for it! Whether you agree with it or not  
Dinger : 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15111089 lax counsel said:







its a great way to picture what the roster will look like. I find it funny that people think we will be easily able to upgrade via FA and draft at EVERY position of need this offseason. If we get 1 or 2 high impact players, a few average players and continue development we are WAY ahead of where we were and ahead of the majority of teams. That said, I think I would tweak the TE position draft to a DAY 2 Pick and the OL to include either Solder or Zeitler and move that pick to DAY3. Unlike others on here, I'm not attached to Gallman and whether he stays or goes makes no difference. He's not a game changer. I wouldn't be opposed to picking up a FA CB and going WR in 1st round. Not sure why Penny is on the roster now or next year. Is he a Special Teams star? He was on the field for maybe 20 plays all season. And I'd love an upgrade at MLB alongside Martinez. But here I am being a hypocrite.......



Thankfully, since this is DG's 4th offseason and not his first he has had more than enough time to fill the majority of need positions with quality talent. There shouldn't be much trouble filling the positions of need in 2021 since, theoretically, the majority of need positions have been filled since 2018 and the needs have grown less and less. Should be no issue surrounding Jones with all the weapons he needs in one offseason, since the other positions are no longer at issue.


I sense sarcasm. I think I understand your take on Gettleman. I am of the mind that his 1st year he had a different game plan and you could say the rebuild either began last year or this year. He was trying to plug holes for 1 last run with Eli and I think about halfway through Shurmurs first year that went out the window, for whatever reason. I was ready to jettison him in week 3 this season and I truly think this coaching staff has helped turn my opinion of him around. They have tried to develop players and that was missing with past staffs. When we were bringing in defensive players for Betchers defense you had to start scratching your head. But you can't say DG didn't work with his coaches.
RE: to answer  
Justlurking : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15110999 Giantsfan79 said:

Re: Gallman - the assumption was he wants to leave to pursue a starting spot elsewhere

Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday


Corey Davis makes sense but he and Engram? You want to set the NFL record for drops?
RE: RE: RE: Wait  
Brown_Hornet : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15111038 lax counsel said:













So the Giants receiving core still lacks impact talent? Corey Davis is the big signing - a number 2 WR who has never had a 1000 yard season? Isn't that virtually trotting out the same receiving/TE core as last year? Isn't that the reason that Jones had such a sub par year or at least so I've been told on multiple? So some of us would just be good with that?



Davis >> Tate

Also doesn't preclude them from drafting a top WR or even upgrading TE through the draft.



Okay, understood. So assuming no first round wide receiver, which in this plan is not possible - you are good saying that receiving/tight end core is enough for Jones to now produce like a franchise qb and put up top 10 or close to it numbers? The excuses for lack of talent are now gone?
Please pay attention. This scenario has a Day 2 WR as well.

RE: RE: to answer  
giants#1 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15111159 Justlurking said:







Re: Gallman - the assumption was he wants to leave to pursue a starting spot elsewhere

Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday



Corey Davis makes sense but he and Engram? You want to set the NFL record for drops?


Corey Davis caught 70% of his targets last season and by pro-football reference's counting only had 3 drops (3.3% of targets).

Engram dropped a ridiculous 10% of his targets (11 total).
RE: RE: to answer  
Giantsfan79 : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15111159 Justlurking said:







Re: Gallman - the assumption was he wants to leave to pursue a starting spot elsewhere

Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday



Corey Davis makes sense but he and Engram? You want to set the NFL record for drops?


not me, Dan Duggan. I'm just the messenger
RE: RE: Corey Davis was a disappointment until they added AJ Brown  
Go Terps : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15111085 giants#1 said:







We don't have AJ Brown. Signing Corey Davis to be our #1 reminds me of Alvin Harper leaving the Cowboys for a big money contract with Tampa Bay. Once he got paid and got away from Irvin, that was it for him.

If I'm paying any of the big FA WRs, it's Allen Robinson...to me he's the best of the bunch by quite a distance. But even then I'd rather use the money elsewhere.



If Corey Davis wants #1 WR money (~$20M), you run away. Allen Robinson is going to get $20M per year and I think Golladay comes close to that too. I'm not paying either of those guys anywhere close to that. Davis I think (hope) you can get for closer to $12M per or preferably on a Sammy Watkins like incentive laden deal.


I'd rather pay Robinson $20M than I would $12M to Davis. Robinson at least solves a problem...we pay him and we have a legit #1 WR. We pay Davis and our WR group still stinks; we haven't solved anything.

A lot depends on what type of offense we have. Is Garrett back? Is Judge going to bring in someone of his choosing to run the offense? If it's the latter, I think we need a WR less...the offense might become something more like what NE had (think about Gronk and James White being the main receivers).

I think the first thing is Barkley. First, is he healthy? Second, if he's healthy what kind of back is he? Personally I think he should be catching more and running less.
I don’t want to make the same mistake of 2016..  
Sean : 3:08 pm : link
The defense was a disaster in 2015 and everyone thought the offense was “set”, all resources went into fixing the defense while the offense regressed.

I like doubling down on the defense. The Giants are not going to be an electric offense under Jones scoring 30+ points consistently. I hope to see an opportunistic offense which complements the defense.

I’d really look to strengthen the defense.
Allan Robinson  
ImissTiki : 3:12 pm : link
Guy is a monster sign me up
Austin Johnson is also a free agent  
Saquads26 : 3:15 pm : link
...
RE: RE: if memory serves  
jerseygiant : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15111023 Jesse B said:







Davis was a disappointment for the Titans until recently.



Still.has never had a 1000 yards but he's an upgrade


Robert Woods never had 700 yards in Buffalo, let alone 1000. Not saying Davis will turn into a top 20 WR like Woods, but he's a talented, young guy putting it together. Could pay huge dividends. And, if you can get him for half of what ARob/Golladay will go for, and pair him with Waddle/Smith/Chase/Rondale, that has the makings of a pretty talented group.
RE: RE: RE: if memory serves  
jerseygiant : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15111253 jerseygiant said:













Davis was a disappointment for the Titans until recently.



Still.has never had a 1000 yards but he's an upgrade



Robert Woods never had 700 yards in Buffalo, let alone 1000. Not saying Davis will turn into a top 20 WR like Woods, but he's a talented, young guy putting it together. Could pay huge dividends. And, if you can get him for half of what ARob/Golladay will go for, and pair him with Waddle/Smith/Chase/Rondale, that has the makings of a pretty talented group.


OK maybe not HALF of ARob/Golladay, but if those guys around $18-$20 mil a year, and Davis is $11-$13 mil, I'd give him a good look.
JesseB  
bc4life : 3:25 pm : link
I'd have to check and see what their issue with him were. I think they were planning on letting him move on....then this year he seemed to wake up
RE: I don’t want to make the same mistake of 2016..  
Go Terps : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15111229 Sean said:

The defense was a disaster in 2015 and everyone thought the offense was “set”, all resources went into fixing the defense while the offense regressed.

I like doubling down on the defense. The Giants are not going to be an electric offense under Jones scoring 30+ points consistently. I hope to see an opportunistic offense which complements the defense.

I’d really look to strengthen the defense.


I like that too. Strengthen a strength. Patrick Surtain across from Bradberry works too.
Surtain fills a premium spot  
JonC : 3:35 pm : link
and there could well be a WR or Edge/DT in round two, NFL-ready to contribute and with big upside potential.

I don't see a $20M per WR out there who will certainly deliver on his contract, got to be really careful with that one. I said the same thing two years ago and they doubled down on Tate, which was brutal on its face. Robinson has a tendency to disappear, for example.
RE: Surtain fills a premium spot  
Go Terps : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15111285 JonC said:

and there could well be a WR or Edge/DT in round two, NFL-ready to contribute and with big upside potential.

I don't see a $20M per WR out there who will certainly deliver on his contract, got to be really careful with that one. I said the same thing two years ago and they doubled down on Tate, which was brutal on its face. Robinson has a tendency to disappear, for example.


I really like Robinson, I just don't think we'd be getting our money's worth with Jones throwing him the ball.

And look at the receivers CFB is churning out. Pretty soon that may be a position like running back that is easy to find and devalued.
I'd rather have Golladay than Robinson  
ryanmkeane : 3:46 pm : link
any day of the week, just based on potential.
Davis is pretty limited athletically  
ryanmkeane : 3:48 pm : link
and if we were bitching about separation this year...he doesn't exactly solve that. However, if we got him on the cheap and then got a home run hitter like Smith in the draft, I'd be very happy with that. Then you have Davis and Shepard for the underneath and 15-20 yarders, and have Smith be the game changer.

If we decide WR is the target in round 2, I'm targeting Golladay.
all that being said...Surtain  
ryanmkeane : 3:50 pm : link
just seems like a Giant pick already. If he's on the board I'd be really shocked if he wasn't the guy. Pairing him and Bradberry, you're starting every single game off at an advantage on the defensive side.
Shep/Slayton  
Grizz99 : 4:07 pm : link
I think that we haven't seen the best of these guys yet. Put Shep in the slot and give Slayton another year, with Saquon and an impact free agent/draftee and I think these are big time players.
I even think Evan E. profits from the return of Barkley and a free agent/draftee.
From bottom to top doesn't happen very often but I think that's what we could be looking at.
RE: RE: I don't like signing a vet WR  
Saquads26 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15111086 christian said:







College is producing WRs that are productive right out of the gate. I'd be more inclined to use FA money on Joe Thuney.



100%! The Athletic is saying the Giants are releasing Zeitler and Solder. If they do so, the Giants should sign a top-shelf OG.


Or take Wyatt Davis
$20M to Robinson is a massive overpay.  
giants#1 : 4:15 pm : link
He's not an elite/top 5 WR. Average #1 WR at best. Whoever pays him will regret it like the Cowboys do with Amari Cooper. In 6 seasons he's finished top 10 in receptions just twice, top 10 in yards twice, and top 10 in TDs once.

He's not a bad player and he'd make the team better, I just think that he's going to be like Olivier Vernon where you're paying elite money for a very good, but not elite player.
RE: I don't like signing a vet WR  
BH28 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15111025 Go Terps said:

College is producing WRs that are productive right out of the gate. I'd be more inclined to use FA money on Joe Thuney.


I tend to agree, but picking the correct WR is a crap shoot. Justin Jefferson at 22 outpaced the 4 WR taken before him. Some of the second round guys outpaced forst rounders. In this case, I think I would sign a vet for two reasons (and not Davis):

1. Give Jones someone who runs good routes and can win 50/50 balls, help elevate the rest of the WRs

2. It's one less excuse for the FO about Jones and weapons. If a first round pick WR struggles and Jones struggles, there is a built in excuse. Give him all the weapons in the world in 2021 and let's see what we have. No more excuses.
