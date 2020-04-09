the athletic releases off-season plan for Giants

I won't post the reasoning b/c it's behind a paywall but this would be the 53 man roster next year
QB - DJ
QB - Tyrod Taylor - signed as free agent
RB - SB
RB - James White - signed as free agent
RB - day 3 pick or UDFA
FB - Eli Penny
WR - Corey Davis - signed as free agent
WR - Slayton
WR - Shepard
WR - day 2 pick
WR - Core
WR - Pettis
TE - Engram
TE - Kaden Smith
TE - day 3 pick
OL - Thomas
OL - Lemieux
OL - Gates
OL - Germain Ifedi - signed as free agent
OL - Peart
OL - Hernandez
OL - Kelvin Beachum - signed as free agent
OL - Day 2 pick
OL - Kyle Murphy
DL - Leonard Williams - resigned
DL - Lawrence
DL - BJ Hill
DL - Austin Johnson
DL - R.J. McIntosh
edge - Haason Reddick - signed as free agent
edge - Lorenzo Carter
edge - Ximines
edge - Coughlin
edge - Cam Brown
edge - Niko Lalos
inside - Martinez
inside - Crowder
inside - Mayo
inside - TJ Brunson
corner - Bradberry
corner - Patrick Surtain II - 1st round pick
corner - Holmes
corner - Yiadom
corner - Lewis
S - Ryan
S - Peppers
S - McKinney
S - Love
K - Gano
P - Dixon
LS - Kreiter
K - Santoso
1 open spot.
Never mind- I missed it
I do not care for the TE idea.. EE needs to be gone.
also not a big Tyrod fan at QB but probably upgrade from McCoy.
Exactly....wheres gallman...
Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday
Me personally, I'm afraid of JuJu's attitude and less so but also Robinson. Golladay the injuries are an issue, but hopefully those are all on Detroit's dime. Davis is a gamble on 1st round pedigree that hasn't lived up to it in the NFL.
Oh and those Oline FA's....WTF??? Yeah Judge is going to sign the false start penalty champ! sure.
Former top 5 pick, had close to 1000 yards last season, and will only be 26.
Keep in mind Ten has finished 28th, 31st, 32nd, and 30th in pass attempts per game since Davis entered the league. That alone cuts into his production. Tannehill has only been a starter the last 1.5-2 years as well.
I like his route running and out breaking routes. Would still want a day 2 WR. If Kenny/Robinson are going for >20 mil and Davis is going for 11 its something to consider. some recent highlights below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ainZojU3FTM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUbIWJMtosc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3jO4VF4IWc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GVJGsCOcg0
Still.has never had a 1000 yards but he's an upgrade
Gallman offers the ability to run inside that Barkley and White don’t offer. And it might cost more to sign White than Gallman.
Like his father, #11 is too high for Surtain.
Reddick would be a nice upgrade in Fackrell's role too. Unfortunately the Giants might've earned him a couple extra million per year...
OL - I'd extend Zeitler by a year (lower his 2021 cap #) and start Peart at RT with Fleming or someone comparable brought in as swing tackle. Then I'd add at least 2 OL in the draft, preferably with one interior guy in rd 2-4 to compete for RG.
Davis >> Tate
Also doesn't preclude them from drafting a top WR or even upgrading TE through the draft.
Likely their single greatest objective next year is giving Daniel Jones every opportunity to bust out from week 1. I don't think you rely on a rookie no matter how talented to do that. Maybe as a supporting role while easing him to the more prominent role but coming in day one almost needing to be our #1 would be a tough task.
If Jerry Reese is back in the league, I know who my first phone call is going to be.
would really galvanize this D particularly with the retention of Williams.
Gotta think we can do better than Davis as FA WR but still an upgrade over Tate.
Want to see what Pettis can do with a full training camp
Hope whatever wideout we pick up in the WR rich draft can return kicks and represent an improvement in our KR
If I'm paying any of the big FA WRs, it's Allen Robinson...to me he's the best of the bunch by quite a distance. But even then I'd rather use the money elsewhere.
chris godwin is the best WR on the market though
So I’m voting NO on that plan.
If he costs 12 million and Golladay costs 17 million no brainer who I want and I think Golladay is giant red falg. What do they have AROB getting? If we go that route I'd rather go big or go dumpster diving. And to me it's AROB or pass. We either need to bolster the back end of the roster and add talent high in the draft or add FA talent and try to hit on some mid round WRs. Pass on all the second tier WR options if Davis's name is the one that keeps getting brought up.
don't discount Davis's blocking ability. He can help upgrade SB's running which improves our O beyond his pass catching.
If the receiving class is as deep as this past year, then yes I think they can get a capable WR in round 2 that could complement Davis, Shepard, and Slayton. No matter what they do with Engram, I'm looking at TE in the draft as I don't think Smith/Toilolo are anything more than #3 TEs on a solid team.
Plus, you're adding Barkley back into the mix.
Relying on a draft pick, even #11 overall, to come in and blow the top off defenses is nuts. Plenty of WRs struggle early. Even this year, the best rookie WR was the 5th guy selected and #22 overall and 2 of the top 4 were far from special (Ruggs and Reagor).
Tomlinson now plays tackle? We need a vet tackle going into next year. I’d prefer to resign Fleming. I’m all for Corey Davis. Will cost a lot less than most WRs on the market. He’s young and hasn’t tapped into his full potential yet. I think he could be a bargain but it’s a gamble.
Corey Davis and 3rd day draft resources are not enough in these next 2 seasons IMO.
Personally, I wouldn't be opposed to Allen Robinson and using the 11th pick on a WR and going all in.
Jones, Saquon, Allen Robinson, Devonta Smith (For instance), Slayton, Shepard, a solid 2 way tight end and a promising and still developing line will tell us all we need to know about Daniel Jones when the rookie deal is up.
We've been building from the inside out with some success. IMO, it's time to supplement significant resources into playmakers now. As close to cant miss weapons on offense and Edge.
I also think we have solid options at CB on the roster already. I'd rather go day 3 there.
If I'm paying any of the big FA WRs, it's Allen Robinson...to me he's the best of the bunch by quite a distance. But even then I'd rather use the money elsewhere.
If Corey Davis wants #1 WR money (~$20M), you run away. Allen Robinson is going to get $20M per year and I think Golladay comes close to that too. I'm not paying either of those guys anywhere close to that. Davis I think (hope) you can get for closer to $12M per or preferably on a Sammy Watkins like incentive laden deal.
100%! The Athletic is saying the Giants are releasing Zeitler and Solder. If they do so, the Giants should sign a top-shelf OG.
Thankfully, since this is DG's 4th offseason and not his first he has had more than enough time to fill the majority of need positions with quality talent. There shouldn't be much trouble filling the positions of need in 2021 since, theoretically, the majority of need positions have been filled since 2018 and the needs have grown less and less. Should be no issue surrounding Jones with all the weapons he needs in one offseason, since the other positions are no longer at issue.
Corey Davis and 3rd day draft resources are not enough in these next 2 seasons IMO.
Personally, I wouldn't be opposed to Allen Robinson and using the 11th pick on a WR and going all in.
Jones, Saquon, Allen Robinson, Devonta Smith (For instance), Slayton, Shepard, a solid 2 way tight end and a promising and still developing line will tell us all we need to know about Daniel Jones when the rookie deal is up.
We've been building from the inside out with some success. IMO, it's time to supplement significant resources into playmakers now. As close to cant miss weapons on offense and Edge.
I also think we have solid options at CB on the roster already. I'd rather go day 3 there.
Agreed, if it's all about investing in Jones as the franchise qb, time to go out and acquire and draft big name playmakers to make him successful. BBI says he just needs top talent around him to replicate the play of an NFL starting qb (let alone a franchise qb), so go get those guys and lets see what Jones has.
I wouldn't spend big dollars on a WR in this crop, and would be smart with adds on the OL.
So I’m voting NO on that plan.
Yeah that makes no sense. Did you watch the game? He single handedly beat us in a season where 1 game was the difference from hosting a home playoff game to going home... but yeah that performance was "overrated" as hell... curious what you think we should do at pass rush, you know we can't just sign TJ Watt right?
Curtis Samuel. Definitely a potential target IMO.
Robinson
Waddle
Saquon
They have some starting OL hitting the market, though I think Moton is the only one acquired by DG:
RT Taylor Moton
OG John Miller
OG Chris Reed
CB Rasul Douglas
WR Curtis Samuel
RB Mike Davis
TE Chris Manhertz
None of the others were close to 50% of the snaps.
Sy mentioned Reddick early on this year as someone that could fill Fackrell's BUCK role. I think the 12.5 sacks was a bit fluky, but he's definitely a guy that might have the versatility Judge/Graham want on defense.
Quote:
its a great way to picture what the roster will look like. I find it funny that people think we will be easily able to upgrade via FA and draft at EVERY position of need this offseason. If we get 1 or 2 high impact players, a few average players and continue development we are WAY ahead of where we were and ahead of the majority of teams. That said, I think I would tweak the TE position draft to a DAY 2 Pick and the OL to include either Solder or Zeitler and move that pick to DAY3. Unlike others on here, I'm not attached to Gallman and whether he stays or goes makes no difference. He's not a game changer. I wouldn't be opposed to picking up a FA CB and going WR in 1st round. Not sure why Penny is on the roster now or next year. Is he a Special Teams star? He was on the field for maybe 20 plays all season. And I'd love an upgrade at MLB alongside Martinez. But here I am being a hypocrite.......
Thankfully, since this is DG's 4th offseason and not his first he has had more than enough time to fill the majority of need positions with quality talent. There shouldn't be much trouble filling the positions of need in 2021 since, theoretically, the majority of need positions have been filled since 2018 and the needs have grown less and less. Should be no issue surrounding Jones with all the weapons he needs in one offseason, since the other positions are no longer at issue.
I sense sarcasm. I think I understand your take on Gettleman. I am of the mind that his 1st year he had a different game plan and you could say the rebuild either began last year or this year. He was trying to plug holes for 1 last run with Eli and I think about halfway through Shurmurs first year that went out the window, for whatever reason. I was ready to jettison him in week 3 this season and I truly think this coaching staff has helped turn my opinion of him around. They have tried to develop players and that was missing with past staffs. When we were bringing in defensive players for Betchers defense you had to start scratching your head. But you can't say DG didn't work with his coaches.
Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday
Corey Davis makes sense but he and Engram? You want to set the NFL record for drops?
Quote:
Re: Gallman - the assumption was he wants to leave to pursue a starting spot elsewhere
Re: Corey Davis - he was a salary cap decision over Robinson or Golliday
Corey Davis makes sense but he and Engram? You want to set the NFL record for drops?
Corey Davis caught 70% of his targets last season and by pro-football reference's counting only had 3 drops (3.3% of targets).
Engram dropped a ridiculous 10% of his targets (11 total).
Quote:
We don't have AJ Brown. Signing Corey Davis to be our #1 reminds me of Alvin Harper leaving the Cowboys for a big money contract with Tampa Bay. Once he got paid and got away from Irvin, that was it for him.
If I'm paying any of the big FA WRs, it's Allen Robinson...to me he's the best of the bunch by quite a distance. But even then I'd rather use the money elsewhere.
If Corey Davis wants #1 WR money (~$20M), you run away. Allen Robinson is going to get $20M per year and I think Golladay comes close to that too. I'm not paying either of those guys anywhere close to that. Davis I think (hope) you can get for closer to $12M per or preferably on a Sammy Watkins like incentive laden deal.
I'd rather pay Robinson $20M than I would $12M to Davis. Robinson at least solves a problem...we pay him and we have a legit #1 WR. We pay Davis and our WR group still stinks; we haven't solved anything.
A lot depends on what type of offense we have. Is Garrett back? Is Judge going to bring in someone of his choosing to run the offense? If it's the latter, I think we need a WR less...the offense might become something more like what NE had (think about Gronk and James White being the main receivers).
I think the first thing is Barkley. First, is he healthy? Second, if he's healthy what kind of back is he? Personally I think he should be catching more and running less.
I like doubling down on the defense. The Giants are not going to be an electric offense under Jones scoring 30+ points consistently. I hope to see an opportunistic offense which complements the defense.
I’d really look to strengthen the defense.
Quote:
Davis was a disappointment for the Titans until recently.
Still.has never had a 1000 yards but he's an upgrade
Robert Woods never had 700 yards in Buffalo, let alone 1000. Not saying Davis will turn into a top 20 WR like Woods, but he's a talented, young guy putting it together. Could pay huge dividends. And, if you can get him for half of what ARob/Golladay will go for, and pair him with Waddle/Smith/Chase/Rondale, that has the makings of a pretty talented group.
OK maybe not HALF of ARob/Golladay, but if those guys around $18-$20 mil a year, and Davis is $11-$13 mil, I'd give him a good look.
I like doubling down on the defense. The Giants are not going to be an electric offense under Jones scoring 30+ points consistently. I hope to see an opportunistic offense which complements the defense.
I’d really look to strengthen the defense.
I like that too. Strengthen a strength. Patrick Surtain across from Bradberry works too.
I don't see a $20M per WR out there who will certainly deliver on his contract, got to be really careful with that one. I said the same thing two years ago and they doubled down on Tate, which was brutal on its face. Robinson has a tendency to disappear, for example.
I don't see a $20M per WR out there who will certainly deliver on his contract, got to be really careful with that one. I said the same thing two years ago and they doubled down on Tate, which was brutal on its face. Robinson has a tendency to disappear, for example.
I really like Robinson, I just don't think we'd be getting our money's worth with Jones throwing him the ball.
And look at the receivers CFB is churning out. Pretty soon that may be a position like running back that is easy to find and devalued.
If we decide WR is the target in round 2, I'm targeting Golladay.
I even think Evan E. profits from the return of Barkley and a free agent/draftee.
From bottom to top doesn't happen very often but I think that's what we could be looking at.
Quote:
College is producing WRs that are productive right out of the gate. I'd be more inclined to use FA money on Joe Thuney.
100%! The Athletic is saying the Giants are releasing Zeitler and Solder. If they do so, the Giants should sign a top-shelf OG.
Or take Wyatt Davis
He's not a bad player and he'd make the team better, I just think that he's going to be like Olivier Vernon where you're paying elite money for a very good, but not elite player.
I tend to agree, but picking the correct WR is a crap shoot. Justin Jefferson at 22 outpaced the 4 WR taken before him. Some of the second round guys outpaced forst rounders. In this case, I think I would sign a vet for two reasons (and not Davis):
1. Give Jones someone who runs good routes and can win 50/50 balls, help elevate the rest of the WRs
2. It's one less excuse for the FO about Jones and weapons. If a first round pick WR struggles and Jones struggles, there is a built in excuse. Give him all the weapons in the world in 2021 and let's see what we have. No more excuses.