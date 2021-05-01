Patrick Graham Signed Ext to stay with NYG

Much more important to retain than Garrett. I honestly think he moves on which is fine. But the defense improved dramatically and Gettleman got him the guys he needed (so far). Now just need an EDGE, LB and CB.
Now get him a pass rush that doesn't give opposing QBs - "1 alligator", 2 alligator, 3 alligator, 4 alligator, 5 alligator,6 alligator" time to pick apart his pass defense, and we'll see this team take off.
All things which disconfirm your belief system are unfair and not real.
Also, you and everyone else have no idea if the OC without an OL for much of the year and who did not pick the QB and did not have much in the ways of skill players is good bad or indifferent.
Neither do I. So I dont use it as evidence of much. You did. Buts its evidence of how much contempt you have for the intelligence of other posters to see through it. Or evidence you are in Ready Fire Aim mode.
Be Go Terps. We get enough ESPN like hot takes
There is plenty of evidence on Garrett going back years
I'm not going to dig it up for you. It was chronicled in Dallas, it was chronicled this year by the beat writers (I recommend Dan Duggan of the Athletic - his work is excellent), and it's been chronicled by numerous people in the gambling and analytics community.
It's all out there. Whether or not you want to hear it is up to you.
Yes I have followed the re use of early takes from the snake pit known as the Cowboys.
Could be true. Could be like people here....never learn and never improve.
Nevertheless, the dominate variables in judging the here and now on Garret are the ones I mentioned....not prior "books" by guys selling their books. As such, the hardest for a fan to deal with...we dont know yet about Garrett. Perfectly willing to wish him gone - when and with useful evidence. Im not related to him so im not rooting for him other than him succeeding is good for the NYG and him leaving if he doesn't is good for the NYG.
But your take just now is doubling down on emotion not reason. That's a state of mind that misses things and stays unbalanced. And im quoting your accusations of the weak positions of other posters.
These three years have been pathetic. And as you accuse me of spouting of without thinking, consider also that these three years have gone as I've warned they would have under this management. The losing bothers me, but it hasn't kept me from seeing the way things are and the way things are going to be.
I am absolutely angry. Incompetence angers me. My question for you and many other fans would be why you aren't angry.
This would appear that Judge went to bat for Graham here..
And why find a way to have contempt for folks who dont think like or come to the same conclusions at the same time as you do? Its just what you think. Whats wrong with a world that doesnt think like you do on some arcane aspect of a hobby?
Does being a fan automatically have to find villain's or inferior to be emotional enough an experience for you?
Thats ok of course...but please recognize it for what it is.
You are angry. Not right. Not balanced to all possibilities. Angry.
Which is your right. Yours. Not our obligation to feel the same or think the same. Is our right not to be lectured as wrong for disagreeing with the degree of anger or the conclusions which emanate from that.
And why devote so much energy to a team which makes you angry in life?? Find something that does not and devote time to them. Healthy all around
that when things dont work out it often ( but not always) is not the result of incompetence.
You root for a game whose structure works against staying above 50% for very long...not a good selection for a guy who looks for and assigns the label of incompetence so he can be angry at more things than are really incompetence.
A huge chunk of a sport where change and improvement is uneven and slow is about change and patience instead of anger.
Actually you’ve always been one of my favorite guys on here, but I agree that emotion has got the best of you at times.
You’re not alone and maybe the Giants deserve some emotional fisticuffs.
But the Giants are better today than they were yesterday.
In football, ultimately, that is the goal.
Above statistics and records and even wins and losses the ultimate goal of a football team is to be better today than you were yesterday.
Go Giants!
I agree...they are better than they were yesterday. You know why?
Because it would be difficult to get any worse.
I'm noticing that some fans are comparing the Giants to themselves and their own history...both recent and distant. I think that's a problem, because it isn't taking into account what's going on elsewhere in the league (our competition).
A prime example is with Daniel Jones. Many are saying to be patient with him and pointing to Eli Manning's career arc as a reason why we should. But Eli Manning's story isn't relevant to Daniel Jones in any way. The stories of Jones's contemporaries is far more relevant, in the same way that the story of the other teams currently in the league is relevant to this Giants team.
... everything you do with regards to the game is progression.
There is no reason to compare Daniel Jones to any of his contemporaries.
It’s fine it can be great conversation but the end of the day the only person Daniel Jones has to compare himself to is himself.
The history of the giants is completely irrelevant with regards to this crew. The history only matters to the fans. JoJos could give two shits about what Dan Reeves Pat Shurmer or anyone else in between, did.
That stuff is either good memories or emotional baggage but either way it doesn’t have anything to do with what needs to happen with the New York Giants.
The Giants have started a new era with Jones and Judge.
There also is no rule saying that progression continues until it culminates with a Super Bowl win, or even contention.
I agree with you about Judge. I've got faith in him.
But Jones, Gettleman, Mara...they were here before Judge. I really want to like Jones, and am ready to be proven wrong in 2021... I'll be right here to admit I was wrong if he does.
But what I want to happen and what I think will happen are two very different things. Personally I don't find what people want to happen to be all that interesting; this is a Giants board - we all want the same thing.
I'm more interested in what is actually happening. Do we know 100%? No, but we don't know 0% either. We've all been around long enough to know how the organization works and to be able to foresee some decisions with a reasonable degree of confidence.
What I see is a potentially excellent coach surrounded by a front office that is nowhere near his standard or potential.
15-33... 6-10 in the worst division in the history of the sport, 4 of the wins coming in the division and another against the Bengals without Joe Burrow. It isn't like he is bitching about a 9-7 season where we just missed the playoffs. The season just ended. Let the guy bitch. We have not been good for a long time.
I wouldn't even call it bitching as much as I would observing.
There are fans that act like the Giants either don't deserve or can't ever just go 15-1 and kick the shit out of the rest of the league.
You know why? Because it hasn't happened in over 30 years.
Is the goal to go 15-1?? I mean, we've been to 3 SB's in the past 30 years winning two of them. Kick it back to 35 and we've been to 5 SB's and won 4.
How many other teams have done that?? How many other teams have won a SB every decade since the 8's started?
Fuck - if we went 15-1 and lost in the SB, especially if it wasn't close, we'd hear some posters juts like you bitch that we weren't prepared and that the HC should be fired for not having the team with the best record win the big one.
Is when franchises like the Cardinals & Browns get praised. It’s been a rough few years, no excuses. But, other franchises who have been historic doormats don’t get praise, especially a franchise like the Cardinals.
That's something that irritates me too. When we're told we need to keep an eye on "trending teams" that are so much better than us like Arizona, Las Vegas and Cleveland - and only one of them is a playoff team, how much better than us are they?
They obviously are not. What is frustrating is seeing that a 3 year, 2 year, or even 1 year turnaround is indeed possible in the NFL. But the mantra we have gotten from not just the fans, but ownership and the GM is that reasonable progress is being made.
But is it? The flawed processes that got us here remain. The difference now is that Judge is a good coach counteracting the forces of mediocrity coming from the front office.
That's something that irritates me too. When we're told we need to keep an eye on "trending teams" that are so much better than us like Arizona, Las Vegas and Cleveland - and only one of them is a playoff team, how much better than us are they?
The Cardinals play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .563; the other three teams in their division combined for a .583 winning pct. The Cardinals somehow still won 8 games. Arizona won just 2 games inside their division, but went 6-4 against the rest of their schedule.
The Raiders play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .531; the other three teams in their division had a combined winning pct of .542. The Raiders managed to win 8 games, half of those wins coming against their own division (including being the only team to beat Kansas City this year), and the other half against the rest of their schedule (they went 4-6 outside their division).
The Browns play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .594; the other three teams in their division had a combined winning pct of .563. Despite that, the Browns won 11 games, with a 3-3 record inside their division and an 8-2 record against the rest of their schedule.
The Giants play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .367; the other three teams in the NFC East had a winning pct of .365. The Giants picked up 4 of their 6 wins against that division, going 2-8 against the remainder of their schedule. The Giants played 2 of the 3 teams listed above, losing to both by a combined score of 46-13.
"a turnaround"?? do partial seasons count in that assessment?
The Cards just spent a boatload on Watkins and at the end of the day, they still have a lot of holes and questions about Murray. But on BBI - Murray is great and Jones sucks.
The Raiders couldn't beat the Chargers or Dolphins when they needed to, just like the Giants couldn't beat the Browns or Ravens, and somehow, firing their DC midyear was considered a bold move we didn't make on our OC. Worked out well for them, no?
Now they have Carr a year older and a defense that is a bottom tier unit.
Meanwhile, if the Giants had a great first half of the year and limped home, we'd be berated non-stop by some of you jacknuts about how everything sucks and the arrow is pointing down.
The truth is in the middle. The bottom line is, there’s a large contingent on BBI that has always been negative, hell the game threads in 2008 had people bitching. There’s also a portion of BBI that gives the Giants the benefit of the doubt consistently. Both ends have strong representation.
I consider myself a frustrated Giant fan, but I do look for a reason or thought process for why they do what they do.
The Giants will continue to operate as a family business with minimal turnover in the front office. The model has yielded 4 Super Bowl titles since the mid 80’s in addition to an additional Super Bowl appearance. Those are facts. Would I prefer more consistency? Absolutely. Has there been too much losing lately? Absolutely. The Giants should be looking at the Steelers - that is the winning consistency they should be seeking with a similar family operation.
There is no doubt the end of Eli and post Coughlin was messy. Mara admitted such today regarding the decisions made in 2018. The hope is Joe Judge is the real deal and the coach here for a long time. The general manager position will transition to Abrams in the next 12-30 months I’d imagine just as it did with Accorsi to Reese. This is how they operate.
I do not believe the Giants are a hopeless franchise. I hope they don’t repeat mistakes, but they’ve committed to a core of Jones, Saquon, improved line play on both sides & a hope in Judge. I can understand why they don’t want to blow that up. I’m not confident Jones will be the guy, but I can see giving him a third year.
This is a huge offseason, I want to see a 2004 to 2005 type jump in wins and production. That is fair to expect. I’m hoping for the best. We’ll see.
This is an interesting suggestion, GT, but I think, at least for myself and for one or two others here I know and occasionaly talk football with off line it's flat out wrong. We haven't forgotten what it's like to be a dominant team and to want that to happen once again, at least for a few years' span as current rules allow.
It's because we're not crazy about the whole approach taken under Coughlin, and exaggerrated and hyperinflated by JR, to make the dominance about OFFENSE as opposed to DEFENSE and even more importantly, kicking the living snot out of other teams physically.
And that's why we're not just tolerant of DG as you might see it, but actually applaud his crazy methods of over-valuing ssemingly less influential (and certainly far less dynamic) position players like big, bruising defensive tackles. That's why, to some or even a large extent, we won't cry if Daniel Jones' main assest is between his ears and his toughness.
We're not bemoaning that we don't have a QB like Patrick Mahomes because, a priori, we don't want to play Andy Reid football. Not that it's a bad thing to play, it's just not US, it's not New York, it's not GIANTS FOOTBALL.
We LIKE winning games 16-10 wherein we hold the opposition to 10 first downs or less and make them punt the ball (or in Pederson's case fail to convert 4th downs) 5/7 total drives.
Maybe that's impossible in the modern NFL given many different rules. A lot of folks here certainly feel that way with all the clamour for a WR at 11...
But my excitement about Graham and what he's done - which obviously isn't close to having a defense that yields less than 300 points in a season or better yet less than 250, is Graham did it short a second really solid CB, short a 2nd decent ILB, and without any edge rusher of note at all.
I could be way off here, but it seems you don't like that style of football and don't believe it can be effective. It's a whole different prism through which to view the "progress" the team has made under DG, which has yet to make a dent in the W/L results.
But for some of us, Ls aren't so bad if we are starting to see a team that pretty consistently bends the LOS in it's favor. We believe (perhaps wrongly) that good things will stem from that.
It's playing positional chess as opposed to combination attacking chess. It takes patience.
I just said on another thread I don't think Graham is replaceable at this point. He's one of the five top DCs in the league. You don't replace that.
Yeah, like my boss said to all his employees at this year's office Xmass party:
Quote:
"The company enjoyed our most profitable year ever in the face of the national and horrible local Covid pandemic scourge! We could NOT have achieved theis great upside of results without you folks!
Or others just like you."
I was seriously thinking about this today. And other than Belichick, I don't think there is another DC I would take right now over Graham.
Pete Carroll is a brilliant defensive mind, but he's the HC - obviously - so I can't take him. But who is else would you take over Graham?
Patricia? Please. We've seen him without BB as his training wheels.
BW it's a really good question who the heck could follow Graham if he orchestrates 2nd/3rd "above the talent level" results and is plucked as an HC elsewhere. I would have thought Bielema internally but he was always bound to return to CFB as an HC...
Honestly I was simply horsing around with my prior response, regurgitating a very old Roz Chast (The New Yorker) joke.
I do trust Judge would dig up and attract someone to NY, someone not obvious to us now.
This is an interesting suggestion, GT, but I think, at least for myself and for one or two others here I know and occasionaly talk football with off line it's flat out wrong. We haven't forgotten what it's like to be a dominant team and to want that to happen once again, at least for a few years' span as current rules allow.
It's because we're not crazy about the whole approach taken under Coughlin, and exaggerrated and hyperinflated by JR, to make the dominance about OFFENSE as opposed to DEFENSE and even more importantly, kicking the living snot out of other teams physically.
And that's why we're not just tolerant of DG as you might see it, but actually applaud his crazy methods of over-valuing ssemingly less influential (and certainly far less dynamic) position players like big, bruising defensive tackles. That's why, to some or even a large extent, we won't cry if Daniel Jones' main assest is between his ears and his toughness.
We're not bemoaning that we don't have a QB like Patrick Mahomes because, a priori, we don't want to play Andy Reid football. Not that it's a bad thing to play, it's just not US, it's not New York, it's not GIANTS FOOTBALL.
We LIKE winning games 16-10 wherein we hold the opposition to 10 first downs or less and make them punt the ball (or in Pederson's case fail to convert 4th downs) 5/7 total drives.
Maybe that's impossible in the modern NFL given many different rules. A lot of folks here certainly feel that way with all the clamour for a WR at 11...
But my excitement about Graham and what he's done - which obviously isn't close to having a defense that yields less than 300 points in a season or better yet less than 250, is Graham did it short a second really solid CB, short a 2nd decent ILB, and without any edge rusher of note at all.
I could be way off here, but it seems you don't like that style of football and don't believe it can be effective. It's a whole different prism through which to view the "progress" the team has made under DG, which has yet to make a dent in the W/L results.
But for some of us, Ls aren't so bad if we are starting to see a team that pretty consistently bends the LOS in it's favor. We believe (perhaps wrongly) that good things will stem from that.
It's playing positional chess as opposed to combination attacking chess. It takes patience.
Lordy I hope we can keep both LW and DT.
This is an excellent post (mostly because I agree with it). This will work. We will become physically dominating on defense, able to impose our will on the other team. We will control the clock with our offense. We may have to lose a few of our players to get the right pieces in place but I'm confident this will happen. When you look at the plan through this prism we've made good progress in 2020: The defense was capable even without a few critical pieces. Our OL started to open holes and we could push the DL back when necessary - see it on our last possession of the season. We need to fill a lot of holes on the O and a few on the D to get there.
History has shown that it is better to counter what the current leaders are doing, not copy them. Ground and pound.
a #2, a #4, and a #6 draft pick all on the offensive side of the ball, is it really too much for fans to ask for just a moderately competent offense to go along with that dominant defense you're trying to build?
a #2, a #4, and a #6 draft pick all on the offensive side of the ball, is it really too much for fans to ask for just a moderately competent offense to go along with that dominant defense you're trying to build?
This is a disengenous argument onsidering the number 2 missed the whole year, the number 6 is a second year QB, and the number 4 was a rookie tackle who struggled the first half of the season and turned it on as season progressed with a ticked up offseason.
This is an interesting suggestion, GT, but I think, at least for myself and for one or two others here I know and occasionaly talk football with off line it's flat out wrong. We haven't forgotten what it's like to be a dominant team and to want that to happen once again, at least for a few years' span as current rules allow.
It's because we're not crazy about the whole approach taken under Coughlin, and exaggerrated and hyperinflated by JR, to make the dominance about OFFENSE as opposed to DEFENSE and even more importantly, kicking the living snot out of other teams physically.
And that's why we're not just tolerant of DG as you might see it, but actually applaud his crazy methods of over-valuing ssemingly less influential (and certainly far less dynamic) position players like big, bruising defensive tackles. That's why, to some or even a large extent, we won't cry if Daniel Jones' main assest is between his ears and his toughness.
We're not bemoaning that we don't have a QB like Patrick Mahomes because, a priori, we don't want to play Andy Reid football. Not that it's a bad thing to play, it's just not US, it's not New York, it's not GIANTS FOOTBALL.
We LIKE winning games 16-10 wherein we hold the opposition to 10 first downs or less and make them punt the ball (or in Pederson's case fail to convert 4th downs) 5/7 total drives.
Maybe that's impossible in the modern NFL given many different rules. A lot of folks here certainly feel that way with all the clamour for a WR at 11...
But my excitement about Graham and what he's done - which obviously isn't close to having a defense that yields less than 300 points in a season or better yet less than 250, is Graham did it short a second really solid CB, short a 2nd decent ILB, and without any edge rusher of note at all.
I could be way off here, but it seems you don't like that style of football and don't believe it can be effective. It's a whole different prism through which to view the "progress" the team has made under DG, which has yet to make a dent in the W/L results.
But for some of us, Ls aren't so bad if we are starting to see a team that pretty consistently bends the LOS in it's favor. We believe (perhaps wrongly) that good things will stem from that.
It's playing positional chess as opposed to combination attacking chess. It takes patience.
Lordy I hope we can keep both LW and DT.
This is great!
RE: RE: I mean . . . if as a GM you're going to use
a #2, a #4, and a #6 draft pick all on the offensive side of the ball, is it really too much for fans to ask for just a moderately competent offense to go along with that dominant defense you're trying to build?
This is a disengenous argument onsidering the number 2 missed the whole year, the number 6 is a second year QB, and the number 4 was a rookie tackle who struggled the first half of the season and turned it on as season progressed with a ticked up offseason.
The point is that the team has shown to be able to make a significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball without high valued draft picks. The fact that the offense has shown no such improvement even with the benefit of high draft picks shouldn't be acceptable.
RE: RE: RE: I mean . . . if as a GM you're going to use
The point is that the team has shown to be able to make a significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball without high valued draft picks. The fact that the offense has shown no such improvement even with the benefit of high draft picks shouldn't be acceptable.
When did we become a group of fans with the impatience of a toddler, the critical thinking ability of a pre-teen, and the accounting skills of a cat?
Well let's stick to accounting. The defensive side of the ball had plenty of investment, even if only 3 were high draft picks by the Giants themselves (Lawrence, Tomlinson, and McKinney) via the addition of costly UFAs or trade exchanges: Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, even Fackrell among FAs and in fact key draft assets or plsyers from the OBJ trade, wherein DG gave up the Giants' key marquee weapon.
Remeber when your ilk was belittling Jabrill Peppers? He was a first round draft picks, he still represents that investment...
BJ Hill was also a significant draft pick (3rd tound) too that returned dividends now, in his 3rd year.
Part of the problems on offense are that the FA additions there have largely sucked: Solder, Omameh, Tate, even minor additions like Lewis.
And of course the big HR add on offense Barkley was out with injury pretty much all year.
Injuries happen randomly all over the place in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: I mean . . . if as a GM you're going to use
a #2, a #4, and a #6 draft pick all on the offensive side of the ball, is it really too much for fans to ask for just a moderately competent offense to go along with that dominant defense you're trying to build?
This is a disengenous argument onsidering the number 2 missed the whole year, the number 6 is a second year QB, and the number 4 was a rookie tackle who struggled the first half of the season and turned it on as season progressed with a ticked up offseason.
The point is that the team has shown to be able to make a significant improvement on the defensive side of the ball without high valued draft picks. The fact that the offense has shown no such improvement even with the benefit of high draft picks shouldn't be acceptable.
That's not really true. Williams, Tomlinson, Peppers, Bradberry and Lawrence were all 1st or 2nd rounders. Just not all of them picked by us.
#Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has signed an extension with the team. He will be their coordinator in 2021 and will not pursue head coaching opportunities this year
Anyone not a head coach is considered an assistant even if he has AHC title
Quote:
Did anyone ever confirm whether an Assistant Head Coach needs permission from their team to pursue other opportunities? If so, then the extension is huge.
Anyone not a head coach is considered an assistant even if he has AHC title
Thanks
The next Parcells/Bellichek!
Now lets re-sign LW!
Also an indication of now serious the league felt about him as a HC candidate.
Lol - ( New Window )
No, LW will be...😎
OTH could just be a lot of dough. But either way, nice job!
Good move for both parties.
I feel like BBI would be like those computers in a bad Star Trek episode when faced with a paradox.
Does Not Compute!
{explodes}
I feel like BBI would be like those computers in a bad Star Trek episode when faced with a paradox.
Does Not Compute!
{explodes}
I'd be willing to bet it was all Judge (and some $).
Good move for both parties.
This is a really excellent observation.
Now get him a pass rush that doesn't give opposing QBs - "1 alligator", 2 alligator, 3 alligator, 4 alligator, 5 alligator,6 alligator" time to pick apart his pass defense, and we'll see this team take off.
I think he’s going to be a hot candidate next year. I could see Bears, Vikings, Broncos, Eagles, Cowboys jobs all coming open.
If Garrett goes not really the loss Graham would have been.
Any details on the extension? Years?
Congrats.
Also read Martinez and others bummed out about the possibility of him leaving and now pumped to have him back.
Moving slow. Missing opportunities. Not building a strong organization. Not staying up with the times. Rejecting guys who seem to take an analytical approach to competing.
Jints Central
Moving slow. Missing opportunities. Not building a strong organization. Not staying up with the times. Rejecting guys who seem to take an analytical approach to competing.
Jints Central
Well it is the same organization that foisted an antiquated offensive coordinator on the coach, and brought back a GM that's been a failure to this point. So criticism is abundantly fair.
Also, you and everyone else have no idea if the OC without an OL for much of the year and who did not pick the QB and did not have much in the ways of skill players is good bad or indifferent.
Neither do I. So I dont use it as evidence of much. You did. Buts its evidence of how much contempt you have for the intelligence of other posters to see through it. Or evidence you are in Ready Fire Aim mode.
Be Go Terps. We get enough ESPN like hot takes
It's all out there. Whether or not you want to hear it is up to you.
Yeah, like my boss said to all his employees at this year's office Xmass party:
Or others just like you."
Could be true. Could be like people here....never learn and never improve.
Nevertheless, the dominate variables in judging the here and now on Garret are the ones I mentioned....not prior "books" by guys selling their books. As such, the hardest for a fan to deal with...we dont know yet about Garrett. Perfectly willing to wish him gone - when and with useful evidence. Im not related to him so im not rooting for him other than him succeeding is good for the NYG and him leaving if he doesn't is good for the NYG.
But your take just now is doubling down on emotion not reason. That's a state of mind that misses things and stays unbalanced. And im quoting your accusations of the weak positions of other posters.
Be Go Terps, not ordinary
So using their resources to put their money on the right things as opposed to acting out of loyalty?
More evidence that increasingly, but not perfectly, from what we can see, the organization is operating differently than the blanket prejudice assigned due to past behavior?
I dont know yet...but im looking at now and all the current data and judging that instead of starting and ending with an assumption that past is prologue.
Picking one and making sure he doesnt get away while letting cost benefit run its course on the other is a Newsome/Belichek thing to do. What else could we ask for except hard edged decisions?
I am absolutely angry. Incompetence angers me. My question for you and many other fans would be why you aren't angry.
And why find a way to have contempt for folks who dont think like or come to the same conclusions at the same time as you do? Its just what you think. Whats wrong with a world that doesnt think like you do on some arcane aspect of a hobby?
Does being a fan automatically have to find villain's or inferior to be emotional enough an experience for you?
Thats ok of course...but please recognize it for what it is.
You are angry. Not right. Not balanced to all possibilities. Angry.
Which is your right. Yours. Not our obligation to feel the same or think the same. Is our right not to be lectured as wrong for disagreeing with the degree of anger or the conclusions which emanate from that.
And why devote so much energy to a team which makes you angry in life?? Find something that does not and devote time to them. Healthy all around
You root for a game whose structure works against staying above 50% for very long...not a good selection for a guy who looks for and assigns the label of incompetence so he can be angry at more things than are really incompetence.
A huge chunk of a sport where change and improvement is uneven and slow is about change and patience instead of anger.
wrong sport for that outlook?
I'd suggest you read your posts again before talking about lecturing and self-awareness.
Don't worry about me. You don't know me, and I'll be fine.
Be here now. Maybe its the same. Maybe its not.
I see data like this Graham move that says its not the same as the very uninspired lack of action 2012-2018/19. Ill need more consistently inspired actions before making a conclusion.
For now Im just watching them. Im light to go right or left. Im not angry. Im not glad yet. Im watching
My feedback is mixed with concern and sympathy Go Terps. Its obvious you are very angry. I actually like and respect you...which you know is true from years of contact.
all good. I will go back to working on myself and trying to be a better person.
Hope you have a good New Year Go Terps
Quote:
I just said on another thread I don't think Graham is replaceable at this point. He's one of the five top DCs in the league. You don't replace that.
Yeah, like my boss said to all his employees at this year's office Xmass party:
Quote:
"The company enjoyed our most profitable year ever in the face of the national and horrible local Covid pandemic scourge! We could NOT have achieved theis great upside of results without you folks!
Or others just like you."
I was seriously thinking about this today. And other than Belichick, I don't think there is another DC I would take right now over Graham.
Pete Carroll is a brilliant defensive mind, but he's the HC - obviously - so I can't take him. But who is else would you take over Graham?
Patricia? Please. We've seen him without BB as his training wheels.
Actually you’ve always been one of my favorite guys on here, but I agree that emotion has got the best of you at times.
You’re not alone and maybe the Giants deserve some emotional fisticuffs.
But the Giants are better today than they were yesterday.
In football, ultimately, that is the goal.
Above statistics and records and even wins and losses the ultimate goal of a football team is to be better today than you were yesterday.
Go Giants!
Actually you’ve always been one of my favorite guys on here, but I agree that emotion has got the best of you at times.
You’re not alone and maybe the Giants deserve some emotional fisticuffs.
But the Giants are better today than they were yesterday.
In football, ultimately, that is the goal.
Above statistics and records and even wins and losses the ultimate goal of a football team is to be better today than you were yesterday.
Go Giants!
I agree...they are better than they were yesterday. You know why?
Because it would be difficult to get any worse.
I'm noticing that some fans are comparing the Giants to themselves and their own history...both recent and distant. I think that's a problem, because it isn't taking into account what's going on elsewhere in the league (our competition).
A prime example is with Daniel Jones. Many are saying to be patient with him and pointing to Eli Manning's career arc as a reason why we should. But Eli Manning's story isn't relevant to Daniel Jones in any way. The stories of Jones's contemporaries is far more relevant, in the same way that the story of the other teams currently in the league is relevant to this Giants team.
There is no reason to compare Daniel Jones to any of his contemporaries.
It’s fine it can be great conversation but the end of the day the only person Daniel Jones has to compare himself to is himself.
The history of the giants is completely irrelevant with regards to this crew. The history only matters to the fans. JoJos could give two shits about what Dan Reeves Pat Shurmer or anyone else in between, did.
That stuff is either good memories or emotional baggage but either way it doesn’t have anything to do with what needs to happen with the New York Giants.
The Giants have started a new era with Jones and Judge.
Come on in, the water’s fine.
I agree with you about Judge. I've got faith in him.
But Jones, Gettleman, Mara...they were here before Judge. I really want to like Jones, and am ready to be proven wrong in 2021... I'll be right here to admit I was wrong if he does.
But what I want to happen and what I think will happen are two very different things. Personally I don't find what people want to happen to be all that interesting; this is a Giants board - we all want the same thing.
I'm more interested in what is actually happening. Do we know 100%? No, but we don't know 0% either. We've all been around long enough to know how the organization works and to be able to foresee some decisions with a reasonable degree of confidence.
What I see is a potentially excellent coach surrounded by a front office that is nowhere near his standard or potential.
LOL.
I feel like BBI would be like those computers in a bad Star Trek episode when faced with a paradox.
Does Not Compute!
{explodes}
great post (and handle)
I believe all asst coach contracts are one year.
Now let's get him a 2nd CB and an ER and get down to business!
Quote:
Did anyone ever confirm whether an Assistant Head Coach needs permission from their team to pursue other opportunities? If so, then the extension is huge.
Anyone not a head coach is considered an assistant even if he has AHC title
I love the "did anyone ever confirm" about a rule that, despite being incredibly straightforward, has been explained on this board every offseason for years.
I wouldn't even call it bitching as much as I would observing.
There are fans that act like the Giants either don't deserve or can't ever just go 15-1 and kick the shit out of the rest of the league.
You know why? Because it hasn't happened in over 30 years.
Is the goal to go 15-1?? I mean, we've been to 3 SB's in the past 30 years winning two of them. Kick it back to 35 and we've been to 5 SB's and won 4.
How many other teams have done that?? How many other teams have won a SB every decade since the 8's started?
Fuck - if we went 15-1 and lost in the SB, especially if it wasn't close, we'd hear some posters juts like you bitch that we weren't prepared and that the HC should be fired for not having the team with the best record win the big one.
It is just non-stop negativity.
Well, the Browns were 0-16 in 2017.
Now they are 11-5 in the playoffs in three years.
They last made the playoffs 18 years ago.
The Giants have won two Super Bowl‘s in that span.
I don’t think I would use them as a success story.
The Browns were terrible for Mayfield's first two seasons.
They last made the playoffs 18 years ago.
The Giants have won two Super Bowl‘s in that span.
I don’t think I would use them as a success story.
True. But you have to admit 0-16 is rock bottom - right? It really can't get more miserable than that.
So to dig themselves out of that hole and into the playoffs in three years is definitely noteworthy.
In the last four years, we are 18-46.
That's something that irritates me too. When we're told we need to keep an eye on "trending teams" that are so much better than us like Arizona, Las Vegas and Cleveland - and only one of them is a playoff team, how much better than us are they?
But is it? The flawed processes that got us here remain. The difference now is that Judge is a good coach counteracting the forces of mediocrity coming from the front office.
Quote:
Is when franchises like the Cardinals & Browns get praised. It’s been a rough few years, no excuses. But, other franchises who have been historic doormats don’t get praise, especially a franchise like the Cardinals.
That's something that irritates me too. When we're told we need to keep an eye on "trending teams" that are so much better than us like Arizona, Las Vegas and Cleveland - and only one of them is a playoff team, how much better than us are they?
The Cardinals play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .563; the other three teams in their division combined for a .583 winning pct. The Cardinals somehow still won 8 games. Arizona won just 2 games inside their division, but went 6-4 against the rest of their schedule.
The Raiders play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .531; the other three teams in their division had a combined winning pct of .542. The Raiders managed to win 8 games, half of those wins coming against their own division (including being the only team to beat Kansas City this year), and the other half against the rest of their schedule (they went 4-6 outside their division).
The Browns play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .594; the other three teams in their division had a combined winning pct of .563. Despite that, the Browns won 11 games, with a 3-3 record inside their division and an 8-2 record against the rest of their schedule.
The Giants play in a division whose aggregate winning pct in 2020 was .367; the other three teams in the NFC East had a winning pct of .365. The Giants picked up 4 of their 6 wins against that division, going 2-8 against the remainder of their schedule. The Giants played 2 of the 3 teams listed above, losing to both by a combined score of 46-13.
How much better are those other three teams?
Much better.
The Cards just spent a boatload on Watkins and at the end of the day, they still have a lot of holes and questions about Murray. But on BBI - Murray is great and Jones sucks.
The Raiders couldn't beat the Chargers or Dolphins when they needed to, just like the Giants couldn't beat the Browns or Ravens, and somehow, firing their DC midyear was considered a bold move we didn't make on our OC. Worked out well for them, no?
Now they have Carr a year older and a defense that is a bottom tier unit.
Meanwhile, if the Giants had a great first half of the year and limped home, we'd be berated non-stop by some of you jacknuts about how everything sucks and the arrow is pointing down.
Not just on BBI...everywhere else too.
(cue: but DJ was injured)
Quote:
But on BBI - Murray is great and Jones sucks.
Not just on BBI...everywhere else too.
And yet - with a top WR given to him, the Cards missed the playoffs. That's referred to here often as a waste of resources and one year closer to having to pay the guy!!
But I don't expect you to grasp the hypocrisy
I consider myself a frustrated Giant fan, but I do look for a reason or thought process for why they do what they do.
The Giants will continue to operate as a family business with minimal turnover in the front office. The model has yielded 4 Super Bowl titles since the mid 80’s in addition to an additional Super Bowl appearance. Those are facts. Would I prefer more consistency? Absolutely. Has there been too much losing lately? Absolutely. The Giants should be looking at the Steelers - that is the winning consistency they should be seeking with a similar family operation.
There is no doubt the end of Eli and post Coughlin was messy. Mara admitted such today regarding the decisions made in 2018. The hope is Joe Judge is the real deal and the coach here for a long time. The general manager position will transition to Abrams in the next 12-30 months I’d imagine just as it did with Accorsi to Reese. This is how they operate.
I do not believe the Giants are a hopeless franchise. I hope they don’t repeat mistakes, but they’ve committed to a core of Jones, Saquon, improved line play on both sides & a hope in Judge. I can understand why they don’t want to blow that up. I’m not confident Jones will be the guy, but I can see giving him a third year.
This is a huge offseason, I want to see a 2004 to 2005 type jump in wins and production. That is fair to expect. I’m hoping for the best. We’ll see.
Continuing to harp on the record or stats is mostly pathetic.
The season is over. DG and DJ are going to be Giants in 2021.
Lots of things to discuss without complaining about things that will not change for 12mos.
That said, I know that everyone has a different level of emotional control.
Go Giants!
This is an interesting suggestion, GT, but I think, at least for myself and for one or two others here I know and occasionaly talk football with off line it's flat out wrong. We haven't forgotten what it's like to be a dominant team and to want that to happen once again, at least for a few years' span as current rules allow.
It's because we're not crazy about the whole approach taken under Coughlin, and exaggerrated and hyperinflated by JR, to make the dominance about OFFENSE as opposed to DEFENSE and even more importantly, kicking the living snot out of other teams physically.
And that's why we're not just tolerant of DG as you might see it, but actually applaud his crazy methods of over-valuing ssemingly less influential (and certainly far less dynamic) position players like big, bruising defensive tackles. That's why, to some or even a large extent, we won't cry if Daniel Jones' main assest is between his ears and his toughness.
We're not bemoaning that we don't have a QB like Patrick Mahomes because, a priori, we don't want to play Andy Reid football. Not that it's a bad thing to play, it's just not US, it's not New York, it's not GIANTS FOOTBALL.
We LIKE winning games 16-10 wherein we hold the opposition to 10 first downs or less and make them punt the ball (or in Pederson's case fail to convert 4th downs) 5/7 total drives.
Maybe that's impossible in the modern NFL given many different rules. A lot of folks here certainly feel that way with all the clamour for a WR at 11...
But my excitement about Graham and what he's done - which obviously isn't close to having a defense that yields less than 300 points in a season or better yet less than 250, is Graham did it short a second really solid CB, short a 2nd decent ILB, and without any edge rusher of note at all.
I could be way off here, but it seems you don't like that style of football and don't believe it can be effective. It's a whole different prism through which to view the "progress" the team has made under DG, which has yet to make a dent in the W/L results.
But for some of us, Ls aren't so bad if we are starting to see a team that pretty consistently bends the LOS in it's favor. We believe (perhaps wrongly) that good things will stem from that.
It's playing positional chess as opposed to combination attacking chess. It takes patience.
Lordy I hope we can keep both LW and DT.
BW it's a really good question who the heck could follow Graham if he orchestrates 2nd/3rd "above the talent level" results and is plucked as an HC elsewhere. I would have thought Bielema internally but he was always bound to return to CFB as an HC...
Honestly I was simply horsing around with my prior response, regurgitating a very old Roz Chast (The New Yorker) joke.
I do trust Judge would dig up and attract someone to NY, someone not obvious to us now.
This is an excellent post (mostly because I agree with it). This will work. We will become physically dominating on defense, able to impose our will on the other team. We will control the clock with our offense. We may have to lose a few of our players to get the right pieces in place but I'm confident this will happen. When you look at the plan through this prism we've made good progress in 2020: The defense was capable even without a few critical pieces. Our OL started to open holes and we could push the DL back when necessary - see it on our last possession of the season. We need to fill a lot of holes on the O and a few on the D to get there.
History has shown that it is better to counter what the current leaders are doing, not copy them. Ground and pound.
This is a disengenous argument onsidering the number 2 missed the whole year, the number 6 is a second year QB, and the number 4 was a rookie tackle who struggled the first half of the season and turned it on as season progressed with a ticked up offseason.
Quote:
a #2, a #4, and a #6 draft pick all on the offensive side of the ball, is it really too much for fans to ask for just a moderately competent offense to go along with that dominant defense you're trying to build?
This is a disengenous argument onsidering the number 2 missed the whole year, the number 6 is a second year QB, and the number 4 was a rookie tackle who struggled the first half of the season and turned it on as season progressed with a ticked up offseason.
That's not really true. Williams, Tomlinson, Peppers, Bradberry and Lawrence were all 1st or 2nd rounders. Just not all of them picked by us.