Press Conferences on Giants.com Mara@11am, Getts @ 11:30am

with Mara. Major points:
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
has brought in since 2018 loves playing for the Giants. Judge likes working with him. Why is it that every fan thinks Gettleman is some scrooge? Because a few players in Carolina cried to their mother when they got cut?
with Mara. Major points:
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
I was wondering if he was going to address the pitiful offensive talent. Don’t want to slap the guys in the face that are here or give away our intentions, but it’s hard not to address the elephant in the room.
Uhhh Jawn every team in the NFL had to deal with those same circumstances
Every team had a first time HC, new coordinators, and their starting left tackle opt out?
Cleveland Browns had a first year head coach new coordinators a rookie LT but won 11 games and made the playoffs so the excuse aren’t valid..
The Giants weren’t good enough which has become the norm
You can't be as dumb as your statement is. Come on.. Browns- hmm- Mayfield, Chubb, Hunt, OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Hooper, Bryant, Njoku and their Oline could all play and or start for us on offense. Give me a break..
has brought in since 2018 loves playing for the Giants. Judge likes working with him. Why is it that every fan thinks Gettleman is some scrooge? Because a few players in Carolina cried to their mother when they got cut?
I don't expend any energy worrying about whether Gettleman is "some scrooge". What I don't like about him is that he's been a massive failure for three years now.
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
Thank goodness since we don't have Antrell Rolle anymore
Or did I just dream that? Yes, he remains a failure.
Ok, just wanted to clarify. Because you said this was a 2 or 3 win team at best.
There’s a good chance they are a three win team if the division wasn’t a disaster, the out of division record and record against above .500 teams indicates that. You can put lipstick and a wig on a pig it doesn’t mean it’s still not a pig.
Uhhh Jawn every team in the NFL had to deal with those same circumstances
Every team had a first time HC, new coordinators, and their starting left tackle opt out?
Cleveland Browns had a first year head coach new coordinators a rookie LT but won 11 games and made the playoffs so the excuse aren’t valid..
The Giants weren’t good enough which has become the norm
You can't be as dumb as your statement is. Come on.. Browns- hmm- Mayfield, Chubb, Hunt, OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Hooper, Bryant, Njoku and their Oline could all play and or start for us on offense. Give me a break..
Why the personal attack man? You wanna be a tough guy go downtown in whatever city you live in and do your thing... this is a anonymous message
Cleveland dealt with the same circumstances as NY but I don’t see them making excuses on there way to the playoffs and if they have better players then New York maybe Jawn Mara needs to re evaluate who’s in charge of bringing in the personnel instead of whistling past the graveyard
no...it isn't my intention to throw insults and bitch and moan when the NYG owner and GM speak. It also isn't my intention to double down on that even when they say what I've been asking them to admit.
I agree, press conferences are pretty pointless. Which is why I think its hilarious that some posters are so surprised as to what Mara and DG are saying.
The only thing that would make some posters happy is if Mara and DG said "well, we have sucked for awhile, but...we like where it's going. Try to hang on a bit more, but we understand if you hate our fucking guts."
no...it isn't my intention to throw insults and bitch and moan when the NYG owner and GM speak. It also isn't my intention to double down on that even when they say what I've been asking them to admit.
What are the areas you are concerned with Gettleman/Mara and disagree with what he’s said?
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
Thank you. Go prove it. Win 10 games next year or get the fuck out.
- 2018 miscalculations helped us learn, but really you are always learning
- Processes are better now, and it showed with our 2020 free agency and draft additions
- Views on Judge: big picture view with attention to detail on everything
- Retirement? I feel great so lets keep going
- Def Line, can you keep it intact? Don't know what cap number will be yet and that will dictate what they can do with contracts
- Where do you see DJ right now? Some struggles with early season turnovers and then injury later, but finished strong especially in last game which was basically a "playoff game" to Giants. We have complete confidence in DJ going forward.
- How will you address low scoring issues? Need more playmakers and we will find them to help.
- 2018 not stellar as we missed on a lot, good last two years on personnel changes...we are going to fix this.
- Regarding LW, do you wish you had gotten something done last year since his price tag is now higher? Credit to LW and coaches for him thriving this year. Didn't say much more.
- OL coming together nicely.
- Found good players in 2020 draft that are valid NFL players, now lets see if they blossom.
- Happy with QB and OT. Doesn't regret choices on either (despite other teams draft picks at those spots performing well).
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
And to be fair, even in the last super bowl era, playoff appearances weren’t the norm. Since Young left this team hasn’t known how to build a consistent winner even before 2016.
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
Thank you. Go prove it. Win 10 games next year or get the fuck out.
DG's dinosaur attitude about not picking up the phone to make calls for draft-day trades and only responding if someone reaches out to him is garbage. Wish someone would have pushed him on that.
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
It isn’t a crutch for poor performance, it’s literally the defining reason in the second half of the season the offense couldn’t score. Outside the Cards game, where the coach probably shouldn’t have let him play, DJ gave us very solid play. He isn’t the reason the offense isn’t scoring points and unlike others here I don’t have ridiculous expectations for a 2nd year QB trying to do everything on his own.
I mean what would he say? He's not going to hurt any little trade value he may have. It would be a canned response anyway.
as opposed to the 50 other questions, which were virtually the same, about why he stinks at his job. At some point, even a stock answer can be revealing, plus Gettleman is a bullshitter and likes to blab, you never know what you are going to get from him
with Mara. Major points:
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
I was wondering if he was going to address the pitiful offensive talent. Don’t want to slap the guys in the face that are here or give away our intentions, but it’s hard not to address the elephant in the room.
Yeah Zeke - both Mara and DG were very pointed that they need "more playmakers" and they will find them.
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
It isn’t a crutch for poor performance, it’s literally the defining reason in the second half of the season the offense couldn’t score. Outside the Cards game, where the coach probably shouldn’t have let him play, DJ gave us very solid play. He isn’t the reason the offense isn’t scoring points and unlike others here I don’t have ridiculous expectations for a 2nd year QB trying to do everything on his own.
They’re the same exact receivers he had the year before. It’s a crutch for throwing 11 touchdowns.
my biggest concern is not Mara. It has never been Mara. He is the owner of the Giants, which is a stable and successful family run franchise, and he's been the owner of the team for 2 Super Bowls. He hired Jerry Reese, who won us two Super Bowls. He is loyal to a fault, which is why he stuck with Eli Manning until Eli was ready to hang it up. I will always remember that, and I'm glad he did it. Eli is my favorite athlete ever, and I'll always appreciate the fact that Eli was always a Giant. Regardless of what Mara did.
My concern with Gettleman is that he hired Pat Shurmur and it was a disaster. And the other issue is finding dynamic, game changing players. He has a good eye for talent and drafting "good" football players, the issue is that he hasn't brought in anyone that really has shown to be elite (aside from Barkley, he is elite when healthy). We need elite players. And I think 2020 went a long way for me in that department. The FA class was excellent, the draft class seems excellent, the upside on some of these guys absolutely have pro bowl potential. I'm not sure quite yet if Daniel Jones can be "elite" but that remains to be seen. I think he can be very good.
I think DG got the coach and QB right, but the problem will be if he can keep building around them to build a sustainable winning team for a long time. If we have another year like 2020, that answer will be yes for me. If it's more of a mixed bag, then his plan will have failed.
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
Thank you. Go prove it. Win 10 games next year or get the fuck out.
I think like 95 percent of the board is in agreement on that. No playoffs next year and I don’t think you’ll find a person that doesn’t want DG out, unless DJ goes down early with a season ending injury. That’s pretty much the only extenuating circumstance I can see and even then it would probably be time to part ways.
wrong. I don't defend everything DG does. As I stated above, I didn't like the Shurmur hire. I thought it was boring and that he was a NFL retread who was unsuccessful and didn't think he would be good. That was my main issue with Gettleman.
I'm not just blindly defending everything. I said 6 wins this year and then playoffs next year, otherwise he's gone. And I've stuck to that, every single fucking week of the season. People act like I'm praising the guy. I just don't want him fired. There's a difference buddy.
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
It isn’t a crutch for poor performance, it’s literally the defining reason in the second half of the season the offense couldn’t score. Outside the Cards game, where the coach probably shouldn’t have let him play, DJ gave us very solid play. He isn’t the reason the offense isn’t scoring points and unlike others here I don’t have ridiculous expectations for a 2nd year QB trying to do everything on his own.
They’re the same exact receivers he had the year before. It’s a crutch for throwing 11 touchdowns.
Tate’s play literally fell off the cliff this year and Saquon went down so no, not literally the same players he had last year. You don’t even need to really understand football to see that defenses defend us completely different when he’s in there making it much easier to throw the ball so our subpar weapons can do their thing. Slayton is a great example of this, useful when you have a game changing back and he can get deep and isn’t a primary weapon in offense. Ditto for Engram.
wrong. I don't defend everything DG does. As I stated above, I didn't like the Shurmur hire. I thought it was boring and that he was a NFL retread who was unsuccessful and didn't think he would be good. That was my main issue with Gettleman.
I'm not just blindly defending everything. I said 6 wins this year and then playoffs next year, otherwise he's gone. And I've stuck to that, every single fucking week of the season. People act like I'm praising the guy. I just don't want him fired. There's a difference buddy.
So you think Gettleman got it wrong in 2018, got it right in 2020, and the tie breaker is 2021?
If the team brings in offensive weapons, Barkley plays 12 games, Jones throws 25/12 and they finish 8-8 and miss the playoffs, he should be fired. But if all those same things happen and they go 9-7 and win the division he should stay?
I'm not trying to be difficult, I am trying to understand how you evaluate success.
at some point you have to get over it. If your girlfriend that you loved dumped you in 2018, and you made corrections with your life and were in a much better spot with women in 2020, you wouldn't keep talking about her. It's weird.
at some point you have to get over it. If your girlfriend that you loved dumped you in 2018, and you made corrections with your life and were in a much better spot with women in 2020, you wouldn't keep talking about her. It's weird.
What's weird is coming back to the girlfriend that dumped you in 2018. That's what the Giants are doing.
i get it, but you keep asking me the same question, over and over again. My expectation is at least 9 wins and the playoffs.
Now, obviously, if we go 10-6, everyone is playing well, Jones is improving, and we MISS the playoffs because there are some other really good 10-6 teams or something and we lose out on a tie breaker...then no, I would not expect DG to be fired.
But yeah, if we are just middling around at 7-8 wins and not showing anything, yeah, he's gone.
You tell me Gettleman had this home run of an offseason - drastically improved the coaching, great draft, great FA signings.......and yet that netted all of two more victories, despite the division being total garbage.
You tell me Gettleman had this home run of an offseason - drastically improved the coaching, great draft, great FA signings.......and yet that netted all of two more victories, despite the division being total garbage.
How do you explain that disconnect?
Add in that Shurmur was apparently one of the worst coaches in the NFL and there's near unanimous agreement Judge did an excellent job this year.
Many DG supporters alleged Shurmur was holding this team back (I was not a believer in this theory, I thought Shurmur was a mediocre HC, but not someone holding this franchise back).
if you think 2020 was incompetence, then your standards are just way out of line. Nobody in football, no Giants fan thinks that 2020 was "incompetence," in fact, it was quite the opposite. You could argue DG had the best FA class in the entire NFL. The Giants, by pretty much everyone's opinion, had a really nice 2020 in setting up their future. If you expected 10 wins or something, you were the only one.
You tell me Gettleman had this home run of an offseason - drastically improved the coaching, great draft, great FA signings.......and yet that netted all of two more victories, despite the division being total garbage.
How do you explain that disconnect?
Pat Shurmur, a second year QB with a new staff, and a super young OL.
People who keep saying "we only won 6 games!!!" need to realize that half the team is like 23 years old.
*Ownership is very excited about the direction the team is heading. They seem really encouraged by this season.
*Ownership and DG view the defense as fixed. I would expect the Giants to try to re-sign both LW and Tomlinson, I wouldn't expect any additional big FA signings on this side of the ball. My personal view, I think some draft capital will go into the edge and CB position.
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
*The big focus this offseason is going to be playmakers. I would expect the Giants to try to sign one of the top WRs and draft another WR (or possibly Pitts) within the first two rounds. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants draft 2 WRs and a RB this year.
*If he shows he's healthy, I would expect Barkley to get a McCaffrey-esque deal by mid-season next year.
i get it, but you keep asking me the same question, over and over again. My expectation is at least 9 wins and the playoffs.
Now, obviously, if we go 10-6, everyone is playing well, Jones is improving, and we MISS the playoffs because there are some other really good 10-6 teams or something and we lose out on a tie breaker...then no, I would not expect DG to be fired.
But yeah, if we are just middling around at 7-8 wins and not showing anything, yeah, he's gone.
I keep asking because you keep sliding the bar around based on the results you see. It seems you measure success by first considering what was achieved as a success, and the sliding the bar right below that.
i get it, but you keep asking me the same question, over and over again. My expectation is at least 9 wins and the playoffs.
Now, obviously, if we go 10-6, everyone is playing well, Jones is improving, and we MISS the playoffs because there are some other really good 10-6 teams or something and we lose out on a tie breaker...then no, I would not expect DG to be fired.
But yeah, if we are just middling around at 7-8 wins and not showing anything, yeah, he's gone.
But how do you even define showing anything? Clearly what was shown this season was just enough to get DG to next season. Or, what if in 2021 we have a bunch of injuries? Are we going to give DG another year to prove himself?
I just can't help but feel so disheartened by the same song and dance year in, year out, with John Mara's press conference. I am not expecting him to come out and unleash upon anyone, but, it just feels like there isn't any real accountability in the front office.
at some point you have to get over it. If your girlfriend that you loved dumped you in 2018, and you made corrections with your life and were in a much better spot with women in 2020, you wouldn't keep talking about her. It's weird.
Weird is in the eye of the beholder. Much like your post quite frankly.
Its tough being a fan of a losing team, especially if you are always going to take things this way. Some people need to take a break from time to time.
The Giants, by pretty much everyone's opinion, had a really nice 2020 in setting up their future.
This is just objectively false. I don't see any waive of praise for the 2020 Giants outside of this board. Maybe I am missing all of the stories about the looming Giant juggernaut everyone else is seeing from 2020?
if you think 2020 was incompetence, then your standards are just way out of line. Nobody in football, no Giants fan thinks that 2020 was "incompetence," in fact, it was quite the opposite. You could argue DG had the best FA class in the entire NFL. The Giants, by pretty much everyone's opinion, had a really nice 2020 in setting up their future. If you expected 10 wins or something, you were the only one.
There were significant signs of incompetence:
1. A new offensive coordinator with a history of antiquated philosophies was brought in, and the offense was pathetic - 31st in the NFL in scoring.
2. The starting QB had a horrendous season. Despite having a poor rookie season the front office saw fit only to bring in a career backup as a caddy.
3. The front office passed on an excellent QB prospect (Herbert) to continue forward with Jones, who is not excellent.
Those are three big problems.
We did go 6-10, and start the season 1-7 right? Did I miss something and we went 11-5?
You think if we go 10-6 and miss the playoffs next year then DG will be fired? You think anyone would want that? You're out of your mind.
You pre-season prediction of 8-8. The finished 6-10 in an historically bad division with only one win coming against a team with a winning record. Your assessment has changed to 6-10 was all anyone could expect, and everyone recognizes the Giants had a "really nice" 2020 season.
sorry my 8-8 on the "prediction thread" was wrong. That wasn't my walk away point for DG.
You guys just never let up. As I said a million fucking times, at least 9 wins (and playoffs) and big improvement from Jones, and added playmakers to make this offense legit. That's the bar for me right now.
For those of you that want to keep talking about 2018 and 2019, go at it. I could honestly care less. I'm moving forward for 2021.
sorry my 8-8 on the "prediction thread" was wrong. That wasn't my walk away point for DG.
You guys just never let up. As I said a million fucking times, at least 9 wins (and playoffs) and big improvement from Jones, and added playmakers to make this offense legit. That's the bar for me right now.
For those of you that want to keep talking about 2018 and 2019, go at it. I could honestly care less. I'm moving forward for 2021.
I evaluate DG on 2018, 2019 and 2020. Many on here evaluate him based only on 2018. You seem to evaluate him only on 2020. To each their own.
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
you keep throwing out these expectations that are just so far and beyond reality. Rookie QBs are generally not very good, or at least, they don't put up awesome stats. Jones looked great some games, bad others.
Herbert put up great stats, so you think he was great. Well, he looked awful in some games too. And they were trailing basically every game they played, which would be the reason for the 31 TD. And also the reason Jones had 24 TD in 12 games as a rookie. We were down all the time. Context matters.
You can sense based on today's comments that the front office thinks the team is strong on defense, but needs offensive weapons.
[b]The NFL does not work that way.[/b}
You are never set in any area. Ever. The forces of attrition are enormous. The Giants aren't a couple dynamic receivers away from competing. They need help all over the defense, offensive line, and probably quarterback too.
John Madden said it years ago: "If you think you're standing still in the NFL, you're moving backwards. You are always moving either forward or backward. There is no standing still."
i can separate this year's team and outlook from 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, lots of people keep lumping them all together. That's the issue.
They lump them together because the decisions were made by largely the same group of people. Some of those bad decisions in 2018 and 2019 may not be evaluated objectively if done by the same person who made them. For example, will DG be able to let Barkley play out his contract and leave if he can't stay healthy, or the offensive isn't dynamic when he plays?
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
I did not want to take a QB the moment they paid Eli his bonus. The way they handled that whole thing was utterly shambolic.
Look deeper at Jones's rookie season. It was poor.
You think there would have been a mob if he hadn't drafted Jones?
Enough is enough. The division is weak, it’s been three double digit loss seasons under DG - it is enough. Rebuilds already shouldn’t take this long, but if the progress of 2020 warrants “staying the course”, there needs to be a significant improvement with wins next year.
Anything short of a division title/10+ wins should be viewed as a failure imo. Everyone in the front office is hitching their wagon to Jones, Saquon, the OL & the defense.
It’s Jones third year, there should be a massive jump in production all around.
you keep throwing out these expectations that are just so far and beyond reality. Rookie QBs are generally not very good, or at least, they don't put up awesome stats. Jones looked great some games, bad others.
Herbert put up great stats, so you think he was great. Well, he looked awful in some games too. And they were trailing basically every game they played, which would be the reason for the 31 TD. And also the reason Jones had 24 TD in 12 games as a rookie. We were down all the time. Context matters.
I beg of you to not compare how Herbert looks versus how Jones looks in their performances.
This is akin to Eli fans getting sore when Aaron Rodgers is discussed as elite.
RE: I wish someone asked Gettleman these questions:
with Mara. Major points:
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
I was wondering if he was going to address the pitiful offensive talent. Don’t want to slap the guys in the face that are here or give away our intentions, but it’s hard not to address the elephant in the room.
Yeah Zeke - both Mara and DG were very pointed that they need "more playmakers" and they will find them.
So I guess the big takeaway from these calls is that Gettleman needed 3 years to get the team pointed in the right direction. Great.
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
Maybe I missed it, but I didn't get that the sentiment from DG that he said that at all.
He mentioned OL was improving...they are big and they are young, blah blah. Didn't here anything relative to fixed but maybe the transcript will show it.
All the talk about how the line is young and going to be really great. I think DG is going to want to prove that he fixed the oline already. We might see a Day 3 pick on an offensive lineman, but that will be it.
RE: You think there would have been a mob if he hadn't drafted Jones?
And Jones had three great games, and a bunch of mediocre ones. Did you know that 37% of his career TD passes came in three games? Three games out of 27 account for over a third of his career TDs.
I was an advocate for Josh Allen (Edge) and punting the QB to this (past) draft. And I recall several posters vehemently arguing that we would never have a chance to draft a top QB. We argued about team who needed one, where we would likely be picking (which we all thought would be later than 4th) and I still insisted we had a chance to get Herbert or whoever else would rise at the time. So, I absolutely do believe that there would have been a mob. Now, whether that pick a QB now sentiment was driven by strategy for 2020 or pure Eli hate, I will let others decide.
We’re not discussing another 6-10/7-9 season because that would have been a waste of a year.
I think it is almost unanimous on this board, as of now, anything less than a 10 win season in unacceptable. I'm just not sure what the expectation of a 10 win season next year is based on beyond hope.
Jones needs to play much better. WRs brought in through free agency and the draft need to be immediately productive. Barkley has to be healthy and productive all year. The right side of the Oline needs to be much better. Someone will likely need to step in for Tomlinson and keeping him after signing Williams will be difficult. We need an outside pass rusher. We need a second competent corner.
Not all of those things need to happen, but the overwhelming majority do to find another 4 wins next year in a division that can't possibly be this weak again.
This offseason needs to be a home run. And if it is, I will be one of DG's biggest defenders on here because that is a tall ask for one off season without a ton of cap room.
at some point you have to get over it. If your girlfriend that you loved dumped you in 2018, and you made corrections with your life and were in a much better spot with women in 2020, you wouldn't keep talking about her. It's weird.
What's weird is coming back to the girlfriend that dumped you in 2018. That's what the Giants are doing.
If she got a boob job and gave me a chance in 2020, I might come back
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
Maybe I missed it, but I didn't get that the sentiment from DG that he said that at all.
He mentioned OL was improving...they are big and they are young, blah blah. Didn't here anything relative to fixed but maybe the transcript will show it.
All the talk about how the line is young and going to be really great. I think DG is going to want to prove that he fixed the oline already. We might see a Day 3 pick on an offensive lineman, but that will be it.
Not sure anybody, including DG, is using the word "fixed" for the OL. Need a solution at Right Tackle or Swing Tackle based on how they see Peart. Will probably need another Guard/Center type as well, maybe even soon depending on what the intent is with Zeitler.
"You traded away Beckham but since then you've used only one draft pick, a 5th rounder, on a WR. Why?"
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
why, are you just trying to pick a fight in a 20 minute press conference?
We all know they need better Wideouts and quality on the Edge. They haven't done a good job at keeping things stocked at either position in building up the roster to this point. I am sure DG would agree, don't you?
you keep throwing out these expectations that are just so far and beyond reality. Rookie QBs are generally not very good, or at least, they don't put up awesome stats. Jones looked great some games, bad others.
Herbert put up great stats, so you think he was great. Well, he looked awful in some games too. And they were trailing basically every game they played, which would be the reason for the 31 TD. And also the reason Jones had 24 TD in 12 games as a rookie. We were down all the time. Context matters.
I beg of you to not compare how Herbert looks versus how Jones looks in their performances.
This is akin to Eli fans getting sore when Aaron Rodgers is discussed as elite.
It's also a lie that the Chargers were "down all the time".
vs DEN: Lead 24-3, 27-17, and 30-24 before losing on the last play of the game
vs NO: Lead 20-3 in the 2nd Q, never trailed, Herbert walked off the field with 3:40 left and a 27-20 lead.
vs TB: Lead 24-7. After falling behind 28-24, Herbert once again put them in front with a 72-yard TD pass.
Those are 3 of their 9 losses that people seem to be hanging on Herbert. He played great in all of them, and was on the losing end due to the combination of lousy defense and hideous coaching.
Herbert had 8 games in which he accounted for 3+ TDs, and 11 with at least 2 TDs. Only once did he fail to score a TD, and he played a turnover-free game 7 times, while turning the ball over twice only twice.
Herbert's rookie season blows Jones' out of the water, and it's not even particularly close.
"You traded away Beckham but since then you've used only one draft pick, a 5th rounder, on a WR. Why?"
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
why, are you just trying to pick a fight in a 20 minute press conference?
We all know they need better Wideouts and quality on the Edge. They haven't done a good job at keeping things stocked at either position in building up the roster to this point. I am sure DG would agree, don't you?
Asking questions that might be difficult to answer is not picking a fight. Especially after the GM says that he's going to get more playmakers. Um, yeah, after three years you are going to do that? Why should we have faith that he will?
People who think Gettleman should be fired are "nothing?"
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
Yup. Absolutely when it comes to decision-making for the Giants. And, as long as they are 100% onboard, then it's not controversial. Maybe disdained and disliked by the rabble but that's not the team's concern.
We’re not discussing another 6-10/7-9 season because that would have been a waste of a year.
I think it is almost unanimous on this board, as of now, anything less than a 10 win season in unacceptable. I'm just not sure what the expectation of a 10 win season next year is based on beyond hope.
Jones needs to play much better. WRs brought in through free agency and the draft need to be immediately productive. Barkley has to be healthy and productive all year. The right side of the Oline needs to be much better. Someone will likely need to step in for Tomlinson and keeping him after signing Williams will be difficult. We need an outside pass rusher. We need a second competent corner.
Not all of those things need to happen, but the overwhelming majority do to find another 4 wins next year in a division that can't possibly be this weak again.
This offseason needs to be a home run. And if it is, I will be one of DG's biggest defenders on here because that is a tall ask for one off season without a ton of cap room.
Exactly. As of now it’s more likely we’re sitting here in 2022 wondering if we wasted another year of Gettleman.
Hope it’s the opposite, but blind faith isn’t going to make that happen
Herbert had a nice rookie season. You're obsessed with him. The Chargers won 7 games and missed the playoffs.
Herbert and Daniel Jones aren’t in the same stratosphere. Like - Herbert is so much better than DJ it’s laughable if you’re trying to compare the two. And “you think they got the qb right?” Based on what ? Look, I am rooting for DJ, but he leads the league in turnovers the last two season, has been injured both years in the league and had 9 passing TDs in the nfl in 2020
RE: RE: RE: I wish someone asked Gettleman these questions:
"You traded away Beckham but since then you've used only one draft pick, a 5th rounder, on a WR. Why?"
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
why, are you just trying to pick a fight in a 20 minute press conference?
We all know they need better Wideouts and quality on the Edge. They haven't done a good job at keeping things stocked at either position in building up the roster to this point. I am sure DG would agree, don't you?
Asking questions that might be difficult to answer is not picking a fight. Especially after the GM says that he's going to get more playmakers. Um, yeah, after three years you are going to do that? Why should we have faith that he will?
I didn't suggest you should/should not have faith in him. And your questions aren't difficult, just ones that aren't going to produce some epiphany either.
He made some bad decisions...and that also resulted in certain areas being affected negatively while some others postively. You picked two of the negative ones. Trust me...I have more.
People who think Gettleman should be fired are "nothing?"
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
Yup. Absolutely when it comes to decision-making for the Giants. And, as long as they are 100% onboard, then it's not controversial. Maybe disdained and disliked by the rabble but that's not the team's concern.
So no need to question the decision?
Just trust a group of people who have driven this organization into a ditch for basically a decade...is that about right?
People who think Gettleman should be fired are "nothing?"
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
Yup. Absolutely when it comes to decision-making for the Giants. And, as long as they are 100% onboard, then it's not controversial. Maybe disdained and disliked by the rabble but that's not the team's concern.
So no need to question the decision?
Just trust a group of people who have driven this organization into a ditch for basically a decade...is that about right?
Oh no, no, no. Question, scream, harangue and howl at the moon all you want.
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
A smart GM doesn't just grab a QB in 2019 because we need a QB. An intelligent GM takes a lay of the land and decides if there are better options the next year. Daniel Jones is a third round talent. Herbert is a near elite talent already. There is nobody in this league, other than Giants fans on this board, that would take the top 8 players on the giants for Herbert - including Jones, Barkley and Thomas.
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
A smart GM doesn't just grab a QB in 2019 because we need a QB. An intelligent GM takes a lay of the land and decides if there are better options the next year. Daniel Jones is a third round talent. Herbert is a near elite talent already. There is nobody in this league, other than Giants fans on this board, that would take the top 8 players on the giants for Herbert - including Jones, Barkley and Thomas.
Ask GMs what they thought of Herbert's 2018 college year and you aren't getting a pretty answer. In fact, he was probably told that by the evaluation committee and the reason he went back to school. If you buy that shit about playing with his brother then I have a bridge to sell you bud. You can't project like that a year out, I mean you can, but it's a real fools errand. He did not have a good 2018 in college and looked like the stereotypical big-armed mechanical slow processor. His 2019 was much better and he still was the third QB taken off the board. Burrow essentially came out of nowhere as a top overall pick, nobody was discussing him or projecting him there and Tua's hip blew up.
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
A smart GM doesn't just grab a QB in 2019 because we need a QB. An intelligent GM takes a lay of the land and decides if there are better options the next year. Daniel Jones is a third round talent. Herbert is a near elite talent already. There is nobody in this league, other than Giants fans on this board, that would take the top 8 players on the giants for Herbert - including Jones, Barkley and Thomas.
Ask GMs what they thought of Herbert's 2018 college year and you aren't getting a pretty answer. In fact, he was probably told that by the evaluation committee and the reason he went back to school. If you buy that shit about playing with his brother then I have a bridge to sell you bud. You can't project like that a year out, I mean you can, but it's a real fools errand. He did not have a good 2018 in college and looked like the stereotypical big-armed mechanical slow processor. His 2019 was much better and he still was the third QB taken off the board. Burrow essentially came out of nowhere as a top overall pick, nobody was discussing him or projecting him there and Tua's hip blew up.
There is literally nobody that would project Jones would be in the same category as Herbert. Herbert was a prized prospect and a possible overall #1 for 2 or 3 years. Let's quit with the revisionism. We have a enough revisionism in our lives. Please let us not pretend that anybody other than DG thought Jones was in Herbert, or Tua's, class..
That isn't revisionism though. It's what happened.
You actually think that Herbert was going back to school to risk dropping out of the top 5? Absolutely asinine. He was told there was a good chance he was going mid 1st or beyond. You clearly didn't watch him that year. It didn't look great and he fizzled in some big moments.
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
You are linking too many things here together and forming a flawed conclusion to some degree.
Yes, many Giant fans wanted to move on from Eli and find a new QB. However, once they decided to pay Eli his roster bonus that spring committing him to be the starter in 2019, drafting a QB wasn't a must. In fact, it was a poor use of resources since Eli played in just a few games before being benched anyway. Dave Gettleman clearly acted with some desperation here with the Jones' pick, and specifically with the pick at #6 instead of later.
The calling for pitchforks comment is a bit dramatic but also what NFL GMs have to deal with every year anyway, even the good ones. It most assuredly doesn't sway their evaluations, or at least it better not.
RE: That isn't revisionism though. It's what happened.
You actually think that Herbert was going back to school to risk dropping out of the top 5? Absolutely asinine. He was told there was a good chance he was going mid 1st or beyond. You clearly didn't watch him that year. It didn't look great and he fizzled in some big moments.
And he still went 6th after a less than stellar college season. If he came out in 2019 he would go ahead of Jones. No idiot is taking Jones ahead of Herbert. Not then, not now.
this thread wasn't to discuss what was said. Other than the Giants saying DG wasn't going to be retained this thread was always going to be a referendum on 2018 and Jones. With the usual cast of characters repeating the same talking points since 2018 and since Jones was drafted.
It's as predictable as death and taxes.
RE: RE: That isn't revisionism though. It's what happened.
You actually think that Herbert was going back to school to risk dropping out of the top 5? Absolutely asinine. He was told there was a good chance he was going mid 1st or beyond. You clearly didn't watch him that year. It didn't look great and he fizzled in some big moments.
And he still went 6th after a less than stellar college season. If he came out in 2019 he would go ahead of Jones. No idiot is taking Jones ahead of Herbert. Not then, not now.
What are you talking about? He came back, improved, and went 6th. What it put out there in college film in 2018 wasn't very good. Some nice tools, but lots of work. He certainly was advised to go back to school, even in a draft where people were talking about Tua as the number 1 before that draft. Obviously, he thought it was better to go back to school even with that consideration. He was clearly told that there was a pretty damn good chance he wasn't getting drafted top 10. QBs that go top 10 declare, they don't go back to school unless they think they can become the number 1 pick and people were already talking about Tua as a surefire lock in that spot.
He and Dave worked very well together,” Mara said. “All of our personnel decisions I thought improved significantly this year. They were able to agree on basically every decision we made. I thought our draft was solid, our free agency moves were solid and I think we have the foundation for something that can be very successful going forward.”
RE: RE: Sounds like he is holding the press conference
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
he's employed and a few years after. I started out liking his hire, thought I understood why he made some of the choices he did in '18 and was on his 'bandwagon' until the 49ers game this year. After that game, i was ready to toss Gettleman Judge Mara and pretty much the entire team. I had seen too many losses like that the past 4+ years, where they just didn't seem to show up. I was pulled off the ledge by this website and by the teams subsequent performances. The last two years have seen improvement in player assessment. Just as important player development has greatly improved this year. I know when DG got here there was talk of revamping the scouting department. Has that happened and to what extent? Has the dreaded Chris Mara been replaced, re-trained or just left to train horses? Does anyone have insight into the player peronnel department or scouting department makeup?
- 2018 miscalculations helped us learn, but really you are always learning
- Processes are better now, and it showed with our 2020 free agency and draft additions
- Views on Judge: big picture view with attention to detail on everything
- Retirement? I feel great so lets keep going
- Def Line, can you keep it intact? Don't know what cap number will be yet and that will dictate what they can do with contracts
- Where do you see DJ right now? Some struggles with early season turnovers and then injury later, but finished strong especially in last game which was basically a "playoff game" to Giants. We have complete confidence in DJ going forward.
- How will you address low scoring issues? Need more playmakers and we will find them to help.
- 2018 not stellar as we missed on a lot, good last two years on personnel changes...we are going to fix this.
- Regarding LW, do you wish you had gotten something done last year since his price tag is now higher? Credit to LW and coaches for him thriving this year. Didn't say much more.
- OL coming together nicely.
- Found good players in 2020 draft that are valid NFL players, now lets see if they blossom.
- Happy with QB and OT. Doesn't regret choices on either (despite other teams draft picks at those spots performing well).
ha ha! Processes are better now. Is this Gettleman's first shot at being GM or something? Holy cow. I know this is a press conference, so the bar is low, but what dummies he thinks we are.
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
Apparently Shurmur was very fond of Allen. And the Bills thought enough of Allen to trade up to draft him.
Look, it all comes back to position value - we chose a player at one of the most fungible positions in football instead of other positions of more value. Eli was clearly shot and there was little doubt - at least to me and others here at BBI who study QB prospects - that Allen had plus-plus physical attributes at QB.
Gettleman, instead, played it safe for his first pick.
Until Jones shows any signs of being the QB solution, this debate is worthwhile.
When the Bills rebuilt their entire offense around him and gave him a shit ton of help, he took off.
Keep swinging at air bw.
I put a lot of stock in analytics and metrics, so I get that Allen had struggled. But if anyone watched him play during his time at Buffalo those first two years, you couldn't conclude anything other than he definitely had the big-time skills to be a real difference maker. Some of the throws he made - around all of the wildness - were unbelievable.
at this rate you’ll be wanting the Giants to take the new shiny QB every single season. We have our QB. We will see what happens next season. If you want to lose sleep over not having Justin Herbert, by all means go ahead.
love to go back in time and look at the threads about Josh Allen during his rookie and second season. Man, I bet all of those threads said “ya know, he looks awful right now but I still love the pick. Great move by the Bills.”
Browns, who have been trying to build for years now, but were terrible 16-19, have finally started to come around and show fruits of their build, had a good year this year and they are praised. Hey look at the Browns. Wow, they are so great. Wow - the Cardinals! Look at them! They look awesome! Look at their rebuild - it's WAY better than the Giants rebuild. Nope - they haven't made the playoffs since 2015.
Giants, who can't even be put in the same stratosphere as the Browns as a sports franchise, have struggled badly the past 8 years, finally made the out of the box hire in 2020 but have been building for a few years, QB entering his third year next season......no, we can't put any faith or trust in this process.
Browns, who have been trying to build for years now, but were terrible 16-19, have finally started to come around and show fruits of their build, had a good year this year and they are praised. Hey look at the Browns. Wow, they are so great. Wow - the Cardinals! Look at them! They look awesome! Look at their rebuild - it's WAY better than the Giants rebuild. Nope - they haven't made the playoffs since 2015.
Giants, who can't even be put in the same stratosphere as the Browns as a sports franchise, have struggled badly the past 8 years, finally made the out of the box hire in 2020 but have been building for a few years, QB entering his third year next season......no, we can't put any faith or trust in this process.
The Browns example - I think you are on the wrong thread? - is to demonstrate how quickly a turnaround can occur from rock bottom. It's not to praise the Browns as Patriots, V2.
at this rate you’ll be wanting the Giants to take the new shiny QB every single season. We have our QB. We will see what happens next season. If you want to lose sleep over not having Justin Herbert, by all means go ahead.
I'm not losing sleep because we don't have Herbert, I'm losing sleep because we're saying we're set with Jones.
Or as predictable as the Gettleman Giants losing 10+ games.
Yeah, shame on us for being upset with a team that's lost 81 games since 2013 (or an average of 10 losses a season). Or for pointing out the qb had a terrible season and does very little to indicate he's a top 10 talent (a season so bad, its reminiscent of an NFL backup playing for an entire year). Then when we are met with "the qb doesn't have enough talent around him", for the pointing out that the person responsible for finding that talent should then be held accountable - only to receive the rebuttal that he cannot be held responsible. Therefore, the only logical conclusion is that it is no one in organization's fault and must- as it follows - be the fault of the loser fans.
The Browns were bad enough in 2016-17 that they lost 31 of 32 games, a level of futility not seen since the first years of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since going 0-16, they've gone 7-8-1, 6-10, and now 11-5. 24-23-1 as opposed to 15-33.
So the Browns had one of the worst two year stretches of any team ever, yet there are a lot of people claiming that 15-33 was inveitable because the team Gettleman took over three years ago was just that bad. It's the same kind of cognitive dissonance that leads to people lauding Gettleman's personnel moves while declaring that Jones' struggles are largely because there's no talent around him.
The Browns were bad enough in 2016-17 that they lost 31 of 32 games, a level of futility not seen since the first years of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since going 0-16, they've gone 7-8-1, 6-10, and now 11-5. 24-23-1 as opposed to 15-33.
So the Browns had one of the worst two year stretches of any team ever, yet there are a lot of people claiming that 15-33 was inveitable because the team Gettleman took over three years ago was just that bad. It's the same kind of cognitive dissonance that leads to people lauding Gettleman's personnel moves while declaring that Jones' struggles are largely because there's no talent around him.
The Browns are such a different situation. They decided to fully absolutely tank for two years, clear a ton of cap, and accumalte as many draft picks as possible. Then they decided to get ride of the analytics architect of that and hire football guy Dorsey. He got them some nice players with the additional resources and now they are reaping the benefits of that even though they fired him because of last year. The Browns have clusterfucked their way into a successful year where it looks like they go one and down. Doubt it lasts very long.
You are also completely leaving out they went 1-15 the year before! Two years of one win! And that was part of a fully focused effort to do so. Couldn't imagine the outcry here if they told be fans to patient when they can't even handle one more year of a guy that admitted he fucked up in 2018 (which was certainly an orginizational fuckup) and started our roster rebuild 2019 and then finally got an NFL level coaching staff here in 2020. It sucks, we have 2 non QB players we absolutely could not afford to go down and 1 of them went down for the year.
Those of us that want to see what 2021 looks like are pointing to that and not 2018 which is a clusterfuck of massive proportions, but 2019 was solid and 2020 was great with what looks like a franchise coach. But lets fire that guy because we had an injury to a guy that we essentially couldn't afford to lose. Teams in the second years of rebuilds have that, need a little luck sometimes to be good then. The third year is really when you want to see a fully fleshed out roster that can handle a loss to one of your best players and make the playoffs still. Just because he's been here 3 years doesn't accurately portray what year the rebuld it is.
not too surprised that some of you guys would actually take Tyrod Taylor and look at him as an upgrade.
Whereas I'm sure you take it as some out of the box thinking, it really just illustrates the vast divide between what a portion of fans think and what actual NFL people think.
why not just use Nick Mullens as the example? That sort of lost its fucking shine quickly, no?
It's perposterous. Outside of the Cards game in the second half the season, which he shouldn't haven't played, in what world is Tyrod Taylor even campable of giving you better play. It's incredulous. Some people just can't see past stat lines.
Aren't indicative of the quality of the player either? So were supposed to take everyone's word for it that Jones played well this season? Jeez, would really hate to have one of those guys throwing up video game numbers at the qb spot giving his team the ability to score nearly every time they touch the ball, much rather a guy who fades back into sacks, regularly doesn't look to open receivers, closely resembles a deer in headlights most times he touches the ball, and whose offense goes several series in row without scoring a point - while throwing up a paltry 11 TDs (or, you know, two more than a guy who played in all of 5 games, and 2 less than a rookie playing in 10 games for the team who drafted #1 overall the prior year). Who needs measureable contributions to the offense?! We have our fucking eyesight to tell us different!! This must inform the same thinking as, Jones was bad because he had no weapons and the guy whose job it was to acquire weapons isn't responsible. Hallelujah! Holy Shit!! Where's the tylenol????????
He looks a lot like Andy Dalton to me. Just meh. I want the type of QB that makes other fans jealous. A guy, that when the receivers are all hurt can will his team to win anyway. I don't see any magic in his play. He can make some beautiful tight window throws. I would like to see those in the clutch, plays that win games. I am hoping he crushes it next year.
if we had a tight end who knew how to fucking catch and our RB doesn’t tear his knee we are probably 8-8 and in the playoffs. But that’s neither here nor there.
The team isn’t good enough YET to come back from a star injury and inconsistent QB play from their 2nd year QB. We will get there, but unfortunately it was a pretty perfect storm of shit this year.
And now you’ll say “well there’s always an excuse it’s always the next year...” well yeah. Starting from 2019, which is when I said the rebuild actually started. Which is why I’m OK with 6 wins this year and seeing good progress across the whole team. And I’m also realistic about a 2nd year QB.
Jones had a 'poor' 2019 season? That's a tad harsh. Yes, he had a turnover problem-I know, I know...'Other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?'-but he had really good stretches of play as a rookie.
Jones had a 'poor' 2019 season? That's a tad harsh. Yes, he had a turnover problem-I know, I know...'Other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?'-but he had really good stretches of play as a rookie.
He threw 12 picks and fumbled 18 times (11 resulted in turnovers). You could maybe live with that if he was lighting up the scoreboard, but he didn't. He had 4 good games in 12 starts, and the team averaged 21 PPG in his starts.
Low production + turnovers was a problem in 2019. We saw it again (even worse) in 2020.
"Giants coach Joe Judge says it was a tough decision to start Tyrod Taylor and bench Daniel Jones, but he felt it was best for the team"
Is that future oriented enough?
If it plays out like that, and we’re making some (perhaps) crazy assumptions here, we all had better hope there are quality draft eligible college qb’s who come out of nowhere in 2021 because the 2022 class projects to be awful right now.
RE: RE: OK. I'm looking ahead and summoning a November 2021 ESPN Headline
"Giants coach Joe Judge says it was a tough decision to start Tyrod Taylor and bench Daniel Jones, but he felt it was best for the team"
Is that future oriented enough?
If it plays out like that, and we’re making some (perhaps) crazy assumptions here, we all had better hope there are quality draft eligible college qb’s who come out of nowhere in 2021 because the 2022 class projects to be awful right now.
Outside of Howell at UNC, yes agreed. Although overdrafting a qb in a weak 1b draft class sandwiched in between two strong qb draft classes is not unfamiliar to the Giants, so taking a qb in 2022 would be very comfortable for the organization...I kid I kid
none of which changes the point that Daboll revamped Buffalo's offense around him and the Bills went out and got a lot of talent for him.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
If Judge were in the building when Jones was drafted, I'd agree with you. But he wasn't, and the guy that did draft him still is. Further, as of last year (according to Gettleman himself) Gettleman gets final word on personnel decisions.
As long as Gettleman is there we won't hear anything but positivity from all the coaches on Jones, because the mandate is that Jones is the starter in 2021 regardless of whether he earned it or not.
We don't know one way or the other, but the possibility for the existence of conflicting agendas does exist. That's one of many problems with the way the Giants do things.
Judge should be running everything. Gettleman's presence hampers that.
none of which changes the point that Daboll revamped Buffalo's offense around him and the Bills went out and got a lot of talent for him.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
If Judge were in the building when Jones was drafted, I'd agree with you. But he wasn't, and the guy that did draft him still is. Further, as of last year (according to Gettleman himself) Gettleman gets final word on personnel decisions.
As long as Gettleman is there we won't hear anything but positivity from all the coaches on Jones, because the mandate is that Jones is the starter in 2021 regardless of whether he earned it or not.
We don't know one way or the other, but the possibility for the existence of conflicting agendas does exist. That's one of many problems with the way the Giants do things.
Judge should be running everything. Gettleman's presence hampers that.
Judge loves Jones and thinks highly of his future as a franchise QB. He’s said so. What has he done that you would call him a liar?
He didn’t criticize and didn’t not criticize. He specifically went out of his way, unsolicited,to explicitly state how high he was on him. There’s absolutely no wiggle room here. You either believe him and don’t feel he has no football acumen or you don’t believe him and think he’s a liar.
Mara and DG taking a victory lap after a season with some bright spots but still pretty poor when you step back. QB is a question mark whether you like Jones or not.
For everyone worried about the hesitancy to change and the lack of accountability....real concerns with this franchise...it may not be as bad as you think. If you believe in Judge, then you probably have to believe he is ok with DG and will have plenty of say in personel matters. As a rookie head coach he was not afraid to jettison an experienced coach. If there was a real issue with DG I am guessing he would privately have made it known. I personally don't think DG is up to the current job. But perhaps Judge does.
When specifically asked about him and his future. The scuttlebutt was all over the place and it was no secret Kliff loved Murray for a long time.
Generally the accepted protocol of developing young QBs, and this is coming from the players and coaches themselves, is their rookie year you just let them let it fly. Don't have them thinking too much out there and just get them acclimated to the speed of the game. Second year is when you dump everything on them and I image Judge dumped a fuckton on DJ because it was only a developmental year for him, but the team. He's been quoted multiple times like this and only delusional fans think this roster was going 10-6 and threatening in the playoffs this year past the first game.
Judge pretty much said this on one of his statements that he respected the hell out of him for not blinking how much they put on his plate. You could see it in the beginning of the year and he's clearly started to put the pieces together. This is how you build a QB for the long haul.
I like Lamar, but man things get dicey for him if he doesn't beat the Titans. They're defense is not good, but they may need to keep up on the scoreboard. Need to start racking wins when teams make you one-dimensional. Can't just bully bad teams to the Superbowl. But how do you do that when you have minimal experience going through and trying to sit through reads in the pocket? What about under pressure? Or when your accuracy to the sidelines is inconsistent as hell?
DJ has the tools and he's been dealing with crap around him for years. The QB I saw in the second half of the year is going to perform very well with pieces around him. As is stands, we have a very good slot WR, a TE who makes more plays for the other team (never seen anything like it honestly, but the fact he had the opportunity speaks to how poor it is around him), and a decent 2 deep threat that needs to get very open because he can't attack the ball, but can't because we had zero RBs that scared anyone. It's pretty clear that they are getting weapons around him this year from this.
We'll see who is right next year, I'm fairly confident he's a franchise guy and I was someone that around week 5 was going to start really looking at the QBs. Wasn't sure if he was going to put it together. From what I've seen he has, the issue is only Shep doesn't need Saquon to be a plus productive player that contributes. to wins instead contributes to losses.
I was being a bit of a wise ass re: KKlingsbury. I know about his recruitment of Murray out of HS.
It seems that's where we are with Jones - he's going to need a lot more investments around him to bring out what his hopefully better play. Because I see a classic game manager who has a much lower ceiling since he was drafted. He's not the difference maker that a sixth pick should be.
You are a real optimist about his play this year; and certainly see a lot more in his play/abilities than me. After reading many of your posts, you know the game well and offer good insights. So I respect your opinion. I'm just not sold...
I love watching so many here hang on every word in a PC
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
Undetermined. You guys act like it’s some certainty Williams is going to have 11.5 sacks again next year.
You sound like someone who doesn’t know football. It’s all stats with you. Undetermined? Are you fucking dense? Williams is a damn good defensive lineman. Undetermined my ass. He doesn’t have to get ten sacks next year to prove anything. It’s not all about sacks and something tells me Williams will be in the ballpark because he’s always around the qb and in the backfield. You’d know that if you watched the games.
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
Undetermined. You guys act like it’s some certainty Williams is going to have 11.5 sacks again next year.
You sound like someone who doesn’t know football. It’s all stats with you. Undetermined? Are you fucking dense? Williams is a damn good defensive lineman. Undetermined my ass. He doesn’t have to get ten sacks next year to prove anything. It’s not all about sacks and something tells me Williams will be in the ballpark because he’s always around the qb and in the backfield. You’d know that if you watched the games.
none of which changes the point that Daboll revamped Buffalo's offense around him and the Bills went out and got a lot of talent for him.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
yep!
Because GoTerps knows more than you, me, BBI, the Giants, coaches, Judge,.
He’s never been wrong. Every player he likes or dislikes turns out 100% accurate.
NFL teams have been throwing millions at him and he just turns them down. Telling them he much prefers to give his knowledge for free on BBI then to work for them.
So he can go with his narrative for 25 threads telling everyone he’s right and they’re wrong.
RE: So I just watched the entire press conference...
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
It is truly amazing to me that for a guy that continually tells us all how much he knows and watches football that you continue to dissect these useless press conferences and think you have all the answers after listening to them. A guy as smart as you shouldn’t have to be told every single time that these press conferences aren’t going to tell you anything. They are a dog and pony show. It is absolutely baffling to me that you think an owner, ANY owner is going to come out in a season ending press conference 3 days after the season and tell the world that if they don’t make the playoffs he’s going to fire the GM. Wtf is wrong with you? Why would he say that? To appease the fans? Come on man. Get your shit together.
Every single press conference you say the damn damn things. They aren’t going to tell you shit. They aren’t going to throw any players, coaches, executives under the bus and they damn sure aren’t going to tell you they are going to fire somebody in advance. You may think that you are entitled to that but you’re not. Stop over analyzing these useless press conferences. Jeezus
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
Not so. Allen was the second betting favorite for the number one pick behind Darnold for most of the post-season.
And much of the media discussion was Darnold vs Allen, with Rosen in the mix but a notch behind.
It was Mayfield who was the real dark horse. He was the fourth favorite until the last week before the draft, when Dorsey finally had to tell some people in the Browns' organization what he was thinking.
bw in dc - I don't concur with your comment on 2018
Mara opened the door by stating something along the lines of they made miscalcualtions in a number of player personnel areas. Then the follow up question was there any "mandate or the like from owners to make one more run with Eli in 2018?"
Mara dismissed that idea immediately and said that was not the case at all and that no such direction was given. He added that while he will give an opinion, that he fully expects GM and coach to come to agreement on players for roster and have their own convictions in doing so.
Imv, Mara did not sound disingenuous at all with the response and further to my opinion that Gettleman made his own assessment on Eli and figured he could still win with him. And that is what he told the owners.
Further to that, I also didn't get the sentiment Mara suggested he was giving a pass to miscalcs on 2018, and that year one for Gettleman began in 2019.
I was being a bit of a wise ass re: KKlingsbury. I know about his recruitment of Murray out of HS.
It seems that's where we are with Jones - he's going to need a lot more investments around him to bring out what his hopefully better play. Because I see a classic game manager who has a much lower ceiling since he was drafted. He's not the difference maker that a sixth pick should be.
You are a real optimist about his play this year; and certainly see a lot more in his play/abilities than me. After reading many of your posts, you know the game well and offer good insights. So I respect your opinion. I'm just not sold...
I can respect people that feel that way because it’s really hard to see and project out. Obviously it’s still no gurantee, but the improvements in the stuff he needed to work on impressed the hell out of me. The TDs will come once we get some talent. I’m beyond confident that he’s a guy that’s certainly going to play out his rookie contract and feeling bullish on his odds to be a guy worth a second contract.
It’s all theoretical at this point and need to see it on the field, but I’m just having a hard time seeing a QB thats as accurate as he is, throws with touch, showed massive improvement in his decision making, stronger with the ball (still things need to work on and I’m actually kind of down him getting the last piece of puzzle here, dropping hands to run is unbelievably hard to beat out of guys), mentally seems to have the right attitude, and is a pass first QB that warrants a spy because he’ll torch you with his blazing speed not being a successful NFL qb. I don’t even hate his pocket presence as much as people here. He does a real good job of navigating pressure early, it’s when he holds the ball he loses guys. Him and Gates need to work on their line calls, but that will come.
All in all I’m impressed what I saw from a second year QB with little around him. Ironically, this situation will make him a better QB. This is why, even though we weren’t good, the playoff experience would have been huge for this team. Make the right moves and I truly believe we are a dark horse Super Bowl contender with that experience. I like betting 1 or 2 of those every year. This year was Bills and Colts who were both 25-1. Would have been Giants next year, but not betting on a team with no playoff experience.
I do agree with you about being bothersome he wouldn’t lie out a playoffs or bust statement. I understand why he wouldn’t though. What’s the point of doing that when the coach is clearly staying and then putting a GM on the hotseat like that? Seems like it’s a statement that would just appease fans.
The two areas imv that Mara was being a bit disingenuous
was 1) when he talked about if he considered replacing the GM and 2) what level the team needs to reach in 2021 to meet his expectations.
As to replacing the GM, Mara was pretty nonchalant and generally indicated that they had not thought about that at all this year. And portrayed that he had DG's back. But later in his media session he expressed how disconcerted he was with everything when the team was 1-7 back in the middle of the season and seemingly heading nowhere yet again. Those didn't jive well.
Mara was also too evading in suggesting he doesn't have a threshold he expects for 2021 for the team. Obviously you don't want to throw an ultimatum out there but to directly suggest he wants to see "significant improvement" in 2021 over a 6-10 team damn well means he expects the Playoffs. At some point he needed to just say, I want to be competing in the post-season, that is my expectation.
In general though, Mara sounded same to me in discussing state of team as previous years and I am not suggesting that is a bad thing at all.
Gettleman though is just an awkward speaker in front of an open mic. A mix of confidence but with no polish and command of what he is trying to achieve. Tries to force a bit of getting people to like him and display that he is a "regular guy". He is the antithesis of Joe Judge when speaking.
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
It was very well documented that Josh Allen was the QB that Shurmur preferred in the 2018 draft had the Giants gone with any of the QBs over Barkley.
So it's not revisionist at all.
Odd though, that you feel like it's appropriate to point out that fans have no say over the Giants' decision-making, which is accurate, but then want to cite Phil Simms and pundits at large, who also have no influence over the Giants' decision-making.
RE: So I just watched the entire press conference...
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
As usual - this is dead on.
THe only point you made I disagree with was your point about winning games within the division.
I don't care how bad the division was, it's the one aspect of football that I think carries over from year-to-year.
It was absolutely imperative to win games against Dallas and Philly this year- they HAD to break those losing streaks in order to compete.
No team in the NFL has a chance to compete for a playoff spot if they continually lose games to divisional foes.
For the Giants - I truly believe it had become a systemic mental block - and now that done.
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
It was very well documented that Josh Allen was the QB that Shurmur preferred in the 2018 draft had the Giants gone with any of the QBs over Barkley.
So it's not revisionist at all.
Odd though, that you feel like it's appropriate to point out that fans have no say over the Giants' decision-making, which is accurate, but then want to cite Phil Simms and pundits at large, who also have no influence over the Giants' decision-making.
You're right they don't. But Simms never put his evaluation in the context of the Giants either.
RE: So I just watched the entire press conference...
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
I agree with much of this but not necessarily the reasoning. I don't try to read into body language or anything said in these press conferences. Generally I am believer in:
"Ignore what they say and focus instead on what they do."
DG is still the GM therefore he still has the power. Ignore everything Mara said. All of it was to make us feel better about the team and the decision to retain DG. I would ignore everything he said about Barkley, until the time for the extension or next contract why would they say anything other than he is our guy? It was all predictable. I am disappointed too. I thought 3 years was fair. I don't feel the entire body of work was good enough to retain him. If we had a dominant OL or Jones looked definitively like he will become a top 5 QB you could have pushed me to reconsider this position. I wish him the best. Criticism is not hate folks, try to remember that.
when the OL was improving and Jones was playing well and we had everything working, the offense looked really solid. And that's with hardly any weapons and no Barkley.
The home Philly and Dallas games for me is a slightly worse version of what we should expect with Garrett next year. Good ball control. Mixing up the run and pass. Taking shots when you get them. Scoring 25-35 week in and week out should be the goal.
Something tells me with Barkley and more weapons at WR, we will be happy with Garrett next season.
i didn't love Garrett this year. But I saw a lot of good signs, including: being able to sustain drives (especially when the OL wasn't doing great), unpredictable play calling, and the actual game plan itself on offense.
The bad signs were red zone and throwing the ball deep. But, I'm not sure what we could have done differently about the deep ball. We took our shots when we had them, and there just weren't many opportunities because of the way the OL took forever to gel.
First and foremost, any Offensive Coord that had to deal develop a cohesive and productive offensive scheme with the crappy chess pieces he was given deserves some leeway. And when Barkley went down, it became comical. But that is on the guy(s) who buy the chess pieces, not Garrett.
With that said, Jones regressed some this year and only stopped turning the ball over when they curtailed the play calling a good bit. And no other non-OL player really had a good year or really improved year-over-year. So its not like Garrett showed off any player development skills or lifted up the overall Offense in general either.
Garrett staying or being replaced to me matters more around does Judge/DG think he is a good developer of where Jones needs to be.
Garrett is an enigma. He’s scheme is pretty stale, but been
shown to work when he has pieces, at least in past. I actually think he has a knack for playcalling, but most importantly I think he did a really good job for DJs development for which is really the most important thing. I’m pretty agnostic as far as bringing him back for another year.
talked about how much he liked and endorsed Jones yet people still think he's just BS'ing.
He might be, but I don't think he is. and I would really recommend for your own mental health, to accept that he isn't and he doesn't have your opinion of Jones.
It isn't complicated. People who think Jones is subpar expect everyone to hold that same viewpoint. When people don't - there is a hidden agenda at play where they really think Jones sucks, but won't say it.
So many posters here have made up their minds on Jones. Heck, just yesterday, two separate posters said "We know what Daniel Jones is" and both said it is a career backup level.
for truths and relatively honest sentiments. I actually think most people can't help themselves.
That doesn't mean everything is divulged as to a particular hot topic or that it exposes the likely scatter-brained "sausage-making" that went on behind the scenes. But yes, the basic end game truth.
The Giants are in the entertainment business and their product is professional football.
They have had a loyal customer base for a long, long time. As one of those consumers for nearly forty years, I want to hear what ownership says and how the plan to fix a product that basically been putrid for a decade. Basically, they've become the Blackberry.
And when Mara gets up there (like yesterday) and uses words like trust and patience - and pleads for both from his customer base - I just don't dust it off as another press conference. I want to listen closely to try to understand the plan and understand why I should "trust" it...again.
Basically agree. Though relative to hearing "plans"
that probably only came out, directly or indirectly, in a couple of topics yesterday:
- Owner & GM consider Joe Judge instrumental going forward
- All are fully behind Daniel Jones
- All understand that they need quality Offensive Playmakers as their top priority
Was there much else divulged as to go-forward plans?
Yes, a few others for me...
I thought the Barkley points very interesting, especially when Mara said he wanted Barkley to be a Giant for a "very long time..." That didn't seem like a throw away line to me. And more proof, as I mentioned yesterday, that they still believe in the big-time RB theory to win games.
The Mara/Gettleman relationship was informative. Other than a few times when things looked really dark early in the season, Mara basically said it never really crossed his mind to move on from Gettleman. I would proffer that Mara wants Gettleman around for at least two more years. In fact, I thought Mara seemed a bit dismissive that anyone would even think Gettleman was on his chopping block.
RE: RE: Basically agree. Though relative to hearing
that probably only came out, directly or indirectly, in a couple of topics yesterday:
- Owner & GM consider Joe Judge instrumental going forward
- All are fully behind Daniel Jones
- All understand that they need quality Offensive Playmakers as their top priority
Was there much else divulged as to go-forward plans?
Yes, a few others for me...
I thought the Barkley points very interesting, especially when Mara said he wanted Barkley to be a Giant for a "very long time..." That didn't seem like a throw away line to me. And more proof, as I mentioned yesterday, that they still believe in the big-time RB theory to win games.
The Mara/Gettleman relationship was informative. Other than a few times when things looked really dark early in the season, Mara basically said it never really crossed his mind to move on from Gettleman. I would proffer that Mara wants Gettleman around for at least two more years. In fact, I thought Mara seemed a bit dismissive that anyone would even think Gettleman was on his chopping block.
Umm...maybe on the Barkley comment I would agree. Could go either way with that one.
Relative to Getty, we don't see this the same. Mara said he was kind of going crazy when they were 1-7 so find it hard to imagine he wasn't giving his GM second looks in meetings as to why he kept him on. This is one where I think Mara displayed some good "cover" for his GM throughout the press conf otherwise Getty would have been torn apart by the media next if they sensed an opening.
The Josh Allen thing is crazy. What is even more crazier is that posters are citing BBI as some defense of not picking Allen. Like all Giants fans are on BBO Link - ( New Window )
I actually posted this yesterday. It's a great read. Allen really worked - with Palmer and the Bills staff - to improve his mechanics and build on his sophomore season. Some very interesting stuff about the way Palmer broke down Allen's biomechanics to get better results.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
i'm on the app and i dont see anything
Something something MEANINGFUL FOOTBALL!!1!
Knew this was coming.
Sorry, DG will be back
not everyone on BBI
Can't believe a billion dollar franchise can't afford a $100 mic for his Zoom call.
You are miserable. Seriously, are you this fun always?
no questions about Judge or Jones? Or Williams, Bradberry, Martinez?
Not sure I follow this logic
Mara measurement of success is different than the rest of the world
They've made fun of him ever since he was hired. It hasn't changed.
Quote:
in his bathroom. Poor sound quality.
Can't believe a billion dollar franchise can't afford a $100 mic for his Zoom call.
+2. But this press conference is at least consistent with how the Giants have played the last half dozen years or so. Terrible.
Quote:
no one in the press likes Dave Gettleman
They've made fun of him ever since he was hired. It hasn't changed.
They haven't made fun of him on this call at all. What are you talking about?
Why is anyone worried?
again, this isn't new. The NY media is going to hound something until they feel like they are satisfied.
I said on this call.
Of course not.
Ok, put the plug back in
I’m surprised she didn’t ask a follow up on if he regrets trading Beckham lol.
well hey maybe if we draft Trey Lance everything will be solved?
Every team had a first time HC, new coordinators, and their starting left tackle opt out?
Sounds like a joe judge effect.
Quote:
Appropriate.
You are miserable. Seriously, are you this fun always?
Ryan, anytime I read posts from Terps and his crew I can’t help but picture the Debbie Downer meme.
when you combine arrogance and condescension with losing, people tend to dislike you.
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
Quote:
Appropriate.
You are miserable. Seriously, are you this fun always?
I thought that was a funny line.
I'm not even listening at the moment, but I can't wait.
Are you this naive all the time?
but there's NO WAY Mara is miscalculating anything right now. This time he's right!
Good.
"At the end of the day."
"He said what he said."
"It is what it is."
Quote:
Uhhh Jawn every team in the NFL had to deal with those same circumstances
Every team had a first time HC, new coordinators, and their starting left tackle opt out?
Cleveland Browns had a first year head coach new coordinators a rookie LT but won 11 games and made the playoffs so the excuse aren’t valid..
The Giants weren’t good enough which has become the norm
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
I was wondering if he was going to address the pitiful offensive talent. Don’t want to slap the guys in the face that are here or give away our intentions, but it’s hard not to address the elephant in the room.
Quote:
every question is about DG.
again, this isn't new. The NY media is going to hound something until they feel like they are satisfied.
The media is not making the story. They know there is controversy in keeping DG so that will be the primary story they write about. They are asking questions to get quotes.
Glad we finally got the 2018 narrative straight and from the source. The organization was dead wrong on their evaluation of the team.
Quote:
In comment 15112354 ImissTiki said:
Quote:
Uhhh Jawn every team in the NFL had to deal with those same circumstances
Every team had a first time HC, new coordinators, and their starting left tackle opt out?
Cleveland Browns had a first year head coach new coordinators a rookie LT but won 11 games and made the playoffs so the excuse aren’t valid..
The Giants weren’t good enough which has become the norm
You can't be as dumb as your statement is. Come on.. Browns- hmm- Mayfield, Chubb, Hunt, OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Hooper, Bryant, Njoku and their Oline could all play and or start for us on offense. Give me a break..
Quote:
In comment 15112344 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
every question is about DG.
again, this isn't new. The NY media is going to hound something until they feel like they are satisfied.
The media is not making the story. They know there is controversy in keeping DG so that will be the primary story they write about. They are asking questions to get quotes.
Glad we finally got the 2018 narrative straight and from the source. The organization was dead wrong on their evaluation of the team.
I’m not sure why some think 2018 should just be glossed over? This team is in a much different spot if they don’t completely botch 2018
Since when is 6-10 mediocre?
In my book, 6-10 is poor.
Quote:
expectations for this team have been lowered to the point where mediocrity is defined as success.
Since when is 6-10 mediocre?
In my book, 6-10 is poor.
I should have said "achieving mediocrity" because 6-10 is poor.
I don't expend any energy worrying about whether Gettleman is "some scrooge". What I don't like about him is that he's been a massive failure for three years now.
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
No. We are talking about the amount of confidence you have in the people doing the evaluation when they just admitted their first stab at it was dead wrong.
People will move on when this team actually shows they’re a good football team. When they win double digits. When they’re a consistent playoff contender.
Until then 2018 is the dark cloud that has set this franchise back. I’m not sure why you expect people to be down with poor decisions and results because it might end up working out a few years late.
Quote:
expectations for this team have been lowered to the point where mediocrity is defined as success.
Since when is 6-10 mediocre?
In my book, 6-10 is poor.
Considering that you stated time and time and time and time again before the season that you didn’t expect more than 1 or 2 wins, you should probably sit this one out
Why must we keep bringing up 2018? Why?
Ok, just wanted to clarify. Because you said this was a 2 or 3 win team at best.
Quote:
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
OK, and I'm sure you'll be first in line to bitch about it if we win the division next year.
Why must we keep bringing up 2018? Why?
Well shit, Ryan. Why do people keep flashing back to 1994 when they talk about OJ? Why do people question policy decisions made years ago by politicians when they run for office?
It's because everybody doesn't get a magical reset every year when you don't like the past.
2018 sucked for Pat Shurmur? Why would anyone worry about then when thinking about hiring as a head coach? Just move on already!!!
The Knicks say the same thing.
Quote:
Or did I just dream that? Yes, he remains a failure.
Ok, just wanted to clarify. Because you said this was a 2 or 3 win team at best.
There’s a good chance they are a three win team if the division wasn’t a disaster, the out of division record and record against above .500 teams indicates that. You can put lipstick and a wig on a pig it doesn’t mean it’s still not a pig.
Quote:
In comment 15112370 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15112354 ImissTiki said:
Quote:
Uhhh Jawn every team in the NFL had to deal with those same circumstances
Every team had a first time HC, new coordinators, and their starting left tackle opt out?
Cleveland Browns had a first year head coach new coordinators a rookie LT but won 11 games and made the playoffs so the excuse aren’t valid..
The Giants weren’t good enough which has become the norm
You can't be as dumb as your statement is. Come on.. Browns- hmm- Mayfield, Chubb, Hunt, OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Hooper, Bryant, Njoku and their Oline could all play and or start for us on offense. Give me a break..
Why the personal attack man? You wanna be a tough guy go downtown in whatever city you live in and do your thing... this is a anonymous message
Cleveland dealt with the same circumstances as NY but I don’t see them making excuses on there way to the playoffs and if they have better players then New York maybe Jawn Mara needs to re evaluate who’s in charge of bringing in the personnel instead of whistling past the graveyard
Why must we keep bringing up 2018? Why?
injury prone players may have the occasional healthy season but they usually end up hurt again. Blind squirrels find the occasional nut. Broken clock...
Just because DG may have gotten some right, he's still the same guy that got a lot wrong. Did he completely overhaul his methodology?
And do you think you don’t have yours baked?
I just read the comments here because they're amusing.
The only thing that would make some posters happy is if Mara and DG said "well, we have sucked for awhile, but...we like where it's going. Try to hang on a bit more, but we understand if you hate our fucking guts."
What are the areas you are concerned with Gettleman/Mara and disagree with what he’s said?
I mean what would he say? He's not going to hurt any little trade value he may have. It would be a canned response anyway.
Thank you. Go prove it. Win 10 games next year or get the fuck out.
- Processes are better now, and it showed with our 2020 free agency and draft additions
- Views on Judge: big picture view with attention to detail on everything
- Retirement? I feel great so lets keep going
- Def Line, can you keep it intact? Don't know what cap number will be yet and that will dictate what they can do with contracts
- Where do you see DJ right now? Some struggles with early season turnovers and then injury later, but finished strong especially in last game which was basically a "playoff game" to Giants. We have complete confidence in DJ going forward.
- How will you address low scoring issues? Need more playmakers and we will find them to help.
- 2018 not stellar as we missed on a lot, good last two years on personnel changes...we are going to fix this.
- Regarding LW, do you wish you had gotten something done last year since his price tag is now higher? Credit to LW and coaches for him thriving this year. Didn't say much more.
- OL coming together nicely.
- Found good players in 2020 draft that are valid NFL players, now lets see if they blossom.
- Happy with QB and OT. Doesn't regret choices on either (despite other teams draft picks at those spots performing well).
And to be fair, even in the last super bowl era, playoff appearances weren’t the norm. Since Young left this team hasn’t known how to build a consistent winner even before 2016.
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
Thank you. Go prove it. Win 10 games next year or get the fuck out.
DG's dinosaur attitude about not picking up the phone to make calls for draft-day trades and only responding if someone reaches out to him is garbage. Wish someone would have pushed him on that.
And you have yours. I don't know why you can't see the similarity between yourself and everyone you are criticizing.
To the degree they hate and criticize every move the team makes, you love and defend every move the team makes. Two sides of the same coin.
In comment 15112407 ryanmkeane said:
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
It isn’t a crutch for poor performance, it’s literally the defining reason in the second half of the season the offense couldn’t score. Outside the Cards game, where the coach probably shouldn’t have let him play, DJ gave us very solid play. He isn’t the reason the offense isn’t scoring points and unlike others here I don’t have ridiculous expectations for a 2nd year QB trying to do everything on his own.
... that I can recall
I mean what would he say? He's not going to hurt any little trade value he may have. It would be a canned response anyway.
as opposed to the 50 other questions, which were virtually the same, about why he stinks at his job. At some point, even a stock answer can be revealing, plus Gettleman is a bullshitter and likes to blab, you never know what you are going to get from him
with Mara. Major points:
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
I was wondering if he was going to address the pitiful offensive talent. Don’t want to slap the guys in the face that are here or give away our intentions, but it’s hard not to address the elephant in the room.
Yeah Zeke - both Mara and DG were very pointed that they need "more playmakers" and they will find them.
This front office doesn't build anything...they just stick their fingers in the holes in the dike.
In comment 15112419 Zeke's Alibi said:
In comment 15112407 ryanmkeane said:
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
It isn’t a crutch for poor performance, it’s literally the defining reason in the second half of the season the offense couldn’t score. Outside the Cards game, where the coach probably shouldn’t have let him play, DJ gave us very solid play. He isn’t the reason the offense isn’t scoring points and unlike others here I don’t have ridiculous expectations for a 2nd year QB trying to do everything on his own.
They’re the same exact receivers he had the year before. It’s a crutch for throwing 11 touchdowns.
My concern with Gettleman is that he hired Pat Shurmur and it was a disaster. And the other issue is finding dynamic, game changing players. He has a good eye for talent and drafting "good" football players, the issue is that he hasn't brought in anyone that really has shown to be elite (aside from Barkley, he is elite when healthy). We need elite players. And I think 2020 went a long way for me in that department. The FA class was excellent, the draft class seems excellent, the upside on some of these guys absolutely have pro bowl potential. I'm not sure quite yet if Daniel Jones can be "elite" but that remains to be seen. I think he can be very good.
I think DG got the coach and QB right, but the problem will be if he can keep building around them to build a sustainable winning team for a long time. If we have another year like 2020, that answer will be yes for me. If it's more of a mixed bag, then his plan will have failed.
This front office doesn't build anything...they just stick their fingers in the holes in the dike.
And then by the time the actually plug the hole the old ones crack again. This process of building a team one area at a time every two years is asinine. It’s not logical for the current NFL.
team has been miserable and dysfunctional for years. And every year at these press conferences we're told the team is headed in the right direction, and winning seasons and playoff appearances will soon be the norm. Forgive us for being a little skeptical and pessimistic.
Thank you. Go prove it. Win 10 games next year or get the fuck out.
I think like 95 percent of the board is in agreement on that. No playoffs next year and I don’t think you’ll find a person that doesn’t want DG out, unless DJ goes down early with a season ending injury. That’s pretty much the only extenuating circumstance I can see and even then it would probably be time to part ways.
I'm not just blindly defending everything. I said 6 wins this year and then playoffs next year, otherwise he's gone. And I've stuck to that, every single fucking week of the season. People act like I'm praising the guy. I just don't want him fired. There's a difference buddy.
In comment 15112430 ajr2456 said:
In comment 15112419 Zeke's Alibi said:
In comment 15112407 ryanmkeane said:
just said the obvious, getting playmakers is a big priority this offseason
Which is obvious to everyone that doesn’t have an ax to grind with DJ. That bad and teams usually try to steer clear with what their offseason intentions are, but any NFL person with two eyes could tell you what we are going to be focused on.
Stop making up scenarios. You won’t find a single DJ critic who doesn’t say we need to upgrade the giants weapons. There’s a difference between knowing they need to be upgraded and using them as a crutch for poor performances.
It isn’t a crutch for poor performance, it’s literally the defining reason in the second half of the season the offense couldn’t score. Outside the Cards game, where the coach probably shouldn’t have let him play, DJ gave us very solid play. He isn’t the reason the offense isn’t scoring points and unlike others here I don’t have ridiculous expectations for a 2nd year QB trying to do everything on his own.
They’re the same exact receivers he had the year before. It’s a crutch for throwing 11 touchdowns.
Tate’s play literally fell off the cliff this year and Saquon went down so no, not literally the same players he had last year. You don’t even need to really understand football to see that defenses defend us completely different when he’s in there making it much easier to throw the ball so our subpar weapons can do their thing. Slayton is a great example of this, useful when you have a game changing back and he can get deep and isn’t a primary weapon in offense. Ditto for Engram.
Why must we keep bringing up 2018? Why?
Well its relevant every time a BBI thread starts talking about how the team makes decisions and which ones were good and which ones were not. Also as to who was around making them.
Do you think posters are just trying to bother you?
I'm not just blindly defending everything. I said 6 wins this year and then playoffs next year, otherwise he's gone. And I've stuck to that, every single fucking week of the season. People act like I'm praising the guy. I just don't want him fired. There's a difference buddy.
So you think Gettleman got it wrong in 2018, got it right in 2020, and the tie breaker is 2021?
If the team brings in offensive weapons, Barkley plays 12 games, Jones throws 25/12 and they finish 8-8 and miss the playoffs, he should be fired. But if all those same things happen and they go 9-7 and win the division he should stay?
I'm not trying to be difficult, I am trying to understand how you evaluate success.
What's weird is coming back to the girlfriend that dumped you in 2018. That's what the Giants are doing.
Now, obviously, if we go 10-6, everyone is playing well, Jones is improving, and we MISS the playoffs because there are some other really good 10-6 teams or something and we lose out on a tie breaker...then no, I would not expect DG to be fired.
But yeah, if we are just middling around at 7-8 wins and not showing anything, yeah, he's gone.
How do you explain that disconnect?
That's because the analogy doesn't make sense.
Gettleman was incompetent in 2018. That incompetence impacts us today, and perpetuates the incompetence we see in 2019, 2020, and will see in 2021.
How do you explain that disconnect?
Add in that Shurmur was apparently one of the worst coaches in the NFL and there's near unanimous agreement Judge did an excellent job this year.
Many DG supporters alleged Shurmur was holding this team back (I was not a believer in this theory, I thought Shurmur was a mediocre HC, but not someone holding this franchise back).
How do you explain that disconnect?
Pat Shurmur, a second year QB with a new staff, and a super young OL.
People who keep saying "we only won 6 games!!!" need to realize that half the team is like 23 years old.
The two win improvement is entirely based in the fact that Eagles went from 9-7 to 4-11-1 and the Cowboys went from 8-8 to 6-10.
*Ownership and DG view the defense as fixed. I would expect the Giants to try to re-sign both LW and Tomlinson, I wouldn't expect any additional big FA signings on this side of the ball. My personal view, I think some draft capital will go into the edge and CB position.
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
*The big focus this offseason is going to be playmakers. I would expect the Giants to try to sign one of the top WRs and draft another WR (or possibly Pitts) within the first two rounds. I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants draft 2 WRs and a RB this year.
*If he shows he's healthy, I would expect Barkley to get a McCaffrey-esque deal by mid-season next year.
Now, obviously, if we go 10-6, everyone is playing well, Jones is improving, and we MISS the playoffs because there are some other really good 10-6 teams or something and we lose out on a tie breaker...then no, I would not expect DG to be fired.
But yeah, if we are just middling around at 7-8 wins and not showing anything, yeah, he's gone.
I keep asking because you keep sliding the bar around based on the results you see. It seems you measure success by first considering what was achieved as a success, and the sliding the bar right below that.
The two win improvement is entirely based in the fact that Eagles went from 9-7 to 4-11-1 and the Cowboys went from 8-8 to 6-10.
The bar is so slow Zach Randolph can jump over it
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
You think if we go 10-6 and miss the playoffs next year then DG will be fired? You think anyone would want that? You're out of your mind.
Now, obviously, if we go 10-6, everyone is playing well, Jones is improving, and we MISS the playoffs because there are some other really good 10-6 teams or something and we lose out on a tie breaker...then no, I would not expect DG to be fired.
But yeah, if we are just middling around at 7-8 wins and not showing anything, yeah, he's gone.
But how do you even define showing anything? Clearly what was shown this season was just enough to get DG to next season. Or, what if in 2021 we have a bunch of injuries? Are we going to give DG another year to prove himself?
I just can't help but feel so disheartened by the same song and dance year in, year out, with John Mara's press conference. I am not expecting him to come out and unleash upon anyone, but, it just feels like there isn't any real accountability in the front office.
Weird is in the eye of the beholder. Much like your post quite frankly.
Its tough being a fan of a losing team, especially if you are always going to take things this way. Some people need to take a break from time to time.
This is just objectively false. I don't see any waive of praise for the 2020 Giants outside of this board. Maybe I am missing all of the stories about the looming Giant juggernaut everyone else is seeing from 2020?
There were significant signs of incompetence:
1. A new offensive coordinator with a history of antiquated philosophies was brought in, and the offense was pathetic - 31st in the NFL in scoring.
2. The starting QB had a horrendous season. Despite having a poor rookie season the front office saw fit only to bring in a career backup as a caddy.
3. The front office passed on an excellent QB prospect (Herbert) to continue forward with Jones, who is not excellent.
Those are three big problems.
We did go 6-10, and start the season 1-7 right? Did I miss something and we went 11-5?
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
Maybe I missed it, but I didn't get that the sentiment from DG that he said that at all.
He mentioned OL was improving...they are big and they are young, blah blah. Didn't here anything relative to fixed but maybe the transcript will show it.
You think if we go 10-6 and miss the playoffs next year then DG will be fired? You think anyone would want that? You're out of your mind.
You pre-season prediction of 8-8. The finished 6-10 in an historically bad division with only one win coming against a team with a winning record. Your assessment has changed to 6-10 was all anyone could expect, and everyone recognizes the Giants had a "really nice" 2020 season.
In comment 15112520 AdamBrag said:
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
Maybe I missed it, but I didn't get that the sentiment from DG that he said that at all.
He mentioned OL was improving...they are big and they are young, blah blah. Didn't here anything relative to fixed but maybe the transcript will show it.
didn't **hear** anything
You guys just never let up. As I said a million fucking times, at least 9 wins (and playoffs) and big improvement from Jones, and added playmakers to make this offense legit. That's the bar for me right now.
For those of you that want to keep talking about 2018 and 2019, go at it. I could honestly care less. I'm moving forward for 2021.
for our team :(
well hey maybe if we draft Trey Lance everything will be solved?
Yea.. If we scout him, as we should, and we like him, yes that would be a step in the right direction..
Nice rookie season? That's funny considering how many times I've had to hear bullshit about how Jones had a historic rookie season (when in reality he wasn't good at all).
I'm not obsessed with Herbert. I didn't advocate for drafting Herbert at the time. I didn't see it with him at Oregon. I was dead wrong.
I'm not getting paid for this, though. Gettleman is.
You guys just never let up. As I said a million fucking times, at least 9 wins (and playoffs) and big improvement from Jones, and added playmakers to make this offense legit. That's the bar for me right now.
For those of you that want to keep talking about 2018 and 2019, go at it. I could honestly care less. I'm moving forward for 2021.
I evaluate DG on 2018, 2019 and 2020. Many on here evaluate him based only on 2018. You seem to evaluate him only on 2020. To each their own.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
Herbert put up great stats, so you think he was great. Well, he looked awful in some games too. And they were trailing basically every game they played, which would be the reason for the 31 TD. And also the reason Jones had 24 TD in 12 games as a rookie. We were down all the time. Context matters.
[b]The NFL does not work that way.[/b}
You are never set in any area. Ever. The forces of attrition are enormous. The Giants aren't a couple dynamic receivers away from competing. They need help all over the defense, offensive line, and probably quarterback too.
John Madden said it years ago: "If you think you're standing still in the NFL, you're moving backwards. You are always moving either forward or backward. There is no standing still."
They lump them together because the decisions were made by largely the same group of people. Some of those bad decisions in 2018 and 2019 may not be evaluated objectively if done by the same person who made them. For example, will DG be able to let Barkley play out his contract and leave if he can't stay healthy, or the offensive isn't dynamic when he plays?
I did not want to take a QB the moment they paid Eli his bonus. The way they handled that whole thing was utterly shambolic.
Look deeper at Jones's rookie season. It was poor.
And Jones had three great games, and a bunch of mediocre ones. Did you know that 37% of his career TD passes came in three games? Three games out of 27 account for over a third of his career TDs.
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
Your posts are becoming more and more absurd.
Have a nice day.
They are more interesting in the off-season than the actual season.
In comment 15112344 US1 Giants said:
every question is about DG.
again, this isn't new. The NY media is going to hound something until they feel like they are satisfied.
The media is not making the story. They know there is controversy in keeping DG so that will be the primary story they write about. They are asking questions to get quotes.
Glad we finally got the 2018 narrative straight and from the source. The organization was dead wrong on their evaluation of the team.
I'm not sure how it's controversial. They sound as if they are in unanimous agreement from top to bottom.
In comment 15112351 ryanmkeane said:
In comment 15112344 US1 Giants said:
every question is about DG.
again, this isn't new. The NY media is going to hound something until they feel like they are satisfied.
The media is not making the story. They know there is controversy in keeping DG so that will be the primary story they write about. They are asking questions to get quotes.
Glad we finally got the 2018 narrative straight and from the source. The organization was dead wrong on their evaluation of the team.
I'm not sure how it's controversial. They sound as if they are in unanimous agreement from top to bottom.
Controversial amongst their readers. Those are the stories that draw clicks.
Anything short of a division title/10+ wins should be viewed as a failure imo. Everyone in the front office is hitching their wagon to Jones, Saquon, the OL & the defense.
It’s Jones third year, there should be a massive jump in production all around.
Enough excuses.
Herbert put up great stats, so you think he was great. Well, he looked awful in some games too. And they were trailing basically every game they played, which would be the reason for the 31 TD. And also the reason Jones had 24 TD in 12 games as a rookie. We were down all the time. Context matters.
I beg of you to not compare how Herbert looks versus how Jones looks in their performances.
This is akin to Eli fans getting sore when Aaron Rodgers is discussed as elite.
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
Some on this board would say those questions are too tough
In comment 15112377 LBH15 said:
with Mara. Major points:
- DG and Judge work well together, collaberative
- Expects significant improvement next year but won't suggest # of wins
- Everybody high on Daniel Jones in organization
- Offense: additions / improvements coming
I was wondering if he was going to address the pitiful offensive talent. Don’t want to slap the guys in the face that are here or give away our intentions, but it’s hard not to address the elephant in the room.
Yeah Zeke - both Mara and DG were very pointed that they need "more playmakers" and they will find them.
So I guess the big takeaway from these calls is that Gettleman needed 3 years to get the team pointed in the right direction. Great.
In comment 15112520 AdamBrag said:
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
Maybe I missed it, but I didn't get that the sentiment from DG that he said that at all.
He mentioned OL was improving...they are big and they are young, blah blah. Didn't here anything relative to fixed but maybe the transcript will show it.
All the talk about how the line is young and going to be really great. I think DG is going to want to prove that he fixed the oline already. We might see a Day 3 pick on an offensive lineman, but that will be it.
And Jones had three great games, and a bunch of mediocre ones. Did you know that 37% of his career TD passes came in three games? Three games out of 27 account for over a third of his career TDs.
I was an advocate for Josh Allen (Edge) and punting the QB to this (past) draft. And I recall several posters vehemently arguing that we would never have a chance to draft a top QB. We argued about team who needed one, where we would likely be picking (which we all thought would be later than 4th) and I still insisted we had a chance to get Herbert or whoever else would rise at the time. So, I absolutely do believe that there would have been a mob. Now, whether that pick a QB now sentiment was driven by strategy for 2020 or pure Eli hate, I will let others decide.
In comment 15112403 Mike from Ohio said:
In comment 15112351 ryanmkeane said:
In comment 15112344 US1 Giants said:
every question is about DG.
again, this isn't new. The NY media is going to hound something until they feel like they are satisfied.
The media is not making the story. They know there is controversy in keeping DG so that will be the primary story they write about. They are asking questions to get quotes.
Glad we finally got the 2018 narrative straight and from the source. The organization was dead wrong on their evaluation of the team.
I'm not sure how it's controversial. They sound as if they are in unanimous agreement from top to bottom.
Controversial amongst their readers. Those are the stories that draw clicks.
To me, that's not controversy. Those people (us) are nothing.
I think it is almost unanimous on this board, as of now, anything less than a 10 win season in unacceptable. I'm just not sure what the expectation of a 10 win season next year is based on beyond hope.
Jones needs to play much better. WRs brought in through free agency and the draft need to be immediately productive. Barkley has to be healthy and productive all year. The right side of the Oline needs to be much better. Someone will likely need to step in for Tomlinson and keeping him after signing Williams will be difficult. We need an outside pass rusher. We need a second competent corner.
Not all of those things need to happen, but the overwhelming majority do to find another 4 wins next year in a division that can't possibly be this weak again.
This offseason needs to be a home run. And if it is, I will be one of DG's biggest defenders on here because that is a tall ask for one off season without a ton of cap room.
at some point you have to get over it. If your girlfriend that you loved dumped you in 2018, and you made corrections with your life and were in a much better spot with women in 2020, you wouldn't keep talking about her. It's weird.
What's weird is coming back to the girlfriend that dumped you in 2018. That's what the Giants are doing.
If she got a boob job and gave me a chance in 2020, I might come back
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Good find
In comment 15112527 Greg from LI said:
In comment 15112520 AdamBrag said:
*I wouldn't expect the Giants to address the oline much either. DG views this as fixed.
Man, I hope that's just you reading into it, because that would make me think even less of Gettleman, and I didn't think that was possible.
Maybe I missed it, but I didn't get that the sentiment from DG that he said that at all.
He mentioned OL was improving...they are big and they are young, blah blah. Didn't here anything relative to fixed but maybe the transcript will show it.
All the talk about how the line is young and going to be really great. I think DG is going to want to prove that he fixed the oline already. We might see a Day 3 pick on an offensive lineman, but that will be it.
Not sure anybody, including DG, is using the word "fixed" for the OL. Need a solution at Right Tackle or Swing Tackle based on how they see Peart. Will probably need another Guard/Center type as well, maybe even soon depending on what the intent is with Zeitler.
Hang in there.
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
why, are you just trying to pick a fight in a 20 minute press conference?
We all know they need better Wideouts and quality on the Edge. They haven't done a good job at keeping things stocked at either position in building up the roster to this point. I am sure DG would agree, don't you?
I think that's essentially what Mara said in starting his press briefing.
you keep throwing out these expectations that are just so far and beyond reality. Rookie QBs are generally not very good, or at least, they don't put up awesome stats. Jones looked great some games, bad others.
Herbert put up great stats, so you think he was great. Well, he looked awful in some games too. And they were trailing basically every game they played, which would be the reason for the 31 TD. And also the reason Jones had 24 TD in 12 games as a rookie. We were down all the time. Context matters.
I beg of you to not compare how Herbert looks versus how Jones looks in their performances.
This is akin to Eli fans getting sore when Aaron Rodgers is discussed as elite.
It's also a lie that the Chargers were "down all the time".
vs DEN: Lead 24-3, 27-17, and 30-24 before losing on the last play of the game
vs NO: Lead 20-3 in the 2nd Q, never trailed, Herbert walked off the field with 3:40 left and a 27-20 lead.
vs TB: Lead 24-7. After falling behind 28-24, Herbert once again put them in front with a 72-yard TD pass.
Those are 3 of their 9 losses that people seem to be hanging on Herbert. He played great in all of them, and was on the losing end due to the combination of lousy defense and hideous coaching.
Herbert had 8 games in which he accounted for 3+ TDs, and 11 with at least 2 TDs. Only once did he fail to score a TD, and he played a turnover-free game 7 times, while turning the ball over twice only twice.
Herbert's rookie season blows Jones' out of the water, and it's not even particularly close.
"You traded away Beckham but since then you've used only one draft pick, a 5th rounder, on a WR. Why?"
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
why, are you just trying to pick a fight in a 20 minute press conference?
We all know they need better Wideouts and quality on the Edge. They haven't done a good job at keeping things stocked at either position in building up the roster to this point. I am sure DG would agree, don't you?
Asking questions that might be difficult to answer is not picking a fight. Especially after the GM says that he's going to get more playmakers. Um, yeah, after three years you are going to do that? Why should we have faith that he will?
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
Yup. Absolutely when it comes to decision-making for the Giants. And, as long as they are 100% onboard, then it's not controversial. Maybe disdained and disliked by the rabble but that's not the team's concern.
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
I don't know. He's not under contract to play for the Giants in 2021.
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
Undetermined. You guys act like it’s some certainty Williams is going to have 11.5 sacks again next year.
We’re not discussing another 6-10/7-9 season because that would have been a waste of a year.
I think it is almost unanimous on this board, as of now, anything less than a 10 win season in unacceptable. I'm just not sure what the expectation of a 10 win season next year is based on beyond hope.
Jones needs to play much better. WRs brought in through free agency and the draft need to be immediately productive. Barkley has to be healthy and productive all year. The right side of the Oline needs to be much better. Someone will likely need to step in for Tomlinson and keeping him after signing Williams will be difficult. We need an outside pass rusher. We need a second competent corner.
Not all of those things need to happen, but the overwhelming majority do to find another 4 wins next year in a division that can't possibly be this weak again.
This offseason needs to be a home run. And if it is, I will be one of DG's biggest defenders on here because that is a tall ask for one off season without a ton of cap room.
Exactly. As of now it’s more likely we’re sitting here in 2022 wondering if we wasted another year of Gettleman.
Hope it’s the opposite, but blind faith isn’t going to make that happen
Herbert and Daniel Jones aren’t in the same stratosphere. Like - Herbert is so much better than DJ it’s laughable if you’re trying to compare the two. And “you think they got the qb right?” Based on what ? Look, I am rooting for DJ, but he leads the league in turnovers the last two season, has been injured both years in the league and had 9 passing TDs in the nfl in 2020
In comment 15112559 sb from NYT Forum said:
"You traded away Beckham but since then you've used only one draft pick, a 5th rounder, on a WR. Why?"
"You traded away JPP three years ago but since them you've used only one draft pick, a late 3rd rounder, on an edge rusher. Why?"
"What did you see in Golden Tate two years ago that warranted a contract with so much guaranteed money?"
why, are you just trying to pick a fight in a 20 minute press conference?
We all know they need better Wideouts and quality on the Edge. They haven't done a good job at keeping things stocked at either position in building up the roster to this point. I am sure DG would agree, don't you?
Asking questions that might be difficult to answer is not picking a fight. Especially after the GM says that he's going to get more playmakers. Um, yeah, after three years you are going to do that? Why should we have faith that he will?
I didn't suggest you should/should not have faith in him. And your questions aren't difficult, just ones that aren't going to produce some epiphany either.
He made some bad decisions...and that also resulted in certain areas being affected negatively while some others postively. You picked two of the negative ones. Trust me...I have more.
People who think Gettleman should be fired are "nothing?"
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
Yup. Absolutely when it comes to decision-making for the Giants. And, as long as they are 100% onboard, then it's not controversial. Maybe disdained and disliked by the rabble but that's not the team's concern.
So no need to question the decision?
Just trust a group of people who have driven this organization into a ditch for basically a decade...is that about right?
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
It turned out really well in terms of production on the field.
It still hasn't turned out as to whether he is a NY Giant going forward and how much it will cost. Mostly because Team LW has the leverage...and its growing.
In comment 15112603 Mike from Ohio said:
People who think Gettleman should be fired are "nothing?"
You really have no idea why people would hold that opinion?
Am I understanding what you are saying?
Yup. Absolutely when it comes to decision-making for the Giants. And, as long as they are 100% onboard, then it's not controversial. Maybe disdained and disliked by the rabble but that's not the team's concern.
So no need to question the decision?
Just trust a group of people who have driven this organization into a ditch for basically a decade...is that about right?
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
A smart GM doesn't just grab a QB in 2019 because we need a QB. An intelligent GM takes a lay of the land and decides if there are better options the next year. Daniel Jones is a third round talent. Herbert is a near elite talent already. There is nobody in this league, other than Giants fans on this board, that would take the top 8 players on the giants for Herbert - including Jones, Barkley and Thomas.
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
A smart GM doesn't just grab a QB in 2019 because we need a QB. An intelligent GM takes a lay of the land and decides if there are better options the next year. Daniel Jones is a third round talent. Herbert is a near elite talent already. There is nobody in this league, other than Giants fans on this board, that would take the top 8 players on the giants for Herbert - including Jones, Barkley and Thomas.
Ask GMs what they thought of Herbert's 2018 college year and you aren't getting a pretty answer. In fact, he was probably told that by the evaluation committee and the reason he went back to school. If you buy that shit about playing with his brother then I have a bridge to sell you bud. You can't project like that a year out, I mean you can, but it's a real fools errand. He did not have a good 2018 in college and looked like the stereotypical big-armed mechanical slow processor. His 2019 was much better and he still was the third QB taken off the board. Burrow essentially came out of nowhere as a top overall pick, nobody was discussing him or projecting him there and Tua's hip blew up.
In comment 15112547 ryanmkeane said:
we took Jones in 2019. Every Giant fan alive wanted a QB at the time. Maybe there were a select few who wanted to wait, but it was so obvious we were going to take one. If we didn't, you along with everyone else would have shown up with pitchforks at DG's door.
So, sorry but Herbert was not an option in 2020. Unless Jones looked completely clueless, Herbert wasn't an option. Jones looked awesome for a decent portion of his rookie year. And yeah - a lot of those games he had Saquon Barkley, shocking.
A smart GM doesn't just grab a QB in 2019 because we need a QB. An intelligent GM takes a lay of the land and decides if there are better options the next year. Daniel Jones is a third round talent. Herbert is a near elite talent already. There is nobody in this league, other than Giants fans on this board, that would take the top 8 players on the giants for Herbert - including Jones, Barkley and Thomas.
Ask GMs what they thought of Herbert's 2018 college year and you aren't getting a pretty answer. In fact, he was probably told that by the evaluation committee and the reason he went back to school. If you buy that shit about playing with his brother then I have a bridge to sell you bud. You can't project like that a year out, I mean you can, but it's a real fools errand. He did not have a good 2018 in college and looked like the stereotypical big-armed mechanical slow processor. His 2019 was much better and he still was the third QB taken off the board. Burrow essentially came out of nowhere as a top overall pick, nobody was discussing him or projecting him there and Tua's hip blew up.
There is literally nobody that would project Jones would be in the same category as Herbert. Herbert was a prized prospect and a possible overall #1 for 2 or 3 years. Let's quit with the revisionism. We have a enough revisionism in our lives. Please let us not pretend that anybody other than DG thought Jones was in Herbert, or Tua's, class..
You are linking too many things here together and forming a flawed conclusion to some degree.
Yes, many Giant fans wanted to move on from Eli and find a new QB. However, once they decided to pay Eli his roster bonus that spring committing him to be the starter in 2019, drafting a QB wasn't a must. In fact, it was a poor use of resources since Eli played in just a few games before being benched anyway. Dave Gettleman clearly acted with some desperation here with the Jones' pick, and specifically with the pick at #6 instead of later.
The calling for pitchforks comment is a bit dramatic but also what NFL GMs have to deal with every year anyway, even the good ones. It most assuredly doesn't sway their evaluations, or at least it better not.
And he still went 6th after a less than stellar college season. If he came out in 2019 he would go ahead of Jones. No idiot is taking Jones ahead of Herbert. Not then, not now.
It's as predictable as death and taxes.
You actually think that Herbert was going back to school to risk dropping out of the top 5? Absolutely asinine. He was told there was a good chance he was going mid 1st or beyond. You clearly didn't watch him that year. It didn't look great and he fizzled in some big moments.
And he still went 6th after a less than stellar college season. If he came out in 2019 he would go ahead of Jones. No idiot is taking Jones ahead of Herbert. Not then, not now.
What are you talking about? He came back, improved, and went 6th. What it put out there in college film in 2018 wasn't very good. Some nice tools, but lots of work. He certainly was advised to go back to school, even in a draft where people were talking about Tua as the number 1 before that draft. Obviously, he thought it was better to go back to school even with that consideration. He was clearly told that there was a pretty damn good chance he wasn't getting drafted top 10. QBs that go top 10 declare, they don't go back to school unless they think they can become the number 1 pick and people were already talking about Tua as a surefire lock in that spot.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
Or as predictable as these pathetic end of season fireside chats.
When the Bills rebuilt their entire offense around him and gave him a shit ton of help, he took off.
Keep swinging at air bw.
in his bathroom. Poor sound quality.
Can't believe a billion dollar franchise can't afford a $100 mic for his Zoom call.
They'd have to have someone go install it for him too.
Speaking of on brand, here's your brand:
Maybe take a minute to work on your credibility.
Link - ( New Window )
I thought it was only happening on Twitter?
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
Are the fans the losers, or has it been the organization that has been the 'loser' for 8 out of the last 9 seasons now?
Hmm.
Hey guys - ryan says to get over all the reasons the Giants suck.
Thanks for telling us.
- Processes are better now, and it showed with our 2020 free agency and draft additions
- Views on Judge: big picture view with attention to detail on everything
- Retirement? I feel great so lets keep going
- Def Line, can you keep it intact? Don't know what cap number will be yet and that will dictate what they can do with contracts
- Where do you see DJ right now? Some struggles with early season turnovers and then injury later, but finished strong especially in last game which was basically a "playoff game" to Giants. We have complete confidence in DJ going forward.
- How will you address low scoring issues? Need more playmakers and we will find them to help.
- 2018 not stellar as we missed on a lot, good last two years on personnel changes...we are going to fix this.
- Regarding LW, do you wish you had gotten something done last year since his price tag is now higher? Credit to LW and coaches for him thriving this year. Didn't say much more.
- OL coming together nicely.
- Found good players in 2020 draft that are valid NFL players, now lets see if they blossom.
- Happy with QB and OT. Doesn't regret choices on either (despite other teams draft picks at those spots performing well).
ha ha! Processes are better now. Is this Gettleman's first shot at being GM or something? Holy cow. I know this is a press conference, so the bar is low, but what dummies he thinks we are.
Whiny fan base losers get so butthurt about Justin Herbert. Time to get over it.
Hey guys - ryan says to get over all the reasons the Giants suck.
Thanks for telling us.
So the Giants suck because we don't have Herbert?? That's fucking rich.
In comment 15112728 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Whiny fan base losers get so butthurt about Justin Herbert. Time to get over it.
Hey guys - ryan says to get over all the reasons the Giants suck.
Thanks for telling us.
So the Giants suck because we don't have Herbert?? That's fucking rich.
No. The Giants suck because they're run by a foolish owner who hired an incompetent GM. Drafting the wrong quarterback is just a symptom of that larger issue.
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
Apparently Shurmur was very fond of Allen. And the Bills thought enough of Allen to trade up to draft him.
Look, it all comes back to position value - we chose a player at one of the most fungible positions in football instead of other positions of more value. Eli was clearly shot and there was little doubt - at least to me and others here at BBI who study QB prospects - that Allen had plus-plus physical attributes at QB.
Gettleman, instead, played it safe for his first pick.
Until Jones shows any signs of being the QB solution, this debate is worthwhile.
When the Bills rebuilt their entire offense around him and gave him a shit ton of help, he took off.
Keep swinging at air bw.
I put a lot of stock in analytics and metrics, so I get that Allen had struggled. But if anyone watched him play during his time at Buffalo those first two years, you couldn't conclude anything other than he definitely had the big-time skills to be a real difference maker. Some of the throws he made - around all of the wildness - were unbelievable.
There was some signs of Elway there...
Or as predictable as the Gettleman Giants losing 10+ games.
Well, the "black hole" must have been a pretty good receiver because Allen had 20 TDs and only 9 INTs his second year. And he run for 9 more TDs and 500+ yards.
I agree he had some struggles, but he also made enough plays to lead the Bills to the playoffs his second year. And a lot of that was a result of his dual threat abilities...
Giants, who can't even be put in the same stratosphere as the Browns as a sports franchise, have struggled badly the past 8 years, finally made the out of the box hire in 2020 but have been building for a few years, QB entering his third year next season......no, we can't put any faith or trust in this process.
is so on brand
Speaking of on brand, here's your brand:
Flowers, Pugh, and Richburg are draft picks that will restore Giants pride across the offensive line. Those guys don't take shit from anyone - about time others follow suit.
Maybe take a minute to work on your credibility. Link - ( New Window )
I love it.
Giants, who can't even be put in the same stratosphere as the Browns as a sports franchise, have struggled badly the past 8 years, finally made the out of the box hire in 2020 but have been building for a few years, QB entering his third year next season......no, we can't put any faith or trust in this process.
The Browns example - I think you are on the wrong thread? - is to demonstrate how quickly a turnaround can occur from rock bottom. It's not to praise the Browns as Patriots, V2.
IMV.
I'm not losing sleep because we don't have Herbert, I'm losing sleep because we're saying we're set with Jones.
It's as predictable as death and taxes.
Or as predictable as the Gettleman Giants losing 10+ games.
Yeah, shame on us for being upset with a team that's lost 81 games since 2013 (or an average of 10 losses a season). Or for pointing out the qb had a terrible season and does very little to indicate he's a top 10 talent (a season so bad, its reminiscent of an NFL backup playing for an entire year). Then when we are met with "the qb doesn't have enough talent around him", for the pointing out that the person responsible for finding that talent should then be held accountable - only to receive the rebuttal that he cannot be held responsible. Therefore, the only logical conclusion is that it is no one in organization's fault and must- as it follows - be the fault of the loser fans.
So the Browns had one of the worst two year stretches of any team ever, yet there are a lot of people claiming that 15-33 was inveitable because the team Gettleman took over three years ago was just that bad. It's the same kind of cognitive dissonance that leads to people lauding Gettleman's personnel moves while declaring that Jones' struggles are largely because there's no talent around him.
Allen, QB - ( New Window )
It's the second time.
And as long as you continue to call out other fans while being the biggest apologist on here, I'll keep finding more links just like that one.
Look ahead.
Is that future oriented enough?
Is that future oriented enough?
This.
So the Browns had one of the worst two year stretches of any team ever, yet there are a lot of people claiming that 15-33 was inveitable because the team Gettleman took over three years ago was just that bad. It's the same kind of cognitive dissonance that leads to people lauding Gettleman's personnel moves while declaring that Jones' struggles are largely because there's no talent around him.
The Browns are such a different situation. They decided to fully absolutely tank for two years, clear a ton of cap, and accumalte as many draft picks as possible. Then they decided to get ride of the analytics architect of that and hire football guy Dorsey. He got them some nice players with the additional resources and now they are reaping the benefits of that even though they fired him because of last year. The Browns have clusterfucked their way into a successful year where it looks like they go one and down. Doubt it lasts very long.
You are also completely leaving out they went 1-15 the year before! Two years of one win! And that was part of a fully focused effort to do so. Couldn't imagine the outcry here if they told be fans to patient when they can't even handle one more year of a guy that admitted he fucked up in 2018 (which was certainly an orginizational fuckup) and started our roster rebuild 2019 and then finally got an NFL level coaching staff here in 2020. It sucks, we have 2 non QB players we absolutely could not afford to go down and 1 of them went down for the year.
Those of us that want to see what 2021 looks like are pointing to that and not 2018 which is a clusterfuck of massive proportions, but 2019 was solid and 2020 was great with what looks like a franchise coach. But lets fire that guy because we had an injury to a guy that we essentially couldn't afford to lose. Teams in the second years of rebuilds have that, need a little luck sometimes to be good then. The third year is really when you want to see a fully fleshed out roster that can handle a loss to one of your best players and make the playoffs still. Just because he's been here 3 years doesn't accurately portray what year the rebuld it is.
Whereas I'm sure you take it as some out of the box thinking, it really just illustrates the vast divide between what a portion of fans think and what actual NFL people think.
why not just use Nick Mullens as the example? That sort of lost its fucking shine quickly, no?
Whereas I'm sure you take it as some out of the box thinking, it really just illustrates the vast divide between what a portion of fans think and what actual NFL people think.
why not just use Nick Mullens as the example? That sort of lost its fucking shine quickly, no?
It's perposterous. Outside of the Cards game in the second half the season, which he shouldn't haven't played, in what world is Tyrod Taylor even campable of giving you better play. It's incredulous. Some people just can't see past stat lines.
It's a real low bar.
It's a real low bar.
And yet, you'd sign up to bring Mullens here to "compete" with Jones. Or are you just going to pivot and throw out another shitty QB's name - maybe Tyrod Taylor now?
But what is not arguable is that he absolutely was garbage in 2020. The passing stats across the board are at or near the bottom of the league. Terrible.
Will he be terrible again in 2021? I don't know. But after a poor 2019 and a terrible 2020, I'm not expecting a fantastic 2021.
The team isn’t good enough YET to come back from a star injury and inconsistent QB play from their 2nd year QB. We will get there, but unfortunately it was a pretty perfect storm of shit this year.
And now you’ll say “well there’s always an excuse it’s always the next year...” well yeah. Starting from 2019, which is when I said the rebuild actually started. Which is why I’m OK with 6 wins this year and seeing good progress across the whole team. And I’m also realistic about a 2nd year QB.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
Which Josh Allen?
But what is not arguable is that he absolutely was garbage in 2020. The passing stats across the board are at or near the bottom of the league. Terrible.
Will he be terrible again in 2021? I don't know. But after a poor 2019 and a terrible 2020, I'm not expecting a fantastic 2021.
He threw 12 picks and fumbled 18 times (11 resulted in turnovers). You could maybe live with that if he was lighting up the scoreboard, but he didn't. He had 4 good games in 12 starts, and the team averaged 21 PPG in his starts.
Low production + turnovers was a problem in 2019. We saw it again (even worse) in 2020.
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
Which Josh Allen?
The current top seven QB in the NFL.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
Is that future oriented enough?
If it plays out like that, and we’re making some (perhaps) crazy assumptions here, we all had better hope there are quality draft eligible college qb’s who come out of nowhere in 2021 because the 2022 class projects to be awful right now.
"Giants coach Joe Judge says it was a tough decision to start Tyrod Taylor and bench Daniel Jones, but he felt it was best for the team"
Is that future oriented enough?
If it plays out like that, and we’re making some (perhaps) crazy assumptions here, we all had better hope there are quality draft eligible college qb’s who come out of nowhere in 2021 because the 2022 class projects to be awful right now.
Outside of Howell at UNC, yes agreed. Although overdrafting a qb in a weak 1b draft class sandwiched in between two strong qb draft classes is not unfamiliar to the Giants, so taking a qb in 2022 would be very comfortable for the organization...I kid I kid
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
I do like Judge, but QB is a tricky one. The jury is definitely still out on whether Judge knows QBs.
Judge obviously didn't pick Jones, DG did. And obviously Mara still trusts DG enough to keep him around. So I'm not really sure - yet - how much of the decision is Judge's to make on the Jones.
That's always been a very sensitive topic with Mara. He's been very hands on with QB decisions.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
If Judge were in the building when Jones was drafted, I'd agree with you. But he wasn't, and the guy that did draft him still is. Further, as of last year (according to Gettleman himself) Gettleman gets final word on personnel decisions.
As long as Gettleman is there we won't hear anything but positivity from all the coaches on Jones, because the mandate is that Jones is the starter in 2021 regardless of whether he earned it or not.
We don't know one way or the other, but the possibility for the existence of conflicting agendas does exist. That's one of many problems with the way the Giants do things.
Judge should be running everything. Gettleman's presence hampers that.
But what is not arguable is that he absolutely was garbage in 2020. The passing stats across the board are at or near the bottom of the league. Terrible.
Will he be terrible again in 2021? I don't know. But after a poor 2019 and a terrible 2020, I'm not expecting a fantastic 2021.
Lol. Your are a broken record. Find a new tune
Keep this in mind, too. Gettleman was hired after we were 3-13 under Reese/McAdoo.
So off of that dismal year, we've had three more under Gettleman's guidance. And if it weren't for playing in the worst division in NFL history, this season would have an even more bitter taste.
none of which changes the point that Daboll revamped Buffalo's offense around him and the Bills went out and got a lot of talent for him.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
If Judge were in the building when Jones was drafted, I'd agree with you. But he wasn't, and the guy that did draft him still is. Further, as of last year (according to Gettleman himself) Gettleman gets final word on personnel decisions.
As long as Gettleman is there we won't hear anything but positivity from all the coaches on Jones, because the mandate is that Jones is the starter in 2021 regardless of whether he earned it or not.
We don't know one way or the other, but the possibility for the existence of conflicting agendas does exist. That's one of many problems with the way the Giants do things.
Judge should be running everything. Gettleman's presence hampers that.
Judge loves Jones and thinks highly of his future as a franchise QB. He’s said so. What has he done that you would call him a liar?
And then drafted Murray six weeks later.
He didn’t criticize and didn’t not criticize. He specifically went out of his way, unsolicited,to explicitly state how high he was on him. There’s absolutely no wiggle room here. You either believe him and don’t feel he has no football acumen or you don’t believe him and think he’s a liar.
For everyone worried about the hesitancy to change and the lack of accountability....real concerns with this franchise...it may not be as bad as you think. If you believe in Judge, then you probably have to believe he is ok with DG and will have plenty of say in personel matters. As a rookie head coach he was not afraid to jettison an experienced coach. If there was a real issue with DG I am guessing he would privately have made it known. I personally don't think DG is up to the current job. But perhaps Judge does.
And then drafted Murray six weeks later.
When specifically asked about him and his future. The scuttlebutt was all over the place and it was no secret Kliff loved Murray for a long time.
Generally the accepted protocol of developing young QBs, and this is coming from the players and coaches themselves, is their rookie year you just let them let it fly. Don't have them thinking too much out there and just get them acclimated to the speed of the game. Second year is when you dump everything on them and I image Judge dumped a fuckton on DJ because it was only a developmental year for him, but the team. He's been quoted multiple times like this and only delusional fans think this roster was going 10-6 and threatening in the playoffs this year past the first game.
Judge pretty much said this on one of his statements that he respected the hell out of him for not blinking how much they put on his plate. You could see it in the beginning of the year and he's clearly started to put the pieces together. This is how you build a QB for the long haul.
I like Lamar, but man things get dicey for him if he doesn't beat the Titans. They're defense is not good, but they may need to keep up on the scoreboard. Need to start racking wins when teams make you one-dimensional. Can't just bully bad teams to the Superbowl. But how do you do that when you have minimal experience going through and trying to sit through reads in the pocket? What about under pressure? Or when your accuracy to the sidelines is inconsistent as hell?
DJ has the tools and he's been dealing with crap around him for years. The QB I saw in the second half of the year is going to perform very well with pieces around him. As is stands, we have a very good slot WR, a TE who makes more plays for the other team (never seen anything like it honestly, but the fact he had the opportunity speaks to how poor it is around him), and a decent 2 deep threat that needs to get very open because he can't attack the ball, but can't because we had zero RBs that scared anyone. It's pretty clear that they are getting weapons around him this year from this.
We'll see who is right next year, I'm fairly confident he's a franchise guy and I was someone that around week 5 was going to start really looking at the QBs. Wasn't sure if he was going to put it together. From what I've seen he has, the issue is only Shep doesn't need Saquon to be a plus productive player that contributes. to wins instead contributes to losses.
It seems that's where we are with Jones - he's going to need a lot more investments around him to bring out what his hopefully better play. Because I see a classic game manager who has a much lower ceiling since he was drafted. He's not the difference maker that a sixth pick should be.
You are a real optimist about his play this year; and certainly see a lot more in his play/abilities than me. After reading many of your posts, you know the game well and offer good insights. So I respect your opinion. I'm just not sold...
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
In comment 15112596 Go Terps said:
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
Undetermined. You guys act like it’s some certainty Williams is going to have 11.5 sacks again next year.
You sound like someone who doesn’t know football. It’s all stats with you. Undetermined? Are you fucking dense? Williams is a damn good defensive lineman. Undetermined my ass. He doesn’t have to get ten sacks next year to prove anything. It’s not all about sacks and something tells me Williams will be in the ballpark because he’s always around the qb and in the backfield. You’d know that if you watched the games.
In comment 15112615 ryanmkeane said:
In comment 15112596 Go Terps said:
here are last year's threads on this same bullshit.
John Mara
Dave Gettleman
Yeah, funny how that entire thread is basically about Leonard Williams. How did that turn out?
Undetermined. You guys act like it’s some certainty Williams is going to have 11.5 sacks again next year.
You sound like someone who doesn’t know football. It’s all stats with you. Undetermined? Are you fucking dense? Williams is a damn good defensive lineman. Undetermined my ass. He doesn’t have to get ten sacks next year to prove anything. It’s not all about sacks and something tells me Williams will be in the ballpark because he’s always around the qb and in the backfield. You’d know that if you watched the games.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
none of which changes the point that Daboll revamped Buffalo's offense around him and the Bills went out and got a lot of talent for him.
Even going into this year pre-virus, there was a lot of talk and doubt that Allen would live up to his hype.
I don't know if Jones will be the guy or not. That's Judge's call and as long as he seems onboard with him, that's all that matters. I'm content to watch and see what develops.
For anyone else, if you're willing to trust and go all in on Judge, why not just trust him on this matter as well?
yep!
Because GoTerps knows more than you, me, BBI, the Giants, coaches, Judge,.
He’s never been wrong. Every player he likes or dislikes turns out 100% accurate.
NFL teams have been throwing millions at him and he just turns them down. Telling them he much prefers to give his knowledge for free on BBI then to work for them.
So he can go with his narrative for 25 threads telling everyone he’s right and they’re wrong.
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
It is truly amazing to me that for a guy that continually tells us all how much he knows and watches football that you continue to dissect these useless press conferences and think you have all the answers after listening to them. A guy as smart as you shouldn’t have to be told every single time that these press conferences aren’t going to tell you anything. They are a dog and pony show. It is absolutely baffling to me that you think an owner, ANY owner is going to come out in a season ending press conference 3 days after the season and tell the world that if they don’t make the playoffs he’s going to fire the GM. Wtf is wrong with you? Why would he say that? To appease the fans? Come on man. Get your shit together.
Every single press conference you say the damn damn things. They aren’t going to tell you shit. They aren’t going to throw any players, coaches, executives under the bus and they damn sure aren’t going to tell you they are going to fire somebody in advance. You may think that you are entitled to that but you’re not. Stop over analyzing these useless press conferences. Jeezus
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
Not so. Allen was the second betting favorite for the number one pick behind Darnold for most of the post-season.
And much of the media discussion was Darnold vs Allen, with Rosen in the mix but a notch behind.
It was Mayfield who was the real dark horse. He was the fourth favorite until the last week before the draft, when Dorsey finally had to tell some people in the Browns' organization what he was thinking.
Mara opened the door by stating something along the lines of they made miscalcualtions in a number of player personnel areas. Then the follow up question was there any "mandate or the like from owners to make one more run with Eli in 2018?"
Mara dismissed that idea immediately and said that was not the case at all and that no such direction was given. He added that while he will give an opinion, that he fully expects GM and coach to come to agreement on players for roster and have their own convictions in doing so.
Imv, Mara did not sound disingenuous at all with the response and further to my opinion that Gettleman made his own assessment on Eli and figured he could still win with him. And that is what he told the owners.
Further to that, I also didn't get the sentiment Mara suggested he was giving a pass to miscalcs on 2018, and that year one for Gettleman began in 2019.
It seems that's where we are with Jones - he's going to need a lot more investments around him to bring out what his hopefully better play. Because I see a classic game manager who has a much lower ceiling since he was drafted. He's not the difference maker that a sixth pick should be.
You are a real optimist about his play this year; and certainly see a lot more in his play/abilities than me. After reading many of your posts, you know the game well and offer good insights. So I respect your opinion. I'm just not sold...
I can respect people that feel that way because it’s really hard to see and project out. Obviously it’s still no gurantee, but the improvements in the stuff he needed to work on impressed the hell out of me. The TDs will come once we get some talent. I’m beyond confident that he’s a guy that’s certainly going to play out his rookie contract and feeling bullish on his odds to be a guy worth a second contract.
It’s all theoretical at this point and need to see it on the field, but I’m just having a hard time seeing a QB thats as accurate as he is, throws with touch, showed massive improvement in his decision making, stronger with the ball (still things need to work on and I’m actually kind of down him getting the last piece of puzzle here, dropping hands to run is unbelievably hard to beat out of guys), mentally seems to have the right attitude, and is a pass first QB that warrants a spy because he’ll torch you with his blazing speed not being a successful NFL qb. I don’t even hate his pocket presence as much as people here. He does a real good job of navigating pressure early, it’s when he holds the ball he loses guys. Him and Gates need to work on their line calls, but that will come.
All in all I’m impressed what I saw from a second year QB with little around him. Ironically, this situation will make him a better QB. This is why, even though we weren’t good, the playoff experience would have been huge for this team. Make the right moves and I truly believe we are a dark horse Super Bowl contender with that experience. I like betting 1 or 2 of those every year. This year was Bills and Colts who were both 25-1. Would have been Giants next year, but not betting on a team with no playoff experience.
I do agree with you about being bothersome he wouldn’t lie out a playoffs or bust statement. I understand why he wouldn’t though. What’s the point of doing that when the coach is clearly staying and then putting a GM on the hotseat like that? Seems like it’s a statement that would just appease fans.
As to replacing the GM, Mara was pretty nonchalant and generally indicated that they had not thought about that at all this year. And portrayed that he had DG's back. But later in his media session he expressed how disconcerted he was with everything when the team was 1-7 back in the middle of the season and seemingly heading nowhere yet again. Those didn't jive well.
Mara was also too evading in suggesting he doesn't have a threshold he expects for 2021 for the team. Obviously you don't want to throw an ultimatum out there but to directly suggest he wants to see "significant improvement" in 2021 over a 6-10 team damn well means he expects the Playoffs. At some point he needed to just say, I want to be competing in the post-season, that is my expectation.
In general though, Mara sounded same to me in discussing state of team as previous years and I am not suggesting that is a bad thing at all.
Gettleman though is just an awkward speaker in front of an open mic. A mix of confidence but with no polish and command of what he is trying to achieve. Tries to force a bit of getting people to like him and display that he is a "regular guy". He is the antithesis of Joe Judge when speaking.
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
It was very well documented that Josh Allen was the QB that Shurmur preferred in the 2018 draft had the Giants gone with any of the QBs over Barkley.
So it's not revisionist at all.
Odd though, that you feel like it's appropriate to point out that fans have no say over the Giants' decision-making, which is accurate, but then want to cite Phil Simms and pundits at large, who also have no influence over the Giants' decision-making.
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
As usual - this is dead on.
THe only point you made I disagree with was your point about winning games within the division.
I don't care how bad the division was, it's the one aspect of football that I think carries over from year-to-year.
It was absolutely imperative to win games against Dallas and Philly this year- they HAD to break those losing streaks in order to compete.
No team in the NFL has a chance to compete for a playoff spot if they continually lose games to divisional foes.
For the Giants - I truly believe it had become a systemic mental block - and now that done.
In comment 15112689 bw in dc said:
and did want to play with his brother. He's a very smart guy and was in no rush to get to the NFL.
His talent was never in question, despite a poor junior year. In fact, some questioned if playing for Cristobal was his real issue. He can recruit but he isn't an Xs and Os guy.
I don't look back on Herbert as a miss for us. Hard to finesse the next opportunity in a draft.
Our miss was Josh Allen. Right now, that looms larger in my book...
JOsh Allen the QB or the ER?
Maybe the ER. But I think that Phil Simms was pretty much the only person in the country who had Josh Allen the QB as a top QB in the QB group of his draft year. To say we missed on JA the QB now, is revisionism.
It was very well documented that Josh Allen was the QB that Shurmur preferred in the 2018 draft had the Giants gone with any of the QBs over Barkley.
So it's not revisionist at all.
Odd though, that you feel like it's appropriate to point out that fans have no say over the Giants' decision-making, which is accurate, but then want to cite Phil Simms and pundits at large, who also have no influence over the Giants' decision-making.
You're right they don't. But Simms never put his evaluation in the context of the Giants either.
-- When asked if anything about the organizational structure has changed in terms of decision making, Mara was an absolute no. Just watch his facial expressions and listen to his tone. Gettleman has lost NO power. He's still the GM of the Giants in the fullest capacity.
-- Like Gettleman, Mara really believes that Barkley is the answer. He called him the best player on the offense. So he's buying into this old school theory that a big time running back is a key piece to the puzzle. "I expect him to be a Giant for a very long time..." And there you have it...
-- There really is a broken record routine with Mara.
-- I think Eric from BBI was right what he said to me yesterday when news broke that Gettleman was staying. Mara is definitely influenced by the last game or two of the season. He puts a lot of weight on the ending.
-- The 2018 comment is fascinating. Mara is essentially saying this - Gettleman gets a mulligan for 2018 because they went all in on Eli and it was worth the stretch. So basically Gettleman has been the GM for only two years, not three.
-- Why can't Mara lay down the lumber and say it's playoffs or bust? Why does he always dance this fine line of wanting to win more games, but he'll settle for some progress. He's so milquetoast.
-- They really are ga-ga over 5-3 in the worst division in the NFL. I tend to think that Seattle win had a lot of weight, so that may be off-setting the fools gold of the division performance...
-- I actually think Gettleman is going to be here for at least two more years.
-- I get why, but it really sounds like they continue to talk themselves into Jones being the guy.
-- Gettleman is really one of the least impressive "executive level" professionals I have ever heard speak. The number of hackneyed phrases are unbelievable. He has absolutely no command. "I'm going to fix this...I'm going to fix this..." Trust me...for the fourth time.
-- They really like Garrett. And a lot of it is because they are rightfully concerned about another OC for Jones.
"Ignore what they say and focus instead on what they do."
DG is still the GM therefore he still has the power. Ignore everything Mara said. All of it was to make us feel better about the team and the decision to retain DG. I would ignore everything he said about Barkley, until the time for the extension or next contract why would they say anything other than he is our guy? It was all predictable. I am disappointed too. I thought 3 years was fair. I don't feel the entire body of work was good enough to retain him. If we had a dominant OL or Jones looked definitively like he will become a top 5 QB you could have pushed me to reconsider this position. I wish him the best. Criticism is not hate folks, try to remember that.
The home Philly and Dallas games for me is a slightly worse version of what we should expect with Garrett next year. Good ball control. Mixing up the run and pass. Taking shots when you get them. Scoring 25-35 week in and week out should be the goal.
Something tells me with Barkley and more weapons at WR, we will be happy with Garrett next season.
Probably a fair point.
The bad signs were red zone and throwing the ball deep. But, I'm not sure what we could have done differently about the deep ball. We took our shots when we had them, and there just weren't many opportunities because of the way the OL took forever to gel.
With that said, Jones regressed some this year and only stopped turning the ball over when they curtailed the play calling a good bit. And no other non-OL player really had a good year or really improved year-over-year. So its not like Garrett showed off any player development skills or lifted up the overall Offense in general either.
Garrett staying or being replaced to me matters more around does Judge/DG think he is a good developer of where Jones needs to be.
He might be, but I don't think he is. and I would really recommend for your own mental health, to accept that he isn't and he doesn't have your opinion of Jones.
He might be, but I don't think he is. and I would really recommend for your own mental health, to accept that he isn't and he doesn't have your opinion of Jones.
Yeh it’s not nuts that people think a guy that clearly gets it and is a leader of men would say something like this completely unprompted. That’s how you get guys to start to question the guy up top.
He might be, but I don't think he is. and I would really recommend for your own mental health, to accept that he isn't and he doesn't have your opinion of Jones.
It isn't complicated. People who think Jones is subpar expect everyone to hold that same viewpoint. When people don't - there is a hidden agenda at play where they really think Jones sucks, but won't say it.
So many posters here have made up their minds on Jones. Heck, just yesterday, two separate posters said "We know what Daniel Jones is" and both said it is a career backup level.
I don't think anyone relies on a press conference for insights and truth. If they do they are foolish. Press conferences are held to shape/control narratives.
I don't doubt the Giants like Jones. Does that mean if a prospect the like falls to them they won't draft him? I would not rely on a press conference as a basis for saying no.
That doesn't mean everything is divulged as to a particular hot topic or that it exposes the likely scatter-brained "sausage-making" that went on behind the scenes. But yes, the basic end game truth.
That doesn't mean everything is divulged as to a particular hot topic or that it exposes the likely scatter-brained "sausage-making" that went on behind the scenes. But yes, the basic end game truth.
The Giants are in the entertainment business and their product is professional football.
They have had a loyal customer base for a long, long time. As one of those consumers for nearly forty years, I want to hear what ownership says and how the plan to fix a product that basically been putrid for a decade. Basically, they've become the Blackberry.
And when Mara gets up there (like yesterday) and uses words like trust and patience - and pleads for both from his customer base - I just don't dust it off as another press conference. I want to listen closely to try to understand the plan and understand why I should "trust" it...again.
- Owner & GM consider Joe Judge instrumental going forward
- All are fully behind Daniel Jones
- All understand that they need quality Offensive Playmakers as their top priority
Was there much else divulged as to go-forward plans?
- Owner & GM consider Joe Judge instrumental going forward
- All are fully behind Daniel Jones
- All understand that they need quality Offensive Playmakers as their top priority
Was there much else divulged as to go-forward plans?
Yes, a few others for me...
I thought the Barkley points very interesting, especially when Mara said he wanted Barkley to be a Giant for a "very long time..." That didn't seem like a throw away line to me. And more proof, as I mentioned yesterday, that they still believe in the big-time RB theory to win games.
The Mara/Gettleman relationship was informative. Other than a few times when things looked really dark early in the season, Mara basically said it never really crossed his mind to move on from Gettleman. I would proffer that Mara wants Gettleman around for at least two more years. In fact, I thought Mara seemed a bit dismissive that anyone would even think Gettleman was on his chopping block.
that probably only came out, directly or indirectly, in a couple of topics yesterday:
- Owner & GM consider Joe Judge instrumental going forward
- All are fully behind Daniel Jones
- All understand that they need quality Offensive Playmakers as their top priority
Was there much else divulged as to go-forward plans?
Yes, a few others for me...
I thought the Barkley points very interesting, especially when Mara said he wanted Barkley to be a Giant for a "very long time..." That didn't seem like a throw away line to me. And more proof, as I mentioned yesterday, that they still believe in the big-time RB theory to win games.
The Mara/Gettleman relationship was informative. Other than a few times when things looked really dark early in the season, Mara basically said it never really crossed his mind to move on from Gettleman. I would proffer that Mara wants Gettleman around for at least two more years. In fact, I thought Mara seemed a bit dismissive that anyone would even think Gettleman was on his chopping block.
Umm...maybe on the Barkley comment I would agree. Could go either way with that one.
Relative to Getty, we don't see this the same. Mara said he was kind of going crazy when they were 1-7 so find it hard to imagine he wasn't giving his GM second looks in meetings as to why he kept him on. This is one where I think Mara displayed some good "cover" for his GM throughout the press conf otherwise Getty would have been torn apart by the media next if they sensed an opening.
Link - ( New Window )
Brandon Jacobs
@gatorboyrb
I am really excited for the Giants next year. Our record was terrible but we were in all our games till the end. The time is coming folks please trust me.
I actually posted this yesterday. It's a great read. Allen really worked - with Palmer and the Bills staff - to improve his mechanics and build on his sophomore season. Some very interesting stuff about the way Palmer broke down Allen's biomechanics to get better results.