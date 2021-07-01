for display only
Does it really make sense to re-sign Leonard Williams?

Josh in the City : 1/7/2021 11:01 am
I'll start off by stating that Williams had a truly incredible season in his contract year. But even with that production, I'm not sure it's a smart business decision to give him the $15+ million per year he's going to be looking for as a FA this offseason.

Defensive Tackle, like RB, is a relatively replaceable position in today's NFL. That's especially true when it comes to stopping the run. And the Giants are in a pretty good position at DT when you look at the other players on the roster (and who can be re-signed for much less money)...Dexter Lawrence, BJ Hill, Dalvin Tomlinson and even RJ McIntosh. What makes Williams unique is that he has an ability to get after the QB from the inside while also being a very good run defender.

However, since the Giants do already have legitimate depth at DT with or without Williams next year, the big question becomes whether it makes more sense to allocate those cap dollars to a premier edge pass rusher and/or a weapon for DJ on the outside. The biggest differences b/w the franchises that have long term maintained success and the ones who have a good season here or there is their understanding of whether to allocate their cap. IMO I believe it would put this team in a much better position long term to focus on improving the DE & WR positions in FA and the continue to build the core through the draft.
LW  
Jolly Blue Giant : 1/7/2021 11:04 am : link
Took over the games against Seattle and Dallas. I don’t believe we win those games without him. He’s in a different stratosphere than our other DT when he’s on his game. He’s 25 and healthy. Pay him!
Yes  
KDavies : 1/7/2021 11:05 am : link
LW is a must sign. Their DL is a strength of the team. They stop the run and clog up the middle. LW also has a unique ability to get to the QB from his position. You keep that strength and resign him. Tomlinson, although I like him a lot, is the one who may get lost in the shuffle
The guy was a truly great player and has dynamic traits  
Bob in Newburgh : 1/7/2021 11:07 am : link
So yes, the clear path to building a team is to let him walk and replace him with a functional mediocrity.
Williams  
Giantsfan79 : 1/7/2021 11:07 am : link
1. Williams made $16 million this year and I'd imagine he's looking for a raise, so the $15 million you say he's seeking isn't accurate.

2. Williams is more an end which means his responsibilities aren't just stopping the run, so he's not the limited player you make him out to be.

3. Finding 2 a way DE(can both stop the run and rush the passer) is really hard. The Giants have one. It makes little sense to let him to leave to save a few million only to start looking for a replacement that at best gives you what you already have in Williams.
also you mention Tomlinson  
KDavies : 1/7/2021 11:08 am : link
He is a FA also. Do you advocate letting both Dts go since they are allegedly so replaceable? Are you replacing them through FA? If so, why not just re-sign the ones you know. Are you replacing them through the draft? Why are you creating holes in one area you are set? The Giants have enough holes to fill in the draft and FA
There's always a threshold..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/7/2021 11:08 am : link
of where he will be too expensive.

Not sure where the $15M is coming from. I'd think anything north of $20M will be that mark.

That being said - he's a difference maker and would be a central part of this D for the length of the 2nd contract.
RE: Yes  
beatrixkiddo : 1/7/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15113547 KDavies said:
Quote:
LW is a must sign. Their DL is a strength of the team. They stop the run and clog up the middle. LW also has a unique ability to get to the QB from his position. You keep that strength and resign him. Tomlinson, although I like him a lot, is the one who may get lost in the shuffle


I’ve gone back and fourth quite a bit throughout the year in who I’d prefer to keep. It’s a real tough call, don’t think they will be able to keep them both, not sure if LW will be as effective without a guy like DT next to him either next year, but overall the player that LW is is harder to replace. Both these guys are young and entering their prime. I like that LW might be playing his best football right now. I think he is worth it, hope they plug DL in the middle and maybe get a guy that can play the other DE position ina. Rotation with Hill and whoever else, (Rousseau?)
$15M was lower than last years ask from Team LW  
LBH15 : 1/7/2021 11:11 am : link
so it is certainly not an accurate barometer when they pick up negotiations again.

If it was $15M...he would be signed.

philosophically the Giants are about being strong upfront  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/7/2021 11:12 am : link
on both sides of the ball. The thing about Williams is that he's not only strong up front, he's also disruptive. Now that's a rare attribute that takes the basic philosophy and brings it to the next level.

I am someone that believes we need a premium edge rusher. The thought of adding a premium edge rusher to the line to play with Williams would be transcendent. That would be my dream. That would cause fits to any offense that we played. That would bring us to championship football.
Yes  
SgtDog : 1/7/2021 11:12 am : link
LW should be a high priority sign then sign or draft a legit Edge and this defense will leap from respectable to top 5 Add a corner on top and it dominates.
To be honest looking at the free agency class  
bigbluescot : 1/7/2021 11:14 am : link
I'm not sure I see many WR's (maybe Davis?)many ER's I'd put in that salary bracket.

Edge rushers:

Matthew Judon, Baltimore Ravens (no double digit sack seasons. Averages out at 7 sacks per year over his career.)

Von Miller, Denver Broncos (32 at season start coming off an injury means I'd be wary unless it's a reasonable deal which it won't be)

Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals (literally one good year. He has 12.5 career sacks, and all came this year. Hell of a risk)

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (again had one monster year in 2019 with 19.5 sacks, and 8 this year. Before that his highest was 5.5 in his rookie season)

Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers (the lateness of the ACL tear rules him out for me)

Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals

Reddick has had the one good year, and I doubt he'll actually make it to FA. Barrett has had a down year. Dupree blew an ACL relatively late in the season. Miller is 32 by the start of next season. I'm not a massive fan of Lawson.

RE: LW  
Josh in the City : 1/7/2021 11:14 am : link
In comment 15113544 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Took over the games against Seattle and Dallas. I don’t believe we win those games without him. He’s in a different stratosphere than our other DT when he’s on his game. He’s 25 and healthy. Pay him!


I agree with this. But the question becomes, is this team better overall long term with a premier outside pass rusher than a player who can play both inside and outside. The truth is that many of LW's sacks came from great coverage on the outside. We need a player who can be a true and quick disrupter from the snap.
He is a must sign  
SLIM_ : 1/7/2021 11:15 am : link
and the contract numbers will be incredible. You are looking at Aaron Donald money (considering his contract is 2 years old).
No brainer  
BubbaMojo : 1/7/2021 11:16 am : link
Pay that man his money.
RE: He is a must sign  
Josh in the City : 1/7/2021 11:16 am : link
In comment 15113567 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
and the contract numbers will be incredible. You are looking at Aaron Donald money (considering his contract is 2 years old).

I'm sorry but if that's the case then it's a definite no. He's simply not worth that kind of money and the cap is going down this year. THAT would be a huge mistake.
BBI posters have been afraid  
ryanmkeane : 1/7/2021 11:17 am : link
of the salary cap for years. Teams can always make it work with restructuring, guarantees, etc.

Williams is turning 27 in June. He played at close to an elite level this year, in a great system which finally suits him. I'm not saying pay him a ridiculous contract to the point of insanity, but pay the guy. We have a QB on a rookie contract, a ton of young players, and yes, we can afford it.

If we don't pay Leonard Williams, we will never pay anyone. Pay him.
Yes  
Biteymax22 : 1/7/2021 11:17 am : link
Our defense was good this year and he was one of the core pieces to it. Anything we can do to keep this core together and supplement it in the draft is worth doing, specifically if you're looking multiple years down the road.
RE: RE: Yes  
KDavies : 1/7/2021 11:17 am : link
In comment 15113556 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 15113547 KDavies said:


Quote:


LW is a must sign. Their DL is a strength of the team. They stop the run and clog up the middle. LW also has a unique ability to get to the QB from his position. You keep that strength and resign him. Tomlinson, although I like him a lot, is the one who may get lost in the shuffle



I’ve gone back and fourth quite a bit throughout the year in who I’d prefer to keep. It’s a real tough call, don’t think they will be able to keep them both, not sure if LW will be as effective without a guy like DT next to him either next year, but overall the player that LW is is harder to replace. Both these guys are young and entering their prime. I like that LW might be playing his best football right now. I think he is worth it, hope they plug DL in the middle and maybe get a guy that can play the other DE position ina. Rotation with Hill and whoever else, (Rousseau?)


Ideally, I’d love to keep both. With all the cap space in 2022 and a QB on a rookie contract, it might be feasible, but I’m not getting my hopes up.
Yes  
pjcas18 : 1/7/2021 11:18 am : link
he is a unique talent - need to keep Williams over Tomlinson.

It shouldn't have come to this though.

I don't think Williams performance absolves Gettleman from a bad trade. It makes it less bad, but it's still a poor use of resources (premium draft picks and the franchise tag) to acquire an impending free agent without a plan to keep him.

NFL players nowadays want  
ryanmkeane : 1/7/2021 11:19 am : link
guarantees instead of years. I'd give Williams 3/55 with 40M guaranteed and see what he says.
Josh  
ryanmkeane : 1/7/2021 11:21 am : link
I don't think the contract numbers will be as "incredible" as you think. Williams isn't Von Miller or Mack in his prime. He's still what he is, a very good player. But we have to pay very good players if we want to be a good team.
You can't be serious.  
90.Cal : 1/7/2021 11:22 am : link
& if you are... Then I say LOL to your "15 million"... I can't wait for your reaction when he comes in at 20 million+ because he probably will. He did just have a better season than Aaron Donald, Chris Jones and DeForest Buckner... But you aren't sure if we should sign him? Okay... I mean all those guys teams are in the playoffs and are paying those guys top dollar so IMO there is no reason why we couldn't or shouldn't do the same...
What did he want coming into this year  
Joey from GlenCove : 1/7/2021 11:23 am : link
anyone recall?
So many posts talking about the reason(s) LW is so special  
LBH15 : 1/7/2021 11:24 am : link
and that's why the NY Giants have to sign him.

When the only thing that matters is what is the upper limit of Team LW's ask and can DG still improve the rest of the roster enough going forward with the remaining dollars.

Satisfying LW puts pressure on the organization to be successful again in free agency (like 2020) and pick up their game in the draft.

LBH  
ryanmkeane : 1/7/2021 11:27 am : link
if we don't sign Leonard Williams because of contract demands, I get that. You can't just give him everything right off the bat. It has to be doable in the end.

But....just who exactly should we pay in that case? He's one of our best players on defense, probably #2 behind Bradberry.
yes...  
Dnew15 : 1/7/2021 11:30 am : link
it's imperative.

I've got real questions about Dalvin T.
Tomlinson  
ryanmkeane : 1/7/2021 11:33 am : link
is good but I think he's the guy you don't overpay for. Not Williams.
He's not a true DT,  
Section331 : 1/7/2021 11:35 am : link
he plays DE in 3-4 fronts. $15M would be a steal, likely $20M or more.

I was not a fan of the trade, but he was outstanding this year. He's 26, and an outstanding 2-way DL. Put him with a good ER, and he can be a real force. It will come down to money, but if DG can get him for less than $20M, he should do it.
RE: Tomlinson  
Section331 : 1/7/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15113599 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is good but I think he's the guy you don't overpay for. Not Williams.


Agreed, DT is an excellent player, but LW is a game-chaanger.
You pay the man,  
TC : 1/7/2021 11:39 am : link
if you possibly can.

Yes, serviceable DT's, as well as many other positions, can be found for much less. But the distinction is that they are largely interchangeable place holders. Williams is a difference maker. His play can be the difference in the outcome of games.

RE: So many posts talking about the reason(s) LW is so special  
giants#1 : 1/7/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15113586 LBH15 said:
Quote:
and that's why the NY Giants have to sign him.

When the only thing that matters is what is the upper limit of Team LW's ask and can DG still improve the rest of the roster enough going forward with the remaining dollars.

Satisfying LW puts pressure on the organization to be successful again in free agency (like 2020) and pick up their game in the draft.


You have it backwards. Letting LW walk increases the pressure on the FO to hit on whatever FA(s) they bring in instead and to nail his replacement in the draft.

BBI needs to stop worrying about the salary cap...  
EricJ : 1/7/2021 11:42 am : link
especially since virtually nobody here truly understands it. Just be happy that we have a guy who is a top performer. What you should be saying is we need to find a way to keep him.

For those who are concerned with the cost, will you be the first ones to complain in two years that we need more talent?

DG will find a way to get this done. Ending relationships with players who are underperforming vs the cost of their contracts
It's a huge number for a 3-4 DE  
JonC : 1/7/2021 11:42 am : link
His camp will be looking for elite dollars now. Will be interesting to learn what the NYG evaluation is on LW's value.
Given The 3 Big Re-Signings Were  
Trainmaster : 1/7/2021 11:45 am : link
Williams, Tomlinson and Logan Ryan, I was kind of surprised that Ryan got his money first.

With Peppers and McKinney, it could be argued that Ryan was an "extra". Now his leadership and ability to play multiple positions is probably why he was resigned first.

I doubt the Giants can afford to resign Ryan, Williams and Tomlinson, so I'd guess Tomlinson walks.

we need a consistent pass rush however that happens  
mattlawson : 1/7/2021 11:47 am : link
if he wants to stay here im sure they can structure the contract in such a way where they can get a major WR as well in free agency. If he wants to win, he needs to realize we need another edge rusher, a WR, another corner, a TE, and another OL for sustained success.
One thing about WIlliams  
blueblood : 1/7/2021 11:48 am : link
he can play ALL over the line.. he plays the 3 tech. The 5, The 7 tech. The 1-tech. That allows you to move him around and gives you scheme diversity. Tomlinson while you hope to keep him doesnt offer you that.
RE: Yes  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/7/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15113562 SgtDog said:
Quote:
LW should be a high priority sign then sign or draft a legit Edge and this defense will leap from respectable to top 5 Add a corner on top and it dominates.


This ^ exactly! That's what I'm talking about.

I'm thinking about this -- an edge rusher that requires two men, Williams requires two men - then you have Dex playing one man which give him an edge -- you have Tomlinson or the next man up taking up a man -- an offense must commit 6 or 7 men up front -- because Dex is a mismatch otherwise

that should either leave 4 or 5 men, the QB and three or four others to deal with Martinez, Crowder, Bradberry, Pep, McKinley, Ryan and a hopefully new and improved CB ---

That is a championship defense -- they only put 5 men on the line -- they pay - Bring Pep or Ryan up to terrorize the QB - how is an offense going to account for that?

That kind of group would break a lot of offenses. DId I mention -- that - that's what I want to see out there. Yeah Baby!

RE: Given The 3 Big Re-Signings Were  
giants#1 : 1/7/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15113611 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Williams, Tomlinson and Logan Ryan, I was kind of surprised that Ryan got his money first.

With Peppers and McKinney, it could be argued that Ryan was an "extra". Now his leadership and ability to play multiple positions is probably why he was resigned first.

I doubt the Giants can afford to resign Ryan, Williams and Tomlinson, so I'd guess Tomlinson walks.


They play a lot of 3 safety looks and the versatility those guys offers allows them to all be on the field together.

Tomlinson was always the least likely to be re-signed (IMO). I like him, but if anyone has a replaceable skill set its him. And playing alongside LW really elevated his game to that next level.
RE: BBI needs to stop worrying about the salary cap...  
Old Blue : 1/7/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15113609 EricJ said:
Quote:
especially since virtually nobody here truly understands it. Just be happy that we have a guy who is a top performer. What you should be saying is we need to find a way to keep him.

For those who are concerned with the cost, will you be the first ones to complain in two years that we need more talent?

DG will find a way to get this done. Ending relationships with players who are underperforming vs the cost of their contracts



Franchise at the most, but spending tons of money long term is not a good idea on a DL on a losing team.
Williams is our best player on defense  
Chip : 1/7/2021 11:53 am : link
of course you bring him back unless he is being unreasonable north of 20 mil. considering his age a 5 year contract is appropriate. The good news being a lot of teams are in cap hell with a declining cap next year and a lot of players will be released. The teams with lots of cap space are going to be in a great spot to load up. So with William you bonus out the first year and a small salary and make it work until the new TV deal. The NFL will need to get the NFL sunday ticket available to everyone and not just Directv customers. Basically you have to make it work for the next 2 seasons. DG will need to be creative and with cuts coming that will happen
RE: RE: BBI needs to stop worrying about the salary cap...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/7/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15113623 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15113609 EricJ said:


Quote:


especially since virtually nobody here truly understands it. Just be happy that we have a guy who is a top performer. What you should be saying is we need to find a way to keep him.

For those who are concerned with the cost, will you be the first ones to complain in two years that we need more talent?

DG will find a way to get this done. Ending relationships with players who are underperforming vs the cost of their contracts




Franchise at the most, but spending tons of money long term is not a good idea on a DL on a losing team.


So spending money on DL on a winning team is good?? You don't become a winning team unless you accrue as many good players as possible. So spending on DL when the team is bad - can make them good.
I think he's proven worth keeping  
bigbluehoya : 1/7/2021 11:56 am : link
My offer would be 5 years $100M, $65M guaranteed.

$15M signing bonus.

Salaries of

$12M / $15M / $18M / $20M / $20M.

First 3 years of salary fully guaranteed, $5M of 4th year salary guaranteed.

Cap hits of $15M and $18M first two years.
RE: RE: So many posts talking about the reason(s) LW is so special  
LBH15 : 1/7/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15113608 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15113586 LBH15 said:


Quote:


and that's why the NY Giants have to sign him.

When the only thing that matters is what is the upper limit of Team LW's ask and can DG still improve the rest of the roster enough going forward with the remaining dollars.

Satisfying LW puts pressure on the organization to be successful again in free agency (like 2020) and pick up their game in the draft.




You have it backwards. Letting LW walk increases the pressure on the FO to hit on whatever FA(s) they bring in instead and to nail his replacement in the draft.


I don't look at it that way. And stand by what I wrote.

They will not be able to just easily replace him and shouldn't try. But to take a quote out of Moneyball, they should look to "recreate him in the aggregate" with the appropriate DL combination of players. DTs are plentiful so it can be done, and probably with minimal risk. And yes, you might not get the same level of impact but if you positively impact other areas more with that same money then its a Net Win for the overall rsoter.
Pay the man  
5BowlsSoon : 1/7/2021 11:58 am : link
He earned it.
RE: RE: RE: BBI needs to stop worrying about the salary cap...  
Old Blue : 1/7/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15113630 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15113623 Old Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 15113609 EricJ said:

Not when you have more important holes to fill, and they don’t have tons of money to do it. Spending most of your money on one player isn’t worth it.


Quote:


especially since virtually nobody here truly understands it. Just be happy that we have a guy who is a top performer. What you should be saying is we need to find a way to keep him.

For those who are concerned with the cost, will you be the first ones to complain in two years that we need more talent?

DG will find a way to get this done. Ending relationships with players who are underperforming vs the cost of their contracts




Franchise at the most, but spending tons of money long term is not a good idea on a DL on a losing team.



So spending money on DL on a winning team is good?? You don't become a winning team unless you accrue as many good players as possible. So spending on DL when the team is bad - can make them good.
100% yes to me  
mfsd : 1/7/2021 12:02 pm : link
Ideal fit for Graham’s defense. He’s not a pure Edge or pure DT, he can play a variety of roles on the DL

And he proved he can be a legit game changer this season, something this defense hasn’t had in a few years
Leonard Williams was largely the Giants pass rush this year  
Mike from Ohio : 1/7/2021 12:02 pm : link
and if he goes, I am not sure what replacement part of parts will replace that production. I think we have pocket collapsers in Tomlinson and Lawrence, but are they as effective with someone of a lesser caliber next to them?

Right now, I would be in favor of signing him long term. His season was excellent and there is no reason to think in the same system he can't replicate that production next year.
Like i said at the time of the trade  
Gettledogman : 1/7/2021 12:06 pm : link
These guys dont grow on trees and are rarely made available in free agency.. Supremely physically gifted, helps create an identity too and a good team leader as well. he will only get better and more dominant as we add more people to bring pressure.

He is a must signing for many reasons. You build around guys like this, not let them go if you can. Another great move by Gettledog.
"Pay the guy"  
HomerJones45 : 1/7/2021 12:06 pm : link
Pretty much bet his agents are going to ask for DE money which is a 5 year contract at least 25 million a year with 25 million as a signing bonus and 50-60 guarateed. That's what Garrett and Bosa both got.

Donald's contract was 2018 at 22 million/year. It's old news. Jones and Buckner both got 4 year deals at 20 and 21 million respectively and neither of them is paying NY/NJ income tax rates.

Anyone here thinking Williams is going to sign for less than something between the above DE and DT money is dreaming. Length of contract, guarantee (somewheres between 45-55 million) and money are going to be in play, and don't be surprised if Williams gets a 5 year offer for 23 or 24 million plus from another team.
RE: Like i said at the time of the trade  
LBH15 : 1/7/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15113644 Gettledogman said:
Quote:
These guys dont grow on trees and are rarely made available in free agency.. Supremely physically gifted, helps create an identity too and a good team leader as well. he will only get better and more dominant as we add more people to bring pressure.

He is a must signing for many reasons. You build around guys like this, not let them go if you can. Another great move by Gettledog.


GM of the Year
Sign LW unless he’s looking for more than Donald, let Dalvin  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/7/2021 12:12 pm : link
walk, and focus all draft resources on the offensive side of the ball. That would be an ideal way for it to play out. Or sign Hunter Henry and look at defense with that first round pick. I really, really like Shaq Barrett and think he has a game that ages very well. Seen a ton of him over years living locally.
At a mutually agreeable price  
M.S. : 1/7/2021 12:14 pm : link

Leonard Williams is a crucial player in this team's future.

CRUCIAL.

I would hate to lose Tomlinson because of a big Leonard Williams contract, but Tomlinson would be easier to replace than Williams.

And imagine if we kept Leonard Williams and secured a legitimate Edge threat lined up beside him! THAT dynamic could wreck havoc on offenses.
Year 1 of the contract has to be close to vet minimum  
Chip : 1/7/2021 12:15 pm : link
or it does not work. We have to keep the number small in year 1 until the new TV deal comes to fruition. We do not have the cap space. The cap number in year 1 has got to stay around 5 mil which is easy to do with a big signing bonus in year 1. and possibly another signing bonus in year 2 to spread the cap over other years. He is a young player 26. and has shown the ability to play every week.
Logan Ryan contract at 7 mil in 2021  
Chip : 1/7/2021 12:23 pm : link
and with vet min signings to 51. We have only 1 mil in cap space until we do cuts.
Hoping we can keep cap hit at 18  
Payasdaddy : 1/7/2021 12:25 pm : link
Throw in enough bonus to amortize, lots of guaranteed too
We should be able to clear up 20 million in cap space
Possihave enough space for a decent cb or wr (#2 type’
He likes it here  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/7/2021 12:30 pm : link
and he plays his @ss off. If you don't resign him, I am not sure who you would sign.
Of course the team wants to sign him long term.  
BelieveJJ : 1/7/2021 12:37 pm : link
Tomlinson too I imagine. The only question is the cost for each.

Frankly I think they overpaid for Ryan. Maybe not much, but still overpaid. It was more clear to see after McKinney started playing.
If the Giants don’t sign Williams  
RetroJint : 1/7/2021 12:40 pm : link
The rebuilding of the roster rationale is a charade. I remember when my good buddy Montana Giant gasped when he read that Mike Strahan’s cap number was 10 million . Think of how long ago that was . Get Williams done . He’s 26 years old . He played hard every snap . How are you going to replace him ? The old, two guys strategy ? Well we have this guy for 40 snaps and this other for 20...

Lots of George Young disciples on this site . Well George Young I once said that you don’t become a good team by losing your best players . And then George Young II proceeded to do just that . But such is to digress . Sign Williams and Tomlinson , for that matter . They are both 26.

Cut bait on Engram if needed . Release Solder, Tate , Zeitler and whomever .
If they re-sign Williams  
madeinstars : 1/7/2021 12:42 pm : link
I wouldn't object (even though I'd rather we'd have just signed him last offseason if they are gonna keep him anyway) but than you just can't resign Tomlinson too. That's way too much money tied up into the DT position.
You said it yourself ....  
Beer Man : 1/7/2021 12:45 pm : link
Williams has the ability to get after the QB. Can't really say that about the other DTs. Not to mention this team is seriously lacking pass rushers.
RE: If the Giants don’t sign Williams  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/7/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15113719 RetroJint said:
Quote:
The rebuilding of the roster rationale is a charade. I remember when my good buddy Montana Giant gasped when he read that Mike Strahan’s cap number was 10 million .


We can all hope signing LW draws him the same scorn $trahan did.

William$!!
RE: Logan Ryan contract at 7 mil in 2021  
HomerJones45 : 1/7/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15113664 Chip said:
Quote:
and with vet min signings to 51. We have only 1 mil in cap space until we do cuts.
and restructures and extensions. Shepard is due 9 million next season. Peppers is due 6 million. prime examples
RE: I think he's proven worth keeping  
HomerJones45 : 1/7/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15113632 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
My offer would be 5 years $100M, $65M guaranteed.

$15M signing bonus.

Salaries of

$12M / $15M / $18M / $20M / $20M.

First 3 years of salary fully guaranteed, $5M of 4th year salary guaranteed.

Cap hits of $15M and $18M first two years.
Add 30 million to the signing bonus and you would probably have a deal.
Williams stats are comparable to Donald in 2020  
kdog77 : 1/7/2021 12:59 pm : link
LW: 11.5 sacks, 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits.
AD: 13.5 sacks, 45 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits.

Giants can still use the franchise tag on him 2021, but the cost will likely be higher than $16M.
It just amazes me that I see posters that have been  
ZogZerg : 1/7/2021 12:59 pm : link
Around for years who have no clue what goes into building a team. They either don't pay attention or just don't comprehend.
RE: NFL players nowadays want  
HomerJones45 : 1/7/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15113578 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
guarantees instead of years. I'd give Williams 3/55 with 40M guaranteed and see what he says.
He won't say anything. He and his agents will be out of breath from laughing.
Defensive tackles are easy to replace.  
joeinpa : 1/7/2021 1:02 pm : link
Sure, look how easy it was to replace Linval Joseph.

Not certain how no resigning one of the playmakers on the team, a super star, makes any sense
It would be stupid not to sign him at 15M  
chuckydee9 : 1/7/2021 1:04 pm : link
but he is going to want 22+ with a minimum of 20M per year.. I don't think he will be worth 100M over the next 5 years.. remember this was his best year by far.. to project him to play at this level each of the 5 future years is a stretch.. Like most winning teams we cannot allocate so much of our draft and Cap resources on DTs.. We are already going to be carrying so much dead money next year because of DG.. if we give LW 5 years 100M we will be carrying more dead money later..
Obviously it would be nice to re-sign  
RollBlue : 1/7/2021 1:05 pm : link
Williams, but I do think if it's north of 20 Million per, I'd prefer to sign DT (assuming he can be signed for less than 15 million), re-sign a guy like Johnson, and let Hill get more reps.

Williams had a good year, but was invisible during the Cards, Browns and Ravens games. The big sack he had at the end of the game Sunday he was un blocked.

I would rather spend big dollars on a legit edge rusher, if one is available.
RE: BBI needs to stop worrying about the salary cap...  
MtDizzle : 1/7/2021 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15113609 EricJ said:
Quote:
especially since virtually nobody here truly understands it. Just be happy that we have a guy who is a top performer. What you should be saying is we need to find a way to keep him.

For those who are concerned with the cost, will you be the first ones to complain in two years that we need more talent?

DG will find a way to get this done. Ending relationships with players who are underperforming vs the cost of their contracts


This!!!
LW  
Toth029 : 1/7/2021 1:13 pm : link
Plays all over the line, can play in any variety of formation Graham lays out, and can play all three downs. To me, he's worth the market value.
RE: RE: I think he's proven worth keeping  
giants#1 : 1/7/2021 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15113783 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15113632 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


My offer would be 5 years $100M, $65M guaranteed.

$15M signing bonus.

Salaries of

$12M / $15M / $18M / $20M / $20M.

First 3 years of salary fully guaranteed, $5M of 4th year salary guaranteed.

Cap hits of $15M and $18M first two years.

Add 30 million to the signing bonus and you would probably have a deal.


No, 'hoya's in the ballpark. The full guarantee is what matters and $65M in full gtd money is on the high side if anything (Buckner got $40 fully gtd at signing).
RE: RE: Like i said at the time of the trade  
Gettledogman : 1/7/2021 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15113648 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15113644 Gettledogman said:


Quote:


These guys dont grow on trees and are rarely made available in free agency.. Supremely physically gifted, helps create an identity too and a good team leader as well. he will only get better and more dominant as we add more people to bring pressure.

He is a must signing for many reasons. You build around guys like this, not let them go if you can. Another great move by Gettledog.



GM of the Year


Great offseason. Looks like he robbed the Jets again too, or is every forgetting KMac OL
RE: Tomlinson  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/7/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15113599 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is good but I think he's the guy you don't overpay for. Not Williams.


Exactly.
No  
arniefez : 1/7/2021 2:14 pm : link
but the Giants will do it anyway. Too much face to lose if they don't. That doesn't mean I don't know that Williams is a very good player. But this will be a another example of the Giants paying full retail and giving a very good player a hall of fame players contract.

I hope he stays healthy and plays at the same level as 2020 because the percentage of the cap that he's going to occupy has to be a major major contributor on a winning team.

" Pay him, pay that man his money"  
gtt350 : 1/7/2021 2:37 pm : link
.
Costly mistake not getting him signed to a deal last year  
chick310 : 1/7/2021 3:34 pm : link
This had nothing to do with seeing how he would look in the 2020 defense. A losing team traded for him in the middle of yet another losing season.

Williams was exactly what this GM wanted all along, but our GM miscalculated the cost sheet, and what the very transaction of making him a Giant would do to that cost sheet at the negotiation table. And the next time they meet, it will have yet another premium added to it.

Costly mistake in judgment. Williams can still become a NY Giant for the long term but it will take a bite or two out of the improving roster somewhere.

RE: RE: RE: I think he's proven worth keeping  
HomerJones45 : 1/7/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15113842 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15113783 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15113632 bigbluehoya said:


Quote:


My offer would be 5 years $100M, $65M guaranteed.

$15M signing bonus.

Salaries of

$12M / $15M / $18M / $20M / $20M.

First 3 years of salary fully guaranteed, $5M of 4th year salary guaranteed.

Cap hits of $15M and $18M first two years.

Add 30 million to the signing bonus and you would probably have a deal.



No, 'hoya's in the ballpark. The full guarantee is what matters and $65M in full gtd money is on the high side if anything (Buckner got $40 fully gtd at signing).
If you are looking at total guarantees, the top three tackles are all 60 million or higher. At DE, the top 7 total guarantees are between 60 and 100 million.

I am sure the Giants would do the deal Hoya proposed tomorrow; I don't think Williams' advisors would tell him to take it, and I wouldn't be surprised to see someone beat that offer.

Anyway you slice it, Mr. Williams is going to be a very rich man.
It doesn't make sense at this point..  
bw in dc : 1/7/2021 3:59 pm : link
to do a long term deal because I think Team LW is hunting at least $18M/YR. Probably more. Which they should.

So the more prudent move is to re-apply the FT. And then let's see LW perform this well again. If so, then we revisit.
RE: It doesn't make sense at this point..  
Thegratefulhead : 1/7/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15114171 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to do a long term deal because I think Team LW is hunting at least $18M/YR. Probably more. Which they should.

So the more prudent move is to re-apply the FT. And then let's see LW perform this well again. If so, then we revisit.
We should tag him. That was a career year, if he does it again he is worth the 18-20 million.
DT  
Thegratefulhead : 1/7/2021 4:06 pm : link
That gets double digit sacks, very durable and plays the run like a monster is a difference maker. I would like to see it again though.
RE: DT  
nyfootballfan : 1/7/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15114182 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
That gets double digit sacks, very durable and plays the run like a monster is a difference maker. I would like to see it again though.

agreed, and if you want to see it again in blue, then sign him.
I'd give him Buckner's contract in a heartbeat  
WillieYoung : 1/7/2021 4:24 pm : link
5 years 105 Million! But going top over-the-cap and reviewing the details, from a risk standpoint it is really 3 years $65 million or so and can be gotten out of relatively easily after 2 years.
Oh for fucks sake  
djm : 1/7/2021 4:27 pm : link
Now dominant two way DTs are easily replaceable?

How do some of you come up with this shit.
Why mess  
mdthedream : 1/7/2021 4:28 pm : link
with what worked? Just build off the defense we already have. Add weapons on offense at wr and with Barkley back we should be improved.
Djm  
Bob in Vt : 1/7/2021 4:52 pm : link
Well said
RE: Oh for fucks sake  
bw in dc : 1/7/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15114207 djm said:
Quote:
Now dominant two way DTs are easily replaceable?

How do some of you come up with this shit.


It's called looking for trends. Patterns. Evidence to suggest consistency before you commit to a long term investment.

Not sure why that's difficult to understand.
You need good players  
Carl in CT : 1/7/2021 5:10 pm : link
Sign him. What you don’t need is a lot of guys making $3m. Sometimes those guys can easily be replaced by guys making $950k. The $3m guys play like shit anyway
They could TAG him again,  
Simms11 : 1/7/2021 6:37 pm : link
however that’s not right for the player. Regardless, you keep talent when you can, and we have the ability to do it. Otherwise we’ll continue to keep looking to replace talent every year. In this case, it’s wise use of the cap. He’s a very good player that makes our Defense that much better.
Pay him  
Bramton1 : 1/7/2021 7:38 pm : link
all depends on  
bc4life : 1/7/2021 7:50 pm : link
the $$$.
You pay LW  
fireitup77 : 1/7/2021 8:01 pm : link
Because he is a perfect fit in this defense. Draft the best man cb and let Graham do his thing.
RE: They could TAG him again,  
bw in dc : 1/7/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15114349 Simms11 said:
Quote:
however that’s not right for the player. Regardless, you keep talent when you can, and we have the ability to do it. Otherwise we’ll continue to keep looking to replace talent every year. In this case, it’s wise use of the cap. He’s a very good player that makes our Defense that much better.


The players have no one to blame but themselves for the FT. They continue to keep it in each collective bargain agreement.

It's a great hedge for the team in the right circumstances. This situation for LW is one of those. He had a break-out year after some decent seasons with the Jets and a very mediocre year with NYG in '19. So let's see him do something similar again. And if he is able to demonstrate that, we (1) benefit from another excellent year and (2) we can revisit in a year when the cap will likely rebound.
LW  
stretch234 : 1/7/2021 9:01 pm : link
I see him in 4-84

They could guarantee 50M dollars and he would be behind only Donald in Guarantee. You get him at 27-30

You guarantee bonus and salary. Bonus of 30M (7.5M per yr). Guarantee salary 1st 2 years at 10M per.

This gives options while a young player to restructure if need be

Y1. 10+7.5
Y2 10+7.5
Y3. 16+7.5
Y4. 18+7.5


Trade a 3rd  
SleepyOwl : 1/7/2021 9:23 pm : link
Rounder and the guy posts 11.5 sacks... wins DPOW in the biggest game of the season for the Giants. Now let’s let him walk.... makes a ton of sense.
