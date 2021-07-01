Does it really make sense to re-sign Leonard Williams?

I'll start off by stating that Williams had a truly incredible season in his contract year. But even with that production, I'm not sure it's a smart business decision to give him the $15+ million per year he's going to be looking for as a FA this offseason.



Defensive Tackle, like RB, is a relatively replaceable position in today's NFL. That's especially true when it comes to stopping the run. And the Giants are in a pretty good position at DT when you look at the other players on the roster (and who can be re-signed for much less money)...Dexter Lawrence, BJ Hill, Dalvin Tomlinson and even RJ McIntosh. What makes Williams unique is that he has an ability to get after the QB from the inside while also being a very good run defender.



However, since the Giants do already have legitimate depth at DT with or without Williams next year, the big question becomes whether it makes more sense to allocate those cap dollars to a premier edge pass rusher and/or a weapon for DJ on the outside. The biggest differences b/w the franchises that have long term maintained success and the ones who have a good season here or there is their understanding of whether to allocate their cap. IMO I believe it would put this team in a much better position long term to focus on improving the DE & WR positions in FA and the continue to build the core through the draft.