Fox Sports Mock Draft 5.0

Rousseau seems much more a 4-3 defensive end than OLB, though he does move around the line, sometimes lining up inside. 6'7" and 260, huge wingspan, very athletic and quick. Has the frame to add weight. Not a great run defender, though he does make a fair number of athletic reach tackles that most players would never be able to make. He is raw though, much more so than Paye.
The story goes that Saban thought Leatherwood was being over-hyped last year.
There were those saying he was a first round talent for the '19 draft. But when Saban/Leatherwood asked the NFL for a draft projection for that draft, the feedback was Leatherwood was at best a second, more likely a third, or even a fourth.
Godwin is going to be one of those guys that leaves his current team and goes on to make multiple Pro Bowls. Very good with Tampa just didn't get the targets that a top WR does. He'd get that in NY. He's only had over 100 targets once in his career and he ended that season with 1333 yards and 9 TDs. If Jameis didn't suck it'd probably been closer to 1500 yards and 12 TDs.
Farley a lot. I thought he had better 2019 tape than Surtain and he checks the H/W/S boxes on tape. I’m still concerned about Surtain’s speed and change of direction. Farley also plays the ball better. Surtain is better in run support though and has the edge when it comes to awareness in Zone coverage. However I think Farley plays cleaner Man-to-Man coverage while Surtain is a bit grabby.
I think first round pick comes down to EDGE or playmaker
Honorable mention to CB with there being a good chance Surtain or Farley make it to 11.
Of the EDGE guys, Ojulari from Georgia strikes me as the guy who fits the prototype of the type of EDGE the Giants covet in this scheme. By the time the pre draft process is over, I think he will be clear cut EDGE #1 and there is a chance he may not even make it to 11.
If Ojulari is gone, I'm not too high on Rousseau or Paye.
Playmaker wise, I have a feeling Smith makes it to 11. He'd be ideal. But watch out for Kyle Pitts as well. While he is a TE, he offers the Giants something they need- a number 1 target in the passing game. He is Travis Kelce 2.0.
WR is the biggest need and there are WRs worth the 11 pick. There will still be CB talent rd 2 or 3. Now, an edge guy also fills a big need so that is also more likely rd 1 than a CB. WR/Edge are the top needs.
Honorable mention to CB with there being a good chance Surtain or Farley make it to 11.
Of the EDGE guys, Ojulari from Georgia strikes me as the guy who fits the prototype of the type of EDGE the Giants covet in this scheme. By the time the pre draft process is over, I think he will be clear cut EDGE #1 and there is a chance he may not even make it to 11.
Ojulari is the most interesting player in this draft. Sy and I were talking about him last week. Ojulari has a lot of skills and is just scratching the surface of his abilities. Sy thinks he has the highest ceiling for an Edge prospect.
to Giants this year in Rd 1. Last year was always logical they were going Offensive Tackle (despite BBI's best efforts to insert their own personal preferences).
We'll see how free agency plays out first of course, but the message is out there from Front Office that playmakers on offensive side of the ball are a top goal. And that means Wide Receivers and/or possibly TE as I presume confidence in Evan Engram is at an all-time low.
in round 1 is if they sign one of the big name FAs, then they could wait till later rounds. Offensive scoring has to be the #1 offseason priority to fix, not the defense. There would have to be clear added value of one of the DEs/CBs over the many offensive playmakers that will be available at 11.
a lot of things can changes as far as players shooting up or down draft boards. Depends on how they look at the scouting combine, Senior Bowl practices ,assuming they happen. Plus, what teams do in Free agency. Pretty hard outside of Trevor Lawrence picturing where teams will go
Mock drafts are even more worthless than they are after we see what they did in free agency. And that's besides the fact that all these draftniks will have very different valuations on the prospects after the misinformation campaign coming out of NFL scouting departments.
My concern about Patrick Surtain without having any opinion of my own regarding his talent is that he is the kind of prospect who tends to get overrated because a) Alabama and b) name recognition (given his dad was a quality NFL player). Will some of you have the same opinion on him if he runs a 4.55 forty at the combine?
I think I'd be most disappointed if they took a RB, QB, or DT in the 1st. But honestly I want the player they pick not to be a bust. Too many of those in recent drafts. Take a tackle take a TE hell, I'll concede a DT as there are some positions you can't have too many of, but just let them be good.
I'd love that pick precisely cause it would drive Greg in LI nutso.
MR INSANE re All Things Hokie.
You learned that since....November 2020, have you?
Blue_Lou's_Back....again. This is like the 3rd time in one year. Got the ban, hung out on the FB page a bit, must've pleaded to come back, then did the no cliche "BBI Suicide by 'look at me' Trump comment." ::snores::
in round 1 is if they sign one of the big name FAs, then they could wait till later rounds. Offensive scoring has to be the #1 offseason priority to fix, not the defense. There would have to be clear added value of one of the DEs/CBs over the many offensive playmakers that will be available at 11.
I think this sounds right. Don't normally quote NFL stats in making a point but this time it's just tough to ignore.
11 of the 14 highest scoring teams in 2020 made the playoffs. The 3 playoffs team not in that group were Rams and Bears that still scored 92 points more than Giants, and Washington that scored 55 more.
Got to add playmakers that can add impact plays on the field and score TDs when inside the 20 yard line. Saquon coming back will help but need to make teams pay when they scheme to shut him down.
to spend some FA $ on a proven WR e.g. Alan Robinson or Chris Godwin rather than roll the dice on an early WR draft choice.
That does not mean we don't draft a WR just not with a first or second rounder in a WR rich draft.
Should we procure a Robinson or Godwin in FA then using the GBN draft prospect rankings, we might first address the two outstanding Defensive needs early on in the draft before dipping into the Offensive playmaker pool.
Something like this:
FA - Alan Robinson WR or Chris Godwin WR
Draft:
1. Surtain/Farley CB
2. Jaelan Philips ER
3. Terrace Marshall WR
4. Hunter Long TE
5. OL
6. DL
7. WR/KR
With Paye? Did not watch many Michigan games iver the years but it seems like his production doesn't match where people think he will be drafted. Was it injuries? Scheme?
Personally, I didn't like how Michigan used him. They moved him all over the line, which is fine, but he ended up inside a lot. He has really good feet and is very active. I like him more than Parsons or Rousseau.
Surtain and Pitts would be the two guys I think they would have interest in.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
haha - that's what I figured but I don't follow CFB as closely as some of you.
I could definitely live with a corner. Farley is a very good player - not sure this high - and VT has a pretty good history of finding and developing corners for the next level.
However, if you aren't sold on Surtain, and he's on the board, that is a time to look for a trade down. Because you have to know someone else wants him more than you do.
1. Jaguars - Lawrence QB
2. Jets - Sewell OT
3. Miami - Devonta Smith WR
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson QB
5. Bengals - Rashawn Slater OT
6. Eagles - Micah Parsons LB
7. Lions - Ja'marr Chase WR
8. Panthers - Kyle Pitts TE
9. Broncos - Jeremiah Something Something LB
10. Cowboys - Surtain CB
11. NYG - Rousseau DE
would be nice - ( New Window )
I’d be surprised is Dallas picked a TE in round 1. Their defense is a mess and they have a very good young TE.
It's because Farley's a Hokie isn't it? Haha. Kidding. But I agree, I'd rather have Surtain.
1. Jaguars - Lawrence QB
2. Jets - Sewell OT
3. Miami - Devonta Smith WR
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson QB
5. Bengals - Rashawn Slater OT
6. Eagles - Micah Parsons LB
7. Lions - Ja'marr Chase WR
8. Panthers - Kyle Pitts TE
9. Broncos - Jeremiah Something Something LB
10. Cowboys - Surtain CB
11. NYG - Rousseau DE
If he's going to play DE at the next level, how is he against the run?
However, if you aren't sold on Surtain, and he's on the board, that is a time to look for a trade down. Because you have to know someone else wants him more than you do.
Until we have a different GM, there's a 0.0% chance of trading down in the first round, because DG will always find someone to fall full-bloom in love with, like a sot at last call.
He lost any credibility with me right there.
I wouldn't have questioned any DB, OL, WR or ER at that spot.
But come on...
In comment 15114355 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
that just dropped has the Giants taking Rousseau at #11.
1. Jaguars - Lawrence QB
2. Jets - Sewell OT
3. Miami - Devonta Smith WR
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson QB
5. Bengals - Rashawn Slater OT
6. Eagles - Micah Parsons LB
7. Lions - Ja'marr Chase WR
8. Panthers - Kyle Pitts TE
9. Broncos - Jeremiah Something Something LB
10. Cowboys - Surtain CB
11. NYG - Rousseau DE
Is Rousseau a 3-4 DE or is he an OLB?
If he's going to play DE at the next level, how is he against the run?
Why? Seems like ages ago when I last saw him, but he was pretty damn good. I will say he doesn't seem like a guy you draft when the end goal is to be multiple.
I think Pitts is the pick personally and noticed how this guy, who is an assclown, linked him to the Pats.
Why? Because Surtain went to Alabama?
Was wondering that too. The Fox mock at the top of the thread has him going 4th - not sure that's realistic at all.
Agree with this thought. In Judge's first draft, it seemed like they opted for proven and polished (Thomas and McKinney) over raw with upside (Becton, Wirfs, Duggar, Chuinn)
Quote:
It's a throw the entire television pick.
It's because Farley's a Hokie isn't it? Haha. Kidding. But I agree, I'd rather have Surtain.
Hokie alum here and I’m not enamored with Farley at #11. Would’ve preferred another year of experience especially since he converted to CB in college.
Farley should test very well at the combine with his speed and measurables.
McShay was talking about him last week against Notre Dame. Said most teams view him as a second or third rounder.
Quote:
Looked at as a 1st rounder any more? Interesting.
McShay was talking about him last week against Notre Dame. Said most teams view him as a second or third rounder.
Interesting. I think his value to us would be great, but have not watched him enough up close.
There were those saying he was a first round talent for the '19 draft. But when Saban/Leatherwood asked the NFL for a draft projection for that draft, the feedback was Leatherwood was at best a second, more likely a third, or even a fourth.
So that's why he came back for '20.
I'd love that pick precisely cause it would drive Greg in LI nutso.
MR INSANE re All Things Hokie.
Quote:
It's a throw the entire television pick.
I'd love that pick precisely cause it would drive Greg in LI nutso.
MR INSANE re All Things Hokie.
You learned that since....November 2020, have you?
Godwin is going to be one of those guys that leaves his current team and goes on to make multiple Pro Bowls. Very good with Tampa just didn't get the targets that a top WR does. He'd get that in NY. He's only had over 100 targets once in his career and he ended that season with 1333 yards and 9 TDs. If Jameis didn't suck it'd probably been closer to 1500 yards and 12 TDs.
Of the EDGE guys, Ojulari from Georgia strikes me as the guy who fits the prototype of the type of EDGE the Giants covet in this scheme. By the time the pre draft process is over, I think he will be clear cut EDGE #1 and there is a chance he may not even make it to 11.
If Ojulari is gone, I'm not too high on Rousseau or Paye.
Playmaker wise, I have a feeling Smith makes it to 11. He'd be ideal. But watch out for Kyle Pitts as well. While he is a TE, he offers the Giants something they need- a number 1 target in the passing game. He is Travis Kelce 2.0.
42. Hunter Long TE Boston College
76. Deonte Brown OG Alabama
106. Seth Williams WR Auburn
171. Shaun Jolly CB Appalachian State
175. Thomas Graham CB Oregon
Got a top WR at 11. Filled a need at TE with Hunter Long. OG Deonte Brown should be good value in the 3rd. I took some chances on late round CB prospects.
Lots of fun to play this draft simulator:
https://www.profootballnetwork.com/mockdraft/
i feel the same way , can't figure out the fascination with this guy. i would like the giants to get phillips de/olb from miami instead of paye
Got no problem going CB at #11. Suspect they go WR in round 2 or 3, as they need to infuse the defense too.
Of the EDGE guys, Ojulari from Georgia strikes me as the guy who fits the prototype of the type of EDGE the Giants covet in this scheme. By the time the pre draft process is over, I think he will be clear cut EDGE #1 and there is a chance he may not even make it to 11.
Ojulari is the most interesting player in this draft. Sy and I were talking about him last week. Ojulari has a lot of skills and is just scratching the surface of his abilities. Sy thinks he has the highest ceiling for an Edge prospect.
Not sure anyone has noticed but Giants offense cannot score. We need a playmaker. Any WR in this draft is better than what we have. The cupboard is bare. We need to score TD's.
We'll see how free agency plays out first of course, but the message is out there from Front Office that playmakers on offensive side of the ball are a top goal. And that means Wide Receivers and/or possibly TE as I presume confidence in Evan Engram is at an all-time low.
My concern about Patrick Surtain without having any opinion of my own regarding his talent is that he is the kind of prospect who tends to get overrated because a) Alabama and b) name recognition (given his dad was a quality NFL player). Will some of you have the same opinion on him if he runs a 4.55 forty at the combine?
Just reading the tea leaves but it does not appear they are ready to move on from Stafford yet.
Quote:
In comment 15114315 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It's a throw the entire television pick.
I'd love that pick precisely cause it would drive Greg in LI nutso.
MR INSANE re All Things Hokie.
You learned that since....November 2020, have you?
Blue_Lou's_Back....again. This is like the 3rd time in one year. Got the ban, hung out on the FB page a bit, must've pleaded to come back, then did the no cliche "BBI Suicide by 'look at me' Trump comment." ::snores::
I think this sounds right. Don't normally quote NFL stats in making a point but this time it's just tough to ignore.
11 of the 14 highest scoring teams in 2020 made the playoffs. The 3 playoffs team not in that group were Rams and Bears that still scored 92 points more than Giants, and Washington that scored 55 more.
Got to add playmakers that can add impact plays on the field and score TDs when inside the 20 yard line. Saquon coming back will help but need to make teams pay when they scheme to shut him down.
That does not mean we don't draft a WR just not with a first or second rounder in a WR rich draft.
Should we procure a Robinson or Godwin in FA then using the GBN draft prospect rankings, we might first address the two outstanding Defensive needs early on in the draft before dipping into the Offensive playmaker pool.
Something like this:
FA - Alan Robinson WR or Chris Godwin WR
Draft:
1. Surtain/Farley CB
2. Jaelan Philips ER
3. Terrace Marshall WR
4. Hunter Long TE
5. OL
6. DL
7. WR/KR
Personally, I didn't like how Michigan used him. They moved him all over the line, which is fine, but he ended up inside a lot. He has really good feet and is very active. I like him more than Parsons or Rousseau.
As far as drafting a CB goes, we had Yiadom who was going to be cut by the Broncs starting most of the year at 2nd CB. We had a S Logan Ryan playing there and Love. We need to upgrade that spot.
Surtain and Pitts would be the two guys I think they would have interest in.