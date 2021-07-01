Traditions & things that the Giants and their fans did first

I'm wanting to make a list of all the sports traditions that the Giants and their fans started /did first. I know it's a lot of things.
The DE-FENSE chant by the crowd, right?
Gatorade bath was Harry Carson doing it to Bill Parcells first, right?
Waving the towels was started by McConkey, right? But did the Steelers' "terrible towels" really originally get their idea from Giants' fans doing it after McConkey did it?
Also anyone who knows the deeper and more interesting stories behind these please feel free to share. And/or if there are any that maybe people THINK were started by the Giants (but really someone else was first) feel free to share that info too.
Looking forward to seeing if there are more I am forgetting or don't know about!
I dont have any actual things to mention probably some traditions started in the 40s or 50s i dont know about
Interested to see what people can come up with.
Good one, and wasn’t he in fact a player/coach at the time?
This is a good brief history of the Gatorade dunk, the story is Jim Burt did it originally after a win over the Redskins in 84, but then it was Carson who made it famous.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
while coaching as DC for the Giants.
Good one, and wasn’t he in fact a player/coach at the time?
This is a good brief history of the Gatorade dunk, the story is Jim Burt did it originally after a win over the Redskins in 84, but then it was Carson who made it famous. Link - ( New Window )
Just watched. Thanks . I didn’t realize Parcells got a Gatorade bath after EVERY SINGLE WIN in 1986? Wow. There’s no question that’s what made it catch on everywhere else.
I have a picture of Carson dunking Parcells in the Super Bowl that’s signed by Bill. I also have a Carson signature but separate from that. Kind of want to get him to sign the picture as well and have both of them on there.
Lombrdk introduced the modern tight end and a simplified blocking scheme.
Also "run to daylight" that changed the way running backs hit the hole
The Gatorade Bath was definitely them.
Also because of LT the Single Back Offense was born.
I still get goosebumps thinking about that sound echoing off the rafters and posts at the stadium.
And dusted it off in 2020
I don't think the Giants came up with that? Are you implying that LT coming into the league and his rookie year was the reason they started counting sacks? If so I'm not sure I would agree-- I think Deacon Jones had like 23 sacks in a season unofficially sometime before they started counting them so why wouldn't they have started counting them after that season?
Yesssss there was a key one missing! Forgot that one!
Man the Giants really have been pioneers for the NFL in so many instances.
Nah, the Cowboys played in Irving before the Giants left Yankee Stadium.
Did any team do kneel downs before the infamous ‘fumble’ ?
Were there any walkoffs before the Flipper Anderson TD ?
Were we the first to have a plane fly over the stadium with a banner blasting years of lousy football ?
And ... this i stellar ... Was there ever another starting QB named Eli ?
Did any team do kneel downs before the infamous ‘fumble’ ?
Were there any walkoffs before the Flipper Anderson TD ?
Were we the first to have a plane fly over the stadium with a banner blasting years of lousy football ?
And ... this i stellar ... Was there ever another starting QB named Eli ?
I have to imagine there were other walk-off TDs before Flipper Anderson. I mean, the first one that comes to mind is the Colts scoring a TD in the first OT championship game against us lol (that game had a lot of firsts too I believe).
Great point though, Spider, about the fact that the kneel down was never done prior to "the fumble." So in that sense the Giants are responsible for that tradition as well.
"In the ensuing sudden-death overtime, the Giants went three-and-out, which included a controversial third-down run by Frank Gifford that was marked just inches short of a first down. After getting the ball back on a punt, the Colts again drove down the field — this time for a touchdown, to win 23–17."
The run was by Charley Conerly, not Gifford.
Wikipedia: 1958_NFL_Championship_Game - ( New Window )
"In the ensuing sudden-death overtime, the Giants went three-and-out, which included a controversial third-down run by Frank Gifford that was marked just inches short of a first down. After getting the ball back on a punt, the Colts again drove down the field — this time for a touchdown, to win 23–17."
The run was by Charley Conerly, not Gifford. Wikipedia: 1958_NFL_Championship_Game - ( New Window )
Oh I see. There was a run by Gifford that was a controversial non-1st down call. The Gifford controversial call was toward the end of the 4th quarter and failing to get the 1st down there gave the ball back to the Colts allowing them to tie the game. I guess that was the more controversial call.
But, the 3 and out before the Colts got the ball back in OT (which is what they're referring to here) was Conerly on play action rolling right and coming just inches short of the 1st down. It was less controversial it seems but honestly the Conerly play looks like he was pretty darn close too.
Full game below.
Link - ( New Window )
Ah I see. Makes sense.
Yes ... I remember standing there in shock as he didn’t hesitate for a second, just ran straight to the tunnel without breaking stride ... obviously before the days of selfies.
Enjoy ...
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
home games in a location other than what's in the name of the team?
Nah, the Cowboys played in Irving before the Giants left Yankee Stadium.
Correct. Cowboys played in Irving in '71. The Giants played at the Yale Bowl in 73, 74.
It led to the leagues competing to sign players.
NFL revenue sharing was Wellington Mara's idea which is a major reason the league is so successful.