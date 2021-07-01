Traditions & things that the Giants and their fans did first Leg of Theismann : 1/7/2021 8:02 pm

I'm wanting to make a list of all the sports traditions that the Giants and their fans started /did first. I know it's a lot of things.



The DE-FENSE chant by the crowd, right?



Gatorade bath was Harry Carson doing it to Bill Parcells first, right?



Waving the towels was started by McConkey, right? But did the Steelers' "terrible towels" really originally get their idea from Giants' fans doing it after McConkey did it?



Also anyone who knows the deeper and more interesting stories behind these please feel free to share. And/or if there are any that maybe people THINK were started by the Giants (but really someone else was first) feel free to share that info too.



Looking forward to seeing if there are more I am forgetting or don't know about!