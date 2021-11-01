Offensive Development - Jones BradberryGlue : 1/11/2021 9:25 am

31st in offense is clearly the issue heading into the offseason. And this is my main problem with people high on Judge after year 1. I like the words he says, but it’s a results business and what we needed from this HC hire was for Jones to become a good QB. He stepped back this year. That does not mean he’s done, but it leaves major strides needed in Year 3 and the staff in place did not seem the have answers. So we clearly need to get him a better weapon to make the complimentary pieces better as a result. Jones just seems to lack QB instincts from my amateur eyes viewing from

afar. Poor presnap recognition, poor general pocket awareness, and rarely comes off the ininitial read to anything other than a checkdown or a run. Physically the guy has the tools, if he sees it he can make the throw. He can move. I never liked the Garrett hire and was hoping the Columbo incident combined with the results would get him out at seasons end. This offense from a passing standpoint never seemed to fit him. Mixing in RPOs was our “big” play package and I don’t want Jones running by design. That leads to injuries and he’s missed time in each of his first 2 years. I’m not giving up, but Im down on him heading into Year 3 and if they can’t upgrade the weaponry I’m very concerned they’ll be back in the QB pool next offseason.