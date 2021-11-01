I would trade up for Devonte Smith

This guy is the goods he looks like the sort of volume playmaker this offense desperately needs
I already know what I’m gonna hear “ Da GiAnTs HaVe t0 MaNy HOlEs t0 TrAde uP”
News flash with a hard cap free agency and injuries you’re ALWAYS going to have holes on your roster or areas with less talent
I’m not letting future Lorenzo Carter’s and Sam Beals stop me from adding a great Football player to my Football team
I’d hire Sarkisian in a second as OC, but Smith is special. He does everything well.
I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.
You think he's going to be available at 11? I don't
Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him
There is virtually no chance this guy is available at 11...is this going to be like last year’s delusion of chase young somehow making it to 4??
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...
Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him
Well you got that right....you are no expert.
But if we're honest with ourselves most of that "depth" will usually wind up non impact players that become interchangeable every other season.
In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...
And you are? Waddle a consensus top 20 pick is no where close to the prospect Desean Jackson was a mid 2nd rounder in his draft
Brilliant analysis
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?
You think he's going to be available at 11? I don't
No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?
There is virtually no chance this guy is available at 11...is this going to be like last year’s delusion of chase young somehow making it to 4??
He's a beast for sure. Kind of amazing.
No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.
Miami takes him at 3. Pair with Tua
will go very early. Great year, Heisman, and now 12 catches 215 yards and 3 TDs in the FIRST HALF of the National Championship game.
No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.
Miami takes him at 3. Pair with Tua
No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.
I want to draft Smith, but I'm not feeling trading up as of today unless it would only be a spot or two.
yeah, but he tweeted to do it right now. lol
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...
Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him
Well you got that right....you are no expert.
And you are? Waddle a consensus top 20 pick is no where close to the prospect Desean Jackson was a mid 2nd rounder in his draft
Brilliant analysis
Well, if you looked at their college numbers with Waddle playing on a loaded Bama team and Desean being the only weapon on that Cal team, you would see they are almost identical even despite Waddle missing time. One thing that was glaring was the lack of PR TDs from Waddle. He had 2 while Jax had 6.
So theres some analysis. Youve been here for a month and you already sound like a 15 year old.
Great minds think alike
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...
Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him
Well you got that right....you are no expert.
And you are? Waddle a consensus top 20 pick is no where close to the prospect Desean Jackson was a mid 2nd rounder in his draft
Brilliant analysis
Well, if you looked at their college numbers with Waddle playing on a loaded Bama team and Desean being the only weapon on that Cal team, you would see they are almost identical even despite Waddle missing time. One thing that was glaring was the lack of PR TDs from Waddle. He had 2 while Jax had 6.
So theres some analysis. Youve been here for a month and you already sound like a 15 year old.
I respect your opinion and we both want great football players on the Giants so let’s hope they deliver for both our sakes
Guessing dislocated finger the way they were working on it. Might be broken.
Nobody under 200 lbs in the first.
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...
I’d hire Sarkisian in a second as OC, but Smith is special. He does everything well.
Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.
I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.
He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.
I doubt 4-5 QBs go in the top 10
Picture Bradberry covering Smith, big difference
How about for him to weigh more than one of my morning turds?
Picture Bradberry covering Smith, big difference
Jeudy had awful QB play in all fairness. And in one game he had a practice squad WR who played QB one year in college throwing to him due to COVID.
Not a chance he is there at 11.
I love the guy and hope like hell he somehow inexplicably drops to 11, but I don’t think I’d trade up for him. Unless it was only up to 8 or 9. To get to five or so, we’d have to give up more than I think we can spare.
I would love a shot at Surtain. He is just
perfect for us. Perfect size, perfect coverage ability, eager to make tackles...him opposite Bradberry and with Holmes inside with Peppers roaming around would be insane.
I don’t think it’s quite that but it is under 4.5.
He not only had a great night (really only played a half lol) but great year and career at Bama.
Love the talent, but concerns about his weight may have him slide to our pick.
Love the talent, but concerns about his weight may have him slide to our pick. I still dont want him. If we are looking for a receiving threat at 11, Ill take Pitts. But I would rather have yet another mean bastard up front on O so we can stop worrying about Jones having time or Barkley having holes to run through. Get a mid-priced guy in FA, draft a bigger one and let's see what Jones/Barkley can do with the bastards up front. I for one, do NOT think 11 is too high for Leatherwood or Davis.
Davis in 1st, Marshall in 2nd?
-or-
Pitts in 1st, Leatherwoond in 2nd?
Love the talent, but concerns about his weight may have him slide to our pick. I still dont want him. If we are looking for a receiving threat at 11, Ill take Pitts. But I would rather have yet another mean bastard up front on O so we can stop worrying about Jones having time or Barkley having holes to run through. Get a mid-priced guy in FA, draft a bigger one and let's see what Jones/Barkley can do with the bastards up front. I for one, do NOT think 11 is too high for Leatherwood or Davis.
I totally agree. I think it’s safe to assume Smith won’t be blocking anyone due to his size, and we’re a run first offense. I don’t see him being a good fit here.
There’s all these tempting WR/TE prospects, but I think we need to finish the OL rebuild first.
Smith is gonna be drafted very highly. Begore 11, book it. But there always a price for any player - unless you got the #1 overall pick and you need a QB and Trevor Lawrence is on the board.
If I'm the Jets with pick 2 and Miami at 3 wants to move up 1 for Smith and offers 3 plus 18 overall for #2, I'd make that trade before a nanosecond passed.
But, whatever, Smith won't make it to the Giants at 11, or even close enough to warrant a trade up...
Fields is a ?
Smith is NOT a ?
Do you not see that? Has nothing to do with 40 yard dash time.
See Jerry Rice's career stats and 40 yard dash time for reference.
One of them, probably, but you could have simply written "one of Chase or Waddle will (likely) be available at 11", and have made a more rigorous statement.
Psst...he traded up to the first round to get Baker.
We’re not trading up or down in round 1 with grandpa Dave at the helm.
Psst...he traded up to the first round to get Baker.
Shhh
You think the Jets stay with Darnold?
Sewell with Becton is quite the tackle duo.
It may actually be a good year to be at #11.
Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/
So you’re of the opinion that Trevor Lawrence is the only good pro QB in this draft? Because I believe that opinion to be wrong
Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/
I like Pitts. I really do but a potential secondary of Bradbury-Surtain-Peppers-McKenzie-Holmes is too good to pass up on my opinion. Find a 2 way TE later in the draft.
in today's mock draft on The Athletic
Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/
I like Pitts. I really do but a potential secondary of Bradbury-Surtain-Peppers-McKenzie-Holmes is too good to pass up on my opinion. Find a 2 way TE later in the draft.
** In my opinion **
with regards to the draft. I see what I see.
So you’re of the opinion that Trevor Lawrence is the only good pro QB in this draft? Because I believe that opinion to be wrong
I believe he'll be the only QB worthy of selection in the top 5 of this draft. "Good" has little to do with it, good sometimes isn't good enough. This is where scouting and grading and building a draft board all come into play.
Picking a QB simply because you need one, even desperately, is how you wind up fucking your team for five years or longer.
Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.
I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.
He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.
Not surprised that someone would jump on Sarkisian. I have no idea how he will be as a leader, but his offense was a pleasure to watch.
And I agree, Smith's size does concern me, but he does a really good job of avoiding direct hits, and he uses his feet to avoid jamming at the LOS. If you watched the GB-TENN SNF game a couple of weeks ago, Collinsworth spent a good deal of time on how another Devanta, Adams, avoided jamming with footwork. Smith is in the same mold.
Smith is a great route runner, great hands, and I suspect he'll clock out in the 4.4 range. He's got plenty of speed. I'd be thrilled to get Chase too, but if both are on the board, I think I would lean Smith.
That’s what bw has said
Well, we got the right guy for that.
Keep the phone handy in case all of sudden highly graded players on your board drop or vice-versa so you can extract better perceived value.
And then pick the highest guy on the board.
But maybe times have changed.
See Jerry Rice's career stats and 40 yard dash time for reference.
Jerry Rice ran a 4.45 35 YEARS AGO! There is a ton of misinformation about Rice and his 40 time, but he was not slow. He was a terrific athlete.
I suspect Smith will run something along those lines, he has plenty of speed.
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?
I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.
There is virtually no chance this guy is available at 11...is this going to be like last year’s delusion of chase young somehow making it to 4??
Right, move on. The Giants don't have the ammo to trade up. At 11, we likely will get Waddle, Chase or Smith. All 3 gone are very, very unlikely.
in today's mock draft on The Athletic
Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/
I like Pitts. I really do but a potential secondary of Bradbury-Surtain-Peppers-McKenzie-Holmes is too good to pass up on my opinion. Find a 2 way TE later in the draft.
Yeah we’d be set on the back end there with Surtain added. Plus we’d also have Ryan in the S mix with Love adding some serious versatile depth. That would be one deep secondary.
I like Pitts a lot too and we desperately need offensive help, but I have to see what we do in Free Agency before I could say for sure who I’d rather have between him and Surtain. If we don’t help the O in FA, I’d lean more towards Pitts because I think help on O is a greater need. If we signed a TE or WR in FA, I’d run up and grab Surtain and lock down the secondary,
Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy
There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.
Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.
I don’t think it’s quite that but it is under 4.5.
He not only had a great night (really only played a half lol) but great year and career at Bama.
Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.
I don’t think it’s quite that but it is under 4.5.
He not only had a great night (really only played a half lol) but great year and career at Bama.
So you think you have his speed in the 40 pegged down to a couple hundreths of second. You are good. Less than 4.5 but not quite 4.45. We have real experts among us.
Well all I did was state a fact. It’s under 4.5 which it is but not quite the 4.45 the poster said would be needed to be the 1st WR off the board. He was clccked at 4.49 btw.
I’m certainly no expert but those hundredths of a second are important to a lot of people whose job it is to be an expert. If it weren’t. why use them and not just stop at tenths?
I tend to agree those couple of hundredths don’t seem like a big deal to me, but again, I was only posting he was over the number the poster was using as a cutoff.
Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy
There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.
Check out the LSU receiving tree.
Chase is the guy - for me.
Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.
I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.
He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.
Not surprised that someone would jump on Sarkisian. I have no idea how he will be as a leader, but his offense was a pleasure to watch.
And I agree, Smith's size does concern me, but he does a really good job of avoiding direct hits, and he uses his feet to avoid jamming at the LOS. If you watched the GB-TENN SNF game a couple of weeks ago, Collinsworth spent a good deal of time on how another Devanta, Adams, avoided jamming with footwork. Smith is in the same mold.
Smith is a great route runner, great hands, and I suspect he'll clock out in the 4.4 range. He's got plenty of speed. I'd be thrilled to get Chase too, but if both are on the board, I think I would lean Smith.
Smith does seem to have a "Gumby" element to his game. He seems to bounce up quickly after hits.
But if Chase is just as productive, as fast, and his similar hands, why wouldn't you take the bigger athlete?
The Giants are 1 of 12 teams that do not have a WR drafted in the 1st
Was - McLaurin (3)
Sea - Metcalf(2) & Locket(3)
GB - Adams (2)
Det - Golliday(3) jones(5)
Chi - Robinson(2), Miller(2), Mooney(5)
NO - Thomas (2)
Jax - Shenault(2) , Clark(2)
Indy - Hilton(3), Pascal
Pit - Shuster(2), Claypool(2), Johnson(3)
Buff - Diggs(5), Beasley
7 Teams have 2 No 1's at WR
Overwhelming odds are you are not finding a top WR after round 2. T. Hill, TY Hilton, Theilen, R. Anderson, McLaurin are rare to find
The question becomes this year is if one the big 2 is there at 11 do you grab them. It does not appear anything will be around in the 40's
I am a believer in particular positions having a strong pedigree coming from particular college programs - the 'ol you can't go wrong with a LB from Penn St. montra.
Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy
There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.
Check out the LSU receiving tree.
Chase is the guy - for me.
As usual - I'm with you.
Nothing scares me about Chase either.
I'm not a scout by any means, but SMith and Chase look to have very good NFL futures.
The Giants are 1 of 12 teams that do not have a WR drafted in the 1st
Was - McLaurin (3)
Sea - Metcalf(2) & Locket(3)
GB - Adams (2)
Det - Golliday(3) jones(5)
Chi - Robinson(2), Miller(2), Mooney(5)
NO - Thomas (2)
Jax - Shenault(2) , Clark(2)
Indy - Hilton(3), Pascal
Pit - Shuster(2), Claypool(2), Johnson(3)
Buff - Diggs(5), Beasley
7 Teams have 2 No 1's at WR
Overwhelming odds are you are not finding a top WR after round 2. T. Hill, TY Hilton, Theilen, R. Anderson, McLaurin are rare to find
The question becomes this year is if one the big 2 is there at 11 do you grab them. It does not appear anything will be around in the 40's
Good post and fair point.
Although a ton of very good WRs have been taken during Rd2 over the past few years in the case you don't want to burn your first pick.
I am a believer in particular positions having a strong pedigree coming from particular college programs - the 'ol you can't go wrong with a LB from Penn St. montra.
Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy
There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.
Check out the LSU receiving tree.
Chase is the guy - for me.
bw...I'm not as knowledgeable as you on CFB but I have been thinking this same thing. Loved Smith's game last night but......I feel the same thing on LSU WR's.
All that being said, we will feel the difference between drafting in the 11-hole each round and drafting in the 19- or 25-hole. If you go by the trade value chart, going from 19 to 11 in each round is roughly the equivalent of an additional early 2nd round pick and going from 25 (had they beaten the Bucs but lost to the Packers) to 11 is roughly the equivalent of an additional late first round pick (mid-20s).
Usually just missing the playoffs amounts to the difference between drafting 18-20 and drafting 21-25 (or 26-32 if you're lucky). It's a unique situation for the consolation prize to be the 11th pick in the draft. And as I said earlier, the 11-hole is not a bad spot to be picking this year.
But if WR is the choice, and Chase is there (as well as Smith), I'm going Chase.
He's just bigger, stronger, and probably faster. And keep this in mind. In 2019, when he last played, his season at LSU was 84/1,780/21+ per catch/20 TDs.
A great WR prospect.
Smith does seem to have a "Gumby" element to his game. He seems to bounce up quickly after hits.
But if Chase is just as productive, as fast, and his similar hands, why wouldn't you take the bigger athlete?
I tend to shy away from smaller WR's, but I like everything about Smith, other than his frame - he is an elite route-runner, elite hands, while not a Ruggs-type burner very quick in small spaces (looking forward to his 3-cone). Then you hear about his work ethic, his maturity, how he was a leader on the Bama team.
Chase is a tremendous player, I'll be happy to have him, and to be honest, I don't know as much about him, but Smith doesn't want to be great, he HAS to be great. I love that in a player.
Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.
I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.
He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.
Not surprised that someone would jump on Sarkisian. I have no idea how he will be as a leader, but his offense was a pleasure to watch.
And I agree, Smith's size does concern me, but he does a really good job of avoiding direct hits, and he uses his feet to avoid jamming at the LOS. If you watched the GB-TENN SNF game a couple of weeks ago, Collinsworth spent a good deal of time on how another Devanta, Adams, avoided jamming with footwork. Smith is in the same mold.
Smith is a great route runner, great hands, and I suspect he'll clock out in the 4.4 range. He's got plenty of speed. I'd be thrilled to get Chase too, but if both are on the board, I think I would lean Smith.
Smith does seem to have a "Gumby" element to his game. He seems to bounce up quickly after hits.
But if Chase is just as productive, as fast, and his similar hands, why wouldn't you take the bigger athlete?
Smith on the other hand has rare acceleration, extremely smooth athlete, natural hands that easily pluck passes away from his body, he’s sudden out of breaks, he just does things that are in that top percentile of Elite WRs.
But I'd worry about the pounding he'll take. Doesn't have a ton of muscle.
Then again, Deshaun Jackson lasted a pretty long time...but of course never ran crossing routes. Never.
With Chase, I see great hands, elite jumping ability and plus game speed. He always seemed to run away from quite a few defenders when I watched him in the SEC.
And I really like his versatility to play either the outside or the slot.
But the year off is a concern, so I could see that as a valid point.
Look, I won't throw the remote if we chose Smith. And his body type could be an outlier in the NFL because today's game is more open and less physical. However, like I mentioned, I will stick with my original view that if you think both Smith and Chase are even in skill sets, I'll take the bigger, more durable physique.