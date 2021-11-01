for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

I would trade up for Devonte Smith

ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 9:52 pm
This guy is the goods he looks like the sort of volume playmaker this offense desperately needs
I already know what I’m gonna hear “ Da GiAnTs HaVe t0 MaNy HOlEs t0 TrAde uP”
News flash with a hard cap free agency and injuries you’re ALWAYS going to have holes on your roster or areas with less talent
I’m not letting future Lorenzo Carter’s and Sam Beals stop me from adding a great Football player to my Football team
So...  
KDavies : 1/11/2021 9:55 pm : link
You are implying all it would take to trade up to get him is a 3rd rounder? I doubt that.
Why?  
bw in dc : 1/11/2021 9:56 pm : link
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...
In other words...  
KDavies : 1/11/2021 9:57 pm : link
why would a team pass on Smith to trade down and pick up a Beal or a Lorenzo Carter?
I would trade up as well  
Chip : 1/11/2021 9:59 pm : link
but the value of Carter and Beals is close to zero in a trade. It would be at least a 2nd to move up. If Smith is gone at 3 it won't matter.
RE: Why?  
Section331 : 1/11/2021 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...


I’d hire Sarkisian in a second as OC, but Smith is special. He does everything well.
There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/11/2021 10:01 pm : link
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.
RE: There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
dpinzow : 1/11/2021 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15119545 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.


You think he's going to be available at 11? I don't
RE: Why?  
ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:
Quote:
A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...

Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him
RE: There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
The_Boss : 1/11/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15119545 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.


There is virtually no chance this guy is available at 11...is this going to be like last year’s delusion of chase young somehow making it to 4??
RE: RE: Why?  
chopperhatch : 1/11/2021 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15119550 ImissTiki said:
Quote:
In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:


Quote:


A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...


Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him


Well you got that right....you are no expert.
There is something to be said for your argument  
moespree : 1/11/2021 10:08 pm : link
About being against the idea of keeping picks just to add depth to the roster rather than trading some of them for a higher value player. I don't disagree with that, and do think sometimes people can get sucked into holding onto all your picks just to add depth.

But if we're honest with ourselves most of that "depth" will usually wind up non impact players that become interchangeable every other season.
RE: RE: RE: Why?  
ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15119556 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15119550 ImissTiki said:


Quote:


In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:


Quote:


A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...


Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him



Well you got that right....you are no expert.

And you are? Waddle a consensus top 20 pick is no where close to the prospect Desean Jackson was a mid 2nd rounder in his draft
Brilliant analysis
RE: RE: There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/11/2021 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15119548 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 15119545 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.



You think he's going to be available at 11? I don't
I didn't say I think so. I said there's a significant chance. He might not be the first or even the second receiver drafted; Chase and Waddle could go first. Likely? No. Possible? Absolutely. If they go first, and if there's a run on QBs, Smith could fall out of the top 10, especially if there's a run on QBs.
Everybody on Sarks nuts  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/11/2021 10:13 pm : link
conveniently forgets he handed a Super Bowl offense and he fucked it up. Royally. Hard pass. Stay in college,Sark.
Smith  
Mark from Jersey : 1/11/2021 10:15 pm : link
will go very early. Great year, Heisman, and now 12 catches 215 yards and 3 TDs in the FIRST HALF of the National Championship game.

No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.
RE: RE: There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/11/2021 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15119552 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15119545 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.



There is virtually no chance this guy is available at 11...is this going to be like last year’s delusion of chase young somehow making it to 4??
I don't think this is a delusion: It's not "If you want Smith, sit tight, he'll fall!!!" Not likely. But crazier things have happened. I think if he falls to 11, the Giants will run to the podium. But if he's on the board when they're on the clock, they should at least listen to offers. Someone will offer a ransom for the chance to draft him.

He's a beast for sure. Kind of amazing.
RE: Smith  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/11/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15119577 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
will go very early. Great year, Heisman, and now 12 catches 215 yards and 3 TDs in the FIRST HALF of the National Championship game.

No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.


Miami takes him at 3. Pair with Tua
RE: RE: Smith  
Mark from Jersey : 1/11/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15119580 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15119577 Mark from Jersey said:


Quote:


will go very early. Great year, Heisman, and now 12 catches 215 yards and 3 TDs in the FIRST HALF of the National Championship game.

No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.



Miami takes him at 3. Pair with Tua
He is definitely in play at 3.
RE: Smith  
81_Great_Dane : 1/11/2021 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15119577 Mark from Jersey said:
Quote:
will go very early. Great year, Heisman, and now 12 catches 215 yards and 3 TDs in the FIRST HALF of the National Championship game.

No way he makes it to 11. I doubt he gets past 5.
That's more likely than him falling. But, again, Chase may be the first receiver taken and Waddle may be the next. Depends on what teams are looking for.
he looks great  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/11/2021 10:22 pm : link
but what are the odds that he's just another Amari Cooper? B+/A- talent who looks like an A++ otherworldly talent playing for a loaded Alabama squad. I know he didn't win the Heisman but Cooper was hyped almost as much as Smith if not more, people were in love with him.

I want to draft Smith, but I'm not feeling trading up as of today unless it would only be a spot or two.
Justin Tuck tweeted  
Chip : 1/11/2021 10:22 pm : link
trade up for Devonta
RE: Justin Tuck tweeted  
pjcas18 : 1/11/2021 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15119590 Chip said:
Quote:
trade up for Devonta


yeah, but he tweeted to do it right now. lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why?  
chopperhatch : 1/11/2021 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15119565 ImissTiki said:
Quote:
In comment 15119556 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15119550 ImissTiki said:


Quote:


In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:


Quote:


A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...


Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him



Well you got that right....you are no expert.


And you are? Waddle a consensus top 20 pick is no where close to the prospect Desean Jackson was a mid 2nd rounder in his draft
Brilliant analysis


Well, if you looked at their college numbers with Waddle playing on a loaded Bama team and Desean being the only weapon on that Cal team, you would see they are almost identical even despite Waddle missing time. One thing that was glaring was the lack of PR TDs from Waddle. He had 2 while Jax had 6.

So theres some analysis. Youve been here for a month and you already sound like a 15 year old.
RE: Justin Tuck tweeted  
ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15119590 Chip said:
Quote:
trade up for Devonta

Great minds think alike
Smith is in the injury tent  
markky : 1/11/2021 10:30 pm : link
after a hit from an LB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why?  
ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15119594 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15119565 ImissTiki said:


Quote:


In comment 15119556 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15119550 ImissTiki said:


Quote:


In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:


Quote:


A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...


Maybe I’m being a prisoner of the moment I’m obviously no expert but he looks like the type of Volume playmaker this team needs and if he’s the guy go get him



Well you got that right....you are no expert.


And you are? Waddle a consensus top 20 pick is no where close to the prospect Desean Jackson was a mid 2nd rounder in his draft
Brilliant analysis



Well, if you looked at their college numbers with Waddle playing on a loaded Bama team and Desean being the only weapon on that Cal team, you would see they are almost identical even despite Waddle missing time. One thing that was glaring was the lack of PR TDs from Waddle. He had 2 while Jax had 6.

So theres some analysis. Youve been here for a month and you already sound like a 15 year old.

I respect your opinion and we both want great football players on the Giants so let’s hope they deliver for both our sakes
RE: Smith is in the injury tent  
section125 : 1/11/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15119600 markky said:
Quote:
after a hit from an LB.


Guessing dislocated finger the way they were working on it. Might be broken.
Not sure how  
section125 : 1/11/2021 10:37 pm : link
Nogie Harris is rated, but he'd be a nice pick up. But I suspect he goes fairly early.
Fair enough,  
chopperhatch : 1/11/2021 10:37 pm : link
Im just saying if we go WR in 1st, I want someone who can make tough catches. I think Pitts could grade out as a legit X with Plax type measurables. I want that. We can always sign Samuels to play that dash/redirect guy.


Nobody under 200 lbs in the first.
There is a very good chance that 4 or 5 quarterbacks go in the top 10  
BigBlueBuff : 1/11/2021 10:39 pm : link
One of Smith, Chase, or Waddle will be available at 11.
I wouldn’t  
UConn4523 : 1/11/2021 10:39 pm : link
plenty of good WRs this draft
RE: RE: Why?  
bw in dc : 1/11/2021 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15119544 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15119534 bw in dc said:


Quote:


A lot of this is a great scheme by Sarkisian. Smith is a very good prospect, but don't be fooled by this...



I’d hire Sarkisian in a second as OC, but Smith is special. He does everything well.


Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.

I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.

He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.
RE: There is a very good chance that 4 or 5 quarterbacks go in the top 10  
ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15119611 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
One of Smith, Chase, or Waddle will be available at 11.

I doubt 4-5 QBs go in the top 10
Think Jerry Jeudy, unstoppable in college  
gtt350 : 1/11/2021 10:42 pm : link
took half a season to be semi productive for Denver.
Picture Bradberry covering Smith, big difference
No one who has a chance to draft Smith will trade down  
BillT : 1/11/2021 10:43 pm : link
What more could you want than this kid there when you’re on the clock. Back to reality please.
RE: No one who has a chance to draft Smith will trade down  
chopperhatch : 1/11/2021 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15119621 BillT said:
Quote:
What more could you want than this kid there when you’re on the clock. Back to reality please.


How about for him to weigh more than one of my morning turds?
RE: Smith is in the injury tent  
GoDeep13 : 1/11/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15119600 markky said:
Quote:
after a hit from an LB.
jammed His thumb into the tackler. Probably bent it back real bad
RE: Think Jerry Jeudy, unstoppable in college  
eric2425ny : 1/11/2021 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15119617 gtt350 said:
Quote:
took half a season to be semi productive for Denver.
Picture Bradberry covering Smith, big difference


Jeudy had awful QB play in all fairness. And in one game he had a practice squad WR who played QB one year in college throwing to him due to COVID.
You can have Davonte Smith  
Gregorio : 1/11/2021 11:29 pm : link
If only you can make these earwax ads disappear.
RE: There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
k2tampa : 1/11/2021 11:54 pm : link
In comment 15119545 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.

Not a chance he is there at 11.
Totally forgot he caught Tua’s OT  
Eman11 : 1/12/2021 12:03 am : link
Natl Champ winning TD as a freshman.

I love the guy and hope like hell he somehow inexplicably drops to 11, but I don’t think I’d trade up for him. Unless it was only up to 8 or 9. To get to five or so, we’d have to give up more than I think we can spare.
No  
Saquads26 : 1/12/2021 12:09 am : link
Absolutely not. Way too many holes and plenty of good talent at 11
I dont even think I would trade up for Surtain  
chopperhatch : 1/12/2021 12:14 am : link
Or Parsons. At least not far enough where we would have a chance at either.

I would love a shot at Surtain. He is just
perfect for us. Perfect size, perfect coverage ability, eager to make tackles...him opposite Bradberry and with Holmes inside with Peppers roaming around would be insane.
Smith  
Dragon : 1/12/2021 12:21 am : link
Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.
RE: Smith  
Eman11 : 1/12/2021 12:30 am : link
In comment 15119708 Dragon said:
Quote:
Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.


I don’t think it’s quite that but it is under 4.5.

He not only had a great night (really only played a half lol) but great year and career at Bama.
Lmao  
MtDizzle : 1/12/2021 12:33 am : link
We’re not trading up or down in round 1 with grandpa Dave at the helm.
Has a player weighing less  
RAIN : 1/12/2021 1:10 am : link
Than 180, ever been drafted in the top ten? Asking for a friend.

Love the talent, but concerns about his weight may have him slide to our pick.
RE: Has a player weighing less  
chopperhatch : 1/12/2021 1:23 am : link
In comment 15119719 RAIN said:
[quote] Than 180, ever been drafted in the top ten? Asking for a friend.

Love the talent, but concerns about his weight may have him slide to our pick. [/quotI still dont want him. If we are looking for a receiving threat at 11, Ill take Pitts. But I would rather have yet another mean bastard up front on O so we can stop worrying about Jones having time or Barkley having holes to run through. Get a mid-priced guy in FA, draft a bigger one and let's see what Jones/Barkley can do with the bastards up front. I for one, do NOT think 11 is too high for Leatherwood or Davis.
Leatherwood is looking  
chopperhatch : 1/12/2021 1:26 am : link
Like a stretch, but Davis isnt. That guy LOVES to block people into the quantum realm.

Davis in 1st, Marshall in 2nd?
-or-
Pitts in 1st, Leatherwoond in 2nd?
RE: RE: Has a player weighing less  
monstercoo : 1/12/2021 1:54 am : link
In comment 15119720 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15119719 RAIN said:
[quote] Than 180, ever been drafted in the top ten? Asking for a friend.

Love the talent, but concerns about his weight may have him slide to our pick. [/quotI still dont want him. If we are looking for a receiving threat at 11, Ill take Pitts. But I would rather have yet another mean bastard up front on O so we can stop worrying about Jones having time or Barkley having holes to run through. Get a mid-priced guy in FA, draft a bigger one and let's see what Jones/Barkley can do with the bastards up front. I for one, do NOT think 11 is too high for Leatherwood or Davis.


I totally agree. I think it’s safe to assume Smith won’t be blocking anyone due to his size, and we’re a run first offense. I don’t see him being a good fit here.

There’s all these tempting WR/TE prospects, but I think we need to finish the OL rebuild first.
RE: No one who has a chance to draft Smith will trade down  
BelieveJJ : 1/12/2021 3:13 am : link
In comment 15119621 BillT said:
Quote:
What more could you want than this kid there when you’re on the clock. Back to reality please.


Smith is gonna be drafted very highly. Begore 11, book it. But there always a price for any player - unless you got the #1 overall pick and you need a QB and Trevor Lawrence is on the board.

If I'm the Jets with pick 2 and Miami at 3 wants to move up 1 for Smith and offers 3 plus 18 overall for #2, I'd make that trade before a nanosecond passed.

But, whatever, Smith won't make it to the Giants at 11, or even close enough to warrant a trade up...
RE: Smith  
BelieveJJ : 1/12/2021 3:18 am : link
In comment 15119708 Dragon said:
Quote:
Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.


Fields is a ?

Smith is NOT a ?

Do you not see that? Has nothing to do with 40 yard dash time.

See Jerry Rice's career stats and 40 yard dash time for reference.
RE: There is a very good chance that 4 or 5 quarterbacks go in the top 10  
BelieveJJ : 1/12/2021 3:24 am : link
In comment 15119611 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
One of Smith, Chase, or Waddle will be available at 11.


One of them, probably, but you could have simply written "one of Chase or Waddle will (likely) be available at 11", and have made a more rigorous statement.
Every  
Dragon : 1/12/2021 5:49 am : link
Player in the draft has questions or else every pick would end up in the HOF look at that guy named Brady did he kind of have questions?
Smith  
Dragon : 1/12/2021 5:54 am : link
Looks spectacular but it’s a supremely loaded and talented Bama team shit I would bet on them 10 out of 10 to Whoop the Giants or Jets. Speed is the only question I’ve got for him he may be 180 now but that’s something that can’t be corrected.
Correction  
Dragon : 1/12/2021 5:59 am : link
Can be corrected.
Correction  
Dragon : 1/12/2021 6:00 am : link
Can be corrected
You don’t trade up for smith  
Tuckrule : 1/12/2021 6:05 am : link
That’s a franchise killing move. We are not 1 WR away. We need multiple WRs, a real tight end and offensive line help. We cannot afford to give away draft picks considering we don’t have a 5th this year.
This mock draft has Smith falling to us at #11  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 1/12/2021 6:06 am : link
Though it was before last night's performance.
Mock draft 1.0: Jets get quarterback, Giants get stud receiver - ( New Window )
The Giants won’t have many draft picks left  
Mark in ATL : 1/12/2021 7:31 am : link
after trading up for Smith and sending a pick(s) to the Falcons for Julio Jones. It would seem that at least one of Smith, Waddle, and Chase would still be available at 11, possibly more than one of the above. As others have pointed out, scheme, QB reads, QB protection, talent, etc play an integral part in Alabama’s success.
It kills me to no end to say this,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/12/2021 7:45 am : link
but when it comes to college prospects, bw is the guy to listen to more times than not..:)
..  
broadbandz : 1/12/2021 7:48 am : link
and smith couldnt even make it through the game. He is going to be hurt in the NFL.
RE: Lmao  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/12/2021 8:12 am : link
In comment 15119713 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
We’re not trading up or down in round 1 with grandpa Dave at the helm.


Psst...he traded up to the first round to get Baker.
RE: RE: Lmao  
Big Blue '56 : 1/12/2021 8:13 am : link
In comment 15119779 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15119713 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


We’re not trading up or down in round 1 with grandpa Dave at the helm.



Psst...he traded up to the first round to get Baker.



Shhh
We need a pass rusher  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/12/2021 8:29 am : link
WRs could be had later in the draft.
I think he's gone at 3 to the Dolphins  
JonC : 1/12/2021 8:33 am : link
or maybe the Jets decide to mess with the Dolphins ...
I'd draft him in a heartbeat  
Greg from LI : 1/12/2021 8:37 am : link
But this team has too many holes to trade picks away for anyone. If anything, they should be trying to collect more picks.
RE: I think he's gone at 3 to the Dolphins  
section125 : 1/12/2021 8:42 am : link
In comment 15119796 JonC said:
Quote:
or maybe the Jets decide to mess with the Dolphins ...


You think the Jets stay with Darnold?
I'm not sold on a QB at #2  
JonC : 1/12/2021 8:47 am : link
unless Lawrence falls, I think there's a shot the Jets don't love one either. I don't pay much attention to the Jets, tbh. Sewell probably should be the pick there but Smith is riding a huge wave right now, and the Jets aren't exactly good at this.
RE: I'm not sold on a QB at #2  
section125 : 1/12/2021 8:52 am : link
In comment 15119814 JonC said:
Quote:
unless Lawrence falls, I think there's a shot the Jets don't love one either. I don't pay much attention to the Jets, tbh. Sewell probably should be the pick there but Smith is riding a huge wave right now, and the Jets aren't exactly good at this.


Sewell with Becton is quite the tackle duo.

It may actually be a good year to be at #11.
With Becton at LT  
JonC : 1/12/2021 9:02 am : link
it's another reason they could roll with Smith. For sure, Darnold is the best decision they need to make. But, at #2 there's no clear cut QB imo.
If I'm the Jets, I call Ryan Day and offer him a ton of cash  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/12/2021 9:06 am : link
to become HC. He can make the call on Fields but I do think they draft a QB at #2 this year.
Jets would be insane not to take a Qb  
ImissTiki : 1/12/2021 9:24 am : link
There’s a good QB in this draft it’s up to the front office and scouts to find him .. Just because the media ain’t hyping up some prospect doesn’t mean he doesn’t exist
I don't pay much attention to the media  
JonC : 1/12/2021 9:28 am : link
with regards to the draft. I see what I see.
Dane Brugler has Smith going 3rd  
US1 Giants : 1/12/2021 9:32 am : link
in today's mock draft on The Athletic

Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board


https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/ - ( New Window )
RE: I don't pay much attention to the media  
ImissTiki : 1/12/2021 9:35 am : link
In comment 15119870 JonC said:
Quote:
with regards to the draft. I see what I see.

So you’re of the opinion that Trevor Lawrence is the only good pro QB in this draft? Because I believe that opinion to be wrong
RE: Dane Brugler has Smith going 3rd  
The_Boss : 1/12/2021 9:38 am : link
In comment 15119877 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
in today's mock draft on The Athletic

Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/ - ( New Window )


I like Pitts. I really do but a potential secondary of Bradbury-Surtain-Peppers-McKenzie-Holmes is too good to pass up on my opinion. Find a 2 way TE later in the draft.
RE: RE: Dane Brugler has Smith going 3rd  
The_Boss : 1/12/2021 9:39 am : link
In comment 15119887 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15119877 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


in today's mock draft on The Athletic

Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/ - ( New Window )



I like Pitts. I really do but a potential secondary of Bradbury-Surtain-Peppers-McKenzie-Holmes is too good to pass up on my opinion. Find a 2 way TE later in the draft.


** In my opinion **
RE: RE: I don't pay much attention to the media  
JonC : 1/12/2021 9:43 am : link
In comment 15119882 ImissTiki said:
Quote:
In comment 15119870 JonC said:


Quote:


with regards to the draft. I see what I see.


So you’re of the opinion that Trevor Lawrence is the only good pro QB in this draft? Because I believe that opinion to be wrong


I believe he'll be the only QB worthy of selection in the top 5 of this draft. "Good" has little to do with it, good sometimes isn't good enough. This is where scouting and grading and building a draft board all come into play.

Picking a QB simply because you need one, even desperately, is how you wind up fucking your team for five years or longer.
RE: RE: RE: Why?  
Section331 : 1/12/2021 9:43 am : link
In comment 15119614 bw in dc said:
Quote:


Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.

I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.

He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.


Not surprised that someone would jump on Sarkisian. I have no idea how he will be as a leader, but his offense was a pleasure to watch.

And I agree, Smith's size does concern me, but he does a really good job of avoiding direct hits, and he uses his feet to avoid jamming at the LOS. If you watched the GB-TENN SNF game a couple of weeks ago, Collinsworth spent a good deal of time on how another Devanta, Adams, avoided jamming with footwork. Smith is in the same mold.

Smith is a great route runner, great hands, and I suspect he'll clock out in the 4.4 range. He's got plenty of speed. I'd be thrilled to get Chase too, but if both are on the board, I think I would lean Smith.
You'd prob have to trade with the Jets  
cjac : 1/12/2021 9:48 am : link
I cant imagine Miami is going to pass on Smith
Smith is a skinny 175 lbs  
arniefez : 1/12/2021 9:50 am : link
he's going to get beat up in the NFL. The draft every year is loaded with high end WRs and you want to trade some of the Giants few assets for him? That's how the rebuild will last forever.
With..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/12/2021 9:51 am : link
the amount of roster additions we need to address, trading up is a very bad idea in this draft.
RE: Smith is a skinny 175 lbs  
Big Blue '56 : 1/12/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15119909 arniefez said:
Quote:
he's going to get beat up in the NFL. The draft every year is loaded with high end WRs and you want to trade some of the Giants few assets for him? That's how the rebuild will last forever.


That’s what bw has said
Desperate to fill a roster hole with a young player  
LBH15 : 1/12/2021 10:01 am : link
they fall in love despite it being a deep draft at the position, so they should trade up and burn the additional picks?

Well, we got the right guy for that.
Always seemed to me the best strategy was to create  
LBH15 : 1/12/2021 10:09 am : link
a board of all the positional players of relevance to the team, grade them objectively and then group them in tiers with similar grades. Maybe put a few arrows up/down next to certain names based on a unusual factors like intangibles, injury prone, etc.

Keep the phone handy in case all of sudden highly graded players on your board drop or vice-versa so you can extract better perceived value.

And then pick the highest guy on the board.

But maybe times have changed.
RE: RE: Smith  
Section331 : 1/12/2021 10:11 am : link
In comment 15119732 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:

See Jerry Rice's career stats and 40 yard dash time for reference.


Jerry Rice ran a 4.45 35 YEARS AGO! There is a ton of misinformation about Rice and his 40 time, but he was not slow. He was a terrific athlete.

I suspect Smith will run something along those lines, he has plenty of speed.
RE: RE: There is a significant chance he's available at 11.  
NYG007 : 1/12/2021 10:37 am : link
In comment 15119552 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15119545 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


The question for me is: If he's on the board when the Giants are on the clock, do you trade down if you get an offer?

I would as long as: 1) the offer doesn't push the Giants down more than 10 picks and 2) there's at least a 2nd-rounder in it for the Giants. Which narrows the list of potential partners. But I am pretty sure the Giants could get a top defensive starter between 12 and 21 and they could get at least one very good WR or TE in the second.



There is virtually no chance this guy is available at 11...is this going to be like last year’s delusion of chase young somehow making it to 4??


Right, move on. The Giants don't have the ammo to trade up. At 11, we likely will get Waddle, Chase or Smith. All 3 gone are very, very unlikely.
RE: RE: Dane Brugler has Smith going 3rd  
Eman11 : 1/12/2021 10:54 am : link
In comment 15119887 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15119877 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


in today's mock draft on The Athletic

Has the Giants taking Pitts @11 with Surtain on the board
https://theathletic.com/2316582/2021/01/12/nfl-mock-draft-devonta-smith/ - ( New Window )



I like Pitts. I really do but a potential secondary of Bradbury-Surtain-Peppers-McKenzie-Holmes is too good to pass up on my opinion. Find a 2 way TE later in the draft.


Yeah we’d be set on the back end there with Surtain added. Plus we’d also have Ryan in the S mix with Love adding some serious versatile depth. That would be one deep secondary.

I like Pitts a lot too and we desperately need offensive help, but I have to see what we do in Free Agency before I could say for sure who I’d rather have between him and Surtain. If we don’t help the O in FA, I’d lean more towards Pitts because I think help on O is a greater need. If we signed a TE or WR in FA, I’d run up and grab Surtain and lock down the secondary,
I'll tell you this...  
Dnew15 : 1/12/2021 11:03 am : link
I am a believer in particular positions having a strong pedigree coming from particular college programs - the 'ol you can't go wrong with a LB from Penn St. montra.

Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy

There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.
with all this talk about size  
santacruzom : 1/12/2021 11:46 am : link
you'd think the Giants have no experience with their promising physical specimen WRs succumbing to devastating injuries.
RE: RE: Smith  
Thegratefulhead : 1/12/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15119712 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15119708 Dragon said:


Quote:


Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.



I don’t think it’s quite that but it is under 4.5.

He not only had a great night (really only played a half lol) but great year and career at Bama.
So you think you have his speed in the 40 pegged down to a couple hundreths of second. You are good. Less than 4.5 but not quite 4.45. We have real experts among us.
RE: RE: RE: Smith  
Eman11 : 1/12/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15120080 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15119712 Eman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15119708 Dragon said:


Quote:


Just like Fields a week ago had a great night but I’m just not sure about his actual speed if this kid can run a 4.45 or better then he’s the first WR off the board hands down.



I don’t think it’s quite that but it is under 4.5.

He not only had a great night (really only played a half lol) but great year and career at Bama.

So you think you have his speed in the 40 pegged down to a couple hundreths of second. You are good. Less than 4.5 but not quite 4.45. We have real experts among us.


Well all I did was state a fact. It’s under 4.5 which it is but not quite the 4.45 the poster said would be needed to be the 1st WR off the board. He was clccked at 4.49 btw.

I’m certainly no expert but those hundredths of a second are important to a lot of people whose job it is to be an expert. If it weren’t. why use them and not just stop at tenths?

I tend to agree those couple of hundredths don’t seem like a big deal to me, but again, I was only posting he was over the number the poster was using as a cutoff.
Too Skinny  
BradberryGlue : 1/12/2021 12:25 pm : link
I think he’s gonna have a hard time staying healthy in the NFL. He is very thin. This offense needs a bigger target. He’s also going to be gone well before 11 and we can in no way afford a trade up. Free agency will determine the draft, but at 11 we are probably looking at Kyle Pitts or a WR that rises during workouts. 31st in offense. There is no way they can afford to go D unless they make significant progress prior to the draft and I don’t see it given the cap situation unless they let Williams walk, has his cap on offense then replace him at 11.
RE: I'll tell you this...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15120016 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
I am a believer in particular positions having a strong pedigree coming from particular college programs - the 'ol you can't go wrong with a LB from Penn St. montra.

Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy

There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.


Check out the LSU receiving tree.

Chase is the guy - for me.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why?  
bw in dc : 1/12/2021 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15119896 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15119614 bw in dc said:


Quote:




Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.

I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.

He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.



Not surprised that someone would jump on Sarkisian. I have no idea how he will be as a leader, but his offense was a pleasure to watch.

And I agree, Smith's size does concern me, but he does a really good job of avoiding direct hits, and he uses his feet to avoid jamming at the LOS. If you watched the GB-TENN SNF game a couple of weeks ago, Collinsworth spent a good deal of time on how another Devanta, Adams, avoided jamming with footwork. Smith is in the same mold.

Smith is a great route runner, great hands, and I suspect he'll clock out in the 4.4 range. He's got plenty of speed. I'd be thrilled to get Chase too, but if both are on the board, I think I would lean Smith.


Smith does seem to have a "Gumby" element to his game. He seems to bounce up quickly after hits.

But if Chase is just as productive, as fast, and his similar hands, why wouldn't you take the bigger athlete?

WR  
stretch234 : 1/12/2021 12:52 pm : link
Interesting that people think WR can be had all over the draft - partially true, however, vast majority of top WR are 1st-2nd rd

The Giants are 1 of 12 teams that do not have a WR drafted in the 1st

Was - McLaurin (3)
Sea - Metcalf(2) & Locket(3)
GB - Adams (2)
Det - Golliday(3) jones(5)
Chi - Robinson(2), Miller(2), Mooney(5)
NO - Thomas (2)
Jax - Shenault(2) , Clark(2)
Indy - Hilton(3), Pascal
Pit - Shuster(2), Claypool(2), Johnson(3)
Buff - Diggs(5), Beasley

7 Teams have 2 No 1's at WR

Overwhelming odds are you are not finding a top WR after round 2. T. Hill, TY Hilton, Theilen, R. Anderson, McLaurin are rare to find

The question becomes this year is if one the big 2 is there at 11 do you grab them. It does not appear anything will be around in the 40's


RE: RE: I'll tell you this...  
Dnew15 : 1/12/2021 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15120158 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15120016 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


I am a believer in particular positions having a strong pedigree coming from particular college programs - the 'ol you can't go wrong with a LB from Penn St. montra.

Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy

There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.



Check out the LSU receiving tree.

Chase is the guy - for me.


As usual - I'm with you.

Nothing scares me about Chase either.

I'm not a scout by any means, but SMith and Chase look to have very good NFL futures.
RE: WR  
LBH15 : 1/12/2021 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15120203 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Interesting that people think WR can be had all over the draft - partially true, however, vast majority of top WR are 1st-2nd rd

The Giants are 1 of 12 teams that do not have a WR drafted in the 1st

Was - McLaurin (3)
Sea - Metcalf(2) & Locket(3)
GB - Adams (2)
Det - Golliday(3) jones(5)
Chi - Robinson(2), Miller(2), Mooney(5)
NO - Thomas (2)
Jax - Shenault(2) , Clark(2)
Indy - Hilton(3), Pascal
Pit - Shuster(2), Claypool(2), Johnson(3)
Buff - Diggs(5), Beasley

7 Teams have 2 No 1's at WR

Overwhelming odds are you are not finding a top WR after round 2. T. Hill, TY Hilton, Theilen, R. Anderson, McLaurin are rare to find

The question becomes this year is if one the big 2 is there at 11 do you grab them. It does not appear anything will be around in the 40's


Good post and fair point.

Although a ton of very good WRs have been taken during Rd2 over the past few years in the case you don't want to burn your first pick.
RE: RE: I'll tell you this...  
Blue21 : 1/12/2021 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15120158 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15120016 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


I am a believer in particular positions having a strong pedigree coming from particular college programs - the 'ol you can't go wrong with a LB from Penn St. montra.

Alabama has put out a nice collection of NFL WR talent:
Julio Jones
Amari Cooper
Calvin Ridley
Henry Ruggs
Jerry Juedy

There aren't a ton of complete misses in there either.



Check out the LSU receiving tree.

Chase is the guy - for me.


bw...I'm not as knowledgeable as you on CFB but I have been thinking this same thing. Loved Smith's game last night but......I feel the same thing on LSU WR's.



My current opinion (surely to change)...  
Milton : 1/12/2021 2:11 pm : link
There are two great prospects in the draft (Lawrence and Sewell) and another ten or twelve really good prospects (especially if three or four QBs are among them). With the 11th pick, the Giants will get one of the really good prospects and he will fill a position of need. If it isn't Devonta Smith so be it. I'm fine with Surtain, I'm fine with Rousseau, I'm fine with Pitts, hell, I could even be fine with Wyatt Davis if Gettleman could sell me on the idea that he was gonna be a 10-year fixture like Chris Snee.
I'm not trading up for  
ryanmkeane : 1/12/2021 2:11 pm : link
Smith. This draft has 8-9 receivers that will be taken in rounds 1 and 2. Take BPA in round 1 and round 2, and the odds are that one of those will be WR.
One thing will be clear come Draft Day...  
Milton : 1/12/2021 2:37 pm : link
I wanted Washington to lose and for the Giants to make the playoffs. I think they would've had a very decent shot at beating the Bucs this past weekend and even if they would've hit a brick wall versus the Packers the following weekend, it would've meant a lot to their confidence going forward, the culture in the locker room, and perhaps even offseason recruiting purposes.

All that being said, we will feel the difference between drafting in the 11-hole each round and drafting in the 19- or 25-hole. If you go by the trade value chart, going from 19 to 11 in each round is roughly the equivalent of an additional early 2nd round pick and going from 25 (had they beaten the Bucs but lost to the Packers) to 11 is roughly the equivalent of an additional late first round pick (mid-20s).

Usually just missing the playoffs amounts to the difference between drafting 18-20 and drafting 21-25 (or 26-32 if you're lucky). It's a unique situation for the consolation prize to be the 11th pick in the draft. And as I said earlier, the 11-hole is not a bad spot to be picking this year.
Dnew...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2021 2:47 pm : link
For the record, I'm not sure what were should do with the pick (yet).

But if WR is the choice, and Chase is there (as well as Smith), I'm going Chase.

He's just bigger, stronger, and probably faster. And keep this in mind. In 2019, when he last played, his season at LSU was 84/1,780/21+ per catch/20 TDs.

A great WR prospect.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why?  
Section331 : 1/12/2021 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15120169 bw in dc said:
Quote:

Smith does seem to have a "Gumby" element to his game. He seems to bounce up quickly after hits.

But if Chase is just as productive, as fast, and his similar hands, why wouldn't you take the bigger athlete?


I tend to shy away from smaller WR's, but I like everything about Smith, other than his frame - he is an elite route-runner, elite hands, while not a Ruggs-type burner very quick in small spaces (looking forward to his 3-cone). Then you hear about his work ethic, his maturity, how he was a leader on the Bama team.

Chase is a tremendous player, I'll be happy to have him, and to be honest, I don't know as much about him, but Smith doesn't want to be great, he HAS to be great. I love that in a player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why?  
GoDeep13 : 1/12/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15120169 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15119896 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15119614 bw in dc said:


Quote:




Tomorrow he's heading to Austin, TX to be the HC at UT. Will be interesting if he can spin similar magic for the 'Horns.

I like Smith, don't get me wrong. But his body type does bother me, so I would prefer a bigger body like Chase instead.

He had a great, great year last year at LSU. He's just forgotten b/c of Covid and the opt-out.



Not surprised that someone would jump on Sarkisian. I have no idea how he will be as a leader, but his offense was a pleasure to watch.

And I agree, Smith's size does concern me, but he does a really good job of avoiding direct hits, and he uses his feet to avoid jamming at the LOS. If you watched the GB-TENN SNF game a couple of weeks ago, Collinsworth spent a good deal of time on how another Devanta, Adams, avoided jamming with footwork. Smith is in the same mold.

Smith is a great route runner, great hands, and I suspect he'll clock out in the 4.4 range. He's got plenty of speed. I'd be thrilled to get Chase too, but if both are on the board, I think I would lean Smith.



Smith does seem to have a "Gumby" element to his game. He seems to bounce up quickly after hits.

But if Chase is just as productive, as fast, and his similar hands, why wouldn't you take the bigger athlete?
my biggest problem with Chase is the lack of an elite attribute. He isn’t the biggest, has playable speed but not a burner, not very twitchy, wins with hand fighting and leverage (which is good in college but guys are much better technicians in the NFL and can reduce the effectiveness of that). That’s why I see a ceiling of Jarvis Landry for Chase. Landry is a damn good receiver in his own right, but he wouldn’t be ny ideal WR1.

Smith on the other hand has rare acceleration, extremely smooth athlete, natural hands that easily pluck passes away from his body, he’s sudden out of breaks, he just does things that are in that top percentile of Elite WRs.
looks smooth and fluid.....  
BillKo : 1/12/2021 4:50 pm : link
...great hands.

But I'd worry about the pounding he'll take. Doesn't have a ton of muscle.

Then again, Deshaun Jackson lasted a pretty long time...but of course never ran crossing routes. Never.
GoDeep13...  
bw in dc : 1/12/2021 4:51 pm : link
Fair enough.

With Chase, I see great hands, elite jumping ability and plus game speed. He always seemed to run away from quite a few defenders when I watched him in the SEC.

And I really like his versatility to play either the outside or the slot.

But the year off is a concern, so I could see that as a valid point.

Look, I won't throw the remote if we chose Smith. And his body type could be an outlier in the NFL because today's game is more open and less physical. However, like I mentioned, I will stick with my original view that if you think both Smith and Chase are even in skill sets, I'll take the bigger, more durable physique.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions