I would trade up for Devonte Smith ImissTiki : 1/11/2021 9:52 pm

This guy is the goods he looks like the sort of volume playmaker this offense desperately needs

I already know what I’m gonna hear “ Da GiAnTs HaVe t0 MaNy HOlEs t0 TrAde uP”

News flash with a hard cap free agency and injuries you’re ALWAYS going to have holes on your roster or areas with less talent

I’m not letting future Lorenzo Carter’s and Sam Beals stop me from adding a great Football player to my Football team