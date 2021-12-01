Good Joe Judge Interview on Sirius w/ Papa and Weis

2020:
-Biggest thing he learned this year was with respect to making adjustments and how to react to changes in a weird year
-It was different/difficult getting his guys used to doing meetings in offseason on Zoom. Just like with your kids at home doing school remotely. Instincts tell you to bring people together to help get close as a team, but COVID rules kept from being able to do that.
-Hard for young single guys to go home to a hotel or apartment alone with nothing to do. One of our players would stay at the facility til 9:30 each night b/c he couldn't stand to go home and be alone.
-Guys would have a lot of anxiety if, for instance, they got itchy eyes, had to report it to medical staff, get sent home and wonder if they had COVID...then other players who were around them got anxious that maybe they'd been exposed in the locker room, etc.
-A 6 hour flight to Seattle wearing heavy N95 masks was tough. 25 guys got off plane with migraine symptoms, from having to wear the masks the whole time and from altitude changes.
-The COVID tracers could fall off and get lost on the field. At times you'd have a bunch of guys and grounds crew out there looking around for a lost tracer to be sure they didn't get in trouble with the league for violating protocols.
-Hard on wives of coaches b/c they couldn't get together to know each other. No opportunities for kids to connect, to come to airport and wave to their dads before they got on a plane, etc.
DEFENSE
-We got to a certain point in the year where we just weren't being effective enough in man coverage, giving up too many plays and decided we had to change and find ways to play zone effectively.
-Graham did a great job looking at film of other teams, other historical defenses, etc. to change and figure out what we could do to best fit our personnel.
-At first it was rough b/c we spent the offseason and our first few games learning and implementing man schemes.
-Took a couple weeks to get the guys to understand zone, how we'd be attacked, where the weak spots can be, etc. but once they did, we put together productive football and improved along the way in situational areas (3rd down, 2 minute, RZ). Saw really good development out of the young guys in our system.
-A credit to the defensive coaching they were getting. Everybody gets the same level of coaching every day...doesn't matter if you're undrafted, a vet, practice squad, etc. Young guys really developed and that helped down the stretch when they needed to step up.
-He leans on PG a lot. A great friend. Both of them are actually the only 2 coaches in the building working right now.
OFFENSE
-Papa says no secret the O wasn't as effective as it needed to be to win consistently- asks what has JJ identified that needs to be done better/differently to change that. Going thru a very thorough self-scout. Doesn't want to list bullet points but we have to coach better and play better.
-Have to put players in best position to succeed.
PERSONNEL:
-JJ is wrapping up stuff today and he and wife are about to get out of town for a few days.
-Next the focus shifts to Senior Bowl, assuming that will still go forward.
-Looks forward to meeting with kids one on one.
-This part of year is heavy on looking at personnel. Next he'll focus on identifying guys in FA and then move focus to draft.
-Our coaches did all our end of year evaluations of our players last week. They'll be off for a few weeks, and when they come back, they'll sit down and talk to every player on our roster.
-That'll help us establish needs within our team and then go through self-scout and schematics going forward.
-Really the focus now is to a) clean up what happened last season and b) tie in the personnel aspect going forward. Will be looking for who can help our team and how to get them plugged in. Jan and Feb this will be his sole focus.
-Weis asked if he watch the Nat Championship last night and used that to get a head start on evaluating personnel. JJ says there are a lot of players on those 2 teams who will be in the NFL next year, and a lot of them probably could've even played this year.
-Gonna he hard to evaluate players from this year b/c some opted out (you'd have to go back and watch 2019 footage), some may use the extra year of eligibility, and you don't even know yet if they're coming out (for the draft) or not.
-Some guys who will go very high in the draft this year, you may only have a total of 100-200 snaps total of film on them (their school may have played limited games, may have been an injury situation, etc.)
-A few years form now he's confident people will look back to this year and wonder how a guy fell to the 5th-6th round, and it's because of the limited ability to evaluate in a weird year. Will there be a combine? If so, maybe just a limited on. Will there be pro days?
-There's going to have to be a lot of projections on players b/c of inadequate information and limited tape/opportunities to meet guys in person.
-Advantages come in other ways, i.e. we have a defensive staffer, Jody Wright, who used to run Saban's recruiting department at Alabama, so he has a ton of insight on defensive prospects. They've been leaning on him a lot the past couple weeks. He can tell them stuff like what kind of family life a kid has, how he was in high school, etc.
-It's all about using whatever resources we have available to us. That kind of insight will carry a lot of weight for us in the draft.
JONES:
-Papa says, 'unprovoked, you were pretty forceful in your support in and belief in Daniel Jones'...what about working with him has you believing so strongly...maybe what you've seen behind the scenes? JJ says watching him prepare, improve on a daily basis, his command of the system, communicating in huddle and in a room w/ guys, knowing how to check to other plays or protections, his improvement in situational awareness and ball security were big.
-It's very important to have a guy who the team responds to and buys in to. DJ has that. There have been guys in the past with big arms, big personalities, etc. but the team didn't respond to them.
-The team really likes DJ. They know how hard he prepares. How he plays through a lot of different ailments and never complains or makes excuses. He's very coachable and does whatever you ask him to. He works hard, prepares hard and puts the team first.
Quote:
Judge can talk. He doesn’t embarrass us at the mic like the last 2 coaches. However make no mistake, he has not proven anything on game data yet. 31st in offense. Improvement came from Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Williams, Thomas being added to the mix. Jones did not develop. I’m kind of getting sick of hearing him. I want to start seeing tangible results by way of victories. His net is gone. Win
insightful...good players helped the team play better. We need a know-it-all and insider on BBI
The point is where does Judge deserve much credit? They made a stand in FA and spent a ton of money. Jones was in year 2 v his rookie year. We won 6 games in the worst division in football. We beat 1 winning team that was in the tank for much of the latter part of the year. I like what Judge is trying to represent, but X’s and O’s matter. Him and his staff could not move the football. And I mentioned the player additions because with those guys in the mix the D should have been better, that is not a signal of better coaching.
If Jones made strides this team wins the division as it played out. So in retrospect we cooks have absolutely expected to be good. We got a 1 year cap gift with Solder opting out that led to the Ryan and Golden signings. If the offense made any progression from 2019 they go 8-8 or 9-7. The offense is why there is no way to be happy with Year 1 of the Judge tenure.
Thanks for the write up Frank. ; )
Quote:
In comment 15120221 BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
Judge can talk. He doesn’t embarrass us at the mic like the last 2 coaches. However make no mistake, he has not proven anything on game data yet. 31st in offense. Improvement came from Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, Williams, Thomas being added to the mix. Jones did not develop. I’m kind of getting sick of hearing him. I want to start seeing tangible results by way of victories. His net is gone. Win
insightful...good players helped the team play better. We need a know-it-all and insider on BBI
The point is where does Judge deserve much credit? They made a stand in FA and spent a ton of money. Jones was in year 2 v his rookie year. We won 6 games in the worst division in football. We beat 1 winning team that was in the tank for much of the latter part of the year. I like what Judge is trying to represent, but X’s and O’s matter. Him and his staff could not move the football. And I mentioned the player additions because with those guys in the mix the D should have been better, that is not a signal of better coaching.
Completely new offensive line, new OC, new offense, no pre-season. Best offensive player lost in 2nd game. Center never played position and was almost run out of the state after 1st game and became consensus best lineman by game 17.(guess that was not coaching?)
TE who was relied upon caused 6 INTs on tipped balls that directly led to 2 losses. Dropped two more passes that likely cost at least one game and the division.
Defense far exceeded expectations. Peppers went from vilified to essential(guess that wasn't coaching). Secondary that was a mess, became a strength(guess that wasn't coaching). Interior DLine alone had more sacks than 4 or 5 entire teams(guess that was not coaching)
But yeah, keep your insightfulness going
What a weird year ... never considered the personal aspects of covid's affect on the season - even if you didn't get sick.
Judge isn’t sitting around doing nothing while Gettleman makes personnel decisions.
Secondary added Bradberry and Ryan, heard of them? lol
Offense, you sure did list a ton of excuses. They were 31st in the NFL ahead of only the Jets. They finished behind Dallas in offense who lost their entire Oline and their starting QB. Same with Philly.
Joe Judge was a 1st year HC. That’s all there is to say. He better find someone to find some answers for Jones because he does not have them and Jones development is what we needed from the HC we hired.
New to BBI and you’ll fit right in with the whiner crowd ... clearly you know shit about the team or football in general ... pls go away now and save us more grief.
I know football and 6-10 in a bad division, 31st in offense is not reason to be high on this guy off 1 year. They defeated Kyle Allen, Alex Smith/Dwayne Haskins, Andy Dalton, & Brandon Allen for 5 of the 6 wins. And most importantly is that Daniel Jones as a rookie with Pat Shurmur looked better than Year 2 Jones looked under the staff Judge assembled. If Jones fails, Judge fails.
Tell me what you saw this year that you didn’t see more of in 2016 under McAdoo? Tell me Jones didn’t look better as a rookie under Shurmur than he did in year 2 under Eli? Nate Solder’s cap # is back. There will be no spending spree this offseason like the one that brought Bradberry, Martinez, Willkams, and Ryan last offseason. Judge had far more defensive talent than Shurmur’s staff was handed. And I’m not backing Shurmur, but personnel tanked his time here. This division was in the gutter this season, that won’t continue. Dallas and Philly will have QBs and Olines again.
Judge isn’t sitting around doing nothing while Gettleman makes personnel decisions.
I'm sure cutting Ballantine was all Judge. Getts seemed like he didnt want to be wrong about that one, but he didnt last long.
Also, the fact that he's got these college ties now on staff will be huge for the upcoming draft and the lack of film which Judge mentions.
No interest in going down the McAdoo road with you, I can just point to 2017 and then we will be right back to where we are right now. The personnel was the #1, 2 and 3 reasons why we didn’t win the division this year, it certainly wasn’t the coaching (maybe Garrett but I still think he had little to work with after Barkley, our only weapon, went down).
No interest in going down the McAdoo road with you, I can just point to 2017 and then we will be right back to where we are right now. The personnel was the #1, 2 and 3 reasons why we didn’t win the division this year, it certainly wasn’t the coaching (maybe Garrett but I still think he had little to work with after Barkley, our only weapon, went down).
It’s not a dead horse. Judge and Jones go hand in hand. We chose to hire a non-QB guru type. We hired a ST coach. So he needed to hire someone to develop Jones. How Garrett handles Jones is on line 1 of the Judge tenure here. Year 1 was an F. And for that reason I am not nearly as high on the hire as many I know. We won’t matter until QB is resolved.
No, the point is I am curious as to your previous handles..
Quote:
Was very good, people that understand what it takes to build a winning culture know this, got to have talent to win also, and he will help with that also so he can show the experts the tangible results they crave. We are all tired of losing, but what did you expect with this roster, starting all over again, with the off season and season challenges he faced.
If Jones made strides this team wins the division as it played out. So in retrospect we cooks have absolutely expected to be good. We got a 1 year cap gift with Solder opting out that led to the Ryan and Golden signings. If the offense made any progression from 2019 they go 8-8 or 9-7. The offense is why there is no way to be happy with Year 1 of the Judge tenure.
Bradberryglue you do make some compelling points. So I'll counter with some comments.
1) On Jones, it seems even in a stable situation where their is not a complete new staff and philosophy/scheme, most sophomore QBs take a step back after teams have a year or so of tape to review. Throw COVID on top of that. It seemed to be the offense (well, Jones specifically anyway) was starting to hit his stride in Cincy when he hurt his hamstring. That was a HUGE setback going into the teeth of the second half schedule.
2) Bradberry is amazing, and a fave of mine. But Jenkins was close to the same level of corner, so really you traded Jenkins for Bradberry. Slight improvement? Sure, but not a drastic difference when JackRabbit was playing well. So on defense making the impact you describe, in my mind anyway, is Martinez. Now granted he adds a lot but he doesn't boost the defense to the point where it was this year vs. last. There is very clearly a difference in the way this team plays (especially in zone coverage) vs the defense last year that looked lost on 75% of the plays. We see improvement and better utilization of Peppers, Williams, Tomlinson, etc. Not sure how you can say this doesn't look like a better coached defense than last year.
Secondary added Bradberry and Ryan, heard of them? lol
Offense, you sure did list a ton of excuses. They were 31st in the NFL ahead of only the Jets. They finished behind Dallas in offense who lost their entire Oline and their starting QB. Same with Philly.
Joe Judge was a 1st year HC. That’s all there is to say. He better find someone to find some answers for Jones because he does not have them and Jones development is what we needed from the HC we hired.
Oh great adding two players means your defense plays well.
Keep up with your schtick.
There are only 11 guys on the field. Bradberry, Martinez, Ryan, and Williams were siginicant upgrades at 36% of those positions. We then got to play a multitude of games who had their QB and Oline. The Week 17 win came against a Cowboys team that was missing its QB and all 5 Olineman. The Seattle game was a great effort by the D. When Bradberry missed his Covid game(1 player) the D looked inept. Could not get off the field.
On 1, Id give Jones an excuse if he was not outplayed by multiple guys in new schemes including several rookies. Herbert, Burrow, Mayfield, Bridgewater to name a few outplayed him and they had the same Covid offseason and new offenses to learn.
On 2 I think Bradberry was a lot better than Jenkins, but it was not just him. Ryan was a major injection into that secondary. We had no # 2 back there to Jenkins(who was gone at the deadline) the year prior. Ryan is very smart and combined with Martinez did a great job getting this D set prior to the snap when offenses made their adjustments. And Williams had a full season here after being injected late in 2019. Then you’ve got hear 2 for Dexter Lawrence.
If you compare the player to play the most # of games at each defensive position in 2019 v 2020 Graham had far more talent to work with than we did in 19. There are excuses to be had for Jones and many are valid, but at the end of the day his production in the air just wasn’t nearly enough in the NFL of today. You’ve got rookie throwing 30 TDs and 44 year olds throwing 40 TDs and he threw 10 and more importantly couldn’t get us to score. Good QBs score points. You don’t find good QBs leading the teams that are in the bottom of the league in scoring. And the list of QBs that finished 31st in scoring in Year 2 and went on to be good may have names on it, but if it does it’s a very short list. So his career is behind the 8 ball
right now and they need to find a way to upgrade his weapons to give him every chance to save it.
Jones rookie year he was looking good on deep throws and he had 24 TDs without playing a full season. If he didn't have the fumbling issue there'd have been a lot more discussion about him. I get your point about Mayfield, but look at the Browns offensive roster vs ours. They have 2 great backs and we lost our best offensive early in the season (Saquon). I won't even compare their WR and they have a better OL. On defense I think you are over-emphasizing players vs. coaching to the improvement of that defense. We did pretty well scheming against pretty much zero outside pass rush.
It sure sounds like a big priority will be getting Graham some CBs who can play man coverage.
Do they need the top rated CB in the draft or how many other options might there be in days 2 or even 3 that could work well within the system?
The same can be said for the rest of our top priority needs, WR, TE, Edge, OL etc. I don’t really have a strong opinion either way but for the first time in ages I have confidence in the coach and am excited to see how he goes about implementing his plan!
1) Running game. Our O-line was terrible for the first half of the season and we lost the strongest and most explosive running back in the league.
2) Passing game. When the O-line began to improve, we discovered that our receiving corps was a major weakness. Shep looked good for us but average compared with the rest of the league. Tate hardly ever got open. Slayton, who regressed from last season, was well below average compared with the rest of the league. (Injuries may have been a factor for him.) Engram is quick, but his routes aren't crisp, his hands are bad, and he doesn't use his body well. He was a liability rather than an asset, all by himself costing us at least two victories.
Do they need the top rated CB in the draft or how many other options might there be in days 2 or even 3 that could work well within the system?
The same can be said for the rest of our top priority needs, WR, TE, Edge, OL etc. I don’t really have a strong opinion either way but for the first time in ages I have confidence in the coach and am excited to see how he goes about implementing his plan!
If anything, it tells us that CB is their top priority on defense. Will be interesting 1st pick O or D
Really nice job..
Man, Judge is great.