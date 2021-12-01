Good Joe Judge Interview on Sirius w/ Papa and Weis FranknWeezer : 1/12/2021 12:03 pm

2020:

-Biggest thing he learned this year was with respect to making adjustments and how to react to changes in a weird year

-It was different/difficult getting his guys used to doing meetings in offseason on Zoom. Just like with your kids at home doing school remotely. Instincts tell you to bring people together to help get close as a team, but COVID rules kept from being able to do that.

-Hard for young single guys to go home to a hotel or apartment alone with nothing to do. One of our players would stay at the facility til 9:30 each night b/c he couldn't stand to go home and be alone.

-Guys would have a lot of anxiety if, for instance, they got itchy eyes, had to report it to medical staff, get sent home and wonder if they had COVID...then other players who were around them got anxious that maybe they'd been exposed in the locker room, etc.

-A 6 hour flight to Seattle wearing heavy N95 masks was tough. 25 guys got off plane with migraine symptoms, from having to wear the masks the whole time and from altitude changes.

-The COVID tracers could fall off and get lost on the field. At times you'd have a bunch of guys and grounds crew out there looking around for a lost tracer to be sure they didn't get in trouble with the league for violating protocols.

-Hard on wives of coaches b/c they couldn't get together to know each other. No opportunities for kids to connect, to come to airport and wave to their dads before they got on a plane, etc.



DEFENSE

-We got to a certain point in the year where we just weren't being effective enough in man coverage, giving up too many plays and decided we had to change and find ways to play zone effectively.

-Graham did a great job looking at film of other teams, other historical defenses, etc. to change and figure out what we could do to best fit our personnel.

-At first it was rough b/c we spent the offseason and our first few games learning and implementing man schemes.

-Took a couple weeks to get the guys to understand zone, how we'd be attacked, where the weak spots can be, etc. but once they did, we put together productive football and improved along the way in situational areas (3rd down, 2 minute, RZ). Saw really good development out of the young guys in our system.

-A credit to the defensive coaching they were getting. Everybody gets the same level of coaching every day...doesn't matter if you're undrafted, a vet, practice squad, etc. Young guys really developed and that helped down the stretch when they needed to step up.

-He leans on PG a lot. A great friend. Both of them are actually the only 2 coaches in the building working right now.



OFFENSE

-Papa says no secret the O wasn't as effective as it needed to be to win consistently- asks what has JJ identified that needs to be done better/differently to change that. Going thru a very thorough self-scout. Doesn't want to list bullet points but we have to coach better and play better.

-Have to put players in best position to succeed.



PERSONNEL:

-JJ is wrapping up stuff today and he and wife are about to get out of town for a few days.

-Next the focus shifts to Senior Bowl, assuming that will still go forward.

-Looks forward to meeting with kids one on one.

-This part of year is heavy on looking at personnel. Next he'll focus on identifying guys in FA and then move focus to draft.

-Our coaches did all our end of year evaluations of our players last week. They'll be off for a few weeks, and when they come back, they'll sit down and talk to every player on our roster.

-That'll help us establish needs within our team and then go through self-scout and schematics going forward.

-Really the focus now is to a) clean up what happened last season and b) tie in the personnel aspect going forward. Will be looking for who can help our team and how to get them plugged in. Jan and Feb this will be his sole focus.

-Weis asked if he watch the Nat Championship last night and used that to get a head start on evaluating personnel. JJ says there are a lot of players on those 2 teams who will be in the NFL next year, and a lot of them probably could've even played this year.

-Gonna he hard to evaluate players from this year b/c some opted out (you'd have to go back and watch 2019 footage), some may use the extra year of eligibility, and you don't even know yet if they're coming out (for the draft) or not.

-Some guys who will go very high in the draft this year, you may only have a total of 100-200 snaps total of film on them (their school may have played limited games, may have been an injury situation, etc.)

-A few years form now he's confident people will look back to this year and wonder how a guy fell to the 5th-6th round, and it's because of the limited ability to evaluate in a weird year. Will there be a combine? If so, maybe just a limited on. Will there be pro days?

-There's going to have to be a lot of projections on players b/c of inadequate information and limited tape/opportunities to meet guys in person.

-Advantages come in other ways, i.e. we have a defensive staffer, Jody Wright, who used to run Saban's recruiting department at Alabama, so he has a ton of insight on defensive prospects. They've been leaning on him a lot the past couple weeks. He can tell them stuff like what kind of family life a kid has, how he was in high school, etc.

-It's all about using whatever resources we have available to us. That kind of insight will carry a lot of weight for us in the draft.





JONES:

-Papa says, 'unprovoked, you were pretty forceful in your support in and belief in Daniel Jones'...what about working with him has you believing so strongly...maybe what you've seen behind the scenes? JJ says watching him prepare, improve on a daily basis, his command of the system, communicating in huddle and in a room w/ guys, knowing how to check to other plays or protections, his improvement in situational awareness and ball security were big.

-It's very important to have a guy who the team responds to and buys in to. DJ has that. There have been guys in the past with big arms, big personalities, etc. but the team didn't respond to them.

-The team really likes DJ. They know how hard he prepares. How he plays through a lot of different ailments and never complains or makes excuses. He's very coachable and does whatever you ask him to. He works hard, prepares hard and puts the team first.



