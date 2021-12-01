Confidence going into Super Bowl XXV? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/12/2021 6:56 pm

How were you feeling? It's hard to believe, but we're only 15 days away from the anniversary of the game. I ask because I had the '90 Giants America Game on in the man cave earlier.



I don't really remember how I felt because I was so young, but just looking back at the particulars-backup QB facing a team coming off a 51-3 AFC Championship win/had beaten us in Giants Stadium only a month before-I probably wasn't thinking we were going to win.