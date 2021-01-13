Peart and Thomas Positions BradberryGlue : 1/13/2021 8:13 am

Does anyone else feel these guys should swap spots this offseason? Thomas has the road grader, run dominant traits of a RT. Peart has the long arms, lighter feet/quickness of a LT. And if they don’t want to eat the Solder money they could keep him until after June 1 for offseason workouts and be the LT in reserve. I think Thomas can be an elite RT personally. Run Barkley behind him and Zeitler.