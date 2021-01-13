Peart and Thomas Positions

Does anyone else feel these guys should swap spots this offseason? Thomas has the road grader, run dominant traits of a RT. Peart has the long arms, lighter feet/quickness of a LT. And if they don’t want to eat the Solder money they could keep him until after June 1 for offseason workouts and be the LT in reserve. I think Thomas can be an elite RT personally. Run Barkley behind him and Zeitler.
Peart needs to show coaches he can handle starting Right Tackle duties.
Nevertheless, look for them to add another OT this offseason to compete with Peart and the loser becomes the Swing Tackle.
Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch
36 1/8 Thomas
36 5/8 Peart
What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them
Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch
36 1/8 Thomas
36 5/8 Peart
What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them
It's not 1/2 it is 4/8. By the way, this is a joke and it reminds me of why A&W lost out to the McDonald's burger. For anyone that doesn't know this story it is hysterical.
A&W and the Big Mac had a blind taste test. A&W beat the Big Mac. The A&W burger was 1/3 of a pound and the Big Mac was 1/4 of a pound. Yet, McDonald's thrived and A&W crumbled. Why? Well, when customers were asked why they chose McDonald's over A&W the most common answer was they were getting a bigger burger. Americans thought 1/4 was bigger than 1/3. Haha.
I still think it is possible, but now it would be a desperation move if they both were struggling. It could still happen if one of them was injured for more than a few games, but not likely.
For those who think Peart will build himself up and “grow” into his body, I give you Nate Solder as an example of what won’t happen.
And yes, right and left are different.
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
I was also reminded that Gates was at one time mentioned as a possible RT candidate. I don’t relish the thought of moving him, but it is easier to find Centers than Tackles, or so it seems.
Exactly. This shit never ends.
Quote:
Put the guy that struggled at left tackle and the guy that finally played well at left tackle the second half of the season at right tackle. We get some real innovators here.
Exactly. This shit never ends.
To be fair - it is likely perpetrated by a dupe trying to stir up shit
Quote:
Thomas has a far higher upside then anyone we have had at OLT in 20+ years.
Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch
36 1/8 Thomas
36 5/8 Peart
What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them
It's not 1/2 it is 4/8. By the way, this is a joke and it reminds me of why A&W lost out to the McDonald's burger. For anyone that doesn't know this story it is hysterical.
A&W and the Big Mac had a blind taste test. A&W beat the Big Mac. The A&W burger was 1/3 of a pound and the Big Mac was 1/4 of a pound. Yet, McDonald's thrived and A&W crumbled. Why? Well, when customers were asked why they chose McDonald's over A&W the most common answer was they were getting a bigger burger. Americans thought 1/4 was bigger than 1/3. Haha.
LOL!Thats a great story and I can see it but really its just sad.
Let Peart and Solder fight it out for the right side, leave AT where he is.
It’s interesting that many of you don’t believe in Judges philosophy of teaching and preparing players to play more than one position. Peart is not there yet (perhaps not even one position) but I believe Thomas could easily move to RT for the good of the team. It’s just a thought and I understand both sides.
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
Wow I didn’t know there was a limit to the amount of threads one can create nor did I realize your approval is needed when deciding what to discuss amongst Giants fans
Quote:
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
Wow I didn’t know there was a limit to the amount of threads one can create nor did I realize your approval is needed when deciding what to discuss amongst Giants fans
Says the December 2020 dupe who keeps posting a bunch of mindless shit.
It’s interesting that many of you don’t believe in Judges philosophy of teaching and preparing players to play more than one position. Peart is not there yet (perhaps not even one position) but I believe Thomas could easily move to RT for the good of the team. It’s just a thought and I understand both sides.
Comments above are not about questioning Judge's philosophy.
Yes, Thomas can play both LT & RT, but why force him to move until Peart at least shows he is 1) ready to be a reliable starter on the OL, and 2) better at LT than Thomas.
Just be grateful that the Giants have two young OT's with high upsides that are able to play both tackle spots.
As for Solder I am actually hoping that he agrees to a pay cut and competes for the RT spot. I would prefer to see Peart win that job but Solder provides solid depth as the swing tackle for a year. If Solder doesn't return I hope the Giants either re-sign Fleming but as a backup or they could sign a veteran like Kelvin Beachum to serve as the swing tackle.
The definition of solid depth better not have the above characteristics if fans expect better OL play in future.
I think bc Peart didn't come out and completely tank, people are just counting on the tackle position solved.
You should have been able to see clear #4 pick in the draft value from him during the last game of the season as an example.
Thomas still needs to develop further but his play at the end of the season probably matches the coaches expectations far more than it does yours.
Quote:
Made some positive strides but your talking about the number four pick in a draft we never saw anything close to that value from him, please stop overvaluing our players. Thomas has miles to go to be a solid LT much less a top five LT which is we’re he needs to develop his skills into just did not see that skill set at all.
You should have been able to see clear #4 pick in the draft value from him during the last game of the season as an example.
Thomas still needs to develop further but his play at the end of the season probably matches the coaches expectations far more than it does yours.
And when he ate Myles Garrett's lunch. Garrett never got a sniff until the last play of the game....
Quote:
In comment 15120884 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
Wow I didn’t know there was a limit to the amount of threads one can create nor did I realize your approval is needed when deciding what to discuss amongst Giants fans
Says the December 2020 dupe who keeps posting a bunch of mindless shit.
Why does when I signed up to this message board matter to you? Do you consider yourself the gatekeeper of this here message board? If you don’t like the topic don’t click on the thread.. is that really so difficult? Your condescending remarks are totally uncalled for. Seriously what is your problem man we’re all Giants fans with one common goal
And both you and the OP sound like fucking imbeciles when you post.
And you do it in volumes. A former poster, certainly since you've already referenced things well before December.
A better question - is what motivates someone to continue to create handles here, get outed as a moron and rinse/repeat??
The definition of solid depth better not have the above characteristics if fans expect better OL play in future.
Solder started at RT during his rookie season. No he wasn't good the last time he played but as we have seen it is extremely difficult to find good starting OT in the NFL which is why guys like Bobby Hart are still starting. Fleming wasn't exactly great either but as a backup swing tackle he has a lot of value. I am confident that Solder could at least play at that level. If Solder can't cut it anymore that will be exposed during training camp.
I figured Peart to be a three year project when they drafted him and that still looks about right. I'm sure he'll be worked at both sides come training camp and maybe he'll develop quicker than expected, but hopefully he can at least be a serviceable swing tackle because there will be injuries.
And both you and the OP sound like fucking imbeciles when you post.
And you do it in volumes. A former poster, certainly since you've already referenced things well before December.
A better question - is what motivates someone to continue to create handles here, get outed as a moron and rinse/repeat??
I’m the imbecile but you keep track on when everyone signs up for a internet message board .. You must be the message board police Lmfao you’re sad dude pathetic really I’ll leave it at that and let you have the last word officer
You click on the username and within a second it tells you when you signed up. Not exactly overexertion there, Chief. And why would I look? Because some ridiculously stupid shit has been posted, or a guy shows up and within 2 days he's creating multiple threads and posting all over the place like he's been here for years.
Why? Because he's been here for years. Click on the username and yup - dupe.
Quote:
when he really only played Left Tackle for his NFL career, was one of the worst starting Left Tackles in the game when he last played, and will not have played a live rep in nearly 2 years when the season starts up again.
The definition of solid depth better not have the above characteristics if fans expect better OL play in future.
Solder started at RT during his rookie season. No he wasn't good the last time he played but as we have seen it is extremely difficult to find good starting OT in the NFL which is why guys like Bobby Hart are still starting. Fleming wasn't exactly great either but as a backup swing tackle he has a lot of value. I am confident that Solder could at least play at that level. If Solder can't cut it anymore that will be exposed during training camp.
Yes, he played some right tackle, a decade ago which is why I phrased it like I did.
And yes, Fleming isn't good, but he has at least played both RT and LT recently and comes with a much lower price tag than Solder. But more importantly, presume the NYG are looking to upgrade on Fleming going forward, not be satisfied with an expensive 33-year old guy that will play at his level.
Don't get me wrong, I wish Solder was a credible option for the Giants at OT. Maybe something unusual happens with his performance level and how his contract affects the NY Giants. But short of BOTH of those things happening, he will probably be released.
But that feels unrealistic, no?
Exactly. He was signed to be more of a Kevin Boothe type but was forced into starting because Solder opted out.
He is the best LT prospect they have had in years.
For the 1st time going into a season I am actually not worried about the LT position or for that matter the C position.
Peart's own college coach said HE IS NOT A LEFT TACKLE!!!
After starting at LT as a freshman and sophmore, he switched him ovet to the RIGHT side for his Jr and Sr years ay UConn.
Please drop this meme.
Quote:
Thomas has a far higher upside then anyone we have had at OLT in 20+ years.
Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch
36 1/8 Thomas
36 5/8 Peart
What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them
It's not 1/2 it is 4/8. By the way, this is a joke and it reminds me of why A&W lost out to the McDonald's burger. For anyone that doesn't know this story it is hysterical.
A&W and the Big Mac had a blind taste test. A&W beat the Big Mac. The A&W burger was 1/3 of a pound and the Big Mac was 1/4 of a pound. Yet, McDonald's thrived and A&W crumbled. Why? Well, when customers were asked why they chose McDonald's over A&W the most common answer was they were getting a bigger burger. Americans thought 1/4 was bigger than 1/3. Haha.
How high up does this go?
😉
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
Who cares when someone signed up. My father signed up on here in late 2020 and I am sure he has been a Giants fan for longer then most have been alive on these forums. Since he just signed up he must not know anything about football or the Giants. As if signing up years earlier gives you some sort of elite status on here
Maybe take him to an old Yiddish Tailor in the Garment District?
Quote:
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
Who cares when someone signed up. My father signed up on here in late 2020 and I am sure he has been a Giants fan for longer then most have been alive on these forums. Since he just signed up he must not know anything about football or the Giants. As if signing up years earlier gives you some sort of elite status on here
Yes but when someone signs up and immediately is throwing threads out, and knows a lot of the users past comments, its usually a sign that a troll just got a new handle to keep trolling
On first glance, Peart is more a more prototypical LT than Thomas, but first glance is not conclusive.
I suspect that whichever becomes the more consistent technician will be the better LT regardless of physical characteristics.
IIRC, Peart rolled his ankle right after returning from COVID IR, and was never the same.
Quote:
In comment 15120884 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.
Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.
Who cares when someone signed up. My father signed up on here in late 2020 and I am sure he has been a Giants fan for longer then most have been alive on these forums. Since he just signed up he must not know anything about football or the Giants. As if signing up years earlier gives you some sort of elite status on here
Yes but when someone signs up and immediately is throwing threads out, and knows a lot of the users past comments, its usually a sign that a troll just got a new handle to keep trolling
Not to mention feel8ng out the room as being a plus when joining a new setting.
And yes, this new poster has had several obnoxious threads already.