Peart and Thomas Positions

BradberryGlue : 1/13/2021 8:13 am
Does anyone else feel these guys should swap spots this offseason? Thomas has the road grader, run dominant traits of a RT. Peart has the long arms, lighter feet/quickness of a LT. And if they don’t want to eat the Solder money they could keep him until after June 1 for offseason workouts and be the LT in reserve. I think Thomas can be an elite RT personally. Run Barkley behind him and Zeitler.
No  
BillT : 1/13/2021 8:17 am : link
And no. Good golly. Thomas emerged this year as what looks like a very good LT. Peart showed he needs more work but you’re going to put him at LT and hope it works. Not a chance.
Yeah  
JaxGiant : 1/13/2021 8:20 am : link
Yeah, but he's got long arms.
January 2021  
NBGblue : 1/13/2021 8:22 am : link
Something seems off on this one.
Unlikely  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 8:23 am : link
Thomas really put it together nicely during the second half of the year (despite a tough ARZ game with a gimpy QB).

Peart needs to show coaches he can handle starting Right Tackle duties.

Nevertheless, look for them to add another OT this offseason to compete with Peart and the loser becomes the Swing Tackle.
Nope..  
kes722 : 1/13/2021 8:23 am : link
Thomas has a far higher upside then anyone we have had at OLT in 20+ years.

Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch

36 1/8 Thomas

36 5/8 Peart

What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them
how do they measure arm length to an 1/8th of an inch?  
Dinger : 1/13/2021 8:26 am : link
Seems kinda arbitrary to me. Like spotting a first down;)
PFF  
BradberryGlue : 1/13/2021 8:39 am : link
They are not the be all end all, but I’m not breaking down film to grade Olinemen. Peart outgraded Thomas this year and I think he will really benefit from this offseason. Uconn does not have the coaching or strength and conditioning staffs that Georgia has. An entire offseason in a more traditional NFL year is really going to benefit Peart both in terms of coaching and in terms of getting his body ready. I think they’ll both be much better Year 2.
RE: Nope..  
robbieballs2003 : 1/13/2021 8:41 am : link
Thomas has a far higher upside then anyone we have had at OLT in 20+ years.

Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch

36 1/8 Thomas

36 5/8 Peart

What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them


It's not 1/2 it is 4/8. By the way, this is a joke and it reminds me of why A&W lost out to the McDonald's burger. For anyone that doesn't know this story it is hysterical.

A&W and the Big Mac had a blind taste test. A&W beat the Big Mac. The A&W burger was 1/3 of a pound and the Big Mac was 1/4 of a pound. Yet, McDonald's thrived and A&W crumbled. Why? Well, when customers were asked why they chose McDonald's over A&W the most common answer was they were getting a bigger burger. Americans thought 1/4 was bigger than 1/3. Haha.
Going into the season, I thought this was a real possibility because  
Ivan15 : 1/13/2021 8:51 am : link
Of the characteristics mentioned and because both players had at least one season of college experience at both tackle spots.

I still think it is possible, but now it would be a desperation move if they both were struggling. It could still happen if one of them was injured for more than a few games, but not likely.

For those who think Peart will build himself up and “grow” into his body, I give you Nate Solder as an example of what won’t happen.
Keep Thomas at LT  
Biteymax22 : 1/13/2021 9:00 am : link
He played well down the stretch and showed enough to say he can be the "left tackle of the future". We know he can play this position so there is no need to move him to a position with "think" he can play.

And yes, right and left are different.
Love when..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 9:03 am : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.

No  
JonC : 1/13/2021 9:04 am : link
pedigree and upside potential belong to Thomas, he's performing just fine and is growing. Let's see if Peart shows enough where they think he can be the starting RT.
BradberryGlue  
Bones : 1/13/2021 9:06 am : link
I was thinking the exact same thing as you. Peart seems like a more natural fit at LT while Thomas probably is more equipped to play either one. I also agree with your Solder observation.

I was also reminded that Gates was at one time mentioned as a possible RT candidate. I don’t relish the thought of moving him, but it is easier to find Centers than Tackles, or so it seems.
Lets  
PaulN : 1/13/2021 9:10 am : link
Put the guy that struggled at left tackle and the guy that finally played well at left tackle the second half of the season at right tackle. We get some real innovators here.
Lets  
PaulN : 1/13/2021 9:11 am : link
Fix both of their wagons
RE: Lets  
Victor in CT : 1/13/2021 9:11 am : link
Put the guy that struggled at left tackle and the guy that finally played well at left tackle the second half of the season at right tackle. We get some real innovators here.


Exactly. This shit never ends.
RE: RE: Lets  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 9:13 am : link
Put the guy that struggled at left tackle and the guy that finally played well at left tackle the second half of the season at right tackle. We get some real innovators here.



Exactly. This shit never ends.


To be fair - it is likely perpetrated by a dupe trying to stir up shit
Hey guys  
BigBlueShock : 1/13/2021 9:16 am : link
I was thinking, since Hernandez struggled at guard and Yiadom struggled at CB, maybe we should flip flop them? Thoughts?
RE: RE: Nope..  
Dinger : 1/13/2021 9:16 am : link
Quote:


Thomas has a far higher upside then anyone we have had at OLT in 20+ years.

Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch

36 1/8 Thomas

36 5/8 Peart

What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them



It's not 1/2 it is 4/8. By the way, this is a joke and it reminds me of why A&W lost out to the McDonald's burger. For anyone that doesn't know this story it is hysterical.

A&W and the Big Mac had a blind taste test. A&W beat the Big Mac. The A&W burger was 1/3 of a pound and the Big Mac was 1/4 of a pound. Yet, McDonald's thrived and A&W crumbled. Why? Well, when customers were asked why they chose McDonald's over A&W the most common answer was they were getting a bigger burger. Americans thought 1/4 was bigger than 1/3. Haha.


LOL!Thats a great story and I can see it but really its just sad.
Would love it  
SleepyOwl : 1/13/2021 9:17 am : link
if the Giants kept addressing the o line early in this draft. Wyatt Davis, Sam Cosmi, or Creed Humphrey would be nice in 1st round, Vera-Tucker, Trey Davis, Alex Leatherwood in Rd 2 if they drop to the Giants pick would be huge.
No  
UConn4523 : 1/13/2021 9:21 am : link
Thomas is probably our best player on the OL and plays the most important position. Leave him and Gates alone and figure out the best configuration for the Gs and RT spots.
No way, AT really made strides  
Section331 : 1/13/2021 9:22 am : link
in the 2nd half, why mess with something that works? While I agree that RT is typically the more physical OT position for run-heavy teams, they are more interchangeable than in the past. With defenses moving ER's all over the field, both OT spots need to be good pass pro's.

Let Peart and Solder fight it out for the right side, leave AT where he is.
Obviously  
Bones : 1/13/2021 9:28 am : link
You don’t have Peart at LT if he can’t play. My thought is that he would have a better chance of breaking into the starting lineup at LT, and I believe Thomas played some RT at Georgia, though I could be wrong. If Peart continues to struggle, I assume we will have to use another day 2 draft pick to obtain a T or spend another 6 to 10 million in FA.

It’s interesting that many of you don’t believe in Judges philosophy of teaching and preparing players to play more than one position. Peart is not there yet (perhaps not even one position) but I believe Thomas could easily move to RT for the good of the team. It’s just a thought and I understand both sides.
RE: Love when..  
ImissTiki : 1/13/2021 9:29 am : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.

Wow I didn’t know there was a limit to the amount of threads one can create nor did I realize your approval is needed when deciding what to discuss amongst Giants fans
RE: RE: Love when..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 9:32 am : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.



Wow I didn’t know there was a limit to the amount of threads one can create nor did I realize your approval is needed when deciding what to discuss amongst Giants fans


Says the December 2020 dupe who keeps posting a bunch of mindless shit.
Uconn  
Bones : 1/13/2021 9:34 am : link
That certainly seems wise, but if Peart can play LT but continues to struggle at RT, and Gates stays at C we probably don’t have our RT on the roster. Do we have enough draft capital to get one?
Everyone agrees this is a stupid idea  
Mike from Ohio : 1/13/2021 9:36 am : link
OP has his answer. Really no need for a conversation.
RE: Obviously  
chick310 : 1/13/2021 9:37 am : link
You don’t have Peart at LT if he can’t play. My thought is that he would have a better chance of breaking into the starting lineup at LT, and I believe Thomas played some RT at Georgia, though I could be wrong. If Peart continues to struggle, I assume we will have to use another day 2 draft pick to obtain a T or spend another 6 to 10 million in FA.

It’s interesting that many of you don’t believe in Judges philosophy of teaching and preparing players to play more than one position. Peart is not there yet (perhaps not even one position) but I believe Thomas could easily move to RT for the good of the team. It’s just a thought and I understand both sides.


Comments above are not about questioning Judge's philosophy.

Yes, Thomas can play both LT & RT, but why force him to move until Peart at least shows he is 1) ready to be a reliable starter on the OL, and 2) better at LT than Thomas.
Absolutely not  
Jay on the Island : 1/13/2021 9:44 am : link
I am a huge fan of Peart but Thomas is the better LT and has a higher upside. They both already have years of starting experience at their current positions.

Just be grateful that the Giants have two young OT's with high upsides that are able to play both tackle spots.

As for Solder I am actually hoping that he agrees to a pay cut and competes for the RT spot. I would prefer to see Peart win that job but Solder provides solid depth as the swing tackle for a year. If Solder doesn't return I hope the Giants either re-sign Fleming but as a backup or they could sign a veteran like Kelvin Beachum to serve as the swing tackle.
Thomas  
Dragon : 1/13/2021 9:50 am : link
Made some positive strides but your talking about the number four pick in a draft we never saw anything close to that value from him, please stop overvaluing our players. Thomas has miles to go to be a solid LT much less a top five LT which is we’re he needs to develop his skills into just did not see that skill set at all.
Not sure why Solder would be considered solid depth at SwingTackle  
chick310 : 1/13/2021 9:57 am : link
when he really only played Left Tackle for his NFL career, was one of the worst starting Left Tackles in the game when he last played, and will not have played a live rep in nearly 2 years when the season starts up again.

The definition of solid depth better not have the above characteristics if fans expect better OL play in future.
I want Peart  
Capt. Don : 1/13/2021 10:09 am : link
To show enough to compete for starting RT but if ends up being a good swing tackle, I would be satisfied with that.

I think bc Peart didn't come out and completely tank, people are just counting on the tackle position solved.
RE: Thomas  
chick310 : 1/13/2021 10:10 am : link
Made some positive strides but your talking about the number four pick in a draft we never saw anything close to that value from him, please stop overvaluing our players. Thomas has miles to go to be a solid LT much less a top five LT which is we’re he needs to develop his skills into just did not see that skill set at all.


You should have been able to see clear #4 pick in the draft value from him during the last game of the season as an example.

Thomas still needs to develop further but his play at the end of the season probably matches the coaches expectations far more than it does yours.
RE: RE: Thomas  
section125 : 1/13/2021 10:15 am : link
Quote:


Made some positive strides but your talking about the number four pick in a draft we never saw anything close to that value from him, please stop overvaluing our players. Thomas has miles to go to be a solid LT much less a top five LT which is we’re he needs to develop his skills into just did not see that skill set at all.



You should have been able to see clear #4 pick in the draft value from him during the last game of the season as an example.

Thomas still needs to develop further but his play at the end of the season probably matches the coaches expectations far more than it does yours.


And when he ate Myles Garrett's lunch. Garrett never got a sniff until the last play of the game....
The OP is a troll  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/13/2021 10:16 am : link
January 2021. Check his posts on other threads.
RE: RE: RE: Love when..  
ImissTiki : 1/13/2021 10:18 am : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.



Wow I didn’t know there was a limit to the amount of threads one can create nor did I realize your approval is needed when deciding what to discuss amongst Giants fans



Says the December 2020 dupe who keeps posting a bunch of mindless shit.

Why does when I signed up to this message board matter to you? Do you consider yourself the gatekeeper of this here message board? If you don’t like the topic don’t click on the thread.. is that really so difficult? Your condescending remarks are totally uncalled for. Seriously what is your problem man we’re all Giants fans with one common goal
When..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 10:32 am : link
you sign up doesn't matter. What you post does.

And both you and the OP sound like fucking imbeciles when you post.

And you do it in volumes. A former poster, certainly since you've already referenced things well before December.

A better question - is what motivates someone to continue to create handles here, get outed as a moron and rinse/repeat??
RE: Not sure why Solder would be considered solid depth at SwingTackle  
Jay on the Island : 1/13/2021 10:34 am : link
when he really only played Left Tackle for his NFL career, was one of the worst starting Left Tackles in the game when he last played, and will not have played a live rep in nearly 2 years when the season starts up again.

The definition of solid depth better not have the above characteristics if fans expect better OL play in future.

Solder started at RT during his rookie season. No he wasn't good the last time he played but as we have seen it is extremely difficult to find good starting OT in the NFL which is why guys like Bobby Hart are still starting. Fleming wasn't exactly great either but as a backup swing tackle he has a lot of value. I am confident that Solder could at least play at that level. If Solder can't cut it anymore that will be exposed during training camp.
RE: Obviously  
Milton : 1/13/2021 10:36 am : link
You don’t have Peart at LT if he can’t play. My thought is that he would have a better chance of breaking into the starting lineup at LT
Why do you think he has a better chance of breaking into the starting lineup at LT? The Giants have a need at right tackle, they don't have a need at left tackle. Peart began his college career at left tackle and was moved to right tackle for his final two years there, why do you think that was? This is UConn we're talking about, not Iowa or Alabama. In fact, his college coach specifically said he was a right tackle, not a left tackle. You'd have to ask the coach for his reasoning on that, but I don't think the answer will be because I had money on the other team.

I figured Peart to be a three year project when they drafted him and that still looks about right. I'm sure he'll be worked at both sides come training camp and maybe he'll develop quicker than expected, but hopefully he can at least be a serviceable swing tackle because there will be injuries.
RE: When..  
ImissTiki : 1/13/2021 10:41 am : link
you sign up doesn't matter. What you post does.

And both you and the OP sound like fucking imbeciles when you post.

And you do it in volumes. A former poster, certainly since you've already referenced things well before December.

A better question - is what motivates someone to continue to create handles here, get outed as a moron and rinse/repeat??

I’m the imbecile but you keep track on when everyone signs up for a internet message board .. You must be the message board police Lmfao you’re sad dude pathetic really I’ll leave it at that and let you have the last word officer
It isn't..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 10:44 am : link
difficult to keep track of when somebody shows up.

You click on the username and within a second it tells you when you signed up. Not exactly overexertion there, Chief. And why would I look? Because some ridiculously stupid shit has been posted, or a guy shows up and within 2 days he's creating multiple threads and posting all over the place like he's been here for years.

Why? Because he's been here for years. Click on the username and yup - dupe.
RE: RE: Not sure why Solder would be considered solid depth at SwingTackle  
chick310 : 1/13/2021 10:57 am : link
Quote:


when he really only played Left Tackle for his NFL career, was one of the worst starting Left Tackles in the game when he last played, and will not have played a live rep in nearly 2 years when the season starts up again.

The definition of solid depth better not have the above characteristics if fans expect better OL play in future.


Solder started at RT during his rookie season. No he wasn't good the last time he played but as we have seen it is extremely difficult to find good starting OT in the NFL which is why guys like Bobby Hart are still starting. Fleming wasn't exactly great either but as a backup swing tackle he has a lot of value. I am confident that Solder could at least play at that level. If Solder can't cut it anymore that will be exposed during training camp.


Yes, he played some right tackle, a decade ago which is why I phrased it like I did.

And yes, Fleming isn't good, but he has at least played both RT and LT recently and comes with a much lower price tag than Solder. But more importantly, presume the NYG are looking to upgrade on Fleming going forward, not be satisfied with an expensive 33-year old guy that will play at his level.

Don't get me wrong, I wish Solder was a credible option for the Giants at OT. Maybe something unusual happens with his performance level and how his contract affects the NY Giants. But short of BOTH of those things happening, he will probably be released.
Nope ....  
Beer Man : 1/13/2021 10:58 am : link
Thomas was drafted to play LT, after a poor start to his career, he showed real progress and played solidly the second half of the season. As of now it should be his job to lose.
Fleming...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 10:59 am : link
also gets judged as a starter because that's what he was this season, but as a swing T or a reserve, he wouldn't have been too bad.
Milton  
Bones : 1/13/2021 11:05 am : link
Thank you for your post. For some reason I thought he played LT exclusively at UCONN.
...  
christian : 1/13/2021 11:21 am : link
Cam Fleming earned ~3.5M in 2020. If Nate Solder is willing to take a 6.5M pay cut in 2020 and forego all money in 2021 and exhibits he can perform North of the atrocious display he put on the field in 2019, sure.

But that feels unrealistic, no?
RE: Fleming...  
Victor in CT : 1/13/2021 11:56 am : link
also gets judged as a starter because that's what he was this season, but as a swing T or a reserve, he wouldn't have been too bad.


Exactly. He was signed to be more of a Kevin Boothe type but was forced into starting because Solder opted out.
Thomas  
stretch234 : 1/13/2021 2:07 pm : link
People must have stopped watching the actual games where Thomas was very good and Peart was seeing less snaps each game

He is the best LT prospect they have had in years.

For the 1st time going into a season I am actually not worried about the LT position or for that matter the C position.
As Diana Ross sang,  
BelieveJJ : 1/13/2021 2:12 pm : link
STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE!

Peart's own college coach said HE IS NOT A LEFT TACKLE!!!

After starting at LT as a freshman and sophmore, he switched him ovet to the RIGHT side for his Jr and Sr years ay UConn.

Please drop this meme.
A Right Tackle that is a good pass protector  
Reale01 : 1/13/2021 2:16 pm : link
Is a good thing. More and more teams have multiple edge rushers. Peart can stay at RT. He just needs to continue to develop. The staff will move them both around to provide flexibility in injury situations.
RE: RE: Nope..  
BelieveJJ : 1/13/2021 2:17 pm : link
Quote:


Thomas has a far higher upside then anyone we have had at OLT in 20+ years.

Besides their arm length are only off 1/2 inch

36 1/8 Thomas

36 5/8 Peart

What i find interesting was only 3 tackles in 2020 draft had 36"+ arm length and we took 2 of them



It's not 1/2 it is 4/8. By the way, this is a joke and it reminds me of why A&W lost out to the McDonald's burger. For anyone that doesn't know this story it is hysterical.

A&W and the Big Mac had a blind taste test. A&W beat the Big Mac. The A&W burger was 1/3 of a pound and the Big Mac was 1/4 of a pound. Yet, McDonald's thrived and A&W crumbled. Why? Well, when customers were asked why they chose McDonald's over A&W the most common answer was they were getting a bigger burger. Americans thought 1/4 was bigger than 1/3. Haha.


How high up does this go?
😉
RE: Love when..  
TommyWiseau : 1/13/2021 5:19 pm : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.


Who cares when someone signed up. My father signed up on here in late 2020 and I am sure he has been a Giants fan for longer then most have been alive on these forums. Since he just signed up he must not know anything about football or the Giants. As if signing up years earlier gives you some sort of elite status on here
RE: how do they measure arm length to an 1/8th of an inch?  
solarmike : 1/13/2021 5:39 pm : link
Seems kinda arbitrary to me. Like spotting a first down;)


Maybe take him to an old Yiddish Tailor in the Garment District?
RE: RE: Love when..  
PatersonPlank : 1/13/2021 6:21 pm : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.




Who cares when someone signed up. My father signed up on here in late 2020 and I am sure he has been a Giants fan for longer then most have been alive on these forums. Since he just signed up he must not know anything about football or the Giants. As if signing up years earlier gives you some sort of elite status on here


Yes but when someone signs up and immediately is throwing threads out, and knows a lot of the users past comments, its usually a sign that a troll just got a new handle to keep trolling
After a Few Good Games,  
OntheRoad : 1/13/2021 7:57 pm : link
Peart developed a problem with edge rushes and gave up some sacks. He was good in run blocking and might be a good tackle but would be a risk at LT right now.
i hope they both become monsters over the offseason  
Platos : 1/13/2021 10:52 pm : link
and we maul everyone in our path.

No obvious answer unless you determine how each moves his feet  
Bob in Newburgh : 1/14/2021 9:20 am : link
And no, this has little to do with 40 times. It is about shuffle and flexibility.

On first glance, Peart is more a more prototypical LT than Thomas, but first glance is not conclusive.

I suspect that whichever becomes the more consistent technician will be the better LT regardless of physical characteristics.
RE: After a Few Good Games,  
section125 : 1/14/2021 9:38 am : link
Peart developed a problem with edge rushes and gave up some sacks. He was good in run blocking and might be a good tackle but would be a risk at LT right now.


IIRC, Peart rolled his ankle right after returning from COVID IR, and was never the same.
RE: RE: RE: Love when..  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 9:50 am : link
a guy signs up for the board and within a week is creating a dozen threads.

Thomas's second half of the season was strong and Peart regressed and saw less snaps. Let Peart develop and find the best place for him. He'll likely be a swing T for next season.




Who cares when someone signed up. My father signed up on here in late 2020 and I am sure he has been a Giants fan for longer then most have been alive on these forums. Since he just signed up he must not know anything about football or the Giants. As if signing up years earlier gives you some sort of elite status on here



Yes but when someone signs up and immediately is throwing threads out, and knows a lot of the users past comments, its usually a sign that a troll just got a new handle to keep trolling


Not to mention feel8ng out the room as being a plus when joining a new setting.

And yes, this new poster has had several obnoxious threads already.
