DG and his history of drafting WRs and DTs. will he reach???

superspynyg : 1/13/2021 2:17 pm
Most of this is my opinion

As GM of both the Panthers and the Giants (8 seasons) Dave Gettleman has only drafted 3 wrs:

With Carolina
2014 #28 overall Kelvin Benjamin (BUST)
2017 #40 overall Curtis Samuel (Ok player)

With Giants
2019 #171 overall Darius Slayton.

In that same span he has drafted 7 Defensive Tackles 4 of which are either 1st or 2nd rounders.

I do think that Jamarr Chase will fall out of the top 10. I think that 3 qbs, Sewell, Pitts, Surtain, Smith, Parsons Waddel (Someone will fall in love with his speed, hell Raiders took Ruggs over CeeDee) and one of the ER Paye or Roussau will all go in the top 10. Leaving us with a chance to get Chase.

My nightmare is that he reach for a DT this year at 11. Especially if we lose Tomlinson. I also have a feeling he will cluster draft wrs the way he did with lbers this year (4) and hope one or two turns out to be an eventual starter.

I know that he loves his Dline depth and I am ok with drafting a DT if this draft had a Derrick Brown or a Quinnen Williams or a Aaron Donald but I don't think it does. Alabama's Barmore may be the best DT and he is a late round pick at best. I would be ok with a DT if we traded back and got another 2nd round and more, but not at 11.


Would love any insight.
I doubt he drafts either position in the 1st RD  
George from PA : 1/13/2021 2:21 pm : link
And no Edge is worthy of top 10 this year imo
Benjamin..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 2:23 pm : link
wasn't a bust with the Panthers. His rookie season was over 1,000 yards and 9 TD's. Then he missed a year with a knee injury.

Came back the next year and had 750 yards and 7 TD's.

Then he was traded to Buffalo the following season.
Barmore is not a late round pick  
KDavies : 1/13/2021 2:23 pm : link
WTF?
Sorry..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 2:23 pm : link
950 yards and 7 TD's in his second actual season
Projecting a bit, no?  
BillT : 1/13/2021 2:27 pm : link
You think he's going to let DT go and then turn around in the 1st round and reach for a DT to replace him. Seems a little premature and the needs for top offensive talent are so glaring it's pretty hard to imaging reaching 15 spots for a DT rather than taking a WR who isn't one. If you're right though kudo's to your ESP. Know who's going to win the 5th at Hialeah by any chance?
8 drafts and only three wide receivers taken?  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 2:28 pm : link
That is actually pretty shocking.
I don't only not understand  
KDavies : 1/13/2021 2:33 pm : link
thinking Barmore is a late round pick, but he would be a fine pick and #11 overall. He is a damned fine player. 8 sacks as a soph as a 300+ guy. Brown (who I really liked coming out) never had more than 5 in a season. He was the highest graded pass rusher in the National Championship game.
Let's hope that the folks telling us 2020  
Mike from Ohio : 1/13/2021 2:33 pm : link
was better because of Judge's influence over DG are correct.

If so, I wouldn't put much stock in DG's draft history assuming the board is set up with much greater influence from Judge than DG. If Judge likes one of these WRs and they are available in the first, let's hope that is the decision made.
This seems like kind of a pointless meandering thread. Why don’t  
Ivan15 : 1/13/2021 2:33 pm : link
You pick one position and stick to it or discuss all the positions and give your opinion on who you want.
I also can see DG signing Curtis Samuel  
George from PA : 1/13/2021 2:35 pm : link
How many WR were drafted by NE? Any in 1st?
RE: I also can see DG signing Curtis Samuel  
KDavies : 1/13/2021 2:37 pm : link
George from PA said:
Quote:
How many WR were drafted by NE? Any in 1st?


NKeal Harry with the last pick of the 1st. Jones is not Brady though.
Honestly it depends on what we do with LW and Tomlison  
Dinger : 1/13/2021 2:39 pm : link
Theres a chance we miss out on both. I still hope he does not reach for ANY player. Taking the BPA will no doubt lead to angst and anger on BBI. Whether the pick is a boom or a bust, posters will tell you they knew it from the start. I hope we don't get into the mindset of ok the lines are set lets focus on the 'outside' positions. Lines need constant upkeep.
As  
AcidTest : 1/13/2021 2:40 pm : link
of now, I could absolutely see the Giants taking Barmore at #11. A lot depends on FA. Do we resign Williams and/or Tomlinson? Do we sign a FA WR? We are also a long way from the draft and the combine isn't until next month.

I agree Benjamin was not a bust.
It should..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 2:40 pm : link
also be pointed out that the Panthers only had 7 draft picks in Gettleman's final year as GM in Carolina - when he did take Samuel. The rest of the time, he had 5 picks two seasons and 6 picks two seasons.
we shouldn't have to reach for a DT because we have Dex  
Platos : 1/13/2021 2:42 pm : link
does that make sense?

i think dex takes a nice jump next season. he basically maintained his level of play from his rookie season which is good.
RE: It should..  
KDavies : 1/13/2021 2:49 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also be pointed out that the Panthers only had 7 draft picks in Gettleman's final year as GM in Carolina - when he did take Samuel. The rest of the time, he had 5 picks two seasons and 6 picks two seasons.


He wasn't bad at drafting either if I recall. Got some damn good DTs high (I don't know why that's a complaint. I guess they aren't as sexy). Also, got some real good OL later in the draft and UDFA. Norwell, Williams, Turner. Plus drafted Bradberry in the 2nd, Short in the 2nd.
Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 2:51 pm : link
by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?
Many folks who work in science, especially a  
BelieveJJ : 1/13/2021 2:54 pm : link
"soft" science like the social sciences, are good at sifting through data sets (given enough data, the lack of which is the biggest problem with this kind of extrapolation or investigation) are good at sifting through the data to find trends, that help determine their future path of investigation.

From the small amount of data you provided, along with the selection of Thomas at 4 overall and Hernandez at 34, I would suggest DG subscribes to George Young's "Planet Theory", ie that really good big men to play on the LOS are more rare than really good players at the WR position.

More than that I can't pull anything out of DG's draft history, and honestly even that is a huge stretch given the lack of raw data.

In other words, you're barking up a tree with too few limbs to climb.
Gettleman's drafts have been....  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 2:56 pm : link
inconsistent. The 2016 draft, he got Bradberry, but Vernon Butler has not been good for a 1st rounder and Daryl Worley has been decent as a 3rd rounder. The 5th and 7th rounder are out of football

In 2015, Shaq Thompson has been solid. Funchess was poor. But Daryl Willims in the 4th was a find and Mayo in the 5th was better than average. Cameron Artis-Payne in the 5th performed average for that slot

In 2014, Benjamin was good for the Panthers, Kony Ealy was below average, but Trai Turner and Tre Boston were above average and Bene Benikwere in the 5th was a good find
RE: Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 2:56 pm : link
LBH15 said:
Quote:
by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?


Also of note is that the Panthers drafted Moore in first round in 2018, the year after DG was fired.
Hmmm worthy of note?  
BelieveJJ : 1/13/2021 2:58 pm : link
Benjamin and Funchess are both really big WRs, right?

And Samuels and Slayton not at all big, but both serious track guys and sub 4.4 40s?

Could be a pattern?
RE: RE: Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
BelieveJJ : 1/13/2021 2:59 pm : link
LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15121377 LBH15 said:


Quote:


by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?



Also of note is that the Panthers drafted Moore in first round in 2018, the year after DG was fired.


Something for you to look firward to?

🤔
RE: RE: Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 3:00 pm : link
LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15121377 LBH15 said:


Quote:


by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?



Also of note is that the Panthers drafted Moore in first round in 2018, the year after DG was fired.


Yes. And Moore and 7th rounder Terry Godwin in 2019 were the only two WR's picked since he left
4th Draft  
BradberryGlue : 1/13/2021 3:01 pm : link
If this is a "process" the time is clearly now to take a playmaker at 11. Before McCaffrey there was no precedent to him taking a RB high. The team was 31st in offense. There is no hiding from that and in their meeting with the media they acknowledged this fact. This offense needs firepower. His history is not going to guide us to the answer, he's taking a playmaker at 11 if he can't solve the need prior.
RE: Benjamin..  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/13/2021 3:01 pm : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
wasn't a bust with the Panthers. His rookie season was over 1,000 yards and 9 TD's. Then he missed a year with a knee injury.

Came back the next year and had 750 yards and 7 TD's.

Then he was traded to Buffalo the following season.


I don’t know how you don’t call Kelvin a bust. Honestly him and Baker are good examples of maybe not completely relying on what the tape is telling you and pay attention to those character concerns. Seems to draft guys with questionable work ethics that put out good college tape. I mean according to the rumblings you can add Sam Beal to that list. This really seems to be a recurring them with him. Had a chance for an out on the Tate contract, same deal he was good on tape that year in the program so why cut him? I feel like if you’ve been around football as long as he has he should have seen this coming this year.
And since  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 3:02 pm : link
the Panthers had 8 draftees in 2018, 7 in 2019 and 7 in 2020, I think they have drafted a smaller % of WR's since DG left than when he was there.
Zeke..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/13/2021 3:04 pm : link
Benjamin played two season for the Panthers. He was hurt for an entire season. He had almost 2,000 yards and 16 TD's in those years. Then he was traded for a 3rd and a 7th.

His career was not that of a 1st round pick, but for the Panthers he was fine for them. The Bills and Chiefs don't think he was too good for them.
Judge is going to have a lot of say in what we draft  
UberAlias : 1/13/2021 3:29 pm : link
I'm not sure we can look at DG history in the same way we could have, say, a year ago.
Fact is, Gettleman  
RollBlue : 1/13/2021 3:35 pm : link
is similar to almost every other NFL GM, some hits, many misses. I still don't care who the GM is, if he gets the coach wrong, team will not compete unless he has an elite QB. Get a good coach and a good QB, you will compete, even with misses in the draft that every single GM has.

I think is also true that you need a stud playmaker on offense and defense to compete for a Super Bowl. If dominant OLines won anything of consequence Dallas would have lots of hardware in the last 5-6 years.

I think at number 11 a top WR is most needed. However, if they have a higher grade on a CB or ER, then take the CB or ER and hope a good WR can be had in the 2nd or 3rd round.
Will he reach?  
The_Boss : 1/13/2021 3:45 pm : link
No idea, but if you go off past performances at 2, 6, and 4, I'd be concerned.
I'm a little confused by your post  
Biteymax22 : 1/13/2021 4:27 pm : link
Are you saying by his past history that you're afraid he'll draft a DT over Ja'Mar Chase if he's there at 11?

I can't see that happening. First of all we're fresh off the season so other players are hot, but Chase may wind up evaluated as a top 5 talent, none of the DTs will have his grade.

Also keep in mind that the worse offense he had in Carolina scored 56 more points than we did this year, meaning he never went into an offseason with an offense that needed to be fixed this badly.
RE: RE: RE: Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 4:32 pm : link
BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15121383 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15121377 LBH15 said:


Quote:


by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?



Also of note is that the Panthers drafted Moore in first round in 2018, the year after DG was fired.



Something for you to look firward to?

🤔


I look forward to the Giants winning again. We all have our crosses to bear, DG just happens to be one.
RE: Let's hope that the folks telling us 2020  
Milton : 1/13/2021 4:35 pm : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
was better because of Judge's influence over DG are correct. If so, I wouldn't put much stock in DG's draft history assuming the board is set up with much greater influence from Judge than DG. If Judge likes one of these WRs and they are available in the first, let's hope that is the decision made.
So yeah let's assume every good decision is made by Judge and every bad decision is made by Gettleman. We can never lose an argument that way!
RE: RE: Let's hope that the folks telling us 2020  
Mike from Ohio : 1/13/2021 5:37 pm : link
Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15121350 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


was better because of Judge's influence over DG are correct. If so, I wouldn't put much stock in DG's draft history assuming the board is set up with much greater influence from Judge than DG. If Judge likes one of these WRs and they are available in the first, let's hope that is the decision made.

So yeah let's assume every good decision is made by Judge and every bad decision is made by Gettleman. We can never lose an argument that way!


Gettleman made bad decisions in 2018 and 2019. The posters on this board defending him point to 2020 being significantly better. What is the difference?

Pat Shurmur (2018 and 2019) vs. Joe Judge (2020).

So if you want to blame the bad decisions it would be fair to criticize Shurmur/Gettleman and then praise Judge/Gettleman.

It is no secret - the Giants have been clear the coach and GM work closely together.
RE: RE: RE: Let's hope that the folks telling us 2020  
chuckydee9 : 1/13/2021 8:45 pm : link
Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15121540 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 15121350 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


was better because of Judge's influence over DG are correct. If so, I wouldn't put much stock in DG's draft history assuming the board is set up with much greater influence from Judge than DG. If Judge likes one of these WRs and they are available in the first, let's hope that is the decision made.

So yeah let's assume every good decision is made by Judge and every bad decision is made by Gettleman. We can never lose an argument that way!



Gettleman made bad decisions in 2018 and 2019. The posters on this board defending him point to 2020 being significantly better. What is the difference?

Pat Shurmur (2018 and 2019) vs. Joe Judge (2020).

So if you want to blame the bad decisions it would be fair to criticize Shurmur/Gettleman and then praise Judge/Gettleman.

It is no secret - the Giants have been clear the coach and GM work closely together.


At the end of 2018 season it looked like 2018 draft was very good.. at the end of 2019 that draft looked even better.. so lets not act like the only difference is the HC..
RE: RE: Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
superspynyg : 1/13/2021 9:04 pm : link
LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15121377 LBH15 said:


Quote:


by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?



Also of note is that the Panthers drafted Moore in first round in 2018, the year after DG was fired.


Guess what...that has NOTHING to do with DG.
RE: RE: RE: Devin Funchess drafted 2nd Rd in 2015  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 9:30 pm : link
superspynyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15121383 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15121377 LBH15 said:


Quote:


by Panthers.

Any other WRs that this thread missed?



Also of note is that the Panthers drafted Moore in first round in 2018, the year after DG was fired.



Guess what...that has NOTHING to do with DG.


I was just trying to suggest that WR was determined to be pretty important to the Panthers just a season after shedding DG. The Draft is about tough choices...some fill holes and some find players.

Did you want to take this further?
Barmore is a terrific player!!!!  
SleepyOwl : 1/13/2021 9:43 pm : link
That being said DG does not value the wideout position as much as DT that we can upon. However, I do not think that means he does not value offensive “playmakers.” He took Barkley a RB over everybody except Baker and if given the choice DG would’ve made Barkley the #1 overall pick in that draft no doubt in my mind. (Fun fact RB 1OVR hasn’t happened since 1995 Kijana Carter)

Anyway, all that to say, DG is looking for playmakers and everyone assumes he’s talking WR... that could be or maybe not... he also selected Mccaffrey 8th overall, ahead of that draft class’ speed demon John Ross who went 9th to the Bengals. (No one in this class is running 4.2 that includes Waddle; so let’s assume DG isn’t as blinded by speed as say the Raiders) That being said, there’s a tight end down in Florida that is a 6” 6’ matchup nightmare because he truly is the JPP of tight ends. He would be a prototypical DG “playmaker.” Personally I’d love one of Rashawn Slater or Wyatt Davis.
If Chase  
ryanmkeane : 1/13/2021 11:02 pm : link
falls to 11, I’m fairly certain we would take him
RE: If Chase  
LBH15 : 1/13/2021 11:22 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
falls to 11, I’m fairly certain we would take him


Why? Because he fits your profile of a future All Pro, or are you filling holes like Getts?

RE: we shouldn't have to reach for a DT because we have Dex  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 12:43 am : link
Platos said:
Quote:
does that make sense?

i think dex takes a nice jump next season. he basically maintained his level of play from his rookie season which is good.


No, it doesnt make sense that you are classifying Barmore as a DT. The guy has Buckner size, had 8 sacks in 11 games and is a 3-4 DE with pass rush ability.

Barmore should be compared to L. Williams and Q. Williams coming out, because that is how athletic he is. FYI, Barmore is the same height but 15 lbs heavier than Leonard. His combine is a must watch. I absolitely take him after resigning L Dub.
RE: If Chase  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 12:44 am : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
falls to 11, I’m fairly certain we would take him


Probably the only receiver I would be comfortable taking in the first. But it is a VERY deep draft at WR.
RE: RE: Benjamin..  
bigbluescot : 1/14/2021 8:06 am : link
Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15121335 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


wasn't a bust with the Panthers. His rookie season was over 1,000 yards and 9 TD's. Then he missed a year with a knee injury.

Came back the next year and had 750 yards and 7 TD's.

Then he was traded to Buffalo the following season.



I don’t know how you don’t call Kelvin a bust. Honestly him and Baker are good examples of maybe not completely relying on what the tape is telling you and pay attention to those character concerns. Seems to draft guys with questionable work ethics that put out good college tape. I mean according to the rumblings you can add Sam Beal to that list. This really seems to be a recurring them with him. Had a chance for an out on the Tate contract, same deal he was good on tape that year in the program so why cut him? I feel like if you’ve been around football as long as he has he should have seen this coming this year.


There's unlucky busts then there's busts where the decision making process is simply flawed (whether it be character, talent or fit). If a guy exhibits talent then gets injured to the point they're no longer effective or viable going forward then sure the pick is a bust, but it's difficult to put that blame on the decision maker.

Benjamin clearly had a level of NFL talent as his rookie season suggests (over 1000 yards and 9 td is an great rookie season even by todays standards for a first round WR), but he had marginal separation ability (he was a big enough contested catch guy that his 4.6 speed wasn't too bad) before his knee injury, and while he accumulated stats post ACL his 3rd season was a clear drop off (still nearly 1000 yards and he was a bit of a malcontent. In Buffalo, he kept on injuring the knee he tore the ACL on further limiting his ability to gain any separation to the point he was rarely in position to even properly contest catches (his catch rate went from very good his first season to one of the worst in the league).
LBH  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 8:07 am : link
relax dude. I’m just saying it would be very hard to pass on that guy. He’s 20 years old an dominated the SEC.
RE: LBH  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 8:42 am : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
relax dude. I’m just saying it would be very hard to pass on that guy. He’s 20 years old an dominated the SEC.


Not to mention he is almost identical in size to Hakeem Nicks. I would absolutely take Chase at 11.
Pitts or Bateman at 11  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 8:44 am : link
Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.
RE: RE: LBH  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 9:00 am : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15121919 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


relax dude. I’m just saying it would be very hard to pass on that guy. He’s 20 years old an dominated the SEC.



Not to mention he is almost identical in size to Hakeem Nicks. I would absolutely take Chase at 11.


I am big fan of Chase as well. But saying on Jan 13 its certain the Giants would take him sounds silly.

Its certain you would take him.
RE: Pitts or Bateman at 11  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 9:06 am : link
BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.



Doooooood, you are so badass! You got this all figured out bruh. I mean, yah, lets go ahead and extend a 31 year old Guard already showing signs of decline. And yea! Let's cut Aolder and eat 10.5 mill in dead cap when we are going to need a 3rd quality Tackle any way! Yea! And and....wide receivers are what makes offenses go fast, so lets draft one...or another pass receiving TE at 11 in a very deep draft class and ignore adding pieces to our defense!

So glad for your insight brah.
Rashod Bateman  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 9:11 am : link
I don't watch Minnesota play, in fact probably ever. But this guy has nice size and really solid production.

How does a prize WR recruit from southern Georgia not get swallowed up by the SEC schools and finds his way to Minn?

Is he a first rounder...again #11 seems a stretch?
RE: RE: Pitts or Bateman at 11  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 9:12 am : link
BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15121925 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.




Doooooood, you are so badass! You got this all figured out bruh. I mean, yah, lets go ahead and extend a 31 year old Guard already showing signs of decline. And yea! Let's cut Aolder and eat 10.5 mill in dead cap when we are going to need a 3rd quality Tackle any way! Yea! And and....wide receivers are what makes offenses go fast, so lets draft one...or another pass receiving TE at 11 in a very deep draft class and ignore adding pieces to our defense!

So glad for your insight brah.


1) Zeitler is our best Olineman(best as in # 1 out of 5)

2) We save 6.5 cutting Solder

3) WRs are what we need, we aren’t starting from scratch here “brah”

4) 31st in offense
LBH  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 9:44 am : link
i really don't understand your need to constantly creare arguments. I didn't say "we are definitely taking Chase" all I said was that IF HE'S THERE, I'm fairly certain we would draft the guy.

I mean, some have him higher than Smith, and project Chase to be a dominant NFL WR. It's arguably our biggest need on the team, and this is a top 10 level prospect. It all adds up to me. But who knows. He'll probably be gone anyway.
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 9:45 am : link
if Smith and Chase are gone, I would think Pitts could definitely be in play at 11.
RE: ...  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 9:46 am : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
if Smith and Chase are gone, I would think Pitts could definitely be in play at 11.


Not if Engram is here
We could draft..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2021 9:48 am : link
Pitts even if Engram is here. There's still a lot of flexibility. You can trade Engram or go to a TE look like the Pats used to use with Gronk and Hernandez.

Pitts would add a dynamic piece to the offense - you know the one that you keep referencing as being 31st...
RE: LBH  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 9:51 am : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i really don't understand your need to constantly creare arguments. I didn't say "we are definitely taking Chase" all I said was that IF HE'S THERE, I'm fairly certain we would draft the guy.

I mean, some have him higher than Smith, and project Chase to be a dominant NFL WR. It's arguably our biggest need on the team, and this is a top 10 level prospect. It all adds up to me. But who knows. He'll probably be gone anyway.


Apologies ryan as not trying to argue. Your post just seemed to reach too far to intimate a certainty like that, at all.
RE: Rashod Bateman  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 9:53 am : link
LBH15 said:
Quote:
I don't watch Minnesota play, in fact probably ever. But this guy has nice size and really solid production.

How does a prize WR recruit from southern Georgia not get swallowed up by the SEC schools and finds his way to Minn?

Is he a first rounder...again #11 seems a stretch?


This whole likewise agreement with you has to stop. Lol

Combine will reveal some things. Elite measurables WITH his production in college would be fine at 11.
RE: We could draft..  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 9:55 am : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Pitts even if Engram is here. There's still a lot of flexibility. You can trade Engram or go to a TE look like the Pats used to use with Gronk and Hernandez.

Pitts would add a dynamic piece to the offense - you know the one that you keep referencing as being 31st...


I don’t see the Giants spending # 11 to invest heavily in running 12 personnel, that has not been a staple of Garrett’s offenses over the years. They invested in this Oline, need to be able to open it up. And if Engram is out it will be prior to draft day to free up caproom for FA. If he’s still here in April we aren’t taking Pitts. If Engram is gone I run to the podium for Pitts.
RE: RE: RE: Pitts or Bateman at 11  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 9:57 am : link
BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15121934 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15121925 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.




Doooooood, you are so badass! You got this all figured out bruh. I mean, yah, lets go ahead and extend a 31 year old Guard already showing signs of decline. And yea! Let's cut Aolder and eat 10.5 mill in dead cap when we are going to need a 3rd quality Tackle any way! Yea! And and....wide receivers are what makes offenses go fast, so lets draft one...or another pass receiving TE at 11 in a very deep draft class and ignore adding pieces to our defense!

So glad for your insight brah.



1) Zeitler is our best Olineman(best as in # 1 out of 5)

2) We save 6.5 cutting Solder

3) WRs are what we need, we aren’t starting from scratch here “brah”

4) 31st in offense


1) No....hes not. Hes 3rd at this point

2) True, but we also need another Tackle and Solder is a pretty good one to have. Better than Fleming

3) We dont need to draft a fucking WR with our first pick in a loaded receiver draft and before FA starts...."breh"

4) You're dumb
RE: RE: RE: RE: Pitts or Bateman at 11  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 10:03 am : link
BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15121945 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15121934 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15121925 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.




Doooooood, you are so badass! You got this all figured out bruh. I mean, yah, lets go ahead and extend a 31 year old Guard already showing signs of decline. And yea! Let's cut Aolder and eat 10.5 mill in dead cap when we are going to need a 3rd quality Tackle any way! Yea! And and....wide receivers are what makes offenses go fast, so lets draft one...or another pass receiving TE at 11 in a very deep draft class and ignore adding pieces to our defense!

So glad for your insight brah.



1) Zeitler is our best Olineman(best as in # 1 out of 5)

2) We save 6.5 cutting Solder

3) WRs are what we need, we aren’t starting from scratch here “brah”

4) 31st in offense



1) No....hes not. Hes 3rd at this point

2) True, but we also need another Tackle and Solder is a pretty good one to have. Better than Fleming

3) We dont need to draft a fucking WR with our first pick in a loaded receiver draft and before FA starts...."breh"

4) You're dumb


1) PFF says he’s first. Who are the 2 you are putting above him
and what is the basis for the ranking?

2) RT is the bigger need and Solder is not a RT, he’s barely a LT. Fleming is better than him at this point in his career and will cost less than $6.5 million to retain. They could also consider getting a C and making Gates the swing T.

3) We need a WR1 level WR to stop retarding the development of Daniel Jones who threw 10 TDs in a league where rookies are throwing 30 and guys collecting SS are throwing 40+. The ocean is deep and I prefer being on top of it sitting in a yacht than 300 feet underwater. So i’ll take one of the best of the “deep” class at 11 Engram is still here.

4) 31st in offense, wrap your mind around how bad that is. Offense wins and the Giants are the worst team in our conference offensively.
It's clear DG will pick among their favorite targets  
JonC : 1/14/2021 10:07 am : link
and it could be categorized as a reach, although it's relative to their draft board and their conviction in the young man.

I would not be shocked if they went WR at #11, but we need to see what happens first via UFA. I wouldn't spend UFA dollars on this WR crop, but DG just might given the tip of the hand on Golladay before the last trade deadline.
RE: It's clear DG will pick among their favorite targets  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 10:11 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
and it could be categorized as a reach, although it's relative to their draft board and their conviction in the young man.

I would not be shocked if they went WR at #11, but we need to see what happens first via UFA. I wouldn't spend UFA dollars on this WR crop, but DG just might given the tip of the hand on Golladay before the last trade deadline.


Agreed if they address WR1 prior to draft day it frees things up.

Not sold that they’ll be able to get it done though it’s unlikely both Golladay and Robinson avoid the tag and if only 1 of them makes
it you have teams like the Jets, Jags etc with 3-4* more caproom than can top any offer we make.
RE: RE: Rashod Bateman  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 10:13 am : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15121943 LBH15 said:


Quote:


I don't watch Minnesota play, in fact probably ever. But this guy has nice size and really solid production.

How does a prize WR recruit from southern Georgia not get swallowed up by the SEC schools and finds his way to Minn?

Is he a first rounder...again #11 seems a stretch?



This whole likewise agreement with you has to stop. Lol

Combine will reveal some things. Elite measurables WITH his production in college would be fine at 11.


Yeah, was just seeing if some on here want to "step up" for some guys that might be in play for the NYG once you get by the bigger names.

I am just not feeling the love with a lot of these names being thrown around for these later first round picks. Once you get by the top QBs, Sewell and a few of these receivers I think we have a really big grouping of just decent prospects.

We'll see how things shake out over next 2 months but right now Player #10 and Player #50 might not be all that different in terms of talent, imv.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Pitts or Bateman at 11  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 10:15 am : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15121945 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15121934 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15121925 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.




Doooooood, you are so badass! You got this all figured out bruh. I mean, yah, lets go ahead and extend a 31 year old Guard already showing signs of decline. And yea! Let's cut Aolder and eat 10.5 mill in dead cap when we are going to need a 3rd quality Tackle any way! Yea! And and....wide receivers are what makes offenses go fast, so lets draft one...or another pass receiving TE at 11 in a very deep draft class and ignore adding pieces to our defense!

So glad for your insight brah.



1) Zeitler is our best Olineman(best as in # 1 out of 5)

2) We save 6.5 cutting Solder

3) WRs are what we need, we aren’t starting from scratch here “brah”

4) 31st in offense



1) No....hes not. Hes 3rd at this point

2) True, but we also need another Tackle and Solder is a pretty good one to have. Better than Fleming

3) We dont need to draft a fucking WR with our first pick in a loaded receiver draft and before FA starts...."breh"

4) You're dumb


You're pretty fired up already this morning. Or is this a thing with the glue guy :-)
RE: RE: ...  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 10:25 am : link
BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15122002 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


if Smith and Chase are gone, I would think Pitts could definitely be in play at 11.



Not if Engram is here


Well, there is an easy way to solve for that impediment.

Btw - what's the odds Mr. Pro Bowl deflects a pass intended for him into the arms of a defender in Vegas in a few weeks?
if healthy Golladay  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 10:33 am : link
would be a great signing. Add him along with a first round WR pick, and now we're talking.
RE: if healthy Golladay  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 10:36 am : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
would be a great signing. Add him along with a first round WR pick, and now we're talking.


How do we get him though? We can’t win a bidding war. There are teams with 3-4* more caproom which is essentially monopoly money when you have that much.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 10:38 am : link
LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122004 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15122002 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


if Smith and Chase are gone, I would think Pitts could definitely be in play at 11.



Not if Engram is here



Well, there is an easy way to solve for that impediment.

Btw - what's the odds Mr. Pro Bowl deflects a pass intended for him into the arms of a defender in Vegas in a few weeks?


Engram at all times is more likely to cause a turnover than make a play. However in the defenseless Pro Bowl I expect him to win MVP to ensure we never give up on him and he haunts us for years to come.
Cause a turnover versus wins the MVP of Pro Bowl?  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 10:40 am : link
Hmm...I will go with turnover.

Especially if the pass hits him in the hands.
Bradberry  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 10:41 am : link
I'm not exactly sure...all i know is that we can't go on forever not paying anyone. We have to identify young talented players and try to get them here and fit them into what Judge is trying to do here.

I'm not saying break the bank for everyone. But something tells me Golladay will be not as crazy expensive as people think. Unless you are in the top 4 or 5 discussion, WRs have not been getting as much on the open market as in years past.
Considering..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2021 10:41 am : link
no game will actually be played, even Engram will have a difficult time batting anything but eyelashes.
RE: Considering..  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 10:45 am : link
FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
no game will actually be played, even Engram will have a difficult time batting anything but eyelashes.


Oh, didn't know it was cancelled.

Well, too bad because he is a match-up nightmare I hear.
RE: Bradberry  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 10:46 am : link
ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I'm not exactly sure...all i know is that we can't go on forever not paying anyone. We have to identify young talented players and try to get them here and fit them into what Judge is trying to do here.

I'm not saying break the bank for everyone. But something tells me Golladay will be not as crazy expensive as people think. Unless you are in the top 4 or 5 discussion, WRs have not been getting as much on the open market as in years past.


Supply v demand. Teams need playmakers and it’s slim pickings this offseason. Last year the Cards and Bills were able to get their guys via trade. No ones gonna be on the block this year except Beckham who is a no and Jones who is a no. If Detroit hires an offensive minded HC I think the Lions will tag Golladay and move on from Stafford:
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Pitts or Bateman at 11  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 1:26 pm : link
chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15122036 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15121945 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15121934 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15121925 BradberryGlue said:


Quote:


Chase and Smith will be gone.

If we find a WR in FA, take Pitts

If we don’t find a WR in FA, take Bateman

31st in offense is my reply to any defender anyone know this board wants to suggest. You don’t need a special D in this NFL, you do need a special offense. Our D can get stops. Upgrade the corner opposite Bradberry which is a low bar.

All other major assets aside from paying Williams and Tomlinson need to go to the offense. Cut all spare parts like Tate and Solder to open up cap space. Extend Zeitler to lower his cap #. I’d shop Hernandez for more draft ammo.




Doooooood, you are so badass! You got this all figured out bruh. I mean, yah, lets go ahead and extend a 31 year old Guard already showing signs of decline. And yea! Let's cut Aolder and eat 10.5 mill in dead cap when we are going to need a 3rd quality Tackle any way! Yea! And and....wide receivers are what makes offenses go fast, so lets draft one...or another pass receiving TE at 11 in a very deep draft class and ignore adding pieces to our defense!

So glad for your insight brah.



1) Zeitler is our best Olineman(best as in # 1 out of 5)

2) We save 6.5 cutting Solder

3) WRs are what we need, we aren’t starting from scratch here “brah”

4) 31st in offense



1) No....hes not. Hes 3rd at this point

2) True, but we also need another Tackle and Solder is a pretty good one to have. Better than Fleming

3) We dont need to draft a fucking WR with our first pick in a loaded receiver draft and before FA starts...."breh"

4) You're dumb



You're pretty fired up already this morning. Or is this a thing with the glue guy :-)


Know-it-all 1/21 poster making declarative statements about how all we need to do is take a WR in the draft and our offense is fixed and has 3 threads on the first page. Yes, he is annoying. Lol
