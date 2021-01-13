DG and his history of drafting WRs and DTs. will he reach??? superspynyg : 1/13/2021 2:17 pm

Most of this is my opinion



As GM of both the Panthers and the Giants (8 seasons) Dave Gettleman has only drafted 3 wrs:



With Carolina

2014 #28 overall Kelvin Benjamin (BUST)

2017 #40 overall Curtis Samuel (Ok player)



With Giants

2019 #171 overall Darius Slayton.



In that same span he has drafted 7 Defensive Tackles 4 of which are either 1st or 2nd rounders.



I do think that Jamarr Chase will fall out of the top 10. I think that 3 qbs, Sewell, Pitts, Surtain, Smith, Parsons Waddel (Someone will fall in love with his speed, hell Raiders took Ruggs over CeeDee) and one of the ER Paye or Roussau will all go in the top 10. Leaving us with a chance to get Chase.



My nightmare is that he reach for a DT this year at 11. Especially if we lose Tomlinson. I also have a feeling he will cluster draft wrs the way he did with lbers this year (4) and hope one or two turns out to be an eventual starter.



I know that he loves his Dline depth and I am ok with drafting a DT if this draft had a Derrick Brown or a Quinnen Williams or a Aaron Donald but I don't think it does. Alabama's Barmore may be the best DT and he is a late round pick at best. I would be ok with a DT if we traded back and got another 2nd round and more, but not at 11.





Would love any insight.

