for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Salary cap going from $198 million in 2020 to

Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:37 am
$175 million in 2021. Can those on this board more informed on the subject, explain HOW the league can do this? I would think the NFLPA would be up in arms, Teams would be screwed with existing contracts already structured to include and INCREASE and even individual players being outspoken as there will be more player cuts and I believe, a move to younger and less talented players. It changes my assumptions about the Giants keeping Solder, Zeitler, Tate, Engram and a number of lower priced players. Their ability to keep BOTH Tomlinson and Williams went out the window, in my thinking. Am I missing something or misunderstanding the salary cap increase?
This was expected  
Jay on the Island : 1/14/2021 9:38 am : link
and the league agreed not to drop it lower than 175 million.
What can the NFLPA possibly argue?  
UConn4523 : 1/14/2021 9:39 am : link
their players got their full salaries in 2020 (including a paid opt out with no tenure penalty) and the NFL didn’t earn anywhere close to their normal income. This has been expected for almost a year, why the surprise?
the league and the NFLPA struck a deal  
ron mexico : 1/14/2021 9:39 am : link
to spread the COVID impact over a number of years. It could have been a lot worse.

So the short answer to your question, is the NFLPA already agreed to this as a part of the last CBA and the amendment made before the start of this season.
Most of us pretty much knew  
section125 : 1/14/2021 9:41 am : link
it was going to drop to about $175 mill because of the lack of revenue caused by no fans.

It does unduly reward the teams that always seem $10s of millions under the CAP (Jags, Browns, Colts etc)
RE: This was expected  
Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:41 am : link
In comment 15121979 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
and the league agreed not to drop it lower than 175 million.


I'm assuming its all due to the Pandemic and lack of attendance at stadiums? I truly thought that the VAST Majority of NFL revenue came from areas other than their arenas, more precisely, television, apparel and other team branded sales. I figured 10 games a season wasn't a whole ton of money when compared to television rights.
This..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2021 9:42 am : link
not only isn't expected, it has been the talk on BBI and on a lot of shows breaking down the NFL for several months.

The only question left was if it would be the floor of $175M or if it would be just a little lower than it was this season.

I'm surprised it went all the way to the floor, but it is understandable.
I've been warning  
JonC : 1/14/2021 9:42 am : link
about signing both LW and DT and the hard cap math. A number of posters don't want to live amongst the math ...
Every team is in the same boat  
JohnB : 1/14/2021 9:43 am : link
Players who are in contract talks just aren't going to get the amount of money that they have in years past. Every team has FAs like DT and LW.

Which NFL team can afford to sign a FA to a big contract?
It'll be interesting to see how it affects contracts.  
FStubbs : 1/14/2021 9:43 am : link
Guys have been used to gettiing bigger contracts than the previous year, but teams literally can't fit bigger contracts into a smaller cap.

Will Leonard Williams or Dak Prescott balk when they get offers for less than they would've had last year?
RE: I've been warning  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2021 9:44 am : link
In comment 15121991 JonC said:
Quote:
about signing both LW and DT and the hard cap math. A number of posters don't want to live amongst the math ...


Are you saying people are caught up in the Pi in the sky???
RE: RE: This was expected  
Jay on the Island : 1/14/2021 9:44 am : link
In comment 15121988 Dinger said:
Quote:
In comment 15121979 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


and the league agreed not to drop it lower than 175 million.



I'm assuming its all due to the Pandemic and lack of attendance at stadiums? I truly thought that the VAST Majority of NFL revenue came from areas other than their arenas, more precisely, television, apparel and other team branded sales. I figured 10 games a season wasn't a whole ton of money when compared to television rights.

Yes it's due to that. It could have been a lot worse but the league agreed to spread it out over several years rather than lower it dramatically in one year. This is actually far worse for teams like Philly who are 70 million over the cap. Don't panic this was expected. Also with the league adding another game to the regular season revenue's should slowly climb back up over the next few years.
RE: RE: This was expected  
chuckydee9 : 1/14/2021 9:46 am : link
In comment 15121988 Dinger said:
Quote:
In comment 15121979 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


and the league agreed not to drop it lower than 175 million.



I'm assuming its all due to the Pandemic and lack of attendance at stadiums? I truly thought that the VAST Majority of NFL revenue came from areas other than their arenas, more precisely, television, apparel and other team branded sales. I figured 10 games a season wasn't a whole ton of money when compared to television rights.


I mean a drop to 175M seems reasonable as its less than 15% drop.. you have to assume at least 15% of their revenue comes from ticket sales and stadium related sales..
Cap gurus about to earn those paychecks  
MotownGIANTS : 1/14/2021 9:47 am : link
backloaded and staggered contracts will be the trend I'd imagine.
RE: It'll be interesting to see how it affects contracts.  
Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:48 am : link
In comment 15121993 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Guys have been used to gettiing bigger contracts than the previous year, but teams literally can't fit bigger contracts into a smaller cap.

Will Leonard Williams or Dak Prescott balk when they get offers for less than they would've had last year?


This....I think you'll see a lot of veteran players asking about revenue and then subsequently pushing for fan attendance, among other things.

I guess I've had my head in.....the sand. It just makes the offseason that much more complicated and to me, irritating as I can see contract negotiations dragging.
It is all up to ownership on what they will create for cap space  
Chip : 1/14/2021 9:50 am : link
Players will on sale other than the difference makers like Williams. It will be a fun off season.
Speaking of teams being OVER the cap  
Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:51 am : link
What exactly is the penalty? I would think there will be a lot of teams who are going to be there and even in the past I don't recall hearing specific 'punishment' for teams over the cap. Is it a financial penalty ala the MLB with the luxury tax hit? Or do they take away draft picks?
Dak could end up with Colts  
Chip : 1/14/2021 9:52 am : link
They have a ton of cap space as does the Jets and Colts. Teams like the Eagles Steelers Saints are in trouble.
I think this really hurts teams ability to Franchise Tag players  
rasbutant : 1/14/2021 9:55 am : link
That contract is fully on the books for this year. If they sign them long term they can back load the contract.
if the average  
section125 : 1/14/2021 9:55 am : link
stadium holds 70k fans and average ticket is $150, that is $10.5 mill per game just in ticket sales. Does not include concessions and parking income.

That is $80 mill per season on 8 home games(does not includes 2 pre-season games)
RE: if the average  
Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:57 am : link
In comment 15122030 section125 said:
Quote:
stadium holds 70k fans and average ticket is $150, that is $10.5 mill per game just in ticket sales. Does not include concessions and parking income.

That is $80 mill per season on 8 home games(does not includes 2 pre-season games)


But don't some stadiums revenue get paid to the state or local government? I'd think there is a big chunk of that gone no?
RE: if the average  
Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:58 am : link
In comment 15122030 section125 said:
Quote:
stadium holds 70k fans and average ticket is $150, that is $10.5 mill per game just in ticket sales. Does not include concessions and parking income.

That is $80 mill per season on 8 home games(does not includes 2 pre-season games)


But don't some stadiums revenue get paid to the state or local government? I'd think there is a big chunk of that gone no?
Potential Williams Contract  
Chip : 1/14/2021 9:59 am : link
5 year 100 mill 50 mil guaranteed. up front bonus year 1 15 mil 2 mill a year. Cap hit year one 5 mil.
Here is what I want to know.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/14/2021 10:04 am : link
Since 175 was the floor this year, how much more is going to spill over into 2022? For example, if the real number was 165 that means 10 million will be taken off of next year's number. If it is worse than that this is going to take at least 2 years to just get back to normal. This isn't going to be about just finding a way to navigate through this year of the salary cap. Any good capologist is going to plan for this over at least the next 2 years if not 3 years.
Given  
AcidTest : 1/14/2021 10:06 am : link
everything that's happened, I'm not surprised the cap went all the way down to the $175 million floor. I agree it will now be impossible to resign Williams and Tomlinson. I also agree we're likely to see a lot of backloaded and staggered contracts.
players that bet on themselves this season  
djm : 1/14/2021 10:09 am : link
(Williams might be the exception) likely made a mistake.

Williams will get his, but he would have gotten more if the cap didn't drop.

c'est la vie
Since one would think this is a temporary reduction and 2022 will  
Mellowmood92 : 1/14/2021 10:09 am : link
likely meet or exceed $198M (Overthecap has $228), couldn't you work with players and agents to sign contracts of the expected total value, with lower cap numbers for 2021? Every team will be in the same boat, even those with lots of cap space. It looks like about 1/3 of the league will be over the cap in 2021.
RE: Given  
djm : 1/14/2021 10:10 am : link
In comment 15122059 AcidTest said:
Quote:
everything that's happened, I'm not surprised the cap went all the way down to the $175 million floor. I agree it will now be impossible to resign Williams and Tomlinson. I also agree we're likely to see a lot of backloaded and staggered contracts.


Why does this make it tougher to sign both? It's all relative. Other teams have to deal with the big bad wolf just like the Giants do.

This likely doesn't changes anything other than guys are going to get a little less.
This hurts the lesser known FA players  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/14/2021 10:11 am : link
Big names will still get big deals

But, you might see many more 1 yr prove it deals

Many players aren't going to make what they think
is there a link  
Essex : 1/14/2021 10:14 am : link
I know it was supposed to be going down, but I had not heard they had definitively settled on this number
The 2021 Cap # has not been set yet  
EddieNYG : 1/14/2021 10:16 am : link
This is from an article on Dec. 6, 2020 on Pro Football Talk regarding optimism in the league that the cap may not drop that much.

Quote:
The negotiations that allowed the 2020 season to proceed included a commitment that the 2021 salary cap will be no lower than $175 million per team. The upcoming negotiations (and it’s negotiated every year) regarding the 2021 salary cap could result in a number significantly higher than $175 million.

Per a league source, the possibility that stadiums will be full for the 2021 season could prompt the league to not tie the hands of teams by dropping the salary cap by more than $23 million per team, from $198.2 million. Although the 2020 season will indeed result in lower revenue than usual, the potential of a return to something normal or close to it plus the coming TV deals may result in the league keeping the cap in the range of $195 million.

Time will tell what the league chooses to do. Although a projected cap typically is shared with all owners in December, the final decision isn’t made until late February or early March, through negotiations with the NFL Players Association.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: The 2021 Cap # has not been set yet  
AcidTest : 1/14/2021 10:18 am : link
In comment 15122088 EddieNYG said:
Quote:
This is from an article on Dec. 6, 2020 on Pro Football Talk regarding optimism in the league that the cap may not drop that much.



Quote:


The negotiations that allowed the 2020 season to proceed included a commitment that the 2021 salary cap will be no lower than $175 million per team. The upcoming negotiations (and it’s negotiated every year) regarding the 2021 salary cap could result in a number significantly higher than $175 million.

Per a league source, the possibility that stadiums will be full for the 2021 season could prompt the league to not tie the hands of teams by dropping the salary cap by more than $23 million per team, from $198.2 million. Although the 2020 season will indeed result in lower revenue than usual, the potential of a return to something normal or close to it plus the coming TV deals may result in the league keeping the cap in the range of $195 million.

Time will tell what the league chooses to do. Although a projected cap typically is shared with all owners in December, the final decision isn’t made until late February or early March, through negotiations with the NFL Players Association.

Link - ( New Window )


Thanks.
I could see  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/14/2021 10:29 am : link
players signing one year deals and revisiting FA the following. Good time to be shopping for short term veterans to fill gaps without a big commitment.
Yup, sucks to be a free agent this year  
ZogZerg : 1/14/2021 10:36 am : link
or an high priced player that can be cut.
RE: I could see  
Ivan15 : 1/14/2021 10:48 am : link
In comment 15122109 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
players signing one year deals and revisiting FA the following. Good time to be shopping for short term veterans to fill gaps without a big commitment.


Yes, this will totally reset the free agent market. The pandemic did something that no management strategy or collective bargaining agreement could have done.

A lot of guys headed to free agency may re-sign with their teams with only slight increases. LW may be happy to take what he was getting under the franchise tag. And who is going to sign a QB for $40 million that ties up 25% of the cap?
Dead money  
Pepe LePugh : 1/14/2021 10:51 am : link
I’m thinking Giants and others will have to terminate big contracts (Tate, Solder) to make any moves under the cap. Won’t the deferred hit impact FA contracts for years to come?
As it stands now  
Capt. Don : 1/14/2021 11:12 am : link
We will enter the offseason with about $7.5M in cap space. We can create more by releasing the following:

Golden Tate ($6.1M, $8.5M if after 6/1)
Kevin Zeitler ($12M)
Nate Solder ($6M, $10M if after 6/1)
David Mayo ($2.3M)
Evan Engram ($6M)
Levine Toilolo ($3M)
Cody Core ($2M)

Doing all of that would put us at about $42 under ($48.5M if Tate and Solder are post 6/1 designations).

Signing Peppers long term could also provide some relief.

The two most debated moves would probably be Zeitler and Engram. Personally, I would keep both of them with an eye on possibly trading one or both at the deadline depending on depth at the positions at the time.

Solder is also not as clear cut as it may appear. I think right now, he would be our starting RT. Even if Peart or a draft pick beats him out, are we going to find a swing tackle with his experience for less than $6M? Maybe, maybe not. Cam Fleming cost $3.5M.
Impact on the Franchise Tag  
Rico : 1/14/2021 11:43 am : link
A declining cap probably makes using the franchise tag untenable.

A tagged player gets paid the average of the top 5 at their position. Those top 5 players won't be seeing an income drop, so the tag price stays high while the overall pool of money to sign free agents (and thus, average salaries) declines.

This will make resigning LW more difficult because we lose the leverage we would have had with the tag.

Maybe we will end up recouping that 3rd round pick as a comp pick when someone else signs him?
Can't let LW go without compensation  
JonC : 1/14/2021 11:45 am : link
if they did, BBI would implode.
If we cut  
TommyWiseau : 1/14/2021 11:51 am : link
Solder and Golden Tate as post June 1st cuts and cut Toilolo and Mayo... minus about 10ish mil for draft picks (6) and in season moves you are looking at 21ish million. If you extend Zeitler you can drop his number in half basically saving another 6 mil. With 21 to 27 mil we can easily sign LW and maybe bring Tomlinson back. Depends on how they structure the contracts
RE: Impact on the Franchise Tag  
bw in dc : 1/14/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15122244 Rico said:
Quote:
A declining cap probably makes using the franchise tag untenable.

A tagged player gets paid the average of the top 5 at their position. Those top 5 players won't be seeing an income drop, so the tag price stays high while the overall pool of money to sign free agents (and thus, average salaries) declines.

This will make resigning LW more difficult because we lose the leverage we would have had with the tag.

Maybe we will end up recouping that 3rd round pick as a comp pick when someone else signs him?


This is why we should let LW go, or at least test the market.

I expect that teams are going to be doing mass restructuring on existing contracts. And there may be more quality players than ever let go. So if we stay patient, and don't dive head first into the opening few weeks of the FA period, we could get some real bargains later on. And find a solution(s) to fill the LW void.
I think you're gonna have to choose  
JonC : 1/14/2021 11:59 am : link
between Tomlinson and upgrades that are probably needed more at WR and CB. I think they'll go UFA at one of those positions, and Logan Ryan's already been invested in eating cap dollars ahead of a deal for LW. They've got Dexter to play the nose, Hill can play DE, and they can find more in the draft.
We can replace Tomlinson on day 2 of the draft  
90.Cal : 1/14/2021 12:06 pm : link
We can not replace LW anywhere in the draft.
We will have about 40 million after cuts  
90.Cal : 1/14/2021 12:11 pm : link
To sign our guys and add a few guys but I don't see any 'Bradberry/Martinez' level signings. Maybe more guys get signed late like Logan Ryan did. I think we owe it to Tomlinson to let him test the market and hopefully someone pays him big time money but if not any chance he comes back home on a discount or a 1 year deal/5th year option type deal..? Maybe.
Lookin through the BBI  
Dnew15 : 1/14/2021 12:13 pm : link
player salary page...

Who the hell is Kenny Wiggins and how does he cost 1.075 million dollars next year?
Rough but  
UGADawgs7 : 1/14/2021 12:19 pm : link
Dalvin is replaceable with a guy on the roster named BJ Hill and they can re- sign Austin Johnson for the year or 2 years. Several teams are usually under the cap and they are able to use that $ as rollover money. Logan Ryan last season nullified Giants ability to roll some $ over this upcoming season but not his fault obviously. Will be very interesting. Zeitler was the best OL and cutting him would be bad for Jones. Fleming was eh but bc of Solder he may have to be brought back and solder cut for $. Abrams will really earn his paycheck this season. They need a WR upgrade desperately. May be worth the possibility of extending Bradberry a year or 2 if they could lower this years cap hit.
RE: Lookin through the BBI  
cjac : 1/14/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15122284 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
player salary page...

Who the hell is Kenny Wiggins and how does he cost 1.075 million dollars next year?


Vet backup tackle they signed in November
I doubt Zeitler is going anywhere  
JonC : 1/14/2021 12:22 pm : link
and Engram as well. Not even certain on Solder, because there is a human element to how NYG conducts business, and RT is not settled. They could be pressed to create feasible cap space in the $25M ballpark, of which LW will eat a pile. If they sign a WR, they're already working in bargain bin moving forward.

So, not so easy to sign everyone under current conditions.
RE: I've been warning  
Thegratefulhead : 1/14/2021 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15121991 JonC said:
Quote:
about signing both LW and DT and the hard cap math. A number of posters don't want to live amongst the math ...
I can remember 1st grade clearer than most. Hatred of math starts early and is pervasive.
RE: I doubt Zeitler is going anywhere  
Thegratefulhead : 1/14/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15122292 JonC said:
Quote:
and Engram as well. Not even certain on Solder, because there is a human element to how NYG conducts business, and RT is not settled. They could be pressed to create feasible cap space in the $25M ballpark, of which LW will eat a pile. If they sign a WR, they're already working in bargain bin moving forward.

So, not so easy to sign everyone under current conditions.
I agree on Solder and the reason. I know it bites us sometimes, but I do have respect for the weight placed on the human element by NYG.
I think we're two offseasons away  
JonC : 1/14/2021 12:33 pm : link
from being where we hope to be, and that still requires considerable amount of good fortune to fall into place. DG is still plugging holes, rather than building on top of the foundation he's trying to put to ground.
Keep the band together on that D line  
Sneakers O'toole : 1/14/2021 12:37 pm : link
Build through the draft. Build around our team strength, even if that means being quiet in the rest of FA.
the cap can be manipulated  
GiantsFan84 : 1/14/2021 12:39 pm : link
if they want to do something they will. they are not in bad cap shape.

they can extend guys a phantom year to push cap hits down the road. they can structure new contracts in a way with low base salaries in the first year, etc.
RE: I doubt Zeitler is going anywhere  
GiantsFan84 : 1/14/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15122292 JonC said:
Quote:
and Engram as well. Not even certain on Solder, because there is a human element to how NYG conducts business, and RT is not settled. They could be pressed to create feasible cap space in the $25M ballpark, of which LW will eat a pile. If they sign a WR, they're already working in bargain bin moving forward.

So, not so easy to sign everyone under current conditions.


zeitler should be let go as should solder and tate and mayo and engram
RE: We can replace Tomlinson on day 2 of the draft  
bw in dc : 1/14/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15122277 90.Cal said:
Quote:
We can not replace LW anywhere in the draft.


And?

Why can't we find other upgrades at other defensive positions/needs and become an even better D?

This BBI addiction to LW as this savior is bewildering...
RE: RE: Impact on the Franchise Tag  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15122262 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15122244 Rico said:


Quote:


A declining cap probably makes using the franchise tag untenable.

A tagged player gets paid the average of the top 5 at their position. Those top 5 players won't be seeing an income drop, so the tag price stays high while the overall pool of money to sign free agents (and thus, average salaries) declines.

This will make resigning LW more difficult because we lose the leverage we would have had with the tag.

Maybe we will end up recouping that 3rd round pick as a comp pick when someone else signs him?



This is why we should let LW go, or at least test the market.

I expect that teams are going to be doing mass restructuring on existing contracts. And there may be more quality players than ever let go. So if we stay patient, and don't dive head first into the opening few weeks of the FA period, we could get some real bargains later on. And find a solution(s) to fill the LW void.


Yep, tough thing for many on BBI to hear but this is the prudent path to take with LW.

Not saying he doesn't deserve a great deal but no reason why NYG rebuild needs to get hamstrung for just him.

Free agency will put visibility on his market value and then we can always be bidders. As this should have played out a year ago.
RE: the cap can be manipulated  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15122313 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
if they want to do something they will. they are not in bad cap shape.

they can extend guys a phantom year to push cap hits down the road. they can structure new contracts in a way with low base salaries in the first year, etc.


I have heard the books aren't even real.

Giants should just do whatever they want with regards to player salaries. Everybody else signs great players to big deals so we should as well.

It  
AcidTest : 1/14/2021 12:50 pm : link
sounds like nobody is going anywhere. We're putting the band back together for another great run at 6-10.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I could see  
Reale01 : 1/14/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15122158 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122109 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


players signing one year deals and revisiting FA the following. Good time to be shopping for short term veterans to fill gaps without a big commitment.



Yes, this will totally reset the free agent market. The pandemic did something that no management strategy or collective bargaining agreement could have done.

A lot of guys headed to free agency may re-sign with their teams with only slight increases. LW may be happy to take what he was getting under the franchise tag. And who is going to sign a QB for $40 million that ties up 25% of the cap?


Shorter-term deals, Very few franchise players.
...  
christian : 1/14/2021 1:39 pm : link
The owners should have received a preliminary 2021 cap forecast in December, with the actuals released in February. Typically that number isn't highly guarded. I suspect the reason it's been this year is because it's close to the 175M floor negotiated in the Summer.

The optimism among owners was maybe the NFL was primed for a big comeback in 2021. With slow distribution and production of Covid vaccines, the math cannot be predicting a big return in gate revenue just yet.

It's also important to not get stuck on the one year cap number, but be cognizant of the cap space a team presumably has over the next 2-3 years. That's where money spent today will settle.

This isn't a team that should be dolling out big one year contracts (especially $19M one year deals Ahem!).

The Giants have lots of levers to pull, but they also have lots of holes and potential holes to fill. This is the most important offseason the Giants have had since 2016.
RE: RE: We can replace Tomlinson on day 2 of the draft  
section125 : 1/14/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15122321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15122277 90.Cal said:


Quote:


We can not replace LW anywhere in the draft.



And?

Why can't we find other upgrades at other defensive positions/needs and become an even better D?

This BBI addiction to LW as this savior is bewildering...


When does it stop? At what point do the Giants start keeping the upper level players? Or do they ever keep their upper level players? Or do they just keep letting them go and keep rebuilding hoping to catch two or three players via the draft that keep them as a below mediocre team? Let them go and hope for a 3rd round comp big after the 2nd season?

There comes a point in time that the team needs to rebuild around its good players - what was the term used? one monster or alpha dog at each level - line, LB and secondary?

I don't like paying anybody $18-$20 mill per, but eventually they have to keep talent.
RE: I think we're two offseasons away  
Go Terps : 1/14/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15122308 JonC said:
Quote:
from being where we hope to be, and that still requires considerable amount of good fortune to fall into place. DG is still plugging holes, rather than building on top of the foundation he's trying to put to ground.


+1

Plugging holes, not building.

This off-season feels like an opportunity to be smarter in FA. Shop in the bargain bins for cheap 1 year deals (think of the original Golden deal as a template) and improve the cap situation for 2022 and beyond.

Telling that we're talking about two more offseasons. The light at the end of the tunnel doesn't seem to be getting larger.
Having to discuss cap management when you're a 6-win team  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/14/2021 1:50 pm : link
is a reflection of the front office.

Being bad and expensive means you screwed up.
...  
christian : 1/14/2021 1:50 pm : link
The Giants added 3 very good players in the last 18 months to reasonable, well-paying deals. Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan.

The Giants aren't sitting on the sidelines of spending money or adding good veteran players.

I don't think anyone would bat a lash if the Giants signed Williams to a 3-year, well paying deal, that put him among the top 3-7 DTs in guaranteed money over that period of time.

RE: RE: I think we're two offseasons away  
christian : 1/14/2021 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15122409 Go Terps said:
Quote:

This off-season feels like an opportunity to be smarter in FA. Shop in the bargain bins for cheap 1 year deals (think of the original Golden deal as a template) and improve the cap situation for 2022 and beyond.

Telling that we're talking about two more offseasons. The light at the end of the tunnel doesn't seem to be getting larger.


Typically you and I agree on these things. But I'm more optimistic about 2-3 year financial outlook for the team.

If the Giants trim some easy fat (Tate, Solder, Zeitler) they are in a pretty good financial situation 21-23.

There's no reason to overspend, ever, for any reason.

As you say (and I am paraphrasing) -- don't overspend dollars relative to quality. I look at the Bradberry, Martinez, and Ryan deals -- and there's very little to dislike.

Bradberry A player = A money
Martinez B+ player = B+ money
Ryan B player = B money

If the Giants follow that trend, they can shop.
christian  
Go Terps : 1/14/2021 2:06 pm : link
I agree they did well with those three guys. I don't have a complaint there.

I do worry though that the way they target positions is going to keep them fixing problems and not building strengths. This off-season it looks like it's going to be skill position guys to help Jones. Plugging a perceived hole...but acting like they're set in other areas is dangerous.
RE: Having to discuss cap management when you're a 6-win team  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/14/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15122411 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
is a reflection of the front office.

Being bad and expensive means you screwed up.


Huh?? Everyone discusses cap management. It is an integral part of the NFL. And whether posters keep repeating it or not, the Giants are not in terrible shape.
Section 125...  
bw in dc : 1/14/2021 2:34 pm : link
Those are fair questions.

But I say the goal should be to sign the right players at the right positions. And while LW seems to have the right character and leadership qualities, I think his position isn't the right one to invest big cap dollars.

Plus, I think his acquisition was actually bad timing because the offense, and our high profile QB, are pretty putrid and just need too much work right now.
Two more offseasons away from what?  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 2:44 pm : link
A winning record, playoffs, a divisional title, a legitimate threat to make it to the Super Bowl?

Not trying to pick on that specific post, but two years is the convenient time frame you throw out there to show just enough optimism but with the realism that 24 months buys you plenty of time to be wrong.

And not for nothing, but unless Daniel Jones is the real deal the Giants are two offseasons away from figuring out what QB to pick in the 2022 Draft.

RE: RE: We can replace Tomlinson on day 2 of the draft  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15122321 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15122277 90.Cal said:


Quote:


We can not replace LW anywhere in the draft.



And?

Why can't we find other upgrades at other defensive positions/needs and become an even better D?

This BBI addiction to LW as this savior is bewildering...


Not nearly as bewildering as why you continupusly post about a team that makes you so miserable.
Here's my issue with "keeping everyone"  
JonC : 1/14/2021 3:17 pm : link
You're a currently a six-win team in 2020 and over a considerable period of time.

You have to make tough decisions on who to keep and who to let go, and also factor in the financial aspect relative to the salary cap.

Tomlinson makes the Giants a better defense, but at a price tag north of $10M with a pile of roster holes left to fill, DT is a one spot where I look to stay cap-lean in tough decision spots. I'm no accountant, but a defense probably needing four starters and an offense probably needing close to as many needs to be ready to execute a UFA plan of action to get better, both in terms of scouting and financial health.

LW's a priority, and his price tag is going to play a big factor in this decision. Is Tomlinson a core player for the next five years? In my opinion, they can put the money to better and more wise use at more important positions, and backfill him.
LBH15 : 2:44 pm  
JonC : 1/14/2021 3:27 pm : link
Was that question for me?

I'm not concerned with being wrong. I'm not sold on Jones. I think we're closer to replacing him in a year or two than he is to being the QB who leads NYG to championships.

I see enough holes for perhaps 8-9 new starters on this team, that's more than one offseason of fixing required. This is a six-win roster, and a very large portion of it I wouldn't hitch my wagon to and say they will be here when (if) they open a playoff window. That's the point for me, when will they have enough talent and who will still be here.
RE: LBH15 : 2:44 pm  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15122568 JonC said:
Quote:
Was that question for me?

I'm not concerned with being wrong. I'm not sold on Jones. I think we're closer to replacing him in a year or two than he is to being the QB who leads NYG to championships.

I see enough holes for perhaps 8-9 new starters on this team, that's more than one offseason of fixing required. This is a six-win roster, and a very large portion of it I wouldn't hitch my wagon to and say they will be here when (if) they open a playoff window. That's the point for me, when will they have enough talent and who will still be here.


Jon C - question really was for anyone, i just grabbed the line in your post I guess which I have read from others as well in recent past.

And not putting you on the spot, but this post is much different than your one above saying we are two offseasons away from being where we want. This one portrays nearly half the starters including the QB are likely not good enough to be a legitimate playoff team...far more pessimistic (or realistic quite frankly).

I tend to align myself more with this latter view you gave.
Understood  
JonC : 1/14/2021 3:46 pm : link
and that's where I sit until they prove otherwise. By two offeasons I meant being positioned to make noise in the playoffs. The biggest sticking point for me is Jones, and how many holes they still have to plug after three years. If they continue with roughly the same batting average, even two years will be tough to stick the landing.

The good news we're seeing a team full of holes playing to the sum of its parts, and providing reason for optimism they've hired a solid head coach, etc.
RE: Understood  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15122596 JonC said:
Quote:
and that's where I sit until they prove otherwise. By two offeasons I meant being positioned to make noise in the playoffs. The biggest sticking point for me is Jones, and how many holes they still have to plug after three years. If they continue with roughly the same batting average, even two years will be tough to stick the landing.

The good news we're seeing a team full of holes playing to the sum of its parts, and providing reason for optimism they've hired a solid head coach, etc.


Yep, agree with sentiments above. Take care.
RE: Here's my issue with  
bw in dc : 1/14/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15122556 JonC said:
Quote:
You're a currently a six-win team in 2020 and over a considerable period of time.

You have to make tough decisions on who to keep and who to let go, and also factor in the financial aspect relative to the salary cap.

Tomlinson makes the Giants a better defense, but at a price tag north of $10M with a pile of roster holes left to fill, DT is a one spot where I look to stay cap-lean in tough decision spots. I'm no accountant, but a defense probably needing four starters and an offense probably needing close to as many needs to be ready to execute a UFA plan of action to get better, both in terms of scouting and financial health.

LW's a priority, and his price tag is going to play a big factor in this decision. Is Tomlinson a core player for the next five years? In my opinion, they can put the money to better and more wise use at more important positions, and backfill him.


Considering all of the holes that remain in the dike, keeping LW at a $198M cap level was going to be tricky,
IMV.

With such a significant haircut to the cap now, there really is no plausible way to keep him and plug most of those other holes.

It's just bad timing all the way around.

Look, let's be honest. The most important person on the team is Jones. Not LW. And if we're going to keep him over making a play for any of these QBs in this '21 class, it's going to require the most cap dollars.

Unfortunately, that's where we are...

...  
christian : 1/14/2021 4:10 pm : link
If the current decisions makers are able to clear the last material dollars from Gettleman's subpar 18/19 acquisitions -- the balance of resources allocated to offense/defense are pretty equal.

I'm on the record that the Giants need more good offensive players, and I want them to shop at the top of the market for a cornerstone offensive lineman.

Keeping Williams, adding a top shelf offensive liineman, and adding a quality veteran WR is not unattainable for the Giants this offseason.

bw  
JonC : 1/14/2021 4:24 pm : link
I think they'll keep LW, and they'll probably use every tool including the 5th year option to evaluate Jones, if necessary. I think Tomlinson becomes collateral damage in order for them to create space to add receiver(s).
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 1/14/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15122621 christian said:
Quote:

Keeping Williams, adding a top shelf offensive liineman, and adding a quality veteran WR is not unattainable for the Giants this offseason.


Not sure that solves all of the problems, but I can't wait to see it.
RE: ...  
section125 : 1/14/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15122621 christian said:
Quote:
If the current decisions makers are able to clear the last material dollars from Gettleman's subpar 18/19 acquisitions -- the balance of resources allocated to offense/defense are pretty equal.

I'm on the record that the Giants need more good offensive players, and I want them to shop at the top of the market for a cornerstone offensive lineman.

Keeping Williams, adding a top shelf offensive liineman, and adding a quality veteran WR is not unattainable for the Giants this offseason.


Add a top shelf CB opposite Bradberry and it is a well above average defense. Wait on an ER if necessary.

I would then go for WRs and TE.

We will get a clearer picture(duh) after FA on what they will do in the draft.

Let's face it, there are plenty directions they could go in.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 1/14/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15122666 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15122621 christian said:


Quote:



Keeping Williams, adding a top shelf offensive liineman, and adding a quality veteran WR is not unattainable for the Giants this offseason.




Not sure that solves all of the problems, but I can't wait to see it.


I think the Giants needs 2 more offseasons resembling 2020. The Giants were able to add 3 really good players on fair contracts. I'd like the Giants to do that in 21/22.

If the Giants build up that stable and Jones progresses, I believe that is your sweet spot for making noise in the playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15122700 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15122666 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15122621 christian said:


Quote:



Keeping Williams, adding a top shelf offensive liineman, and adding a quality veteran WR is not unattainable for the Giants this offseason.




Not sure that solves all of the problems, but I can't wait to see it.



I think the Giants needs 2 more offseasons resembling 2020. The Giants were able to add 3 really good players on fair contracts. I'd like the Giants to do that in 21/22.

If the Giants build up that stable and Jones progresses, I believe that is your sweet spot for making noise in the playoffs.


I think they can get there quicker than you think...keeping LW, signing a mid level guy like Samuel (as has been discussed) who can stretch the field and be a pain in the ass on underneath routes opens up quite a bit of the playaction that Garrett likes to run, being able to grab Joe Thuney and then maybe another mid level guy like Mackenzie Alexander (tho he might be strictly a safety now) or Vance MacDonald (would love it if he shook loose from Pitt) and have a great draft, we should be in the thick of things offensively and otherwise.
Christian and chopper  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 7:01 pm : link
Good commentary and generally agree as to steps on what it takes.

But, without question, the quickest path to getting to playoffs and making some hay when you get there is Daniel Jones developing his game on several levels.

Unfortunately, it probably is also the step with the most risk.
^^^^^ I left out my pick preference  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 7:02 pm : link
My lack of faith in the skinny speedsters from Bama is well known, if I had to put up with one of them, it would be Smith because of his route running...but he won't be there.

Surtain would be my top pick of the entire draft at this point, bit he won't be there unless 4 QBs get taken in the top ten, and Dallas takes one of them.

Pitts is very intriguing....if he runs WR time and jumps through the roof at the combine. I would love Plax pt 2. As a TE, not so much.

Rashod Bateman is interesting, but again, he would need to have a very good Combine.

The most intriguing player for me is Christian Barmore. He put up Q Will type numbers this year and was a real bastard in the title game. If he has a very good Combine, Barmore, LW, Dex as our front D with the FA I mentioned above and a bigger wide out in the 2nd, that's a huge step forward.
RE: Christian and chopper  
chopperhatch : 1/14/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15122807 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Good commentary and generally agree as to steps on what it takes.

But, without question, the quickest path to getting to playoffs and making some hay when you get there is Daniel Jones developing his game on several levels.

Unfortunately, it probably is also the step with the most risk.


Honestly dude, he didnt really stand a chance based on how dyfunctional the line was at the beginning, coinciding with Saquon going down in Game 2, half 1, having to rely on EE....it was a mess from the get go. I'll tell you what, Jones looked much better against the Ravens despite our shit getting pushed in and he was very good in week 17 against Dallas.
RE: RE: Christian and chopper  
Go Terps : 1/14/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15122812 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15122807 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Good commentary and generally agree as to steps on what it takes.

But, without question, the quickest path to getting to playoffs and making some hay when you get there is Daniel Jones developing his game on several levels.

Unfortunately, it probably is also the step with the most risk.



Honestly dude, he didnt really stand a chance based on how dyfunctional the line was at the beginning, coinciding with Saquon going down in Game 2, half 1, having to rely on EE....it was a mess from the get go. I'll tell you what, Jones looked much better against the Ravens despite our shit getting pushed in and he was very good in week 17 against Dallas.


That's a low standard for "very good". Watch the quarterbacks this weekend and then try to say anything Jones did was very good.

We've got to up our standards for Jones. Simply not turning it over isn't nearly enough.
I have to go rewatch that Ravens game. So many here  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 9:34 pm : link
and the Giants brass have noted that game as one where they can see good Daniel Jones.

I was at a loud bar with friends watching a bunch of games and honestly lost interest very early when Giants fell behind so quickly. Just don’t recall seeing anything wow about DJs performance in that losing effort.
I am a fan of Jones and absolutely want him to succeed  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 9:41 pm : link
But I also have less confidence in that happening than more.

Chopper- Yes, I thought he played well versus Dallas. But the game that sticks with me as telling that he won’t be a franchise QB was that Tampa game. I can honestly say he lost that game for Giants, and he lost it because he couldn’t think thru the reads and make the throws. He left plays all over the field when that game was for the taking.

Hope I am wrong.
RE: I have to go rewatch that Ravens game. So many here  
section125 : 1/14/2021 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15122947 LBH15 said:
Quote:
and the Giants brass have noted that game as one where they can see good Daniel Jones.

I was at a loud bar with friends watching a bunch of games and honestly lost interest very early when Giants fell behind so quickly. Just don’t recall seeing anything wow about DJs performance in that losing effort.


All I saw in that game was the defense moving backwards.
RE: Having to discuss cap management when you're a 6-win team  
bigbluescot : 1/15/2021 5:56 am : link
In comment 15122411 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
is a reflection of the front office.

Being bad and expensive means you screwed up.


To be fair if the Cap had remained on the pre-COVID trajectory we'd be sitting on about $25-30 million of space with the ability to add another $25-30 million.

Don't get me wrong, we should have done what the Bills, Colts and Dolphins did, accept a year looking for nuggets of gold in shit, clear the decks while accumulating as much draft capital and cap space as possible and allow the new coach to build a team to suit his philosophy.
RE: RE: Having to discuss cap management when you're a 6-win team  
section125 : 1/15/2021 6:35 am : link
In comment 15123066 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
In comment 15122411 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


is a reflection of the front office.

Being bad and expensive means you screwed up.



To be fair if the Cap had remained on the pre-COVID trajectory we'd be sitting on about $25-30 million of space with the ability to add another $25-30 million.

Don't get me wrong, we should have done what the Bills, Colts and Dolphins did, accept a year looking for nuggets of gold in shit, clear the decks while accumulating as much draft capital and cap space as possible and allow the new coach to build a team to suit his philosophy.


Those franchises have been cheap spending money along with Cleveland and Jax for quite a while. The Giants did dig out from under some bad contracts and they are mid-pack which is a lot better than where they have been for years.

They also signed some nice deals last year with Martinez and Bradberry that worked out quite well. Personally, I do not want to spend $10s of mill on WRs and ERs. Draft those. Look for deals on the 2nd or 3rd wave like they did with Logan Ryan.

There will be many good players caught in the FA market when teams need to unload to get under the CAP. There are ways to navigate knowing that next season 2022, they will have a load of money.
In my mind the lower cap favors the Giants right now to keep  
SGMen : 1/15/2021 6:45 am : link
the players we want to keep AND let go of higher-priced veterans and role players that don't fit our future plans.

Simply put, considering how much he has made with us and his age, I think Solder retires now. Zeitler will be asked to take a pay cut given we have Lemiuex, Hernandez and the draft. Tate is definitely gone. We can open enough cap space to keep Williams and Tomlinson UNLESS a team is willing to way overpay for either of them.

The KEY in this league is keeping the good guys with reasonable contracts while NOT retaining the bad guys or signing guys OVER-PRICED (or over age). DG did a great job in 2020 but his earlier work has hurt us badly (Solder, Tate, Bethea).
RE: I have to go rewatch that Ravens game. So many here  
bw in dc : 1/15/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15122947 LBH15 said:
Quote:
and the Giants brass have noted that game as one where they can see good Daniel Jones.

I was at a loud bar with friends watching a bunch of games and honestly lost interest very early when Giants fell behind so quickly. Just don’t recall seeing anything wow about DJs performance in that losing effort.


I swear I think many considered it "good outing" because Jones finally threw a TD pass after not having done so in a month. As Terps says the standards are very low around here for so many.

We've bastardized expectations so much that our franchise QB finally throwing one TD pass in a game is considered proof that he's "back".
RE: I've been warning  
D HOS : 1/15/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15121991 JonC said:
Quote:
about signing both LW and DT and the hard cap math. A number of posters don't want to live amongst the math ...


I'm pretty smart, but I'm not that good with math nor the cap rules. I've been poking around with the cap calculator on OTC.

Jon, Wouldn't it be possible for them to transition tag Williams and Franchise tomlinson and fit that under the cap along the other moves we absolutely must (not wish to...) make? If they were to cut Solder, Tate, EE and Toilolo? I mean it's tight... but maybe that's where Abrams can bring some "magic" to the table with some smart extensions etc...

If that works, they could then give those two DL good deals in 2022?
... Cut Zeitler too  
D HOS : 1/15/2021 1:06 pm : link
.
D HOS  
JonC : 1/15/2021 1:47 pm : link
I think they can work the magic, but do they want to especially in light of how badly they need weapons on offense and another boundary CB. Just don't think Tomlinson is a $10M per talent, and the Giants had been trying to trade him for awhile.
Cutting Zeitler creates another hole  
JonC : 1/15/2021 1:50 pm : link
as does Engram, and only six draft picks on hand to cheaply replace players.
...  
christian : 1/15/2021 6:19 pm : link
The Giants should hang onto to Zeitler while they try to replace him. If they can land a major upgrade like Thuney, then cut him.

For virtually the worst pass blocking line in the NFL, too much is made of the individual players IMV.
I think $10mm is the current going rate for a good  
cosmicj : 1/15/2021 7:20 pm : link
Starter. If Tomlinson will sign for $10mm, it should be automatic. I am worried he will want $12-14mm, which makes the decision a bit harder.
Zeitler  
cosmicj : 1/15/2021 7:22 pm : link
The problem is that his 2021 cap number is $14mm. I can’t see any case for retaining him at this number. And why would you extend him? He will not be playing for us when we are contending.
Cutting Zeitler isn't a hole  
D HOS : 1/15/2021 9:01 pm : link
You start Hernandez and Lemieux. Backed up by Slade, cheap FA or UDFA. I know Z is better than H, but better to cut Z too early than too late, right? What else should they do, keep his cap number? Extend him (no). H isn't nothing.

EE is tough. Cutting him saves cap but does create a hole but I'd be all about replacing EE with a solid reliable "average" TE.
I really don't want to see them damage the core strength of the team  
D HOS : 1/15/2021 9:03 pm : link
And that's the Dline. However, Tomlinson money might bring in that decent TE and possibly a young up and coming corner. Do we need those more than keeping the strength of our DL in tact? IDK, that's hard.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions