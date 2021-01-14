Salary cap going from $198 million in 2020 to Dinger : 1/14/2021 9:37 am

$175 million in 2021. Can those on this board more informed on the subject, explain HOW the league can do this? I would think the NFLPA would be up in arms, Teams would be screwed with existing contracts already structured to include and INCREASE and even individual players being outspoken as there will be more player cuts and I believe, a move to younger and less talented players. It changes my assumptions about the Giants keeping Solder, Zeitler, Tate, Engram and a number of lower priced players. Their ability to keep BOTH Tomlinson and Williams went out the window, in my thinking. Am I missing something or misunderstanding the salary cap increase?