Dan Duggan grades each player

if you want to see his justifications for his grades go to the athletic. He posted this 2 hours ago. critique now
A+
Leonard Williams
James Bradberry
Graham Gano
A
Blake Martinez
Casey Kreiter
A-
Dalvin Tomlinson
Joe Judge
B+
Wayne Gallman
Austin Johnson
Dexter Lawrence
Jabrill Peppers
Logan Ryan
B
Dave Gettleman
Alfred Morris
Sterling Shepard
Darius Slayton
Kaden Smith
Nick Gates
Matt Peart
Kevin Zeitler
Markus Golden
B.J. Hill
Lorenzo Carter
Carter Coughlin
Tae Crowder
Darnay Holmes
Julian Love
B-
Austin Mack
Kyler Fackrell
Isaac Yiadom
C+
Jabaal Sheard
Ryan Lewis
C
Daniel Jones
C.J. Board
Shane Lemieux
Andrew Thomas
David Mayo
Riley Dixon
C-
Devonta Freeman
Evan Engram
Levine Toilolo
Cameron Fleming
Will Hernandez
Devante Downs
D
Dion Lewis
Damion Ratley
Golden Tate
Incomplete
Saquon Barkley
Eli Penny
Dante Pettis
Eric Tomlinson
Jackson Barton
Kyle Murphy
Spencer Pulley
Chad Slade
R.J. McIntosh
Oshane Ximines
Cam Brown
Niko Lalos
Trent Harris
TJ Brunson
Madre Harper
Brandon Williams
Jarren Williams
Corey Ballentine
Xavier McKinney
Nate Ebner
Adrian Colbert
Montre Hartage
Sean Chandler
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
I think I have to disagree. I honestly can't think of him coming up big in any situation and I'm honestly tired of hearing how good he is. I just don't see it and the only play I remember being great is the catch and run against the Bucs last year.
I still remember being miffed when we selected him when we needed an OT or a more well rounded TE at the very least. He was a luxury pick that we didn't have the luxury of picking at the time.
and the Giants run game got so much better with Lemieux in there. this is stupid
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
What? Like which other than the Redskins win?
And DG gets a B? WTF? We had the 31st ranked offense, does he get no blame for that? And as much as I like Joe Judge, I find it hard to give a 6-game winner an A.
Evan Engram should get an F for sucking and being the reason we didn't sweep the Eagles and win the division.
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I know really? Discredits himself right there!
and the Giants run game got so much better with Lemieux in there. this is stupid
Another good point.
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
I'm with you.
I think BBI gets carried away with the torches and pitchforks.
Engram has serious issues. Bad drops, few touchdowns, poor blocker. But. He finished 6th in receptions and 8th in yards among TE this season. And some of the guys ahead of him are also poor blockers and some are not as willing as he is.
He needs to be better. But he's still on rookie deal and he has physical talents that are hard to replace. I don't see the point in getting rid of him yet.
Peart was a B because little was expected of a 3rd round pick in his rookie year and to an extent he exceeded expectations. Thomas is a C not because he was a lesser player than Peart, but because he was the #4 pick and expectations were high. For roughly half the year he did not meet those expectations, and in the second half he did, so an average grade.
There are a lot of B and above players on a 6-10 team, which means very little was expected of this team this year, not that most of the players are above average.
Similar years from young players will probably draw a lower grade next year because expectations should be higher for a developing player (with hopefully a full training camp and pre-season).
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
Dude cost us MULTIPLE games this year. He can't be gone soon enough.
That's a poor caveat if you are handing out grades. To me that's more of an evaluation of the person making the preseason expectation.
I’d give Daniel Jones and Evan Engram lower grades.
Why no grades for the coordinators?
Dan had a funny and true line about the long snapper. If you don’t hear his name, that’s a good sign. I have no idea who the long snapper was this season.
If you don’t think the team is good to begin with, it’s hard to say anyone played that far below expectations.
I give Judge an A at the mic where he 2 predecessors embarrassed the organization on a weekly basis. Judge can talk the talk. I will give him an A when the team walks the walk.
one failure on a team that went 6-10?
If you don’t think the team is good to begin with, it’s hard to say anyone played that far below expectations.
Really?
Golden Tate should have been easy one - that dude deserves a big 'ol F.
I can't tell you one thing he did that was even below average thus deserving of a D rather than an F.
I give Judge an A at the mic where he 2 predecessors embarrassed the organization on a weekly basis. Judge can talk the talk. I will give him an A when the team walks the walk.
so you think that they have "A" talent and Judge didn't get the most out of it? Because all of your other rants are how they have no talent.
I'd give him a C that is my biggest disagreement at first glance. Team went 6-10 and finished 31st in offense which is the driving force of NFL success. We won 1 game v a winning team and faced a bevy of backup QBs and Olines.
I give Judge an A at the mic where he 2 predecessors embarrassed the organization on a weekly basis. Judge can talk the talk. I will give him an A when the team walks the walk.
so you think that they have "A" talent and Judge didn't get the most out of it? Because all of your other rants are how they have no talent.
6-10 is getting what out of it exactly? The offense was 31/32 teams. What did Judge do on Sundays that Shurmur and McAdoo didn’t? Offense went backwards, D added 4 high priced players.
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
This has been said for four years now. At some point you have to believe we will not get more consistent. In fact, he is consistently inconsistent.
I watched the WC weekend games and saw SEVERAL drops on balls that should have been caught.
I believe if Barkley comes back healthy, and they can add a number 1 type receiver, Engram will be an asset, because team won't be able to focus most of their attention on him.
he was also very responsible for some of our wins. He's a good player, he makes more mistakes than you'd like and he needs to get more consistent.
this board's desire to throw him out of a moving car on the parkway is too much
This has been said for four years now. At some point you have to believe we will not get more consistent. In fact, he is consistently inconsistent.
Exactly, Darren Waller has reinvented himself over the span of Engram's career. Engram has not needed to reinvent himself, he knows exactly who he is....a terrible football player. He's the kind of guy you could cast in a football TV show and look the part. Hes big and fast. He's just terrible at the things football players do when playing football like running routes, catching the ball, holding onto said ball, and blocking.
In comment 15122286 BradberryGlue said:
I'd give him a C that is my biggest disagreement at first glance. Team went 6-10 and finished 31st in offense which is the driving force of NFL success. We won 1 game v a winning team and faced a bevy of backup QBs and Olines.
I give Judge an A at the mic where he 2 predecessors embarrassed the organization on a weekly basis. Judge can talk the talk. I will give him an A when the team walks the walk.
so you think that they have "A" talent and Judge didn't get the most out of it? Because all of your other rants are how they have no talent.
6-10 is getting what out of it exactly? The offense was 31/32 teams. What did Judge do on Sundays that Shurmur and McAdoo didn’t? Offense went backwards, D added 4 high priced players.
You've been here less than two weeks and yet I've seen you reference the offense as being 31st probably over a hundred times now??
And now the D was good because of 4 "high priced players"?? I swear the misery continues here mainly because several vocal posters just keep harping on negativity post after mind-numbing post.
Fuck us all to have another repetitive dupe here. Signing up to post more shit that they do or previously did under their other handle(s)
In comment 15122312 Victor in CT said:
In comment 15122286 BradberryGlue said:
I'd give him a C that is my biggest disagreement at first glance. Team went 6-10 and finished 31st in offense which is the driving force of NFL success. We won 1 game v a winning team and faced a bevy of backup QBs and Olines.
I give Judge an A at the mic where he 2 predecessors embarrassed the organization on a weekly basis. Judge can talk the talk. I will give him an A when the team walks the walk.
so you think that they have "A" talent and Judge didn't get the most out of it? Because all of your other rants are how they have no talent.
6-10 is getting what out of it exactly? The offense was 31/32 teams. What did Judge do on Sundays that Shurmur and McAdoo didn’t? Offense went backwards, D added 4 high priced players.
You've been here less than two weeks and yet I've seen you reference the offense as being 31st probably over a hundred times now??
And now the D was good because of 4 "high priced players"?? I swear the misery continues here mainly because several vocal posters just keep harping on negativity post after mind-numbing post.
Fuck us all to have another repetitive dupe here. Signing up to post more shit that they do or previously did under their other handle(s)
For me, the offense was 31st is the overriding story of 2020. And Im going to bring it up in critiquing the HC. When the team is literally inept at the driving force of success in the sport and Im seeing him graded as having done this fantastic job Im going to speak up. And I will also bring up the FAs added because they came with Judge. The 2020 Giants were a different team than the 2019 Giants. Judge did not just re-coach the season. "The D played better" is a simple statement. However the credit for said statement goes more to Gettleman than the coaches. It played better because we signed better players. I give Judge a C or an INC. He was not a bad HC. He got effort. He had us in games. We were 6-10. Kevin Stefanski did an A job in Cleveland. That is an A for my grading system.
So you basically admit you are going to keep littering the board with the 31st offense narrative.
Like I said - fuck us all. Dupes are a bundle of fun.
So you basically admit you are going to keep littering the board with the 31st offense narrative.
Like I said - fuck us all. Dupes are a bundle of fun.
Why don’t you ignore my posts rather than litter the board with complaints about me. I’m a Giants season ticket holder who does not like where things stand. I hope to see improvements. Last i checked we watched the playoffs on tv last weekend, the season was a disaster. That is my standard for the Giants. And I don’t care if you care.
Stupid knows no bias. Just stupid.
Stupid knows no bias. Just stupid.
I’m actually rather brilliant, the name calling seems to be cheap on here.
we have plenty of Pollyanna dupes to go along with the negative nelly dupes.
Stupid knows no bias. Just stupid.
I’m actually rather brilliant, the name calling seems to be cheap on here.
Wasn't addressing you specifically. I was addressing the comment that all the dupes have negative takes on the Giants.
we have plenty of Pollyanna dupes to go along with the negative nelly dupes.
Stupid knows no bias. Just stupid.
I’m actually rather brilliant, the name calling seems to be cheap on here.
Brilliant??
Apparently your genius isn't very good at reading a room though. Your brilliance fails to comprehend that between now and the start of next season, the Giants will still be 31st in offense. And barring some rare statistical correction - it won't change the ranking from 2020.
In a room of Giant fans, the vast majority of whom are using a singular handle, we know this. If by some miracle you are still posting on this handle in August, I'm not sure what the fuck it is supposed to accomplish to tell us the giants were 31st in offense every day, multiple times until then. You may think it is insightful.
It isn't. It is just a sideshow to another dupe coming in and trolling the board and littering the page with the same talking point over and over again.
In comment 15122537 Mike from Ohio said:
we have plenty of Pollyanna dupes to go along with the negative nelly dupes.
Stupid knows no bias. Just stupid.
I’m actually rather brilliant, the name calling seems to be cheap on here.
Brilliant??
Apparently your genius isn't very good at reading a room though. Your brilliance fails to comprehend that between now and the start of next season, the Giants will still be 31st in offense. And barring some rare statistical correction - it won't change the ranking from 2020.
In a room of Giant fans, the vast majority of whom are using a singular handle, we know this. If by some miracle you are still posting on this handle in August, I'm not sure what the fuck it is supposed to accomplish to tell us the giants were 31st in offense every day, multiple times until then. You may think it is insightful.
It isn't. It is just a sideshow to another dupe coming in and trolling the board and littering the page with the same talking point over and over again.
31st is where the Giants are, meaning that’s where the bulk of the offseason ammo needs to focus upon.
Fucking clown
Yes, quite a lot of As and Bs for a 6-10 team.
Like giving out trophies at the end of the season just for participating.
And All-Pro Engram should get an F-
they beat one team with a .500 or better record. Those grades are ridiculous.
Yes, quite a lot of As and Bs for a 6-10 team.
Like giving out trophies at the end of the season just for participating.
Did some quick math and it looks like nearly 75% of our starters performed with excellently (A) or very good (B).
Maybe if our franchise QB didn't get a C, considering he was surrounded by so much "very good", our record would be better...?
;)
- 42 A++++
- 10 A++
- 1 B (Deandre Baker)
It's odd for sure, but given the caveat regarding the expectations for each player, it's not indefensible to grade Peart higher than Thomas relative to the expectations for each going into the season.
I personally wouldn't give Peart the higher grade (I think at some point, you have to still judge players vs. the same position group regardless of expectations and Thomas made much more progress over the second half of the season than Peart did), but I can understand the logic in doing so even though I disagree with it.
Peart was a B because little was expected of a 3rd round pick in his rookie year and to an extent he exceeded expectations. Thomas is a C not because he was a lesser player than Peart, but because he was the #4 pick and expectations were high. For roughly half the year he did not meet those expectations, and in the second half he did, so an average grade.
There are a lot of B and above players on a 6-10 team, which means very little was expected of this team this year, not that most of the players are above average.
Similar years from young players will probably draw a lower grade next year because expectations should be higher for a developing player (with hopefully a full training camp and pre-season).
Well that’s called grading on a curve and maybe I missed it but I don’t think he said he was grading on a curve.
Players should be graded on their play and not expectations of their play based on where they were drafted.
If a guy played at a B level, his play deserves a B regardless of if an A or C was expected out of him. When I took a test I was graded on that test, not marked up or down because more or less was expected of me.
Personally, I'd use tiers of 95-100; 85-95; 75-85; 65-75; etc., as that is likely closer to the truth.
The only A+ on this team is Gano and Bradberry.
this is not based solely on the talent of the player.
Peart was a B because little was expected of a 3rd round pick in his rookie year and to an extent he exceeded expectations. Thomas is a C not because he was a lesser player than Peart, but because he was the #4 pick and expectations were high. For roughly half the year he did not meet those expectations, and in the second half he did, so an average grade.
There are a lot of B and above players on a 6-10 team, which means very little was expected of this team this year, not that most of the players are above average.
Similar years from young players will probably draw a lower grade next year because expectations should be higher for a developing player (with hopefully a full training camp and pre-season).
Well that’s called grading on a curve and maybe I missed it but I don’t think he said he was grading on a curve.
Players should be graded on their play and not expectations of their play based on where they were drafted.
If a guy played at a B level, his play deserves a B regardless of if an A or C was expected out of him. When I took a test I was graded on that test, not marked up or down because more or less was expected of me.
That's not actually what grading on a curve is. That might be why Duggan didn't say he was doing that.
He's not saying that the best lineman gets an A because someone has to be the best even in a mediocre group, and whoever that person is, gets an A. That's what grading on a curve is; it's determining the quantity of each grade letter matches the normal distribution curve, and then assigning the letter grade to the corresponding number grade when ranking those number grades in order (which makes the numerical tiers irrelevant).
What Duggan did is exactly what he said he did: determine (in his own opinion, presumably) what the expectations were for each player heading into the season, and then (again, in his own opinion), attempt to judge how that player's performance exceeded or fell short of those expectations.
It's not a curved grade, which is based on relative scoring to one's peers. This isn't that. This is an individual grading system based on expectations and what appears to be zero consideration of comparable players in each grade.
It's still a massively flawed system - IMO, it's worse than just assigning grades on each player's actual performance agnostic of expectations. Because to do it the way Duggan did it would imply that any UDFA that stays on the active roster all season should be a B+ or better (because they have no expectations), and a player who enters the season as a bonafide all-pro probably can't do any better than a B, and even that would require a HOF type season.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
I'd give him a C that is my biggest disagreement at first glance. Team went 6-10 and finished 31st in offense which is the driving force of NFL success. We won 1 game v a winning team and faced a bevy of backup QBs and Olines.
I give Judge an A at the mic where he 2 predecessors embarrassed the organization on a weekly basis. Judge can talk the talk. I will give him an A when the team walks the walk.
so you think that they have "A" talent and Judge didn't get the most out of it? Because all of your other rants are how they have no talent.
6-10 is getting what out of it exactly? The offense was 31/32 teams. What did Judge do on Sundays that Shurmur and McAdoo didn’t? Offense went backwards, D added 4 high priced players.
You've been here less than two weeks and yet I've seen you reference the offense as being 31st probably over a hundred times now??
And now the D was good because of 4 "high priced players"?? I swear the misery continues here mainly because several vocal posters just keep harping on negativity post after mind-numbing post.
Fuck us all to have another repetitive dupe here. Signing up to post more shit that they do or previously did under their other handle(s)
For me, the offense was 31st is the overriding story of 2020. And Im going to bring it up in critiquing the HC. When the team is literally inept at the driving force of success in the sport and Im seeing him graded as having done this fantastic job Im going to speak up. And I will also bring up the FAs added because they came with Judge. The 2020 Giants were a different team than the 2019 Giants. Judge did not just re-coach the season. "The D played better" is a simple statement. However the credit for said statement goes more to Gettleman than the coaches. It played better because we signed better players. I give Judge a C or an INC. He was not a bad HC. He got effort. He had us in games. We were 6-10. Kevin Stefanski did an A job in Cleveland. That is an A for my grading system.
The Offense was 31st