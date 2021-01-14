Dan Duggan grades each player Giantsfan79 : 1/14/2021 10:49 am

if you want to see his justifications for his grades go to the athletic. He posted this 2 hours ago. critique now



A+

Leonard Williams

James Bradberry

Graham Gano



A

Blake Martinez

Casey Kreiter



A-

Dalvin Tomlinson

Joe Judge



B+

Wayne Gallman

Austin Johnson

Dexter Lawrence

Jabrill Peppers

Logan Ryan



B

Dave Gettleman

Alfred Morris

Sterling Shepard

Darius Slayton

Kaden Smith

Nick Gates

Matt Peart

Kevin Zeitler

Markus Golden

B.J. Hill

Lorenzo Carter

Carter Coughlin

Tae Crowder

Darnay Holmes

Julian Love



B-

Austin Mack

Kyler Fackrell

Isaac Yiadom



C+

Jabaal Sheard

Ryan Lewis



C

Daniel Jones

C.J. Board

Shane Lemieux

Andrew Thomas

David Mayo

Riley Dixon



C-

Devonta Freeman

Evan Engram

Levine Toilolo

Cameron Fleming

Will Hernandez

Devante Downs



D

Dion Lewis

Damion Ratley

Golden Tate



Incomplete

Saquon Barkley

Eli Penny

Dante Pettis

Eric Tomlinson

Jackson Barton

Kyle Murphy

Spencer Pulley

Chad Slade

R.J. McIntosh

Oshane Ximines

Cam Brown

Niko Lalos

Trent Harris

TJ Brunson

Madre Harper

Brandon Williams

Jarren Williams

Corey Ballentine

Xavier McKinney

Nate Ebner

Adrian Colbert

Montre Hartage

Sean Chandler