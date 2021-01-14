for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Do they keep Engram or not?

eric2425ny : 1/14/2021 1:07 pm
I am horrified by them paying him 6 million for his 5th year option and am more worried that they could extend him to reduce this years cap hit. He doesn’t seem tradeable at that price so any team trading for him would have to have an extension worked out already.

I’d like to hear people’s honest opinions on what they think the Giants would actually do?

I’ll start, they keep him for $6 million (unfortunately).
Yeah keep him this last year, and pray he  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 1:12 pm : link
"breaks out" and earns them a comp pick in 2023 when he signs elsewhere in 2022.

6 mil ain't crazy money. He makes plays, unfortunately both good and bad plays.
Shouldn’t  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 1:14 pm : link
but since it’s the Giants strong chance they do. Hopefully someone offers a mid round pick thinking they can salvage him and the Giants accept it. Frees up $7 million.
I don't think  
Gman11 : 1/14/2021 1:15 pm : link
his pay should be the deciding factor, but his play.

The Giants' management should assess his play and figure out if Engram is an asset going forward or a liability. If he's an asset then keep him. If not, see ya later.

I think they can do better at the position.
I'd get rid of him before training camp  
NYerInMA : 1/14/2021 1:15 pm : link
He single-handedly cost the Giants a playoff spot this year, and finding good tight ends is not that difficult.
Definitely looking forward to 2021 season  
M.S. : 1/14/2021 1:16 pm : link

with Evan Engram getting jolted and rag-dolled by a DE, not to mention him going over the middle and seeing the ball deflect off his hands for an INT.

Very excited.
......  
Route 9 : 1/14/2021 1:18 pm : link
Do I want him? Fuck no.

- Me in 2019.

Will they keep him?

Of course.

- me in 2021
RE: ......  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15122363 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Do I want him? Fuck no.

- Me in 2019.

Will they keep him?

Of course.

- me in 2021


I laughed...
RE: Yeah keep him this last year, and pray he  
UConn4523 : 1/14/2021 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15122354 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
"breaks out" and earns them a comp pick in 2023 when he signs elsewhere in 2022.

6 mil ain't crazy money. He makes plays, unfortunately both good and bad plays.


Yup, that’s how I see it. Likely won’t get a decent offer for him, might as well just keep him and hope the light comes on. Barkley back plus and upgrade at WR should really take the pressure off of him.
RE: ......  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15122363 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Do I want him? Fuck no.

- Me in 2019.

Will they keep him?

Of course.

- me in 2021


I laughed...
Pardon the double down.  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 1:24 pm : link
.
Giants will keep him  
averagejoe : 1/14/2021 1:25 pm : link
because he has no trade value at all. Draft a TE that can catch to take his job and sit his ass squarely on the bench where he belongs.
I wouldn’t cut  
g56blue10 : 1/14/2021 1:30 pm : link
Him but I would trade him for a 4th.. if you can’t trade him then you let him play out his contract
He will be a Giant  
Sec 103 : 1/14/2021 1:31 pm : link
for a few years
With the reduced cap now  
eric2425ny : 1/14/2021 1:32 pm : link
that $6 million could be a big deal. I’d hate to see that prevent us from keeping someone who adds value to the team.
No, no and no.  
BillT : 1/14/2021 1:33 pm : link
He's a terrible football player and his cap hit could get us a Hunter Henry in FA. If they keep him it will say something about the FO and coach. We all see what a bad football player he is. We have 4 years of film to confirm it. I'm no talent expert but this is beyond obvious.
Everyone's favorite punching bag.  
Section331 : 1/14/2021 1:37 pm : link
If he cost us the Philly loss, does he get any credit for the TD he scored in a 3 pt win v WFT? Or the 130 yds in a 2-pt win v CIN?

He's a flawed player for sure, but he was one of the few in the passing game who could get open. He'll be back.
Is it possible to get good hands at this stage?  
penkap75 : 1/14/2021 1:38 pm : link
You either have soft hands or not.
With a reduced cap this year  
DavidinBMNY : 1/14/2021 1:38 pm : link
It would be very hard to justify keeping him.
We've  
Ron Johnson : 1/14/2021 1:38 pm : link
supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?
RE: With the reduced cap now  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15122384 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
that $6 million could be a big deal. I’d hate to see that prevent us from keeping someone who adds value to the team.


If they can add $6 million and add a pick in the process I think they work a trade. If he's gonna be gone I think it would happen early in the offseason when they can utilize the caproom on FAs. If he's here after the main wave of free agency I dont think he's going anywhere.
He has trade value...still  
rasbutant : 1/14/2021 1:42 pm : link
Someone will believe the Giants have misused him and that he will florish in their program. Might only be a 5th round pick though.

Put the 6M towards resigning Dalvin Tomlinson.
RE: He has trade value...still  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15122399 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Someone will believe the Giants have misused him and that he will florish in their program. Might only be a 5th round pick though.

Put the 6M towards resigning Dalvin Tomlinson.


Pats are a team I could see having interest, their 2 TE system is short 2 TEs and they have an abundance of draft capital. They can spare a 5 or 6 and take a shot they can coach him up in their scheme.
$6M for a Tight End with his attributes isn't outrageous  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 1:46 pm : link
but the problem is he is simply not a football player.

He kills drives with poor hands, isn't anything special vs man coverage despite his speed, struggles to find open soft spots vs zone, is a negative blocker, shows no clutch abilities and unfortunately is at the scene of the crime too much when turnovers occur.

This didn't happen in a few instances...it occurred all season long. In a season where he actually wasn't injured.

And imv it's not about some lightbulb that needs to go on as he appears to know his assignments. He simply cannot perform them properly.

I will say it again...he is not a football player.
If he was an organized crime figure,  
MOOPS : 1/14/2021 1:53 pm : link
he would be known as Evan 'No Fingers' Engram.
But, But  
lugnut : 1/14/2021 1:53 pm : link
He's a Pro Bowler.
RE: If he was an organized crime figure,  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15122414 MOOPS said:
Quote:
he would be known as Evan 'No Fingers' Engram.


Good one
Unless someone hits the "buy it now" button  
Biteymax22 : 1/14/2021 1:56 pm : link
On him, aka makes us a good trade offer, it looks like the plans are for him to be on the team next year.
RE: We've  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15122392 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?


It's a very miserly ray of hope, but he has actually improved his blocking over his first 4 years. Now finally this season, maybe he can put 3 2 hours sessions in working on his hands?

YeahI know, fat chance...
3 x 2 hour daily sessions on his hands.  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 2:00 pm : link
He looks so awkward sometimes catching the simple well placed pass, yet at other times makes outstanding one handed grabs away from his body.
RE: RE: We've  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15122422 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15122392 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?



It's a very miserly ray of hope, but he has actually improved his blocking over his first 4 years. Now finally this season, maybe he can put 3 2 hours sessions in working on his hands?

YeahI know, fat chance...


We were 31st in offense. Where is the sign of that being a good coaching staff.

For all the love Judge gets, he hired a very boring OC who fired himself as OC while in Dallas. He had to fire the Oline coach he hired midway through year 1. What offensive player did we develop in 2020? Jones went backwards. Slayton showed no strides in year 2. Engram was the same mess. Pat Shurmur set such a low bar in his media sessions that Judge has been made out to be a genius because he can sound confident at a mic.
After the dust settles...  
Capt. Don : 1/14/2021 2:03 pm : link
I think they keep him, hope he has a good start to the season and try to deal him.
Trade him or release him.  
Red Dog : 1/14/2021 2:04 pm : link
His removal is an addition by subtraction.

His salary can help them keep good players like Tomlinson and Gallman.

Tough to take this franchise serious  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/14/2021 2:05 pm : link
if they're going to keep a guy who directly cost them multiple games. So, of course, we'll keep him.
RE: If he was an organized crime figure  
Trainmaster : 1/14/2021 2:06 pm : link
Rather, I think, Evan "Stone Hands" Engram.

The coaching staff  
Dnew15 : 1/14/2021 2:06 pm : link
loves the way he practices.
Idk. Thinking back to when Judge had to wear an  
fanoftheteam : 1/14/2021 2:07 pm : link
Ole miss hat cuz he lost a bet means there was a good relationship.Hoping the kahunas are there to let him free.
RE: Tough to take this franchise serious  
BillT : 1/14/2021 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15122429 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
if they're going to keep a guy who directly cost them multiple games. So, of course, we'll keep him.

Feel the same way.
RE: Idk. Thinking back to when Judge had to wear an  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15122435 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
Ole miss hat cuz he lost a bet means there was a good relationship.Hoping the kahunas are there to let him free.


Judge should stop befriending the worst players on the team.
I'm a pretty patient and optimistic guy  
Dr. D : 1/14/2021 2:10 pm : link
I know it took guys like Toomer until their 4th yr, but we'd be heading into yr 5 for Engram and I cringe every time the ball is thrown his way. I'm surprised when it doesn't end in disaster.

He doesn't just drop routine balls. I'm sure he leads the team, maybe the league in targets that result in turnovers. And he's supposed to be a receiving TE?!

Please get rid of him somehow. It would be classic addition by subtraction.
Engram  
stretch234 : 1/14/2021 2:12 pm : link
Frustrating - yes. He is the guy defenses have multiple people around. Not Slayton, not Shep, not Tate, etc.

He is at his best when he is on the move, not all these curl routes which plant a defender right behind him.

Use him on the move, which Garrett does not like to do. Has there been a TE seam route at all in 2020.

I watched enough of K. Smith miss blocks or pay Toilolo $2M+ for nothing. there are 17 TE making 6M
I'd Part With Engram In A Heartbeat  
Trainmaster : 1/14/2021 2:13 pm : link
for a 4th round pick. I doubt he commands a 3rd rounder and he's probably worth keeping around (with a limited role) if no offers better than a 5th rounder come in.

RE: I'd Part With Engram In A Heartbeat  
BillT : 1/14/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15122447 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
for a 4th round pick. I doubt he commands a 3rd rounder and he's probably worth keeping around (with a limited role) if no offers better than a 5th rounder come in.

I'd take the 5th to fill in what we traded away. Heck, I'd cut him outright just to save the cap dollars.
...  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/14/2021 2:29 pm : link
Toilolo costs 3M in free agency, so that should give you an idea of the market.

I say keep him, and add more weapons that would make him less of a focal point
And for you who want to keep him  
BillT : 1/14/2021 2:34 pm : link
Not only does he have questionable hands but he can't block worth a lick and he's a mediocre route runner.

Just what does he do well. Run fast?
RE: And for you who want to keep him  
Route 9 : 1/14/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15122479 BillT said:
Quote:
Not only does he have questionable hands but he can't block worth a lick and he's a mediocre route runner.

Just what does he do well. Run fast?


What will he do well? Cost the team wins.
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/14/2021 2:38 pm : link
Quote:
And for you who want to keep him
BillT : 2:34 pm : link : reply
Not only does he have questionable hands but he can't block worth a lick and he's a mediocre route runner.

Just what does he do well. Run fast?


His contract right now isn't earth shattering, and his replacement would require premium FA or draft capital on a team full of holes.

I'd rather spend to bring in multiple WRs, and roll the dice on him doing more when he's the third option when DJ drops back.
RE: I wouldn’t cut  
fivehead : 1/14/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15122380 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Him but I would trade him for a 4th.. if you can’t trade him then you let him play out his contract


I can't see a 4th round pick getting the trade done. I think the Giants would have to give another team at least a 2nd rounder to take Ingram.
He needs to go.  
truebluelarry : 1/14/2021 2:48 pm : link
Players don't normally "break out" in their fifth season. Usually after three years you know what you have in a player and that is the time to decide if you go all-in or move on.

Engram is what he is, there is no unseen upside.
RE: ....  
BillT : 1/14/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15122486 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:


Quote:


And for you who want to keep him
BillT : 2:34 pm : link : reply
Not only does he have questionable hands but he can't block worth a lick and he's a mediocre route runner.

Just what does he do well. Run fast?



His contract right now isn't earth shattering, and his replacement would require premium FA or draft capital on a team full of holes.

I'd rather spend to bring in multiple WRs, and roll the dice on him doing more when he's the third option when DJ drops back.

Not true, A guy like Hunter Henry will get something like $12m/per. Year one of that contract could easily fit into Engram's $6m cap slot.
.  
eric2425ny : 1/14/2021 2:50 pm : link
His age, contract and light chance to get better  
MotownGIANTS : 1/14/2021 2:57 pm : link
he can be traded for a 3rd it may be a late 3rd but a 3rd nonetheless ... someone will gamble on his upside especially with his "floor" settling.

The only way you keep him if you are going draft Pitts and downgrade EE to 2nd TE for 1 yr. Then get the comp pick after that.
RE: His age, contract and light chance to get better  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15122533 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
he can be traded for a 3rd it may be a late 3rd but a 3rd nonetheless ... someone will gamble on his upside especially with his "floor" settling.

The only way you keep him if you are going draft Pitts and downgrade EE to 2nd TE for 1 yr. Then get the comp pick after that.


C'mon now. LOLOLOLOL! No one is giving up a 3rd round pick for Engram. BBI went nuts when Getty gave up a 3rd for Leo!!!

Can you imagine the outrage here if DF gave up a 3rd to acquire Evan Engram?

It would make that scene on Capital Hill look like a Fire Island tea party mid summer.
DF = DG  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 3:03 pm : link
.
RE: RE: His age, contract and light chance to get better  
MotownGIANTS : 1/14/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15122538 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15122533 MotownGIANTS said:


Quote:


he can be traded for a 3rd it may be a late 3rd but a 3rd nonetheless ... someone will gamble on his upside especially with his "floor" settling.

The only way you keep him if you are going draft Pitts and downgrade EE to 2nd TE for 1 yr. Then get the comp pick after that.



C'mon now. LOLOLOLOL! No one is giving up a 3rd round pick for Engram. BBI went nuts when Getty gave up a 3rd for Leo!!!

Can you imagine the outrage here if DF gave up a 3rd to acquire Evan Engram?

It would make that scene on Capital Hill look like a Fire Island tea party mid summer.


No we gave up a 3rd AND a 5th for L Williams ... Also EE is not gonig to push the max for TEs but even with his warts he'll be the best one on the market.
doubt you'll get a 3rd  
bc4life : 1/14/2021 3:44 pm : link
for Engram
RE: Definitely looking forward to 2021 season  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/14/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15122359 M.S. said:
Quote:

with Evan Engram getting jolted and rag-dolled by a DE, not to mention him going over the middle and seeing the ball deflect off his hands for an INT.

Very excited.


rinse/repeat unfortunately
My  
AcidTest : 1/14/2021 4:18 pm : link
guess is they keep him. I would trade him for a fifth at this point. He's simply too unreliable. I'm tired of balls going through his hands and resulting in "pop fly" INTs. Somebody posted a statistic saying that six INTs by Giants QBs this year were on passes thrown to Engram. His blocking has also never really improved.
RE: My  
Angel Eyes : 1/14/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15122628 AcidTest said:
Quote:
guess is they keep him. I would trade him for a fifth at this point. He's simply too unreliable. I'm tired of balls going through his hands and resulting in "pop fly" INTs. Somebody posted a statistic saying that six INTs by Giants QBs this year were on passes thrown to Engram. His blocking has also never really improved.

That's all but three. Think about that for a second.
RE: RE: My  
eric2425ny : 1/14/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15122630 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15122628 AcidTest said:


Quote:


guess is they keep him. I would trade him for a fifth at this point. He's simply too unreliable. I'm tired of balls going through his hands and resulting in "pop fly" INTs. Somebody posted a statistic saying that six INTs by Giants QBs this year were on passes thrown to Engram. His blocking has also never really improved.


That's all but three. Think about that for a second.


It’s insane. A TE should not lead to this number or turnovers. They are supposed to be a safety valve for the QB.

I can’t find the link at the moment, but I read an analytics based article recently that estimated the Giants lost 35 total points this year due to Engram’s drops and turnovers. Assuming the average team scores let’s say 25 points per game, that means the Giants scored 8-9% less total points this year due to Engram’s gaffes.
Fact is they could do worse  
TJ : 1/14/2021 4:57 pm : link
6th in catches 8th in yards among NFL TEs
Not many of the guys with more catches/yards block any better than he does.
Giants seem unable to find affordable TE who is better.

If there is a top 10 TE available in FA for similar money then maybe he gets cut. Can anybody provide a name matching that description?
RE: Fact is they could do worse  
eric2425ny : 1/14/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15122684 TJ said:
Quote:
6th in catches 8th in yards among NFL TEs
Not many of the guys with more catches/yards block any better than he does.
Giants seem unable to find affordable TE who is better.

If there is a top 10 TE available in FA for similar money then maybe he gets cut. Can anybody provide a name matching that description?


Assuming they load up on WR’s (and possibly a different TE) as Gettleman has alluded to, they won’t need to throw to Engram as much as they did this year. And I agree, if you look at his stats you would think, wow, this guy is a solid TE. But when you watch the game his back breaking turnovers and drops overshadow the positive. The NFL is so competitive that you just can’t afford to have a liability out there.
RE: Fact is they could do worse  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15122684 TJ said:
Quote:
6th in catches 8th in yards among NFL TEs
Not many of the guys with more catches/yards block any better than he does.
Giants seem unable to find affordable TE who is better.

If there is a top 10 TE available in FA for similar money then maybe he gets cut. Can anybody provide a name matching that description?


I can't think of a starting player, on either side of the ball, that contributed to more team losses than Engram this year.
there should be a stat for tipped interceptions and not  
gtt350 : 1/14/2021 5:18 pm : link
be attributed to the QB. interceptions, Ingrams, sacks, pressures etc
God  
holmancomedown : 1/14/2021 5:18 pm : link
I hope not ! That guy is as useless as tits on a bull. He's a team killer !
Engram was one of the  
joeinpa : 1/14/2021 5:50 pm : link
Few guys teams had to game plan for.

The seam pass to Pettis was set up by a crossing route of Engram drawing double coverage.

He drops too many passes, he possesses physical skills an opponent must respect, they can’t count on him dropping the ball.

Unless there is a better alternative they sign him, and they should.
...  
christian : 1/14/2021 5:58 pm : link
There is no reason to do anything right now. His contract is not fully guaranteed until the first day of the league year.

If a tight end they like shakes free, and they bite, they can rescind the fifth year option or trade him.

I'd imagine Engram would fetch a late 4th all things considered.
RE: RE: Fact is they could do worse  
BubbaMojo : 1/14/2021 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15122696 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122684 TJ said:


Quote:


6th in catches 8th in yards among NFL TEs
Not many of the guys with more catches/yards block any better than he does.
Giants seem unable to find affordable TE who is better.

If there is a top 10 TE available in FA for similar money then maybe he gets cut. Can anybody provide a name matching that description?



I can't think of a starting player, on either side of the ball, that contributed to more team losses than Engram this year.


Credit where credit is due. If I remember correctly, Jimmy Googs (LBH15) was sour on the Engram from the very beginning. Ended up being spot on.
RE: Engram was one of the  
Route 9 : 1/14/2021 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15122754 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Few guys teams had to game plan for.

The seam pass to Pettis was set up by a crossing route of Engram drawing double coverage.

He drops too many passes, he possesses physical skills an opponent must respect, they can’t count on him dropping the ball.

Unless there is a better alternative they sign him, and they should.


Dallas defense is terrible.

Let's talk about what happened in his game against Arizona. Dre Kirkpatrick? I believe it was?

Yeah he made Engram invisible that game.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/14/2021 6:18 pm : link
Hell no. I'd puchase an Uber for tonight to get him out of town.
RE: We've  
81_Great_Dane : 1/14/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15122392 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?
If he's around, and if there's a normal off-season, I'm pretty sure that's going to be a priority.
Bubbamojo = Clown troll  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15122763 BubbaMojo said:
Quote:
.




RE: Bubbamojo = Clown troll  
BubbaMojo : 1/14/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15122779 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122763 BubbaMojo said:


Quote:


.






Dude, I’m trying to give you some credit. Believe it or not, I actually agree on some of the stuff you post on the board. I know you had this one right from the beginning, and I was wrong.
Yeah he sucks  
TommyWiseau : 1/14/2021 7:23 pm : link
And he drops balls but where are you going to find an NFL TE who catches 60+ balls for less then 6 million? You won't. Let him play out the option year and see how things shake out
RE: RE: Bubbamojo = Clown troll  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15122813 BubbaMojo said:
Quote:
In comment 15122779 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15122763 BubbaMojo said:


Quote:


.








Dude, I’m trying to give you some credit. Believe it or not, I actually agree on some of the stuff you post on the board. I know you had this one right from the beginning, and I was wrong.


The beginning of what? Until you start posting about NYG football you’re just a clown in my book.

And the pics will keep coming depending upon your choice.
RE: Yeah he sucks  
Route 9 : 1/14/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15122820 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
And he drops balls but where are you going to find an NFL TE who catches 60+ balls for less then 6 million? You won't. Let him play out the option year and see how things shake out


and one touchdown.

The draft? Let's not talk as if he's this irreplaceable legend. What would we do without him? Actually win games?
RE: RE: RE: Bubbamojo = Clown troll  
BubbaMojo : 1/14/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15122829 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122813 BubbaMojo said:


Quote:


In comment 15122779 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15122763 BubbaMojo said:


Quote:


.








Dude, I’m trying to give you some credit. Believe it or not, I actually agree on some of the stuff you post on the board. I know you had this one right from the beginning, and I was wrong.



The beginning of what? Until you start posting about NYG football you’re just a clown in my book.

And the pics will keep coming depending upon your choice.


From the moment Engram was drafted, you had him pegged for exactly what he ended up becoming. I thought he was a great addition and would help elevate the Giants and their putrid offense. I was way off and you were right.
No, I thought he would be a matchup nightmare  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 8:14 pm : link
.
RE: No, I thought he would be a matchup nightmare  
BubbaMojo : 1/14/2021 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15122858 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.


True, I remember you saying that, but that it was a reach in the spot we drafted him and the pick could’ve been better used elsewhere.
RE: RE: Yeah he sucks  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15122835 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122820 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


And he drops balls but where are you going to find an NFL TE who catches 60+ balls for less then 6 million? You won't. Let him play out the option year and see how things shake out



and one touchdown.

The draft? Let's not talk as if he's this irreplaceable legend. What would we do without him? Actually win games?


Daniel Jones needs a taller and more reliable target that he can find on rollouts and in the end zone. Doesn’t need to be dynamic, unusually fast or super athletic. He just needs to be a workmanlike TE.
RE: RE: No, I thought he would be a matchup nightmare  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15122860 BubbaMojo said:
Quote:
In comment 15122858 LBH15 said:


Quote:


.



True, I remember you saying that, but that it was a reach in the spot we drafted him and the pick could’ve been better used elsewhere.


Maybe your buddy said that Clown
RE: RE: RE: No, I thought he would be a matchup nightmare  
BubbaMojo : 1/14/2021 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15122864 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122860 BubbaMojo said:


Quote:


In comment 15122858 LBH15 said:


Quote:


.



True, I remember you saying that, but that it was a reach in the spot we drafted him and the pick could’ve been better used elsewhere.



Maybe your buddy said that Clown


Why the name calling on that? Okay, have a good night.
I didn’t think it was.  
LBH15 : 1/14/2021 8:29 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I wouldn’t cut  
CowboyHaters : 1/14/2021 10:56 pm : link
In comment 15122494 fivehead said:
Quote:
In comment 15122380 g56blue10 said:


Quote:


Him but I would trade him for a 4th.. if you can’t trade him then you let him play out his contract



I can't see a 4th round pick getting the trade done. I think the Giants would have to give another team at least a 2nd rounder to take Ingram.



I think you’re really overvaluing Engram. The Giants will be lucky to get a 4th or 5th rounder for Mr. Butterfingers.
I'd DEFINITELY not be sad....  
Johnny5 : 1/14/2021 11:25 pm : link
... to see him gone.

HOWEVER... there is no one that scares opposing defenses on this offense. He does draw multiple defenders at times as someone else pointed out, so that tells you something.

I think if we had a true #1 WR, and Saquon back, and (MOST important of all) STOP running him on those G*d*mn curl routes!!!

Then as your 3rd or 4th option he becomes a very useful option in the route tree.
RE: His age, contract and light chance to get better  
Saquads26 : 1/14/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15122533 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
he can be traded for a 3rd it may be a late 3rd but a 3rd nonetheless ... someone will gamble on his upside especially with his "floor" settling.

The only way you keep him if you are going draft Pitts and downgrade EE to 2nd TE for 1 yr. Then get the comp pick after that.


A 3rd?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
RE: Engram was one of the  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/15/2021 12:58 am : link
In comment 15122754 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Few guys teams had to game plan for.



LOFL. Who the hell game plans for Engram? The guy had 2 TDs all season!

Yeah, you can't stop Even Engram, you just got to contain him!

The Perfect Storm?  
Grizz99 : 1/15/2021 7:41 am : link
The minute saquon went down the pressure shifted to Evan. No saquon, an offensive line playing together for the first time with rookies and no preseason. And to top it off Darius Slayton probably hurt and having a bad year
I'm kind of chuckling over the noted decline of Carlton Wentz. The more his offensive line got hurt the bigger bum he became and it seemed like people ignored the correlation.
My sense of it is that Evan is not a number one and not someone who can carry an offense. And that when asked to do that he will revert and play beneath his potential.
. But let's imagine a better line, the return of saquon Barkley, and an addition of an outside threat. I'm imagining addition by addition producing exponential addition.( you can wrestle with that over toast and coffee).
Give him that cast, let the defense double and be afraid of saquon, give our quarterback some time n the pocket and Hope for 3rd year growth, and under those circumstances I think Evan could be a lethal and even justify where he was drafted.
Kevin Winslow was a brilliant player, but his skill set might have been blunted without Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner and Wes Chandler.
And conversely, just the Deep threat that Evan would provide in the right system, should help the other receivers in a symbiotic system.
I am admittedly not a EE fan - too many negatives for me to go with  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2021 8:43 am : link
the positives.

If we get a good WR through either FA or the draft, plus we get Barkley back, thats two more pass catching threats that we didn't have this season. There is only 1 ball, so I'd rather throw it to guys who can catch it regularly. I would absolutely trade him somewhere, and replace him with a TE who can block and still catch the occasional pass (in other words what most teams have). Guys like Tongan, Hooper, Braite, Higby, hell maybe even our own Smith.

I know BBI thinks we can't get anything for him, but lets be honest his value has never been higher. If any team was going to take a chance that his hands of brick could become putty then it would be now.

We would be adding two new receiving threats, we'd be adding another blocker type TE (to help the OL), and we'd be getting a pick (a 3rd in my dreams).
What I think the Giants will do?  
cosmicj : 1/15/2021 8:52 am : link
Trade him for a 6th or 7th rounder.

What I think the Giants should do?
Trade him and, if they can’t even a 7th rounder for him - which is a distinct possibility given his $6mm+ cap hit - release him. I don’t want him anywhere near the Giants next season.
Paterson Plank  
chick310 : 1/15/2021 9:02 am : link
Why would Engram's value be the highest now?
RE: Paterson Plank  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2021 9:13 am : link
In comment 15123186 chick310 said:
Quote:
Why would Engram's value be the highest now?


Because he had the 2nd highest receiving yards in the NFC among TE's, and he made the Pro Bowl team. Possible some team will take a chance who needs offense firepower
Yeah that would be nice if some team(s) were interested  
chick310 : 1/15/2021 9:18 am : link
as I believe he needs a change of venue. But would imagine teams do a little more leg work on his overall year then just sorting their excel spreadsheets by yards for a TE.

Although hopefully not.
RE: Yeah that would be nice if some team(s) were interested  
PatersonPlank : 1/15/2021 9:45 am : link
In comment 15123225 chick310 said:
Quote:
as I believe he needs a change of venue. But would imagine teams do a little more leg work on his overall year then just sorting their excel spreadsheets by yards for a TE.

Although hopefully not.


I agree. Although the Pro Bowl is voted on by players, coaches, and yes fans. Seeing how he made it tells me that there are a number of players and coaches who do think he can play. A lot of times BBI has a completely different view than the people in the game.
Engram  
stretch234 : 1/15/2021 2:43 pm : link
He is a frustrating player, however....

If you get rid of him your skill position players are Shep, Slayton and. An injured Barkley

Engram is the guy defenses focus on. It has been shown repeatedly in defenses. Slayton and Shep are single covered
RE: RE: We've  
Alamo : 1/15/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15122777 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15122392 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?

If he's around, and if there's a normal off-season, I'm pretty sure that's going to be a priority.


There's never been a Giant player that I have so much trouble figuring out why he don't play up to his billing..Lack of concentration or whatever is holding him back from being a very special player..I'm afraid he will go to another team and he will play great..I want him here and play great for us...
Engram  
johnboyw : 7:40 am : link
Whether they keep him or not will depend on what they do in free agency with WRs IMO. If they can acquire two viable option there, they should trade him. He can’t or won’t catch the ball over the middle and doesn’t block well enough for how the Giants want to run their offense. In short, he is not a fit for this system.

At this point, the best they could get would probably be a 3rd but they might have to accept a 4th which will be in the top part of the round. Could possibly get a year 1 contributor there at another position. Maybe even a solid 2-way TE which they haven’t had in a while.

Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions