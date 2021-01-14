Do they keep Engram or not?

I am horrified by them paying him 6 million for his 5th year option and am more worried that they could extend him to reduce this years cap hit. He doesn’t seem tradeable at that price so any team trading for him would have to have an extension worked out already.
I’d like to hear people’s honest opinions on what they think the Giants would actually do?
I’ll start, they keep him for $6 million (unfortunately).
6 mil ain't crazy money. He makes plays, unfortunately both good and bad plays.
The Giants' management should assess his play and figure out if Engram is an asset going forward or a liability. If he's an asset then keep him. If not, see ya later.
I think they can do better at the position.
with Evan Engram getting jolted and rag-dolled by a DE, not to mention him going over the middle and seeing the ball deflect off his hands for an INT.
Very excited.
- Me in 2019.
Will they keep him?
Of course.
- me in 2021
I laughed...
Yup, that’s how I see it. Likely won’t get a decent offer for him, might as well just keep him and hope the light comes on. Barkley back plus and upgrade at WR should really take the pressure off of him.
I laughed...
He's a flawed player for sure, but he was one of the few in the passing game who could get open. He'll be back.
If they can add $6 million and add a pick in the process I think they work a trade. If he's gonna be gone I think it would happen early in the offseason when they can utilize the caproom on FAs. If he's here after the main wave of free agency I dont think he's going anywhere.
Put the 6M towards resigning Dalvin Tomlinson.
Pats are a team I could see having interest, their 2 TE system is short 2 TEs and they have an abundance of draft capital. They can spare a 5 or 6 and take a shot they can coach him up in their scheme.
He kills drives with poor hands, isn't anything special vs man coverage despite his speed, struggles to find open soft spots vs zone, is a negative blocker, shows no clutch abilities and unfortunately is at the scene of the crime too much when turnovers occur.
This didn't happen in a few instances...it occurred all season long. In a season where he actually wasn't injured.
And imv it's not about some lightbulb that needs to go on as he appears to know his assignments. He simply cannot perform them properly.
I will say it again...he is not a football player.
Good one
It's a very miserly ray of hope, but he has actually improved his blocking over his first 4 years. Now finally this season, maybe he can put 3 2 hours sessions in working on his hands?
YeahI know, fat chance...
Quote:
supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?
It's a very miserly ray of hope, but he has actually improved his blocking over his first 4 years. Now finally this season, maybe he can put 3 2 hours sessions in working on his hands?
YeahI know, fat chance...
We were 31st in offense. Where is the sign of that being a good coaching staff.
For all the love Judge gets, he hired a very boring OC who fired himself as OC while in Dallas. He had to fire the Oline coach he hired midway through year 1. What offensive player did we develop in 2020? Jones went backwards. Slayton showed no strides in year 2. Engram was the same mess. Pat Shurmur set such a low bar in his media sessions that Judge has been made out to be a genius because he can sound confident at a mic.
His salary can help them keep good players like Tomlinson and Gallman.
Feel the same way.
Judge should stop befriending the worst players on the team.
He doesn't just drop routine balls. I'm sure he leads the team, maybe the league in targets that result in turnovers. And he's supposed to be a receiving TE?!
Please get rid of him somehow. It would be classic addition by subtraction.
He is at his best when he is on the move, not all these curl routes which plant a defender right behind him.
Use him on the move, which Garrett does not like to do. Has there been a TE seam route at all in 2020.
I watched enough of K. Smith miss blocks or pay Toilolo $2M+ for nothing. there are 17 TE making 6M
I'd take the 5th to fill in what we traded away. Heck, I'd cut him outright just to save the cap dollars.
I say keep him, and add more weapons that would make him less of a focal point
Just what does he do well. Run fast?
What will he do well? Cost the team wins.
BillT : 2:34 pm : link : reply
Not only does he have questionable hands but he can't block worth a lick and he's a mediocre route runner.
His contract right now isn't earth shattering, and his replacement would require premium FA or draft capital on a team full of holes.
I'd rather spend to bring in multiple WRs, and roll the dice on him doing more when he's the third option when DJ drops back.
I can't see a 4th round pick getting the trade done. I think the Giants would have to give another team at least a 2nd rounder to take Ingram.
Engram is what he is, there is no unseen upside.
Not true, A guy like Hunter Henry will get something like $12m/per. Year one of that contract could easily fit into Engram's $6m cap slot.
The only way you keep him if you are going draft Pitts and downgrade EE to 2nd TE for 1 yr. Then get the comp pick after that.
C'mon now. LOLOLOLOL! No one is giving up a 3rd round pick for Engram. BBI went nuts when Getty gave up a 3rd for Leo!!!
Can you imagine the outrage here if DF gave up a 3rd to acquire Evan Engram?
It would make that scene on Capital Hill look like a Fire Island tea party mid summer.
No we gave up a 3rd AND a 5th for L Williams ... Also EE is not gonig to push the max for TEs but even with his warts he'll be the best one on the market.
with Evan Engram getting jolted and rag-dolled by a DE, not to mention him going over the middle and seeing the ball deflect off his hands for an INT.
Very excited.
rinse/repeat unfortunately
That's all but three. Think about that for a second.
It’s insane. A TE should not lead to this number or turnovers. They are supposed to be a safety valve for the QB.
I can’t find the link at the moment, but I read an analytics based article recently that estimated the Giants lost 35 total points this year due to Engram’s drops and turnovers. Assuming the average team scores let’s say 25 points per game, that means the Giants scored 8-9% less total points this year due to Engram’s gaffes.
Not many of the guys with more catches/yards block any better than he does.
Giants seem unable to find affordable TE who is better.
If there is a top 10 TE available in FA for similar money then maybe he gets cut. Can anybody provide a name matching that description?
Assuming they load up on WR’s (and possibly a different TE) as Gettleman has alluded to, they won’t need to throw to Engram as much as they did this year. And I agree, if you look at his stats you would think, wow, this guy is a solid TE. But when you watch the game his back breaking turnovers and drops overshadow the positive. The NFL is so competitive that you just can’t afford to have a liability out there.
I can't think of a starting player, on either side of the ball, that contributed to more team losses than Engram this year.
The seam pass to Pettis was set up by a crossing route of Engram drawing double coverage.
He drops too many passes, he possesses physical skills an opponent must respect, they can’t count on him dropping the ball.
Unless there is a better alternative they sign him, and they should.
If a tight end they like shakes free, and they bite, they can rescind the fifth year option or trade him.
I'd imagine Engram would fetch a late 4th all things considered.
I can't think of a starting player, on either side of the ball, that contributed to more team losses than Engram this year.
Credit where credit is due. If I remember correctly, Jimmy Googs (LBH15) was sour on the Engram from the very beginning. Ended up being spot on.
The seam pass to Pettis was set up by a crossing route of Engram drawing double coverage.
He drops too many passes, he possesses physical skills an opponent must respect, they can’t count on him dropping the ball.
Unless there is a better alternative they sign him, and they should.
Dallas defense is terrible.
Let's talk about what happened in his game against Arizona. Dre Kirkpatrick? I believe it was?
Yeah he made Engram invisible that game.
Dude, I’m trying to give you some credit. Believe it or not, I actually agree on some of the stuff you post on the board. I know you had this one right from the beginning, and I was wrong.
The beginning of what? Until you start posting about NYG football you’re just a clown in my book.
And the pics will keep coming depending upon your choice.
and one touchdown.
The draft? Let's not talk as if he's this irreplaceable legend. What would we do without him? Actually win games?
From the moment Engram was drafted, you had him pegged for exactly what he ended up becoming. I thought he was a great addition and would help elevate the Giants and their putrid offense. I was way off and you were right.
True, I remember you saying that, but that it was a reach in the spot we drafted him and the pick could’ve been better used elsewhere.
Daniel Jones needs a taller and more reliable target that he can find on rollouts and in the end zone. Doesn’t need to be dynamic, unusually fast or super athletic. He just needs to be a workmanlike TE.
Maybe your buddy said that Clown
Why the name calling on that? Okay, have a good night.
I think you’re really overvaluing Engram. The Giants will be lucky to get a 4th or 5th rounder for Mr. Butterfingers.
HOWEVER... there is no one that scares opposing defenses on this offense. He does draw multiple defenders at times as someone else pointed out, so that tells you something.
I think if we had a true #1 WR, and Saquon back, and (MOST important of all) STOP running him on those G*d*mn curl routes!!!
Then as your 3rd or 4th option he becomes a very useful option in the route tree.
The only way you keep him if you are going draft Pitts and downgrade EE to 2nd TE for 1 yr. Then get the comp pick after that.
A 3rd?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LOFL. Who the hell game plans for Engram? The guy had 2 TDs all season!
Yeah, you can't stop Even Engram, you just got to contain him!
I'm kind of chuckling over the noted decline of Carlton Wentz. The more his offensive line got hurt the bigger bum he became and it seemed like people ignored the correlation.
My sense of it is that Evan is not a number one and not someone who can carry an offense. And that when asked to do that he will revert and play beneath his potential.
. But let's imagine a better line, the return of saquon Barkley, and an addition of an outside threat. I'm imagining addition by addition producing exponential addition.( you can wrestle with that over toast and coffee).
Give him that cast, let the defense double and be afraid of saquon, give our quarterback some time n the pocket and Hope for 3rd year growth, and under those circumstances I think Evan could be a lethal and even justify where he was drafted.
Kevin Winslow was a brilliant player, but his skill set might have been blunted without Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner and Wes Chandler.
And conversely, just the Deep threat that Evan would provide in the right system, should help the other receivers in a symbiotic system.
If we get a good WR through either FA or the draft, plus we get Barkley back, thats two more pass catching threats that we didn't have this season. There is only 1 ball, so I'd rather throw it to guys who can catch it regularly. I would absolutely trade him somewhere, and replace him with a TE who can block and still catch the occasional pass (in other words what most teams have). Guys like Tongan, Hooper, Braite, Higby, hell maybe even our own Smith.
I know BBI thinks we can't get anything for him, but lets be honest his value has never been higher. If any team was going to take a chance that his hands of brick could become putty then it would be now.
We would be adding two new receiving threats, we'd be adding another blocker type TE (to help the OL), and we'd be getting a pick (a 3rd in my dreams).
What I think the Giants should do?
Trade him and, if they can’t even a 7th rounder for him - which is a distinct possibility given his $6mm+ cap hit - release him. I don’t want him anywhere near the Giants next season.
Because he had the 2nd highest receiving yards in the NFC among TE's, and he made the Pro Bowl team. Possible some team will take a chance who needs offense firepower
Although hopefully not.
I agree. Although the Pro Bowl is voted on by players, coaches, and yes fans. Seeing how he made it tells me that there are a number of players and coaches who do think he can play. A lot of times BBI has a completely different view than the people in the game.
If you get rid of him your skill position players are Shep, Slayton and. An injured Barkley
Engram is the guy defenses focus on. It has been shown repeatedly in defenses. Slayton and Shep are single covered
Quote:
supposedly got a great coaching staff, why can't we coach him up?
If he's around, and if there's a normal off-season, I'm pretty sure that's going to be a priority.
There's never been a Giant player that I have so much trouble figuring out why he don't play up to his billing..Lack of concentration or whatever is holding him back from being a very special player..I'm afraid he will go to another team and he will play great..I want him here and play great for us...
At this point, the best they could get would probably be a 3rd but they might have to accept a 4th which will be in the top part of the round. Could possibly get a year 1 contributor there at another position. Maybe even a solid 2-way TE which they haven’t had in a while.