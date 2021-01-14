Do they keep Engram or not? eric2425ny : 1/14/2021 1:07 pm

I am horrified by them paying him 6 million for his 5th year option and am more worried that they could extend him to reduce this years cap hit. He doesn’t seem tradeable at that price so any team trading for him would have to have an extension worked out already.



I’d like to hear people’s honest opinions on what they think the Giants would actually do?



I’ll start, they keep him for $6 million (unfortunately).