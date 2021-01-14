Exploring realistic options with #11 pick ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 2:06 pm

Quarterback - it's becoming *somewhat* clear that they are going to stick with Jones as the guy in 2021. Unless they have an incredibly high opinion of Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Zach Wilson, and 1 of these guys were to fall to 11, that they said hey, we absolutely, unequivocally, cannot pass up this opportunity (which I don't believe they would think that about these prospects outside of Lawrence), it looks like Jones is our guy for the immediate future.

Result - we won't be taking QB



Skill players - here's where it gets interesting, as you could have as many as 3-4 skill guys already gone by the time we pick, or, you could argue they could all be there based on how the draft is going (a run on QB, defense, and OL). Based on prior DG drafts, and the recent partnership with Judge and how the 2020 draft went, I'd imagine the board looks like this, in order of preference: Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Kyle Pitts, Jaylen Waddle, Reshod Bateman. I do not expect Bateman to be in the discussion at 11.

Result - draft Chase or Smith (if either are available, in that order) and then seriously consider Pitts or Waddle if the first two are off the board. Gun to my head, I think Judge would want a #1 outside caliber receiver at 11, if the grade takes you there. If Judge gets some good intel on Waddle and they think he can be a Tyreek Hill type weapon, decent chance he's the guy if the other two are gone. Pitts is a wildcard for me. He's probably going to end up being a great playmaker in the NFL, just depends on if we want to draft a hybrid TE that high.



OL: Sewell will be gone, but there's a decent chance Rashawn Slater is available, along with Alija Vera-Tucker out of USC. Christian Darrisaw is in the mix as well, but not sure he screams 11th pick for me.

Result: Seriously consider Slater if he's there, otherwise you pass on OL at 11.



DB: Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley are the only options you consider at 11 if you're picking a DB. I still think that if Surtain is sitting there and their top WR target is gone, that they'd have a really hard time passing on him. This would make it easy for Gettleman.

Result: Draft Surtain II if available, do your homework on Farley but ultimately pass on him



DL: It seems to be Paye or bust for the DL with the 11th pick. I don't think Rousseau is a guy that DG would take, he seems like too much of a project, and I expect DG to go bargain shopping for edge rushers in FA. Paye would immediately make this DL a force, but in a way he might be too similar to Leonard Williams. Great against the run, stout all around, can rush the passer a bit, but is not a true edge rusher in that sense. He does kinda seem like a man among boys out there, which I could see DG going nuts over.

Result: Draft Paye if WR and DB targets are gone, take Paye over OL



At the end of the day, I think there's 6 players that Giants will have circled. Chase, Smith, Surtain, Pitts, Waddle, and Paye. I didn't include Parsons as I imagine he will be gone. If he's somehow there you don't think twice about it.



My early prediction is that Patrick Surtain II will be in Giant blue come April.



