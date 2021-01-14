for display only
Exploring realistic options with #11 pick

ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 2:06 pm
Quarterback - it's becoming *somewhat* clear that they are going to stick with Jones as the guy in 2021. Unless they have an incredibly high opinion of Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Zach Wilson, and 1 of these guys were to fall to 11, that they said hey, we absolutely, unequivocally, cannot pass up this opportunity (which I don't believe they would think that about these prospects outside of Lawrence), it looks like Jones is our guy for the immediate future.
Result - we won't be taking QB

Skill players - here's where it gets interesting, as you could have as many as 3-4 skill guys already gone by the time we pick, or, you could argue they could all be there based on how the draft is going (a run on QB, defense, and OL). Based on prior DG drafts, and the recent partnership with Judge and how the 2020 draft went, I'd imagine the board looks like this, in order of preference: Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Kyle Pitts, Jaylen Waddle, Reshod Bateman. I do not expect Bateman to be in the discussion at 11.
Result - draft Chase or Smith (if either are available, in that order) and then seriously consider Pitts or Waddle if the first two are off the board. Gun to my head, I think Judge would want a #1 outside caliber receiver at 11, if the grade takes you there. If Judge gets some good intel on Waddle and they think he can be a Tyreek Hill type weapon, decent chance he's the guy if the other two are gone. Pitts is a wildcard for me. He's probably going to end up being a great playmaker in the NFL, just depends on if we want to draft a hybrid TE that high.

OL: Sewell will be gone, but there's a decent chance Rashawn Slater is available, along with Alija Vera-Tucker out of USC. Christian Darrisaw is in the mix as well, but not sure he screams 11th pick for me.
Result: Seriously consider Slater if he's there, otherwise you pass on OL at 11.

DB: Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley are the only options you consider at 11 if you're picking a DB. I still think that if Surtain is sitting there and their top WR target is gone, that they'd have a really hard time passing on him. This would make it easy for Gettleman.
Result: Draft Surtain II if available, do your homework on Farley but ultimately pass on him

DL: It seems to be Paye or bust for the DL with the 11th pick. I don't think Rousseau is a guy that DG would take, he seems like too much of a project, and I expect DG to go bargain shopping for edge rushers in FA. Paye would immediately make this DL a force, but in a way he might be too similar to Leonard Williams. Great against the run, stout all around, can rush the passer a bit, but is not a true edge rusher in that sense. He does kinda seem like a man among boys out there, which I could see DG going nuts over.
Result: Draft Paye if WR and DB targets are gone, take Paye over OL

At the end of the day, I think there's 6 players that Giants will have circled. Chase, Smith, Surtain, Pitts, Waddle, and Paye. I didn't include Parsons as I imagine he will be gone. If he's somehow there you don't think twice about it.

My early prediction is that Patrick Surtain II will be in Giant blue come April.

trade down  
Dnew15 : 1/14/2021 2:12 pm : link
:)
good analysis  
Chip : 1/14/2021 2:12 pm : link
I hope your wrong. We need more help on Offense. Unless Williams does not work out.
Don't see a CB with the 11 pick  
BillT : 1/14/2021 2:15 pm : link
We need WR or edge 1 and 1a. We have a #1 CB we don't have a #1 WR or #1 edge. We can get decent CB talent in round 2 or 3. A true #1WR will make both Slayton and Shepard better. A #1 edge is similar They will have a ripple effect that other acquisitions won't.
If the Bama WR’s are gone  
Eman11 : 1/14/2021 2:16 pm : link
And Surtain is there, I’m all for taking him.

If you can’t get the guys who are the top WR’s, I’ll take the guy who’s practiced against them every day his whole college career, and is coached by Saban taboot.
Give me a playmaker who can put the ball in the endzone..  
ImissTiki : 1/14/2021 2:17 pm : link
.
I hope it's Surtain  
BH28 : 1/14/2021 2:19 pm : link
WR is a crap shoot. And if we are expecting someone to come in and have Justin Jefferson type production, he's the exception.

I could see WR in the second round. I think Jones could really use a reliable vet at WR, not a draft pick that we hope has instant success.
I would understand Surtain and wouldn't be surprised by the pick  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/14/2021 2:20 pm : link
Waddle is the guy I want the most but I understand the size and injury reservations. I just see playmaker when I watch him play.

Paye would also be a nice addition, does he fit what they want? Not sure, but he can rush the passer and moves well for his size. Reminds me of Terrell Suggs.
Lance  
BradberryGlue : 1/14/2021 2:20 pm : link
I think Lance has a real chance to be a top NFL QB. He's a stash for someone, he won't be ready to play in 2021. If the Giants took him at 11 I would be on board. I for one want Flacco, Bridgewater, or a kid brought in to legitimately put the flame to Jones where he is on notice.

For me 11 comes down to what happens prior:

Scenario 1: We retain Williams and add a Golladay or Robinson in FA - In this scenario I think we are in the BPA territory, where we can do edge rusher, corner, or take a chance on a guy like Lance if we have a big upside grade on him

Scenario 2: Williams leaves or they don't get a WR in FA - In this scenario I think they need to address whichever spot was missed above, if Williams walks a guy like Rousseau, if a WR isnt added Pitts or Batement

Scenario 3: We lose Williams and don't get a WR

This is worst case scenario and I think it would leave the Giants in no mans land as a franchise
RE: Don't see a CB with the 11 pick  
UConn4523 : 1/14/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15122452 BillT said:
Quote:
We need WR or edge 1 and 1a. We have a #1 CB we don't have a #1 WR or #1 edge. We can get decent CB talent in round 2 or 3. A true #1WR will make both Slayton and Shepard better. A #1 edge is similar They will have a ripple effect that other acquisitions won't.


We can sign a WR so FA will tell us a lot. I don't think we will spend on another CB, in contrast. I think CB is very much in play at 11.
Second Surtain  
Go Terps : 1/14/2021 2:28 pm : link
A WR is still going to have Jones throwing to him. Not a strength. Garrett is probably still the OC. Not a strength. That side of the ball is a weakness.

Bradberry is excellent, we just paid Ryan. Add Peppers, Love, McKinney, and Holmes and it's a pretty good secondary. They're coached by Graham. Strength.

Strengthen a strength. Unless the player available is clearly a better prospect (I'm thinking Devonta Smith but he won't be there at 11) don't use premium draft picks simply to make weaknesses merely less weak.

Surtain is a good player that can actually improve the team out of the gate by making the strong side of the ball stronger. That's how you create an identity.
RE: RE: Don't see a CB with the 11 pick  
BillT : 1/14/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15122462 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122452 BillT said:


Quote:


We need WR or edge 1 and 1a. We have a #1 CB we don't have a #1 WR or #1 edge. We can get decent CB talent in round 2 or 3. A true #1WR will make both Slayton and Shepard better. A #1 edge is similar They will have a ripple effect that other acquisitions won't.



We can sign a WR so FA will tell us a lot. I don't think we will spend on another CB, in contrast. I think CB is very much in play at 11.

Fair if we get a top FA WR. But along with Williams that's two $20m/per players as FA. That's more than we spent last year and we have less money this year. Hard to see how we do that.
Great write up Ryan  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 1/14/2021 2:36 pm : link
Agree that since we won’t realistically have a shot at Sewell and Parsons, one player from our top 6 should be available if 3 QBs get taken. And it’ll most likely be the 3 WRs, Pitts and Surtain. To me the 6th spot is less certain, Edge (Paye or someone else), OL or another CB might be in play.

I doubt Surtain gets by Dallas at 10, leaving us with a choice from among Waddle, Pitts, Farley, Paye or OL.

I’d go Pitts and get a WR in rounds 3 or 4. 2nd round seems like better value for #2 CB or developmental Edge to add to our stable of returning young guys.

I'd take Surtain in a heartbeat  
Chris684 : 1/14/2021 2:38 pm : link
he's my number 1 choice.

D Smith won't be there. I also like Pitts because of what good TEs can do for a quarterback and this entire offense, also pushing Engram out of snaps.

But I'd look for Surtain first.
watching Smith  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 2:41 pm : link
in the first half of that championship game...he's just on another level than basically everyone else on the field. And Surtain pretty much took away his entire side of the field, except for when the game was already out of hand. He's got elite upside but is already a great player.
keep in mind that no matter  
ryanmkeane : 1/14/2021 2:42 pm : link
what the "experts" say, there is ALWAYS a surprise or two in the top 10, and it will happen again this year. For instance, wouldn't be shocked if the USC OT gets drafted top 10.
Not Smith  
Grizz99 : 1/14/2021 2:43 pm : link
Too small...potentially fragile.
Patrick Surtain ..probably top ten, certainly never makes it past Dallas.
Four qb, 5 position players likely gone: Sewell, Chase, Smith, Patrick Surtain, Parsons...
Remembering it never goes the way you think, the following talent might be available less one...
Calab Farley, Kyle Pitt (my favorites) Zareen Collins, Jaycee Horn, Rousseau, Christiab Barmae, Ojular, Jaylon Waddle.PLUS...
Last time we picked near here (2014 #12) OBJ, Aaron Donald and Zack Martin were waiting .....one way or another there is going to be superb Talent available at number 11
I have some Twisted logic it keeps me from a wide receiver. I think the return of saquon is almost like getting a superb wide receiver and I think judge/ Garrett will exploit that Talent. I also think will pick up someone in free agency. And my perversion extends 2 Evan Ephraim, because I think _Sans the pressure to be their Chief threat - that he will settle into a more productive role and even provide nightmares for defensive coordinators.
I think the offensive line can be very good without any additions. I think Jones will play very well. So my thought is, and maybe it's wishful thinking, that this offense can be very good next year. Provided saquon stays healthy.

No idea who’s who yet,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/14/2021 2:44 pm : link
But from all I READ, give me Surtain..His father was a terrific player. Hopefully the bloodlines follow suit.
At 11 give us one of...  
90.Cal : 1/14/2021 2:51 pm : link
Rashawn Slater, Kyle Pitts, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle or Ja'Marr Chase.

I think we can replace and possibly upgrade Zeitler and Tomlinson on day 2 by going OG and DT with our 2nd and 3rd round picks.

In FA re-sign Leo, go after J.C. Jackson, Kenny Golladay or Allen Robinson AND maybe a edge guy too if we can... I mean DG might as well go for the gusto this offseason... this rebuild can't keep crawling toward the finish line eventually it has to take off running. It's probably now or never for DG, his time is running out, swing for the fences Getty!
The draft is an imperfect  
Dnew15 : 1/14/2021 2:52 pm : link
science. Every year so called "can't miss" high draft picks turn out to be busts and players drafted in the later rounds that were deemed inadequate produce at a high level. THe more shots you get to draft players - the better off your franchise is going to be.

Trade down and get more picks.
RE: Don't see a CB with the 11 pick  
BelieveJJ : 1/14/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15122452 BillT said:
Quote:
We need WR or edge 1 and 1a. We have a #1 CB we don't have a #1 WR or #1 edge. We can get decent CB talent in round 2 or 3. A true #1WR will make both Slayton and Shepard better. A #1 edge is similar They will have a ripple effect that other acquisitions won't.


While I agree about WR (lets make that passing game weapon) I disagree about ER over CB.

Because we don't know what Judge and/or Graham thinks they can get out of a hopefully fully healthy Carter and Ximines, or how they anticipate Brown or Coughlin or Fackrell (if they bring him back) to contribute going forward to the "ER" group.

Aside from Fackrell, those are guys the GIANTS drafted and are developing in house. Whereas the CB cupboard of in-house picked prospects is BARE (aside from Love) if indeed reports about Beal are true. Baker's long gone, Beal maybe soon to follow, and until like yesterday they thought Love was a S, not a CB.

I get most here say "Pshaw" to the group at ER consisting of Ximines, Carter, Brown and Coughlin but those are 4 guys the Giants drafted, and I'll be surprised if they don't bring back Fackrell - he should certainly be modest enough in price.

Vs who? Yiadom? Ryan Lewis? And you need plenty of corners even after you fill a 1B opposite Bradbury.
I hope they  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/14/2021 3:32 pm : link
at least extensively look at the QB's and pull the plug if they are convinced it is a big upgrade.

I think corner is the biggest need outside of QB. If not one of those two then I the best of OT, front seven personnel available. Hate going OT again but this line still has questions. Two bookends going forward is not a bad situation. It will open the playbook.

I don't like a WR at this stage. Prone to injuries and we have already lost two first round picks to injury and Cruz. I also think with how the college game plays today you can find more quality WR's after round 1.

Build the guts of the team if not CB or QB.
If you go on Giants.com and look at their Mock Draft Tracker,  
81_Great_Dane : 1/14/2021 3:33 pm : link
the projections are all over the place. Several have Davonta Smith falling to the Giants, which seems unlikely but is possible. At least one has Surtain. Rousseau, Kwity Paye, Kyle Pitts...

The Giants have a lot of needs and are likely to have their choice of several top prospects at positions of need — and someone is likely to fall that we fans all think couldn't possibly be there at 11.

If that is a QB prospect who falls, a trade down would be great.
RE: Second Surtain  
BH28 : 1/14/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15122467 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A WR is still going to have Jones throwing to him. Not a strength. Garrett is probably still the OC. Not a strength. That side of the ball is a weakness.

Bradberry is excellent, we just paid Ryan. Add Peppers, Love, McKinney, and Holmes and it's a pretty good secondary. They're coached by Graham. Strength.

Strengthen a strength. Unless the player available is clearly a better prospect (I'm thinking Devonta Smith but he won't be there at 11) don't use premium draft picks simply to make weaknesses merely less weak.

Surtain is a good player that can actually improve the team out of the gate by making the strong side of the ball stronger. That's how you create an identity.


It would also allow Graham to go back to man coverage which, according to Judge, they had to scrap early in the year because it wasn't working.

I think this team is missing some explosiveness or speed off the edge; adding an OLB or Edge who has that speed in the second or later, and may be somehwat one dimensional, would be a good compliment to adding to the stregth of the secondary.
Tough call without knowing FA  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/14/2021 3:42 pm : link
Like you mention if we lose LW, that brings DL into play...

If we grab a big name FA WR then I see the pick being CB
If we grab a CB2 in FA, then it's gotta be a WR

A #1 WR will make Shep and Slayton better players  
JohnB : 1/14/2021 3:45 pm : link
by taking the pressure off of them.

I'd take the best WR at #11.
Still early  
JonC : 1/14/2021 3:50 pm : link
but right now I'd be leaning towards CB unless a front seven player moves up.

Suspect the Giants would prefer WR. See hole, plug hole. I don't think Waddle will be picked that high tho. Wildcard would be OT or possibly Pitts.

Let's see if there's a Combines and generally stuff begins to leak out afterwards.
RE: RE: Second Surtain  
BigBlueShock : 1/14/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15122586 BH28 said:
Quote:
In comment 15122467 Go Terps said:


Quote:


A WR is still going to have Jones throwing to him. Not a strength. Garrett is probably still the OC. Not a strength. That side of the ball is a weakness.

Bradberry is excellent, we just paid Ryan. Add Peppers, Love, McKinney, and Holmes and it's a pretty good secondary. They're coached by Graham. Strength.

Strengthen a strength. Unless the player available is clearly a better prospect (I'm thinking Devonta Smith but he won't be there at 11) don't use premium draft picks simply to make weaknesses merely less weak.

Surtain is a good player that can actually improve the team out of the gate by making the strong side of the ball stronger. That's how you create an identity.



It would also allow Graham to go back to man coverage which, according to Judge, they had to scrap early in the year because it wasn't working.

I think this team is missing some explosiveness or speed off the edge; adding an OLB or Edge who has that speed in the second or later, and may be somehwat one dimensional, would be a good compliment to adding to the stregth of the secondary.

I agree with this. It’s early in the process so a lot can change but the minute Graham made the commitment to come back and pass up HC opportunities I couldn’t help but think they would go out of their way to reward his commitment and give him the players he needs to run his system. H
Like you said, Graham is a man to man guy and wanted to run more man but it failed miserably early in the season so they went to a ton of zone. I don’t think Graham or Judge prioritize an edge rusher as much as most and certainly not as much as CB it their past history of working with Belichick has any influence. If I had to guess I’d say the favorite right now would be Surtain or Farley if the grades are close with other players. Obviously if they have a grade much higher on another player at a different position then all bets are off. But again, things are always fluid this time of year. The scouting and player movement is barely even started at this point
BPA - Non QB or RB  
rasbutant : 1/14/2021 4:01 pm : link
For me right now that is
1. Penei Sewell
2. Smith
3. Chase
4. Parson
5. Waddle
6. Surtain
7. Rousseau (though he scares me.)
8. Kyle Pitts
9. Jaycee Horn
10. Caleb Farley
11. Bateman

RB Najee Harris - if i didn't devalue the position he would be in there.
You take  
3rdnlong : 1/14/2021 4:25 pm : link
The highest and best player on the board, regardless of position.
Good, well thought out OP  
montanagiant : 1/14/2021 4:30 pm : link
Ryan!
I would not be surprised if the Cowboys traded down from number 10  
Rick in Dallas : 1/14/2021 4:33 pm : link
for additional picks. They really need to load up on the defense in the draft and also look at the OL. I don't think they can count on Smith at LT for a whole season at his cost and injury history.

Surtain could be in play at number 11 especially if 4 QB's are taken in th w top 9 picks.

You guys know how much Jerry Jones likes to trade down
Good Thread.  
Rolyrock : 1/14/2021 5:00 pm : link
.
Christian Barmore...  
BamaBlue : 1/14/2021 5:02 pm : link
would not shock me to see the Giants take him at #11 if their WR or Kwity Paye isn't there.
If Surtain is sitting there at 11,  
Section331 : 1/14/2021 5:14 pm : link
they'll take him regardless of who else is on the board. He is that good, and a need spot. There is zero chance he gets past Dallas, unless Jerrah takes the phone out of Stephen's hands again.
RE: watching Smith  
Section331 : 1/14/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15122493 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
in the first half of that championship game...he's just on another level than basically everyone else on the field. And Surtain pretty much took away his entire side of the field, except for when the game was already out of hand. He's got elite upside but is already a great player.


Completely agree, for me it is Surtain than Smith. Surtain is like a young Darelle Revis, a true shutdown corner who tackles like a safety. The only small hesitation I have about Smith is size, but he is such a great route runner that I think he will still excel when he loses a step.
Pitts, Surtain, Farley, Slater  
jeff57 : 1/14/2021 5:22 pm : link
Are probably the best who may be available at 11.
Two thoughts  
Burt in Alameda : 1/14/2021 5:49 pm : link
1) The NFL is an offensive league;
2) The Giants have the worst offense in the NFL;
3) Simply, the Giants will not win if they can not score enough to keep up with better teams.

Therefore, the Giants should take Chase, Smith, or Waddle if available at 11; if not, take the BPA. Then, in Rounds 2 and 3, take the best WR's available. This scenario would not bother me as several excellent WR's should be available in each round.
We need a true "X" receiver ....  
Manny in CA : 1/14/2021 6:10 pm : link

Chase is not NFL fast & agile enough; I like Smith or Waddle.
RE: You take  
River Mike : 1/14/2021 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15122636 3rdnlong said:
Quote:
The highest and best player on the board, regardless of position.


Really/ So if running back is the best player, you take him, no questions asked?
RE: Two thoughts  
Thegratefulhead : 1/14/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15122752 Burt in Alameda said:
Quote:
1) The NFL is an offensive league;
2) The Giants have the worst offense in the NFL;
3) Simply, the Giants will not win if they can not score enough to keep up with better teams.

Therefore, the Giants should take Chase, Smith, or Waddle if available at 11; if not, take the BPA. Then, in Rounds 2 and 3, take the best WR's available. This scenario would not bother me as several excellent WR's should be available in each round.
FA exists. They can spend dollars there and draft a corner if the board falls to them that way.
RE: RE: You take  
Thegratefulhead : 1/14/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15122769 River Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15122636 3rdnlong said:


Quote:


The highest and best player on the board, regardless of position.



Really/ So if running back is the best player, you take him, no questions asked?
It works if your board grades account positional importance. My board would not have a RB in the top 10...ever.
i like pitts at 11  
GiantsFan84 : 1/14/2021 6:31 pm : link
depending on his character. if he's someone who is hard nosed he's my choice. he certainly has the size, speed, and hands to dominate at the NFL level. having a TE that can do that is such a huge advantage

outside of pitts i say go defense (LB or CB) or OL
You don't think Gettleman would consider Rousseau?  
mittenedman : 1/14/2021 6:42 pm : link
Not only do I disagree, he's my early favorite for the pick.

*Re-sign Williams & Tomlinson.

*Sign Golladay

*Draft Rousseau

These are my "tea leaves" predictions.

I've been following the draft a long time. I've got the chances at almost 0% that Surtain is available.
Rousseau doesn't strike me as fitting what the Giants are doing  
Go Terps : 1/14/2021 6:47 pm : link
They seem to prioritize collapsing the pocket and getting at the QB's feet through the A and B gaps rather than getting upfield with speed and beating the tackles outside. That's why prioritizing Leonard Williams in FA makes sense...but I don't see them looking for a stereotypical "edge" rusher.
I'm going to make the assumption  
BigBlueBuff : 1/14/2021 6:50 pm : link
that free agency will see additions at the major positions of need. They won't likely be game changers, so you use the draft to identify those who can be.

For me, that's Smith or Pitts for the Giants. Smith will be gone, so I'd draft Pitts at 11 and then look for a CB at the top of the second round, someone like Asante Samuel Jr. as an example.
Every year at this time, there are many posters who are completely  
Ira : 1/14/2021 6:53 pm : link
convinced we should draft a certain position before seeing who we sign in free agency.
RE: Rousseau doesn't strike me as fitting what the Giants are doing  
Angel Eyes : 1/14/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15122790 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They seem to prioritize collapsing the pocket and getting at the QB's feet through the A and B gaps rather than getting upfield with speed and beating the tackles outside. That's why prioritizing Leonard Williams in FA makes sense...but I don't see them looking for a stereotypical "edge" rusher.

You gotta have both DTs collapsing the pocket and an edge attacking the outside. If there’s nobody coming at the edge like a defensive end or a rushbacker, the quarterback has all the time he has to in the pocket; playing contain with the DTs worked about as well as a hole in the head for the Giants against Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, to name a couple quarterbacks.
RE: I'm going to make the assumption  
GiantsFan84 : 1/14/2021 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15122792 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
that free agency will see additions at the major positions of need. They won't likely be game changers, so you use the draft to identify those who can be.

For me, that's Smith or Pitts for the Giants. Smith will be gone, so I'd draft Pitts at 11 and then look for a CB at the top of the second round, someone like Asante Samuel Jr. as an example.


that would a dream 1st and 2nd picks
kwitty paye  
leinad : 1/14/2021 6:58 pm : link
whats with all this talk of this guy

Season Team Games SackUA SackA Sacks TFL Tackles FF
2020 Michigan 4 2 0 2 4 16 0

this guy seems a better choice to me
Jaelen Phillips*, DE, Miami

3: pass defences
1:interception
15.5 tfl
8:sacks
45 total tackles
RE: RE: Rousseau doesn't strike me as fitting what the Giants are doing  
Angel Eyes : 1/14/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15122800 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15122790 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They seem to prioritize collapsing the pocket and getting at the QB's feet through the A and B gaps rather than getting upfield with speed and beating the tackles outside. That's why prioritizing Leonard Williams in FA makes sense...but I don't see them looking for a stereotypical "edge" rusher.


You gotta have both DTs collapsing the pocket and an edge attacking the outside. If there’s nobody coming at the edge like a defensive end or a rushbacker, the quarterback has all the time he has to in the pocket; playing contain with the DTs worked about as well as a hole in the head for the Giants against Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, to name a couple quarterbacks, who picked us apart.
RE: At 11 give us one of...  
Ivan15 : 1/14/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15122521 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Rashawn Slater, Kyle Pitts, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle or Ja'Marr Chase.

I think we can replace and possibly upgrade Zeitler and Tomlinson on day 2 by going OG and DT with our 2nd and 3rd round picks.

In FA re-sign Leo, go after J.C. Jackson, Kenny Golladay or Allen Robinson AND maybe a edge guy too if we can... I mean DG might as well go for the gusto this offseason... this rebuild can't keep crawling toward the finish line eventually it has to take off running. It's probably now or neve
r for DG, his time is running out, swing for the fences Getty!


Curious. Who in the past 8 years have the Giants drafted at 2nd or 3rd rounds who would have been replacements or upgrades to what Tomlinson and Zeitler have shown other than Tomlinson himself? Hernandez? Hill? You are overvaluing draft picks and devaluing current players.
I want  
TommyWiseau : 1/14/2021 7:03 pm : link
One of Parsons, Pitts, Surtain or Chase/Smith. Hopefully a lot of QBs go before we pick, pushing a premium player down to us.
Biggest needs are WR, EDGE, and CB  
Breeze_94 : 1/14/2021 8:52 pm : link
Prospects I like for the 11th pick:

WR Chase (likely gone)
WR Smith (might not make it)
WR Waddle
TE Pitts (not a WR but a playmaker in the passing game)
EDGE Ojulari
CB Surtain

Maybes:
EDGE Paye
CB Farley

Don't like:
EDGE Rousseau (not bendy enough, looks more like a 4-3 DE)

Sleeper:
EDGE Joseph Ossai

Surtain makes a lot of sense and hard to argue  
djm : 1/14/2021 9:30 pm : link
But I am so scared about drafting corners in any round let alone round 1. Still I think I’d make peace with it right away because we’d be drafting into a strength which is a philosophy I love. It also one that has served this franchise well over the years.
It’s also a safe prediction (surtain)  
djm : 1/14/2021 9:32 pm : link
Because I’d think there’s a slim to no chance the giants devote much attention to the secondary come vet FA.
RE: A #1 WR will make Shep and Slayton better players  
Alamo : 1/14/2021 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15122595 JohnB said:
Quote:
by taking the pressure off of them.

I'd take the best WR at #11.

Yes 100%....Our defence played well enough to win 3 or 4 other games..We lost them because of no points..I know Barkley was missing..But with a true #1 WR and Barkley back like new,that might give us 14 pts per game more then 2020's points per game total..I also think we canmot
afford a WR free agent..A FA for the defence money wise might be good..
I would not be shocked if the Giants traded down from #11 for a  
SGMen : 1/15/2021 5:08 am : link
2nd rounder and a starting OG upgrade + 4th

Why? I am thinking that due to his contract and our desire to rebuild with youth, the cap implications this year with a reduced $$$; and the need to protect D. Jones, an upgrade interior (say a 3rd year guy) to replace Zeitler cheap?

My logic is with the 2nd you can still get a WR and with the 4th a RB perhaps as we need to upgrade skill positions and depth.

I dunno, it just came to mind as a possibility: a trade that is.
RE: Not Smith  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 1/15/2021 7:27 am : link
In comment 15122498 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Too small...potentially fragile.
Patrick Surtain ..probably top ten, certainly never makes it past Dallas.
Four qb, 5 position players likely gone: Sewell, Chase, Smith, Patrick Surtain, Parsons...
Remembering it never goes the way you think, the following talent might be available less one...
Calab Farley, Kyle Pitt (my favorites) Zareen Collins, Jaycee Horn, Rousseau, Christiab Barmae, Ojular, Jaylon Waddle.PLUS...
Last time we picked near here (2014 #12) OBJ, Aaron Donald and Zack Martin were waiting .....one way or another there is going to be superb Talent available at number 11
I have some Twisted logic it keeps me from a wide receiver. I think the return of saquon is almost like getting a superb wide receiver and I think judge/ Garrett will exploit that Talent. I also think will pick up someone in free agency. And my perversion extends 2 Evan Ephraim, because I think _Sans the pressure to be their Chief threat - that he will settle into a more productive role and even provide nightmares for defensive coordinators.
I think the offensive line can be very good without any additions. I think Jones will play very well. So my thought is, and maybe it's wishful thinking, that this offense can be very good next year. Provided saquon stays healthy.


First of all, "potentially fragile"? Every player in the NFL is potentially fragile. You wouldn't want Marvin Harrison on your team? Tyreek Hill? Deontay Harris?

Then you talk about Saquon Barkley. He is not potentially fragile. He IS fragile. He has missed almost half of the games in his three seasons.

Finally, the OL is not settled, and I will be very surprised if the Giants do not sign a vet FA with talent or draft more OL in one of the top four rounds.
We need a top WR and TE  
mattlawson : 1/15/2021 8:16 am : link
Is there a universe where we could trade down and get both of those pieces?
BPA at WR, CB, EDGE, LB, and DT if Tomlinson not resigned  
US1 Giants : 1/15/2021 8:20 am : link
Pitts can't block so I hope he is not the pick.
RE: BPA at WR, CB, EDGE, LB, and DT if Tomlinson not resigned  
GiantsFan84 : 1/15/2021 11:07 am : link
In comment 15123110 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Pitts can't block so I hope he is not the pick.


what's the joe judge quote? tell me what he can do not what he can't. and this guy can be darren waller
RE: I would not be shocked if the Giants traded down from #11 for a  
GiantsFan84 : 1/15/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15123064 SGMen said:
Quote:
2nd rounder and a starting OG upgrade + 4th

Why? I am thinking that due to his contract and our desire to rebuild with youth, the cap implications this year with a reduced $$$; and the need to protect D. Jones, an upgrade interior (say a 3rd year guy) to replace Zeitler cheap?

My logic is with the 2nd you can still get a WR and with the 4th a RB perhaps as we need to upgrade skill positions and depth.

I dunno, it just came to mind as a possibility: a trade that is.


i will believe DG will trade down when i see it. he NEVER has
I would expect Rousseau to be in the mix  
Milton : 1/15/2021 5:28 pm : link
He is a size/speed prospect with length, something the Giants always put a premium on.
