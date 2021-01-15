Raanan: Garrett had excellent interview with Chargers

He said this on the most recent Breaking Big Blue podcast. The interview went very well and Garrett is considered a finalist for the job,
Judge has said he will put an emphasis on creating a pipeline within the staff, so I’d anticipate Kitchens would be OC if Garrett left.
Agreed. Hope he gets it and if he doesn't, I hope he excels here.
That said, I'm cheering for Garrett to getvit!
That said, I'm cheering for Garrett to getvit!
You may have answered your own question. If they have a friendship outside of football it makes it harder to fire him if he’s not performing.
Not that I'm doubting you, but what is this based on?
Seriously, that Chargers job is a peach for all the reasons already stated here. And I could live in LA in a heartbeat if not for the traffic.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1h
The feeling around the league right now appears to be that Brian Daboll is the favorite with Chargers. That would mean the possibility of Garrett returning to Giants
Telesco also was given leeway last time by ownership and he picked Lynn as HC which did not work out.
This is going to be an ownership hire and I think Garrett has as much of a shot as Daboll based on how Garrett has HC experience and dealing with QBs.
Quote:
He’s a good guy. Not the only reason, but I’m rooting for him if he wants the job and it’s offered
Agreed. Hope he gets it and if he doesn't, I hope he excels here.
Quote:
Went to High School with the GM, has helped get Josh Allen to MVP level performance, and has proven his abilities in multiple jobs.
That said, I'm cheering for Garrett to getvit!
You may have answered your own question. If they have a friendship outside of football it makes it harder to fire him if he’s not performing.
You do realize the NFL is the model of Cronyism and nepotism right? They would have to go against a 100 year track record to not hire Daboll.
Much success going forward for Garrett but I hope it’s on another sideline.
Did I miss the part where it said if Garrett was hired he would be calling plays?
Jordan Ranaan knows nothing. Garrett interviewed for the job, its called due diligence. He has a 0% chance at getting that job.
Chargers were far and away the best job on the market. Jason Garrett is far and away the worst candidate who has been interviewed by anyone.
Quote:
.
Did I miss the part where it said if Garrett was hired he would be calling plays?
You know the drill. GT hates Garrett so he's going to take a swipe anytime he can even if it doesn't make any fucking sense.
Jordan Ranaan knows nothing. Garrett interviewed for the job, its called due diligence. He has a 0% chance at getting that job.
Chargers were far and away the best job on the market. Jason Garrett is far and away the worst candidate who has been interviewed by anyone.
The one-week troll at it again!! Clownshow
Would Judge promote Freddie Kitchens?
We honestly like and respect him but we don't love him as our OC, though we don't hate him as our OC either. Therefore we are happy if he stays, happy if he goes. We actually would like for him to get a HC job not so much because it changes out our OC but b/c we are happy for his success.
This is kind of a weird situation, isn't it.
I do hate watching the offense average 17.5 points per game, and I hate losing. Those things I do hate.
Luckily for him if the Chargers don't work out he'll still have a job with the Giants, where being a nice guy outweighs ranking 31st in the NFL in offense.
Sadly, you believe some of the ridiculous shit you spout.
I'd rather see Jones have to learn a system that will actually put him in a better position to succeed.
Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?
I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.
Telesco also was given leeway last time by ownership and he picked Lynn as HC which did not work out.
This is going to be an ownership hire and I think Garrett has as much of a shot as Daboll based on how Garrett has HC experience and dealing with QBs.
Good background info here. Didn't know that connection Daboll and Telesco.
Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?
Go ask a Dallas fan about Garrett's offense. They couldn't wait to get rid of him.
What's amazing is that no one outside of Jerry Reese and Evan Engram appears to be responsible for the Giants' offense being so shitty in 2020...
- Gettleman didn't do a bad job putting the roster together
- Garrett didn't do a bad job calling plays and utilizing his players
- Jones didn't do a bad job playing quarterback
This offense scored 20 points only 7 times, and scored less than 10 4 times...and somehow Jerry Reese and Evan Engram are to blame for all of it. Incredible.
Quote:
Tony Romo was pretty good in Dallas as was their offense during Garrett s tenure there?
Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?
Go ask a Dallas fan about Garrett's offense. They couldn't wait to get rid of him.
What's amazing is that no one outside of Jerry Reese and Evan Engram appears to be responsible for the Giants' offense being so shitty in 2020...
- Gettleman didn't do a bad job putting the roster together
- Garrett didn't do a bad job calling plays and utilizing his players
- Jones didn't do a bad job playing quarterback
This offense scored 20 points only 7 times, and scored less than 10 4 times...and somehow Jerry Reese and Evan Engram are to blame for all of it. Incredible.
Yeah, you're gonna have to point out the myriad BBI posts who solely blame Reese and Engram for all the offensive issues.
You can be angry about the team all you want, but creating strawmen to make your point is beneath you.
2017 - 246 points
2003 - 243 points
1996 - 242 points
All three times the head coach (McAdoo, Fassel, Reeves) was also essentially the offensive coordinator.
This year, their solution to the problem is to bring back the GM that built the offense, the coach that runs it, and the quarterback that executes it. No strawman there...it's actually happening.
Did everyone get their COVID shots and we are going to have fans at games?? What did I miss?
2017 - 246 points
2003 - 243 points
1996 - 242 points
All three times the head coach (McAdoo, Fassel, Reeves) was also essentially the offensive coordinator.
This year, their solution to the problem is to bring back the GM that built the offense, the coach that runs it, and the quarterback that executes it. No strawman there...it's actually happening.
All reasonable points to make. The strawman comes when you throw out the idea that people are only blaming Reese and Engram. I'd say plenty on BBI have blamed Garrett, Jones, the O-line, Mara, DG and probably even Santa Claus for the offense issues.
I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.
You don't think the lack of skilled players had anything to do with the System he had to run last year?
Quote:
Even if the system sucks is just a crap argument. I hate it. Let's be consistent? Consistently bad? Ugh...
I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.
You don't think the lack of skilled players had anything to do with the System he had to run last year?
I think the system had a large hand in the players' underwhelming performance.
The next year, as a HC, Mayfield digressed and the offense he installed got him fired.
Quote:
Tony Romo was pretty good in Dallas as was their offense during Garrett s tenure there?
Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?
Go ask a Dallas fan about Garrett's offense. They couldn't wait to get rid of him.
What's amazing is that no one outside of Jerry Reese and Evan Engram appears to be responsible for the Giants' offense being so shitty in 2020...
- Gettleman didn't do a bad job putting the roster together
- Garrett didn't do a bad job calling plays and utilizing his players
- Jones didn't do a bad job playing quarterback
This offense scored 20 points only 7 times, and scored less than 10 4 times...and somehow Jerry Reese and Evan Engram are to blame for all of it. Incredible.
While the Giants offensive line improved. It was near the bottom of the league in sacks and pressures allowed. Combine that with the corps of jag receivers, other than Shepherd, it s pretty difficult to defend the offensive personnel.
Of course it s Gettlemen s responsibility, who ever suggested it wasn’t. The pt. Regarding Gettleman is, if he was brought back after two below avg years as GM, what did he do this year to warrant being let go.
Arguably he helped get the Giants arrow pointed in the right direction.
The offensive line is young and could take a step forward next season. Add Barkley and a play making receiver, we could see a potent attack next season
As to Dallas fans and Garrett, I don’t pay much attention to that. I can’t remember a year here when fans weren’t down on the OC, and that includes Gilbride and two Super Bowl wins.
I read your posts Terps, I can tell you re a good fan. But you can be stubborn, sometimes you have to let new into influence a former position, I. E. , Gettleman did a pretty good job this season, and not dismiss pretty good resume for Garrett from his Dallas days.
Don't care for Dean Spanos and especially their ex GM - AJ Smith
When I think of them, I think about their greats - Coach Don Coryell; players Kieth Lincoln, Speed Duncan, Dan Fouts, Junior Seau .....
Don’t tease me with this foreplay....
I hate the idea that Jones will have a 3rd OC in 3 years, but at the same time I'm not concerned about that. Why? Because the year with Garrett is a sunk cost and there's no reason to keep him just because Jones already has a year with him. If he's not a good fit, he's not a good fit, simple as that. Baker Mayfield is on his 4th HC in his last 3 years (5 if you count the fact that Stefanski had to sit the last game out) and he's doing just fine. In fact, it took a few years of trial and error to find the correct fit for Mayfield with Stefanski.
I know I'm decidedly in the minority here, but I like the guy. With a historically bad offense, he did a nice job this year.
I know I'm decidedly in the minority here, but I like the guy. With a historically bad offense, he did a nice job this year.
I’m not sure that I understand this. So, with a historically bad offense, the offensive coordinator did a nice job? I mean, if that’s the case I sure as hell would hate to see the results if he did a bad job
Quote:
In comment 15123600 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Even if the system sucks is just a crap argument. I hate it. Let's be consistent? Consistently bad? Ugh...
I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.
You don't think the lack of skilled players had anything to do with the System he had to run last year?
I think the system had a large hand in the players' underwhelming performance.
- featured Jones as a running threat (his best trait) from game 1
- emphasized getting Jones out of the pocket using play action (think of what Stefanski does with Mayfield or McVay with Goff)
- ran Engram in routes that gave him more opportunities to show his YAC ability (he led the league in button hooks run midway into the season)
- wasn't among the league leaders in runs on 2nd and 10, leading to many 3rd and longs. That's practically asking Jones to fail.
- wasn't near the bottom of the league in pre-snap motion, which can be a good tool to dictate zone v. man coverage and create mismatches
None of that is dependent on talent.
I don’t think it is revealing of anything. We don’t know if Colombo uses the firing to realize what it means to be an OL Coach. Also, maybe Garrett (who has been to as many Conference finals as Judge has a head coach) is okay with his antics. Finally, knowing that there are plenty of Hal Hunter’s of the game, perhaps Garrett finds Colombo better than that even if he has his flaws.
Quote:
I hope someone else gets the Chargers job.
I know I'm decidedly in the minority here, but I like the guy. With a historically bad offense, he did a nice job this year.
I’m not sure that I understand this. So, with a historically bad offense, the offensive coordinator did a nice job? I mean, if that’s the case I sure as hell would hate to see the results if he did a bad job
My point is that you can't expect to make chicken salad from chicken shit.
He didn't have much talent to work with.
We all know that many NFL players have had their careers damaged by being on the wrong team with the wrong system for their talents. Why not apply that concept to coaches, too.
Maybe Garrett doesn’t suck at all, but he’s not the right OC for the ‘21 Giants.
Seriously, that Chargers job is a peach for all the reasons already stated here. And I could live in LA in a heartbeat if not for the traffic.
- featured Jones as a running threat (his best trait) from game 1
- emphasized getting Jones out of the pocket using play action (think of what Stefanski does with Mayfield or McVay with Goff)
- ran Engram in routes that gave him more opportunities to show his YAC ability (he led the league in button hooks run midway into the season)
- wasn't among the league leaders in runs on 2nd and 10, leading to many 3rd and longs. That's practically asking Jones to fail.
- wasn't near the bottom of the league in pre-snap motion, which can be a good tool to dictate zone v. man coverage and create mismatches
None of that is dependent on talent.
You're correct, that is all scheme. I also did not like the overabundance of pick routes and hooks.
You can't really use Mayfield as an example though, much of their success on rolling him out is a result of play-action that has been created by a good running game. And he has WRs that get separation which is a combo of the scheme and route-running ability the later is an issue with EE as well as his pass catching