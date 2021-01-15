for display only
Raanan: Garrett had excellent interview with Chargers

Sean : 1/15/2021 8:35 am
He said this on the most recent Breaking Big Blue podcast. The interview went very well and Garrett is considered a finalist for the job,

Judge has said he will put an emphasis on creating a pipeline within the staff, so I’d anticipate Kitchens would be OC if Garrett left.
Hope he gets it.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/15/2021 8:37 am : link
He’s a good guy. Not the only reason, but I’m rooting for him if he wants the job and it’s offered
Charger job is a good job  
johnnyb : 1/15/2021 8:39 am : link
probably best available. Young QB in place and some playmakers on both sides of the ball. I wish Garrett luck.
RE: Hope he gets it.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2021 8:41 am : link
In comment 15123124 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He’s a good guy. Not the only reason, but I’m rooting for him if he wants the job and it’s offered


Agreed. Hope he gets it and if he doesn't, I hope he excels here.
Would love to see  
Biteymax22 : 1/15/2021 8:41 am : link
Bobby Skinner's reaction if they hire him...
That is great. Wish him well  
US1 Giants : 1/15/2021 8:44 am : link
whether he gets the job or stays with the Giants.
It's difficult to see how Daboll does not get that job.  
Tom in NY : 1/15/2021 8:45 am : link
Went to High School with the GM, has helped get Josh Allen to MVP level performance, and has proven his abilities in multiple jobs.

That said, I'm cheering for Garrett to getvit!
FYI  
AdamBrag : 1/15/2021 8:46 am : link
There's lots of rumors that Chargers will hire Brian Daboll as their next HC.
Chargers ownership has a close relationship w/ Norv Turner  
Sean : 1/15/2021 8:46 am : link
have to imagine that plays a big role with Garrett.
I don't love  
Everyone Relax : 1/15/2021 8:46 am : link
the idea of Jones potentially being on 3 OCs in 3 years, but also don't hate the prospect of bringing in someone younger with some creativity.
RE: It's difficult to see how Daboll does not get that job.  
Jolly Blue Giant : 1/15/2021 8:48 am : link
In comment 15123138 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
Went to High School with the GM, has helped get Josh Allen to MVP level performance, and has proven his abilities in multiple jobs.

That said, I'm cheering for Garrett to getvit!

You may have answered your own question. If they have a friendship outside of football it makes it harder to fire him if he’s not performing.
I trust Joe Judge will find and bring in the right guy  
DC Gmen Fan : 1/15/2021 8:52 am : link
to match his philosophy
Judge wanted Daboll at OC  
mittenedman : 1/15/2021 8:53 am : link
over Garrett. Will history repeat itself?
Mr burns gif  
mattlawson : 1/15/2021 9:10 am : link
Excellent
RE: Judge wanted Daboll at OC  
Jon in NYC : 1/15/2021 9:11 am : link
In comment 15123160 mittenedman said:
Quote:
over Garrett. Will history repeat itself?


Not that I'm doubting you, but what is this based on?
Why in the heck would Daboll leave the Bills to take  
cosmicj : 1/15/2021 9:12 am : link
Another coordinator position?
When you hire a guy  
joeinpa : 1/15/2021 9:17 am : link
With Garret s resume, you understand his term as OC is very likely for the short term; I m certain Judge is prepared for this.
Please go there  
Tuckrule : 1/15/2021 9:22 am : link
Would love kitchens. I’ve seen enough stick routes for a lifetime. Can Herbert throw the ball 6 air yards to tight ends? If so Garret will be in heaven.
RE: I don't love  
DavidinBMNY : 1/15/2021 9:24 am : link
In comment 15123143 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
the idea of Jones potentially being on 3 OCs in 3 years, but also don't hate the prospect of bringing in someone younger with some creativity.
They could keep the same system in place just a different playcaller with either Kitchens or the QB coach.
No surprise  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/15/2021 9:28 am : link
He's so experienced and that experience creates value in these meetings. Any GM should see him as viable.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/15/2021 9:29 am : link
A lot of coaches with worse resumes get a second chance (Giants fans know that better than anyone)

Cosmicj  
lugnut : 1/15/2021 9:58 am : link
Because he'd get to live in LA rather than Buffalo?

Seriously, that Chargers job is a peach for all the reasons already stated here. And I could live in LA in a heartbeat if not for the traffic.
Best Job  
TyreeHelmet : 1/15/2021 10:25 am : link
Out there. That team is ready to compete.
.  
steve in ky : 1/15/2021 10:34 am : link

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1h
The feeling around the league right now appears to be that Brian Daboll is the favorite with Chargers. That would mean the possibility of Garrett returning to Giants
Telesco is their GM and he and Daboll  
Sammo85 : 1/15/2021 10:35 am : link
went to high school together and I suspect Telesco wants Daboll, but while Telesco gets credit for the Herbert pick, he's getting lots of blowback for roster issues (he hits big on high picks) but their OL has been a problem forever there and their D depth has been atrocious outside of the two studs on DL.

Telesco also was given leeway last time by ownership and he picked Lynn as HC which did not work out.

This is going to be an ownership hire and I think Garrett has as much of a shot as Daboll based on how Garrett has HC experience and dealing with QBs.
RE: RE: Hope he gets it.  
Thegratefulhead : 1/15/2021 10:39 am : link
In comment 15123129 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15123124 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


He’s a good guy. Not the only reason, but I’m rooting for him if he wants the job and it’s offered



Agreed. Hope he gets it and if he doesn't, I hope he excels here.
Have to agree with this.
RE: Please go there  
Since1965 : 1/15/2021 10:48 am : link
Agreed. A change is needed here. The results speak for themselves.
Are the Chargers run by a bitter ex-wife...  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/15/2021 10:56 am : link
...that wants to run the franchise into the ground?
Please  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/15/2021 10:58 am : link
hire him
RE: RE: It's difficult to see how Daboll does not get that job.  
Tom in NY : 1/15/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15123148 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 15123138 Tom in NY said:


Quote:


Went to High School with the GM, has helped get Josh Allen to MVP level performance, and has proven his abilities in multiple jobs.

That said, I'm cheering for Garrett to getvit!


You may have answered your own question. If they have a friendship outside of football it makes it harder to fire him if he’s not performing.


You do realize the NFL is the model of Cronyism and nepotism right? They would have to go against a 100 year track record to not hire Daboll.
To God’s  
King Quis : 1/15/2021 11:46 am : link
Ears!!! I really want Freddie to be our OC. I feel like he has a better idea of how to blend modern offense with traditional principles and would be more adept at running plays that would take advantage of what Danny does best.

Much success going forward for Garrett but I hope it’s on another sideline.
would be shocked if he got hired  
ryanmkeane : 1/15/2021 11:55 am : link
...
LETS GO BILLS!!  
nyjuggernaut2 : 1/15/2021 11:56 am : link
Have to think the longer the Bills remain in the dance, the less likely Brian Daboll gets a HC job somewhere considering he won't be able to interview again until his team is knocked out.
Too bad for Herbert  
Go Terps : 1/15/2021 12:11 pm : link
.
RE: Too bad for Herbert  
John formerly in CharlotteNC : 1/15/2021 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15123496 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Did I miss the part where it said if Garrett was hired he would be calling plays?
Chargers will be SB contenders beginning next year  
BradberryGlue : 1/15/2021 12:20 pm : link
And Brian Daboll will be the HC.

Jordan Ranaan knows nothing. Garrett interviewed for the job, its called due diligence. He has a 0% chance at getting that job.

Chargers were far and away the best job on the market. Jason Garrett is far and away the worst candidate who has been interviewed by anyone.
RE: RE: Too bad for Herbert  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15123501 John formerly in CharlotteNC said:
Quote:
In comment 15123496 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Did I miss the part where it said if Garrett was hired he would be calling plays?


You know the drill. GT hates Garrett so he's going to take a swipe anytime he can even if it doesn't make any fucking sense.
RE: Chargers will be SB contenders beginning next year  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15123502 BradberryGlue said:
Quote:
And Brian Daboll will be the HC.

Jordan Ranaan knows nothing. Garrett interviewed for the job, its called due diligence. He has a 0% chance at getting that job.

Chargers were far and away the best job on the market. Jason Garrett is far and away the worst candidate who has been interviewed by anyone.


The one-week troll at it again!! Clownshow
RE: I trust Joe Judge will find and bring in the right guy  
superspynyg : 1/15/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15123156 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
to match his philosophy


Would Judge promote Freddie Kitchens?
This is so weird  
D HOS : 1/15/2021 12:50 pm : link
Our OC used to be the QB of our hated rival, then was our backup QB, then our hated rival's OC, then their HC. Then he becomes our OC.

We honestly like and respect him but we don't love him as our OC, though we don't hate him as our OC either. Therefore we are happy if he stays, happy if he goes. We actually would like for him to get a HC job not so much because it changes out our OC but b/c we are happy for his success.

This is kind of a weird situation, isn't it.
I don't hate Garrett  
Go Terps : 1/15/2021 1:00 pm : link
He seems like a nice guy.

I do hate watching the offense average 17.5 points per game, and I hate losing. Those things I do hate.

Luckily for him if the Chargers don't work out he'll still have a job with the Giants, where being a nice guy outweighs ranking 31st in the NFL in offense.
Yep..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2021 1:04 pm : link
only have to be a nice guy to work for the Giants.

Sadly, you believe some of the ridiculous shit you spout.
I like Garrett and I hope we keep him  
montanagiant : 1/15/2021 1:05 pm : link
I would like to see DJ not have to learn a whole new system for his 3rd year in a row.
RE: I like Garrett and I hope we keep him  
Go Terps : 1/15/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15123572 montanagiant said:
Quote:
I would like to see DJ not have to learn a whole new system for his 3rd year in a row.


I'd rather see Jones have to learn a system that will actually put him in a better position to succeed.
Did I miss the part where  
joeinpa : 1/15/2021 1:50 pm : link
Tony Romo was pretty good in Dallas as was their offense during Garrett s tenure there?

Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?

The argument to keep the same system  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/15/2021 1:53 pm : link
Even if the system sucks is just a crap argument. I hate it. Let's be consistent? Consistently bad? Ugh...

I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.
RE: Telesco is their GM and he and Daboll  
bw in dc : 1/15/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15123349 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
went to high school together and I suspect Telesco wants Daboll, but while Telesco gets credit for the Herbert pick, he's getting lots of blowback for roster issues (he hits big on high picks) but their OL has been a problem forever there and their D depth has been atrocious outside of the two studs on DL.

Telesco also was given leeway last time by ownership and he picked Lynn as HC which did not work out.

This is going to be an ownership hire and I think Garrett has as much of a shot as Daboll based on how Garrett has HC experience and dealing with QBs.


Good background info here. Didn't know that connection Daboll and Telesco.
RE: Did I miss the part where  
Go Terps : 1/15/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15123596 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Tony Romo was pretty good in Dallas as was their offense during Garrett s tenure there?

Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?


Go ask a Dallas fan about Garrett's offense. They couldn't wait to get rid of him.

What's amazing is that no one outside of Jerry Reese and Evan Engram appears to be responsible for the Giants' offense being so shitty in 2020...

- Gettleman didn't do a bad job putting the roster together
- Garrett didn't do a bad job calling plays and utilizing his players
- Jones didn't do a bad job playing quarterback

This offense scored 20 points only 7 times, and scored less than 10 4 times...and somehow Jerry Reese and Evan Engram are to blame for all of it. Incredible.
RE: RE: Did I miss the part where  
DieHard : 1/15/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15123610 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15123596 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Tony Romo was pretty good in Dallas as was their offense during Garrett s tenure there?

Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?




Go ask a Dallas fan about Garrett's offense. They couldn't wait to get rid of him.

What's amazing is that no one outside of Jerry Reese and Evan Engram appears to be responsible for the Giants' offense being so shitty in 2020...

- Gettleman didn't do a bad job putting the roster together
- Garrett didn't do a bad job calling plays and utilizing his players
- Jones didn't do a bad job playing quarterback

This offense scored 20 points only 7 times, and scored less than 10 4 times...and somehow Jerry Reese and Evan Engram are to blame for all of it. Incredible.


Yeah, you're gonna have to point out the myriad BBI posts who solely blame Reese and Engram for all the offensive issues.

You can be angry about the team all you want, but creating strawmen to make your point is beneath you.
DieHard  
Go Terps : 1/15/2021 2:33 pm : link
There's no strawmen. The offense scored 280 points this season...the last 3 times the offense was in this ballpark were seasons where the head coach was fired:

2017 - 246 points
2003 - 243 points
1996 - 242 points

All three times the head coach (McAdoo, Fassel, Reeves) was also essentially the offensive coordinator.

This year, their solution to the problem is to bring back the GM that built the offense, the coach that runs it, and the quarterback that executes it. No strawman there...it's actually happening.
Holy fuck..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/15/2021 2:46 pm : link
it is August 2021 already??

Did everyone get their COVID shots and we are going to have fans at games?? What did I miss?
RE: DieHard  
DieHard : 1/15/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15123629 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There's no strawmen. The offense scored 280 points this season...the last 3 times the offense was in this ballpark were seasons where the head coach was fired:

2017 - 246 points
2003 - 243 points
1996 - 242 points

All three times the head coach (McAdoo, Fassel, Reeves) was also essentially the offensive coordinator.

This year, their solution to the problem is to bring back the GM that built the offense, the coach that runs it, and the quarterback that executes it. No strawman there...it's actually happening.


All reasonable points to make. The strawman comes when you throw out the idea that people are only blaming Reese and Engram. I'd say plenty on BBI have blamed Garrett, Jones, the O-line, Mara, DG and probably even Santa Claus for the offense issues.
RE: The argument to keep the same system  
montanagiant : 1/15/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15123600 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Even if the system sucks is just a crap argument. I hate it. Let's be consistent? Consistently bad? Ugh...

I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.

You don't think the lack of skilled players had anything to do with the System he had to run last year?
RE: RE: The argument to keep the same system  
Go Terps : 1/15/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15123683 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15123600 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Even if the system sucks is just a crap argument. I hate it. Let's be consistent? Consistently bad? Ugh...

I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.


You don't think the lack of skilled players had anything to do with the System he had to run last year?


I think the system had a large hand in the players' underwhelming performance.
Small piece of asshat info RE: coaching staff  
Chris684 : 1/15/2021 3:50 pm : link
We have checked in with OL coach Stoutland after the Pederson firing. Obviously there are ties through Alabama and actually Saban has reached out to him as well. According to the source I've heard from he has a lot of options.

What is the big interest in replacing Garrett with Kitchens?  
Ivan15 : 1/15/2021 4:02 pm : link
Kitchens has a half season of experience operating Todd Haley’s offense. Maybe he helped Mayfield a bit in his rookie year but maybe it was just Mayfield getting experience.

The next year, as a HC, Mayfield digressed and the offense he installed got him fired.
RE: RE: Did I miss the part where  
joeinpa : 1/15/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15123610 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15123596 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Tony Romo was pretty good in Dallas as was their offense during Garrett s tenure there?

Given the Giants offensive personnel is it fair to have his OC performance here this year over shadow 10 years of success in Dallas?




Go ask a Dallas fan about Garrett's offense. They couldn't wait to get rid of him.

What's amazing is that no one outside of Jerry Reese and Evan Engram appears to be responsible for the Giants' offense being so shitty in 2020...

- Gettleman didn't do a bad job putting the roster together
- Garrett didn't do a bad job calling plays and utilizing his players
- Jones didn't do a bad job playing quarterback

This offense scored 20 points only 7 times, and scored less than 10 4 times...and somehow Jerry Reese and Evan Engram are to blame for all of it. Incredible.


While the Giants offensive line improved. It was near the bottom of the league in sacks and pressures allowed. Combine that with the corps of jag receivers, other than Shepherd, it s pretty difficult to defend the offensive personnel.

Of course it s Gettlemen s responsibility, who ever suggested it wasn’t. The pt. Regarding Gettleman is, if he was brought back after two below avg years as GM, what did he do this year to warrant being let go.

Arguably he helped get the Giants arrow pointed in the right direction.
The offensive line is young and could take a step forward next season. Add Barkley and a play making receiver, we could see a potent attack next season

As to Dallas fans and Garrett, I don’t pay much attention to that. I can’t remember a year here when fans weren’t down on the OC, and that includes Gilbride and two Super Bowl wins.

I read your posts Terps, I can tell you re a good fan. But you can be stubborn, sometimes you have to let new into influence a former position, I. E. , Gettleman did a pretty good job this season, and not dismiss pretty good resume for Garrett from his Dallas days.
I like the Chargers & Garrett ....  
Manny in CA : 1/15/2021 5:06 pm : link

Don't care for Dean Spanos and especially their ex GM - AJ Smith

When I think of them, I think about their greats - Coach Don Coryell; players Kieth Lincoln, Speed Duncan, Dan Fouts, Junior Seau .....
I won’t be happy until  
5BowlsSoon : 1/15/2021 6:15 pm : link
I read a thread that says, “Garrett the HC for the Chargers.”

Don’t tease me with this foreplay....
I hope Garrett gets it, and not just for his own sake,  
Leg of Theismann : 1/15/2021 6:47 pm : link
but I also just don't think he's a good fit here. Don't get me wrong: I love the guy and I actually think he's a good OC and better HC than basically anyone gave him credit for in Dallas. I just don't think he's a good fit here with Daniel Jones. Jones excelled more in Shurmur's offense for the simple fact that he needs to be put in a position to throw the ball downfield more. Now that our offensive line is actually better, we might actually be able to do that now in a way we couldn't when Shurmur was here. Garrett's offensive philosophy is fine (I think he gets criticized for play-calling too much on this board) but it's not a good fit for Jones.

I hate the idea that Jones will have a 3rd OC in 3 years, but at the same time I'm not concerned about that. Why? Because the year with Garrett is a sunk cost and there's no reason to keep him just because Jones already has a year with him. If he's not a good fit, he's not a good fit, simple as that. Baker Mayfield is on his 4th HC in his last 3 years (5 if you count the fact that Stefanski had to sit the last game out) and he's doing just fine. In fact, it took a few years of trial and error to find the correct fit for Mayfield with Stefanski.
For Selfish Reasons  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1/15/2021 7:31 pm : link
I hope someone else gets the Chargers job.

I know I'm decidedly in the minority here, but I like the guy. With a historically bad offense, he did a nice job this year.
RE: For Selfish Reasons  
BigBlueShock : 1/15/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15123815 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
I hope someone else gets the Chargers job.

I know I'm decidedly in the minority here, but I like the guy. With a historically bad offense, he did a nice job this year.

I’m not sure that I understand this. So, with a historically bad offense, the offensive coordinator did a nice job? I mean, if that’s the case I sure as hell would hate to see the results if he did a bad job
RE: RE: RE: The argument to keep the same system  
montanagiant : 1/15/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15123689 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15123683 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15123600 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


Even if the system sucks is just a crap argument. I hate it. Let's be consistent? Consistently bad? Ugh...

I wish we'd change OC independent of hoping he's hired as a HC.


You don't think the lack of skilled players had anything to do with the System he had to run last year?



I think the system had a large hand in the players' underwhelming performance.
What kind of system should he have run with the players we had on the field?
montana  
Go Terps : 1/16/2021 12:35 am : link
I'd have preferred an offense that:

- featured Jones as a running threat (his best trait) from game 1
- emphasized getting Jones out of the pocket using play action (think of what Stefanski does with Mayfield or McVay with Goff)
- ran Engram in routes that gave him more opportunities to show his YAC ability (he led the league in button hooks run midway into the season)
- wasn't among the league leaders in runs on 2nd and 10, leading to many 3rd and longs. That's practically asking Jones to fail.
- wasn't near the bottom of the league in pre-snap motion, which can be a good tool to dictate zone v. man coverage and create mismatches

None of that is dependent on talent.
Columbo  
Giantimistic : 1/16/2021 1:43 am : link
I am most interested to see if he gets a Head Coaching job, who his online coach will be. Would be very revealing about what went down.
RE: Columbo  
Mike in NY : 1/16/2021 3:00 am : link
In comment 15124008 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
I am most interested to see if he gets a Head Coaching job, who his online coach will be. Would be very revealing about what went down.


I don’t think it is revealing of anything. We don’t know if Colombo uses the firing to realize what it means to be an OL Coach. Also, maybe Garrett (who has been to as many Conference finals as Judge has a head coach) is okay with his antics. Finally, knowing that there are plenty of Hal Hunter’s of the game, perhaps Garrett finds Colombo better than that even if he has his flaws.
RE: RE: For Selfish Reasons  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1/16/2021 5:32 am : link
In comment 15123856 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15123815 GruningsOnTheHill said:


Quote:


I hope someone else gets the Chargers job.

I know I'm decidedly in the minority here, but I like the guy. With a historically bad offense, he did a nice job this year.


I’m not sure that I understand this. So, with a historically bad offense, the offensive coordinator did a nice job? I mean, if that’s the case I sure as hell would hate to see the results if he did a bad job


My point is that you can't expect to make chicken salad from chicken shit.

He didn't have much talent to work with.
Leg of Theismann  
cosmicj : 1/16/2021 6:45 am : link
I agree with you. I think “fit” is the right concept. With what we know about him, I find it very hard to believe that Garrett is not capable of being a good NFL OC. But Jones looked acutely uncomfortable this season and performed much more poorly than under the Shurm. And the overall offensive performance was underwhelming.

We all know that many NFL players have had their careers damaged by being on the wrong team with the wrong system for their talents. Why not apply that concept to coaches, too.

Maybe Garrett doesn’t suck at all, but he’s not the right OC for the ‘21 Giants.
RE: Cosmicj  
cosmicj : 1/16/2021 6:47 am : link
In comment 15123292 lugnut said:
Quote:
Because he'd get to live in LA rather than Buffalo?

Seriously, that Chargers job is a peach for all the reasons already stated here. And I could live in LA in a heartbeat if not for the traffic.
lugnut, I should have been clearer. Someone suggested Judge hire Daboll as NYG OC, which I thought was absurd. Of course, Daboll should jump at the chance to be the Chargers Head Coach.
RE: montana  
montanagiant : 1/16/2021 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15123996 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'd have preferred an offense that:

- featured Jones as a running threat (his best trait) from game 1
- emphasized getting Jones out of the pocket using play action (think of what Stefanski does with Mayfield or McVay with Goff)
- ran Engram in routes that gave him more opportunities to show his YAC ability (he led the league in button hooks run midway into the season)
- wasn't among the league leaders in runs on 2nd and 10, leading to many 3rd and longs. That's practically asking Jones to fail.
- wasn't near the bottom of the league in pre-snap motion, which can be a good tool to dictate zone v. man coverage and create mismatches

None of that is dependent on talent.

You're correct, that is all scheme. I also did not like the overabundance of pick routes and hooks.

You can't really use Mayfield as an example though, much of their success on rolling him out is a result of play-action that has been created by a good running game. And he has WRs that get separation which is a combo of the scheme and route-running ability the later is an issue with EE as well as his pass catching
