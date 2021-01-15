Is Saquon Barkley still the best player in the 2018 draft

After a guy misses a bunch of time the last two years it would be hard for anyone to say yes. And if you are going to take one player or the field in a bet you always take the field. I don't see the purpose of this thread now.
That was just made up by people that wanted to believe it.
Lamar Jackson was the best in that draft.
You gotta be fair here. You can’t reference Sy’s opinions only when it is convenient. Sy was bullish on Saquon being the best player in the draft leading up to 2018. It wasn’t a unique opinion either, a lot of people agreed. You were right on Lamar though and were all over it prior to the draft.
I’ll add that the Ravens passed on Lamar twice as well and he did go 32. Belichick passed on him as well.
Circumstances were tough for us to have targeted Jackson that year. And it is hard to say there was any play we could have made to land him that you could objectively call a good move. Hes so far outside our style as an organization it probably wouldnt have been a consideration anyway were we not sitting middle of the first round. But we'd shure be set up interestingly had it gone that way.
Yeah because he's a terrible QB that run well. Oh and he's DUMB AS ROCKS. Nobody wanted him for good reason.
Hard to argue against the Ravens, Sean. Newsome still took LJax in the first round and gave the Ravens a great parting gift for his last draft as GM.
I doubt with both Lamar and Allen being so much more important to their teams' success than Barkley, that he can catch them.. Then you have guys like Mayfield who seems to be more valuable than Brakley.. Barkley is barely better than guys like either of the Chubbs, Derwin James, Ward, Leonard, Fitzpatrick.. and from day 1 I would have rather had Nelson as he will most likely have a longer career and looks like he will be just as dominant at his position than Barkley would be if Barkley wasn't injured..
This is a troll thread to get all of the negative Nancies who hate Gettleman, hate the Saquon pick, hate the Jones pick, hate ownership.... did I miss anything? ... to all start arguing about what a horrible pick he was.
We just hate losing.
RE: The only fair season you can evaluate him on is his
You’ve become a caricature. We all hate losing. What does whining about the same things over and over and over again accomplish? Oh, right, you’re the same assclowns that literally suggested is couple of years ago that if you could turn enough BBIers into whiny cunts like yourself that you could all team up and storm Giants Central. Don’t think for a second that I’ve forgotten that gem. Haha! Let’s go get ‘em, boys!!!!
Classic.
Hate on Lamar Jackson and his unorthodox style of play
It wins in today’s NFL the Ravens are 30-7 in games he’s started
Incredible !!!!
Unfortunately New York is not forward-thinking enough to take the chance
It’s the “Giants way” regardless of how outdated and unsuccessful that plan may be. It’s amazing how stubborn these people are here we are watching 2 QB (Allan/Jackson) take the field in a playoff game with a chance to go to the conference championship and maybe even the Super Bowl
2 QBs that New York passed on for what they assumed to be the “safe” pick. 3 seasons later New York predictably finished with double digit losses and leaves there fans to hope that “where on the right track” while the loses pile up
I though picking Saquon was probably a mistake at the time
But the magnitude of the fuck up has only really emerged this season.
Have you seen Nick Chubb play this year? I swear every time I see him touch the ball, he helps the Browns - and he has missed 4 games in his NFL career. His YPA has been better than Barkley’s each and every season and that includes 2018 and 2019 when both runners were playing behind shitty lines. I would take Chubb for Barkley in a straight up trade right now.
Gil Brandt gave Barkley the highest or tied for the highest prospect grade he has ever given anyone. At any position. Barkley was electric in college and had one injury, a high ankle sprain that he only missed two weeks for. He put up over 2k all purpose yards behind a bottom 3 league offensive line his rookie season. He’s been unlucky with injuries the past two years.
The one thing with Lamar is that style of play. It doesn’t typically lead to long careers. I know this sounds crazy on a thread where we are talking about a RB who has missed a lot of time the past two years, but it’s much more devastating to lose a QB than a RB. If Lamar goes down, their season is toast.
If the Giants hypothetically sign a few playmakers on offense this offseason and Barkley goes down next year we would be negatively impacted, but there are guys like Gallman that can come in and play solid football if your line is blocking well. The season wouldn’t be over. Josh Allen scares me a bit as well in terms of injury risk. He runs upright quite a bit and doesn’t slide often. He is a much more instinctive and quick guy compared to Wentz, but look what happened to Wentz talking all of those hits refusing to slide. Tons of injuries and his career seems like it’s flailing at the moment.
I get it brutha. For sure. And I totally respect your football opinions. But damn dude, sometimes you (well not just you) are just so negative!
he was #1 after his rookie year, but has dropped in the rankings after these last two seasons. I'm a huge Saquon fan but I don't think it's crazy to say that Chubb has an argument over him as the best RB.
Derrick Henry was the best workhorse back in the league. Alvin Kamara was the most dangerous and versatile back in the league. Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook were the only two other guys who belonged in the conversation of top backs in the league and personally I thought Chubb looked more impressive of the two. Chubb was one of my favorite players to watch this year.
I think Saquon has more upside and talent but Chubb's not that far off.
It’s all in the past Barkley needs to remain healthy first thing going forward another major injury and he’s close to bust department. Barkley is much like this entire team lots of great questions but can he provide the answers on the field weekly. Being available is key to being special all the talent in the world does nothing for you if your not on the field and productive.
I don’t see our coaches as good teaches, planners and motivational guys how can we not have even one special player on a team of 53? Our offense is still lacking any imagination and the defense is hit or miss depending on the opponent way to often. We don’t really have a strength on offense or defense plus this was a year to develop young players we missed that opportunity badly. Yes we played some young guys but did they really showcase continued development and roster depth. Most teams have a solid roster with young players being incorporated were still filling out our starters for the future and don’t count six wins as special look at who we got those wins against.
Will they resign LW I have to admit I don’t see him as a special player worthy of 20 mil per year just don’t see that at all in him. Don’t see signing him as making our defense special let’s use that money elsewhere. This is not a team ready to win we need to find an identity are we an offensive or defensive team in the future today we’re not close to either.
Barkley has been injured in 1.5 of the last 2 seasons. When healthy he is much better in my opinion.
2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
2019 Injury caused Barkley to miss 3.5 games. With 269 touches he had third most yards from scrimmage for backs with less than 300 touches. One of 15 backs with 1000+ yards rushing and tied with Josh Jacobs in doing so with the least number of games.
Reading a book on Vince Lombardi. Interesting how Paul Hornung had two disappointing years on the Packers after being selected first overall in the draft. He was thinking of quitting football. Vince comes in and sees something in Hornung. He makes him a centerpiece of his offense. Hornung has 2 Pro Bowls and 2 All Pro designations over the next 3 years.
Looking forward to see what Judge and our OC in 2021 can do with Barkley.
The question of is Barkley the best player in the 2018 draft does not matter. What matters is how the Giants use him and can he help to win a Super Bowl. Was Eli Manning the best player in the 2004 draft? I don't care. He helped us win 2 Super Bowls.
Barkley’s career will be defined on how he recovers from his knee injury.
There’s a growing body of research that ACL + meniscus damage is the leading cause of early onset arthritis in athletes. And a contributing factor is also ankle injury. The mechanics get misaligned and cause wear. Barkley’s meniscus was saved, which according to the articles I’ve read is a really great development.
But it’s definitely a big threat, and a speedy complete recovery is not a given. AP for instance didn’t tear the meniscus when he came back in 8 months.
I’m rooting like heck he returns to form. I love the player. But RB is such a darn dangerous, and statistically more vulnerable position.
Very true and I hope they resign Gallman so they can ease him back in next year.
I get it brutha. For sure. And I totally respect your football opinions. But damn dude, sometimes you (well not just you) are just so negative!
I'm not negative; the team just sucks, and I'm not willing to pretend otherwise.
If a pilot flies an airplane straight into a mountain it's not negative to call him a shitty pilot. It's just the truth.
Circumstances were tough for us to have targeted Jackson that year. And it is hard to say there was any play we could have made to land him that you could objectively call a good move. Hes so far outside our style as an organization it probably wouldnt have been a consideration anyway were we not sitting middle of the first round. But we'd shure be set up interestingly had it gone that way.
I cant imagine the giants going for an african american qb in the 1st round after the benching eli for geno smith fiasco.
Ownership is too traditional to have even considered drafting Jackson that year after the MacAdoo backlash. And i know most will point to Davis Webb being the unknown and needing to get a shot instead of retread Geno. But dont discount MacAdoo's eye for QBs (knew Mahomes was the one) to know Geno was the better QB than Webb to succeed Eli
No. And he’s not even the best RB from that draft either.
My opinion/prediction is in 2 years, when he’s on another roster, the decision to take him 2 overall will look even worse and Dave’s legacy here (due to the Barkley and (to take it further) Jones picks) will be as the worst GM in franchise history over the last nearly 50 years.
My opinion/prediction is in 2 years, when he’s on another roster, the decision to take him 2 overall will look even worse and Dave’s legacy here (due to the Barkley and (to take it further) Jones picks) will be as the worst GM in franchise history over the last nearly 50 years.
Ah yes the prescient Ben Mcadoo who after years of watching the Giants and only having played formal baseball and not football would often think to myself "these plays look like something I would run if were the coach and read Football coaching for Dummies before taking the field." Really. You also realize a reid is really a superior coach and highly dedicated with a pretty decent resume.
Why is it so hard to fathom that a desperate losing coach will try and "make something happen" to save himself by abruptly changing gears in the most important position in a game to a running style QB to try and hope for some : that - that change will cause a spark and a QB with his legs might make a play to win a game.
Sometimes this works OK but many eventually most see this for what it is a fleeting moment. Just like Hieneke performance last week ; Hurts on the eagles; Tim Tebow. And yes Daniel Jones. Were any of these desperation moves the long term answer?
While I guess whining about this teams ineptitude doesn't help; does endless optimism about the future help? I guess it is more pleasant and it is only a game -- so if you resigned yourself to watching a crap team whose season will be over by October next year again and want to justify it by saying "hey look at Barkley juke that guy" or "look at that throw by Jones" if only game can be like the last Dallas game where it was no knockdowns, no hurries, no sacks then we got our selves a QB!" (Dallas was ready for vacation / after losing Dak knew they were going no where this season)
LJax has been a better RB than Barkley, btw. And so has Chubb.
So Barkley isn't even the best RB in that class.
But there are some sensational players from that class all around - Fitz, Allen, James, Nelson, Mayfield, etc.
So over 2000 yards in his rookie year and 1600 plus in 13 game. I'd take that over Chubb who is a very good back but not the all-around back that Saquon
Barkley has more style than Chubb and his more electric.
And while I’ve been a lifelong Penn State fan who enjoyed SB, I much prefer Chubb’s more efficient north-south approach. Give me the back who can hit the holes between the Ts and move the sticks. But in Chubb’s case, he also has the added dimension where he can break off long runs as well.
In three years, he has 3,600 yards rushing, 5+ ypc and 28 rushing TDs.
And here is the big key. Chubb compensation: 4 yrs/ $7.4M. SB: 4 yrs/ $31M.
Proving once again, never waste a high pick on a RB.
Barkley’s career will be defined on how he recovers from his knee injury.
There’s a growing body of research that ACL + meniscus damage is the leading cause of early onset arthritis in athletes. And a contributing factor is also ankle injury. The mechanics get misaligned and cause wear. Barkley’s meniscus was saved, which according to the articles I’ve read is a really great development.
But it’s definitely a big threat, and a speedy complete recovery is not a given. AP for instance didn’t tear the meniscus when he came back in 8 months.
I’m rooting like heck he returns to form. I love the player. But RB is such a darn dangerous, and statistically more vulnerable position.
That’s because the injury is usually because the mechanics are off, essentially causing wear on every step. That’s usually apparent before the injury ever occurs. With Saquon it’s certainly not the case, alignment looks solid, so unless the rehab fucks up the way he fundamentally moves this most likely won’t be an issue.
Some guys are ticking time bombs on ACL injuries because of alignment (also why women suffer many more ACLs). Others have another issue that is slipping my mind, where the ACL needs it’s own exercises to keep up, and someone out there on internet pointed it out on one of his videos doing the clean and pull he had some “weakness”. Essentially it’s like a dead zone at certain angles and you lose the ability to use your strength at certain angles and lose ability to protect the knee.
I did a shit job explaining this, but long story short I wouldn’t worry about him getting an arthritic knee.
Circumstances were tough for us to have targeted Jackson that year. And it is hard to say there was any play we could have made to land him that you could objectively call a good move. Hes so far outside our style as an organization it probably wouldnt have been a consideration anyway were we not sitting middle of the first round. But we'd shure be set up interestingly had it gone that way.
I cant imagine the giants going for an african american qb in the 1st round after the benching eli for geno smith fiasco.
Ownership is too traditional to have even considered drafting Jackson that year after the MacAdoo backlash. And i know most will point to Davis Webb being the unknown and needing to get a shot instead of retread Geno. But dont discount MacAdoo's eye for QBs (knew Mahomes was the one) to know Geno was the better QB than Webb to succeed Eli
See this is the problem who care if he’s black white or candy striped if he wins football games bring him to the Giants no excuses
will be a much better QB when it is said and done that Lamar Jackson. I think Allen will be second behind Mahomes for the next decade, that is how high I think of him (and to be honest, I did not think he was worth a pick when we were drafting second, it is impossible for me, and probably many scouts as we can see, to see who would translate into a good qb, the further down you are in the college pecking order in terms of conference play and skill, the harder that projection is).
barkley probably is taken in top 10. But idea that he was such a sure shot pick at 2 is revisionist bs, plenty here objected based on positional value alone. Mostly the adamant pro eli crowd insisted on this pick being above criticism.
would certainly pick mayfield allen and jackson before him as well as nelson. and i’m sure some others warrant consideration.
I did a shit job explaining this, but long story short I wouldn’t worry about him getting an arthritic knee.
If I have time later I’ll find the journal articles and link. The opinions as I recall didn’t contemplate susceptibility, and focused on the relationship between ACL+Meniscus+Ankle mechanics post-op.
I’m not accusing you of this, but I’m leery of the canard that Barkley is tougher, stronger, and better built and therefore less susceptible to injury or a quicker healer — which has proven to be quite untrue.
I think it’s important to see how his surgery, rehab, and leg overall perform. Especially when crowing him the “the best” of anything.
I did a shit job explaining this, but long story short I wouldn’t worry about him getting an arthritic knee.
If I have time later I’ll find the journal articles and link. The opinions as I recall didn’t contemplate susceptibility, and focused on the relationship between ACL+Meniscus+Ankle mechanics post-op.
I’m not accusing you of this, but I’m leery of the canard that Barkley is tougher, stronger, and better built and therefore less susceptible to injury or a quicker healer — which has proven to be quite untrue.
I think it’s important to see how his surgery, rehab, and leg overall perform. Especially when crowing him the “the best” of anything.
I’m not making the argument from the “he’s bigger, stronger etc” though. I’m making the argument that the arthritic knee issues are more likely to come from the knee valgus issues that eventually cumulate into an ACL/meniscus tear. Saquon doesn’t have that. If there isn’t consistent stess on the knee joint, I have no idea where the arthritis is coming from. To me all a study like that does is point out that people that have this issue generally results in an ACL/meniscus tear over time.
I’d be interested to see that article if it’s stipulating that
the mechanics of the knee are changed post surgery? That doesn’t seem right to me. Now if you have to shave the meniscus down or however they heal it and you still are having consistent structural pressure on the outside of the knee I could certainly see that resulting in arthritis eventually.
I will say it’s concerning that he had a meniscus injury as well, but from the eye test it doesn’t seem like a wear over time issue. Possibly that he just generated so much power once the ACL went down so did the meniscus. It’s not like ligaments where they strengthen over time.
I’m not making the argument from the “he’s bigger, stronger etc” though. I’m making the argument that the arthritic knee issues are more likely to come from the knee valgus issues that eventually cumulate into an ACL/meniscus tear. Saquon doesn’t have that. If there isn’t consistent stess on the knee joint, I have no idea where the arthritis is coming from. To me all a study like that does is point out that people that have this issue generally results in an ACL/meniscus tear over time.
In my (very) amateur research on the topic, I’ve read knock-knee is certainly a contributing factor to susceptibility to ACL tears and arthritis, but that there are many other contributing factors to early onset and post-traumatic arthritis.
From the research I’ve read there are kinetic, physiologic, and metabolically implications from meniscus tears and ankle stability that have substantial post-op ACL impacts.
From my reading, it doesn’t seem as clean cut as, Barkley didn’t have knee valves, therefore he won’t get PTOA.
will be a much better QB when it is said and done that Lamar Jackson. I think Allen will be second behind Mahomes for the next decade, that is how high I think of him (and to be honest, I did not think he was worth a pick when we were drafting second, it is impossible for me, and probably many scouts as we can see, to see who would translate into a good qb, the further down you are in the college pecking order in terms of conference play and skill, the harder that projection is).
Agreed. Allen is that good and gotten better every year in the league, which is impressive. Buffalo will be a good for a long time, and the AFC overall is pretty stacked at the position, while the NFCs big qbs are at the end or back end of their careers. Gotta look for elite physical talent (arm talent and overall athleticism) for today’s qbs coming out, it makes all the difference in the world.
And to the poster he brought up the Bills trading Allen for Barkley and a couple of firsts, I think they’d need to be revived from laughing themselves into cardiac arrest.
Circumstances were tough for us to have targeted Jackson that year. And it is hard to say there was any play we could have made to land him that you could objectively call a good move. Hes so far outside our style as an organization it probably wouldnt have been a consideration anyway were we not sitting middle of the first round. But we'd shure be set up interestingly had it gone that way.
I cant imagine the giants going for an african american qb in the 1st round after the benching eli for geno smith fiasco.
Ownership is too traditional to have even considered drafting Jackson that year after the MacAdoo backlash. And i know most will point to Davis Webb being the unknown and needing to get a shot instead of retread Geno. But dont discount MacAdoo's eye for QBs (knew Mahomes was the one) to know Geno was the better QB than Webb to succeed Eli
McAdoo was a terrible coach, but he recognized that the Giants qb situation was in absolute shambles, and was the only one in the building who had the stones to say it. Of course, the Giants then hired a GM who would double down on a losing strategy, reverberations of which are still being felt.
Did Saquon win an MVP? Did Lamar?
So Barkley isn't even the best RB in that class.
But there are some sensational players from that class all around - Fitz, Allen, James, Nelson, Mayfield, etc.
Or is it that you are being coy because you are too insecure to simply own an opinion?
Either way, you're kind of embarrassing yourself here.
Yeah because he's a terrible QB that run well. Oh and he's DUMB AS ROCKS. Nobody wanted him for good reason.
That was just made up by people that wanted to believe it.
Lamar Jackson was the best in that draft.
At the time?
Yes, at the time.
Fun fact - Jackson ran for more yards and TDs in college than Barkley did, and on fewer carries (while putting far better passing stats than Daniel Jones did, incidentally).
Jackson has replicated that feat in the pros: more yards, more TDs, fewer carries... While posting a 68/18 TD/INT ratio as a passer.
I've got nothing against Barkley. He's a good a player and seems to be a good kid. But the nature and scope of that fuckup is incredible, and it's reverberations are still being felt.
2019 he was hobbled with the HAS and of course, he effectively missed all of ‘20..So as of this moment, he is not currently the best from that class. He has had no chance to be..
We’ll see (hope) how well he comes back..
Hard to argue against the Ravens, Sean. Newsome still took LJax in the first round and gave the Ravens a great parting gift for his last draft as GM.
They all fucked up. It happens.
2019 he was hobbled with the HAS and of course, he effectively missed all of ‘20..So as of this moment, he is not currently the best from that class. He has had no chance to be..
We’ll see (hope) how well he comes back..
"Easily"? Uh, no.
Derwin James had a great rookie year with the Chargers. But he plays safety and it's not a glamorous position for ESPN and NFL Network highlights.
Lamar Jackson was the best in that draft.
I’d argue that Quentin Nelson is better than Lamar. But he doesn’t play a sexy position.
I agree. It's Nelson for me. He's been unbelievable.
his rookie year. Arguably the top 3-5 player in the entire NFL..Again, easily..
2019 he was hobbled with the HAS and of course, he effectively missed all of ‘20..So as of this moment, he is not currently the best from that class. He has had no chance to be..
We’ll see (hope) how well he comes back..
"Easily"? Uh, no.
Derwin James had a great rookie year with the Chargers. But he plays safety and it's not a glamorous position for ESPN and NFL Network highlights.
Easily
I still Jackson is a "gimmick" QB that will either get a career ending injury or get "figured out".
Longevity wise, Josh Allen has a better shot at being the best player than Barkley.
There are a several of players I’d trade Barkley straight up for from that draft:
- Jackson
- Nelson
- Allen
- Edmunds
- R. Smith
And players I’d have to give long hard consideration to:
- Mayfield
- Leonard
- Brown
- Chubb
- Ridley
- Andrews
I think it was Jeremiah that said Saquon received a perfect prospect grade from him. Gettleman also said it was the highest grade he'd given a player since Peyton.
What did he do in his rookie year to invalidate those grades?
I don't remember people saying it was a mistake when he was doing things like this:
https://youtu.be/mvpiUlMFH_g?t=135
There are a several of players I’d trade Barkley straight up for from that draft:
- Jackson
- Nelson
- Allen
- Edmunds
- R. Smith
And players I’d have to give long hard consideration to:
- Mayfield
- Leonard
- Brown
- Chubb
- Ridley
- Andrews
That's funny.
Pick any three.
It's easy to pick a moment in time when the stock is down, but I still believe Barkley is the kind of talent you bet on, and I think he's going to do some special things yet.
I think it was Jeremiah that said Saquon received a perfect prospect grade from him. Gettleman also said it was the highest grade he'd given a player since Peyton.
What did he do in his rookie year to invalidate those grades?
I don't remember people saying it was a mistake when he was doing things like this:
https://youtu.be/mvpiUlMFH_g?t=135
Yippee more “highlights” remind me how many games did the 2018 Giants win?
And you told us this at the time?
Incredible !!!!
Unfortunately New York is not forward-thinking enough to take the chance
It’s the “Giants way” regardless of how outdated and unsuccessful that plan may be. It’s amazing how stubborn these people are here we are watching 2 QB (Allan/Jackson) take the field in a playoff game with a chance to go to the conference championship and maybe even the Super Bowl
2 QBs that New York passed on for what they assumed to be the “safe” pick. 3 seasons later New York predictably finished with double digit losses and leaves there fans to hope that “where on the right track” while the loses pile up
Have you seen Nick Chubb play this year? I swear every time I see him touch the ball, he helps the Browns - and he has missed 4 games in his NFL career. His YPA has been better than Barkley’s each and every season and that includes 2018 and 2019 when both runners were playing behind shitty lines. I would take Chubb for Barkley in a straight up trade right now.
Worst fans on the planet. I wonder which BBIer this is....
Which BBIer is this? - ( New Window )
Not many, but more than we would've without Barkley. That wasn't on Saquon. And if we had taken almost anyone else at #2 in that draft, save Lamar, we would've won about as many games, maybe less.
Also agree.
This is revisionist history
If the Giants hypothetically sign a few playmakers on offense this offseason and Barkley goes down next year we would be negatively impacted, but there are guys like Gallman that can come in and play solid football if your line is blocking well. The season wouldn’t be over. Josh Allen scares me a bit as well in terms of injury risk. He runs upright quite a bit and doesn’t slide often. He is a much more instinctive and quick guy compared to Wentz, but look what happened to Wentz talking all of those hits refusing to slide. Tons of injuries and his career seems like it’s flailing at the moment.
Derrick Henry was the best workhorse back in the league. Alvin Kamara was the most dangerous and versatile back in the league. Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook were the only two other guys who belonged in the conversation of top backs in the league and personally I thought Chubb looked more impressive of the two. Chubb was one of my favorite players to watch this year.
I think Saquon has more upside and talent but Chubb's not that far off.
And you told us this at the time?
I absolutely did. And I wasn't alone.
I don’t see our coaches as good teaches, planners and motivational guys how can we not have even one special player on a team of 53? Our offense is still lacking any imagination and the defense is hit or miss depending on the opponent way to often. We don’t really have a strength on offense or defense plus this was a year to develop young players we missed that opportunity badly. Yes we played some young guys but did they really showcase continued development and roster depth. Most teams have a solid roster with young players being incorporated were still filling out our starters for the future and don’t count six wins as special look at who we got those wins against.
Will they resign LW I have to admit I don’t see him as a special player worthy of 20 mil per year just don’t see that at all in him. Don’t see signing him as making our defense special let’s use that money elsewhere. This is not a team ready to win we need to find an identity are we an offensive or defensive team in the future today we’re not close to either.
I'm pretty sure it was GT who wrote the "The Case for Lamar Jackson" thread, with arcarsenal providing a lot of agreement.
The Case of Lamar Jackson - ( New Window )
So Barkley isn't even the best RB in that class.
But there are some sensational players from that class all around - Fitz, Allen, James, Nelson, Mayfield, etc.
So over 2000 yards in his rookie year and 1600 plus in 13 game. I'd take that over Chubb who is a very good back but not the all-around back that Saquon
Derrick Henry was the best workhorse back in the league. Alvin Kamara was the most dangerous and versatile back in the league. Nick Chubb and Dalvin Cook were the only two other guys who belonged in the conversation of top backs in the league and personally I thought Chubb looked more impressive of the two. Chubb was one of my favorite players to watch this year.
I think Saquon has more upside and talent but Chubb's not that far off.
Barkley has been injured in 1.5 of the last 2 seasons. When healthy he is much better in my opinion.
Best post of this entire thread
Very true and I hope they resign Gallman so they can ease him back in next year.
Ill take the back that can pass block and consistently gain 4 yards a carry. Im not that smart but those types win football games
I cant imagine the giants going for an african american qb in the 1st round after the benching eli for geno smith fiasco.
Ownership is too traditional to have even considered drafting Jackson that year after the MacAdoo backlash. And i know most will point to Davis Webb being the unknown and needing to get a shot instead of retread Geno. But dont discount MacAdoo's eye for QBs (knew Mahomes was the one) to know Geno was the better QB than Webb to succeed Eli
Ah yes the prescient Ben Mcadoo who after years of watching the Giants and only having played formal baseball and not football would often think to myself "these plays look like something I would run if were the coach and read Football coaching for Dummies before taking the field." Really. You also realize a reid is really a superior coach and highly dedicated with a pretty decent resume.
Why is it so hard to fathom that a desperate losing coach will try and "make something happen" to save himself by abruptly changing gears in the most important position in a game to a running style QB to try and hope for some : that - that change will cause a spark and a QB with his legs might make a play to win a game.
Sometimes this works OK but many eventually most see this for what it is a fleeting moment. Just like Hieneke performance last week ; Hurts on the eagles; Tim Tebow. And yes Daniel Jones. Were any of these desperation moves the long term answer?
While I guess whining about this teams ineptitude doesn't help; does endless optimism about the future help? I guess it is more pleasant and it is only a game -- so if you resigned yourself to watching a crap team whose season will be over by October next year again and want to justify it by saying "hey look at Barkley juke that guy" or "look at that throw by Jones" if only game can be like the last Dallas game where it was no knockdowns, no hurries, no sacks then we got our selves a QB!" (Dallas was ready for vacation / after losing Dak knew they were going no where this season)
Barkley has more style than Chubb and his more electric.
And while I’ve been a lifelong Penn State fan who enjoyed SB, I much prefer Chubb’s more efficient north-south approach. Give me the back who can hit the holes between the Ts and move the sticks. But in Chubb’s case, he also has the added dimension where he can break off long runs as well.
In three years, he has 3,600 yards rushing, 5+ ypc and 28 rushing TDs.
And here is the big key. Chubb compensation: 4 yrs/ $7.4M. SB: 4 yrs/ $31M.
Proving once again, never waste a high pick on a RB.
Oh well, it's not like we needed to rebuild or anything.
That’s because the injury is usually because the mechanics are off, essentially causing wear on every step. That’s usually apparent before the injury ever occurs. With Saquon it’s certainly not the case, alignment looks solid, so unless the rehab fucks up the way he fundamentally moves this most likely won’t be an issue.
Some guys are ticking time bombs on ACL injuries because of alignment (also why women suffer many more ACLs). Others have another issue that is slipping my mind, where the ACL needs it’s own exercises to keep up, and someone out there on internet pointed it out on one of his videos doing the clean and pull he had some “weakness”. Essentially it’s like a dead zone at certain angles and you lose the ability to use your strength at certain angles and lose ability to protect the knee.
I did a shit job explaining this, but long story short I wouldn’t worry about him getting an arthritic knee.
See this is the problem who care if he’s black white or candy striped if he wins football games bring him to the Giants no excuses
As a fan that believes in positional value and knowing the history of running backs in the league, it seemed la risky pick; unfortunately as of now my analysis was correct
But, in any event, this is an I told you so post by the OP, and it worked, look at the attention we gave him.
would certainly pick mayfield allen and jackson before him as well as nelson. and i’m sure some others warrant consideration.
I'm not negative; the team just sucks, and I'm not willing to pretend otherwise.
If a pilot flies an airplane straight into a mountain it's not negative to call him a shitty pilot. It's just the truth.
Yeah, you're a lil negative. Not as bad as Greg of course ... but a lil bit. lol
If I have time later I’ll find the journal articles and link. The opinions as I recall didn’t contemplate susceptibility, and focused on the relationship between ACL+Meniscus+Ankle mechanics post-op.
I’m not accusing you of this, but I’m leery of the canard that Barkley is tougher, stronger, and better built and therefore less susceptible to injury or a quicker healer — which has proven to be quite untrue.
I think it’s important to see how his surgery, rehab, and leg overall perform. Especially when crowing him the “the best” of anything.
I’m not making the argument from the “he’s bigger, stronger etc” though. I’m making the argument that the arthritic knee issues are more likely to come from the knee valgus issues that eventually cumulate into an ACL/meniscus tear. Saquon doesn’t have that. If there isn’t consistent stess on the knee joint, I have no idea where the arthritis is coming from. To me all a study like that does is point out that people that have this issue generally results in an ACL/meniscus tear over time.
I will say it’s concerning that he had a meniscus injury as well, but from the eye test it doesn’t seem like a wear over time issue. Possibly that he just generated so much power once the ACL went down so did the meniscus. It’s not like ligaments where they strengthen over time.
In my (very) amateur research on the topic, I’ve read knock-knee is certainly a contributing factor to susceptibility to ACL tears and arthritis, but that there are many other contributing factors to early onset and post-traumatic arthritis.
From the research I’ve read there are kinetic, physiologic, and metabolically implications from meniscus tears and ankle stability that have substantial post-op ACL impacts.
From my reading, it doesn’t seem as clean cut as, Barkley didn’t have knee valves, therefore he won’t get PTOA.
Agreed. Allen is that good and gotten better every year in the league, which is impressive. Buffalo will be a good for a long time, and the AFC overall is pretty stacked at the position, while the NFCs big qbs are at the end or back end of their careers. Gotta look for elite physical talent (arm talent and overall athleticism) for today’s qbs coming out, it makes all the difference in the world.
And to the poster he brought up the Bills trading Allen for Barkley and a couple of firsts, I think they’d need to be revived from laughing themselves into cardiac arrest.
McAdoo was a terrible coach, but he recognized that the Giants qb situation was in absolute shambles, and was the only one in the building who had the stones to say it. Of course, the Giants then hired a GM who would double down on a losing strategy, reverberations of which are still being felt.