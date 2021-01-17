Do you lump the 2020 Giants with the results of 2017-19? Sean : 1/17/2021 9:26 am

I was reading through the playoff thread yesterday and as you could expect, the recent results of the Giants came up. It can’t be disputed, the Giants are 51-86 since Hurricane Sandy and more recently, 18-46 since their last playoff season in 2016. There is no defense of it, this is arguably the worst stretch of NYG football, ever. I wasn’t around for the 70’s, but you get the point.



With all that said, I draw a line in the sand after the 2019 season. Maybe I’m naive or overly hopeful, but 2020 felt different to me. Prior to the season, most on BBI felt this was a 3-4 win team tops, well they finished 6-10 which was far better than most here believed. Imagine saying this team would finish 6-10 after starting 1-7, any poster making that claim would have been mocked. So, why doesn’t it deserve credit? Why do we need to continue referencing 2018/2019 when discussing the Giants?



For me, I view January 2020 forward as a clean slate. And I guess that’s where I’m different. Any decision which was impacted by Eli’s presence is no longer relevant.



From all accounts, it appears that Judge has the makings of a good coach. Based on his interviews this week, it also appears that he has an influence on personnel. And, regardless of what you think of DG - I think most here would admit that DG/Judge seem more philosophically aligned than DG/Shurmur. The 2020 offseason was one of their best in recent years.



So, it comes down to whether you view 2020 as a reset, which I do. I don’t see how lumping in decisions made with Eli here as relevant to today’s Giants. If you do lump in 2018/2019 when discussing the current Giants, then I assume you think nothing has changed for the good.



Lastly, the Eagles were often praised as an analytically, forward thinking team. They won a recent SB in 2017, but haven’t sustained the success. The front office meddles and wanted to control Pederson’s staff. If you believe reports, Lurie is pushing Wentz on potential candidates. Roseman’s draft have been a disaster. Are they still the model franchise to follow which most of the analytically driven NFL media would have had you think in 2017-2019? I say all this to make the point that I think it is overblown when fans say the Giants can’t win with their current front office.



In short, the Giants made a lot of shitty decisions with Eli in mind. Eli is now retired, Judge looks promising & as of 2020, the operation seems to have improved. I view 2020 as a clean slate.