Leonard Williams rated #3 UFA in ESPN's Top 50

3. Leonard Williams, Edge/DT



2020 team: New York Giants | Age entering 2021 season: 27



The past year has been awfully good for Williams, who was traded to the Giants in 2019 and found a home in new coach Joe Judge's defense. His 11.5 sacks were a career high and more than he had amassed in the previous three seasons combined. And now Williams has enormous leverage over the Giants, who decided not to sign him to an extension before finalizing the trade. He spent 2020 as their franchised player.