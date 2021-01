2018 offseason

Its been 3 years now and enough time to give an accurate assessment of the offseason. So Dan Duggan of the Athletic gave a real nice look back. My concern isn't with the individual results.. that can be good or bad.. but the idea that the process or the logical thinking associated with these moves itself were bad..Starting with the misconception that Eli had anything left.. DG has to take fault for this.. Either he believed it and convinced Mara or Mara hired him because DG said Eli still had it in him.. Either way Giants were screwed and impact from both a CAP perspective and the desicions made to provide him support were wrong..Nate Solder signing turned out to be bad.. but we needed to do something so I can excuse that.. to a lesser extent I can excuse the same with Omameh.. Although that dude sucked all his life and Jags a team desperately looking for OL, had let him go..Trading for Ogletree was bad.. worse was moving his salary to bonuses.. This had a longer lasting impact than the draft picks we traded for him.. The same with Solder.. The process or the logic used when we moved thier salary to bonuses was a bigger mistake than actually getting them..Trading JPP.. This one is baffling.. you want to compete right now.. but you are trading away a premier DE who was good against the run and pass for a 3rd round pick? nothing about this make sense if you are trying to win with Eli and getting much worse players in Solder and Ogletree to help..Drafting SB.. drafting him wasn't the problem.. he was one of the best prospects coming out.. problem was that 2nd pick that year was worth a lot.. Indy traded 3rd pick for what was a solid return.. add to it that the draft had a prospect who was also really highly ranked and played a position that we desperately needed.. Nelson was very close to being in the same range as SB.. and was a better long term solution as well as short term solution to help Eli suceed.. The thing that was even worse was that the giants were completely unwilling to listen to any offer.. DGs attitude as well as the speed at which they drafted Barkley shows that they had no interest in moving..Extending Odell.. I kind of get the move.. he was a fan favourite.. and had it not been for that interview the Giants probably still have him and the offense was very dynamic with both SB and Odell..Stewart.. I mean was there a reason to pay him more than the vet min? we paid him quite a bit more than that and I doubt anyone else would've paid him.. Everything associated with that move to build culture sounded stupid.. obviously no one would say that was a good move in hindsight but you didn't need hindsight for it.. it was a bad move before it was ever made..Will Hernandez who everyone loved has pretty much been benched.. whats worse is that every LT who started next to him looked bad.. as soon as he missed a game AT started looking like his draft profile.. Gates also started improving..Players that were let go were also good players.. and have out produced..All this resulted in Giants having the most dead money in the books over the past 3 years.. The team couldn't fill holes and had tons of holes to fill.. We still have bad contracts on the books that BBI wants to end and eat the dead cap associated with them.. Examining the Giants’ 2018 ‘miscalculations’ and their ongoing impact - ( New Window