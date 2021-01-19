Giants Offensive Line Ranked #31 for 2020 computahfolks99 : 1/19/2021 5:39 pm

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-final-2020-offensive-line-rankings



This is not being talked about much but this should be by far the biggest concern for the offense next season. Considering the team is likely to cut Zeitler, it is perfectly reasonable to think that its possible that this unit could potentially even play worse next season. Gettleman seemed relatively content with this unit in his post season press confrence, which should raise extreme concern.



If you want to get a gauge of how important offensive line is, look at the lines ranked #32-21 and tell me how many of those teams made the playoffs? Even though I believe Jones has the talent to be a franchise quarterback, without a significant increase in play of the unit up front, there is very little reason to believe that his play will significantly improve. If left unsolved, this offensive line problem could cause a quarterback carrousel, ensuring offensive futility for years to come.