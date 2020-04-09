Mock draft tracker 2.0 is up on Giants.com

It is a list of six draft pundits' current projections for whom the Giants will select at 11.
Some of the usual suspects of pundits and players are noted.
To summarize each listed player's "vote" tally:
Rousseau - McShay
Pitts - Brugler
Smith (2) - CBS, The Draft Network
Waddle - PFF
Paye - Wilson, CBS
The article is linked below.
Clearly no one has inside info so they're just projecting need and BPA combos.
The more I try to put on my Getty hat to divine Dave's gets...
I think it will be Rousseau or Pitts.
Gettleman, like Eli Wallach in The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, likes Big Men.
If not for the same reason.
Mock draft tracker
Wow, Devonta Smith is the total opposite of what Saquan Barkely is. If he gets drafted here, I think they might call him Noquads.
Took the words right out of my mouth!
Crazier things have happened but I would not hold my breath
I don't think one can lump all ankle injuries together and come to the conclusion that Waddle won't fully recover, just because of "what happened to OBJ".
Recovery time for Waddle was supposed to be 10-12 weeks and it's now been just over 12 weeks. He'll have another 3 months to recover before the draft, which is plenty of time for teams to evaluate him.
Waddle is actually the player that excites me the most, but if he was gone (or not considered to be fully recovered) I'd be tempted to take a chance on Rousseau.
have a clue until FA? To me, with the players expected to be at 11 you have to look at one of the CBs, Pitts or one of the WRs. Because of the ankle and the immediate need, I think Waddle is not a realistic choice - see what happened to OBJ after his ankle.
Just my take, but I have a hard time seeing this regime (particularly Judge) greenlighting the #11 pick in the draft for a player who opted out this season. Certainly could be wrong.
Believe it or not, I have seen a couple recent mock drafts that had him between 20-25
In comment 15128623 section125 said:
Quote:
Just my take, but I have a hard time seeing this regime (particularly Judge) greenlighting the #11 pick in the draft for a player who opted out this season. Certainly could be wrong.
Of course none of us know how the Giants feel about the "opt-outs", but we also don't know Rousseau's reason for opting out. Perhaps he had a close family member with a pre-existing condition that would have put them at high risk. Maybe he was just concerned about his own health and didn't want to risk his career.
I would hope that Judge and the Giants don't apply a "quitter" label to the entire group of college players who made what I'm sure was a tough decision to "opt out".
Remember these are "unpaid" college kids and not slacker pros like Beal, who were still paid.
In comment 15128641 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15128623 section125 said:
Quote:
So, it's fine to judge Beal harshly for opting out, yet the Giants shouldn't take a college player opting out into consideration? I disagree with this.
In reality, Rousseau has a limited track record. One good season. By the time he is drafted, it will be more than a year and a half since he played football. Those are serious considerations a front office has to take into account.
Haha, I was thinking the same thing. Interesting that people think they are the only ones who may think about his durability at his size.
That they found two people who think Smith will last to 11.
Believe it or not, I have seen a couple recent mock drafts that had him between 20-25
I definitely believe that and a I also believe there is no chance of that happening. Absolutely none.
Interesting he didn't get snapped like a twig in the SEC, which produces quite a bit of NFL talent. Saban has praised his toughness and blocking effort. Our own McKinney has praised his toughness as well.
He’d get snapped like a twig in the NFL.
Interesting he didn't get snapped like a twig in the SEC, which produces quite a bit of NFL talent. Saban has praised his toughness and blocking effort. Our own McKinney has praised his toughness as well.
This is a good point and I think the weight and durability correlation is often overstated.
Sy says that he sees Marvin Harrison who I am confident never lifted a weight. Personally, I see Isaac Bruce - same body type and also enjoyed a long NFL career.
Head coach Nick Saban said as much after last weekend’s game against Western Carolina.
“Even though he’s a thin-built guy, he’s really not frail, doesn’t play frail, doesn’t play weak. He plays strong,” Saban said. “He’s got a combination of pretty good quickness and pretty good explosive speed and is a very competitive guy, and I think he uses all those things really, really well. But the way he plays -- some guys are bigger than him but they play small.
“He doesn’t play small at all. I think it’s just who he is as a competitor and as a person, and that’s the way he’s always been and that’s the way he’s always played. He doesn’t have any issues. He doesn’t get pushed around much.”
Link - ( New Window )
Isiah Simmons a year ago. Remember the fuss?
Dane - we are nothing, if not inconsistent!
😉
Personally, I'm not buying Paye for a nanosecond. Remember the Rashan Gary to the Giants rumors back when?
Or is it...the team drafting him in top 10 is not concern about his build?
“Todd Pinkston build” is not meant to be a compliment.
Me too. I don't get worked up about the draft, usually a couple guys I want, most I could live with, and a couple remote throwers. Erik Flowers and Eli Apple in back to back years was brutal.
Paye and Rosseau are on that list this year. The only way you could sell me on Rosseau is if his athleticism is off the charts, but that's going to be tough to find out with no combine. Surtain, Pitts, and Parsons are leading the charge for me this year. I could live with one of the WR's, but I think they should be attacked in the middle rounds.
Paye is the remote thrower.
Personally, I'm not buying Paye for a nanosecond. Remember the Rashan Gary to the Giants rumors back when?
Yeah I feel this is a DG likes big powerful 3/5 techniques, so they'll be taking this type of thing, completely forgetting that they still need to qualify as good players.
Apparently he put up really good tape last year, so maybe he was hampered by injury this year?
Or is it...the team drafting him in top 10 is not concern about his build?
Wait for DG to fall full bloom in love with him at the Senior Bowl, where Smith takes the MVP honors after a 2 TD, 150+ yards game on 4-5 catches...
He’d get snapped like a twig in the NFL.
Interesting he didn't get snapped like a twig in the SEC, which produces quite a bit of NFL talent. Saban has praised his toughness and blocking effort. Our own McKinney has praised his toughness as well.
Saban should have good info on these guys for Judge of course. He's thin as a pretzel. College game is different then the pros. Size often does matter.
Paye is a 4-3 end. Doesn’t fit the Giants current scheme.
In comment 15128650 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
I'm mostly annoyed with Beal that he hasn't been able to get on the field for 3 years. I do however think that there is a big difference between an NFL player opting out and a college player, since one gets paid and the other doesn't.
Serritella had some pretty strong opinions about what players would be off the board by pick 11, and the view he had that ran contrary to the mock draft projections above was about receivers. He thinks both Chase and Smith will be off the board before 11, and he thinks Pitts is a top 5 draft selection!
😭
In comment 15128623 section125 said:
Quote:
Also loves to put on the big gold 505 neckless on the sideline. asYellow flag for me.
Last thing that should be considered is a "yellow flag."
He thinks Parsons will run a 4.5 or even faster 40, and suspects that not having a combine might hurt Parsons more than others because he won't be able to demonstrate his outstanding athleticism.
Paye is the remote thrower.
Me too. I don't get worked up about the draft, usually a couple guys I want, most I could live with, and a couple remote throwers. Erik Flowers and Eli Apple in back to back years was brutal.
Paye and Rosseau are on that list this year. The only way you could sell me on Rosseau is if his athleticism is off the charts, but that's going to be tough to find out with no combine. Surtain, Pitts, and Parsons are leading the charge for me this year. I could live with one of the WR's, but I think they should be attacked in the middle rounds.
I can buy Rousseau based on his position flexibility and possible high ceiling. Definitely don’t like the year off, but I’ll stay open minded. I’m sure he’ll have a personal day / U of M day to showcase his athleticism. He should run great...
That’s another remote thrower... ; )
That’s another remote thrower... ; )
The Draft Bible guy Serritella had a few more original opinions that I have a feeling may become more acknowledged as the draft process wears on: thinks Barmore is a back half of round 1 talent, thinks Surtain and Farely both are over-rated and that SC. cb Jaycee Horn should be the first CB off the board (wait for the remotes to hit the TV when DG grabs Horn at 11, over both Surtain and Farley), thinks Waddle is a slot WR and therefore not worthy of the 11th slot, and most surprisingly to me thinks the best value players to be had around 11 may be the top OTs at that point!!!
HE likes OTs Darrislaw of VT and Cosmi from Texas better.
That’s another remote thrower... ; )
If only your computer would be so lucky...
Your buddy should learn more about dog breeds. The Airedale is very similar to (but larger than) the Welsh Terrier, and is not especially thin.
The human toothpick. Or what a buddy of mine used to call the dog breed Airdale, the "two dimensional dog." From the head on view, they disappear.
Your buddy should learn more about dog breeds. The Airedale is very similar to (but larger than) the Welsh Terrier, and is not especially thin.
Maybe he meant a Saluki? In all fairness, HE always referred to the neighbor's dog as simply "that 2 dimensional dog". I was the one who.(I gather mistakenly) thought it was an Airdale.
How ya doin, GD?