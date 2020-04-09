for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Dunleavy: Giants in the market for new OL coach

EddieNYG : 1:12 pm
Quote:
@rydunleavy

#Giants are in the market for a new offensive line coach, per multiple sources. Dave DeGuglielmo's in-season arrival was on an interim basis and his contract expired at season's end. They are casting a wide net on replacements.

Link - ( New Window )
Good to hear. Probably waiting on Stoutland  
robbieballs2003 : 1:14 pm : link
.
Intereting  
mittenedman : 1:16 pm : link
that they don't want DeG back.
Good  
Saquads26 : 1:17 pm : link
.
I bet they’ll meet with candidates at the senior bowl  
FranknWeezer : 1:17 pm : link
In the past there have been a lot of assistant coaching hires sealed up in Mobile.
Potential for big impact here  
JB_in_DC : 1:20 pm : link
Look at what Callahan did in Cleveland, Munchak did with Bolles in Denver.

Hopefully Judge can bring in a difference maker.
I don't think this necessarily  
crick n NC : 1:20 pm : link
Says they don't want DeGuglielmo back. Since his contract is up it seems wise to investigate your possibilities. It sounds more like they aren't worried about DeGuglielmo leaving.
RE: Good to hear. Probably waiting on Stoutland  
Essex : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15129031 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.

can we even talk to Stoutland without Philly's approval. It is a lateral job and isn't he still employed by Philly
what a weird situation  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:23 pm : link
this was. Hopefully Judge and the FO can find a better fit this time.
RE: RE: Good to hear. Probably waiting on Stoutland  
robbieballs2003 : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15129041 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15129031 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.


can we even talk to Stoutland without Philly's approval. It is a lateral job and isn't he still employed by Philly


Not yet but once they hire a new HC we'll see if he is kept on.
Great news  
PaulN : 1:31 pm : link
They must get this right, I am still concerned with Garrett although changing again was not the right move this season, hopefully adding a few more pieces can get this team to that next level and we are winning more games then losing and we play some post season games, but I expect the first criteria met, which means winning at least 9 games.
This is excellent to hear  
AdamBrag : 1:33 pm : link
Judge & Co. holding coaches accountable and looking to upgrade quickly when there's an issue.
Too bad Marrone  
GiantsRage2007 : 1:38 pm : link
Went to 'Bama
It sounds weird  
Pete in MD : 1:40 pm : link
but makes sense. Judge and Columbo didn’t get along, DeG was brought in bc he was available and he had previous ties to the organization but he’s not Joe’s guy.
I posted this on the Garrett interview with LAC thread  
Chris684 : 1:48 pm : link
but I know someone who knows Stoutland relative.

We've already reached out to him. Apparently Saban has too. According to this person I know he's got "a lot of options" but also not necessarily looking for another relocation at this point which you'd have to think bodes well for us if we want him.

We tried twice to hire him away from Philly. Once when they canned Chip Kelly and again when we hired Shurmur. Roseman was big in not wanting him to leave Philly.
RE: I posted this on the Garrett interview with LAC thread  
Chris684 : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15129090 Chris684 said:
Quote:
but I know someone who knows Stoutland relative.

We've already reached out to him. Apparently Saban has too. According to this person I know he's got "a lot of options" but also not necessarily looking for another relocation at this point which you'd have to think bodes well for us if we want him.

We tried twice to hire him away from Philly. Once when they canned Chip Kelly and again when we hired Shurmur. Roseman was big in not wanting him to leave Philly.


Should have read "Saban had too"
Hopefully they're waiting  
Josh in the City : 1:50 pm : link
to hire a new OC first...
Good  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:51 pm : link
That dude was tough to deal with.
...  
EddieNYG : 2:02 pm : link
Quote:
@DDuggan21

Source says the Giants wanted DeGuglielmo back but the sides couldn't reach an agreement on a new deal. So DeGuglielmo is on the move again and the Giants are back in the market for an O-line coach

Link - ( New Window )
RE: what a weird situation  
LBH15 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15129045 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
this was. Hopefully Judge and the FO can find a better fit this time.


It was odd indeed.

Not sure everybody is on the same page regarding the expectations of the OL as whole and the individuals on it.
Man  
pjcas18 : 2:10 pm : link
I wish there was some way Judge could tap into his NE connections and lure Dante Scarnecchia out of retirement and along with him, hire a younger guy for Scar to mentor.

How about Paul Alexander  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 2:29 pm : link
He loved Andrew Thomas.
Don't see it as an absurd negative  
Sammo85 : 2:30 pm : link
Lots of coaches in first year tenures tend to make changes within first year or two as adjustments take shape and comfort/relations get built.

Flores let go of a few coaches after just one year last year.
RE: Don't see it as an absurd negative  
Milton : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15129142 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Lots of coaches in first year tenures tend to make changes within first year or two as adjustments take shape and comfort/relations get built. Flores let go of a few coaches after just one year last year.
Patrick Graham included.
Is  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 3:08 pm : link
Hal Hunter still available???
Harry Hiestrand is available...  
Anakim : 3:08 pm : link
.
RE: Harry Hiestrand is available...  
Anakim : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15129177 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


As is James Campen
RE: Is  
Jay on the Island : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15129176 NorthCountryGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Hal Hunter still available???

Don't ever say that name on this board again.
RE: Potential for big impact here  
Ivan15 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15129039 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Look at what Callahan did in Cleveland, Munchak did with Bolles in Denver.

Hopefully Judge can bring in a difference maker.


You mentioned the 2 coaches who can make a real difference. I’m not sure there are others out there.
Candidate: Maybe the guy Flores at Miami just let go.  
Ivan15 : 3:18 pm : link
.
RE: Candidate: Maybe the guy Flores at Miami just let go.  
Mike in NY : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15129187 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
.


He was closer to Chan Gailey than to Flores. A la Garrett and Colombo
Miami's OL has been  
DCPollaro : 3:24 pm : link
terrible as well
There's a bunch of coaches now filling staffs.....  
Simms11 : 3:26 pm : link
Hope Judge has his hooks on a guy he likes now!
a bit weird  
ryanmkeane : 3:29 pm : link
to have this situation going on considering most of us figured DeG was Judge's initial choice. Oh well. Here's hoping they find the right guy
DeGuggs  
GeoMan999 : 3:43 pm : link
Probably wanted more money or more years.
James Campen was the associate head coach & offensive line coach  
Anakim : 4:01 pm : link
For Freddie Kitchens



Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter

Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
.  
Anakim : 4:12 pm : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo

Again proving the #Giants weren't bringing in a replacement for Marc Colombo. But it went sideways when Colombo threw a fit. Anyway, DeGuglielmo destined to be elsewhere in 2021. Following up on the above, the #Giants and interim OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo did have talks about him possibly staying on a permanent basis but the sides were unable to reach an agreement, sources say. So Joe Judge & Co. will be looking elsewhere.
RE: James Campen was the associate head coach & offensive line coach  
rasbutant : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15129240 Anakim said:
Quote:
For Freddie Kitchens



Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter

Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.


Good reporting...Adam Schefter

Beyond a couple big names, I don't really know who's a good Oline coach, so I'll have no opinion on who they hire. But connections like this I'm sure go a long way with Judge. Lots of teams just fired their coaches so i would think you start there with the speculation on who the choice might be.
RE: James Campen was the associate head coach & offensive line coach  
Sammo85 : 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15129240 Anakim said:
Quote:
For Freddie Kitchens



Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter

Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
'

Interesting - will keep eye on. Good catch Anak.
Second year in a row  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5:05 pm : link
Where DeG left somewhere based on not being willing to sign a contract. Weird guy.
Didn't Googs  
lugnut : 6:00 pm : link
get COVID at some point in the season? I assume recovered OK.
Stoutland  
Don Said : 7:11 pm : link
Stoutland would be fantastic. I’ve just seen under his tutelage, the Philly O-Line ranked:

- 2013: 1st
- 2014: 2nd
- 2015: 12th
- 2016: 8th
- 2017: 1st
- 2018: 1st
- 2019: 1st
- 2020: 15th (despite 14 different combinations, decimated by injury)

Considering we have a lot of hope pinned on a young line (Thomas, Peart, Gates, Hernandez, Lemeuix), this is THE position coach to push the boat out on.
RE: Good  
Scuzzlebutt : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15129095 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
That dude was tough to deal with.


And how would you know that?
RE: Didn't Googs  
BubbaMojo : 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15129373 lugnut said:
Quote:
get COVID at some point in the season? I assume recovered OK.


Ask LBH15. Zing!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions