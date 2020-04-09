Dunleavy: Giants in the market for new OL coach

#Giants are in the market for a new offensive line coach, per multiple sources. Dave DeGuglielmo's in-season arrival was on an interim basis and his contract expired at season's end. They are casting a wide net on replacements.
They must get this right, I am still concerned with Garrett although changing again was not the right move this season, hopefully adding a few more pieces can get this team to that next level and we are winning more games then losing and we play some post season games, but I expect the first criteria met, which means winning at least 9 games.
We've already reached out to him. Apparently Saban has too. According to this person I know he's got "a lot of options" but also not necessarily looking for another relocation at this point which you'd have to think bodes well for us if we want him.
We tried twice to hire him away from Philly. Once when they canned Chip Kelly and again when we hired Shurmur. Roseman was big in not wanting him to leave Philly.
RE: I posted this on the Garrett interview with LAC thread
We've already reached out to him. Apparently Saban has too. According to this person I know he's got "a lot of options" but also not necessarily looking for another relocation at this point which you'd have to think bodes well for us if we want him.
We tried twice to hire him away from Philly. Once when they canned Chip Kelly and again when we hired Shurmur. Roseman was big in not wanting him to leave Philly.
Lots of coaches in first year tenures tend to make changes within first year or two as adjustments take shape and comfort/relations get built. Flores let go of a few coaches after just one year last year.
Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
Again proving the #Giants weren't bringing in a replacement for Marc Colombo. But it went sideways when Colombo threw a fit. Anyway, DeGuglielmo destined to be elsewhere in 2021. Following up on the above, the #Giants and interim OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo did have talks about him possibly staying on a permanent basis but the sides were unable to reach an agreement, sources say. So Joe Judge & Co. will be looking elsewhere.
RE: James Campen was the associate head coach & offensive line coach
Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
Good reporting...Adam Schefter
Beyond a couple big names, I don't really know who's a good Oline coach, so I'll have no opinion on who they hire. But connections like this I'm sure go a long way with Judge. Lots of teams just fired their coaches so i would think you start there with the speculation on who the choice might be.
RE: James Campen was the associate head coach & offensive line coach
Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
get COVID at some point in the season? I assume recovered OK.
Ask LBH15. Zing!
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Hopefully Judge can bring in a difference maker.
can we even talk to Stoutland without Philly's approval. It is a lateral job and isn't he still employed by Philly
Quote:
.
can we even talk to Stoutland without Philly's approval. It is a lateral job and isn't he still employed by Philly
Not yet but once they hire a new HC we'll see if he is kept on.
We've already reached out to him. Apparently Saban has too. According to this person I know he's got "a lot of options" but also not necessarily looking for another relocation at this point which you'd have to think bodes well for us if we want him.
We tried twice to hire him away from Philly. Once when they canned Chip Kelly and again when we hired Shurmur. Roseman was big in not wanting him to leave Philly.
We've already reached out to him. Apparently Saban has too. According to this person I know he's got "a lot of options" but also not necessarily looking for another relocation at this point which you'd have to think bodes well for us if we want him.
We tried twice to hire him away from Philly. Once when they canned Chip Kelly and again when we hired Shurmur. Roseman was big in not wanting him to leave Philly.
Should have read "Saban had too"
Source says the Giants wanted DeGuglielmo back but the sides couldn't reach an agreement on a new deal. So DeGuglielmo is on the move again and the Giants are back in the market for an O-line coach
Link - ( New Window )
It was odd indeed.
Not sure everybody is on the same page regarding the expectations of the OL as whole and the individuals on it.
Flores let go of a few coaches after just one year last year.
As is James Campen
Don't ever say that name on this board again.
Hopefully Judge can bring in a difference maker.
You mentioned the 2 coaches who can make a real difference. I’m not sure there are others out there.
He was closer to Chan Gailey than to Flores. A la Garrett and Colombo
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
@MikeGarafolo
Again proving the #Giants weren't bringing in a replacement for Marc Colombo. But it went sideways when Colombo threw a fit. Anyway, DeGuglielmo destined to be elsewhere in 2021. Following up on the above, the #Giants and interim OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo did have talks about him possibly staying on a permanent basis but the sides were unable to reach an agreement, sources say. So Joe Judge & Co. will be looking elsewhere.
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
Good reporting...Adam Schefter
Beyond a couple big names, I don't really know who's a good Oline coach, so I'll have no opinion on who they hire. But connections like this I'm sure go a long way with Judge. Lots of teams just fired their coaches so i would think you start there with the speculation on who the choice might be.
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Veteran OL coach James Campen is available after one year with Chargers. New Chargers HC Brandon Staley is bringing in his own O-line coach, per sources, so Campen — who helped develop players such as David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley during his time in Green Bay — is free.
Interesting - will keep eye on. Good catch Anak.
- 2013: 1st
- 2014: 2nd
- 2015: 12th
- 2016: 8th
- 2017: 1st
- 2018: 1st
- 2019: 1st
- 2020: 15th (despite 14 different combinations, decimated by injury)
Considering we have a lot of hope pinned on a young line (Thomas, Peart, Gates, Hernandez, Lemeuix), this is THE position coach to push the boat out on.
And how would you know that?
Ask LBH15. Zing!