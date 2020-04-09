for display only
Jeremiah's top three players in the 2021 draft...

bw in dc : 1/22/2021 2:08 pm
Just heard DJ on Cowheard.

His top three prospects right now are:

Lawrence, Chase, and Pitts.

Obviously we have kicked those names around pretty good lately, but that's a very flattering ranking for Chase and Pitts.

Chase has been out a year and Pitts is a TE. Two very special athletes and prospects.

interesting  
KDavies : 1/22/2021 2:10 pm : link
I have heard some projections of Pitts going top 5. If so, could drop a Surtain or Parsons to us
I like Surtain and Parsons...  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 2:13 pm : link
but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.

RE: I like Surtain and Parsons...  
BubbaMojo : 1/22/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15130941 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.


Would not hate this. I have my (early) leanings: Waddle/Pitts/Surtain, but if they Giants felt there is a top talent at OL there at 11, I'd be fine with it. Are there some prospects that might grade out at 11 (or right around there)?
The thing about Chase  
allstarjim : 1/22/2021 2:31 pm : link
Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.

He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
I do not believe  
allstarjim : 1/22/2021 2:33 pm : link
Pitts moves well enough to justify that ranking, and what I mean is the quickness in and out of his breaks, loose hips. He's certainly a great prospect, but beware of taking these TE guys, particularly tweener types, this high in the draft. To me, you're just asking for disappointment.
I'm liking Slater more and more...  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 2:34 pm : link
Some literature I've seen have him better at G, but I could easily see him at RT.

Darrisaw is getting some momentum but I didn't see one VT game this year. So I need to check out some current video. Friend of mine who is a big VT donor says the VT staff think he's a monster...
As much as  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/22/2021 2:36 pm : link
A stud CB or LB would make this D elite next yr.

The owner, gm, and coach came out saying they need to support the qb and need to get him more weapons.

We're drafting a skill position on offense. Book it.
RE: I'm liking Slater more and more...  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2021 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15130967 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Some literature I've seen have him better at G, but I could easily see him at RT.

Darrisaw is getting some momentum but I didn't see one VT game this year. So I need to check out some current video. Friend of mine who is a big VT donor says the VT staff think he's a monster...


Greg can help you out with unbiased evaluations of any VT guys.
RE: The thing about Chase  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15130962 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.

He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.


100% on Chase. Was a killer last year. I like Smitty but would feel much better with JC.
Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
Victor in CT : 1/22/2021 2:42 pm : link
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Is it fair to just label  
Dnew15 : 1/22/2021 2:42 pm : link
Pitts as a WR at this point?

He's not really lining up with his hand in the dirt in the NFL...is he?

I haven't done a lot of reading about the draft, so I don't know if that's a fair question or not....
RE: The thing about Chase  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/22/2021 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15130962 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.

He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.


Reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins in that he plays a LOT bigger than he really is.

Pitts reminds me of Antonio Gates in a much more narrow package. He doesn’t have top end speed for a tight end, but he’s got exceptional hands and fluidity. He has to be used properly... not just a pile of 7 yard curls after lining up inline.
RE: Is it fair to just label  
Victor in CT : 1/22/2021 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15130978 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Pitts as a WR at this point?

He's not really lining up with his hand in the dirt in the NFL...is he?

I haven't done a lot of reading about the draft, so I don't know if that's a fair question or not....


I haven't seen him, but from what I've read, he sounds like another classic "weapon, nightmare matchup" tweener who doesn't really have a position. The kind Reese/Ross loved.
Hard to see Chase going ahead of  
barens : 1/22/2021 2:46 pm : link
Devanta Smith at this point.
RE: RE: The thing about Chase  
Dnew15 : 1/22/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15130979 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15130962 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.

He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.



Reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins in that he plays a LOT bigger than he really is.

Pitts reminds me of Antonio Gates in a much more narrow package. He doesn’t have top end speed for a tight end, but he’s got exceptional hands and fluidity. He has to be used properly... not just a pile of 7 yard curls after lining up inline.


Nobody loves a 7 yard curl more than Jason Garrett.
RE: I like Surtain and Parsons...  
Thegratefulhead : 1/22/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15130941 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.
Slater interests me.
RE: RE: RE: The thing about Chase  
Victor in CT : 1/22/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15130986 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15130979 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15130962 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.

He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.



Reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins in that he plays a LOT bigger than he really is.

Pitts reminds me of Antonio Gates in a much more narrow package. He doesn’t have top end speed for a tight end, but he’s got exceptional hands and fluidity. He has to be used properly... not just a pile of 7 yard curls after lining up inline.



Nobody loves a 7 yard curl more than Jason Garrett.


Good one!
RE: As much as  
averagejoe : 1/22/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15130969 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
A stud CB or LB would make this D elite next yr.

The owner, gm, and coach came out saying they need to support the qb and need to get him more weapons.

We're drafting a skill position on offense. Book it.


I wish this were true but I don't think so. We will get the same BPA nonsense and will over draft another CB like we did with Apple. And he will struggle mightily while DJ is throwing to PS WR's.
RE: RE: As much as  
KDavies : 1/22/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15131010 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 15130969 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


A stud CB or LB would make this D elite next yr.

The owner, gm, and coach came out saying they need to support the qb and need to get him more weapons.

We're drafting a skill position on offense. Book it.



I wish this were true but I don't think so. We will get the same BPA nonsense and will over draft another CB like we did with Apple. And he will struggle mightily while DJ is throwing to PS WR's.


You do realize the draft is more than 1 round right?
RE: Hard to see Chase going ahead of  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15130984 barens said:
Quote:
Devanta Smith at this point.


Why?
RE: RE: I like Surtain and Parsons...  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15130996 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15130941 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.


Slater interests me.


Right there with you.

I want to see more on Sam Cosmi out of TX. Another team I didn't see much of this year. But I have read some promising intel.
RE: Is it fair to just label  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15130978 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Pitts as a WR at this point?

He's not really lining up with his hand in the dirt in the NFL...is he?

I haven't done a lot of reading about the draft, so I don't know if that's a fair question or not....


I think he's a match-up nightmare at TE. And I'm taking the position, despite some others who think this is not a practical thought, that Pitts can be taught to be a better blocker.

RE: Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
tyrik13 : 1/22/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.


Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon
Other OL often ranked in the 11-20 range include  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 1/22/2021 3:55 pm : link
Wyatt Davis (IOL)
Christian Darrisaw (OT)
Rayshawn Slater (OT)

21-50 Range include
Sam Cosmi (OT)
Elija Vera Tucker (IOL)
Creed Humphrey (IOL)
Jaylen Mayfield (OT)
Alex Leatherwood (OT)
Liam Eichenberg (OT)
Trey Smith (IOL)
Walker Little (OT)

It is a deep draft for OL as well as WR, should provide flexibility and options to Judge and company to address both early if they choose.
I can't figure out Eichenberg...  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 4:01 pm : link
Some games he looks like the real deal. And underrated. ND has had a pretty good run producing OLs in the NFL recently.

But against Alabama, for example, he looked really off in pass protection. And Bama hasn't really been a great pass rush team this year. Eichenberg was pretty damn solid in run blocking - has been all year - so that held up.
My hypothesis is that we draft 2-3 guys from Alabama in this draft  
csb : 1/22/2021 4:07 pm : link
Likely Surtain, Waddle or Smith (unlikely) in Round 1 unless a stud like Parsons drops to us at 11. In a year with no combine, limited face-to-face interviews and 2020 season opt-outs, my guess is that Judge/DG lean heavily on their contacts they trust who've worked with these players. Given Judge relationships at Alabama I would bet that they lean in this direction.
RE: The thing about Chase  
Judge_and_Jury : 1/22/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15130962 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.

He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.


I think Jeremiah is an excellent evaluator of talent. Pitts is the surprise one to me but no doubt he is a great talent.And those video game numbers that Allstar mentioned for Chase were his SOPHOMORE season! Usually a guy really gets big numbers their junior and senior year.

I agree with Chase over Devonta though Devonta (if the body type can handle NFL punishment)should be an excellent receiver as well.
RE: RE: Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
Zeke's Alibi : 1/22/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15131049 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.



Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon


I can't believe people here are still out here with the "Pitts with Engram part deux". I get not everyone watches college football and its been refuted like 1000 times. Not even close to the same player. It would be like saying don't Leonard Williams sounds like Albert Haynesworth part 2. Like yeh they have some designation on the roster but couldn't be more different.
RE: RE: RE: Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2021 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15131186 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15131049 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.



Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon



I can't believe people here are still out here with the "Pitts with Engram part deux". I get not everyone watches college football and its been refuted like 1000 times. Not even close to the same player. It would be like saying don't Leonard Williams sounds like Albert Haynesworth part 2. Like yeh they have some designation on the roster but couldn't be more different.

You seem to have a fair amount of free time. Go ahead and rattle off 1% of the 1000 times that the Pitts/Engram comparison has been refuted. That's not asking too much, right? 1%

Or is your only shtick of value to tell us when to bet the over?
RE: My hypothesis is that we draft 2-3 guys from Alabama in this draft  
BelieveJJ : 1/22/2021 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15131079 csb said:
Quote:
Likely Surtain, Waddle or Smith (unlikely) in Round 1 unless a stud like Parsons drops to us at 11. In a year with no combine, limited face-to-face interviews and 2020 season opt-outs, my guess is that Judge/DG lean heavily on their contacts they trust who've worked with these players. Given Judge relationships at Alabama I would bet that they lean in this direction.


Last year the pandemic effect was already taking hold, and the Giants grabbed Thomas over 'Bama's Wills. I think Judge leans on 'Bama contacts for info about all SEC prospects, not just 'Bama prospects. He might easily ask Saban or someone else the "how difficult was it to contain Kyle Pitts?"

Because Pitts went 7/129/18.4/1TD with a long of 31 vs Bama while Fla put up 46 points, tge most ANY team scored against Bama in 2020.

I mean even if you take away his 31 yard gain, Pitts went 6 for 97 vs Bama, mostly if not always vs bracket coverage.

But people want Surtain, but not Pitts?

Bama has plenty of great players for the Giants at various levels in this draft, but last year DG drafted only 1 kid out of Bama (McKinney) at a slot they considered stealing. Meanwhile, they drafted 2 Georgia kids after being burned to some extent by DeAndre Baker last year, and both UGA kids, Thomas and Crowder, looked pretty good.

IMO Judge and co leaning on their college connections to get great reads on many kids seems likely, but specifically targeting kids from this or that school seems silly. It helps to have any inside info on these kids.
RE: RE: My hypothesis is that we draft 2-3 guys from Alabama in this draft  
csb : 1/22/2021 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15131189 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15131079 csb said:


Quote:


Likely Surtain, Waddle or Smith (unlikely) in Round 1 unless a stud like Parsons drops to us at 11. In a year with no combine, limited face-to-face interviews and 2020 season opt-outs, my guess is that Judge/DG lean heavily on their contacts they trust who've worked with these players. Given Judge relationships at Alabama I would bet that they lean in this direction.



Last year the pandemic effect was already taking hold, and the Giants grabbed Thomas over 'Bama's Wills. I think Judge leans on 'Bama contacts for info about all SEC prospects, not just 'Bama prospects. He might easily ask Saban or someone else the "how difficult was it to contain Kyle Pitts?"

Because Pitts went 7/129/18.4/1TD with a long of 31 vs Bama while Fla put up 46 points, tge most ANY team scored against Bama in 2020.

I mean even if you take away his 31 yard gain, Pitts went 6 for 97 vs Bama, mostly if not always vs bracket coverage.

But people want Surtain, but not Pitts?

Bama has plenty of great players for the Giants at various levels in this draft, but last year DG drafted only 1 kid out of Bama (McKinney) at a slot they considered stealing. Meanwhile, they drafted 2 Georgia kids after being burned to some extent by DeAndre Baker last year, and both UGA kids, Thomas and Crowder, looked pretty good.

IMO Judge and co leaning on their college connections to get great reads on many kids seems likely, but specifically targeting kids from this or that school seems silly. It helps to have any inside info on these kids.


Agreed - you may be right about the SEC piece. I just think this year will be much tougher, last year they had a combine, they had easy access pro days and were able to do a lot of due diligence through interviews, etc. COVID made it tough, but nothing like the restrictions we'll see in 2021. Judge will likely have more weight in this years draft process, and given the value he places on culture I wonder if he will rely on the people he knows well as character references and avoid those on whom he can't get reliable character info.
PS  
csb : 1/22/2021 5:58 pm : link
I think this is less of an issue in the first round than in later rounds. Didn't mean to infer that Pitts wouldn't be the pick.
RE: PS  
BelieveJJ : 1/22/2021 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15131201 csb said:
Quote:
I think this is less of an issue in the first round than in later rounds. Didn't mean to infer that Pitts wouldn't be the pick.


csb - re the "issue" of how all the restrictions during this year's scouting and vetting process are likely to affect the mid and late round prospects far moreso than the top 100, I thoroughly agree.

And the Giants's coaching staff's contacts within the college ranks (is there a better "connected" staff than JJ's?) gives me high hopes that the Giants can pull off another year similar to (or even better than) last year. OK the draft results are no doubt bolstered by having a low talent bar on the team from the starting line. But getting the following contributors was a major, major haul:

4th Darnay Holmes, starting nickel CB
5th Shane Lemieux, starting OG
6th Cam Brown, good STs and developing LB/edge
7th Coughlin and Crowder developin or starting LBs and STs players

And I'm betting (with only a smidge of evidence) that Peart will become at least a league average starting RT.

That is a darn haul, if it proves out, and I think the 6th and 7th round guys, at least those 3, came with some insider info from Coaches Spencer, Bielema, the Bama and UGA connections...

With the even MORE cock-eyed situation this year, some good players inevitably will fall through the cracks to the latter rounds, and I pray the Giants ID and draft them.
RE: I like Surtain and Parsons...  
chopperhatch : 1/22/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15130941 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.


Adding the OL is a luxury pick with those two on the board at 11. It wont happen, just saying.
RE: RE: My hypothesis is that we draft 2-3 guys from Alabama in this draft  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15131189 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:


Last year the pandemic effect was already taking hold, and the Giants grabbed Thomas over 'Bama's Wills. I think Judge leans on 'Bama contacts for info about all SEC prospects, not just 'Bama prospects. He might easily ask Saban or someone else the "how difficult was it to contain Kyle Pitts?"

Because Pitts went 7/129/18.4/1TD with a long of 31 vs Bama while Fla put up 46 points, tge most ANY team scored against Bama in 2020.

I mean even if you take away his 31 yard gain, Pitts went 6 for 97 vs Bama, mostly if not always vs bracket coverage.

But people want Surtain, but not Pitts?


Surtain is a good player, but Pitts could be a game changing player. So I agree.

In the interview after the Florida game in the SEC title game, Saban cited Pitts as a very special player who they realized they couldn't really stop, but only hoped to contain.
RE: RE: I like Surtain and Parsons...  
bw in dc : 1/22/2021 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15131242 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15130941 bw in dc said:


Quote:


but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.




Adding the OL is a luxury pick with those two on the board at 11. It wont happen, just saying.


Grading wise, you are probably right. Although I think Slater could grade just as high once April rolls around.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
section125 : 1/22/2021 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15131188 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15131186 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15131049 tyrik13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.



Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon



I can't believe people here are still out here with the "Pitts with Engram part deux". I get not everyone watches college football and its been refuted like 1000 times. Not even close to the same player. It would be like saying don't Leonard Williams sounds like Albert Haynesworth part 2. Like yeh they have some designation on the roster but couldn't be more different.


You seem to have a fair amount of free time. Go ahead and rattle off 1% of the 1000 times that the Pitts/Engram comparison has been refuted. That's not asking too much, right? 1%

Or is your only shtick of value to tell us when to bet the over?


1% of 1000 is 10. I have seen a lot more than 10 comparisons....not 1000, bit couple dozen. Everytime someone brings up Pitts we get Engram part two...
you can't go wrong with any of those 3 guys  
GiantsFan84 : 1/22/2021 8:23 pm : link
they are all absolute studs. i just hope 1 of them makes it to 11
Im usually an advocate of taking the best player on the board...  
SleepyOwl : 1/22/2021 9:35 pm : link
HOWEVER, at this point, I'm absolutely unequivocally tired of watching the QB getting pummeled and consequently fumbling the ball. Please fix the offensive line. Christian Darrisaw, Rashawn Slater, Wyatt Davis (if he checks out post-injury) Just get it done.
RE: Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/22/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.


Much better hands. But so does a tree
RE: RE: Don't want Pitts. Sounds like Engram redux.  
Victor in CT : 1/23/2021 7:23 am : link
In comment 15131378 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.

I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.



Much better hands. But so does a tree


LOL
I can see the Giants adding another lineman,  
Simms11 : 1/23/2021 9:55 am : link
but not in the first or second rounds IMO. I think we go receiver in rd 1 and defense BPA in rd 2. It’ll be an offensive playmaker in round 1, whether that be Pitts, Waddle or Smith.
