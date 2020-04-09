Jeremiah's top three players in the 2021 draft...

Just heard DJ on Cowheard.
His top three prospects right now are:
Lawrence, Chase, and Pitts.
Obviously we have kicked those names around pretty good lately, but that's a very flattering ranking for Chase and Pitts.
Chase has been out a year and Pitts is a TE. Two very special athletes and prospects.
Would not hate this. I have my (early) leanings: Waddle/Pitts/Surtain, but if they Giants felt there is a top talent at OL there at 11, I'd be fine with it. Are there some prospects that might grade out at 11 (or right around there)?
He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
Darrisaw is getting some momentum but I didn't see one VT game this year. So I need to check out some current video. Friend of mine who is a big VT donor says the VT staff think he's a monster...
The owner, gm, and coach came out saying they need to support the qb and need to get him more weapons.
We're drafting a skill position on offense. Book it.
Darrisaw is getting some momentum but I didn't see one VT game this year. So I need to check out some current video. Friend of mine who is a big VT donor says the VT staff think he's a monster...
Greg can help you out with unbiased evaluations of any VT guys.
He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
100% on Chase. Was a killer last year. I like Smitty but would feel much better with JC.
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
He's not really lining up with his hand in the dirt in the NFL...is he?
I haven't done a lot of reading about the draft, so I don't know if that's a fair question or not....
He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
Reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins in that he plays a LOT bigger than he really is.
Pitts reminds me of Antonio Gates in a much more narrow package. He doesn’t have top end speed for a tight end, but he’s got exceptional hands and fluidity. He has to be used properly... not just a pile of 7 yard curls after lining up inline.
He's not really lining up with his hand in the dirt in the NFL...is he?
I haven't done a lot of reading about the draft, so I don't know if that's a fair question or not....
I haven't seen him, but from what I've read, he sounds like another classic "weapon, nightmare matchup" tweener who doesn't really have a position. The kind Reese/Ross loved.
Quote:
Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.
He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
Reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins in that he plays a LOT bigger than he really is.
Pitts reminds me of Antonio Gates in a much more narrow package. He doesn’t have top end speed for a tight end, but he’s got exceptional hands and fluidity. He has to be used properly... not just a pile of 7 yard curls after lining up inline.
Nobody loves a 7 yard curl more than Jason Garrett.
Quote:
In comment 15130962 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Is that he has more of an NFL body than DeVonta Smith, and he is coming off of a nearly 1800 yard, 20 TD campaign in 14 games.
He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
Reminds me of DeAndre Hopkins in that he plays a LOT bigger than he really is.
Pitts reminds me of Antonio Gates in a much more narrow package. He doesn’t have top end speed for a tight end, but he’s got exceptional hands and fluidity. He has to be used properly... not just a pile of 7 yard curls after lining up inline.
Nobody loves a 7 yard curl more than Jason Garrett.
Good one!
The owner, gm, and coach came out saying they need to support the qb and need to get him more weapons.
We're drafting a skill position on offense. Book it.
I wish this were true but I don't think so. We will get the same BPA nonsense and will over draft another CB like we did with Apple. And he will struggle mightily while DJ is throwing to PS WR's.
Quote:
A stud CB or LB would make this D elite next yr.
The owner, gm, and coach came out saying they need to support the qb and need to get him more weapons.
We're drafting a skill position on offense. Book it.
I wish this were true but I don't think so. We will get the same BPA nonsense and will over draft another CB like we did with Apple. And he will struggle mightily while DJ is throwing to PS WR's.
You do realize the draft is more than 1 round right?
Why?
Quote:
but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.
Slater interests me.
Right there with you.
I want to see more on Sam Cosmi out of TX. Another team I didn't see much of this year. But I have read some promising intel.
He's not really lining up with his hand in the dirt in the NFL...is he?
I haven't done a lot of reading about the draft, so I don't know if that's a fair question or not....
I think he's a match-up nightmare at TE. And I'm taking the position, despite some others who think this is not a practical thought, that Pitts can be taught to be a better blocker.
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon
Christian Darrisaw (OT)
Rayshawn Slater (OT)
21-50 Range include
Sam Cosmi (OT)
Elija Vera Tucker (IOL)
Creed Humphrey (IOL)
Jaylen Mayfield (OT)
Alex Leatherwood (OT)
Liam Eichenberg (OT)
Trey Smith (IOL)
Walker Little (OT)
It is a deep draft for OL as well as WR, should provide flexibility and options to Judge and company to address both early if they choose.
But against Alabama, for example, he looked really off in pass protection. And Bama hasn't really been a great pass rush team this year. Eichenberg was pretty damn solid in run blocking - has been all year - so that held up.
He's every bit the stud Smith is, in a sturdier package. I expect Chase to go before Smith, but I also expect Smith to go before 11 as well.
I think Jeremiah is an excellent evaluator of talent. Pitts is the surprise one to me but no doubt he is a great talent.And those video game numbers that Allstar mentioned for Chase were his SOPHOMORE season! Usually a guy really gets big numbers their junior and senior year.
I agree with Chase over Devonta though Devonta (if the body type can handle NFL punishment)should be an excellent receiver as well.
Quote:
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon
I can't believe people here are still out here with the "Pitts with Engram part deux". I get not everyone watches college football and its been refuted like 1000 times. Not even close to the same player. It would be like saying don't Leonard Williams sounds like Albert Haynesworth part 2. Like yeh they have some designation on the roster but couldn't be more different.
Quote:
In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon
I can't believe people here are still out here with the "Pitts with Engram part deux". I get not everyone watches college football and its been refuted like 1000 times. Not even close to the same player. It would be like saying don't Leonard Williams sounds like Albert Haynesworth part 2. Like yeh they have some designation on the roster but couldn't be more different.
You seem to have a fair amount of free time. Go ahead and rattle off 1% of the 1000 times that the Pitts/Engram comparison has been refuted. That's not asking too much, right? 1%
Or is your only shtick of value to tell us when to bet the over?
Last year the pandemic effect was already taking hold, and the Giants grabbed Thomas over 'Bama's Wills. I think Judge leans on 'Bama contacts for info about all SEC prospects, not just 'Bama prospects. He might easily ask Saban or someone else the "how difficult was it to contain Kyle Pitts?"
Because Pitts went 7/129/18.4/1TD with a long of 31 vs Bama while Fla put up 46 points, tge most ANY team scored against Bama in 2020.
I mean even if you take away his 31 yard gain, Pitts went 6 for 97 vs Bama, mostly if not always vs bracket coverage.
But people want Surtain, but not Pitts?
Bama has plenty of great players for the Giants at various levels in this draft, but last year DG drafted only 1 kid out of Bama (McKinney) at a slot they considered stealing. Meanwhile, they drafted 2 Georgia kids after being burned to some extent by DeAndre Baker last year, and both UGA kids, Thomas and Crowder, looked pretty good.
IMO Judge and co leaning on their college connections to get great reads on many kids seems likely, but specifically targeting kids from this or that school seems silly. It helps to have any inside info on these kids.
Quote:
Likely Surtain, Waddle or Smith (unlikely) in Round 1 unless a stud like Parsons drops to us at 11. In a year with no combine, limited face-to-face interviews and 2020 season opt-outs, my guess is that Judge/DG lean heavily on their contacts they trust who've worked with these players. Given Judge relationships at Alabama I would bet that they lean in this direction.
Last year the pandemic effect was already taking hold, and the Giants grabbed Thomas over 'Bama's Wills. I think Judge leans on 'Bama contacts for info about all SEC prospects, not just 'Bama prospects. He might easily ask Saban or someone else the "how difficult was it to contain Kyle Pitts?"
Because Pitts went 7/129/18.4/1TD with a long of 31 vs Bama while Fla put up 46 points, tge most ANY team scored against Bama in 2020.
I mean even if you take away his 31 yard gain, Pitts went 6 for 97 vs Bama, mostly if not always vs bracket coverage.
But people want Surtain, but not Pitts?
Bama has plenty of great players for the Giants at various levels in this draft, but last year DG drafted only 1 kid out of Bama (McKinney) at a slot they considered stealing. Meanwhile, they drafted 2 Georgia kids after being burned to some extent by DeAndre Baker last year, and both UGA kids, Thomas and Crowder, looked pretty good.
IMO Judge and co leaning on their college connections to get great reads on many kids seems likely, but specifically targeting kids from this or that school seems silly. It helps to have any inside info on these kids.
Agreed - you may be right about the SEC piece. I just think this year will be much tougher, last year they had a combine, they had easy access pro days and were able to do a lot of due diligence through interviews, etc. COVID made it tough, but nothing like the restrictions we'll see in 2021. Judge will likely have more weight in this years draft process, and given the value he places on culture I wonder if he will rely on the people he knows well as character references and avoid those on whom he can't get reliable character info.
csb - re the "issue" of how all the restrictions during this year's scouting and vetting process are likely to affect the mid and late round prospects far moreso than the top 100, I thoroughly agree.
And the Giants's coaching staff's contacts within the college ranks (is there a better "connected" staff than JJ's?) gives me high hopes that the Giants can pull off another year similar to (or even better than) last year. OK the draft results are no doubt bolstered by having a low talent bar on the team from the starting line. But getting the following contributors was a major, major haul:
4th Darnay Holmes, starting nickel CB
5th Shane Lemieux, starting OG
6th Cam Brown, good STs and developing LB/edge
7th Coughlin and Crowder developin or starting LBs and STs players
And I'm betting (with only a smidge of evidence) that Peart will become at least a league average starting RT.
That is a darn haul, if it proves out, and I think the 6th and 7th round guys, at least those 3, came with some insider info from Coaches Spencer, Bielema, the Bama and UGA connections...
With the even MORE cock-eyed situation this year, some good players inevitably will fall through the cracks to the latter rounds, and I pray the Giants ID and draft them.
Adding the OL is a luxury pick with those two on the board at 11. It wont happen, just saying.
Last year the pandemic effect was already taking hold, and the Giants grabbed Thomas over 'Bama's Wills. I think Judge leans on 'Bama contacts for info about all SEC prospects, not just 'Bama prospects. He might easily ask Saban or someone else the "how difficult was it to contain Kyle Pitts?"
Because Pitts went 7/129/18.4/1TD with a long of 31 vs Bama while Fla put up 46 points, tge most ANY team scored against Bama in 2020.
I mean even if you take away his 31 yard gain, Pitts went 6 for 97 vs Bama, mostly if not always vs bracket coverage.
But people want Surtain, but not Pitts?
Surtain is a good player, but Pitts could be a game changing player. So I agree.
In the interview after the Florida game in the SEC title game, Saban cited Pitts as a very special player who they realized they couldn't really stop, but only hoped to contain.
Quote:
but adding another OL has sparked my interest lately.
Adding the OL is a luxury pick with those two on the board at 11. It wont happen, just saying.
Grading wise, you are probably right. Although I think Slater could grade just as high once April rolls around.
Quote:
In comment 15131049 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15130977 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Pitts and Engram couldn’t be more different, Pitts is a red zone touchdown making mismatch. Easily some of the best hands in the draft and I’m talking between WRs and TEs, and he can run a full route tree. The man is a mismatch made in Heaven and I would take him at 11 if he’s there and not even think twice. He’s that damn good. He’d instantly be our best player on offense not named Saquon
I can't believe people here are still out here with the "Pitts with Engram part deux". I get not everyone watches college football and its been refuted like 1000 times. Not even close to the same player. It would be like saying don't Leonard Williams sounds like Albert Haynesworth part 2. Like yeh they have some designation on the roster but couldn't be more different.
You seem to have a fair amount of free time. Go ahead and rattle off 1% of the 1000 times that the Pitts/Engram comparison has been refuted. That's not asking too much, right? 1%
Or is your only shtick of value to tell us when to bet the over?
1% of 1000 is 10. I have seen a lot more than 10 comparisons....not 1000, bit couple dozen. Everytime someone brings up Pitts we get Engram part two...
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Much better hands. But so does a tree
Quote:
Agree with those on Chase vs. Smith. All things equal, give me the bigger, stronger guy.
I'm never averse to OL help if the value is there.
Much better hands. But so does a tree
LOL